Open Thread 88.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics.
Meta
What inputs do you use for enhancing short to medium-term focus and energy? Caffeine is the obvious one, but I’m curious if anyone has success with anything else.
So, I’m probably just an idiot, but maybe somebody else has had this problem. I recently realized that I’ve been confusing sleepiness and eye strain. I would feel like I was tired and couldn’t focus, so I’d try to take a nap, and trying to get to sleep would sort of help since at least I would have my eyes closed and not be looking at a screen, but making the screens dimmer and taking breaks ended up helping more.
The other obvious one is light exercise.
Like Charles F, this might be just me, but drinking water can really help — I am pretty much always dehydrated, and when concentrating on something I can get really dehydrated without realizing it.
Short-term? A small burst of physical activity. For some people, a walk around the building is enough. For others, maybe a 10 minute jog, or 60 seconds of fast jumping jacks in the break-room. (For me, it’s the stereotypical ping pong game) Whatever gets the blood pumping.
Do folks have recommendations for blogs or sites that have both (a) high quality content and (b) a signal to noise ratio approaching 1? Probably the only site I know comparable to SSC by those metrics is http://www.stratechery.com.
For what topic? I really like Mike Dash’s history blog (https://mikedashhistory.com/). I’m no historian, so I can’t say that it’s perfect, but it read’s like Bean’s effortposts, and he provides a long list of citations at the end of each post. The main con is he has a new update only every few months (or even less frequently…)
So I’ve been doing some remodelling of my home in the Bay Area. And what I learned about construction is that it’s terrible. It is a super shady business. I don’t know if it’s just a California thing, or if it’s like this everywhere.
The first thing is contractors. They’re supposed to be licensed, and most are. But they often use subcontractors who are illegal immigrants. In fact, many times the guy with the license never bothers to show up on the job site. Instead you have a team of Spanish speaking people. Luckily I speak Spanish.
The labor market for construction is extremely tight right now. The first reason is because the fires destroyed many homes in the North Bay just and now they need people to rebuild. The second reason is because of Trump enforcing immigration restrictions more stringently. I am not saying it’s good, not saying it’s bad (that’s a CW topic there). But if you want to remodel now in California– you picked the wrong time.
In this situation, contractors have the upper hand in negotiation. They barely bother to pretend they will show up at an agreed-on time. Many of them don’t even submit a bid on jobs. Just be sure to remember the magic words for getting a price discount: “all cash.”
You might think that the city would have a plan for every building. But you would be wrong about that. Many don’t have floor plans for anything older than a few decades. If they do, they aren’t going to have records of things like whether it was made with lead paint or asbestos. And earthquake safety? You’re joking, right? That’s on you.
If you know the years when lead paint and asbestos were banned, and your house was after that, that gives you some information. But those things actually happened fairly recently (lead 1978, asbestos 1989), and builders were allowed to use up their existing stocks of materials after the ban. So you ought to test. But the state actually punishes you for testing. If you don’t do tests, you can do whatever you want. If you do a test and it comes back positive, you now have a lot of obligations. (We tested anyway, but many people don’t.)
I will never understand lead paint. What kind of moral monster would create that? If you’ve ever been around when painting is happening, you know that it gets all over absolutely everything. It is like exploding a confetti bomb in your house. I guess the past was terrible, or something.
Lead paint existed for more or less the same reason as leaded gasoline – the lead is doing something useful. In the case of paint, lead helps the paint resist moisture and be more durable, and also be more opaque.
Apparently lead paint is older than Christianity – we have records mentioning it as early as the 4th century BC. Even before the concept of lead poisoning was generally known, people knew making lead-based paint was hazardous for the worker doing it, but artists loved the stuff because it was really good paint. And where there’s a market, well…
The illegal immigrant thing is not exclusive to the Bay Area, but it is not universal either.
The cash discount thing is, in my experience, pretty universal.
In my scrappier years right out of high school I used to be a subcontractor, and one of the things I did as a subcontractor was paint houses. Maybe I’m just very tidy, but I definitely didn’t get paint all over everything. I used dropcloths and tape of course, but it was more to keep off the rare but inevitable stray drop you don’t notice than to prevent a splatter-fest.
It would seem like a higher price, higher quality construction firm should arise that invests in having a good brand name. I wonder if the advantages of breaking the law and knowingly hiring illegal immigrants and avoiding taxes is so strong that it prevents honest, reputable firms from arising.
Sanctuary cities, man! But in the interests of CW-freedom I digress.
Anyway you’re right, you’d think a firm would come around to fill that vacuum. My wife and I, and other black women I know, have wondered the same thing about black hair salons. Apparently there’s this universal issue faced by black women who want their hair braided/treated in a timely fashion, where the experience they want is:
1. Set an appointment
2. Show up at time of said appointment.
3. Get hair braided/treated.
4. Leave within a reasonable amount of time (1-3 hours later) with hair done.
and instead what they get is:
1. Set an appointment
2. Show up at time of said appointment.
3. Wait 1-6 hours for stylist to get there/wake up/get done with something else/get off the phone/etc. Sometimes have to reschedule for later in the day, usually without getting so much as an apology.
4. Start to get hair braided/treated.
5. Wait while stylist wanders off to talk to someone else/answer the phone/discipline kid/have a snack/etc.
6. Get hair braided/treated a little more.
7. Wait while stylist wanders off again to talk to someone else/answer the phone/discipline kid/have a snack/etc.
8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 more times than you can believe you are living through.
9. Pay an exorbitant amount of money (only cash is accepted) and leave, sometimes with car having been broken into because these places are ALWAYS in the hood.
So, if you wanna rake it in, you just need to do better than that.
But why has the market failed to respond? Maybe there’s a reason. I don’t know.
My intro micro students each have to write a short paper. One possible topic is to create a business plan. Over the years many students have written plans to start a hair salon for black women because, they have written, there is a big unmet need.
Why didn’t any of them do it?
It’s been my experience that reputation systems for services aimed at the general public are not very good — off or online. I’ve observed that as both a service provider and as a customer. The biggest problem is that often the customers have no idea how good a job the provider did. But other problems include disproportionate effect of unreasonable people, bizarrely uneven price sensitivity (people will drive across town to save $0.04/gallon for gas and then pump it while drinking a $4 cup of coffee), disparate attitudes towards bargaining, and I’m sure plenty of other factors I haven’t considered. Online has the additional problem of rampant sockpuppeting.
Driving across town to save an amount of money less than the cost of the driving can be modelled as precommitment. You precommit to buying from the place with the lower price even if it’s far away because if you do, shops will be in price competition with far away shops. However, this only works if you follow through on the precommitment even when it would be disadvantageous.
It doesn’t apply to coffee because the coffee is only desirable when it’s at the same spot; you can’t funge between expensive coffee at the gas station and cheap coffee which requires an extra trip. If you treat “coffee+gas” as a single item, the same argument applies to the item as to the gas alone, but people normally do not choose gas stations based on the availability of coffee.
You can also model it as certain types of decision theory with similar consequences: you should shop at the place with the higher travel cost and lower price because as long as the stores know that lots of people are that kind of person, they will have to keep their prices low.
@Brad
The reputation problem is also why chains can do so well, because reputation can be built up for many stores at the same time.
Lead paint was a thing because lead makes a really, really good paint. It’s less good at making kids not be retards, which is why it was banned*, but we really haven’t developed anything as good at anywhere near the same price point. As a matter of fact, I don’t know if there really is anything as good at any price point.
When I look at hydraulic steel structures fabricated in the ’50s and ’60s, the red lead and linseed oil primer is just starting to show the same pitting that I observe in our currently-used vinyl system after 15-25 years. And vinyl is really expensive and difficult to apply.
*ETA: Now that I think about it, it’s technically not banned for anything other than use in homes, but AFAIK there are no reputable firms selling it in the US because of the expense in handling and abatement.
Everywhere. Though there’s serious differences in my area; the subcontractors often speak Portuguese instead of Spanish.
Lead paint is only harmful if you take it internally. Painters probably absorbed some but the big danger is sanding it; gets into the air and thus into your lungs. Also exterior lead paint leads to contaminated soil which isn’t so good either. Lead’s been used as a pigment since ancient times, so no doubt whoever came up with it had no idea there was a problem. Look up the pigment called “Emerald Green” if you really want to shudder.
The great thing if you’re doing renovation is the EPA requires all sorts of protective measures to be taken if working on a house built in a time that might have lead paint (even if it hasn’t been tested). In my area, every contractor will give you a pamphlet telling you about all this and all the safe removal rules they’ll follow. They will then proceed to work without any protective gear at all (well, _sometimes_ a cheap dust mask), because there is no way in the world any homeowner (even in my rather wealthy area) could possibly afford to renovate under the EPA rules.
>At the turn of the 20th century, Paris green, blended with lead arsenate, was used in America and elsewhere as an insecticide on produce such as apples. The toxic mixture is said “to have burned the trees and the grass around the trees”. Wikipediait.
Holy sh*t.
Lead and arsenic— two great tastes that taste great together.
The US still struggles with arsenic in rice.
(fyi you’re link is slightly incorrect — there’s an extra double-quote character on the end of the URL)
Oh geez. I eat a lot of rice… how worried should I be about this…
> Basmati rice from California is the lowest in Arsenic
> Rices from Texas are among the highest in Arsenic
You tell me this AFTER I move? 😛 (Tbf I have no idea where the rice I’m buying was grown, so probably doesn’t actually affect me.)
Friends of mine do exterior masonry repair to buildings in the New York City area, mostly high-end historic preservation. Fear of heights is an anti-qualification for this kind of work: they showed me 20 or 30 story buildings they had worked on.
I heard stories about competing firms staffed by illegal immigrants, ignoring even the most basic safety rules. On the other hand, there were also stodgy contractors that did things strictly by the book, and badly.
Sometimes foreign workers are a necessity, because certain skills are no longer available here. Another one of this same group of friends brought a bunch of Italian stonemasons in through the Port of Newark, packed them into a big bus, and drove night and day straight through to Lincoln, Nebraska, to work on the state capitol renovation there.* The Italians were all rowdy young guys. Hilarity ensued, but at least the stonework repairs were done right.
* The Nebraska state capitol, a.k.a “The Tower of the Plains” or “The Penis of the Prairie”, is a marvel (inside and out) of all the amazing and beautiful things that can be done with stone.
Iowa Part 4 is posted. This is the last part on Iowa in WW2, and brings the series to the halfway point.
Also, I posted a slightly revised bibliography, this time with Amazon links.
The Washington DC meetup group is having a Thanksgiving potluck in Silver Spring on Sunday, November 26th! We’ll be eating a turkey*, playing board games, and discussing recent SSC topics. If you’re in the area, you’re welcome to stop by for some 100% rational holiday cheer.
Email robirahman94@gmail.com for details on the time and location if you’re interested.
*Also various non-meat-related dishes.
I’ve been thinking recently about the use of Facebook ads during the election. I’m less interested in what the Russians did or didn’t do, and more interested in whether social media is disproportionately effective on a cost basis for election ads, and whether, to go even farther if social media is going to represent a communication revolution of a similar magnitude to the printing press.
In part I was prompted by this article in the Economist, which revealed that the Trump campaign was testing 50,000-60,000 different versions of it’s ads every day!!
So my questions are:
1- Was a dollar spent on Facebook/social media at least an order of magnitude more effective than a dollar spent on TV?
2- If so, what does this mean for 2020 (or even 2018)?
3- What does this mean for elections in general? Are things just going to get more divisive?
In keeping with the call to avoid controversial topics, I’m looking at this from a systems standpoint rather than an idealogical standpoint.
1 – Don’t know, not qualified to know. But I doubt it and if it was, I doubt it will stay that way.
2 – See #3
3 – You don’t need a super-sophisticated AI anymore to simulate customer reviews on Yelp. (I read an academic paper related to this not too long ago but I’m not sure where to find it right this moment.) No reason campaigners couldn’t/wouldn’t use similar technology to simulate FB posts and Tweets, super-targeted to various populations or even individuals. Load them with propaganda or really just unsupported but “viral” “facts” that people will repeat enough times that everyone accepts them as true.
I think Larry Kestenbaum’s previous points about advertising and messaging in campaigns is very relevant here. In addition, this strikes me as yet another variation of the “This election should’ve been a total one-sided curb-stomp, whatever can have happened?!” narrative. That is, such a massively surprising result must needs be the result of some massively powerful/disruptive event or force.
I question the validity of that premise, which leads me to be skeptical of the power of social media. Show me more smart upstarts using social media to steal a “sure thing” safe seat out from under popular incumbents with strong bases and I’ll sit up and pay attention.
Scott, those abbreviated sonnets on your Tumblr are fantastic.
Have you read Le Ton Beau de Marot, by Douglas Hofstadter? It reminded me of the things he does in that: taking a poem and rewriting it in a different metre, sometimes in silly ways.
Yes, I loved that book (and thanks)
It’s the best Hofstadter. Though he needs a better (less sycophantic?) editor.
I just checked the sonnets you mentioned and they remind me of it, too—there’s a very particular, whimsical tone that they share with the poems in Le Ton Beau De Marot. They get Hofstadterish the more condensed they become.
Bean will recognize the artifact I saw yesterday. After the C++ standard committee ended, much of SG1 (in fact, quite a few of the entire committee!) headed to the national nuclear science and history museum, which is exactly as great as it was advertised to be earlier. Half is exhibits on the Manhattan project (actual calutrons!) and a wide variety of bombs. Half is a giant park full of, I think, every rocket we’ve ever had a nuclear warhead for, not to mention quite a few beautiful planes. Even better: several have original engines still attached. Here are a bunch of concurrent programming experts going absolutely nuts trying to reverse engineer the parts of the turbopump for…well, I could tell you, but I’d rather see if the local rocket nerds can ID it. 🙂
(We spent all week talking about the semantics of atomics, so this felt particularly appropriate, no?)
I can’t be the only one to have misread that the first time through. The nuclear science and history museum would be a good fit for the SG1 team, but only Samantha Carter would be with the C++ standard committee. I suppose Daniel Jackson might have tagged along to keep her company.
I was trying to parse that in the same way, until realizing that it couldn’t possibly be referring to Stargate.
I quite honestly didn’t even notice the name collision (partially because even after forcing my way through 2ish seasons I could not find a way to like Stargate. I appreciate it like a cute puppy, and it has great bits and moments, but overall just doesn’t grip me.)
(For those who haven’t looked it up, SG1 is the concurrency study group. We have many *more* atomics than the Stargate people, but ours are a lot less powerful and lack any naquadah. Also, insert pun about totally broken memory_order_consume here.)
So that’s what they actually look like, huh? A lot more impressive than the plastic dummy shells at the shore battery museum I used to go to.
I think I was expecting something less… shiny, though.
Yes, that’s the Mk 23, my very favorite nuclear weapon ever, for obvious reasons.
The missile is a Titan. It’s neat, but the MX is so much prettier, at least as an aerospace engineer.
The Titans don’t even look like weapons to me. Even the early ones had the lines of the space launchers they’d become, not the ICBMs they were. Though all our early ICBMs were like that, and it’s not as weird as the Atlas’s one-and-a-half-stage system.
I’m kind of fond of the Trident II, myself. It’s got the look of being well adapted to a strange niche, like a hammerhead shark — that aerospike on top, and the reentry vehicles clustered around the third stage motor.
The Trident was both wider and shorter than I expected. Makes sense given the space available in an Ohio though. (I wonder: has anyone considered horizontally-mounted ballistic missiles in a submarine, given the shape? Is it not possible to launch them by either standing the sub on its tail or just accepting a non-vertical start?
A submarine is designed to operate when level and it’s very inconvenient to stand it on its tail. It would presumably require a lot of redesigns and even then it’s something they’d rarely do, so a good chance of problems when they do try.
The Tomahawk can be fired from a torpedo tube of a submarine, using an enclosing capsule.
However, the Tomahawk is very small compared to the Trident (3,500 lb vs 130,000 lb). I assume that the main issue with horizontal firing of Tridents is that you can’t reasonably maneuver something that is 37 times the weight of a torpedo/Tomahawk and many times the size, in a submarine. So you need fixed missile tubes and cannot use reloadable ones. A submarine with 24 horizontal Trident missile tubes would look like a skyscraper and cruise around like one.
The MX has its points, but the engine is much cooler on the Titan. Solid fuel is smart and cool and a great choice but much less fun to look at. (And is of course totally missing.)
Though the MX 4th-stage/orbital bus firing MMH/NTO (a lovely, totes mcgotes safe mix!) is still mostly there.
I have to do a short paper on any current topic in microbiology – usually something like a brief summary of a scientific paper published within the last 18-24 months. I did my last one on the current state of research linking gut microbiota to mental health. There are plenty of good topics out there, but wanted to see if anyone on here had something particularly interesting to recommend!
Does microtech used in healthcare count? That remains a burgeoning field, almost certainly some interesting stuff just laying around if you go looking for it. Sorry I can’t make any specific recommendations.
From early 2015: I thought the method to isolate teixobactin from uncultured soil bacteria was clever.
Nature manuscript, wikipedia.
Would the U.S Electoral College be an acceptable topic for the CW-free thread, or should I wait until the next Open Thread to
ranttalk about it?
If you have to ask, you should probably wait.
Fair enough. Though interpretations of “overly controversial” range pretty widely from forum to forum, I wasn’t sure where the (rather permissive) Open Topic threads landed on that.
Calm and abstract exploration: maybe.
Ranting: no.
I look forward to reading and responding to an Electoral College thread next time.
Trying again: could anyone recommend a good online place to submit a sci-fi short story?
The sci-fi community around spacebattles.com and sufficientvelocity.com is quite vibrant, and both have all the necessary forum features for being good fiction platforms (threadmarks, mostly). They are both american, though, and quite prudish about sexuality.
I created (and revise) a checklist for announcing monthly Slate Star Codex meetups. I’m sharing in case others find it useful:
After the SSC Meetup, you should do the following to set up the next one…
-IMPORTANT: draft everything once before sending, since you usually make mistakes on these, and mistakes are pretty bad in this situation
-Include new email addresses
-Send an email to everyone (include hosts, date AND time, location, RSVP request)
-Post to the Facebook group
-Send yourself multiple followupthen emails so you will remind people
-Update the github meetups page
-Do any relevant new actions that were discussed at the last meetup
-Add SSC Meetup to your own Google Calendar
Are terminal values arbitrary by definition? From the moment where you can ground a given value, where you can find a justification for it in the form of a desirable effect, it would seem that it becomes an instrumental value to the desired effect, which becomes the new terminal value. Thus the end of a chain of instrumental values would be, by necessity, an arbitrary point, and we call that arbitrary point a terminal value.
Thus, when people say “x is good”, you can always ask “why is it good?”, and the answer would always either be “because it leads to y, which is good” (so x is an instrumental value conducing to y) or “I don’t know, it just is” (so x is a terminal value, and arbitrary).
No, because ultimately you reach a cause that isn’t itself a good.
At the end of the chain of values is a point that isn’t itself a value. I suppose a terminal value would be something pleasant, consistent with whatever physical structure constitutes your mind.
So, the question becomes whether the physical structure of the mind, and then perhaps the universe is arbitrary.
I would say the mind isn’t arbitrary – there are reasons for it.
So, ultimately, perhaps the question is whether the universe is arbitrary. If there is some self contained reason for the universe, if the universe provided its own reason, you might have a non-arbitrary reason for everything.
Or, “x is good”, arbitrarily and terminally to whoever declared it, and “x leads to y, which is good” is just an argument to suppport x. With a different audience, the speaker might say “x leads to z, which is good”.
Maybe x leads to both y and z, or neither, depending on the circumstances. All that might not matter at all to those whose terminal value is x.
I guess what I’m suggesting is that (when values are competing for resources or attention) people who value x are not going to shrug and say “I don’t know why,” rather, they will attempt to justify it with reference to the questioner’s values.