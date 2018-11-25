Open Thread 115.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Collin F. of Instacart is looking for software engineers to work there.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Dr. Laura Baur is a psychiatrist with interests in literature review, reproductive psychiatry, and relational psychotherapy; see her website for more. Note that due to conflict of interest she doesn't treat people in the NYC rationalist social scene.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
There are certain activities that have become associated (mostly in media, but also culture) with being very smart, despite the fact that a really smart person will be worse at the activity than an average person who practices even a little. Examples include chess and playing the piano/violin.
Can people think of equivalent shorthands for someone who is “dumb” in media/etc that isn’t also an objectively dumb thing to do (like dipping tobacco, which is used a lot)?
Chess skill is really correlated with intelligence:
source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/09/160913124722.htm
Playing the piano/violin is mostly associated in media/culture with talent and with being refined, cultured, not so much with intelligence.
Correlation in the chess example is silly. It is definitely true that to be awesome at chess you need to have a high IQ. The example I am talking about is the idea that an unpracticed smart person can beat a practiced normie. This is not true in chess. It is not true in musical instruments. The media pretends it is for both.
What you say about chess is true also for math: a very intelligent person who didn’t study math besides basic arithmetic would do worse at a math test than an average college student who studied math. Does it mean that media/culture is wrong to associate math with being very smart?
And can you give some examples of media associating playing piano/violin with being very smart? I can’t think of any.
Examples?
House.
Sheldon.
Any of the supergenius shows.
Sherlock Holmes playing the violin is my first thought.
Which of these people are supposed to be unpracticed?
The Media typically gives these types of hobbies to their portrayals of geniuses, but it isn’t particularly common to have them just pick them up and be proficient without some backstory.
One of the key tricks of being an effective smart person, is understanding that this is never true. Intelligence is useless without relevant knowledge, obtained by experience or study. If you want your intelligence to work for you, you need to make the most of your opportunities to study and learn, you need to make sure you practice in advance the skills you will be tested on, and you need to carefully avoid any challenge where your ignorant smartness will be put up against a “practiced normie”.
That is why a wise engineer trusts the professionals who actually build the designs. An engineer might be an expert on all kinds of academic and physical properties, but the practical element of building the darn thing may easily elude them. There are good reasons to have experts who might not be as exceptional in brute intelligence, but have niche knowledge that they have the requisite 10000 hours of practice in. I think that many intelligent people underestimate the 10,000 hours of practice and easily forget that what looks trivial on paper isn’t so simple in practice. (I find myself doing that oftentimes, so I could just be extending my failing to others, but I find that unlikely)
It’s not just practicing a certain specific activity it’s also about practicing certain types of thinking itself, on my crew at work many of my co-workers are hardly literate (judging by our periodic “safety meetings” when we are asked to take turns reading out loud directives), but our senior laborer, who seems like he can barely read, consistently has good ideas on how to use on hand materials to solve problems, more so than most.
I suspect he would do poorly on an IQ or SAT test but I regard him as one of the most intelligent men I know.
@Plumber
That’s what I was trying to get at. Specialist knowledge doesn’t always correlate with what we consider “Raw Intelligence” and an expert on a topic isn’t the same as a “genius”. AFAIK we don’t have a good way to measure “ingenuity” and “practical thinking”. Some time ago I was working with some radio technicians and one of the conversations was the discrepancy between working with PhDs and BS/MS graduates for Computer Science. It seemed that the kind of person who gets a PhD wants to find a novel elegant solution which will take far longer than a practical one a BS/MS might seek out. This difference in approach isn’t quantified by measuring IQ, but it does bear out into how one approaches the problems presented.
Watching NASCAR? Also reality TV.
Reality TV was the first thing that came to my mind too.
The first one that comes mind as “shorthand for stupid” is one of the Southern accents that isn’t aristocratic.
I notice this because it took a decade of work and the tools from learning a foreign language for me to not “sound stupid”–and the difference in how people treated me was noticeable. (I grew up in Appalachia–East Tennessee–and still sound like it when talking to family or childhood friends.)
For an example, here’s someone from very near where I grew up.
Came here to say “Southern accent is shorthand for stupid” but I’ll have to settle for seconding this post.
I”m surprised that the clip is an example of someone who would be considered to sound stupid.
I do have some prejudices about southern accents, but his accent is pretty mild and he talks at what I’d consider by my middle Atlantic standards to be a reasonable speed. Maybe he even goes a little faster than average.
I’ll certainly take your word for it about your experience, though.
To throw another example on the pile: rubix cubes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RPraFSgHoI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8Dm3OfSn4w
OMG! The character is a genius! how do we know? he just SOLVED a rubix cube!
Solving them isn’t exactly rocket surgery.
If you can remember a few steps the algorithm isn’t complex and anyone can learn it pretty easily.
Not that it matters, but I’m pretty sure a hand double was handling the cube.
1. Certain forms of hunting, esp. of small game and the taking of mud fish. Not surprisingly associated with southern states
2. Watching pro wrestling
3. The tobacco argument is an interesting one, as while pop culture associates Tobacco use with lower intellect to some extent, it is also marketed to outdoor culture, certain sports practitioners, and is actively used in certain white collar settings, like wall street….
Tobacco use seems to me more of a *philistine* habit than a low-class or low-iq one. Nobody will tell the Wall Streeters they aren’t *smart*, but the portrayal is that they’re smart, but they’re hooligans/ruffians.
Shopping at Wal-Mart. There’s nothing dumb about buying goods cheaply, but apparently only dumb people shop at Wal-Mart.
I do quite enjoy the awkwardness of the “smart” people shopping at places like Whole Foods. Pay a lot more more money for food! That’s the Smart thing to do!
Effective culture signalling though…
My favorite answer so far.
Given how tightly class is tied to education, it’s not really surprising that class markers are used as a stand-in for intellect.
That said, shopping at Walmart is kind of a mixed bag. The stuff there is definitely cheap and not uniformly low quality, so you can save a lot of money. But you’re spending time interacting with some very unpleasant and occasionally dangerous people in the process. Where I used to live the local Walmart had something like three or four shootings in as many years.
But there’s also lots of clean Wal-Marts in nice areas where no one gets shot.
I don’t shop at Wal-Mart because Wal-Mart doesn’t offer me anything. Their prices aren’t particularly good compared to sale prices at typical Anchor Grocery Stores or bulk prices (like at Wal-Mart’s bulk stores in Sam’s Club). They also are positioned as a Big Box Stores, which means they are typically located at busier roads and in different strip malls than neighborhood grocery stores, and their parking lots are typically more difficult to navigate. Also, for their non-grocery items, they typically offer an inferior selection of products, so there is no world in which Wal-Mart can substitute for Home Depot or JC Penney or Ashley Home Furniture or Kohl’s or Binny’s.
If you don’t go there frequently, the stores are difficult to navigate.
Aesthetically, the stores are not pleasing, but this isn’t the worst thing in the world. I shop at Jewel-Osco and those stores are ugly as sin, too. The people at my Wal-Mart tend to be normal people, with a higher proportion of Mexicans.
This isn’t a knock just against Wal-Mart either. Target has the same problem and I don’t shop there either.
I’d speculate that shopping at Wal-mart often implies that you’re willing to trade time for a little bit of money, which means your time isn’t valuable.
I think shopping at Wal-Mart is generally a large time saver, they have large isles, lots of signs and typically a lot of registers, and their super stores have everything under one roof meaning a single trip instead of multiple trips.
Sure, but it takes a heck of a lot more time than ordering online from Amazon. Plus either you spend time driving there (implying low value of time) or you live near one (often implying you live somewhere with lowish land value.)
But again these are very low-confidence speculations.
Wal-Mart was associated with low economic classes well before ordering from Amazon was a big thing though.
Wearing glasses used to be a shorthand for smart, but I assume it’s shifted by now. Anyone keeping track, and if so, when was the shift?
The stereotype’s still live as far as I know, although it might be weaker than it used to be. If it’s breaking down, it’s probably because people at all levels of intelligence use their smartphones a lot, while thirty years ago, only avid readers would have spent a lot of time staring at stuff close to them — myopia’s been linked with close visual work in childhood.
My wife has been away for almost a week on business. She was feeling flirty and sent me some NSFW selfies. This is a first, and after getting over my shock and delight I’m now wondering about how best to keep things like this private. I love her dearly and she would be devastated if other people saw these photos. She sent them from two different iphones as text messages and emails. I’ve heard of things like Tinder and Snapchat but haven’t used them myself. Is there a standard, secure way to send images and/or video from a smartphone?
As a start to keeping these photos private, obviously we should try to remove the images from our text and email. Our kids can unlock our phones and they could very easily see them by accident. These images are also on my wife’s laptop now since her texts and emails are duplicated there. I’m not sure how she stores her photos but she occasionally clogs our home internet when her devices sync. She also has a smartwatch, now that I think about it. Any advice for her would also apply to me as the images are easily accessible via my phone and desktop computer.
Signal is probably the way to go.
@snifit
I suggest trying the ProtonMail app. Just use a separate mail account just for this and sign out of ProtonMail after you had your fun.
Of course, any pictures made should be deleted from the iPhone after attaching them to an email.
The suggestions below are valid, and as an aside, Tinder is actually an online quick-dating app, not a photo app. Snapchat is indeed a Photo app but a poor choice for your scenario, in my opinion
Structural Engineering Post Series
Steel Design I
Continued from a smaller post here: https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/11/04/ot114-penelopen-thread/#comment-687508
Content Warning: I’m going to link to a video of a structural collapse to illustrate some points. This won’t be anything you wouldn’t see on the news (in fact, the video was on the news), but it did have fatalities. The video isn’t graphic, but people did die in it.
This post discusses the design of hot-rolled structural steel framing. As discussed in the post linked above, this is only a subset of all of the materials properly called “steel” that are used in contstruction. One notable example not covered would be cold-rolled studs used in light-frame construction, replacing lumber.
The code referenced can be found here: https://www.aisc.org/globalassets/aisc/publications/standards/a360-16-spec-and-commentary_june-2018.pdf
Steel is something of an outlier in code development. The model code used in the US is written by the American Institute of Steel Construction, which is an industry trade group. “Full Membership” is only available to concerns that make and sell steel products. The fee structure is different than most other engineering and construction organizations that I’m familiar with. The base fee is a relatively small ($950) charge per year; however, they also pay $1.10 per ton of steel shipped, up to $50,000 annually. There’s an additional charge of $1.40 per ton for steel used for bridges levied on fabricators, up to $80,000 when combined with the $1.10/ton charge.
I’ve not dug deeply into the finances of all the model code organizations, but I think this does help explain why I can link to a freely-available PDF of the steel design code located on the originating organization’s website. While AISC does make some money from selling the Steel Construction Manual, which contains a printed copy of the code as well as a bunch of design aids used heavily by practicing engineers, as well as a series of Design Guides explaining the details of particular areas, I think it’s something of a sideline for them. When you compare to, say, the American Concrete Institute, which drafts the concrete code, or the ICC that writes model building codes, those organizations rely very heavily on the revenue from selling copies of their documents to remain fiscally stable. While not all companies in the steel industry are AISC members, most of the big boys are. This means that the steel code is supported by a voluntary “tax” on most of the steel shipped in the US, rather than selling copies like most of the codes for other building materials. Or, it might be viewed as something of a “loss leader” for AISC.
This is only a hypothesis on my part, but I’ve always found it interesting that AISC (hot-rolled steel) publishes its code freely online, while the ICC (building code), American Wood Council (Timber), and the American Iron and Steel Institute (cold-formed steel) begrudgingly gives you the most inconvenient version possible while still making it “available,” and the American Concrete Institute (concrete) doesn’t have any availability. The funding structure is the only thing I’ve noticed offhand.
Structure of AISC 360
Like most codes, the steel code is divided into chapters. AISC 360 is a bit of an odd duck in lettering the chapters, rather than numbering them–Chapter A through N. It also contains 8 (numbered) appendicies. Finally, it has the commentary, which is not legally part of the code but explains the history, use of, and thinking behind the legal provisions.
I won’t list all the chapters, obviously, but the ones I’ll discuss in more detail are:
Chapter C: Design for Stability
Chapter E: Design of Members for Compression
Chapter F: Design of Members for Flexure
Chapter G: Design of Members for Shear
Chapter J: Design of Connections
Obviously, this won’t be a very comprehensive review of these, since this contents of this post would normally be a 15 week college course, and that college course barely scratches the surface. Also, Chapter I covers the design of composite members, which are members formed from structural steel and concrete (principally concrete deck supported on steel beams, but others are possible). This is because I want to discuss the behavior of concrete in the post on that material; I may cycle back and discuss composite construction at that time.
Goals of Design
When designing a building’s structure (or any other structure), we’re seeking a structural system that is fit for its purpose. The most straightforward way that a structure could be unfit for its purpose is, of course, gross collapse. However, there are other ways that buildings can fail. As I’ll get into later, we also seek to have structures fail in ways that fall short of a collapse.
The way that the current versions of AISC 360 meet the “fit for purpose” goal is with the use of limit states. A limit state is a state of loading on a structure beyond which it is considered to have failed. There are two general types of limit states: 1) strength 2) serviceability. Strength limit states are those where exceedance can result in danger to life. Serviceability limit states are those which do not present a danger, per se, but will negatively affect the habitability, maintenance, or function of the structure. By far the most common serviceability limit state is deflection. Excessive deflections can cause occupant discomfort or damage to nonstructural building components, among other consequences.
The steel code is mostly concerned with safety, so it does not have any explicit servicability limit states. The thinking is that there is no reason to legally require it; there’s no danger to excessive deflection (with some exceptions I’ll discuss), so any problems are between the contractor, the owner, and the engineer, with no public involvement required. There is some boilerplate in Chapter L (Serviceability), but that can be boiled down to “check serviceability.” The IBC does have some deflection limits, based on the material being supported. Deflections of 1/360th of the span are the tightest required.
Now, funnily enough, for steel serviceability limit states usually control for member selection. That is, the section that provides the minimum acceptable deflection is larger than the section that provides the minimum level of safety. However, if you alarm people using your structure, or cause all of the walls to crack, those are failures, even if not as bad as a collapse.
I won’t discuss serviceability limit states further. The deflections are calculated using standard mechanics, and don’t have much in the way of structural engineering-specific details to talk about.
All strength limit states are of the following form:
Qᵣ ≤ Qc, where:
Qᵣ = Required strength
Qc = Design Strength.
Steel has two permitted design methodologies, Allowable Strength Design (ASD), and Load and Resistance Factor Design (LRFD). I won’t completely rehash the discussion from here (especially the reasoning behind LRFD), but a quick primer on the difference:
Allowable Strength Design uses a factor of safety, Ω, for each limit state, and use relatively simple additions to combine the various loads imposed on a structure.
Load and Resistance Factor Design uses resistance factors, ɸ, to scale the design strength, and load factors, γ, to scale each type of load.
The calculating the design strength will use the same equation for either method. This equation is called the nominal strength for that limit state.
For example, lets discuss the bending (or moment) capacity of a beam. The nominal bending strength is:
Mn = (some equation to be discussed later)
Using ASD, bending uses a factor of safety Ω=1.67. If you have a dead load D and a live load L, the limit state is:
D + L ≤ Mn/Ω
Using LRFD, dead loads have a load factor γ=1.2 and live load have a factor γ=1.6; bending has a resistance factor ɸ=0.9. The limit state is:
1.2D + 1.6L ≤ ɸMn
For either type of design methodology there are a number of different load cases to be checked for each limit state and a number of limit states to be checked, but all of them have a similar form. That is, more complex equations on the left side and a ɸ-factor on the right for LRFD, and relatively simple addition on the left with the right divided by Ω for ASD.
When the LRFD code was written for steel, it was tuned so that it produces identical designs when the ratio of live to dead load is three. If you look at the example above, you could do some algebra showing that Mn will be equal for both if you substitue L=3D into the equations.
Resistance to using LRFD was high, so in 2005 ASD was added back into the code, and the engineer was given a choice of which method to use. However, it’s important to not mix-and-match them. It would be extremely unsafe to use ASD load combinations (the one without 1.2 and 1.6) with LRFD’s ɸ-factor. The code states the equation for the nominal capacity for each type of limit state, then gives the Ω for those engineers using ASD, and ɸ for those engineers using LRFD.
Frame Stability
Or: Why Movies Have Given You an Unrealistic Picture of Structural Behavior
I’m going to take the opportunity to get on one of my hobbyhorses: frame stability and overall behavior of structures, and how it intersects with pop culture. AISC 360 Chapter C provides requirements for the overall analysis of a steel structure. A treatment covering all of the requirements would be too esoteric to discuss in detail in a post for non-structural engineers; if you’re really that curious you can look at the Commentary for Chapter C in the PDF linked above, which does a good job of explaining the thinking in detail.
One topic that I do want to discuss: the P-Δ (P-delta) effect. This is the term for the additional bending load that will act on a column due to the column and its loads being displaced sideways. (P is the variable traditionally used for axial loads in a column, and Δ is the variable traditionally used for displacement, hence the name.) For example, consider a portal frame–that is, one that is three steel structural members rigidly connected in an upside-down “U” shape, like you might have over a warehouse or an aircraft hangar. So there are two vertical columns connected by a horizontal beam*. Let’s say the frame is 15 feet tall just to have numbers to discuss.
Let’s say that each of those two columns have 40,000 lbs acting downward on them, say 15,000 lbs of dead load and 25,000 lbs of live load, so the factored load will be 1.2(15000)+1.6(25000)=58,000 lbs. If they were perfectly vertical, each would be carrying simply that 58,000 lbs in compression.
Let’s consider a lateral load, like wind. Let’s just say it’s 20,000 lbs; the load factors for extreme events like this are 1.0, so the factored load will be 20,000 lbs. Now, each column will still have that 58,000 lb vertical load, but the wind will be trying to overturn the building so the compression in the windward column will decrease and the leeward column will increase. I’m going to neglect that effect to avoid having more numbers kicking around, though in a real design problem for a frame this simple it probably wouldn’t be negligible. That 20,000 lbs is also trying to rack the frame, which imposes a bending load on each column. It’s not quite accurate to simply give 10,000 lbs of sideways load to each leg so that the bending is 150,000 lb-feet (that 10,000 lbs × 15 feet) for each column, but it’s close enough for this discussion.
Now, there’s one more thing to consider: when those columns go into bending as the frame racks, that 58,000 lbs on top of each column moves sideways. However, those 58,000 lb load are still acting straight down, because gravity. The 58,000 lb reaction at the base of the column is still acting straight upwards, because Newton’s second law requires it to balance the loads straight down. These two 58,000 lb forces are no longer acting on the same line–they’re two equal forces with a distance between them, or a couple. That is, due to the displacement there is a new bending force on the columns. Let’s say that the frame racked over 0.1 feet (very large for a 15 ft tall frame, but it makes the math easy). That means that each column will have an additional 0.1 ft × 58,000 lbs, or 5800 lb-ft of bending moment.
But wait! There’s more! This additional bending moment will cause a little bit of further displacement, which will then cause a little bit more bending moment, which will cause a little bit of further displacement… This is referred to as a second-order effect. Normal types of analysis use what is called “small deflection theory,” where we assume that the loads and members aren’t displaced from their position. For hand analyses, there are so-called moment magnification procedures (found in Appendix 7) that allow estimation of these additional P-Δ loads. When using a finite element program, there’s usually a switch you can twiddle in the analysis mode to account for them; however, it’s a nonlinear analysis that can interfere with some other useful analyses, as well as being an iterative process that will consume vastly more computer time–though if your normal analysis only takes a few minutes on a modern machine, taking even 10 times that long isn’t unreasonable.
Under normal circumstances, the additional displacement > additional moment > additional displacment cycle will stabilize. However, if the lateral load gets too large, it will not do so, and the columns will fail, causing the structure to collapse downward.
To reiterate: too much sideways load will make a typical structure fall straight down, not topple over mostly sideways. You can see this in the video from the Indiana State Fair Sugarland Concert collapse in 2011. (That’s the “content warning” video I was talking about.) The collapsing structure was about 40 ft tall, and the collapse was due to the failure of the lateral-force resisting system, which consisted of wire ropes tied to Jersey barriers that slid under high winds. However, the final rest of the canopy wasn’t 40 feet from its original position, as if the 40′ columns were simply pivoting about their tops and bottoms; once they got pushed over far enough, it came straight down as the columns ruptured near the top.
I don’t know how many other people saw the movie Cloverfield (and you have my sympathy), but this scene immediately jumped out at me. That shows the Time Warner Center, which is a twin tower structure, with one pushed over until it leans against the other. If you haven’t seen the movie, that’s not a frame from a collapse in progress, the building is at rest in that position (they’re going into it to rescue somebody for reasons that I didn’t care about, since I was hoping all of the main characters were going to die by that point). I hope that I’ve done my job of explaining why if the monster pushed one building over, it would have collapsed well before laying against the other.
This is all just an instance of the more general “square-cube law” that also means that ants can’t grow to 50 feet tall, even if it does look cool on the screen. Similarly, tall buildings aren’t trees and won’t look like them when they fail.
This isn’t due to frame stability or P-Δ (or even a steel structure, but as long as I’m on my soapbox) similarly, squat, long buildings aren’t bricks either. They’re mostly empty space, and the framing in it is very limited in its ability to transfer loads that would normally be carried in one column to any other arbitrary column in a building. Mostly, a vertical load is carried by the columns immediately adjacent to it. That’s why Superman can’t pick up an apartment building and carry it to evacuate the people inside of it. A very small structure is possible, but something that big will come apart.
I’m going to stop here and continue in a second steel design post covering limit states for various types of members in more detail next time.
* Technically, they’re going to all be beam-columns since all three will have significant axial and bending loads, but calling vertical members columns and horizontal members beams is used here informally.
Oh no, you ruined my fav image of Cloverfield, the building resting on the other one.
I suspected it was impossible, but it was still cool.
Is this the same effect which caused the Twin Towers to fall straight down? Naively I would have expected that one part of the structure would have been weakened before the rest, resulting in the top of the building toppling in that direction. That didn’t happen, obviously, so something caused it to fall straight down.
The criticism of Superman’s lifting large objects goes back a ways. At least since the mid-80s, Superman’s strength has explicitly incorporated “tactile telekinesis” to hold large structures together when he moves them.
(IIRC, the author who did that, John Byrne, had previously had a Superman stand-in try to lift a building by the corner and wind up holding a brick in an issue of Fantastic Four.)
The Superboy clone introduced in the 90s then elaborated on that power, with the ability to move, distort, or shatter objects that he was touching some part of.
(Of course it’s all handwaving. But superheroes have always been more about cool imagery than scientific plausibility, with entertaining but largely meaningless handwaves– like “telekinesis”– being part of the game.)
If you were determined to leave the country you are living in now, where would you go?
Norway, probably. Similar culture and language.
Or Canada, if I was really looking to run far away. Canadians seem to be an uncommonly sane sort of people.
Pretty much this but with the countries swapped. I overall like their politics, I can communicate off the bat (my impression is Scandavians typically have at least passable English, is that accurate?), and I really like the cold.
Yes, that is accurate – for Swedes definitely, and I hear the same is true for other Scandinavians also.
I’m in Canada. If I decided to leave, the obvious choice would be the US, the heart of my industry.
If that were out, Australia is the safe choice; it’s the place most like Canada. The other place of interest to me is Finland. I was born there and I keep hearing good things.
Australia has many good qualities, but dude, three words:
Giant.
Freaking.
SPIDERS!!!
Also great white sharks, salt-water crocodiles, really poisonous snakes, and plagues of toads and rabbits, of all things.
God created
ArrakisAustralia to train the faithful.
If I really confronted such a situation, I would research a lot more. But my present impression is that immigration rules would not favor me in a lot of places I would like to live unless I had a job lined up in advance. If we handwave that away, Canada or New Zealand, as I would like somewhere that English is the dominant language, and I’m mostly OK with what I know about their respective governments. If I absolutely must move, without a guaranteed job and so an employer to help me with immigration issues (and with survival once I get there), perhaps India? Lots of English speakers, low cost of living so that my savings can keep me going a long time while I try to track down work, and likely to regard my relatively modest wealth as nonetheless constituting a reason to let me in rather than keep me out.
Currently in the US. Probably Australia. Canada, the UK, and Ireland are too far from the equator. I’d strongly prefer a country where I speak the language. I guess I could try to go to Bermuda, the BVI, etc. but I’d be unlikely to find work.
Yeah, I live in Florida, and I mostly echo your sentiments.
If I could be reasonably assured I could telecommute in my current line of work for a few years while I slowly transitioned to a work in the hospitality industry, I would pick an English-speaking Caribbean island first. I’d have to research which one.
But if I felt that was too risky, it’s Australia then UK then Ireland then Canada for me.
Sweden. Visited there this year, lovely country.
Canada I guess. Been only to Vancouver but it’s by far the second option.
Being in France, I would go to Germany or Switzerland, which seem mostly like France where it matters and marginaly better overall. I’d have to get a lot better at German, but I assume that would come with immersion.
Why not Quebec?
Too far, too cold, and I suspect too American to my taste— although that might be just a prejudice on my part.
Pre-Brexit, London would have been the obvious choice. Now, the financial services industry there is shrinking, and also there is a certain hostility to immigrants.
Post-Brexit, there’s a bit of a tradeoff between wanting to be in a major financial center vs wanting to be in an English-speaking country. I’d probably still go to London, but there’s an outside shot of being in Canada, or alternately in a major Asian financial center. Singapore might check both boxes but I don’t really know much about the place.
A certain hostility to immigrants. Well I live in London and I haven’t noticed that at all. I suspect part of this is from people who support Remain and want to paint Leavers in a bad light. Also some US coverage of Brexit has been laughable.
And maybe the financial sector is shrinking but the effect isn’t observable yet.
You’d notice it if you were in, say, South Yorks.
Currently living in the UK. Would happily move to Norway. The rest of Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Germany would also be acceptable. Canada is too far from my family.
Canada’s the easy choice (I’m in the US), but since I’m staying in the Anglosphere (due to lack of any other language) I’d probably go to New Zealand. Plenty far away from whatever I’m running from, mostly better weather than Canada, not too crowded, and perhaps slightly less on the micromanagement of one’s life (not that anywhere is good with that anymore)
Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, USA. Much choice.
For those of you who are considering Canada but are unsure of the climate, let me describe what you might be facing. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, has four seasons. We have real winter with snow on the ground from late December to mid March. -10 C would be a cold winter day; -5 C would be an ordinary winter day. We have a long warm summer; you might be able to walk around in shorts from May through September. 23 C would be an ordinary summer day; 30 C would be a hot summer day. A few weeks per year in July or August are really hot and humid. You’ll want air conditioning but could live without it.
No place in Canada is completely snow-free, but there are a few places in Canada which don’t routinely have snow even in the winters. Victoria, British Columbia is out on Vancouver Island, and is very temperate because of the influence of warm ocean currents. It has a dry coolish summer and a mild rainy winter. Snow is rare and doesn’t stick around. I’ve never visited, but descriptions of the climate remind me of Seattle.
My metric for the quality of a winter is mostly “how many days can you see the sun”, and for summer “how many days do I need AC to sleep at night”.
Currently I live outside Philadelphia and have for almost a decade, the winters here are on the low end of an acceptable amount of sunlight, and the summers here seem to average about 5-10 nights of needing AC to sleep.
Yeah. For me it’s not the cold or the snow, it’s the short winter days.
I lived the first 34 years of my life in OH/PA/KY then moved to Florida 5 years ago. It was life changing.
The sun, that is. It is amazing. I didn’t realize how grey Ohio was until I left.
I could never picture myself living without this much sun ever again. My happiness depends on it.
And I have red hair and fair skin.
I grew up in the Cleveland area, and the grey/overcast/wintery mix that went on indefinitely was just brutal, just moving to Philly, which isn’t that far south, functionally added a month of decent weather to my life.
I can’t see myself in Florida, I don’t particularly like air conditioning.
I live in Northeast Ohio, so I don’t imagine moving to Toronto would be a substantial change in weather for me. Well, I guess I wouldn’t have lake effect snow anymore. How often do you have school closings from snowfall there?
It depends on how far into the country you are. I grew up in a suburban community not far from Toronto, and we had maybe one or two snow days per year. But some of the schools that were really out in the country seemed to have a couple of snow days per month. I guess those rural roads were not priorities for plowing.
In Toronto itself, almost never. I grew up in downtown Ottawa, which is much snowier than Toronto, and I don’t think my schools ever closed because of snow. In the suburbs, it’s probably something like twice a year as Johan says, but that’s probably because they close the schools whenever the school buses don’t run.
Toronto doesn’t have real winter (as a guy from Thunder Bay). 🙂
They also can’t cope with it, having to call in the army to shovel snow more than a few times.
I’d be going back to Canada (from the US), if I had to, because I have family there.
I waffle between a Mediterranean climate nation like, say Spain or even South Africa , Australia of course, and somewhere with a climate like I have here in Northern US, like Scandinavia or Canada. That being said, the laws and culture of nations like CA, AUS and the Scandinavian nations appeal to me over the more chaotic and sometimes dysfunctional natures of Greece, Italy, Spain, etc….
I’ve visited Ottawa, Canada back in ’89 and found it eerie how clean and beggers free, it just seemed “off”.
Montreal, despite being francophone felt more “American”.
I visited Mexico at age five in 1973 and my memories of it are dim, and I never been outside of North America so I have limited basis of comparison though my brother, mother, and step-father visited Europe and said it was “nice”
I stayed some weeks in Seattle, Washington in the winter and found how late sunrise was hard to take, but the legendary rain didn’t seem much different than the San Francisco bay area, so I imagine British Columbia would be much the same so I suppose Pacific coast Canada would be the least adjustment being in the same time zone.
A wrinkle in moving to Canada is back in 2009 I investigated working there and many in my local union paid for the paperwork and background checks for work in Alberta, I think it was a $1,000 and none of them got the work, even the welders, so I’m doubtful that Canda actually welcomes legal immigrants, at least not quickly.
If I had to choose places I’m curious to visit it would be Ireland and the U.K., but to escape?
I guess Costa Rica or Cuba?
I really don’t know where in the world welcomes Americans.
We have beggers in Ottawa, at least we do now. I suppose they probably keep them away from the parliament buildings and other places tourists go.
Canada. This is a complete no-brainer; I’m already a citizen, and I have family there.
I think probably Poland. My great-grandparents were from there. Culturally it seems like a very nice place to live and since they’re not taking in migrants it’ll probably stay that way for a long time. Just about everyone is Catholic like me. I’m highly educated enough such that the middling economic situation of the nation wouldn’t be that big a deal for me. The only problem would be having to learn Polish.
Man, it depends on why I am leaving the US. The obvious fall-back options are Canada and New Zealand, but that’s not going to work if I am fleeing because the US wants to Assange me. In that case, I don’t know, Sweden?
I visit Switzerland multiple times a year and would really like to live there, in the Berner Oberland.
Probably near Frutigen or so. You’re less than an hour from Bern, but surrounded by mountains. Skiing, paragliding, mountain hiking, mountain biking, all right outside the door. And a really high standard of living. The only problems are:
– Finding a job in such a remote place
– Understanding the local dialect
– Being accepted by the locals
That’s going to depend very strongly on how soon I need to leave and what I’m running away from. I’ve got an airplane fueled and waiting, a passport and emergency cash close at hand, I could be in Mexican airspace in a little over an hour and on the ground in Belize City by tomorrow evening. And Belize is a pretty good choice for an American with a bit of money looking for a low-profile existence.
Canada is probably a more comfortable place for me to live and work in the long run, and I have a few contacts in the Canadian aerospace industry to help with employment. But there’s a good chance that whatever is hypothetically making me leave the United States would make Canada similarly untenable.
If Canada is too close to the troubles of home, then Australia and/or New Zealand would probably be my next choice.
If those don’t work, it’s probably going to be Russia, North Korea, and/or Mars, depending on exactly how and when this desperate state of affairs comes to pass.
Mexico, probably. I already have citizenship and family there, I know the language, and the cash I have will take me further – hopefully long enough to learn the technical vocabulary I’d need to work in my field.
The only language I speak on a comfortable day-to-day level is English, which rather limits my options. For instance, a friend of my parents moved to Chile some time back and has a lot of good things to say about it – pero no hablo Espanol bueno.
My first choice, from proximity and culture, would be Canada. But, there’s a good chance that whatever’s making the United States too uncomfortable for me would be at least as strong there. So, I might well end up in India, where I could probably get a job at one of the multitudinous software development firms where half my current coworkers worked before coming here.
If the immigration hurdles were low, New Zealand for the weather. Climate seems to impact my wellbeing much more than many other environmental/political/social factors.
The United States.
I’m in Canada now, so physical and cultural proximity plus lots of interesting tech jobs.
Something really weird happened at the Oakland Coliseum BART station on April 22, 2017. A large group of young people (50, maybe?) jumped the fare gates, and rushed inside to rob the passengers of the arriving train.
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/04/25/audio-dispatch-of-oakland-bart-mob-its-a-group-of-50-they-bum-rushed-the-entire-train/
I took BART daily for two years without incident when I was commuting from Daly City to downtown SF in 2006-2008.
The article said that they were reviewing footage. Any idea if any arrests were ever made?
Three arrest warrants were issued based on video footage, and at least two of the attackers named in them were arrested.
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/05/01/second-teen-suspected-in-bart-mob-robbery-arrested-after-oakland-chase/
Good. I’m glad they’re continuing to review footage to get the other 47 or so.
I would add that it’s reasons like this that I avoid public transportation except when absolutely necessary.
These incidents are rare, certainly rarer than car accidents. It’s really the more common inconveniences that make public transportation terrible. Crowded trains full of crying babies and loud drunks and people on cellphones, >>100 degree (F) platforms, bum stink, beggars, delays and line closures, air conditioning failure, etc.
Yep, I take a subway to work. Loud Racist Drunk is about the worst thing I’ve ever rolled on the encounter table.
I have a lot of complaints about public transportation, but the same thing can happen in any place where a lot of people are going to be.
This isn’t the first year with such ‘incidents’ on BART.
So…without starting a culture war, is Modern Monetary Theory more believable if Trump doesn’t cause a big recession and keeps growing the deficit?
He seems to be asking for the money prints to “just run”, which is obvs silly, but the effect is the same if he keeps spending and not cutting the deficit (despite him talking against the deficit).
Is it an argument against MMT if the recession does come?
MMT would have to make different predictions than other models for whatever happens to make a difference. Do any macroeconomic models (including MMT) make predictions precise enough to distinguish?
Anyway, a recession will come. A recession will always come, the only question is when.
Can’t we just just run this for past presidents? They all grew the deficit.
(On the other hand, they’ve generally been doubling the deficit, so we could say each successive president has been twice as irresponsible as all his predecessors combined.)
The current deficit isn’t particularly large as a % of GDP (its not small either, its above average but not huge in these terms yet).
No. Why should it be? What monetary theory claims that increasing the deficit leads to recessions? No sensible one.
Hint: increasing the deficit is fiscal policy. Running the “money prints” is monetary policy. They aren’t the same, and nor is the effect the same – think about how monetary offset works.
Anyone worth its salt, that is to say none of them.
They aren’t identical, but that doesn’t mean they are separate, if fiscal deficits cause a shift in monetary policy then fiscal policy is in part monetary policy.
Maybe this is semantics, but fiscal deficits do not cause a shift in monetary policy, they cause a shift in monetary actions, precisely so that monetary policy does not change. If you want to view monetary policy as “base rates are at 0.75% right now” then your usage is right, but I do not think this a useful way of looking at the world.
In the US monetary policy is supposed to target both inflation and the UE rate, the only way that fiscal policy could not shift monetary policy would be if those two measures were exactly equally impacted by all possible fiscal actions. Any deviation form a perfect Phillips Curve would mean that fiscal policy is shifting monetary policy as the Fed will have to choose one or the other as more important when they don’t move in lockstep.
Fiscal deficits and monetary expansion (or their converse) affect the economy in essentially the same way and for the same reasons – the effect on the money supply. As long as the deficits are within the government’s credible capacity to repay, the central bank can perfectly offset them.
Perhaps what you mean is not fiscal policy but spending. If the government spent the money on a make-work program for the unemployed, or on a new army of
locustsregulators, that would have real effects on the economy separate from the expansion, and would change the tradeoffs available to the central bank in terms of inflation versus unemployment (or other variables). But that is equally true whether the programme was funded by borrowing or taxes, and has nothing to do with deficits.
This is not true, its an oversimplification, of an oversimplification (possible another level of over simplification on top of that).
Keynes himself expected that paying people to dig holes and fill them in would be stimulative, but that it would be less stimulative than paying people to build infrastructure. You can find multiple Krugman posts that claim deficit increases through spending have a higher multiplier than deficit increases through tax breaks. The fact that tax breaks even have a positive multiplier in many (most?) models is indicative of the fact that it isn’t via monetary expansion, as tax cuts don’t expand the monetary base.
If the government borrows a million dollars and spends it, that has no effect at all on the money supply.
Your examples are all about spending, nothing to do with deficits.
Think about what you mean by “stimulative.” Yes, building useful infrastructure is likely to increase economic activity more than digging pointless ditches, because they make it easier for people to travel, transport goods, etc. But that is true whether the money is borrowed or raised by taxation.
The primary claim of MMT (that people want to talk about and distinguishing it from other theories) is that a government that owes its debts in its own currency can skip the whole borrowing thing and just print its obligations. This is not the current situation as the federal government is borrowing to fund its deficit and the Fed is reducing its balance sheet.
The closer experiment was the 2008-2014 period where the Federal government greatly expanded its debt and the Federal Reserve greatly expanded its balance sheet absorbing much of the new debt issuance.
Ah, so the problem here is that Trump is not forcing the Central Bank + Treasury to just run the prints, and instead it’s letting them do their usual borrowing routine.
2008-2014 would be interesting in that the economy recovered super slow from the recession, so it had growth but it was slow.
That is the claim that MMTers would likely make, I find their claims to be generally laughable, either tautologies or just so explanations without consistency, but I tried to represent them fairly above.
The difference between MMT and more conventional economic models isn’t so much in their prediction of recessions, but in their prediction of complete and total economic collapse. Pretty much all models, I think, agree that you can postpone a recession for a while if you print(*) enough money and devote it to that purpose. MMT basically promises that you can do this forever with no ill effect; other theories say that if you push it too far then your economy collapses into utter ruin.
So if a recession comes, I think MMT says “…and that’s because you didn’t print enough money like MMT said you should!”, whereas everyone else says “yes, correct, we didn’t do that and now we’re facing a recession because we didn’t do that. You’re welcome.” Which is no use at all for determining who was right all along. Prediction of mere recessions is, as others have noted, something nobody does well enough to make for a useful discriminator.
* For expansive definitions of “print” that include all the shenanigans governments and central banks will predictably do to obscure the fact that, yep, they’re basically printing money.
Well, that is a bit uncharitable. MMT says eventually inflation will occur, and that is indeed bad, but it can likely be stopped before catastrophe ensues.
The main thing MMT says is that people should 1) not worry about the existence or size of a deficit, but rather 2) look at growth and employment situations and tweak the economy based on those, and 3) not see inflation as some relentless monster that is essentially untameable. Whereas conventional economists seem to work under a mental model of Monday – inflation a bit below 2%, Tuesday – inflation a bit above 2%, Wednesday – Venezuela. Additionally, most MMTers put a premium on full employment and are much less fearful of a bout of inflation, feeling that it can be handled with sound fiscal policy. These latter are not necessarily tenets of MMT, but most economists who follow MMT also seem to go along with these ideas.
Yup, exactly. The reasons mainstream economists stop with stimulus is because they fear big deficits and inflation, while MMT economists fear only the second, and not as much.
I don’t think this is true. There are several “monetarists” (link to one blog here) who claim that to stimulate growth the Fed needs to raise, not lower interest rates, generally considered the opposite of printing money. I think you can also interpret Milton Friedman’s “optimal quantity of money” to mean that you cannot stimulate with printing (of course with most models one or two tweaks means you can also get the opposite result).
Neo-Fisherians like Williamson are a tiny minority. There are other weird macro camps too but what is their reach and influence? “Pretty much all” is surely right.
His statement was that “pretty much all models” predict X, Neo-Fisherians (or the few I have read) point out that the standard models produce or can be very easily tweaked to produce those outcomes. They aren’t using different models, they are claiming that the mainstream is misinterpreting their own models a lot of the time.
The current deficits are larger than is good, but aren’t all that large, relative to GDP.
Okay, longshot request: as some of you know, I’m working on a kids’ history of Byzantium for homeschooling. The rough draft is almost done–in fact, the main historical narrative is complete. However, I’ve got a couple of add-ons at the end of each chapter to provide addition information for color and variety. One is a brief survey of a specific topic (the Church, the military, icons …) and the other is a brief bio of a prominent or important person from the time period of the chapter it’s attached to.
All the factual surveys are done, but I need a person for one chapter, specifically the one covering from the end of Justinian’s reign (565) through the rise of Islam and the initial aftermath (c. 650). I’m okay with wiggling a little on that–I might swap some subsections around to make that chapter extend to the end of the seventh century, more or less–but I need an important person, from the Byzantine Empire, who’s not covered in the main story (ie not an emperor) and is within spitting distance of that time period. Ideally someone who sheds fresh light on the period in some way (I did Theophano, wife of HRE Otto II, for the Macedonian Dynasty chapter, for example), and hopefully isn’t a horrible villain since I’ve got enough downers in the main text.
I tried St. John of the Ladder, only to find that we know basically nothing about his life; he’s an enigmatic figure who wrote a really influential book. I could do St. Maximus the Confessor, but cool as he is I’d have a hard time making his biography stand out from those of St. John Chrysostom and St. Basil the Great in earlier chapters. Also the bios are pretty saint-heavy already, but that can’t be helped. Anyway, my best prospect now is Alexander of Tralles. No, I didn’t know who he was either, I just went Wiki-hopping through their category on famous Byzantines of the seventh century. He’s a suboptimal choice, really, but eh. Any ideas?
Paul of Aegina was toward the end of your period, if you want to talk about Byzantine ideas of medicine.
It seems Alexander of Tralles was a doctor as well; the problem is getting a good amount of information on either. This period in particular is a doozy because it’s the start of the Dark Age, when documentation all but disappeared and educational standards plummeted to the point where mere literacy was considered sufficient. So I just Wiki’ed Paul of Aegina and found that, like St. John, we supposedly know almost nothing about him except that he wrote this important book.
Idunno. It doesn’t help that I’m short on good sources for biographical information; I can’t use Wiki. I’ve been leaning heavily on the Oxford Dictionary of Byzantium. I might wind up putting Maximus in there after all, and use him to give more coverage to Monothelitism.
Yeah, pretty much the only people of that time whose known biographies are extensive are political and religious, it seems. Paul of Aegina’s most important work still exists, at least; his Medical Compendium is available at the internet archive. (Check out Book 6, on surgery!) He also has a brief entry at the Encyclopedia Britannica, and a longer one in the Complete Dictionary of Scientific Biography.
Hi y’all.
I just happened unto this fairly old article about the Irish of New York: https://www.city-journal.org/html/how-dagger-john-saved-new-york%E2%80%99s-irish-11934.html
This was a shock for me. First, let me say that English is not my mother tongue or culture, and that I know very little about the experience of the Irish in New York City, or Ireland at all, really. I regularly heard or read that the Irish used to have a very bad reputation for being belligerent, and drunk, and belligerent drunks… but that it was all just racism and bigotry really, and pretty soon everyone snapped out of their silly racism and realised that the Irish were just as upstanding citizens as anyone else.
The article shook what I thought I knew. It argues that a) the Irish *really* were an awful lot for quite some time. They did suffer from what were then seen as intractable very grave social ills. But then, and seemingly out of nowhere, b) they seemed to undergo a true transfiguration, and managed to pull themselves out of it.
This is an interesting story, because it would seem to indicate, first, that the views of the Irish by their WASP contemporaries were not simply pure prejudice caused by blind bigotry, but that they were grounded in what one could call widespread observable behaviour. And second, that the real change occured internal among the Irish community (not through affirmative action, welfare or slick prejudice-fighting educational campaigns), and once the change was made, the purported bigots readily adjusted their views accordingly. Finally, it is a source of optimism that seemingly unsolvable social problems can be overcome.
But then for all I know that story is still just something else someone wrote on the internet. I have the highest regard for the combined knowledge and expertise of the slate star codex readership. Can anyone shoot that story full of holes? Is this correct? I cannot judge, really.
I dunno man, talking about how often bigotry is rooted in observation seems like it’ll veer into CW territory mad fast, yeah?
The hidden threads are CW-permitted now. It’s the visible threads (with whole numbers) that are CW-free. Scott switched the system.
It argues that a) the Irish *really* were an awful lot for quite some time. They did suffer from what were then seen as intractable very grave social ills. But then, and seemingly out of nowhere, b) they seemed to undergo a true transfiguration, and managed to pull themselves out of it.
Yes and no. The article is correct that the main streams of emigration in the early 19th century (which would only be exacerbated later on by the Famine emigrants) were the poor and uneducated – I can’t speak to the American end, but from the Irish end there are plenty of songs about even the northern Irish, who would be not just the Catholics but the Presbyterian Scots-descended settlers who would become in the US the Scots-Irish, emigrating because of high rents and lack of employment.
Prior to the Famine (which really is a huge watershed in Irish history and changed so much culturally, socially and every way), Irish society amongst the peasantry was still in an 18th century mode. Early marriage with high fertility, a rather more relaxed attitude to illegitimacy, sub-division of holdings so that land was divided up into smaller and smaller plots between all the sons of a family (part of the effects of the Penal Laws) and a lot more meant that the Irish were often criticised by the English (and this criticism used as justification for rule by a foreign power) as being child-like, fond of fun and gaiety, but not really capable of putting in hard work and most of all governing themselves, as well as being shockingly negligent when it came to Pure Gospel Religion. There wasn’t really a middle-class as such and for various reasons native industries were not plentiful or very efficient.
So there would have been a huge culture shock when these people arrived into urban America and they would have been subject to the same criticism by the Anglo-Dutch-German upper classes (who did like to think of themselves as Anglo-Saxon in the same vein as the English) as they were at home by the English.
And this attitude bled over into the Famine, where even otherwise sympathetic officials and the English public viewed it as a terrible misfortune but one the Irish had largely brought upon themselves by fecklessness, ignorance, and calling down the just wrath of an offended God on themselves. Tying in with the national movement for self-determination, the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in Ireland decided to placate the English establishment as much as possible. Having suffered through the Penal Laws they did not want to lose the hard-won ground they had retained, so they set about a project of taking on board the criticisms and reforming Irish society along ‘Victorian values’. (Ironically, they succeeded so well that the traditional values hung on in Ireland long after England itself had become socially liberated, so the criticism then became that the Irish church was repressive and backwards about sex etc.)
One element of this was the Temperance movement, driven mostly by one priest Fr Mathew who founded a Total Abstinence Movement and pushed it very hard and, it has to be admitted, successfully. Alcohol abuse was (and indeed remains) a real Irish vice, was one of the elements picked out as blameworthy, and did need to be tackled. The other reforming movements concentrated on copying as much as possible the British Nonconformist reforms of the time and imposing them on the Irish to make us respectable in the eyes of the British, and in exchange for toleration and increasing power over their own affairs, and recognition as the de facto state church of Ireland (whatever about the legal position of the Church of Ireland), the hierarchy made the bargain with British government under Gladstone that they would suppress rebelliousness and make the Irish good British subjects of the Crown. (The late 19th century tussle between Ultramontanism and Gallicanism in the Church was won in Ireland by the Ultramontanists).
So I imagine that article outlines something similar in the US where the Irish Catholic Church was concerned – seen as a hostile foreign interloper, wanting control of its own affairs, making the bargain with the civil authorities to promote integration by making the Irish immigrants respectable by adopting the culture of the host nation (while retaining separate religious belief and status) and using the influence and power of the Church as the social network for the emigrants to do so.
That is interesting, thanks.
I am from Quebec, that shares with the Irish a) being conquered by the British, b) being catholic c) having a movement for self-determination.
After a rebellion in 1837-38 that was militarily crushed, the Catholic Church in Quebec made the same decision that the best strategy was to lay low, assure the British that there would be no more trouble. Nowadays it is often criticized as being servile, but then those criticizing might not remember how hard revolting against the British Empire was.
@Nickel
What Bishop Hughes and his allies achieved was very much “affirmative action”, and “welfare” work, just church not state.
In our own times the church based “welfare programs” of the Mormon’s are a good example of effective anti-poverty works (born poor and want to become middle class? The odds are better in Utah than much of the rest of the U.S.A.).
The story told in the link has been repeated (though not to the same extent because of the sheer numbers of Irish escaping the famine), in my own lifetime Vietnamese immigrants were usually mentioned as being “gang-ridden” (home invasion robberies were often cited) back in the ’80’s and now are a “model minority”, assimilation and education does that.
@Plumber
I am from Quebec, and we did receive a good number of Vietnamese boat people back in the day. But they have had a reputation for being a “model minority” right from the start. I was surprised to hear that in Toronto and other cities they did not have a similar reputation.
I heard from Vietnamese that a reason was that those who chose to live in (French-speaking) Quebec were more likely to know some French, have worked with the French administration, be more educated, more urban, while those who picked Toronto would be more leaning towards people associated with the American military bases and GIs, prostitution, drug-dealing… not so nice sub-sample of the population.
@Plumber
OK I do not regard a community that organizes itself to help its members out as practicing affirmative action. It is not asking an outside institution open to all to give its members any sort of preferential treatment over any other group. To me, being self-reliant is not the same as requiring others to give you special favours.
Rereading my post I realize that when I wrote “*really* were an awful lot”, I was expressing myself extremely poorly and clumsily; let me retract it and apologize.
Don’t worry about it. Speaking not for my nation as a whole but as a single Irish person, the reputation for drunken violent fecklessness, while an exaggerated stereotype, is also not untrue to a certain extent. The Irish fetching up in early 19th century east coast American cities would have been lower classes, rural or small town, culturally and religiously different, clannish and at odds with the ‘better’ Anglo-Saxon (soi-disant) strain in the cities, and coming face-to-face with the native white lower class citizens would have resulted in violent clashes as well as guys seizing the chance to get into crime and politics (if any distinction can be made there) to establish local power bases within their own community.
Passing on a recommendation for a new Mongolian folk rock band – electric horse head fiddle is my jam 🙂
The HU? I love bands!
These guys have been showing up in my Youtube recommendations lately as well. I guess The Algorithm must have decided that we both like Mongolian folk rock (??????).
That video turned up for me last week too.
The Algorithm has probably decided that they are to Go Viral.
Anyone else going to be watching the Insight Livestream at 19:00 UTC?
https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive
I did, and got a few others in the office to share in the vicarious excitement. I always enjoy watching the control room in victory.
It looks as though some scientists in China produced two infants from ova edited using Crispr. The objective was to disable a gene associated with vulnerability to AIDS.
A good deal of the commentary on the report is negative, with talk of Eugenics and risking the human gene pool and such. I find it hard to see much basis for such concern. There are obviously risks which the parents should have been, it is claimed were, informed of, but then there are risks to producing a child by the usual technology as well.
I am particularly unsympathetic with the way in which “eugenics” is used as a bogey word, since it confuses two quite different things. Eugenics in the sense of some people deciding what children other people will have is a bad thing, especially when it involves some people deciding that other people will not be permitted to have children. Eugenics in the sense of couples trying to improve the quality of the children they have seems like a reasonable and unobjectionable activity. At the individual level it happens every times someone includes, in the choice of whom to marry, the consideration of what sort of children the proposed spouse will produce.
My favorite version of eugenics is the one described in an early Heinlein novel (Beyond This Horizon). It was a technology that let a couple select on both egg and sperm, thus choosing, among the children they could have, which ones they did have.
i concur. I don’t see anything wrong with what is being reported.
How certain are these scientists that the gene in question is relevant only to AIDS susceptibility? I think Scott posted on this a while ago, the way we used to have this idea that genes coded for things in the straightforward way we learned about from Mendel’s pea plant experiments, when really it’s an incredibly convoluted rats’ nest of interrelated effects, some of them really counterintuitive. If they could say with a high degree of confidence that this gene would have no other effects whatever, to the extent that the researchers would be eager to put it in themselves if they could, that’s one thing, but I suspect they don’t know for certain that the change they’re making doesn’t affect other things downstream.
That being the case, I don’t think they have the moral right to test it on humans. I realize they might have no other way of finding out, but I don’t think you can tweak the trolleyology such that it’s okay to do any number of weird things to these kids’ lives for the sake of hypothetical other kids down the road. Especially since, unless something is terribly wrong with China, the AIDS resistance won’t even be relevant to these kids until the mid-2030s, while the side effects of this gene change could potentially strike at any time. I am not a geneticist, of course, but in the absence of clear certainty I don’t see this as kosher.
Obviously humans didn’t evolve a gene with the sole function of making us more susceptible to HIV infection. Even if you know nothing else about it you can be sure that it has some other function.
From a few seconds of research CCR5 is a GPCR with some kind of role in immune signalling or inflammation judging by the ligands. It definitely isn’t essential because the deletion they’re trying to mimic is naturally occurring and may be under positive selection in the broader population since it confers resistance to several viral diseases including HIV.
Anyway, the whole point of the clinical trial here is that they’re attempting to edit the children of couples where the father is HIV positive. Whatever possible negative health effects this deletion or off-target cutting might have, it has to be better than AIDS. I’m not sure how much we can trust these guys but it’s not an obviously unethical experiment.
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, because this is an interesting catalyst for discussion on an important topic, but it’s not clear yet whether or not this actually happened.
As far as I know, there hasn’t been any independent confirmation of Dr He Jiankui’s claims. We’ll know more soon but it’s still too early to tell. It wouldn’t be the first time that groundbreaking claims from a Chinese lab didn’t hold up under international scrutiny.
Anyway, regardless of whether or not this actually happened it’s good that China is reporting this. Policymakers in the west are very complacent and conservative when it comes to biomedical research, so they need an occasional kick in the butt to get them moving. If they think that the Chinese are about to start engineering their population to remove disease alleles or enhance abilities that threat of competition makes it more likely that they’ll liberalize laws here.
This actually got a small report on morning radio today, but with lots of “It’s claimed” caveats.
If true it has some very big implications.
I have a co-worker who was outraged by this development, as playing God. He is also very exercised about abortion rights (he is in favour).
I did not bring up the seeming inconsistency (the deeper consistency is that he is always outraged about something) as I didn’t think it productive, but it got me thinking. That combination of views is, I suspect, the majority opinion, albeit with less hysteria. Yet every other possible combination of views seems more plausible. Very strange.
Google tells me that 37% of Americans think that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, and 58% think it should be legal in all or most cases, making it tough for the majority opinion to be “pro abortion + anti genetic engineering” as 86% of pro abortion people would have to hold that view to have 50% of the population hold it.
I am not American. In the UK, 70% of people support abortion if the mother does not want the child. This is pretty stable. Views of genetic engineering are all over the place depending on the study, but I would not be at all surprised if it coalesced at 70%+ opposed, which would lead to a likely majority for that position as a majority.
The biggest risk I see is removing traits that are usually negative but very occasionally extremely positive, e.g. no one wants to have an autistic kid, but one autistic kid in a million turns out to be a savant that makes some important contributions to society that improves the lives of millions.
I admit that this is a pretty vague and unformed worry, and I have no idea how to evaluate it, but it does concern me.
This doesn’t seem like a major hurdle to me, as the 1 million or so non autistic kids you would replace the autistic ones with should have an outlier or two that would make important contributions to society.
Not if the autism is crucial to their savant-ness they won’t.