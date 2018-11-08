Ketamine: An Update

In 2016, I wrote Ketamine Research In A New Light, which discussed the emerging consensus that, contra existing theory, ketamine’s rapid-acting antidepressant effects had nothing to do with NMDA at all. I discussed some experiments which suggested they might actually be due to a related receptor, AMPA.
The latest development is Attenuation of Antidepressant Effects of Ketamine by Opioid Receptor Antagonism, which finds that the opioid-blocker naltrexone prevents ketamine’s antidepressant effects. Naltrexone does not prevent dissociation or any of the other weird hallucinatory effects of ketamine, which are probably genuinely NMDA-related. This suggests it’s just a coincidence that NMDA antagonism and some secondary antidepressant effect exist in the same drug. If you can prevent an effect from working by blocking the opiate system, a natural assumption is that the effect works on the opiate system, and the authors suggest this is probably true.
(unexpected national news tie-in: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford is one of the authors of this paper)
In retrospect, there were warnings. The other study to have found an exciting rapid-acting antidepressant effect for an ordinary drug was Ultra-Low-Dose Buprenorphine As A Time-Limited Treatment For Severe Suicidal Ideation. It finds that buprenorphine (the active ingredient in suboxone), an opiate painkiller also used in treating addictions to other opiates, can quickly relieve the distress of acutely suicidal patients.
This didn’t make as big a splash as the ketamine results, for two reasons. First, everyone knows opiates feel good, and so maybe this got interpreted as just a natural extension of that truth (the Scientific American article on the discovery focused on an analogy where “mental pain” was the same as “physical pain” and so could be treated with painkillers). Second, we’re currently fighting a War On Opiates, and discovering new reasons to prescribe them seems kind of like giving aid and comfort to the enemy.
Ketamine is interesting because nobody can just reduce its mode of action to “opiates feel good”. Although it was long known to have some weak opiate effects, it doesn’t feel good; all the dissociation and hallucinations and stuff make sure of that. Whatever is going on is probably something more complicated.
The psychiatric establishment’s response, as published in the prestigious American Journal of Psychiatry, is basically “well, f@#k”. Here we were, excited about NMDA (or AMPA) giving us a whole new insight into the mechanisms of depression and the opportunity for a whole new class of treatment – and instead it looks like maybe it’s just pointing to The Forbidden Drugs That Nobody Is Supposed To Prescribe. The article concludes that ketamine should not be abandoned, but ketamine clinics under anaesthesiologists should be discouraged in favor of care monitored by psychiatrists. I will try not to be so cynical as to view this as the establishment seizing the opportunity for a power grab.
What happens now? A lot of this depends on addiction. One way we could go would be to say that although ketamine might have some opiate effects, it’s not addictive to the same degree as morphine, and it doesn’t seem to turn users into drug fiends, so we should stop worrying and press forward. We could even focus research on finding other opiates in a sweet spot where they’re still strong enough to fight depression but not strong enough to get people addicted. Maybe very-low-dose-buprenorphine is already in this sweet spot, I don’t know.
But all of this is going to be shaped by history. Remember that heroin was originally invented (and pushed) as a less-addictive, safer opiate that would solve the opiate crisis. Medicine has a really bad habit of seizing on hopes that we have found a less addictive version of an addictive thing, and only admitting error once half the country is addicted to it. And there are all sorts of weird edge cases – does ketamine cross-sensitize people to other opiates? Does it increase some sort of domain-general addiction-having-center in the brain? I know substance abuse doctors who believe all of this stuff.
Also, should we start thinking opiates have some sort of deep connection to depression? “Depression is related to the stuff that has the strongest effect on human happiness of any molecule class known” seems…actually pretty plausible now that I think about it. I don’t know how much work has been done on this before. I hope to see more.
Doesn’t the comment “Depression is related to the stuff that has the strongest effect on human happiness of any molecule class known” need a bit more nuance? For a start I’d suggest you need something in there to indicate depression is not the same thing as being unhappy, so in some cases an opiates effect is not simply going to be about cheering you up through chemical stimulation; it’s going to be a bit more complex (at least I hope so, or all the really helpful people who’ve told me to cheer up when I’ve been in a down phase were actually right…).
More to the point though, isn’t some depression linked to addictive behaviours, perhaps due to the effects of these on the brain or because of the struggle with coping with the social implications of the condition (wish I could remember where I read that; might even have been here thoigh), and if so isn’t even a mild opioid hardly ideal for depression where addiction is in itself a factor?
Does ketamine not feel good? Its numerous abusers presumably think it does.
I honestly don’t know what they’re thinking.
People abuse salvia, so I guess it takes all types to make a world.
Man I found Ketamine to be great fun. It’s like super super nitrous (as one might expect).
Some people dislike opiates thought so to each their own.
—
Salvia isn’t directly fun the way Ketamine is….indeed it’s overall weird and unpleasant but the intense experiences can be an interesting time.
I always felt that Salvia feels just like one would imagine drugs should feel…like someone went into your CNS and scrambled the shit out of it.
Luckily for you, we do have some knowledge of what it’s like to have the shit scrambled out of your CNS.
Epilepsy! Polio! Encephalitis! Palsy! Parkinsons! Alzheimers! Multiple Sclerosis!
Good luck with finding something to give you all the fun effects of these scramblers!
(This is the point at which me and other fuddy-duddy no-fun old conservatives go about drugs legalisation because what can it possibly hurt “Fucking idiots“).
It makes it easier to think in contextless valenceless ways at lower doses.
And, presumably, also its numerous recreational users whose use is not causing sufficiently significant problems to themselves or others to count as ‘abuse’. Did you mean to exclude them from your analysis?
Very nitpicky: here, as well as on the subreddit, we’re seeing a gradual watering down of the concept of charity, which I think is unfortunate. I would have preferred you make this joke/point in a different way.
Lots of “updates on drugs” posts in the past few days. Are you going through old posts and looking for ones where you can make interesting additions to your past conclusions? Are you looking into a bunch of drugs as part of your job and sharing what you learn here? Did I accidentally vote for you on the Writing Lots About Drugs board on Tuesday?
Did I accidentally vote for you on the Writing Lots About Drugs board on Tuesday?
Great, now you’ve got me thinking Scott is conducting a controlled clinical trial about the cumulative effect of drugs posts on his test subjects (us) 🙂
“First subject to register a complaint appeared on Friday 9th November – unusual sensitivity to reading drugs posts or merely less tolerance than other subjects? Note to investigate further”.
Since my personal experience seems unusually relevant to this post, here’s my anecdote.
I’m in my early 30s and was diagnosed with atypical depression over a decade ago, but in hindsight exhibited symptoms starting in my teens. I spent years in therapy (both individual and group) and have tried over a dozen antidepressants, adjuncts, thyroid boosters, and assorted other treatments like Adderall and lithium with no effect. When those failed me I moved on to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and then a course of a dozen ECT treatments, also with no effect besides the typical ECT memory side effects. After all that I tried some ketamine treatments under the supervision of a doctor running an experimental trial.
My first ketamine treatment was an infusion, followed by somewhere between 5-10 injections (as opposed to infusions) of increasing dosage occurring twice a week. I don’t recall the dosages involved, but the last few treatments were at the maximum dose he felt comfortable administering even without any negative effects on my part. All of the treatments got me high, with the initial infusion having the strongest effect. I would receive the ketamine treatment and then be left alone in a darkened room for about an hour, which I mainly spent lying back in a chair with my eyes closed (though I sometimes opened them and looked around me if the mood struck).
I experienced strong imagery in the style of a music visualizer, with the most memorable instance being imagery of myself flying through a grid of Minecraft/voxel style cubes. I tended to let my mind drift in a dreamlike state, but I was always aware I had received the treatment and never hallucinated in the sense of confusing imagery with reality.
While I was under the influence my mood would improve in the same way it does when I drink alcohol, but after an hour or so the effect dissipated and there was no lasting effect.
After my last injection my doctor mentioned that my response was different from what he usually observed in a couple ways. First, I had told him that the infusion was stronger for me than the injections, while his other patients had apparently found the opposite to be true. Second, during each treatment he would peek in the room a couple times and ask me how I was doing, to which I basically answered “I’m fine”; apparently his other patients had a tendency to be highly emotive, talking about how they wanted to hug the tree outside the window or similarly “under the influence” behavior.
With regards to addiction, I don’t know what the addiction profile of ketamine is like but I never felt the urge to seek any out after the trial.
We could also give up the idea that opiate maintenance is the end of the world. People maintained on buprenorphine live perfectly fine and it’s certainly a less bad way to live than constant depression. I mean it’s not nothing to be stuck taking a drug with some significant withdrawal effects but it’s sure as hell a lot better than severe depression. However, I’m afraid this won’t be taken seriously because many people lump all kinds of depression together and of course we don’t want to treat mild depression this way.
I should acknowledge a horse in this race as I’ve stayed on buprenorphine for the past 15 years exactly because going off it resulted in a return of serious depression even months after full elimination. Sadly, after moving finding treatment by people who even acknowledge such effects are possible and have read the literature is hard.
Not to mention that I’ve had friends die because of severe treatment resistant depression so I believe strongly that severe suicidal inclinations persisting over years despite treatment attempts should inspire a search for extreme measures in just the same way that we would for treatment resistance cancer or a serious risk of a life threatening heart attack.
I think part of the problem is drugs that have previously been abused then being trialled as medications. There’s going to be a lot of resistance to legalisation or even wide-spread testing because of the fears of potential abuse, the way that people abused the medical marijuana loophole (“oh doctor I have a pain in my elbow” “really, here’s your script for medical cannabis to be used for medical reasons of pain relief only and certainly not for getting high, you understand?” *nod and wink on both sides*).
I don’t know what the answer is. I’ve had long-term suicidal ideation for years but it’s not severe enough that I’ve ever tried doing anything (though I have had occasional strong impulses to do so) and the attitude of my doctor and the failed attempt at accessing therapy seemed to be ‘so long as you’re not cutting yourself and don’t have a plan to off yourself and have not even tried offing yourself, it’s not a problem wanting to be dead all the time, so stop asking for anti-depressants, you don’t need them’. I don’t know. Good luck and if it works for you, I hope you do find someone to prescribe and monitor for you!
Same here, my friend. I was horribly depressed, to the point of literally doing nothing except sitting and staring, for most of my life; I have been put on every possible drug you can think of. My ultimate psychiatrist was very open-minded and even gave me a chance with amphetamine and alprazolam… but nope, nuthin’.
The miracle that saved my life was trying an opioid. Maintenance is just fine by me if I can actually have a life; it’s really not too bad.
There are reasons to believe that problems with one’s endogenous opioid peptides can exist and manifest as treatment-resistent depression. I have personal reasons, as well — e.g., the other problems I suffered from (irritable gut, restless legs) were also instantly treated by opioids, and I’ve never suffered nausea or constipation from them.
My money’s always been on “it’s the opioids, you fool!” re: treatment-resistent depression.
Although it was long known to have some weak opiate effects, it doesn’t feel good; all the dissociation and hallucinations and stuff make sure of that.
Given that ketamine is an abused drug, I think that demonstrates plenty of people do think it feels good, all the weird stuff notwithstanding.
As for the disassociation, “ketamine takes you out of your own head” sounds good to me in the throes of a bad episode of “why can’t I just turn off my fucking brain and get it to leave me alone?”
Remember that heroin was originally invented (and pushed) as a less-addictive, safer opiate that would solve the opiate crisis.
And cocaine in the late 19th century was seen as a wonder drug that could be used to treat morphine addicts with no side-effects whatsoever, and indeed we all know the history of Coca-Cola. People have long been chasing after “this makes you feel great, gets rid of what ails you, and has no downsides at all!”
Also maybe we could try a bit harder to find a way to eliminate opiate tolerance effects (for awhile there were some interesting results about tolerance and NMDA receptors but I don’t think that fully panned out) or find other drugs that boost mood without the strong withdrawal effects. After all the fact that it’s pleasurable and people like using it is a *good* thing not a bad thing (it poses difficulties but one could give people implants or other long acting forms). The bad thing about opiates is that they produce tolerance and withdrawals not that they make people happy when the take them.
While you’ve convinced me that depression is a unique disorder and in most cases isn’t just the result of having a low happiness set point or just getting stuck in a self-reinforcing spiral of bad events I still think that our best bet in treating it might be to give up the idea of producing a drug that makes depressed people better and leaves everyone else alone and instead look for a drug that boosts mood for everyone with minimal long term tolerance or withdrawal effects.
I mean we’ll never totally get rid of tolerance but we may be able to minimize it so that long term treatment retains a significant effect.
Any thoughts on how likely the antidepressant effects of tianeptine – which you mentioned previously – are related to it’s weak opiate effects? Like ketamine it also has effects at AMPA and NMDA receptors, though without the hallucinations. There have been several studies that find the opiate agonist Buprenorphine helpful for depression. The important question in my mind is does the effect last? Can people experience continued improvement in their hedonic tone, or will they just adjust their baseline to whatever dose of opiates they are given? To me that needs further investigation. Given that at least some opiate addicts can be treated indefinitely with buprenorphine and maintain their hedonic tone, it seems possible that some people really just need an adjustment in their opiate system and this will just work. On the other hand, there are plenty of opiate addicts who relapse and don’t recover, so I don’t feel I can state this with confidence. And once you’ve fucked your opiate system – it seems to remain fucked. My preliminary assessment is that other antidepressant options should be exhausted first, but for treatment-resistant depression it might be worth a go since at that point the benefits outweigh the risks…