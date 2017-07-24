Targeting Meritocracy

I.
Prospect Magazine writes about the problem with meritocracy. First Things thinks meritocracy is killing America. Feminist Philosophers comes out against meritocracy. The Guardian says “down with meritocracy”. Vox calls for an atack on the false god of meritocracy. There’s even an Against Meritocracy book. Given that meritocracy seems almost tautologically good (doesn’t it just mean positions going to those who deserve them?), there sure do seem to be a lot of people against it.
Some of these people are just being pointlessly edgy. The third article seem to admit that a true meritocracy would be a good thing, but argues that we don’t have one right now. This hardly seems “against meritocracy”, any more than saying we don’t have full racial equality right now means you’re “against racial equality”, but whatever, I guess you’ve got to get clicks somehow.
The other articles actually mean it. Their argument seems to be gesturing at the idea that elites send their kids to private schools, where they get all A+s and end up as president of the Junior Strivers Club. Then they go to Harvard and dazzle their professors with their sparkling wit and dapper suits. Then they get hired right out of college to high-paying management positions at Chase-Bear-Goldman-Sallie-Manhattan-Stearns-Sachs-Mae-FEDGOV. Then they eat truffle-flavored caviar all day and tell each other “Unlike past generations of elites, we are meritocrats who truly deserve our positions, on account of our merit”, as the poor gnash their teeth outside.
Grant that this is all true, and that it’s bad. Does that mean we should be against meritocracy?
II.
There’s a weird assumption throughout all these articles, that meritocracy is founded on the belief that smart people deserve good jobs as a reward for being smart. Freddie de Boer, in his review of yet another anti-meritocracy book, puts it best:
I reject meritocracy because I reject the idea of human deserts. I don’t believe that an individual’s material conditions should be determined by what he or she “deserves,” no matter the criteria and regardless of the accuracy of the system contrived to measure it. I believe an equal best should be done for all people at all times.
More practically, I believe that anything resembling an accurate assessment of what someone deserves is impossible, inevitably drowned in a sea of confounding variables, entrenched advantage, genetic and physiological tendencies, parental influence, peer effects, random chance, and the conditions under which a person labors. To reflect on the immateriality of human deserts is not a denial of choice; it is a denial of self-determination. Reality is indifferent to meritocracy’s perceived need to “give people what they deserve.”
I think this is both entirely true and entirely missing the point. The intuition behind meritocracy is this: if your life depends on a difficult surgery, would you prefer the hospital hire a surgeon who aced medical school, or a surgeon who had to complete remedial training to barely scrape by with a C-? If you prefer the former, you’re a meritocrat with respect to surgeons. Generalize a little, and you have the argument for being a meritocrat everywhere else.
The Federal Reserve making good versus bad decisions can be the difference between an economic boom or a recession, and ten million workers getting raises or getting laid off. When you’ve got that much riding on a decision, you want the best decision-maker possible – that is, you want to choose the head of the Federal Reserve based on merit.
This has nothing to do with fairness, deserts, or anything else. If some rich parents pay for their unborn kid to have experimental gene therapy that makes him a superhumanly-brilliant economist, and it works, and through no credit of his own he becomes a superhumanly-brilliant economist – then I want that kid in charge of the Federal Reserve. And if you care about saving ten million people’s jobs, you do too.
III.
Does this mean we just have to suck it up and let the truffle-eating Harvard-graduating elites at Chase-Bear-Goldman-Sallie-Manhattan-Stearns-Sachs-Mae-FEDGOV lord it over the rest of us?
No. The real solution to this problem is the one none of the anti-meritocracy articles dare suggest: accept that education and merit are two different things!
I work with a lot of lower- and working-class patients, and one complaint I hear again and again is that their organization won’t promote them without a college degree. Some of them have been specifically told “You do great work, and we think you’d be a great candidate for a management position, but it’s our policy that we can’t promote someone to a manager unless they’ve gone to college”. Some of these people are too poor to afford to go to college. Others aren’t sure they could pass; maybe they have great people skills and great mechanical skills but subpar writing-term-paper skills. Though I’ve met the occasional one who goes to college and rises to great heights, usually they sit at the highest non-degree-requiring tier of their organization, doomed to perpetually clean up after the mistakes of their incompetent-but-degree-having managers. These people have loads of merit. In a meritocracy, they’d be up at the top, competing for CEO positions. In our society, they’re stuck.
The problem isn’t just getting into college. It’s that success in college only weakly correlates with success in the real world. I got into medical school because I got good grades in college; those good grades were in my major, philosophy. Someone else who was a slightly worse philosopher would never have made it to medical school; maybe they would have been a better doctor. Maybe someone who didn’t get the best grades in college has the right skills to be a nurse, or a firefighter, or a police officer. If so, we’ll never know; all three of those occupations are gradually shifting to acceptance conditional on college performance. Ulysses Grant graduated in the bottom half of his West Point class, but turned out to be the only guy capable of matching General Lee and winning the Civil War after a bunch of superficially better-credentialed generals failed. If there’s a modern Grant with poor grades but excellent real-world fighting ability, are we confident our modern educationocracy will find him? Are we confident it will even try?
Remember that IQ correlates with chess talent at a modest r = 0.24, and chess champion Garry Kasparov has only a medium-high IQ of 135. If Kasparov’s educational success matched his IQ, he might or might not have made it into Harvard; he certainly wouldn’t have been their star student. And if it was only that kind of educational success that gave spots on some kind of national chess team, Kasparov and a bunch of other grandmasters would never have a chance. Real meritocracy is what you get when you ignore the degrees and check who can actually win a chess game.
One of the few places I see this going well is in programming. Triplebyte (conflict of interest notice: SSC sponsor) asks people who want a programming job to take a test of their programming ability, “no resume needed”. Then it matches them with tech companies that want the kind of programming the applicant is good at. It doesn’t matter whether you were president of the Junior Strivers’ Club in college. It doesn’t matter whether you managed to make it past the gatekeepers trying to keep you out for not excluding the right kind of upper-class vibe. What matters is whether you can code or not. As a result, a bunch of the people I know are poor/transgender/mentally ill people who couldn’t do college for whatever reason, bought some computer science books and studied on their own, and got hired by some big tech company. Programming is almost the only well-paying field where people can still do this, and it doesn’t surprise me that the establishment keeps portraying its culture as uniquely evil and demanding it be dismantled.
I think we should be doing the opposite: reworking every field we can on the same model. Instead of Goldman Sachs hiring whoever does best at Harvard, they should hire people who can demonstrate their knowledge of investing principles or (even better) who can demonstrate an ability to predict the market better than chance. Some of these people will be the academic stars who learned how to do it at Harvard Business School. But a lot of others will be ordinary working-class people who self-studied or who happen to have a gift, the investing equivalents of General Grant and Garry Kasparov.
I don’t think the writers of the anti-meritocracy articles above really disagree with this. I think they’re probably using a different definition of meritocracy where it does mean “rule by well-educated people with prestigious credentials”. But I think it’s important to defend the word “meritocracy” as meaning what it says – decision by merit, rather than by wealth, class, race, or education – and as a good thing. If we let the word be tarnished as some sort of vague signifier of a corrupt system, then it’s too easy for the people who really are in that corrupt system to exploit the decline and fall of the only word we have to signal an alternative. “Oh, you don’t like that all the important jobs go to upper-class people instead of the people who are best at them? You’d prefer they be given out based on merit? But haven’t you read The New Inquiry, First Things, and Vox? Believing in so-called ‘meritocracy’ is totally uncool!” And then we lose one of the only rallying points, one of the few pieces of vocabulary we have to express what’s wrong with the current system and what would be a preferable alternative. We ought to reject the redefinition of “meritocracy” to mean “positions go to people based on their class and ability to go to Harvard”, and reclaim it as meaning exactly what it says – positions going to those who are best at them and can best use them to help others. Which is what we want.
(None of this solves one of the biggest problems that the anti-meritocracy folk are complaining about: the fact that there’s a distinction between millionaire Goldman Sachs analysts and starving poor people in the first place. I’m just saying that in a world where somebody has to be an investment banker, a surgeon, or a Federal Reserve chair, I’d rather choose them by true meritocracy than by anything else.)
Quibble: The term “meritocracy” was initially coined as a negative term in a dystopian science-fiction novel criticizing streaming in British schools. It subsequently was adopted as a positive term, which the author in question rather disliked.
Thanks, fixed.
And that’s really the issue. “Believing in meritocracy” doesn’t mean “believing in the best people getting the best jobs.” That’s a strawman. How it’s actually practiced is those with the best jobs using it as a post-hoc justification for being on top.
If anything, it’s an example of Scott’s favorite fallacy: Mot and Bailey, with some circular logic thrown in.
Mot:
“I’m on top because this is a meritocracy, so clearly I am the best.”
“How do you know you’re the best?”
“Because I’m no top, and this is a meritocracy, so clearly I must have been.”
“But that’s stupid! That’s circular logic and you’re just using it to justify existing inequality.”
Bailey:
“What? You don’t think the best doctors should get paid the best? Don’t you want the best doctors to be treating you?”
“Well of course I want the best doctors available but…”
“But you just said you’re against meritocracy. So you just want total equality where mediocre people can lead?”
:angry eyes emoji:
Sorry Scott, but you fell for that one. 🙂 To be fair, many anti-meritocracy writers fall for it to and/or suck at writing coherent arguments.
And that’s even ignoring “”best” being highly contextual, the education-ocracy you mention, and pre-existing social stratification that inherently restricts access to the many ladders of advancement independently of an individual’s aptitude.
It also ignores that in many many fields (including programming, my field) the team collectively is more effective than the individuals in it, and moreso when they are of mixed background (along many axes, including social and educational). The “best” team may or may not have the “best” people on it, just the “best” combination of people. (For some entirely undefined definition of “best”.)
The problem with meritocracy isn’t the ideal vision it paints. It’s that it is designed as a post-hoc justification of the status quo rather than as an aspiration to strive toward.
I regret to inform you that based on the following paragraph, you are a meritocrat:
That undefined definition of best is likely merit. Likewise the effective team is that which possesses merit.
People tend to conflate meritocracy with the just-world fallacy held so dear by the economically advantaged. There would be much less debate about meritocracy if opportunities to develop and demonstrate merit were freely available to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status. Concern about that unfair edge continues to grow as both the economic divide widens, and we gather more and more evidence of its impact.
Once everything is actually based on merit rather than education or other easily-gamed metrics, the question becomes what hacks rich people have to make their kids more actually-meritorious than poorer kids.
If it’s just getting them into good schools, then obviously we want to improve equality of educational opportunity. But all the research I’ve looked into suggests school quality doesn’t matter as much as anyone thinks.
If it’s complicated things like rich parents being more likely to read books to their children, then whatever complicated thing it is will hopefully suggest an intervention, like educating poor parents on the value of reading, or whatever.
If it turns out to be mostly genetic, then we just make the system as liveable as possible for people who don’t end up on the top rungs, until genetic engineering is widely available.
Its’ an interesting thought. It’s pretty common for new technologies to start as a luxury good that only rich/enthusiasts have access to, but then gradually over time becomes mass marketed and affordable for everybody (think cell phones). You could imagine a similar dynamic happening in education practice, where effective educational techniques start at the ritzy private schools, but then become more broadly adopted.
” like educating poor parents on the value of reading, or whatever.”
I’m convinced that more work needs to be done on adult literacy– a lot of parents are illiterate, and that needs to be solved before they can read to their children.
It’s still probably a good idea to encourage reading to children.
Any thoughts about making reading more likely to be pleasurable? A lot of people can read, but don’t unless they have to.
C’mon, that’s “wet streets cause rain” thinking.
Adults who don’t enjoy reading because they have less capacity for abstract thought don’t read so they don’t improve at reading (like passively picking up vocabulary) so when you look at measures you find “weird” things like “people who are better at reading enjoy reading more”. The causality works in both directions – if you want a better signal you should discourage children from reading so you don’t get people motivated by conformity mixed in.
But saying “atmospheric moisture causes rain” makes a lot more sense, doesn’t it?
People are drawn to activities that suit both their predilections, and the environment they’re in. If I’m working two jobs, I’m less inclined to read (to myself or my kids), help with homework etc, and more likely to do other things instead. Are you really saying that’s all the result of genetic legacy?
reasoned argumentation:
Do you know this, or believe it, or suspect it? What’s the evidence?
It seems plausible, but you’re stating it as though it were “the sky is blue,” whereas it’s not obvious to me that this must be true.
reasoned argumentation, there’s more to enjoying reading than the ability for abstract thought.
There are people who like reading enough that they form a substantial market for low-quality material, even though they’re not doing especially abstract thought.
On the other side, reading requires turning shapes into understandable words, and that can break down in a lot of ways. I’ve talked with a man who never read anything after he left school because reading gave him bad headaches. I assume he had an undiagnosed vision problem.
There’s also dyslexia.
I think there are people who had a bad early educational experience, and gave up. Schools encourage that.
At a later level, as David Friedman points out, a lot of what students are expected to read is things they don’t like.
From what I have seen it’s from the kind of books people are made to read in school. So much of it is classical fiction which while worth reading is often incredibly boring if you don’t like reading in the first place. Very few are books that grab one’s attention despite not being super into reading. To be honest we need less Treasure Island/Johnny Tremain and more Harry Potter and Neil Gaiman.
“So much of it is classical fiction which while worth reading is often incredibly boring
if you don’t like reading in the first place.”
English class could make books I had enjoyed before, and would enjoy (long) after, incredibly boring while I read them in English class.
Have schools assign readings that the kids will enjoy reading rather than using the class to introduce them to whatever the current generation of English professors regard as worthy literature.
It’s pretty obviously complex and multifaceted, and most obviously at issue at various crisis points (eg, a temperamentally arousal-seeking young person who just became involved with the juvenile court). Other factors include parental availability to help with schoolwork, filter friends, housing/neighborhood socialization and the complex negotiation of internal priorities in adolescence. And yes, read to their kids. Epigenetic factors also undoubtedly come into play.
Before long we’ll find ourselves recapitulating the debate on affirmative action.
Unfair advantages are obtained largely at the expense of everyone, and most frequently capitalized on by competitive folks who’s children grow up to be working in field like private equity. If I’m right, this could form the basis of a powerful argument for social democracy, Scandinavian-style.
Baseline arousal is largely genetic, and one of the major temperamental differences between people. The impact of family money ends up meaning that in those situations, it’s much more likely to be capitalized on than in relatively poor families, where it’s much more likely to get you in trouble. As a real-world example, see the mainstreaming of organized crime lords. (For a real-world-inspired example, see The Wire.) Our country is being run, increasingly, by people who in other circumstances would be well-suited to organized crime etc. It’s a problem.
That depends on the advantage. If I have unfairly become a very good programmer due to having parents who spent money and effort helping me become one, my high income isn’t coming at the expense of anyone else, it’s coming from the additional output due to my training. The same applies in any context when the “advantage” consists of the ability to produce more value, since the additional value is available to reward me.
Everyone contributed to the economic and educational infrastructure you and your parents relied on to obtain your education, and create the environment in which your employment occurs.
Are they getting a good return on their investment?
Informal know-how and networks is one important thing that the rich and well-positioned inherit to their kids.
The informal know-how includes how to dress, how to judge situations, what a manager expects from a potential hire, how to study for an exam, etc. It’s a lot of little things that aggregate to a real solid advantage. If your dad is a professor at a university he just knows a lot about how the game is played, and it’s more likely that he will tell you about it than that he will tell your neighbor’s kid.
Networks are also very useful, if only to know about what is the next hot topic before everybody else notices. It has other uses, too, of course…
You are viewing the allocation of positions as a matter of what people deserve. Scott’s point is that it is a matter of who will do the job best. Those are entirely different questions.
Suppose ability is entirely based on undeserved characteristics. Putting the ablest in the positions where their ability matters still results in things being done better. If the reason doctor A is a better surgeon than B is that A’s parents could afford to send him to a better medical school, A arguably doesn’t deserve to have the job doing surgery, but he should still have it.
Nobody deserves to be born blind. But there are jobs that someone who is blind is not competent to do.
But the factors determining “who will do the job best” are to a large extent (and increasingly, I’d argue) distinct from “who could do the job best.”. Too often, the same people who can arguably “do” the job best are using their outsized influence to limit opportunities for people who might be able to do the job better (and statistically, some who would).
Nobody deserves to be born blind. Nobody deserves to be relegated to an environment in which they’re blinded.
How are opportunities being limited? Our society has eliminated malnutrition, has universal free schooling, and the wisdom of mankind assembled for anyone with a smart phone, which can be obtained free from the government.
It seems that the relevant scarcities are a lack of good genes and good parents, not a lack of opportunities for self improvement.
I think Scott is using the word “meritocracy” differently than I’ve typically heard it used.
Genuine question (for Scott and everyone else): what is the “meritocratic” outcome in the following hypothetical:
So, is it more meritocratic to promote Alice or Carol?
I would say that it’s more meritocratic to promote Alice. If a company has the habit of promoting people like Alice, I would describe that company as having a meritocratic culture. I get the feeling, though, that Scott disagrees.
Yes, that’s the opposite of how I would use the word meritocratic. It seems like Alice has more merit as a programmer. For all I know, she might also be a great writer, friend, mother, and amateur table tennis player. But if we’re talking about a management position, then I would consider the meritocratic option to be to promote whoever has more merit as a manager.
(I agree in the real world this could be unclear and you might have to use a lossy proxy like who does their current job better, but I think of this as just not having the information you would need to do things right)
That makes sense. I think you should consider the possibility that the people you’re disagreeing with are criticizing the promote-Alice brand of meritocracy.
For example, I frequently hear large law firms criticized as being too meritocratic: people say that the way someone makes partner/becomes more senior is just by being a good lawyer—which means that they are frequently bad managers.
Similarly, when people criticize hiring the Harvard graduate, I frequently hear them say that someone else would do equally well in the job. If that’s true, then hiring the Harvard grad isn’t meritocratic in the way you mean it (as a prediction about the future). But it is meritocratic in the way I mean it (as a reflection of past success).
Hm, that’s possible, but I’m pretty sure a lot of people use it my way as well. For example, that Feminist Philosophers article that gets angry because there’s no reason a meritocracy would have so many white men in it seems to mean “there’s no reason white men are always the people best for the job”, not just “there’s no reason white men should have the best credentials” (which is much more believable).
I agree that your definition is fairly common, too.
I’m not sure about your Feminist Philosophers example, though. The article it’s quoting says:
That sounds a lot like it’s explicitly defining meritocracy as promote-Alice (as promoting those who are good at playing by the existing rules) and not as promote-Carol (“not a system for locating and rewarding the best of the best.”).
And I suspect that many of the critics of meritocracy also define it as not being a system of promoting the best future performers so much as a system of rewarding the best past performers.
@Scott
Right, their complaint seems to confuse “merit” as an inherent, timeless characteristic of a person with “merit” as accumulated skills and experience of a person at a particular time.
If you’re a feminist philosopher, you’re probably perfectly convinced white men can’t be more meritorious in the first sense, but I don’t see why you’d think the same regarding the second. I mean, if we live in a grossly unfair society where white men get all the opportunities to gain skills and experience then of course they would be more meritorious on average. How could they not?
(I’m starting to notice this distinction between personal properties as inherent aspects of a timeless self vs. incidental properties of a self at a particular time more often lately. Seems important…)
I guess the objection many of these writers have is that the first kind doesn’t reliably translate to the second, i.e. your momentary merit (which is what gets you stuff) is not a reflection of your inherent merit (which determines your desert) with anywhere near the fidelity they want (because of inequality of opportunity and such). Therefore deserts are not sufficiently connected to outcomes. “Meritocracy” rewards momentary merit when what we should be rewarding is inherent merit, so “meritocracy” is bad.
I would say it is more meritocratic to promote Carol. The job is managing and the sole criteria in a meritocratic system is who can do the best job.
In fact, promoting Alice is a well known failure mode. It is the reason that some companies in recent years have tried to set up much longer individual contributor paths — so that the Alices can keep being excellent Alices instead of being forced into mediocre Carols.
I agree that promoting Alice “is a well known failure mode.” It’s the Peter Principle, and there was a whole book about it.
The question is how to describe the failure mode. I would describe the failure mode as being too meritocratic. Rewarding past merit is good—it’s good to be meritocratic, as I use the word. But it’s possible to be too meritocratic and fall into the failure mode I describe.
Since you view promoting based on (predicted) future merit as the meritocratic thing, what do you call promoting exclusively on past merit (the failure mode I’m calling being “too meritocratic”)?
I don’t think I have a term for the *practice* of only evaluating past merit and not extrapolating/hypothesizing future merit on a possibly-overlapping set of skills. If a fellow manager at my office were doing so, I would describe his or her technique as “dumb” (Or, if I were talking to a C-suite, “poorly optimized”).
I don’t have a snappy name but I think it is one example of a contest and prize mentality that is a big problem in a lot of areas. Hiring someone for a job as manager isn’t a reward for past service. Being accepted to a particular college isn’t a prize for doing well in high school. No one actually wins the girl.
This misunderstanding of the nature of matching problems doesn’t just manifest at transition points. Understanding your job as a contest with rules and judges leads to sub-optimal performance. I have several friends that manage underlyings that complain again and again about fresh college grads wanting to be told what to do instead of trying to understand what needs to be done.
Interesting that academia doesn’t have this problem. University administrators and Presidents are never picked based on who is the best researcher and teacher.
No, they’re generally picked on the basis of who can best cultivate the endowment. Whether or not that’s the most desirable quality is a value judgement, and in an environment where money is everything, it’s the obviously the most desirable quality.
But maybe the problem is that value in education is measured in monetary terms, and maybe that will never change until we stop choosing University presidents suited to that worldview.
This is actually a great example of how there are multiple dimensions of merit and trying to map them all to a single ladder produces broken results. A well-managed tech company will figure out how to put Alice and Carol on different career paths that both have opportunities for high productivity to produce high rewards. A poorly managed company will make Alice choose between moving from individual engineering into management, which she may not be much good at or like very much, and staying in her current role and being limited in the rewards she can receive even for outstanding performance in that role. Unfortunately there are lots of poorly managed companies.
So, calling it meritocracy vs. calling it eudaimonia?
Or, I suppose, single-scalar meritocracy vs. multi-scalar meritocracy.
It does bring to mind the consideration that evaluating people for promotion (or hiring, for that matter) is itself a skill, and one that not everyone is equally good at. Single-scalar meritocracy might itself be an intermediate technique for those without the aptitude/training/understanding for the multi-scalar versions. (Beginner level: cutting down on nepotism?)
I raise this as more than a semantic point. You can defend the promote-Carol brand of meritocracy by asking who you’d want to perform your surgery (the way Scott does, above). But you can’t defend the promote-Alice brand on the same grounds—at least not as simply.
You might be able to make a more nuanced argument, making a claim that strategy of promoting Alice in the long run is more likely to yield good results. You could say something about predictions being hard, and it being better to base your predictions about future outcomes on past achievements rather than guesses about the future. You could also say something about the incentive structures that are created by promoting Carol instead of Alice, and how it’s better to reward excellent programing if you want people to program excellently. I might even agree with those arguments. But they’re hardly self-evident.
More broadly, I worry that the promote-Carol definition of meritocracy is so broad as to be almost meaningless. I mean, imagine a defender of hereditary aristocracy. I suspect that person would say that the children of the aristocrats are the ones who will perform the “best” in the leadership positions. That is, they would say that being an aristocrat is a better predictor of future outcomes than past performance on tests or in school or whatever. Thus, the aristocrat could argue that they are the “true” proponent of meritocracy in the promote-Carol sense.
I’d prefer to limit “meritocracy” to the belief that we should reward people for their past merit, not based on predictions about their future merit. That is, I’d prefer to use it in the promote-Alice sense.
What word would you use for the promote-Carol sense?
I would call that trying to hire the best person for the job.
And then the committed meritocrat can say “the way to find the best person is by looking at past test scores/performance/grades” and the committed aristocrat can say “the way to find the best person is to hire from the best family” and the committed egalitarian can say “all people are equal and there’s no way to distinguish who would be best,” etc.
Do you have an example that disentangles the past/future issue from the issue of having multiple types of skill? (tenure for professors?)
Added: Is this distinction relevant to any of the articles Scott criticizes? Further: well, maybe this is exactly the distinction Scott wants to talk about, desert vs consequence.
@Tom Bartleby
I don’t think it is so broad as to be meaningless. You want to recast meritocracy as a predictive claim — i.e. that past performance is the best predictor of future results. But I think it operates on a different level — merely that the job ought to go to he that can do it best. It is agnostic with regard to what the best way of figuring that out is. Maybe the aristocrat is correct — in which case a meritocract would agree that those who were born to lead should lead. But if there’s a better way of picking who leads — one that empirically leads to better outcomes — then the meritocract would support that instead.
You “promote” Carol to management (where she doesn’t have to code), but give Alice the raise. This isn’t hard.
It’s only a conundrum if you tie salary increases (and other perks) exclusively to management-track promotions, which is poor policy almost everywhere, but especially absurd in tech.
I agree with you (and with Brad and nweining above) that there are good ways to solve this “dilemma” in practice that are better than promoting Alice or Carol.
The point I wanted to make is that there are two possible definitions for meritocracy: 1)the practice of promoting/hiring/admitting/whatever based on predicted future merit; or 2)the practice of promoting/hiring/admitting/whatever based on demonstrated past merit. The two are very different and (I believe) the second is the one that is more commonly the target of criticism.
I’m sorry, but this is a ridiculous false dichotomy.
Your “past merit” and “future merit” aren’t merit in the same domain!! If they were, then differentiating between them would be manifestly nonsensical. Suppose the promotion were not to a management position, but simply to a higher grade engineer (Engineer to Senior Engineer, etc.), with more money/etc. Asking “should we promote based on demonstrated past merit in coding ability, or predicted future merit in coding ability” is silly, because — past merit is what predicts future merit!
The only reason this even looks like a dilemma is that you’re taking at face value the idea that “promoting” someone into a totally different sort of position, that requires a totally different set of skills, personality, disposition, etc., makes any sense. It doesn’t. “Management” is one of the few contexts where anyone even thinks that it does.
I mean — would the following make any sense at all?
– “Dave is an excellent welder; should we promote him to architect?”
– “Eve is an excellent writer; should we promote her to pediatric surgeon?”
– “Frank is an excellent pilot; should we promote him to pitcher for the Mets?”
Do you really think that any of these questions would be answered differently by proponents vs. opponents of “meritocracy”?
I don’t think it’s a dichotomy so much as a continuum.
I think (nearly) everyone agrees that Engineer to Senior Engineer should be based on performance as an engineer (though some old-fashioned companies would literally base it on seniority in terms of years served).
I also think that (nearly) everyone would agree that pilot to Mets pitcher should not be based on performance as a pilot.
I think the disagreements come in the middle.
– George is a straight-A student. Should we hire him for our entry-level job?
– Harriet was the top fundraiser for our charity, should we put her on the Board?
– Igor is a star employee in the mail room, should we give him a job as a data analyst?
I think people do differ in how much they think past merit should be “rewarded,” and who much decisions should turn exclusively on predictions about future outcomes.
Depends on the job. Probably, though. Grades are usually pretty g-loaded, which predicts performance in a broad range of contexts (as well as adaptability / ability to learn).
I don’t really know anything about how charities are run, or what being on the Board of one involves. No comment.
… no? Unless I’m missing something here, this seems unrelated.
I don’t agree, and I’m afraid that nothing that you’ve said so far has done anything to convince me.
A simple solution (of some sort) is to promote Carol, but give Alice a pay raise, i.e. just pay them what the market price is for their respective skills. Meritocracy isn’t just about titles and positions.
Some people do like titles and positions; the easiest solution is to give Alice a pay raise and call her a “senior programmer” or something like that.
It’s more meritocratic to make Carol the manager, but pay Alice more.
I know that, when people’s jobs include helping to decide where money goes, it always turns out that “to me” is one of the highest priorities, but that’s a tragedy of principal-agent problems, not a law of nature.
How do you know which is more valuable, a good coder or good manager?
Which job can you more easily find a bunch of qualified applicants for at the current pay levels.
Cost to replace drives salary more than anything else. This is certainly problematic where people tend to have company specific knowledge, skills, or connections that affect job performance and cannot be quickly replaced by hiring out, but “how much would we have to pay to find someone else this good” and “would we pay more than that to keep this person from leaving over money” are the core questions to ask.
First of all, Scott is doing something he’s done before: taking really bizarre claims, which are typically just excuses for something else, at their face value and then refuting them. This can be useful if your real point is “that claim is so ridiculous that it shouldn’t be taken at face value”, but I don’t feel that Scott is doing that here. He seems to really think this is about whether meritocracy is good or bad in general, rather than a power grab by people who don’t have merit but do have social and political status.
Second, college is an anomaly, because using anything other than college as an IQ filter would be considered discrimination. It would be hard for the employer to prove that any college alternative is connected to job requirements (especially if the judge is hostile).
If people are saying false and destructive stuff in order to make a power grab, that sounds like exactly the sort of thing it’s helpful to refute.
But I’m not sure that’s true here – everyone at Vox has loads of Ivy-League-education-merit, and I’m pretty sure from Freddie’s other work that he’s a decent guy who has better things to do than make power grabs. I prefer to take people at face value as meaning what they say.
I’m not sure what you mean by calling college an “anomaly”, but if so it’s an anomaly that shapes pretty much every aspect of our economy and society.
He means that colleges use limited IQ testing for admissions whereas no other institution is permitted to do that directly (except the military).
The result is that the only value colleges produce is sorting candidates into IQ bands based on the prestige of the school.
In those cases it’s a direct power grab for some people (who don’t have Ivy League educations) and an indirect power grab for their allies (who may have Ivy League educations but have tied their fortunes to the first group).
But I was really thinking more of the anti-geek backlash (either in geek hobbies or in programming) where the outsider doesn’t like the idea that it’s hard to fake either geek hobbies or programming. In such cases, the outsider typically lacks the relevant merit.
It’s a legal anomaly–you can use it to screen applicants based on, in effect, IQ without being subject to an anti-discrimination lawsuit.
using anything other than college as an IQ filter would be considered discrimination
This comes up every few months and I always have the same response – tons of interview questions are just barely-disguised IQ tests. Brainteasers are ubiquitous in some industries.
e.g. use “look inside” to view the first several pages of problems in this guide to quantitative finance interviews. They’re just pure logic questions.
The fact that interview questions are (often (in cognitively demanding fields)) hidden attempts to build ad hoc IQ tests is amazingly good evidence that actual IQ tests are illegal.
Perhaps, but even if true, a law that is so easy to work around can’t possibly create the massive distortion in the economy that Jiro is claiming.
Of course it does – you can only give the interview questions to the people you actually interview while you could give a screening exam to thousands (or use the results of a mass administered screening exam).
How do they determine whom they should interview? College degrees.
I’ve seen more than one company require that the applicant include their SAT and/or GRE scores in their application materials, so using those particular mass-administered exams is apparently fine.
To see for yourself, you can go start the application process for DE Shaw and the first screen, at least for the “Quantitative Analyst” position, will request your SAT and GRE scores.
This is a very well-known firm, with a reputation for trying to hire only the smartest people. If anyone would draw scrutiny from regulators about these disparate impact issues it would be them.
If it was creating a massive distortion we would see firms in other nations, where it isn’t illegal to use IQ tests, making massive use of IQ tests and less use of college credentials in hiring. To the best of my knowledge, this doesn’t happen.
My guess is that it doesn’t happen because college credentials signal IQ plus diligence and a bit of conformity.
@ James Miller
Most countries aren’t as large and diverse as the US, so that point doesn’t necessarily hold. Most of the countries that are as large (or larger) and as diverse have lower average IQs than the US.
@baconbacon
Why would a country being smaller, less diverse, and/or having a lower average IQ imply that IQ testing would be far less useful to employers in hiring?
If anything the IQ essentialist argument would imply that IQ testing would be even more valuable where the average is lower.
Statistically speaking, composite variables always make more stable predictors than discrete variables.
It isn’t unusual in legal matters for things to be logically inconsistent; this is one of those situations. IANAL, but my understanding is that the way the law evolved, formal test requirements are a legal minefield, but your in-person interviews are generally OK so long as you stay away from illegal topics. Asking quantitative brainteasers in an interview for a quantatitive analyst is not going to cause any trouble–it’s easy enough to say quant ability is important for the job, so you have the right to ask these questions. But if you collect your brainteasers into an exam and tell the candidate they have to do it to qualify, your lawyers will have panic attacks. Even the smallest bias or discrimination in the test could cause you to lose a case. I guess with in-person interviews it’s much harder to prove discrimination.
This results in a huge waste of resources as we (we = a large company, and therefore high litigation risk) have to spend time phone screening candidates, always asking the same technical questions, and have only limited ability to use testing tools like HackerRank.
Let’s be precise here – it’s not bias or discrimination in the test that causes legal problems – it’s disparate outcomes which are guaranteed for any test that has any predictive value. The difference isn’t small. Worrying about “bias or discrimination” in the test is something where you can point to the content and have some kind of defense on the merits. The only defense to disparate outcome is “well, obviously the legally privileged classes have lower IQ therefore any good test will have them failing more often” – probably even making that defense would get you fined.
As far as “proving discrimination” with interviews – it’s nothing of the sort – pre-sort the interviewees by IQ and don’t leave a record of whom you interviewed and rejected broken down by legally privileged status and there’s no one who can sue. If you give a mass exam then there’s all kinds of records and data to examine for a pattern of hiring.
No that’s not true. There’s a shifting burden of persuasion framework. I don’t understand why posters that are so clearly unfamiliar with the case law post with such seeming confidence on this topic.
…and the shift in burden (from employee or job seeker to the employer) is triggered by disparate impact – which is guaranteed in any exam that has enough g loading to actually work for it’s purpose.
All you’ve done is thrown out a legal term to make it appear as if you’ve made an argument.
Yes, the burden is shifted. But it is only a burden. It is capable of being met. It isn’t even an especially high burden as burdens in the legal system go.
It has been a few years since I interviewed, but when I did, three companies gave written pseudo-IQ tests. Two were from large companies that you have heard of.
Interesting article and certainly agree that the original concept of meritocracy is both good and the definition useful.
One thought though, and forgive me if this is culture war-y: when I see words like “performative” or “diversity”, like in the Vox article, it reminds me of a certain type of philosophical analysis I recognize from university.
If you skim the feminist philosopher article comment section, it’s things like:
-“80-90% white men. That still feels ‘normal’.”
– “This is how things back in the days of the Jim Crow North must have looked and felt.”
– “This racialized state of affairs isn’t a bug, it’s a feature.””
– “I was going to say “so few people with disabilities,””
There is an intellectual tradition where all roads lead to this particular Rome. It is in a way beautifully summarized in the last comment on the Feminist philosopher post:
“Privilege is based on the actual destruction of the capabilities of the unprivileged. It is for that reason that meritocracy is a cruel joke. The elite cut off the feet of their competitors, and then hold a race to decide who will rule.”
Beyond the definitional work. I think this possible core argument could benefit from serious consideration at SSC. To my eyes this look a lot like postmodern critical theory: everything is language and language is oppression.
In this context we probably need to consider two very different aspects of meritocracy (perhaps we need two different terms?)
One aspect of meritocracy is that at any single moment we’d want to pick the most capable person for the important tasks, no matter how they got there – if it’s important to run fast, then we want to pick the fastest runner, even if he’s the fastest runner only because 90% of population had their feet cut off, even if the (now) fastest runner did the feetcutting personally. That’s a very practical decision, doing so gets us the results we want while completely ignoring who’d “deserve” something; there’s no “should” or “ought”, it’s simply acknowledging a fact that doing this will get you the fastest running and doing anything else will not; and that would likely be called meritocracy.
The second aspect of meritocracy is that we’d want to ensure that we sustain and develop the running speed of the *potentially* fastest runners, since that’s how we ensure that our fastest runner is as fast as possible. That is also a very practical decision, doing so obviously gets you the fastest running in the long run, no matter who “deserves” running training for whatever cultural/traditional/whatever reasons. Note that goes hand-in-hand with the first aspect; if in the end we’re going to pick the prettiest or richest runner for the challenge, then we might as well cut the feet off of ugly poor runners, since in the end it won’t matter how fast they run, they won’t get picked anyway. Obviously, a policy of extra training for the kid-runners that show potential to be the best runners in the future (and if we have to cut off some feet, ensure that we don’t cut the feet of the best potential future runners) would be called meritocratic.
So these are two linked but separate meritocratic policies. Or do we call a system meritocratic only if it incorporates both of these aspects? Since I read your comment as (correctly) noting that a system which does the first aspect but not the second isn’t particularly meritocratic in the long run.
Before we have any more analogies can everyone remember that comparative advantage exists?
I think your point on there being easy gains from an optimization of how culture views education is certainly true, but I don’t know where those gains end and the structural/signalling reality sets in.
For example, top investments funds have trouble hiring on ability to persistently predict the market outside of people with 20 years experience, and even then, controlling for luck, risk, and skill, makes it almost a joke. They still need young talent though to keep their machines going, so their best bet is to hire people with the highest ability markers who understand the market.
Tech firms exist in a different world, where a github account speaks for itself.
Although I suspect there are then 2nd order effects, where even though Goldman only hiring from top5 schools started out as a rational optimized choice, it then works its way into the culture of the firm, and the firm is now averse to hiring that really bright math major from StateU. Even more insidiously, their customers become used to an equilibrium where all the top banks only hire from top schools, so when they see 1st gen College kid or 1st gen Immigrant from StateU on their investments team, they interpret this as a negative signal.
Again, all of this is mitigated from a github account.
The structure of high finance is almost perfectly suited to select on elitist-signals in the face of noise.
As the Rightful Caliph has said “The reference is not the referent”.
Does all of this look different if we take the approach that we don’t merely disagree with people, but rather we are observing a way in which others are failing to think?
You do realize that linking to a clickbaiting website, even in a critical way, still helps the site right? I’m not even talking about no-follow tags; many of your readers will click through. In fact it would be the responsible thing to do to make sure you have represented their position fairly and get a balanced perspective. Maybe use archive.is links if you don’t want to reward people for publishing these articles.
Which one are you talking about?
This strikes me as somewhere between “not meritocracy” and “exactly the opposite of meritocracy” (credentialism)
Every single discussion about meritocracy being bad that I have ever witnessed, has gone something like this:
1) Tech companies and the like claim to be meritocratic
2) Tech companies and the like appear to operate based on a combination of credentialism and nepotism, which are bad
=> Therefore, meritocracy is bad.
Meanwhile, it seems very obvious to me that if we take the conventional definition of “meritocracy” (people who are best excel), then this is not a meritocracy at all!
I would propose a reworking of the argument to make it more congruent with reality:
1) Tech companies and the like claim to be meritocratic
2) Tech companies and the like appear to operate based on a combination of credentialism and nepotism, which are bad
=> Therefore, those tech companies and the like are bad.
If you actually get into a discussion with most people who are opposed to “meritocracy”, it becomes obvious that they have no problem with the proposal “people who are best suited to a task should be put on it”. Hell, even the communists agree: “From all, according to their ability, to all, according to their need”
It is very frustrating, trying to have discussions on this subject, when everyone insists on defining words to mean their opposites
If word X should mean X, but thru out known history has always meant Y, it’s not unreasonable to claim that you oppose X on the grounds that it always results in Y which is terrible.
I mean, people who oppose soviet style communism do just that.
I think it’s related, but in an inverse sense: peoples’ desert is widely assumed to be equal to their labor market outcomes. In the Federal Reserve example, if the Fed makes bad decisions and 10M lose their jobs, those 10M will be considered less deserving (of anything) than in the counterfactual where the Fed made good decisions. I can see why this disconnect annoys people.
A few weeks ago, in a talk on a somewhat unrelated subject, Jordan Peterson said something clever that touched on this subject. I’m paraphrasing, but it went something like this: people opposed to capitalistic free markets think that we reward people with lots of money as some kind of commentary on their social value. This is not true. What we do is we find the really smart/capable people in society, and attempt to enslave them for our benefit by bribing the hell out of them. We don’t give them money because they “deserve” it in any moral sense of the term. We give them money because OH GOD WE NEED THEM TO DO THE THING THEY ARE GOOD AT AND OH GOD WHAT IF THEY STOP HERE TAKE THIS MONEY TAKE WHATEVER YOU WANT JUST PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DON’T STOP DOING THAT IMPORTANT SOCIAL FUNCTION THAT YOU’RE REALLY GOOD AT
Society doesn’t always do a great job of maintaining this disposition, and there is corruption and graft at the margins, but overall this is the aspirationally-correct way to look at these things. Anyone who is thinking of salaries / pay / whatever in terms of what people deserve is already way out to left field
Is there any evidence of that? I think society could get along fine if Dwayne Johnson or LeBron James retired tomorrow. Conversely, I don’t believe there are any super rich among the people who eradicated smallpox or the people currently eradicating polio.
I think you’re looking at atypical examples of the super rich, most of whom are anonymous and do things like work in financial markets. Investment banking, for example, is arguably very useful, very high stress, and very high paying. (Also, celebrities usually become super by cultivating their own “brand”, which provides a lot of coordination benefits)
It is true that our market economy doesn’t reward a category of useful activities that are difficult to monetize. However, I’m not sure that failure to monetize some useful activities refutes the general premise that we pay people to do useful things.
I mean, I actually do think that there exists a sort of “social capitalism” (as opposed to “economic capitalism”) in which it is taken as given that money is generally a commentary on a person’s social value, and I think it’s a problem. “People who have money deserve that money” is a fairly common attitude among people who support lower taxes and fewer social programs.
Do they?
In your eagerness to point out that it is a good idea to put competent people in charge, I think you are ignoring the thesis of those anti-meritocracy posts. There is a consistent theme running through the Vox, Guardian, and Prospect pieces: by sucking the best and the brightest into the upper classes, our current attempts at meritocracy have created an out-of-touch elite who do not understand the people they rule.
The Vox piece focuses on how our attempted meritocracy leads to elites with a skewed view of the world.The Guardian piece focuses on how it exacerbates income inequality. The Prospect piece argues that it leads to self-interested leaders making bad decisions. None of these are attacks on the idea of finding the best person for the job. They are arguments about how our attempts at instantiating a meritocracy have had negative side-effects.
Maybe those arguments are mistaken. But your failure to engage with them significantly weakens your post. Nobody is claiming that what you call “real” meritocracy is inherently unfair. They are claiming that our current system is not meritocratic in that sense, and calling it “meritocracy” lets the winners assume they won fair and square, with negative effects ranging from a lack of understanding to contempt for the underclasses.
PS: Well, maybe it is not true that nobody is against meritocracy itself. This part of the Guardian article raises an interesting point: if people of merit are suctioned up into the upper classes, who will be the compelling advocates for the lower classes?
A good defense of meritocracy needs a response to this point, which I do not see in your post.
The author of that Guardian article, Young, whose book I continually recommend, is the guy who coined the phrase “meritocracy”, and he did not mean it as a positive, as noted above. His book, dystopian sci-fi, presents a system that is a true meritocracy (for men; even by his imagined 2030s high-IQ women are expected to go to school to meet a nice high-IQ boy and get their Mrs. degrees and then stay at home raising their high-IQ babies) with the results he describes in the Guardian article.
It’s worth pointing out that Young also says:
Scott is vociferously defending the first sentence, which nobody disagrees with, and ignoring the second, which is the real point of contention.
The Young article is also quite different from the others. They’re mostly saying “meritocracy is a sham; there’s all sorts of things that hold down the merited and elevate the unmerited” and Young is saying “the truer a meritocracy, the more dangerous it is.”
Thank the arc of history we have better sense now and instead don’t have IQ babies.
This is just playing with language without meaning. Once you are speaking for your “class” you are no longer of that class. If a higher class is accepting you as a legitimate representative there was either never a real gap between your class and theirs, or you have been elevated in their eyes. If your class views you as their representative then they have elevated you above their own standards. The only way this position makes any sense if if you think the working class should go out and find the most average working class guy/girl to go mumble a few thoughts about being working class into a microphone before going back to work in their plant.
The author is trying to apply a concept used against racism, MLKj being an excellent speaker and generated a massive following, but that did not stop him from being black. Because of how race works in the US you could not be white, and watch his brilliance and concede his intelligence without to some extent elevating all black people. Unless the author want to argue that class is an innate trait akin to skin color he has made a weak argument.
The author is British and originally wrote on the subject in the 50s, so I don’t know that you can say he’s cribbing from the US civil rights movement.
The time frame is irrelevant, the example is to highlight the difference between race and class only, not to claim that the author specifically copied a specific racial movement. Insert Frederick Douglas for MLK if you like, or Susan B Anthony, or Moses.
No but you can notice that the US civil rights movement cribbed from the same source.
– Present example of noble working man / noble black man / noble woman held down by the system (note, actual nobility likely faked but since all the right thinking people are on board, reporting of this doesn’t happen (frex, MLKj))
– This “authentic” specimen presents exactly the same argument favored by the left – that power should go to leftists to fix the injustice
– An “organic” movement organized for press coverage is ginned up (like this https://twt-thumbs.washtimes.com/media/image/2017/06/05/CNN_London_protest_c47-0-592-318_s885x516.jpg?8c4f424432dd2b20a4c3750a7cd73b14bc213d5d )
Rinse and repeat until someone who was on your side to begin with caves to the “pressure”.
Fun example of this that didn’t quite work out as expected – Osama bin Laden was working off of this script and made statements about climate change: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-binladen-climatechange-idUSKCN0W35MS .
To be fair I’ve met quite a few Brits who do seem to regard “class” as an innate trait akin to skin color.
Then a meritocracy wouldn’t remove them from their class….
@baconbacon:
Did you read the Guardian article, or are you just responding to the section I quoted? This seems like a non sequitur to the actual argument being presented, which I encourage you to read.
The point is that creating a separate class of elites based on merit means that people who previously would have been effective leaders for the working class instead end up identifying with the elite class, and this sucks for the working class. It’s not about how the elites see leaders with working class backgrounds; it’s about how those leaders see themselves.
I’m not saying I completely buy this argument. It could be completely wrong. But it is disappointing that Scott never engages with it.
People’s individual evaluations are totally divorced from the opinion’s of those around them?*
The author is skipping over the irksome task of defining value as leaders and just assuming that you need leaders of your class (and staying in your class). Does Steinbeck or Dickens not count because they grew up and lived a different lifestyle than the people they wrote about? What about Sinclair? Marx?
He wants the reader to make two major leaps, first that having a leader for you class be off your class is good in and of itself, and that absent a meritocracy that those leaders would remain loyal to their class. I see neither as true, or likely to be true.
*Rhetorical question since if you answer yes, then society being a meritocracy won’t prevent people from speaking for the working class identifying as WC, and if you say no, then not having society as a meritocracy won’t help for the reasons outlined above.
Some variant of this argument shows up in _The Bell Curve_, as well. Murray and Herrenstein worry that as the society has gotten better and better at getting almost all the high-IQ people to go to college, we’ve ended up with almost no high-IQ people in poor communities and in less-education-centric jobs.
You can imagine this causing practical getting-stuff-done problems as well as social out-of-touch-elites problems. Perhaps the world works better when there are a smattering of 130 IQ plumbers around, known to their fellow plumbers as the really smart guys you go to with really complicated plumbing problems. Your meritocracy has successfully sucked up every one of those guys to go get a college degree and get a desk job somewhere, with the result that the really hard plumbing questions get handled badly by guys who mean well, but just aren’t clever enough to solve them.
One article doesn’t need to do everything. Scott shouldn’t imply that he has addressed those articles, but if he is right that they make the “weird assumption” of Tom Bartleby’s notion of meritocracy because they’ve never considered Scott’s notion of meritocracy and the potential benefits, then it is more important topic. I am reminded of this.
This might very well be true, as in this is the actual reason some people don’t get promoted, but I have also experienced a few times that these lines are mostly lies, or convenient truths. At one restaurant at a chain in between stints at college i started at (iirc) $8 an hour. There was a corporate ‘policy’ about raises which was directly tied to length of employment, so you know, don’t bother asking. A few months in an my manager found out that I was looking for another job (because I told him, honesty works sometimes!) and then I was offered a ‘promotion’ to kitchen manager which came with no recognition (no one else was told as far as I know), no additional responsibilities but a dollar more an hour. Another time I wasn’t promoted to “head baker” at a bakery to avoid irritating someone that had seniority on me, but I was given a raise that paid me more than her along with all the responsibilities the former HB had. I have known people who have gotten small to tiny annual raises so that they don’t make more than their manager does, but get a larger bonus at the end of the year to make up for it.
Long story short the ‘rules’ that exist are typically easily circumvented. They are there to diffuse tension between managers who don’t want to have to end conversations about an employee’s worth with “you aren’t good enough”, but also don’t want to end those conversations with a promotion/raise. Basically they are Jack Nicholson saying “Maybe i overshot a little since I was aiming for just enough to keep you from walking out.
If your clients live near a major population center at all then they can take their exemplary work history, and strong recommendations (if the manager is truly sorry they can’t promote them, they must realize that what is best that the employee moves on, or are all their managers total two faced shits out only for themselves, in which case why do you believe them in the first place), and find a place that doesn’t have such a stipulation. Or if they look they will find some loophole or assistance (like company reimbursement for completing a degree, or training programs etc that qualify them for the promotion, this is a classic way to split the people you want to actually promote from those you just don’t want to quit).
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. If an employee wants more responsibility and you want to keep him but don’t think he can handle more responsibility saying, “sorry but you have a characteristic that makes it corporate policy to not give you a promotion,” is the easiest way for you to handle the situation.
This might very well be true, as in this is the actual reason some people don’t get promoted, but I have also experienced a few times that these lines are mostly lies, or convenient truths.
I’ve had similar experiences but in the opposite direction; like you, a business where raises were tied to length of employment so the owner/manager used to find an excuse to fire employees just when they were due a raise (there was a lot of turnover because of this, but their attitude was “eh, this is low-skilled labour, why should I care as long as there is a supply of peons I can hire in the morning?” This was squeezing blood out of a turnip at its most extreme, and permanently jaundiced me about “productive wealth creators” because this was all in order to avoid measly – really tiny – raises for people who were good at the job and had put in the hard work, while the owner was a literal millionaire, back when a million was real money).
And back when I was young and stupid and in my First Real Job, I got a promotion to “department manager”. It didn’t mean more money, it actually (after taxes) meant less money because now I wasn’t earning overtime, I was working longer hours and had more responsibility but the hours were now all-inclusive in the ‘salary’. I figured out too late that this was why the other, longer-serving employees had all dodged the ‘honour’ of promotion and why the manager picked Muggins Here to carry the can 🙂
And just recently some very awkward office politics where, in order to get rid of someone, a requirement for the post was pulled out of thin air – a qualification this person did not have, specifically chosen in order to have a test and interview for the position they held so the management would be able to say “Sorry, you failed the test” so they could safely get rid of them. They’ve been doing the job for the past couple of years and don’t need this new qualification, but it’s an excuse to get rid of them because of personality clashes with another colleague who has recently been promoted.
Investment banking is a pretty weird example. You write as if investment banks are investors, but they mainly aren’t. Investment banks are middlemen who, eg, match companies that want to issue bonds to investors that want to buy bonds. Mainly they are salesmen. A high-class finishing school really does provide them with relevant skills. Of course, this just pushes the question back a step and suggests other questions that might fall under the topic of meritocracy, but aren’t what you want to talk about here.
Yeah all these articles are really about the double problem of our society claiming to be more of a meritocracy than it really is, and then using that supposed meritocracy to justify inequality. We need more meritocracy in the sense of actually having the best people for the job get hired, and meanwhile we need to make what position you have in the meritocracy much less important for your quality of life.
I suspect that that is impossible – the root problem is that the more power you have to arrange the world around you in various ways (wealth, hierarchy, status, etc) the better your quality of life will be, because you will make it so. Whether talking about rewarding past performance or attempting to match future performance, everyone generally wants the same things: the power to make the world around them better (as they see it).
Is that true? A counterargument would be that the extent to which people try to arrange their world to benefit them personally (rather than benefiting society as a whole, including those with less power) can be affected by the society they live in and the stories they tell about it.
For example, you could have a collective societal story that amounts to: “We live (and should continue to live) in a highly unequal meritocracy, where people who have wealth and power deserve that wealth and power, and those with less wealth are in danger at any moment of falling into much less pleasant lives. Anyone who stops striving to have as much wealth and power as possible is slacking off, and deserves their inevitable fall.”
Alternatively, we could have a collective societal story like “We live in a society where it is (and should be) difficult to fall through the cracks. If you find it hard to get money, we will make sure that you can still find food and shelter somehow. It’s not too hard to find a job that lets you live comfortably by putting in your 40 hours per week and doing the best you can. Sure, most people aren’t millionaires, but nobody needs to be a millionaire in the first place, so who cares? People need time to put in the unpaid work that makes society function, caring for each other and volunteering in their communities.”
A society where it’s not necessary to be constantly striving for more wealth and power in order to be comfortable is a society that will have fewer of the wealthy people desperately striving to increase their power at the expense of everyone else. It’s not inevitable that everyone will want to live in a capitalist and supposedly meritocratic inequality spiral. It’s just that once you start one, even the wealthiest people feel like they have to keep pushing in order to survive.
I’m not saying that people always seek power to benefit themselves personally – I’m saying that anyone who has desires will tend to seek power to drive those desires forward. The nature of the necessary power varies with the desire, and with the obstacles to it, but outside of a lotus eater machine, it doesn’t matter what you want, there are more things you could do to advance it if you had more resources or more allies or the ability to reach more people.
Money, fame, and various forms of authority are tools that can advance almost any goals. If you have any goals you want to work towards, you could probably achieve them more easily with more money, fame, or authority, so those things are always going to be desired, and to have a dramatic influence on how in control of your life you are. Meanwhile, other people who do will be trying to use their money/fame/authority to get you to work towards their goals.
The way to avoid that is to have enough money to live comfortably without help, and enough confidence/authority to refuse the demands of others – but it turns out that ‘comfortably’ is a moving target, and most people aren’t happy with the level of isolation needed to live at even a subsistence level and protect oneself from the demands of authority is pretty rare.
The next order of complication sets in when you realize that for the vast majority of people, some of their goals are at best conflicting. When one person wants to be left alone, and another wants everyone to pull together, only one of them can get what they want and there will be some sort of power struggle.
meanwhile we need to make what position you have in the meritocracy much less important for your quality of life
And then you get “why should the hard-working and talented and productive people be forced to support drones?” argument, be it about UBI or whatever: if these lazy bums aren’t in good-paying jobs, it’s because they’re too dumb to work hard and succeed, why should my hard-earned tax money go to prop up their lives of idleness?
There’s no easy answer: false meritocracy makes people ignore the advantages they may have had, and go “Nobody handed me anything on a plate”, while on the other hand like the Little Red Hen, if you didn’t help sow the wheat and grind the flour why do you think you should get to eat the cake?
I think we’re particularly going to face a problem because, in previous comment threads, it’s pretty much agreed that (a) good paying, secure, working-class manufacturing jobs are gone the way of the dodo; any manufacturing is going to be done more cheaply in China or India first, by robots and automation second (b) the Brave New World will live and die by education and IQ; the ones who have any hope of surviving are STEM qualified who can write the software that runs the automated factories, can make cutting-edge discoveries in tech, can do the research in the hard sciences and maths, etc. And this depends on high IQ and good qualifications from recognised universities that are centres of excellence, which pretty much means the Ivies, MIT, etc.
So our meritocracy of smart but not college educated, working in practical fields at lower levels and getting promoted on grit and experience, class of workers is dead in the water in the near future. There may be some hold-outs in the skilled tradesmen sector, but with building robots (and who knows – plumbing robots, electrician robots, etc), even those will be reduced to “foreman supervising the machines”, not “apprenticeships for bricklayers leading to good jobs in construction”.
The little red hen wasn’t so Red, after all.
You’re definitely hitting on the main counterargument here, and I don’t want to take away from your point, but I find myself musing on a sequel to the Little Red Hen, where all the other animals realise that they need to work in order to eat, and go to the farmer (or whoever) to say “please let me help on the farm so that I can have bread to eat” and the farmer says “but the Little Red Hen is perfectly capable of doing it by herself, so why should I have to pay all of you?” The farmer then tells the Little Red Hen that she must keep doing all of the work by herself, and furthermore that he is lowering the amount of bread that she gets to keep at the end, and if she doesn’t agree to those terms then he’s pretty sure that the dog will be happy to take over…
I think in some ways, meritocracy as it is practiced as opposed to meritocracy as it is idealized is in play here. Companies that incorporate meritocracy start out in the idealistic manner: Choosing based on merit and ability. However, over time, companies (especially big ones that get hundreds or thousands of applications) will start to make the hiring process efficient, and gloss over a lot of details by weighing on specific factors: “Oh hey, these guys came from X school and were in Y organization and have done really well for us! We should pay attention to more applicants that have X and Y.” Or “Oh, these two guys have experience from Z company and were fired two months in. Are we sure we want applicants from Z?” The reasons why X, Y, and Z matter are almost never analyzed, and instead these name just get turned into keywords for the applicant tracking system to filter. This can lead to, worst of all, “This applicant may have the abilities, but they went to A school, served in B organization, and worked at C company. And I haven’t heard any of these!” What you witness is an institutionalized form of quasi-nepotism, in that your application gets weighed on by the names on your resume rather than what you did with those names. That’s what I really think these publications are deriding, they just call it meritocracy because they can’t think up a good word for it.
Also, I think it’s important to consider that, starting mid-career, education becomes less of a concern (unless the quasi-nepotism I mentioned is steep, usually at bigger companies) and what companies you worked at becomes as much if not more of an issue, especially in white collar jobs.
I don’t think that’s fair. The complaints about meritocracy are mostly about the type of finance/management jobs you complain about too. The complaints about tech are about unrelated stuff (lack of diversity, if we steelman it). To the degree this is even about meritocracy, it’s people saying tech is non meritocratic based on flawed assumptions (“a real meritocracy should include more women, since women have equal talent, so tech must be credentialing by gender”).
The bottom line, that it’s bad that people misdiagnose their problem and insult meritocracy, still holds. It just seems unrelated to people attacking tech jobs.
I wanted to scream so loud reading this. Reality is exactly the judge of whether people get what they “deserve”. So long as you aren’t pointlessly moralizing.
Graduating from a good college can signal both intelligence and diligence. While IQ tests are good measures of intelligence, we don’t have a similar test of diligence, so I have a proposal to fill in this gap. To test diligence we could ask subjects to spend up to, say, 48 hours in a room alone (with food, water, and a bathroom) doing simple math problems by hand and inputting the results into a computer. The computer would keep track of how many math problems the subject got right and when the subject decided to leave.
This test works great for maths people; for those with non-maths talents, it measures nothing (except maybe how stubborn are you, and sticking out 48 hours when you’re getting 1 out of every 2 questions wrong doesn’t show good judgement).
I think that’s why he said “simple” – presumably, something tedious but so simple that non-maths people can still complete it. It’s testing stick-with-it-ness, although I’d argue poorly. I know a lot of people that can tough out 48 hours of awfulness, but still wouldn’t be diligent employees.
There are a few other interview-style questions that I’ve found useful in trying to suss out diligence. Asking about their oldest hobbies isn’t bad, and the old standby of having them talk through a few challenges they fought through is a standby for a reason, despite it’s faults.
On the other hand, there’s definitely a thing as too much stick-with-it-ness. On a team I was building several years back, I prioritized people who gave up and Googled quickly first, people who gave up and asked for help quickly second, and people who tried beating their head against the wall for hours quietly last.
I think a better bet would probably be math problems adjusted to the abilities of the test taker. Difficult enough so that the tester needs to concentrate fairly hard to do them at all, and with concentration could still only get around 75 or 80%.
Still, as andrewflicker says it doesn’t necessarily prove anything.
Some industries use a tournament model — they have lots of entry level employees with lots of turnover. It can be pretty expensive because you don’t get too much valuable work out of them, so it works bests in industries were you can bill a client for their time.
Jordan Peterson says that psychologists have not been able to measure Big 5 Conscientiousness in the lab. All those tasks end up doing is measure IQ.
I’ll chime in with the other commentators saying that I don’t think you really got the point.
Hayes, Kheriaty and Young all really believe that a society structured like the modern US and UK has very negative consequences, even if it was set up to make sure everyone maximized the ability and the best qualified person got each job.
Hayes claims that meritocracy results in decisions by people in power because of a combination of entitlement and insecurity. Those problems don’t go away with a more perfect system to put the best person in each position – in fact, they get far worse. This ultimately is an argument about incentives that shares a lot with public choice theory.
Kheriaty focuses on the effects of meritocracy on the people competing – claiming that meritocracy results in social atomization and valuing people for their usefulness. Abolishing credentialism again does nothing to fix those impacts – this is a point of view that is emphasizing the harms of social mobility. The freedom from the binds of social bonds comes with a cost.
Finally, Young is proceeding from a socialist perspective by looking at classes means of reproducing themselves. His key emphasis is on the suffix – the ruling done by the intellectual elite. The problem is not at all an inequality of opportunity, it’s the power given to those who’ve taken the opportunity and the moral authority they wield.
These critiques are really saying that letting the most able rule is, in fact, a bad thing – even worse than letting all the important jobs go to aristocrats (at least for Hayes and Young). They’re really saying that the seductive nature of the claim “we should give out jobs based on merit” is dangerous, and the claim must be opposed. The solution they offer is getting rid of the idea of ruling altogether.
God damn it Scott, THANK YOU. This is so important.
I voted for Bernie in the primary, but I hate (hate) the “universal college” idea promulgated by so many progressives. It’s the opposite of what we should be doing. We should not be figuring out how to get more people to obtain college degrees; we need to figure out how to make the economy work for people without them. By definition, the more people with a degree in, say, accounting, the more worthless the degree.
The only thing I really have to add to your argument: I think the reason state-sponsored college tuition is so popular is because the people who are pushing for it are the kind of people for whom college worked and comes easy. Shit, I’ve been eating out on my Ivy League law degree going on twenty years. I get how somebody like me could look at that and say “look how much it helped me – let it help everyone”.
But it helped me because I’m the kind of person who LIKES school, and is good at it. It will be torture – and failure – for people who don’t and aren’t. What’s more, it’ll be a ruinous failure for people who take Bernie up on it, but don’t end up at an Ivy. My law school gives you a guaranteed well-paying job. Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego gives you nothing but debt and a waste of three years.
All we’re doing is unnecessarily contributing to credentialism. My cousin has a communications degree from Lehigh. He’s a cop in NYC. He loves his job, and is good at it. Know what he would have loved more? If he could have started his job four years earlier, earned money, and not been saddled with unpayable debt. Those communications skills aren’t coming in handy, but hey, the NYPD requires a degree. So there.
Twelve years of schooling needs to be enough. We need to walking this stuff back, not demanding more.
By definition, the more people with a degree in, say, accounting, the more worthless the degree.
Depends if they “dumb down” the degree so they can churn out more people with accountancy degrees; from what I know of the accounting qualification (not a degree) earned through a course taught at a previous place of employment, it is indeed rigorous and if you obtain it, you do so on hard work and brains and aptitude, not “all shall have prizes”.
Even if true, the higher supply should mean lower earnings for those individuals, unless accounting degrees are Say’s Lawing themselves more positions.
I have not worked with TripleByte but as someone who has conducted hundreds of interviews for programming positions… It’s very hard to evaluate skill in this area. Someone can be exceptionally good at talking about coding and absolute garbage at producing it or vice versa. Someone can be very good at coding, but also a cowboy who does not work well with others and a resulting net negative for the team. Good at systems, terrible at UI. etc.
It’s also very easy (and highly lucrative) to game the system. False degrees, getting someone else to take test for you, etc. Come up with a good test today that anyone can take online and [in metaphorical] tomorrow you will have a flood of thousands of unqualified applicants who know the steps (or paid someone) to pass it. Look at how many programming certifications are available just from Microsoft, and then Google them quickly to see how much of a joke they are considered in practice.
So, I’d be very skeptical of TripleByte. The only thing that works OK is referrals. Mike worked with Jane who he knows is super good at distributed systems. The problem is that Mike also referred his college buddy Bront who is a hack, never any good, but got that degree anyway and is very well liked by the non-technical management. Bront refers a few more connections and suddenly the idea of “merit” has changed to “makes a good drinking buddy for Bront.”
This doesn’t happen everywhere or all the time, but no one has cracked how to keep it from happening. Meanwhile meritocracy, while a good idea that we would all like, is used as the word to justify hiring the same bros, that all look at talk the same over and over.
Meritocracy requires a very good definition of what merit actually is and very good information and rigor to verify it. How do you get there from here?
The criticisms of meritocracy that you describe have two errors. One is confusing status markers, such as degrees, with merit. The other is the implicit assumption that the important issue is how to hand out goodies not how to produce them. The latter seems to me to be an important element in a lot of left wing thinking. There is a certain amount of stuff out there and we have to decide who gets it.
That matters for two different reasons. You point one out–if we allocate jobs on a basis other than merit, they get done less well. The other links to the fact that high merit jobs also tend to be highly rewarded, which is why the critics think they should go to the deserving. Once one recognizes that stuff has to be produced, desert is not the only candidate for a basis on which to determine who gets what. There is the alternative intuition that people who produce a lot are entitled to get a lot.
That intuition is pretty powerful when you can clearly link the production to a single person, a sports star people want to watch, a writer people want to read. It is weaker for more complicated forms of production, where it is hard to link an individual to value produced. So if you want to argue against a system where inequality of income is largely linked to inequality of value to others produced, it helps to ignore the productive end.
There are, of course, ways of defending the egalitarian conclusion without that, but that’s at least one way.
A different take on the concerns over meritocracy: supply and demand for Sufficiently Competent People (SCP)*.
If demand exceeds supply, the price of SCP goes up; this much is straightforward economics. The price of SCP going up translates to inequality.
Demand for SCP increases with societal** complexity, and societal scale. Supply of SCP increases with societal scale, but does not increase directly with societal complexity; rather, it increases based on education/training/inherited talent/other culture-war-y factors, which determine what percentage of the population is SCP.
*Pretty sure this is a power-law distribution, not a Boolean yes-or-no, but I believe the argument is coherent either way.
**Or industrial, or occupational, but same idea really
Instead of Goldman Sachs hiring whoever does best at Harvard, they should hire people who can demonstrate their knowledge of investing principles or (even better) who can demonstrate an ability to predict the market better than chance.
I think this is where the ignored spectre of class pops up. Sure, Goldman Sachs wants good investment fund managers (or whatever it is they do in between being Evil Capitalist Scum Eating Truffle Caviar) but more importantly, they want the kind of people (as described in one article mocking Trump eating burned steak with ketchup) who can “read the menu at a nice restaurant”. They want the guys (and some gals) who can network, who were in the same fraternity as Richie Rich who has the family fortune to invest, who can (to be blunt) pass – they know the right fork to use, the right suit to wear (and how to wear it), and just exude the aura of ‘brought up nicely’.
Now, if a working class kid gets into Harvard on the merit of brains and learns how to shed their accent and class mannerisms and assimilate to the style of their betters, they will get on, but they’ll never quite get on the same way as someone to whom this comes naturally; the stereotype of the barrow boy in English financial trading:
Note the connection of “uneducated” with “stupid” (granted, qualified as “academically stupid” but the implication is that this is plain old stupid anyway), just as Scott says. A degree at least means you’re not a thicko, even if you are an oik.
So yes, I think meritocracy is a great idea, but one that was always rigged from the start: those who promoted had a natural if unconscious bias to regard it exactly as “smart people deserve good jobs for being smart (not because of what school they went to or who their dad was)” because they were smart people who had gone to college and gotten good jobs, so that was the yardstick they were accustomed to use to judge.
Let’s steelman the meritocracy.
Imagine we actually have a working meritocracy in our society–everyone rises to the level of their ability, everyone’s job is one they’re intellectually and temperamentally suited to. We have the best possible meritocracy here–the smart guys with great eye-hand coordination are surgeons and fighter pilots, the introverts with a great intuition for programming are writing the software, etc. Some folks get street sweeper or janitor jobs, because that’s all they can do.
What would be bad about that society?
One inevitable thing would be that since abilities aren’t uniformly distributed, some people would resent the outcomes. Not enough of my ethnic group are surgeons and too many are garbage collectors. Too many of that upstart ethnic group is taking the high-prestige jobs from my group. (These two together more-or-less summarize affirmative action in education.)
Another problem would be the shaking out of society by intelligence, with no smart janitors or plumbers and no dumb managers or engineers. That might be optimal in most ways, but you can imagine ways it would be both socially and practically bad. (If nobody with any power personally knows anyone with an IQ[1] of 85, it’s a good bet that all kinds of laws and rules and policies tend to grind up the IQ 85 guys in the gears, and nobody important ever even notices.) You can imagine class conflict in that system, but it sure seems like one that the bottom class is almost certain to lose.
What else?
[1] IQ of 85 is one standard deviation below the mean, so in the bottom 16% or so of intelligence.
Why wouldn’t there be smart plumbers? If your society’s testing is ideally good, it will recognize that there are smart people who will be good at the more difficult parts of plumbing.
I like this
So you’re talking day 1 – every job has the most-qualified person.
What happens day 2 is that those oh-so-smart people have kids, and immediately turn their brainpower from whatever they were doing to ensuring a comfortable future for those kids. Call it the Fukuyama Origins of Political Order theory. Humanity needs the smartest people making the decisions, but kinship ties will eventually turn the meritocracy into an aristocracy.
My preferred solution is making sure that the material distance between the highest and lowest is small. So even a janitor or Uber driver can be assured of adequate healthcare, housing, and retirement.
The upper middle class always finds ways to look out for its own. For instance, check this discussion of mid-20th century Soviet higher education:
http://higheredstrategy.com/lessons-from-mid-century-soviet-higher-education/
Even in a regime where egalitarianism is mandated, the higher classes will make sure that their kids are the ones who acquire the credentials needed to ensure success.
This is a great illustration of the point – bookmarked.
IIUC, a good part of the critique of meritocracy does not concern the question of “who is the best” for a certain position, but actually questions the assumption that this “best” thing is universally well defined or even meaningful.
And I’m afraid that that is probably true. Most of the time, if you are up for surgery, what you really need is a competent surgeon, not a wizard. Wizards are useful, of course, but their wizardry is usually completely irrelevant. Similarly, competence is often the only thing you can meaningfully achieve in many fields. E.g. lorry driving. 99.9% of the time, the wizard (whatever that means) will perform identically than the “merely” competent. The same is true for teaching, most surgery, most engineering, most programming, cooking, nursing, etc. It’s disappointing in a way, but it’s true.
In such a situation, putting too strong an emphasis on “merit” will only favor those who for whatever reason can do better marketing for themselves.
This sounds like Goodhart’s Law– a measurement which is used to guide policy will become corrupt.
In some cases, I don’t think we know how to identify competence. The financial crisis could be viewed as a massive hiring failure at the top.
So far as I know education level doesn’t tell you anything about whether a person is virtuous (for example, unwilling to push people into bad mortgages), but this is a very important trait.
RE: Freddie’s attack on “desert”
Clearly it is the height of immorality that those who contribute more should be valued more by others.
Ohh you got so close there.
Going to college proves that you’re a normal, functional person capable of extended delayed gratification.
Businesses don’t want people with philosophy degrees because business owners have some weird form of brain cancer that causes them to worship college. They’ve just learned empirically that college is a good signal for merit. That’s why your philosophy degree got you into med school.
Look I get that you want to tell a story about how some traditionally-disadvantaged classes are able to leverage merit to make it in an otherwise hostile workplace, but they’re making it in *spite* of their defects (read: inability to muster through college).