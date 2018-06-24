Book Review: Capital In The Twenty-First Century

[Epistemic status: I am not an economist. Many people who are economists have reviewed this book already. I review it only because if I had to slog through reading this thing I at least want to get a blog post out of it. If anything in my review contradicts that of real economists, trust them instead of me.]
I.
Thomas Piketty’s Capital In The Twenty-First Century isn’t just a book on inequality. It’s a book about quantitative macroeconomic history. This is much more interesting than it sounds.
Piketty spent decades combing through primary sources trying to get good statistics for what the economies of various Western countries have been doing over the past 250 years. Armed with these data, he tries to put together a theory of the very-long-term forces at work in economic change. His results touch on almost every big question in politics and economics, and are able to propose sweeping theories where other people resort to parochial speculation. While more knowledgeable people than I are probably already familiar with much of this, I used him as an Econ History 101 textbook and was not at all disappointed in the results.
The most important thing I learned from Piketty is that since the Industrial Revolution, normal economic growth has always been (and maybe always will be) between 1% and 1.5% per year. This came as news to me, since I often hear about countries and eras with much higher growth rates. But Piketty says all such situations are abnormal in one of a few ways.
First, they can have high population growth. Population growth will increase GDP, and it will look like a high economic growth rate. But it doesn’t increase GDP per capita and it shouldn’t be considered the same as normal economic growth, which is always between 1% and 1.5% per year.
Second, they can have temporary bubbles. This definitely happens, but after the inevitable bust, the whole period will eventually average out to 1% to 1.5% per year.
Third, they can have “catch-up growth”. This is a broad category covering any period when a country that was previously underperforming its fundamentals gets a chance to catch up. This can happen after a long war in which a devastated country gets a chance to rebuild. Or it can happen after dropping communism or some other inefficient economic system, as the country transitions to a more practical form of production. Or it can happen when a Third World country globalizes and gets the benefits of First World technology and organization. But if a country is at peace and on the “technological frontier” (ie one of the highest-tech countries that has to invent its own advances and can’t get them by osmosis from somewhere else), it will always have growth of 1% to 1.5% per year.
For most of the 20th century, one or another of those conditions has been true in most places. Whether it was the Baby Boom in the US causing high population growth, or the dot-com boom, or Germany and Japan’s decades of miraculous economic recovery after World War II, or China’s catch-up growth after Deng Xiaoping’s liberalization, people have gotten growth of more than 1% to 1.5% per year and learned to expect it. In the Third World, which continues to experience good catch-up growth, their expectations will probably be met. In developed countries, they are bound to be disappointed.
Piketty uses this point to construct a super-ambitious zoomed-out version of 20th century history. Everything was going normally until the two World Wars, which devastated Europe and Japan, but set the US back only slightly. The US and Britain had the Baby Boom and minor catch-up growth, meaning a pretty great 1950s. Continental Europe had the whole process of rebuilding their economy from the (sometimes literal) ashes, a period the French called the Trente Glorieuses (Thirty Glorious Years) of near-constant economic boom. Around the 1970s, the US and Britain realized that Continental Europe and Japan were doing much better than they were, what with their near-constant economic boom, freaked out, and decided their economies were somehow rotten; this led to Thatcher and Reagan getting elected on a platform of cleaning up the economy. Around the same time, Europe recovered fully from its devastation and went back to normal economic growth; Japan, which had been a bit more devastated, took another few years but then had its own bust and went back to normal (or subnormal) growth. The US and Britain, seeing that they were now “caught up” to their Continental and Japanese competitors, declared “mission accomplished” and gave Thatcher and Reagan the credit. Since then it’s mostly been smooth sailing, with the normal 1%-1.5% + population growth (which works out to a little bit more in the US and a little bit less in Japan, given these countries’ high and low fertility rates respectively).
I don’t fully understand this theory. It proposes a very long time for Europe to get over World War II, which doesn’t really match graphs that show the GDP rebounding basically immediately even in the hardest-hit countries (maybe it would be more revealing if I had a log graph like the US one above, so I could do more than try to eyeball the trend). It also suggests that Americans judge the state of their economy by comparing it to Europe (or at least did in the 1970s), which doesn’t really match how most people I know think. In particular, in 1990 they would have had to have said “Our economy is now equal or better to the Europeans, we’re happy now” when this was entirely a function of Europe cooling down and didn’t involve any improvement in the US economy at all. Still, this is a persuasive model and one of the only ones I know that makes sense of the straight line graph above.
II.
All this is just exposition. Piketty’s main focus is inequality between labor and capital, and he starts with the idea of the rentier.
A rentier – an old word I’m surprised we don’t have a better-known modern equivalent for – is something like the strict sense of “capitalist”: a person who lives off the interest on savings instead of working. Trust-fund kids who live off dividends from investments, landlords who live off literal rents from their properties, and aristocrats who lived off the profits from their estates are all rentiers.
It’s fitting that Piketty uses an old word, because rentiers were more common and more important in the old world than they are today. Although he presents tables of statistics proving this is the case, Piketty also urges us to consider Jane Austen novels for a more intuitive sense of the situation. Few of her characters work honest jobs besides occasionally some sort of vague “managing investments”. They’re all obsessed with their dowries and their families’ endowments. That’s because they live off the interest of their principal, which usually stays the same throughout their life and which often comes from a dowry. Some of these people are titled aristocrats, others are “gentry”, others might not have qualified for either role – but they all live off interest.
Piketty (himself a Frenchman) also cites this passage on 19th-century French novelist Honore de Balzac’s Pere Goriot:
The darkest moment in the novel, when the social and moral dilemmas [Eugène de] Rastignac faces are rawest and clearest, comes at the midpoint, when the shady character Vautrin offers him a lesson about his future prospects. Vautrin, who resides in the same shabby boardinghouse as Rastignac and Goriot, is a glib talker and seducer who is concealing a dark past as a convict, much like Edmond Dantès in Le Comte de Monte-Cristo or Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. In contrast to those two characters, who are on the whole worthy fellows, Vautrin is deeply wicked and cynical. He attempts to lure Rastignac into committing a murder in order to lay hands on a large legacy. Before that, Vautrin offers Rastignac an extremely lurid, detailed lesson about the different fates that might befall a young man in the French society of the day.
In substance, Vautrin explains to Rastignac that it is illusory to think that social success can be achieved through study, talent, and effort. He paints a detailed portrait of the various possible careers that await his young friend if he pursues studies in law or medicine, fields in which professional competence counts more than inherited wealth. In particular, Vautrin explains very clearly to Rastignac what yearly income he can aspire to in each of these professions. The verdict is clear: even if he ranks at the top of his class and quickly achieves a brilliant career in law, which will require many compromises, he will still have to get by on a mediocre income and give up all hope of becoming truly wealthy:
“By the age of thirty, you will be a judge making 1,200 francs a year, if you haven’t yet tossed away your robes. When you reach forty, you will marry a miller’s daughter with an income of around 6,000 livres. Thank you very much. If you’re lucky enough to find a patron, you will become a royal prosecutor at thirty, with compensation of a thousand écus [5,000 francs], and you will marry the mayor’s daughter. If you’re willing to do a little political dirty work, you will be a prosecutor-general by the time you’re forty.… It is my privilege to point out to you, however, that there are only twenty prosecutors-general in France, while 20,000 of you aspire to the position, and among them are a few clowns who would sell their families to move up a rung. If this profession disgusts you, consider another. Would Baron de Rastignac like to be a lawyer? Very well then! You will need to suffer ten years of misery, spend a thousand francs a month, acquire a library and an office, frequent society, kiss the hem of a clerk to get cases, and lick the courthouse floor with your tongue. If the profession led anywhere, I wouldn’t advise you against it. But can you name five lawyers in Paris who earn more than 50,000 francs a year at the age of fifty?”
By contrast, the strategy for social success that Vautrin proposes to Rastignac is quite a bit more efficient. By marrying Mademoiselle Victorine, a shy young woman who lives in the boardinghouse and has eyes only for the handsome Eugène, he will immediately lay hands on a fortune of a million francs. This will enable him to draw at age twenty an annual income of 50,000 francs (5 percent of the capital) and thus immediately achieve ten times the level of comfort to which he could hope to aspire only years later on a royal prosecutor’s salary (and as much as the most prosperous Parisian lawyers of the day earned at age fifty after years of effort and intrigue).
The conclusion is clear: he must lose no time in marrying young Victorine, ignoring the fact that she is neither very pretty nor very appealing. Eugène eagerly heeds Vautrin’s lesson right up to the ultimate coup de grâce: if the illegitimate child Victorine is to be recognized by her wealthy father and become the heiress of the million francs Vautrin has mentioned, her brother must first be killed. The ex-convict is ready to take on this task in exchange for a commission. This is too much for Rastignac: although he is quite amenable to Vautrin’s arguments concerning the merits of inheritance over study, he is not prepared to commit murder.
What is most frightening about Vautrin’s lecture is that his brisk portrait of Restoration society contains such precise figures. As I will soon show, the structure of the income and wealth hierarchies in nineteenth-century France was such that the standard of living the wealthiest French people could attain greatly exceeded that to which one could aspire on the basis of income from labor alone. Under such conditions, why work? And why behave morally at all? Since social inequality was in itself immoral and unjustified, why not be thoroughly immoral and appropriate capital by whatever means are available?
Piketty’s figures show that rentiers became more and more powerful from the 1700s all the way until the Belle Epoque (early 1900s), then declined precipitously around the period of the World Wars. What happened?
This is where he brings in his famous inequality (no pun intended) r > g – that is, the rate of return from capital is greater than the growth rate.
Rentiers’ money grows with the rate of return on capital. As they get profits/dividends/rent/interest on their capital, they consume some fixed fraction of it and add the rest back to their principal. As their principal grows, so does their yearly income. If they have enough money (and most of them do), the amount they consume even in a very luxurious lifestyle will be trivial, so we can approximate this by saying their income grows at the rate of return.
(One of the few checks on this process is population growth among the rentier class – if a rentier has five children, he may have to consider splitting his fortune five ways, which would mean that the fortune of each individual rentier decreases by a factor of five each generation. This means the growth of rentier power is strongly influenced by population growth, which will become important later.)
Laborers are assumed to have few savings and live a hand-to-mouth existence. Their income grows whenever they get a raise. So the growth of their income is approximated by the GDP per capita growth rate.
In ordinary times, the rate of return on capital always averages about 4% – 5% per year, and the GDP per capita growth rate always averages about 1% to 1.5% per year. So in ordinary times, rentiers’ yearly incomes should always be pushing further and further ahead of laborers’, and inequality should always increase. This is exactly what happened between the 1700s and 1914.
During crises – especially wars and economic busts – the situation reverses. If a rentier invests all his money in a factory, and the enemy bombs that factory, the rentier is broke. The laborers in the factory are also pretty unhappy, but they have the opportunity to get a job in a new factory when the war ends, in a way that the rentier – whose family might have spent several generations accumulating their capital – might not. The same is true of hyperinflation: laborers will get paid hyperinflated wages to spend on hyperinflated goods – but rentiers, who might have their money in currency-denominated investments like government bonds, can lose decades of careful fortune-gathering. Finally, if the government decides to respond to the crisis with confiscation of resources, or wealth taxes, or any interference in the economy, it’s likely to be the rentiers who are hardest-hit. Because rentiers’ wealth takes decades or generations to accumulate, but laborers live hand-to-mouth, a crisis lasting five years will give laborers a bad five years (after which they’re in the same position as pre-crisis), but can ruin rentiers completely. The period 1914 to 1945 – containing two World Wars and the Great Depression – was an unprecedented prolonged multi-crisis that caused “the collapse of the rentier world”.
On the other hand, since World War II the First World has had fifty-plus years of relative peace and prosperity. The last few decades have seen decreasing population growth and tax cuts for the upper class. These are the perfect conditions for the rentier class to make a return, and this is exactly what the data show.
…sort of. If you measure in capital/income ratio, rentiers are doing pretty well. If you look at inequality, it’s pretty high. If you look at various comparisons of share given to capital vs. labor, capital is coming out on top. But then where are the rentiers? Aside from occasional jokes about trust-fund kids, you rarely hear about them. And Piketty’s own data confirm that only the top 0.1% of the population makes most of their income from capital, compared to the entire top 1% back during the Belle Epoque.
I’m not sure about this, and for a point which is kind of the center of his entire argument, Piketty doesn’t seem too sure either:
We need to understand the reasons for this long-term change, which are not obvious at first glance, since I showed in Part Two that the capital / income ratio has lately returned to Belle Epoque levels. The collapse of the rentier between 1914 and 1945 is the obvious part of the story. Exactly why rentiers have not come back is the more complex and in some ways more important and interesting part. Among the structural factors that may have limited the concentration of wealth since World War II and to to this day have helped prevent the resurrection of a society of rentiers as extreme as that which existed on the eve of World War I, we can obviously cite the creation of highly progressive taxes on income and inheritances (which for the most part did not exist prior to 1920). But other factors may also have played a significant and important role.
If I understand Piketty right – and reading a bit between the lines – I think there are at least three things going on.
First, there’s more of a middle class these days. The middle class doesn’t entirely live off capital, but they have some savings and investment. Instead of 1% of people making all their money off capital, we have 30% of people saving for retirement and living off the profits of their nest egg.
Second, there are more super-rich “laborers”, for a broad definition of laborer that includes CEOs of big corporations. If we’re talking about how far in the income distribution you have to go before you get to rentiers, having a bunch of super-rich laborers screws up that statistic. I don’t think Piketty presents the more interesting statistic of what percent of people are rentiers, and I’m not sure why not. These people not only muddle the statistics, they also get much more media attention. When we talk about rich people, we talk about Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, not the nth-generation scion of the Rockefeller family.
Third, capital is increasingly owned by institutions. There are hundreds of billions of dollars tied up in the endowments of top universities, and trillions tied up in the sovereign wealth funds of oil countries like Norway and Saudi Arabia. These don’t look like a particular individual walking around in a top hat and monocle, but they still distort the flow of money away from people who work for it and toward the people lucky enough to be part of the relevant institutions.
But if Piketty is right, if there’s no crisis then rentiers’ share of the pie will continue to increase. Either it will eventually overwhelm these considerations, and we’ll wake up one morning and notice we have an idle hereditary nobility again. Or it won’t overwhelm these considerations, and more and more of the pie will go invisibly to people other than average laborers, without any conspicuous signs of what’s happening.
III.
Along with rentier-vs-laborer inequality, Piketty touches on income inequality among labor (remember, “labor” includes anyone who works a job, including CEOs).
He confirms what everyone already knows: the share of the top 10% (especially top 1%) has been increasing for decades now. This is most pronounced in the Anglosphere, but still happening somewhat in Continental Europe and Japan.
He addresses an argument made by supporters of high CEO salaries: might there not be a good economic justification for paying these people a lot? Suppose that having the best candidate (rather than the second-best candidate) as CEO increases your company’s profits by 1% – surely a plausible number. And suppose your company makes $10 billion/year. Then having the best CEO would increase your profits by $100 million. So two companies in a bidding war for the best CEO ought to be willing to offer them a salary of up to $100 million/year to join.
Piketty isn’t buying it. This isn’t really his area of interest, so he doesn’t throw the same overwhelming level of statistical artillery at it that he does at some other things, and I don’t consider him to have proven it beyond doubt in the same way as some of his other conclusions – but he makes a few strong arguments. First, there are no signs that this situation is more true in the past few decades or in the Anglophone world, but these are the only places where CEOs get paid so much. Second, with appropriate caveats and controls there are no signs that good CEOs get paid more than bad CEOs. Third, CEO pay seems to clearly increase because of some factors outside of CEOs’ control, for example in an economic boom (though wouldn’t this increase company profits, and so be consistent with the 1% scenario above?)
He thinks that executive salaries have increased because – basically – corporate governance isn’t good enough to prevent executives from giving themselves very high salaries. Why didn’t executives give themselves such high salaries before? Because before the 1980s the US had a top tax rate of 80% to 90%. As theory predicts, people become less interested in making money when the government’s going to take 90% of it, so executives didn’t bother pulling the strings it would take to have stratospheric salaries. Once the top tax rate was decreased, it became worth executives’ time to figure out how to game the system, so they did. This is less common outside the Anglosphere because other countries have different forms of corporate governance and taxation that discourage this kind of thing.
This matters not just because it produces income inequality, but because today’s income inequality is tomorrow’s rentier-vs-laborer inequality. A CEO who earns $5 million per year can make $50 million, retire, invest the money, and pass the fortune on to their children. The more giant fortunes like this are around, the more rentiers there are in the next generation and the more inequality perpetuates itself.
Piketty is especially afraid of very large fortunes because of his fascinating data showing that these grow more quickly than other fortunes. Using the Forbes rich list, he calculates that Bill Gates et al must have grown their fortunes at rates approaching 8% – 10% per year – far higher than the 4% – 5% rate of return on capital Piketty usually uses. Forbes is a pretty sketchy data set, but he finds the same thing with the largest college endowments. The richest colleges, like Harvard and Yale, see their endowments grow at 10.2% yearly. Somewhat rich colleges (= $1 billion) grow at 8.8%, medium-rich colleges (= $500 million) at 7.8%, middling colleges (= $100 million) at 7.1%, and the poorest colleges (= $100 million) at 6.2%. And all of these do better than the average person saving for retirement, who – again – gets about 4% to 5%.
Piketty suggests this is because the richer you are, the more economy of scale you have in hiring really good financial planners. I am a little confused how this interacts with the conventional wisdom that experts are crap and you should invest in index funds, but I think the financial planners Piketty talks about aren’t people who are very good at picking which stocks will go up, but more like people who know a guy who knows a guy in Singapore who can use your money to fund an unlisted Burmese mining project nobody else in the West has ever heard of.
I’m still confused why there isn’t a mutual fund that lets retirees pool together their money to give it to one of these people. Part of the answer must be “there are only so many unlisted Burmese mining projects”, but then how do economies of scale help exactly? Piketty doesn’t answer, almost as if he is more interested in explaining the dynamics of inequality than in providing me personally with investment advice.
IV.
Taken together, all of this suggests a gloomy conclusion.
Income inequality can be expected to remain high. This will produce further rentier-vs-labor inequality, which conditions are already right to exacerbate. Not only will rich people separate from poor people, but the super-rich will separate much faster from poor people and even from other rich people. As more and more fortunes accumulate, we will get either the sort of rentier society typical of Europe in the 19th century, or a covert version of the same where the profits of rent go invisibly to various people connected to rentier institutions.
Piketty suggests the obvious direct solution: a global tax on wealth. He is okay with having this be merely nominal on fortunes up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he wants it to be significant on larger fortunes, and punitive on the largest fortunes. This will help prevent these from growing exponentially at the rate of return and prevent the rebirth of rentier society.
He is pessimistic about this ever working, because if any country does it unilaterally, rentiers can just move their wealth to another country. He suggest an EU-wide tax, but I do not entirely understand his reasoning for why Europeans wouldn’t then just move their wealth to the Cayman Islands or one of the many other perfectly good banking systems that are not in Europe.
He does give measured praise to the US system, including the FATCA laws, which place penalties on any country that don’t report the details the US needs to tax American citizens’ holdings in those countries. I think he hopes Europe could pass a law like this, but stronger.
I agree with his pessimism. Absent a World War level crisis that would make for a cure worse than the disease, it’s hard to imagine everyone coming together to solve the sorts of problems Piketty brings up. I believe his predictions are likely to come true, with little chance of governments having the will to push a solution.
If a wealth tax itself is impossible, there are other things that might help a little. I can’t help but note that solving the housing crisis would be a big help here. Rents go directly out of the pockets of laborers and into the pockets of landlords, and are probably the biggest such transfer in today’s economy. Anything that lowers them has a big effect on the rentier-vs-laborer balance.
College is another big way that laborers get into debt. Although much of the debt is low-interest and government-owned, not all of it is, and even when it is this is scant consolation to the people who have to pay it.
Finally, one of the historically most important ways to decrease the power of rentiers is to increase birth rates, so they are forced to split their fortunes many ways every generation. Right now the birth rate of the rich is at historic lows. This might offer a point of agreement between rentier-fighting liberals and conservatives, who are already concerned about declining birth rates. Unfortunately, the main proposed solution to low population growth – giving workers better maternity leave – is likely to miss the rentier class entirely. I’m not sure what kind of policies might better target them.
So as not to end on a completely pessimistic note, I want to mention three causes for optimism I found in Piketty.
First, if we believe Piketty’s data, there is no Great Stagnation, at least not in economic growth. Piketty argues that (outside of special circumstances) economies always grow at 1% – 1.5% per year, and First World economies are currently growing at 1% – 1.5% per year. If we expected them to grow more, it’s because we’re not adjusting for falling birth rates, or getting too excited by passing booms and busts, or comparing them to catch-up-growth like in China. Whatever our sins in terms of decreased innovation and efficiency, they have not yet hit the economic growth rate.
Second, catch-up growth provides a powerful force for reducing inequality between nations. Given enough time, the US economy will keep growing at 1% to 1.5% per year, and sub-Saharan African economies will keep growing at 3% to 8% per year. Will this continue until the latter have caught up entirely? Unclear. Reviewers of this post have mentioned Acemoglu’s theory of entrenched inequality due to poor institutions, Sachs’ theory of entrenched inequality due to disease burden, and Jones’ theory of “hive mind” style entrenched inequality, as reasons why full catch-up might be hard. But all of these factors can potentially be improved with a growing economy, so they are not causes for total defeatism. Capital In The Twenty-First Century has overall made me more optimistic about the prospects for Third World catch-up.
The third thing that impressed me about the book is that we can talk about these kinds of things at all. Reading Piketty feels closer to reading real science – the type where there are universal laws that make clear predictions – than most economics or social science I’ve read. Marx liked to say he had discovered the universal laws that govern history; Piketty’s claims are only slightly more modest, but much more believable. They make the actions of individuals seem very small – one recurring theme is some faction taking credit for improving the economy or fighting inequality when economic fundamentals meant things had to change then regardless of what anybody did.
But they also suggest points of leverage. I don’t know if good economists knew all this stuff already. But I didn’t, and learning it makes me more optimistic that we might one day find a way to solve the problems Piketty talks about. Even if his wealth tax doesn’t work, he has good explanations of all the other factors that contribute to inequality and what would happen if we changed each. Now it’s just a matter of political will.
And although that’s a pretty big “just”, I hope that maybe the move to a society of rentiers will change the political calculus enough to make people take these problems more seriously. I complain about attacks on “meritocracy”; maybe we can see how much people like hereditary rent-seeking, and whether getting rid of that makes a better rallying cry. Maybe “everyone productive vs the idle rich” will make for less toxic politics than “people who earn more vs. people who earn less”. I can always dream.
It’s important to note the major statistical corrections that have been made to Piketty. The first one – which more or less kills Piketty’s thesis – is that the primary driver of r > g is housing wealth. The big problem here is middle class NIMBYs, not upper class rentiers.
http://mattrognlie.com/piketty_diminishing_returns.pdf
Strangely, on a few occasions, Piketty explicitly supports middle class rent seekers (such as taxi drivers and occupational licensing).
It’s also worth reflecting on a point which Piketty makes mathematically, but literally never says in words. If rich people are the best investors, then the best way to create economic growth is to ensure that rich people are the ones controlling investment decisions. Intuitively this makes a lot of sense; Travis Kalanick (and now Dara “the D” Khosrowshahi) are a lot better at transportation than the average autowale. Bezos is a lot better at logistics than my local cell phone store.
The conclusion of this is that if we take Piketty’s suggestions, we will all be poorer.
I can’t figure out why he never spells this out in words that reporters could understand.
Does he claim rich people are the best investors? I thought he claimed there were economies of scale to investment which rich people (who have large-scale money) take advantage of. As I mentioned above, I’m very confused how this could be, and I can’t have an opinion on it until I figure it out.
Thanks for the link; do you know if Piketty accepts the criticism?
I did hear something about the criticism and that Piketty had some kind of answer to it, i.e. he didn’t accept the conclusion. I don’t remember having a sense of who was right. I’m not an economist either so what do I know anyway.
It doesn’t matter. Whether it’s due to intrinsic skill on the part of rich people or merely due to economies of scale, the best way to grow the economy (according to Piketty) is to have wealthy individuals controlling large investments.
The only other way one might gain the economic growth without large inequality is if there existed a “mutual fund that lets retirees pool together their money to give it to one of these people [the guys with secret mines in Burma]”. But if such a fund existed, then most of the concerns Piketty raises would be mitigated – middle class people would be the people receiving capital income.
(As a person who’s peripherally connected to the financial sector, I can tell you the main reason this mutual fund doesn’t exist. A fund manager who can do this would prefer to invest as much of their own money as possible and as little of others. This fund manager then becomes a wealthy person who’s intrinsically good at directing investments.)
I don’t know of any response by Piketty.
Another good critique is by Nassim Taleb: https://medium.com/incerto/inequality-and-skin-in-the-game-d8f00bc0cb46
Piketty seems to have captured the Zeitgeist very well. But it’s unclear to me which specific claims of his I should take seriously. Everyone says this work is super important. But I kind of wish the people saying this would state specifically which claims they find important, and which specific claims must be refuted in order to make Piketty unimportant.
R > g seems to be caused mostly by housing wealth accruing to the middle class, so Piketty’s claims that this drives inequality must be false. His narrative about Jane Austen style rentiers is refuted by examining the Forbes 400. Taleb also has solid critiques of his stats correctness.
As an American living in India, I also consider Milanovic (the guy who created the “Elephant graph”) far more relevant on the topic of inequality than Piketty. Words like “China”, “India” and “immigration” seem far more relevant to the topic of inequality than “Balzac” and “Jane Austen”. Milanovic shows in various works that the primary driver of inequality is location (compare an upper middle class professional Indian to an American non-worker, the latter is far wealthier), and that global inequality has gone down drastically.
I very much wish some proponents of Piketty’s narrative would tell me exactly what I’m supposed to take away from it.
“It doesn’t matter. Whether it’s due to intrinsic skill on the part of rich people or merely due to economies of scale, the best way to grow the economy (according to Piketty) is to have wealthy individuals controlling large investments.”
Or there are a fixed number of good investments, everyone competes for access to them, and rich people win. I don’t have any reason to prefer this model to yours, but I don’t have any reason to disprefer it either.
The most important things I took away from Piketty are that economic growth is always 1% – 1.5%, rate of return on capital is usually always 4% to 5% but higher for the richest, there used to be a rentier society that was destroyed by the World Wars, inequality (both income and labor-vs-rentier) is increasing, and conditions are good for them to continue increasing.
I think most of these (though possibly not the last) survive Ronglie’s criticism, though I haven’t gotten a chance to read it fully yet.
If there are a fixed number of good investments then inequality is self limiting. As you note:
This is the more standard economic theory, which claims that a few very good investors might beat the market and go from $1M to $1B, but someone with $100B will not be able to do the same.
(Unless of course they are Jeff Bezos and create $100B by building things that have never been built before.)
This claim is tautologically true – to become rich you need to achieve a high rate of return. As a result, rich people consist of a) people with a high rate of return or b) people who started rich. Poor people consist of a) people who started rich but had a negative rate of return and b) people with a low rate of return. This latter group tautologically has a lower rate of return.
(Similarly, if you backtest a trading algo over 10 years, you need to include companies that existing in 2008 but no longer exist today. Otherwise your algo will appear to beat the market simply because it uses hindsight to exclude Bear Stearns and WaMu.)
This claim is tautologically true
Your claim of tautology breaks at two points. Firstly, you can be rich without a high ROR and secondly because your typification is incomplete. You are missing poor people who have a (theoretically) high ROR but stay poor because they are missing the assets to make (meaningful) investements.
The “fixed number of good investments” model doesn’t really make sense.
Suppose I’m a company trying to borrow money. If people are competing to lend me money, then I just lower the interest rate. Now I get a better deal, and the market clears.
Similarly, if rich people are competing for access to hedge funds, then those funds take a larger cut. If the hedge funds give deals to rich people because they like them, then that’s not return on capital, it’s “hedge fund managers effectively have more income then it looks like on paper, and they choose to sacrifice some of that income to benefit rich people.” This might then be offset by reciprocal favors from rich people, with informal trade replacing explicit trade for tax reasons, but that still doesn’t change the basic problem with your proposed model.
Yes, but the point is that Picketty’s number that capital is always outperforming the normal growth rate (aka R>g) has been pretty rigorously debunked.
What makes you trust his numbers? Other sources I’ve read claim that historically the rate of return on capital was highly variable (see this graph, for example, which shows the nominal interest rates). Moreover, when the risk of bankruptcy is taken into account the real rate of return before XIXth century was close to zero. If “4% to 5% but higher for the richest” rate of return were the real thing would not everything on our planet be now owned by Fuggers or Medicis?
If that were true that the rich getting better investment returns actually increased the total level of economic growth, then you would expect to see much higher growth rate in time periods when the rentier class controlled a lot more of the wealth, and much lower growth rates in time periods (like the 1950’s) when they controlled much less of the wealth.
I don’t see evidence for that that in the data at all.
If that is the case, then Piketty’s claims about wealthy people being better investors must be incorrect. I agree that this theory is likely wrong.
I personally subscribe to the more standard theory, that it’s harder to invest $1B than $1M.
“Wealthy people tend to on average get better personal return on investment” doesn’t necessarally imply “if wealthy people make more investments then the average rate of return will improve”, and it certainly doesn’t imply that “if wealthy people make more investments that will drive faster economic growth.” It’s just as possible that either there are a limited number of really good investment opportunities that someone would invest in in any society (but that in a more stratified society the rich get access to most of the best them), or even that the wealthy are better at rent-seeking or monopolizing behavior that improves their own personal investment returns while reducing overall economic growth.
The total amount of money controlled by the very wealthy people is low enough, and other sources of variation in growth rates are large enough, that there is no way you could detect this in the data.
According to the one chart Scott posted here, in 1900 the “inheritance flow” was 24% of France’s national income in 1900 and only about 5% in 1950, and it sounds like there was a similar pattern in most first world countries and by most other measures. That should be more then enough of a change to see it in the national growth rates, if in fact it is true that the rich investing more of the money actually produces more faster economic growth.
This is the standard theory, and in contradiction to Piketty’s math. If this is true, then it directly implies that you’ll get a lower return on $1B than on $1M.
Proof: Suppose I’m the richest person and because of my preferential investing powers I can perfectly choose investment opportunities before anyone else.
Let r[i] be the rate of return on the i’th investment opportunity, and c[i] be the amount of capital that this opportunity can take. Lets reorder these so that r[0] > r[1] > etc. (I’m also clubbing together opportunities with equal rates of return.)
Suppose I’ve invested Sum(c[0:N]) dollars in the first N opportunities, and epsilon < c[N+1] in the N+1'th. My rate of return is:
(dot(c[0:N], r[0:N] + epsilon r[N+1]) / (Sum(c[0:N] + epsilon)
The derivative of this is (Sum(C[0:N])(r[N+1] – mean(r[0:N])) / (Sum(c[0:N])+epsilon)^2.
Since r[N+1] – mean(r[0:N]) < 0, this is strictly decreasing. If you want to see a graph of why this happens, take a look at the “diminishing returns” section of this blog post: https://www.chrisstucchio.com/blog/2017/cobbs_douglas.html
In this world the best possible investor has a rate of return which diminishes with his wealth.
In the real world, most of the richest people have become rich by putting all their wealth and human capital into investment i=0 (where i=0 represents Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc) and close to nothing into i=1, i=2, etc.
This is theoretically possible. The only explicit examples of rent seeking Piketty gives are by the middle class (occupational licensing, taxi guilds). And the most important rent seeking activities I can think of (NIMBYs, occupational licensing, educational credentialing, the regulatory state) are again mostly middle class people harming each other.
Rognlie has shown that the main driver of r > g is again middle class rent seeking NIMBYs rather than wealthy people.
I know Piketty speculates that the rich somehow have secret fortunes and do evil unspecified rent seeking, but I’m not aware of him making any specific allegations.
“Whether it’s due to intrinsic skill on the part of rich people or merely due to economies of scale, the best way to grow the economy (according to Piketty) is to have wealthy individuals controlling large investments.”
Uh, does Piketty actually write this, or is this a Bizarro Steelman version of him? It doesn’t seem like anything he’d have actually suggested, seeing as how one of his theses is that wealth gained by capital returns tends to concentrate rather than distribute.
Yes, but the text has different mood affiliation. He explicitly says rich people’s fortunes will grow faster because they have a greater ability to choose good investments.
This does not contradict the former claim. Capital can concentrate and simultaneously increase growth.
Concrete example: Bezos builds Amazon, Glenn Beck buys gold. Capital stock / income has increased (i.e. r > g), since Amazon would take many years worth of income to rebuild.
Wealth has concentrated dramatically, since Bezos is now far richer than Glenn Beck.
The main difference between what I described and what Piketty describes is that Piketty uses math (rather than words) to explain this, and then talks about rentiers in the age of Balzac and drops vague hints that maybe the modern world is like Balzac’s world.
Here’s how investing large scale money works. (Source: I’m on the investment committee of a multibillion dollar foundation.)
We have the theory/philosophy that it is possible to beat the market on an ongoing basis, but that very few people can do it. The techniques are easy to understand at an abstract level but hard to replicate: gain an informational edge over the market (I know of one manager that wanted an estimate of how a chain of bakeries was doing, and he noticed that they number their receipts in order starting at 1 every day — so he hired a bunch of minions to go buy something every day at the end of the day at every location, and now he knew how many customers they had every day). This is referred to as “proprietary research”, and most of the best funds do it.
The very few people that can consistently beat the market in a particular domain (us public equities or silicon valley venture or private equity or whatever) command very high fees (typically 1-2.5% of the investment every year plus 10-30% of profits) and are very selective about who they allow to invest. They want a small number of large investors so that they don’t have to deal with too many clients, and want assurances that if they have a down year their investors won’t walk away or pressure them to change their strategy. They also often require long lockups, where you can’t get your money back out for years. Digression: this led some institutions to have real problems during the financial crisis when they had too much money locked up and couldn’t get it back to pay bills.
So investing a large endowment or fortune is really selecting investors (called managers) and paying them to invest in their area of expertise. This is a game you can’t even play if you don’t have enough money, because you aren’t worth spending time on. Investing with a manager is a multidecade relationship and all parties take it very seriously, lots of diligence and reference checking in both directions.
The second piece to the puzzle is diversification. Not in the sense of investing broadly in the stock market, but on the sense of betting on lots of different approaches. Equities, distressed debt, real estate, energy, timber, mining, venture, private equity, all kinds of things. Usually even if something goes down like in a stock market crash, other things will do fine (or even well if capital moves from one place to another).
Aside: one of the things that made the financial crisis so brutal was that everything went down, which is very unusual. Nowhere to hide. However unlike the real economy, several markets bounced back hard, so as usual the competent super rich did just fine.
So there’s your answer about why this is different. You need access to top funds, because the average fund (even the 80th percentile fund) is worse than buying the index. To get access you need money: minimums are often $10-$100M. You need enough money that you aren’t making just one of these bets, because even the best sometimes lose; you need to invest in 50 or 100 of these across different asset classes. And you need someone who can make these investment decisions, because it’s very hard to tell the true experts from the managers who got lucky.
None of this is a secret, though for various reasons it’s hard to pull off. The guy who basically invented the latest incarnation of this approach is named Dave Swenson. He runs the endowment at Yale, and wrote a book in 2000 about exactly to how execute this strategy. Here’s a brief profile of him: http://archive.fortune.com/magazines/fortune/fortune_archive/2005/10/03/8356742/index.htm
And even he thinks that this doesn’t apply to regular folks. He wrote another book about personal investing, which concluded like everyone else that you should buy index funds and avoid fees as much as possible.
One final comment: this is not how Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos do so well. They do that by having a very concentrated position in a company that has become insanely valuable. You can’t do that either.
Hope that clears up some of the mystery about how endowments and billionaires invest.
Agree 100% except for the last part about Gates & Bezos. I thought the claim was that their investments apart from MS/Amazon did better than yours or mine.
That is to say, I understood the claim as saying, “Independent of how you got your money, the more you have the higher return you will receive by investing it”.
If 80% of hedge funds are worse than investing in index funds (which I understand is true), and if hedge funds are only available to the super rich, what explains the supposed out-performance of rich people? That top 10 or 20% of hedge funds has the majority of all the money?
Hedge funds are available to the merely rich, who invest in them because that’s what the super rich do so successfully.
You can access hedge funds as a qualified or even accredited investor, it’s just that almost all the ones you have access to are worse than index investing.
How do the really rich know whether their money manager is *really* an elite money manager, rather than just someone who got lucky for a while taking risks, or a shyster trying to milk them for fees?
Especially if the top money managers can lose money for years on end and justify it by saying “yeah we know our strategy has risks, you just have to trust us and stick with it. and btw you’re not allowed to take your money out now.”
It seems like you wouldn’t be able to reliably pick the elite money managers without being one yourself- it’s the principal agent problem.
From reading the post you’re replying to, the answer would appear to be “with extreme difficulty, intensive study, and the utmost care taken to exclude manipulative shysters from the process.”
As in, this takes orders of magnitude more effort than any ordinary wage-earner puts into investment management, or picking out an investment manager.
Wally Wage-Earner might spend, at most, tens of hours a year, maybe a few hundred, figuring out where to put his investment income. And consequently, he can’t beat the market.
Bob Billionaire spends several hundreds of hours a year, or even thousands, on this task, starting from a position of greater information through having more contacts and general knowledge of the investment world than Wally Wage-Earner. Moreover, he can delegate even more of this task to a team of high-trustworthiness, high-conscientiousness experts who collectively spend tens of thousands of hours a year on it. He can beat the market.
The conclusion that no one can beat he market is based on the premise that no one can have a strategy better than anyone else, or it’d be duplicated. That is at best a simplification of reality; in reality “the market rate” must be something that someone can beat, because it’s an average of what a bunch of above-average people are doing combined with a bunch of below-average people. The market doesn’t converge on everyone doing literally exactly the same thing, and the margin between high and low performers is still something you can exploit if you work hard enough at picking performers.
The only way that wouldn’t work is if the market were a totally random process comparable to playing slot machines. Which it’s not- or if it was, it wouldn’t optimize anything, any more than we could get economic growth out of having a magic 8-ball make the decisions for wealth-holders.
I don’t see any difference between that and stock picking. A lot of people devote vast amounts of time and effort to pouring over financial data, judging management teams and annual reports, trying to pick out the best stocks. But the general consensus is that most, if not all of those people are wasting their time- they’d do just as well picking the stocks at random. Putting more time and effort into it won’t help.
It might be even worse with respect to picking a financial manager. Stock data is at least *honest* since it’s regulated to hell and back. But plenty of wanna-be hedge fund managers would probably just lie to you. Or bullshit themselves and you, or maybe they once had the touch and lost it, or whatever.
It seems like this basically comes down to “actually the EMH is wrong, you *CAN* beat it if you’re good enough”. The rich elites know that, they know other people who know it, and they all connect with each other to make sure they get access to the best investments but the general public doesn’t.
Did you really review this without being aware of the devastating criticisms of his: methodologies, false histories, manipulated/corrupted databases, etc? Criticisms levied even by his defenders?
This is why you should stay away from Econ.
Hey, I think your criticism here isn’t entirely fair; Scott is an extraordinarily prolific and entertaining writer, and writes on a wide variety of topics; the price for that is that he doesn’t have the time to be an expert on all of them. It’s incredible he has the time to write as much as he does at all. He doesn’t hide the fact that he’s no expert at Econ, and he’s diligent about drawing attention to things he may have missed (like this, for example) after the fact. This post will still have taught me a lot about something I didn’t know even if it turns out Piketty’s work has problems that the post didn’t talk about the first time around.
I guess another way of saying it is—I could read econblogs by reputable economists instead of or in addition to Scott’s blog, but the fact is that I don’t do that, for one reason or another. I suspect the reason is that I place a very high value on being entertained by the stuff I write, and Scott’s writing is more entertaining than most econblogs (indeed more entertaining than any other blog I can think of). The fact that I place such a high value on entertainment over edification may not say flattering things about me, but at the end of the day it’s how I seem to work, and I think I would learn fewer things overall if Scott restricted his writing to areas in which he is an expert. I believe Scott is sufficiently diligent about listening to commenters and giving his epistemic status on things that my net learning isn’t negative from reading him, in any case.
I think when he wrote this review he was intentionally trying to ignore the criticisms to Piketty, and I think this was a good approach for him. Not being an economist, it would be hard for Scott to separate the good criticism from the bad on the spot, so why not to try a trusting reading at first? Assuming the author’s data / methods are good enough allows him to think if the whole thesis makes sense in the first place, and if it does, then go around and look for criticism that undermines it. Or, given his position, he can just wait for the commenters here to bring it, as they indeed are doing.
I think the terms “capture” and “vertical integration” point nicely at the sort of thing extremely wealthy rentiers are good at, and what merely wealthy people are not good at.
Any other industry you suspect of achieving regulatory capture has, somewhere behind that capture, an investor or set of investors whose incentives are driving that capture.
E.g., I am not so rich/powerful/devoid-of-empathy/otherwise-insulated-from-the-humans-who-are-hurt-by-corrupt-officials that I can rationalize to myself or my close friends my being corrupt. I am also not so well-placed that I have much incentive to be corrupt–for one, I cannot charge a tax on whole nations for the privilege of doing business with FIFA. For both these reasons, I am not a corrupt FIFA official. If we credit that FIFA has a corruption problem, then somewhere out there is someone who is both these things.
Labor and capital are imperfect complements. When you are in the business of providing something, you want to commoditize its complement. Therefore, at the limit anyway, (and ignoring that you also need to treat your creative professionals well) anyone with a lot of capital will have a very large incentive to commoditize labor.
Tyler Cowen has also made this point. In his book “Stubborn Attachments,” in the chapter called “Should money be redistributed to the rich?”
The same logic would apply if you swap ‘stock market’ with ‘poker game’; the card sharks will take the money of the old ladies. That gives them a high ROI, but doesn’t increase the number of chips on the table.
The distinction between a stock market and a poker game needs to be a bit more obvious before you can start giving credence to the theory that clever investors are pushing growth into the economy.
Poker is a zero or negative sum game where every dollar you make has to be from another player losing it. Investing is a positive sum game where you make money by giving money to businesses that create value.
So you fully buy into the causal chain smarter investors -> more value created?
So like, you take the little old lady, giver her a good course in how to invest, and additional businesses will arise to create the extra value required to reward her for her improved skills?
The difference is fairly obvious. So much so, that I would believe that Cowen implicitly assumed everyone was on the same page rather than going through the explanation. Unlike poker games, the point of the stock market is to allocate credit efficiently to high-value underlying economic behavior – i.e., produce things that people want. Which is why when you say:
You have the causality backwards. More value created->more money to the smarter investors who correctly allocated credit to said high-value behavior.
Yes, that’s the way it works. The thing is, in order for it to be a good idea for money to be given to the rich, as Tyler Cowen suggests, then it would need to be the other way round.
I may have been a bit hasty. I thought you were going for something else. And in hindsight, the reword I made should have made it obvious. In any event, you actually were right. Smarter investors -> more value created -> more money to the smarter investors who correctly allocated credit to said high-value behavior. (That is, we were both right.) Let’s look at your example.
In a sense, yes. Consider two potential investments, A and B. It turns out that A has higher-value underlying economic behavior. If investors are less skilled, they might pick B. But if they are more skilled, they will pick A. The result of picking A will be that higher-value transactions will occur. Some of that additional value will be captured by consumers; some of that additional value will be captured by the employees of the company; some of that additional value will be captured by the investor.
Now, additional businesses may arise, because folks who gained from those trades may choose to use their gains to create a business. Furthermore, better businesses will arise. Entrepreneurs will learn that if they have a business plan more like B than A, they are less likely to get investment, so they’ll work to create better businesses that are more likely to create value which can be captured. The sum of these effects are new and better businesses which arise to create extra value to reward the next generation of smart investors.
(Of course, there are some bloody stupid investors out there, but most people agree that a fool and his money will soon be parted, and that these ventures aren’t good for anyone. That’s why the incentives to be good are so important.)
The “corrections,” of course, come from arch conservatives
1) You were hoping for dour conservatives?
2) I’d rather test the merits of Piketty vs the arch conservatives. Otherwise, I can dismiss Piketty because he’s liberal and you can dismiss Rognlie because he’s an arch conservative.
3) Is Rognlie an arch conservative? I just spent 15 minutes trying to determine his political affiliation and if he has one, it’s subtle. Would your settle for putative crypto-conservative? A lot of economists seem to take his work seriously though, including Brad Delong.
(I didn’t pick Rognlie specifically – I just looked at the first contra source Scott listed.)
Oh man, I’m totally stealing this.
I don’t know if he would qualify himself as a georgist, but Rognlie’s work has a lot in common with georgist theory (and has definitely been picked up and carried by them).
Anyway, this sort of outlook defies normal categorization as per ideology: it can go hand-in-hand with socialist thought, neoliberalism, or libertarianism.
There are no arch conservative economists. The best you can get is vaguely conservative pseudo-libertarian. Of course that’s way more balanced than any other academic field. Just imagine the consensus opinions of economists if economists were balanced politically like the general public.
And “criticism” to the “corrections”, of course, comes from extreme Lefties. See, two can play this game of stating the obvious in an unfair, reductionist, and mind-killing way.
It would be better, however, if we tried to evaluate the arguments themselves instead of tossing them in the bin because we don’t like the messenger. Or do you think your arch-conservatives could never make a valuable criticism of Piketty?
Would you be comfortable being described as an arch leftist?
Housing wealth is important, but it’s worth remembering that huge chunks of housing wealth are tied up in mortgages or mortgage-backed securities, which are held by some combination of banks, governments, and rentiers. Mortgage liability in the US is 10.14 trillion $; around 40% of that is held by private banks (rather than Fannie/Freddie/Ginnie), making up about 25% of all commercial bank assets in the US.
Mortgage liabilities don’t typically appreciate substantially over their lives. If they appreciate too much, the debtor refinances. Mortgage assets on the other hand can appreciate quite substantially.
“Marx liked to say he had discovered the universal laws that govern history; Piketty’s claims are only slightly more modest, but much more believable.”
Any evidence or reasoning here? And believable for who? Indian factory workers or the Californian upper middle-class?
See eg the section titled “Marx” on page 8 of Piketty, the section entitled “Back To Marx” on page 285, and the entire history of the 20th century.
Those sections are somewhat un-satisfactory to anyone who has studied Marx in detail, as I’m sure you have. For example, Piketty says at one point that Marx “lacked the statistical data needed to refine his predictions” (page 10 of Piketty in the edition I have). Capital Vol.1-3 is filled with statistical data from the time, so I’m not really sure why Piketty would say this. If he feels that Marx missed some data which would “refine” his predictions then he should actually expand on what data and how that would refine things. Piketty also says Marx neglected technological progress… which is completely wrongheaded, Part IV of Vol.1 is entirely about technological change. Notice that Piketty doesn’t seem to ever cite Marx in context, he simply makes sweeping pronouncements. That might be acceptable at an undergrad level, but I think serious economists should work a little bit harder. Let’s say we’re taking Piketty seriously when he says economic theory should be “rooted in historical sources that are as complete as possible” – well then we should actually address Marx’s criticisms with evidence rather than hand-waving nonsense about “totalitarianism”.
If you want to read Marxist responses to Piketty’s book I suggest the two following articles written by David Harvey and Andrew Kliman respectively who have both been involved in very productive debates about the nature of capital:
http://davidharvey.org/2014/05/afterthoughts-pikettys-capital/
https://www.marxisthumanistinitiative.org/economic-crisis/the-99-and-the-1-of-what.html
You can glibly refer to the “entire history of the 20th century”, but that history might just bite you in the ass one day, so I suggest you start taking Marxists intellectuals more seriously. Read what they’re saying in good faith and actually engage with their arguments.
I interpreted Piketty in those sections as saying that Marx’s claim that capitalists would dig their own grave only works in an economy without structural growth; structural growth was discovered after Marx’s time and this is not his fault. The history of the 20th century shows that capitalists did not dig their own graves and aren’t even showing a trend toward doing so, so I thought Piketty’s claim about was as charitable to Marx as one can get given his failed prediction.
I’ll look at the critiques, thanks.
“I interpreted Piketty in those sections as saying that Marx’s claim that capitalists would dig their own grave only works in an economy without structural growth; structural growth was discovered after Marx’s time and this is not his fault”
I’m unsure where you’re getting this from in Marx, so if you could find the part that Piketty is referring to that would be useful. Can you quote a section for me? Here’s the grave-diggers part in context:
If anything Marx seems to be talking about structural growth here (“development of Modern Industry” and “formation and augmentation of capital”), which directly contradicts what you think Piketty is saying.
The 20th century was filled with communist revolutions and Marx was writing in the 19th century, so I’m unsure what you’re referring to when you say “his failed prediction”. Can you point to another another 19th century economist that predicted the ubiquity of communist revolutions in a capitalist world?
My impression was that Marx believed sufficiently developed capitalism led inevitably to communism, and so in developed countries like Germany capitalists would dig their own graves most quickly, and so they would become communist first. Neither underdeveloped countries like Russia becoming communist, nor well-developed countries like in Western Europe and North America maintaining capitalism for another century and a half, seem to fit that prediction.
I’m sorry, impressions aren’t particularly useful when we’re discussing the concrete intellectual output of a person. Can you find an actual quote by Marx regarding this?
If we look at what he actually said and wrote he took a fairly large interest in Russia (and other semi-developed areas like Ireland) and considered them a possibility for revolution:
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1877/11/russia.htm
For example in this 1877 letter to the editor at Otecestvenniye Zapisky.
Where did you get your impressions from?
My impression is that Marx started out by seeing a capitalist phase as necessary and then changed his mind to believe that there was a faster and less destructive path, by bypassing capitalism.
Capital Vol. III Ch. 13, Marx is crystal clear on this point.
Can you quote the relevant part from Marx?
Marx had access to data, but there isn’t any in his works. Rather, he fabricates things that look like data.
A guy I knew who worked in a bank explained it to me. There’s no mutual fund investing in the Burmese mining company because Burmese mining companies are not where the money is coming from. It’s coming from the top floor of the bank, generated by very old, very rich guys who don’t use computers at all, and when techies like my buddy wonder what’s going on, management just shushes them and tells them to get back to coding.
My buddy figured out that the top floor is the bond department and the old guys are engaging in illegal insider trading. They all go way back and know each other and won’t get caught (plus they have infinite blackmail goods on each other), but THAT’S why there can’t be a mutual fund joining in.
(Note: above story is from the 1990s).
Back in 2012, there was some question of whether hedge fund returns were driven by insider trading (in the wake of prominent arrests for insider trading, and worse hedge fund performance). The verdict doesn’t seem to be in yet (at least as far as I can tell), but signs are pointing to ‘yes.’
Not just insider trading. Legitimate companies can’t give bribes, even in countries where bribes are essential to doing business or not having your shit wrecked. Legitimate companies can’t keep their financials a secret to have an edge on companies they are bidding on.
Corporate governance is itself expensive.
It seems like this is testable, because if it’s individuals/small groups making the difference, you’d expect wide scatter where some wealthy institutions get unlucky with their hiring and some small ones get lucky with their hiring. How tight is the correlation between wealth and return?
I think these days, the financial adviser thing is being crushed by machine learning bots.
I’m going to be pedantic here, because Jane Austen! Most of her male characters don’t work, or are clergymen which was basically a give-away back then, or were in the Navy so we won’t count prize-money as honest work. But one of her heroes, George Knightley in Emma is actively developing his farm and his younger brother is an up-and-coming lawyer. In Pride & Prejudice Mr Bingley’s money was earned by his father from trade, and Jane Austen even has a woman who earned her own money – the owner of a girls’ boarding school, in Emma.
So it seems that one way to get rich in those times was to go into business, much like Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos now.
Edward Gardiner in P&P is also self-made, no?
One important thing I always think about when we discuss wealth inequality is that it’s not necessarily a *bad* thing. As in, wealth and economics aren’t necessarily zero-sum games and therefore an outcome being unequal doesn’t automatically imply that it’s a worse outcome than an equal one.
If a genie offered both of us a windfall: $10,000 to you and $100,000,000 to me, OR we could reject it. Either we both get the money or neither of us do. Accepting the offer creates inequality, but is obviously better than the alternative. The genie has created significant inequality, but we’ve both ended up better off.
Inequality, therefore, isn’t a *good* outcome, but it’s not necessarily a *bad* outcome either. It’s just simply not the utilitarian metric we should be using to evaluate economic utility of a policy. If inequality has been on the rise as the result of various policies, but so has infant mortality, literacy rates, nutrition, employment, education, and basically every other quality of life metric that indicates positive human outcomes, then it’s pretty clear that policy is a good thing.
It seems to me like discussions of the terrible results of various policies that increase inequality and the impending harms of inequality always simply assume that inequality is an indicator of poverty and therefore the central metric to use to judge economic success, but to me it seems like those discussions are just intrinsically misdirected from the beginning. Especially because in practice the most unequal societies also tend (up to a point) to trend towards having the most of all those other good metrics in practice.
Jeff Bezos has millions as times my net worth, so I’m not super pleased about that in an inequality sense. It has bad optics and feels bad to know that some people have 4 houses and I don’t. But if the policies that facilitated that are responsible for the fact that are also responsible for the fact that almost nobody starves, most people an read, and even homeless people can afford a supercomputer in their pocket for the price of 1-4 nights out, then that’s probably a totally fair trade. From a utilitarian perspective of what I get it’s better for the genie to give him billions and me thousands versus both of us eating bark.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultimatum_game
Evolutionary game theory suggests that rejecting the inequality (if the short-ended player can reject it unilaterally) can be an advantageous choice.
Your comment is conflating the question of what is fundamentally good with the question of what is a useful strategy.
Well existentially speaking there is no fundamental good or bad. The strategy is evolutionarily useful probably because nobody believes anything is really a one-time event.
I think this is missing the point. It’s a useful strategy because it leads to a distribution of player-behaviors and outcomes that are ‘good’.
@Steve132
That depends on whether the value of money is fixed. That unequal windfall can result in prices increasing, so the poorer person is priced out of being able to afford certain goods.
Another issue is that various outcomes may depend on relative wealth. Perhaps politicians will stop listening to the poorer person, creating laws that harm her, to the benefit of the rich people. Perhaps Jane the Attractive will no longer want to marry the poorer person, preferring the Boring McRich. Perhaps polygyny or increased standards for men means that not even Mary the Less Attractive wants to marry the poorer person. If Bob can now afford a Playstation, but prefers being in a relationship with Jane or Mary over having a Playstation, he may logically consider himself worse off.
This feels like a strawman to me. We are not talking about starving vs having food. We are talking about accepting reduced growth, so the poorer people have a better life.
Do we have any evidence that the bad scenarios you’re describing are actually happening on a wide scale and could be prevented/improved on the long term with anti-inequality policy.
Because an alternative scenario is “Bob can’t buy a Playstation because the massive interleaved structures of investment needed to develop the Playstation and the games that run on it don’t exist”.
I was responding to the hypothetical:
To make a point about other mechanisms at play. I didn’t speak to the extent to which these other mechanisms play a role in the current Western world or how big they are relative to the mechanisms that help the poor(er).
Redistiribution doesn’t happen by magic. To get universal literacy, for instance, you have to force some people into schools, and force other people to pay for them.
Logically that is not true. You will never achieve truly universal literacy because not everyone can learn to read. Forcing people into schools and forcing others to pay for them might increase the literacy rate relative to another system where we rely on philanthropy for those too destitute to afford school tuition, but this is not a logical certainty.
Life isn’t a single-round game.
You accept the $10,000 to you and $100,000,000 to me because “why not? Everyone wins!”
And a few years later you find that I’ve used by 100,000,000 to corner a number of markets relevant to your life in order for me to extract higher rents. 20 years later you’re down a lot more than 10K vs the alternate world version of you which rejected the windfall in exchange for not putting me in an overwhelmingly dominant position over you.
Harking back to scotts post on Conflict Vs. Mistake… it’s important to remember that while not everything in the universe is conflicts… the conflict people aren’t entirely wrong in their worldview.
There are a lot of very real conflicts, including class conflicts and accepting a deal where you get a popgun while your opponent gets a main battle tank… can lead to them having a tank while you don’t which can lead to them using that position to create much more advantageous situations for themselves that cost you long term more than you gained.
Is this pedantry or are you really saying you would refuse the deal because that one additional $100M guy in the world would create more than $10k of damage to you?
Can we show any such rent-extracting market-cornering in the real world, though?
Are The Super Rich actually extracting any rents at all? It seems like they mostly just coast on interest and either buy mansions or play at philanthropy (Gates) or politics (Soros).
(I mean, if there are rents to seek, there are other super-richies to compete for them – or to aim the State at the other super-richies.
Short of getting the State to back them up, I’m not at all sure how they’d manage to corner any markets at all, especially for any length of time.
Monopoly without force behind it is an unstable equilibirium, and trying to form one is a great way to throw away tons of cash.)
Good question. Isn’t it more structural rentiership through control of institutions and the culture that gives those institutions gatekeper roles? Higher education would be a great example. It’s nigh on impossible now to ‘amount to anything’ in any serious profession or even in entrepreneurship (just look at Shark Tank, US version) if one doesn’t have a degree from one of a dozen or so elite institutions in the US – and this is more true today than 60 years ago in this country.
The enormous wealth of endowments must be part of the reason for that structural power, unless one naively supposes that those institutions have become relatively so much better at education and more necessary to the public good than they were previously. Hence we have a causal mechanism.
‘Coasting on interest’ comes under the definition of extracting a rent; you are having people pay you money for access to your capital.
True, but I’d expect more capital being made available for rental would reduce the cost of renting any particular chunk of capital. To invest a new chunk of capital in rent-generating assets means either creating new assets that compete with similar existing assets (which bids down the cost to rent the asset) or buying existing assets from their current owners (which bids up the price without increasing the rental income). And in the latter case, the seller presumably does something with the money they get from selling the asset.
The same is true for housing; that doesn’t mean that payments you make for access to housing are not ‘rent’, and someone who lives off them is not a ‘rentier’.
I mean, given that someone owns 10 houses and 9 families are homeless, the owner renting to the non-owners is a pareto improvement on them keeping the 10 to themseleves. And maybe in the set of all possible economic systems, there is not one that works in any way better.
That’s still what the words mean.
True, but the context was Murphy’s comment about rent-extracting market-cornering, with Sigivald expressing skepticism of the concept. “Rent” here is overloaded: Piketty is using it to refer to any kind of passive income, and you sound like you’re also using it in that respect, but “rent” also has a narrower meaning which is highly relevant to discussions of market-cornering. The super-rich are clearly enjoying rent in the broad sense of returns on capital, but it’s debatable to what extent they’re collecting an Economic Rent in the narrower sense, and to what extent their returns on capital represent Normal Profit or simple Producer Surplus. It’s also not clear that adding more rentiers would increase their Economic Rent, decrease it, or leave it the same.
Short of getting the State to back them up
Which is exactly how the super-rich stay super-rich. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are outliers. The super-rich you should be looking at are in the financial sector, particularly investment banking. Banking, in a regime of fiat money and fractional reserve banking, is basically a State-granted license to transfer wealth from other people’s pockets into your own.
In other words, inequality as a target is a big fat case of Goodhart’s law. This is most evident when Scott hopes to increase birth rates so the rich becomes less rich, with no reason this would make the poor less poor.
Of course, a more realistic example would be someone proposed $20,000 to you and $100,000,000 to me, and I vetoed it because why should I let you have $20,000 when having $100,000,000 gives me the power to decide how much you should have?
If we can predict solid 1% to 1.5% growth in per capita GDP over the long term, does this mean we can estimate when the economy will be sufficiently large that Universal Basic Income becomes financially viable? Though if Picketty’s thesis is correct, actually implementing might create an situation in which the only people actually working for a living would be the middle class. The poor would take UBI, the rich would live off their capital.
Currently, a 50% income tax rate put entirely towards redistribution would give everyone in America around $10K a year of UBI. If we assume 1.25% growth, it should be about 130 years before it takes less than a 10% tax rate to sustain a UBI of $10K a year. This suggests that a without a large-scale wealth tax, a government-run UBI would be drastically less sustainable than a private one capable of taking advantage of the stock market.
Can we though? All Picketty’s data seems to suggest is that this is what has been measured as the average up to now. Perhaps that’s just what humans are capable of.
It seems to me though that the purpose of a UBI or a BIG is to tackle technological unemployment, and if machines eventually happen to be more productive than humans, whether through being more capable or simply through working 24/7 with similar capability, then the normal rate of growth, empirically measured for the past though it may be, will not indefinitely apply in the future.
If machines become even just equivalent to humans in terms of capability and maintenance cost, then their four times longer work week and greater scalability should turbo-charge economies, and allow prices for goods to be a lot lower, allowing a UBI/BIG to go further. I think automation might prevent income inequality being as much of a problem by churning out more stuff and for cheaper prices without any major sacrifice in quality.
The problem with that is the same problem that we see in our current economy: if you make part of the economy much more efficient, the parts that fail to become more efficient become a much larger part of the pie.
For example, when farming becomes much more efficient, but healthcare not so much, while people want both better food and better healthcare roughly equally, then people will end up spending more and more on healthcare and less on food. Then over time, food becomes so small a part of the budget and healthcare so large a part, that efficiency improvements in food production benefit consumers relatively little, while the relatively limited efficiency improvements in healthcare have a large impact on people’s budgets.
I expect that in a ‘post-scarcity’ (of labor) world, other things will simply become scarce.
Obviously the idea of a natural law of 1-1.5% growth is absurd. Certainly we have not experienced such a level of growth for the vast majority of human existence. Somewhere in the last few hundred years we jumped from a much lower rate of growth to a higher one.
There is absolutely no reason why growth should be 1-1.5% in the future just because it averaged out to that level for two or three hundred years. I don’t think I’m being uncharitable in saying that would be an incredibly stupid belief. There’s not even any attempt to provide any kind of logical underpinning for such a law.
This doesn’t work because in a capitalist society as more people have more money, particularly money they didn’t earn and when they aren’t being given a quality education about sound financial decisions, prices rise. Further we also deal with the issue of what constitutes a fair baseline.
Reducing inequality under our current system is a permanent political conflict which can never be eliminated and likely not even ameliorated.
Never. People who want UBI aren’t worried that the poor is starving; they are worried that the poor are much poorer than what they (the worriers) consider a decent living. As the economy grows, what people consider a decent income grows too. When the middle class has a (say) $100k salary, a (say) $10k UBI will seem irrelevant.
I work in financial planning, and I might have some valuable context for a few of these points.
For one thing, the traditional style of financial planning firm works by charging a fee based upon how much money you have. Somewhere between 0.5% and 1.5%, generally. Additionally, they take commissions on sales of various investments, which is where most of the money comes in. This sort of advisor is generally considered worse than useless, since even if they can manage to outperform index funds, they probably can’t manage to outperform index funds by more than their fees. They are by far the most common sort of advisor, and are presumably the reason why hiring a financial advisor is becoming less standard.
I know of a bunch of firms that claim to be fixed-fee, and a few which really are. Fixed-fee advisors are generally considered to have a better incentive structure. Despite the fact that a ratio fee would seem to encourage maximizing client wealth, the difference the planner can make on the margin is sufficiently low that it actually just encourages spending as little time on each client as possible so you can maximize the number of clients. And then commissions incentivize making a large number of trades, so you can take commission on every swap, which adds extra fees and just makes it harder to break even.
So fixed-fee firms are the ones which are actually incentivized to have good service, since they get charged more for being available to answer questions than for actually managing the assets. The few I know prefer not to have custody of the client’s money directly, to further reinforce that. The result is fixed-fee advisors don’t really give specific investment suggestions, and are more based around things like figuring out risk ratios based on life expectancy and charitable goals, and things like that. Asset class investing involves a little more than just saying index funds are good, but it does result in telling clients that they should just buy a handful of index funds. Most of the value of the planner to the client tends to be in providing advice on money-related things, since the actual portfolio design isn’t very difficult. I personally have worked on things like providing artistic representations of estate plans, handling business negotiations for a private vineyard, and finding out whether you can save money by gifting a house to someone solely for the purpose of them leaving it in their will to you. We’re a bit more full-service than many firms, but rich people who like their financial advisors tend to have people who advise on more than finance.
One of the things that having /any/ major financial planner does for you, though, is it opens up access to private equity funds that are only advertised to sufficiently high-net-worth individuals and businesses. The primary asset class that super high gains come from is private equity, generally meaning investments in angel funds and off-market startups. The way these funds operate involves you pledging a certain amount of money that they can invest as they choose, but they only call up parts of it periodically. This means that dealing with a few really rich people is much easier than dealing with a ton of poor people, in particular because it is really, really bad if they can’t manage to get all of the money. Their current business model requires only dealing with people who will definitely be able to make their payments when they need to, and since the funds are so large, that means they need to have a few very rich investors. Investment advisors known to advise large fortunes are where they go to find those people.
Also, any given private equity fund is still likely to make a negative return, which is a much bigger deal if you don’t have a lot of money in the first place, so very few people would recommend that you invest in a private equity fund instead of something safer if you aren’t already rich. Higher returns implies higher standard deviation. That’s also why a long time horizon is so significant. The basic activity of asset class investing is to diversify to balance out high variability without diminishing returns too much, but over a long enough time frame the variability matters much less and you can afford to make riskier investments.
Although, getting 10% returns doesn’t require any special connections. The stock market grows at 11% a year, it just has very high variability, so you need to be able to be in the market for several decades to ensure those gains with an all-stock portfolio. A 60/40 split of stocks and bonds will get around 8%, while not requiring more than a few dollars to invest. You can do it on Schwab with only a bit of research. The reason why super rich people and organizations /only/ get 10% returns is that despite private equity managing 20% or more, even they don’t have enough capital and long enough time horizons to stay fully invested in such risky markets. They diversify heavily too, cutting returns in favor of making those returns basically guaranteed.
My main point is that financial planners do things besides stock picking, but one of the things they do is get you into private equity funds, which are the main source of the better returns that rich people can get. However, for reasons of risk management, this isn’t something people who aren’t super rich necessarily ought to imitate. There are only slightly less effective strategies that anyone could imitate, but its not smart for everyone to have the same amount of risk. Realistically, most people ought to do something like the 60/40 split I mentioned, and the difference between that and what most people end up getting is due to people being bad at performing optimal strategies even when they know what they are.
As an aside, all sorts of people have trust funds. They are a recommended part of estate planning for everyone middle class on up, since they can be managed much more carefully than a will. It’s just that most trust funds are made by the person who originally earned the money, and these days it is culturally popular to make your kids earn their place in the upper class. So the trust funds tend to mostly help with college tuition and the down payment on your home, and most people who have them have less debt, but don’t live off of the fund directly.
tl;dr: Private equity funds are where bigger investment returns come from. Financial advisors can help you get into them, but for risk management reasons they aren’t a good choice for non-rich people anyway. Anyone can get 8% pre-tax/pre-inflation returns, people are just bad at investing. Including rich people, who theoretically can have good financial planners, but often don’t. Even actively detrimental advisors can make 10% if you have a hundred million dollars.
All of this is just my own perception, of course, but I work in the industry. I’m happy to answer questions if anyone has any.
“One of the things that having /any/ major financial planner does for you, though, is it opens up access to private equity funds that are only advertised to sufficiently high-net-worth individuals and businesses. The primary asset class that super high gains come from is private equity, generally meaning investments in angel funds and off-market startups. The way these funds operate involves you pledging a certain amount of money that they can invest as they choose, but they only call up parts of it periodically. This means that dealing with a few really rich people is much easier than dealing with a ton of poor people, in particular because it is really, really bad if they can’t manage to get all of the money. Their current business model requires only dealing with people who will definitely be able to make their payments when they need to, and since the funds are so large, that means they need to have a few very rich investors. Investment advisors known to advise large fortunes are where they go to find those people.”
I still don’t understand why I and a thousand other middle class people can’t pool our funds and give them to one person, who is then an effective simulation of a rich person and can do whatever rich people do. Sure, there’s high risk to every private equity investment, but over a large enough scale, doesn’t it all even out? Bill Gates never worries about losing all his money, and if enough middle class people come together to form a Bill Gates sized pool of money, surely they wouldn’t either?
Well, the most direct reason is that the private equity funds don’t allow that. They don’t allow that because it would be a giant pain for them to track everyone down and make sure they send in their commitments at the right times. Changing the way they take investments would make them expend costs against the inertia, and the easy answer of collecting all the money up front would make a private equity fund a worse investment than it is now. Not that much worse, but worse.
Also, I’m pretty sure it is currently illegal to give investments that risky to poor people. You have to be a registered investor, which isn’t hard, but means you proved to the government that you have a bunch of money and won’t end up dying in a gutter if this all falls through.
In practice, the way that non-rich people take advantage of those sorts of investments is through the benefit they provide to pension funds and school endowments. However, pension funds and school endowments are often really poorly managed, so they don’t get the benefits as directly as someone who is allowed to invest directly in the private equity fund would.
Sorry to harp on this point, but I’m still confused.
Say I collect money from a thousand middle-class people. Now the private equity sum only has to track down one person – me – which is no harder than tracking down any other rich person. I take 0.1% for my service of taking your money and putting it in a big pile, and everyone else still gets a good rate of return.
In fact, it sounds like you’re saying this happens, in the form of eg pensions. A bunch of employees are aggregating into some form that the private equity firms can deal with, and benefiting from it. But why do I have to wait for my employer to set up a pension fund before I can do this? Why doesn’t someone set up a pension fund for people who aren’t necessarily using it for retirement in the context of a large organization in exactly the prescribed way?
Honestly I thought this was kind of like what a mutual fund was supposed to be, which is why I’m surprised rich people do so much better than mutual funds do.
No worries, I’m happy to try to explain.
You are correct that this is basically what a mutual fund is, but mutual fund stats in general are brought down by managers trying to pick stocks. Index funds are mutual funds, but the average mutual fund is worse than them because the average mutual fund is run by someone who thinks they can consistently beat the market but is wrong.
I believe that publicly traded private equity funds do actually exist, in fact, but they definitely don’t get the same return that private equity investments normally do. I have a couple theories for why.
A possible reason why you wouldn’t see higher returns through such a fund is reactive price fluctuations. Warren Buffet, for example, can actually outperform the market, but you don’t always outperform by that much just through investing in him. Everyone knows he outperforms, so they raise the price of Berkshire Hathaway. That might also happen with a fund investing in private equity, so you would lose some of the gains if you didn’t own shares in the fund before it even bought anything.
There is also the fact that you have to give the mutual fund your money up front, so the returns can never be quite as good as for people who don’t need to do that.
Finally, there aren’t that many publicly traded funds investing in private equity, so it’s actually possible that they might just have bad managers. They don’t need to be good managers to make their own money, after all, and opening up the world of super high return private equity to YOU TODAY might be a good enough advertisement that people join the low quality ones as much as the higher quality ones.
I can check with some people who might know better tomorrow, though.
Thanks. This makes sense and is convincing, except that I’m confused about the Warren Buffett point. What is the limiting factor to everyone in the world giving Warren their money? Is it just that Buffett can only identify $100B worth of good investment opportunities per year, so the price of getting your money into that $100B gets bid up until the rate of return for investing with Buffett (minus the bidding fees) is the same as investing with a mere mortal? And if that’s true, why don’t the private equity people who serve the rich end up inspiring the same bidding wars?
The returns of private equity funds are very much disputed. There’s a big conflict going on right now about CalPERS (the California state pension fund with $100B’s) trying to get involved in them through some shady maneuvers.
Let me give you a slightly different take on why what you proposed doesn’t exist: governments around the world have made it illegal. See, e.g. the United States Investment Company Act of 1940.
Why would governments do such a thing? That is a harder question, involving substantial issues of history, politics and ideology, but a good one-word summary is paternalism.
How do I know this? I am a partner in a top-50 law firm that specializes in the formation of private equity funds.
If I understand correctly, another issue is regulations. Generally, you and your thousand friends have more protections than Warren Buffet or Mark Cuban. You get more disclosures and generally have more opportunity to sue. The government figures Buffet and Cuban can take care of themselves, so they can invest in riskier and more lightly regulated investments.
For one thing, that one person everyone gave their money to could be Bernie Madoff.
Basically what you’d need is a closed-ended not-for-profit public investment vehicle where the investors had little to no say in the management of the vehicle and agreed to remain in the investment for a long period. Such a vehicle does exist, in the form of Industry Superannuation Funds here in Australia, and the private equity portion of their portfolios does indeed get the sort of returns Piketty talks about the super-wealthy being able to obtain, but trying to replicate that model without compulsory savings backing it up has proven insurmountable so far. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Industry_superannuation
Is it not the problem, then, that you now have to “track down” 1,000 random people the same way they would?
That actually sounds okay if 1,000 people is enough, but maybe it isn’t; maybe, considering that a certain fraction of your clients aren’t going to be able to pay up when you need them to, it takes more like a hundred thousand people. Then you need a vast bureaucracy to handle that and that eats up all the profits.
It seems like the conversation boils down to
“We can’t do this because the cost of administrating it would be greater than the profit from doing it.”
“I’ll do the administration for you, and then skim off the top!”
Put that way it makes no sense; why does the fact that you’re doing it instead of them make it less expensive, not more?
@Scott Alexander
Since Warren Buffet is investing in common stocks, he should be able to just maintain the same ratios of investment. You might just end up with inflation in the stock market, but I don’t think his returns would go down just as a result of having more money. However, even if Warren Buffet is significantly better than average, he’s not perfect, which means his own prices will be less accurate than his guesses plus also everyone else’s guesses. So, the more money everyone puts into Warren Buffet, the more of an advantage you give to anyone who is better than Warren Buffet at guessing about any single stock. If you knew what Warren Buffet would do, you could always perform better than market average, but when Warren Buffet actually exists in the market, he creates a price distortion that drastically increases the value of not being Warren Buffet if you can do better than him in any single way.
The same thing could happen with private equity, but private equity has more of a problem with actually running out of good investments. There are only so many startups that actually have good ideas, and there are only so many people capable of consistently identifying them. Successful private equity investments end up turning into common stock investments, too, so you can’t just maintain the same returns after a single investment in the way an index fund can. When someone decides that Microsoft is actually a serious and influential corporation, you can make a ton of money as it transitions out of being a tiny boutique. Once it has made that transition, though, it becomes a standard US Large Cap Stock, and becomes a piece of the 11% a year that the US stock market sustains. Even if you can sustain an arbitrary number of successful corporations, you can’t sustain them all in that transitional period, and new prospects are generated at a limited rate.
Also, I checked with some more experienced finance people, and they think that the biggest part of why larger portfolios have higher returns is really just trading fees and greater leverage. There are private equity funds which are traded on the open market and available for anyone to buy, but the most successful funds are simply not able to deploy that much capital, so they have to be more exclusive. The funds which make ~15% and are publicly traded have a risk ratio that makes them best combined with a lot of stocks and bonds anyway, while the funds which can consistently make 30% are small enough that they all get snatched up by Stanford and Bill Gates, and only a few smaller investors or pooled groups are able to get in. Due to the laws banning risky investments for poor people, even smaller investors here have to have a million or two. If you have the opportunity to invest in Sequoia or Greylock or another really high end fund, you should probably take it, but they want to retain their reputation as being really high end, so they can’t take in more money than they need to actually make the very best investments.
So I think my current conclusion is that the really good funds can’t scale very well, so their ratios are good but they can only supply so much of the economy. The ones that can scale are a good part of a healthy portfolio, but if you use them well you will still only be getting 8-12% returns. The reason why most people don’t get 8-12% returns is because they are not ideal investors. The longer your time horizon, the closer you can get to optimal, so endowment funds do better. The less you care about liquidity, the closer you can get, so people whose spending is a smaller percentage of their net worth do better. The less you care about fees, the closer you can get, so portfolios large enough to make any fixed fees negligible do better. The less taxes you pay, the closer you can get, so portfolios optimized by a professional for tax reduction do better. The less your own guesses about how the market is probably going to turn factor into your investments, the closer you can get, so people who have a professional advisor to discourage them from making silly mistakes do better. All of these things combine to make rich people and organizations capable of investing more effectively, even if the optimal strategy is well known.
The advantage that poor people have is that there is some low hanging fruit which can be very effective for building wealth. 401k contributions cap out quite low if you are worth millions of dollars, but the only thing superior to a Roth IRA is a normal IRA with employer matching. Anyone who can make their 401k contributions and do a little bit of research on asset class investing should be able to make more than 5%. If you always need to spend your savings, then no technique can make you get high returns. You’ll just be swamped in fees. If you can save money, though, getting 8% is really just a matter of a little bit of research.
—–
@clipmaker
CalPERS isn’t exactly known for being perfectly managed, and I would not expect them to be great at picking good funds from bad. It is definitely true that there are good and bad private equity funds, though.
—–
@synecdoche, @J Mann
It is very true that the law bans small investors and requires enough inconveniences that funds would prefer to work with larger and safer individuals. The limits are low enough and the inconveniences well understood, though, so I personally suspect that if it weren’t for the fact that Stanford/Bill Gates are happy to supply all the capital they can use, singlehandedly, there would have been some solutions by now. Private equity is not the only field of investments that has to follow such regulations, after all.
I still don’t understand why I and a thousand other middle class people can’t pool our funds and give them to one person…
Because you and I and a thousand other middle class people don’t have enough money to matter. Like, middle class people coming together to form a Bill Gates-sized pool of money would take every middle class person in the USA and then some.
This is just clearly not true. There are about 200M adults in the US. Say 100M of them are middle-class. Bill Gates’ net worth is around $100B. So we would need $1000 per middle-class person. Admittedly a lot of people haven’t actually invested this much of their money themselves, but if you include their pension funds (which you should) then they have more than this many times over.
ahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahaa
$100B at 4% rate of return divided by 100M people
equals
FORTY DOLLARS
and sure, “many times over”, but it takes an awful lot of many-times-over-ing to get to never-work-again rentier-class money.
Um, okay, but that’s not relevant. The question was why big investors can get a better return (like 8%) than small investors (like 4%). Scott’s thought experiment purports to show how a lot of small investors could get the 8%, not how a lot of small investors could each become as rich as Bill Gates.
“Scott’s thought experiment purports to show how a lot of small investors could get the 8%, not how a lot of small investors could each become as rich as Bill Gates.”
Scott ACTUALLY WROTE:
“Bill Gates never worries about losing all his money, and if enough middle class people come together to form a Bill Gates sized pool of money, surely they wouldn’t either?”
And the answer to the question is that if Bill Gates lost 90% of his money he’d still have enough for him to spend a million dollars a year for the next two or three centuries. Members of the middle class cannot accept losing 90% of their money, which means they cannot accept the same risk as a single large investor.
Ah, you’re quite right. But I took Scott to mean that any small investor would have some amount of money that he is willing to risk 90% of for the sake of the Bill-Gates-level returns, and enough of them pooling these amounts would sum up to what Gates invests. I think the first claim is true, but that nuance makes it rather less obvious that the second claim is true.
Still, it’s not ridiculous to suppose that a middle-class citizen would be willing to invest $1000 in something with a 90% chance of 19% return but 10% chance of 90% loss (which computes out to an expected 8% return) over an investment with a guaranteed 4% gain. None of them would be betting the farm.
I think the real obstacle is underestimating the amount of work it is simply to administer a mutual fund with 100M members. It’s obviously not impossible, but it can’t help but eat into the returns, compared to what happens when one guy invests $100B.
While it’s true that you would need a lot of middle class people to make Bill Gates, you don’t need nearly that many to make an average rich person. A thousand people with $10K in savings is $10M, which is plenty to get started on the strategies most rich people actually use. He’s right that absent any administrative costs, poor people can assemble into normal sized rich people. Exclusive private equity funds exist, but they are not where the majority of capital is stored.
We aren’t talking “average rich person”, we’re talking “Bill Gates”.
And the kind of self-sustaining-chain-reaction wealth that’s being discussed here doesn’t happen at $10 million.
$10M seems like a lot to you and me. $10M at a 4% rate of return is $40,000. Divided by a thousand people, that’s $400 each. Not exactly never-work-again money there.
The 0.1% starts at like $20M, so while I agree that $10M isn’t enough that no one in your family needs to work ever again, it’s pretty close to what was meant by rich people in the article. But that does create a point of confusion, since the math seems to imply that even the 0.1% still needs their kids to get good jobs and work for at least a decade or two in order to result in the fortune growing with each generation. Which is in fact what I see in the world. Rich people help their kids get good jobs and the kids don’t get their inheritance until they are 40 or 60, so they still spend a while working. That keeps the fortune growing modestly with each generation. Only a few people actually seem capable of sustaining more than a generation or two without any need for additional income.
4% of $10 million is $400,000, not $40,000.
“4% of $10 million is $400,000, not $40,000.”
Final answer wasn’t wrong; still $400 a person.
There’s a mutual fund called the Magellan Fund, which was famous for its extreme performance (I believe it was annual growth of 15-20% per year) for about 20 years.
At the end of that streak, someone ran the numbers and discovered that most of the people who had invested in the fund had lost money, because they bought in when the market was high and sold when the market was low.
The problem that mutual funds have is that they don’t know how much money they’re going to have tomorrow, because there are thousands upon thousands of customers who might want some of their money back, or might want to add in some more money, and as a result there are lots of unplanned trades they’ll have to make that only benefit their customers, not them. Many of the best managers insist on terms of the form “you give me money and then can’t take it out for N years” so that they don’t have to deal with this kind of thing (in the short term, at least).
For private equity servicing one large customer, there are far fewer moves of that form, and they’re much easier to predict, and you averaging across many small customers still doesn’t duplicate that effect.
What if you added a “lockout” period, so joe shmo public can only buy/sell at certain times when it’s convenient for the fund? Or add a waiting list so they can buy/sell only when someone else wants to do the opposite, so the fund stays the same overall? This seems like it would be easier to balance than one rich guy suddenly moving billions all at once.
Because Joe Shmo doesn’t have enough savings to have the luxury of putting 50% (or 90%) of his life savings into such arrangements. Joe Shmo may need those savings next month if his house burns down or he loses his job. At that point his spectacular interest rate on his investments doesn’t matter, because he can’t live off his investment income interest yet, and he needs to dig into those savings to make a mortgage payment (i.e., to pay money to some rentier).
Bob Billionaire can stick 90% of his money in a magic hole in the ground that causes it to grow by 8% a year, even if that means he has to pour concrete over the pit and not take the money out for five years. Because the remaining tenth of his life savings is more than enough to live on.
Joe Shmo can’t do that.
And if a million Joe Shmoes combine together, Voltron-style, into a single uber-Shmo, this is still equally true of each individual Shmo. At which point the uber-Shmo is just another mutual fund company, running into exactly the problems Vaniver described.
That’s just how 401(k)s/IRAs work- you put in money for retirement, which you *can’t* withdraw for a long time without paying a substantial penalty. Pretty much every personal finance guide says you should use those for retirement, while keeping a separate emergency fund in case you need money immediately. Granted, a lot of people misuse 401k’s by taking money out early for spurious reasons, but a lot of middle class people can, and do, save 10% or more of their income for 30+ years without touching it.
I strongly suspect that if you examined the returns of people who leave their 401k invested until retirement versus people who don’t use their 401k to invest or who take money out of it early, you would find that the poor average returns of both groups together are almost solely caused by the latter group. The former group probably does slightly worse than rich people, and they probably don’t have great investment habits even if they leave their money invested, but eliminating rapid turnover of the portfolio and keeping a dedicated piece of capital for investing is a large portion of the difference.
I think it is worth pointing out, with respect to private equity and investment, that the UK has allowed people to pool their money and invest into private equity since 1995, when Venture Captial Trusts were allowed by an act of government. (Also note that there is technically a distinction between ‘private equity’ and ‘venture capital’ whereby Venture capital is normally used to refer to early stage investing, whereas private equity can be used to talk of any stage investment, but i am not aware of any restrictions that VCTs have on the investment stage)
I’m not aware of other countries that have this specific form of investment in private equity, but I understand there are possiblities elsewhere for ‘public’ investment in private equity.
My dad has suggested that giving the rich a tax break for each child, as a percent, might help promote the rich and super rich to have more children. Instead of a flat tax deduction for each child, how about a 1% off your tax rate for each child. If it actually would induce the rich to have more children to spit up their wealth, it could be a better way to keep the inequality down than war or revolution.
Another thing the State could do is have the inheritance tax be per person so that the rate is say, 50%, but you can give up to $1 million to an unlimited number of people tax free. I think some rich people would make certain to spread all their wealth around this way just to spite the government and this should be seen as a good thing.
Also, eliminate tax free creations of foundations.
Agreed!
Give those rich people some tax incentives. Rich people love tax incentives.
One factor that discussions of inequality never seem to take into account is the marginal utility of money. In times and places where the majority are starving, the gap between people who merely have a steady, healthy food supply and everyone else is arguably greater than the gap between the very richest families in America today and, say, the 20th percentile, even if the income or wealth ratios are comparable. More generally, as per capita wealth increases, keeping inequality constant as measured in ratios of wealth or income would actually produce a qualitative *decrease* in inequality, as the ratios would be measured in dollars with steadily decreasing marginal utility. A private plane may be a lot nicer than flying coach, for example, but the difference is nowhere near as great as, say, the difference between, say, eating one vs. three meals a day.
I’m not sure you can take the wealth management thing at face value. The stock market since 1980 has 10% annualized returns. Instead of trying to replicate whatever Harvard and Yale are doing, why don’t you just put your money in the stock market?
That makes sense, but then how did every college other than Harvard and Yale, presumably managed by some of the top wealth managers in the world, manage to get less than this? Were they just all overly conservative / too time-sensitive?
Yeah, I’m being a little bit dumb.
Endowment investments are different from the stock market in (at least) two important ways: (1) less volatile, at least over their observed history, and (2) less liquid. So when you ask why there’s no investment vehicle similar to Harvard’s endowment that regular people can buy into, that’s still valid.
My guess at some factors:
(1) the oversight provided by Harvard’s president and board of directors is worth something and cannot be easily replicated
(2) demand for such a vehicle is less than you expect, because of illiquidity
(3) it would be very hard to bootstrap such a fund, since there’s no good way to certify that one fund is better than another over a short time horizon; the differences in returns only become apparent over years, and even a small risk of ruin, which cannot be easily observed, is the difference between Renaissance and Bernie Madoff
That said — I guess I’m thinking this could all just be luck, the same way the stock market doing so well over the last 40 years is in some sense just luck. Big endowments have different investment behaviors than small ones — maybe those behaviors just so happen to have been profitable over the last N years. That doesn’t mean it will continue being so over the next N.
Note that this return is completely unsupported by fundamentals–it’s nothing but a forty-year slow-motion bubble, sustained solely by the astonishing resiliency of the fairy-like belief that index investing is a magical way to guarantee a better return than actual guaranteed investments. (Okay, preferential tax treatment of capital gains has also contributed.)
When it bursts–and it will, inevitably, at some point–it will be very, very ugly.
Regarding splitting up of large fortunes between heirs: actually the British feudal system (still operating in Jane Austen’s world) went out of its way to prevent that, through primogeniture and the fee tail. Basically the entire estate went to the oldest son: the rest were on their own, joined the clergy or whatever. That kept the estate in one piece. When the oldest son passed on, it would go to *his* oldest son etc. He had no choice about this and couldn’t sell the estate outright, because of the fee tail created N generations earlier. The most he could do (say if he lost it in a bet) would be turn it over to someone as a “life estate”, i.e. that person would get to use the estate for the rest of their life, but when they died, it would revert back to the originally owning family.
The life estate was a plot feature in Pride and Prejudice: Elizabeth Bennet’s father apparently had one in the house where the Bennet family lived, so the pressure facing the family was that when the old guy died, the house was due to revert to the owner who would then make the Bennets homeless, iirc.
The fee tail was sort of a forerunner of corporations, in that it became impossible for someone with a big enough fortune to permanently lose the whole thing.
A person or a family line? From your description it sounds like an individual could indeed permanently lose the whole thing, it’s just the family line that couldn’t.
Yes, correct, it’s the family line that was protected. That’s the whole evolutionary thing, to look after one’s genes, not after the walking individual organisms. The idea of the fee tail was to pass the estate through centuries, so the individual beneficiaries were generations away from being even conceived at the time the will with the fee tail was written.
We can also say that the person couldn’t lose the whole thing, since part of its value to him was that it meant that his descendants would be wealthy. And that part couldn’t be lost.
That part is not done by corporations. A corporation is controlled by whoever owns it, which an shift to a completely different person if the owner goes bankrupts. Fee tail had the problem that you could not borrow money secured against a property that you cannot sell. In general fee tails were stopped by law and the courts, such as the “Rule against perpetuities”.
That wasn’t til the 19th century or so though, 100s of years after Jane Austen’s novels.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_donis_conditionalibus is of interest.
That wasn’t til the 19th century or so though, 100s of years after Jane Austen’s novels.
Austen’s novels are set in the Regency, contemporary to her life, so maybe 1810.
So maybe not “hundreds of years”, since they’re set in the 19th century.
(Sources suggest no more than 50, and others suggest the Rule dates to the 18th century, but English jurisprudence of the era is complicated by modern standards, so…)
I don’t think Mr Bennet had a life estate in Longbourn; the problem was simply that he had only daughters, which made Collins, a distant cousin, his male heir.
Indeed. Mr Bennet didn’t have a life estate, but he did have life interest: the mere right to draw income from the estate, but not to sell it or bequeath it as he wanted.
The fee tail required the estate to be passed on to the next male heir.
The article I semi-remembered where I got the info about Mr Bennet's situation is here:
It says:
Obviously I can’t attest to the article’s correctness but it is interesting and seems well-informed. It discusses the history of the fee tail and mentions there was a method (“common recovery”) to get rid of (“bar”) a fee tail, involving collusive lawsuits, that was very difficult and presumably could not be done involuntarily because of the legal fictions involved.
There’s a whole book “The Fee Tail and the Common Recovery in Medieval England” about the machinery of common recoveries. I didn’t read it but looked at some reviews of it a few years back and it looked interesting.
I don’t think this works like you think it does.
Suppose that this future comes to pass — a return to the dominance of the rentier class. So, as you say, now you’ve got yourself a clear villain, one that liberals and leftists can unite against. OK. But when that fight is won, that condition is done. That is to say, you’re not going to teach leftists liberalism that way (nor vice versa). They’ll oppose the idle rich for their reasons and you for their reasons but neither of you is going to convert the other much. The rhetoric used against the idle rich will likely conflate various issues and the two sides will merge somewhat for the time, but once it’s over the two ideologies will separate out once again. Once things are more merocratic again (hopefully that’s the way such a thing ends!) the leftists will go back to their arguments against meritocracy. Nothing will have improved there.
At least we’ll have sat down and talked to each-other for a couple years, which seems to me like it’d do a lot of good. I think a lot of the polarization problems we see today would disappear if both sides just sat down and compared notes – not even exchanging values, or changing the accepted facts, but even just realizing that the other side accepts different facts and what those facts are.
You mentioned one of the options for resetting wealth inequality is a short bout of hyper-inflation. Why wouldn’t the mass of poor people vote for that once things get sufficiently bad? No wars required. Those with a bit of mortgaged property and a steady job remain relatively unscathed, and those with savings lose.
From the first research paper I found on the topic –
Why is everybody assuming wages and welfare are automatically tied to inflation, as opposed to having to fight every raise, as is the case in the real world?
Why is everybody assuming loans, debt, credit, mortgages are NOT tied to inflation?
If your bank was smart enough to give you an inflation-indexed mortgage but your income is not, and you have to argue every raise (white collar) or strike (blue collar) while the managers are moaning about global competitiveness, inflation does not help you.
I believe a small rate of deflation (fixed money supply while technological progress makes things cheaper to make, cost less, hence in a competitive market have a lower price) would help workers because their employers cutting their wages would violate all kinds of Schelling points. And if their nominal wages stay the same while things get constantly cheaper, that would be good for them.
Did Japan already try that experiment?
Because they often aren’t. Inflation expectations are baked into interest rates, but if there’s a sudden, unexpected increase in inflation, then that will benefit anyone who owes money at the old fixed rates. Before the inflation of the 1970s, fixed-rate mortgages were almost universal in the US, and they’re still more common than not.
This is a valid criticism for the mid-20th century, but before the 1930s and after the 1970s, a lot of personal income is automatically tied to inflation.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, something like half the population was employed in agriculture, and a lot of them were small, family farms. Farmers make money by selling their produce, and agricultural commodities are affected pretty directly by general price inflation.
And since the 1970s, it’s became common for union contracts to insist on cost-of-living adjustments, and there’s developed a Schnelling point norm for annual raises for salaried white-collar employees unless the company is really struggling. These don’t help non-unionized blue-collar employees, but economic theory suggests that increased prices would increase their employers’ demand for labor.
You just described the Greenback and Free Silver movements of late 19th-century America. The former advocated a return to Civil War era fiat money, and the latter advocated issuing silver coins at a face value of about 75% of their value as bullion. Both movements were aimed at generating inflation for the purpose of generating a wealth transfer from investors to owners of mortgaged land.
The movements got a lot of political traction, especially the Free Silver movement, which captured the national Democratic Party for a couple election cycles. But the Silverites failed to win enough elections to push through their policies (losing the 1896 Presidential election by about 5% of the popular vote), in part because their “sound money” opponents got a lot of traction by arguing that devaluing the currency would hurt trade and impoverish laborers being paid fixed wages. Electoral maps of the period show a very strong urban vs rural split, with the Silverite candidate (William Jennings Bryan) strongest in farming regions (inflation was expected to benefit farmers by raising agricultural prices without raising their mortgage payments) and weakest in cities (where the economy was dominated by trade and manufacture, and where most of the money the farmers owed was borrowed from).
The movement was driven in part by deflation over the course of the late 19th century causing transfers in the other direction: fiat currency issued to finance the Civil War was gradually retired (or very abruptly retired, in the case of Confederate Dollars), and the US followed the international trend of standardizing on gold-based currency during a period where the economy was growing a significantly faster than the amount of gold in circulation. The issue went away in the early 20th century, when the invention of the Cyanide Process for refining gold and the development of new major gold mines in Alaska, the Yukon, and South Africa increased the gold supply enough to end the deflationary period and cause some inflation without leaving the gold standard.
Knowing nothing about economics, this might be a stupid question, but where does the value come from that drives 5% investment return, if the economy only grows by 1.5%?
Part or all of it would be growth in the number of people, I guess…
Plus you can invest overseas, in places with higher growth due to economic catchup.
Libya had _55%_ economic growth last year (finally recovering from the war), presumably anyone with investments in the right companies made out like gangbusters. The widespread theory that that is largely what caused the war in the first place would be hard to conclusively disprove.
The 5% investment return is based on how much you invested. E.g. if you invested $100 million dollars and got $5 million (plus your initial stake), that’s a 5% return. The 1.5% is the whole economy’s growth rate against the previous year. The percentages have very different denominators i.e. one is wealth, one is GDP.
I’m also fairly sure that capital gains don’t show up in GDP but presumably are (or can be?) included in wealth increases – someone who knows a bit more about it may be able to clarify.
Labor. r > g implies that the inequality between return to investment and return to labor is increasing.
If you multiply that 1-1.5% by population growth say 2-3% and then multiply that by inflation of 1-2%, you get roughly 5%. That would represent the total GDP growing by a small, real amount per capita, the number of capitas increasing, and the nominal amount per capita increasing as well.
Piketty's data should not be taken at face value, particularly as it concerns the claimed century long inequality U-curve at the center of his historical narrative. See the following article by myself & Robert Murphy for a discussion of replication problems with Piketty's curve for the U.S., along with several other data irregularities throughout the book.
The replication issue we found was also independently confirmed by Richard Sutch here:
The Journal of Private Enterprise
Freddie, this kind of ad hominem can also be used to dismiss Piketty and thus serves little purpose. Do you have any reasons to dismiss the criticisms based on their content, rather than who is the messenger?
Does the fact that Magness claims his work was replicated in Social Science History indicate that:
1) Social Science History is also a suspect journal?
2) Magness can be assumed to be lying about the SSH results?
or
3) In this case, maybe his work is worth considering?
ETA: Freddie, I should say that I really enjoy your contributions and hope you stick around, and I do hope you add some substance to your criticisms because I would be interested in weighing the issue in more depth. Sorry if this came across as unreasonably arch.
@Freddie: I remember when you used to write things that were interesting and usefully informative. Any hope of ever seeing that Freddie deBoer again?
It’s dispiriting to know that someone like Freddie can write under his real name and spit vitriol like this but it’s Scott Alexander who’s forced to write under a fake moniker.
Freddie gets a lot of grief too, and a lot of his posts are great.
Freddie, when you come back, I’d be interested in your thoughts about whether there is a skills-based inequality emerging in the US (as I’ve read Piketty may have said), and if so, if you think educational reform is likely to be helpful.
You mention hyperinflation in passing as a black-swan event which can be devastating to the rentier class but less so to laborers. An engineered one-off bout of hyperinflation might, in that case, be a way to reduce inequality without the physical destruction and human cost of a world war. I don’t think anybody has advocated for temporary hyperinflation as a cure for inequality–William Jennings Bryan and the silverbugs were similar, but they just wanted the free coinage of silver as a way to create consistent lowish inflation rather than the wildly vacillating cycles of hyperinflation and hyperdeflation that the gold standard created in the 19th century; in the long run the Bryanites won, because fiat currency does more or less the same thing they hoped silver would.
What would happen to inequality tomorrow if the Fed were to send a hundred-thousand- (or, if we really want to throw a wrench in the spokes, million-) dollar check to every man, woman and child in the country? The most common criticism I’ve heard of the modern American economy is that it’s running on vast amounts of debt–mortgage debt, credit card debt, student loan debt, even increasing corporate debt. An engineered bout of high inflation would effectively wipe out much of that debt with less of the capriciousness and unpredictability that wealth confiscation entails.
I wonder if debt has a larger role to play in the zoomed-out picture of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries that Piketty paints. In the Gilded Age (which was a golden age for rentiers) small farmers in the American Midwest were heavily in debt to Eastern banks; that’s why they backed silver as a method of engineering inflation to erode their debts. In the modern day, we have increasing inequality between normal workers and rentiers-slash-very-rich-workers, and student/credit-card/mortgage debt is again an albatross around the middle class’s neck in a way that it wasn’t in the postwar period.
Does high income/wealth inequality, as was the norm in the years before 1914 and may now be returning, necessitate or cause the non-rentier class to be saddled with crippling debt?
I’d also urge you to look more skeptically on his income distribution stats (the figure 1.1 above). Several economists, myself included, have been working on the measurement problems that arise from attempting to determine income shares from tax data in recent years. The aforementioned figure comes from a 2003 study by Piketty and his coauthor Emmanuel Saez. While it represented an innovative contribution to the literature, this paper gives generally insufficient treatment to the effect of changes to the tax code itself upon data that derive from income tax reporting.
To put it another way, taxpayers – both wealthy and poor – respond to the way that income tax laws are structured so as to minimize their own tax burdens. They take advantage of incentives and loopholes to lower what they owe. They engage in wealth planning strategies to legally shelter income from high rates of taxation. And some even illegally evade their obligations by misreporting income.
Tax avoidance and evasion rates vary substantially over time and in response to tax code changes, and so do the statistics they generate with the IRS. A major problem in Piketty-Saez is that they do very little to account for this issue over time, and instead simply treat tax-generated stats as if they are representative. Doing so yields a relatively sound measurement of income distributions, provided that the tax code remains relatively stable over long periods of time (e.g. what the U.S. experienced between roughly 1946 and 1980). When the tax code undergoes frequent and major changes though, tax-generated stats become less reliable. And it just so happens that the two periods of “high” inequality on the Piketty-Saez U-curve are also periods of volatility in the tax code: 1913-1945 and 1980-present.
The 1913-45 period is marred by both frequent tax rate swings and an initially small tax base that was rapidly expanded during WWII, combined with the introduction of automatic payroll withholding in 1943. When you account for these and related issues, the extreme inequality of the early 20th century and especially the severe drop it undergoes between 1941-45 become much more subdued. The period from 1980-present is similarly marred by Piketty and Saez’s failure to fully account for the effects of the Tax Reform Act of 1986, which induced substantial income shifting at the top of the distribution to take advantage of differences between the personal and corporate tax rates. Adjusting for that has a similar effect of lowering the depicted rebound.
Taken together, what we’re probably experiencing is a much flatter trend across the 20th century – one that resembles a tea saucer rather than a pronounced U. And that has profound implications for Piketty’s larger prescriptive argument in favor of highly progressive tax rates.
Thanks, I’ve added a link to this comment in the post.
I think people in the UK decided that their economy was rotten not by making some statistical comparison to the continent but because the Labour government had spent itself into needing an IMF rescue, electricity was available intermittently, unions refused to bury the dead, and trash was piling up in the streets. In fairness the Conservative party had worked with Labour on a highly statist form of government for the past few decades. Thatcher represented a genuine revolution and the country became far richer as a result. Look across Africa, as countries turn away from the 70s socialism towards market economies they suddenly start getting richer. Zoom out far enough and the world is a little blue dot. So what.
Piketty is highly political and fails some basic common sense checks. Assume r>g, hmm. Look at the worlds billionaires and a huge number are self made men. Gates didn’t get rich by growing some endowment at 10% p.a. , he became rich by building one of the most important software companies of the past 30 years.
I don’t know which Bill Gates you are talking about; the one who owns Microsoft got into that position by inheriting money from his parents, and growing that money at a high annual rate by investing it in the business he controlled. All the engineers involved in the early days worked similar hours, but only the ones who brought capital to the table got to be billionaires.
There is a key point here; compared to the idle rich, he was a hard worker. Had he gone skiing and checked his stocks once a month, he would not have ended up a billionaire, and quite likely not even been able to sustain a prosperous lifestyle to retirement age.
However, compared to similar workers, he received compensation massively disproportionate to his efforts; Microsoft and a few a few other companies from that period are historically unprecedented, in that it was possible to purely work there and become a millionaire. But Gates is to a millionaire as a general is to a private.
Now, arguably those disproportionate rewards are necessary to motivate the already-rich. The US is unusual in that it does get some work out of the rich. The idle rich are small and quiet; probably due to the famous Protestant work ethic, which Gates has in spades.
However, its not clear that solution is sustainable in the face of larger number of ever-wealthier rich requiring ever-greater rewards to show up at the office. The push for UBI is telling; the usual proposals seems primarily designed to legitimate living idly on accumulated capital.
Cite for that? I did a quick google search, and none of the retrospectives talk about this. In fact, I read an interview with his father from long after Microsoft was a massive success, so I don’t think he died and left an inheritance like you describe.
I think it’s a reference to Bill Gates and Paul Allen working without a salary in the very early days of Microsoft, with Gates’s parents paying his living expenses in the meantime (not sure about Allen, but presumably he had something similar). It definitely helped and was quite possibly necessary to get the company off the ground, but it doesn’t really strike me as anything like a central example of inherited wealth.
Steve Ballmer also became billionaire through his involvement with Microsoft. He joined a few years later, when Microsoft had a significant revenue stream and was in the process of lining up venture capital funding for expansion. Ballmer was hired with a $50k/year salary in addition to a percentage of the company, according to his wikipedia page.
None of the other early employees became billionaires, although several of them made tens of millions and at least one of them made around $100 million. (source)
I think his father is still alive, so certainly not.
As I understand it, he had a trust fund which he lived off in the early days of Microsoft, so not taking a salary, and so not requiring venture capital input.
I don’t see anything in there about a trust fund. Instead, I see this nugget:
Dat rentier mortgage.
My read on his wiki biography is (1) it looks like his father may have been largely self-made (Bill’s grandfather was an immigrant; his father went to public university on GI bill, etc); and (2) Bill’s major legs up were that he went to a private high school where he had access to a computer in the 1970s, and that he went to Harvard where he met Paul Allen and presumably set up a personal network. Also, he seems to be a legitimate computer genius.
…I’m really not sure what stage of that process we’re supposed to step in and outlaw.
@Controls Freak – well, if you think that Bill’s wealth was fortuitous or that his contributions wouldn’t be unduly discouraged by taxation, you can always tax his wealth or his legatees’ wealth. But that’s question.
That can potentially mitigate symptoms, but it doesn’t really get at any root causes. I thought the root cause we were concerned about was inter-generational wealth transfer, not fortuitousness.
r > g has nothing to do with rich-getting-richer. That’s because they save a larger fraction of their income. The stock market could give returns of 30% but if you don’t save a dime it’s not going to help you. Conversely, you could start with a middle class salary, live frugally, invest a high fraction and see the snowball start rolling.
Why do people differ in their savings rates? My guess is genetics. Many Jewish families rose to riches after WW2 despite the Nazis confiscating their wealth. And from what I know of lottery studies, winners usually don’t keep staying rich. They have a temporary boost in consumption, and that’s it. In any case, it’s testable: give $$$ to a random set of people, see how much is left after a generation. My guess: ~0.
Also, I fail to see the social problem here. Rich people with good time preference invest their money (instead of consuming it), and get richer. What’s the problem? I would rather have Warren Buffet invest his fortune in companies that produce stuff, rather than saying ‘F-it, I’m gonna just buy a fleet of yachts and cruise the world for fun.’
Isn’t that exactly what “the rich getting richer” is?
Nope.
I nice (but long) discussion is here: http://debrajray.blogspot.com/2014/05/nit-piketty.html
“The rate of return on capital tracks the level of capital income, and not its growth. If you have a million dollars in wealth, and the rate of return on capital is 5%, then your capital income is $50,000. Level, not growth. On the other hand, g tracks the growth of average income, not its level. For instance, if average income is $100,000 and the growth rate is 3%, then the increase in your income is $3000. Saying that r > g implies that capital income will grow faster than labor income is a bit like comparing apples and oranges.
To make the point clear, I’m going to expand upon this argument in two ways. First, let us look at a situation in which the argument apparently holds. Suppose that capital holders save all their income. Then r not only tracks the level of capital income, it truly tracks the rate of growth of that income as well, and then it is indeed the case that capital income will come to dominate overall income, whenever r > g. But the source of that domination isn’t r > g. It is the assumption that capital income owners save a higher fraction of their income!
Now, is there anything special about capital income that would make their owners save more of it? After all, a dollar is equally green no matter which where it grows. The answer is a measured “not really,” with the little hesitation added to imply: well, possibly, because the owners of capital income also happen to be richer than average, and richer people can afford to (and do) save more than poorer people. But that has to do with the savings propensities of the rich, and not the form in which they save their income. A poor subsistence farmer with a small plot of land (surely capital too) would consume all the income from that capital asset. It may well be that the return on that land asset exceeds the overall rate of growth, but that farmer’s capital income would not be growing at all.”
Krisztian, my observation is that managing inherited wealth is a skill, but not a very hard one. Most lottery winners have no experience handling large savings and playing the lottery itself correlates with being irresponsible with money, so it’s no surprise those guys squander their winnings. But if you can do some quick calculations and figure out how much you can spend responsibly (or hire a financial advisor to do this for you) and avoid transparently idiotic investment schemes (or hire a financial advisor to do this for you), you are in the clear and your wealth will grow. Getting rich is hard, staying rich is much easier.
The worry is that in 50 or a 100 years, most non-institutional wealth will be controlled by rich heirs whose only skill is that they are capable of staying within their allowances, and that even top CEOs, doctors, lawyers etc. will not be able to reach their wealth. In other words, the world Balzac describes. I’m ambivalent about how real a threat this is, but I don’t want to live in that world.
Re: Jews post-WWII, that was during the interval of high economic growth, when things were arguably more fluid.
Anyone who keeps their money invested is doing the world a service and benefiting themselves not at all. Only when the money is taken out and consumed is there potentially a problem as they compete for scarce resources with that money. The best way to address this would be a progressive consumption tax. Get rid of other taxes and certainly don’t implement a wealth tax which encourages conspicuous consumption.
That depends heavily on what they do with their control of the commanding heights of the economy, and the consequent control of politics.
France circa 1785 had plenty of rentiers- the entire aristocracy consisted largely of rentiers. It is far from obvious that the aristocracy was doing France a favor just by existing, or that the French Revolution somehow damaged the French economy by dragging a bunch of aristocrats to the guillotine.
The problem isn’t just the act of investment in and of itself. It’s that having that much concentrated money confers the power to decide what society will be shaped like, and to distort that shape to create more human misery and less human flourishing.
Don’t know why you would be sad about the growth of the rentiers class; as I see it, the goal is for us all to become rentiers, and to do this the rentier class must necessarily grow.
A universal basic income would let everyone become a rentier if they choose to.
Also, if greater concentration of wealth generates higher returns, won’t that also imply that greater concentration of wealth generates higher economic growth, since private wealth is better at discovering investment opportunities that would otherwise have been neglected/underfunded?
That’s what I was thinking as I read this. I wanted to say, “Come on, Scott. You favor a universal basic income. That means a 100% rentier class. So why don’t we solve the problem by increasing the number of rentiers, not decreasing it.”
I haven’t read Piketty’s book; but I remember it was given as an example of bad analysis of data in Taleb’s book Skin In The Game. I recommend the entire book, but just briefly,
Taleb’s issue is that Piketty (he claims) tacitly assumes that percentiles are cohorts — that is, roughly, 5% people this year are the same people (or family) as 5% people next year and that thus by looking at changes in the raw distribution he can talk about changes in individual wealth or inequality in general. And that this interpretation of the data means he is making statements about some weird parallel reality. I guess the comparison that occurs to me is looking at the Boltzmann distribution of energy in a gas that is heating up, and creating a physics based on the tacit assumption that it is always the same particles in the top x% throughout the duration of the experiment.
For example, he says that in the US there is a considerable amount of movement between the percentiles over the course of a single lifetime (both up and down) and even more over the generations; whereas, in Europe he claims it is much more static: that the most wealthy European families have been the same for a very long time (with variation across Europe) — and he claims that these dynamics are so different that clearly they warrant different treatment and interpretation.
Also, he says that when Piketty analyses the wealth dynamics of the top 1% or top 0.1% and shows that it grows at some very high percentage — the fact he assumes that it is always the same people is leading him to talk about growth of investments and so on; when actually Taleb claims that at that level of wealth there is a “winner-take-all” effect: some things take off amazingly well and for decades or so that catapults people to the 0.1% — but that isn’t about organic growth of investments as such.
Taleb has published various papers with others making these complaints in more rigorous and concrete form in Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and Applications.
Well if that’s what Taleb says, then he is also ignoring quite a bit of evidence that the US has somewhat lower intergenerational income mobility than European countries and around average social mobility:
https://www.jstor.org/stable/3844789?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
(the evidence around this is all partial, but if you read 20 papers on the subject that’s not far from where the balance of evidence is).
It’s a consistent part of the American mythos that they have a uniquely mobile society. It’s just not supported by the evidence (which actually weakly supports a claim that America is less mobile).
This critique only applies to the specific claim about US mobility. His wider points about confusing cohorts and percentiles sounds reasonable but I haven’t looked into it in detail.
“intergenerational income mobility”
This is not relevant to the question of intergenerational aristocracy. There you are talking about the persistence of a small number of large fortunes. That persistence will not impact the intergenerational income measures one way or the other.
Talenb’s main point (iirc, been a few months at least) is that intragenerational differences throw Piketty way off, not intergenerational.
Example. You and I make up an economy, you make $100,000 in year 1, $50,000 in year 2, I make $50,000 in year 1, $100,000 in year two. According to everybody and their mother we have very similar incomes, Piketty’s method would make it appear as if there were two distinct classes, one with an annual income of $100,000 a year and one with an annual income of $50,000 a year.
I believe that intragenerational mobility, the moving between income levels, is much higher in the US than Europe.
It is well known that when it comes to investments, higher risk = higher returns. These sort of unlisted Burmese mining projects are naturally much riskier compared to listed companies, and their return on capital naturally comes with a premium. But because of their risk, most governments don’t want Joe Schmuck to lose his entire life savings through high risk ventures because they might get misled by fast-talking salesmen / fund managers (c.f. Lehman Brothers Minibonds). So they came up with the concept of Accreditted investors, which basically says you must have this much money to invest in certain kinds of investments, which excludes almost 99% of households.
Though 1% of the richest is still a lot, and more than enough demand to create a fund, and there are many funds which seek out unlisted companies in developing countries. As expected, their returns are generally higher and more volatile, but not near the levels of large fortunes because of the regulations governing such funds, which often limit what and where the fund can invest in, how much the fund can borrow, liquidity, maturity, diversification, and so on. Funds are also slower at changing investment objectives compared to private wealth since they typically have to invest according to the fund objectives which are slow/impossible to change, whereas Bill Gates can unilaterally tell his portfolio managers to do whatever. Private wealth also has much lower transnational cost needed for switching investment strategies compared to funds (which typically have a redemption period, a bid/ask spread, and so on).
This is similar to what I suggest below, except I think it’s more to do with risk-aversion than it is to do with being an accredited investor. Normal people still have access to plenty of high-risk investments (like low-cap stocks), it’s just complicated investments (like derivatives) for which you have to be accredited.
Also, you only need a net worth of $1 million to be accredited, so it can’t explain why Bill Gates does better that millionaires.
Not true. Pretty much anyone can trade options or futures if they self-identify as someone smart enough to understand the risks. Accredited status is required to buy into early-stage companies who have not publicly listed their stock. Such ventures are risky (high probabilty of the company going bankrupt before acquisition or IPO).
Also, accreditation means $200k/y income, and likelihood of making that next year, OR $1M in net worth EXCLUDING principal residence. That can be meaningful to many people who would meet the definition if their home equity were included.
For one thing: I don’t think increasing the population is a good solution for inequality.
I’m pretty convinced that short of near term economic issues like rising dependency ratios decreasing economic growth, there are already too many people on the planet. Mass consumption has caused huge environmental issues and while we could play the “Everybody could fit into Texas with room to spare overpopulation debunked!XD” game, in practice, there are issues to do with available arable land and other resource constraints.
If you’re going to play the role of Malthus or the Club of Rome, it might be helpful to detail what the constraints on agricultural land might be (the amount needed goes down if you modernise farming so this is an odd example to pick), and what the other resource constraints you refer to actually are. At the moment you’re making unsubstantiated statements to support a hypothetical problem, which could be because of a deep well of knowledge or because you’ve read to much Greenpeace publicity material, or anything in between. It’s a bit of a range of possible opinions with which to try and engage.
Forward Synthesis isn’t playing Malthus. The claim isn’t that overpopulation will get to a point of rat race, it’s skepticism of the claim that just because we can sustain more population, that we should. It’s skepticism of the claim that increasing the population is necessary to making everyone’s living situation better off.
No, we’re not in current danger of everyone starving because the planet doesn’t have enough resources. But given 1B less people and way more redistribution of wealth, there would be whole lot more to go around per person.
Or, the more people that exist to take UBI, the harder it gets to make the program politically feasible, even if it was financially feasible. But if inequality is decreased at a lower total number of people, then UBI ceases to even be necessary.
I think worries about overpopulation are a probability thing.
Say what you will about arable land, it isn’t growing exponentially with a doubling time of 60 years like Earth’s population is. There’s a certain chance that new technologies will allow us to keep up with the growth rate, and a certain chance that human population growth will level off of its own accord. (Indeed, the doubling time is now slightly longer than it used to be.)
On the other hand, there’s also a non-zero chance, the way I see it, that technology won’t be able to keep up with population growth: To predict the capabilities of future technologies is an extremely difficult problem.
It’s a calculated risk: Make too many people, and if technological progress fails you then you’re stuck with a polluted environment and a shortage of resources. This probably wouldn’t lead to mass starvation, but life could also become a good deal less pleasant than it is currently. On the other hand, having too few people can also have drawbacks.
This is what I would have predicted, because richer people are more risk-neutral.
Among the investment opportunities that exist, riskier investments make more money on average than safer investments. They need to, because otherwise people would have no incentive to put their money at extra risk. This is why stocks make more money than bonds, which make more money than cash.
Now if I’m a millionaire I would be quite worried about losing 90% of my wealth. I’d be left with $100000, which isn’t enough to retire on; I’d have to go back to work. But if I’m a billionaire then losing 90% of my wealth is no big deal; I still have $100 million. So the more money I have, the more willing I am to put my money into risky (but on average more profitable) investments. So on average richer people will achieve a higher rate of return than poorer people (although some billionaires will lose a lot and return to millionaire status).
This explains why the middle-class can’t achieve the same results by pooling their money: the pooling doesn’t affect risk. If the pool loses 90% then each person in it has lost 90%, which for a middle-class person is very bad.
There are high risk investment funds in existence and such risky funds do have higher returns compared to safer funds, though they don’t match the performance of private wealth.
It’s easy to see why there is demand for risky funds. Consider two funds — one that invests in safe investments like investment grade bonds, and another that invests in high risk investments. This is desirable because this allows individuals to choose their level of exposure to risk.
Your hypothetical millionaire, for example, may invest the majority of his net worth in the safe investment fund, and invest the rest of it into the high risk fund. In this way, he can assume a level of risk appropriate to his risk appetite.
Nothing can really explain 4-5% unless we are talking about people “investing” in CDs and money markets which are essentially cash accounts.
I see some sleight of hand in the comparison: in the beginning, when talking about Rastignac’s situation, the author underlines how the impossibility of achieving a respectable income through work (a career in the liberal professions, in that case) is unfair and the main motivation for cynicism about the social order.
But then, in the second part, the author gives examples like Bill Gates (for me, John Edwards and Ben Carson also come to mind, as a direct answer to Vautrin’s speech), which run directly against the previous argument. In our society it is indeed possible to choose a career, excel at it, and, with enough ambition, become richer than the grandchildren of someone who made his fortune 50 years ago.
To me this shows that the two situations are completely different. But the difference is not openly acknowledged in the presented arguments. Indeed, it seems that many people, instead of being grateful for these social advancement opportunities, make no acknowledgment of the differences between current conditions and those prevalent under the Restauration or the Ancien Régime.
Vautrin’s point was that even someone endowed with all practical qualities, including intelligence, ambition, and ruthlessness, still had no chance to become rich unless through crime. The modern complaint is that someone endowed with such qualities, like Steve Jobs, will succeed too well and overshadow other people’s lack of accomplishment (or contribute to the growth of inequality, to put it in the left’s language).
What gives? Why the attempt at papering over the fundamental differences?
The explanation is simple: modern leftists see themselves as Rastignac, as brilliant people frustrated in their ambitions, whereas the modern-day equivalent of Rastignac is rather someone like Bezos and in fact there is no real barrier to ambition (if helped by effort and perseverance) in our society.
But this allows modern leftists to pretend that the only solution is a revolution (like the 1830 and the 1848 revolutions), which will put them, instead of Bill Gates’, Bezos’s, Walton’s, and Rockefeller’s descendants, on top where they belong.
Not exactly. The complaint is also that many people never get to develop their qualities.
Note that Bill Gates’s real name is William Henry Gates III, a name that hints at the fact that he comes from a 1% family. So he is not a very good counterexample to the narrative.
John Edwards and Ben Carson are better counter-example, as their parents were lower or lower-middle class.
Well, what opportunities do these modern people lack that Rastignac had.
Probably someone like Rastignac lived in an upper-level flat of indifferent cleanliness, cold in the winter and hot in the summer, with rare hot baths, no showers, and no toilet (since it hadn’t been invented yet), and no food preparation conditions. He didn’t have the Internet at the tip of his fingers and books were somewhat expensive and/or hard to access. Trains were rather expensive and still uncommon, cars and planes hadn’t been invented yet (edit: even middle-class people couldn’t afford to keep a chariot).
People will complain and pity themselves no matter what, but I think there’s no comparison.
And the qualities I mentioned are intelligence, ambition, and ruthlessness. Not sure what conditions modern leftists are lacking that would lead to their flourishing.
Edit: My point is that modern people have the following opportunities that Rastignac didn’t have: modern medicine and hygiene, abundant food, Internet, cheap books, easy and affordable access to education (EdX, Khan Academy; as opposed to expensive diplomas), relatively easily moving to another city or another country.
Rastignac didn’t actually exist and is instead a rhetorical device to make a point about social stratification. So I don’t see how a novel about Rastignac can tell us whether a real individual from 1835 who was in similar circumstances to Eugène de Rastignac, would actually have a decent chance to either become a judge or to marry into money. If people in 1835 did not, then your argument falls apart, since even if social mobility is easier than back then, it can still be quite bad.
My understanding is that marriage between different classes was strongly discouraged and that getting an advanced education was also very hard. Remember that Rastignac is an impoverished noble, who presumably can draw on his status and/or family connections in a way that most people couldn’t.
So even if Rastignac did have a decent chance at social mobility, the situation for the lower and middle classes could have been fairly hopeless.
One such claim is that some groups lack role models, which leads members of those groups to conclude that success is impossible, which leads to a lack of ambition.
The need for diplomas has gone up. Furthermore, the opportunities for paid apprenticeship may have substantially decreased.
I think that decent arguments have been made that it is has become harder to gradually climb the ladder (Precariat) compared to the post-war period.
I still think that the point made in “Père Gloriot” is rather the opposite of the one Picketty or SA, don’t know which one, is trying to make.
Balzac’s point (greatly exaggerated) is that there was no honorable career or honest means of achieving fortune in Réstauration France. Even if one was ambitious, determined, and intelligent, all avenues short of crime were closed. Even for someone like Rastignac. There was no even remotely honest and non-humiliating outlet for ambition.
For Balzac and his contemporaries (see Julien Sorel), the implicit contrast was with the Napoleonic period, which offered many more possibilities for achieving grandeur: a military career, administrative positions, diplomatic positions, the beginnings of modern engineering, etc..
The concern isn’t about stupid, naive, or unambitious people; it’s that the talents of some brilliant and ambitious people weren’t being put to good use. Rastignac was willing to try almost anything, but had no honorable way to succeed. His problem is not oppression or the lack of proper role models, it’s the pettiness of society forcing him to use petty means for advancement.
Balzac himself had a reasonably hard time striking it rich, trying pretty much everything, and he “ennobled” himself without asking for anyone’s permission.
In this way, modern leftists are like Rastignac squared. There is no path to advancement that doesn’t involve some sort of compromise and they just won’t compromise their ideals. The only acceptable way is being a misunderstood artist and saving the world through activism. Anything else is beneath them, as murder was for Rastignac. The world should just take a hint already and reward their purity.
This state of affairs is almost completely the opposite of what Balzac was criticizing. A modern-day Rastignac could, with considerable effort no doubt, become the head of a big corporation, a high-ranking banker or a hedge-fund manager, a famous musician or actor, an accomplished politician, a well-known doctor or lawyer, a general, an elite soldier, a sports champion, a marketing guru, the founder of a religious cult, etc., and acquire influence and fortune. And pretty much none of these paths involves, afaik, murder, petty theft, or sleeping with someone disagreeable (which Rastignac was willing to do).
All these possibilities did not exist in Balzac’s society (well, to some extent they did, here Balzac is exaggerating for dramatic effect), but they do now. Rastignac’s main characteristic is not his whining, but his ambition, and he would be doing quite well in our age.
So Balzac, Vautrin, and Rastignac are quite far from the modern leftist point of view. Using them in support of the familiar complaints is misleading.
Looking at Gates’ biography, he definitely had some advantages. I would say the chief ones were that he went to a private high-school where he had access to a computer early on, and that at Harvard, he was able to build a network that allowed his talent and ambition to thrive. (Or at least, to meet Paul Allen).
Those advantages come more easily to the child of a successful Seattle attorney, but are available to our theoretical Rastignac. (Note that Gate’s father, William H. Gates II, seems to be in substantial part self-made himself – named after his immigrant father, Gates II attended public university on the GI bill, law school, and became a successful lawyer and philanthropist.)
That’s a pretty bizarre definition of ‘laborer’, to be honest.
If labourer equates to someone whose income contributes to the Labour share of income as capitalist equates to someone whose income relates to the capital share of income then the definition fits though. And they’re still paid for doing their job…
No, it’s an entirely appropriate definition of laborer: a laborer is one whose income derives primarily from a salary or wage, not from returns on investments.
Don’t most US CEOs get their income via stock market appreciation? The proportion that’s related to options is usually quite high – this is supposed to be incentive to improve their company’s fundamentals, but arguably results primarily in manipulation of the stock price. I feel funny about calling this “salary or “wage”, or even income from doing what they were supposedly hired to do.
If you define “wages” as “anything for which you are taxed in the same year it’s given to you” then stock options generally count as wages. Capital gains happens later when you exercise the options and compare what you actually received for them to what you paid taxes on when you received them.
a laborer is one whose income derives primarily from a salary or wage, not from returns on investments
But this definition leaves out the crucial fact that for most “laborers” by this definition, at least some fraction (often a very large fraction) of their salary or wage is not payment for their labor–the time they spend working–but a return on capital for particular skills that they have, which they obtained by investment. Counting CEO’s with assembly line workers because they both “labor”, as Piketty does, doesn’t seem to capture the actual joints within society nearly as well as counting CEO’s with capital, not labor, because virtually all of their compensation is return on capital they have invested in particular skills (one of which, btw, can simply be the skill of convincing corporate boards of directors to pay them huge salaries and give them lots of stock grants and options).
I agree it’s a weird use of the word ‘laborer’. We need a term to stand on its own. The Communists used proletariat. I suspect Piketty doesn’t use it because he doesn’t want to seem like a leftist with a political ax to grind.
Nevertheless, the Communist critique has real legs here. There are broadly three groups that exist in capital-labor. The proletariat, who sell their labor to make a living. The petite bourgeois, who own some capital and mix it with labor to make a living. And the bourgeois, who live off their ownership of capital. This is, in of itself, an evolution of the Pettian critique of landed gentry, a fact Marx himself acknowledged.
Remember, Communism is widely concerned with classes and class conflict. The CEO and the ditch digger both care about, say, a law that allows your employer to have Droit De Seigneur. The small shop owner and Walton family both care about corporate tax rates. Etc. This observation is true and not as appreciated today as I think it should be. That’s not to say other divisions, like social class, income, or ethnicity are irrelevant. But it is true people have significant common interests due to their relationship to capital.
(Petty, by the by, had four classes: the worker (the proletariat), the small proprietor (the petite bourgeois), the great merchant (the capitalist bourgeois), and the landed lazy (rentiers). Petty brings up the contrasting examples of a merchant that buys shares in a trade mission and the owner of a forest who charges entry fees to gather tinder. The former provides something, capital, and causes something to happen, a trade mission. The latter simply forces people to pay him money by force of law, at best maybe managing the forest. Still, it takes little management for a forest to produce fallen branches. Much of what Marx did to this model was building on the degree to which the other two were separate and in society.)
I again find it amazing that a group of people who believe themselves to be paragons of rationality (the commenters here) uncritically accept only arch-conservative laissez faire economics as gospel when it comes to economic matters. Where is your ballyhooed skepticism when it comes to plain Jane Republican economic theory?
I’m interested in testing Piketty vs his critics – do you have some sources that do more than call them arch-conservatives or fucking parodies?
Banned for a one-day cool down period because I’m sure you have something useful to say later.
For context, Freddie deBoer is an actual real life NIMBY of the sort you very rarely see on sites like this.
He’s explicitly opposed to new construction because it will allow immigration by the wrong type of people:
One of the explicit reasons for this is that immigrants will make natives feel uncomfortable:
This context is important; according to Matthew Rognlie, Freddie is the kind of person who’s rent seeking drives r > g. That’s why it’s not so surprising that Freddie is making an ad-hominem attack supporting Piketty – wouldn’t it be convenient for him if far away super rich outgroup folks were the real problem?
In that piece, Freddie deBoer is arguing for a deliberate lowering of the value of housing. He says:
These rents will be higher, because the property investments will be worth more. Freddie deBoer wants the rents to be lower, with the unstated assumption being that he wants the property investments to be worth less.
Now, I suppose you could call actions that both increase and decrease of the value of a property “rent-seeking”, but that seems to be an overly expansive definition, far removed from a “return on investment”. (Does doing nothing with a property also qualify as rent seeking?)
Freddie deBoer is arguing for a deliberate lowering of the value of housing.
No, he’s arguing for just leaving it alone. He is not advocating taking any actions at all to lower it. He’s just arguing for not taking actions that will raise it and destroy existing wealth (parks and community spaces whose value will be greatly reduced) in the process.
He’s explicitly opposed to new construction because it will allow immigration by the wrong type of people
No, he’s opposed to it because it will shove the people who live there now unceremoniously out of the way. You stopped quoting in the middle of a sentence; here’s the full sentence:
As you say, context is important:
This context is important; according to Matthew Rognlie, Freddie is the kind of person who’s rent seeking drives r > g.
Yes, context is important: the context that all this new construction is not taking place in a vacuum. There are already people living in these places, whose voices and interests are being ignored; not to mention the fact that, as deBoer describes in detail in the blog post you link to, existing wealth (parks and community spaces) is being destroyed. I don’t see how this can be described as rent seeking since the people living in these places now aren’t trying to extract rent from them; they’re just trying to live in them. The parks and community spaces being destroyed are free for all; nobody is charging admission.
So, in context, I don’t see deBoer as a NIMBY. The problem he is talking about is real, and ignored by people who hype “development”. It’s like a historian I read about once, who, writing during the Cold War, contrasted the territorial expansion of the USSR with that of the US by saying that at least the US had expanded into an empty land.
If a wealth tax is politically impossible, how about bringing back a higher capital gains tax? That seems a lot more politically feasible (at least in the US) and should somewhat reduce the investment return rate of large fortunes, shouldn’t it?
First of all, capital gains tax already taxes people on inflation when there is no real gain at all. Second, it taxes what we want- savings and capital investment- which increases productivity and wages. What we want to tax is conspicuous consumption.
A big difference between Jane Austen’s time and the twenty-first century is that the rents the gentry received back then mainly came from landed estates. Now passive income derives mainly from ownership in corporations and various financial instruments. Corporations are a lot less durable than estates however. Consider the so-called Blade Runner curse, or the fact that the last original entrant (GE) was just removed from the Dow. The creative destruction of the market means that passive income takes a lot more active management than it used to. This can be hired out, but still must act as a limitation on the regrowth of a rentier class.
But doesn’t the cost of active management act to squeeze out the would-be rentiers in favor of the established folks?
As I understood the argument, the returns to scale in active management are a part of the theory.
Regarding landlords, it’s worth pointing out that there is a huge amount of inequality within that group*. While some have hundreds of units, a huge number are middle-class people with a basement apartment to help with the mortgage or maybe a duplex they got as a side hustle. They probably represent the majority of landlords, although not the majority of units available for rent.
*N.N. Taleb points out that wealth and income distributions are scale-invariant.
The people I know with 1-10 residential or small commercial rental properties probably don’t qualify as rentiers in Piketty’s sense – there is a lot of labor required to manage those properties successfully, and the owners I know tend to invest a lot of sweat in their investments.
I don’t know how to separate that from the rentiers in Piketty’s work, or if it’s a big enough component to be meaningful.
So too do coffee shop owners that work their own shops.
My cynical take is that these structures are advantageous because the owner is grossly underpaying the worker. Even if they are the same person, it makes sense to evaluate it at arm’s length.
Owners who are heavily involved in their own small businesses often are functionally doing multiple jobs simultaneously. The barista would be worth more than $10 an hour if the owner could be sure that they were never late, never stole, continually tried to improve the productivity of their coworkers and found work to do whenever business was slow.
That’s a good point. I always imagined it as having to divide up the “pay the barista” versus “owner” but you’ve correctly pointed out that there is an extra bit that captures the full alignment of incentives.
Historic lows, but the 10 richest Americans per Forbes have twenty-five legitimate children between them, none less than two children, and some of them may not be finished. But even if we used the average US TFR of 1.84, that should dilute accumulated wealth by 45% per generation, for a -2.4% APR. Or -3.7% at the observed TFR of 2.5. That ought to take a bite out of R > G.
In order for this not to work, you need to either combine roughly equivalent fortunes by marriage, or not divide them among children at death and inheritance. Both of these things used to be common – clipmaker already noted the effects of primogeniture, fee tail, and the general disinheritance of women, and marriage as economic alliance is well understood. But modern rich people marry, not poor people, but “mere” 1%-ers that they e.g. met and fell in love with at some elite college. And they generally do leave equal shares of their fortunes to their daughters.
And also to charity. Many of them don’t even wait until they die to give it to charity, or to political causes, or to “squander” it in business ventures that are suboptimal in purely fiscal terms but serve the founder’s goal of creating a better world.
I wonder if it is relevant that Piketty is French, where rich people aren’t allowed to give away their fortunes to charity but are required by law to leave most of it to their children (and those children can sue any charity that got a suspiciously-large donation from Dad prior to his death). But even there, France has long since abandoned male primogeniture and divides estates equally between all children.
Even if we accept r > g forever, between inheritance, charity, and taxes, this shouldn’t lead to the eternal concentration of capital over generations.
Considering that one of the common theses in both book and blog post is “societies can construct their economic and social policies in a way that negates the wealth-concentrating effect of r > g“, I’m not sure that you’re actually rebutting anything here.
“societies can construct their economic and social policies in a way that negates the wealth-concentrating effect of r > g“
Clearly they have no need to, since there is no such wealth-concentrating effect, contrary to the point of the book and post.
Societies don’t need to construct their economic and social policies to negate r > g. That happens naturally, mostly as a result of rich people being both fertile and mortal. Societies can construct policies to concentrate and reinforce the effects of r > g, if they really want, and Europe did just that for a few centuries.
But this isn’t the universal state of human affairs, and even Europe mostly stopped doing it over the period of Piketty’s study. He seems to have not noticed this.
What is the purpose of that law?? To prevent accumulation of capital in institutions?
Same as the purpose of Life+70 copyright, I think: To make life “fair”, at least to the extent that we (well, the French, Germans, etc) don’t have to hear sob stories about how little Timmy is living in poverty even though there is a pile of money the storyteller can point to and say that it “should have been” Timmy’s. Extra bonus points if there is a corporation or rich person that we can make the blackhearted villain of the story, in this case by disinheriting some or all of his children.
Should we really count this as a victory? A world where 1% of people can avoid drudgery seems preferable to a world where only 0.1% can do that, holding everything else equal. Isn’t the techno-utopian ideal a world where almost everyone is a “rentier”?
Sounds like we need to figure out how to get back to the gilded age, and then figure out how to turn that 1% of rentiers into 2% and keep trying to expand that number..
Not to advocate for a wealth tax which I find even more distasteful than most other taxes, but I think Piketty’s concern is overblown here. Capital can only leave a country in boats. It’s not like a wealthy person can easily pack up and move their factories and buildings to a friendlier country. They could sell them, but any buyer subject to the wealth tax is going to consider that in their offer.
There are few limits to the ways that governments can abuse their people to achieve their goals, but I’d imagine that abusing them with an inheritance tax that diminishes to zero as the number of child inheritors increases would be least likely to foment armed rebellion.
“Capital can only leave a country in boats. It’s not like a wealthy person can easily pack up and move their factories and buildings to a friendlier country.”
This is only true to a degree. Yes, the factories and buildings remain, but those require upkeep, and often times the capital which flees to a friendlier country means that the upkeep of the factory is at risk, as well as there being a good chance that the technical experts which help keep it running may have fled the angry mobs as well. Plus, you’d be surprised as to how much can be relocated. I happen to know a bit more about the Soviet film industry due to my studies, and what you see in that industry is that the Czarist era film-companies fled not only with their capital, but with a decent amount of technical equipment. Not just because of the Red-White civil war, but also because of Royalist expatriation, the film industry suffered a severe decline which it only slowly grew out of, hastened on of course by the wonderful NEP, when Soviet Russia appeared to be taking a more moderately sane course.
The idea that r is always 4-5% seems patently false to me. Simple supply and demand implies that as the supply of wealth increases, the returns to wealth should fall. In fact, real interest rates have been falling pretty steadily since they peaked after the last wealth-destroying crisis (the inflation of the late 70s), from almost 10% to basically zero: https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/08/22/54-years-of-real-interest-rates/. This suggests that the accumulation of wealth is self-limiting. That also explains why, unlike in 1900 when interest rates were higher, most rich people today are people who earn very high salaries, whether fair or foul, and not those who live off investments—it is actually very hard to live off investments today because safe investments will only match inflation, and risky investments require you to have a non-investment income source like a salary for when things go south.
There are declining marginal returns to capital, but that’s in part counteracted by capital being a complement to labor, technology, and institutions. Population growth, technological improvements, and basket-case countries getting their acts together all create new investment opportunities.
Still, I agree that a constant R seems unlikely to be a law of nature. If capital grows out of proportion to its complements, I’d expect R to decline.
Rich investors can be better investors because they can be a bit more active. A rich shareholder can get a board seat, and work to get rid of a bad CEO. Joe Sixpack cannot do this with his 401k plan.
Rich investors are accredited. They can be angel investors. They can get before a company goes public (which can be a huge deal when securities regulations are so tight that startups stay private until their major growth spurt has plateaued).
Finally, there are situations where the size of an investment can affect how well it does. Many businesses face brutal economy of scale situations. A wealthy investor can turn an under-capitalized business into a fully-capitalized business.
Why can’t the 401K invest in an actively-held mutual that elects board members?
Piketty oversimplifies a lot, which is saying something because macro-economists automatically over simplify things as a consequence of their work. Large scale economies are to big to look at everything, which is (one reason) why GDP was invented. Naturally flaws were known or discovered in GDP so adjustments were made and alternative measures were used, and flaws were found in them, etc, etc, etc. A brief list of measurements and some of their flaws.
1. GDP. The obvious issue is that GDP is not GDP per capita, and that a large population increase with no standard of living increase could lead to flat or growing GDP. 1 person living on $10,000 a year is treated the same as 2 people living on $10,000 a year together.
2. GDP per capita. Just adjust for the number of people, pretty easy right? Well many population booms happen when a mommy and a daddy love each other very much and have a little baby… who doesn’t add to GDP in a substantial way for at least a few years and in modern economies for about 20. You still end up treating 4 single adults each making $10,000 a year the same as a couple with 2 kids making $40,000 a year. To clarify why this is a mistake imagine two countries starting with 100 people and $100 in per capita GDP. Ten years from now every person in country A has paired off and each couple has 2 kids, and no one in country B has any kids. If GDP per capita remained the same then country A would be at $100 per person, but each adult would average $200, while country Bs adults would average $100.
3. GDP per working age adult. An attempt to fix the problem with GDP per capita, and one that works for comparisons that are very similar. It doesn’t work across long time series or across many countries because there is no natural definition of “working age”. If you like to think of working age as 16-65 consider that when you are comparing the US now to the US in 1918 you are perhaps excluding at least 18% of the working population in 1900 (and that isn’t counting differences in the over 65 working bracket that surely existed).
4. GDP (or productivity) per hour worked. An attempt to fix the above. Seems sound at first, but it only stands alone if every worker is the average worker. If it is not you get all kinds of screwy results. Piketty claims in a blog post that
According to the OECD the long term UE rate in the US is 1/3rd that of France, and well under half of that for general unemployment. Are these average workers?
If you look at hours worked per worker and the employment rate you will see that workers in the US work significantly more. If you combine the employment rate and hours worked the average working age person in the US works 1255 hours a year, and 987 in France.
Piketty looks at this data and concludes that
This conclusion only holds if hours worked and productivity per hour are independent variables (or at least independent within the range of our comparison countries). Since this is definitely not true at the extremes such a claim requires pretty solid evidence.
Solving the housing crisis will not reduce the total amount of payments from tenants to landlords in excess of marginal costs.
That’s is trivial to show if you consider each landlord as a rational agent with good information about the market; when considering how to develop, they will choose the development plan that results in the highest income after costs to them. If policies change, the market will not change until new housing is on it. The first landlord to (re)develop will be one that expects to see a greater income from it. The next developer will also expect to see a higher income from their actions. By induction, the total effect of all changes is to increase the money flowing to each developer who made a change. Many more people are paying less for housing, but the total amount paid is higher.
Suggestions that someone who doesn’t already have rentier-level capital could enter the market are as absurd, as are suggestions that it is even a cogent idea to create an absolute surplus of housing units such that they can become commodities where the market price approaches the actual cost.
Commenting before having read this post at all.
I bought Capital21 a few years ago to read it. I never finished it. I got too angry at what I understood to be extremely bad, motivated reasoning on the part of Picketty.
But overall, the first sentence in this blog post summed up my opinion
The impressive part of this book isn’t the commentary on inequality. The impressive part is the quality and quantity of his data. It’s kind of a bummer that this doesn’t get more shoutouts, and I’m glad Scott noticed this
The extrapolation in figure 10.11 looks pretty wild. It takes a special something to draw a graph that’s been pretty smooth/predictable historically, then insert a stark+unprecedented regime change exactly at the current moment for no apparent reason. Does he give some justification for the sharp discontinuity?
Claiming that economic growth is always 1-1.5% also seems pretty dubious. According to Maddison’s estimates, which I don’t think are under dispute, worldwide per capita growth first reached 1% around 1900, continued increasing to 2-3% by 1960, and then fell back down to 1% in the great stagnation. You could say “A century is a long time, that’s basically always, the mid-century spike was just a deviation” but elsewhere Pikkety seems willing to write off that same chunk of history as an aberration. Or maybe his argument is supposed to apply only to the US? (Or maybe he includes Europe and then can cite steady growth for 150 years instead of 100? I don’t even think that’s true though, in 1875 I think that per capita GDP growth in Europe was not yet 1%?)
I’m not sure in what sense rentiers can be said to be winning. We can just look directly and see that rents are significantly smaller than wages, the capital share of income is staying around 1/3, it’s grown but only a tiny bit. If 1/3 of GDP is rents that get allocated inequitably then maybe you can increase median income by 25% with perfect redistribution, but that just doesn’t seem that promising compared to efficiency effects, unless you are super concerned about inequality per se (rather than regarding it as an opportunity to benefit poorer people). Even that benefit would shrink as savings rates fall.
If in fact the rentiers grow their fortunes at r, then they will get wealthier and wealthier until r = g, that’s basically an accounting identity. That seems to basically be a reductio of the concern that r>g can continue indefinitely + rentiers can have their wealth grow at the rate r.
From an efficiency standpoint it seems like the main implication of r>>g is that we could spend 1% of GDP today to make our descendants several percent richer, which sounds like a good deal and suggests that we ought to invest more. It’s pretty wild to respond to r>>g by considering massively disincentivizing investment. If you want to push for equality and think that r>>g, maybe support a sovereign wealth fund? Or else we’d need to decide collectively whether the problem with inequality is that some people are rich, or that other people are poor—I can see how a wealth tax (vs a similarly large consumption or income tax) would help with one of those problems, but not the other. I think it’s just a really bad policy for a lot of reasons with very little to recommend it other than leveling down.
Would like to signal-boost this. If you see that r>>g, the correct response is ‘wow, invested capital is great for growth, we need more of it!’ If your response is instead to say ‘Argh, this is terrible, the capital invested by people I don’t like keeps growing, how can we stop that from happening?’…you may have a problem.
I think the Piketty assumption is that r is illegitimate, or at least that it can be lowered without sacrificing g. In other words, if g is going to be 1.5% no matter what the level of private investment is, then r > g just means that the capitalists are seizing a share of g that could otherwise go to labor.
I don’t know any economics and have a very basic question. How can the rate of growth of GDP per capita differ substantially from return on capital in steady state? Why wouldn’t “society as a whole” (whatever that means) just do the thing that causes 5% return on capital (like build factories that produce one-twentieth of the materials required to build them every year, or whatever), and thereby enjoy 5% growth in terms of GDP per capita?
I can see how the growth of the wages of the median worker could only grow by 1-1.5% percent while there’s 5% return on capital—maybe all the factories are getting built by ultra-rich people with enough start-up capital, and the median worker isn’t rich enough to do that. But GDP per capita measures mean income, not median income, and should still look like the 5% number and not the 1% number… Right?
“How can the rate of growth of GDP per capita differ substantially from return on capital in steady state?”
It happens when return on capital stops being “built a factory” and starts being “we all agree that your online pet food company is worth $200 billion dollars”.
But that’s not “in steady state,” is it? Piketty explicitly tries to exclude bubbles from the claim he makes.
What I described is not necessarily a bubble. All valuation is an agreement, really; what we’re moving past is the idea that value must be tied to physical tokens.
The most obvious reason (there might be others) is that some of GDP is consumed. If half of GDP gets spent on 5%-yielding factories every year, and half gets consumed, then the total GDP will go up 2.5% every year.
I see. So the idea is that the ultra-rich consume a smaller percentage of their wealth and invest a larger percentage each year than most people? That makes sense.
Does Piketty address technology and its influence on growth and wealth? That seems pretty important, and your review gives me the impression that that may be a blind spot for him.
“Piketty suggests this is because the richer you are, the more economy of scale you have in hiring really good financial planners.”
They don’t actually need to be good, though. They don’t even need to be *better*. They’re working with such a huge mass of money that you can make bigger bets that have bigger payoffs, and the aggregate effect is larger.
A small frog jumps up two feet and slides back one. A big frog jumps up five feet and slides back three. The big frog slides back further than the small frog can even jump, and in fact the big frog loses more proportionately (more than half its jump, rather than only half) but the big frog still ends up climbing twice as fast as the small one…
edit: this is pretty much a restatement of what Luke Perrin comments above.
>It also suggests that Americans judge the state of their economy by comparing it to Europe (or at least did in the 1970s), which doesn’t really match how most people I know think. In particular, in 1990 they would have had to have said “Our economy is now equal or better to the Europeans, we’re happy now”
My recollection is that in the early 1970s, Americans compared their economy to the Soviet Union; by the late 1970s there were more comparisons to America of the 1960s; and by 1990 there was a stronger pattern of comparing America to Japan.
This has been a very interesting read. It turns out that Piketty, or at least Scott’s description of him, agrees very well with my pre-existing beliefs/intuitions. So I didn’t spot any of the potential flaws that have been brought out in the comments. Not one ;-(
Now I wasn’t trying to read critically – that’s not what I do on my first pass in unfamilar territory. And reading these comments before e.g. reading the book itself prevented me from either spotting … or more worryingly, not spotting … potential issues on a second pass .. since many have now been pointed out to me.
But it’s still an interesting … and none too encouraging … experience of encountering my own preconceptions. (Priors, in Bayesian terms 😉 irrational biases, or worse, in the language of someone with extremely different preconceptions ;-( )
Is it consensus that Harvard and Yale consistently get better returns than other endowments and than the market?
It looks like Harvard at least has had a number of recent bad years, and that some people are suggesting that its results may be based on taking on more risk.
I don’t trust inflation statistics, so I don’t trust inflation adjusted GDP statistics. During the time period covered by Piketty’s GDP growth trend line, there have multiple different methodologies for measuring inflation, with adjustments to fix obvious errors in previous versions of inflation adjusters. Since we know inflation statistics have been wrong, and there is good evidence they are still wrong, I think the steady GDP growth rate is an artifact.
https://medium.com/@vince.pavlish/using-iphone-prices-to-check-the-accuracy-of-inflation-statistics-4140d65ac252
Saw this sentence and thought, “Funny, I thought it was more like 2%. Well, that’s easily checkable!”
I was right: US post-1948 is 2%. Data here.
And it was more like 2.3% before 2007. 0.7% since.
Gee, that’s mighty big of him. If I save $300,000 for my retirement and spend a disciplined 4% a year, that’s an annual income of $12,000, just under the official poverty level.
The IGM — a panel of representative economists — have completely and almost unanimously dismissed Piketty’s central theory.
http://www.igmchicago.org/igm-economic-experts-panel/poll-results?SurveyID=SV_5v7Rxbk8Z3k3F2t
Not sure why anyone is still taking this book seriously.
Apparently the claim being assessed there isn’t actually one Piketty made: https://www.vox.com/2014/10/15/6982747/piketty-igm
Scott writes:
“In ordinary times, the rate of return on capital always averages about 4% – 5% per year, and the GDP per capita growth rate always averages about 1% to 1.5% per year. So in ordinary times, rentiers’ yearly incomes should always be pushing further and further ahead of laborers’, and inequality should always increase. This is exactly what happened between the 1700s and 1914.”
This is the same proposition being evaluated by the IGM. Me thinks Vox is doing a sleight of hand. If Piketty wants to write another book on the dangers of CEO rent seeking, then so be it. THIS book was about some historical inevitability of capital exceeding the growth rate of the economy. And that claim is widely derided by those who should know.
…that’s interesting. Would you say that Scott didn’t read the book? If not, would you like to give an alternative hypothesis for how he could have read the book and come to the wrong conclusion concerning what was in it? Does that hypothesis apply to eCONomists, too?
I remember from reading this book that Piketty placed a great deal of emphasis on just how spotty the actual data about wealth was. He talks so much about Jane Austen and Balzac novels not because they have tons of rigorous statistics, but because there just isn’t anything better. The wealthy families of the time didn’t pay taxes, and didn’t leave a lot of records. And he uses Forbes rankings for present-day wealth despite admitting that they’re massively flawed (I think they’re mostly self-reported?), but there just aren’t any really accurate sources for the wealth of ultra-wealthy, very private families.
For example, there was a Kerfuffle in 2016 about just how much money Trump has. Trump himself claimed $10 billion, a suspiciously round number. Some liberal pundits crunched some numbers and argued that it was more like $1 billion, which Trump angrily denied. But the thing is we still *don’t know*- even for a *very* public figure running for president, a guy who loves to show off his money in big ostentatious displays, we can’t really nail down his total wealth other than “somewhere between 1 and 10 billion”.
I think that sort of thing might explain Scott’s question of “where are all the rentiers”? If they’re not a famous entrepreneur/very large single stock holder ala Bill Gates, they don’t have to publicize their wealth at all. Someone who quietly inherited a large fortune, sensibly diversified into many smaller investments, can be completely anonymous. He does have to report capital gains taxes, but (even if we assume that they’re all scrupulously honest about that, and of course many are not) that only measures *income* from investments, not the actual wealth. And it’s even harder to measure other forms of wealth, like an old mansion stuffed with fine art and gold bullion say. (or more reasonably, if they just owned a bunch of land and property but it’s not directly producing rent)
One of Picketty’s arguments for the wealth tax, aside from reducing inequality, is that it would at least shed some light on this. We know how much income the top 1% or whatever have, because they have to report it for tax reasons. If there was a tax on wealth, even a very tiny one, they’d have to report how much wealth they had and we’d finally have real numbers to go on instead of these roundabout estimation methods.
Even here, imagine trying to calculate how much cash Mark Zuckerberg would get if he decided to sell all of his Facebook stock tomorrow. When he decided to sell a large fraction of them to fund his charitable trust in 2017, it had to be disclosed (for insider trading reasons) and he had to space it out over a year and a half to not tank the stock price too much.
Trump, whose wealth is mostly in owning particular buildings and intangible brands, has an even worse time estimating that wealth.
In the Netherlands, there is a list of the richest 500 Dutch people, called the Quote 500.
The wealth is guessed based on the value of the stock that they own (this has to be made public if it is more than a certain percentage of the company), information about the land ownership & estimates of the value of that land (with the real estate). If a company they (partially) own is not publicly traded, the annual report is compared to similar companies that are publicly traded, to estimate their value.
A decent number of people on the list have remarked that the numbers are way off, though.
Do you know what the percentage of the company they have to own for it to be made public is? if a family were to diversity and just own 1% of every company, would that be made public?
Also, does that include their ownership of non-Dutch assets?
The stock owner has to notify the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets when passing these percentages (in either direction): 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 95%.
The records of this are public.
They could go to 2.99%, in theory, without having to make that public.
Only if the non-Dutch assets are a little bit Dutch, because they are officially traded on a Dutch market. For example, Shell has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, but also has secondary listings on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. So that means that the Dutch rules apply and perhaps/probably also the American rules.
This made me think about getting down to the brass
taxtacks of tax enforcement. I know we have folks here with accounting expertise. What do y’all think, is it easier to hide income or wealth from the authorities?
At least using IRS rules, income is easier to value because it is usually based on cash flow. Even accrual accounting is usually based on previous cash flow — so depreciation is a percentage of what you paid for some asset years ago. As long as IRS agents have access to all the records, it is a lot easier to calculate income from a business or a building or a collectible than it is to value any of them.
As far as hiding income and wealth, that depends. IF you can hide an income producing asset somewhere, such as a business ownership overseas or a investment documents or jewelry, then it is just as easy to hide the income from them. But obviously if you need that income to live off of, then the cash will flow through your bank account and the auditor will find it. Of course if they find the income, they’ve found the asset too. So I think it would be equally easy to hide income and wealth.
I just impulsively did a little basic math, and a 1.25% annual growth rate (“between 1% and 1.5%) corresponds to a roughly 56-year doubling time. If true, we should expect standards of living to get about twice as ‘good’ in real terms in, on average, every 56 years or so.
So we’d be comparing 2018 to… 1962, 1962 to 1904, 1904 to 1848, and 1848 to 1792. Pushing it back much before that would take us back to before anything recognizable as an Industrial Revolution.
Thinking about the way people in what is now the developed world lived in each of those time periods, saying “the place is, on the whole and on average, twice as well-off now as it was then…” Hm. Seems broadly consistent with reality. It passes the laugh test.
Furthermore, it indicates roughly four doubling times between now and the Industrial Revolution, indicating a roughly sixteen-fold increase in standards of living since the Industrial Revolution. This is broadly compatible with the per capita purchasing power gap between the typical developed nations (something like ~50 k$/year or so) and the typical utterly undeveloped nation that isn’t specifically, unusually, ruinously an anarchic hellhole even by undeveloped nation standards (something like 3-6 k$/year or so)
That is all. A bit naive, but I just thought it would make a nice sanity check on that big result reported at top.
What jumps out at me from the graph of r vs. g is the behavior of g over time. Piketty says it averages 1 to 1.5 percent, but averages can be misleading. What his graph actually shows is that g was growing over all of human history up until 2012; but then, suddenly, he predicts that it’s going to fall off sharply. I see no basis whatever for that prediction in any of his work.
The slow growth of g is easily understandable as an exponential with a very small time constant (this is even more obvious if you plot his graph with actual time as the x axis instead of his time buckets). And an exponential with a very small time constant is what we would expect on general principles. What we would not expect on general principles is a sudden fall-off; that would need a special explanation, and Piketty provides none. So I’m highly skeptical of this graph.
You mean the third graph, the one that actually covers all of time back to antiquity?
Well, Piketty’s point seems to be that since the Industrial Revolution, g has been consistent when averaged over long timescales. And g is the time constant of an exponential function. The thing is, the time constant of an exponential doesn’t have to be a ‘constant’ if there are underlying changes in the physical system the equation is modeling.
The thesis is that g was near-zero for most of human history because reasons, but then the rise of industrial technology in the 1700s caused a ‘phase change’ to a system where the economy could provide a per capita income increase of roughly 1.25% per year, providing enough new productivity for everyone’s standard of living to roughly double every 50-60 years. Roughly, on average, neglecting local effects.
In the future, g might become very very high. Say, because of the Singularity happening, leading to a rapid exponential expansion of productive machinery guided by AI, with the caveat that while g might be huge, the machines are doing whatever the hell the AI wants, not what we want.
Or g might become very low. Say, because of ecological damage creating a situation where much of our wealth has to be poured into damage control, and where it becomes harder and harder to find viable ways to keep producing new wealth without fatally compromising the economic sectors that keep the levees intact in the face of a rising sea.
The one thing that is almost certainly NOT true is that g is itself governed by some smooth mathematical function that is stable over very long, millenia-long time scales. Because then you’d need the function to be capable of predicting (for instance) the exact timing of the Industrial Revolution just from observing the conditions of Iron Age Europe two thousand years earlier.
You mean the third graph, the one that actually covers all of time back to antiquity?
The third one in Scott’s post, yes; marked Figure 10.11.
Piketty’s point seems to be that since the Industrial Revolution, g has been consistent when averaged over long timescales.
But “since the Industrial Revolution” is not a long timescale. Piketty seems to be averaging data over decades or centuries to begin with. That leaves only a few data points from the beginning of the Industrial Revolution to now.
The thesis is that g was near-zero for most of human history because reasons, but then the rise of industrial technology in the 1700s caused a ‘phase change’ to a system where the economy could provide a per capita income increase of roughly 1.25% per year
But again, that’s not what I see in the graph. I see g rising throughout human history, just more slowly the further you go in the past. Yes, there aren’t many data points in that graph; but if we’re going to look at the graph at all, I don’t see how to describe it as g not rising at all until the Industrial Revolution.
In the future, g might become very very high…
Or g might become very low.
Yes, both are within the range of thinkable possibilities. But Piketty’s graph doesn’t show that; it shows g decreasing sharply in the future. I don’t see any basis for even considering that to be more likely than g continuing to increase, let alone considering it to be so likely that it should be put into the graph as though it were established.
People have already touched on various reasons why, but here’s one I think was only addressed obliquely. There is a good chance that someone saying “here’s some thing that super rich people do, and now I have made it available to you, the common person!” is running a scam. It could be an investment scam, or it could be a tax scam, or it could be a weird hybrid (eg, some scams “sell” shares in companies with the claim that owners of the shares can claim those companies’ losses on their tax return, or something like that). These scams are often targeted at people who have a fair bit of money (hundreds of thousands, often, or low millions for people who have a bunch of money but not necessarily financial acumen – highly paid athletes, for example) and for whom thinking of themselves as getting involved in the one weird trick those who make rather more money than them use is a sort of aspirational thing.
Wouldn’t the global economy be a lot better off if 2%, 5%, 10% of the people became rentiers? Was 1914 to the 1980s really better for poor people than 1850 to 1914? Doesn’t increasing the rentiers increase the tax base for the govt, the number of business starts and charitable donations? I think Picketty got it exactly backwards. I mean doesn’t 10 times as many billionaires mean more lawncare jobs? I’m sitting in Picketty’s France and I’d certainly be better off employed at minimum wage than if taxes went back up.
Making a million dollars is nearly impossible. Turning a million into ten million dollars is expected. I have a friend who was single, didn’t own a car, and earned good wages. One day his brother-in-law asked for tens of thousands of dollars to buy a boat and start a boat tour company. This is… a very risky investment. I advised my friend that the most likely outcome was to lose ALL of the money. But it didn’t. Harvard and Warren Buffet can get awesome returns because they can bet more on long shots that everyone else. They can buy Ford during the Great Recession or venture capital Netflix. For a person with $30,000 saved up these are stupid investments. They could have easily gone bankrupt. But for a millionaire they can “take a flyer” on hundreds of contrarian investments a year. Most of them fail, but you only need to be right once. Thus if experts are wrong 98% of the time, Harvard is still going to own the next big thing TWICE every year.
Second, wealth taxes in the EU can’t legally adjust for age. So you end up confiscating Grandma’s house by forcing her to sell to pay her property taxes. In Picketty’s France the changed the wealth tax to exclude yachts because there were only about 200 eligible yachts in France, it was killing the French yacht building industry, and rich people were just buying cheap boats or moving their residence to Portugal.
As an unemployed person, I need billionaires to commission yachts. A wealth tax sounds like the govt will take the yacht money… and do what exactly? Fund police pensions? Unless there is a great idea attached to a wealth tax like GNI, it just poors more money into sovereign wealth funds, pension obligations and military spending.
Yes. Vastly so. First, proportionally-speaking, there were less poor people in the 20th Century, and there was a far better welfare state for those that did exist, at least in most of the Western World.
Apologies if someone got to this first….
But for one person to invest in a hundred companies costs about $700.
For 1,000,000 people to invest in a hundred companies you need an accountant, a compliance officer, regulatory reporting, a board of directors and to prepare regular SEC reports. Oh, and a good manager who a million people trust with all of their money.
The mutual fund also has a variety of conflicts of interest. The manager wants a lavish office, high pay and an excellent staff. The regulators and potential investors prefer you disclose all of your best ideas beforehand but if you do, your competitors will use them.
A single rich investor doesn’t have to disclose anything to anyone, they have no meaningful expenses (accountants are a sunk cost to them) and has no conflicts of interest.
And finally a single rich investor can run up a couple of years of losses as tax credits against future earnings, where two straight years of losses means all of your million investors sell and your fund goes bankrupt.
No knowledgeable person thinks the market can’t be beaten. When you read investment advice that says “you can’t beat the market” they are referring to you personally. “You” can’t beat the market. Other people can. The person writing the advice means that you, the reader, can’t beat the market. And they are probably right. If you were someone who could beat the market, you wouldn’t be reading introductory advice for a general audience; you would be reading FDA trial proposals and comparing them to animal models and drawing conclusions as to the likelihood of the FDA trial succeeding based on your extensive knowledge of organic chemistry and of the past results of other compounds in this class.
No, they mean you, as in you the general “they” can’t beat the market.
Nope. This is not enough. It sounds like enough but its not. The market isn’t a test where you just have to figure out the right answer to get an A, you have to figure out the right answer before anyone else does, and only that guy gets an A+, a few others get As and on down the line. Not only that you have to beat a weighted average of people based on how often they have beaten the market before you started. If 50% of the market is making 8% a year, and 50% is making 10% then in 20 years the top half of the market will hold 60% of the assets, in 40 years they will hold more than 2/3rds of the assets (yes lots of assumptions here).
Mutual fund managers are hired to be exactly the sort of people who spend all day long researching and comparing to figure out which companies are under and over valued. Their entire job is beating the market. And in fact, about 50% of them do outperform the market. It’s just that which 50% outperform the market in any given year has zero correlation with which 50% outperform in the next year.
Warren Buffet exists, so it is even possible to consistently outperform. But you don’t just have to be better than average. You have to be better than a large portion of the market combined. The market price is reactive to every single trade and piece of information available to anyone participating, and you have to be able to beat that total force. It’s not by any means impossible, but its hard enough that the vast majority of trained professionals can’t manage to beat it with anything better than even odds.
We do sort of need all the people who keep trying to beat the market, though. Index funds wouldn’t be able to do so well if they didn’t have actively managed funds around to frantically update all the prices.
Unless I’m missing something major, there are a couple huge holes in Piketty’s R > G thesis. R is the total return on capital, and he’s comparing it to per capita economic growth, not overall economic growth: if capital grows by 5%, per capita GDP grows by 1.5%, and population grows by 3.5%, then capital isn’t growing relative to the economy. It does imply capital will grow relative to the economy if the population continues to level off, but that’s a significantly weaker claim than his headline.
He also seems to be ignoring a portion of R going to consumption, taxes, and philanthropy rather than reinvestment. Let’s say I’m a rentier getting a 5% real return on my capital in an environment with 2% inflation, so my nominal return is 7%. I live in California, so I’m taxed somewhere between 25% and 40% of my nominal return (total of state and federal taxes) depending on the actual amount of income and the mix of capital gains, dividends, and interest. Call it 25% to keep the math easy, so my nominal return after taxes is 5.25%. I have to reinvest 2% just to keep up with inflation, so my real return after taxes is 3.25%. And I’m an idle-rich rentier in this scenario, so this is my only income and I need to spend a portion of this to fund my lifestyle. And I might want to give some money away to noble causes as well. If my total consumption + philanthropy is a little more than half of my real return after taxes, then my capital isn’t growing particularly faster than Piketty’s G.
The problem: What reward could we offer the person who already has everything, that would be enough to entice them to have more kids than they really want?
The solution: Punishment for not having enough kids!
Legalizing polygamy?
Another critique of Piketty from Justin Wolfers, which at least according to /r/badeconomics is on solid ground: http://users.nber.org/%7Ejwolfers/papers/Comments/Piketty.pdf
As other have touched on, the central conclusion that r>g is highly in dispute, and is more likely than not a statistical artifact. On top of the criticisms that other have levied, I’ll add another: The 5% number rarely includes “failed capital”. In some other comments Scott has asked, “why can’t middle class investors pool their money and take on the risky investments?” Aside from regulation, which others have pointed to its about the ability to sustain temporary losses. This is why pension funds often do take those risks because the “investors” have no discretion as to when they can take out money.
Just from a “fun” perspective we can look at things from a Shark Tank hypothetical. Lets say, “Middle Class Investor Guy” is there next to Cuban, Mr. Wonderful, et al. MCIG invests $1 Million in a new app for virtual reality, while Cuban invests $1Million in an app for grocery stores. Both fail miserably. Cuban is out $1 million and each of the 1000 investors MCIG invests for is out $1000. Doesn’t sound bad until inevitably several of MCIG’s clients needs their money out to repair the damage from a car crash. Now MCIG has to pass on a $10 million opportunity to buy into some other startup, whereas Cuban just dives in, that startup ends up being a unicorn and MCIG is stuck with pedestrian returns because his firm has a liquidity preference.
This analysis leaves one unstated assumption unanswered: is having a growing rentier class such a horrible thing? And might it even be too small?
First of all, lets note that true runaway processes are rare in nature; the wall will turn the ship. If we had lots of renteniers looking for ways to make their passive income, returns on capital would go down. If Bob owns the entire planet, but Alice is the only one capable of preparing food, she will find herself in a very comfortable bargaining position. Of course the catering business in the real world is very competitive, but we can take that to mean we just do not have enough renteniers yet.
As you mention, taxing capital is hard. Because the marginal cost of protecting it, given the non-competitive goods that stable institutions tend to be, are close to zero. But this raises the question; renteniers are supposedly a terrible thing, yet nobody minds having them in their country? Which is it?
Remember that a guy who sells billions worth of goods, and never spends a cent, assuming a monetary policy that keeps the amount of money in circulation constant, is functionally indistinguishable from a philanthropist. It is when people spend their money that they enter into competition with others for real and scare resources; but their spending tends to be taxed like anyone elses.
Personally, id wish my country had more renteniers. All the people I know who qualify for the term live in Silicon valley. Which is a big part of what makes that place so special. Accumulated capital is a prerequisite for all kinds of more sophisticated economic activity. I think this is a big part of what made the gilded age such an exciting time full of discoveries and Zeppelins and stuff. Europe does not have anything resembling an Elon Musk. I happen to think his ideas are silly more often than not; yet I can only wish had a small army guys like him living in my city. But id settle for a few Bezos or Brins too. Having people around who can say ‘fuck it, lets gamble these few tens of millions’ is an invaluable asset. My country, famed for its low gini coefficient, practically has none.
As for why the return on labor vs capital has gone down in recent years; Pikkety may well be right that the destruction of capital in the early 20th century had a lot to do with it. But I also think that countries like china entering the world market had a big influence on the return of labor vs capital.
But regardless of the reasons why; I am still curious if someone can explain why it is so obviously a bad thing, other than envy.
Is there any reason someone would steal a loaf a bread, other than envy of those with ample food?
Joking aside, the problem with unrestrained rent is that it tends to lead to extreme wealth inequality, which does not distribute resources in a way that satisfies utilitarian ends. Not just at the basic food-and-shelter level. But also, in the sense of how lopsided power disparities subvert democratic social equality, assuming democracy is something you support.
For example, in your scenario of “Bob owns the entire planet, but Alice is the only one capable of preparing food”, it’s nice that Bob conveniently forgets how to cook meals, because otherwise the scenario you provided is horrifying: Bob owns the entire planet, meaning that Alice’s very existence now depends on his goodwill. If she needs Bob to survive, but he doesn’t need her at all, then she must become totally subservient to him. Perhaps if she became his court jester, he would give her enough crumbs to stay alive?
“I own essentially everything, except for the one thing that you lowly peasants control which I absolutely need!” Is not a scenario that historically comes up very often. However, “I own everything, therefore you peasants are my slaves” is a scenario that does. It’s not like the king couldn’t go in the fields and grow turnips if he wanted to…
An analogy. If feudalism is creating inequality problems, you’ve got two ways to approach it:
1. You can say the problem is that there are royalty, and therefore the royalty should be abolished.
2. You can say the problem is that there are too many people who aren’t royalty, so we need to find a way to up those royalty numbers, until almost everyone is king of some sort.
And its not like #2 is wrong, its just bizarrely unrealistic. What is the plan to get from A->B exactly? We know the playbook for getting rid of royalty, just like we know how to tackle wealth inequality (taxation and transfers). I’ll grant, UBI or other transfer payments could be forms of “rent” that push wealth inequality down, but they would be doing so by shifting from a system of a small number of extremely wealthy renters, to a system of a high number of low-level renters. It’s kind of like making everyone royalty, but also definitely like redistributing power from the top (via the taxation necessary to pull it off).
That disabled people, children, and the elderly depend on non-labor income to survive, should guide us not to criticize the existence of rent per se, but to criticize its increasing concentration.
@eelcohoogendoorn:
I think the underlying emotion is less envy than a kind of moral outrage; it’s less “gimme more” than “this is not the way the world should be”. I’m pretty sure this reaction (to inequality, NOT poverty) is genuine, and that other people have it much stronger than I do. To the extent that means their terminal values are different than mine, this puts me in (hopeless?) conflict with them, but I’m somewhat encouraged to find they also seem to model the world differently than I do.
Their intuitions must once have been adaptive, so possibly there’s some wisdom there I’m missing.
That said: I sort of suspect a lot of leftist concerns about inequality are really about status- judging from the people I know in meatspace, what irks them about large inequalities of wealth is largely that they are taken to imply large inequalities of status. I don’t think that’s the source of all the “this-is-not-the-way-the-world-should-be” feeling, but I do think it’s at the root of a lot of it.
Epiphany passage of sorts for me : “Around the 1970s, the US and Britain realized that Continental Europe and Japan were doing much better than they were, what with their near-constant economic boom, freaked out, and decided their economies were somehow rotten; this led to Thatcher and Reagan getting elected on a platform of cleaning up the economy. Around the same time, Europe recovered fully from its devastation and went back to normal economic growth; Japan, which had been a bit more devastated, took another few years but then had its own bust and went back to normal (or subnormal) growth. The US and Britain, seeing that they were now “caught up” to their Continental and Japanese competitors, declared “mission accomplished” and gave Thatcher and Reagan the credit.”…. This explains a bit why Thatcherite/Reaganite governments didnt arise as much in Europe and East Asia in the 80’s, something that has piqued my interest for a bit now…
I’m not sure about that first criticism in the Matthey Rognlie critique – if we accept that the return on capital is roughly flat except for housing between 1948 and 2010, does that refute the claims made in the book? The book already marks out the post-war period as a period of lower than usual return on capital. Housing during that period was also more widely distributed than most capital is, but I know that home ownership rates have turned around and started dropping in the last decade or so as well. That means higher concentration of capital once again, and could be consistent with a return to the historic rate of capital in the coming decade.
Where is that figure coming from? My impression is that long term real interest rates have historically averaged more like one to two percent a year–about the same as Piketty’s figure for long term economic growth. And since increasing population increases labor but not capital, the growth rate of per capita capital should be the real interest rate minus the population growth rate minus the share of the interest being consumed by the owner of the capital.
Another problem that strikes me with Piketty’s story as Scott summarizes it is a story in which rich people are rich because of inherited money gradually accumulated over multiple generations. The richest Americans at the moment (Time Magazine’s list) are:
Jeff Bezos
Bill Gates
Warren Buffet
Mark Zuckerberg
Larry Page
Larry Ellison
Sergey Brin
Charles Koch
David Koch
Rob Walton
Only the last three come anywhere close to fitting Pikettys model, and in all three of those cases the money was the result of entrepreneurial activity by the father of the present holders. Not a single Picketty style fortune among the lot.