OT100: One Hunthread

1. Thanks to everyone who donated to the Bay Area rationality community center’s Patreon last week. Unfortunately, it’s still not really enough. I have doubled my previous donation, and I encourage anyone else who can contribute to do so. Don’t worry, I won’t move the SSC meetups there if people don’t want me to.
2. Related: Less Wrong now has a high-tech meetup page which helps you figure out where and when the SSC meetups nearest you are happening. Default includes LW, EA, and SSC meetups, but there’s an option to limit it to SSC meetups only. If you’re a meetup organizer, please get on there and make sure your meetup is listed. I’m going to be transferring the meetup tab of the blog to point there in a few days unless people disagree for some reason.
3. Comment quality this week was generally embarrassing. So in lieu of a Comment of the Week, read lunaranus’ summary of Civilization and Capitalism on the subreddit.
Embarrassing? Comment quality was hilarious. I was going to skip a certain post because it concerned something I have no real interest in, but then I saw some excerpts on the subreddit and checked it out and found COMEDY GOLD.
You of course that you must now provide us with a greatest hits compilation.
Hilarious doesn’t mean it isn’t a possible threat to the good thing this blog and comment section have going. It can dishearten our gracious host, damage community norms against ad hominem attacks, and weaken our sense of charity. Even when we think someone is incorrect, we should want them and their ideas to be treated lovingly. That by no means precludes convincingly shooting down an idea, but as a community I think we ended up going well beyond what was necessary for truth seeking. Brawling isn’t exactly what we should be rooting for even when it is funny.
It’s not every day that we manage to one-up the Navy Seal Copypasta.
That thread was the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet in ages.
For one glorious Sunday afternoon we all stood as equals. Rich and poor, right and left, sane and unhinged, enlightened and terminally delusional, everyone came together to mutually beak off on the internet like a big dysfunctional family.
It was beautiful in its own unbelievable and confusing way.
May it never happen again.
I gotta ask – where is it? Which post and which key words can I Ctrl-F?
I have no idea, but based on the hilarity last time SSC engaged with him, my guess is it’s gotta be Gupta in the comments to the Enlightenment post.
EDIT: a momentary glance confirms this.
Once again I have dragged this fine and noble establishment into the gutter *hangs head in shame*
If anyone can get onto the r/drama thread, please let them know I’m not a rationalist! I’d hate for people to think I represent the views or people of this community, tell them I’m some weirdo who hangs around here like a pathetic mongrel begging for scraps and my views, opinions and judgement and any rows and ructions I get into are my own responsibility and don’t represent the rest of the blog!
It was partly my fault for having too much fun being on the receiving end of a Navy SEAL copy-pasta type experience, and I probably goaded Mr Gupta more than I should have past a certain point. I apologise to Scott for lowering the tone (but dang it was fun!)
There was some mean-spirited (if somewhat deserved) bait towards the end there. But holy shit the Navy Buddhist Warrior post and your response was the best thing I’ve read this month. And I read pretty much everything with a generic tone, but man did I hear the full Irish accent in your replies.
Wooo! 100 OTs. Now for actual content.
What kinds of things are in your field that you treat as witchcraft, even though you feel like you should understand it better than you do?
The best way that I can explain what I mean is to use an example from my own field (structural engineering): seismic design codes. I can go through the equations and produce a compliant design, but as I’m brushing up on everything again, I realize that that’s all I really can do. I don’t fundamentally grok where equations come from, and I’m just a monkey turning a crank. This feels like something I really should understand better than I do, rather than just trusting The Book. Most everything else I understand what the equations are telling me and how they got them.
Now, I’m planning on beating my head against this wall until I do understand it (again, as I felt like I had a much better understanding after graduate work on structural dynamics 12 years ago), but it’s weird to me that something this fundamental is something I’ve been able to work on without actual deep-level understanding.
Only a student, but for me it’s the results about convergence of Fourier series. I should probably have some idea of how to prove it for continuous functions on closed intervals, at the very least.
I’m a web developer, and anything to do with networking—at the level of, say, TCP/IP or below—is a total mystery to me. If I ever get that classic interview question, ‘when you click press enter on an address in your address bar, what happens?’, I’m screwed.
Plenty else of course, but that’s the most egregious gap because it underlies pretty much everything I do.
Much of the truly low level stuff is really not useful to know. From the perspective of a web developer it either works or doesn’t. So I don’t agree that it is a lacuna on your part.
Computer hardware and software.
Not because I don’t know much more than the average peon, since I did pass my Computer Architecture courses pretty well and could pretty much design/build a computer starting with logic gates if kidnapped by aliens with sick senses of humour, but because this is the cost-effective solution to the issue. If it’s broken, reboot it. If rebooting doesn’t help, take it apart and put it back together again. If it’s still broken, then some in-depth troubleshooting may be required. But mostly, recite the Litany of Maintenance and apply the Sacred Machine Oil.
Wait was comment quality embarrassing here or on the subreddit?
Yes.
Naval Gazing celebrates OT100 by starting a series on main guns, the reason for the battleship’s existence.
Any advice for high-achievers in a low-achieving workplace?
I work a job that I generally like and am qualified for, in an engineering department of a much larger business with a high-proportion of non-technical staff. I’m about 3 months in so fairly new to the role and the company.
So far i’ve found that my level of conscientiousness and demand for technical rigour is much higher than most of the people around me, including the 3 other people in my immediate team. Same goes for orderliness. Whilst they are not openly hostile toward my ways of working, they have been reluctant to indulge to the extent I would like. I am not in any position of management, purely technical role. In general I find that I am getting paid twice as much as I should be for the amount of work im actually doing, and have noticed a kind of ‘anti-productivity drive’ by the people around me which I assume is a way of maintaining a low status quo and discouraging standout achievers.
Does this sort of thing always end in resignations or can it be managed by me sneakily doing a lot of quality work that escapes the RADAR of my colleagues? I don’t want to quit because it’s a goldmine, and I don’t want to become lazy or stagnant because my conscience would eat away at me.
General comments, advice and tales of previous similar experiences welcome.
This sounds like what fashionable business people would call a poor cultural fit.
The obvious advice is looking for a job (while you have your existing job) that pays similarly or more, but with people more your speed. It probably won’t be easy or perhaps even possible to get your team to start performing the way you want due to ingrained organizational culture and team dynamics. That’s what management pays consultants the big bucks for, though you could always try if you like.
Being too noticeably excellent has a tendency to inspire backstabby office politics and gossip in the kind of work culture it sounds like you work in. Perhaps you can transfer to another team that fits you better. You can try talking to your manager to assign better fitting work to you, but the outcome is dependent on your manager’s competency and how much they like you.
Have you tried talking directly about why your coworkers do things the way they do them? Maybe there’s a good reason and you have yet to find out since you’ve only been there for 3 months.
If you want to keep the easy job and just match what coworkers are doing, you could try releasing your pent-up need for quality by freelancing or consulting on the side.
yeah, similar to what sunnydestroy already said: you can either make a point of it to management (you might want to lead with something like “what should I be doing to get a promotion to tech lead”) or you can be happy being overpaid, work 30 strong hours a week, and find a side project.
I did that for a while at a previous job and was happy working fewer hours for a while and then eventually I got recruited by Google. If you don’t think you’d feel “lazy or stagnant” by just being superproductive and leaving at 4 every day, you should consider that at least.
@wilykat If working shorter hours were an option, that would be great, but IME that sort of company cares a lot about presenteeism, and it’s obligatory to work full-time hours even if the work is done. If OP’s colleagues resent them for overachieving, they’d resent them even more for “bunking off” early.
I second the advice to look for a better job (and explain why in interviews, which will count in your favour with a good company). Not only is it frustrating to work in a company like your current one, but it stifles your professional development: you’re incentivised against improving yourself, because that would further widen the gap and increase your frustration.
it’s obligatory to work full-time hours even if the work is done
Which could be a reason for the seeming anti-productivity; if his colleagues have to be in by eight and sit in the office until five whether or not they have the actual work done by three, why would they exert themselves getting the work done and then be sitting around for a couple of hours trying to find something as a time-waster until they can clock out? Go slow and spread it out over the day makes more sense, and they can always show the boss “yes, I’m working on that thing”.
I’ve had experiences of “guys, I’ve done my part of the work, anything else you want me to do while waiting?” and it’s been “no, we really don’t have anything at the moment” but because I had to stay there for the full X hours of the working day, I was sitting at my desk literally twiddling my thumbs for a good while even after roaming about looking for files to file and tidying up to do.
You’re only three months in. It sounds like you’re butting up against institutional inertia, which is a problem wherever you go.
It’s entirely possibly your colleagues are slackers and everyone is just content to sit there doing the minimum and collect their salaries.
It’s also possible that they’ve seen other newbies coming in full of zeal to shake the place up, they have tried shaking the place up, and it’s not worked out well. You should also take into account that if they’re non-technical and you are technical, there may actually not be that much of an overlap between what you can/want to do and what needs to be done/can be done applying technical methods to non-technical tasks.
If you really do feel like you could be doing a lot more than you are, try and see if there’s another team or even department you could move to. This really is something you should be talking to your manager about, and not in a “I’m surrounded by idiots, why won’t anyone recognise my genius?” way – be tactful when talking about team members! – but raise it with them that you feel you could be more productive or need to be stretched more in what you’re doing.
@WashedOut
There are other reasons for discouraging that. I have noticed in myself in the past & also in others, that programmers can become overly confident in their ability to make huge improvements, which then turns out to be highly disruptive and not a big benefit.
Anyway, you may want to channel your needs into tooling to make the life of your coworkers and yourself better.
Just a heads up: Scott is doing an impromptu AMA over at the subreddit.
Biological engineering seems poised to experience more exponential growth than software.
Could there exist such a thing as a bioengineering bootcamp (eg 4-month curriculum to entry-level usefulness), or is the path to real-world utility too nuanced/unknown/complex?
This probably isn’t the smartest idea and I know I should take this with a grain of salt, but I wanted to ask you internet strangers for some medical advice on patulous eustachian tube. I’m kind of out of ideas about it.
My girlfriend has been suffering from eustachian tube dysfunction for almost 3 years now. A short hour flight from LA to SF while she had a cold seemed to have triggered it and it just hasn’t gone away since. She gets feelings of ear fullness, pressure, discomfort, certain noises are especially louder, and she’s more sensitive to elevation changes.
After seeing various doctors and ENTs about it over the years who couldn’t quite figure out what was wrong with her besides Eustachian tube dysfunction, she got a referral to the Stanford Comprehensive Otolaryngology Clinic and was seen by the chief of the comprehensive ENT clinic there. She had been taking decongestants like Sudafed, antihistamines, had tubes placed in her eardrums, was popping her ears by blowing air while holding her nose closed, using an earpopping device that blows a continuous stream of air into your nose, visiting dentists to check for TMJ, went for audiograms, etc. Not much relief from all of that.
The clinic visit was productive, the doctor examined her thoroughly and diagnosed her with mild Patulous Eustachian Tube, where her Eustachian tube opens a little too wide. This was very interesting because up to this point, the other doctors gave the impression that the problem was the opposite, that her tube was too narrow and that was causing the problem. Because of the decongestants/ear popping she had been continuously using to try to address that issue, it had actually worsened her symptoms over time–she was doing things that would expand her Eustachian tubes further.
The doc suggested some things that could help: daily neti pot rinses with double the saline packets to get her eustachian tubes to swell a bit (reversing their over-openness), swims in chlorinated water to create the same effect, or some special nose drops that are hard to apply that I wish I could remember the name of. She didn’t recommend surgery for her condition since it was mild and there was a chance of complications. She also recommended stopping use of all decongestants and ear popping techniques since they would stretch her Eustachian tube. She also said it might get better over time, or it might be a lifelong condition she would just have to live with.
Obviously, having to live with the condition forever would suck immensely. She hasn’t flown on a plane in years because of her condition–it creates great discomfort and she is extra sensitive to the particular frequency of the noise from the airplane turbines. Noise cancelling headphones help a little with the noise, but it’s still quite loud for her. Medically, she’s cleared to fly, but it’s very uncomfortable for her.
Is there anyone else here that suffers from patulous eustachian tube or has experience with it that might know anything that could help? Any remedies or things to research? Any tips that could help her fly in an airplane?
Westworld is back! Anyone watching it along with me?
Post an idea so crazy, it might just work.
At university me and a mate prepared a legitimate engineering case for 3D-printed buildings (or at least large structural components), at a time when the only things being printed were plastic keyrings and parts for 3D printers.
Naturally we ‘metaphorically’ threw the document into the trash after we graduated, laughing that it would never get taken seriously. 7 years later….
On that note, in about 2003 I came up with the idea for a lift-sharing website, and did quite a bit of thinking about the implementation details, but then chickened out because I thought users might rob each other or worse and I’d be responsible.
Around the same time I also made plans for a grammar-checking tool more sophisticated than MS Word’s (I’m a linguistics graduate), but concluded there were too many things it couldn’t get right without extensive real-world knowledge or AGI. I’m a bit annoyed that this high error rate hasn’t stopped Grammarly making money.
Ah, we’ve reached the big 1-0-0. I clearly remember the first open thread, which came out just as I had started to keep up with SSC regularly, and having no idea that this was the start of a major SSC tradition. I could have sworn that my first-ever SSC comment was under this or the following open thread — I thought I had commented on Scott’s query about having received a strange package or something. A quick check shows me that I’m confused, and apparently my first open thread comment wasn’t until this. The only earlier comment that I can find in a quick check was under “Getting Eulered”, which I guess would be a sort of fitting way to introduce myself to SSC comments sections. My memory of commenting on a query about a strange package is so far nowhere to be confirmed.
Maybe this would be a good thread to comment on how we each found SSC, our initial impressions, our history with reading and commenting, how it influenced us, etc. For me it almost single-handedly led me to getting an online life by introducing me to an online community, and over the last ~4 years this has changed my life as a whole in a palpable way. As for this blog itself, I thought it was brilliant as soon as I got a look at it, but I never really imagined it booming as much in popularity as it has, nor did I see it getting as far towards mainstream recognition as it has. I’ve now seen friends on Facebook and met people in my professional life who have read SSC, and I imagine visibility is only increasing.