Against Individual IQ Worries

I write a lot about the importance of IQ research, and I try to debunk pseudoscientific claims that IQ “isn’t real” or “doesn’t matter” or “just shows how well you do on a test”. IQ is one of the best-studied ideas in psychology, one of our best predictors of job performance, future income, and various other forms of success, etc.
But every so often, I get comments/emails saying something like “Help! I just took an IQ test and learned that my IQ is x! This is much lower than I thought, and so obviously I will be a failure in everything I do in life. Can you direct me to the best cliff to jump off of?”
So I want to clarify: IQ is very useful and powerful for research purposes. It’s not nearly as interesting for you personally.
How can this be?
Consider something like income inequality: kids from rich families are at an advantage in life; kids from poor families are at a disadvantage.
From a research point of view, it’s really important to understand this is true. A scientific establishment in denial that having wealthy parents gave you a leg up in life would be an intellectual disgrace. Knowing that wealth runs in families is vital for even a minimal understanding of society, and anybody forced to deny that for political reasons would end up so hopelessly confused that they might as well just give up on having a coherent world-view.
From an personal point of view, coming from a poor family probably isn’t great but shouldn’t be infinitely discouraging. It doesn’t suggest that some kid should think to herself “I come from a family that only makes $30,000 per year, guess that means I’m doomed to be a failure forever, might as well not even try”. A poor kid is certainly at a disadvantage relative to a rich kid, but probably she knew that already long before any scientist came around to tell her. If she took the scientific study of intergenerational income transmission as something more official and final than her general sense that life was hard – if she obsessively recorded every raise and bonus her parents got on the grounds that it determined her own hope for the future – she would be giving the science more weight than it deserves.
So to the people who write me heartfelt letters complaining about their low IQs, I want to make two important points. First, we’re not that good at measuring individual IQs. Second, individual IQs aren’t that good at predicting things.
Start with the measurement problems. People who complain about low IQs (not to mention people who boast about high IQs) are often wildly off about the number.
According to the official studies, IQ tests are rarely wrong. The standard error of measurement is somewhere between 3-7 points (1, 2, 3). Call it 5, and that means your tested IQ will only be off by 5+ points 32% of the time. It’ll only be off by 10+ points 5% of the time, and really big errors should be near impossible.
In reality, I constantly hear about people getting IQ scores that don’t make any sense.
Here’s a pretty standard entry in the “help my IQ is so low” genre – Grappling With The Reality Of Having A Below Average IQ:
When I was 16, as a part of an educational assessment, I took both the WAIS-IV and Woodcock Johnson Cognitive Batteries. My mother was curious as to why I struggled in certain subjects throughout my educational career, particularly in mathematical areas like geometry.
I never got a chance to have a discussion with the psychologist about the results, so I was left to interpret them with me, myself, and the big I known as the Internet – a dangerous activity, I know. This meant two years to date of armchair research, and subsequently, an incessant fear of the implications of my below-average IQ, which stands at a pitiful 94…I still struggle in certain areas of comprehension. I received a score of 1070 on the SAT, (540 Reading & 530 Math), and am barely scraping by in my college algebra class. Honestly, I would be ashamed if any of my coworkers knew I barely could do high school-level algebra.
This person thinks they’re reinforcing their point by listing two different tests, but actually a 1070 on the SAT corresponds to about 104, a full ten points higher. Based on other things in their post – their correct use of big words and complicated sentence structure, their mention that they work a successful job in cybersecurity, the fact that they read a philosophy/psychology subreddit for fun – I’m guessing the 104 is closer to the truth.
From the comments on the same Reddit thread:
Interesting, I hope more people who have an avg. or low IQ post. Personally I had an IQ of 90 or so, but the day of the test I stayed up almost the entire night, slept maybe two hours and as a naive caffeine user I had around 500 mg caffeine. Maybe low IQ people do that.
I did IQTest.dk Raven’s test on impulse after seeing a video of Peterson’s regarding the importance of IQ, not in a very focused mode, almost ADHD like with rumination and I scored 108, but many claim low scores by around 0.5-1 SD, so that would put me in 115-123. I also am vegan, so creatine might increase my IQ by a few points. I think I am in the 120’s, but low IQ people tend to overestimate their IQ, but at least I am certainly 108 non-verbally, which is pretty average and low.
The commenter is right that IQtest.dk usually underestimates scores compared to other tests. But even if we take it at face value, his first score was almost twenty points off. By the official numbers, that should only happen once in every 15,000 people. In reality, someone posts a thread about it on Reddit and another person immediately shows up to say “Yeah, that happened to me”.
Nobel-winning physicist Richard Feynman famously scored “only” 124 on an IQ test in school – still bright, but nowhere near what you would expect of a Nobelist. Some people point out that it might have been biased towards measuring verbal rather than math abilities – then again, Feynman’s autobiography (admittedly edited and stitched together by a ghostwriter) sold 500,000 copies and made the New York Times bestseller list. So either his tested IQ was off by at least 30 points (supposed chance of this happening: 1/505 million), or IQ isn’t real and all of the studies showing that it is are made up by lizardmen to confuse us. In either case, you should be less concerned if your own school IQ tests seem kind of low.
I don’t know why there’s such a discrepancy between the official reliability numbers and the ones that anecdotally make sense. My guess is that the official studies give the tests better somehow. They use professional test administrators instead of overworked school counselors. They give them at a specific time of day instead of while the testee is half-asleep. They don’t let people take a bunch of caffeine before the test. They actually write the result down in a spreadsheet they have right there instead of trusting the testee to remember it accurately.
In my own field, official studies diagnose psychiatric diseases through beautiful Structured Clinical Interviews performed to exacting guidelines. Then real doctors diagnose them through checklists that say “DO NOT USE FOR DIAGNOSIS” in big letters on the top. If psychometrics is at all similar, the clashing numbers aren’t much of a mystery.
But two other points that might also be involved.
First, on a population level IQ is very stable with age. Over a study of 87,498 Scottish children, age 11 IQ and adult IQ correlated at 0.66, about as strong and impressive a correlation as you’ll ever find in the social sciences. But “correlation of 0.66” is also known as “only predicts 44% of the variance”. On an individual level, it is totally possible and not even that surprising to have an IQ of 100 at age 11 but 120 at age 30, or vice versa. Any IQ score you got before high school should be considered a plausible prediction about your adult IQ and nothing more.
Second, the people who get low IQ scores, are shocked, find their whole world tumbling in on themselves, and desperately try to hold on to their dream of being an intellectual – are not a representative sample of the people who get low IQ scores. The average person who gets a low IQ score says “Yup, guess that would explain why I’m failing all my classes”, and then goes back to beating up nerds. When you see someone saying “Help, I got a low IQ score, I’ve double-checked the standard deviation of all of my subscores and found some slight discrepancy but I’m not sure if that counts as Bayesian evidence that the global value is erroneous”, then, well – look, I wouldn’t be making fun of these people if I didn’t constantly come across them. You know who you are.
Just for fun, I analyzed the lowest IQ scores in my collection of SSC/LW surveys. I was only able to find three people who claimed to have an IQ ≤ 100 plus gave SAT results. All three had SAT scores corresponding to IQs in the 120s.
I conclude that at least among the kind of people I encounter and who tend to send me these emails, IQ estimates are pretty terrible.
This is absolutely consistent with population averages of thousands of IQ estimates still being valuable and useful research tools. It just means you shouldn’t use it on yourself. Statistics is what tells us that almost everybody feels stimulated on amphetamines. Reality is my patient who consistently goes to sleep every time she takes Adderall. Neither the statistics nor the lived experience are wrong – but if you use one when you need the other, you’re going to have a bad time.
The second problem is that even if you avoid the problems mentioned above and measure IQ 100% correctly, it’s just not that usefully predictive.
Isn’t that heresy?! Isn’t IQ the most predictive thing we have? Doesn’t it affect every life outcome as proven again and again in well-replicated experiments?
Yes! I’m not denying any of that. I’m saying that things that are statistically true aren’t always true for any individual.
Once again, consider the analogy to family transmission of income. Your parents’ socioeconomic status correlates with your own at about r = 0.2 to 0.3, depending on how you define “socioeconomic status”. By coincidence, this is pretty much the same correlation that Strenze (2006) found for IQ and socioeconomic status. Everyone knows that having rich parents is pretty useful if you want to succeed. But everyone also knows that rich parents aren’t the only thing that goes into success. Someone from a poor family who tries really hard and gets a lot of other advantages still has a chance to make it. A sociologist or economist should be very interested in parent-child success correlations; the average person trying to get ahead should just shrug, realize things are going to be a little easier/harder than they would have been otherwise, and get on with their life.
And this isn’t just about gaining success by becoming an athlete or musician or some other less-intellectual pursuit. Chess talent is correlated with IQ at 0.24, about the same as income. IQ is some complicated central phenomenon that contributes a little to every cognitive skill, but it doesn’t entirely determine any cognitive skill. It’s not just that you can have an average IQ and still be a great chess player if you work hard enough – that’s true, but it’s not just that. It’s that you can have an average IQ and still have high levels of innate talent in chess. It’s not quite as likely as if you have a high IQ, but it’s very much in the range of possibility. And then you add in the effects of working hard enough, and then you’re getting somewhere.
Here is a table of professions by IQ, a couple of decades out of date but probably not too far off (cf. discussion here):
I don’t know how better to demonstrate this idea of “statistically solid, individually shaky”. On a population level, we see that the average doctor is 30 IQ points higher than the average janitor, that college professors are overwhelmingly high-IQ, and we think yeah, this is about what we would hope for from a statistic measuring intelligence. But on an individual level, we see that below-average IQ people sometimes become scientists, professors, engineers, and almost anything else you could hope for.
I’m kind of annoyed I have to write this post. After investing so much work debunking IQ denialists, I feel like this is really – I don’t know – diluting the brand.
But I actually think it’s not as contradictory as it looks, that there’s some common thread between my posts arguing that no, IQ isn’t fake, and this one.
If you really understand the idea of a statistical predictor – if you have that gear in your brain at a fundamental level – then social science isn’t scary. You can read about IQ, or heredity, or stereotypes, or gender differences, or whatever, and you can say – ah, there’s a slight tendency for one thing to correlate with another thing. Then you can go have dinner.
If you don’t get that, then the world is terrifying. Someone’s said that IQ “correlates with” life outcomes? What the heck is “correlate with”? Did they say that only high-IQ people can be successful? That you’re doomed if you don’t get the right score on a test?
And then you can either resist that with every breath you have – deny all the data, picket the labs where it’s studied, make up silly theories about “emotional intelligence” and “grit” and what have you. Or you can surrender to the darkness, at least have the comfort of knowing that you accept the grim reality as it is.
Imagine an American who somehow gets it into his head that the Communists are about to invade with overwhelming force. He might buy a bunch of guns, turn his house into a bunker, start agitating that Communist sympathizers be imprisoned to prevent them from betraying the country when the time came. Or he might hang a red flag from his house, wear a WELCOME COMMUNIST OVERLORDS tshirt, and start learning Russian. These seem like opposite responses, but they both come from the same fundamental misconception. A lot of the culture war – on both sides – seems like this. I don’t know how to solve this except to try, again and again, to install the necessary gear and convince people that correlations are neither meaningless nor always exactly 1.0.
So please: study the science of IQ. Use IQ to explain and predict social phenomena. Work on figuring out how to raise IQ. Assume that raising IQ will have far-ranging and powerful effects on a wide variety of social problems. Just don’t expect it to predict a single person’s individual achievement with any kind of reliability. Especially not yourself.
Nice try, but waaaaaay too late Scott. The psychosis has already established itself. You’ve done too much damage to too many people’s self image already, and one half-assed little article saying that you never really meant all that stuff you said isn’t putting this genie back in the bottle.
I know, because I’m one of those people. Thanks bro.
A: Why don’t you guys invite me over to dinner any more? It’s already been months.
B: Well, after the last time we had you over, we noticed that some of our silverware went missing.
A: What?! You don’t think I stole it, do you?
B: No. We eventually found it, but the antipathy had already set in.
If you are told a lie and made distraught by the truth, the blame lies with the liars. And with you.
Oh Scott, maybe you should consult with a psychologist from time to time.
There are a thousand reasons why someone might end up with an IQ underestimate, but really no reason for an overestimate (except cheating or Clever Hans administration, I suppose). A decent interpretation of a battery should include caveats and explanations, point out significant intra- and intersubtest scatter, significant observations about test behavior etc. Too often they don’t, but we’re all overworked these days. Composite variables are always better predictors than discrete variables (of course), because of the magic of canceling error terms, thus verbal subtests will be more stable predictors than nonverbal tests, especially in areas like engineering (where ceiling effects are also at play).
And maybe you shouldn’t reconsider emphasizing IQ research quite so much. Those studies do play well with people’s just-world fallacy.
Well, except (as you’ve noticed) when they don’t.
Where did Scott talk about overestimates?
I don’t think he did, but he is talking about measurement error. Did my point not seem relevant to you?
Frankly, no. I’m probably being stupid or missing something.
Where the hell did you get that idea? You’re entirely wrong, of course.
Oh? Feel free to explain.
IQ can overestimate or understimate g-factor. There’s no reason to expect it to only underestimate. And it doesn’t.
Every item on an IQ test is a sampling. What you’re saying implies that the likelihood of a false positive and a false negative are equal. Think about that for a minute, and the implications of multiple sampling.
Any given individual is much more likely to score lower than their “real” IQ than to score higher.
There is almost nothing a normal person can do to *significantly* increase their IQ in the short term. Maybe one of the no nootropic stacks can get you four or five points if you’re lucking, or have focus problems or whatever.
But smoke a bowl before going in. Or have a couple long island Ice teas.
Or heck, influenza or rhinovirus. A room that is too hot, or too noisy. Having someone sitting behind you that smells REALLY bad etc.
Actual measurement error is likely to be +/- about the same, but local conditions can do VERY little to help and a lot to hurt. Which I suspect is what GeneralDisarray is getting at.
One disagreement here, relating to the SAT scores. Based on that post, that person is in their first year of college, which means that they would have taken it on the new scale. On the new scale, that score corresponds to roughly the 50th percentile, which is much closer to his IQ. The site you linked to dates to 2007 (or maybe even older).
Your parents’ socioeconomic status correlates with your own at about r = 0.2 to 0.3
Am I the only one to whom this sounds shockingly, even implausibly, low? I tend to roll my eyes at the perennial articles in SWPL outlets claiming that the US has a rigid class society where people from poor families never get a chance, but even I expect parental SES to predict more than 4-9% of their children’s SES, especially since this is everything parents contribute (genes, culture, and money, not just the latter). I suppose this can be partly explained by being (I assume) based on single-year snapshots rather than long-run averages, but that’s still pretty low.
Gregory Clark’s research on surnames suggests that correlations in income and social status are higher between grandparents and grandchildren than you’d expect just from the fairly low parent-child correlations that economists come up with.
One reason is that it’s hard to come up with a single metric to adequately measure what we are interested in overall, which tends to depress parent-child correlations.
Mathematician/child-prodigy Terry Tao speaks to these same issues in a weblog essay that addresses the question “Does one have to be a genius to do maths?”
Tao’s essay begins by quoting the philosopher / critic / essayist José Ortega y Gasset, as follows:
Tao concludes “The answer [to the titular question] is an emphatic NO.”
In high school, while taking a state-mandated test of educational development, my own empathic quotient (EQ) was so low, as to deny me an appreciation of the creative vision and moral courage of the girl seated next to me, who marked-up her test-sheet so as to depict a magnificently life-like (albeit pointillist) dog’s head.
This young lady deserved to receive OuLiPo membership on the spot. 🙂
My God, here you are bringing up that odious Saletan debacle after all these years. Scott, there are myriad examples of the misuses of IQ research. Please learn from the mistakes of people like Mr Sailer here, who appears committed to a rather unfortunate and destructive form of social engineering.
> but actually a 1070 on the SAT corresponds to an IQ of 114
Is that SAT-to-IQ site accurate? It shows a 1070 at the 82% but the college board lists a 1070
at the 53% for test takers and 61% for the “Nationally Representative Sample”.
Thanks, I think I was using old data. Fixed.
Thanks for posting this. When I first started going to rationalist meetups, I did have somewhat of an inferiority complex / impostor syndrome because the average IQ on LW/SSC is always reported to be like 2 billion, and I am but a mere mortal. But I’ve found that I can hold my own in discussing topics with most members, and even seemingly grasp concepts from readings quicker/better than them from time to time.
Good post.
I think it’s fair to say Feynman once got 124 on an IQ test, but I think saying “Richard Feynman’s IQ was 124” gives a really misleading picture of both Feynman and IQ testing. He is widely acknowledged by other brilliant minds as one of the most dazzling of his generation. That 124 should come with an big-ass asterisk like a home run record in the steroid era.
Apparently writing good test questions is hard and it’s easy to wind up with a question that the smart students in the class get ‘wrong because they see something in it the exam-writer didn’t. That could have happened with Feynman.
Was tested as a seven year old.
“Is it snowing today?”
I know it isn’t. Here. But I know the world has vastly varying climate, and it must snow somewhere! And yet… I don’t know that, do I?
Answer: “I don’t know”
There were a few more like that that they talked to my parents about.
>He is widely acknowledged by other brilliant minds as one of the most dazzling of his generation.
Due to the Flynn effect, shouldn’t that mean is IQ in modern terms would only be 103?
IQ isn’t intertemporally valid. Scores have risen precipitously without a corresponding increase of g. It remains, as far as we can tell, co-temporally valid. Which is nice. But don’t try and put too much weight on that branch. Focus on g, and understand that there’s nothing particularly special about any test that is loaded on g.
Since we can’t measure g directly, how do we know this?
Some theories I’ve heard hold that the Flynn effect is much more prominent on tests that are loaded for fluid intelligence, a measure of abstract reasoning and problem solving that is postulated to be one of the two components of g.
I suspect Feynman’s cognitive profile was a little different than that of his peers. Feynman’s Regular Guy act was something of an act, but not wholly. Most of the other great physicists had highbrow tastes, but Feynman really was a regular guy — a very smart, original Regular Guy.
I don’t. At least, not unusually unusual. His peers weren’t the most normal people.
Most comparably famous physicists had several highbrow predilections, such as listening to baroque music or reading philosophy. Feynman didn’t. Was he intentionally burying a part of himself under his populist act, or was that just the way he was?
What is more indicative of cognitive abnormality – liking bongos more than violins, or playing around with a barely sub-critical hunk of plutonium one screwdriver slip away from death? How about handing secrets over to the Soviets?
I wouldn’t describe Feynman’s tastes – his art, his music – as ‘populist’ exactly. Idiosyncratic, sure.
It wasn’t that he was turned off by the idea of philosophy so much as he thought the philosophers he ran into were snake-oil salesmen.
Here’s Gell-Mann talking about Feynman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnMsgxIIQEE
As idiosyncratic as Feynman’s behavior was, he didn’t really go far beyond the pale. Yes, he was a bit of a play-actor. But he wasn’t exactly play-acting a ‘populist’ or someone who was just ‘normal.’
IQ measures general intelligence. This is because every intellectual activity that can be scored measures general intelligence. That’s kind of inherent in the concept of general intelligence.
Per Jensen, g-loading of IQ is similar to g-loading of vocabulary tests.
What is special about IQ is that it is acultural, you can’t give the same vocabulary test to a Chinese person and an African and a Scotsman, but you can give the same Raven’s Progressive Matrices problems to all three and have direct comparison. Also, the acultural nature of IQ gives it some protection from accusations of ‘cultural bias’ that inevitably issue forth from the left.
There are reasons to be skeptical of IQ, relative to other highly g-loaded tests. It isn’t intertemporally valid, for some reason. That’s enough to make you worry.
There is absolutely no surprise that we’re seeing lots of people with IQ underestimating their g-factor, considering the g-loading of IQ you’re going to have a lot of people in say the top or bottom 5% that have scores that are really not very representative.
This doesn’t mean that IQ tests don’t matter for individuals. The further you are from the average of your chosen arena of competition, the less likely you are to be able to hack it.
Not much below average, according to that table of yours. Lotta those occupations have no grey below 90 IQ. Also, becoming “scientists, professors, engineers, and almost anything else you could hope for” is very very very different than being SUCCESSFUL scientists, professors, engineers &c.
“Desperately try to hold on to their dream of being an intellectual” being “an intellectual,” I would suppose, involves more than being able to plausibly and unproductively blend in. What’s the IQ average of those who actually move things forward? Probably that would be a grey bar substantially further to the right than any on that chart.
By all indications and almost all the tests I ever took my IQ is between 4 and 5 SDs above the mean, except for one test I took in 2nd grade where I scored 133, and that’s the score my school district gave to my teachers at the beginning of each new school year. So measurement error can be quite large, especially among children.
I knew Feynman. He was obviously smarter than me, in his case the IQ measurement was off by at least 3 SDs. (John Conway and a couple of other people I know personally are also smarter than me, but I won’t estimate this for anyone I don’t know personally. And when I say “smarter than me”, I mean “at least as smart as me in every way, and smarter than me in some ways”. Feynman excelled at every kind of thinking, there was nothing narrow about him.)
This strikes me as an obvious fallacy. Imagine you knew a very smart person who had a merely average SAT score, would you conclude that the SAT was wrong? That kind of thinking seems to me to be wrong headed. After all what is your SAT score, other than whatever score you got on the SAT?
Since the only reasonable definition of IQ is the “the score one receives on an IQ test”, I don’t see how, if it was constantly tested at a given level, it could be wrong, even in principle.
What you should instead say is that in Feynman’s case, and perhaps in others, IQ was unrepresentative of his overall intellectual abilities; which I think is the point that people telling the 124 anecdote are trying to get across.
And, just like that, Scott eased the burden of existence for 10,000 nerds with imposter syndrome.