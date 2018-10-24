Open Thread 113.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Enter the amount you want to invest and the maximum decline you're willing to risk, and Portfolio Armor will find you a porfolio to maximize your expected return.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
A very interesting development over at the New York Times is that they are now seriously addressing possible racial IQ differences. When my own Dutch (center-left) newspaper discussed this topic a while back, the ‘debate’ was cringe worthy, with almost exclusively idiotic arguments from the anti side and no one (daring to) take the other side to keep them honest. In contrast, the NYT piece actually mostly sticks to scientific fact:
– Race is not wholly socially constructed, but ethnic groups share genes
– Geneticists do distinguish between ‘geographic ancestry groupings’, although not the ones that many lay people/organizations use and call ‘race’
– Genes strongly influence various traits, including intelligence (or at least, educational attainment)
In general, the article appeals mostly to uncertainty and doubt to provide a counter-argument to white supremacists, which is a big improvement over telling falsehoods. I was a bit amazed to not see the argument made that outcomes are usually determined by an interplay of genes and circumstance, perhaps coupled with an exaggeration of the evidence for the importance of circumstance. After all, the easiest way to resolve the dissonance resulting from the facts not matching an absolute claim is weaken the claim slightly to accommodate a biased reading of the facts, rather than requiring total denial. A claim that the reasons for disparities between ethnic groups is mostly circumstance can then be used to defend the idea that the gap in outcomes is mostly due to racism, that it can be resolved by fighting racism; and other popular beliefs among the left. Furthermore, appealing to the importance of circumstance can also be used (even without exaggerating the facts) to reject white supremacy and such (for example, by arguing that the gap in genetic ability between ethnic groups is so small that the idea that the groups cannot coexist in society is silly, that black people are not destined to be far more criminal, etc).
—
The same author also wrote an interesting companion piece about scientists shying away from the public debate. I like this piece for arguing that the result is that white supremacists are left without educated push back, both from scientists themselves, but also from lay people who want to debate white supremacists. However, I would personally go much further: by refusing to engage when the facts aren’t clear, the scientists are contribution to a radicalization of society, where people on both sides are more likely to adopt extremist positions and to believe that science supports these extremist conclusions.
Furthermore, I would argue that this is likely to be an issue especially because of blue tribe taboos, where anything but total denial is often considered to be (extremely) morally wrong. The result is then that even merely expressing uncertainty is considered racist and condemned. Moderate & reasonable people, who generally have a tendency to not want to get hauled in front of a firing squad, but who often don’t want to lie either, then usually avoid speaking out at all. Ironically, white supremacists might get more substantive push back if academia had more Charles Murray’s or Murray-lite’s and people would be more tolerant of such opinions. Right now, many people who want answers are prone to turn to radical sources, as the moderate sources are lacking. The black high school student from the article is an example of a person who had trouble finding moderate sources.
PS. Interestingly, the person who set off the debate about racial IQ differences in my country, that I referred to at the beginning of the comment, is a black person as well.
Has anyone tried to study IQ or income or some other outcome measure, distinguishing among different sub-Saharan groups? Africa seems to have a lot of racial diversity–Ethiopians and Somali don’t look much like West Africans. It wouldn’t give you a perfect nature vs nurture test, since different sub population would have cultural as well as genetic differences, but they should all be about as much affected by prejudice in America or Europe.
Do you mean the IQ or outcomes of sub-Saharan groups that live in the West? Your comment is a bit unclear.
If so, a major issue is that the selection effect may be far different.
I believe there has been some study of outcomes for the Igbo and that they do well.
The funny thing is that there are regions in the US where the African american population is disproportionately of Igbo extraction. Many of the slave ships that landed in the tidewater regions of Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina came from the bight of Biafra. The descendants of those slaves make up much of population of the mid Atlantic region, and I don’t see any evidence that Baltimore’s black community has any special history of achievement in comparison to the mostly Yoruba descended people of the deep south.
There was also heavy selection pressure on those populations, the mortality rates in the slave ships was high and slave owners purchased and bred slaves (to varying extents) based on physical characteristics.
I think what is badly needed is some kind of decent IQ testing of several African nations (continent-wide would be ideal but I don’t think we’re going to get ideal) for a basis of what modern and even semi-reliable levels actually are.
I think Lynn’s estimate of 70 IQ is bobbins, for reasons I’ve banged on about before, and I think the estimates of 80 IQ aren’t much better. Since Africa has been exposed to pernicious Europeans and their education systems, there should be some better way of getting reliable test results today, rather than “we took illiterate nomadic herders who hadn’t even seen a pencil before in their lives, gave them a Western-style pen-and-paper test, and got results that any fool could have predicted would be bottom of the barrel low, then we took those to mean Africans really were that stupid”.
I’m not expecting miracles. Maybe the results would come out that, when averaged over however many nations participated, the mean IQ was 90 (then again, considering Lynn thought the Irish mean IQ was around 95, let me welcome my African brothers and sisters into the “they think we’re even dumber than we actually are” club). But at least we’d have something more than guesstimates, seat of the pants extrapolation, and ‘the last test of this kind was done on sixteen eight years olds in 1957 in Lesotho’.
And then finally we could start to have something approaching a reasonable debate on the topic, rather than “so you want us to agree black people are inferior, you racists!/you are a bunch of science-denying nincompoops, you bleeding-hearts!”.
I read that piece a while ago. It is fairly mediocre.
That simply reflects on the writer’s constraints, as you mentioned. The fact is that Murray and company are actually the center of the debate when you boil it down, and there are white (and asian) supremacists to the X of him and deniers to the Y of him.
Its clear that genes are important to intelligence difference in humans, so far as any social science study can be clear (in other words if you deny this you also deny all other studies from psychology and sociology, etc). It is also clear that these are not evenly distributed among all populations (again see above; if you think rape or war can cause PTSD, you believe something with less evidence than what I just said).
I think this discussion is important, but only because other people insist that it is not. I would prefer to judge other factors than race, but Harvard obviously disagrees, many others obviously disagree. The problem is that people like me are asked by forces to align myself with Harvard or Hitler, and I cannot in good conscience do that.
For whatever reason, my reply keeps getting eaten. I’m not sure what I’ve done wrong (maybe there are some bad no-no words, ironic considering the focus of this discussion). I’ll try to sum up as succinctly as possible and avoid any bad-speak.
Could you go into more detail about why you “think this discussion is important, but only because other people insist that it is not”? From my perspective there are many topics that are taboo in most circles, and this field changes constantly (no one was talking about communism 5 years ago, and it was still basically taboo even on the left). What makes this specific topic so important?
Who do you think is forcing you to choose between “Hitler or Harvard”, and why? Is this choice presented to most people, or only you and people like you, specifically?
I think the topic is important because it helps us understand our world better. The attempts at suppressing discussion and spreading noble lies were also spreading incorrect models of the world that led to wrong predictions and dumb policies, and they made the world a much worse place.
In nearly all cases, we’re better off knowing how the world works, rather than having our social order preserved by some noble lies that must then be protected by an ever-expanding bodyguard of lies and suppression of facts. “If you once tell a lie, the truth is ever after your enemy.”
@False
I think that it is very important for people to realize that any grouping will have different outcomes, especially if traits are shared within the group.
For example, if you randomly split a group of Americans in two and put each group on a different island for 100 years, they will end up with different genetics and different culture.
This means that claiming that there is necessarily discrimination because of differences in outcomes is a mistake.
In itself, the above is true regardless of humane bio diversity, yet many people seem to ignore all the other evidence against the dumb belief that differences in outcomes are all due to discrimination. Humane bio diversity is a topic that forces things to a head. Rejecting it categorically requires disbelieving your eyes (as differences in human skin color is humane biodiversity) and is thus even less defensible than believing in a flat earth.
It’s less important to believe in the IQ part of humane bio diversity, although believing that IQ is independent of genetics is rather absurd. Believing in (possible) IQ differences between ethnic groups due to genetics does weaken the case for affirmative action-style discrimination against groups that do better in education and the workplace. Spreading this belief can thus result in fewer cases of more capable people being replaced by less capable people, which logically results in worse outcomes for humanity.
Also, regardless of the cause of IQ differences across racial groups, knowing about those differences leads you to be able to predict certain things about how affirmative action programs are going to work out. And as best I can tell, those predictions are all accurate–Asians getting their own version of the Jewish quota, black affirmative-action admits being overmatched and ending up in the least rigorous majors on campus, etc.
@albatross11: anyone of average IQ who isn’t mindkilled could tell you AA would lead to Asian Jewish quotas and black students being overmatched, but as Deiseach was gesturing to, we don’t know how much g is genetic. “Race realists” have Just So Stories about Jews breeding for literati and Confucian civil service exams, but the supporting evidence that evolution works like that in less than 100 generations is weak.
Culture could be what really matters.
I’m not @idontknow131647093 but I agree with their point and I’ll try to explain my reasoning:
In a meritocratic system (or at least a system that strives towards meritocracy), individuals are judged only based on their individual outcomes. Group level differences in outcome distributions have no policy relevance, therefore the question of whether such differences come from is a low-stakes scientific question.
But we don’t live in such system, we live in an affirmative action system, championed by Harvard among others, where individuals are judged based on their membership to large groups, and differences in outcome distributions between groups are by default assumed to be evidence of “systemic” discrimination to be corrected by individual discrimination in enrollment, hiring and career progression. Therefore, the question of whether group differences are really due to discrimination becomes high-stakes distribution of paramount policy relevance.
Because I personally don’t make my choices based on race, but there are vast swaths of fairly important institutions that do. And they do so in a way that ignores genetics and just assumes that all racial differences are due to discrimination. Thus they counter this perceived discrimination with discrimination of their own, while calling it a meritocracy. Then they attack anyone who doesn’t also buy into their racial balancing schemes.
To be specific, Harvard is forcing people to pick between Hitler and Harvard. And its a problem because any white/asian person who sides with Harvard is doing the equivalent of wearing the weighted clothing and distorting glasses from Harrison Bergeron.
By Harvard’s own internal reckoning, if they only considered academics, it would mean fewer white students, and a plurality-Asian student body.
Sure. And if the NBA only picked the best players that apply, they would have about 75% black players. Wait…they actually have that, because they select people by merit. And no one cares that these guys earn millions, but that Asians, Jews, white people, etc don’t get a piece of that pie that matches how many of them live in the US.
Yet we can’t have Asians being the best at something and having a bigger share of the pie that they earned through hard work and perhaps also being born with good genes. You belong in the kitchen of a Panda Express, you slanty….
Instead, let’s give those spots to mostly rich white and black people, because people who are born to wealth deserve a little help. Being born into wealth is only the luckiest you can get anyway and the least meritocratic luck of birth that exists. If you are born to a diligent culture, you merely get taught what to do, so you do better when starting on the same level as others because you perform better. Same for being born with better genes. Being born into money, you get better opportunities handed to you, without having to perform better.
Why is that kind of racism acceptable? What did the Asians do to the American elite? Still grumpy over Pearl Harbor and blaming all Asians because they look the same? Did discriminating against Jews go out of fashion at Harvard, but they just can’t help themselves so they went looking for the next best thing?
Harvard delenda est.
/rant
I don’t think so. Having loving and competent parents with an average income is, on average, better luck than being born to a billionaire’s third (trophy) wife.
My guess is that the difference between being born in the US vs Haiti is much bigger than the difference between being born rich vs poor in the US.
The article seemed to spend all its time talking about how the public couldn’t be expected to understand these results in all their subtlety, but not much time explaining what those results were, or what can be stated clearly. It’s like if you had some article in a newspaper in 1880 which discussed how biologists and theologians were very concerned that Darwinism was emboldening those horrible atheist gadflies out there, and quoting some working biologists at the time who complained that the atheist gadflies were misinterpreting some of their research, but without ever talking about the age of the Earth or the fossil record or anything.
Here’s a simple suggestion: The job of a journalist and a scientist is actually pretty similar–we’re supposed to try to get as good an understanding of the truth as we can, and then write to explain that understanding to the world. Omitting facts because we are worried it will strengthen the arguments of people we don’t like (or even people who are unambiguously pretty awful) is a terrible idea–it’s a betrayal of the trust that people put in us when they let us stand between them and reality and tell them what we see.
If I lie to you about my area of expertise, I probably can’t know where that lie will go–decisionmakers decades in the future facing problems I haven’t even imagined will be remembering that lie of mine that they learned to believe, and they’ll make worse decisions because of it. The more my area of research has a social impact, the bigger that effect will be. At the extreme end, the experts in some area converging on a socially useful lie about (say) how much your kids’ school impacts their future may lead to our society spending billions of dollars on boondoggle programs that don’t do any good, or wrecking schools that work okay but have low-quality students because we don’t want to acknowledge that some students are smarter than others.
There are ambiguities in the research. There are places where the right answer is “nobody really knows.” You can report those. It’s entirely possible to report the best picture of the world straight, even when some people will think that justifies their existing prejudices.
At a considerable tangent, I’ve mentioned a couple of times that William Nordhaus, who just got a Nobel for his work on population economics, produces results that don’t fit very well with the popular narrative on the subject.
Something I don’t think I’ve mentioned here, although I discussed it on my blog some years back, is that his results are highly speculative. He adds to his estimate of the costs of climate effects we can be reasonably sure will happen a very speculative estimate for low probability high cost outcomes, gotten some time back by polling people in various fields on how likely they thought something was that would lower world GNP by 25%. Some years later, having concluded that risks were looking higher than before, he and his coauthor doubled all the probabilities and shifted it to a loss of 30% of GNP.
I don’t know that there is a better way of figuring out what the expected cost of a bunch of very unlikely outcomes is, but given that this represents about two thirds of the estimate of total cost that he uses in deriving his estimates of the optimal carbon tax and the optimal pattern of future warming, I think a more accurate report of his conclusions would have been “If everything goes as expected, global warming will impose only minor costs. The outcome may turn out to be much worse than that, but we don’t know how likely that is.”
this out also https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/12/science/skin-color-race.html#click=https://t.co/jZ3M9g4DMV
whats your take on that?
The author seem to think that this is some kind of slam dunk against believing that races exist, even though their explanation of why some Africans have one of the genes that makes Europeans lighter skinned is that some Europeans migrated to African and spread their genes.
People who believe that races are not just social constructs are quite aware that all humans share genes, which is quite evident because we all have a nose and two eyes. Furthermore, they also believe that humans can breed with each other and are thus one specie. In fact, the racists among them tend to fear interbreeding to keep the white race ‘pure’. Jim Crow laws banned interracial marriages.
Ultimately, the article shows rather unremarkable things, which are not going to phase the ‘race realists’, but presents them as remarkable, and seems to think that they undermine both ‘race’ as a scientifically valid concept, as well as racism. This tells me that the author doesn’t understand how many people define ‘race’ and doesn’t understand race realist theories.
like, am i just dum on this topic, or do they just give a bunch of factoids that dont really support any conclusion?
It does support some conclusions, but they are mostly pretty boring ones that the writer isn’t interested in (and that are consistent with narratives that the writer doesn’t want them to be consistent with).
Making the topic absolutely taboo and ruining the careers of anyone who dares broach it was, frankly, the most effective way to preserve the status quo. It’s only in the internet age that this tactic has its limits.
If knock-out-blow out arguments for why divergent evolution in humans stopped at the neck existed, they would have been deployed by now and made standard reading in elementary biology/psychology textbooks. You don’t have this kind of intellectual climate around things like bigfoot or flat-earth, etc. Even in the fairly contentious climate debate there are people who make a hobby out of arguing against AGW skepticism; because those arguments exist. The only way to preserve the status quo is through obscurantism, fraud, and if necessary, intimidation.
Those kinds of tactics *might* end up emboldening and strengthening the convictions of the baddies, but it’s far more likely that making any concessions on the issue will completely undermine the justification for several decades of social policy.
I don’t think that really proves anything. We don’t have an intellectual debate around flat earthism because while it’s infamous, a minuscule percent of the population believes it. With Bigfoot, it’s not even clear what the policy implications would be. That’s why people feel the need to push back on AGW skepticism so strongly, because the stakes are so high. You see a similar intellectual climate with evolution and I hope no one here doubts that. So genetic, group IQ differences are a high stakes issue and you would see debate whether they existed or not.
But there are lot’s of people that provide compelling arguments for AGW and evolution, and are willing to engage the AGW denialists and creationists on polite debates about technical points.
With the race-IQ issue, on the other hand, the mainstream reaction is to shut down the debate and call everyone who disagrees with the full-environmental theory a Nazi. This is evidence that there are no good arguments against the genetic theory.
But group differences in IQ is not a high stakes issue. Its an input.
+1
I think this is a very general phenomenon. Thirty years ago, a few media organs could basically decide that some ideas were simply not going to be heard, and it was almost impossible to do an end-run around them. (You could have a few fringy books or newsletters, but they would be rarely discussed and the taboo idea was seldom really considered.) The internet (online publications, blogs, podcasts, youtube channels) basically broke that system.
I know you’re not the first to make this argument, and it seems intuitively plausible, but there’s a part of me that’s skeptical: it seems to rely quite strongly on some very strong “every knows”-type intuitions.
In particular, I’m curious what evidence you have that the handful of media organs really were coordinated to keep certain ideas from being heard; and what evidence you have that fringe books and publications were significantly less popular than the analogous blogs or podcasts. Is there a topic that you think was not discussed thirty years ago, that is mainstream now, where you can attribute it to the rise of the internet confidently?
I don’t know if albatross has a stronger claim in mind, but a weaker claim is almost certainly true. With very few outlets for information, any information that falls outside of the norm is very unlikely to be aired in public. A 30-minute evening news report will not spend time on fringe theories of genetics. 24 hour news was the first big change in that dynamic, further expanded by the Internet making publication costs low enough for your average citizen to participate.
The companion piece basically admits that innate white superiority isn’t disproven:
If you take this seriously, you have to brace for the possibility that innate ability gaps will be found.
It would be incredibly shocking if any group were better at everything. We all evolved in somewhat different environments, with different rolls of the dice.
What’s pretty likely, IMO, is that there are some differences between racial/subracial groups, and they’re usually not all that big a deal in daily life, but sometimes they may lead to visible differences in outcomes.
This tracks, and dovetails very neatly with the observed results of letting companies ask job applicants about criminal histories directly, i.e.
Generalizations will be made, they will be made at the lowest permissible level of aggregation, who could possibly have known that setting that level really high would have weird undesirable follow-on effects?
@albatross11
People from some places do extremely well in running competitions. However, there almost certainly a cultural component there, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that genes explain it.
However, ultimately I think that the basic facts that:
– genes determine traits to a large extent
– genes differ between groups, because people don’t choose their mates randomly
means that genetic variation in traits is a given. The only question in my mind is how big that variation is. It can be very small or pretty big.
Also, fairly small differences can matter a lot way out in the tails. I doubt West Africans are, on average, all that much better than Southern Europeans at sprinting. But winning Olympic sprinters are almost always of West African descent. That small average difference turns out to mean that way out on the right tail of the bell curve, nearly everyone is West African.
Reading ancient philosophy, many of their debates seem fundamentally confused to me. They debate things that are based on premises that don’t seem to actually mean anything and never notice it(for example, their physics centered around the essence of things, whereas scientists today for the most part don’t really think in that way). Obviously it’s hard to know what exactly it is that we don’t know, but what are some concepts that we use in our premises that people in the future might see as nonsensical?
This is how Daniel Dennett sees many debates about the mind.
While I see objective vs subjective as important concepts, it’s often not well defined and I could see our conception as being wrong.
If Virtual Reality becomes prominent, they might see our conception of real vs fake as inherently dismissive.
> If Virtual Reality becomes prominent, they might see our conception of real vs fake as inherently dismissive.
In a more extreme version, I recall a Yudkowski piece about a cryonics patient being revived and asking if he had been uploaded and the revivers considering that an ill-founded question.
Right. I’m not thinking about what they will think of as wrong, I’m asking about what premises we use that our descendants will think of us as being ill defined and/or not even wrong.
Psychiatry seems have a rather strange premise in the sense that they primarily judge mental illness by the ability to function in society. This means not only that what is seen as a mental illness changes over time, as society changes, but it also means that mismatches between people’s behavior and what is expected of them is blamed on people, even when it seems more reasonable to blame society.
An example is how nowadays a lot of people are diagnosed with and treated for ADHD. The fact that the youngest children in a class get diagnosed substantially more suggests that even merely children who mature slower or seem to mature slower than others get diagnosed. In general, it seems to me that people just differ where they are on the lethargy-energetic spectrum. Then because modern education and jobs require more lethargy, people who are somewhat further on one side of that spectrum are called mentally ill.
Another example is that being gay was for a long time considered a mental illness for clashing with was considered normal behavior in the past.
I… don’t think that’s an accident? We don’t care about physical variation if it doesn’t impede function; this is why the random genetic mutations that make red hair are fine and the ones that cause cancer have billions of dollars thrown at them, or why overweight/obesity used to be a marker for ‘successful guy’ and is now… you know, not. Why should psychological variation be different?
The amount of money spent worldwide on hair dyes is also of the order of billions of dollars.
So, bombings. Out of curiosity, does anyone here think that the probability of “false flag” is greater than 1%? I don’t.
On another CW topic, caravans. The asylum caravan our of Honduras is coming up through Mexico, and I fully expect a few families who present convincing-enough evidence of persecution to be allowed across and most of the rest to get off the train (often literally) in Mexico and either stay there or go home. This is what happens every time a caravan goes through. As far as I can tell, nobody who is willing to admit that this is generally the case is getting much airtime. This seems to me to be an especially egregious case of politics being a mind-killer; very little effort is being made to understand exactly what happens when these caravans set out or what they accomplish. This fact makes me strongly doubt the accuracy of political reporting generally, and is one of the reasons I harbor a LOT of doubt over the “no-go-zone” stories that have come out of Europe in response to the [migrant/refugee] crisis, and “political movement reporting” generally.
If it happened six months ago, I think the probability of false flag would be very low. The fact that it is just before an election, combined with the fact that none of the bombs seem to have gone off, raises it–I think above 1%, although still less likely than the straightforward interpretation.
If it turns out that they were not supposed to go off, that would raise it a good deal more.
This Navy bomb disposal officer thinks the bombs seem designed to be useless while looking theatrically bomb-like.
https://twitter.com/thomasbsauer/status/1055145782200987648
The caravans are disturbing to me because they obviously engage in photo ops then get on buses/trains. There are no humans on Earth that can keep the pace they are keeping. Indeed, 1000 Aragorns could not do this; 1000 Legolases could not do this; even with fresh horses for all the people and supplies this caravan would be proceeding at a breakneck pace.
I haven’t been following this; what photo ops are you thinking of and why do you think the apparent pace is impossible? Not saying it isn’t, as mentioned I have basically no background information here.
The photo ops are just what the media is showing. They stop in towns etc.
My evidence for a breakneck pace is that they have women/children and the max rate for military units on foot is about 20 mile/day. They started on October 17 and have already progressed about 500 miles.
https://www.cnn.com/…-map/index.html
https://www.google.c…d15.4329682!3e2
779 Kilometers
They left October 17
That is 97 Kilometers a day.
Even the CNN article states they are walking 20-30 miles a day. This would be a feat for a team of Navy Seals to keep up for 8 days.
I’m not sure I want to put a number on it, but there’s some things about this that don’t quite add up for me.
– The targets are all right-wing boogeymen, but there’s nothing tying them together except that they’re right-wing boogeymen. I’d expect anyone who was pissed off enough to send letter bombs to have something specific they were pissed off about, in which case we might see bombs being sent to Clinton campaign figures or Obama administration staffers or media offices or George Soros. All at once is a stretch. (On the other hand, there might be a conspiracy theory I don’t know about that implicates all these people.)
– The devices look like time bombs: the one good image I’ve seen shows a digital clock strapped to a capped pipe with electrical tape. Why would you send time bombs in the mail? If the target opened the package before the timer hit zero, they’d call the cops and evacuate. If they didn’t get around to it, chances are they aren’t even there. It’s only dangerous to the intended target (or, more likely, their staff) within a span of a minute or two, and there’s days’ worth of uncertainty in when they get there. (Another option is that the image is a press mockup, and these were conventional letter bombs.)
– The bombs arrived at their destinations, yet none of them went off. Amateur bomb-making is notoriously unreliable, but that’s a pretty low hit rate. And it helps tip the scales of cui bono. (But the bomb-maker could just be spectacularly incompetent, and the time-bombs-in-the-mail thing makes that more likely.)
– And of course the timing’s awfully convenient. (No getting around that, but it’s far from conclusive.)
That all being said, I still think a lone nut is probably our best bet here, knowing only what we do now. If the perpetrator meant for these to kill people, though, he really doesn’t know what he’s doing, which means he’s probably covered his tracks badly. We’ll probably know all about who and why in a week or two; if the perpetrator hasn’t been found by then, my probability of this being a false flag goes up.
It might also be worth mentioning that “false flag” doesn’t necessarily mean a DNC psyop. There are lots of other people out there who’d like to stir shit, and we already know about attempts to forment partisan tension from some of them.
Has anyone ever used “double false flags”? In this case, could a right-wing group send conspicuously inept bombs to “right-wing boogeymen” as you call them, in order to claim it was a false flag operation by whiny democrats who want to play the victim card?
How far does this rabbit hole go? What’s to stop a radical leftist group from creating a false false false flag just to make it seem like its a right-wing group trying to claim its a false flag operation by whiny democrats who want to play the victim card? In this case, the leftist group kills two birds with one stone, delegitimizing the concerns of the democratic party (their true enemy) and also casts the right-wing as exceptionally evil.
Good question. And I’m glad I don’t work in a secret service, where this kind of rabbit hole can supposedly go really deep, and even the ones who dig the hole are never quite sure what level they’re at.
In the absence of good solid facts, the most plausible options are to throw up your hand and refuse to pass judgment on anything that happens, or to become paranoid and choose the narrative that best fits your preconceptions.
So, please, someone reliable find the sender of these bombs (?), and get to the bottom of the affair!
Didn’t Yudowdky say we’re only capable of three layers of recursion?
Isn’t that exactly what a fourth-level operative would say?
That thought occurred to me. To make it work, however, you need someone loyal to your side who has done a really convincing job of appearing to be a partisan of the other side and is willing to get caught and spend a very long time in jail–or to commit suicide or be assassinated by his own side to make sure he never slips.
I can see doing it in a thriller, but not in the real world.
This particular aspect stood out to me as well, in part for the actual timing issue, but also because I can’t imagine who would build a bomb that way. The whole construction seems odd from the image, but the digital readout is the most bizarre aspect. I can think of reasons to have that, but they are weak ones that seem at odds with the rest of the scenario.
On the other hand, I think it’s reasonably likely that I’m not very good at modeling the thought process of a would-be bomber.
was probably just a science project https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_Mohamed_clock_incident
Maybe a digital alarm clock is the easiest timing system they could find and buy anonymously in a physical shop with cash.
Suggests general incompetence on the part of the bombmakers. The least they could do is smash the lcd display.
Or maybe it’s just a dumb fake.
I’d say 70% it’s not designed to explode, 30% the designer is a bit thick.
They weren’t designed to go off. They were designed to scare people. Like letters of white powder that turn out to be harmless powder.
This logic applies whether you think it was a false flag or not.
Okay, but a lot of media is reporting this as an “attempted assassination attempt” or something.
Attempting scaring is also dangerous and wrong and should be condemned, but it ain’t that.
I think the most common description I noted is “political violence” and “terrorism”. I’d say both apply.
Agree with all of this.
I’d also add that we have, in recent years, observed plenty of cases of faked hate crimes (although mostly mere threats, not actual violence) originating from the left that have been exposed as frauds.
I’d definitely go higher than 1%. Put me at 10% for now, and I’d probably be more likely to go higher than lower…
The news stories haven’t said much about what the bombs actually are. But according to one I saw, there was gunpowder but no detonator, which the person being interviewed thought meant they wouldn’t go off. And they were supposedly on timers, which again sounds as though they were not intended to actually kill the people they were sent to.
That suggests three alternatives:
1. A very incompetent right wing would-be assassin
2. A right winger who didn’t want to kill people, just scare them–again incompetent, this time in not realizing the effect would be to strengthen the side he was attacking.
3. False flag. Someone on the left who doesn’t want to kill anyone, does want to help the Democrats in the midterms.
Also on bombings: the UK Guardian is saying (sometimes in a ‘authorities have stated…’ context but without quote marks) that the people targetted are ‘prominent Trump critics’.
Is this something that’s been said by a source and used in other media? Because to me it looks like a fairly heavy-handed attempt to insinuate that the bomber must be a pro-Trump fanatic. Which feels inappropriate at this stage. Presumably there are people who hate both Trump AND Democrats
Purely factually ‘Trump critic’ might be a key identifier for some (Brennan?) but I’m not sure that I’d ‘Trump critic’ would be the go-to term I’d use to describe Obama.
That ship has long sailed. #MAGABomber was the top trend all day on Twitter. Promoted mainly by “journalists”
Maybe it’s better if we don’t try to replicate the dumpster fire that is Twitter on CW / current politics issues, here at SSC.
It might be worth distinguishing between a few different scenarios.
(1) Independently-motivated bomber(s) intent on doing harm; i.e. conventional explanation
(2) “Mock” bomber(s) intending to deceive the public in some way; i.e. false flag
(3) Externally-motivated bomber(s) intent on doing harm; i.e. undercover FBI agents encourage people under investigation to engage in criminal behavior
I don’t know if item 3 qualifies as a “false flag” or not, but it is something that various federal law enforcement agencies do.
You mean, as in, FBI FOILS FBI TERROR PLOT?
Just a few days after Liberty Memes was banned from Facebook?
It all adds up!
Too close together to be copy-cats, so assume a lone nut.
Speculating about the motivations of an unknown person is a fool’s errand. We know nothing, and America has more than enough absolute crazies around that the motivations could be anywhere from political beliefs to beliefs that Dan Rather is beaming messages into his head.
I’m 99% sure that the bomb posted by CNN is a complete hoax.
First off, there’s the bomb itself, which is laughably, obviously fake (wires on both ends, a timer on a mail bomb, a timer with a clock display). This is not even in contention. Law enforcement agencies and everyone who’s ever worked in EOD agree that it’s fake.
(It could have been a clever real explosive dressed up to look like a fake, but since it didn’t explode, we can pretty much rule that out.)
Second, there’s the way in which it was delivered. The original claim was that it was mailed, which obviously doesn’t pass muster; no canceled stamps, no USPS markings, and those stamps would not have been sufficient to get something that large through the mail anyway.
It was then claimed to have been sent by courier, which has many of the same problems, in addition to the fact that we now have USPS stamps on a courier package, which is already hitting the entire piano’s worth of notes of “this package looks suspicious”. What courier service does not mark its packages? What courier service is going to accept a package that looks like this, and not contact authorities? The only way this would make sense if is the “courier” was the “bomber” himself or someone working with him. (Surely such a person would have been caught on security cameras?)
The third and most telling thing is the fact that this picture exists at all. Somebody:
– Took the bomb all the way out of the package
– Artfully laid it down next to the package
– Made sure the lighting was good and that everything was visible in frame
– Stood around taking pictures of it.
Law enforcement is not going to take a picture like this, nor would they release it to the public that quickly if they did. When’s the last time you ever saw law enforcement do that? They blow up suspected explosives or take them apart with robots, they don’t take pictures of them.
Whoever stood around taking pictures of something that could have been a live bomb is either incredibly, breathtakingly stupid (and with no one around to say “stop messing with the bomb, you idiot!”) or knew that it was not a bomb at all.
Nothing about this makes sense in any context other than a very badly planned hoax. I genuinely cannot wait for the full investigation of this one, as the FBI and police departments take bomb hoaxes very seriously.
In addition to the points you mentioned, there are photos of the package delivered to Debbie Whatshername’s office, supposedly having been returned to sender. The packages have identical spelling errors in her name, and address. With the same lack of postmarks or any other markings. Not even a “return to sender” so the courier service knows which way to ship it. Both packages have misspellings in the addressee’s name.
In order to deliver 6 (?) packages to different locations throughout the US, on the same day, without having gone through the mail or any other delivery service more or less excludes “lone nut” and runs very quickly into conspiracy territory.
I’ve heard but have not seen that X-Rays of the CNN device have surfaced. My impression of the consensus of those claiming to have seen them is that it is an obviously non-functional device, missing most of the components that would be required to make it actually functional.
But even MORE interesting is that, according to the Secret Service statement, the devices sent to persons under their protection were intercepted during routine screening and not delivered to the intended location. Not person. Location.
How the hell does someone, that can’t even spell a single name right (including “Florids”), manage to find out where the Secret Service does their screening, and manage to inject a package at that point without being detected. Assuming, of course, that the method of delivery was the same as the two we have seen pictures of.
The whole thing smacks of blatantly obvious attempt to make a textbook “suspicious package” with misspellings, incorrect postage, weird lumpy shape, etc. Hell, looking at the crappy pictures of the CNN device, it damn near looks like a bag of oregano taped on the ends of the tube, so it very well could have “weird smell or fluids leaking” as well. And the device itself is specifically intended to look unmistakably like a bomb, but so much so that not even a Steven Seagal movie would use such a shitty prop.
Almost as if it was tailor made for a media circus.
I can basically think of two reasonable and a few crazy reasons to do a hoax like this:
1. Wait for the media circus to eventually get around to “obvious fake is obvious,” and then send a real device to your real target to maximize the chance they trigger it.
2. Have your friendly media run a 24-7 media circus accusing the other side right before the election. This could in principle be either side.
3. Some kind of elaborate attempt to control the narrative by sending real bombs through the mail to the Clintons or Obamas, while hand delivering ridiculous fakes to everyone else so that the “obvious fake is obvious” narrative drowns out the investigation of the real bombs by the secret service, who are professional and will run a tight ship?
4. The Illuminati is beaming instructions into your brain with ultrasonic tooth filings.
I am leaning more towards (2). And since there is at least a little bit that leans towards “inside job,” and a hell of a lot of why the heck would the (R)’s do this! They would know they would be vilified 24-7, and they are already pretty fucking sure they are going to win the election anyway. Would godly reason would they have to make such an enormously risky move? Even if they hold Congress, because of the antagonism of the “deep state,” how in the heck would they figure they could get away with it? Any attempts by the administration to quash the investigation would result in an immediate leak of everything to the media hostile to the administration. It doesn’t even pass the laugh test.
(By the same token, why the hell would the (D)’s do this! is a legitimate counterargument, but I think they have a lot more to gain. And I feel like they have been making a lot of unforced errors lately. And I have been a lot less sympathetic to them in general lately.)
Like, I want to keep an open mind on this, but damn is it hard.
Yes, the whole postage thing is bizarre. At first I heard they were delivered by USPS, but then you see the package and the stamps aren’t canceled. And that’s not enough postage to send something that size. So then we hear they were couriered. But they were couriered on the same day to New York and Delaware and Florida? Without anyone seeing the courier?
None of this makes any sense. I would very much like the FBI and the Secret Service to find whoever did this, and quickly, and get an explanation.
Why on Earth should I trust the explanation that either of those organizations would provide?
This whole thing seems tailor made for controversy. I feel like it may be too early to speculate what actually happened. But it’s not too early to speculate that we’ll never know for sure, and at least 50% of the population is going to reject whatever the official narrative ends up being. I’m comfortable calling that now.
Eh, I still mostly trust the Secret Service to not be part of some Deep State conspiracy. They have an incentive to accurately identify threats because they’re the ones left holding the bag if someone under their charge is actually murdered.
But I agree the entire thing is a shit-show and the vast majority of people are going to believe whatever fits with their priors regardless of any report that comes out.
None of those things are dispositive. The package is obviously non-machineable, so not being canceled just means a postal worker didn’t bother to hand-cancel it. Or count the number of stamps.
The Ds (more specifically, the arm of the D’s known as “journalists”) have been loudly insisting for two years that Trump’s “dangerous rhetoric” is going to inspire the nascent white-supremacist movement in the US to start committing acts of mass murder upon anyone they don’t like.
(All while, in actuality, most of the violent street mob style behavior has been coming from the antifa types, who outnumber the actual Nazis by at least 10:1)
Their credibility is already near-zero and they can only keep loudly shouting a narrative that goes against what people actually observe with their own eyes for so long. They need something like this desperately. If you’re CNN, these events are manna from heaven.
My one quibble is I think you overestimate the motivation for the NYPD to piss off the mayor, governor, and entire state legislature during an election year.
ETA: Actually, I think the state senate is (barely) republican controlled but they are hoping to flip it this year. So… same difference.
I don’t think that the mayor, governor, or even the state Democratic party have anything to do with this, and I’m fairly sure that they don’t want this slime on them. Theoretically, they could tell law enforcement not to release their findings until after the election, or law enforcement could do this of their own accord.
Realistically, though? This is a terrorism hoax in New York City. How many local politicians do you think are going to potentially get caught interfering with an investigation into it? How many law enforcement officials won’t immediately want to punish the perpetrator in any way possible, no matter who it is?
They almost certainly don’t have anything to do with it. There is a significant distance between “don’t fuck this opportunity up for us” and “don’t do your job (at all) after the political moment passes.”
And, you know, maybe if it turns out to be someone we don’t necessarily want taking the blame on this… you know… discretion or whatever.
But I have an extremely low opinion of NYS politics, and the city especially.
Timer with a clock display doesn’t necessarily make it a hoax. If I wanted to make a time bomb… well, I’d probably use a Raspberry Pi or a microcontroller, but if I didn’t know anything about hardware and wanted to make a time bomb, a reasonable way to do it would be to get a cheap battery-powered digital clock from the store and rewire the alarm to whatever I was using as a detonator. Set the alarm and that’s when it goes off. It would cost about five bucks and be as reliable as my wiring was, assuming the detonator could get enough juice.
Wires on both ends is a tell, though, yes, and I addressed the problems with mailing a time bomb above. But, like I also alluded to above, the simplest explanation for all these problems is probably that CNN told their prop department to mock up a bomb for the article they’re writing about their bomb scare.
This is apparently the clock used in the “bomb” shown in the photo from CNN. It does not have an alarm function.
Okay, never mind, then. If it doesn’t have an alarm function, converting it to a timing device would be as hard as rolling your own.
I remember when the media was wringing their hands about the climate of hate Trump had created leading to right-wing hate groups calling in bomb threats to Jewish community centers and desecrating Jewish cemeteries. And then it turned out the threats were made by an Israeli teenager and the cemeteries desecrated by a muslim anti-Trump journalist.
I remember when a black church in the south was burned just before the election with “VOTE TRUMP” scrawled on it. And my FaceBook feed was full of “THIS IS TRUMP’S AMERICA!” posts. And then it turned out the arsonist was an anti-Trump member of the church.
I remember when CNN reported about “Trump violence” after the election, including an anti-Trump protestor at a university student union who was tackled. And it turns out he was tackled by a (literally) mentally handicapped anti-Trump person who confused the speaker for someone pro-Trump.
I remember when left-wingers rioted across the country after the election and Barbara Walters had the audacity to ask Trump to tell his supporters to knock it off.
All the other times it’s been a false flag or media lies won’t prevent the Democrats, the media, my FaceBook feed, or apparently SSC posters from immediately laying this at the feet of Trump. But when they catch the perpetrator and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law (as they should) and it turns out it was a deranged Democrat sending hoax bombs to prominent Dems to whip up sympathy before the election, I’m sure no one will ever apologize for falsely blaming Republicans/Trumpers and this will all go right down the memory hole.
Deranged Democrat: 50%
Deranged Trumper: 20%
Deranged Other (mentally ill person, disgruntled former government employee, etc): 30%
this one got in the memory hole
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1080189/Young-Republican-claimed-Obama-supporter-carved-letter-B-face-robbery-story-police-say.html
I know there were hoax hate crimes, but were there real hate crimes?
There’s some background level of real hate crimes all the time. Though as the Toxoplasma of Rage article would lead you to expect, I don’t think any of the most-publicized ones were confirmed real.
There were also a lot of hate crimes, especially vandalism, whether publicized or not, which were not determined one way or another.
There are hate crimes that get prosecuted every year. Over 6000 hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2016.
As with everything else, the media are a distorting filter. One interesting sideline, if you dig down a bit, is that, of the hate crimes motivated by racial hatred, 50% were anti-black, 20% were anti-white, 10% were anti-hispanic, and the other 20% was everyone else. This is quite different from the picture of the world you get from media coverage–I don’t recall *ever* seeing media coverage of an anti-white hate crime. Note, though, that blacks are a much smaller percent of the population and are getting a much larger number of hate crimes–the actual rate of hate crimes against blacks is way, way higher.
I’d guess about 15%.
(1) There’s an obvious motive for a false flag.
(2) None of the bombs seems to have exploded.
(3) There are a number of historical examples, particularly around threats.
The deciding factor for me would be the probability that one of these bombs would explode? If they were almost certain not to explode, that would increase my probability of false flag, while if there were a reasonable possibility of them injuring someone (particularly their target), that would lower it. I haven’t seen clear coverage of that but would be very interested.
I’m planning to observe the 3-day rule whether it’s intended to apply to a case like this or not. Playing Internet Detective is a mug’s game.
You are the wisest person on this thread.
+1
I did jokingly propose that the 3-day rule be extended to a 1-week rule and to all CW topics, and this thread is just proving that maybe I shouldn’t have joked.
The apparently odd design (though that’s based only on pictures) and zero success rate of the bombs suggests that they might not have been intended to go off, but I question the step where so many here seem to conclude that means it’s obviously a false flag. It’s hardly unheard of for people to engage in threats with the intent of sending a message without actually hurting anyone.
Any sort of confidence that it is a false flag is rather unwarranted. But the whole thing seems awfully suspicious. Coupled with a culture warriors drive it is very compelling. (Robert DeNiro, seriously? On what planet is he even remotely noticeable other than a left wing bubble?? Screaming obscenities at Hollywood shindigs does not an enemy make. A Larry the Cable Guy sticker. You have got to be freaking kidding me.)
Disguising the real target amidst a flurry of fakes using the political charged atmosphere as cover is a very, very real possibility. It is just hard to know how much political bias to subtract from the assessment.
Also, having pictures of the envelopes and devices and X-Rays of the devices plastered all over the news is just screaming out for copy cats. Maybe even politically motivated false flags from dummies. If CNN didn’t know that is exactly what was going to happen and make the investigation that much harder, fucking shame on them.
I think “obviously a false flag” is too strong, but it’s evidence in favor of it being a false flag. The obvious alternative is someone on the right who is incompetent.
People who through a rock through a window with a note on it that says “Boom” clearly are just incompetent bombers.
This is a snarky response almost identical in form and purpose to one you (rightfully) complained about in another thread.
You obviously have a more thought out point, but you went with snark that doesn’t really explain your position well, and leaves people to interpret it, with the strong potential for a mistake. I don’t mind snark, but with your recent strong attempts at removing it, this comes across as highly hypocritical.
Sure, it’s hypocritical. I admit it.
But damn, the ping ponging of stupid arguments here make me irate.
The obvious alternative is not someone on the right who is incompetent. The obviously alternative is someone who sees value in threatening people with death. If I am an incompetent bomber I create something that I think will actually explode. I don’t know if these bombs are plausibly actually explosive, but the conversation her is occurring in the framework of “clearly, can’t possibly, just looks like it will, a “movie bomb”. People who create movie bombs and think they will explode are themselves movie creations (unless they are literally mentally incompetent).
And the entire conversation is taking place under the faux umbrella of “clearly highly unlikely to be a false flag” while continually tacitly assuming that it it is highly likely to be one.
The fact that no one is considering the idea that “I want to terrorize my enemies” is a likely answer seems bizarre to me.
Thanks for taking the same to write out your more complete thoughts.
I agree that “false flag” seems to be considered a more likely solution than being said explicitly. I happen to think that’s because “false flag” is a more interesting scenario, and because we honestly have no idea who it would be otherwise. We’re at the speculation stage of all this, waiting for the FBI or whoever to give us enough information to actually form an opinion.
“Incompetent right winger” also goes beyond the poorly made bombs, in that anyone who thinks two weeks before the election is a good time to threaten the D leadership really is incompetent. I think a right winger trying to make it look like a false flag is significantly more plausible than a competent right winger trying to actually scare someone. If the bombs are real (as in, real explosive material), then I think it’s much more likely that it’s an incompetent bomb maker trying to hurt someone. This whole last paragraph speaks more to my internal biases than noted fact, though, because we really don’t know much yet.
I believe I did list that as a possible answer quite recently, although it might have been after you posted your comment. It doesn’t seem likely to me, perhaps because I am attributing too much rationality to the actor.
The obvious result of the bombs is to help the Democrats in the midterms. I can see someone who really wants to kill his enemies ignoring that, or thinking that the benefit of establishing the pattern “if you are a prominent leftist you will get killed” is worth the short-run political cost. But I find it hard to imagine someone accepting the political cost merely in order to pretend to try to kill his enemies.
@Mr. Doolittle:
That is probably correct.
But there is also a particular slant to the “interesting scenarios” that people want to explore here.
As a random for example, do people want to explore the “interesting scenario” of secret back channel communications between Trump and Russia? Not particularly, other than to reject it out of hand.
@HeelBearCub
I am having trouble following your points. The explanation you gave in response to Mr. Doolittle makes some sense to me – it is plausible that the threat of severe attack is a successful lesser attack – but other parts do not.
How is it you determined this faux umbrella? I have read some responses over the course of the thread that have what I regard to be unreasonably confident estimates of very high false flag probability, but those people were forthright and named a percentage or said “near certainty” or the like. I have also seen low estimates, or people noting that they think others’ are too high, and explaining evidence for or against. You seem to be interpreting the second groups’ comments as something other than what the plain text suggests.
What reason, especially given the relative abundance of high estimates, would people have to dissemble?
@DavidFriedman:
How rational would it be to have the bomb actually explode, for the same reason?
How rational was it for the 9-11 bombers to expect that the US would take troops out of Saudi Arabia, or whatever the fuck was in their head as their goal?
How rational is it to threaten to dismember and rape people you get into an internet flame war with?
Really, the idea that people are “rational” is entirely ridiculous, especially when we are talking one individual in a population of half a billion. Even economists dispensed with this idea of rationality and went with “revealed preference”.
So, it’s the revealed preference of the median terrorist to themselves be dead or in prison having made martyrs (alive or dead) of their enemies.
Okay, let’s run with the message theory. What we have here is a half-dozen bomb-like devices sent two weeks before a midterm election to a seemingly random assortment of prominent left-wingers (most of whom are not in power), and which didn’t work and possibly couldn’t work.
Now, first of all, there are easier ways to send a death threat, starting with literally mailing someone a brick with “boom” written on it. But maybe our faux bomber’s got a lot of time on his hands. So let’s say you’re one of the targets. You find a package in your office, or your intern does, or the Secret Service does. Whoever finds it opens it up and gets the dickens scared out of them. Once.
What happens then? In a few days the bomb squad’s going to look at the devices and tell you that they could never have worked. That doesn’t send a scary message; that sends the message that you’ve got a hopeless incompetent gunning for you. You probably start having the police screen your mail, just in case, but the brick would be scarier. And in the meantime, the press is talking you up as the photogenic victim of an assassination attempt.
Maybe the bomber didn’t think about all this, but then we’re right back to “incompetent”.
@sentientbeings:
I do not think this is the right framing for this kind of question. The kinds of people who attempt assassinations are often mentally ill, or otherwise not particularly rational, and also often quite incompetent. So the fact that the bombs didn’t detonate isn’t really very good evidence that they weren’t meant seriously.
And serious assassins don’t usually think in terms like “establishing the pattern that if you are a prominent enemy, you get killed”–they are just angry and acting out. Whether the modal would-be assassin even considers the likely political outcome, much less whether they are capable of accurately assessing such, is pretty dubious. One of the plots against Obama came right before the 2012 elections; while it’s obvious to you or I that a successful or near-successful attempt on Obama’s life would only have helped Democrats, the would-be assassin, who was mentally ill, presumably just felt the stakes getting higher and higher as the election approached.
Finally, the best way to evaluate something like this is to just go to the record and see how often fake-flag assassination attempts are carried out, vs. how often incompetent failed assassinations are carried out. I haven’t done this, but my impression is that the latter far outweigh the former, and so should be considered the most likely scenario until more information emerges.
@HBC —
And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for you meddling kids.
Seriously, dude. OP’s question was “does anyone assign >1% probability to this being a false flag?”. That’s what the quotes you cite were responding to. I hedged my answer because I really do think that a spectacularly incompetent assassin (or a moderately incompetent assassin plus a few of the usual presentation mistakes that happen early in a breaking story) is the way to bet here, but it’s kinda disingenuous to get all bent out of shape about people answering the question as it was asked.
@Nornagest:
And the people who sent talcum powder or the like to people? Were they simply “incompetent”? Do you think everyone who got those letters simply brushed them off once they knew they weren’t reallly anthrax?
I mean, Scott just spent an entire post about how the things we manage to be concerned about can be altered.
John Hinckley was “incompetent”, Jodie Foster wasn’t ever going to put with him, but that didn’t stop those bullets from entering Reagan’s body.
It takes a lot less effort to shake some talcum powder into an envelope than to mock up a half-dozen bombs (allegedly complete with gunpowder), and it’s implausible that you thought the talcum powder was anthrax. It’s not perfectly comparable, but it’s closer to the brick example we’ve both brought up: the message is “I want you dead, and here’s how I could do it”, not “I want you dead, and I’m such a fucking idiot that I can’t figure out how to build a letter bomb”.
@Nornagest:
We crossed replies.
I’m just pointing out that “X is unlikely, but here are all the reasons it could be true” is the kind of argument pattern that shows the moon landing was faked. If you are not presenting the reasons why the likely thing is likely, you are talking yourself into why the unlikely thing is actually what happened. This can be just be the genuine fault mode of contrarianism or more intentional.
@Nornagest:
You surely don’t think it’s plausible that some who has talcum can get a hold of anthrax? Because that’s how your reply scans.
It’s not very likely, but as long as the victim doesn’t know anything about the perpetrator, it’s plausible enough to be scary. There have been successful anthrax attacks, and I don’t think the average politician knows anything about how hard anthrax spores are to get ahold of. But sending a broken bomb does tell the victim something about the perpetrator: it tells them they don’t know how to make a bomb.
The bottom line is there’s a big difference in messaging between a mock attack and a botched attack. When a Mafia boss wants to intimidate his debtors, he doesn’t go around and pound on their knees with a whiffle bat.
Did you miss the part where I gave plausible alternative explanations for each of my points? I was very specifically trying not to do the moon landing thing, and I don’t appreciate being called out as some kind of conspiracy-monger.
That’s one way to phrase it. Another is to say that it’s an assortment of right-wing bogeymen; with the exception of DeNiro, I think all the targets are pretty standard lightning rods for right-wing ire of late: just about a week ago, a Minnesota House candidate blamed an assault on Eric Holder, Maxine Waters, the media, and Hillary Clinton.
Yeah, I used that exact phrase in my first post of this thread. At the risk of repeating myself, I don’t think it makes sense that they’d all be targeted just for that: they’re boogeymen, but they’re boogeymen in different ways and for different reasons, and attacks like this usually have more specific motives than “they’re people my side hates”. Not necessarily rational ones, but still. It’d be like a left-wing bomber targeting Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, Brett Kavanaugh, Peter Thiel, Rush Limbaugh, Oliver North, and Mel Gibson.
But, again as I said above, there might be some kind of theory pointing to all these people that I just don’t know about. The Pizzagate thing, back when that was current, named a pretty weird grab-bag of left-wing personalities too.
The most recent prominence of DeNiro in the media is many rounds of contemplating what it meant, and how uncivil it was, that he said “Fuck Trump!” when accepting an award.
Plenty of right wing, left wing and mainstream ink spilled contemplating that.
Sorry, didn’t notice you’d said the exact same thing up above. I guess to my mind, the fact that they are objectively a random collection just shows that it’s not likely a well-orchestrated terrorist plot; but it’s pretty consistent with “guy with mental issues wants to kill all the people he’s been mad about because of what he’s read on the internet”, which I think is the vastly most likely perpetrator here.
I guess I don’t view it as at all implausible that a left wing maniac would target Fox News, the Koch Brothers, Trump, Dick Cheney and Steve Bannon, conspiracy theory or not.
ETA: many of the people targeted are one specifically named by Trump in various stump rants.
There are a lot of comments along these lines, and while I guess I can understand that the situation could be parsed this way, isn’t it more likely that this comes off as “you can be got” kind of message? As in, I just sent out a bunch of bombs with all the necessary components to be deadly, but they were not wired to explode. Next time, they will be.
Of course everyone is just speculating (my suggestion above is barely even speculation, just a plausible interpretation of the intent), but I think we have moved pretty far past that since people are not just offering speculation, but aggressively pushing their wild speculation as somehow the only plausible interpretation of events (which conveniently aligns with the narrative that would be best for their preferred political group).
See everything I said to HBC above. That’s a plausible message but this isn’t an effective way to send it. Largely because the devices don’t include the parts needed to be deadly, and might not include the parts needed to work at all. This isn’t a case where everything worked except the bomb wasn’t armed; there are very serious issues with the design.
As to preferred political groups, I’ve never voted for a Republican for federal office in my life. (I have for state and local, though.)
If you hated those people and wanted them dead, sending them bombs that would actually explode when the target was nearby would be a rational way of achieving that goal.
Interesting question. Ex post, they imposed very large costs on the U.S., mainly due to our reaction to what they did. If they view the world as a conflict between Islam and the west, with the U.S. the leading western state, it was a low cost/high payoff move in that conflict.
Alternatively, the people who organized it may have been aiming at leadership within the anti-west parts of the Islamic world, and seen a successful blow as a way of getting it.
About as rational as yelling at people you get in an argument with. It doesn’t achieve anything, and may have costs in its effect on the opinion third parties have of you. But you may not care, may even want people to be deterred from publicly disagreeing with you by the thread of unpleasantness. So likely a low cost activity enjoyed by those who do it–like cheering for a football team.
???
Revealed preference isn’t an alternative to rationality, it’s evidence of the actor’s utility function.
Enemies who have survived your attack uninjured are not martyrs.
My original response to the question was:
I do not think that is consistent with either half of what I just quoted from you.
We have another situation which has resulted in deep mistrust and mud-flinging all over America in a very politically charged time.
Are there any actors that more than anything else are seeking more distrust and political instability? Perhaps ones that have recently demonstrated an ability to carry out a sophisticated (albeit ultimately failed) attack?
Seeing as how the entire internet is quick to blame even the existence of an opinion they disagree with on those pesky Russians, I’m surprised I’ve heard no one floating the R word in connection with this event yet.
Presumably some poor innocent tourists, having heard how wonderful the Sawgrass Nature Sanctuary in Sunrise FL is, decided to take a quick 48hr jaunt over from Moscow, only to be caught up and implicated in this whole sorry state of affairs.
The migrant caravan is going to be an unholy mess whatever happens. I read one sympathetic article where they mentioned one of the Hondurans, Maria. Who is a seventeen year old mother of two children under two, which means she got pregnant around fourteen/fifteen, and I’m guessing didn’t complete her education.
So if she gets to America, what is she going to do? There was mention of a husband, but no details about him (which sounds incredibly sketchy; if you’re going to tell me how old Maria and her two kids are, why not mention her husband’s name and age?) Does she speak any English? Is she going to be a stay-at-home mother and if so, what is her husband going to work at? If she is going to go out and get a job, what kind of job can a teenage highschool dropout get? And who will look after her kids, given that her family support network would all be back in Honduras? In other words, what are the options for Maria as a productive member of American society?
Also another young man, aged sixteen and a (former) coffee plantation worker. Again, what is he going to do? His options seem to be farm labour or unskilled manual labour of some kind, which is not going to be very high-paying, and probably hired on as a known illegal which leaves him open to all kinds of exploitation.
This is not the 19th century anymore, and even if America is still seen as the Land of Opportunity, you can’t arrive as a farm labourer and hope to make it by getting a farm of your own anymore. I don’t know. Maybe Honduras is so shitty that even working as manual labour for very low wages and living in ghettos is better, but then that requires acknowledgement that hey, some countries are horrible places that their inhabitants can’t wait to get out of, and that didn’t go down any too well when it was mooted.
I’m feeling very cynical about this caravan because it seems a bit too well-organised, rather than real desperate individuals all trying to make it to the Land of Opportunity. I’m sure there are real desperate individuals there, but I don’t see how arriving in the US with no money, skills, education or family support is going to make your situation better (apart from “my country is a dungheap and even living on the bottom rung of the ladder here is miles better”).
I’m not sure you are allowing for how large the wage gap is between Honduras and the U.S. If a former coffee plantation worker can get hired as unskilled labor in the U.S., he can probably support himself and a wife and kids if there is one better than he could at home, even if much worse than the American norm.
Hanlon’s Razor still applies, and this is probably still an idiot Republican and/or Trumpist striking a blow against what he sees as the most hated enemies of his tribe. But I’d put straight-up false flag at 10%, and something inexplicably weirder at 20%, and both of those rising with time.
Because if this was a Trumpist, it was a particularly idiotic one – for multiple reasons other have already mentioned. It is extremely unlikely that someone that idiotic, would have successfully scrubbed every forensic trace of their plotting, or that someone who couldn’t resist carrying out such an idiotic plot would have resisted bragging about it. If we’re still wondering whodunnit a month from now, I’m going to be saying it was probably anyone but the obvious suspects.
More likely, we’ll just be able to ask the guy. Well, the FBI will be able to, and they’ll probably be straight with the rest of us.
But not before a week has passed with the name being leaked and the nation scouring the perp’s social media for ways to toss him into the enemy camp.
Heaven help us all if he’s a registered Democrat who gave $20 to the Trump campaign (or vice versa).
One of the inherent problems in the question is what you mean by “false flag”. If you mean something planned and orchestrated by the DNC or senior Democratic officials, then I’d have to go with pretty close to zero on that. If you mean a US voter who thought that they would be “helping” the Democrats with this action, then that’s a bit more plausible. If you mean a non-US voter (say, a foreign government) who’s working to stir the pot, slightly favoring the Democrats this time, also a bit more plausible.
This morning I found myself in the dentist’s office, being subjected to a television presenting a bunch of talking heads discussing some celebrity having worn “blackface” as a Hallowe’en costume, or something like that. It irritated me so much that I asked them to turn off the TV. The dental work was far less unpleasant 🙁
I’m not black. I don’t have personal experience of being black in the USA – or anywhere else. I’m pretty much allied with the blue tribe, and culturally closer to that bubble than the red one. If someone black wants to tell me why they are annoyed by that particular costume choice, I’ll certainly listen politely, on the grounds that I simply can’t know their experience. And there are very few venues where I’ll publically express disgust with blue tribe shibboleths – but this happens to be one of them, and I feel like venting.
I find myself comparing Black Lives Matter with this exhibition of what basically looks like whining to me. And not just whining, but whining on the part of an unusually privileged middle class black guy at that. Black people have a lot of far more significant problems in the USA. Being reminded that – at some time in the past – white performers were hired to pretend to be black, rather than hiring black performers to actually be black – just doesn’t strike me as especially important. (That seemed to be the essence of the offence, according to the rather angry-sounding black talking head.)
One of the worst things about the culture wars, IMO, is that it’s next to impossible to tell one’s supposed allies that they appear to have lost all sense of proportion.
OTOH, damned if I know how the whole thing really feels to someone more directly affected. Maybe it really *is* bad enough to be worth this giant fuss, and I just can’t see it.
But oh dear I’m sick of offended whiners, especially ones combining this with self righteous anger.
And just to head off culture wars at the pass – I’m sure we can all list more self righteous whiners from the other team than we can from our own. That’s human nature, and says precious little about how many actually exist. But maybe it would be better for us all if we thought more about our own team’s absurdities, and less about the other’s.
I cannot comment on how black people feel about white people costuming as black. But I feel that something important is lost if every aspect of culture is subjected to political correctness. I see Halloween as an example of a “transgressive” holiday – like carnival, the bacchanalia etc., where the normal standards of social decorum are loosened (rather than raised, as in many religious holidays), and you’re allowed to do stuff you normally can’t. In this case, be shocking, be threatening, be offensive. So “yes, by all means, dress up as undead and go around threatening people with tricks if they don’t give you candy, but don’t pretend to be a black person, someone might be offended” sets off my cognitive dissonance sensors.
It’s not “don’t pretend to be a black person”, it’s “don’t use blackface to pretend to be a black person”. For example, I’m not aware of any controversy when Miley Cyrus dressed as Lil Kim nor when Ellen DeGeneres dressed as Nicki Minaj.
An analogy might be: you can dress up as an Asian person, but not by wearing exaggerated buck-teeth and taping your eyes slanty; or you can dress up as a Jew but you probably shouldn’t wear an exaggerated fake hooked nose.
Wrong. There are plenty of articles out right now debating whether or not it’s “appropriate” for white children to dress as popular superhero Black Panther for Halloween.
Note that Black Panther, although he happens to be black, mostly wears a full body suit in superhero form, so no “pretending to be black” would actually be required in order to dress as him.
Still, there is absolutely no shortage of people who think it is entirely unacceptable for any non-black child to dress as him.
Also wrong. See: “My culture is not your prom dress.” Not only can you not dress up as an Asian person you can’t even wear a single garment of Asian character while engaging in an activity completely and wholly unrelated to Asians or costumes.
It would be great if you could cite some of the people saying these things.
@Eugene Dawn
Here
Most if not all of the links I see are people asking if it’s ok. The answer seems to be “yes, but there’s an important caveat: there can be absolutely no Blackface.”
Well, you can’t dress up as black panther/wear a Chinese dress without *some* rando somewhere on the internet taking offense. But the only reason to pay attention to those folks is that lots of real-world institutions give them more attention and deference than they deserve.
I would say the answer is a mix of:
1) Yes, your kids can wear the costume
2) But maybe it would offend someone, so maybe you’d be safer not doing it, and
3) Maybe only if you give your kids a lesson in racism and why T’Challa is so awesome, and
4) Definitely no blackface or attempts at the accent from the movie, though.
I think that’s a fair summary; I don’t think that’s incompatible with my statement that
given the context, but it’s worth noting that there will always be at least some people who think you shouldn’t dress up in anything that can plausibly be construed as being from another culture, and depending on your circumstances (Hallowe’en on a very liberal college campus), you should keep that in mind.
But, it was a fake and artificially designed accent that the actors themselves are also attempting….
So, what would have been the big deal with putting on dark makeup in the instances you cited? From what I understand, the problem with blackface was that white performers put on blackface to then perform mean-spirited imitations of stereotypical black behavior. So the issue was the intention.
If you dress up as some specific, recognizable black person in order to make fun of them without putting on blackface, would that be okay? If so, why?
If you dress up as some specific, recognizable black person you admire as an homage, that’s apparently okay. But if you did put on blackface to increase the semblance, that would apparently not be okay – why? Is there anything wrong with dark skin?
What’s the issue with putting on a fake hooknose to dress up as a Jew? Even if the Jewish person you’re dressing up as has a large nose? Does suggesting that this is tasteless and offensive imply that there is anything wrong with big noses?
The issue is not exactly intention, since even minstrel show performers might not have intended for their performances to be mean-spirited. Rather, it’s that the portrayal of black people in minstrel shows, intentional or not, was propagandistic and dehumanizing, based on cruel stereotypes. Dressing in a way that draws attention to a cruel and dehumanizing stereotype is itself cruel; it’s the same reason you wouldn’t dress up as a Jew by trying to make yourself look like an illustration in Der Sturmer.
Obviously, there are other ways to be cruel and mocking without putting on blackface, and you shouldn’t do those either.
From People Magazine:
From the Washington Post:
These controversies are highly publicized and were all over mainstream media, but congratulations, you just wasted 5 minutes of my time “proving” to you something obvious and non-controversial.
The “white people can’t dress up as BP” side of the argument is being held up by Twitter randos in that People magazine article; the guy who says white people can only dress up as Martin Freeman’s character has fewer than 5000 followers. So, yes, there are people saying it, but it’s not clear that they are mainstream or influential.
When I googled “black panther costume” the first controversy results showed up only on page 2 or 3, and most of the results were stores selling the costumes. And I genuinely had not heard any controversy about this beforehand.
The prom dress is a better example, and genuinely was a mainstream controversy. I still think in most cases you can dress up as an Asian character for Hallowe’en without attracting much trouble except from the most outrageous Twitter warriors.
The prom dress incident is obviously completely different, because the criticism was that someone was wearing a specific traditional dress, not pretending to be a fictional character of a certain race. Congratulations on stupidly conflating things.
If nothing else, I agree with you completely here. I think this is a weird pseudo-academic dance people do in order to present an object-level target for their opponents to attack that they aren’t personally invested in. Saying “I am hurt and saddened by you dressing up as a black person” only works if the person you’re talking to gives a fuck, and it really hurts to get run over on, so [cultural anthropology] presents a framework to explain why people are right to be hurt by it.
It’s often safe to transgress the norms of the ingroup in ways that aren’t hurtful, and it’s always safe to transgress the norms of the outgroup. If you transgress a group’s norms hurtfully, you are framing them as the outgroup, and effectively saying, “I am your strategic ally, but I will not make an effort to respect or understand your norms. Fuck off, it’s fun for me.”
There is a norm against dressing as black among black people. I don’t really understand why the violation of this norm is so distressing, and I assume that it’s not enforced for purely rational reasons (and that demanding a rational justification for its perpetuation will be counterproductive). That said, I don’t see a compelling reason to refuse to observe it. If I had a good reason for violating it, I’d endeavor to understand what I’d be doing better, but as of now I have never felt compelled to do so.
On the receiving end, it’s like seeing your best friend show up to a Halloween party dressed as the man your wife cheated on you with and left you for. Is it objectively funny to some people? Maybe. But goddamn, it’s a tasteless kick in the teeth to you, and you thought you were both here to have a good time.
*sigh* You are probably right. and at a micro level, I’d have very little issue with it, perhaps because it would in fact be person-I-actually-know explaining that/why they find some particular behaviour unpleasant.
It’s the macro level that bugs me – and talking heads on TV certainly count as macro. I don’t know any of these pundits, or the celebrity they were talking about. I don’t even want to know any of them – all I know about them is their participation in this not-so-attractive activity. And being visibly angry is good for threatening people into co-operating with you, not for getting them to like you, or even cooperate with you willingly – however natural and satisfying it may feel.
My impression is that a lot of people feel exactly this way, even if it’s not quite articulated as clearly.
@arlie
What I’d like is some recognition that scapegoating (falsely blaming people for creating problems that they didn’t cause) is:
– often a mistake where people are looking for the cause of a problem they have and want solved, not malice where they want to hurt someone else
– something that humans are prone to in general, not just extremists and certainly not just people on the other side
Secondly, I’d like people to accept that being offended to some extent is necessary to have a functioning and tolerant society. The transgressive holidays that Fluffy Buffalo points to are an example of ways to let people express transgressive feelings and beliefs they do have, or push up against taboos to experiment, while keeping this behavior contained. It’s wrong to treat this as a threat to civilized society outside of this context.
Re. scapegoating, what you’re describing in your first bullet point is a real thing but it isn’t scapegoating. Scapegoating inherently means pinning guilt on some thing, person, or group for the sake of distancing oneself from that guilt. You lay your hands on the goat and then kill it to symbolically pass your sins onto it and then, by killing the goat, absolve yourself of those sins. So, while scapegoating is indeed not necessarily malicious, I don’t think you can say it’s often a well-intentioned mistake either. For well-intentioned but mistaken blame-finding, find another term.
But I do agree with your second bullet point, that scapegoating is something humans are prone to do in general, and I would also add that it can even serve a useful purpose in the right context (the religious context is the one I have in mind but there could be others).
I heartily accept that being offended is to some extent necessary to a functioning and tolerant society, provided “to some extent” is italicized. Taking offense is basically a cultural immune response; obviously, societies need that. The issue is limiting it so it doesn’t get out of hand and become a chronic cultural autoimmune disorder like allergies or lupus, which I think are fine analogies to overzealous political correctness.
@Aapje You’re right on both counts, though maybe Well… is more right on terminology.
People want answers badly enough to jump to conclusions, and ignore evidence that their conclusion was hasty and their results probably wrong. Other people get hurt because of this, fairly routinely, so it’s not a trait to be encouraged. But it’s very human.
@Well… I love your analogy between being offended and the body’s immune system, particularly the part about auto-immune disorders. Taking this a bit farther – I wonder if there’s anything analagous to the hygiene hypothesis – if people don’t routinely live with a certain amount of offensive behaviour, they become hypervigilant, aka overzealously politically correct, or worse.
Upper class whites being offended on behalf of oppressed minorities is the single most annoying thing about the culture wars.
If something offends your own sensibilities, fine, but we seem to have embraced a societal norm where someone can call something offensive, not because they themselves are offended by it, but because they simply assume other people might be.
It’s hard to know for sure since we can’t actually see into people’s minds, but maybe this is really people wanting to show they are offended on others’ behalfs, for ultimately self-interested reasons.
I liken it to the painting of lamb’s blood on doorposts to ward off the plague of the firstborn, where the lamb’s blood is the statement of being offended and the plague of the firstborn is some subconscious fear about (e.g.) minorities rising up in mob violence or something.
AFAICT, there are two parallel issues:
1) Blackface is offensive because it references, intentionally or not, a history of very offensive stereotyping in the US, and because it often leads to more stereotyping.
2) However strongly you feel about #1, if someone goes ahead and does it anyway, then it’s offensive that the person either didn’t educate themselves that it was offensive or didn’t care.
The OK symbol is a little earlier in this process – yes, it was all a 4-chan prank, but some people do it with the intention of offending others, and if you do it notwithstanding knowing that other people are offended, you’re a jerk too. I’m not sure which way it will tip, but my guess is that in a year or two it will either be totally rehabilitated or basically taboo.
Some of this is also determining who we are going to recognize as important. If you’re offended by tweets about “stupid white people,” or you don’t like Gina Gershon playing a Mexican national in Z-Nation*, whether we recognize your concern says something about whether we think you’re oppressed and deserve some relief.
* I’ve never seen anyone actually be offended by that, so maybe Gershon is latina, but her performance was quite broad.
There’s a much less strong norm against people playing Mexican (or other South American) nationals in general – I think because there’s less of a history of perceived (and very arguably actual) exclusion and caricature within those communties than among (for example) Asians, Jews, or Blacks.
There’s a question that’s worth asking, about how much we should be willing to change our behavior in response to people who are, in large part, being offended as a strategy to get power/attention. A lot of the panics about alt-right symbols now resemble the panics about Satanic symbols/meanings in everything I recall from my youth. Taking them seriously probably just makes the world a worse place.
Eh, all I can comment about is traditional Hallowe’en where people used to blacken their faces with burnt cork, not to pass as black people but in the same way of wearing masks and cross-dressing (the origin of the costumes for Hallowe’en thing, where women would wear trousers and men’s caps and put their hair up and men might wear skirts and aprons) – to change your identity, disguise and protect yourself from the spirits and fairies who were out and about on that particular night.
Nowadays of course, it’s all Americanised Hallowe’en (you kids get off my lawn!) 🙂
Any discussion of the significance of blackface in the United States that the rules are a form of *etiquette* is going to quickly go off the rails.
Why shouldn’t it be fine to burn this or that piece of cloth? People burn cloth for all sorts of reasons. What’s the big deal? Who does it hurt? None of these questions are going to change anyone’s mind about flag burning. Not only are people not supposed to burn flags, but they’re supposed to be aware enough of their culture to know that you’re not supposed to burn flags.
Similarly, because of its past connotations, as an American who is white you’re supposed to know enough about your culture to know that putting on blackface has a particular symbolic significance and is going to piss a lot of people off. It is, in effect, one of the symbolic acts “reserved” for pissing those people off.
All of the “it doesn’t make sense” commentary in this thread works just as well against any other form of etiquette. We could have that conversation, but it’s probably easier to just do it in internally: Think of the symbolic acts that would piss you off and the case you would make for doing them, and generalize.
Now, is it silly and irrational that this particular rule can bleed over into a more general prohibition that includes things like white kids dressing up as Black Panther? I think it probably is. But “tending to bleed over” is all that is happening — there is no wide agreement on the subject. The analogy would be someone wearing a swimsuit with a flag pattern. Should “the flag” really be treated that way, without even underwear between it and some guy’s ass? Go out that way and someone may well yell “that’s disrespectful!” at you. But there will be no wide agreement.
I just read this article:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/why-black-men-relate-brett-kavanaugh/572776/
The article basically argues that black men are sympathizing with Brett Kavanaugh because they see him as a man who was accused and almost punished without justice. That they are accustomed to being accused and, while perhaps it doesn’t go through the courts, punished for things with no chance to defend themselves. And this leads them to sympathize with Kavanaugh.
The journalist argues this is wrong. These black men miss that blocking Kavanaugh dismantles systemic oppression and that it’s unfair that Kavanaugh might not suffer the way they have. It laments that black men instead see it as a situation as analogous to their own.
But their perspective makes perfect sense to me. The article’s argument seems to be that the system that protects men like Kavanaugh also persecutes black men, so by opposing Kavanaugh we hurt that system and thus protect black men. But I think there’s a more direct link: A society primed to believe and act on accusations against men will be a society primed to believe and act on accusations against men at all levels. And for most black men, who are less powerful and important than Kavanaugh, there will not be a powerful community or party invested in their success. Nor is it a realistic goal to create such a community, since there will always be an elite and a non-elite, and most people will always be non-elite. So it’s more useful to demand fair hearings for all. This is both less obviously selfish and makes common cause with the powerful.
Basically, there was never a right that was denied to the elite and simultaneously available to the less powerful. If the powerful do not have free speech, the average worker definitely won’t. So it makes sense to defend any rights the elites have in common with you. It bolsters your own case and encourages certain elites to defend you for the same reasons.
I’m curious on thoughts. Less on Kavanaugh specifically than on which analysis is more correct.
I’d argue the initial thought is the most correct: Seeing that even someone like Kavanaugh can be almost destroyed by an allegation should mobilize you.
However, I don’t know what party that would mobilize you to. Currently both parties are not good on criminal procedure. If you are in college you would obviously select Republicans because Democratic Title IX policies are so hard on the accused, but in a federal court I’m not sure I’d like to be a black man facing a drug crime with Sessions as prosecutor as opposed to Holder/Lynch (not that they actually conduct trials).
I have a friend who was hyper-Republican (for reference, I am only mega-Republican), pro-police all the way. And then he got a DUI, blew .085. Thought he was safe but he wasn’t. Sucks, but not that huge a deal. And then they found his safely holstered, legal firearm in his glove box and charged him with a felony that’s really for someone brandishing a weapon while drunk. They held him over the weekend in the urine-soaked felony jail and spent the next ~9 months trying their hardest to convict him of this felony and lock him away for 2 years, largely because the DA wanted to be governor and said “be tough on drunk driving and guns.”
I said to him, “look what they tried to do to you, and you’re rich and white!“
What are his current political beliefs?
Went from hyper-Republican to…hyper-Republican who maybe thinks we need some criminal justice reform.
@Erusian
This is basically a clash between Social Justice ideology and those who have a different belief.
Those who believe that there is no systemic ill-treatment of men, but who do believe in a system of oppression where white men keep the black man down, don’t believe that black men and white men have a shared & legitimate complaint. From their perspective, black men speaking up for a white man is like chickens speaking in support of a fox.
From that perspective, if there is any ill-treatment of Kavanaugh, it has to be something that is generic to all people, not just men. So black men should then demand to be treated more like Kavanaugh (and thus like everyone else), rather than defending due process for everyone.
The evidence actually suggests that black men will actually be disproportionately be accused and disbelieved. For example, those dragged in front of Title IX courts and convicted seem to be be black far more often than you’d expect based on the number of students who are black.
The article also provides evidence of how false accusations may be far more common for black men.
Black people are 90% Democrat and the Kavanaugh confirmation was notoriously partisan. I doubt this story is based on anything other than a few anecdotes, rather than a meaningful trend.
For now. But man is the left trying its best to lose them!
I can’t imagine a defensible version of this claim.
Could you have imagined a defensible argument for “The left is trying its best to lose the rust belt” during the last election?
It is hard to articulate the argument, which ultimately boils down to “Perception that a group is feeling ignored, used, and taken for granted”, which isn’t exactly a logical construct.
But, lack of a strong logical construction for the argument aside, I do think there is something to it. And like the rust belt, I think everything will look the same, until abruptly it doesn’t.
But that is a prediction, not an argument.
The defensible version is that Democrats are taking black votes for granted to a point where their actions will cause them to lose some.
Yeah, that’s why Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum are highly celebrated Democratic gubernatorial candidates, and Corey Booker and Kamala Harris are early likely presidential candidates, because we take the Black vote for granted.
In fact, Stacey Abrams is a picture perfect example of how the broad Democratic Party is not taking Black votes for granted, but rather leaning into effectively mobilizing that vote.
Actually yes, mobilizing a group to vote is taking their voting pattern for granted.
HBC –
This feels a little bit like “But the Democrats have lots of black friends, they can’t be racist”.
Which isn’t to say the Democrats are racist, but rather to wave in the direction of the issue. To a lot of Democrats, it seems having black politicians is the same as representing black people. And it is progress in one direction, but it is also emblematic of exactly the schism I see starting to form in the Democratic party.
Namely, that the Democrats cater to upper-middle class values. And in a very real way, an upper middle class black person has far more in common with upper middle class white people than they have in common with, well, most black people.
And I think most Democrats will scoff at the idea that the Republicans might do something like, say, run Kanye West as Trump’s successor, and shatter one of their core constituencies. Much as they scoffed at the idea that a Republican could win in the Midwest.
It is all scrying, of course, and guesswork, and a sense that there is mounting frustration. I could be entirely off base.
But… well, we won’t know until we know. If I am right, I will seem prophetic, and if I am wrong, nobody will remember. We will see.
Isn’t conventional wisdom that a huge factor in Proposition 8 having passed in California was that an inordinate amount of blacks showed up to vote for Obama, and then were also asked what they thought about gay marriage, which was not at all what Democrats expected them to think about it…
No, Stacey Abrams is not “my Black friend”. Nor is she “asking Black people to vote and just assuming they will vote for the Democrat”.
Rather, she has been pretty clear that the Democratic Party in Georgia has not done enough to motivate Black voters to vote in the past and making that one part of her overall campaign. Responding to the hopes, fears, needs, concerns and values of a specific constituency and then asking them to vote for you is the opposite of “taking the votes for granted”.
If we took that claim literally, then it would be obviously false. But the defensible version of that claim is that the left scared working class voters enough with their rhetoric and policy ideas that they voted for Trump. The essence of Matt’s claim is that Democrats are doing something to make black people defect to the Republicans, of which there is no justification for thinking that’s true.
Trump:
– Talks tough and politically incorrectly. Tell it like “it is”
– Hates “those people” from shithole countries who are taking our jobs.
– Hates trade agreements.
– Likes protectionist tarrifs
– Claimed not to like foreign military entanglements.
– Claimed he was for universal American healthcare and jobs for everyone, and there was plenty of money for it and we ours actually save money “on the back side”
– Claimed rich guys didn’t need a tax cut and that corporations were screwing the American people.
That working class guy who always wanted a union job who wants to send his kid to private Catholic schools in Cleveland because of all the Blacks in the public school? Trump appeals to him in a way Jeb Bush or Mitt Romney could never do. That and ten or a hundred other factors put Trump over in the Midwest.
And lest you think I’m making things up, I know about ten guys my age who all grew up in Cleveland, and have pretty deep connections to people in Illinois unions.
@ HBC
Georgia had a democratic governor from 1872 to 2003, followed by 2 republican governors, followed by a candidate who is attractive to the large black minority in the state, and Florida went to Trump in a relatively close race with some of the lowest minority turnout in the last 5 elections (at one point it was called that, but revisions do happen and I might not be aware) This is hardly evidence that the Democrats have been and will continue to take a proactive stance in working the black vote.
You can view it as a cynical take, but responding with examples that can readily be taken as reactions to bad results shows you don’t understand the take.
And I grew up in the suburbs of Cleveland, have 10 nieces/nephews there, and I suspect that 100% of their parents voted for Obama/Clinton in each of the last 3 elections (unless they didn’t vote at all). Strangely not one of them is sending their kids to predominantly black schools, nor lives in a predominantly black neighborhood.
‘Black’ schools in the Cleveland area have been bad schools for decades, the wealthier white liberals pay for public schools in expensive areas, the poorer white populations pay for cheap private schools. Hell, it isn’t even just whites, Shaker Heights had multiple years, perhaps even every year for significant stretches, where the total black student body as freshman in high school outnumbered the total black student body the the 8th grade class from the year before. This was such an issue that there was a federal investigation into the black/white split between CP/H/AP classes when I was there.
@baconbits9:
I’m sorry, what is your point about the “Democratic governor from 1872 to 2003”?
I guarantee you the Democrats weren’t taking Black votes for granted in 1872.
As to the rest, I guess I’ll just say that you can’t think that Democrats are too quick to pay attention to BLM and also simultaneously think that we aren’t paying attention to Black concerns.
The standard argument here is things like BLM are “how you got Trump” (in part, by taking those ex-union working class “blue wall” votes for granted, which might actually be true.)
But, at the end of the day, we are talking about marginal votes as to why Trump was elected. You don’t need everyone to be persuaded, just enough.
Its difficult to take your replies charitably when the rest of the post makes it clear that it is about the shift in 2003, not the fact that a democrat was governor in 1872.
Absolutely you can, as the original argument is that the Ds treat black votes as inevitable and non divisible which will end up cracking the voting block.
It is not at all the “standard argument”, it is one argument that has some popularity.
Well, mostly the Democrats seem to be trying to lose men, not black men in particular. I wish them success at this endeavor 🙂
I can’t help but think that there might be a cost to having one political party represent the men, and another the women…..
I think a lot of the basic concepts of SJW thought are less popular among blacks than they are among whites.
And I know SJW =/ Democrat, but they’re certainly shifting in that direction…
Do you wish them success? Would you count it a net positive if the Republicans won every election for the next twenty years and got to.pass whatever they wanted, confident in their public support and claiming popular mandate for their policies, a chain that can only end when they piss the voters off enough for everyone to forget how angry they were with the Democrats?
@Thegnskald
At the moment, there is as far as I can tell the Democrats have nothing for me. I’m not particularly fond of the Republican’s drug policies, but I didn’t see Obama fixing them on a Federal level and my state Democrats are so busy trying to divide the spoils over legalized pot that they’ve failed to actually legalize it. (Also I wouldn’t use it even if it was legal). I don’t like the Republican pro-police law-n-order policies, but the Democrats haven’t shown any real objection to that either.
On immigration, I don’t like loose borders with a welfare state and immigrants legally catered to (as Democrats seem to favor), and I don’t like very strict Trumpian borders either; I’d prefer something like the points system (with higher numbers of immigrants than Trump’s plan), but that’s not in the cards. Or nearly-open borders, no welfare state, and strong incentives to assimilate, but that’s even less likely.
On culture war issues… well, I’m a cis white male. Gotta go with my identity there; I don’t need to be self-hating, enough people hate me already.
Heck no, they’d probably restart the drug war in earnest and probably we’d get the religious groups pushing all sorts of objectionable things. I would hope that after driving away a bunch more men (without attracting a bunch more women) and thereby losing a bunch of elections, the Democrats would re-align in a way that was less inimical to my interests.
I’ve been arguing for a long time that the Democrats should try to pull the libertarians, broadly defined, out of the Republican coalition. I had some hopes that Obama would do it, given some of his Chicago associates and their associates, but it didn’t happen.
Black people are 90% Democrat
Which is what seems to be annoying the writer of this article; they’re supposed to be opposed to the tribal enemy and gloating over any chance to do him down, not recognising that dumping due process to go after someone is unfair and foolish and that the accused have rights and need protection too! Who cares about your “lived experience” this time, when you know all too well how a hanging judge model works, you are supposed to go along with the party line!
A CNBC report from Oct 1 (a few days after the hearings) confirms that black Americans opposed Kavanaugh 81-11 (I suppose the rest must be no opinion, but the article doesn’t say).
It’s of course possible that black people oppose Kavanaugh for reasons unrelated to the allegations against him, but I think the default position here should be to assume that the stories of black men worried about Kavanaugh’s due process are not-necessarily-representative anecdotes, and not some trend.
At one point, the black approval rating for Obama was 100%
If the Democrats are pushing any particular thing hard and only getting 80% black approval, that’s newsworthy.
Quinnipiac, the same pollster, asked in 2010 if people approved of nominating Elena Kagan to SCOTUS. Black approval was 79% approve, 10% disapprove, 11% not sure.
Sotomayor fared a little better: 85% approval among blacks and only 2% disapproval, but this still seems pretty normal.
That black voters oppose a Republican nominee in exactly the same proportion they supported one of Obama’s nominee and a little less strongly than the other, does not strike me as very newsworthy.
At a guess: How plausible is it that some kind of baseless accusation from a crazy woman could destroy your life? Probably that depends on your experiences and the stories you’ve heard from people close to you. It would not be the least bit surprising if black men had experiences and lore from other black men that made them think this was a pretty plausible thing to happen–something that could happen to them, and everyone might believe the crazy woman and her made-up story, and they’d lose their job or be hounded from their social circle.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trial_of_Joseph_Spell
Chris Rock video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHhKIyAk69g&feature=youtu.be&t=186
It’s Chris Rock so I can’t tell how many onion layers of irony are here.
In Social Justice To Kill a Mockingbird, Atticus Finch is the bad guy.
This is not a connection I’d made before, and is more than a little disconcerting.
I agree with this comment: I also think it exemplifies an unhelpful approach to culture-war topics, and would like to see less like this on SSC.
Genuinely curious: how so? It wasn’t snarky, or mean, and I thought it was somewhat insightful. I would also be genuinely curious to hear how a person who was very into social justice would summarize that novel.
One-liners on CW topics are very very easy to interpret as snark. This happens on both sides.
(Not that I’ve never been guilty of it but) In general if it’s less than a paragraph it’s a driveby quip.
Not Sam, obviously, but I agree with him. I hate statements like
This is often at least moderately true, but when deployed as a drive-by comment, it doesn’t really mean anything or offer any surface for engagement. It doesn’t convey what [the outgroup]’s criticism is or explicitly respond to it, instead putting the burden of understanding the argument on the reader; if you offer your best interpretation of the argument, it can be dismissed by “that’s not what [the outgroup] says, they’re much more unreasonable than that.” If you claim to be an [outgroup member], you’re immediately put on the defensive, and rather than try to build an argument from common understanding, you have to build one while under the fire of someone who is free to argue against your conclusion rather than your premise, which is often easier. The net effect is to depress the likelihood of a response while successfully making fun of [the outgroup] for reaching a particular conclusion.
The anti-pattern to this is,
“In light of this, what would an SJW reading of To Kill a Mockingbird look like? Would they conclude that Atticus Finch is the bad guy?”
Or, if the argument has actually been seen before,
“I saw an SJW claiming that Attocus Finch is the bad guy in To Kill a Mockingbird. I think [the above] is the reason why.”
In both cases, the statement is focused on the premise rather than the conclusion and invites debate. It doesn’t treat the conclusion as a pin to knock down, but as the inspiration for a discussion.
Fine, comment withdrawn. Apologies to all.
It’s a white savior story, and therefore #problematic without even going into any further details of the plot.
I was just reading about this book being banned, I think in the r/SSC forum.
Of course it’s mean, and also dishonest – you’re accusing your outgroup of believing something obviously absurd and evil, when five minutes with google would show you that they believe nothing of the sort.
Bullshit.
I see we have another rip roaring SSC OT.
ETA:
I’m not sure you could have custom designed a better OT to make me not particularly inclined to engage with the “better” arguments.
When I read this article, I thought it was bizarre.
There’s two quotes I found really interesting.
Presumably, black men know that they will get treated much worse if accused than Brett Kavanaugh. What if these black men are worried that if the Brett Kavanaughs start getting treated like the Britan Bankses, the Brian Bankses will get treated even worse? Or, what if they would like for the Brian Bankses to get treated better, like the Brett Kavanaughs are?
Consider that college tribunals seem to hit guys who aren’t white way harder than guys who are. The black men who sympathize with Kavanaugh presumably are worried about a trickle-down effect, and the (admittedly anecdotal) evidence is that, on campuses at least, they do have something to worry about.
I think it’s slightly weird to say, “Gosh, what if Kavanaugh were black??”
I mean, we sorta know, right? His name would be Clarence Thomas. Of course, the parallels aren’t perfect, and Thomas was confirmed quite a while ago, but it seems weird not to comment on it at all if you’re drawing that counterfactual.
There’s enough differences I don’t think you can draw a straight counterfactual. What would happen if Clarence Thomas were nominated today? What would happen if Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual assault, rather than harassment? What if Clarence Thomas’ alleged victim was white? Etc.
I agree it’s not a straight parallel, but I think you have to reckon with it as well.
I mean if your argument is that Thomas wouldn’t have been confirmed today, are you suggesting that black men were better liked 30 years ago than today? That goes against a lot of SJ theory.
More plausibly, you could say that the competing status of women versus blacks has a different balance today than 30 years ago, though again I’m not sure that’s something that’s super flattering to the modern left.
I’m not saying you can’t address this parallel, just that it requires addressing if your case is staked on “what if Kavanaugh were black?”
@sandoratthezoo
Whose case? I didn’t actually speculate anything about what might have happened were Kavanaugh black or stake anything on it. I’m pointing out why the author’s reasoning seems a bit faulty to me.
If you want me to reckon with the Thomas case, well, I don’t think Thomas would have been confirmed today. We take complaints of sexual harassment and assault more seriously from women today; I think the lot of women alleging sexual misdeeds has improved more than the lot of black men accused of sexual misdeeds in the last 30 years. The lot of black men accused of sexual misdeeds may have gotten worse in some contexts (universities, where the lot of men in general accused of sexual misdeeds has gotten worse). Further, weren’t there more people willing to corroborate Hill’s claims?
I was just using your quote of
As a jumping off point.
Ah, from the article.
I think that in an identical case, where a black prep school guy up for the Supreme Court as a Republican was accused of having assaulted a black prep school girl (black guy accused of assaulting white girl opens a different can of worms; what happens there for the mainstream left-wing zeitgeist probably comes down to a coinflip whether it’s hashtag believe women or hashtag Party Patricia or whatever they’d call her, though I’m guessing everyone whose opinion counted would side against him because gotta keep the court from bringing in the Handmaid’s Tale or whatever; Republicans would probably have swallowed their fear of scary black guys menacing white womanhood in order to get that supreme court pick in, with the bonus of being able to scream that it’s the Dems who are the real racists), it would have gone similarly in terms of whether he’d have been confirmed or not. I don’t think the accusations against Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh’s behaviour, whatever, really changed the vote that much. Most everyone picked their side based on what they thought going in; it might have shifted the vote by 2 or 3?
That is some…really telling rhetoric. It is true that if one is thought likely to be a serial gang rapist they should not be appointed to the highest court in the land. But they should also not retain their position on the second highest court in the land, or be welcome anywhere in the legal profession or society at large.
Keep in mind this sort of rhetorical trick is also often used to dismiss the seriousness of false accusations in college environments.
“Oh no, spoiled white boy might get kicked out of Harvard and have to go to Yale instead, who cares if he receives due process or not?”
In both cases, there’s some truth to the claim–having your reputation dragged through the mud and losing out on your dream job, or getting booted from Harvard and finishing up your degree at State, isn’t *as* bad as getting sent to prison. But it’s still pretty awful, and people will still very reliably fight against having those things done to them, and most won’t be swayed by arguments that somehow, you should let your own life be screwed up because there are a lot of other people who look like you that have gotten away with screwing other peoples’ lives up.
Also, keep in mind Kavanaugh knows the truth. We’re all guessing and inferring and reasoning and employing probabilities, but he knows whether or not he did this or whether or not something like this is even in his character, drunk or not.
@Conrad
I think that’s an overly strong statement. Plenty of people lie to themselves about what’s “in their character,” and Kavanaugh may have been blackout drunk, or he may have just altered or invented memories in the 30+ years since this (may have) happened.
If Ford’s memory is fallible, so is Kavanaugh’s.
Remember that in this case it was the Democrats who were arguing for due process – that is, a full and thorough investigation – and the Republicans who insisted on rushing Kavanaugh through with the most cursory investigation imaginable of some of the accusations, and none whatsoever of others.
And even that is granting the assumption that there is such a thing as “due process” for a Supreme court nomination, which of course their isn’t – post-Garland, it’s absurdly hypocritical to argue that “we don’t like the look of him” isn’t a good and sufficient reason for turning down a SCOTUS nomination without further inquiry, let alone “he’s probably an attempted rapist and a perjurer, and these accusations haven’t been properly investigated yet”.
Tatterdemalion:
The principle, post-Garland, seems to be that whichever party has the Senate majority will decide who gets on the SC, and to hell with other principles. You can make arguments either direction for Kavenaugh, but what actually happened doesn’t seem to call that principle into question.
However, that kind-of misses the point. The stakes for Kavenaugh were not just not getting a job–he was accused in public of terrible crimes–in front of his friends and family and the whole country. The Democrats got behind these accusations and pushed, for partisan reasons[1]. From his perspective, the stakes were not “Does he get a promotion,” but rather “Is he vindicated before the world?”
[1] I’m pretty sure the Republicans would have done the same. Sociopathy is almost a requirement for high political office, and the folks at the top don’t have *principles* or *morals* so much as they have *interests*.
[2] And I can’t see any realistic way that a longer FBI investigation would have resolved the actually credible accusation against him.
I think you’re missing two absolutely fundamental point here.
Most black men know that they would be likely to be treated worse than Kavanaugh in the same circumstances. But very few innocent men end up being the target of multiple independent credible accusations of sexual assault with circumstantial evidence supporting them, so it’s not something they worry about much.
Plus, the proposed consequence to Kavanaugh – that he should be denied a political office (which post Garland it’s impossible to deny the SCOTUS is) – is one which we already accept can be visited on anyone for any reason whatever, and is not relevant to most people.
The article was written in response to some black men who evidently do feel sympathy for Kavanaugh. I imagine that those men are not worried about the chance of not getting to be on the Supreme Court, either.
So, modafinil is finally starting to become affordable in generic form. $40 per month for the 200mg tablets (max normal dose) at many pharmacies with a GoodRx coupon. The prices seem to be still bouncing around at most pharmacies, but there’s been a generic at Costco for around $40 for at least two years. (I’m not clear whether their online pharmacy has it, but the brick-and-mortar stores definitely do.)
I want to propose that patients and doctors should now consider off-label modafinil as a first line treatment for ADHD.
More recent studies tend to show that modafinil’s effect is stronger in people who are starting off from a lower baseline (e.g., lower IQ groups do better), which starts to make modafinil sound as much like a treatment for cognitive handicaps as anything else.
As gwern has pointed out, there was an ADHD trial in children that looked promising, but it was pulled because of a single subject that might have gotten Stevens Johnson Syndrome.
Current ADHD meds aren’t really that good, with widespread concern about “zombification” and growth stunting in kids, tolerance, effects regressing to the mean over years, habit-forming potential when not used as directed, etc. Modafinil studies have not shown much evidence for any of these problems, although there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence for tolerance, and I don’t think there have been a lot of long-term studies yet.
The tiny risk of SJS seems massively outweighed by the benefits of a better treatment for ADHD. SJS is so rare that there’s a case to be made that by making a better ADHD drug an option, even the reduction in accidental deaths from poor focus and impulsive behavior would offset SJS on its own.
Even if modafinil only works roughly as well as the other stimulants (or less!) on average, in the spirit of personalized medicine, it would be really good to have another stimulant on offer, just for those for whom the current meds don’t work well. Modafinil works on totally different systems of the brain than the current ADHD drugs. Anecdotally, 50mg of modafinil once a day works way better for my ADHD than any of the normal stimulants I’ve tried. I also had no problem getting an off-label script from my doctor. Since the drug has a very long half life, sleep deprivation is obviously a concern. But I’ve been able to manage it by sticking to a low dose, skipping days occasionally, and very good sleep hygiene (sleep mask, f.lux, low screen time in the evenings, melatonin every night, etc.) Even with all of that I will occasionally wake up at night and have trouble getting back to bed, but I make sure to make up the sleep debt quickly, and the life-changing improvement to my ADHD is worth it.
Yes, the Costco online pharmacy has it, too. I’ve been getting it from there for the last 6 months because the nearest store is 2 hours away. I switched because of insurance and because i could get a 90-day supply under Oklahoma’s ludicrous drug laws, which limit you to 30 days of schedule II stimulants. I’m a firm convert.
No mission this time. Instead, a question.
What is the biggest historical mystery? I’m looking for something we sure wish we knew, and might possibly know, but just don’t know right now.
What would Alexander the Great have done if he didn’t get sick and how might it have affected the rise of the Roman Empire?
This might not be the same kind of mystery as you’re referring to, but I think it counts as a pretty big one.
I think that falls in the category of things we couldn’t possibly know.
And for the answer, see …
Was Jesus actually divine?
The question is how we could possibly know that at this remove. What evidence would you accept as proof or near proof of such a claim?
our standard for evidence is single eyewitness testimony, no?
The best proof of Jesus’ divinity would be hard evidence that he rose from the dead after being crucified.
1) Who were the Sea Peoples?
2) What happened at Roanoke?
I like this one.
Really? Pardon my asking, but what exactly is it that’s supposedly mysterious about Roanoke?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roanoke_Colony
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roanoke_Colony
115 people disappear. No signs of struggle or battle. It’s a mystery that intrigues me and will never be solved.
I thought the theory was ‘disappeared peacefully into local tribes?’
I’ve read that theory, but all of them? To a man? With nothing left behind to tell others what happened?
@Statismagician
That is the theory, but only because there aren’t many good explanations. My (limited) understanding is that there isn’t actually any real evidence pointing to this being the case other than lack of other alternatives.
Pardon, @Hoopyfreud and @Conrad Honcho, but you don’t seem to have taken my question seriously: it wasn’t “what’s Roanoke?” or “what happened at Roanoke?”, it was “What’s so supposedly mysterious about Roanoke?”
Specifically, is there any reason to suppose that the fate of Roanoke was not the same as the fate of La Salle’s Texas colony, or the Spanish Ajacan mission, or what almost happened [but didn’t] with Fort Caroline in Florida? We happen to have testimony of witnesses to those cases, but I don’t see any reason to assume it was measurably different with Roanoke. If you have 4 dead bodies with bullets in them, and only 3 were seen to be shot, you don’t assume the 4th was killed by aliens.
It’s plausible that a small number of people were adopted rather than killed (as happened with the Talon brothers in Texas), few enough that word never really got out. Or it’s plausible that, faced with military pressure, some people took a run for it and disappeared “into the bush” and probably died there. But none of these known-unknowns seem to me very “mysterious”– certainly not to the extent that would justify the mystique that Roanoke has around it.
Ah. Well, then, the spooky bit would be the total lack of signs of violence and literal zero survivors; they COULD have been wiped out, but if they were they left no sign of it. None at all.
Presumably we know the fate of those instances because there was either observed evidence that those groups were wiped out by Native Americans or a direct account from a survivor/witness/etc. As far as I know none of those things are the case for Roanoke. No bodies (well, I think there was one found maybe?), no signs of battle/struggle.
It isn’t that people forgot that this could happen, it is that in this case there is no evidence that it did happen.
Edit: Looks like Hoopyfreud beat me to it
The lack of bodies is not that strange. There were 20-25 people at La Salle’s colony when the Karankawa attacked it, according to the testimony of Jean-Baptiste Talon. But when the Spaniards came upon it just a few months later, they only found 3 dead bodies.
It also required a very extensive search on the part of the Spanish to find what survivors there were, involving multiple well-funded expeditions. As far as I’m aware (and correct me if I’m wrong, I don’t remember it well!), the English performed no such extensive search of the surrounding regions which might have turned up any Roanokean captive survivors.
1) is really interesting, because they were multi-ethnic coalitions where most of the ethnonyms (all but Sherden and Lukka) occur for the first time during the Sea Peoples attacks.
“Where are y’all coming from?!”
What happened to the “Sea People” in the Mediterranean Sea? Also, not far behind that question, Who were the “Sea People”?
Edit: Hah! Beaten by one minute.
Ha! Great minds.
What, exactly, went on in Mithraism?
Why did the Bronze Age Collapse?
Why didn’t every other age collapse?
I’m not the biggest history buff, but high on my list would be:
– what really happened to the Minoan culture?
– is there anything to the Atlantis myth?
– to what extent is Old Testament mythology (the Egyptian slavery etc.) based on actual events?
– did Jesus actually exist? (and not just another bloke with the same name 🙂 )
I think the evidence for a “no” answer on your second question is pretty overwhelming. The first appearance of the story is in Plato, and Plato’s presentation of the story positively screams “this is all made up.” There’s an obvious motive for the character who tells the story to want to tell a story of that kind, and the way the story is introduced is obviously intended to make it clear that we shouldn’t consider it trustworthy.
Who were the Sea People?
Edit: Wow, not even second.
I’m not entirely convinced that we really know the whole story behind just how the pyramids of Giza were built. By “how” I don’t just mean what kinds of ramps or pulleys they used– I mean the entire bureaucratic, financial, political, and workforce apparatus. The standard explanation apparently has it that one block of the Great Pyramid had to be put in place, on average, every 2 minutes of daylight, every single day, for over 20 years. How you get that many blocks from the quarry, cut, hauled, and put in place so quickly and for so long, using the technology of the time (26th century B.C. is absurdly ancient. The Epic of Gilgamesh isn’t even that old.), simply doesn’t make sense to me. People who try to explain it all by showing a clever new design for how the ramps were laid out, in my opinion, are missing the point.
I don’t think it was aliens or advanced alien technology or anything else Graham Hancock would tell you. But I do think there’s something important that we’re missing.
My assumption (as someone who doesn’t know much of the history) is that the smartest people working on the pyramids were very, very smart, and they managed to come up with a bunch of clever techniques and workarounds that we’re not thinking about now, because the equivalent intellects today are working on making the next generation of Intel chip run faster or working on space ship design for SpaceX or something.
Well ancient Egypt had a) An awful lot of bureaucracy relative to everyone else at the time and b) a farming system where the Nile floods for a few months of every year, so you have loads of farmers hanging around with nothing better to do.
Not just farmers, soldiers. Never get in a slap fight with a stone mason. You train your stone age army by having them pound on rocks, and later when they collect taxes nobody gives them lip.
I’m intrigued by this – given the size of the project and lower populations, I think I wouldn’t be surprised if this managed to leave population-level evidence. Does anybody who knows about very early history recall depictions of Egyptian soldiers or persons generally as being unusually strong?
Ones we might know one day:
* Who was Jack the Ripper?
* What was Greek fire?
* To what extent was King Arthur real?
Ones we’ll never know:
* What came before Indo-European?
* What are the Muqatta’at?
* Who built Stonehenge, and why?
Let’s turn it around – what popular historical “mysteries” are not at all mysterious? They’re mostly ones where the answer is very clear, but people don’t like it.
* Who killed the Princes in the Tower? (Richard III)
* What happened to Louis XVII? (Died in captivity)
* Was Jesus a real historical figure? (Yes)
* Did Mohammed give down something very like the Qu’ran we know? (Yes)
AFAIK, Indo-European is fundamentally neolithic.
The closest we have to Mesolithic culture today are languages like Finnish and Estonian.
What I meant was, all our languages are presumably part of one huge family tree. We can reconstruct parts of PIE, but there must have been something before, whether that be Nostratic or something else. But i don’t think we can ever know.
I was under the impression that the princes in the tower was still an open question, and that the idea that blaming it on Richard III was a posthumous slander still had a lot of support.
@Salem
Why do you think we might one day know who Jack the Ripper is?
With regard to the Qu’ran, my understanding is that there is nowhere near the degree of critical scholarship that’s been applied to Jewish and Christian texts. Why do you think something very much like the current Quran originated with Mohammed? (I don’t know anything about this and don’t have an opinion on it)
Dunno if they count as the biggest historical mysteries, but things like: where exactly was Punt and why can’t we reliably work out where it must have been; what exactly was silphium (there are proposals as to what plant it was, but again nobody really knows because it was so over-exploited it was driven to extinction); Atlantis – actual place or completely made-up for the sake of the philosophical point, and if real, where the heck?; the Princes in the Tower – what exactly happened – murdered, died of natural causes, disappeared but left alive in obscurity? Given that Richard’s body was found under a council car park, are their corpses out there waiting to be discovered too?
Mostly all the good old chestnuts that get debated but can’t be settled 🙂
Atlantis- I like The Flood From Heaven– a geomorphologist claims Atlantis was Egyptian priests playing Chinese Whispers with the Iliad. But then, I’d like to think there was some sort of pre-Ice Age high stone age human civilization. A city state somewhere around Indochina, or just maybe around Florida.
This assumes Egyptian priests said anything at all. When Critias says that when he was a little boy he heard a story from old Critias (his grandfather), who had heard the story when he was a little boy from Solon, I don’t see why you trust the part where Solon is supposed to have heard it from Egyptians. Given the context and the obvious agenda Critias had, I already don’t believe we’re supposed to think that it was even based on anything his grandfather said rather than being something he made up himself.
Florida Man is the last Atlantean. That’s why he’s so angry.
What plant was silphium?
What disease was cocoliztli?
I’d like Bill Gates to offer a billion-dollar prize for any plausible silphium.
There will be an SSC meetup at 7pm this Saturday, October 26, at 616 E St NW. For more information, check the DC meetup’s Google group. https://groups.google.com/forum/m/#!forum/dc-slatestarcodex
Next month may have an irregular meetup schedule due to Thanksgiving but we’ll still have a couple of events.
After repeatedly being rejected/left without answer by Cracked.com and/or Listverse, I abandoned hope to publish elsewhere and started a blog for my historical list articles:
Listicl.blogspot.com
For now there are only 3 articles. One of them you probably know – the one about royal parricides that SSC readers and especially skef helped me correct (if you see language mistakes in the other ones, I’ll be grateful if you tell me). If there are interested readers, I intend to transform my other pitches for Cracked and drafts in articles (the next one will probably be about some dark aspects of Buddhism). Of course, if there are no interested readers, I will take it as one more sign to abandon writing, at least in English.
I skimmed it, looks good. Maybe you could post your work here also as you’re writing it, in serialized form like some of the other effort posts? Then you could get feedback on each list item individually.
What lineage of Buddhism are you intending to look into?
Naval Gazing looks at the last days of the war for the High Seas Fleet, and the part the naval mutinies played in bringing down Imperial Germany.
Also, today marks the anniversary of the Battle off Samar, the most glorious day in the history of the US Navy.
Fixed that for you.
Bean: is there any chance you could begin including slightly longer synopses in your SSC cross-posts? I always mean to go back and read your blog when I see your post, but then I forget about it while scrolling down to the bottom of SSC. It might stick in my mind better if I get a little preview. Presumably this applies to other people as well. NBD if not.
Probably not. I think I’m going to end regular link-posting here very soon for calendar reasons, although I’ll keep that in mind if I continue/do special link posts.
Anyone here following the TV series “SEAL Team”? I faithfully followed the whole first season, and the second just started. But I’m finding the home-front problems the team members have to deal with increasingly tedious. I don’t necessarily need more outright violence, but seeing the team members trying to negotiate home-front challenges just isn’t that interesting.
I understand the show can’t be all shooting all the time; that would get boring. But if they have to do something else, perhaps they could dig more into the intel side of things, showing what goes into preparing the operations that the team goes on.
Sounds like the Unit, which I watched way back when.
What are some commonly held beliefs that, via content widely circulated on the internet, you’ve learned are wrong — but then later discovered that the internet is actually wrong and that either the commonly held belief was right all along, or that neither one is right and some third contrary thing is actually the truth?
It’s early and I just chugged a breakfast beer so I can’t think of an example right this second, but I know that within a few days I’ll be able to think of several.
The closest thing that comes to mind is the trope of drawing a sword from your back. A lot of people on the internet explained why that was impossible/impractical, then a few years later some people start making scabbards where drawing from the back becomes possible.
ISTR someone (Lindybeige?) pointing out that there are some artworks from the Celts that seemed to show scabbards on the back. Though his demonstration didn’t look like it would be very workable day-to-day.
It’s not the scabbards on backs, it’s drawing from them. I remember in the early 00s seeing in a replicas catalogue explaining that the baldric for giant two-hander swords would be entirely removed at the beginning of a battle, and the sword drawn then, not drawn from the back.
There’s a coin of Alexander the Great where he wears a sword on his back like Kane. Elephant Medallions.
And two-handed swords were dull for the first foot, and swung by guys wearing armored gloves. Pull it half out, grab the blade partway down, draw fully. Awkward? Sure. Dumb? Probably. Historically inaccurate? Doubtful.
Wait, really? I saw a youtube video of someone with sword expertise earnestly trying to draw from the back and could not. This is in fact possible and The Witcher confirmed real?!
I’d assume it’s based on the length of the blade (vs. the length of the drawer’s arm), and that past a certain ratio it becomes undoable.
The video I saw involved a scabbard which was much shorter than the sword, so that it was workable to draw it from behind. But it was not clear to me that the short scabard on your back would be a secure way to carry your sword, and nothing at all good happens when you drop your sword on or near your feet/a rock/a mud puddle at some random time once a week.
Why couldn’t you draw from the back? I assume the scabbard couldn’t be held tightly against the back at the bottom (at least not when you were about to draw), so you’d rotate the blade backwards and pull forwards to draw.
This does solve the problem, as do half-scabbards or similar – the issue is that either solution causes so many more problems that it’s not really viable.
A scabbard loose enough to let you draw a longsword* or larger weapon over the shoulder is not doing a good job of securing your weapon, and you will probably get it caught on your armor/legs/random debris/furniture, and possibly damage the weapon. A half-scabbard simply doesn’t do most of the jobs you want a scabbard to do. As mentioned, the historical solution is to carry large swords* on the back, but draw them after taking the harness off.
This is true for one-handed swords in some time periods as well, interestingly – if you really expect to need to draw your sword quickly in e.g. Renaissance France, you carry the sword and scabbard in your off hand, which lets you use the scabbard as a supplementary tool in all sorts of ways.
*A hand-and-a-half or two-handed sword, not the one-handed arming sword every fantasy everything feels is a longsword. These are by definition short enough that there’s no reason not to wear them at the side, as was done everywhere by everyone across all of time and space (with the usual ‘there’s this one weird guy in Scotland’ caveats).
**It is important to remember that swords are very nearly always sidearms, and that this term refers to their being worn at the side. Swords long enough to be primary weapons are very uncommon across history, and I believe only approaching relative normality in the late Renaissance as a reaction to push-of-pike and vastly better armoring techniques.
The travel distance to pull the sword from the scabbard is the length of the sword. Put your hand over your shoulder and then extend it up. That travel distance is the maximum length of your sword, which is not at all long. Scabbards on the back might be useful for transporting a sword, but not for fighting. Also got to be much more difficult to re-sheath. Having your scabbard at your waist makes much more sense, and the only reason to have it on your back is because The Witcher looks awesome.
Also because Duncan and/or Connor MacLeod spend most of their time facing the camera at an angle that makes it bloody obvious that they aren’t carrying a sword at their side but leaves the barest fig-leaf of deniability about what they might have behind their back.
I’ll give Wonder Woman points for trying, and showing their work with the “maybe it will pass as a really really big brooch” technique, but I’m not really buying it.
“Christmas is based on Saturnalia“
Some may recall, a few months back I asked the commentariat’s opinion on whether or not Star Trek: Voyager was worth watching. The verdict: Mostly no, with a few people suggesting “If you feel you must, just start in Season 4 when it gets better.”
Naturally, I ignored all of your advice and started from the beginning. I just finished Season 3 and I have to say, I’m finding it… surprisingly decent? Like, sure, there are flaws. Logistical inconsistencies regarding the # of photon torpedoes remaining, a stunningly profound lack of urgency in terms of keeping the ship moving towards home instead of stopping on every bumfuck alien planet encountered, the Doctor being a gigantic mess that destroys everything you thought you knew about holograms, the incredibly poor handling of the Neelix/Kes relationship (this one is just inexplicably awful), among others.
But overall, it’s just not that bad. It’s not that great, but I might go as far as to say that it has less cringe-inducing moments than the first 3 seasons of TNG or DS9 did. The characters are built fairly well, and there aren’t too many of them (a problem DS9 had in late seasons). Some of the character relationships are actually quite compelling (I’ve enjoyed almost every Neelix/Tuvok episode). I’m a little surprised that the overall plot of “let’s get home” is often completely ignored for random “anomaly of the week” style episodes, but, well, that’s kind of what Trek is at its core.
I think the arc with Siska and the Kazon was executed reasonably well. And there are a few episodes scattered in there that really hit you. I think Tuvix stands up as making the shortlist of great episodes that address high-level philosophical questions (and unlike in, say, Measure of a Man, this one ends with what I would classify as the wrong ethical decision being made). The Vidians are usually pretty good for episodes that will make you stop and think (mainly thoughts like: B’Elanna can cure this entire race of a destructive plague, but chooses not to because they… were jerks to her once?)
Perhaps this is all an expectations thing. I’ve found that in general, when my expectations for something are low I almost always end up enjoying it, while if my expectations are high I’m almost always disappointed. Since everyone told me this would be awful, the mere fact that it’s less awful than I expected makes me think it’s actually good.
ETA: Also worth noting, around midway through S3 my girlfriend (who has never watched any Trek before) started watching with me, and she seems to enjoy it as well, although she’s mainly focused on the characters. She once made a comment to me that she thought the episode plots were “very creative” which was kind of surprising, as I was more keen to dismiss most of them as “These are all just drawn from the standard bucket of the 5 basic Star Trek plots that exist.” Also, despite having never actually watched Trek, it’s surprising how much general background knowledge she’s picked up through overall cultural osmosis (most of which I assume came from the Big Bang Theory)
(Please no spoilers for anything beyond S3, thanks!)
It gets both better and worse. But mainly better. I liked the show.
There is a lot to like and a lot to dislike. I started really liking it, thinking it had a really strong start, much better than DS9 or TNG.
One thing you are gracefully missing out on is how desperate UPN was to promote the show, by overselling it. I got so angry with them selling a storyline with “AND A MAJOR CHARACTER WILL DIE AT THE END” that I quit for a half-season. I tried again and quit again.
By S4 it had found what trade-offs it would make and if I lived with them I was happy.
It was stuck at the border when TV was moving from episodic to serial. DS9 really shows its age from this, too.
Definitely. Although I’m still not sold on the notion that “Serial > episodic” which seems to be the general consensus these days. I kind of like shows that make a strong attempt to “do both” (which DS9 and this seem to be doing)
I’m not sure that serial is better, but it’s certainly how people are consuming media these days. And to be fair the screenwriters have more freedom when they don’t have to write for an audience that only catches a random fraction of the actual episodes aired.
Eh, in some ways they have more freedom, but in some ways they have less.
Audiences of serial programs expect progress of the arc to advance in pretty much every episode. The writer of a serial show doesn’t have nearly as much freedom to throw in a random “everyone goes to the holodeck and plays baseball” episode. The audience would be greatly annoyed by that sort of thing.
But with serial the authors can actually do…things. Otherwise every episode has to end with “and after that wacky week when the father became a radio disc jockey for no reason everything is back to normal!”
I definitely prefer episodic over serial. But this is more on the condition that it’s currently way too easy to fuck up serial longform.
The biggest sin that serialized storytellers are committing is ignore episodic structure entirely, and treating the entire season like one long movie. This results in individual episodes not even covering a single act, meaning that you spend entire hours where there are no payoffs. Pacing is shot. See: all of the Netflix Marvel shows.
Someone once noted that Breaking Bad succeeds so well at serialized because it still honors the episode, recognizes that storytelling is fractal. The entire show is 5-act, but each season is 5-act, each episode is 5-act, each act is 3-5 scene-act, each scene is 3-act, each conversation has a conflict and goal rise and ebb of tension, etc.
What people fail to recognize with a lot of supposedly episodic shows is that they are only episodic in the plots, but maintain serialized character and relationship development. (which is my preferred mode of media) “The baseball episode” is meant to highlight where the various personalities and dynamics of a people involved stand, and so are often a distilled form of what appeals to most of the fandom. A good deal of transformative works, fanart and fanfiction, often depict baseball-episode type situations instead of major plot events.
Mine as well.
I think House, MD did a pretty good job of it. It maintained an episodic structure insofar as it was dealing with a unique “Medical Mystery of the Week” but had a lot going on in terms of character and relationship and larger hospital issues that were serial in nature.
+1
It’s always interesting to me to see how people evaluate various Doctor Who episodes, depending on how long they’ve been in fandom, and their priorities on execution. Some people bemoan the return of the nth base-under-siege (I once laughed my ass off when I realized a Who-esque American show I was watching did basically a beat-for-beat version of the structure), while others love how consistently they facilitate certain character traits to come to the fore, or are satisfied with the unique execution. There’s the whole “the Xth Doctor is My Doctor,” most usually the first one they watched.
And there are kind of a list of Obligatory Episode Plots that every genre show will tackle sooner or later. Body-swap, evil doppelganger/s, Rashomon, time loop, music/al episode, Seven Samurai, talking to Hannibal, etc. These episodes are consistently fan favorites, and their success is not because of the originality of the core plot, but because the un-originality forces the writers to tightly customize the details to the show’s particular characters and unique traits. It’s become another kind of interesting to recognize when a show’s writers are or aren’t genre-savvy about the classics, which also influences how well they execute or find a new twist on the premises.
A certain Buffy-esque show had writers unintentionally doing worse takes on certain mythological creatures because they clearly hadn’t been fans supernatural shows, and so didn’t know about historical better portrayals. But at the same time, the outsider perspective let them avoid certain genre tropes without realzing it. The same showrunner did a “Firefly but even more space corporatism” show next, and even had a Fury Road-esque episode, but clearly had more familiarity with the genre, to better find the good subversions.
the Doctor being a gigantic mess that destroys everything you thought you knew about holograms, the incredibly poor handling of the Neelix/Kes relationship (this one is just inexplicably awful)
Yes and triple-yes.
The problem with the Doctor (and you’ll see it later with Seven of Nine) is that the show latched on to certain characters that seemed popular with the fans and pretty much wrote episodes centred on them, leaving the rest of the ensemble cast neglected.
Kes and Neelix is just flat-out wrong but I’ve ranted about that on Tumblr so not going to rehash it here.
Unlike you, I didn’t think the Kazon were handled well, and Seska was pretty much wasted, but again that was part of the problem with the show: they started off trying to be honest about the “it’ll take sixty years to get back to the Alpha Quadrant, no short cuts, no cheats” and show the problems of “yeah cut off from everything so no popping in to a starbase to refuel and get supplies, if anything breaks you either cobble some repair together or learn to do without, power has to be rationed” – but that turned out too boring for people looking for the general Star Trek adventures in space show, so they did things like “yeah the holodeck runs on different power system than the replicators, so we have to ration things like meals and even go back to cooking actual grown and harvested food like cavemen but you can create elaborate fantasy games and immerse yourself in them, shhh don’t ask how that works” and have the “stop off at every planet for adventure of the week” model (the Year of Hell was their attempt at a season with an overall arc and it worked pretty okay, much better than Enterprise‘s war season, but not my cup of tea).
I’m particularly salty about the mistreatment of Harry Kim and Janeway’s blatant favoritism towards Paris, all because she had/has the crush on his dad 🙂
My problem with the Doctor is less “he gets too much attention” and more “why does this hologram have such an advanced personality as opposed to, say, Data, who struggled mightily for 7 years to do so much as laugh in a non-creepy manner?” It’s as if there’s some missing deleted scene where Tinkerbell turned him into “a real boy” and I just missed it or something.
I actually don’t feel like the other characters are being neglected. I think Harry, B’Elanna, Neelix, Kes, Chakotay all have been reasonably developed, they’ve all had episodes where their own character development was the primary focus of the episode, etc. Paris seems to be getting a little left behind as of late, but he did have a multi-episode arc of him slacking off on the job (even if it turned out to be a false flag to trick the Kazon).
What? Harry is favored plenty! He’s part of the senior staff for some reason. Despite this being his first assignment after the academy. I always laugh when he responds to a call for the “senior officers” to assemble. How is he a senior officer? There cannot possibly be any officer more junior than him!!!
@Matt M,
Star Trek holograms are designed to emulate human behavior convincingly. Every time Picard loaded up a Dixon Hill story the characters were capable of interacting with him in a convincingly human way. And those weren’t even sentient holograms like Moriarty or Vic Fontaine.
Of course that raises the question of why Data in particular struggles so much with e.g. using contractions while other AIs (including other Soong-type androids like Lore and Lal) don’t seem to have that problem. Maybe the crystalline entity messed him up way more than anyone realized?
That said, I don’t think it’s fair to lay that on the EMH. The inconsistency is between Data and nearly every other form of artificial intelligence in the TNG era, not just between Data and the EMH. It would be like complaining that Tuvok was inconsistent because he didn’t have daddy issues like Spock. That’s something particular to Spock’s character, not a common trait shared by all Vulcans.
I guess the real question is what makes Data an interesting technological achievement at all, given that the holodeck is able to run scads of AIs.
Heck, they made Moriarty by mistake…
Maybe it’s because Data is a general intelligence that can learn and is fully contained in a small body, while holodeck AIs are specialized and run by a massive ship computer? I find this whole conversation very distressing.
I never understood how Moriarty happened. I thought all it took was Data asking the holodeck for a true opponent, but was it something more? Was there some kind of one in a million fluke too?
This is probably the kind of thing you shouldn’t think about too hard.
The Doctor also learns. He doesn’t just learn either, he innovates. He comes up with new medical procedures that were previously unknown. He is able to construct a weapon more advanced than what the Borg could do.
This was what made me kick-the-cat angry about the movie Star Trek reboot, where Kirk became a starship commander over the span of the first movie. He doesn’t even know where the shitters are yet! How do you have an entire starship full of personnel between O-1 and O-7 and nobody is able to outperform this choad who got pinned last week?!
Star Trek’s always been what TVTropes calls “mildly military”, even through they throw around what’ve got to be megaton-range weapons on the regular. Letting Kim sit at the big boys’ table probably isn’t even in the top ten most irresponsible things they’ve done.
Has anyone seen a technical analysis of what we know about the recent explosive devices sent to the Clintons, Obamas, etc? I’ve seen some photos and x-rays, but would love to see a tech blogger explaining what we know about the devices so far.
Melatonin
I finally got some 0.3 mg melatonin doses. As Scott’s overview https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/07/10/melatonin-much-more-than-you-wanted-to-know/ suggested, I am taking one around 3 or 4pm.
It doesn’t seem to have any effect. I used to take a 1.5 mg dose around 8pm, and it would have me wanting to sleep by 10-11pm. Now I toss and turn for a while.
I have two questions from this, personal and scientific.
1. What should I do next? Should I just go back to what I know worked? Am I breaking something with using such a high dose? Should I try taking a double-dose around 4pm? Take it even earlier?
2. Why is my experience scientifically “wrong”?
To the crowd: I’m also looking for responses to this question, as I just starting taking melatonin again and plan to replace with 0.3 mg once my 3 mg bottle is empty.
@Edward Scizorhands: My recollection is that the acute drowsiness effect starts sooner than the 7 hour window you describe. Maybe that’s the problem?
Thanks for bringing this back up. I followed the idea of dropping to 0.3mg (approximately) and taking it around 4:30 or 5PM. Incidentally, planning that far ahead in my day is kind of inconvenient. Well, it seemed to work for a couple months and I might even have felt more alert in the mornings, but in the last few weeks, the effect wore off completely. I started waking up around 2 or 3AM and couldn’t get back to sleep. I tried taking the 0.3 mg later: 7pm, 8pm – no help. Now I’m doing 1.5mg around 6:30pm and going to bed by 10pm and the benefits have returned.
I set an alarm around 3:30 that is supposed to remind me. It usually does.
Now that it’s mentioned, I am getting up easier, but I think this is entirely due to weather changes requiring the heat come on, and making my bedroom get hot around waking time, making staying in bed uncomfortable. But the two events were close in time so I can’t completely discount one from the other.
I’ll try monitoring my drowsiness levels in the evening.
Apparently, you should open your windows and install more succulent plants in the room.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to be an Effective Action Hero.
The action hero part is given to you: no weapons can harm you, no trap can hold
you, and you can best any foe you face in direct combat. However, you
cannot pump any physics violations involved in this for economic purposes–
your special abilities are pretty much only good for beating people up.
How, then, do you make the world a better place?
trick question! anything i did would have economic effects
Become a simultaneous superstar in every combat sport and use the resulting soapbox to promote good causes, then parlay that into a political career, and do same.
Yeah, I’m kinda wondering if the answer isn’t something like “make a gazillion dollars as the world boxing/MMA champion, and use it to buy DDT-soaked bednets and ship them to regions with a lot of malaria.”
I could do regime change anywhere with a normal functioning government. Even the USG would have a tough time operating if I could walk anywhere and destroy what I find.
North Korea is seems to be the place that I would most likely to help and least likely to harm. There are all sorts of civil wars and proxy wars being fought in Africa and the Middle East in which I honestly do not know which side is better, but I would start researching that.
In theory I could force first-world governments to modify their policies, too. In terms of maximizing my impact this is how I operate, but there is too much chances of seriously wrecking things I do not understand.
(I assume that I cannot be economically bought off, given the constraints of the problem.)
As soon as North Korea becomes aware of your existence, can’t they say “If you lay one hand against us, we immediately launch our entire arsenal at Seoul/Tokyo”? Would that not deter you?
What if I decide to fight the missiles?
You’re an action hero – sneak into the missile launching facility and punch everyone before they can turn their key.
Extorting payments is allowed. I just didn’t want someone figuring out how indestructibility implies free energy or something.
Find an Effective Machiavel to pair up with.
http://okayophelia.tumblr.com/post/88319841310/hi-can-you-explain-to-me-the-king-and-lionheart
In effective global change, there isn’t much that a single person can do. Even Superman (physics-breaking that he is) can’t just solve tons of problems at once. Mostly it’s a logistics problem. He can save one little old lady from being run over by a car, or a different one at the same time. There are literally billions of things happening every day. Even breaking physics there are attention and time issues. Also, try to imagine killing a dictator who knows you are coming. How do you find them, how do you catch them? They are going to adapt to you very quickly, as everyone in their employ gets redirected into identifying you and slowing you down. Plane takes off late, or goes to the wrong destination, people give you bad directions, people warn the dictator that you are coming. You don’t even need a majority of the people on the dictators side to make this work.
Despite being invulnerable and able to beat anyone, no plan to make a meaningful difference would be effective without support from a wide array of supporters or at least underlings. You could go with an old-fashioned fear system, where the possibility of you destroying something (or someone) is enough to get some of your goals met. That only works as far as you can trust others to carry out your desires when you aren’t looking and aren’t physically present. Once you get beyond a small number of supporters, then the realistic options for you to monitor their support is pretty much gone.
Tying yourself to a powerful government doesn’t work either, as you give up a significant amount of freedom to choose your own path (they have goals too) and also give up a lot of means to achieve goals. You can’t just go and assassinate your enemies if you are linked to the US government, for the same reason they can’t.
I think the already-mentioned option of getting famous specifically as an MMA fighter or something and leveraging that for further wealth and fame, and then maybe politics, is a solid option. That said, all you’re really doing is bootstrapping your way into something that hundreds of other people all around the world already can do – get into politics at a high level. Bad charisma or some fatal flaw (you killed a kid while fighting evil!) are not well balanced in a politician by being immune to assassination.
I do think that the most effective use of such a person would be in the employ of a small nation that’s under threat from larger ones. In that regard, the super hero could operate in a similar fashion to a flexible nuclear weapon – as a deterrent. With the logistical support available from a nation state (even a small poor one), they could get into position, with the right knowledge, to be able to act. That would only operate on that level defensively, as an active attack posture would get bigger nations to coordinate a response to destroy the support structure.
I broadly agree that this is hard, but I think you’re selling it a little too short here.
First, you can’t necessarily find and beat up a dictator, but you can force them into hiding, which makes it harder to rule. You can also storm any military base, which makes it effectively impossible for them to have tanks or planes, or even any serious concentration of infantry.
Second, you’re underestimating the value of the weapon you’d be in the hands of a government (large or small). You eliminate the two big disadvantages of nuclear weapons: First, not only do you not have any collateral damage, you don’t even have to kill any enemy combatants! Second, since you’re unique, there’s no risk of proliferation or escalation. Your use would be more, not less, acceptable than conventional military force, and at drastically reduced cost to the nation you work for. The main limiting factor would be your trust in your host nation’s judgment.
I’ll agree with your additions, but also point back to the logistics problem. I’ll also note that the US took quite a few years to find Bin Laden, despite a very strong intelligence network highly dedicated to doing so. He was apparently able to lead his followers throughout that time.
Let’s say you want to destroy all military bases of a fairly powerful dictator. Maybe he has 20 bases and 500 tanks. How long would it take you to travel from base to base and destroy the tanks? How long would it take them to drive away from the bases while you did that? What if you increased the number to 6,000, spread out over all of China? You could literally spend years walking around the country punching tanks, while they pretty much dodged you and tried to avoid you. Then they could put up dummy bases and false reports and waste your time.
(All of this assuming that they had no means to actually slow you down or capture you, which is a pretty high level of power, even for superheroes. Downing an international flight over the ocean would put you out of commission for a long time, and even in PR terms is cheap compared to someone destroying all your heavy equipment.)
This study which claims to show that personality differences are larger in more developed countries has been passed around for a while now. Last year, I made a post about some issues that I had with it, including possible signs of p-hacking and potential regional confounds.
I took another look at the paper again a few days ago, and I think I may have found another serious problem.
The introduction discusses three hypothesis, the third of which is that the cross-cultural patterns may be driven by methodological artifacts. The last paragraph is particularly interesting (page 170):
This is something that I’ve been wondering for a while: whether results like this could simply be because measurement tools like the Big Five personality tests were “calibrated” for WEIRD subjects, and they don’t capture as many relevant variables as well in different cultures. If I understand it right, Cronbach’s alpha is supposed to measure the reliability of a scale, so it seems like a decent starting point for testing this.
A side note: I did some digging a while back, and it turns out that almost all of the “cross cultural” data used in this study came from college students (pages 180-181). That means that access to education, specifically, probably won’t be much of an issue but it raises other questions about whether these samples are representative and whether a student sample in one country might be unrepresentative in different ways than a student sample in another country. But let’s leave that aside.
The results section (page 177) discusses an attempt to test the measurement artifacts hypothesis:
Forgive me if I’m missing something, but isn’t this the exact opposite of what you would want to do? The hypothesis would be: country-level variables that happen to correlate with HDI -> the personality tests are less reliable in low HDI countries -> sex differences in the test results are smaller in those countries. Presumably, then, you would control for Cronbach’s alpha and see if the HDI correlation was still significant, right?
I might actually be able to do that myself in Excel (a Google search tells me that Excel can do multiple regressions), since the paper provides the Cronbach’s alpha data for each country and I’ve already copied the personality data. But I wanted to run it by people here first, to make sure that I wasn’t missing anything.
My default assumption is that for a given thing there will be more variations in bigger and richer countries where people can spend more time worrying about those things.
I swear, when I am Dictator of the World I will force all new social science PhDs to write ‘Data derived from college student are not generalizeable’ ten thousand times on the blackboard before giving them their diploma.
The statistical issue is actually much worse than you mention, because HDI and sexual disparities are negatively autocorrelated, mediated through life expectancy and education off the top of my head. They should have used a more discrete level of aggregation and non-composite variables, at the very, very least.
In US politics, there’s a common callout towards the lack of fervor for nuclear energy from the left shows how they are not really caring about reducing carbon-emissions.
However, why is there so little attention towards the inconsistency for another source of energy that probably has been responsible for much of the reduction in carbon-emissions so far – natural gas. Or more specifically, one of the biggest sources of the increasing natural gas production – fracking.
To be “fair”, I feel that the pro-nuclear side is not all that honest either due to things like thorium reactors being only a side front of being a main one indicating that it is still being propped up by the military.
I don’t “get” politics, especially US politics. So damned if I know why someone isn’t pushing a given thing regardless of whether or not it’s actually a good idea.
But natural gas is a self-limiting solution. It’s less bad than coal. But even if we assume unlimited supplies – replacing all coal with natural gas seems like it would still produce ‘too much’ carbon dioxide, if energy consumption rates stayed the same or kept on growing. It’s kind of like switching from a 20 year old gas guzzler car, to a modern, more efficient but still internal consumption car – better than nothing, but still polluting.
If it’s expensive to switch to gas – and gas will be better, but not good enough, so will just have to switch again, why bother.
And that’s before we start talking about externalities caused by various means of natural gas producion/collection. (I know nothing about this, but that seems to be the commonly cited problem with fracking in particular.)
And how is this different from nuclear?
Nuclear IS “good enough” from a carbon perspective.
Natural gas is “good enough” as it’s a crucial part of how many places reduced their carbon emissions already.
In fact, for most people natural gas is probably “better” than nuclear even if only as an intermediary.
Okay, since I previously spoke up against a similar liberal “gotcha” argument (the one about how conservatives supposedly don’t really care about reducing abortions since they’re against sex education), I feel I’ve earned the right to point out that this is just more of the same.
Listen, there is no contradiction here. Us liberals, we are against polluting the air and we are against irradiating ourselves and we are against blowing up the countryside. We’re against those things due to some pretty closely related principles, actually. We don’t want to avoid doing one of them by doing another. We want to avoid doing all of them. If we end up having to do any of them, that’s a fail state for us.
Now, you can say with some justification, “but those are the only reasonable options!” But that’s exactly what liberals say about the whole abortion vs sex education thing. And in much the same way as the religious right, we are reluctant to give up hope of finding some additional option that we don’t actually hate.
For me (and I imagine for many others), a fail state is shivering in the dark without transportation. Which, if you veto all large-scale production of energy because of the side effects, is the only option.
This actually is meant more for the political opponents of liberals.
As in, why haven’t they tried to point towards the environmental benefits of fracking.
I feel that issues people have with nuclear are similar to that of fracking, but only one seems to get singled out despite both having good reasons to be beneficial for their end goals.
And no, I do not see many complaints about switching to natural gas to reduce it’s carbon emissions. Even if they probably should.
Natural gas via fracking had a fair effort to go at it with lobbying, but it was an existing industry that could fight back and employ people and provide energy right now. Not building nuclear plants maintains the status quo. Banning natural gas wrecks the status quo.
I won’t speak to the political angle (because right now I just don’t really care) but you should know that different energy sources are not identical/interchangeable: nuclear energy doesn’t produce a lot of carbon emissions, but it produces nuclear waste which is its own can of worms. Natural gas is very inefficient compared to coal or nuclear. Fracking is a way to get at energy-dense fossil fuels that conventional mining can’t, but it’s environmentally hazardous and causes earthquakes. Etc.
(BTW, there was a lot of furor about fracking. IIRC there was even a pretty high-profile documentary made about it about around 2009 or so.)
Everyone knowledgeable on energy seems to agree it makes the most sense to keep a portfolio of different energy resources (including coal and nuclear) and gradually — as the technology and market permits — shift towards renewable/greener sources.
People seem to be misreading what I am trying to describe.
Some things I am inferring
* Just as there is rhetoric against the use of nuclear, why isn’t there any against the left for trying to stop/shut down fracking despite the fact it probably is a significant factor in the reduction of carbon-emissions in the US.
* Shouldn’t there be more pressure from the left against the trend of moving to natural gas to reduce emissions as this is counter productive to their efforts to reduce/stop fracking.
* I AM NOT DIRECTLY CALLING OUT AGAINST THE LEFT FOR NOT SUPPORTING FRACKING. I can understand why they would be against both nuclear and fracking- just that this inconsistency doesn’t seem to be really noted on.
Some things that could be argued is that the proponents of fracking REALLY do not want to feel they are helping with the efforts of carbon-emissions as this belies the fact its a real problem or something.
Or that nuclear proponents are not opponents of the left and rather a minority ingroup and these arguments are from them and noone really cares enough about natural gas as it’s not being hindered much.
I think the main reason conservatives don’t make the same argument about natural gas as nuclear is that the argument for natural gas has a really easy answer for a liberal:
“That still produces too much carbon!”
That may or may not be factually true, but it pulls the discussion into an academic debate about the relative levels of carbon production that the world can sustain and how well natural gas fits into a long term plan.
Since nuclear doesn’t produce CO2, then it’s a much easier fight for conservatives on a rhetorical level. Imagine the following argument:
1: We need to eliminate CO2 production!
2: How about natural gas?
1: That’s still CO2!
2: Yes, but not as much.
1: Any is too much! and the world is going to die if we don’t get rid of CO2!*
2: (On the defensive in an academic debate about CO2).
verses
1: We need to eliminate CO2 production!
2: How about nuclear?
1: Well, that’s not a particularly good option [lists downsides].
2: But you said any CO2 is too much, and this option avoids world-death. If the world is on the line, then clearly we must select this option if it will save us.
1: (On the defensive in an academic debate about nuclear).
*-This is a weakman argument, but it’s generally the level of argument you are talking about in the OP.
California’s switched almost entirely from coal to nat gas over the last fifteen years or so, and while I don’t know for sure if there’s environmental reasons behind that it seems like a safe bet. So at least one place seems to be acting consistently (somewhat to my surprise, given what I usually think of California politics).
Not really – how does it treat fracking which probably produces much of the natural gas it consumes?
I think there is general agreement that -isms and -ists are being used too hyperbolically and frequently to silence dissent and leading to loss of meaning.
Let’s take racism – under politically correct constructions, it’s quite obvious that *everyone* is a racist, but I’ll speak for myself.
I am east-Asian, grew up in very white neighborhoods, occasionally did charity work in poorer areas, and also have friends who hail from Africa (parents grew up in Africa or are still there, came here for education). So I’ll addrss three “races” if you will.
All else equal, I think East Asian households place a much larger emphasis on education than the other two groups, though this is rivaled by Africans. East Asians, with that emphasis, tend not to have participated in athletics as much as whites (mainly to be used as a “diversity” and “well-rounded” component for college applications). They still largely be first generation or second generation, where parents work hard in jobs more menial than they would have had back in their home countries and stress education as the way children get to have a better life.
Whites are less homogeneous and that’s where the family background step is introduced. Is this blue collar? How well are the parents educated? What is family size and profession? Still, The New York Times says median white wealth is about 20 times that of black wealth.
As for Black Americans, sure they are less homogenized now, but there are still broad swathes that are not – google says 77% of black births are to single moms. And yet look at any sport and you see that despite the historical barriers, 65% of NFL and 75% of NBA players are black vs 12% of overall population.
So were I to have kids, I would not hold him back from picking a black kid over a white kid, and much less an asian for pick-up basketball if everyone is a stranger. That’s just common sense. I’d just tell him that you have to be very ready to change initial opinions based on observation. If the asian turns out to be Jeremy Lin-like, then obviously you update your assumptions. On the other hand, I don’t think it would be controversial for people to think picking the asian kids for a school project over the other two races is any different. And I’d always emphasize to know the background of the kid, who the parents are, what the values are, and make friends with honest and diligent kids who share the same interests as you. As a side note, if that black school kid were from Africa, my personal bias would be to potentially choose the African over the Asian because Asians may be less ethical.
To me, that’s not being racist, I’m just being Bayesian. It’s logical to hold generalizations for various ethnicities. If I were not to update my assumptions in light of new information, then it’s arguable I’m racist.
Yet in NYC, I of course can’t express any of this. I tried playing Puerto Rico for the first time, and someone refused to play, saying it was racist.
Why? I asked.
The colonists are clearly slaves!
Why would you think that?
They are brown and coming in on ships!
Oh come on, mechanically they don’t function like slaves at all, you can’t buy them, sell them, trade them, and if they were white, you wouldn’t think this at all. Maybe brown was a cheaper paint color. Just think of them as roombas or something.
You calling my little sister a roomba??! (Apparently her family adopted a girl from Africa).
Needless to say I was not able to play Puerto Rico that day and have gone out of my way to avoid this person (childhood friend of a good friend of mine who moved to NYC without a job). But she’s not the only one. How can anyone work to tackle serious issues of single motherhood, terrible public school systems, gang dynamics, and black-on-black gun violence if games of Puerto Rico can’t even be played without insisting brown circles must be slaves?
Damned if I know. My instincts are to avoid making any comments or conclusions about race-based groupings. Don’t talk about single motherhood as a “black” problem – if it’s a problem, it’s a problem for everyone. Don’t talk about black-on-black gun violence – figure out what else it is (neighbours? friends? relatives? poor people victimizing other poor people?) and talk about that.
It’s a frustrating but easily understandable taboo. Far too many people move from “statistically higher likelihood of x being y”, to “all x are y” and/or “this not-x cannot possibly be y”. If I’m looking for a potential NBA player, I’m going to want someone tall who already plays the game fairly well – not some random person of the statistically more common race. If I’m looking for a software engineer, I’m going to want someone with the appropriate skills, and preferably a track record – not any random member of the group that provides a statistically larger proportion of software engineers (probably Indian males, but I’m not really sure).
Unless the correlation is incredibly strong, favoring people in the statistically right group is likely to lead to bad choices. You’ll miss some good people, and select others who merely “look right”, but are in fact not so good. (As an example of incredibly strong correlations, if I want someone to act as a gestational surrogate [aka ‘surrogate mother’], they need to have a uterus, and be willing to use it – something not likely to include males, however defined. But that’s a very unusual case.)
On the precise problem of Puerto Rico, the controversy around that game (and other similar games which are themed about colonialism) is not new among board-gamers. While it was probably not the designer’s intent, and while mechanically there is indeed nothing that really explicitely references slavery, the history of the actual settlement of Puerto Rico makes it hard to pretend that the board game can’t possibly have any unfortunate connotation, and so quite a number of people are not confortable with playing that game — it’s fine, there are thousands of board games outhere, including many with similar mechanics as but different themes from Puerto Rico.
There’s definitely a difference of culture here: Puerto Rico and many other games about colonialism are originally games designed in Germany, where these topics do not carry the degree of controversy that they do in the US (at least among some people — Puerto Rico is still a best-seller in the US and one of the highest ranked games on Board Game Geek). I don’t think it’s a big deal if some people in the US or elsewhere are unconfortable with playing games with even thin themes of colonialism like Puerto Rico, Mombasa or Santa Maria — again, there are thousands of other games to chose from.
Sure, don’t buy it, don’t suggest it, quietly sit out if it bothers you so much. But it’s awfully thin grounds to veto the game for the whole group. There are thousands of games to choose from: don’t be the asshole who makes us spend another 15 minutes choosing a different game because you can’t resist injecting politics into game night.
So i actually *finally* got to complete a game of Puerto Rico with a subset of that game night two weekends ago, which was also about two years after the initial incident.
My friend (who brought the outraged person) actually recommended it to my now-fiancee as a board game I’d like, and I got that for my birthday over two years ago.
I would agree to disagree with anyone who needs to read into implications of the color of circles, and would not mind that person sitting out. My issue is with derailing normal social interactions to make a political point when you are tangentially invited over for board games. No one even thought of it as we tried learning the game until she decided to take a stand of, “those have to be slaves!” I would have thought she’d be ok with sitting out or playing another game as many choose to do, but she decided to make it a good vs. evil drama that resulted in ruining everyone’s night.
Well that seems more of a problem with this person in particular and their understanding of social etiquette. I’ve heard many anecdotes of players who sit out of one particular game because they’re unconfortable with the theme, but it’s the first time I’ve heard of a player making a scene in such circumstances — even if negative reaction to the theme of Puerto Rico is frequent enough that it’s hard to deny that it rubs a large segment of American/Western culture the wrong way — but usually people are courteous about their distate, in my experience.
Alas, things like this make me think, “yeah, NYC is no place to express real opinions that may be remotely controversial.”
By the way, if she were black, I would have been far more sympathetic/open to her concerns. Since she was white, I was entirely irritated and dismissive.
Perhaps that proves that I’m a racist!
There’s probably room for some game theory to be applied here, but it seems likely that it’s better to make assumptions that violate weak predictions at least some of the time. The problem with these weak predictions is that it’s very easy to ride them indefinitely, without ever having to resort to giving a marginally-lower-expected-value minority a chance; this seems like a bad end-effect, especially where an individual’s violation of those predictions is invisible. If a black student is both academically gifted and quiet about it, why would anyone pick them for a group project anything other than last?
After you’ve interacted with someone for awhile, you’ve got a much better idea of how smart they are than you could get from the average IQ of their racial group. After you’ve worked on a couple projects together, you’ll know a lot about their intelligence, work ethic, ability to communicate, organizational skills, etc.
Right, but why would you ever work with them in the first place in order to find that out if you acted based on your weak predictions 100% of the time?
@Hoopyfreud
Because kids talk and know who the smart kids are – who’s getting better grades, who knows all the answers in class, etc. If that were to actually happen, that would work in great favor of an instance of *breaking* stereotypes and why it’s crucial to update assumptions.
In your hypothetical, I’d ask, “how are his grades? What does he like to do?” A lot of my college friends whose families recently (generation-wise) immigrated from places like Ghana had no problem finding groups to work with.
My contention is that people implicitly are doing this anyway, and disguise it as something else to avoid being called racist.
Willful blindness regarding biases and self-proclaimed unbiased people policing others is a worse outcome for everyone.
Race/ethnicity is an attribute for every individual, and the culture and upbringing leads to assumption forming. Being unable to address those assumptions and speak to when and when it’s not appropriate to apply them and instead say, “NEVER! DON’T BE A RACIST BIGOT!” just preserves the status quo since some things seem too obvious.
I think it’s more helpful to say, “well, if grouped as a subset, their ancestors were brought here involuntarily, oppressed brutally, could not form stable families, and to this day has a 77% single mother birth rate, so a person drawn from that subset is drawn from a severely disadvantaged pool. In contrast, look at recent African immigrants; they’re more like Asians when it comes to education. Now given all that, let’s talk about the individual in question…”
IIRC it was much less, and roughly on par with whites, prior to the creation of the welfare state.
IIRC….
Not quite: the black illegitimacy rate was far higher than that of whites prior to the creation of the welfare state. HOWEVER, the black illegitimacy rate pre-Great Society was lower than that of whites today.
I’m not promoting willful blindness. I’m suggesting that it’s probably a more optimal strategy to introduce an element of randomness inversely proportional to the strength of the correlation.
Consider: there are two groups of candidates for a job – 50 from group A and 10 from group B. The average A is about 10% better than the average B, and the in-population variances are similar. You will be hiring 5 people, and can do a short evaluation with 10 candidates. The other 50 will be screened out.
How many people from group B do you screen out?
If the answer is “all of them,” this introduces structural problems, and my intuition suggests that you’ll be shooting yourself in the foot some fraction of the time.
Whether or not you’re shooting yourself in the foot depends a lot on the magnitude of both population means and the variance.
For an extreme but normal example, think about recruiting for an American high school football team. You get one hundred applicants: fifty men and fifty women. Spending any time at all looking at the women’s applications is a waste of resources; the differences in body composition and strength are so huge that there is likely not a single woman alive capable of competing with men at a varsity level.
Heuristics, including stereotypes, are useful because they allow us to quickly and accurately make decisions like this in conditions of uncertainty. Your proposal would replace those heuristics with expensive statistics for small or no gains.
You can procure them by a mechanistic process, and you can assign them to labor in the fields for your benefit with no possibility of their choosing otherwise. And the name of the game explicitly calls out that they are fictional representations for people who historically were often slaves. And they aren’t white.
It’s not an unreasonable interpretation, and it was a bit tone-deaf of the game’s creator to do this. Of course, he’s German, and they have a completely different set of tonal questions re historic mistreatment of different ethnic groups, so I’m chalking this one up to bad luck and putting Puerto Rico on the list of games to play only with people I know well enough to trust that this will not be an issue.
OTOH, Sid Meier is American or Can-Am, and Colonization explicitly had the players trading in slaves or indentured servants to their perceived advantage. That one was interesting enough at the time, but seems to have been memory-holed.
Also every Worker Placement game ever.
It also explicitly calls them “colonists”.
They’re tiny wooden discs. I’ll have to doublecheck my set when I get home but IIRC it’s not even brown paint, it’s just a dark wood or woodstain. Hanlon’s Razor implies “cheap components” not “let’s make them brown people”.
Nitpick, but there was no explicit slavery in Colonization. This is actually a pretty frequent criticism of the game. In-game you have Indentured Servants (white), Petty Criminals (also white), and Indian [Religious] Converts [of questionable consent].
https://www.eater.com/2018/10/19/17991578/zingermans-ari-weinzweig-interview
(podcast and transcript)
It’s a complex of businesses– mostly food-related– based on the idea that everyone knows things worth sharing, and that hierarchy doesn’t work.
It works really well, and I’m surprised there isn’t more of it. It’s possible that this kind of thing only happens if it’s led initially by very rare, inspired people.
One bit I liked was that trying to focus on only the five most important whatever is destructive because the system is an ecology, and neglecting parts of it doesn’t work.
Your strategy for enduring mind-numbing work?
Right now I am reconciling an entire week’s worth of punch cards and scheduling for one of our lines (54 people per day for 6 days with substantial overlaps between days). It’s something we supposedly audit every single day, but our sampling indicates a lot of errors in the past. So I’m stuck doing a full recon to find all the errors and the dollars lost.
Unfortunately this bores the hell out of me.
Right now I am posting this comment to SSC, and listening to random history videos on Youtube.
How do you deal with this?
It’s often helpful to me to break it up into smaller chunks that I can count off as I work. If the work is quick enough that you can count it off in fives or tens as you work, that’s great. If it’s not so quick but very methodical you can create a little song or mental checklist to work through as you do each one. Setting goals for yourself (most I can do in the next half hour), or racing against other people helps if you can trust yourself to still do the job properly when you are trying to work fast.
Setting yourself little rewards for making it through chunks also helps (five more and I can take a break to argue with someone on SSC!)
Put on music or podcast – if something requires more attention, use music, if less, go podcast
1. Break the work down into the smallest possible steps.
2. Complete the first step, even the first cycle of the first step.
3. Cue inner drill sergeant: “See? Not so bad. Now complete the next step/cycle. You’ll get a break when I feel like you’ve really accomplished something!”
Music and sunflower seeds.
Audiobooks. I once had a job buffing CDs where when I got the job my boss said I would need headphones to either listen to audiobooks or music while I worked. I finished all of Robert Caro’s The Power Broker and learned a good deal about the history of New York.
Podcasts. You’ll never ask for a transcript again!
Chunk up my work into fifteen minute intervals. Take a break, remove my laptop from wherever it is moored, take my power cable, and relocate every hour. If that fails, drink coffee until every single thing is interesting.
Take a vacation when you get above two french presses worth of productivity.
This post is quite self-serving (or hopefully it will serve a close relative). There is a theory out there that treatment of young patients with antidepressants can bring on bipolar disorder. Can anyone point me to any guidance on this?
I’ve read the following abstract:
In 51 reports of patients diagnosed with MDD and treated with an AD, the overall risk of mood-switching was 8.18% (7837/95,786) within 2.39±2.99 years of treatment, or 3.42 (95% CI: 3.34–3.50) %/year. Risk was 2.6 (CI: 2.5–2.8) times greater with/without AD-treatment by meta-analysis of 10 controlled trials. Risk increased with time up to 24 months of treatment, with no secular change (1968–2012). Incidence rates were 4.5 (CI: 4.1–4.8)-times greater among juveniles than adults (5.62/1.26 %/year; p<0.0001). In 12 studies the overall rate of new BPD-diagnoses was 3.29% (1928/56,754) within 5.38 years (0.61 [0.58–0.64] %/year), or 5.6-times lower (3.42/0.61) than annualized rates of mood-switching.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165032712007306
There is an obvious confounding factor — I assume that juveniles diagnosed with depression and being treated with antidepressants have more severe symptoms than juveniles diagnosed with depression but not being treated with antidepressants. But, my brother was bipolar, and eventually committed suicide, while my relative has been diagnosed with depression and is being treated with antidepressants (and lithium) following a suicide attempt. So this theory is a concern.
Relatedly, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder seem quite similar at the severe end, where my brother was.
Megan McArdle column on immigration.
This seemed broadly correct to me. It seems to me that immigration policy is debated as a culture war/symbolism kind of policy. (Build The Wall and No Human is Illegal are both about symbols. Hell, separating kids from parents is symbolic, but with some people liking the symbolism while most (I think) don’t like it.)
If our immigration policy really mattes to our country’s future, then it should be debated as a kind of technocratic issue–which immigrants will add the most to the country’s future, what are the costs, what criteria should we use to grant visas, etc. But that essentially never happens in any mainstream venue I’ve seen. In many ways, Trump has been successful in raising the immigration issue because he’s very effective at making the symbolic arguments. (Universal e-verify plus fining the hell out of employers of illegal immigrants would probably do more than building a big, beautiful wall, but it’s not much of a symbol.)
Eh, I think it happens plenty in right-wing circles. I go pretty far right and I know nobody whose position is “No immigrants, ever, period.” There’s a whole lot of discussion about criteria, costs, benefits, etc.
“Build the wall” notably applies to illegal immigrants only, and even then, is largely used as a symbol (as you say) meant to drive a hard bargain against the other side.
There are many people who’s position is no non white immigrants, and many more who’s position is no immigration that would have a net effect of reducing the white share of the electorate.
Heck, there were enough voters who wanted lower immigration and higher wages to elect Trump.
“Lower immigration” is quite different from “no immigration.”
I’ve never heard of any. Can you name one. Freaking Chris Cantwell has conceded that minorities would be technically allowed to immigrate into his imagined utopian ethnostate (under certain conditions, of course).
While I’m sure there are some who would make such an argument, can you support “many” and “many more” in some way? Preferably sources not about actual KKK or Stormfront types, which are by no means “many.”
Yep. There is no coherent policy proposal, or even [publicly-available] conceptualization of the issue, on either side. There certainly hasn’t been in decades and very probably never was.
Trump made a coherent policy proposal months ago. It was rejected for being clearly a racist and white supremacist policy because it instituted a sort of points system.
Actually, as I pointed out to you not long ago, the fact that it instituted a points system was not objectionable, as evidenced by the fact that Democrats and moderate Republicans tried to pass their own version of a points system proposal five years ago; an attempt that was rejected by conservative House Republicans.
That does nothing to address the claim at issue – which is that “no coherent policy proposals have been made.”
You seem to not only confirm my counter of “yes they have” but to further validate it by adding “more than once.”
It counters the claim that
I agree this doesn’t affect the broader point you’re making; I’m only interjecting because this is the second time in recent days I have seen you making the exact same claim, even after having already given you evidence that your claim is wrong and a mischaracterization.
Didn’t it also cut legal immigration significantly?
Let’s say that the proposal is this: border enforcement that just works because magic, plus Canada’s immigration system, plus the same per-capita rate of legal immigration as Canada has (over double the US’, I think).
Would that proposal go over well with Republicans?
If we also deport the >12 million illegal immigrants currently here, it would almost certainly go over well.
Assuming that the deportations and border enforcement actually seemed likely to happen that is. Not just an insincere promise.
That depends on the subset of Republicans, but it would be very popular with almost all of the Republicans I know.
Business Republicans and Libertarians would approve of the increase in legal immigration, and the primary problem for most of the blue collar group would be handled.
Doubling the US’s legal immigration might be a harder pill to swallow for those who think the total ratio of 1st generation immigrants is too high, and may ask for a lower amount until current levels subside over time. That, or deport as Nabil says, but that sounds politically and logistically implausible.
Fair enough, I wasn’t aware of that. I think I still stand by no side having a concrete, internally-consistent position, or at least being unwilling to publicly say what it is.
Eh, I do not want a “symbolic wall.” I want a wall that stops/slows illegal border crossings*.
Also, e-verify** has been part of Trump’s immigration proposal from the beginning, and raids on illegal employers have increased markedly, and the owners are being prosecuted to the extent they can be.
None of this has anything to do with cultural symbolism. What I want is as close to zero illegal border crossings as possible.
* I understand many people do not believe a wall will work. I file these arguments in the “arguments from thing I don’t want won’t work anyway” bin. No one is convinced by such arguments.
** I understand there are problems with e-verify, which should probably be addressed in a technocratic manner.
How do you expect to ever find out that the thing you want, won’t work if you do it the way you are currently trying to do it but might work if you did it a different way?
Which I am fairly certain, is the case here, but you’ve just pretty much announced that you are going to put your fingers in your ears and hum real loud if anyone tries to tell you that.
Then you have already presumed an answer to the most important question in the debate, and it is an answer at odds to the one held by half the debaters. That question is, “should we make this decision based on what is best for our country’s future, or on what is best for the set of people including our countrymen and all prospective immigrants?”
Or, more cynically, everybody cares mostly about our country’s future, but the most important question regardng that issue is the one you (and McArdle) are still not asking: “Will these immigrants likely vote for Democrats or for Republicans”?
My guess is that most people haven’t thought it through carefully, but among those who have, I would be quite surprised to see a large fraction arguing for the approach of summing up the utilities of the people inside the country plus the immigrants. That’s mostly libertarian economists, I think.
The second question is more plausible for political actors to be thinking about, but it requires thinking a lot further ahead than most politicians seem to think. A big wave of immigration today will probably start changing electoral outcomes in a decade or two.
There is an interesting new book out about parasites that strongly affect the behavior of their hosts for their own benefit, such as fungi and wasps. The book is “Plight of the Living Dead” by Matt Simon. You can read a review and discussion with the author here:
https://gizmodo.com/real-life-zombie-animals-walk-the-earth-thanks-to-thous-1829657886
How do people feel about the value of Q and A segments after live lectures, debates or panel discussions?
Maybe I’ve just gone and listened to the wrong ones, but I rarely find them useful, and think it would often be better to let the speaker(s) go on rather than indulge audience questions. At least in my experience, questioners, even at events at very prestigious universities, rarely ask interesting, intelligent or even coherent questions. (See for instance this debate between Noam Chomsky and Alan Dershowitz at HKS.)
Furthermore, usually only a small fraction of people who want to ask questions get to do so, which is itself usually a small fraction of the audience. There are also structural limitations hampering these sessions: moderators often repeat the mantra of “be quick and make sure your question ends in a question,” but, quite understandably, people often want to make contributions to the conversation that take time to elaborate and aren’t strictly questions.
Insofar as the chance to ask a question is a major motivation for people to attend such events, I understand why Q and A persists, and why for instance Sam Harris explicitly has shifted his live events to focus on audience questions. However, personally, in almost every instance I would rather that live events of various kinds would simply give the speakers more time instead of opening up for audience questions.
In an academic context, the questions are essential. It’s not exaggeration to say that I often learn a lot more from a single good question than from ten minutes of a presentation. If I can’t think of anything worth asking after hearing someone speak for a half an hour it’s clear that I didn’t understand it.
For a pop science or entertainment talk, skipping the Q&A might help speed things along but to the extent that anyone is there to actually learn it’s totally invaluable.
Board game thread:
Twilight Imperium is a very odd board game, because it’s the first game I’ve ever played which seems to be actively trying to distract the players from their own ultimate goal.
The core of the game is actually dirt simple. Fulfill objectives to gain victory points, first one to ten points wins. There are a few extra rules to cover corner cases like the turn order in the status phase to prevent multiple people from getting to ten at the same time. But that isn’t too complex in itself.
Layered over that, though, are about a half-dozen board games worth of rules for trade, exploring and colonizing planets, warfare, researching technology, and eventually passing laws in the galactic senate. The game even comes with a full booklet of backstory for the fictional universe of the games and each of the eighteen different species.
Over the course of a 6-12 hour game keeping track of all of that stuff gets really distracting and it’s easy to lose sight of your ultimate goal of collecting ten victory points. You need to maintain a clear head to keep from getting sucked into the minutiae.
Have other people had the same experience, either with TI or another game?
The board game Dominion consists of treasure, victory, and action cards. Victory cards are all that matter for winning (usually) but slow you down before the end of the game; treasure cards are used to buy more cards of all types, and action cards are used to accelerate by breaking the rules in various ways (removing cards from your deck, drawing extra cards, attacking opponents, etc.). The action cards used in the game vary according to player choice at set-up, with many being introduced in expansions.
With some set-ups, a competitive strategy is to simply buy treasure cards, ignoring the more interesting but niche action cards (partially because usually only 1 action card is playable in a turn and your had size is limited). Even apart from that, you are probably better off focusing on a strategy and not being distracted by the variety of action cards.
It’s a flaw in game design if the fun sub-systems actually detract from winning, but if all of them are useful at certain times but not others, that adds depth. I think this is the case with TI, but it’s also true a lot of it is there for immersion. A lot of the politics cards that I’ve seen, for instance, often don’t do much, but it emphasizes the “deteriorating galactic empire” aspect of the setting.
Never played TI, but re: Dominion a lot of the action cards do things like giving you more actions, and I don’t think it would ever be a winning strategy to not get them. But usually of the ten action cards available, there might be 2-3 that you don’t get any of. Good game by the way.
You mean get them along with other (“terminal”) action cards. While you are setting up this engine, someone else just buying silvers, then golds, then provinces may be able to out pace you.
Usually not, thankfully; it’s almost always better to mix in some action cards for card draw or filtering, which is why I said competitive and not dominant, which is close enough to a pun that you can be sure I would have gone for it if applicable.
Dominion sounds interesting, I’ll check it out.
Some of the agenda phase cards are boring, but in the games I’ve played there’s always one potential game-changer card per agenda phase. Usually because an obscure card plays into one or more races strategies.
I don’t think that TI does immersion very well though. It doesn’t feel like you’re barbarians fighting over the corpse of a dying empire so much as explorers populating an empty galaxy. If I wanted to get that feeling I would either add a seventh player to play the Lazax remnants or at least put some kind of tokens on empty planets to make them seem inhabited.
For a while “Is it better than Always Buying Silver?” was the first hurdle a potential strategy had to clear. Seems like the expansions have since lowered that bar considerably.
Edit: Ack, ninja’d!
Can’t say I’ve experienced that. The heaviest game I’ve played is Scythe, which is a 4X-ish game (explore, expand, exploit, exterminate — “-ish” because there’s no real extermination, in a battle the defeated units are just sent back to their starting base), and while there are many different things you can do during the course of a session — acquire ressources, explore the map, build buildings, build mechs, fight other players, develop your technology, develop your administration, develop your worker population, gain reputation, etc, pretty much all of them are conductive to gaining victory points.
I don’t want it to sound like building fleets or researching technology is completely useless to winning in Twilight Imperium. It’s more that you can easily go overboard.
If you’re playing Hacan, it’s to your benefit to build up a huge pile of trade goods because you can spend them on achieving objectives. But being the richest player takes work and is rewarding in itself, which means that they can end up focusing more on getting rich than thinking about what to spend their money on.
I mean, over the 12-18 hour marathons of Axis and Allies, occasionally someone gets obsessed with one particular territory that ends up blinding them to everything else. Not exactly the same though…
12-18 hours?! Is this the 1940 edition, where you buy the European and Pacific boards separately to have twice as many territories and units?
1984 edition. It was….a slog. Our shortest game was 12 hours because I accidenally under-defended Japan and America got really lucky with an amphibious invasion. We just forfeited after losing Japan.
Here’s another example–Magic the Gathering. Magic has 5 colors with different strengths, and in each set the relative strengths of the colors fluctuates a bit. Sometimes the colors that look to control and win in the end game excel, but sometimes the aggressive colors are stronger, even to the point that the special mechanics of the set are basically traps.
I think this was the case with the Amonkhet expansion, at least in limited (draft) format–expecting to play cards with cost more than 4 or so meant death to Boros Exert aggro.
Players encountering a strong red-white deck will mutter “Oh great, looks like the fun police are out again.”
Many games where expansion needed to gain power isn’t the same as winning –
ie. Dominion or Splendor, where some people concentrate/distracted by getting power rather than points.
Sometimes people concentrate on one victory condition and completely forget about others.
Games where you can sacrifice battles/pieces to win wars – Go, Chess, etc.
I haven’t seen much of games where it’s simply too complicated and the goal is lost – generally just when the end goal was distracted by a more immediate success.
Your Halloween costume is “sexy” + the last thing you searched for on Google
For me, that is “sexy Goldman Sachs interns”.
I’ll just stay home.
Mine is even worse. Sexy G3 battlecruiser.
I don’t know if they’ve gotten to the G3 battlecruisers yet, but sexy warship girls are unfortunately very popular in some parts of the Internet right now.
some of us like big guns
Dear Japan, stop making cartoons. (/Mystery Science Theater 3000)
How the heck does one dress like a Goldman Sachs intern, anyway? I’m picturing a young man in a short haircut, khaki pants, glasses and an understated sport shirt.
What you described is a bit too casual, at least for the main NYC office. Dress pants and a dress shirt is typical. Suit and/or tie or female equivalent is overkill unless they’re in a client-facing role, in which case it might be mandatory.
Sexy twilight imperium. So I guess I’m going to as a shirtless guy with a lion head?
There are Stone Age sculptures like that. Topless lioness women too.
Sexy defenstration of Prague.
Going to require some interesting reinterpretation.
‘List of measures of auto-correlation.’
This is going to be a weird Halloween for me.
But I’m using Bing nowadays!
Then it’s not “sexy”, it’s “kawaii”.
“Kawaii NetHack checking item prices”. I guess being a cute dungeon shopkeeper wouldn’t be so bad.
Her name is Recette.
Sexy motivational interviewing
Sexy Chinese Chicken
Definitely going to fall, ahem, afowl of the culture police that one…
Sexy find recent google searches
Before that, sexy list of political false flag
Sexy SR-71.
Endorsed.
“Sexy how to retrieve ring from air duct.”
Sexy Governor of either Florida or Georgia.
Sexy German electricity market to 2050
Difficult…
sexy excel vba csv extra commas
uh
YKINOK
“Sexy House Document 531”
…
That would be both weird and culture-warry in a bunch of different directions.
“Sexy Calvin and Hobbes snowmen”.
“Sexy Bulls Hornets”
Hmmmm…….
An interesting analysis of the causes of Trump’s electoral victory. Personally I’m not wholly convinced, but food for thought nevertheless.
How droll.
LET’S GET READY TO RUUUUUUMMMMBBBLLLLEEEE
Rumble is a game I propose to play starting next comment thread. Or rather, we’ll play by email and I’ll post each round as it occurs. In brief (if you don’t wanna click the thing) Rumble is
This post is just to gauge
a) if there’s any interest at all in playing.
b) if anyone has played before and what they’re experience was like.
c) if you have any suggestions on how to make it go smoothly.
For my part a) Yes, obviously.
b) I played this on another forum oh….9 years ago? And found it pretty dang fun so maybe you all will to. As I recall the winner wound up bidding very low amounts for a wide swath of powers while almost everyone else focused on just a few. Maybe 2/3rds of players were knocked out by round 4. So uh keep that in mind.
c) My plan is to collect players and powers via a google sheet that I’ll share with everyone who signs up. Every player can select two powers, either from the classic list or of their own creation (subject to my editing and approval) to submit for bids, probably within 1 week of kickoff. After powers are assigned, I’ll post what everyone selected and their current power then it’s off to the races.
Rounds will take place over a couple days (3?) and anyone who hasn’t emailed me in that time will assign all their energy to defense. Whoever is left standing at the end will be crowned king of the ring, the sultan of smash etc etc.
YALL READY FOR THIS?!?
Like I reported last thread, I just read worm, so I don’t think I can turn this down.
https://slate.com/technology/2018/10/ovulation-research-women-replication-crisis.html
There were a lot of bad studies about how ovulation affects women.
Yeah, Andrew Gellman had a lot of fun with various studies of this type awhile back.
Does anyone have a good metric for evaluating judges that are up for election? I feel like I’m generally a fairly informed voter, but I haven’t developed a good system for evaluating judges other than read a bunch of their opinions, which is largely an amount of research that I (and probably the vast majority of voters) don’t have time to do. Anyone have any good strategies? I’m in Los Angeles if you just want to tell me who to vote for and why. 🙂
One factor to consider is that for CA Supreme and Appeals court judges, losing a retention election will create a vacancy that will be filled by an appointment by the incoming Governor. That will almost certainly by Gavin Newsom. So you could use a heuristic of your opinion to Newsom relative to your opinion of whichever Governor initially appointed to judges up for retention. Brown appointed Kruger and Schwarzenegger appointed Corrigan to the state Supreme Court, and I’m not sure who appointed the various appeals court judges who are up for retention in your district.