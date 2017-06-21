Open Thread 78.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
In the spirit of letting Against Murderism be truly comment-free, I won’t talk about it here. I hope other commenters follow the same example, and save the conversations for twitter, the subreddit, Discord, or the forum!
On another note: What are people’s favorite warm-weather cocktails? The net’s full of impractical garbage or over-sweetened nonsense. I usually stick to margaritas, screwdrivers lightened up in some way, lemonade+tequila, bourbon+gingerale, or other such simple concoctions. Anyone else have suggestions? They must be easy to make when half-drunk and stumbling in from the pool still dripping!
Caipirinha and Gin and Tonic with plenty of lime.
Oh, and if you already like screwdrivers, switch to tequila sunrises made with a decent reposado.
Tequila Sunrises for sure!
I’ll echo gbdub’s Caipirinha recommendation and add mint juleps, especially if you have a source for fresh mint.
Anyone else stop drinking when it gets hot? Winter’s another story, but it’s mint ice tea all summer for me.
Being hot and sweaty is bad enough, but being flushed from drinking makes it intolerable.
Turn cheap beer into a fine shandy: a couple shots of grapefruit juice in a tall glass, then add cheap beer.
You can make a shandy/radler with anything. Really good: watermelon juice.
Sangria is my summer favorite, though it may not meet your “easy to make” standard. Still, if you’ve got enough people joining you in the pool, it may be worth the effort of making a batch.
The Cuba Libre is also a good, and easy, choice, though my opinion is colored by a particularly favorable set of memories I call the All-Alaskan Drunken Imbecile Contest of 2006. Not being the winner, I can actually remember that one.
Good sangria is hard to make.
Terrible sangria is a bottle of wine, a bag of mixed frozen fruit, and some Hennessey. I’d add some cinnamon sticks or something too (and definitely a few fresh oranges). Wait 30 minutes.
Terrible sangria is still unbelievably drinkable.
If you’re by a pool or on a beach, it’s hard to beat a daiquiri swirled with a pina colada.
If you want something more practical and like bourbon, mint juleps are quite nice, and you can mix your sugar water in bulk beforehand.
I usually stick with margaritas as they’re quick to make and hard to mess up.
If I plan ahead and buy club soda I’ll make mojitos.
Back when I lived in England it you simply couldn’t beat Pimm’s No 1.
White Russians, Mojitos, and Pina Coladas do me right in summer. As for beers I really like Shandy’s and koelschs. These beers are easy to drink and still have flavor. I find it hard to drink a high alcohol IPA or most porters in 90+ temperatures w/high humidity.
Have you had gose? They (and other sours) are great (and trendy!) warm weather beers.
Session IPAs are great too. Founders All Day is a favorite of mine.
“In the spirit of letting Against Murderism be truly comment-free, I won’t talk about it here. I hope other commenters follow the same example, and save the conversations for twitter, the subreddit, Discord, or the forum!”
Oh. Whoops, too late. In my defense, I figured blocking posts on it was just to keep people from dropping their knee jerk responses, not too block all discussion. :/
The Penicillin is fantastic. (Though it’s also good in cold weather, does that make it not count!)
Also good as a Mexican Pencillin with mezcal. Anything smoky really.
Shouldn’t this be 78.25?
78.25 was the Double-Secret Hidden Thread.
If you’re not reading it, it’s not for you.
Actually it’s closed. HBC posted a comment so awesome it solved all the arguments and there was nothing left to do but take the page down.
Again? Dammit, HBC, sometimes I think you don’t understand the Internet….
I have some inside-baseball questions about industry and academia which I was hoping other commenters here might be able to help with. I have people I can talk to IRL about these issues but since it’s a pretty diverse group here I’d like to trawl the waters a bit.
1. Industrial Postdocs
If any of you have experience with postdoctoral research in the pharmaceutical and/or biotech industries, would you recommend them?
I’m working on a PhD and really would like to avoid having to spend my thirties as an indentured servant. But I would also like the option to return to academic research later on if I so choose. A postdoc in industry looks like an ideal solution: you still work on research of your choice, with a focus on publication, and you’re in a better equipped lab for much higher pay and benefits.
So what’s the catch? Are postdocs at a top drug or biotech company just not as prestigious as those at a top university? It’s weird that so few of my fellow grad students seem interested in this option.
2. Principal Scientist ≈ Principal Investigator?
This is much further down the road, but how difficult is it to switch between running a lab in an corporate setting to running one at a university?
I’ve heard of a lot of professors who join pharmaceutical companies to head labs there or who have done stints in industry. Yet I’ve never heard of a professor who started in industry and came over into academia. Why is that? Does a beginning in industry prevent academics from taking you seriously?
We’ve got one in our department, as well as someone who left industry to become an instructor.
My understanding of the typical barriers to entry from industry to academia are a dearth of publications and the potential lack of a strong research proposal. If your industrial output is primarily in the form of products and patents, it’s more difficult to assess the academic contributions. Furthermore, many grants are predicated on having a recent research record, and departments are as hooked on grant money as anyone else. A strong research proposal can, in principle, be put forward by anyone, but it’s more credulous from someone who has been actively publishing in the field.
I suspect that the money aspect is the largest barrier. The professor in our department maintains strong ties to his previous employer, who provide substantial grant funding. That makes an easy choice for a hiring committee.
As to your other question: this is speculation, as I don’t have any personal experience, but postdoc positions are intended to promote independent research. How independent can industrial research be?
Thanks for the response!
The publication issue is something I’ve been concerned about myself. It’s part of why I was considering an industry postdoc over just entering as a ‘Scientist I.’
That’s one more question I’d like the answer to. From what I’ve read it seems like that varies a lot company to company.
Novartis’ (NIBR) and Genentech’s postdoc programs look pretty much identical to a postdoc at a university. You pick a mentor doing research in a particular area, then go and work on your own related project under them.
AstraZeneca’s (MedImmune) postdoc program looks a lot less independent. You apply for specific projects and just looking at the ones listed on their site right now it seems like they have a very specific idea of what your research will entail.
Most of the rest I’ve looked at seem roughly in between. GSK and Pfizer advertise by project rather than by mentor / lab the same way as AstraZeneca. But the project descriptions seem less narrow: more like how a lab would describe their work.
I want to do an effort-post, but I can’t think of a topic.
Suggestions?
What do you mean by an effort-post?
Like bean’s battleships posts.
As far as I can tell bean likes (loves?) naval history, already had a strong base of knowledge and was using this forum as an outlet for that. Unless MeD loves writing for its own sake, this seems different.
Let me clarify, you could mean (non exhaustive list)
1. There is a broad range of topics I already have a base of knowledge in, but could use a way to pick one to write about.
2. I want to be pushed in an entirely new direction, give me ideas I have never thought of.
3. Given what you know of me as a poster what do you think I would be good at writing about.
with sub categories like
4. I want to do research and come to a conclusion or
5. I want to write well and only do the research necessary to support my points.
Yeah, I should have put more, um, effort into my top-level post.
I was trying to elicit, in no particular order:
6) Ideas for stuff I could dig into
7) Topics others were interested in that they’d like to see somebody here (not necessarily me) dig into
8) bacon^2’s #2 (“I want to be pushed in an entirely new direction, give me ideas I have never thought of.”) is a good idea, though I didn’t have it in mind at the time
9) His #3 (“Given what you know of me as a poster what do you think I would be good at writing about.”) seems unlikely; I doubt anyone here could tell me three things about myself without going back and reading a bunch of things I wrote (and one of those three things would be, “not typically an effort-poster”)
10) I want a way to become the next bean and win the SSC comment section forever.
Stuff I know about includes: software, getting people to develop software well, getting groups of people to think well together, analytic philosophy, logic, the Peloponnesian War (OK, just The Peloponnesian War, actually), depression, science fiction, vegetarian cooking, and long walks on the beach.*
(* this last mostly from a theoretical perspective)
“getting groups of people to think well together”
I’m interested in that, but if you’re not feeling up for it I’ll allow you to turn in 15 joke-posts for 1 effort post.
I kind of do programming for a living, but in a scientific setting, which means I was never taught how to do that well and I’m not surrounded by people who would be. (And there seem to exist a lot of people like me in that regard, although my perspective is obviously biased.) I would definitely read a good post on that topic.
I think the Peloponnesian war is your best bet there.
My suggestion: the motivation for an effort-post shouldn’t be “I want to do an effort-post” but just “I’ve got this thing I’m super into and know a lot about! Let me post it!”
I don’t agree, I think you can be motivated for a lot of different reasons.
I would like someone to write a series on selection. Episode one: heterozygote advantage – at what level of commonality must crappy sicknesses provide some advantage to carriers?
Piggybacking: would there be interest in an effort-post series about music theory? I think it’s an interesting logical theory like chemistry or mechanics that also lets you notice cool things about music, but it’s under-appreciated because people only encounter it after being filtered for ability to play an instrument.
Repost, but…What kind of random, non-SSC-ish stuff have you always wondered about the SSC readership?
Examples of what I mean:
– Are left-handed people overrepresented here?
– Do SSC readers tend to be oldest or youngest among their siblings?
– Do an unusual number of SSC readers enjoy cooking?
Etc.
[NOTE: I’m not literally asking you those questions right here in this comment; they’re just meant to give you ideas for your own questions. If you want to answer those exact questions, don’t worry, you’ll get a chance when my survey is ready.]
What else do you want to know?
I’m collecting questions like these for a survey.
1) Righty
2) Oldest if you only count kids my parents had together, middle if you count half-siblings
3) Cooking is alright, I like it but it’s not top 10 on “things I like to do”
That tax paid, questions I’d like to know:
– Have you traveled outside your home country (outside the EU/Switzerland/Norway for people from Western Europe)? How many times?
– Height? BMI?
– Oldest internet meme/joke you still use?
1) Never
2) 175cm, 22.9
3) zombo.com, I still set it as the home page on unattended computers
And on to my questions:
– Can you tolerate spicy food?
– How’s your flexibility, can you touch your toes?
– How do you feel about country music?
I’m so confused.
Is the culture-war free thread since its an xx.5?
No, we can have culture wars, but only between two cultures:
1) The Numericalist culture, which believes the fractional part of the number of the open thread determines culture-war status (x.5, in this case, so truce); and
2) The Calendarist culture, which believes the day of the week (and its parity) determine culture-war status (Wednesday and odd, so war).
Numericalists also like vanilla ice cream, cats, affirmative action and descriptive grammar and vote Democrat.
Calendarists also like chocolate ice cream, dogs, the Oxford comma, and the free market, and vote Republican.
I’m kind of agnostic on the object issue, so I will join based on the secondary characteristics and become a Calendarist who keeps his Vanilla preference to himself.
Maybe Scott’s trying to trick me into dropping Jutland part 5 early. (Wow. Are we really on that many?)
I’ve actually got it written, but since I’m going to be busy next week, I can’t afford to eat into my buffer like that.
Other than that, firm calendarist, except I’m on the descriptive grammar side. Mostly.
Another fun story from the world of gaming law: Slot machine displays $43 million jackpot. Casino tells gambler the machine is malfunctioning and offers her a steak dinner instead. Gambler sues casino for $43 million.
I’m pretty sure the casino is in the right here – the machine had a maximum prize of $6500 and the amount of money on the screen is 20 cents short of 2^32 pennies, indicating a software error. (And now I’m curious about where those 20 cents went.)
If I were bodyswapped with the judge–given no special judicial or legal insights, and indeed I have none in spite of my genetic endowment–I’d award the woman the maximum normal payout of the machine ($6.5K) plus a little extra for her inconvenience and stress, and shut the case.
It is an interesting case though. Is the text displayed on a slot machine’s screen a contract that you enter into with the establishment when you deposit money into the machine and pull the lever (or press the button…isn’t that how they work nowadays?)? Or does some version of the “ignorance of the law is no excuse” principle apply, where gamblers are expected to know the maximum payouts of the machines and accept that an erroneously displayed award is indeed erroneous?
If it’s a software error it should be possible to reproduce. That would mean that unless the judge sides with the casino, a whole lot of slot machines are going to be taken offline the next day until bug-fixes can be written and downloaded to them. It’d be a good time to own stock in one of the main companies that writes code for slot machines.
Older slot machines with spinning reels have a sign attached to them explaining the various payouts for winning symbol combinations. For the newer, video-based ones I think there’s a button to show you the list of prizes on the screen. It’s not like this is hidden in the fine print behind a “beware of the leopard” sign, this was easily accessible to the gambler and I think it’s reasonable to hold her to it.
IMO, the casino should have given her $6500 (and taken the machine out of service), if that was the posted maximum prize.
DISCLAIMER: The following is my personal opinion and views and does not necessarily reflect the opinions/views of Isle Casinos or Eldorado Resorts.
@BBA I can see if I can get a more educated guess out of one of the Slot Techs at work, but my first guess is that it’s a straight RNG result (that is, it displayed the actual RNG number as a dollar amount instead of the payout table result).
That said: My prediction is that if the judge rules for her, Well will be correct, but that would be a bit wierd absent facts not in evidence in the article. If the the NY Gaming Commission backed the casino (and it did), that’s because:
A) there is an audit trail verifying the game state, RNG result, and payout table result and any memory error.
(And this is why casinos are generally not offering the max payout for the machine to disgruntled guests. They have actual documentary evidence of what the actual game result was and generally speaking the ICs/Statutes in most states specify that software/memory errors void all play.)
B) Maximum payouts on games are not just a matter of what the Casino decides to set, but are negotiated between the Casino and the Gaming Commission on a per-property, per-game basis as a matter of state regulation.
I guess a judge probably can overrule a regulatory authority’s decision, but I’d be pretty surprised if the judge was willing to do so based on the facts of the case and the arguments her attorney is making, which seem…pretty weak.
This has happened before in other states.
And this is where I start muttering about cozy relationships between regulated and regulator, and wondering about what happens when the errors are in the casino’s favor.
DISCLAIMER: The following is my personal opinion and views and does not necessarily reflect the opinions/views of Isle Casinos or Eldorado Resorts.
(I don’t know if I really need to do that or not, it just seems prudent given my position)
I suspect that’s rather dependent upon how important gaming revenue is to the state’s economy and the state government’s revenue flow from taxes and admissions. I have no doubt that the relationship is different in, say, Nevada than it is in Missouri.
That said, in this case I think the incentives are towards maximizing conformity to pre-established “rules of the game”. Gaming Commissions generally speaking are concerned with ensuring that Casinos abide precisely by the rules established, whether that is in the guest’s favor or not. I can attest that at least in MO when the errors are in the casino’s favor you also correct them, and in fact I just spent an entire afternoon and into the evening tracking down every player affected by a software error and figuring out exactly what they’d been shorted on during a promotional event, so that we could call them and tell them to come get what they were owed.
EDIT: Furthermore, AFAIK that process was initiated independently and on the company’s own initiative when the error was caught.
The incentives here align because casinos don’t actually have to break the rules of the games to profit off of their players. They just have to keep them coming back over a long enough period of time, so it’s in the interest of both the regulators and the casinos to maintain fairness of play to keep the stream of new players coming in, and of established players coming back, and anything that damages player trust works against that.
Cracked.com (purveyors of the internet’s finest dick jokes and occasionally interesting commentary) have an article about how the school lunch program is a shitstorm.
http://www.cracked.com/article_24854_5-ridiculous-reasons-why-school-lunch-in-america-sucks.html
Not sure why this is so hard. I mean, the food stamps program works, doesn’t it? And this is a similar program.
You sure about that?
Food stamps/EBT are a voucher that can be applied to a number of different competing vendors. School lunches are usually monopolistic services that are heavily regulated. Not really analogous in any event.
Cracked always (sometimes?) good for a laugh
The #3 reason for why lunch sucks in the US includes
And the #2 reason includes
So lunch sucks because kids are eating to much…. and to little.
Yeah, that conclusion was quite sloppy, especially because it’s supposed to be explanation for this point:
The difference isn’t that the French eat less because their superior Frenchiness; I’d guess salmon pasta with a proper salad is easier to eat “in moderation” than Doritos and soft drink. (TBH I’m not exactly sure what Doritos is. I only hear about it on the English-speaking internet, but I guess globalization will bring it here in no time.) Or meal that includes potatoes that are recognizable as potatoes, not a variation of French fries. And so on.
Apropos, salmon lasagna is awesome. And you want to live cheap like me, you still get a quite fun meal if you replace salmon with a cheaper fish.
Doritos are corn chips, like broken taco shells.
Today I learned that in Toronto district school board schools, they have a daily ritual of:
This made me think of the daily pledge of allegiance I said in grade school as well as the singing of the national anthem before sporting events. What do you think about such oaths/statements? Are they worthwhile rituals, boring, meaningless statements, or something else?
My friends and I found the pledge of allegiance hokey. It only took a minute, but being forced to say it everyday was annoying. Though, thinking back I can kind of understand it as a way to try to install certain cultural values in us, just like this Canadian indigenous peoples statement is trying to do. Sometimes I think that’s the main point of school, to inculcate values into children. It can sure feel like people are battling hard over what is taught in school.
It’s the Toronto school board. Leftwing.com.
I remember one of my colleagues in grad school, who had been a teacher, saying he’d rather teach in a remote northern town rather than the Toronto system, because in Toronto somehow every issue was made into a racial issue.
This is coming to the US now. It’s certainly not a meaningless statement. It has a clear purpose in reminding people of their place.
In Australia it was introduced shortly before the “whites prohibited” buildings on campus, and it did a nice job of silencing complaints about that policy.
The pledge of allegiance is a boring ritual but it makes sense. American public schools trying to raise good citizens is expected, the same way that Catholic schools are expected to try to raise good Catholics. Every community needs to perpetuate itself one way or another.
This is more off-putting because it seems more like a ritual of submission to an external group rather than to their own community. It’s the sort of thing which might lead you to mistakenly conclude that Canada had been conquered by Aboriginal tribes rather than the other way around.
feature, not bug
If I were a First Nation Canadian, I don’t think this stuff would make me feel any better:
The whites get the land, and I get a literal honorable mention.
If the entire nation starts repeating that the land was stolen, it shouldn’t be that long until you can file a lawsuit and get it back, right?
Or does the judge have to read a compulsory statement that your land was stolen prior to ruling that you have no legal claim to it?
They get to sue for the land, but whites get to counter sue for cultural appropriation of the European legal system.
This is probably where the Evergreen State people got the idea.
I think every school in the U.S. should do the same, and add two more sentences:
But there were way more of us, so the land’s ours now. Think about that when you think about immigration policy.
In Toronto, I’d be tempted to make disparaging remarks like “…purchased from the Mississaugas, who several times tried to go back on the deal, and anyway got the land by right of conquest from the Iroquois, who got it by right of conquest from the Wendat, so none of them has much to complain about when I say it’s ours now.”
In the US, there’s always “This Land is My Land“
Might makes right is such an important life lesson.
famed for high levels of know how and practical skill.
This is also a mainstay of the Australian schooling system. Considering that not only did my school not have a single Aboriginal student, but that it barely had any students who weren’t first or second generation Asian immigrants, I really think that it was a total formality that was entirely ignored.
Confessions of Augustine discussion thread
I totally flubbed the last two scheduled Augustine threads (sorry, been busy), so I’m calling a redo. There’s a lot of interesting stuff in this section.
Previously: Chapters 3-4.5, Chapters 1-2, Intro
Texts: Online | eBook | Audio | Latin | Abridged dead tree
Lets’ talk about the Manichaeans! Fascinating bunch. I think they were the “Aspiring Rationalists” of their day.
Augustine is a high IQ, rational, questioning teenager, and he’s completely unsatisfied with the answers he’s getting from the considerably dimmer Christians around him. He looks to the Bible for answers, and finds it poorly written next to the rhetoric he’s been studying. Enter the Manicheans.
These guys promise that, unlike the Christians who expect you to accept things on faith, they can demonstrate all their doctrines rationally.
They were also complete materialists. Nothing but the sensible world exists.
They did differ slightly from their modern incarnation in that they identified the good forces with literal light, while evil is associated with matter. We are all light imprisoned in matter. The elect could ultimately hope to be freed from their material prison. Now, of course, we know that the hope for salvation comes not from light, but electricity, through which we may be uploaded out of this material prisons and freed from such constraints.
Anyway, Augustine is very taken with this new religion, and influences a lot of his friends to join him in it. He stays with it for about a decade, but slowly he finds that once again he’s running into a lot of questions that nobody can answer. He is assured that all will be explained once he gets to meet Faustus, their finest mind. But when the promised meeting comes, Faustus disappoints. He’s more eloquent (remember Augustine is a student of rhetoric, so he has an ear for that stuff), but not really any more knowledgeable. To his credit, Faustus is humble enough to freely admit when he doesn’t know the answer instead of trying to fake his way through it, but Augustine still ends up thoroughly disillusioned with the religion.
Thanks, that plugged an unsong shaped hole.
Hallo! Just gonna mention Agora, again: https://agora-2866.nodechef.com/
Oh! Also, while I’m here, Scott, I’d like to drop some criticism of your “Against Murderism” article – I think you came off entirely too biased. That’s not to say that I think you were biased, merely that think you came off that way, and that there are things you could have done to avoid it. I would have suggested that you include in your article a significant examination of something that you think was caused by racism, and how you would go about telling the difference. I know you included a couple lines saying that you weren’t arguing that racism doesn’t exist, but… A couple lines just aren’t enough. Actually, now that I think of it, a follow up article exploring the delineations between racism and looks-like-racism would probably be well worthwhile. Though I’m sure you already have plenty do, so. :/
eh
this entire topic is almost pureblown cancer, because you can’t know what’s in someone else’s head and that’s the entire discussion right there
no, literally, the entire discussion. You’re going to mention some parts that you think don’t count, but they do.
So it’s understandable that many SJWs just sort of default, on the position that it’s better to hang a dozen innocent men to catch a guilty one. It goes without saying that they think it’s much more likely to be a dozen guilty men and maybe 1 questionably innocent one, which is another enormous problem – what are the probabilities? Who knows, it’s all in the head.
Mmm, that’s not entirely true – What’s in a persons head does affect their actions, and people will on occasion be so kind as to explicitly announce their racism, so for example, when someone blocks integration in public schools, explicitly because the students were black, then you can be pretty confident that it’s because of racism.
I also take issue with that last statement – first off, “Hanging” is a little extreme, and second, you rather understate the severity of the situation. This issue is life or death for many people, and effects the safety and prosperity of entire communities. We probably shouldn’t argue about it here, though – I think I see why Scott closed the comments on that post now. XD
You can’t, 100%, know the reasons behind actions. Yes, some actions have no other good reasons (that we know of!), but even then you are guessing. And it goes without saying that if there are other good reasons then you are completely guessing.
I purposely left this out because basically no one is dumb enough to do this anymore. Sure, it happens, but simply catching these people out doesn’t solve whatever issues exist as a result of racism.
Didn’t mean to invoke the actual act of hanging, just a sort of 1700s spirit since that’s where the whole “innocent until proven guilty” thing was sort of thrashed out.
Yes, that is why I stated that I understood the desire to harm a dozen innocents rather than let one guilty man go free. I just disagree with it.
Anyways, I also think we shouldn’t argue about it, but just because there’s very little to argue about. How am I going to convince you that someone else isn’t racist if I can’t even be sure about it myself?
You can’t 100% know anything. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. :/
No, but it’s still useful to catch them? If you can’t treat the disease, then treat the symptoms. It’s not as good, but it’s better then nothing.
I actually think there is useful discussion to be had here, just not directly about whether any given thing is racist – I think we should argue about how we’d tell whether or not a thing is racist. Though I suppose if we really wanter to make good use of our time, the best bet would probably be “How does effective Internet discussion happen”, because that’s probably the topic with the best return on investment…
Actually, this conversation is a good example. I assume you are not, in fact, a crypto-racist trying to advocate racism without me noticing? Because I’ll be honest, that was my first thought. I think that illuminates one of the big problems with discussion, especially online – There are some people who will act completely in bad faith, and will do their best to pretend to be the opposite. How do you filter them out without filtering out too many people who are just not that good at communicating?
I would propose holding everybody to a very high standard, such that even if a crypto-racist or whatever is participating in the conversation, so long as they’re meeting those standards they can’t actually do any harm. I try and do this with myself, though I’ll admit it’s challenging. For real change though, I think it needs to be enforced by active and thorough moderation.
That’s why I included the rest of that paragraph. Knowing what’s in people’s minds is too hard for trying to be much of a good idea. At the end of the day, it comes down to opinion.
Never said it wasn’t, but it’s not the core of the issue either. In fact, it’s pretty much a tiny, tiny corner of the actual issue that can be safely ignored because, not only is it a tiny corner, but everyone agrees on it anyways.
The bottom line is that, whatever standards you enforce on discourse, most people’s beliefs on what is in other people’s heads will mostly line up with what they want to believe. The way to get people out of believing what they want to believe is by supplying objective evidence – and when discussing what is in someone’s head there is none. Even their objective actions are based in subjective reasons. Sure, it’s still a good idea to do the things you say, but discussing this subject itself is mind poison.
Not sure I agree, but I am much more interested in talking about online discussion and my internet forum, so.
Do you have any opinions on either of those?
I disagree with this.
I think the major issue is that people don’t recognise the role their beliefs play in interpreting objective evidence.
If you can make people understand that their beliefs are important, you’re 75% of the way there, because, all of a sudden, things aren’t so certain. You can look at things from another perspective.
If someone has a wrong or damaging (highly emotional) belief, it’s rarely solved by showing them evidence. The evidence is interpreted along original emotional lines. You solve the problem by addressing the emotion and its role.
In the case of anti-racist/anti-bad-man people, they are having fun with hating out-groups. It’s a bit ironical.
Solve the problem by pointing out to them how much fun they are having.
…Oh, honey. You think that’s the reason? Not, say, pain, anger, fear, the horrible certainty that someone you care about is going to turn up dead and theres nothing you can do to stop it, and a lingering broken-heartedness at all of the injustice in the world? Then no offense, but you clearly don’t understand anything. :/
Exactly, exactly. This is the correct discussion – are anti-badmen people having fun, or are they very sad.
Maybe a bit of both. They certainly *look* like they are having fun.
darling dearest, he means SJWs
if you’re an actual anti-racist, like one that doesn’t think it’s OK to be racist towards majorities or do witch-hunts, then sorry, but at this point “anti-racism” has been very thoroughly hijacked
anyways, Mark:
Well, maybe. But the point is that there isn’t any objective evidence to begin with, which also means that we don’t know if the belief is wrong or damaging necessarily. It’s one thing to say “I know I’m right and I will convince you emotionally”; I don’t know.
Oh! Say, does anybody know of any good examinations of the problems with Internet discussion? Ideally by Scott, but I would accept a close substitute. 😛
I don’t have a good answer to your question, but I want to talk about internet discussions.
Internet discussions give me a raging mind horn. I love them. And I think I must be close to having put my 10,000 hours in.
So here are my thoughts. I think it’s a bit like poker, but you are manipulating your opponent through frame shifts rather than bets. The worst internet discussions are with people who completely ignore frame shifts. In poker those would be the people who just refuse to bet on anything except a royal flush. They lose, but it is boring.
On the other hand, you get people who go crazy. They are the players on tilt. That’s more fun.