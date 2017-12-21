Please Take The 2018 SSC Reader Survey

If you’re reading this and have previously read at least one Slate Star Codex post, please take the 2018 SSC Survey.
This year’s survey is in three sections. If you’re strapped for time, just take Section 1. If you have a little more time, take both Sections 1 and 2. If you have a lot of time, take all three sections. Each section will take about ten minutes. There’s some more information on the survey itself.
You can talk about it in the comments, but don’t read them until you’re done taking the survey.
Do you consider persistent depressive disorder to be depression for this survey, or only major depressive disorder?
(For that matter, on surveys in general that ask about depression, does persistent depressive disorder count as depression?)
Yes
What should we say if our response to the Surgeon Riddle was correct but different than the answer?
(My ROT13 answer: Gur fhetrba vf nyfb gur obl’f sngure (gjb tnl znyr cneragf) naq gur obl vf nqbcgrq.)
When Cthulhu invalidates riddles…
I’d guess “no” because it feels like a kind of “implicit bias/sexism” test question.
On the other hand, given the gender bias in jobs like surgeon, I wonder if there actually are more women surgeons than gay-male surgeons, and by what margin (surely lower than in the general population!)
Surgery is 59% male, so unless male surgeons are pretty much all gay there are more women.
Haha I had the exact same response. Revealing my progressive aspirations, but tragic bias/sexism.
This was also my answer.
Yeah I also came up with that, but I marked myself as wrong because while technically correct, I failed the spirit of the question.
I had seen it a long time ago¹, but back then I immediately got it, so I claimed a solve now.
¹ Before gay marriage could confuse matters
Yeah. I heard the riddle ages ago when I was a child, but I can’t remember what I thought at the time. I mostly take it as positive that there’s now more possible answers than there were! 🙂
For the mental-illness responses of, “I have family members (within two generations) with this condition,” is a formal diagnosis required for them? I don’t think this is all that important, but I did notice the ambiguity.
(And for those who don’t know, Vim has a built-in ROT13 encoder/decoder [:help rot13].)
I live in eternal (sincere) admiration of people for whom it’s simpler to use the built-in Vim ROT13 encoder, than to press ctrl-c, then google ROT13, click twice, then press ctrl-v.
Thanks. (I pretty much always have a vim window open, so it’s an obvious go-to.)
Keystroke inventory for me with vim (on Windows) is Alt-Tab, Alt-E p, g?j, so it actually is slightly easier.
I think Vimium (O to use vomnibar to open something in a new tab, ro to get rot13.com, down, enter, Cmd-V) is probably quicker than vim.
I use the d3coder addin for Chrome 🙂
Is a wife considered a family member within 2 generations?
Also, these questions have radio buttons, implying the answers are exclusive. If I suspect I have a condition, and a family member has a formal diagnosis, which takes priority?
Almost by instinct, I suspect emacs has a widget for ROT13.
Buy why are you copy/pasting from a browser into Vim? It’s more work than a browser plug-in, and as much work as using my own ROT13-script that can be run from the command-line.
(To decrement from my own geek points: I don’t have a ROT13-script that I can run from the command-line. But I’d like to see how hard it would be to create one.)
There’s also a rot13 decoder contained in the bsd-games group of stuff; don’t know how to get it on macos, but it’s pretty easy on any linux distro.
echo ‘rot13 string’ | tr ‘A-Za-z’ ‘N-ZA-Mn-za-m’
would do the trick on unix-like systems.
You’re right.
However, that barfs on any string that contains punctuation, if the punctuation character is a meta-character in your shell.
I took a sample from this page, but had to remove the parantheses, as well as the apostrophe. Or edit the string manually, to insert backslash-operaters in front of the meta-characters.
That actually makes it very hard for command-line work, whether a simple command like that or a shell/python/whatever-else script.
Curses…looks like I’m stuck with Vim or Emacs, if I want a non-browser-plugin option.
It’s worse than what S_J says: copying and pasting into a terminal is a security hole. You should use a command that reads the clipboard, like
xclip. But you have to install it first. (Mac: pbcopy/pbpaste; Windows: clip/paste.)
tr A-Za-z N-ZA-Mn-za-m
and then press enter and paste the text, then meta-characters and newlines won’t be an issue. Press Ctrl-D or Ctrl-C to exit.
(I’m lazy and just do tr a-z n-za-m and hope that I can figure out the capital letters from the rest of the text.)
Browsers are flashy things with APIs that change from time to time; editors matching your dispositions are the tools to trust.
I noticed a similar ambiguity last year too.
(I answered as if “yes, I really suspect my relative has this condition” was enough.)
I had a problem with this, because it requires guessing on other people’s diagnoses. Also, I didn’t know if I was supposed to count uncles or whatnot. (I just did parents and grandparents, and said seems most likely diagnosis X, but it’s not like they would tell me if so.) I disliked that I couldn’t say that *I* wasn’t diagnosed with x without ALSO having to guess on other people’s diagnoses.
Yeah, I found it hard to choose an option when it’s not clearly “No, nobody I know about” or “Yes, my grandfather was diagnosed with Wibbling Earlobes” but it’s a case of “All I ever heard was that Cousin Sally was ‘seeing a doctor for her nerves’ so I don’t know what she had, or the diagnosis” or “Not that I know of, but given family stories I have strong suspicions”.
I failed the “figure out what part of this is supposed to be a riddle” part of the Surgeon Riddle. I guess that counts as “getting it instantly”, but I was staring at it for a while trying to figure out if maybe you’d left something out or what.
Yeah, the only thing that strikes me as a riddle is why a surgeon can’t operate on their own son. I mean, doesn’t a person normally have more than one parent? Now, if you make *two* parents dead, then you’re getting somewhere, even though the answer still seems obvious. (But to be fair, I’m definitely one of those people who’d heard the riddle before, so maybe what’s obvious to me now wouldn’t be if I saw it fresh.)
Surgeons are disallowed from operating on their own family members for medical ethics reasons.
OK, but that’s vague enough that that doesn’t really tell me anything. What’s the ethical problem? Are we worried that a related surgeon will do *too* good a job? And in an emergency situation like this, do we have time to bother with that?
I think the idea is that being too emotionally invested in the outcome could hurt performance? Not sure if there’s any empirical basis for that though.
We’re worried that emotional attachment makes them too close to the problem to do their job correctly.
We’re also worried about (in other less-contrived scenarios) family members colluding to defraud the medical system, either of insurance payments (“I totally did this super-expensive surgery on my wife, pay me”) or medications (“here’s a prescription for several thousand Oxycodone, bro”).
1. If the surgeon has too strong of an emotional connection with the patient, their performance may be negatively impacted by stress and grief. Imagine the surgeon forgetting a step during a surgery simply because they were too focused on their inner turmoil.
2. If the surgeon has powerful non-professional reasons to want a patient treated, they may unfairly prioritize treatment of that one patient above others. Imagine the surgeon using their professional influence to get a relative in their care bumped up on the recipient list for a new kidney.
3. If the surgery fails in a way that leads to the patient resenting the surgeon, or the surgeon blaming themselves for the failure, those negative impacts are magnified when the patient is a close relative of the patient. Imagine a surgeon being divorced by their spouse after an otherwise routine surgery under sedation gave said spouse brain damage.
4. If the surgeon is related to the patient, it is possible that they may benefit from the patient’s death. Imagine a surgeon ‘accidentally’ nicking the artery of a grandparent who will leave them money in their will.
“What’s keeping people from having more than 2 parents?”
Right, that’s the obvious answer if two parents are dead. But at least it feels like a riddle to me that way, even if an easy one.
This riddle worked a bit better before the split household, remarriage, and gay marriage all became common.
Nowadays it would be “I can’t operate on him, he’s my boyfriend’s ex-husband’s step-son by his new marriage’s half-sibling!” 😉
Once upon a time I might have labelled this question as a muggle detector.
Now I wonder that I have grown so old that I clearly don’t understand how Kids These Days see the world.
Now I wonder that I have grown so old that I clearly don’t understand how Kids These Days see the world.
It shows how great an upheaval of social mores has taken place within Living Memory and it should (but I doubt it will) get the Kids These Days in their twenties to stop thinking of older people still holding attitudes of Bygone Days as being deliberately and consciously evil (“you racist sexist homophobic transphobic Nazi!”) – no, it’s just that this was how we grew up and our minds were formed.
If you find it impossible to understand what the riddle in the Surgeon Riddle is, then that’s how your mind has been formed under the views you grew up with. Imagine what it would be like in twenty to thirty years when the Kids of Those Days might ask “But why would a human be carrying out an operation? That makes no sense!” and ease off on the contempt for the dinosaurs who don’t share the Obviously Right, True and Correct way of thinking that you have.
I think my H-E perception answer was corrupted by the fact that I scroll in little bits. So I literally saw a bunch of Es before most of the H was on my screen. I doubt I’m the only one.
+1, I did answer E.
I had the same experience. I put down that I say the “E”s first, but in retrospect it may have been better not to answer.
Yup, I thought the same thing.
I too scroll in little bits, but I saw both, since I just kept on scrolling.
Thanks. I’ve changed it as of 12:30 AM my time. Note to myself to delete the 344 answers before then as contaminated.
Regardless, my answer was E because the internet was being wonky and took a second to load the whole picture, so I saw some E’s before I could see the rest. I guess it just fails unless you’ve got an instant loading.
I saw the little pic in my browsers tab, where the Es are not discernible because the icon is too small, before the larger pic loaded. I didnt answer since this tainted my perception, but I wanted to add my fail to the list…
Ask those people to re-answer, because you’ll be deleting a *non-random* sample?
It would cause bias if the response (“H” vs “E”) is related to being one of the first 344 people who answered. If it’s not related, which I think is the case, then the data are missing at random.
Due to internet speed, the picture did not finish loading for me before I saw my first E.
The Sundown question had a similar problem for me that’d be more difficult to fix: I saw the first answer before I could even notice what’s written on the sundown.
I had the same problem. I just answered that I didn’t notice.
For me (after Scott’s change to an image) it was that the image took up my whole screen and doesn’t look much like an H without white space surrounding it. I feel like that the answers to tahat are much more a factor of scale rather than any detail/big picture divide in the viewer.
I looked at the answers for the first “THE THE” question before I looked at the picture.
As for the second “the the” question (related to a previous answer), I didn’t even attempt to read the answers, just glanced at a few words in them (“I could … change …”).
Failed to notice “I’ve seen this before, don’t count me” option on surgeon riddle, checked “I got this instantly.” instead.
Many of the political questions really need a “I don’t know/no opinion” option. I make it a point not to have too strong opinions on policy because I know I don’t know shit.
You don’t have to answer questions if you don’t want to.
The first section seemed to take a lot longer than 10 minutes.
All three sections took me ~35 minutes, which is about what Scott estimates. I’m not sure if one section took longer than another though.
I agree. Sections 1 and 2 took me about 45 minutes between them, because some of the questions took a lot of thought and introspection. I skipped section 3 because it involved taking several external tests and looked like it would take over an hour by itself.
I guess it’s possible Scott has randomised it so that some of us get longer sections than others.
Same for section 1 and 2, section 3 took me five minutes
@JulieK
My experience is that nearly all such estimates are a lie and based on immediately coming up with the answer. Of course, the actual time taken presumably differs greatly, so the reasonable solution would be either a (wide) range or a minimum.
I didn’t time myself, but section 1 felt like it took forever.
FWIW it took about 10 minutes for me…
Nazi option should possibly be “A and C, because people resort to violence.” and not “B and C, because people resort to violence.” or is there some hidden violence in B?
My reading of the question agrees with yours.
Yes, came here to say this as well. Not sure how to answer this question, so I’m leaving it blank; presumably it’s going to have to be scrapped due to ambiguity unless Scott fixes it quickly. (I assume I can’t refresh to see if he’s fixed it without losing my answers.)
EDIT: “Marriage Category” also has a problem, the final ‘illegal’ should be ‘legal’. Also the question is sort of weirdly worded in how it equivocates between the legality of homosexuality and gay marriage.
SON OF EDIT: —redacted—
GRANDSON OF EDIT: On all the instruments / puzzles / tricks that some of us have seen before, I feel like there probably ought to be an “I have seen this before, do not count me” option… there was one such option but not on all of them (e.g. the CRT questions.)
I noticed the same and I answered assuming these were typos. I didn’t want to believe they were trick questions.
For the “I have seen this before” type… well, I remember what I thought the first time I saw/heard of it so I answered that (even in the one occasion I could have answered “seen it before”).
(delurking for this? *facepalm*)
Same. I picked “people resort to violence”, because that seems less ambiguous.
The next question, marriage category, also seems wrong. It says: “In a country where homosexuality is illegal, a government clerk participates in civil disobedience and refuses to marry gay people.” By my reading, this should say that homosexuality is legal, not illegal. Otherwise, it’s not disobedience.
Yeah, honestly it probably says some really interesting things about me that I constantly get this kind of thing wrong.
Tell me more.
I think everyone does, because I’ve made this sort of mistake too, and I remember Ozy had a comment on their blog once that they always screw this sort of thing up and it’s literally the worst writing tic to have.
Yeah I got confused by the Nazis as well.
The most obvisous answer for me on the Nazi question was the missing option B and C, becuse in both cases the Nazis would get a (relatively) favorable media coverage, at least compared to A.
My honest reaction is B and C, because in this case only active participants got involved in any confrontation.
This was precisely my reaction, too.
Couple of thoughts:
Religious background was hard to answer. Devout Catholics on one side and weird spiritualists on the other side.
I was uncomfortable with the political spectrum thing equating Republicans with Tories. Over here I’m a centrist Conservative, but over there I’d be slap bang in the middle of the Democratic party.
I found that first gender role question really interesting. Scored 47M/69F, but I’m convinced that this would have been sharply different had I taken the test ten years ago – the difference being that then I was working in a big hierarchical global 80% male organisation, while now I’m in a small business where all the staff (bar me) and 95% of the customers are female. I’m curious just how much of this is context-dependent – whether it reflects just who you are surrounded by.
I had a bit of a giggle at some of the dichotomies.
Some examples, whether the system is basically fine or needs smashing, I mean surely there’s a real opinion you can hold which is something like “not so fundamentally flawed that smashing would produce something useful but sufficiently flawed that gradual small adjustment will pave the way to large reform”. Which one is the better fit there?
Also at the gender test question. Like natural disasters would be exciting, you would feel excitement. It would be terrible, but your heart would race, you would sweat, curse, cry, scream. All of these things are expressions of excitement. Did it mean exciting in the sense that Christmas as a child is exciting? As in something to be anticipated and relished?
Yeah, the “The System” question was kind of weird- after post after post on Moloch and incentive failures, we’re supposed to still take for granted that there’s a System that’s either worthy of praise, or could or should be meaningfully smashed? More than “this is fine” or “smash the System”, I felt “clean up the Mess”. I think I picked the second option, as closest to that? But I honestly forget my answer.
Re: the system. My honest take is probably something like “irreparably broken and doomed to decline,” which there wasn’t an option for. Probably a minority opinion either way though, so whatever.
That was way more than 10 minutes per section.
I timed myself taking it and was less than ten minutes. I added a bit on because I already knew the questions, but maybe I added too little. How long did it take you?
I don’t know; I’m terrible at timing things because I rarely do things all in one go. Like, I did a bunch of other thing inbetween parts of that survey, so the time between start and finish was at least an hour, but that’s not a very useful measurement. Still even all the way through in one go I doubt I could have done that in 10 minutes per section. At least one individual question took several minutes, namely the favorite post question.
I thought for maybe 15 seconds whether I could think of a favorite post, and decided that I’d have to look through the archives to decide, so I skipped it, since otherwise it would have taken me hours if not days.
@Scott Alexander
I don’t think that having the creator self-take it is a valid way to test the duration, because it merely counts the mechanical element (pressing the buttons), not the mental effort of coming up with the answers.
In general, it seems wise to test a survey with a small group because it will also catch the major errors.
My data point is it took about 50 minutes for all 3 sections.
The longest time-sink was the third section, as it required results from outside sites.
I answered every question, taking approximately 70 minutes. I didn’t check the clock when I went from section 1 to section 2, but I hit the last of the “check the seconds before you answer” questions at about 40 minutes in.
I may have a tendency to overanalyze questions like this.
Made a wordpress account just to comment:
1- please recheck both of your “which scenario is more like the other” a&b or a&c etc I believe you have a typo in question two and possibly meant different letters in question one. Or else I missed the whole point.
2 – there should be a way to select “no answer” … why? Because if I accidentally tap a radio button there’s no way to un-tap it. So on a couple of things I just left a response I wasn’t comfortable with because I couldn’t make it go away.
Seconded, needs a way to un-tap a radio button. Especially for the ones where it was “if you didn’t answer the previous, leave it blank” – accidentally clicked one, no way to undo it.
For next time, would it be possible to add an option for GRE scores in the SAT/IQ section? Asking because my SAT scores are lower than everything else percentile-wise and I have pride, dammit!
Also, why do intelligence surveys always include the SAT but no one ever remembers the ACT
Yeah, I took the ACT instead of the SAT as well.
From what I’ve heard, I think the ACT has more “knowledge” questions vs just “reasoning”? Though I guess the SAT had/has the infamous vocabulary knowledge questions.
I don’t know. I thought the ACT correlated pretty well with the SAT among those who take both, so I would think it’d still be a valid measure to the extent anything is.
Also on that topic.. for what reason do people take professionally-administered IQ tests?
“Knowledge” correlates with g. Vocabulary tests are actually the most g loaded parts of IQ tests. It’s just not “culturally neutral”.
Because they’re written by people on the coasts, who can’t be bothered to remember that the center of the country does anything but make their flights take longer. (I kid. Mostly.)
I actually put in my converted ACT score, because I don’t remember what I got on the SAT.
Also, since this seems like the thread for SAT related amendments, it would be interesting on the next iteration to ask for scores on the separate portions, i.e. Verbal score, Math score, and whatever the third section is now on the 2400 scale (Writing?).
My Verbal vs. Math scores were reasonably distinct, and I’d be interested to see other people’s results as well as the tendency across this population.
I second the request to include GRE scores. For people who have taken it, it’s probably more relevant than the SAT (since it happens later). Also, I believe MENSA takes it as one of their accepted tests.
Can anyone recommend a good place to get a professionally administered IQ test?
I do have a depression diagnosis, but I seem to be recovering pretty well in recent years. This looks a bit awkward with high life satisfaction etc, maybe provide an option of “yes and I got better”?
Yeah, I was surprised there wasn’t an option for “diagnosed in the past but no longer have it” or something similar. I just put “no” on those items, since empirically I no longer fit the criteria, but in the context of asking about family members etc. a past diagnosis does seem like relevant information.
Indeed. I was addicted to alcohol. I drank over 200 units a week. I went months without sobering up. I dropped out of Oxford. I got a diagnosis and a (useless) prescription. I was completely sober for about a year, and I got withdrawal symptoms. This was all ten years ago. I currently drink, but I’m clearly not addicted, am functional and have a career that’s increasingly going pretty well. What does that count as? How do I count my grandfather, who never touched a drop in my lifetime or for decades beforehand, but whose explanation of this to his daughter in law when she asked was that eventually he stopped being able to get drunk any more, so what was the point?
Another note, the race thing… I understand these are some sort of official categories in the US, but it really hurts my brain. I’m from Spain and as “white” as people get, but then I have to choose between “White (non-Hispanic)” and “Hispanic”. Er. So I suppose white means scandinavian or germanic and so I chose hispanic (it’d also be silly if people from Spain are not hispanic, but they made *some* native americans hispanic by virtue of killing half of them and mixing with the rest). And what is an Italian, genetically indistinguishable from me, supposed to answer?
European-Heritage residents of Spain are not conventionally considered “Hispanic” by the US categories. Yes, it’s dumb.
The answer I would want from you if I was Czar Of The Slate Star Codex Survey would be “White (Non-Hispanic)” despite the vague absurdity of it all.
The man was not made for the category, nor the category the man in this case.
It seems like the better answer here would be to do what, for instance, the actual US census does: ask about Hispanic separately from actual race. So are you White/Black/Asian etc. and a separate question of “do you consider yourself to have Hispanic heritage?”
That’d let you filter out the people from Spain(also Portugal) via the country question and then let you conclude how many south americans you actually have, as well as a their racial demographics.
As a racial category, what we call ‘Hispanic’ really means Mexican (or Central American) Mestizo. But because we are largely ignorant of the racial classifications of other countries, we have the vague idea that everybody from south of the border, from Evita Perón to Pelé to Subcomandante Marcos, is sort of Hispanic. (Also, we’re sure that Arabs and South Asians aren’t White, but we don’t know what the hell they are instead.)
Intriguing, as always.
Slight quibble on the question about income and stage of life: there’s no option for “temporary lowered income, earned more in the past, hope to earn more in the future”, like someone working part-time due to parenting, other caring responsibilities, or personal illness, or someone working a low-paid job to make ends meet during a period of unemployment in their main field. I’m a stay-at-home parent with a part-time job, and I ticked retirement as the closest option.
The diagnosis questions don’t have an option for “a doctor thinks I have this but I don’t think I do” (which is the case for me and depression). Also, if you think you have it but aren’t diagnosed, and also a close family member has a confirmed diagnosis (which is the case for me and autism), which of those two radio buttons do you tick? I went for “think you have it” because it was higher up the list, which seemed to correlate with importance, even though the family member’s diagnosis is a more objective and concrete thing. Would it be better to have checkboxes where you can tick both?
Re religion, I’m glad to see the question about conversion. One of my quibbles in previous years is that the religious background question doesn’t distinguish between “I’m religion X because I was brought up that way” and “I was brought up atheist and converted to religion X, which happens to be the religion of my distant ancestors”. The adult conversion question goes some way towards fixing that, although it doesn’t help in the case of teenage converts.
Lastly, I used to be able to reverse the spinning dancer illusion but can’t any more. Is that common? Does it correlate with general cognitive decline? (I don’t think I’m as intelligent as I was before I had kids.)
Same thing about the dancer, used to be able to do it without too much difficulty (last time was the previous SSC survey I think) but this time couldn’t do it no matter how much I tried.
Political Disagreement III lacks an option for relativists (i.e., those who disagree with me aren’t wrong).
I struggled with answer political disagreement III as well. If you take an in-group/out-group view of political disagreement, it’s hard to categorize this as either an intellectual or moral failure. It’s a bit of both. I wanted to answer a failure of imagination in that your out group may be reasonable within their own norms and beliefs. I left it blank.
For me, political Disagreement I and II were as difficult. They seem to presuppose that disagreement is about who is factually correct – as if there’s a right answer out there somewhere and disagreements (when not due to evil) are a matter of who is making a “mistake”? This framework might not be silly in a few cases (e.g. perhaps questions about global warming) but in general seems so very off that I couldn’t even choose a ‘least bad’ answer.
You didn’t clarify if people should revise their answers on the Truth vs Beauty question; was it mostly just a set-up for the following question? I’d be keen to know what SSCers think on that one (and especially how it breaks down given answers to other questions), though I suspect it weighs heavily towards Truth?
That was a placebo question I was just using as a setup for the next one.
I think the UK and US have very different Overton Windows, so the alignment question doesn’t quite work.
US ……………………. UK
Republican Party …… Far Right
Democratic Party ….. Conservative Party
Far Left ……………… New Labour
That is the equivalence the survey draws, isn’t it?
No, the survey shows:
US ……………………. UK
Republican Party …… Conservative Party
Democratic Party ….. New Labour
Gosh, you’re right. I think maybe a previous year’s version drew the equivalence you suggest.
Scott has always drawn this equivalence, such as in 2017, 2014, and the original in 2009.
(The 2017 survey is undated, but linked from here. The 2009 survey is undated, linked from here.)
I think you’re either supposed to answer relative to your local overton window (in which case they occupy similar spaces on the political spectrum) or, and my favoured explanation, the perception of US politics as somehow way, way more right-wing than the UKs is a bit overblown and we’re not that different.
I agree with the gist of what you’re saying, but I don’t think agree with US[Far Left]=UK[New Labour]. Bernie Sanders is in the Democratic party, but is well to the left of Tony Blair.
Similarly, I don’t think the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg are to the left of the Republican Party.
I mean, at the end of the day all four parties are big tents. Republicans overlap with Tories and also with people to the right of the Tories. Democrats overlap with Tories and Labour. Labour overlaps with Democrats and those to their left.
Actually, Bernie isn’t in the Democratic party, he’s an independent. It wasn’t 100% clear whether he ever actually joined the party before he started running for a spot on their ticket, which was an issue early in the campaign. After Trump was elected, he re-affirmed that he’s an independent and is planning to run as an independent for Senate in 2018.
So yes, taking Bernie at his word, he’s to the left of the Democratic Party.
Thanks for the correction. I have to admit a lack of knowledge about the sub-politics of the US parties, but I still suspect there are Democrats to the left of Tony Blair.
(Although I realise my point is a very weak one, because Tony Blair is pretty much the most right-wing of the Labour Party, and I’m not even certain that the left-wing of the Democratic party is to the left of him…)
I would definitely say Tony Blair with the construction of New Labour was moving to the sort of liberal but not traditionally left in the mould of the Democratic Party, and since ‘Thatcherism-Lite’ was a vote-winning strategy he did move more to the right.
So I’d classify him as centrist-right, slightly (but only very slightly) more to the right of the bulk of the Democrats, whose most leftward official party members are centrist-left (their more progressive supporters in Da Yute whom they try coaxing out to vote for them are a lot more to the left but probably not official party members, and the really lefties seem to regard them with contempt).
I think Hillary Clinton moved in a Blair direction, e.g. his enthusiasm to follow the US lead on the Iraq war finding a parallel in her hawkishness and enthusiasm for the Libyan action, so again I’d judge her as centrist-right of her party. The Democrats as a whole are more like the Lib-Dems, with the same tension between the social liberals and the classical liberals, except the social liberals had the upper hand on the socially permissive policies like gay marriage etc. and on increased public spending.
I think political parties are to a large extent incomparable between countries, because the coalitions that form them are different, and the status quo is different in each. For instance, it would be misleading draw conclusions from the fact that replacing the NHS with the US’s system would be a very right-wing* thing in the UK but it is not just the extreme right of the US that supports its current system, because the status quo differs. If you looked at proposals to e.g. nationalise utility companies or privatise schools, the groups on each side would be more similar in terms of their position within their countries.
If I had try to make correspondences, I think this is what I’d say:
The Republican party has some factions (evangelicals, gun rights folk) that don’t have equivalences in the UK. The general libertarian faction has a small representation in the tories, Lib Dems and UKIP. The mainstream conservative faction largely corresponds to the tories and UKIP slightly.
The centrist Democrats correspond to centrist tories/Labour. The liberal (in the traditional sense) ones correspond to Lib Dems and some people in Labour. The “socialist” ones correspond to the middle/left faction in Labour if we are restricted to English parties; but if you disregard the nationalist part they are probably closer to the SNP.
In terms of individual politicians, Trump would be UKIP (but couldn’t really arise in the British system) or an unholy hybrid of Farage and George Galloway if we match populist for populist; Hillary Clinton is extremely similar to May; Obama is maybe a less religious Blair who succeeded Gordon Brown rather than John Smith; Ron Paul is Douglas Carswell/Daniel Hannan; Bernie Sanders plays the role of Jeremy Corbyn in some ways but is closer in policies to Harriet Harman or someone.
*for a certain flavour of right: it could be proposed by libertarian tories or UKIPers but not e.g. the BNP
I think that’s well put. Especially your caveats.
Hillary Clinton is extremely similar to May
Mmmm – as said above, I see Hillary Clinton as much more like Tony Blair. I don’t much see the resemblance with Theresa May, who up until the collapse of the Tories post-the shock referendum result had been tootling along in decent obscurity (unlike Hillary who had been tootling her own trumpet ever since the Clintons got out of Arkansas). I’m sure I can’t have been the only one, during the Days of the Long Knives over the leadership succession, to say “Who the hell is Theresa May?”
I don’t have a good grasp on May’s current policies, mainly because they are still dealing with the huge steaming lump of ordure that is Brexit and they don’t seem to have any policies. I think she might be genuinely (slightly) socially conservative, definitely fiscally conservative but the main impression I get is of a very watered-down wannabe Thatcher (then again, most of the post-Thatcher prime ministers have tried to be that as well, including the tough on crime and the causes of crime).
Plainly she must be tough to have survived and to have risen like this, but I don’t have a read on what she really believes or stands for. Maybe she and Hillary are alike, it’s just that Hillary’s ambition is way more visible and a larger part of her character.
cDave, would you please provide some more information on why you hold this opinion? I’ve heard similar things stated several times (usually by Americans on the left to criticize those to the right of their position). I’m legitimately curious how true this is, but haven’t seen much evidence for or against it.
As a Hungarian right-libertarian (by American terms), in my opinion it really depends on the issue we consider. The American style of hardcore Christian conservatism doesn’t really exist in most of Europe. Neither really does the American brand of individualist sentiment of libertarians and many Republicans, but my impression is that in practice this individualism is long gone in America too. On economy, America stands out with its lack of state healthcare and its expensive universities, but overall government spending is actually not that much lower than in Europe.
On the other hand, on identity politics issues (such as affirmative action, political correctness, sexual harassment lawsuits) America seems to be ridiculously off-the-charts far-left when viewed from large parts of Europe (except the Nordics, not sure about the UK). I’d say the European Overton window is also slightly to the right of America, particularly after the recent refugee wave. That many American cities openly sabotage the enforcement of the immigration laws of the country and provide government services to illegal immigrants, or that Trump’s proposal to deport all illegal immigrants was commonly described as an extreme position, is imho evidence of how left-wing America is on this issue (or was until recently at least).
I suspect that the differences between the US and Europe on issues where the US is more right-wing are better known (on both sides of the Atlantic) than where it’s more left-wing. When I started to get better informed about Western politics, it was quite a shock to discover that on some issues my opinions that make me a left-aligned liberal in Hungary would be strongly right-wing in America or parts of Western Europe. Note that I’m far from perfectly informed on either the UK or the US, and that I mostly compared the US with Europe in general, rather than with the UK. The UK is perhaps closer to the US on identity politics, but I don’t think it goes quite as far. Also note I’m not cDave.
The “how do you view extremists?” and “how do you view terrorism?” questions are problematic.
I view Stalinits very differently to how I view Fascists. As for the second question you never defined what terrorism is.
I would definetly be in favour of certain things that are labeled terrorism by reactionaries but I wouldn’t view ISIS style terrorism preferably.
As for extremists, I’d consider whichever is the farther from you.
Some notes:
For family background, I missed the “no one in my family ever practiced any religion (afaik)” option.
I had to completely skip the IQ questions, maybe include an online IQ test in section 3?
Regarding the harassment questions, I checked the seconds only once and then answered all 4 questions according to the result. I’m not sure if this was right or if I should have checked the time again for each question.
For the the Sundown question, my preferred answer would have been “This test is getting old”.
Question Dancer 2 was a nice trick, but I read only the first two words of each answer so you could have snuck anything in there without me noticing.
Because online IQ tests are totally valid as a standard and will totally make the already improbably high stated IQ here seem much more valid.
Online IQ tests give results that are lower than the actual IQ, not higher. This is because higher IQ people are more likely to want to test their intelligence with online tests. Which skews the average up.
I agree, I think it would be a good idea to ask for both – what is your professionally tested IQ, if you have one. Then ask what is your “online” IQ (or average thereof). Might be interesting to see how much they differ for those who have taken both kinds of tests.
If we’re going to do that, then it should be a specific online IQ test (like the other tests in the last part). I’d like to see how these scores compare to professional ones when the latter are known. (Language-independent tests like Raven’s matrices are available free online.)
> Do you donate to the SSC Patreon?
How about the possible answer , “No, but I want to donate via another platform like Lliberapay”
Political Disagreement I:
I’m missing an option like “I don’t think most people have a real political stance so it’s hard to say that they seem right or wrong”.
The current economic and political system…
You can choose between “good but fine-tuning” and “fundamentally bad”. How about “Good parts and very bad parts”? Ie, a middle-thing?
How would you describe your opinion on minimum wage ?
Might want a clarifying note that says “in your country”.
Thanks for pointing out Liberapay. About your experience with it: tell me more.
I just sort of assumed that there was an invisible clarifying note that said “in America, because screw your non-important non-American country.” In fact, I assume that a lot of the time. :p
But it’s true, my answer for my own country woud have been that we don’t have or need minimum wage laws, because we’ve got a healthy balance between labour unions and employer interest organisations that serve the same purpose much more effectively.
What country is that, if you don’t mind saying?
Sweden.
And if I may bang the patriotic drum a bit further, I do think that “the Swedish Model” (a phrase thrown around a lot come election time, with every politician claiming that they’re trying to look out for it :p ) is a surprisingly elegant and functional solution. Americans are always complaining about the government getting into their business – well, this is how you make sure it doesn’t, by making it so that it’s not needed, because you can get together and work out your own collective solutions through civilised discussion between the concerned parties without the need for clueless technocrats to get involved.
Two remarks regarding the questions about religion:
I’m really unsure what spiritual means and whether it applies to me. I tried googling, but that wasn’t very helpful either, people don’t seem to agree about the meaning of the word at all. Let’s take for example Wikipedia:
“According to some scholars, what both religion and spirituality have in common is a sense of the supernatural, while others see supernatural thought unnecessary for spirituality.”
And another thing: To me it seems a bit strange to assume that my family would have one common religious background, especially if you split the Christian categories. For example at least in Germany it’s quite common that Protestant and Catholic people marry.
Thanks for the survey and especially for bringing the Gender Role tests to my attention, that has been very interesting.
The Wason question is flawed because it leaves out the condition that each card has a color on one side and a number on the other side. As worded, it’s possible, e.g., that the 3 has an even number on the other side.
Right, the correct answer to the question as worded (spoiler alert) is that you need to check every card except the one that’s already known to have a red side. I answered as if we’re supposed to assume that each card has a number on one side and a colour on the other, since that allowed one of the given answers to be correct, so probably the question should state that explicitly.
Yeah, seems like the implicit assumption should be articulated.
If I remember right it was equivalent to “if even then red”, which does not make it “if red then even”.
Also note – distinguishing red from brown can be problematic for some, and even though it is not necessary for the logic in this question, it is distracting.
I did not answer that question because I thought the right answer was just to turn over the 8 card, and that wasn’t an option. Reading the other comments, there seems to be lots of disagreement. I wonder if it was just the way the question was asked was ambiguous. If you turned over the 8 you’d know if even numbers had red backs, and it didn’t seem to me that turning over the other cards would tell you the same.
But if you turned over the brown card and found an even number you’d know even numbers didn’t necessarily have red backs, which means it needs checking too.
You need to turn over the brown card, to see if a card with an even number can have a brown back, and you also need to turn over the 8 card, to see if the even card we know about has a red back. You don’t need to turn over the red card (it doesn’t matter if it’s even or not), and you don’t need to turn over the odd card (the statement says nothing about what color backs odd cards have).
I don’t agree.
If you turned over the 8 you’d know if even numbers had red backs
But you don’t. You don’t know if the card with number 3 has a red or brown back, and you don’t know if the card with a brown back has an odd or even number. You need to turn over at least two cards, and the way to check is turn over one with a visible number and one with a visible colour.
Which number and which colour is what the argument is about 🙂
In the “Watson” test, I believe we might want the assumption that if one face has numbers the opposite has colors? Is that deliberately left out? Certainly it seems implied.
I wasn’t really happy with the political affiliation question. I am arguably a Marxist in the sense of largely agreeing with Marx’s analysis of capitalism, but my opinion based on that is that the best way to move forward from here is “heavily-regulated market economy, cradle-to-grave social safety net, socially permissive multiculturalism”. I answered social-democrat to that question, partly because of the silly “example” for Marxism.
I also disagree with your characterisation of the pre-Corbyn UK Labour Party, which I would probably consider social-democratic for most of its life (unlike the Liberal Democratic party, which is probably a better fit for your “Liberal” category, and a better analogue of the US Democratic party).
However, I understand that this is an impossible question to ask perfectly and I think you’ve done quite well. This isn’t really a criticism; I just wanted to complain. 😛
The question about lily pads on the lake is clearly a trick question, but I can’t tell what answer I was supposed to enter in it. Should I just leave it empty?
The autism spectrum test says “I am fascinated by dates”. I can’t figure out what “dates” is trying to mean there. I can think of at least three different interpretation, as in, calendar dates, dates to meet people romantically, or the fruit. Is this just a failure of my understanding of English, or is it deliberately ambiguous?
How is the lily pad a trick question?
> In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake? _____ days
If the patch doubles each day for 48 days, then either the patch would have to be impossibly tiny now to call a “patch of lily pads”, or in 48 days it would have to grow bigger than any lake on Earth.
I looked it up and it says the answer is 47. I guess it depends on what you consider a “patch” to be.
Haha, that’s a fun point. It didn’t occur to me to think about the actual numbers. But Who say’s we’re on Earth? Who says the lilies are normal-sized ones? The only correct answer is 47, so I wouldn’t call it a trick question. It just requires you to imagine an improbable situation.
The Pond of Babel?
There’s research pointing to a fact that WEIRD people answer according to whatever hypotheticals are posited, while non-WEIRDs tend to give “patently wrong” answers that involve fixating on something that “makes more sense” than what’s posited.
Wikipedia says that the smallest water lily has a diameter of as small as 1 cm, so if the original patch consisted of a single lily pad, then it would be about 100 miles across (a diameter of sqrt(2^48) cm) after 48 days.
So, roughly the size of Lake Erie, or one of a dozen or so other lakes. But water lillies can only grow in water shallow enough to root in the bottom; it is unlikely that any lake has enough surface area at that depth.
I considered that too but just assumed they were some sort of lilies that are soooooooo small that it’s possible.
How is it going to do that ? It can’t spread over land.
The “trick” is that you’re tempted, before thinking about it, to say 24 because 24 is half of 48, but the real answer, once you think about it, is 47.
The lily pad question isn’t a trick question, it’s to detect innumerates (read: nearly everyone everywhere except SSC-like places) who think they’re qualified to answer.
Given that it’s an autism spectrum test, it must mean “dates” as in calendar dates, but I had exactly the same thought (and wondered if there was going to be a follow-up question either in the test itself or back on Scott’s survey asking if the ambiguity had bothered you :-))
A few notes:
1. I am atheist but religiously identify as Christian (Orthodox). Much like Golda Meir (“I believe in the Jewish people, and they believe in God”) and Alexander Lukashenko (“I am an atheist, but an Orthodox atheist”).
2. I don’t and have never denied AGW, but do not believe any action should be taken on it. I want clathrate collapse and Tropical Hyperborea.
3. Vegetarianism: “No, but I try to eat less meat / offset the meat I eat, for moral reasons” closest, but in reality, I eat as much fish and chicken as I want, less beef, and really try to avoid pork, on the basis that the degree of consciousness (and capacity for suffering) seems to be linked to intelligence.
1) how is “atheist Russian Nationalist” not enough? (True, you weren’t asked about Nationalism.) Even setting aside the mere “theism” question, I haven’t noticed you having any actual Orthodox sensibilities.
2) see “Russian Nationalist”. So, you *want* to have to fight for your land in the future?
3) how about trying some insects?
Well, in the Tropical Hyperborea scenario much of currently-inhospitable Siberia would become pretty nice, so Russians will have to fight for land much less. (OTOH Indians will be screwed, but who cares about them, right?)
The atom can do the fighting. Russia has 20,000 tactical nukes.
My political program also involves mass IQ augmentation + population explosion through artificial wombs, which will populate the north Eurasian landmass with billions of superior beings who will launch the technological singularity (if DeepMind or the Chinese don’t get there first).
Regardless – competition in the struggle for survival is the only and ultimate value, may the best Civilization win and be the one to carry the word of the God-Emperor of Machinekind into the infinite darkness above.
Oh boy, Russian in the comments and, sure enough, Darwinism, hail the Emperor, nuclear war, full package.
Disclaimer: am Russian myself but carry along the principles of rationality and pacifism for the future when 99% of contemporary Russians die in the stupid wars for their shitty emperors.
Yet another year without noncognitivism in the religious views choices…
How moral should I rate myself as if I’m amoral?
You mean moral views?
Actually (based on what I gather from wikipedia) it also makes sense to distinguish amorality/moral nihilism and emotivism (“I feel good/bad about it” with no deeper or more objective meaning). I’m somewhere between the two. And while admitted nihilism is relatively rare, I suspect that emotivism is pretty close to the views of many people who haven’t given much thought to moral questions.
I skipped that one for the same reason.
>You mean moral views?
Nope.
Ah, makes sense. Moral non-cognitivism is missing, too, though.
Hmmm. So that’s how it is called. Fortunately, my views are more complicated just enough to be able to call my self a kind of extreme agnostic.
I mean, I agree with noncognitivism in the treatment of typical religious beliefs, but I cannot exclude that some people can achieve false religious beliefs, and then things like simulation argument leave me agnostic about intelligences outside our flow of time that could theoretically intervene if something really interesting to them would need only a small nudge to happen.
Why the focus on Adderal among ADD meds? I’ve never taken it, but my Ritalin/Concerta use is now old enough to vote. (All it wants to vote for is a policy where people who have taken the stuff long enough without abusing it can get 90-day prescriptions in Oklahoma.) I filled in the boxes to reflect this.
I left those boxes blank, but I too take Ritalin semi-regularly. I’ve never had Adderall.
As far as I can tell from a quick check they have almost identical effects (Ritalin might not be passed to nursing babies?). My guess would be treat at least Adderall and Ritalin as basically the same drug for purposes of those questions.
Considering that Scott’s a practicing psychiatrist, he probably would have said so if this is what he wanted people to do.
Survey for SSC commenters:
1) Did you catch the error in the Wason selection task?
2) Do you believe that this error was deliberately introduced by Scott?
I kept looking for a “none of the above” option, so… 1) Yes and 2) No.
One problem I notice is vg arire fnvq gung rirel pneq unf n ahzore ba bar fvqr naq n pbybe ba gur bgure. V thrff gur bevtvany irefvba fcrpvsvrq guvf. Is there something else?
Yes, no.
Skpped a few questions because the scale is orthogonal to any scale I could perceive as relevant.
For example, in the gay marriage question I cannot make myself believe that an illegal marriage registration is binding to any other state clerk (and a single protesting clerk when something _is_ legal could be or not be easy to route around)…
Yeah, this. If the state doesn’t recognize gay marriage, then the clerk in (A) is just filing invalid paperwork in a way that doesn’t really help or hurt anyone, other than by wasting their time. Whereas in (C) they are actually preventing people from getting married when the law says they should be allowed to.
A better pro-gay civil disobedience example might be: a teacher discusses homosexuality in class, in violation of a state “no promo homo” law.
For the religious questions, I put Atheist (Spiritual), Buddhist and No Change. But I only recently adopted Buddhism (formerly non-spiritual Atheist) and am not sure if I chose correctly on the survey.
Still no academic (research) option.
Also needs an “all of the above” for Political Disagreement I
They might be right about some things. I can’t be sure of my position. Sometimes they make understandable mistakes and are probably mostly decent people though sometimes their mistakes seem incomprehensible and a minority genuinely are inexcusably stupid or downright evil.
Disagreement II sort of needs an ” they have different precepts than me, I don’t agree with those precepts and indeed some of those precepts I consider outright evil but I can also see that if I genuinely believed those precepts then there would be a moral imperative to behave very similarly to how they behave such that they’re trying to be good people within the framework of the precepts they believe”
re: Surgeon Riddle : Bs pbhefr gur fhetrba vf gur snguref tnl uhfonaq! Orpnhfr ynqvrf bs pbhefr pbhyq arire or fhetrbaf. V zrna jung pbhyq gurl rira onynapr fhetvpny vzcyrzragf ba juvyr gurl’er abg ubyqvat gurz!
Yeah, I needed a “sometimes they make mistakes which I can understand them making, given the faulty premises from which they are starting, but they’re not all decent and probably a lot of them are nasty” option.
But all surveys lack a degree of nuance because otherwise they’d be a mile long and take a year to complete!
I eventually decided that “academic (on the teaching side)” should be interpreted as “academic, not student”—i.e., professor-ish, but including researchers who don’t teach. Not sure where postdocs would fall.
I listed my state as “Rio Grande do Sul” because I, of course, am an American; may you have a flood of “Chihuahua”, and “Corrientes”, and “Zulia”, and so on (maybe even “Ontario” 🙂 ). Also, “Hispanic”, because that question is stupid (“not your fault”). I don’t get a “profit” from my work; I get a barely-livable “wage” (expected to go further down in the near-future) and some asshole gets the profit; you should distinguish between “wage-slave”, “working alone”, and “employer“; I find it funny how “academic” is somehow different from any other corporate drone. “People without university degrees needn’t pretend they have professions”. Is *anyone* besides Scott qualified to answer their IQ percentile *at SSC*? I did notice I listed 2 “blogs”, of which one isn’t a blog (Radio War Nerd, Ecosophia; don’t make me decide between those, which I am of course advertising now).
The list of political affiliations sucks, and reflects first gross US biases, then gross SSC biases. I mean, Death Eating appears at all, *distinguished* from “alt-Right”, which the Front National has nothing to do with; Anarch(o-Commun)ism absent; (if Anarchism were present, “Statist”) Leftists can only be “Sweden Yes!” or miss Tovarish Stalin (BTW, ask Friedman (*any* of them, it seems): has Right-Libertarianism ever been tried? If yes, what were the results?) – no “Leftism without religion or multiculturalism”, a.k.a. Unionism, a.k.a. a lot of Obama-Trump; Fascism not offered, with Singapore, China, and recently-past (but see: Bolsonaro 2018!) Latin America as examples; no form of theocracy or literal tribalism offered; likely more (one might say: “Right-Libertarianism appears at all”).
The questions on minimum wage and feminism definitely need some form of distinction between countries – my opnion on “feminism” in Norway has nothing to do with my opinion on “feminism” in Congo-Kinshasa (and honestly, both my and your country are *internally* divided in such a way); possibly, that on UBI too. On charity, I think there should be a distinction between “no 10% to spare”, “don’t want to donate 10%”, and “do donate 10%, but without pledge” (I lied on picking the latter, because the first didn’t exist). What’s the question of birth *day* doing? I’ve been sexually harassed, in that, if this question is taken at face value, just about *everyone* has – do you disagree, or did you forget, or were you afraid, of asking about degree? What does the overt placebo do? The darndest thing happened: “aNeopuritan” was generated randomly! I think’d have gotten the surgeon answer instantly if I were in all ways like me except native Anglophone – in Portuguese, a generic surgeon is *grammatically* male (but I did answer literally, “had to think a little”). You definitely should ask “Have you seen ‘the the’ before?”. Does ADH1 fail to distinguish between criticism from self and others on purpose? Any particular reason for Big 5 instead of HEXACO? I look forward to seeing how many other people got 0% femininity and agreeableness.
Thanks for everything, I look forward to being a monthly paying customer on Patreon (possibly even better: Liberapay).
Yeah, I could have sworn that there was more variety (and less USA-centricity) in political questions on an earlier survey. (Or maybe it was a Less Wrong survey, but didn’t Scott run those too?)
I don’t get a “profit” from my work
To be fair, I think the misconstrual may be on your part; I took it that Scott was differentiating between “for-profit” work (that is, you are working for a wage in a business, company, shop or other employment which is in private industry and owned by a person or people who make a profit out of it) and “non-profit” such as public sector, charities, and other (e.g. I work in a non-profit because although I’m paid a wage, the service provided is funded by the health department and does not charge fees to the users; we’re not a business, we’re a service provider).
What’s the question of birth *day* doing?
Well damn it, I screwed that one up; used the last digit of my birth YEAR not the DAY (i.e. read it as “birthday” not “birth day”). That’ll teach me to read too fast and gallop through the questions!
I work in a university… it’s not ruthlessly profit focused but it’s also not like it’s a charity.
I’m not even sure what happens with excess money. It could be dropped back into the uni.I don’t think we have stockholders but I can’t rule out that perhaps some deal from 1506 means some of that money going to some nobles estate.
birth *day* I believe may be for separating people into semi random groups. If the people born on days ending in 9 are very different from people born on days ending in 7 something may be wrong with your data.
“Academics (on the teaching side)”
Obviously DE has no connection to A-R, simply their attitudes to nationalism make them fundamentally incompatible…
What do you see as the differences between A-R and FN? AFAIK there’s a lot of connections between the European New Right and the A-R people in the US. And the way I see it, their goals seem to be more or less the same: socialism-for-whites-only.
One problem is it’s unclear what the term alt-right means. To some it’s the extreme fringe of neo-nazis, antisemites and white supremacists, to others it’s a broader category also including nationalists, the likes of Breitbart and Trump fans — strongly right wing, but far from nazi. My impression is the Western European far right is closer to the latter.
I get the sense the Breitbart option is now referred to as ‘alt-lite’ or ‘New Right’, whereas ‘alt-right’ means neo-nazis, antisemites, and white supremacists. ‘Alt-right’ has been used to mean ‘conservatives not happy with neoconservatism’, but since Hillary’s speech now basically means ‘racialist or Nazi’. In short, Richard Spencer and Andrew Anglin ran off with it (though this isn’t really unfair, as Spencer was the first to use the term).
Western European far right…both exist actually. Germany for example has the AfD, which is more or less a Breitbart party (nativist and nationalist), and NDP (actual Nazi nostalgia–they use the colors and the symbols that haven’t been outlawed). Having more than two parties means you can have a wider range of opinions than just ‘far left to far right’, which I kind of like. I feel the West’s swung a *little* too far in the globalist-internationalist-elite-libertarian direction and some correction is necessary (though Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, only cares about his rich buddies, and is likely to make matters worse.)
I wish there were a “Latino” option.
Agreed, and unlike what Toby Bartels said, I had the same problem with the last SSC survey. I’m a centre-left to centrist Quebec nationalist, so my choice was somewhere between Liberal and Social democratic (I ended up choosing Liberal), but the “socially permissive multiculturalism” in both choices is wrong for me. I think using several axes (definitely more than two) for the political affiliation would work better, for example market vs. command economy, authoritarianism vs. libertarianism, nationalism vs. globalism, probably more axes as well.
Took the survey this morning at work and had great fun, though I think I might as well have given name, rank and serial number because my responses are going to drop any pretence at anonymity.
(Look, I’m just very touchy on the subject of nationality recently because of Events, and due to that I am sensitive about THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND IS NOT THE SAME THING AS THE UNITED KINGDOM, ALL RIGHT? YOU GET THAT? SURE? BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE DON’T!)
A fair few questions I had to leave blank as I had no way of answering them (no, IQ tests are not a normal thing over here, generally the only way a school child would get one is when accessing the National Educational Psychological Service when being assessed for intellectual/learning disabilities) and some of them had no options that I could pick as near enough to my position (honestly, an “I don’t know/not applicable” option would be great).
EDIT: I did like the little twist on “what percentile AMONGST THOSE TAKING THIS SURVEY do you estimate your IQ?” Had that been “amongst the population at large”, I’ve have gone for “average” but compared to those on here? Definitely down in the “congratulations, you can tie your shoelaces, what an achievement!” set 🙂
I realise that this survey is going to be heavily biased towards American mores so I should shut my European cheese-eating surrender monkey cakehole about it or not take it, so I don’t mind too much – except when I’m forced to lump myself in with the Tories (UK) and Republicans (US). (Kindly wait a moment for my fury to dissipate. The Tories. The feckin’ Tories, the party of Thatcher, Cameron and the current shower of incompetents). Can you not throw in an oul’ Christian Democrat option for those of us who are neither “yah baby let it all hang out” on the one hand nor “screw the poor” on the other?
The family psychology questions were tough – the options seemed to boil down to “absolutely, here’s the commitment orders for all my nutty relatives” or “we have been models of psychological hygiene going back to the Ark”. Not really much there for “nothing formal but I have my suspicions/we don’t talk about this kind of problem in the family so I have no idea if Odd Uncle George has ever been formally diagnosed”.
The gender survey things were great fun altogether – I got “you’re a man, Deiseach” on both of these, which is what I would have expected; most surveys of this type I take tend to have me skewing a lot more male than female. I find this hilarious because (a) I don’t have gender dysphoria and (b) “you think like a man” is not necessarily so, this strongly presumes women will be all pink’n’fluffy and I don’t believe that to be the case. The BEM one is very clearly of its time with the social stereotypes it uses, and that takes us nicely to the Surgeon Question which I’ve seen before so I knew the answer. Yes, children, back in the dim and distant days of the 70s, it would have been automatically assumed that a surgeon was male, which is where the riddle comes in 🙂
The racial categories – again, very heavily biased to American attitudes and classifications, which is frustrating for the non-Americans but what can we do, people? Demand an option for a thousand years of Angelfolc blood coursing through my veins? Hardly likely, so we’ll just have to lump it!
The the “the the” keeps catching me out.
Political disagreement – not much nuance between “everything is tickety-boo” and “Hulk smash!”
All in all, though, a fun experiment that passed an hour very enjoyably for me and I look forward to seeing what kind of malcontents, freaks, misfits and curmudgeons we turn out to be once the results are all in!
Don’t worry, you can keep your answers private and then only Scott sees them. I’m sure I’m terribly obvious too.
The first gender survey gave me “casually masculine,” which description I love. I’m amused that the autism survey thinks I’m autistic (27 out of 50, where the cutoff is 26), since our recently banned friend made me feel like the most neurotypical guy in the world. Bizarrely, on the Big Five personality test I scored 9th percentile on agreeableness, which I find downright hilarious. SSC, do you find me suspicious and antagonistic? How about argumentative and untrustworthy? 😀
ETA: Seconding a wish for a “Christian Democrats” option too. Traditional values, good social safety net, middling to high taxes—does that sound like a fair description?
I scored 0th percentile for agreeableness and I’ll admit I’m bad, but 0? Seriously?
We agree on something! (2, actually: the 0 and finding it puzzling.)
I have a zero and I am not that surprised.
I think agreeableness is about something emotional; if it is hard to get anything that looks like normal human emotions, this trait goes to zero…
It’s a percentile, so this just means that 99 out of 100 people are more agreeable than you (or possibly 199 out of 200 people, depending on how they’re rounding, but it’s probably not that precise anyway), not that you have no agreeableness whatsoever.
I see I will have to fight off the challengers for my “Most Curmudgeonly Misanthrope On SSC” crown 😉
I too am one of the Zeroth Percentile Disagreeables. What I found unusual was the Intellect/Imagination scoring, which is the Openness to Experience one – it says “People who score low tend to be traditional and conventional” which is me, so I would have expected to score much lower than I actually did – I seem to be around “average” for Openness to Experience (I’m going to call it that rather than Intellect/Imagination since I don’t think this is what is being measured) where I would have expected to score below that, but of course this result depends on the kind of people who take this test and all their results. We could simply be a bunch of conventional traditionalists!
The first gender survey gave me “casually masculine,” which description I love.
Sounds like a description for next Spring’s fashion trend!
I scored 9th percentile in agreeableness, too. I admit that I don’t see myself as quite that hostile, but then I scored high on the autism test so maybe other people really do see me as a jerk or a cold fish.
Sam Gamgee wrote:
That doesn’t fit with your username very well!
I’m “casually feminine” in the first test and “undifferentiated” in the second. I think the high femininity score was an artifact of my autism and general nerdiness and “undifferentiated” is more accurate. Gender roles are just part of the general social knowledge that we aspies don’t get very well.
I wonder if there’s just some sort of bug or weird distortion in that specific site’s Agreeableness category. I too was surprised by my 11th percentile. But a different survey by OutOfService (https://www.outofservice.com/bigfive/) put me at the 76th percentile for Agreeableness, a whopping 65-point difference. OpenPsychometrics (the SSC survey link) also put me at 27 points more Emotionally Stable than OutOfService did. On the other three traits, the surveys agreed to within 6 points.
Hmm. I hope Scott does a control group from Mechanical Turk again, so we can see if the Agreeableness thing is uniquely SSC or the fault of the test or what.
I had the same score on the autism test (27/50), which means I have some autistic traits, and I think it’s a reasonable assessment. I’m socially clumsy, very much a loner, and more comfortable with routine than novelty.
When I was younger, I would occasionally check “Other” and fill in “Human” on any form that asked my Race.
More recently, I’ve resigned myself to Whiteness on such forms.
My ancestry is mostly from England. Indeed, I have a genealogy in North America that reaches back to the 1640s in New England. I have people say I look Irish…maybe its the red hair and blue eyes.
Would I have been dismissed as one of them crazy Irish-who-need-not-apply-for-a-job, if I lived in the United States a century ago? I sometimes wonder. Though I suspect that carrying an Anglo surname, and not speaking in a just-got-off-the-boat accent, would have kept me from being classed as a Mick.
But that means that Irish existed as a racial/social minority who received discrimination at that time.
Now, Irish are White, except on St. Paddy’s Day.
Me too! And I still do that sometimes, when the forms are Official enough to irk me that they’re asking the question at all.
I did that too, the last US census I filled out. They have a constitutional mandate to count us for voting purposes, not to require us to answer personal questions.
…I was surprised I scored as low as 30 on agreeableness. Maybe there is a reason for that.
People with higher agreeableness are happy to fill out constitutionally suspect census forms. ;–)
I’d point out that all human lineage can be traced back to Africa. So *everybody* counts as African-American.
Not everybody counts as American.
Yet. Growth mindset.
Regarding your uniqueness, I was reading these comments bottom-up, and was scrolling to top of this comment (fast enough that I could barely skim the words) I thought “this looks like a Deiseach.”
As an American with ancestry going back to close to the origins of English settlement in the modern US (1620 crazy theocratic heretic pilgrims FTW!) I not only reject your attempt to acknowledge SSC’s global audience but demand doubling down on the American centricness! Next survey you don’t get asked where you’re from but instead I want this:
“Which Albion’s Seed group is your ancestry primarily made of?
1)Borderers
2)Cavaliers (or their non-Borderer indentured servants)
3)Midlands/Quakers
4)Puritans
5)Two or more equal mix of the above
6)Barbarous non-English-ancestry Americans
7)I don’t count because FREEDOM does not flow through my veins”
If we’re going to be American centric, I say go all the way on it!
Does this include enslaved Africans?
I was mostly conceiving them in the same category as the uncivilized Irish, Germans, or Chinese in that non-English category…but early North American slavery wasn’t a very formalized affair so some of the early ones might have been treated like indentured servants soooo, sure why not?
Yeah, I always wondered why Christian Democrat/populist/antilibertarian/distributist/’socially conservative, economically liberal’ gets so little love. Rationalists lean libertarian on average, I guess, but you can be ‘alt-right’ (who theoretically should be sending Scott nasty frog memes just because of his ancestry from what I see) but not a Christian Democrat?
that I am sensitive about THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND IS NOT THE SAME THING AS THE UNITED KINGDOM, ALL RIGHT?
What, 800 years of oppression made you sensitive? Makes sense to me… The Irish were trying to kick out the Brits for centuries, and only finally did it about 100 years ago. Of course they don’t want to be thought to be part of the UK.
I assume, since you were doing the survey on company time, that you scored low on Conscientiousness. 😀
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
I totally fell into the surgeon gender stereotyping trap but I remembered that I had seen this question before and it came to me. I think I’m very affected from watching medical TV shows, which really seem to uphold that stereotype.
The linked Autism test made me chuckle when I got to question 4: I frequently get so strongly absorbed in one thing that I lose sight of other things.”
I’m taking an autism test, linked from a survey on a blog, while at work. I guess so, huh?
Found the Marriage Category question frustrating, as to me B+C is the most obviously similar pairing – two situations with a country where homosexuality is legal is way more similar than the other pairings where homosexuality’s legality is not the same.
I usually come out pretty much in the middle on gender classification tests, which fits in nicely with my neutral gender identity (but not at all with my masculine presentation). So I was surprised to come out strongly leaning towards one gender (female) on one test (the first), although I came out neutral as usual on the other.
I ended up testing slightly female on the first test, and decisively male on the second test. I think the first test has fewer questions weighted towards interests and more questions weighted towards docility. I am a non-confrontational guy, but I have traditional masculine interests, and I am not particularly compassionate/empathetic (just not interested in starting fights).
Agree that the two tests were quite distinct.
Since he had two such tests, I hope that means he’ll do a correlation. I agree that they asked about different things, which is probably why I came out 92% masculine on the first one, and almost even on the second one. IT kind of teaches me not to take such tests seriously.
On the first gender test I came out 25% male and 75% female, which shouldn’t surprise me too much, I guess (though I’m cis male). It was nice to get such simple proportions in my result.
The second test gives a bit more moderate results. On the first I was “extremely masculine”, while on the second the difference was there, but less extreme.
I’m curious if anybody got reverse results.
Crashed my browser at 90% of the way through. Grr.
Many questions need a “No, because akrasia” answer. Like, I judge this to be the correct moral action, but have failed to do it because ugh.
The Surgeon riddle needs to use the phrase “ynql qbpgbe” in the answer, in order to truly get that ’70s feel.
That sounds like it means a tlarpbybtvfg to me, not just a qbpgbe who happens to be a ynql… Is that just me?
I thought the gender classification tests were a bit odd. The first one is a bunch of ambiguous adjectives that seems incredibly prone to people just answering however they think they are “supposed” to answer rather than in any way that correlates with personality. The second one I liked a lot more, given that it was a set of objective factual statements where I could give an answer that I was confident in, although a few of them (“I take stairs two at a time”, “I jump around when excited”) seemed to correlate at least as much with gendered physical characteristics [height and flat-chestedness] as gendered psychological ones. But interestingly I got pretty much the same scores on both.
Yeah, I really didn’t like the one that was just a bunch of adjectives. That one gave me a much weaker signal than the other one—I was scarcely masculine and halfway to feminine, while on the one with factual statements I was “average” masculine and “low” feminine, which sounds a little more right. 102 M and 76 F on the adjectives one, 36% M and 22% F on the factual statements one.
I was kind of surprised to see that I got identical scores for male and female and thought it was a fluke. (47) But then, I got the same thing on the second test (103.) But it feels about right on reflection. I feel like in general these sorts of test work better than it seems like they should.
Then maybe it says something about me that I scored especially feminine on the one that you think measures more how I think I ought to be rather than how I objectively am (where I scored pretty neutral, as I usually do on these tests).
The BEM test is really culturally and chronologically bound, because it does have all these assumptions and is plainly not calibrated for misanthropes like me.
So scoring low on all the warm fuzzy pink’n’girly questions leads it to classify me as “You are a RATIONAL-BRAIN therefore MALE, not an EMOTIONAL-HEART therefore FEMALE”. Nope, I’m just a very grumpy person who does not like other people and isn’t fulfilling the expectations of “women do the emotional labour in relationships like remembering birthdays”.
I think it would be interesting to use the same questions but recalibrate the “this is the stereotype of gender roles” reasoning to take into account the changes over the years since 1971. I do think that would change the results people get, if “affectionate”, “understanding”, “warn” were re-wired to “not female gender stereotypes”.
Curious as to other people’s answers on this: I thought the longest on two questions. One was “what’s your favorite SSC post”, because there’s a lot of them and I had to compare a few favorites. The other was the placebo question, where I considered the relative merits of 3 and 5 for longer than was strictly necessary.
I didn’t even have to think about that one. My favourite SSC post is the one that brought me here in the first place: “Beware The Man Of One Study.” 🙂
Not sure if it would be my favorite if I reread the blog, but “We who by slow decay” is again the first to come to mind.
As for the placebo, I was leaning towards 3, then I thought maybe that would indicate to him that he should weight lower my other middle-of-the-road answers and went with 4, I think.
I also chose 4, but I don’t think it had an effect (speculative).
I chose 4 as well. I guessed when I chose it that it would be a lot more popular than the others, for the same reason that everyone picks C on a multiple choice quiz when they don’t know what to pick.
On the placebo, I closed my eyes, wiggled the cursor about at random and then picked whichever number it landed closest to, which turned out to be 4.
I knew that the favourite post would take forever to answer, so I skipped it. For the placebo question, I used the last second digit on the clock, since I already had that up for the sexual harassment questions. So these both took very little time for me in the end.
I happily chose “Right Is The New Left”, but I remember that in a previous SSC survey I chose (with some misgivings) “Niceness, Community, and Civilization” because in the moment I’d forgotten about “Right Is The New Left”.
I put in the category : Stuff I’ll Regret Writing. Pretty much every one of those posts is great because of the way they challenge the thinking in the liberal sphere.
Does Scott, in the spirit of his prediction calibrations, keep track of how many of them he actually regrets writing? 🙂
Well, this was educational, because I had to look up the difference between “consequentialism,” “deontology” and “virtue ethics.”
By my limited and new-found understanding of them, I would say I subscribe mostly to virtue ethics, for the record. Yeah, I know, I know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions and all that – but I’m pretty sure that hell is where we’re all going anyway, so we might as well take the nice, paved road there instead of stumbling through the wilderness. 😉
I’ve always hated that aphorism. The road to heaven is paved with good intentions too, it’s just better maintained.
Yessss. And I REALLY wanted to answer “Consequentialism of course, but day to day deontology, because who can judge all the ramifications all the time?”. Ended up with the first because it’s the foundation (and I dislike rules), but it’s still an invalid answer if you count 99% of applicable instances.
Process is something like: you make a set of rules (or you validate external rules) using consequentialism, and then you follow the fucking rules because you’re a stupid monkey who doesn’t know better, and you at least know that.
That’s not extremely dissimilar from my interpretation of natural law.
Is there some trick for finding the circles in the optical illusion? I find that one absolutely baffling.
I found them in the lower right first, and they became harder to see as I then shifted my gaze in the opposite direction.
Funny thing? The first time I glanced at that picture, I could swear I saw circles. Then I read the text and learned that I was supposed to look for circles, and when I looked back, the circles were gone and I couldn’t bring them back no matter what I did.
Ah, found them. Damn that took a while. Did you fill in “Yes almost instantly” or “No?”
I filled in “No.” I figured, if I can’t find them at will, then it doesn’t count.
This was the only optical illusion where it’s really easy for me to switch back and forth at will. The dancer I can with effort and the masks I can’t ever seem to; it’s just ordained one way or the other each time.
I can switch the masks if I am very tired / running on low sleep. In this state I’m rubbish at riddles though.
I finally figured it out.
Gur pvepyrf ner sbezrq ol gur ubevmbagny yvarf frcnengvat gur iregvpny yvarf bs fdhner cnaryf, juvpu pbagenfg jvgu gur fheebhaqvat iregvpny yvarf.
I had the opposite experience, where I immediately saw the image as a grid of circles. I had to spend some time to be able to see the image as consisting of something other than circles.
Often I get mileage out of unfocusing my eyes, looking somewhere else and then refocusing them. I’m not sure how many others are able to relax their focus but if you can try that.
Even with the descriptions in this thread, I could not see them.
Had to look up a solution online. Now cannot unsee.
If anyone needs a solution like I did, here’s the link that helped me out: https://www.moillusions.com/square-panel-circle-illusion/
I didn’t do all the tests when I took this. Now I want to do them. Can I do the survey again, put my string in, and just answer those questions that I didn’t answer before?
Me too.
I would like to complain about the question categorizing the family income as “Poor, Below average/working-to-lower-middle class, Around average/middle class, Above average/upper middle class, Rich”.
First, socio-economic class and income are seperate concepts. But in any case, the mapping seems off. Per wikipedia, the American working class are people without college degrees, which is something like 60% of the population. So the average person is working class. Upper-middle class is things like managers and people with postgraduate degrees; also per wikipedia it’s about 15% of the population, so saying that being above average makes you upper-middle class is also wrong.
Income determines socio-economic status so the question is s fine.
The more serious problem is that the mapping assumed by the question is wrong.
Income determines socio-economic status so the question is s fine.
This is not an opinion held by most of the population.
It’s not?
So Bill Gates is (or was at one point) working class?
It’s a loose definition, so no. (Well, he could have been working-class at one point if he had a working-class background, but judging from his Wikipedia biography it sounds like his background was more middle class. Either way, I think most people would agree that founding a successful business is one way to qualify as middle class, besides getting a college degree; it’s just a path taken by a much smaller proportion of people, so “working-class = without college degree” works as a generalization.)
I agree with you. My family was definitely better off than average, but they weren’t upper-middle class. I think I put that one anyway.
Did you get IRB approval for this study?
Sssh!!!
Anyone who posts any proof that they are a protein-based life form and took the survey, gets an indefinite ban.
And if you have blue eyes and know it…
Negative. I am a meat popsicle.
I started the linked autism test, but then gave up because I don’t want to know the answer.
Anyone else in this boat?
Sheesh!
https://wiki.lesswrong.com/wiki/Litany_of_Tarski
I lob right back at you: http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/21/the-categories-were-made-for-man-not-man-for-the-categories/
You don’t have to take the test results as ground truth/your new identity. But you must think they have some validity, or else you wouldn’t be afraid of knowing the results. So the Litany of Tarski was a good response. But of course it’s easier said than done.
I took the autism test, and was disappointed, because most of its questions could be summed up as, “how autistic do you think you are ?”. It’s too prone to self-bias, IMO.
I think that you get 5 extra points for making that objection. ;–)
On the other hand, in another test with different wording of questions I just failed to percieve the opposed options as meaningful oppositions… How many points would I get for that?
(Answer: doesn’t matter, because I couldn’t answer the old test anyway… in the current test I got 26)
On a lot of those questions I found myself thinking about how my partner (diagnosed autistic) would answer them, wondering whether my answer for myself was too non-autistic just because I do the neurotypical and emotional work for both of us whenever she shuts down (she does the same for me occasionally, but basically I know I talked to people and left the house way less before we met), wondering whether my answer was too autistic because of mirror neurons, and wondering whether I was over-correcting or overthinking.
I think it’s a fairly well-known (and therefore I would hope adjusted-for) problem that tests framed as agree/disagree self-assessment are not that different from just asking “how much like X do you think you are?”. Implicit-bias style tests do more to mitigate that particular bias but may introduce some issues of their own.
Agreed, I have a lot of problems with self-evaluation surveys. I often catch myself answering based on a very old cached self-identification, or answering aspirationally. Sometimes I get confused about whether a trait describes me and answer by comparing myself to people I know, but the people I know are definitely not a representative sample of the general population. Or I’ll compare myself to my idea of a “typical person,” which is some cobbled together mess from stereotypes and media. But I haven’t figured out a good way of answering a question like “Are you helpful” without resorting to one of these approaches.
I liked the second gender survey much better bc the questions are much better defined.
But maybe I’m a little biased bc a mild “undifferentiated” fits my self-perception much better than the strongly masculine result I got from the first (I’m a woman) 😛
As I was taking the test, I was thinking that only those with great attention to details would answer all the questions the way they intended. I kept forgetting which side was agree / disagree, and it was hard to tell what line I was on. I did score as slightly on the Autism scale, which might be right for me, but I doubt I answered everything as I meant to, so who knows what that means.
You get an extra 5 points just for completing the test. ;–)
There was an article I read a long time ago, from Slashdot. It said that between being a social person and a things person, over a lifetime it’s much better to born the latter. Because social skills you can actually learn, even if you have to fake it for a while, and it’s much more likely you’ll end up a good, well rounded successful person.
I’m almost 40, and over the past 20 years I slowly turned from an introvert who didn’t understand the concept of “party” and was at least “very engineer” on the spectrum to an assertive extrovert with a 12/50 autism score.
And there’s no faking involved – this year I chose to spend Christmas alone just for me time, and New Year’s Eve at a bar party where I’m likely to make new friends and hopefully meet ladies. I can legitimately swim in both ponds without effort, which is a lot more than I would have expected in my teens and 20s.
The economic circumstances when growing up question doesn’t consider if people had changing or fluctuating circumstances, which can be common among those who immigrate. My family was pretty well off in China but fell on much harder times when we emigrated. I selected one of the choices anyhow, but would appreciate something to clarify questions of that kind.
Yes, would be nice.
I just skipped this question. Even without leaving the city this can fluctuate wildly, especially in «interesting times».
On the two questions with similar “errors” (the Nazi question and the civil disobedience question), I noticed the same two errors others have commented on and left both blank because none of the answers seemed right. But given the amount of “tests within tests” Scott often conducts (e.g. repeated word tests), I kept wondering if there wasn’t something like that going on. I ran them by my wife who is not a reader of this blog. She saw nothing wrong with the first of the two, arguing that the peaceful Nazi’s were still violent by ideology, and so B&C was a correct answer. I am way more literal and couldn’t allow this so we were at an impasse on that one. But on the second she pointed out (she is an editor) that the conjunction “and” actually connected what could be two totally separate statements. “A government clerk participates in civil disobedience” is one statement and “refuses to marry gay people” is another not necessarily related statement. Since it is given to us as “truth” it makes A&C correct. She opined that perhaps the error in the first question was designed to make us suspicious of the second and the real test was whether or not we saw this. Probably working way to hard on this…
Could you add Pescetarian to the Vegetarian options next year?
The Blog Referrals and Post Referrals questions – “If you were referred here by another blog, please say which one. Otherwise, leave this blank.” / “If you were referred here by a link to a specific post, what post was it?” – don’t clearly refer to Slate Star Codex itself or the 2018 survey. I wasn’t sure how to answer.
1. As others have said, some sort of “Christian Democrat” (“socially Pio Nono, fiscally Clement Attlee,” as writer Matthew Walther says) ought to be a political option.
2. Relatedly, how does one answer the political spectrum question if one is, depending on the issue, both a left and a right wing extremist?
3. The 10% charitable giving question lacked an option for “I intend to start giving 10% as soon as I can afford it, but still don’t intend to sign any pledge about it.”
I was in a similar boat. I picked “conservative” even though I’m not, just because I felt like I should pick something, but I loathe the lot of them. I kind of like what I’ve heard of distributism, but find Chesterton’s style intolerable and don’t know how one would adapt it to today’s economy. A lot of those questions, my answer was “it depends what you mean by X, Y, and Z.” I have this problem with most surveys, though, so it’s not Scott’s fault in particular.
The Distributist Review actually mysteriously started up again a few weeks ago. I haven’t read any of the new content yet, but it looks like it’s a few of the usual living authors, like Thomas Storck, and then a bunch of dead ones, like Dorothy Day and Fr. Vincent McNabb. Only one from Chesterton so far. 🙂
On (2), I figured that I’m about 70% leftwing extremist and about 30% rightwing extremist, so I answered accordingly (either a 3 or a 7; I forget which way the scale ran).
“socially Pio Nono, fiscally Clement Attlee”
I’m more a Leo XIII kinda gal 😀
Why is the survey geared towards the old and new SAT? The last time I took the new SAT was in 7th grade; by the time undergraduate applications had rolled around, I took only the ACT (my new SAT score was consequently a translation from the ACT).
To add to this, I’ve never taken any SAT/ACT/IQ test, but I have taken the GRE and the LSAT. Don’t know how common a situation that is.
I’ve never taken any of these tests, but if anyone likes, I can give my Leaving Certificate marks (these are from the days of the dinosaurs before there were any kind of fine distinction in the various grades and you just got a straight A, B, etc.) 🙂
I worry that using the current time as a random number generator is insufficient for the series of sexual harassment questions, because the correlations will be wrong. Someone with no history of sexual harassment will go through those questions at less than 10 seconds each, so they will be anticorrelated (if you hit a “1” on one question, you definitely won’t on the next). I hypothesize that someone who has history that they prefer not to share on one question is more likely to have a history they prefer not to share on the next, making it correlated. But at the very least it won’t be anti-correlated.
In other words if you see someone with “Prefer Not To Share” on several of them in a row, it’s better-than-chance odds that those are real.
I tried to wait at least 20 seconds between all pairs where I would naturally have been fine sharing, but I doubt everyone did.
Recommend using something like this instead:
https://www.google.com/search?q=random+number+generator
Yeah, I deliberately lengthened the pause between each of those questions for about a minute so as not to introduce biases like that.
Interesting, this is my second time taking an OCEAN, and they differ. Took them 2 months apart. I am hungry, though: https://imgur.com/a/Su7Jw
I especially enjoyed the survey survey and am looking forward to next years meta-survey where you’ll survey our views on survey surveys
On the riddle (rot13):
V nafjrerq “Gur ‘obl’ oebhtug va sbe rzretrapl fhetrel jnf gur qehax qevire”, vf gung na npprcgnoyr nafjre? Gubhtu zl irel svefg gubhtug jnf “Gur fhetrba jnf tnl”, juvpu vs guvf jnf npghnyyl na vzcyvpvg nffhzcgvba dhrfgvba gura V snvyrq vg pbzvpnyyl uneq.
Lots of people feeling bad on this question, me included. I even looked up the numbers, and the stated answer is by far the most likely. I’m going with “my bad” here.
So, who’s the least autistic SSC reader? I got 16, can anyone beat that?
I got 16…but dosen’t that test obviously show some critiques….or at the least, some obvious subtype stuff going on?
It seems that 25 appears to be one of the cutoff scores for someone having an indication of autism/Aspergers or whatever.
But a major critique I have is this
There are 126 trillion 410 billion 606 million 437 thousand 752 different ways to reach that cutoff-score. (Its a combinatorics formula, the number of ways of choosing 25 out of 50 objects)
With *quite* a few questions, such as
I would rather go to a library than to a party.
obviously being related to various aspects of introversion(rather than other qualities somewhat mentally associated with autism)
And these questions
” I find it difficult to work out people’s intentions.”
Obviously being subject to various psychological quirks that have some resemblance to the Donning Krueger effect. (Rest assured, every overconfident bozo is going to answer yes to that question)
And this
“I enjoy social occasions.”
Sadly probably correlated to various social desirability factors, which has been a noted critique of the test in various psychological literature.
It doesn’t appear you can simply tack on a simple descriptor of none-mild-moderate-severe. This is absolutely not equivalent to a mild-moderate-severe fever/fatigue model in medicine, even though it appears to be treated as such.
Got a 9 here, so got you beat handily. Though I’m pretty sure a even somewhat more extraverted person would even beat my score. There are enough SSC readers I’m sure there are a few life-of-the-party folks here scoring super low.
12, but given that I grew up convinced I was at least “engineer”, I’m taking this as big proof that people can change. I to E as well, over 20 years.
Did you have… The Knack?
It would be nice if the Moral Views question provided a short description of what each means:
I remember people said the same thing in the last survey. Take heed, Scott, for next time. You used some description for political categories, you could have added some definitions for these. I myself know I am a consequentialist, but obviously there are others who haven’t looked at these issues.
Yes, that question assumes a great deal of knowledge of moral philosophy. The terms are vaguely familiar to me, but not so familiar I could confidently apply any of them to myself.
I failed the surgery riddle, although I suspect it’s because I have a bias towards expecting people to only have one parent.
You should have to look at the brown card, the 8 card, and the 3 card. (The 3 card could have an even number on the other side, too.)
Why was pragmatism removed as a political option?
It didn’t work.
Taken! Comments:
* As a post-doc, I said “Academics (on the teaching side)” even though I’m not teaching any course in my current position.
* In “Religious Change” I interpreted “atheist” as “atheist, agnostic or otherwise non-religious” otherwise the answers aren’t mutually exhaustive.
* In “Subreddit”, “Discord” etc. I interpreted “don’t want” as “don’t want now” rather than “don’t want in the foreseeable future” otherwise the answers aren’t mutually exhaustive, but 1. the latter is how I’d naturally interpret such answers in isolation and 2. are you sure you don’t care about the difference between “I haven’t gotten around to it yet, but I might later” and “I’m not interested”?
* In “Political Disagreement I” and “II”, “might be right” and “seem pretty wrong” aren’t actually mutually exclusive! So I also based my answers on connotations, and that’s why I picked the second answer to the first question and vice versa even though that might sound nuts.
* In “Political Disagreement III”, can’t I have “They play about an equally big role?”
* In “The System”, can’t I have “is better that outright lawlessness but could do with a few major radical reforms”?
* In “Immigration” do you mean legal immigration only or illegal immigration too? It’s possible to believe e.g. that more people should be legally allowed to immigrate but more effort should be put into stopping others. (My answer was the average between the two possible interpretations.)
* In “Gay Marriage”, I pretended “legally recognized” meant “treated the same as straight marriage” — my actual position is that no marriage should be recognized by the law (i.e. the way the law treats a couple should depend on whether they live together and whether they have dependent children, not on whether they had an expensive ceremony in formal wear) — but if I had just voted “should not” I would sound like I think gay marriage shouldn’t be recognized but straight marriage should.
Re: marriage — being roommates is not the same as committing to making some economic deciions jointly. A marriage without children is not fully externally observable, so some kind of legal contract could make sense.
In the ideal world, the structure of such contracts could be made more flexible and more up to date with all the social changes of the last century. In the real world, recognition of foreign contracts w.r.t. making medical decisions is more complicated than international recognition of marriage…
The fact that marriage is valid in any jurisdiction despite differences in their marriage law is a risk factor, not a feature. You make a contract under one set of terms, and if you move to another country/state, you suddenly have signed a different set of terms that you may or may not find acceptable. Wrt. medical decision making, that should definitely be an explicit contract, rather than a power automatically delegated by marriage or kinship.
Well, the world is a mess. This is not limited to any subset of questions.
The marriage similarities are large enough (among vaguely similar countries) that an actually recognizable contract would be obviously better, but for many people the current state is still better than complete lack of trans-border recognition.
My argument is that some kind of contracts makes sense in a single-country case, and multiple-country case is a mess which is just good enough to avoid widespread will to demolish it, and which happens to push out any actually good solutions.
Marriage is an extremely strong signal about how long a couple will stay together. The per-year break up rate for married couples is roughly 1-3% for couples who have been together 5 years or more. The per-year break up rate for unmarried couples of the same duration is 10-20%. That is a HUGE difference when compounded. (If you include couples of <5 years duration, the break up rate for married couples is still under 5%, and for unmarried couples it's 20-70%).
Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/03/18/how-the-likelihood-of-breaking-up-changes-as-time-goes-by
It makes sense for stable family units to be treated differently under the law than unstable family units, and marriage is still the best way to predict whether a family unit is stable.
Why? I don’t even see the need to have any kind of special legal treatment for family units. Just have certain benefits for couples having children.
I gave what might be taken as inconsistent answers on the degree to which outcomes are based on choices v. luck. Regarding people in general, I said luck, because whether one is born in a slum in a developing country or an upper middle class neighborhood in a developed country is entirely luck. Asked about my own life, though, I took it as already given that I had a middle class US existence and my choices were therefore highly relevant.
Also, civil disobedience is something to be carried out by civilians. Government officials have an obligation to follow the law or resign in protest.
Also, civil disobedience is something to be carried out by civilians. Government officials have an obligation to follow the law or resign in protest.
Do you then agree that “I was just following orders” is an acceptable answer to accusations of supporting inhumane or immoral regulations, when the option was to let your family fall into impoverishment?
Also, depending on your definition, all of the US government, with the exception of serving military members (who rarely if ever hold non-military positions, and whose authority is limited to military members), is “civilians”.
No, I don’t agree, particularly in the actual case “I was just following orders” comes from, where you are choosing the certainty of death for other people over increased risk for yourself.
“Civil disobedience” is analogous to “civil society”, not to the civilian/military distinction.
the certainty of death for other people
Then the analogy clearly doesn’t apply to things like gay marriage, which is hardly life or death.
I hold that in government of, by, and for the people, one neither surrenders moral agency nor gains added moral authority when one takes up a gubmit job.
(I also wonder how many people assumed that “clerk issues marriage cert for same sex couple even though that is illegal” was a hypothetical question.)
Surely just following orders is not a sufficient defense when you have the option of resigning in protest. Now, if your argument is that people can’t resign because it risks impoverishing their families, then THAT should be the defense, not just following orders. (‹I killed these people so that my family would not starve.› is an argument that I have SOME sympathy towards at least.)
Exactly. If “I can’t impoverish my family” is a sufficient defense for being a bureaucrat carrying out whatever orders the government gives you, then it should also be a sufficient defense for stealing, being a contract killer, etc. Since it doesn’t work there, it shouldn’t work for being a government bureaucrat.
Well, not being a sufficient defense is not means it is not even a partial defense/attenuating factor/doesn’t deserve _some_ sympathy.
Also, risk of starvation did work as a defense for small theft in some jury trials.
I answered these the same as you did, for basically the same reasons. So your interpretation’s not completely unreasonable!
When I think about denying marriage licenses to gay couples when it’s legal, I want to cheer this. But I’m not so sure about it as it applies to granting licenses when that’s not legal. And surely we agree that the flip side of just following orders during the Holocaust, which is issuing fake passports to people trying to flee, is a commendable action.
So I want to say that when government officials refuse to grant or enforce people’s rights, then their only moral option is to resign in protest, whereas when they refuse to deny people’s rights, then they are morally correct. But that gets perilously close to simply saying that government officials are allowed (morally) to break the law whenever I think that the law is wrong!
I do agree with you that ‘civil disobedience’ is not the correct term for this.
Choice / luck: I made the same choices, for much the same reasons.
That said, on top of your arguments, I still have a layer of inconsistency: I’m generally “harder” on myself than I am on others, quite by design – if I were as strict with other people as I am with myself it would get in the way of my wider goal to be reasonably friendly and compassionate. The failure mode here is how hard I am on myself, though – I should be adjusting that downward. (It’s tricky finding a safe way to yield, though, without sabotaging traits of mine that I find useful.)
I picked up on multiple places where the questions were aiming at “deeper principles” rather than object level responses (the nazi/gay marriage ones, f’zample). I do wonder which of those questions I thought were shallow were actually more complex than I gave them credit for.
(There’s room for some interesting digging into family religion and charity/big five correlations, etc.)
I’ve never seen a quiz like this that didn’t. If I were you, I’d just recognize that I could make the test say anything I wanted, move on, and try to answer it honestly anyway. It’s not like it’s going to be a career-limiting move or anything.
I think most of the “shallow” ones are just mining for correlations, or serving as checks of others. The SAT is effectively an IQ test, for example, so if we get a lot of people whose SAT scores don’t match their IQ scores, then we know people are inflating one or the other (probably IQ).
For your income question, I wish you would explicitly specify pre- or post-tax. I had the same thought last year.
I wonder if this is a way to signal that only (maybe binary, not decimal) order of magnitude is requested.
This may well be an intentional ambiguity on your side, but just in case it wasn’t: On “Reversal”, regarding the scale having flipped, I picked ‘No’, even though I’m not sure how you mean ‘notice’. I answered the question the way I intended – I didn’t have to go back on it when the switch was pointed out to me, though I of course double-checked to be sure – I just wasn’t conscious of the switch. To make a poor pun: I was evidently subconscious of the switch. I don’t know if that classes as ‘notice’ for you.
Same here – I ‘noticed’ in the sense that I hit the correct button the first time, because I read the scale separately on each question, and I answered ‘Yes’ to the question about it, but I didn’t ‘notice’ in the sense of consciously being aware “hey, this switched relative to the previous questions” until it was pointed out.
I think there was even something in my brain that registered as “messy survey”, but just wasn’t important enough to go to conscious thought. Then I decided it’s just as well, because I don’t really want my conscious flooded with random details, and then I remembered the survey is created by a psychiatrist and just chose “no” and moved on.
It was very conscious for me, “Hey! He switched the order!”
Am I the only one skeptical of and/or confused by the Big 5 Conscientiousness number? The test seemed to have an awful lot of questions about tidiness and organization. But the wikipedia article for conscientiousness defines it as “Conscientiousness implies a desire to do a task well, and to take obligations to others seriously.”. I have a perpetually cluttered home and workspace; I commonly leave things wherever I was last interacting with them. I also describe myself as impulsive, particularly in matters of recreation (I get uncomfortable if I don’t have a substantial block of unplanned time in my schedule). However, I also have a reputation for pushing for higher quality than my peers in code reviews (I’m a software engineer). And I’m usually the first person called in multiple social groups because I’ve demonstrated dependability more consistently than some of my more organized friends.
Looking at other people I know, I can easily fill in several examples of people in all combinations of tidiness/untidiness and conscientious/unconscientious (using the wikipedia definition). This leads me to believe that I may not be a strange outlier here.
I get that these tests involve a lot of assumptions and generalizations that don’t account for the fullness of human diversity, but this one seems particularly weird to me. Is there a link that I’m missing here? Am I just a weird individual in a group with several individuals who are weird in the same way?
Alternatively, am I using an incorrect definition (in which case this confusion is just what I get for relying too much on Wikipedia)?
(In case anyone cares, the test scored me at 46.)
It occurred to me that my Conscientiousness score would have been much, much lower if I’d taken the quiz in college, because I hadn’t developed cleanliness habits then. I don’t think my actual personality has changed that much.
My Big 5 score was definitely different from in college because I’m not as stressed out anymore. That’s had a big impact on my neuroticism score.
Was your household cluttered and untidy growing up?
Should the SAT question include the year they were taken, since at some point the tests were renormed?
Should the question about employment include “retired” as an option?
There is a problem with asking libertarians to locate themselves on a left right axis. If libertarian counts as right wing then I am extreme right wing. But if you tested degree of right wingness by policy questions I would come out very far from there, given my views on immigration and drug laws.
The difference from renorming works out to about five IQ points across most of the test’s range — it’s probably small enough to get lost in the noise, especially since I expect most of the people here aren’t old enough to have taken the pre-renorming version.
I want to say that if you are about 41 years old, you scored under the old version of the test and if you are 40 your score was renormalized.
Of course, if you took the old one, there should be an easy way to get the conversion (I graduated high school in 1995 and on my transcripts both scores were shown. If I recall correctly, a 710 verbal goes to 780 and a 770 math goes to 790.)
Three comments.
On the, “What is most similar to the target shape,” I weighted the definite singular as being significant (that is, the overall shape was a single shape, while the individual pieces were a multiplicity). Curious if others had the same linguistic reasoning.
When comparing lengths of tables, I’ve always had an ambiguity on what people mean by “length” versus “width”. In one sense, I think people identify the long side of the long/short sides as the “length” of an object. But then I was unsure whether I should be comparing the “long side” of each or cementing the “long” axis as the vertical axis, because the higher aspect ratio object fixed it. I think this question is trying to capture an optical phenomenon rather than this ambiguity, so again curious if anyone else has the same concern.
In one of the external tests, the statement was, “I do not think it is normal to get emotionally upset upon hearing about the deaths of people you did not know,” and that just throws up all the alarm bells I have about the word “normal”.
Oh wait, one more. I found the palindrome question mildly infuriating, but I sucked it up and stuck with a strict definition.
If you want to laugh, I remembered him asking about the alt-right, saw the parentheses in the palindrome question, and thought, ‘I hope this isn’t where he’s going with this.’
Proposal: maybe replace heterosexual/homosexual with gynophilic/androphilic in the orientation question? As it stands, that question interacts with the gender identity question in a way that makes it hard for me to decide which way to answer. (Possibly I am unusual in this respect, but I predict there are enough gender-variant people among the readership here that it’s not unique to me.)
Yes, please! I’ll still answer bisexual, but if you increase the precision to even that of the Kinsey scale (which is still less precise than the 1–10 scale used in a lot of questions in the survey), then I’ll answer slightly gynophilic. But I won’t answer slightly heterosexual or slightly homosexual! Those concepts don’t really apply to me, except in a purely mechanical sense.
I suspect the terms would probably confuse more people due to their lack of familiarity–a traditional macho hetero guy might pick ‘androphilic’ due to him identifying more with traditional masculinity, etc. But I’m a newbie and the terms might be well-known?
It’s probably a crapshoot whether people know it already, but you could solve that problem by just providing definitions.
And remove a noob filter?! Perish the thought!
Yeap, I’d definitely be confused and it would turn a 0.5 second question into 3 minutes of google, even with definitions.
Maybe just add the point of reference for heterosexual/homosexual?
1) The system we have is pretty lousy and not a great thing to build on, but dismantling it is not something I believe we are equipped to do and the incremental fix failure modes seem distinctly less bad than the dismantling failure modes.
2) Where are my maybes? I am an extremely ambivalent and uncertain person and would like to be able to express that please.
3) AUGH PLACEBO ANSWER. I know I trend towards moderate answers. What should I pick? Maybe 5 to counteract? 3, to express this fact? What the hell is Scott even going to do with this. 4. The answer is 4.
Well, it depends on what the question is. But people who insist upon a 1 to 7 answer to this question definitely don’t know how complicated things are.
Will we be able to view our personal results via the random ID string?
Some feedback on the survey:
1. The first question on noticing the two ‘the’ in the sentence on the image, I scrolled down and saw the answers before the image, so it was a give away
2. The question have you attended a SSC meetup doesn’t exhaustively cover the No options to provide a default No, or in my case, ‘No, not yet’
3. The red/brown cards are tough for someone with red green colorblind
I was confused about how to answer the conversion question re: religion. I have dropped the religion I fervently participated in and believed in in my childhood and on up to about age 20, but I have not become an atheist, nor have I converted to another religion. However I have a leaning towards different religious beliefs. I don’t think this qualifies as having “converted” to another religion, but it’s not the same as staying in the religion I grew up in, nor have I become an atheist.
A few corrections:
1. There’s an unintentional (?) typo for “stronglyagree” instead of “strongly agree” in TOA3.
2. Did you really mean Marxist when you probably intended Communist for the political affiliation question? There are Trotskyists out there and they’re not getting any love.
3. Like many others, I also got the alternative solution to the Surgeon riddle. It’s technically not wrong, but you might wish to clarify that there’s only one accepted answer, if that’s what you intended.
I hope you’re doing some sort of analysis for people who have taken the survey before and are therefore aware of your common word repetition traps.
Also, I’m willing to take bets that most adults over the age of 30 have been sexually harassed at some point in their lives, regardless of gender, and this survey will confirm my belief. This is why I find the #metoo campaign so obnoxious. Any takers?
Isn’t Trotskyism a subset of Marxism?
I’m not taking the bet. Most people have probably been sexually harassed by the broader definitions in use, but those who weren’t been seriously distressed typically won’t answer yes.
The two questions I’ve had most problems with:
1) Political whatever – I am a anarchist – empiricist, as in, do what you can to minimize the government and the capitalist influence, for the rest of the issues – do what works, no matter, which particular political brand it came out of. Put down “Marxist”, as wasn’t sure what else to put.
2) Immigration – a similar problem to last year’s survey. No, I do not think that immigration policies should be exactly tighter or looser, I think they should be different – for example, i think that for lower-skilled immigrants and refugees the immigration policies should be mostly stricter, but for skilled and educated ones – much looser, so I just put a 3 in there, middle of the line.
i think that for lower-skilled immigrants and refugees the immigration policies should be mostly stricter, but for skilled and educated ones – much looser
Yes, but I think the open borders advocates would argue that skilled immigrants already have an advantage and choices, they can do better in their country of origin and have more options in what countries they move to, whereas unskilled immigrants are the ones needing to be lifted out of poverty and by allowing them to move to the Land of Opportunity you are giving them – and more importantly, their children – access to better opportunities.
I think it comes down to what is the purpose of permitting immigration: for some people, it’s “this will benefit the economy”, for others it is “this will benefit the immigrants” and these two things need not work in tandem, hence the clash of views (benefiting the immigrants by letting them all go on welfare at the cost of the native tax payers, is the argument one political grouping may use against immigration as currently implemented or as proposed; benefiting the economy by maintaining a pool of cheap labour by keeping the immigrants in reduced circumstances would be the argument of another).
Survey doesn’t appear to work in Pale Moon; clicking on any of the multiple-choice options doesn’t appear to do anything.
This is probably Google’s bug, but I thought I’d point it out.
I’ve done my best to avoid quibbling. The one place where I was tempted was the planning question. I feel like both “mostly make them work” and “not wise to plan ahead because most things are luck” are really unrelated to how I plan (and how I assumed most sensible people plan).
I think of it like playing go. You can’t *pick* a plan and expect to stick to it, because the other player often won’t do what you expected. But if you don’t think ahead, you’ll get totally pwned.
What you do is, you have a main plan, and enough alternatives that you feel confident you’ve covered the most likely outcomes.
This is how I think. Neither “I’ll quit my job and follow my dream” without thinking if I’ll starve if it fails, nor “I’ll do whatever, I don’t have any control”, but “if this is my dream, what’s my fallback if it turns out it doesn’t make a living?” And the same for small things, I won’t fail to plan a train journey, but I’ll also work out, if the train is late, is my plan “get the next train”, “walk home”, “get a hotel” or something else.
In future it might be worth having a question about how much you’ve earned in the past year, rather than how much you now earn. I’ve only had my current job for a few months, so my amount donated appears lower than it is.
I answered in the affirmative to the question whether I’d been diagnosed with depression, because I have been. But I’m not currently depressed.
“Highly regulated markets”.
Not really.
“Scandinavian countries are highly ranked in the Index of Economic Freedom. Although the United States ranks higher than these nations, they are more free in several decisive areas. Denmark has greater business freedom, investment freedom, financial freedom, property rights, and freedom from corruption, while having comparable monetary freedom, and trade freedom scores to the U.S. Sweden has greater business freedom, investment freedom, financial freedom, property rights, and freedom from corruption, while having comparable trade freedom, and monetary freedom, to the United States. Finland has greater business freedom, financial freedom, property right enforcement, and freedom from corruption than the United States, while having comparable monetary freedom, investment freedom, and trade freedom. Norway, the lowest ranked Scandinavian nation (but still rather high at no. 37), has greater freedom from corruption and property right enforcement than the United States while having comparable business freedom and trade freedom. Iceland has greater fiscal freedom, investment freedom property right enforcement, and freedom from corruption, while having comparable business freedom, and trade freedom.[5]”