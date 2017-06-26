Conversation Deliberately Skirts The Border Of Incomprehensibility

From lierdumoa.tumblr.com:
To my friends on the [autism] spectrum, let me explain to you an unspoken social rule that possibly nobody has ever explained to you before
If a neurotypical asks you, “What game are you playing?” they’re not asking you to describe the game.
They’re asking you if they can play too.
If a neurotypical asks you, “What are you watching?” they’re not asking you to explain the plot of the movie/tv show to them.
They’re asking if they can watch it with you.
When neurotypicals ask you “What are you doing?”
What you think they’re asking: “Please explain to me what you are doing.”
What they’re actually asking: “Can I join you?”
Now here’s the really fucked up part. If you start explaining to them what you’re doing? They will interpret that as a rejection.
What you think you’re saying: [the answer to their question]
What they think you’re saying: This is an elite and exclusive activity for a level 5 friend and you are a level 1 acquaintance. You are not qualified to join me because you don’t know all this stuff. Go away.
This is why neurotypicals think you’re being cold and antisocial.
IT’S ALL A HORRIBLE MISCOMMUNICATION.
I don’t think this is always true – and when it is I would describe it as more of an open-ended attempt to start a fun conversation than a demand for participation – but I agree that it’s not just a straightforward request for information.
And there was some interesting discussion about this on Autistic Tumblr, which centered around: why would someone do this? Why can’t people just say what they mean?
And the best answer I saw – sorry, I can’t find it right now – explained that people were trying to spare their friends the burden of rejecting them. Say Alice is reading a book, and Bob asks “Hey, do you want to talk about that book?” Maybe Alice doesn’t want to talk about it. But the following conversation…
Bob: Hey, you want to talk to me about that book?
Alice: No
…sounds really rude. So by Bob saying his line, he’s putting a lot of subtle pressure on Alice to agree. Bob is a good person and he doesn’t want to do that. So instead he asks “Hey, what are you reading?”
Bob: Hey, what are you reading?
Alice: Not much. Just some random novel.
Bob: Oh, well, enjoy!
Or:
Bob: Hey, what are you reading?
Alice: Oh! It’s really interesting! It’s this book where Apollo 8 crashes into the celestial sphere surrounding the world, and suddenly everything reverts to kabbalistic Judaism…
Bob: Sounds neat! What happens next?
Here Alice either has an opportunity to signal that she wants to continue the conversation, or to reject Bob while maintaining plausible deniability that she’s doing that.
(The beauty of this theory is ruined only by the fact that half the time this happens in real life and I say “Just some random novel,” Bob actually answers “Oh! What kind of random novel?” and then I say “Oh, nothing really”, and Bob says “Come on! Something has to happen!” and then I start despairing that anything about social interaction can ever work at all. I don’t know. Maybe Bob is autistic.)
What I find interesting about “plausible deniability” explanations is that Bob has to operate as close to the border of “inscrutable confusingness” as possible without crossing it. He wants Alice to know he wants to talk to her, but he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to him (I’m being very deliberate in putting the word “know” exactly three times there rather than just using a vague phrase like “common knowledge”). As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to him, Alice can give a non-answer, pretending that she believes Bob will believe that she just didn’t realize he wanted to talk to her.
And this sort of weird common-knowledge-denial-process only works if you’re skirting the border of incomprehensibility, hitting a sweet spot where you think the other person will understand, but it’s also just barely plausible that the other person wouldn’t understand. If you say something the other person would definitely understand, then the game is up. Given some sort of natural variation in how good people are at understanding cues, your best bet is to send a cue that will fail a small but non-zero percent of the time.
But if there are people who are unusually bad at understanding social cues, like autistic people, then any cue calibrated to be on the exact border of neurotypical understanding is likely to fail for them more often than not.
I don’t know how common this pattern is. Making requests seems like a pretty good example. Flirting seems to be centered upon this kind of thing. I’m not sure what else is involved, but I bet it’s a lot.
A while ago I quoted a paper by Lawson, Rees & Friston about predictive-processing-based hypotheses of autism. They said:
This provides a simple explanation for the pronounced social-communication difficulties in autism; given that other agents are arguably the most difficult things to predict. In the complex world of social interactions, the many-to-one mappings between causes and sensory input are dramatically increased and difficult to learn; especially if one cannot contextualize the prediction errors that drive that learning.
And I was really struck by the phrase “arguably the most difficult thing to predict”. Really? People are harder to predict than, I don’t know, the weather? Weird little flying bugs? Political trends? M. Night Shyamalan movies? And of all the things about people that should be hard to predict, ordinary conversations?
And I think part of the answer might be: ordinary conversations are hard to predict because they’re designed to be so. Conversation norms are anti-inductive. Like Douglas Adams’ conception of the universe, any time people start to understand them too well, they have to get replaced with something a little bit less comprehensible.
“What I find interesting about “plausible deniability” explanations is that Bob has to operate as close to the border of “inscrutable confusingness” as possible without crossing it. He wants Alice to know he wants to talk to her, but he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to him (I’m being very deliberate in putting the word “know” exactly three times there rather than just using a vague phrase like “common knowledge”). As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to him, Alice can give a non-answer, pretending that she believes Bob will believe that she just didn’t realize he wanted to talk to him.”
I get what you’re trying to say here, but I can’t wrap my brain around these sentences. Is there something wrong with the pronouns? The ‘him’ at the end of them should be ‘her’, right?
You’re right. Kudos for navigating that sentence well enough to notice the error.
There are two more “he wants to talk to him”s that I think should be “he wants to talk to her”s.
I’m still having some trouble parsing it:
Ok, so Bob wants Alice to think that he *doesn’t* know she knows he wants to talk to her.
So again, that first clause means (roughly) “If Alice thinks that Bob thinks that she doesn’t know he wants to talk to her”. But in that case, what’s that “pretending” doing in the next sentence? If she thinks that, she should really believe that Bob might believe her.
I’m probably just tangled up in the logic, but if not, I think that what’s going on is that is that in that last sentence you’re describing the actual psychological experience of the situation, which is more complicated, with more layers of semi-belief and uncertainty, than the “exactly three times” model that you’re using in the rest of the paragraph.
I have nothing to add, but thank you for writing this. The previous post you referenced here explained a great deal.
The best technique for improving my flirting that I ever came up with was “Collect phrases that imply ‘I like you, possibly romantically’ in a way that allows for easy responses of both no and yes.” And yes, a certain amount of indirectness does help with making it easy for people to refuse. So I think you are at least partially on to something here.
On the other hand, I don’t think it’s about people actually not knowing who knows what, most of the time. Like, if it’s someone you know well, then you may both be fully aware that you are both fully aware of what you are communicating. But it can still feel politer to be indirect about it.
It’s possible that this standard of politeness is set by how communication works with strangers, however, when plausible deniability can indeed come into play.
Example?
One of my favourites was “I am really enjoying this conversation.”
Possible responses include:
“Mm” or a change of subject: welp, better luck next time
“Yes, me too”: depending on the tone of voice, probably a good sign
“Yes, we should meet up sometime to talk more”: definitely a good sign!
Speaking of which, “we should meet up sometime” is also a good phrase, as it allows for responses like:
“Yeah, although I’m pretty busy these days”: never mind
“Mm, yeah, sometime…”: probably not going to happen
“Yes, I’d like that”: maybe pin them down to a time, they seem keen
“Yes, how about Tuesday”: they like you *and* they know how the game is played, sweet.
Both of those can be for friends or for a romantic interest; depending on context, it can be advisable to make the romantic interest explicit as soon as possible (although for heterosexual couples at a party, it can definitely be implied from the start). But it’s always good to establish that baseline of “we like interacting with each other (so far) and we both know it” before coming out with something stronger like “Also, you are super cute. Which is not the only reason I’m enjoying this conversation, but I admit it helps” or something similar.
I thought if an American or Brit says “we should meet up sometime”, he’s just trying to make polite noises, and you’ll embarrass him by pinning down a time.
And if during a conversation with me somebody said “I am really enjoying this conversation.”, I would definitely be embarrassed. That feels like coming on much too strong.
I guess it’s all cultural and non generalisable.
Yeah, there are definitely cultural differences to this. And it’s true that “we should meet up sometime” can be a rote statement — but only, I think, if it’s someone you already know well and haven’t seen in a while, as in “sorry, must dash, but we should really chat sometime!” which is a polite way of getting out of the conversation while still signalling that you don’t actually object to talking to this person, specifically, at some later unspecified time.
If you’re saying “we should meet up sometime” to someone you are not currently close with, then I think it’s definitely an indication you might like to know this person better — certainly in California, at any rate, where I was using this.
Editing to add that I was using “I’m really enjoying this conversation” specifically in situations when I really was, which I think helped. Like, when you meet someone and end up having a really long intense conversation about some mutual interest, for example. But there are probably still cultures where, even then, it might be a bit strong.
I don’t think that “I’m really enjoying this conversation” comes as too strong but it sounds very robotic. I’d say something like “it’s a lot of fun talking to you”. Sounds more natural, at least to me.
I’m an American – “We should meet up sometime” is possibly just being polite, but only for someone you’re acquainted with but not super close to.
To a stranger you’ve only recently met, it’s pretty clear code for “I would like to get to know you better”, which, between heterosexuals of opposite genders, means “maybe in the Biblical sense”.
Well, whenever *I* ask what you’re reading or whatever, I do really want to know. I wouldn’t ask it that way if I already knew; I’d put it some other way. Yes, I am also watching for cues in your answer as to whether you want to share it with me, but all the same, I appreciate it when you start with an answer to the literal question.
That said, I’m terrible at flirting, and sometimes people suspect that I have Asperger’s or something, so maybe I’m doing it wrong.
Is it really true that if someone asks what you’re doing/watching they want to be invited to join you? If it is that’s a huge shock to me and tells me I’m not as good at faking normality as I thought I was. :[
It is very definitely not always the case.
It is very definitely not never the case.
It’s hard to nail down what fraction it is. Especially given that it varies by population, of course.
(Also, “join you” is I think strongly overstating the case; I think it probably is an invitation to conversation at least, say, 80% of the time, but that’s not the same as “asking to join”.)
It’s not always true. That would be too easy.
I guess it’s a possible agenda to keep in mind when getting questions like it.
Not necessarily wanting to join (join reading a book?). For me, all of those would mean something like “I’m bored or feeling lonely, and would like to have some social interaction”. So feel free to ignore the specific question completely, and start a conversation on some other topic. Which probably explains why outright rejection (“A book, go away.”) is not too considerate.
As an analog, foreigners will often have problems with phrases like “how are you” or “how do you do” – wondering how to interpret (more or less literally) something which is just a signal of polite protocol.
And another thought: complicated and unarticulated context makes for social group coherence. Having conversations that we (the in-group) can understand, but they (out-group) cannot, is something that strengthens our group. So deliberating making our conversation protocols obscure can serve an important social purpose.
Yes, this. It’s just a fairly open-ended invitation to engage. Basically, “hey, talk to me?” You could talk about the book if you wanted or about something else entirely. Either would be fine.
With a game, you could invite them to play or you could tell the story of what was happening in the game, or abandon the game and invite them to do something else, or talk to them about something different while continuing to play the game without them. None of those responses would be surprising and any would probably be welcome. The request is just for social engagement of an open-ended type.
As for why people would do that: the narrative in the post may be true but generally isn’t conscious. Mostly, it’s just the least intrusive way to ask for engagement – “engage me about the thing that I see you are currently attending to” rather than “stop attending to that thing and attend to me instead.” So it feels friendlier putting it that way.
The thing here is, why would you ever care what the book is? What’s important in this context from initiating a conversation with a person is not that the book exists (there’s millions on the shelves at the library), but that they are the ones reading it. Asking them what they’re reading is a clear communication that you’re interested in them, and the book is just a vehicle to do that. Because why would you ever want to know about the book?
Perhaps the cover looks interesting and/or you trust their taste in books?
Interest in their taste in books isn’t an interest in the book itself, it’s an interest in them and their opinions.
Not always. Body language, facial expression, and tone of voice will signal if this is the case. It can’t hurt to assume they’re generally interested and invite them to join anyway, though.
I understand all that and I still think the world would be better if people could be more direct in communication. Certainly on the margin. For example, Bob: “Hey can I join you” Alice: “No, I do not desire to socialize right now”. In an ideal world Alice would feel no pressure to say yes, and Bob would have no expectations and take no offense. And compared to the “neurotypical” script, there is no risk of miscommunication.
I find that in my personal life, being more open about my intentions and feelings is almost always a good thing, even if my default mode is to obfuscate it. And human psychology is so goddamn complex that trying to apply reflective agent-prediction patterns fails as much as it succeeds. Which was true in the ancestral environment, except the penalties for risk-taking are now trivial. Like, it would never happen this way but the *worst* case scenario is : “Wow, this interaction has become painfully awkward, welp, goodbye!”
Do you really want to live in a world where rejection never feels bad, and reciprocal interest doesn’t feel good? Do you want to live in a world where those things do matter, but no one is kind enough to care about your feelings?
The intent of the obfuscation is kindness – giving and receiving straight rejections is awkward and uncomfortable, and always will be because we are social animals.
As a somewhat neuro-atypical person and an avid boardgamer, the initial tumbler post confuses me. When I’m playing a game, I fully understand that many people coming up to me when I’m setting up a game and asking me “what game are you playing?” are including a politely obfuscated request “can I join?” in their question.
The thing is, my descriptive response is also polite obfuscation. By providing a description, I’m asking “what is your level of familiarity with the subject?”, hidden under a polite response to the question asked, giving you a chance to demonstrate your level of knowledge or back out.
If your response to the description includes familiarity with the game’s concepts (“You say it’s a worker placement game? Is it like Stone Age?”), I feel confident enough engaging at a higher level and letting you play as a veteran. If your response is positive but indicates you’re new to the concepts (“Sounds fun! Is it hard?”), I’ll play in full teaching mode, explaining the rules and strategy as we go along. If you’d rather be playing something else, this is a polite opportunity to back out. (“Sounds complicated! I was really looking for a quick bluffing game…”)
With games, or TV, or books, or anything I’m interested in, I want to know what level to communicate on, and will react differently to a fellow fan, someone with a casual interest, or someone just looking for social interaction.
I think you are getting what you are supposed to get out of the question.
Look at the last part of the tumblr quote:
If you actually want to say “this is a an elite and exclusive …” you get it. Maybe you are kind of a jerk, but you get it. It’s only if you thought you were just answering a request for more information but the other person thought you were saying “go away” that there’s a problem.
Neurotypical here, this reads like a rude power play by Alice. Hanging out with people is a normal nice thing to do. If Alice doesn’t give any context to her answer, and doesn’t acknowledge that her rejection is not a normal nice thing, then the implication is that she doesn’t care that she’s not doing a normal nice thing. Since that is a negative trait, the implication then is that she is of such a higher status than Bob that his negative perception of her personality is inconsequential to her social reputation.
“Sorry, I’m in a weird head space right now,” “I’m tired and don’t have the energy to talk – I hope you don’t take that the wrong way,” and “I’m actually headed out the door to meet up with friends but I’ll catch you next time” are all normal answers in that they communicate “no” but also communicate that Alice knows she is not doing a normal nice thing and the reason is because of an extenuating circumstance.
Bob wants to avoid a direct answer because that will either a) cause Alice to intentionally lower his status or b) cause Alice to accidentally give a direct answer which will make her feel bad for implying that he is of lower status. One of them could get hurt. So he asks an indirect question like “what are you reading?” in order to avoid all this. That phrase also signals some other stuff, all depends on the context, etc, but maybe this helps illustrate why a direct question will have meanings other than what is literally being asked.
As a side note, talking about status like this feels pretty hollow, and not true to how real interactions feel. But there is always that subtext in real life of where people fit relative to each other and what I think of you. Perhaps thinking of it like defining a relationship makes more sense.
In my autistic experience, others asking what you’re doing isn’t a request to join you but to just engage in friendly conversation with you where they’ve already provided a presumably easy starting topic. They’re usually happy if you launch into an explanation as long as you let them change the subject when they get tired of it.
Also, it’s too much of a stock social norm to involve plausible deniability.
I’m not autistic (that I know of), but FWIW these social norms vary greatly from country to country. They can be genuinely difficult to figure out even if you’re a neurotypical immigrant (or worse, tourist); so now I wonder — is there some sort of a cultural guidebook somewhere that lists all these norms ? Seems like that would be super helpful.
There are training courses for people doing business in other countries/cultures that cover this sort of thing. Try the international business section of your local bookstore?
This is as much a problem for homeschoolers as it is for those suffering from autism, the key difference being that homeschoolers tend to grow out of it.
In “The Handicap Principle”, husband-and-wife biologists Amotz and Avishag Zahavi explain the secret to understanding signaling in nature: any evolved signaling mechanism must have an associated cost, because if it’s cost-free, then an organism can evolve to send it dishonestly, and its value as a signal disappears. (The peacock’s tail is a famous example.) The Zahavis also mention in passing that the only form of naturally evolved signaling in which lying is (sometimes) cost-free is human language.
I think this framework helps explain a lot of the subtlety in human social interactions. Ambiguous signals are sent to avoid the costs associated with unambiguous ones. (Think of haggling, where unambiguously signaling a desire to buy has a very literal cost, in additional markup.) The goal in these cases is to convey just enough of a signal to accomplish its goal, while incurring the minimum possible cost. In Scott’s examples, for instance, expressing too much interest (romantic or otherwise) in another person carries social costs: the other person may sense an opportunity for leverage, or may find the accurately-signaled interest level off-putting for various reasons. People therefore try to balance their desire to signal interest against the cost of doing so, and express interest only weakly, in oblique ways–at least, until they have a reciprocating signal indicating that a stronger signal of interest will not incur a correspondingly higher cost.
Maybe this is a cultural difference (New Zealander here), but in my experience the central thesis is true maybe 10% of the time, at least in adult life.
In normal circles, watching someone play a game and asking “What is this?” is a question about what the game is. The most covert you’d ever be about it would be “Is this a multiplayer game?”
In normal circles, seeing someone watching a show or video and asking “What are you watching?” is a question about what the show/video is. In particular, you’re either asking (a) Is this something I should recognise (maybe it looks familiar to me), or (b) Is this something I’ve heard of, or (c) This looks weird, what is it. If you wanted to watch with someone, you’d ask “mind if I watch with you” or “mind if I sit down” (if you think there’s a chance they’d mind), or you just start watching (otherwise).
I feel like the veil of pretense you’re describing is something that people have stopped doing by the time they’re out of high school.
Yeah, I agree with waitwaitwhat, blacktrance, Acedia, and Toby. I think the starting postulate–that people who ask about X are not asking about X–is somewhere between a misleading oversimplification, and wrong. It would be better at least to say that the person asking is not asking about X as much as trying to start a conversation. They don’t necessarily want to watch X with you, and explaining X may be the right move, not the wrong move–though it does depend on how you explain it.
In my experience, what stands out as weird and “autistic” is an explanation that focuses entirely on X itself rather than on the experience of interacting with X and the people present. Particularly if the explanation is made in a long, unstoppable flow without concern for cues from the listener as to what they are and aren’t interested in.
Like, once I asked my dad why the sky was blue. He launched into a long lecture on the wave aspect of light, the color spectrum, refraction, the refractive index of gases, and atmospheric scattering–the same lecture he would have given to one of his college students if he had asked him why the sky was blue. I was six. After the first minute, I just wanted him to stop.
The correct answer for the six year old is “because air is blue”.
Citation: https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1818
To fight sampling effects, I’m gonna chime in and say that lierdumoa’s explanation sounds broadly correct to me, as a Baron-Cohen-certified neurotypical. Though I think they’re overstating how often it happens a little bit, e.g. for someone like me who’s willing to bend social rules, I might explicitly ask to join if your response to my question is noncommital. In general social situations tend to be pretty person- and context-specific. I think the post is useful more as “this is something that sometimes happens” rather than “this is a hard-and-fast rule”.
Actually the post could maybe be seen as a special case of “ask” vs “guess” culture (this is the first link that came up on Google).
Also, I’m a neurotypical, AMA
Ugh, die hard askers are the worst.
I originally grew up in a “guesser” and later got into an “asker” household. It took years to adjust to this.
The “guesser way” is still ingrained in me but I very much would prefer being and dealing with askers.
Came to post the same thing – the whole thing “just” seems to be Ask vs. Guess culture repackaged as “autistic” vs “neurotypical”. Ask/Guess has been discussed a few times in the rationalist circles, e.g. Ask And Guess and Tell Culture.
I was about to describe myself as neurotypical, but I score very high on that test.
Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that I have never been able to flirt.
Well, it’s also an opportunity for them to figure out if they want to watch it with you, and for you to bring them up to speed. And it might just be a conversation starter, in some instances.
Are there characters with autistic/Aspergery traits in Shakespeare or Dickens? In what dramatist or novelist do these seemingly now common traits first appear unmistakably?
We tend to assume that human nature doesn’t change, but I don’t recall meeting anybody on the autism spectrum until in high school around 1973.
For example, this Wikipedia page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_autistic_fictional_characters
lists only 3 characters in film, TV, or literature from before 1988’s landmark “Rain Man” with Dustin Hoffman. (One is a 1969 Elvis Presley movie with Mary Tyler Moore as a nun that I can remember watching as a child, but I don’t have any recollection of an autistic character.)
I might argue that Dustin Hoffman’s famous character in “The Graduate” from 1967 could be seen, in hindsight following “Rain Man,” as some kind of autistic spectrum individual as well. Hoffman had had a day job as an orderly at a NYC mental clinic, so he may have had a more realistic appreciation of actual behaviors than most actors.
But it’s pretty fair to say that our artistic culture didn’t seem to have much of a concept of autism up until shortly before “Rain Man” three decades ago. (My vague memory is that Hoffman’s performance wasn’t wholly novel in 1988 — perhaps sketch comedians had been doing something like it for a few years. But I don’t recall any actor doing anything like that in, say, the 1970s).
By the way, for whatever reason, Hoffman is extremely out of fashion now that he’s old, but he was an important, influential actor for a couple of decades.
For example, off the top of my head, I can’t think of any characters in Robert Heinlein sci-fi stories from 1939-1966 that would clearly seem to be somewhat autistic.
And yet, Heinlein put a lot of effort into studying his fans. For example, the kind of high IQ transgenderism that is relatively common among readers of this blog shows up in Heinlein’s 1958 short story “All You Zombies.” But the autism/Asperger’s/nerd spectrum just doesn’t seem to have been a Thing for Heinlein.
Slipstick Libby perhaps?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Jackson_Libby
Here is a synopsis of Heinlein’s 1950s novella Double Star (Street & Smith, 1956), expressed in 21st century DSM terminology:
Historical note: Double Star won Heinlein’s first Hugo Award for Best Novel … yet today it is one of Heinlein’s least-read works.
It is striking that the older, post-therapy, emotionally mature Bonforte personality finds it difficult even to remember the young Alonzo Smith’s autistic incapacity to feel human social emotions.
That no character mourns Alonzo Smith’s passing is the single most disturbing aspect of Double Star (at it seems to me). Not least because — whatever Alonzo Smith’s social deficiencies — he is portrayed as a great artist of the stage. Heinlein provides no effective answers to these tough questions.
Psycho-philosophically, Heinlein’s Double Star regards human rights as grounded fundamentally in human capabilities, including in particular, empathic capabilities (see, e.g., 21st century works by Amartya Sen and Martha Nussbaum).
It is striking — and in some conservative circles, even risible — that the key technological and philosophical elements of Heinlein’s Double Star fantasy are nowadays playing crucial roles in 21st century practical psychiatry and pragmatic progressivism.
Is this because — as Heinlein foresaw in Double Star — the progressive extension of human capabilities is what philosophy (at the moral level) and psychiatry (at the individual level) and politics (at the societal level) are all three all about?
The narrator in “Double Star” is a jerk, but he’s an at least intermittently employed professional actor. Can you be autistic, in the sense Scott is using of not picking up on social cues, and be a competent actor?
Daryl Hannah and Dan Aykroyd seem to have Asperger’s.
@Steve
Autistic is not subconsciously picking up on social clues. The skill of acting is being able to make the subconscious conscious and to deliberately behave as your character would unconsciously behave.
Autistic people with good social skills have them entirely consciously – which would suggest that they could be very good actors indeed.
I wonder if some portion of the rise in autism is the much broader social set that small kids are exposed to. Less consistency in social interactions would make a lot of cues appear to just be noise and get filtered out.
At least three Bill Murray films present a lead character who grapples with autism-spectrum deficiencies in social cognition: The Life Aquatic, The Man Who Knew Too Little, and (of course) Groundhog Day.
In all three films, Murray plays a character who experiences cognitive difficulty in acting social role(s), such that the character’s deficiencies in empathic capacity are compensated, imperfectly and hence comedically, by ratiocination.
That’s interesting: I could imagine that having some trace of spectrum traits would help you play a mermaid or a conehead.
But too much would get in the way of being responsive to the lines, to other characters, and to the audience.
At the opposite pole away from autism, the British government during WWII tended to use movie stars like Leslie Howard and David Niven as diplomats and secret agents because they were so sensitive to social situations. Leslie Howard (Ashley Wilkes in Gone With the Wind; he was shot down coming back from Portugal in 1943 on what appears to have been a secret British diplomatic mission to Franco.)
Niven, for instance, appears to have been used as a charming social buffer during high level military meetings to, say, keep Montgomery and Patton from coming to blows during arguments over who should get crucial resources. As a Hollywood movie star he was assumed by the British high command to understand Yanks and be able to say the right thing at the right time.
I may have this wrong: Niven didn’t much talk about his war-time role. He appears to have been appreciated in Hollywood postwar for his six years in what turned out to be a successful joint British-American effort. But he didn’t talk to much about specifics. I suspect he was used as a top PR man, both to sell British high command plans to the troops and to cajole the American high command into doing what the Brits wanted. My guess is that Niven didn’t want to get into a lot of details about what he was involved in.
“What About Bob” is another Bill Murray role as an autist who torments his psychiatrist, Richard Dreyfus.
po8crg
Okay, that’s kind of the theme of Aaron Sorkin’s script for “The Social Network:” that Mark Zuckerberg can’t subconsciously understand friendship so he is able to ratiocinate it into code.
But my impression is that Zuckerberg actually impressed a lot of people from his mid-teenage years onward as a Natural Leader of Men.
I dunno. I don’t know the man.
I did have a half hour once with a Silicon Valley investor about the same year he sat down with Zuckerberg. The investor decided to invest money in Zuckerberg, not in me, and I can’t say he made the wrong choice …
What is the evidence that Bill Murray’s character in “What About Bob” was specifically supposed to be autistic, as opposed to Hollywood-style-charmingly-mentally-ill? Or that his character in “Groundhog Day” was specifically supposed to be autistic, as opposed to just a huge jerk?
@Erasmus Kradle:
Groundhog Day in no way models someone on the autism spectrum.
Mike HOLMES IV, clearly 🙂
(Argh, accidentally hit Report instead of Reply the first time. Hope that doesn’t muck things up for Steve.)
The list you link to is *explicitly* “fictional characters confirmed to be on the autism spectrum by their creators or within the work itself”, which means it simply cannot go back very far.
One example which I think points very strongly to Asperger’s in fiction earlier than your examples is Henry Higgins from My Fair Lady. (Presumably the earlier Pygmalion version as well, though I haven’t read it in decades so I cannot confirm that.) It reads exactly like a very keen observation of someone with Asperger’s made by someone who had no clue what Asperger’s is and therefore sees many of the traits as extreme personal failings. He’s very smart, hyperfocused on one subject (dialect), and has no insight into the interior life of any other person. It’s portrayed as if he just doesn’t care about anyone else’s feelings, but there’s little to no hint he has any understanding those feelings meaningfully exist.
As for Heinlein, the example that jumps to mind (though I haven’t read it in 30 years) is Waldo from the story of the same name. And I’d bet you’ll find more examples in, say Asimov (stories involve lots of thinking) than Heinlein (stories involve lots of action). (PS Mind you, I prefer Heinlein.)
Henry Higgins is an interesting proposal. But he’s a genius at studying other people and engaging in Machiavellian personal manipulation. Theoretically, maybe those traits could be combined with autism, but something seems off about the combination. It could be that GB Shaw was combining some of the traits of an actual person on the autism spectrum with the kind of things that Shaw was interested in, such as dialect and social class.
Shaw himself promoted various cranky progressive affectations like spelling and calendar reform and always wearing woolen underwear that seem redolent of autism. but, he was also the most popular dramatist of his age, which I’m guessing is not a job that combines at all well with autistic traits. The examples Scott cites above of not getting social interactions are pretty much the opposite of what it takes to be a great playwright.
I’d guess that Shaw was slightly more autistic than his extremely non-autistic frenemy G.K. Chesterton.
But like Whitman, Shaw contained multitudes.
To take the example of another great British dramatist, Tom Stoppard, he was often accused during the 1970s of being more brilliant and systematizing than soulful. (E.g., several of his early works such as Jumpers and Professional Foul were set in the world of academic analytical philosophy).
You can’t be an autistic playwright, but Stoppard was controversial because he perhaps had more Autistic Age traits than previous dramatists. This made him fresh and interesting, but also opened him up to criticism as all brain and no heart.
He somewhat took the criticism to heart, writing in response in the early 1980s a fine conventional West End play about adultery, The Real Thing, and then in the early 1990s an indisputable masterpiece, Arcadia, that combines emotion and intellect in a wholly masterful manner. Arcadia, set around 1820, is an extremely fictionalized version of the relationship between the first two computer scientists, Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace.
Heinlein’s Waldo has a lot of high functioning autistic traits, but in this 1940s story, his personality is tied to his physical ailment of extreme muscular weakness that leads him to decamp from Earth to a zero-gravity space station.
My impression is that this is another example of the validity of a weak form of the Sapir-Whorf theory: that if we have a conceptual category called autism/Aspergers, we fit more things nicely into it. But when people didn’t yet have the category, it was harder to think about. So writers in the past tended to come up with characters that to us seem part on the spectrum part not. Today we’d probably come up with more coherent characters than Waldo or Sherlock Holmes or Henry Higgins because we have the conceptual category to fit them into. On the other hand, maybe they are more interesting because they fit only partly?
Maybe the overly literal Hymie the Robot on “Get Smart” in the mid-1960s was the first autistic character?
Sherlock Holmes at least – possibly other people can come up with earlier characters.
Dunno if that’s clear. Maybe my memory is letting me down, but Holmes from the books seemed to respond to social cues in a very normal way most of the time (the newer tv portrayals are a bit different); maybe a few times he acted strangely, but it seemed more because he was bored and wanted to amuse himself rather than simply not understanding it.
Yeah, Sherlock was a master of reading people, and a master of disguises. Not traits you would expect from someone who failed to recognize and understand social cues. But he looked at everything analytically, and didn’t necessarily bother with the cues when it suited him.
Nor did he bother sparing people’s feelings most of the time. I’d say he’s less autistic and more “benign genius sociopath”.
Here’s one of my commenters’ suggestions:
Possibilities based on quick Googling:
Boo Radley, to Kill a Mockingbird
Caliban, Shakespeare’s Tempest
Sherlock Holmes
Mr. Darcy, from Pride and Prejudice
Tommy Walker From the 1970’s rock musical and movie Tommy (Actor: Roger Daltrey)
Lili von Shtupp, Blazing Saddles
Holden Caulfield, Catcher in the Rye
Movies produced by Val Lewton, eg Irena Dubrovna from The Cat People, 1942; Amy from The Curse of the Cat People, 1944; Finn the Mute from The Ghost Ship, 1943.
The children in Village of the Damned, 1960
The Addams Family
Vera Rostov, War and Peace
Confessions of a Crap Artist, by Philip K. Dick
All “mad scientists”
Frankenstein’s monster?
I’m sure folks like Isaac Newton have been characters in novels at some point–I think he shows up in Shaw’s In Good King Charles’s Golden Days.
Another commenter:
Sherlock Holmes
Boo Radley, To Kill a Mockingbird
Lenny, Of Mice and Men
Mr. Darcy, Pride and Prejudice
That one that made me quit reading The Sound and the Fury; Benjy?
Bartelby, Bartelby the Scrivener
Stevie, the Secret Agent
Charlie, Flowers for Algernon
Stevie from Conrad’s “The Secret Agent” (1907) sounds pretty much like the real deal.
Bob Dollar, who is the lead character in Annie Proulx’ comic novel That Old Ace in the Hole, has multiple autistic traits.
In fact, Bob Dollar’s reasoned-yet-puzzled face-value acceptance of even the most extravagant human emotions is the foundation of both the comedic structure and the philosophical structure of Proulx’ novel.
Come to think, doesn’t Huck Finn show considerably many socially clueless, autism-spectrum traits too? And ditto for Chaplain Tappman in Joseph Heller’s Catch 22?
Sherlock Holmes is not distinctly autistic in the stories. He is a master at reading people, their reactions, their situations and placing cues and clues in the proper context.
Well writers, especially non-science fiction writers, tend to be highly neurotypical and people-oriented. Even the writers on Star Trek famously had to leave the technobabble to actual sperges.
It stands to reason that the chrome-and-circuits fanboys would be completely alien to the average writer. An exception would be hard sci-fi, where the characters inadvertently come off as robotic due to the aspergic writer being more interested in ship schematics than people.
This difference between mental architecture sets up an amusing situation best seen on the new Battlestar Galactica:
TV and film writers are highly people-oriented, with the ones on sci-fi shows often coming from non sci-fi backgrounds and only begrudgingly taking the job. This leads to them using as the sci-fi setting as only a background to what they really care about, character-focus and relationship drama. This in turn, drives away sci-fi fans (or the male ones, at least) who tuned in for advanced technology and exploration of the unknown, not extreme emotional angst.
These two cognitive types, empathizers (average writer), and systemizers (average sci-fi fan) can’t really reconcile their interests.
Again, best place to see this play out is in the new Battlestar Galactica, but also the Abrams Star Trek reboots.
Heinlein himself impressed most of the people he met as kind of a superior gentleman. There’s a touching scene in the Heinlein biography where he’s invited to be the guest of honor at the first sci-fi convention around 1941, but he immediately takes over as the host of the gathering because Heinlein, with his Naval Academy manners, is so much more socially adept than his fans. He does a wonderful job putting all the nerds at ease with each other and then gives them a pep talk when he accepts his award about how they are the future of the world. They all go home having had about the best time of their lives and swearing lifelong loyalty to Heinlein as their “dean.”
John von Neumann too impressed his colleagues as a supremely rational intellect who, in his professional life, “had made a detailed study of human beings and could imitate them perfectly.”
On the other hand, von Neumann’s extraordinary ratiocinative powers served him less-well in his two marriages: in her autobiography The Martian’s Daughter: a Memoir, von Neuman’s daughter Marina von Neumann Whitman vividly describes von Neumann’s second marriage as a less-than-happy codependent union of a high-functioning Asperger’s husband (von Neumann) with a wife suffering from symptoms of what today would be called an emotional dysregulation syndrome, aka borderline personality disorder (Klara Dan).
Malvolio seems a pretty clear example.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malvolio
He’s the Puritan in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
How about Alceste from Molière’s The Misanthrope? His whole deal is opposition to casual dishonesty.
https://www.cliffsnotes.com/literature/m/the-misanthrope/character-analysis/alceste
So perhaps what we think of as Aspergery, the 17th Century thought of as Puritan?
Googling autism and puritanism, here’s an old New Republic article called “The New Puritans” that starts out with:
“When I read last month that voters in Portland, Oregon, had defeated a bill that would have fluoridated their drinking water, I was reminded of my first experience with an anti-fluoridation wacko. Jeffrey lived three houses down from me when I was a child. He was in his forties, lived at home with his mother, and did not work. I suppose that today he would be diagnosed as a highly functioning autistic. He was bright but very awkward.”
https://newrepublic.com/article/113632/oregon-fluoridation-proof-liberals-are-new-puritans
I don’t have an opinion on these subject, just that it might be interesting.
After reading this, I think autistic people should all read How to do things with words (and so should the non-autistic, be them neurotypical or not; it’s a great little book).
If you’re reading it, please go on until the end; for some reason a lot of people seem hung up on the performative/descritive binary he traces at the beginning, despite the fact that later on he proves the distinction false. Though maybe these people are all reporting from tertiary sources; I don’t think anyone would begin this book and not end it, with it being so short and readable. (It’s a bit like Kuhn, where you can instantly see whether the person has read Kuhn or not when they’re talking about paradigms and scientific revolutions, because there’s such a huge difference between Kuhn and Straw Kuhn).
I’m a fan of the rhetoric technique where you show your audience the first, simplistic model to get them engaged with the core idea, and them refine the model with them until you arrive at the best version you can. It makes for engaging writing, and that’s no small feat when doing theory. However, I suppose one has to keep in mind the risk of the scaffolding model being popularized farther than the better one.
I can’t help wonder if conversation standards are deliberately veering towards incomprehensibility, to weed out the undesirables who can’t keep up?
By “deliberately”, I don’t mean “consciously”. More like something that happens consistently as a side effect of our nature and urges.
No. My impression is that current American culture is neither the most direct, nor the most indirect, and both more and less direct cultures exist before, currently, and after us on the cosmic timeline.
Lierdumoa says, “If a neurotypical asks you, “What are you watching?” they’re not asking you to explain the plot of the movie/tv show to them. They’re asking if they can watch it with you.”
No. Wrong.
They are signaling: A) “I am curious about what you are watching. B) And I am interested in talking to you. C) I like you.”
Your response should signal whether your movie is worth watching, whether or not your are interested in having a social interaction with them at that moment, and whether or not you like them in general.
*Some* of this social game is about plausible deniability. (Namely the third question.) But mostly we neurotypicals play this game because it’s a pain in the ass to say, “Is your show worth watching, are you interested in having a social interaction with me at this moment, and do you like having social interactions with me in general?”
Intuitive reading of signaling cues makes social interaction less exhausting.
Also, if I said all that stuff, not only have I burdened you with a cognitively demanding question, but I’ve put *a lot of effort* into interacting with you. That signals things about how interested I am in talking to you. How much effort you put into your response signals something about how invested you are in talking to me. If you respond with a terse, “Yes, no, yes.” You have signaled a lack of effort. So you can never leave the signaling game! YOU ARE TRAPPED HERE. People can always make semi-plausible inferences about why you did what you did and said what you said.
Plausible deniability is a thing that matters. But mostly this social ritual is about making social interactions less cognitively taxing. Besides we can’t avoid the fact that our actions signal information about us. So we might as well signal in such a way that communicates what we want.
I interpret “what are you doing?” depending on context as showing interest in what I’m doing, curiosity and/or a way to start a conversation. They might have the ulterior motive to want to participate in what I’m doing or not. You only find out later in the conversation. Immediately interpreting “what are you doing?” as a request for participation is jumping to conclusions, overinterpreting.
Also a vague answer does not necessarily mean you are annoyed, it might also just mean you don’t know where to start to explain. You have to take context into account and dig a bit more. Facial expression is actually a very important cue. If I give a vague answer and I’m smiling to you a lot it’s probably that I just don’t know where to start to explain but I am not actually averse to it.
The plausible deniability thing sounds like someone thinking of every interaction with someone else as a some sort of confrontation.
I find that there is often a third reason for asking “what game are you playing?”. You don’t really want to know, you also don’t necessarily want to have a conversation, but you feel like it is proper to ask right now.
I don’t know how common that is. I noticed that I started doing this much less a few years ago when I thought a bit about it.
If I have to ask someone at work for something (who’s not directly on my team) I’ll usually ask “what are you doing” or “how’s it going” as a polite conversation starter. It’s sort of like “I’m about to make a demand of you, the least I can do is be socially available”.
A simple short response is a signal that I’ve discharged my duty and can ask what I really came for. If they give a long and excited answer, or if I follow up with more questions about their day or whatever, that probably means “I’m bored and I want to chat”.
Isn’t politics just lots of people? Which could be easier to predict than individuals once statistics get involved. If you have a pretty big change about a person being something you still got a chance of being wrong about them being that. The higher the number of people, the more likely they are to be just the general distribution.
Have you noticed the world of politics being easy to predict lately (Or ever)?
I do think that, it’s a little easier that people, though.
I didn’t say politics is easy, just easier than people. It also depends on what you want to predict. If it is important whether something is over or under 50% and numbers end up being close to that than it is hard to predict on what side you land on even if your margin of error is really small.
It’s kind of like quantum mechanics*. Even though people think a lot of things are really hard, we assume everything follows a pattern of cause and effect. But everything consists of smaller things and they don’t seem to work like that. Which is one of the reasons why everyone agrees quantum mechanics is really hard.
* Or rather, my understanding of quantum mechanics.
I’ve often thought something like that. In particular, humour and sarcasm often depend on knowing what the other person already finds obvious. Eg. british tweets saying “this person is really clever” is almost always sarcasm because if they ARE you don’t say it like that.
But the same in other cases. Definitely flirting. But even other communication. Telling someone something they don’t know is a different dynamic than telling them something they do know, but that only works if you KNOW what they know and what they don’t.
Polite circumlocutions like this are often “do you respond with more detail than needed, then you’re probably interested in a conversation? Or less, then you probably want to be left alone.” But that requires knowing what a “normal” amount of response is.
EDIT: Argh, neverargreat beat me to it. Move on, nothing to read here.
…he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to him*…
and again
As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to him*…
*her — is this a test? I failed? 🙂
In Ireland, it’s common to make invitations that people are in no way supposed to accept, with genuine invitations being the ones you make a point of repeating (as exaggerated by Mrs. Doyle in Father Ted). Supposedly it dates from when everyone was super-poor and couldn’t actually invite the neighbour to have some food, but still had to appear to do so to be polite.
I was taught that (at last in the past, not sure if it is still common) in Mandarin “Have you eaten?” was used as a greeting the same way. In a world where everyone is poor, that actually implied a lot of trust and familiarity.
In the first example, when the theoretical person asked “What game are you playing?”, my first impulse was that they were being confronted, e.g. “What are you up to, you schemer? I know you’re up to something!” Which seemed like advanced challenge topics in autistic conversational guidance until I realized the person was literally talking about a board/video game.
I think I might be a different kind of neuroatypical.
I fail to respond to cues. Then I leave people, lock the door behind me, and write an account of what happened that lists many or perhaps even all of the cues that I’ve failed to respond to. The problem here (in my case) is less in failing to understand clues, and rather unwillingness to engage in communication that’s indirect.
And that unwillingness is arguably *not* about being culture-deficient, but a desire to belong to a culture that is different.
And that, in turn, is because deep down I can’t stand this world. I’m sick of it, and the reasons for that can be learned from any medium, because they’re explicitly described.
Indirect communication techniques are like elegant architectural spires in that they can ‘work’ only where there are solid basis and solid materials for them. I mean things like: people keeping their word, law and order, and cultural homogeneity. It’s much easier to be indirect in a fairly static society like pre-revolutionary France, or if you have such a social status that it secures a lot of things in your life, like belonging to a highly disciplined organization: a hospital, perhaps a street gang….
I mentioned homogeneity: perhaps our expectations for sociocultural homogeneity are (naturally?) higher than what we find around us.
I’m not sure I believe “I behave like an autist because immigration/no monarchy”. Are you sure you haven’t always behaved this way, or that you behave this way even in ethnically homogeneous company?
What the fuck.
I think you missed the point a little. The Gist I got from that was more:
“You can only afford to spend your time learning how to put up with long trains of indirect speech when you know everyone will be speaking in the sameriddles”
As an aspie, I thought of this instantly. Maybe vague conversational conventions are a way of adding noise?
I rarely use Tumblr and I am not even sure I’m using it right, but I was one of the people who gave the “plausible deniability” explanation over there. This is a long shot, but in case my comment was the one you called “the best answer I saw” I’d like to know so I can update my resume or whatever…
http://bessiambre.tumblr.com/post/162063573797/to-my-friends-on-the-spectrum-let-me-explain-to
This conversation reminds me of the book Games People Play by Eric Berne. It helped me make some sense of the subtle social expectations behind some kinds of interpersonal interactions.
I wonder if there are lower rates of autism in cultures that have much more formal and structured modes of addressing people that you don’t know very well. It figures that some societies would be easier to navigate socially than others, or at least more clear and rehearsed in social custom. Arguably it would be more difficult to detect people with autism in such a society, or at least they’d be better functioning.
This is one place where I feel that the text-only medium of the Internet does a disservice. There is a world of likely difference between a “So…whatca reading?”, a breathy, excited “What are you reading?”, and “Hey, that book looks really interesting. What’s it about?”
A lot of information is conveyed along the side channels of posture, tone, and enunciation. The problem there is that people don’t have common baselines. I was just talking with one of my female friends the other day, whose baseline interactions hover around the Breathlessly Excited! mark, and who often gets her normal social interactions mistaken for flirting.
The thing is, even when you consider the side-channel stuff, the point is still the same. People modulate their behavior just as they do their words, and for the same reasons of indirection and plausible deniability. I just bring this up in response to people saying “Whenever I say this, I mean this thing.”, because my own assumption is that many people will attempt to convey different things by saying the same thing differently.
This post suffers by the fact that the first half of it is a bad tumblr post that made me vaguely worried I might be autistic.
You should remove that part of the post. I realize that the tumblr post is what inspired you to write this post. But consider that the tumblr post is imperfect to the point of being wrong and unhelpful, and usually the big blockquotes on this blog are from good sources or sources that you’re about to disagree with very strongly and dismantle.
If you can get rid of the tumblr post part entirely, maybe just write “Tumblr user lierdumoa informs us that non-autistic people ask ‘what are you doing’, it’s because they want to join in.”
If that tumblr post is to be taken seriously I am most definitely on the autism spectrum and nobody noticed. Not impossible but this has thrown me a bit into panic mode just now, so I would second that.
Edit:
Upon reading the comments I am very glad that the tumblr post seems to be wide off the mark.
Eh, my response wasn’t “man, I must be autistic” but “man, lierdumoa really doesn’t get neurotypical people”. I think the actual quote from the tumblr is very helpful to frame the rest of the post.
But maybe it would be better if Scott introduced the quote with something like, “lierdumoa tries to explain to autistics how neurotypicals don’t always mean what they say literally, but I think they badly miss the mark:”
I also got confused when Scott said “I don’t think this is always true” after that tumbler post. It is mostly wrong, not not always true.
Scott is (I believe?) non-neurotypical, which might be an issue here.
It is correct in the sense that “what are you playing” usually doesn’t mean “describe to me what you are playing”, it is incorrect in the sense that “what are you playing” is some distinct substitution code where X = Y and proceed from that specific question.
@baconbacon
I put more weight on the new model being correct. The Earth is not flat is not equally informative as: the Earth is round*.
The former merely eliminates 1 possibility, the latter eliminates (many – 1) possibilities.
* Yes, I know that the Earth is not actually round.
@ Aapje
People don’t have final emotional states. We are friends ……… NOW! All pre now time we were not friends and all post now time we are friends. There is an answer for the question “is the world flat or a sphere?” that closely approximates reality. When you approach someone and ask “what are you doing” it is as much an acceptance that you don’t know the specific correct sequence of questions to ask (are you in a good/bad mood, am I interrupting) as it is a question you need answered. So you start with a probing question, and the response eliminates a bunch of pathways and makes the next question much simpler.
You can describe some people on the spectrum as having difficulty with empathy, the question asker is looking for information to interpret, the answer then needs to be semi specific to the asker.
I didn’t mean to argue that eliminating possible models means that one remaining model has to be simplistic. It can still be a complex decision tree.
I think that you interpreted my answer on a different level of abstraction than I intended.
Or having difficulty with the kind of casual pattern matching that others learn to do more easily.
@ Aapje
The issue isn’t the simplistic nature, it is that a persons emotional state can depend (to varying degrees) on the type and manner that you ask the questions.
Is the world flat or round doesn’t depend on the question being phrased politely or not, but the answer to “do you want to hang out” will change based on how the sequence of questions goes.
“why are you acting like a bitch?” is miles and miles away from “are you feeling ok?”, even though they could both be seen as”correct” responses to similar behavior. Conversations are much deeper than this, as they can be near constant back and forth of information giving/gathering. Lots of inane small talk stems from this, I ask my wife in the morning “what is the weather like today” not because she will give me a more accurate description than opening a window or looking up http://www.weather.com would, but because the information I want is not about the weather, but her mood. However asking directly every morning would actually alter her mood in the long run (most probably by sounding accusatory every morning), a neutral topic gives a little information without carrying a lot of weight itself.
The first part is sort of true. Asking “what are you doing” sometimes means “I would like to join”, but usually just means “I’m interested in social interaction with you, and that thing you’re doing now seems like a good conversation starter”.
The second part is not even close to true. I have literally never read a literal answer to the question “what are you doing” as “I reject you as a friend”. A sufficiently brusque answer probably means “I don’t feel like talking right now” or “please let me keep doing this thing uninterrupted”, but that’s the worst of it.
EDIT: thinking about it more, the advice is worse than wrong, it’s actually harmful. If I ask “what are you doing?” And you respond, “No, I’d rather you not join me”, that sounds way more rude than “eh, just playing a game”.
The fact that there are half a dozen (already) different explanations is telling, we don’t analyze conversations this way, but there is a huge amount of potential information you gain from simple interactions.
Q. What are you watching?
A1. Nothing (tersely, no eye contact)
A2. Nothing (tersely, eye contact)
A3. Nothing (normal, no eye contact)
A4. Nothing (normal, eye contact).
You can add in length of pause before speaking, how long they maintain eye contact, if they turn back to the TV in the same body position.
What you are really getting with these types of questions is information on how to proceed AND the opportunity to convey the information you want. Opening with yes or no questions limits these interactions.
Q. Can I play with you?
A1. No (because this is a one player game)
A2. No (because I am about to go out and run errands)
A3. No (because I don’t like you)
A4. No (because I want to spend time alone right now)
A5. No (because you surprised me with your question, and I tend to answer no if I am asked something without any time to process who asked it, this is my 2 year olds default position).
A6. No (because I am mad at someone else and taking it out on you).
The difference between the two is that direct questions assume a huge amount, indirect questions work as probing questions. Are you in a good mood/bad mood? Do I really want to hang out with someone who is going to be complaining about X the whole time? Indirect questions are a concession that you don’t know the other person well enough to presume the direct question, if you knew them well enough you often wouldn’t even have to ask.
I signal boost this response.
Also, tone of voice, body language, facial expressions, etc.
Hell, even though we can’t qualify/quantify it, we might be chemically signalling too.
One big problem with model in Scott’s OP is that it is strictly textual.
I feel like a huge problem here is that the model being discussed is digital, composed of a series of on/off, yes/no, signals.
The real social world is not like that, and can’t be modeled that way. Conversations like the one in question are analog. The starting point is the sending of a signal that is an analog signal in many dimensions, it represents a signal of desired social interaction, and a starting point for what kind of, and how much, interaction is desired. It also represents a request for a return signal in kind, the early part of a conversation is a negotiation where these signals are modulated and repeated. Ideally this allows a social interaction that is as optimized for the desires of both parties as possible.
Another issue is that the signals are not merely verbal, and definitely not only textual. My sense is that non-neurotypicality might be like color-blindness in this sense. One is trying to divine the meaning of being presented with a circle composed of little gray dots of various sizes. The answer is of course that the red dots, that you can’t tell apart from the green dots, make the number 42.
Apologies if this is insensitive question; no offense is meant.
Does the above quote carry any actual information? AIUI, the concept of “autism spectrum” is intended to show that there’s a great deal of variety in the neural functioning of autistic folk, and indeed of people in general. So it’s incorrect to understand them as conforming to any particular model.
Thus, aren’t we *all* “on the autism spectrum”? It seems the “autism spectrum” would seem to cover *everyone*, from neurotypical to Rainman.
I suppose that in common usage, then, the phrase is actually intended to mean “on the autism spectrum, some non-trivial distance from neurotypical”. So I’m tempted to ask “what should we consider that non-trivial distance to be?”. But that feels like an effort to put the “spectrum” concept back into a box; yet on the other hand, not having an idea of what’s being referred to interferes with a having a clear understanding of what’s being referenced.
No. The autism spectrum both as a term of art and in common usage does not include non-autistic people. It is a spectrum in the sense that the disease can manifest with a very large range and combination of symptoms rather than in a few discrete buckets. Also, the line from neurotypical to Rainman excludes the majority of people with autism. Scott discusses this pretty extensively in Against Against Autism Cures.
I’m no longer accepting these explanations as true as I used to. What I have started noticing is that these social constructs only work on very small, very homogenous groups. If you take a conservative from central Kansas and analyze their interaction with a liberal from San Francisco, you’re going to get a lot of the same failures of communication.
This study here is a good example that people aren’t nearly as good at reading others as they think they are. I think the explanations given above are a continuation of that false belief. I think a lot of people are convinced they know the secret code of communication because they surround themselves with people who the communication works on and then ignore all the people it doesn’t work on.
And if it is a request for information, they probably want the name rather than for you to “describe” it.
Especially since the name is more likely to be what they’re missing than any information they can get from your description that they can’t get from watching.
Does not this make it clear the fallacy of multicultural society?
An occasional outsider is clearly identified and his/her failures to comply with local etiquette are perceived as acceptable and even endearing.
In a “salad bowl” society when a local person may or may not share or understand your culture but does not feel like an outsider, social interaction becomes greatly impeded.
I wonder if I’m alone in that I think I’m reasonably competent in most types of conversation, but I feel like I have very little idea what “flirting” means, much less how to do it. I mean, I am aware of the dictionary definition, of course, but what would that look like in practice? Is this really a thing that people do, or is it just in movies, like drag racing? uncertain shrug. Heck, maybe I am doing it and I just don’t know, although I’m surely not doing it very well.
Actually, come to think of it, I seem to struggle with subtlety in general, other than humor, which I can be pretty good at on a good day. I know how to be blunt or funny. So maybe it’s not accurate that I’m “reasonably competent at most types of conversation”, but merely that I’m competent at >1 types.
Command Riker and Guinan show Wesley Crusher the essential elements of flirtatious social interaction. Flirtatious cognition is fast-acting, effective, physiologically stimulating, and highly contagious: so ask your doctor if your heart is strong enough for impassioned romance! 🙂
This is a marker for later.
I always figured that a lot of skirting the borders of incomprehensibility in conversation was done for its own sake. You’re showing off and playing with your own ability to understand where the border of incomprehensibility is and you’re testing the other person’s ability to do the same. That’s what humor feels like to me, which per above seems to be the only form of subtlety that I can understand: it’s a fun exercise in itself and you also learn a little about the people around you by running something up the flagpole and seeing who salutes.
The thing about trying to use a lot of subtlety in conversation is that it’s somewhat hard to imagine that it ever works, or works often enough to be much of a thing. Most people don’t strike me as very smoothe or subtle conversationalists. They’re kind of dopey, not to put too fine a point on it. Are they really much fun to play around with with subtle hints and implications? Maybe there is something to the metaphor of color-blindness which HeelBearCub used above. Distinguishing different colours doesn’t feel like a subtle or challenging skill to the people who can do it.
There’s a whole subfield of linguistics, pragmatics, dedicated to the study of this sort of thing. In your example, I don’t think that ambiguity is Bob’s goal in the phrasing of his utterances. I think that a token ambiguity is necessary, but that beyond that precondition, the goal of his utterances is flexibility. Bob wants to cede the power to dictate the terms of the conversation to Alice, but beyond that he’s free to be as clear as possible. If Bob really did need true ambiguity in order to remain polite, we would see a “politeness treadmill.” Over time questions like “What are you reading?” would become conventionalized and loose their ambiguity. Bob would have to up the ante with something like “Wow, that book sure looks like it contains a lot of words.” And then once that became conventional shorthand for “I’m interested in talking about what you’re reading,” future Bobs would have to invent increasingly tangential comments in order to stay in the arms race against future Alices. In euphemisms, where ambiguity really is the goal, we see a constant churn of acceptable words replacing formerly acceptable words. I.e. “privy” → “toilet” → “bathroom” → “restroom.” These euphemisms start out as ambiguous, but once they become conventionalized, and loose their ambiguity, they have to be replaced by new ambiguous words.
I think it’s a big mistake to model this interaction as strictly textual. Linguistics can only tell us so much about the utterance of a single sentence, verbally, in close proximity to the individual.