Open Thread 114.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.
Meta
This week there was a news story about health insurance in New Zealand (link).
I was surprised to see that the terms of this person’s policy had changed significantly after several years. Is this common practice in health insurance? I would have thought that if you sign a contract with X amount of fees for Y amount of cover, then you should get Y amount of cover, not Z amount of cover that the company decides on its own terms some time later. But then I don’t have any actual experience with the health insurance industry.
In America it’s a yearly contract. When you renew each year you might get a notice that some of the terms have changed from last year’s contract, which almost everyone ignores.
Yes, from the article it sounds like New Zealand is the same. It is kind of hard to believe that this lady had the option of having any surgery she thought necessary for preventative reasons. Yes she has the gene that makes cancer more likely, but it certainly is a matter of judgment whether or not it is necessary. If the insurance company is paying for it, they should have some input into it.
And for $120/month?! And I assume this is in NZD, which is worth only 60% of USD. I assume there must be some government subsidy of this? I constantly hear that the US is the only developed country in the world with private medical care. And yet this article sounds like private medical care to me, other than the absurdly cheap premium. Of course the US having private medical care is only an approximation too. It’s probably at least 50% socialized in the US, based on the all the regulations and subsidies.
Yes, I thought their way of deciding whether or not to pay for the treatment was strange, but maybe that is the usual way? I don’t know.
Medical care is public in New Zealand, this woman could get the operation for free through the socialised health care but it would mean waiting. (By the sounds of it, maybe up to about a year?) Many people have additional medical insurance which allows them to get faster or different care than what the state provides. I didn’t think that the state subsidised any of that kind of treatment, but again I could be wrong about that.
Does anyone have useful information on preventing memory decline, either a nootropic or a nutritional–or anything else?
I used to be able to memorize poetry very easily, getting most of a poem in a few readings. A year or two back I tried to memorize a long poem and found it extremely difficult. I also think that the problem of feeling for words–I know what it means but can’t remember the word–has gotten greater in recent years. It occurred to me that someone here might know something relevant.
I don’t remember anything other than that getting enough sleep helps.
@David
I have nothing to offer in response to your request, but I want you to know that I very much hope that you find success in delaying the ravages of age. Good luck, and I hope to continue basking in your eloquence for a long time.
In terms of nootropics, I’d recommend Bacopa Monnieri, which supposedly enhances memory formation and reduces anxiety (And may also reduce depression). It has a decent body of evidence supporting it’s memory enhancement effects and safety, especially in age related memory decline.
Like with most of nootropics, the mechanism through which it works is kind of vague and unclear, but it probably either works by increasing dendritic proliferation or through interacting with the serotonin and acetylcholine systems (Which also *probably* also give the drug it’s anti-anxiety effects). The link I gave above explains it much more elegantly than I can.
Most studies have the participants take a 300mg extract over the course of a few months, and it’s important to note that the memory effects take about 4 to 6 weeks to start working, though the anti-anxiety effects may be immediate. Like I said above, Bacopa is pretty safe, but it does have two major side-effects: A decrease in motivation (Likely from it’s anti-anxiety effects), and GI discomfort (Likely from the sudden increase in acetylcholine in the gut).
Personally speaking, I’ve been taking Bacopa for about 4 months and I’d say that my memory is probably better than before (Though I haven’t properly tested this). I definitely get the GI discomfort side effect which is why I’d suggest taking it before bed, but even then it’s just farting more than usual. I can’t really speak for the motivation impact since I take Vyvanse which supposedly counteracts it, but I haven’t really noticed a decline.
Other supplements I’ve heard about for memory are Lions Mane, the racetam family of drugs (Oxiracetam), choline supplements (Alpha GPC) and Nicotine. And obviously getting enough sleep and exercise will help.
One thing that can help is to relax when trying to access a memory rather than chasing it actively.
I’ve been having some problems along those lines myself, and I hope something turns up in this discussion.
https://www.learningstrategies.com/Birkenbihl.asp
This is a link to a course on memory– it’s an impressive collection of methods for remembering more, partly by actively exploring one’s memories and partly by paying more attention in the present (Hermione was right!). Unfortunately, it’s expensive. Birkenbihl has a fair amount of material in German, but this is the only thing I can find in English.
Learning Strategies mostly offers New Age sorts of things, but this course is firmly attached to ordinary experience.
Well I was wrong about the mid-term Congressional elections.
With their focus on health care the Democrats did better than I expected, and when I said:
I was also wrong, I guess they were some voters to be picked up.
I’m most happy about union-buster Scott Walker not being re-elected, which also suprised me.
I’d be cautious to affix any gains this election to ideology. It was about an average midterm, and in some ways less than average turnover considering it was Republican control in all 3 political branches.
Seat swing is probably not the metric to use to compare across midterms given that gerrymandering and other extrinsic factors are changing rapidly. It’s better to look at turnout and aggregate vote totals by party.
I was wrong as well. I figured the situation was sufficiently odd so that the rules used by the polls to predict the election wouldn’t be reliable, and with lots of close election that meant things would go substantially off what was expected, in one direction or the other. But they ended up going just about as the pollsters predicted.
FWIW, my takeaways from the midterms:
— Trump is going to be even harder to beat in 2020 than I thought, given the relatively limited gains the Ds achieved for an enormous expenditure of money, time, and energy and given the likely dynamics of the 2020 D primaries. The “nominate a Midwestern moderate” strategy going around has some sense to it, but seems unlikely to get enough nonwhite turnout, and the “resistance fighter!” strategy the primary base will likely favor is just going to produce another run-up-the-score-in-CA-and-lose-the-Electoral-College outcome. This seems likely to hold whether the economy is strong (in which case Trump will take credit for it) or if there is another recession (in which case Trump will blame the recession on the same groups he always blames for everything).
— On the other hand, a candidate viewed less negatively nationally than Hillary was really could pull it off by re-blueing WI, PA, and MI. But even this is a coinflip at best given incumbency advantage. Overall I would say 75% probability of reelection at this point and would love to hear evidence-backed arguments for why I should put it lower.
— AGW is even less likely than it was before to be effectively addressed by political action. I-1631 failing with the very blue WA electorate means there is no way enough jurisdictions, here or worldwide, are going to be persuaded to sign on to a carbon tax scheme to make a real difference in the next couple of decades. It’s going to have to be a series of engineering breakthroughs that does it; fortunately I think we have a good shot at those.
— No matter who holds power at the federal level, for the foreseeable future, it will be the case that at least 40% of the population regards them, not just as opponents, but as an essentially foreign and usurping enemy. There is no way to have well-functioning institutions, or even forestall further institutional rot, in that situation, and no election result can change it. If this does not somehow change, there remains a significant (though still 50% risk of further decline in the institutional quality of the federal government dragging down economic growth in that time frame. Again, I would love to hear evidence-backed arguments against my pessimism here.
there’s an easy solution to this problem, return power to the states!
Would greater federalism lead to less fraught national-level politics?
On the “yes” side, it seems like maybe marijuana legalization will work out this way. Colorado can legalize it without Texas having to.
On the “no” side, it sure seems like the current trend is to turn these issues into campaigns where, say, big companies threaten boycotts when the wrong local culture-war policies are pursued, and local ballot initiatives are overturned by judges. If the conservatives get the upper hand in these areas, it would be really surprising to me if they didn’t carry out the same policy in the other direction.
While I agree powerfully with the principles behind that solution, I’m not sure it’s on the table anymore even if it were politically possible to do so. Our conception of ourselves as a nation, our cultural identity, IS unified. It’s been “The United States” for too long for the majority to accept “These United States”.
Even if I could snap my fingers and devolve powers to the States tomorrow, think about the various culture war issues, and how they’re viewed. How likely is it that activists are going to accept their next door neighbors enacting and enforcing policies that they see as not only misguided, but somewhere between “immoral” and “deliberately evil”? I’m not confident that we’d simply settle down into a conservative state vs. liberal state modus vivendi.
the way to change people’s thinking is to change their incentives. If your finger snapping resulted in a re-alignment of political power so that state governors were the most powerful figures in the system, then political conflict would eventually focus on them rather than the feds. It’s not that people would stop caring about what other states did, but you’d limit their ability to do much about it besides try to affect state level policy (e.g. beto o’rourke becomes fan favorite because of his bid for governor, not senator).
Granted, the appetite for systematic change of that sort is basically zero, maybe even less than zero, but it’s at least theoretically possible to do.
I would love love love this to be the solution, but see it as extremely unlikely since it has no significant and sincere constituency on either side.
the commitment on the right is usually sincere. the trouble is that it’s mostly half hearted and, like their equally sincere and even more halfhearted (quarter hearted, perhaps?) commitment to lowering government spending, it’s something that requires legislators vote themselves into being less powerful.
> there’s an easy solution to this problem, return power to the states!
Only if you count ‘abolish capitalism’ as easy.
The US has a single market for both jobs and goods. So any decision left to the market cannot be made differently in different states. At least unless there are border and custom controls that make the US-Mexico border look like an administrative division.
You are not going to get a functioning system out of people growing up in FreeSchoolia, working in ZeroTaxLand, then heading to Retiresville.
It’s also conceivable that Trump will be better off with Nancy Pelosi to blame for the things he fails to accomplish in the next two years, given that, had the GOP maintained a slim majority, I still don’t expect they would have accomplished much of note, given their “Washington Generals” track record and the fact it would likely have been a slimmer majority than present.
75% is just about the average reelection rate for Presidents seeking reelection since WWII (depending on how you think about, eg, LBJ deciding not to run in ’68). So I think 75% is pretty defensible, but Trump does seem to be underperforming fundamentals (fundamentals tended to think Trump should have won the popular vote in 2016, for example; and his approval ratings are pretty low given the economic climate) so you can probably penalize him a little for that. Given the apparent shift in PA, MI, and WI which were necessary for his underperformance in the popular vote to be negated, I think you can argue 75 is too high.
Obviously though, what will matter the most is what happens over the next two years, and modelling that, or attaching numbers to it, is going to be highly subjective.
Was going to post my writeup as a top-level comment, but it’s not a bad idea to consolidate election talk into a few threads. The timing of the Open Threads was very convenient in that it effectively forced the hot-takes to delay a bit and let the data come in… but that said, I drafted most of this Wednesday morning. Ah well.
The Good:
A very good night for House Democrats, obviously. Given the fact that supermajorities are rarely necessary in the House, shifting from a significant minority to a significant majority in this part of Congress is a dramatic increase in the Democrats’ power at the Federal level. That margin is going to matter very early, as it’s an open question whether or not Pelosi is going to regain the Speakership – if she does hold on though, my bet is that you can expect her to keep a better hold over her caucus than Ryan did. The House also has two key powers: investigation and impeachment. If Pelosi is running things, I expect her to attempt to downplay impeachment possibility for the near future. If something happens to affect the Mueller investigations* however, you can bet that the Democrats are going to be drawing plenty of inspiration from how the Benghazi hearings went down. But until then, there’s a definite possibility of their grandstanding actually getting in Mueller’s way.
Similarly obvious positive results for Senate Republicans, where at present it looks like they’ll be picking up 1-3 seats. This also gets them into comfortable-margin territory, whereas before moderate swing Senators were able to exercise quite a bit of power on the margins. With the death of the fillibuster for appointments one can expect those to essentially be rubber-stamps, with the possible exception of a few Cabinet seats*. More on that below.
Pollsters can safely claim vindication. If we’re taking the 538 model as representative, then there are indications they might have actually been underconfident. There’s lots to say on the micro race-by-race level, but the macro level went pretty much exactly as expected.
The Bad:
Incumbents didn’t lose en-masse, but the statistical advantage from incumbency appears to be weaker than ever before. That’s a little less alarming than it might have been for a midterm election given the high turnout, but update your priors going forward.
Red-state Democrats not named Joe Manchin took a shellacking, but this is one that needs a fair amount of nuance. While 2018 definitely adds to the trend of elections becoming increasingly nationalized, there are still a number of paths for local candidates to win a district in a hostile state. For demographic reasons, this affects the parties asymmetrically – Democrats take the brunt for now, but there are a few plausible maps that start to shift the structural advantages by 2020~2024.
Anti-Trump Republicans might have gained a figurehead in Mitt Romney, but they definitely lost a lot of power. Some of this comes from no longer being able to play swing vote in the Senate. Some of this comes from the need to be more united in the face of an opposition party with actual teeth. And some of it comes from more narrative reasons, and their decreased share of media attention. I’m calling Graham as a weather vane*.
Actually, the fringes of each party in general had a bad night. I’m tempted to attribute this to an entrenchment in partisanship overall – tossups broke pretty evenly, but for the most case races bent towards whomever was already favored by their state’s fundamentals. More analysis as data comes in.
The Ugly:
Fucking Florida. To paraphrase a comment spotted on Twitter: “Florida could find a way for a race between ice cream and a kick to the groin to go to a recount”. Ugh. I’m looking forward to digging into the micro to see how exactly Nelson outperformed Gillum, but ugh, Florida.
Beto O’Rourke did not turn Texas Blue. Please stop asking. He did seem to have a substantial coattails effect though, and there are a ton of more local elections that were undoubtedly swung by the massive turnout spike among certain demographics. But I wouldn’t put too much stock into the narrow margin he pulled against the legendarily-unlikable Cruz. Watch this space in 2024.
One thing that has me uneasy on a macro-scale after this election is the seemingly widening gap between urban and rural. Suburbs play tiebreaker, this time going blue. There are a lot of ways to slice the results, but I think this one has a lot of explanatory power and I don’t think it’s a healthy trend for the country.
The Rest:
A mixed bag for Trump personally – any sweeping legislative actions he wanted are pretty much dead, but the depowering of a lot of his opposition in the Republican party gives him quite a bit of leeway in certain ways. A Cabinet shakeup wouldn’t be unusual at this point, and I’m betting Trump is going to take a good opportunity to replace some of the Party’s choices with some of his own. Sessions is out*, and maaaaybe Mattis? Not sure I buy that second one, but politicos apparently don’t like his odds. Kelly is a wildcard. House Democrats have the potential to cause him a lot of trouble with subpoena power, but how that escalates will very much depend on Trump’s reactions.
Going to the micro level, there were a few interesting things to notice in the differences between Governor and Senate races within the same state. The hot-take is that Governorships are increasingly determined by how the state breaks on national issues, but there’s rich data here – for now, resist convenient narratives.
Redistricting is complicated, more so as time goes on. Expect it to be less powerful in the 2020s than the 2010s, but how that takes shape is going to depend a lot on how the next few years go.
*As mentioned, I originally drafted this Wednesday morning. The fact of Sessions’ departure a few hours later wasn’t particularly surprising – Trump’s been telegraphing that for a while – but the sheer speed of it was. The particulars of how this’ll take shape is still developing, but plenty of eyes are back on the Mueller investigation and we can safely increase the odds of further Cabinet shakeups.
Rural is 19% of the population. Even state by state, only 18 states have at least 30% rural population, and of those only 4 have more than 50% (as of 2010). The Republicans are in control of the Senate because while Kansas City, Kansas is blue, its suburbs are pink at best and even city limits Wichita isn’t blue.
19% sounds like a census definition. I’m more partial to something like CityLab’s metrics.
But to be clear, I’m not arguing that rural populations are the Republicans’ only – or even main – point of support. Any explanation as to why one party does well on the macro level is a complex topic with a huge number of contributing factors. I’m worried because urban v. rural factors were unusually predictive this cycle, the urban v. rural population ratio isn’t stable, and political polarization along these lines seems likely to produce some very… inefficient… outcomes.
My guess was a bit off, but I hewed to the polling. Not a lot to claim credit for. The GOP did better in the Senate than I expected, boosted by pickups in Indiana and possibly Florida. Dems performed about as well in the House as I expected. I was off on Wisconsin and Georgia. I like Walker, so I am sad to see him go.
I’m a suburban Republican. Based on results from last night and current trends, I might as well be a Bourbon Democrat. The areas I have lived are slowly turning into Democratic bastions, a process accelerated by Trump’s antics. However, Trumpism is still electorally competitive, at relatively little political cost and shockingly little financial cost. So this election just entrenched Trumpism, IMO.
In IL, we have a Dem trifecta again. My conservative friends are obviously not pleased. There have been a lot of grumbling about leaving the state in the last few years, and I expect more people to pull the trigger, since our tax burden is about to spike substantially (after already spiking substantially). The Beta household’s backup choices are WI, TN, and NH. WI actually is a bit worse from a tax perspective right now, but it doesn’t have quite the budget nightmare IL has.
When in doubt, assume the outcome will fall within Nate Silver’s error bars. But don’t assume this tells us much of anything about 2020, because the way Trump plays off a Democratic House, and vice versa, is going to change the way people think about both of them by at least an error bar or two. And that can’t be at all predicted, because too much of it depends on the highly idiosyncratic behavior of one man.
Or maybe two men, because to no one’s great surprise Beto O’Rourke is not going to be a Senator from Texas but he might become President of the United States. In order to do that, he has to find something to do between now and then that doesn’t just remind people that he is a loser. I’m not at all sure what that is going to be, but I can’t imagine he doesn’t have a plan.
Re: discussion a few OTs ago about how a 8% Democratic lead in the opinion polls didn’t translate to near-certain Democratic control of the House:
I wrote that (part of) the uncertainty could be explained not only by a difference between the popular vote and seat distribution, but also by a possible difference between opinion polls and the popular vote, coming from either a last week swing in public opinion or a difference between answers to pollsters and actual votes. In the end, opinion poll aggregates still showed a 8% Democratic lead right before the election (according to 538), but the difference in the actual result was 4.3% (according to Wikipedia).
Democrats got 51.3% of the popular vote and 52% of the seats, and Republicans got 47% of the vote and 46% of the seats (with a few seats not yet called), so seat distribution closely matches the popular vote, with a very slight advantage to the Democrats. There seems to have been no significant effect from gerrymandering.
Wait until all election results are certified before you count the popular vote total. As we can see from Florida and Arizona, there are lots of votes outstanding. I also haven’t seen any numbers on provisional ballots that have been rejected, yet.
You also have the issue of California, where their top two primary system is now suppressing turnout in many areas, where there isn’t a “top of the ticket”draw.
Even though most races are called, the votes are still being tallied, especially on the West Coast. The Democrats will probably win the popular vote by somewhere between 6.5-7.5% once everything is counted. See Nate Silver’s prediction. I don’t want this to come off rude, but this is one of my pet peeves. Do not draw conclusions from vote totals until all votes have been counted!
Also, I don’t know where Wikipedia gets its vote total numbers, but it’s important to be cautious when taking the exact vote margins in the House as a meaningful proxy for the Popular Will: many districts don’t have challengers, Florida (and possibly other states) do not tally votes in districts with only one person running, and some districts (especially in California with its “jungle primary”) have two people of the same party running.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to teach the history of Jesus and the early Christian church in ten hours. You are doing this in a high school freshman world history course about the ancient world, in the middle of the unit on Rome. Nothing in the course has covered the Abrahamic faiths before. If you set the bar low, half the students are Christians and another quarter are cultural Christians.
What will you teach in these ten hours and what homework will you assign?
I mean, if this is a challenging high school where the students can handle the Great Books curriculum, they should be reading Tacitus. So I’ll just say we assign a selection from Tacitus that starts before the Great Fire and ends after the Jewish War. And any high school class should be able to handle Luke-Acts in a modern word-for-word translation. I don’t know how much we need to tackle apocalyptism, but I’ll assign either one of St. Paul’s core letters most accepted as authentic, or Hebrews if the students can handle the Platonic content vis-a-vis effects the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple had on Judaism and the nascent Church.
We’d discuss the evidence that Nero’s law making Christianity a capital crime apparently remained on the books, with special emphasis on Pliny’s letter asking how to apply the law (showcasing lax enforcement) and the vigorous persecution of Diocletian in its context of making the living Emperor someone to be worshiped as the Roman economy collapsed. Discuss growth of the Christian minority through banning infanticide and charity even to unbelievers ( there’s a telling passage in The Golden Ass Where the hero exploits a Christian woman), and mention where Church Fathers credit martyrs above those other two factors.
I forget the name of the best primary source on Constantine, but that’ll be essential. Then swiftly cover the history from the Edict of Milan to abolition of Hellenism with special emphasis on the triumph of the Church’s effect on ntelligentsia whose works survive,, assigning part of St. Augustine’s Confessions if the students can handle it.
If you don’t tackle apocalypticism, you miss the most convincing explanation for what Jesus taught – scholarly theories where he wasn’t an apocalypticist usually seem pretty weak.
So I’ll assign 1 Thessalonians rather than Hebrews.
Play them this, with the speed cranked up a bit to give them time for questions.
What is “the early Christian church” – until when does this history have to cover? I went through a lesson plan and then realized without knowing the answer to this question I’m frontloading the course really dramatically.
Good question. How about ending it when Christianity becomes the official religion of the Roman Empire? That was 380.
Can I assign homework as readings for the class? Eg, they show up at the class having read the stuff?
Sure. Five hours of homework would be fine, perhaps a bit more if it’s time-consuming but not arduous.
OK, here’s the plan. 10 1-hour classes, because less than that isn’t really enough, and more than that and people start getting bored and fidgety (if these were university students, 2 hours with a short break would be fine).
Readings before class 1: the introduction of a decent Hebrew Bible textbook (something with a really super brief summary of the general ideas), a smattering of prophetic excerpts so that they recognize stuff in the New Testament that’s meant to call back to prophecy, some excerpted historical stuff (Tacitus and Josephus?)
Class 1: Jewish history up to the end of the first century, including the war. Tie it into the Hellenistic context that presumably they already know – talk specifically about religion in the Hellenistic world. Jewish context of Christianity: Jewish apocalypticism, issues facing the Jews in Palestine in the early 1st century. Overall question: why was the fertile ground there for Jesus to teach, and his teachings, stories of his life, etc to not become a footnote after he was horrifyingly executed by an imperial power, but rather to remain, and grow, and spread all over that same empire? (This is, to me, the cool stuff; I’m getting actual tingles right now)
Readings for class 2: Mark, Matthew, Luke.
Class 2: Mark, Matthew, Luke. The synoptic problem. The issue of sources. How the emphases differ in the synoptics.
Readings for class 3: Authentic Pauline epistles (some if not all), Acts.
Class 3: really early expansion of the religion. What do we know, historically?
Readings for class 4: John, Thomas.
Class 4: John as evolution of view of Christ? Thomas as proto-Gnostic.
Readings for class 5: 1 Clement, Didache.
Class 5: later first century expansion of the church. What was this still quite early Christianity like?
Readings for class 6: Revelation, selections from Ignatius, Martyrdom of Polycarp.
Class 6: Persecution. How, why, when? Christian responses.
Readings for class 7: some selections of Irenaeus, Tertullian, Clement of Alexandria, Origen.
Class 7: Development of the church in the second and third century. Increasing centralization? Increasing impact of Hellenistic philosophy. Increasing solidification of doctrines on the one hand versus heresy on the other.
Readings for class 8: Athanasius selections, Nicene Creed, probably want some piece of historical background but I’m not sure what.
Class 8: Developments in the early 4th century, toleration, Constantine, Christianity becoming increasingly official, etc.
Readings for class 9: Some Augustine.
Class 9: Augustine. His impact on later developments. Prep for last class.
Readings for class 10: Go over anything that you think you need to. Nature of next class will be advertised.
Class 10: Recap; discussion class. So, what just happened? How did a local religious leader in rural Palestine lead to all this? How did we get from there to here?
Final (only) project: keep notes on this last class and write up a brief, informal (use the first person) thing (not even really an essay) expressing what you think about all this. The goal here would not be to get the students to parrot me, or to fall into either “well we don’t know anything and scholar a says x and scholar y says b” hungover-undergraduate hedging (yes, I am a kind of a hypocrite) or needlessly edgy stances, but rather to show that they’ve been thinking about what all of this means.
Comments:
1. I’m very biased in my interests towards the earlier stuff; I tried not to frontload the course too much (the first stab I had at it only left 4 classes for everything outside of the New Testament).
2. The problem with this lesson plan is that it jumps around chronologically early on – but it is very hard not to. It is very confusing to start with Paul unless you are also simultaneously talking about stuff before Mark, and that requires a ton of speculation and a fair bit of chutzpah. One scholarly approach starts off with looking at a reconstruction of Q and all sorts of stuff about the supposed earliest stuff, and I just think that’s a bridge too far.
3. Anyone who, unprompted, makes mild fun of the Jesus Seminar will get 1% bonus.
On a somewhat related note, I’m writing a history of the Byzantine Empire for kids (Orthodox homeschoolers are feeling its absence). But it picks up where you say to leave off. Anyway, I’m halfway through Alexios Komnenos.
I’d think that a G rated history of Byzantium would have to cut out most of Byzantine history!
It’s more PG; I intend it for nine- or ten-year-olds. If you can’t handle a certain amount of moral complexity, you can’t handle Byzantium, I agree. Even so, it’s tricky balancing between bowdlerization and brutal disillusionment.
If I were doing this I would use the PBS series From Jesus to Christ: The First Christians. It covers the Judaism of the time, the life of Jesus, Paul, the Gospel accounts, and the growth of the faith within the Roman Empire. That’s four hours. Have the kids fill out answer sheets so they pay attention, and take up the sheets after. That’s maybe another two hours. Spend the remaining four hours reading and talking about some of the works mentioned in the series: Josephus’ The Jewish War, the four Gospels, some Pauline letters, and the few contemporary Roman accounts of early Christianity. Assign some of the longer pieces as homework, so we don’t have to read every word in class.
I have done this (curriculum here). That was for Adult Sunday School, so I skipped Jesus, and had slightly more hours, but I could trim it to 10 1-hour lessons pretty easily. I think I’d still skip past the Jesus bit. They can get that elsewhere easily enough, and we’ll cover the concepts several times over in early christian texts during the course.
The main things about my approach:
* Only lightly chronological. I focus on concepts more than timeline. Most of these lessons cover overlapping periods of time.
* Emphasis to original documents. Every class involves reading primary sources relevant to the topic/person being discussed.
1. Persecution of the Saints
The persecutions of the early church. Learn the stories of Ignatius, Polycarp, and Perpetua.
2. Dos, Don’t, and Donatists
Schisms! Is the church a society of saints, or a school for sinners? How should we deal with those who lapsed?
3. Montanus to the right of them, Marcion to the left of them
While schisms threatened to divide the church, heresies threatened to turn it into something it wasn’t.
Canon in front of them: How the New Testament was formed
This one can be omitted. Save it for the standing ovation at the end of the course when the students demand an encore lesson.
4. Love the Lord with all thy mind
The early apologists and how they built the intellectual foundations for the faith. Justin Martyr, Iranaeus, Origen.
5. Love not the world
St. Anthony and the birth of monasticism
6. By this sign, conquer!
Constantine the Great, and how Christianity went from being persecuted to ruling the empire.
7. Who do you say that I am?
The Council of Niceae and the Arian controversy.
8. Preachers and Politicians
The tangled webs of church and state issues. A few case studies where Ambrose got involved in state issues. This one is fun because when you ask moderns how he should have handled things from general principles, they come out against him, but all reverse themselves once you get into the specifics.
9 Saint Augustine of Hippo
“Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they find their rest in thee.”
10. The Fall of Rome
With some caveats about how historians get mad when you call this “the fall of Rome” yada yada. Touch on “City of God” and close out the era.
Aside from some wild transients in the live updating (too responsive to early swings?), statistical models held pretty well this Election Day. That reassures me. Fear not, reality distortion fields are not making data-gathering impossible.
It helps that Trump wasn’t a candidate in any race. Think of statistical modelers as Hari Seldon and Trump as the Mule.
I feel that’s not entirely true; I don’t think polls about voting for Trump are likely to be vastly less reliable than polls about voting for Feinstein. Maybe slightly less accurate, but I think it’s more likely that polling is broken than that Trump breaks polls. And this week suggests that polling isn’t broken.
It seems really weird to me how there are a lot of people (or maybe a really vocal minority) who are hostile to and dismissive of polls. I mean, polls can be flawed, and some are badly flawed. But even crappy polls are way better as a source of information than punditry, which is the actual alternative on offer. Nate Silver may be biased in some complicated way, but he actually describes his methods and makes falsifiable predictions with probabilities attached. Basically the rest of the political commentary world is either people making prudently impossible-to-falsify statements or imprudent actual predictions that they’re confident nobody is going to remember in a year.
It’s like getting mad at the evidence-based medicine guys because they’re too stringent with their studies, and that’s why you’re going to go back to the nice, friendly homeopath instead.
I think that punditry is valuable for understanding why certain things happen, but I also don’t get why people are dismissive of polls. We’ll have to ask the pundits.
If someone can’t make any predictions that are testable and check out, what makes you think their answers to the “why” questions have any value?
Depends what you mean by “polls”. If the question is “which of these two people are you going to vote for next month” I think polls are very good. Any more complicated question, though, sees them get unreliable very quickly. Polling for a very crowded field is much less useful and any polling about policy issues is all but meaningless, you can get 60% approval of basically anything without even trying.
@albatross
I think that people care about things.
Less-flippantly, political contests are dependent on lots of factors, and are always natural experiments. It’s very hard to make a good model of the relationships between issues and voters, and “finding the most plausible relationship” seems like a better strategy than “finding the best-correlated relationship” since it’s impossible to remove confounding factors and no population votes multiple times under the same conditions.
You could train a model to correlate the content of the news and the candidates’ effectiveness at exploiting topical things, but that model would be horrific and I have serious doubts about it’s ability to avoid over-fitting its training data and panicking as soon as there’s a hurricane in New York.
So instead, I’m in favor of giving dumb stats to pundits. I think humans are better at understanding the importance of novel issues within a larger culture.
I’m not objecting to people talking about issues without having polls or statistics or a mathematical model. If someone wants to talk about qualitative stuff, fine. But pundits have an abysmal track record for actually predicting anything. And the reason that matters is that it’s very hard to know whether the pundit knows anything more than you do about the issue or whether he’s just very verbally adept and clever enough to spin out a plausible sounding story on demand.
I mean, at some point, talking head shows about politics end up being equivalent to those sports talking head shows intended to fill time before the big ball game.
My recollection from last time was that the problem wasn’t so much with the polls themselves as with the predictive edifices built on them by the modelers. Perhaps it wasn’t Trump– alternative hypotheses welcome– but something seemed to be broken by something.
That’s a load of bullshit. The polling averages on 2016 were off by ~3%. That’s a normal polling error.
Nice meeting you too!
Yeah, I agree that the 2016 polling gets a bad rap and was actually quite good in the aggregate, but I agree even more strongly that opening your argument with “that’s bullshit!” should be taken as disqualifying here.
The national polls were actually more accurate for Trump than Obama. It’s just in the latter case, they were off in a way that worked in his favor.
Are people excluded from running for Congress by the eligibility requirements? I mean people who might have wanted to run, but didn’t, which is a hypothetical, thus hard to observe.
The age requirements are 25, 30, 35, for the House, Senate, and Presidency. These seem very young to me. Do they exclude any plausible candidates? Was Zuckerberg 2016 at all plausible?
The citizenship requirements are 7 years, 9 years, and life. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a famous example of someone who wanted to be President, but was not a natural-born citizen. Anyone else? Someone from a century ago? The Congressional citizenship rules seem more plausibly binding. I could imagine someone immigrating as an adult, spending ~10 years as a resident before becoming a citizen and then being a plausible political candidate, but being ineligible for Congress for another 7 years. But politicians don’t usually start in Congress, so being a plausible Congressional candidate is a further bar to clear.
Bear in mind that people didn’t live as long in 1789.
I actually did the math, once, presidential age hasn’t gone up over time. IIRC it was actually higher in the early US, went down for a while from the mid 19th to early 20th century, then and has since creeped back up.
I’m not so sure the “people didn’t live as long in 1789” is entirely accurate.
Life expectancy numbers have increased since then, but that is largely due to much fewer infant/child deaths. Even two hundred plus years ago, as long long as someone survived to young adulthood, their life could be expected to last about as long as ours does today. Especially the wealthy/well-off, which are more likely to be the ones vying for political office.
There have been some things in history to move the needle (ex: wars, 1880s cigarette production, etc.) but nothing to change the numbers as drastically as the change in infant mortality.
It’s true that the large changes in life expectancy are largely thanks to lower infant mortality, but adult life expectancy has been rising too. Just not as fast.
Well there was that kid who’s school got shot up and then he decided to become a political operative instead of going to college. I forget his name, but surely he wanted to run for something before his 15 minutes were up.
I have seen the claim that Altgeld would have been a plausible presidential candidate if he hadn’t been foreign born.
So I live in Thousand Oaks and have been to Borderline a couple times. Weird f-ing day, I can tell you. It’s gonna feel quite tragic around here for a while. Hard to know how to feel. Everyone I personally know is fine physically. I’ll probably end up knowing someone who knows someone more directly affected. I see no reason to believe my physical risk in this usually extremely safe community is any higher or lower than it was 24 hours ago, but I doubt things will be spun that way.
It’s horrific.
Also, know that we have a “3 day” rule about discussing these kinds of events, so don’t take non responses as being uncaring.
Thanks for the heads up. I’m a huge SSC fan, so I’m very sorry to violate any norms.
I don’t think you have; the moratorium as I understand it is about politicizing tragedy. I feel strongly that reaching out to this community to share your feelings and experience without advocating for any particular response is appropriate.
Well there was a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh a week ago, and before that there was a mass shooting at a church in Texas with 26 killed last year, so those were over three days ago.
And there was the mass shooting in Tallahassee Florida, on November 2nd, 2018,
and the one on Springfield, Missouri on November 1st, 2018,
and the one in Detroit, Michigan on October 31, 2018,
and the one in Vallejo, California on October 30, 2018,
and the one on October 29, 2018,
and on October 28, 2018,
two on October 27, 2018,
one on October 26, 2018,
and on October 24, 2018,
and on October 22, 2018,
and two on October 21, 2018,
but before that there was the mass shooting on October 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia where four were injured with bullets but fortunately none were killed, so there was at least one three day window in which no Americans were killed in a mass shooting this last month!
I well remember hearing the gunfire of the 1980’s, but those were primarily “turf” battles, nothing like this..
At the time it seemed like the violent crime of the ’80’s was just goimg to keep getting worse but eventually it slowed down.
Nowadays tese “incidents” seem to be increasing.
Please someone suggest a way out of many more Pittsburgh’s,
and Jersey City’s,
and Chicago’s,
and Jacksonville’s,
and Lakewood’s,
and et cetera,
et cetera,
et cetera,
et cetera….
There isn’t any stricture on discussing these things, just the current event where facts are likely unknown (and false information is likely rampant).
But it becomes hard to avoid referring to the current event. Of course, these days it seems like we are always three days from a mass shooting…
The problem is the difference between the statistical definition of “mass shooting” and the popular/media one. The former is any case where a few people get shot. The second usually involves more people getting shot somewhere that the average media viewer (or their family) might actually go by a nutjob who just wants to kill people. I suspect your list is dominated by shootings that meet the first definition, but not the second.
Suppose that gun control was enacted in the US, and there’s some plausible level of enforcement.
How likely do you think it would make a difference to mass killings? How long would it take for it to make a difference? What effects would you predict for small-scale murder? Accidents? Suicides?
I hate talking about guns because it always turns into sanctimonious hand-wringing, and in this case there’s the three-day rule to think about. But mass killings would probably be the last thing to be affected.
Everything else depends on the kind of gun control we’re talking about. “Assault weapons” legislation isn’t going to have a substantial effect on anything — long arms are hardly ever used to kill people. If you want to cut down on murder, and probably accidents and suicides too, handguns are the thing you want to restrict. But they’re also what you want for self-defense, and so have the best 2A justifications going for them under post-Heller interpretations. Off the top of my head, my best shot at effective gun control might involve a training requirement for sale of handguns, a steep enough one to make buying your first handgun substantially more expensive and ensure some level of commitment (and adequate to ensure safe and competent use of the weapon, as a bonus). I think that’d have a real shot at putting a dent in murder rates, although it’d be a while before you saw any effects.
Because I’m generally supportive of gun rights, I’d want to pair this stick with a carrot. If you offered me national CCW reciprocity and some relaxation of NFA restrictions, I’d be tempted. A lot of gun owners will balk, though, because they (not unreasonably) see any gun laws as the narrow end of a wedge. If you want a grand bargain, you’ll need to figure out a way to convince them otherwise.
If the suppressor and “short gun” provisions of the NFA were ditched, and there were something along the lines of the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act that applied to all citizens instead of just
samuraicops, I’d be fine with a handgun registry and training requirements to purchase handguns. In theory. In practice there’s basically no way to enforce such a “deal”, reasonable-sounding regulations have been used to systematically deprive people of their rights, both sides have obvious ulterior motives, the status quo isn’t terrible, and gun legislation either way mostly appears to involve one side enforcing its will on the other rather than any sort of compromise.
The last time I thought about this, I had the impression that an effective way to prevent a training requirement from escalating into a de-facto ban might be to delegate assessment to civilian groups like the NRA. They already do a lot of training, so they’ve got the expertise, and they’re incentivized to make it comprehensive because it creates a cash cow for them, but they’re also incentivized not to choke gun culture to death with it.
Trouble is that you’d need some sort of certification process if you didn’t want to hand e.g. the NRA a monopoly, and it’d be easy to escalate that into a de-facto ban too. Maybe some sort of peer certification would work?
This is pretty out there, but you could have something like the MPAA or college accreditation where everything’s theoretically voluntary. Say, the NRA and some smaller organizations offer training classes, and major manufacturers won’t sell to distributors that sell to noncertified customers. The economic incentives for those involved not to kill gun culture are obvious. And I don’t know about college accreditation but the MPAA was specifically formed to pre-empt government regulation.
I don’t think it’s actually necessary, but it’s an interesting thought. One problem is the secondary market for firearms is huge, and used guns are a lot more fungible with new production than the equivalent in movie showings and college degrees.
My grand bargain regulatory scheme:
Owner/Operator Licensing, all “shall issue”, broken into tiers:
For ALL Tiers: Criminal Background Check (this is already in place for the most part), Mental Health Background Check (Depression/Anxiety/Non-Violent issues Should NOT be a bar to licensing, I don’t want people to kill themselves but I am unwilling to get them killed to prevent it), Safe Handling/Storage training, range safety, and education on relevant laws.
NATIONAL Collector/Target Shooter: cheapest because it’s basically just the baseline stuff above and grants you no carry rights. Transport to and from ranges/gun shows/etc only and weapons must be secured in storage containers at all times during transport. Renews every 3-5 years.
STATE Hunting License: Everything included in collector/target shooter license, plus training on carrying and moving with loaded weapons, identification of targets, backstop concerns, relevant hunting regulations for your state. Renews every 2-3 years. Grants the right to carry a single weapon appropriate for hunting a given type of game in the area where the game is found during that game’s season while in possession of the seasonal hunting license, in addition to the range/transport privileges and duties listed above. States should be encouraged to offer a de minimis “refresher” certification for people already current in another state that basically tests their safe handling skills and fills them in on the relevant local legal differences for minimum time and cost.
NATIONAL Self Defense License: Additional training in law of self-defense, de-escalation of conflict/conflict avoidance, shoot/no-shoot decisions, safe daily carry, practical self-defense shooting drills in multiple environments. Grants national CCW for a period of 2-3 years. At this point I think basic marksmanship requirement should be part of it, but the emphasis is on basic. Most of your shots on the silhouette at self-defense ranges, that sort of thing.
Remove Suppressors, SBR, some AOWs from the NFA Registry.
Keep Federal NFA registry for Destructive Devices, Machine Guns, etc, but open up the Machine Gun Registry again for new entries.
Intent is for getting your firearms license to be potentially more expensive than (due to training) but not more hassle and paperwork than, getting and maintaining your driver’s license. Keep the longer wait lists and more intrusive bureaucratic paperwork and storage requirement inspections and so on for the items still on the NFA registry after this.
I’d like to avoid type and quantity restrictions, but maybe include something requiring an actual vault/armory for sufficient quantities of weapons and/or ammunition. Pretty sure BATFE or other agencies already have safe storage regulations for ammo, propellant, primers, etc.
All transactions involving the sale of firearms and ammunition requires both parties to be licensed, and the licenses to be verified. I’d prefer this to mean a licensing database that’s publically accessible, since the alternative would seem to be requiring a FFL holder to act as middle man for all secondary market transactions and I’d prefer to allow owner-to-owner sales, but I’m open to suggestions here.
Unless otherwise noted (like machine guns, DD, etc), there is no limit to type of ammunition, amount of ammunition, magazine capacity, caliber, etc that you may purchase or own under this regulatory scheme.
EDIT: I’d prefer private training to ensure competition keeps costs down. Private certification as Nornagest and Sfoil discussed would be nifty, but I could live with government administered testing (written and practical) so long as there were mechanisms to ensure it wasn’t being used to try and turn “shall issue” into “may issue” or arbitrarily cranking the standards.
Lack of training isn’t AFAICT the problem with mass shooters, though, or indeed most perpetrators of gun homicide. Training requirements for licensing might put some dent in accidental deaths and miiiiight have a second-order effect by imposing a de facto conscientiousness filter to keep out those with poor impulse control, but they’re not going to stop the sort of person who stockpiles weapons and plans mass murder.
What you’d want for a keyhole solution is something like: make initial license acquisition on the same order of difficulty as a driver’s license, have that give you pretty broad own-and-carry rights, and then for both acquisition and periodic renewal you have to show one of the following (besides no violent crime record, obviously):
1. you are female
2. you are over some age cutoff, say 40, exact value negotiable, basically whatever the criminologists say the “age out of crime” cutoff is
3. you have a spouse (not estranged, not separated, no domestic violence complaints)
4. you have no spouse, but have custody of a minor child
5. you have satisfactorily completed anger management training within the previous renewal period.
Keep guns away from lonely young men with poor anger management, who are a small minority of the population, and leave the rest free. Profiling >> security theater.
As a youngish, single man, I’m dead-set against this type of scheme on identity grounds. Fortunately, it clearly fails the equal-protection test and thus would never fly.
The point of a fairly strict training requirement isn’t to make sure everyone that owns a gun is trained in its use, although that’s a nice side effect (and will probably bring accident numbers down). It’s to prove some level of conscientiousness (probably the most important part), to provide a barrier to impulsive crimes similar to waiting-period laws but more natural and less of a pain in the ass, and to make buying your first gun for sketchy reasons more expensive in money and time and thus less attractive. It also has the advantage of working with the gun culture, the hard core of which is pretty serious about training and safety — the biggest gun nuts I know are all NRA instructors. Angry, reckless young men will wash out. This is a feature.
I think it’d work really well, partly because it’s effectively already in place for CCW holders in a lot of jurisdictions, and CCW holders have very low rates of violent crime. Even though they’re mostly men and often young and single.
I agree that lack of training isn’t the problem with mass shooters. I’m less concerned with gun control laws as a solution to mass shooters for the same reason that the median American liberal is less concerned with expanding law enforcement and intelligence agency surveillance powers as a solution to preventing the next 9/11. I think they’re statistical outliers best addressed through other approaches, if addressed at all.
A conscientiousness filter is a definite part of my thinking here, to include simply having to be the sort of person who can and will show up in place and on time for training, pay the fees, fill out the forms, etc. That plus the two background checks (criminal and mental health for potentially violent/unstable conditions) should catch -enough- of the people. I think being much more restrictive exceeds my personal cost:benefit ratio on this issue.
And this reminds me the New Jersey system. Here on this form just write down the name, address, and hospital affiliation of every mental health provider you have ever seen. Since birth. Oh, you don’t remember and don’t have all records from your childhood? Gee too bad no gun for you. Of course you could always leave it out and then if we find out we prosecute you for perjury.
Which is the problem with any system which requires people to jump through hoops. It’ll be abused; it always is.
@The Nybbler
And that is why my Grand Compromise is well outside the Overton Window. Because
1) Most Republicans would be utterly convinced that the licensing scheme would be made as onerous/underfunded as possible so as to make it as hard as possible to use and to deny the right to as many people as possible, while the Democrats would simultaneously continue to push for further legislation as if the Grand Compromise had been no such thing.
2) Most Democrats would be falling all over themselves to prove those Republicans were hopeless optimists.
It’s still the compromise I’d prefer, and I think I’m being pretty reasonable when my personal preference would be to start with removing the NFA in its entirety and go on from there.
@Nancy Lebovitz,
I really don’t know,
but I want something to be tried.
Please.
That’s the politician’s fallacy —
We must do something
This is something
Therefore we must do it
We have quite a bit of gun control law with fairly good enforcement, so precisely what measures do you have in mind? That quibble stated:
Mass Shootings of the Thousand Oaks, Columbine, : No effect at all from any measures short of national ban on and confiscation of all handguns and semi-automatic rifles. Such a policy would probably result in a baseline rate higher than the UK and Canada but lower than we have now. Note that here I define Mass Shooting in the sense of Ecole Polytechnique, Columbine, etc, not the various bullshit definitions trotted out anytime someone wants to create a sense of moral panic. Active Shooter/Spree Killer incidents rather than “shootout between drug dealers in which more than one or two people were shot”.
Murder: Varies wildly depending on exact method, but I’d place the ceiling at around a 25-30% reduction. Most of this would come in the form of reduced lethality of wounds rather than a reduction in violent crime. Fewer murders, more aggravated assaults, assault with a deadly weapon, whatever the relevant jurisdiction calls it, etc. To get that 30% reduction I think it would take, again, full on bans and confiscation of most weapons with extremely heavy regulation on the rest.
Accidents: Accidents are already pretty rare (0.15 per 100,00 in 2016 according to the CDC), but I would expect them to drop in a fairly linear correlation with gun ownership, so again, how much do you intend to restrict gun ownership?
Suicides: I think Scott covered this in one of his earlier posts. Similar to Murder, maybe a bit more effective.
It’s useful to look at some numbers:
From this NIH document on gun fatalities, we get these numbers for 2016:
a. Suicide (20,012)
b. Homicide (11,256)
c. Accidents (about 582)
From this Vox Article on Mass Shootings, we get 456 deaths from mass-shootings.
So in terms of actual fatalities, I think we’re down around the same order of magnitude for accidental shootings and mass-shootings. (I didn’t dig to see what definition Vox used for mass shootings.) This is still more than the number of deaths from terrorism in any year but 2001, but it’s not a huge number. But very much like terrorism, it’s spectacular and scary, and it strikes at people who have otherwise arranged their lives not to be subject to much risk of violence.
As far as what can be done, I think the choices come down to about four things: Make guns harder for dangerous lunatics to get, pre-emptively lock up/treat more dangerous lunatics, try to get more potential dangerous lunatics into some kind of voluntary mental health care and head off the explosions, or try to find some way to make going postal less of a thing socially.
The problem with the first option is that non-crazy gun owners will suspect that anything done in this direction is a first step toward taking their guns. And since there are plenty of people willing to say exactly that, and several other countries where exactly that happened, it’s not like they’re being unreasonable.
The problem with the second option is that there’s going to be a massive false-positive rate, so for every mass-shooting you prevent, you’ll needlessly involuntarily commit a couple hundred people who were really only a danger to themselves.
The problem with the third option is that it probably won’t do much about mass-shootings. On the other hand, making it a lot easier to get mental health care when you can’t pay for it will probably make the lives of a lot of not-going-to-go-postal people who just have crushing depression or anxiety and no money to pay for a psychiatrist a whole lot better, so we should do that regardless of mass shooting worries.
The problem with the fourth option is that it looks hard, and if it can be done at all, it might require trampling on the first amendment. (The saturation coverage of mass shooters with their faces and names and manifestos everywhere seems like it’s probably setting up a societal pattern that future violent lunatics follow. But it’s not like you can actually ban coverage of these things.)
I wonder where the NIH got their numbers, because I was -just- looking at the CDC numbers for 2016 to refresh my memory, and the overall numbers were higher while accident deaths were lower: https://webappa.cdc.gov/sasweb/ncipc/mortrate.html
I don’t know. I assume there’s some difference in methodologies that accounts for it. Though it looked like the numbers were broadly similar.
Probably, it doesn’t look like a -huge- difference, I’m just wondering if it’s data sets or methodology.
It is not clear that mass shooters are “lunatics” so much as they are lonely, angry, young white men. One can spin various plausible theories for why we might have more of those than other countries, and/or why they might feel more justified in shooting people. But whatever the cause, if you want to target a subpopulation either for help or restrictions or both, that’s the one to target.
From this Politifact article, in mass public shootings (spree killings, not gang fights or robberies gone wrong), whites are the majority of the perpetrators, but slightly below their portion of the population. First cut, I think mass-shooters are almost always male, but aren’t in general much more white than the population as a whole.
Some of the mass shooters are just long-term nonfunctional nuts, like the VA Tech shooter and the loon that shot Gabby Giffords. Other mass shooters are crazy at the time but otherwise have had functional periods of their lives, like the Aurora shooter who thought he was the Joker and killed a bunch of people in a showing of a Batman moive. (The Unabomber fits in here somehow, though he mailed bombs instead of shooting people.) Still others are people with an evil ideology, like the guy who shot up the temple in Pennsylvania recently, or the guy who killed a bunch of cops awhile back in Dallas. Some are personally bitter about life, like the whackjob that shot up Santa Barbara because he couldn’t get laid.
I think there’s a social learning/imitation aspect to this. Greg Cochran pointed out at some point that Malay men sometimes run amok with a bloody kris, whereas Americans go postal with a Glock. For a few people who are crazy/bitter/etc., I think that social pattern kind of offers a path for how they can finally get even with life or “show them all.” I guess this gets mixed somehow into the worldview and delusions of severely crazy people who think they’re going to impress Jody Foster or fight off the evil conspiracy or something.
The Mother Jones analysis done a few years ago showed they were men all right (don’t know about young), but not so much “white” as “looked like America”; races were fairly proportionally represented, unlike for ordinary murder.
How likely do you think it would make a difference to mass killings? How long would it take for it to make a difference? What effects would you predict for small-scale murder? Accidents? Suicides?
I predict that regardless of the methods enacted to “control guns” that the rate of murder, assault, and wounding in the USA will always be higher than that of most of the rest of the “West” and certainly greater than most of Europe-n-Japan. As a metric – I suggest that one compare the per-capita rate of murder by feet/hands and by knives for each nation.
If the rate of ‘people murdered by knives’ in the USA is greater than the rate of people murdered by knives in country X, then the murder rate in the USA isn’t going to approach that of country X *no matter* what restrictions on the liberty, movement, and commerce of US citizens.
(The extreme control of firearms in Japan doesn’t prevent their suicide rate from being far in excess of the USA. Likewise, the suicide rate in the USA varies widely by gender and ethnic group.)
(We should be asking why is this *before* we start saying this is how we change this.)
The simplest explanation is that the US police are, comparatively, shit at solving murders.
Homocide clearance rates in the US are one hell of a lot lower than any other first world nation, and this matters, because it changes the calculus of premeditated murders – There is always some joker who thinks they are special, but generally speaking, the enforcer for the local dealer is going to stick to legbreaking to deal with rivals rather than leave bodies when the local po-po have a record of putting more than 95% of murderers away. After all, mr Breaker-of-legs probably knew some of those people who are now behind bars, and knows he is not that much smarter than they are.
that sort of begs the question, doesn’t it? Why are police in america, supposedly the land of the overaggressive cops and extraordinarily punitive justice system, so shit at solving murders?
At a guess, because many American murders occur within communities that don’t want or don’t trust the police to solve their murders, and the police return the sentiment. Most “first-world” nations don’t have communities like that, though this may change with recent immigration patterns.
If this is right, then the murder clearance rate should be way higher in wealthy communities with good relations with the police. Is there any data either way on this?
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/tables/26tabledatadecoverviewpdfs/table_26_percent_of_offenses_cleared_by_arrest_or_exceptional_means_by_region_and_geographic_division_2012.xls
Nowhere in the US has actually good clearance numbers.
At a guess, the problem is exactly that the cops are under trained and over aggressive? Possibly also a tendency to fund prisons over training and investigative resources.
Seriously, police reform ought to be way, way higher on the US political agenda.
The homicide clearance rate in the US is falling – and this is in the face of generally lower crime rates. Wtf? The police have lower work load and they are getting worse at their jobs? That should be a national scandal.
> Why are police in america, supposedly the land of the overaggressive cops and extraordinarily punitive justice system, so shit at solving murders?
If you look at the cop-per-murder ratio, it would be hard for it to be otherwise. To solve more murders, you first need to have fewer murders.
Any idea what fraction of the people in prison for murder in those 95% clearance rate for murders countries are innocent?
To a first approximation? None. The advent of DNA evidence did not lead to any rash of reversals of old cases, which is as good a test of the record as we are likely to get.
European law enforcement expends a whole lot of effort on solving killings, and it works. – in some sense it is just a superior Nash equilibrium – once you have a record of nearly always solving murders, the only murders left are acts of passion and people so infested with dunning-kruger that they believe they can beat the odds, so the overwhelming majority of cases are slam dunks, and for the 5 genuine mysteries you get each year, well, it does not break the bank to just throw bodies at the investigation until it is solved. It is, after all, only five cases.
The price of liberty is eternal violence.
I would very much prefer that we not have this discussion any time in the next three days, because the words “Gubhfnaq Bnxf” are printed in fifty-point bold psychic ink between every link of your post.
But, since you ask, in the short term there would be slightly fewer mass killings by virtue of the fact that the particular suicidal revenge fantasy being peddled by the media to the impressionably stupid will be slightly harder for many of them to implement. And most of them are highly unimaginative copycats.
Not all of them, and the original thinkers will turn to substitutes. Since guns are hardly the most effective way to turn a crowd of celebrants into a pile of corpses, and since the media will signal-boost the new techniques just as they did the old, I expect the long-term effect will be no significant change in the number of incidents but some increase in average lethality.
As always, to get a large effect either way you need to change the media or change the society.
With a plausible level of enforcement, nothing happens. With an implausible level of enforcement and something like “Mr. and Mrs. America, turn them all in”.
Accidents due to firearms are small, and would become smaller. Successful suicides drop, then go back up over a few years as alternative high-effectiveness methods become known in the culture. Small-scale murder drops a little bit as criminals start using less-effective weapons to attack each other (but this is the most implausible part of enforcement). Robbery and burglary go up.
Mass killings… I suspect the news is bad there. The killers will find substitutes, and some of them can be worse than firearms, like arson of occupied buildings and explosives.
Except we don’t see that substitution effect elsewhere in the world. Not for “disaffected mass murderer”.
Apologies for the double-post, but recent experience has shown that if two unrelated topics are touched upon in a single post, one will drown out the other, and I want to avoid that.
There’s a strain of technolibertarian thought that – as far as I can tell – puts faith in conscientious encryption as a means to preserve privacy, arguing that it is easy enough to cloak one’s identity with computers that the question of a fundamental right to privacy from other people can be mostly sidestepped; after all, the same technologies that let people spy on you mean that you have the ability to avoid their spying.
Except that’s not really true.
The privacy race is asymmetrical on two different levels. Technological security trumps technological surveillance, but technological surveillance trumps meat.
It’s impossible right now to hide anything besides the exchange of information or the exchange of currency from someone dedicated to watching you. Medical history, for example. Work history, if your job involves more than producing information. Race. Sex. Age. Relationships. Desire – it’ll soon be easy, if prohibitively expensive, for Facebook to use cameras to measure how long you looked at that billboard for. Or that man passing by. Now it knows what you want. Who you find sexy. Now the people working there know too.
I’m not too sure about advocating for strong privacy laws – that just increases the asymmetry of the cyberpunk future we’re surfing towards – but I am scared. I don’t like this dynamic, and I fear it’ll be incredibly exploitable. It feels like I’m losing something, and I can’t tell if that feeling is real or not.
For what it’s worth, I discussed the tension between increased privacy via encryption and decreased privacy via surveillance tech in Chapter 3 and Chapter 5 of my Future Imperfect.
To be honest, I’ve never been particularly sold on the idea of encryption as privacy-preserving mechanism and this is unlikely to change. There are several reasons for this.
1. Anything that’s encrypted can be decrypted – if only through the use of $5 wrench decryption. Anything you have on record can and will be read. The only way to safeguard against this is to use a lossy scheme – such as hashing – that doesn’t actually preserve the input (in the sense of the ability to read the input from the stored data).
2. Computer networks excel at tracking and preserving data – including meta-data – meaning that everything you do will leave a trail, possibly forever (or close enough). Stored data is trivially and accurately copied, meaning that anyone wishing to track you or access your encrypted data can potentially exfiltrate a personal copy of whatever interests them to a system they control and then work on it at their leisure (to the best of my knowledge, numerous high-profile hacks involved copying databases, as opposed to cracking them in-situ).
2a. The architecture of the internet is such that a lot of the really interesting meta-data travels on open, well-known channels and there’s no guarantee of secure route (meaning: free of threats). This is, in itself, a privacy threat – given that the very fact of Alice sending a message to Bob is something they may wish to conceal. Tor tries to work around this, but ultimately it only obfuscates the trail.
3. A broader issue with internet architecture is that it was designed for a vastly different use case and it shows. Many original design elements assumed a high-trust environment (academic networks) – mostly because it wasn’t anticipated that any particularly sensitive information would be sent or need to be safeguarded against malicious actors. Real-world use of the internet today needs to be conducted in a zero-trust environment with malicious actors ranging from state-level to script-kiddies-with-too-much-time-on-their-hands. Unfortunately, we are very much subject to the technological lock-in described by Jaron Lanier in the very first chapter of You Are Not a Gadget – changing the internet to cope with current threat models would pretty much involve scrapping what we have and starting over.
4. Techno-libertarians and techno-utopians are a major part of the problem. A fundamental part of the “techno-positive” mindset seems to be: “if we can do something, we should do it and should be allowed to do it”. The lion’s share of policy/laws surrounding information technologies has been shaped by this kind of thinking (because those same folks had the most knowledge/credibility about emerging technologies) – despite numerous people pointing out very real ways in which this would end in tears. As a result, some of the biggest businesses (and highest-spending lobbyists) on the planet have arisen through contributing to the problem (we all know who they are). Only recently, have lawmakers finally started to grasp what some of us have been going on about for ages, but it’s going to be a long road to travel.
To end on a more practical note: given that in my job, I occasionally have to deal with sensitive information and that I am in a country subject to the GDPR – to say nothing of the fact, that I’m one of those people who actually values the privacy of others – I’ve recently had the opportunity to make several recommendations to management, that I submit for the benefit of everyone else: unless you’re really sure you need to store some piece of data – don’t.
I’ve noodled around with the question of whether it could make sense to send an expert to even moderately distant space. I’d like a situation that’s, say, a hundred light years away, and there’s ftl that can get the expert there in ten years. Change the numbers any way you want to get an interesting story.
I can’t think of any situation where it’s urgent enough to have an expert on the ground, even with those modest delays and even if you have courier ships sending information back and forth.
Other categories would be entertainers– maybe in a culture with long time horizon, though it would be hard to be sure someone would still be popular, and politicians/generals as a show of force.
Digging science seems somewhat likely – archaeology/geology/paleontology. Robots that can dig, collect samples, operate GPR devices, and explore caves on treacherous terrain are hard to build, and it’d be impractical for the scientists to send instructions.
There were a lot more wandering entertainers before broadcast media, because once your act got stale you just went to the next town. If your ships are faster than transmitted messages (I know, I know, but it’s been done e.g. The Mote in God’s Eye) then you might have vaudeville-esque showmen trying to stay ahead of high-latency broadcasts from “core” systems. There are other categories of people who might want to stay ahead of such broadcasts, as well.
As far as experts, you probably don’t want them for urgent but for long-term problems. If you’ve got an interstellar civilization, then astro-engineering and terraforming projects probably have long timelines with slow changes. Delaying years or decades might be worth it to avoid finding out you made a mistake a century down the line. Alternately, they might be urgent but involve devices or materials that can only be handled, either practically or by regulation, by certified experts.
I suspect really expensive, non-time-critical projects might wait around for the top expert from the home office. But I also suspect with a ten-year travel time and anything like current life expectancies, you might end up with the young expert trained by the top expert, emigrating to the new colony world with his family.
Presumably, it would be subject to the same considerations as “do I really need to send an expert half-way around the world”.
One reason you might want to send an expert is to deal with unknown unknowns. Any kind of remote information gathering is subject to the problem of assumptions regarding what information is going to be gathered – your remote sensor suite is likely to be blind to all information outside its scope, so your remote experts will be too. If the inadequacy of data being gathered by remote sensors would become glaringly obvious to an expert on site, sending them is a good idea.
Of course, given the scenario, it’s conceivable that we could send a sufficiently advanced AI rather than a human, but that’s still sending an expert, who just happens to be artificial.
Mixing magic with science fiction: how do you like to see it done? I ask because fast space travel is almost always magic, but what happens if you acknowledge that in-story? Do you feel “in for a penny, in for a pound” and like to see FTL ships coexist with Doctor Strange? Or more subtle?
@Nornagest, I even remember you saying it’s preferable for fantasy space to use geocentric cosmology. 🙂
I’m not sure I’d I’d want to prescribe it for all fantasy settings, but it’s the best option for Standard European Fantasy: it’s flavorful, doesn’t break versimilitude, and adapts easily to the metaphysics you tend to find there. Heliocentrism raises all sorts of awkward questions if you try to pair it with e.g. the D&D cosmology, but it might work better for Weird Fiction-flavored stuff, depending on which authors tickle your fancy.
I mean, I reckon it’s a bad idea to lock yourself into geocentrism if you want your fantasy writing to be in-continuity with HP Lovecraft/Clark Ashton Smith. Otherwise you get the advantages of fitting easily with Classical/Standard European/Middle Eastern fantasy and it doesn’t bite you in the butt unless you advance your timeline to 1969 Earth.
Sure. Lovecraft and friends need to be heliocentric; the entire point of the genre is that people aren’t the center of the universe*. But Standard European Fantasy has the opposite assumptions lurking in the background, even if it throws in some tentacles sometimes for flavor.
You know what I mean by Standard European Fantasy, of course. Elves. Dwarves. Goblins. Dragons sleeping on more gold than anyone’s ever mined. Flashy battle magic. Government that’s somewhere between feudalism and absolute monarchy, but poorly defined either way. One-handed cruciform swords that everyone calls “longswords” for some reason. Busty tavern wenches. Mundane miracles. Suspiciously ancient-looking polytheism. Suspiciously modern-looking mores. No cannons.
(*) A blind idiot god is, attended by pipers whose music is madness. It’s too bad Lovecraft didn’t live long enough to learn about Sagittarius A*.
And Azathoth was just a twist on the old idea of the Demiurge who was stupid and blind enough to create the material universe (the twist being “and materialism is true, so be driven to madness rather than Gnosticism.”) So Sagittarius A* would just be a… mini-Azathoth.
(It’s not perfectly clear that the canon supports materialism, Lovecraft’s personal beliefs notwithstanding. Yog-Sothoth appears like a rather Platonic deity in Through the Gates of the Silver Key.)
Yeah, yeah, I know. I just have nothing to say when we’re talking about those cod-European non-Earth worlds.
Oh, I know. But materialistic or not, a supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy is a Lovecraftian enough concept to fit right into the canon, even though Lovecraft himself had nothing to do with it. I’d have loved to see what he’d have made of it. Or William Hope Hodgson, whose Green and Black Suns* are within spitting distance of the concept already.
Odd that no revisionist Mythos writers have taken it up. Maybe it’s too I Fucking Love Science for them.
(*) The House on the Borderland.
Because they’re swords and they’re long? Don’t get me wrong, I am suitably impressed whenever some medieval weapons geek shows that he’s really done his homework and can explain the intent, use and cultural significance of a given design, but I don’t try to memorise it. It’s a sword. You hit people you don’t like with it. That’s about all I really need to know.
Mind you, I am also comfortable referring to anything you hold in your hand that goes “BANG!” and spits out bullets when you pull the trigger as a “gun” and leave it at that, even though I know in theory that there is considerably more detail involved.
I like my magitech with rules.
Those rules don’t have to make intuitive or logical sense, but they have to exist. The more that magic is bound by rules, the better. This means that you cannot Macgyver magic unless you’re very, very good at it, and it’s not safe even if you are.
As long as that’s the case, I’m happy to play a game where elf cyborgs throw blasts of flame at fungal life-forms from a distant star.
Yeah, space magic needs to be less prone to Magic McGuyver than, oh, Star Trek. The world has rules, darn it.
MacGuyver-ing is great, so long as the rules Angus is using were established ahead of time, or are real.
The important part is that, unless you explain otherwise*, a science fiction setting should be one with scientists and the scientific method. There’s no reason you can’t have science and magic, but if you do, the scientists are going to want to apply ‘science’ to the magic. This rule should apply to any type of magic, be it Sufficiently Advanced Technology, phenomena such as psionics, or actual Vancian Magic.
A lot of fantasy stories where someone from our world ends up in a fantasy world get this right, in that they frequently have the person from our world sitting down and applying scientific logic to the magic to see what they can do with it. I’ve also seen it in reverse, where a user of magic with access to modern science is shown as curiously sitting down with basic science texts to try to figure out how they relate.
This doesn’t mean you can’t have magicians that want the status quo, and they may be in charge, but at the very least there should be some sign of that push to combine the two disciplines.
*Warhammer 40K is a ‘science fiction and magic’ world without much in the way of scientific thought, explained by an enforced scientific stasis by the Empire of Mankind, but even there, factions like the Adeptus Mechanicus are shown as secretly somewhat pushing the bounds and experimenting (often with horrific results, this being a grimdark setting).
You can have straight magic with the scientific method applied–that’s what I did in Salamander. The setting is a few decades after the magical equivalent of Newton has taken the first steps to converting magic from a craft to a science.
One approach to this is to rename the magic psi, and maybe put it into the hands of a guild. (“The corps is mother, the corps is father.”)
Another is just to have some kind of parallel thing with both going on. I thought that was done pretty well in the Mageworlds books (which I thought were basically trying to do a Star Wars type story well). But those books didn’t really have any scientists onscreen, so it wasn’t obvious what the relationship was between the powers of mages/adepts and the stuff that powers starship engines or engineers civilization-killing plagues.
I don’t think you need to have the actual scientists onscreen. For that matter, I think you don’t need actual scientists, just moderately intelligent people raised in or familiar with a culture of science. The average anime/manga high school student should be curious enough to be incentivized to figure out how the powers of the fantasy world he ends up in work (and has the incentive that it’s something he can use to get an edge on beating the inevitable demon lord). The student also doesn’t have the superstitions that often inhibit research in a purely fantasy world.
Ultimately, I don’t think you even need to see the research, just the end results. If magic and science/technology exist, they’re going to have to be side by side and interacting with each other, and the world will show this even if the people experimenting are off screen. Some series (the Dresden Files) hand wave it with ‘magic inhibits technology’ (or vice versa) and that’s somewhat valid, if a bit lazy, but even there that’s an effect which can be researched or utilized. If you’re going to say ‘magic inhibits technology’, you can’t only use it to explain why the main character can’t use a cell phone when that would be more convenient than magic but break the plot, it has to constantly be in play, and the character should be smart enough to remember it.
I think this is starting to feed into Hoopyfreud’s ‘magitech requires rules’ in the post above my original comment.
This is the sort of thing Poul Anderson specialized in when he wrote fantasy. The hero of Three Hearts and Three Lions is one of Charlemagne’s Paladins magically reincarnated on our Earth, and returns to his home universe as an engineer. Operation Chaos is about the study of magic in and after World War 2.
I’m fond of Five-Twelfths of Heaven and its sequels.
If you’re going to mix them, it’s usually best to have just a whiff of one or the other. In a “science fiction” setting, the existence of magic should generally be kept plausibly deniable, and vice versa for fantasy. At any rate turning them both up usually results in something silly.
I would consider something like WH40K to be a setting which is basically magic/fantasy, with Actual Science maybe happening in a secret guild. Johnathan Strange & Mr. Norrell is an example of the opposite.
The gold standard is probably the Solar Cycle but not everybody can be Gene Wolfe.
You can’t have magic be deniable if you’re admitting that it’s how spaceship engines work. I’m thinking about how the FTL black box in your standard SF story could as well be called an Atlantean power crystal as anything else, and accepting the consequences of that.
Obviously it’s possible to build a setting where starships move through portals opened by wizards. I just don’t particularly like them. I’m open to having my mind changed, and settings like Shadowrun can be fun, but overall I’m not a fan.
As far as deniability, it can be done and it tends make for better stories. Here’s an example: in That Hideous Strength, a severed human head is kept alive as part of a scientific experiment. Or is it? Actually, the “science experiment” is just a cover for keeping a demonic mouthpiece around in sort-of plain sight and convincing non-initiates to follow its instructions.
This would just be screaming for a magic=alien advanced superscience reveal.
Ooh, good point.
Open question to Scott, and actually to anyone who wants to comment on these issues:
(This part is the actual question; I’ll post a reply to this comment with my own preliminary thoughts and reflections on the Libya adventure that Scott/people in general can feel free to skip.)
I’d been meaning to ask this, and the recent “I Was Wrong” series is a fortuitous coincidence. I was very surprised when I read a piece of yours from several years ago where you expressed strong support for military intervention in Libya against Qaddafi’s government. My surprise was both to due to the fact that it seemed like a lapse in what I consider to be your otherwise excellent judgement about public policy and the uncharacteristic vehemence with which you attacked people who were not even opposed to the idea of intervention, but merely weren’t 100% convinced it was a slam-dunk idea. Has the aftermath of the Libya intervention had any impact on your views on 1) the wisdom of the specific intervention itself 2) the wisdom of war/military intervention/US foreign policy more generally 3) epistemology, the inside v. outside view, the value of expert (or “expert”) consensus, etc. ?
You mean this piece?
I don’t think that’s a very accurate description of the piece. He’s attacking an argument, not a position. The very first three words of the piece walk back the headline, which wasn’t even about Libya at all. It’s saying that if Yglesias believes what he says, his conclusion is backwards. I think Scott did agree with Yglesias, but that wasn’t the point and I’d hardly call that “strong support.” Consider this exchange:
No, an earlier one from 2011. (Didn’t link in case Scott would prefer for it not to be directly shared.)
I mean, that is also a low quality piece, considering he is rebutting Yglesias, who I feel like might just make strawman arguments on purpose.
No, he means “Libya” from Scott’s old Livejournal.
Yes. I’ve written about this somewhere a little, but I can’t remember which post right now.
I continue to think that there’s a moral obligation to save people, including foreigners, from tyranny and genocide (cf. “Never forget the Holocaust”) and I get really angry when people say that doesn’t matter.
After having it beaten into me by Reality a bunch of times, I no longer expect US intervention to successfully non-backfiringly accomplish this goal. After Iraq I vacillated between an Outside View position that intervention doesn’t work, and an Inside View position whenever a particular possible intervention comes up that surely this time we can take out the tinpot dictator and prevent a moral atrocity without it all blowing up in our face. Libya shifted me more towards a hard Outside View position.
What about WWII, Yugoslavia? Rwanda, Cambodia?
Yugoslavia is a very interesting one, because I think it cuts both ways. Initially, there was no outside intervention, and Slovenia got independence pretty cleanly. Phase 2, outside intervention happened, principally in the form of arms embargoes and peacekeepers, and this was likely counterproductive, because it froze in place Yugoslav military superiority in Bosnia, turned the war into an attritional slog, and failed to prevent genocide – the Srebrenica massacre taking place in front of the Dutch peacekeepers being the most notorious example. Phase 3, outside intervention was stepped up, and played a major role in bringing about the peace agreement. Phase 4, immediate and massive intervention successfully resolved the Kosovo crisis in the short term, but caused a lot of long-term problems and is often argues to have been an overreaction.
I think the overall moral of the Yugoslav interventions is:
1. Outside intervention done well improves the situation, and done badly make it worse.
2. The major Western powers cannot reliably do outside intervention well.
Here is Kevin Drum with a great chart showing the effects of pre-registration on studies of drugs and dietary supplements and cardiovascular disease funded by the National Heart Lung, and Blood Institute
Basically before pre-registration was required, every study had a positive result. After pre-registration, no studies returned positive results.
I’m not sure I’m willing to go quite as far as Drum here, but it’s certainly an arresting result.
I’d love to see major universities pledge to do this with all departments.
I think this sort of issue affects a lot more fields than we’ve even noticed so far. idontknow’s idea of preregistering any test of hypothesis is an interesting one.
But we also need a way to handle exploratory research and long term bulk data collection. If you’re engineering something new, it’s often not clear exactly what you’ll be able to do with it or how well it will work ahead of time. Same thing with things like the general social survey. You ask a lot of questions in that sort of survey, and it seems like you wouldn’t want to preregister every hypothesis for it. Rather if you find a result in the GSS, then you form a hypothesis and preregister it before doing a new survey.
@HeelBearCub
Thanks for the link!
Apparently p-hacking truly is the main problem, at least for these fields.
I couldn’t be bothered to check Drum’s source, but if you look at something like http://compare-trials.org/ it appears to be the case that complete and honest reporting would yield even worse results.
On the flip side, contra Drum:
– The old studies had some low hanging fruit which are harder to come buy. Maybe average effect size should be going down, unless we can out-tech the effect.
– Some ‘hidden’ stuff is fine, just sacrificed to statistical significance, story and brevity. E.g. you have 7 outcomes, effects in the right direction on 6, what is essentially a null result on 1, and 3 of the 6 are significant. You publish the 4 most important outcomes, 3 of which are significant, one which is ‘marginally’ so. Because the journal has a character limit, you don’t really have any compelling theory as to why 3 outcomes were nonsignificant and 1 was null, except power was probably lower than it should be because money is always tight and it wouldn’t really add to the paper if you speculated any further except you’d probably have to if you reported all 7 results and every reviewer would force his pet theories on you. You’re pretty confident the effect is real in those 3 outcomes, so you’re not actually misinforming the scientific community.
I want to talk about consequentialism. There has been on and off talk about it, but it appears to me that a lot of people don’t really understand what it means. Or at least they don’t describe it from my point of view. I will explain below my conception of consequentialism. I think this is the mainstream definition of consequentialism, but maybe I’m wrong. I’d be very interested in getting cites of folks claiming to be consequentialists whose comments contrast to mine.
A consequentialist determines the morality of any given actions based on a judgment of the results of those actions. This moral judgment is necessarily based on the view of the person when the actions need to be taken, not based on any retrospective vision. If unexpected results occur from some action, that doesn’t turn an act that originally appeared good or bad into its opposite. If a thug had killed Hitler or Stalin or Mao when they were children; that would have likely saved millions of lives. That doesn’t turn the killer into a great humanitarian. It just makes humanity lucky. Consequences matter, but the morality of consequentialism depends on why the human actor took these actions. Pretty much like any other system of morality.
Consequences can be very hard to determine. It doesn’t make sense for a consequentialist to examine every act he takes to calculate the results. That would be too cumbersome. It is rational for a consequentialist to usually act on basic principles, much like a deontologist. Thus a consequentialist may strive to be honest, because that usually results in better consequences than lying. But if the Nazis visit, basic honesty doesn’t mean telling them about the Jews in the basement, because in that case he DOES know the consequences. Consequentialists may use the same principles as deontologists in everyday life, but they have a higher level of morality that allows them to ignore these basic principles in cases where this will have better results.
Consequentialists believe in acting in a way to achieve the best results, but this tells you nothing of the actual values held by the consequentialist. A nasty white supremacist consequentialist may value the deaths of minority groups, and so act in a way to achieve this goal. I don’t agree with the morals of this person, but I do think he is being rational in achieving his goals.
Many people have used the trolley problem as a critique of consequentialism, so I will discuss this too. In the trolley problem, people are asked if they would push a fat man in the way of a speeding trolley in order to stop the trolley and save the lives of five more people on the tracks ahead. This is a good thought problem to think about consequentialism and utilitarianism. But one must dive in pretty deeply to make reasonable statements, because the unreality of the scenario otherwise makes for deceptive judgments. There are several issues that should be discussed before deciding on the answer.
1) How certain are you that pushing the fat man to his death will save the lives of the other five? Perhaps the fat man won’t stop the trolley and the five will still die, or the five will escape without the trolley stopping, or there is another way to stop the trolley. In any of those scenarios, pushing the fat man will cause an extra death, not save anyone.
2) The pusher may well go to jail for homicide.
3) Even if it is certain that killing the fat man will save the others, this may set a bad precedent for others who may claim to be saving lives by killing others. In almost every case, this “ends justifies the means” calculation will be incorrect and usually self serving. Such calculations have killed many millions of people in the past. Maybe it is a better idea not to accept such calculations as acceptable even in the case one knows it is true.
4) Another precedent that one may be setting is that of uncivility in public. If it becomes acceptable to harm bystanders for supposedly good reasons; that would greatly reduce the trust strangers have for each other, making public spaces a lot less friendly.
After reviewing all these possibilities, a person that is a 100% consequentialist and also agrees that one death is superior to five deaths, may decide not to push the fat man. Or maybe he will decide to push. Consequentialism will not determine the answer.
I’ve been meaning to write this for some time, but I find the biggest problem with consequentialism (of whatever flavour) is that while it’s a decent ethical filter – as in: “this action is clearly worse than the alternative” – it’s actually pretty poor as an ethical guide – as in: “I should do this action and not one of the alternatives”.
This is best demonstrated with utilitarianism, because of its “mathematical” nature – but actually works equally for all other forms of consequentialism. Assuming you are maximising utility and that there exists some number representing the absolute maximum utility achievable under a set of circumstances, create the single possible function that produces this number.
A more abstract take: for a real number y, create a mathematical function that is the only mathematically valid way of producing this number.
I conjecture that for any real number y, there is, in fact, an infinite number of mathematically valid functions that will give y as their result. It is trivially easy to disprove that any particular function f(x) is the only mathematically valid way to produce y, simply by producing a different mathematically valid function g(z) that also produces y as a result.
From this it stems that for any consequence C that we may decide is optimal (a separate can of worms, that I will touch on later), there is likely an infinite number of valid paths we can achieve it. Consequentialism does not allow us to differentiate between these paths, without introducing an infinite number of other filters into the system.
Addressing a possible objection: consequentialism could work in a full deterministic system, because determinism – by definition – implies there’s one and only one way to get to whatever is our desired state. Demonstrating how we can even have ethics (which implies making choices) in a fully deterministic system (where choices are impossible) is left as an exercise for the Reader.
Then, of course, is the matter of how exactly we determine what the “optimal” consequence is – and again consequentialism is of no help there. Given an infinite set of real numbers, how exactly does one determine which unique number is, in fact, the “right” one – other than assuming some function and looking at what number it produces.
In short, consequentialism – as an ethical guide – is a sleight-of-hand that lends an air of objectivity to the moral prejudices we covertly inject into the system. As previously mentioned, it is still useful as a way to check which choices don’t lead us to the results we’d like to get, given said prejudices, but it doesn’t allow us to select the single correct action from all alternatives available to us.
What’s the most affordable country to live in, with access to good internet and modern medicine? I am asking because I know I can retire in EE on a third of the money I’d need in Germany, but I am only aware of the option because it is close by; there are probably better choices.
I’ve lived in mexico, and it was very comfortable and cheap. You can live close to the US and slip across the border for medical care if you want.
@honhonhonhon
You should probably also indicate what level of safety you want.
RPG thread: how do you handle experience?
This is twofold: how does your preferred game/do your preferred games handle characters getting better at the stuff they do? How do you apply discretion, house rules, etc to that?
I’ve been running a D&D retroclone, and I’ve found myself giving the entire party monster XP for killing the monsters, running them off/securing their surrender, or dealing with them nonviolently if there’s a clear and present danger (if the PCs prevent something bad from happening that otherwise would have happened). This results in significantly higher XP gain than rules as written, but otherwise it’s extremely slow: gamers raised on modern stuff would, I think, react badly to “and the party killed the dragon. That’s 500xp each! You level in another 30,000 by the way.”I also give XP for treasure, 1 XP for 1 gp, secured when the treasure is liquidated, the PCs haul the gold to somewhere safe, etc. Money earned from mercantile ventures, investment, etc is adjusted by level, usually to the point of not getting any XP for that, in order to prevent the PCs from just turning mercantile activity into free XP.
I like Call of Cthulhu‘s approach – you gain skills by using them (if you succeed at a skill, at the end of the session roll it, if you fail, you gain points) but it has the problem that it only works for games where skills are the only things you improve at, and it can feel really annoying to do the rolling at the end of the session and not get anything. Delta Green has you gain 1 point to everything you failed at at the end of a session, but this is very slow. Both have the problem that they encourage players to try to use as many skills as possible, which can get silly. I ended up just ruling that you got to spend points based on Intelligence at the end of each session on skills you had used, with a cap based on the skill’s rating: the idea was that past a certain point you don’t get more points just for using more skills, and skills that are high don’t get weirdly high boosts.
I don’t like character growth.
Well, that’s not true; what I really don’t like are levels. Games in which you get marginally better at doing things avoid the tone change and balance problems of D&D fairly well IMO, and as such I much prefer them. Call of Cthulhu is great, and I like skill-based systems for a reason. Games that allow you to save “experience points” to buy individual abilities or boost stats work well too (as long as they avoid the number bloating of D20). As far as I’m concerned, the actual method by which these points are accrued or rewarded doesn’t really matter, though I have a preference for it being trackable by the players. One less thing on my plate, and makes them feel more in control of the game.
Re: your point on Call of Cthulhu, I always tell players what skill they should roll. I allow them to make suggestions, but unless they can tell me what they’re trying to accomplish, I won’t let them try random shit.
I like milestones with occasional bonuses for exceptional solutions. I run prepared modules, but even if I didn’t, I think that gold and achieving their characters’ goals would keep my players motivated, and that leveling them every 2-4 sessions as called for by the narrative works better than having to adjust things to plan for their level
Assuming you include videogames under your RPG definition…
I like high-risk accumulation of a certain type of in-game asset to convert to XP later, so that what you actually accrue is more like “potential XP”. This is the mechanic used in the Dark Souls / Bloodborne games, which are among the best modern games ever made (in my humble but informed opinion).
If you lose your stack of accrued souls due to death whilst exploring, you have one chance to get them back by returning to the location you died, ideally having learned something the 2nd time round. If you fail again they are gone forever. This encourages planning and forethought, and works well in these games because your ability to succeed is less level-dependent and more skill-dependent.
Ideally, by using a GURPS or CoC-style skill development system and feeling smugly superior to anyone using such ridiculous antiquated concepts as “levels” and “XP”. Relatively slow development of discrete skills and maybe attributes, as they are actually exercised in the game. Awarded for overcoming challenges by degree of difficulty and without favoring any one type of solution over another – but if you fast-talk your way past a band of Orcs, you get to increase whatever passes for a fast-talk skill in that system rather than your combat aptitude.
Practically, if I can get an RPG group together it’s probably going to be Pathfinder or 3.5e for the network effects discussed last open thread – I don’t think my gaming club has used any other RPG system in the past decade. In that case, I’m stuck with XP and levels, but I would prefer to house-rule that Monster and Trap XP are one-quarter book value. Along with a roughly similar amount from campaign objectives (including “per-episode” awards), for advancement at half the per-book rate.
In either case, minor awards for role-playing as a way to encourage good role-playing are a reasonable idea, but they should never dominate. Skill development through down-time training should also be a minor thing – it is realistic that there should be some, and there are contexts (San Francisco to Shanghai by steamship in 1920s CoC, and just what are you doing for that month?) where you want a rule for it, but you don’t want the game to be dominated by the spreadsheet of what your characters do when they aren’t adventuring. Plus, most of the relevant skills you really do need to practice on the job.
I’m not up on my hobby history; was Runequest the first RPG to take D&D’s percentile Thief skills and make % to succeed on skills the thing you improve at, eliminating hit dice and Vancian spell progression? It predated CoC by 3 years at the same publisher.
I haven’t played either since the 1980’s, but 1977 Traveller had a skill system, but it wasn’t percentile like 1978 RuneQuest, and I really don’t remember a method of improving skills after character creation in Traveller.
RuneQuest was a lot like Call of Cthullu, the sort-of D&D based rules were very intuitive and felt more “realistic” than D&D.
At the gaming Forums, I have often seen requests for what people (who usually know 3e/4e/5e D&D) want out of a game, and they usually seem to want 1981 Champions, or RuneQuest.
Both RuneQuest and Traveller were great games (as was ’70’s rules D&D), and I miss them.
Traveller is alive and kicking, although Mongoose has fractured the community with its latest money-grubbing antics. Cephus Engine is the preferred version for people who don’t want to shill out for multiple rulebooks, and is free IIRC.
RuneQuest is doing even better, with Chaosium publishing the latest edition and The Design Mechanism publishing Mythras, which arose out of RQ6.
Honestly, it’s the best time to play either system that it’s been in the last decade or more.
I’m not a fan of the D&D system of tying experience to each monster killed. In the parties I have seen, it leads to the players treating the sword as the only answer to everything.
I think the best system I’ve seen is in an old system called Star Frontiers. After each stage of the adventure, each player got 1-3 experience points; 1 if they really screwed up, 2 for ordinary play, or 3 for doing something really clever or interesting.
I prefer to use GURPS. 3-5 points every few sessions means that you get useful character growth without the insanely fast progression of D&D.
So, about the idea conservatives don’t actually wish to ban abortion, that there is no appetite to do so…
Alabama and West Virginia enacted state constitution changes with the latest election. Alabama passed a personhood amendment that defines fetuses as persons (and therefore would outlaw abortion completely). West Virginia specifically removes an state constitutional protection for abortion and already has a law on the books that mandates jail time for anyone who performs or receives an abortion.
Basically national abortion rights depend on whether any of the 5 conservative SCOTUS judges will actually reaffirm Roe and Casey. There is plenty appetite to ban abortion, it will be brought to SCOTUS, and abortion rights depend entirely on what those 5 do.
Must I bring up how many times the republican party voted to repeal the ACA when they didn’t have the power to make their vote effective, then point out how they didn’t do it once when they did have that power? Politicians love meaningless gestures, they shouldn’t be taken at face value. Such laws would not last 10 seconds if they came into effect in a meaningful way.
I think this is a lot to do with posturing and setting precedent. If one party overturns the other party’s legislation at first opportunity, it opens the door for it to happen the other way around regarding their own legislation. Acting when your party alone is unable to repeal, signals that you are against it and they may hope the opposing party will reconsider or see that what they have done was bad (thus having the opposing party’s blessing in repealing it in a way).
I think you’re vastly overthinking their actual thought process.
It
is
already
done.
The states in question have already passed the legislation, constitutional amendments, etc.
If the SCOTUS rules that these aren’t disallowed, they are in effect.
Although I mostly agree with you, I also think that lawmakers are shortsighted enough to think that they’re not doing anything actually dangerous, and the people voting them in simply haven’t thought it through. To them, it’s all just rabble-rousing, with no danger of doing anything effective. Even though, objectively, that’s not true.
Yep, and if not for the refusal of the senate to also pass the ACA repeals, they would have been laws too. Like I said, these are meaningless political gestures. they were passable as is only because they had no effect, just like the ACA repeals. In the unlikely event of a substantive reversal of roe, they’d be almost instantly re-written. Not re-written to “mandatory tax payer funded abortions for everyone”, but substantially re-written from where they are now.
I am skeptical of that. I think there’s a status-quo bias–many legislators who wouldn’t have voted for those laws if they were going to take effect might very well be reluctant to vote *against* them now that they’re already there, if it looks like they might take effect in the future.
@albatross11 says:
At least at the federal level, there’s a turnover rate of about 15% per congress, and lots of states have term limits, so I suspect that they’d be even higher, on average so if the roe reversal happens in 6 years, almost half the legislature will be new. Status quo bias is certainly a thing, but that doesn’t the law will simply stand if it’s massively unpopular.
You can’t “instantly rewrite” a constitutional amendment. What kind of nonsense argument is this.
Sure, many Republicans have been selling the rubes on the importance of abortion and how it’s murder, even though they don’t actually believe that. This speaks poorly of them. It also speaks poorly of you, since you seem to be endorsing this approach.
But, just because the con men and grifters know they are selling snake oil, it doesn’t mean the marks don’t believe. And that is why it will be extremely hard to claw these things back.
But SCOTUS isn’t going to rule that, and the state lawmakers in question understand this even if you don’t.
Many years ago, a supreme court justice (state, not federal) explained this to me, candidly admitting that a big part of his job was to play Bad Cop to the “Good Cop” of every legislator pandering to every stupid constituency that wants the government to do something stupid and will vote accordingly. Legislators craft law that appeases constituents but is guaranteed to be shot down by the courts, life-tenured judges shoot it down, legislator wins reelection by pointing out that he tried and that he’ll try harder next time.
This is too massively useful to legislators for them to stop doing it simply because of the risk that the courts might not shoot down their blatantly unconstitutional legislation. And, really, the courts know their role in that game, and the legislators know their role in confirming judges who will continue to play that game.
And nothing you are describing is in any way inconsistent with one more round of a game that I have been watching played for my entire adult life and understand to have been in play for a century or more before that. But it doesn’t look much like the very different strategies of legislators who are actually trying to accomplish something legally or constitutionally dubious.
Again, a fetal personhood amendment to the constitution was passed by the populace in Alabama. The West Virginia amendment was specifically about tying the hands of the West Virginia Supreme Court in asserting a state constitutional right to abortion. These amendments are designed to remove judicial impediment to making abortion illegal.
I assume that you aren’t saying that abortion opponents are generally or broadly secretly in favor of abortion. It seems you are implying that it is just the legislators who are playing a game of false and deliberately deceptive signaling. While I am sure that this is true of some number of them, politics being coalitional, it hardly matters. To the extent that the genuine pro-life contingent is critical to the Republican coalition, they will vote as genuinely pro-life. In addition, we can see in this case that there is majority state population support for the positions. Or you saying the citizenry itself is playing this game?
So the question simply comes down to whether you end up installing 5 SCOTUS justices who are either genuinely pro-life or genuinely federalist.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I think:
a. There are a substantial number of Republicans (mostly rank-and-file [edited]but some leaders) who want to either ban abortion entirely or restrict it substantially.
b. There are a substantial number of Republicans (mostly leaders but also some rank-and-file) who don’t really care all that much about abortion, but find it a handy issue for getting out the vote/getting campaign volunteers.
I also think that there are many states where the current political landscape rewards passive very restrictive anti-abortion laws, and where, in a post-Roe-v-Wade-repeal world, the landscape will change dramatically as those laws start actually affecting people who currently are ignoring the issue.
On the other hand, I also think that returning the issue to the states will lead to de facto legal abortion everywhere, just with an extra $200 for a bus ticket and a night in the Motel 6 if you’re in a very red state.
Just like marijuana is currently legal in Alabama?
Just like divorces being legal in Nevada turned out to mean that anyone could get a divorce if they had the money to travel.
So, do you predict that divorce rates stay the same after a state makes divorces legal, or do they increase?
Saying “oh, it’s no big deal. You can get an abortion somewhere. Whatever, who cares” is callous and ignores marginal effects.
Outside of medical necessity, the people who most need to end an unplanned pregnancy are those who will be most impacted by barriers like “$200 in travel plus 2 nights out of town”.
Just what I said–I think that banning abortions in Alabama will make abortions somewhat more rare because they’re harder to get, but that in practice, it will be possible to get an abortion via taking a bus to the nearest blue state.
This may be callous, but it’s still true. That doesn’t mean it’s no big deal–it’s a big deal in both directions. Fewer women getting abortions is exactly what the pro-life side is trying to get to; women who want abortions finding them too hard to get is exactly what the pro-choice side is worried about.
I suspect that the fact that abortion will be available to people willing / able to travel will decrease the pressure to un-ban it in a lot of states–the sort of people who organize politically are also the sort of people who can manage a few hundred bucks to handle a medical emergency, even if that involves traveling to another state. I also expect that some pro-choice groups will come up with ways to fund that travel if it’s necessary.
Technically, but not really true, but that’s a different conversation. They don’t actually support the most effective means of reducing abortions.
As to how much of a burden $200 is and how travel abortions will be available if people “need” them, I think this is far too glib. Some people will have access, but the people who end up not having access will absolutely exist. Magically assuming that private charity will fill the need is poor reasoning. Some charity will exist, but it can hardly be assume to cover all need.
Can we maybe not do the debate again where we argue over whether pro-life people *really* oppose abortion when they’re not willing to do the policies you think they should favor to decrease abortions, while leaving them legal? The next person not already on your side who is convinced by that argument will be the first.
@albatross11:
I wasn’t saying that that pro-lifers aren’t opposed to abortion. That’s my main thesis, that pro-lifers really are adamantly opposed to abortion and people saying they aren’t are fooling themselves. They don’t want to reduce abortion they want to eliminate it.
But discussing the difference is a whole different conversation (as I said before) and I agree it may not be germane. Although, to the extent that legislators and citizens are genuinely pro-life, it may have bearing on the conversation.
Last I checked, no one in alabama had much trouble getting weed if they wanted it.
Last I checked, people still risk getting thrown in jail over it, too.
It’s not “oh, it’s legal in CO, I’ll just go there”.
people risk (a very small risk, tbs) getting thrown in jail for possession. Not for driving over the border and smoking over there. And since you can’t possess an abortion….
@cassander:
If someone kidnaps someone in Alabama, and then murders them in Colorado, Alabama will prosecute the kidnapping (as murder.) That kind of charge will get brought.
Regardless, weed ain’t legal in Alabama, and neither will abortion be.
HeelBearCub:
I think most people who smoke weed do it a lot more often than they get abortions, so the comparison doesn’t seem all that apt.
[ETA] Are you predicting that Alabama will try to bring murder charges against women who go out of state for abortions? I assume that wouldn’t survive a court challenge, but I don’t really know that for sure.
@HeelBearCub says:
That sort of charge will be brought and dismissed. heath V alabama was about someone who did something illegal in two seperate states, not someone who did something legal in one state (leaving it with their baby) and then something legal in the other state (aborting the baby). Alabama has no power to prevent people from leaving alabama, and no power to prosecute people who committed crimes entirely in other states.
They were prosecuted in Alabam, and received the death penalty, for a murder (under Alabama law) that occurred in another state. There is no direct correlary to a situation where murder is legal in another state.
I’d say it’s untested.
I’ve just started playing a bit of Civ VI. Any tips, advice, guides people would recommend, etc.?
Zigzagzigal’s guides are the canonical /r/civ recommendation. Various tips of various importance:
– production is king;
– wide is much, much stronger than tall, because
– districts are very strong, and cities = districts.
– Emperor is where the difficulty goes from “hard” to “bullshit”, because Emperor is where the AI starts with a second settler.
– Early military is more important than in prior games; partly because of the above, and partly because
– barbarian scouts must die. Letting them live leads to serious problems.
– Dark ages aren’t actually bad, the policy cards you get can be very strong.
– AI is still dumb and still can’t 1UPT, so exploit that.
– It’s easy to lose a religious victory by neglecting religion, so keep a close eye on that if someone is getting close.
I’m hoping the next expansion will substantially expand on the diplomacy options. Right now I’d say Civ 6 + R&F is better than Civ 5 + G&K, but worse than Civ 5 + BNW, and I hope the next expansion fixes that.
China is great for the cultural victory. Their workers can rush wonders, so focus production on making workers and prioritize policies that give you more worker charges or cheaper workers. If you do it right you can scoop up 80% of the ancient and classical wonders which will give you a huge tourism advantage.
As a follow up to the DST discussion in the last OT, do public datasets exist to answer the questions: what is the median time American workers arrive and leave work and for bonus points: on a given day of the year, say Dec 21st, what is the median offset from local sunrise/sunset that Americans arrive and leave work?
I am really lazy and I am going to give a lazy answer, but it might exist. 538 has a piece talking about median start times by city, pulling from the Community Survey through the Census Bureau.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/which-cities-sleep-in-and-which-get-to-work-early/
I guess the data has GOTTA exist in there somewhere, but I can’t find it at a quick glance.
The American Community Survey has data on when American workers leave home and arrive at work.
I don’t think it has data on when they return home from work.
And the data are annual-only, so you won’t be able to see seasonal variation.
But the data are available by metro area, so you could use variation between metro areas that do and not not observe DST to get at your question.
Fun fact: I usually assume that I’m unshockable in terms of political opinion. I assume that everyone disagrees with each other about everything, and certainly that everyone disagrees with me about everything. If I saw a serious proposal to put the theory of a flat Earth into school textbooks, I’d shake my head and say that it just figured that those flat-earthers would get some traction eventually. If I saw someone arguing for the euthanisation of disabled people, I’d be very unhappy but in no way surprised.
You know the one thing that it did shock me to find that not everyone automatically agreed with me over? The only effective scissor statement that I’ve experienced in the last half a decade?
The fact that some people are in favour of keeping Daylight Savings Time.
In unexpected political secondary effects, apparently the new composition of the House means that the House (which passes budgets) has fewer people than ever who support space exploration. Any thoughts? Maybe ways we can keep this at least somewhat isolated from political winds? I’d like to see positions on science like space exploration debated as public policy (without being reduced to a simplistic shibboleth like global warming or stem cell research became). But that seems overly optimistic, to say the least.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/11/midterm-election-congress-nasa-space/575320/
I know it’s not going to be popular here, but I see a manned space as a very expensive boondoggle where the science is generally a post hoc, tacked on justification. Overwhelming the real one is “Because it’s there.” That’s fine as far as it goes, but let’s call a spade, a spade.
It’s not just manned space. The main proponent of the Europa Clipper mission lost reelection. (That being said, he was also a climate change denier, so I’m not sure it’s so bad that he lost.)
NASA hasn’t completed a new manned rocket since the early Eighties, and not for lack of projects to work on. They do good work with with probes and telescopes, and I’d like them to continue that, but maybe they should leave the dick-waving to the billionaires; the billionaires seem pretty good at it, and I’m sorry to say they don’t.
Does anyone know if there’s a good writeup somewhere of the “building for light (clarity, truth, free information) vs. building for heat (reaction, emotional response)” metaphor for rhetoric and argument? I’ve heard a number of people here use it, and I thought it was either part of the Sequences or else part of a similar series, but I can’t find it.
And while I’m at it, has anyone heard of/used a version of it that includes “building for smoke”, which is to say deliberately obscuring the truth and making honest discussion difficult or undesirable? I can’t remember if I came up with that myself, or nicked it from someone before forgetting who.
You’re having a normal day, when there’s a knock at the door / a stranger on the street / a visitor at the office. You meet a man who says “Thank you for your help,” hands you a blank check, and leaves. You are absolutely certain this man is a Saudi prince and the check is real, but you cannot gain any additional information on the corresponding account.
SSC, what do you do?
He has a check in the one hand, does he have a bonesaw in the other? Asking for a friend…
He does not.
…do you? 😐
Write a check for one cent, then cash it.
So if you think he’s evil and there are no strings attached to taking his money, then draining his account is a good thing–it makes him less powerful, and powerful+evil is a lot worse than powerless+evil. But there’s no way to know how much is in his account, so I don’t know whether the check is going to bounce if I write it for a billion dollars.
On the other hand, I assume the average Saudi prince is good for a few million, and 20 million or so is pretty solid f–k you money, so….
My main moral concern is that I have no knowledge of doing anything for his person: he may have given me the check by mistake. Assuming I cannot get ahold of him to clarify I would cash the check for 1 million, then invest the money in safe investments to garuntee a 5% rate of return, and I would never draw on the principle. That way if he wants his money back I can give it to him.
Presumably, this would be only out of fear of reprisals against you if you refused to give it back? I don’t think he would have legal recourse if he wanted his money back, seeing as it’s basically an ill-considered gift.
If he gave it to me by mistake then returning the money is the right thing to do. I mean, how likely is it that a sheik giving me a blank check wasn’t a mistake? Keep in the money would be stealing in that case.
This is a good answer.
This is a bad idea as you have just committed tax evasion.
@Dan L
1. Google to see if other people had this happen to them
2. Google to see how checks work exactly, for example if the amount exceeds the money in the account (because I live in a country with modern technology and thus don’t use checks)
3. Ask for advice online…ooooooohhhhh!
A cheque? I start looking for my dusty paying-in-book, while muttering under my breath that he could have paid me in something more convenient, like cowrie shells or Zimbabwean dollars.
I either shred the check or give it to the FBI.
Prince is no guarantee of “not criminal”. Given that he hasn’t given me any information about his intentions, my assumption is that he is attempting to play upon the greed instincts of the average human in attempting to pull off some sort of scam or money laundering scheme.
So, I read The Fifth Season. It’s the second book in a row I’ve read that uses superhumans as a metaphor for racism/discrimination/etc., the first being Richard Morgan’s wretched Thirteen. This is not a new conceit–it dates back at least to The X-Men back in the sixties or so–and it’s got me scratching my head, because as a metaphor it’s singularly bad.
Racism is irrational because there’s no essential difference between the races, or at least not enough to make sweeping conclusions sensible (I know there are people here who speculate on that, trying to stay clear of that rabbit hole). But if you’ve got people who can do incredibly dangerous things by nature, being scared of them isn’t bigotry; it’s entirely sensible. Cyclops from the X-Men spends his whole life pointing a high-powered automatic weapon with infinite ammo at whoever he’s looking at, and he puts his finger on the trigger every time he puts his hand near his face. I realize that sucks for him, but it doesn’t make people morally bad to be scared of him. Who wouldn’t be scared of that?
I think the appeal of it is that it lets you be Nietzschean and still use “slave morality”; a reader can identify with an immensely powerful being and still get the righteousness of an underdog. But it still irked me to read Jemisin’s resentful Orogenes raging against the normal people who oppress them just because they can cause volcanic eruptions with their brains. I can see being mad at God for that, but if you’ve accidentally killed a whole bunch of people, and deliberately killed a whole bunch of other people, and felt few moral qualms about either, I have limited sympathy for your resentment.
Okay, that turned into a rant. Uh, your thoughts?
Male channelers in the _Wheel of Time_ series have a similar thing going on–basically, they’re doomed to go crazy (at which point they’ll be wandering around destroying things and killing people for no discernible reason), so being suspected of being a male channeler is likely to get you lynched or at least run out of town.
Also, the sleepless in _Beggars in Spain_ get this treatment–they’re mostly super smart and don’t need to sleep. (Alternatively, they’re thinly-disguised Objectivists.) And the methusalahs in _Methusalah’s Children_, though they’re hated/pursued because people think they’re hoarding their knowledge of how to cure aging when they’re really just the result of an aggressive eugenics program. The genetically enhanced creche babies in _Friday_ are discriminated against and hated–it’s not clear what all is behind that prejudice.
There’s a long history of this in the genre, and earlier of course. As far as I can tell, A.E. van Vogt’s Slan is the seminal SF work on “unfairly oppressed superhumans”. The theme of normals oppressing supers pervades a lot of van Vogt’s work, actually. Apparently this struck quite a chord with SF fandom in olden times. The more things change…
Different authors have different takes. Van Vogt takes a rather aristocratic view: his superhumans understand that baselines hate them out of an understandable combination of fear and envy but calmly expect/understand that they are destined to rule eventually and tend to be pretty stoic out of a combination of noblesse oblige and pragmatism. Heinlein ascribes the oppression to sheer smallmindedness (and liked to draw the parallel to racism). His solution was separatism via frontier settlement.
I haven’t read The Fifth Season, so I don’t know how self-aware Jemisin is about what she’s doing (isn’t it in the first person?). But The X-Men at least isn’t above trying to get you identifying with the mutants and then wallowing in isn’t it awful how others hate you because you’re better than them? Escapism and power fantasies exist for a reason.
Psychic powers are another big variant of this, particularly the model where we will soon discover that Rhine et al were right all along, that psychic powers are real, but that only some people have them to a useful degree. See e.g. Babylon 5 for a more thoughtful than usual take on this.
Superhero comics, and movies derived therefrom, are probably the worst place to deal with the concept, because superhero comics start out as mostly petty wish-fulfillment fantasy made faux noble and as you note this subject easily degenerates to a particularly base sort of revenge/power fantasy looking for an ennobling justification. Written science fiction can do better, and has – sfoil has already brought up Van Vogt, who is dated to the point of corniness in some respects but did a fair job of explaining why people would hate and fear the capable but not intrinsically dangerous Slans and how the Slans had better things to do that petty violent revenge.
But from your description, Jemisin owes more to DC and Marvel than she does to Van Vogt, Straczynski, et al. That’s a shame.
The first episode (ignoring the pilot) of Star Trek had a rather different take on super-humans.
I couldn’t even finish that book, it was so self-satisfied in its martyred perfection.
My problem with oppressed superhumans is actually the opposite of yours – it makes absolutely no sense to me that people’s reaction to superhumans would be to persecute them rather than immediately start sucking up to them. In the real world, every persecuted group, even imaginary ones like witches, have been seen as being inherently weak and vulnerable, dangerous only because they were so sneaky and prone to stabbing you in the back or ganging up on you – perceived as breaking the natural order of things by attacking those stronger and better than themselves.
Mutants in the Marvel universe kind of make sense, since they come in all shapes and sizes and power levels – it would be relatively easy, I think, for a mutant-hating bigot to focus on the weak and gross-looking ones while considering the sexy ones with godlike powers to be outliers who need to be defeated because they’re sheltering the genetic trash. Not all mutants are underdogs, but mutant kind as a whole might be.
Orogenes, though? The godlike beings who could rend the earth at will and freeze you to death with a touch? In any sane world, the normal people would be kissing their asses like there was no tomorrow – especially since they’d know that unless they kept the orogenes happy, there might not be. People bow down to strength. It’s weakness that refuses to bow that pisses them off.
(I also read somewhere that it turns out later in the series that gur abezny crbcyr jrer FB ENPVFG gung gurl svefg rkgrezvangrq n tebhc gurl ungrq, gura trargvpnyyl ratvarrerq n arj tebhc vagb na rknttrengrq pnevpngher bs rirelguvat gurl pynvzrq gb ungr jvgu gur svefg tebhc. I read that in a review that gushed about how insightful and true to life it all was. Have I mentioned that I really hate the world?)
At dinner tonight, my wife and I got into a conversation with our historian son who has been reading stuff on Japanese history and telling us about it. The subject came up of Japan, at some point during the Samurai period, having banned firearms except for the central government.
His response was that he had never heard that except from us. A little research online supported him. As best I can tell, it’s a myth created by the author of the book Giving Up the Gun, an English professor, rejected by all Japanese historians but still widely believed, in part because it is a useful story for proponents of either gun control or disarmament.
Here is one of the pieces I found discussing it.
There must be a lot of such cases. I am reminded of H.L. Mencken’s hoax history of the bathtub, the belief that people in the distant past were stupid in various ways (believed tomatoes were poisonous until some brave man ate one in public, overspiced their food to hide the taste of rotten meat, …), the claim that Hoover responded to the stock market crash by cutting government spending, mass suicide by lemmings, …
Interesting! I too had this misconception. Here’s another paper about guns in Tokugawa-era Japan: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10371390902780530?journalCode=cjst20#preview
Somewhere I’ve read that Harding did that and it worked.
That is true. David’s point is that people believe that Hoover responded by cutting spending (false) and that this is why the Great Depression lasted so long. Which makes no sense. Roosevelt had 6 years to try to end it by government intervention, but failed until Hitler decided to invade Poland.
Why people who are like me (e.g. taste to math & programming) do not seem to like me more than general population? (I have F21.8 formally)
What does this mean or refer to?
I *think* it means that they have a schizotypal disorder.
Either that or he owns an Oil Water Mist Extraction Unit
Because being good at math and programming isn’t that fundamental personality-wise.
A couple of weeks I put “Democritus” where I should have put “Demosthenes”. The point was that Athenian patriot Demosthenes wanted an alliance with Persia against Macedon, while Greek nationalist Aristotle (the philosopher) arranged an alliance between Macedon and the Greek Anatolian strongman Hermias to give Macedon a beachhead for invasion of the Persian Empire. (This is just for the record.)
Anyone have a take on the recent Lion Air crash in Indonesia? I can’t decide whether the problem poor maintenance causing a critical sensor to malfunction or over-automation causing the aircraft to misbehave in a way that is difficult for a human pilot to fix under pressure.