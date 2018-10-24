Nominating Oneself For The Short End Of A Tradeoff

I’ve gotten a chance to discuss The Whole City Is Center with a few people now. They remain skeptical of the idea that anyone could “deserve” to have bad things happen to them, based on their personality traits or misdeeds.
These people tend to imagine the pro-desert faction as going around, actively hoping that lazy people (or criminals, or whoever) suffer. I don’t know if this passes an Intellectual Turing Test. When I think of people deserving bad things, I think of them having nominated themselves to get the short end of a tradeoff.
Let me give three examples:
1. Imagine an antidepressant that works better than existing antidepressants, one that consistently provides depressed people real relief. If taken as prescribed, there are few side effects and people do well. If ground up, snorted, and taken at ten times the prescribed dose – something nobody could do by accident, something you have to really be trying to get wrong – it acts as a passable heroin substitute, you can get addicted to it, and it will ruin your life.
The antidepressant is popular and gets prescribed a lot, but a black market springs up, and however hard the government works to control it, a lot of it gets diverted to abusers. Many people get addicted to it and their lives are ruined. So the government bans the antidepressant, and everyone has to go back to using SSRIs instead.
Let’s suppose the government is being good utilitarians here: they calculated out the benefit from the drug treating people’s depression, and the cost from the drug being abused, and they correctly determined the costs outweighed the benefits.
But let’s also suppose that nobody abuses the drug by accident. The difference between proper use and abuse is not subtle. Everybody who knows enough to know anything about the drug at all has heard the warnings. Nobody decides to take ten times the recommended dose of antidepressant, crush it, and snort it, through an innocent mistake. And nobody has just never heard the warnings that drugs are bad and can ruin your life.
Somebody is going to get the short end of the stick. If the drug is banned, depressed people will lose access to relief for their condition. If the drug is permitted, recreational users will continue having the opportunity to destroy their lives. And we’ve posited that the utilitarian calculus says that banning the antidepressant would be better. But I still feel, in some way, that the recreational users have nominated themselves to get the worse end of this tradeoff. Depressed people shouldn’t have to suffer because you see a drug that says very clearly on the bottle “DO NOT TAKE TOO MUCH OF THIS YOU WILL GET ADDICTED AND IT WILL BE TERRIBLE” and you think “I think I shall take too much of this”.
(this story is loosely based on the history of tianeptine in the US)
2. Suppose you’re in a community where some guy is sexually harassing women. You tell him not to and he keeps doing it, because that’s just the kind of guy he is, and it’s unclear if he can even stop himself. Eventually he does it so much that you kick him out of the community.
Then one of his friends comes to you and says “This guy harassed one woman per month, and not even that severely. On the other hand, kicking him out of the community costs him all of his friends, his support network, his living situation, and his job. He is a pretty screwed-up person and it’s unclear he will ever find more friends or another community. The cost to him of not being in this community, is actually greater than the cost of being harassed is to a woman.”
Somebody is going to have their lives made worse. Either the harasser’s life will be worse because he’s kicked out of the community. Or women’s lives are worse because they are being harassed. Even if I completely believe the friend’s calculation that kicking him out will bring more harm on him than keeping him would bring harm to women, I am still comfortable letting him get the short end of the tradeoff.
And this is true even if we are good determinists and agree he only harasses somebody because of an impulse control problem secondary to an underdeveloped frontal lobe, or whatever the biological reason for harassing people might be.
(not going to bring up what this story is loosely based on, but it’s not completely hypothetical either)
3. Sometimes in discussions of basic income, someone expresses concern that some people’s lives might become less meaningful if they didn’t have a job to give them structure and purpose.
And I respond “Okay, so those people can work, basic income doesn’t prohibit you from working, it just means you don’t have to.”
And they object “But maybe these people will choose not to work even though work would make them happier, and they will just suffer and be miserable.”
Again, there’s a tradeoff. Somebody’s going to suffer. If we don’t grant basic income, it will be people stuck in horrible jobs with no other source of income. If we do grant basic income, it will be people who need work to have meaning in their lives, but still refuse to work. Since the latter group has a giant door saying “SOLUTION TO YOUR PROBLEMS” wide open in front of them but refuses to take it, I find myself sympathizing more with the former group. That’s true even if some utilitarian were to tell me that the latter group outnumbers them.
I find all three of these situations joining the increasingly numerous ranks of problems where my intuitions differ from utilitarianism. What should I do?
One option is to dismiss them as misfirings of the heuristic “expose people to the consequences of their actions so that they are incentivized to make the right action”. I’ve tried to avoid that escape by specifying in each example that even when they’re properly exposed and incentivized the calculus still comes out on the side of making the tradeoff in their favor. But maybe this is kind of like saying “Imagine you could silence this one incorrect person without any knock-on effects on free speech anywhere else and all the consequences would be positive, would you do it?” In the thought experiment, maybe yes; in the real world this either never happens, or never happens with 100% certainty, or never happens in a way that’s comfortably outside whatever Schelling fence you’ve built for yourself. I’m not sure I find that convincing because in real life we don’t treat “force people to bear the consequences of their action” as a 100% sacred principle that we never violate.
Another option is to dismiss them as people “revealing their true preferences”, eg if the harasser doesn’t stop harassing women, he must not want to be in the community too much. But I think this operates on a really sketchy idea of revealed preference, similar to the Caplanian one where if you abuse drugs that just means you like drugs so there’s no problem. Most of these situations feel like times when that simplified version of preferences breaks down.
A friend reframes the second situation in terms of the cost of having law at all. It’s important to be able to make rules like “don’t sexually harass people”, and adding a clause saying “…but we’ll only enforce these when utilitarianism says it’s correct” makes them less credible and creates the opportunity for a lot of corruption. I can see this as a very strong answer to the second scenario (which might be the strongest), although I’m not sure it applies much to the first or third.
I could be convinced that my desire to let people who make bad choices nominate themselves for the short end of tradeoffs is just the utilitarian justifications (about it incentivizing behavior, or it revealing people’s true preferences) crystallized into a moral principle. I’m not sure if I hold this moral principle or not. I’m reluctant to accept the ban-antidepressant, tolerate-harasser, and repeal-basic-income solutions, but I’m also not sure what justification I have for not doing so except “Here’s a totally new moral principle I’m going to tack onto the side of my existing system”.
But I hope people at least find this a more sympathetic way of understanding when people talk about “desert” than a caricatured story where some people just need to suffer because they’re bad.
Scott, the dilemma you are describing is one of the classic criticisms of utilitarianism, sometimes called “The magistrate and the mob”.
I don’t think it’s the same as that at all.
Your example may be more general but it’s the same basic principal. Simple fact of the matter is that utilitarianism requires a substrate of deontology or virtue ethics to keep it from settling into a defect-defect equilibrium where everyone has to be on constant guard against being pushed front of trolleys or having thier organs harvested in the name of the “public good”.
Granting that utilitarianism requires additional principals beyond maximize utility/minimize suffering is effectively a concession that utilitarianism has failed on it’s own merits as any such rules/principals you add will put you back in deontology/virtue ethics territory anyway.
Sure, Scott is talking about rule utilitarianism. That addresses the Magistrate and Mob. This post is about what rule to choose.
Of course, rule utilitarianism just becomes another set of rules that are abstracted further and further away from the utility principle.
I think my answer to the overall problem here is basically to gesture in the general direction of Ozy’s recent post on Silicon Valley Liberalism.
Narrowing down on specific cases, though: the reason that my instinct in 1 is to not ban the drug is because I don’t actually trust regulators to do bans in a net-positive-utility way, even if in a spherical-cow thought experiment banning the drug could potentially improve things. (And, indeed, when I run the relevant thought experiment as a pure thing without taking into account concerns of knock-on effects, I find myself endorsing banning the drug.)
And then the UBI case… I think my answer there is just, very straightforwardly, that I don’t expect the negative utility of the people who suffer in absence of jobs and who nonetheless choose not to get a job when on UBI to be anywhere near as great as the positive utility of the people who suffer under current having-a-job-is-basically-mandatory conditions and are freed from that. If someone were to convincingly argue that my expectations on that front were wrong, I might change my mind about the goodness of UBI; and, in the thought-experiment world where it in fact is the case that UBI produces net negative utility, I’m inclined against UBI for exactly that reason.
Wow, that article summed up my beliefs pretty much exactly, although I don’t live in Silicon Valley. I agree we need a better cluster word for these beliefs. I use “neoliberal” for myself but as Ozy says that is kind of terrible.
“Here’s a totally new moral principle I’m going to tack onto the side of my existing system”.
What could be more utilitarian than adding principles to utilitarianism that make it work better?
To be a bit less flippant, why would we expect the most effective rules for maximising the happiness of organisms that are an accumulation of many different evolutionary paths, strategies, and selection pressures to be simple?
I don’t know the name for it, but there has to be a fallacy that describes our desire to oversimplify complex systems, and expect there to be a reachable state of perfection. Taking as our first axiom that such states are inherently unstable seems like it resolves this whole discussion.
Couldn’t agree more. Absent a very naïve kind of moral realism, why should we expect the moral system we would feel most comfortable endorsing to be simple, elegant or readily expressible? I quite understand that it would be incredibly helpful from an AI risk point of view if we could come up with a comprehensible system everyone could broadly endorse, but the project strikes me as utterly hopeless.
Or to extend your evolutionary metaphor, if coming up with a simple, elegant, consistent moral system that actually works were that easy, someone would have likely done so by now.
Its a good thing the concept of individual rights has never been tried.
Wait are you being serious? Because if so one should be aware “individual rights” has its host of issues just like any ethical system:
How do you determine what is and isn’t a right?
In which ways do a rights existence morally obligate people to act in a certain way?
For instance does it just mean people can’t act to deliberately infringe on that right? If so what counts as deliberately infringing on a right given actions can have indirect consequences?
Do rights morally require people actively go out of their way to ensure other people’s rights are upheld, and if so to what extent?
The point is the issues here are as abundant as those of most ethical systems and the more you examine them in detail the more intractable those problems become (and/or the more you start having to tack on extra stuff because it makes the theory work better).
It’s about agency, I think. If someone of sound mind, knowing the consequences of their actions, chooses to do something, even if it looks like a terrible choice from the outside–well, that’s their right. They’re presumed to be maximizing utility using a different function than you do.
1) I think “They’re presumed to be maximizing utility using a different function than you do.” demands more philosophical explanation
2) Drug addicts have only limited agency when it comes to their addiction.
Yes, but only once they’re addicts. What’s at issue is the act of taking the drug for the first few times that turns them into addicts, when there is not yet a factor that diminishes their agency with respect to that act.
I disagree with this concept that “addicts have limited agency.” Addicts are humans who respond to incentives. Their behavior looks different because they place a higher value on having their substance than most non-addicted people. But, they can abstain temporarily or permanently if sufficiently motivated (everything from quitting completely to “I’ll give you $10 if you don’t drink today”). Any addiction you can think of is one that people have fixed for themselves without the intervention of do-gooders.
It’s important to remember this given the long history of dehumanizing addicts, imprisoning them, and torturing them based on the claim that they are slaves to the drug and cannot help themselves.
You should check out Bryan Caplan’s paper “The Economics of Szasz”
Then drug addicts should be treated like children and their caretakers have the right to punish them and take away their toys and we don’t grant them all the same rights as everyone else.
And that fixes the issue how? It just prolongs or dances around it. Determining what is neurologically aberrant and targeting that, both in a counseling and medicated manner is a reasonably effective methodology. That being said, I will admit as much that establishing consequences is useful, especially in initiating first steps towards treatment, or perhaps mandating such, but it cant be left at that only…
The more I learn about the ways in which humans predictably make bad choices, the less I’m certain that there’s any such thing as a person of sound mind. Still, I find myself agreeing about the idea of nominating oneself for the short end of a tradeoff – not as an absolute thing, but as one more condition to include in decision making.
I logged in to say mostly this. It’s _absolutely_ about agency. This is the standard “do we care about opportunity or about outcome” conundrum. Do we accept more overall actual suffering in order to reduce potential suffering “if only people made better choices”?
For myself, I’m OK with some unfairness – I don’t use the word “fault”, but I am willing to help those who I find more sympathetic at the expense of those I don’t. I sympathize more with the women than the molester, more with the depressives than the drug addicts, and with the zero-productivity workers more than the potentially-satisfied-workers-who-wont-try-hard-enough-without-financial-necessity.
Maybe this is looking to hard into the specific example and not at the point being made, but does the fact that the addicts likely had some mental health problems prior to the addiction (depression or other) impact your sympathy towards the addicts at all?
This is not necessarily directed at you as I don’t really know how you feel about these issues in a general sense, but it seems like there are a lot of people who are very vocal about supporting people with depression and the like, but have a very negative view towards addicts, which seems like a highly contradictory position to hold to me.
I don’t think it changes the decision in this case (the drugs should be available), but probably changes what outcomes are acceptable for the addict group and what measures (other than banning the drug entirely) should be taken to protect or help the addicts, right?
Yeah, there’s been a few good looks at how the current opioid crisis is largely a function of economic issues, since there have been previous times of surge opioid usage without a corresponding increase in addiction rates.
Similarly, the HIV crisis among homosexuals has since turned around with social acceptance and encouraging medical research, instead of stifling it in the name of moral desert.
@Scott
I’ve hammered on this drum before, so feel free to ignore, but…
I think you’re coming to the point where you need to reckon with Plato.
It sounds to me like your utilitarianism isn’t really comparative; in many of these cases, A is “better” than B, but C, which requires B, is better than A. A world where depressed people can get the best treatment, and women aren’t sexually harassed, and people can self-actualize because they’re liberated from their janitorial duties is a *good* world, and by affirming world A we move away from world C.
So, what IS world C?
If you resist the siren song of repugnant conclusions (and I think you do), I think you’ll find that C is Plato’s Republic, but with Scott Alexander as its philosopher-king. If that’s the case, then your utilitarianism should really be understood as a moral pull in the direction of world C, and the problem disappears; this approach is utilitarian because it more closely resembles the one you’d respond with were you in world C.
This isn’t necessarily strictly true, but I think it’s useful to illustrate the real point: if a more-or-less utilitarian framework can be assumed, the thing you think you identify as “good” isn’t what you think it is; it’s more complicated, and certainly less articulable. If you interrogate your conception of the “good” rather than searching through details, implications, and justifications, I think you’ll find a more satisfying answer.
I’m very tickled that you’ve rediscovered and adopted the same reasoning that many Christian thinkers (C.S. Lewis, for example) have used to defend the concept of Hell.
It can’t be exactly the same. There’s no tradeoff involved in the case of Hell, since God, being omnipotent could presumably just send everyone straight to heaven.
Lewis’s view as I remember is it that essentially people send themselves to hell. From the (fantasically readable even if like me you’re solidly atheist) The Great Divorce
There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God, “Thy will be done,” and those to whom God says, in the end, “Thy will be done.” All that are in Hell, choose it.
Presumably here ‘a world with true free will’ is the good thing, and the tradeoff is at the cost of those who choose badly.
I guess there is a bit more honesty in Jehova’s Witnesses’ approach: Hell is the place where the _remains_ of those who chose not to accept eternal life from hands of God (and so got their chosen option of death-means-death and oblivion) are destroyed.
Of course, Lewis tries to paint a milder Hell than most denominations do, so one could assume that the inhabitants there do not actively regret that they did not have the option of being obliterated.
That doesn’t solve the problem because there is no reason why an omnipotent, benevolent god should make it so that they can do that. God is responsible for there being a tradeoff in the first place.
This is very, very different from the situation Scott discusses here.
DavidS’s explanation addressed this, actually, where he mentions “free will.” With free will in the picture, your phrase “make it so that they can do that” falls apart. Even omnipotence doesn’t make logically contradictory things possible, and “free will” without the possibility of rejection sounds pretty self-contradictory to me.
No, free will doesn’t solve this at all. It’s not about their having an internal ability to choose, it’s about the world being such that the tradeoff is even there in the first place. There is no good reason for there to be an ugly trade-off in which some people can nominate themselves for the short end. You could make everything the same and just remove hell from the equation – and an omnipotent and benevolent god would.
I post this about once a month, but there’s an answer to at least the first level of that critique. It’s not super satisfying emotionally, but as far as I can tell, it’s rock solid as a matter of logic.
1) When you say God is “omnipotent,” you mean either that:
1.1) He’s otherwise all-powerful but logically bounded (for example, He can make it so that the sky is made of cherries or that it’s not, but He can’t simultaneously make it true that (sky is made of cherries) and not-(sky is made of cherries); or
1.2) God is so all-powerful that He’s not logically bounded. (So He can cause both P and not-P to be simultaneously true for any P and without contradiction).*
2) Therefore:
2.1) If God is otherwise omnipotent within logical bounds, then it’s possible that we’re living in the best possible world for reasons we don’t fully understand. It might be that morally imperfect beings can’t enter Heaven because that would change the nature of Heaven, for example.
2.2) If God is omnipotent without logical bounds, then He can just make it so that this is the best possible world by any standard you choose to judge.
3) Now even granting that, it does seem that within logical bounds, there are things God could do to improve the benevolence of the Universe. For example, even if the concept of Hell is necessary and even if imperfect beings can’t enter Heaven, He could just put each sinner into a matrix that seemed like Heaven to them. (But as said, this might be a worse world, even for the sinner – we can’t be sure.)
* This is also the answer to “If God is omnipotent, can He make a rock so heavy that He can’t lift it?”
– If He’s omnipotent within logical bounds, then He can either make the rock so heavy that He can’t lift it or He can lift it, but not both.
– If He’s omnipotent without logical bounds, then He can make a rock so heavy that he can’t lift it, and He can lift it, and there is no contradiction because that’s how omnipotent He is.
I think one of the important stipulations to God described (at least in the Bible) is that he can not violate his nature. That would, in my opinion at least, declare that God has some form of boundary (although we may not be able to catch him in it).
@J Mann: Agreed. I just think that “it’s possible that we’re living in the best possible world for reasons we don’t fully understand” is slightly more absurd than Cartesian skepticism.
@Creutzer – I agree that trying to convince someone of the Abrahamic faith with Cartesian logic is unlikely to succeed, but it’s also very hard to convince someone out of it with the Problem of Evil.
Somewhat upsettingly, one good solution for our hypothetical God would be to lie a lot, assuming that lying isn’t so immoral as to obviate the obvious benefits. If you’re living in a Solipsistic universe that has been designed for your personal moral growth and testing, then we need a lot fewer “mysterious reasons Cruetzer can’t understand” to at least get to a benevolent universe.
@J Mann:
I could be wrong, but didn’t God create logic in the first place ? If he did, then presumably he could change it at will; he also could’ve created logic to exclude himself, or to make all the dice always land in his favor (so to speak, since we know He doesn’t play dice), etc. If not, then this would imply that logic existed before God, and might in fact be more powerful than God; so, our next line of questioning would be, “who created logic, and why shouldn’t we worship that thing, instead ?”
@Bugmaster You’re presuming that Logic isn’t an inherent quality of God, something that I don’t think there is any reason to believe given the description the Christian Bible provides. If Logic is just an inherent quality of god, then it is likely that it is neither created by something external to god nor is something that god can change.
I’d argue it’s not even that logic might be a property of God: it’s that omnipotence means being able to do any thing, and illogical statements like ‘give people free will while dictating what they decide’ (or for that matter ‘create a triangle with four sides’) is just not a thing at all. The fact we can write these sentences doesn’t mean they refer to anything.
I think the Problem of Evil can work emotionally and probabalistically, but not logically. The classic argument that omnipotence and benevolence is incompatible with any evil assumes that it’s impossible for evils and good to be bound up together, and I don’t think that’s demonstrated by e.g. Hume when he makes the argument.
Agreed with the point above that in practice the Problem of Evil is simpler to solve if you remain sceptical about other minds: my own life is not I think incompatible with a benevolent God, even if it’s not constant bliss. But it’s far harder to feel the same can be said for some others’ lives.
Of course, the other solution, used by Lewis and others, is to face the scale of suffering but argue that it looks different sub specie aeternitatis – that the immensities of it pale compared to the infinite world that awaits. Whether you find this palatable varies, and for me the problem of evil ends up being as much an aesthetic/intuitive question as a logical one, lining up ‘Rebellion’ from the Brothers Karamazov or Candide against the dialogue with Mustapha Mond at the end of Brave New World and so on.
The one thing that I think is overwhelmingly clear is that a straightforward observation of the world does not give us evidence of God’s goodness. When Leibniz said we lived in the best of all possible worlds it was because he thought that logically we must do, rather than because he thought when he looked at the world everything seemed peachy.
Exactly. Thanks for adding this explanation.
In this account (not necessarily mine, by the way– I’m just saying it’s a common account), “free will” is seen in the same kind of light as tianeptine or UBI in Scott’s examples, except that the trade-off isn’t just practical matter: it’s a logical necessity.
Without some kind of “free will” (or “responsibility” if you prefer– as with Scott’s examples it probably works even if you insist on determinism), the Universal-Value-O-Meter probably just sits at zero, because nothing interesting (in the sense of moral choices) is happening. Does free will send the Universal-Value-O-Meter to a net positive? Quite plausibly, yes; and even if it doesn’t, Scott’s aside on more people suffering with UBI suggests that it could still be justified in his framework.
C.S. Lewis (who’s a bit radical in this regard) tends to see Hell as a very direct expression of free will: it’s simply the state of consciously rejecting God. Other Christian writers see it as a natural consequence– rather than an artificial punishment– of behavior that amounts to culpable rejection. But this distinction doesn’t make much difference for the argument here. Even John Lennon couldn’t seem to imagine a world where Heaven exists and Hell doesn’t.
I’m not sure that I could consciously reject God, assuming I was convinced that He was a). real, and b). all-loving. I couldn’t even consciously reject believing that the sky is blue (and no, pretending like I believe that it’s really green with pink polka dots doesn’t count).
Maybe John Lennon couldn’t, but ancient Jews certainly could. In ancient Judaism, there’s no Hell, only Sheol, which is sort of a holding place for shades of the dead, regardless of their goodness or wickedness. Heaven does exist, but may or may not be inaccessible to all but a few especially spiritual people (I’m not 100% clear on this, admittedly).
That said, I’m not even sure if the concept of “free will” is coherent under Christianity. Can God (who is omniscient, and the creator of humans) predict, with perfect accuracy, each action that any human would take throughout that human’s life ?
Maybe Lennon just wasn’t as creative as you think. Positive afterlives existing and negative ones not is a common New Age theological claim, for instance.
> Even John Lennon couldn’t seem to imagine a world where Heaven exists and Hell doesn’t.
I think in «Imagine» the problem with Heaven is not that it implies Hell, but that it implies a Supreme Lord In Heaven with earthly lords claiming to act in the Lord’s name…
@Bugmaster: worth reading The Great Divorce. Rejecting God is rejecting God’s will and tends to involve things that come down to pride or desire for control/revenge.
So e.g. someone won’t go to heaven because someone who they knew in real life as a criminal was there (the criminal having repented is welcome). A domineering wife won’t go unless she gets to run her husband’s afterlife because ‘he belongs to me’. A sophisticated theologian is unwilling to consider anything so gauche as a literal heaven where you walk around and see angels. And so on.
Some personal axes being ground here clearly, but I think also quite an interesting take on psychology (ditto Screwtape). Well written too.
I think it is a mistake to link the concept of deserving to the concept of free will. Well, perhaps when discussing religion not. But in all other cases this implies a sense of cosmic justice that is not appropriate to human affairs.
People often mean a gazillion different things when they talk about deserving, but I think the common ground is *predictable* consequences are just, deserved and serves them well either from natural law or social agreement.
So we see these videos that some stupid drunk college student tries an unsafe stunt with fire and gets some burns and people say “well, what did he expect?” with strong undertones of “serves him right”. And I think it is not even about saying that “people who mispredict should suffer” but “people who mispredict MAY suffer, and that is okay”. That is, if he is lucky and does not get burnt, people will typically not say “too bad he should be burnt”, just don’t mind if he gets unlucky and gets burnt.
I think this logic really predicts how people generally think about deserts. If we had unlimited resources, nobody cares if some people are lazy and do not work. But having limited resources, saying lazy people deserve to go hungry means they MAY go hungry, and that is okay. They do not MUST go hungry, they may have just hit the lottery and that is okay. But in a world of scarce resources not working predictably leads to bad consequences and it is their predictability that makes others turn the cold shoulder. “What did he expect?”
This isn’t really about free will and cosmic justice. Ability to predict consequences does not require free will.
Surely predictable and chosen. If the college student had spontaneous combustion syndrome burns might also be predictable but not deserved.
I agree sometimes use the ‘should have seen it coming’ but I think inconsistently. For instance, if Alice is predictably fired for doing something Bob disapproves of, Bob will default to a ‘well, she should have seen it coming’ response (even if he’s unwilling to actually back the firing more explicitly).
But if Bob approves of what Alice is fired for, even though the firing is just as predictable, the same reasoning isn’t used.
I rather doubt that anyone actually says “Now that you ask, I’d rather go to Hell.” When someone speaks of people choosing it, they usually seem to be referring to the paragraph on page 61 of the 75-page popup window that says “By clicking Disbelieve, you indicate your acceptance of our Damnation Policy.”
I don’t think the “hell is voluntary” people are the same as the “hell is a lake of fire” people; the way I understand it is like the story of where heaven is people at a banquet table feeding each other with long-handled spoons and hell is people at a banquet table going hungry because they can’t feed themselves with their long-handled spoons.
This perhaps doesn’t address the larger theological point, but it brings to mind a story about a famous Frisian king, Redbad. Redbad was a pagan who fought (and defeated, albeit temporarily) the Franks under Charles “The Hammer” Martel. According to tradition Redbad was strongly considering conversion to Christianity. Upon inquiring with the missionary, he was told that if he converted he would go to Heaven, where he would be with other Christians, instead of to Hell, with all the other pagans. He then announced that he would rather be in Hell with his pagan ancestors than in Heaven with the hated Franks.
Relevant Wiki
Not in Lewis, though it’s one of his less orthodox moments. At least in The Great Divorce he sees people getting repeated post-mortem opportunities to change their minds.
That metaphor only works when someone goes to Hell because of obvious selfishness. It doesn’t work so well when it’s “by this long chain of abstract philosophical reasoning, you could have concluded that action A hurts people and/or separates you from God and action B helps people and/or brings you closer to God. By performing A anyway, you have chosen to go to Hell.”
The metaphor also doesn’t work well when you ask why someone already in Hell can’t repent and go to heaven. If you start saying “once you’ve decided never to feed someone with your spoon you can never do so in the future, because you’re in the spoon-decisions-are-irreversible place”, the metaphor collapses.
But how would heaven be any better than Earth if the former had its Hitlers and Stalins too?
By making sure nobody can maintain power over another one without continued consent. If we add abundance of resources, safety + comfort + powerlessness might be preferable to obliteration for some dictators.
But “consent” doesn’t solve anything. Feminists can give you all sorts of reasons why “consent” can’t truly exist in a sexual relationship between a high-status person and a low-status person. Socialists reject the idea that capitalism is fine because the worker “consents” to work for the capitalist.
And “equality” doesn’t solve these problems, even in heaven, unless heaven erases any sort of individuality you have. In heaven, a talented musician will be “higher-status” than I am by virtue of his talent, unless the musician is made untalented in heaven or everyone in heaven is a rock star.
@Conrad Honcho
I can give you all sort of reasons why we should initiate a 40k style worldwide purge of all homosexuals, but that don’t make ’em good or true.
@ Conrad Honcho
Consent doesn’t fully solve anything. Neither does resource abundance. But together they might still make the place much better than Earth.
Withdrawing force and resource control as methods of coercion can improve a situation (while being a completely fantastic assumption) even if it doesn’t fully solve anything. Preventing both resource control and coercion force would also reshape the notion of status quite a lot…
I think the most easily available examples of the objections you raise are closely related to resource control…
Note that the amount of status allocated to _some_ talented musicians is also related to market structures and scale effects (and amounts of luck no less than the amount of talent involved).
I wonder if I can declare lack of mental energy an illness to cure — or maybe a lack of resource — without wiping individuality; I do agree that there are interactions where a person could safely walk away but lacks energy to reflect and decide if it would make them happier.
(So we probably agree on real-world situations better than on the choice where to put the most stress in a hypothetical situation; I guess I just didn’t make it clear enough that I mean relative comparisons)
And “equality” doesn’t solve these problems, even in heaven, unless heaven erases any sort of individuality you have. In heaven, a talented musician will be “higher-status” than I am by virtue of his talent, unless the musician is made untalented in heaven or everyone in heaven is a rock star.
Dante gotchu, fam 🙂
As Dante ascends through the spheres of the heavens, he starts out in the Moon – the lowest sphere. He wonders if the spirits there do not wish to have ‘better’ places, to be ‘higher’ in Heaven. Piccarda, one of the Blessed Souls, explains to him (in canto III) that they are happy with their position, that to desire more would be discordant (and therefore cause misery), and that all the souls experience as much bliss as is possible to them as individuals. Beatrice (in canto IV) emphasises that the Souls he sees (and will see) are not actually stationed in the planets, they have come to meet him, and all are equally in Heaven (the Empyrean).
Basically, asking “don’t you want to be happier, isn’t X happier because they are higher up than you?” is like asking “which is more full, a full pint pot or a full quart pot?” The quart may hold more, but when full to the brim both are equally full, neither is ‘fuller’ than the other, and trying to pour the quart into the pint will only spill and won’t add anything.
Your musician may have more capacity for bliss, but he won’t be more full of bliss than you, and nobody needs to be all rock stars or all nobodies, everybody enjoys to the fullest what they are capable of experiencing. And in Heaven, status is meaningless, everyone there is a saved soul and nobody is higher-status than anyone – “not even Mary is in a better heaven than Piccarda who is in the lowest sphere”.
@Deiseach:
I find Dante’s explanation unsatisfying, possibly because I have ready access to cyberpunk tropes, while Dante didn’t. From my perspective, it would seem certainly possible to increase (or, in fact, decrease) the size of the cup pretty much arbitrarily.
That said, traditional descriptions of Heaven always sounded like wireheading to me, anyway. It’s just maximum bliss, and only maximum bliss, forever. I acknowledge that this might in fact be the best possible outcome for humanity, but on a purely emotional level, I find it quite sad.
From my perspective, it would seem certainly possible to increase (or, in fact, decrease) the size of the cup pretty much arbitrarily.
Which is fine! Now you have a deeper, broader, more subtle and more sophisticated appreciation of the Good, the True and the Beautiful! And best of all, you getting a bigger cup does not harm me or deprive me of anything!
Heavenly bliss is not a pie that, if you get a bigger slice, I have to get a smaller one because the pie can only be so big and be cut into so many slices.
We have limited language to speak of such things, and limited concepts; for some, “bliss” does indeed connote “drugged, lotus-eating, mindless pleasure” but that is not necessarily so. The saved will be happy, and that does not mean “turn off brain and wirehead”, it means “we will achieve the end of our creation, which is to know, love and be happy with God”.
Well, the Hitlers and Stalins would have reformed (and wouldn’t have the power to do harm to others anyway)
@ConradHoncho: without wishing to sound personal, the idea that heaven can’t be heaven because someone might have higher status than you is the sort of thing Lewis takes aim at (and that leads people to end up choosing Hell). In The Great Divorce, choosing heaven is not about losing individuality but it is about letting go of pride (and accepting God’s grace to help you let go of it: like Eustace letting Aslan strip the dragon skin away from him).
Incidentally there are people in his vision of heaven who are ‘high status’ but it’s not e.g. musicians. It’s people who were exceptionally loving and Christ-like on earth, and these are often people who you wouldn’t look twice at on earth. And nobody resents them for it, but is joyful about that.
Initial Thoughts:
1. My intuition says that in almost any real world situation, banning the drug would be negative utility.
2. Direct utilities might be comparable, but secondary effects clearly favor kicking the guy out. (As Scott pointed out, keeping that sort of person in the group means adopting an exploitable policy.)
3. Basic income is a complicated issue, but let’s assume we have robots to do all the work that nobody wants to do. Then once again, I can’t really think of a reasonable situation where implementing basic income lowers utility.
So, on the one hand, I feel conflicted about all of these examples. But on the other hand, that could just be because my perception of the utilities involved differs from Scott’s insistence that “no, really, that choice is the one with higher utility”.
This seems like fighting the hypothetical to me. You’re sidestepping the point Scott was trying to make instead of engaging with it.
Yes, but it’s difficult for me not to fight the hypothetical here. These examples are meant to appeal to people’s moral intuition. I know that my moral intuition tells me not to ban the drug here, but with these particular examples, I can’t really tell why. Maybe it’s because my moral intuition thinks that people who carelessly become addicted to drugs have nominated themselves for to get the short end of a tradeoff. Then again, maybe it’s just because my intuition can’t reconcile Scott’s claims about expected utility with the story presented.
It doesn’t sound super hard to reconcile to me.
If it helps, make it so the drug mysteriously doesn’t work for lots of depressed people. But those that it does work for, it works really well. This is not implausible: lots of psychiatric drugs work this way.
Adjust the number of people it works for until the balance of utilitarian interests is clear to you.
Tah-dah!
If I posit a hypothetical where the assumptions are opposite of an existing philosophical or moral position, then I can fully expect to get pushback from individuals who happen to hold those positions.
Maybe on some level we cannot truly separate the hypothetical from the context (who said it, what was their purpose, etc.)
As a hyperbolic example, imagine a scenario where all women liked getting sexually molested. Would it be bad for men to sexually molest women in such a scenario? We can answer the hypothetical in the scenario with a solid No. I would not be at all surprised if a Feminist complains about it or still says that molesting women is wrong.
This is less obvious and more pronounced when the hypothetical cases are tricky and trying to help us feel out the limits of our intuitions. We are toying around with areas we don’t quite understand, and reacting to the split between the barriers of the fabricated situation and the intuition that was built on a different reality (which may be real, or our own hypothetical built on prior experience).
It’s not a bad response to a hypothetical that stretches our mental boundaries to cry foul on the specifics. This would in fact be the preferred response if the hypothetical misreads the underlying tensions.
Huh, interesting.
My intuition is that there’s a big weight on “not screwing over a minority even if the average wellbeing would be improved by that”. This is the sort of calculation hospitals have to actually do with QALY etc, but I think it’s better to have some “helping the most screwed over” even if the calculations don’t make sense.
And I guess my intuition says there’s a small extra weight on “letting people make their own mistakes”. I think this is often abused — e.g. if you print a 15 page list of warnings on something, I think everyone knows most humans won’t read that, and in practice, that doesn’t absolve you of responsibility towards people who don’t read it. But I might think it more urgent to fence off a hard-to-see cliffside danger, than to fence off a cliff that says “no diving, shallow water” that people ignore. If people just ALWAYS ignore it, then that’s who humans are and we need to prioritise our safety spending appropriately, but there’s also a place for “people can learn to take responsibility for themselves given an opportunity” and I’m not sure where the trade off is.
(There’s also a lot of “allow people autonomy to make their own choices even if they seem bad” because the people imposing the choices may not know as much as they think they do.)
[1] with the caveat that “banning it” may not be he best solution anyway
I’m not sure this is a usual concept of desert: specifically, I think the last case is very unlike the others. Intuitively, at least for most people in modern societies, we think of sexual harassment and drug abuse as being personal failings with more or less of a moral overtone (especially the former). Whereas ‘not getting a job because you can survive without one even though in the long run it would make you happier’ seems to me to at least potentially be a far more fundamental aspect of humans being bad at making certain trade-offs. This is relevant both for sheer numbers/utility and for how we think about desert.
It’s less like ‘a few will deliberately abuse this drug’ and more like discussions of whether we should sell foods that people compulsively want to eat and are bad for them because in a few limited circumstances or tiny quantities those sort of food groups are actually good.
I feel there’s some distinction here: we would clamp down on sexual harassment even if the utility calculation was heavily skewed in favour of allowing it, because it feels like a direct imposition of one person on another. But for all sorts of other things – noise pollution, various behaviour some find obnoxious, but also providing facilities that are sometimes/often/usually/almost always misused – we have to feel our way through and I don’t think we can apply the same sort of absolute principles.
Someone ‘choosing the short end of a trade-off’ is definitely part of that, but we consider other things as well. Including whether those ‘nominating themselves for the short end’ are largely disadvantaged in other ways, for various reasons around social capital, education and impulse control (e.g. I frequently see the argument that liberalisation is like this on drink, drugs, sexual liberty, gambling… in the UK people also argue that e.g. zero hour contracts and payday loans even if they have some beneficial use are in practice largely harmful and especially to the most vulnerable).
Isn’t this just a basic biological thing? People have a strong inbuilt desire to see certain people who have transgressed certain societally contingent norms being punished for it. This makes the majority of people happier by boosting their sense of “justice” and “fairness” (which is just codeword for “unclean person has been quarantined, society is now cleaned of their impurity”). From a utilitarian point of view, this can be defended on the grounds that it actually does make everyone happier to keep such a principle in place (you know there will be a massive outcry otherwise and that’s not going to increase net happiness).
I’m afraid I think you are typical-minding many – probably the majority – of desert theorists. I think most people really do occasionally delight in the pain of others who they don’t think deserve it; actively wishing suffering on those who do seems almost inevitable given that.
At the very least, I can speak for my younger self. I am now firmly with Clint Eastwood in the “deserve’s got nothing to do with it” camp, and would not send Hitler to Hell, but for as long as I endorsed desert I certainly did view the suffering of those who deserved it as desirable, not merely necessary.
Perhaps you mean only to speak of those with a fairly sophisticated view of desert, rather than the mass of naïve desertophiles. In that case, the claim is more plausible, though I still have my doubts – doubts, to be clear, about your cohort: I believe you are more atypically nice than you realize, not that you are mischaracterizing your own position.
1) I think you’re right about desert. Most people I’ve talked to have trouble with watching people they feel are immoral thrive, and take some comfort in believing that sooner or later, dishonesty and other bad conduct catches up to you.*
2) I’ll note that in Unforgiven, Will Muny’s response to surrendering a belief in desert is to return to a pre-civilized code of revenge killings, not to a more advanced state (where you hopefully are). He’s killing Bill because Bill killed Ned, who Will loved, and he doesn’t care whether it’s right or wrong. If someone loves Bill and is a good enough shot, they can try to kill Will.
It’s a super powerful scene, in part because it’s the culmination of Will’s surrender to nihilism. He’s so angry about Ned that he’s given up on right and wrong altogether. “Yeah, I’ve killed women and children. I reckon I’ve killed just about everything that walks or crawls at one time or another. And now I’m here to kill you, Little Bill — for what you done to Ned.”
* This is older than steam – Glaucon and Adeimantus raise it very effectively in The Republic, and I don’t think Socrates adequately responds.
So I think most people who believe in desert want bad people to suffer to preserve some higher moral order of the world – not because they want bad people to suffer. They just aren’t losing any sleep over that particular group of people suffering, because preserving the social order is a net positive. For example – even those who hold this view are sympathetic to bread thieves, but they would not complain about bread thieves being arrested. The intuition is that “preserving the no-theft rule” is more important than the suffering of the individual bread thief, and that his individual suffering is bad – but they won’t be willing to march against the imprisonment of the bread thief.
I agree that most desert theorists do in fact believe in some higher moral order of the word and believe punishments serve it. I just also believe that in many cases – not all, perhaps not bread thieves, but many – they actively take satisfaction from the suffering of those they disapprove of. Both motivations are in play. And again, not all desert theorists. I believe Scott means what he says. I just think he’s atypical in this regard – as indeed one must assume SSC readers are as a whole.
The amount of moral satisfaction derived in such suffering is directly proportional to the amount of perceived danger the defection creates. Ie: what would be the danger if we experienced norm-drift that makes this behavior ok.
The real problem with desert theory is that it if a malicious actor cheats a deserts-theorist’s heuristics on these things, that malicious actor can get them to approve of all sorts of awful behaviors.
“Deserve’s got nothin to do with it” is quite possibly my favorite movie quote of all time.
Mine too, hence the crowbarring.
We should be careful not to mix up belief in desert with belief in karma. Whether someone ought to suffer is orthogonal to whether they will suffer.
Completely agree with your analysis of Unforgiven (my favourite film). I was much more in the market for shoehorning in a reference to a great line than actually suggesting I endorse Munny’s behaviour; that said, I think the sense in which my state is truly “more advanced” (if it is) is in my greater ability to rationally explain why I am not a desert theorist. My preference for non-punishment of the guilty except insofar as is socially useful (frantic handwaving) is essentially an arbitrary product of my contingent sentimental preferences. If my best friend was murdered, perhaps I would in fact want to take revenge, and that would represent a change in my preferences, not my moral reasoning. Boo! to hypothetical me, says actual me, but that’s all.
Yes. For one, I believe that a universe where a man who murders, say, his wife, then walks out the door and gets hit by a car and dies is preferable to one where he then lives the rest of his life happy and crime free.
The universe where he repents and devotes his life to helping others in recompense is perhaps preferable to still. Nonetheless, wickedness leaves a debt that should be paid.
Proportionality is important, and human justice systems need to be extremely cautious that they don’t cause worse consequences in administering it, and add whatever other caveats are necessary, but I and probably a great many people endorse karma or justice as principles.
I think Will Munny would send everyone to hell, rather than no-one. After all, “We all got it coming”.
I think the case about UBI is also about inter-personal and inter-type utility comparison. The case about drugs… well, also like that a bit, I guess.
Giving a person who doesn’t have realistic options a way to improve physical safety and comfort — versus something vague and abstract about meaning (where we didn’t even take away the option to use the old way, just stopped enforcing it)…
It might be, by the way, that some people (me included — and likely you included, judging from some of the posts) _know_ that popular external ideas of comfort in life do not actually match the real internal preferences (neither the near-mode nor the far-mode ones), so the value of being away «bad» options is naturally deemed negative (they would take away quite a few good options too in the process anyway), and the value of giving more options is considered qute significant.
Are we also on a different side of the paradox of choice from the majority?
(In the harassment case it is a safety-safety tradeoff, and you assumed that burden-of-proof questions are clear, so it is a question of long-term norm drift — you shun the harasser because this specific community wants to avoid slowly phasing out the activities that are made less safe by the thought of possible harassment. I find this is a different kind of tradeoff, in a way.)
I don’t know how to put it in a way that does not come across in a bad way… but as someone struggling with mental health, I don’t trust my preferences. Preferences are predictions of what things gonna be good for me, and this isn’t working well for me. Don’t respect my preferences: do what is good for me.
I know, I know. Preferences are kind of sacrosanct, the whole theory of modernity depends on them. Coercing people for their own good is known to be a slippery slope tiled with moral hazards and all that. Still. They need to be a bit less sacrosanct. “Revealing true preferences” is dodgy for this reason, I think.
In a utopia, we would do what is the objectively best for people. But that requires predictions, and those predictions are fallible. People’s preferences as predictions matter for two reasons 1) they know the details of their situation 2) strong motivation to get the things they predict to be good for them, not bad. On the other end of the scale are experts like doctors who know the general logic how a thing works but not necessarily the details of the situation of an individual person, and their motivation to help may not be so strong, they may have other motivations like professional success through trying out a new method one could write a paper about or something. Our loved ones know the details of our situation pretty well, and usually want us good, this is why we let parents make decisions for kids. I personally know what is good for me, but I do not have a strong motivation to do that, due to the mental health stuff. I don’t think one can formulate a general principle, other than that we should try for the max() of professional expert knowledge, knowledge of the situation, and motivation to the good. The later two is usually what preferences are for. Usually, respect them. But if something is failing, if a person’s preferences lack the predictive power either due to not knowing their own situation, having a totally false theory of expert knowledge, or lack of motivation to the good, then yes preferences should be ignored which really implies something like coercion.
If it was up to me, I would probably create a system that piggy-backs on the existing one where if your 95 years old grandpa is demented, you can become his legal guardian, he is effectively becoming a child in the eyes of law. The same way there would be some kind of an objective test of qualifying for being an adult, not automatically getting adult rights at 18, and people not qualifying would be legally children for life or at least until the condition preventing them from being really functioning adults is properly treated. I would probably not fully qualify and seriously having a guardian would do me good.
This was eye-opening for me, thank you.
“Stumbling on Happiness” is one of the most influential books I have ever read. It’s about how bad people are at figuring out what will make them happy, and why we guess wrong about the future all the time. It taps into a lot of the same research that the rationalist community does, but goes in a very different direction with it.
Basically, there’s good reason to think that people with mental disorders are not alone in predicting what will be good for them. I don’t self-identity as mentally disordered in any meaningful way, but I know I’ve guessed wrong about how much I will enjoy things before–this is especially true when I am sad and I think if I (say) go on a walk I will still be sad… but instead going on a walk makes me happy.
I still mostly want people to respect preferences because 1) the concept of free will is important to me, and 2) I don’t trust other people to consistently guess better than I do in regards to my happiness. But respecting preferences is not a sacred value for me–it’s just something that pragmatically seems to work.
Have you looked into Coherent Extrapolated Volition? It’s Yudkowsky’s attempt to formalize something like what you’re talking about, and you might find it interesting. Here is a whitepaper (not as technical as the usual MIRI whitepaper) that explains it.
I relate to this strongly, but I wonder if there’s a sneaky way of reframing it? I’m pretty sure I always want to have my preferences respected, but it depends on the ‘I’ in question. So, for example, if I was non compos mentis, I’d want to default to the preferences of the sane version of me, not the one who’s telling the nurse that he’s a giant butterfly and plans to jump out the window. We’re forced to prioritize competing preferences amongst our various selves all the times (e.g. hyperbolic discounting) – is it that much of a stretch to prioritize them across time, too?
There are obvious issues with this – which me is the real me? – but I guess that’s why we have contracts, power of attorney, various laws that constrain us in useful ways, friends that might forcibly stop us doing dumb shit, and all sorts of other mechanisms binding us to the preferences we held at a certain point in time/frame of mind. Personally, I’m super glad they exist!
I understand and sympathise with what you are getting at, but the trouble is that there is nothing resembling a consensus on what is best for people – I think most people would say it’s overwhelmingly likely that there is no objective fact of the matter at all, and that people fundamentally and irreconcilably disagree. This isn’t just an abstruse metaphysical concern: it really does actually matter to what we as a society decide to do about all sorts of things.
Consider the effect over multiple generations. People’s propensity to (a) ignore all rational and obvious warnings and abuse a drug, (b) harass women despite all attempts to prevent it, or (c) choose a lifestyle they find miserable over one they’d find less miserable and never experiment with the other and discover they should switch; that propensity should not be constant between generations. First, there’s the upbringing: there’s a long list of stupid things that parents and schools tell kids not to do, and I’m pretty sure it has some efficacy. Second, there are probably genes that affect things like impulse control, stupidity, and propensity to ignore parents’ warnings about self-destructive behaviors.
If making the stupid choice (and thereby suffering) causes people to have fewer descendants, then this makes the suffering a self-limiting problem—the fraction of people that end up making the stupid choice should go down, and even if the utilities added up for the first generation of people appeared to support banning the stupid choice, eventually the balance will go the other way, and then we get the benefit of the drug summed up over all future generations, which is enormous (unless you strongly expect us all to die soon, in which case I hope you’re working on problems more important than idiots injuring themselves).
Does making the stupid choice cause fewer descendants? (a): I hope so; if it “destroys your life”, it probably makes it more difficult to have and support kids. (If the welfare system setup means that people with “destroyed lives” actually have plenty of leisure and nothing significant preventing them from recklessly getting pregnant / fathering children with those with similarly destroyed lives, and such people actually end up having more kids grow to adulthood, then this is an extremely bad consequence of the welfare system—worse than the taxpayer burden it implies—and it should be burned with fire. I don’t know what welfare systems this currently applies to, but I suspect it has applied to some in the past.) If they already have kids, well, I hope the kids take the parents as an example to not follow; if they don’t, I hope that’s a consequence of general bad judgment on their part that also leads them to be less successful elsewhere and generate fewer grandkids. (b) Almost certainly yes: cutting off desired social connections can only decrease one’s ability to find mates (unless one then spends more time finding new social connections and those happen to be better for finding mates—but for someone whose sex drive seems important to them, their desired community probably ranked highly for that). (c) Eh, maybe somewhat: being miserable is probably not an attractive quality, nor is not having developed and proven competency at some valuable activity.
I strongly, strongly support society being set up in such a way that people who would do self-destructive things despite the best advice of their family, friends, and teachers are allowed to do them, and in which this leads to them having less influence over future generations (either through teaching or genetics). There might be reasons to delay getting there, if a fast transition would cause too many short-term negative consequences and destabilize society, but I think there’s no reason to move away from there.
In all three cases, it sounds like you’re describing an addictive superstimulus. The antidepressant is a pretty typical case of chemically-mediated addiction. The harassment is a socio-sexual addiction. The UBI is, arguably, a socioeconmic addiction (e.g. to vegging out and playing videogames all day instead of working).
The problem with superstimuli is twofold. Firstly, once you have indulged in a superstimulus, it changes your personality — perhaps irrevocably — to want more of the stimulus, to the detriment of whatever your goals were before that. Heroin addiction is an extreme example. But secondly, even before the addiction, the pleasure promised by the stimulus is too intense for some people to resist.
If this is indeed the case, then banning the superstimulus makes sense, even from a Utilitarian point of view. It may not be the case that allowing the stimulus would only cause a few self-selected losers to overindulge in it; rather, it might embolden and even normalize the indulgence, swiftly overwhelming whatever tenuous barriers people have in their minds against dedicating their entire lives to the pursuit of this particular pleasure.
What’s worse, as I said in some previous comments, I can’t even argue that pursuing such superstimuli is irrational; ultimately, I can’t build up a convincing logical argument against wireheading. On an emotional level, I feel that wireheading would be bad — but if I were wireheaded, I would feel nothing but pleasure all the time, so that’s not much of an argument…
If you spend your adult life doing nothing but wireheading (and, I suppose, eating and drinking and such when necessary—or just having an IV drip), then you will eventually die with no children. Meanwhile, those of us who have an “irrational” aversion to wireheading will continue to have children. Some fraction of those may go and wirehead too. To the extent that this “irrational” aversion can be passed on via upbringing or genes, it will be. Suppose it maxes out at a point where 60% of children still end up wireheading. Then couples can have 5 kids each and the population will be stable (or >5 kids for a growing population).
The problem is self-limiting.
That makes perfect sense from the population genomics point of view, but it tells me nothing about whether I should prefer wireheading or not, rationally speaking.
Additionally, we could even sidestep this problem completely, because if wireheading ever becomes technologically feasible, then so would cloning. Even in our current world, sperm/ova donation is pretty much routine (maybe less so for ova).
I’m confused. Didn’t you at some point write a post in defense of psych treatment of attempted suicide? Because it seems, superficially, to be the same kind of situation. There’s a policy — not treating people for attempted suicide — which seems to have some kind of a broadly-distributed upside (people that have carefully considered suicide get to commit it without interruptions, plus we free some amount of funding to be spent on other things), with the downside falling primarily on those who “chose” it. Sure, their choice probably didn’t get the careful deliberation it deserves, and they frequently end up regretting it later, but it seems that excluding choices that people end up regretting is going to eliminate the whole category almost by definition (well, except for the Caplanian kind, but those aren’t the problem).
And, speaking of choices, aren’t pretty much all people demonstrably irrational? I don’t find it even slightly implausible that there’s a tradeoff on which one will choose a short end pretty much for everyone (and if there isn’t already, that’s what thought experiments are for). By this logic, shouldn’t we then enact all these policies at once, leaving everyone uniformly worse off (since, by assumption, the downside of each policy outweighs the upside)?
There is a more general question about the extent to which liberty improves well-being.
For example, many people seem to be poor at estimating the effects of their actions and thus make choices that leave them worse off. A person who underestimates the addictive effect of a drug or medicine, may only realize that their actions resulted in them getting addicted once they are already addicted.
The more you see people as children who lack the ability to see the consequences of their actions, the more often it makes sense to have culture, the government or some other force limit people’s freedom to act, for their own well-being. This is similar to how, if a toddler falls off the stairs, we tend to blame the parents for not taking security measures, rather than argue that the toddler got her just desert and/or chose to fall.
My personal point of view is that people are partially incompetent and thus should partially be protected from their own stupidity. Because people differ in their competence, but the protection can often not be tailored to the person, we cannot help that the protection is too strong for some, but too weak for others.
This is then very similar to the case where you have different groups with different needs, where some have a legitimate desire and would be best off with a liberal policy, but where others have an illegitimate desire and would be best off with an illiberal policy. Ideally you’d differentiate between the groups, but if you can’t, you have to choose to what extent you will accommodate each group.
What should you be denied in order to be protected from your own stupidity?
Drugs, guns, management of finance, porn, alcohol, tobacco, medical autonomy, internet, sexual autonomy, video games, TV, career choice, gender autonomy, kinks,….etc.? Anything at all?
Well, of course, we already (attempt to) deny people their drugs and medical autonomy, and don’t really deny people any of those other things, so I think it’s safe to call that a Schelling fence. Personally, I’m not sure that’s the best place for us to be (I would support, for instance, allowing FDA-approval-pending and FDA-unapproved drugs to be legally sold online-only), but I think that eg banning heroin is probably a positive-utility move.
Then I’m skeptical that you’re accounting for the costs of enforcement & violence associated with the black market in heroin.
@durumu
@Guy in TN
My question wasn’t meant to imply a slippery slope, but to semi-genuinely inquire what he thinks should be denied to him due to his own stupidity.
Semi-genuinely because I strongly suspect the answer to that question is exactly the same as I would give.
You may notice how Aapje’s proposition/protection has been presented as good given to the people to which it applies, something to improve their lives; yet it is most unusual good.
It is perhaps the only good in existence that we are so altruistic about that we are willing to give it to everyone else and have literally none for ourselves; the only good that often when encountered in the wild by its beneficiaries makes the beneficiaries feel frustrated and angry; probably the only good that its beneficiaries will try to subvert and undo even when fully seeing what it is.
Either that’s an odd good or I’m an odd man, because I have yet to encounter that good in the wild and feel anything other than overwhelming desire to personally strangle every single one of my protectors and their supporters in their sleep.
We already regulate (i.e. control people’s access to):
(With the exception of perhaps “gender autonomy”)
And it has not led to slippery-slopes. By harnessing public preferences via democracy, the level of regulation expands and contracts as people gauge their various benefits and trade-offs.
???
We ban heroin but we don’t ban Cheetos. We ban Gatling guns, but we don’t ban pitchforks.
Arguments along the lines of “this will spiral out of control” have to reckon with the reality that it has not.
@Guy in TN,
You’re clearly not familiar with the UK’s proposed knife bans or the various campaigns here in the States against soda.
There are absolutely slippery slopes here, which we’ve been slowly riding for longer than I’ve been alive.
The imagery of the “slippery slope” is that it is one-directional: once you go down, you don’t ever go back up.
Marijuana was once banned- now its being legalized.
Alcohol, porn, and sexual autonomy were also much more regulated than they are now. If regulation of these behaviors is a “slippery slope” towards ever-escalating control, then this shouldn’t be happening.
Your counter-examples are just evidence that its not a slippery-slope towards de-regulation either, but rather an ebb and flow that changes with time.
You seem to be misunderstanding the metaphor of the slippery slope.
Saying that something is a slippery slope means that there’s no obvious stopping point. It doesn’t mean that any changes are impossible to reverse, or that change must be immediate.
And ever-increasing control sounds about right for today’s regulatory environment. Even the most insane and powerful despots of history wouldn’t have been able to enforce laws on the allowable curvatures of bananas. We’re in an absolutely unprecedented era of state control.
I would say that a core portion of the concept is that it is easier to go one direction than the other.
The argument is not “banning heroin will lead to banning everything”. The argument is “banning heroin will lead to everything being banned or not banned on an arbitrary basis”.
I would say that we should deny such things that are likely to cause great harm, far in excess of their benefits. So, maybe we can allow handguns, but not rocket launchers, that sort of thing.
I have to say that the concept of “not allowing rocket launchers” never made much sense to me, because the cost of acquiring a rocket launcher legally necessitates a level of capital that suggests it will be unlikely to ever be used in a criminal or harmful way. I suggest that certain market effects create their own barrier to entry which is far more rational than simply saying “You can’t have it”
Firstly, I am pretty sure that I could afford to buy a rocket launcher, assuming they were legal. I am also pretty sure I’m exactly the kind of person who shouldn’t own one.
Secondly, rocket launchers are difficult and expensive to obtain primarily because they are illegal. Yes, they intrinsically are more expensive to manufacture than handguns, but not by that much.
I think there are controls that could be implemented to keep them expensive to sell to civilians, barriers to entry of one form or another, such that only the extremely wealthy could ever purchase one for private use.
Also, I’d like to point out that “I’d get myself killed” is not a reason to make something illegal, and just a reason to exercise self control.
I decided to go check that out and apparently the cost for the current US single-use shoulder-fired rocket of choice, the AT4, is $1,480.64. That’s about as much as a higher-end COTS handgun or mid-range rifle. One use only, but definitely affordable. I’ll take 2!
You do realize that this approach is trivially attacked, I hope?
If people are incompetent (to whatever extent) and require protection, then it appears necessary that there exists a competent authority that shall institute the protections. If the authority charged with protection is, itself, incompetent, the cure could well be worse than the disease, no?
We need a competent authority and we’ve already established that people are incompetent. Quite the conundrum, eh?
Of course, anyone interested in assuming the role of such authority would claim: “I am competent. It’s all those other people who are incompetent and need to be protected from themselves.”
To which the correct answer is: “Well, you would say that, wouldn’t you?”
Given that we cannot ensure that whatever authority we may establish to protect people from their own incompetence is itself competent enough to do a good job, and that anyone who actually wants the job should probably be kept well away from it (for reasons of its dictatorial nature), the only way forward that I see is to create a Superintelligent AI that will be supremely more competent than any human in order to protect us from our own incompetence.
And thus the end begins…
There’s also a huge agency problem here. Once I’m in a position to make decisions for your own good, there’s a lot of temptation for me to make some of those decisions for my own good instead.
Not a conundrum, because you are switching from “people are incompetent” to “all people are equally incompetent, all the time”, which is a different thing.
The scientists at the FDA are more competent that I, at determining what drugs might kill me. And the people at the EPA are more competent than I at determining what gases might give me cancer.
The FDA have far more knowledge about what causes cancer than you do. They also have far less knowledge about you than you do, and far worse incentives. For instance, they get far more blame for allowing an unsafe medication to be sold, than for preventing a safe one from being sold, which makes them too conservative in allowing new products onto the market. By some calculations, they have cost millions of lives.
Faza (and James Madison) is right:
The object-level question of the net-utility of the FDA aside, a utilitarian could theoretically acknowledge that:
1. The FDA knows less about me personally than I do.
2. The FDA has a different set of incentives than I do.
And still come to the conclusion that giving drug-regulating power to the FDA is a good idea, because its worth the trade off for their superior scientific knowledge.
No they can’t. They can come to that conclusion, but they can’t come to a utility maximizing conclusion as that would require knowledge that they cannot have.
Utility-maximizing inherently involves working within given constraints, including imperfect knowledge.
In the trolley problem, we don’t say that the utility-maximizing option is for the trolley to sprout wings and soar into the air. Instead, we’ve got to work with what we’ve got.
No, the Trolly Problem aims at as much certainty as you can get, either 5 dead or 1 dead. Organizations like the FDA obscure the relevant data, you don’t get to look at the last 20 years and judge a group of outcomes that used the FDA vs a group that went it themselves. The utilitarian argument requires that you have the information that the FDA will prevent you from collecting.
I would argue that it isn’t the case that people are totally incompetent. Everyone can agree that being e.g. a heroin addict would be really bad — primarily because we have lots of heroin addicts around to use as examples, despite the fact that no one wants to become a heroin addict personally. Perhaps (and I’m just entertaining this as an idea, not claiming that it’s true) there’s something about heroin that makes it uniquely difficult to resist in certain real-life conditions. So, we can all get together and agree to ban heroin, knowing that individually many of us — including those who voted “yes” on the “ban heroin” proposition — would be unable to resist it individually.
Only you have leaped to “banning heroin will prevent heroin addicts.”
I somewhat agree with this argument, if not with its tone. As I said in my comment above, rather than labeling people people as “incompetent”, I’d say that there exist some superstimuli so alluring that they are beyound the average person’s capacity to resist. It’s not a matter of insufficient training or wilful ignorance; it’s a matter of how people are wired. If that is true, then yes, banning the substance (or practice) in question would be reasonable.
In the first example, many of the “recreational” users will be heroin addicts desperate for heroin, or a passable substitute. I don’t think you get to count them as “nominating themselves”.
On the other hand, if we are looking at the heroin addicts already out there as a reason to ban a new cheaper drug that becomes a substitute for some of them, is it the main part of the effect calculation? Arguably the main part of the utilitarian tradeoff is new addicts…
I can’t think of a situation in which it’s useful to think about what someone “deserves.” We do not live in the world in which an omnipotent, omniscient entity hands out consequences based on the state of one’s soul. We live in a world in which some quantum of suffering has to be suffered by someone, and it is just for the suffering to be imposed on the guilty instead of the innocent. (And if some people enjoy the suffering of the guilty–it’s distasteful to me, but hard to see how it makes a difference).
In case my hints aren’t obvious enough, I think that this “desert talk” is a remnant of religious ideas which we should banish from our minds and discourse.
The remnant of desert religions, in fact?
In addition, how do you want others to treat you?
The ordinary way: “Joe is (to a large extent) a responsible individual. If he screws up we’ll blame him.”
The sophisticated utilitarian way: “Joe is not responsible for his actions, those are due to genetics+upbringing+other chance. We shouldn’t blame or praise him. Sure, we’ll pretend to be angry if he screws up to incentivize his behavior. We don’t neglect his well-being (we are rational utilitarians), but there is no fundamental difference between how we treat him and how we treat a dog (except for his utility receiving some extra weight).”
I want people to treat me the ordinary way. It’s really hard for me to imagine someone opting for the latter. I think it’s easy to say “don’t blame XYZ, she isn’t responsible”, but how many people want others to treat them like that?
Coming to think of it, how do you view yourself?
The ordinary way: “If I do something bad (say, sexually harass someone) tomorrow, I will be blameable. Others will be justified to blame me.”
But what do you do if you don’t believe in the ordinary notions of blame?
Do you say something like: “I shouldn’t sexually harass someone tomorrow (it’s wrong). But if I do so, I won’t be responsible, since I only had unlucky genes+environment+chance.”
The convoluted version: “I shouldn’t sexually harass someone tomorrow (it’s wrong). If I do so, I won’t be morally responsible. HOWEVER, I will pretend that I was. I will pretend feel guilty and angry at myself for the correct incentives.”
Can you really wrap your head around something like that?
Why is blame a binary thing? Why can’t I say: “I shouldn’t do [bad thing] for [reason]. I will avoid situations that make it more likely for me to do [bad thing]. If I do [bad thing] anyway, my culpability will depend on the degree of control I had over my circumstances.”
“If I sexually harass someone at work tomorrow, it won’t be wrong. “Wrong” is a lie-to-children. However, I like neither the idea of treating people in ways that upset them nor the prospect of the guilt which I would (sincerely) feel if I did so, so I won’t.”
I certainly want people to treat me in the sophisticated utilitarian way, at least in the aspects of life that I tend to screw up. Could it be that you like the ordinary way because you don’t screw up much and you don’t mind getting credit for that? I would go for the Ordinary Way in everything I do well, and the Sophisticated Way in everything I do badly (and cannot realistically do better, even though people blame me anyway).
The discussion overlooks the information problem by assuming that someone (the government) can actually carry out the utilitarian calculus. In general, evolutionary learning (whether cultural or genetic) and individual learning are competing optimization methods. Moral intuitions regarding just deserts are the result of evolutionary learning. The advantage of evolutionary learning is that we have more information available collectively than individually, and we can explore a larger solution space (ie “the wisdom of ages” is a real thing). The disadvantage of evolutionary learning is that it is slow, and may give wrong results in new circumstances. Since circumstances are always changing, this is a pervasive problem. Your utilitarian analysis is an example of individual learning applied to three particular problems. The advantage of individual learning is that we can adapt quickly to new circumstances, and the disadvantage is that we are individually dumb, relative to ability as a group. (See generally Henrich, The Secret of our Success.) Your three examples explicitly assume that you (or someone) can individually figure out the correct utilitarian answer. Your lingering disquiet with the utilitarian answer is your moral intuition reminding you that that assumption is almost certainly factually false.
Which answer is more likely to be actually correct depends on much circumstances have changed, and the consequent likelihood that the moral intuition is wrong, and how much of the relevant information we now have (and our ability to process it), and the consequent likelihood that the individual learning answer is correct. That trade-off is impossible to assess with certainty, so one’s position on this debate will likely turn on your self-confidence. A big difference between conservatives and liberals is how confident they are in their own intelligence, relative to evolutionary learning. Put another way, liberals are intellectually arrogant and conservatives are intellectually humble: see Burke, Reflections on the Revolution in France.
I should add that while “arrogant” has negative connotations and “humble” has positive connotations, I don’t mean to say liberals are always wrong and conservatives are always right.
What on earth would it mean for one or the other answer to be “actually correct”?
>A friend reframes the second situation in terms of the cost of having law at all.
I don’t think this is as strong as you think. You could rewrite the second example as a general case, saying, “on average, people who only harass women a little bit lose more from being kicked out than the women do from being harassed, and therefore we should not exclude people for small amounts of sexual harassment”. This still lets you have law; laws can handle different levels of severity just fine, but I don’t think it will be convincing to many people.
I am continually confused by the idea that determinism has something to say about morality; the idea that your behavior being predetermined alleviates moral responsibility for that behavior.
I can see the moral intuitions that give rise to it – given two people who killed their spouses for cheating on them, we might have a little more sympathy for the one whose spouse was seduced by an evil agent who knew it would result in their murder.
We have more sympathy for somebody whose circumstances were brought about by an evil genie who knew exactly what would cause that person to commit evil, than somebody who was just unlucky. Determinism feels like the whole universe is an evil genie; you weren’t merely unlucky, you were fated to be unlucky.
But the moral intuition involved isn’t about the universe, it is about dealing effectively with hostile intelligences.
There is a utility-specific version of this problem, which this post kind of circles around, which is the problem of utility monsters. Utilitarianism is vulnerable to a single-shot utility blackmail; give me 100 utility right now, or I will make myself 80 utility worse off. There is also the more typical utility monster version of this: Group X must lose 20 utility, or my group will “choose” to lose 100. Whether or not we call it a choice doesn’t matter; we have the same broad issue, which is that we are dealing with potentially hostile intelligences, who can use any explicit rules against us.
And we don’t want to just rule out giving people a bit of extra utility, even at everyone else’s expense. Because, you know, sick children and whatnot. So instead we have a loose rule that can be adjusted at will, depending on whether a case is perceived as defection.
The idea of “utility blackmail” is new to me and I rather like it (on the “why didn’t I think of that?” level, not the “do this at the earliest available opportunity” level).
I’m somewhat less convinced by the final paragraph, though. If we choose a “loose rule that can be adjusted at will”, we are almost certainly engaging in a sleight-of-hand where we claim to be following the rule, but are, in fact, using the rule to justify our moral sentiments.
The thrust of my objection is that if we may apply or suspend application of a rule at will (or adjust the degree to which it applies), it is no longer a rule – a function that gives deterministic output for any set of inputs. It is at best a guideline that we can choose to apply or no, depending on our current mood and fancy – that’s what “at will” means.
I don’t mind people forming moral judgements based on mood and fancy – as long as they don’t claim to be following rules while doing so.
All rules were written based on our moral sentiments; they are cases where our moral sentiments are completely predictible, so we stopped worrying about them and just wrote them down. The rule doesn’t exist to justify our moral sentiments, but to express them, and will be changed if ever our attitudes towards the action in question change.
I’m not sure how relevant that is, and I may just be misinterpreting you, but it seems important to me that “morality” is really a mix of two unlike things that should be kept separate.
First, we have axiology, i.e. a notion of what do we value, what do we want to achieve. And then there is decision theory, which is all about how to achieve that, including in presence of hostile intelligences, and shouldn’t properly be a part of morality at all.
So, for example, the refusal to give in to utility blackmail has everything to do with a decision theory solution to the Newcomblike problem of “people who give in to blackmail get blackmailed much more often” and nothing to do with axiology at all. Likewise, the alternative ansver to the problem 2 that Scott gives is of this kind.
This seems relevant, since I don’t think anyone really claims that there is no notion of deserts at the decision-theoretic level; for example, we probably should punish criminals at least to disincentivize crime. The whole debate, as I understand it, is about whether there’s also a purely axiological desert; whether some people deserve their misfortune not because of any reasons why it might be necessary for the common good, but as a terminal goal.
I am puzzling over the distinction. It has a sort of… mind-body duality flavor to it, to me, that I am having trouble putting my finger on.
I can agree that “What” and “How” are distinct questions, but I am not sure they belong to distinct magisteria? Particularly given that a lot of the differences in morality ultimately boil down to ethical concerns about the “how”.
Maybe that is a large part of the issue with morality – improperly combining these things, a la the is-ought problem.
I will have to consider that for a bit before I have a useful reply. It isn’t a direction I devoted much thought to, and I don’t have a conceptual library to draw upon to quickly understand it.
Actually, I think I can try to use the is-ought problem to shed a bit more light on this idea, hopefully clarifying the “distinct magisteria” claim.
Per the is-ought problem, to do any kind of “ought” reasoning one needs some base-level “ought” claims that are accepted without further justification — moral axioms, if you will. That is the “What” part.
The “How” part, then, is the part where you combine these moral axioms with various “is” statements that you already possess to actually determine what to do on a day-to-day basis.
The “separate magisteria” thing then comes from the observation that these are produced by very different processes, and obey very different rules. We have some desiderata on moral axioms — they should probably be consistent with themselves and one’s moral intuitions — but in the end, they are what ever you say they are; indeed, this seems to me to be the whole point of the is-ought problem (Edit: or, rather, orthogonality thesis). But once you have determined those, the “How” part should, at least in principle, be more or less objective. That is, “do these policies allow me to obtain the goals that I have set” seems like a factual question that we should be able to answer objectively.
And while the language in the previous paragraph seems like it presupposes some form of consequentialism, I think other ethical systems could fit here as well. For example, we may have a moral axiom of “do not kill [other people]”, and then debate whether this or that policy successfully prevents us from killing people (e.g. “don’t stab people” seems like the sort of policy that we could approve; “stab everyone” much less so).
Or maybe I’m still presupposing consequentialism and just fundamentally misunderstand how deontology works.
I believe 1 and 3 are a bit different to 2.
I think some of this hinges on how highly you weight harm vs freedom.
I like the idea of minimising harm and maximizing happiness… but I also like trying to maximize for freedom. Give people the freedom to jump off cliffs and some of them will end up splattering on the rocks.
have their preferences been fulfilled? probably not very well but I’m not purely maximizing for their preferences being fulfilled, I’m also happy to partly maximize for their ability/right to choose how they attempt to maximize their own utility.
Show me a society where the average utility points worth of happiness/fulfillment everyone gets per day is 7 but nobody gets much choice about how they go about doing so, perhaps the local community political officer plans their day, perhaps their supervisor AI decides when to inject some happy drugs.
but line it up next to a society where the average utility points worth of happiness/fulfillment everyone gets per day is 6 but everyone gets to choose what they want to do, which may include screwing up and thus lowering the average… and I may pick that one because the freedom to choose gets some utility points as well.
item 2 I think is a slightly different issue to the others since there’s an aggrieved party.
I’m pretty sure it does. Claiming that people don’t actually believe this because it seems absurd to you is typical-minding.
I think this idea has problems, and it’s basically a patch to fix up utilitarianism where it doesn’t work. This isn’t the first time you’ve discovered problems with utilitarianism and tried to patch it rather than considering that utilitarianism might not be correct.
“People have nominated themselves for X” who, if asked, would tell you “I haven’t nominated myself for X” sounds to me a lot like “she said ‘no’, but her eyes/clothes/slutty demeanor said ‘yes'”. If someone denies or would deny asking for X, especially where X is harmful, I refuse to claim that they are implicitly asking for X anyway. If I’m going to do X to them, I’m going to admit I’m doing it to them against their will, not try to fit it into a framework where I can claim they chose X anyway in some sense.
Also compare “by doing Y, you have chosen to go to Hell. God isn’t inflicting the punishment for Y, God is innocent, you’re really doing it to yourself”.
By sticking your dick into that sausage grinder, I’d say it’s you and not the sausage grinder who has made a bad choice and will now suffer.
These people tend to imagine the pro-desert faction as going around, actively hoping that lazy people (or criminals, or whoever) suffer.
You don’t need to be pro-desert or anti-desert or anything else, you just need to be a human being. Has anyone here never, ever wished misfortune on somebody in a burst of anger or outrage? Nobody ever thought “that guy who threw living beings into a wood chipper should have someone stick his hand into a meat grinder, see how he likes it”?
Yes, there are pro-desert people who use that as a cover for their sadistic wish to see others suffer, or to gratify other urges about proving their superiority or seeing enemies punished or any of the other reasons humans behave like assholes to one another.
There are also pro-desert people who don’t want to see people suffer for the sake of suffering, but if it is the inevitable consequence of a bad choice they made uncaringly, then it seems no more than a balancing of the scales. Joe preferred to drink his wages away and now his kids are going hungry, if Joe ends up with no money to buy more drink and suffers withdrawal symptoms then Joe deserves that (in the sense of “brought it upon himself by his choices, which involved drinking to excess such that cutting off means withdrawal symptoms, and his suffering should not be considered with more sympathy than the suffering he was willing to cause others – for example, letting his kids go hungry – in preference to satisfy his own desires”).
If you stick your hand in the fire, you are going to get burned. You know that, so you have no right to act surprised when it happens, or demand that others relieve you of the consequences (that does not mean “deny you medical treatment for burns”, it does mean “deny that we make it so that you can stick your hand in the fire without getting burned but only when you and nobody else does it”).
I’m treading on thin ice here, but last night I read a post about the increase of HIV/AIDs in America, particularly in the South, and all the list of why this is the fault of society etc. was trotted out – and sure, poverty and the rest of it are real reasons – but there was nothing at all about “maybe is part of this increase people having unsafe sex? now that the next generation post-AIDS has come along and forgotten all the warnings? indulging in risky behaviour?” Because I’m going to suggest that at least some of the increase in STIs and allied diseases is down to carelessness/complacency/risky behaviour amongst younger generation, but the entire post was all politics and nothing about “what are the people contributing to this?” and I can understand why that, why they didn’t want to engage in victim-blaming or shaming, but it was clear that the idea never even entered their minds – any increase had to be the fault of The Man and come from top-down, nothing to do with any behaviour on the ground (unlike this site which does acknowledge risky behaviour as contributory in amongst the rest of the political and social causes).
I think a correct answer to this is going to assign some importance to each principle and weigh them. It’s good that a drug helps depressed people, but it’s bad that people abuse it. If the rate of abuse when releasing the drug is high, and the amount of benefit to depressed people is low, the tradeoff is going to be different than if the rate of abuse is low and the benefit is high. You actually have to consider whether the tradeoff is worth it, not just automatically make the tradeoff in one direction because one side has nominated themselves for the short end.
The same goes for the sexual harassers example, but in cases where we consider the tradeoff to be good enough that we will let the men act, we wouldn’t even call his action “sexual harassment” in the first place.
Here’s one way to think about some of what’s going on here:
Utilitarians like to claim that interpersonal utility comparisons aren’t as hard as detractors claim, we are comfortable making them all the time. For example, when I decide whether to give up my seat to a stranger on a train, I’m probably making some sort of “utility comparison,” whether or not I call it that. So while these comparisons may not work in theory, they work in practice. Utilitarians then carry over that “folk” understanding of interpersonal utility comparison into their broader theory.
However, I think our real-world “utility comparisons” are more sophisticated. For instance, it would never occur to you to give up your seat to a particularly lazy man, who just really enjoys sitting down. Instead of assigning people the utility they actually get from an action or state (call this U), we assign them the utility we think they ought to get (call this Uo). So I don’t give up my seat to the lazy man.
This also explains our objection to “utility monsters” in a better way, and some of the so-called paradoxes. We accept an incredibly strong preference not to be slaughtered, so utilitarians need bite no bullets to say that majorities shouldn’t slaughter minorities even if they really hate them. We don’t accept an incredibly strong preference to enslave others – you shouldn’t enjoy that so much! – so standard utility monsters are a tough bullet to bite.
So utilitarians present cases where U is roughly equal to Uo by common consent, and use it to argue that utilitarianism is plausible. Then, in more controversial cases, they use their Uo to argue for particular policies, which is why they get accused by non-utilitarians (or fellow utilitarians with different Uo) of cooking the books. Here, Scott has found cases where his Uo for particular events is pretty strongly bounded (refuses to take the “SOLUTION TO YOUR PROBLEMS” door…), notes that real people’s happiness may sharply differ from his Uo, and so worries that his “intuitions” are now rebelling against the utilitarian calculation. Rather, I claim almost no-one is doing a real utilitarian calculation to begin with.
So what is to be done? One option is to embrace Uo over U in utilitarian calculations. This solves many of Scott’s concerns. But is such a vision broadly supportable? “I don’t care how much you enjoy sugary drinks/smoking/etc, I don’t think you should enjoy it, so I’m going to take it away.” On the one hand, this is the politics of most self-describing utilitarians anyway, so why not make it more honest? On the other hand, one of the appeals of utilitarianism is that it looks like a liberal, universal, pseudo-objective system – abandoning people’s own U and substituting your personal Uo makes it an illiberal, subjective one. Remove the mask of faux-objectivity, and these claims look a lot less appealing.
Another option would be to enquire deeply into U across the board. But we already know this is basically impossible, both theoretically (unknowable) and practically (incomputable), which is why we are using these short-cuts in the first place. And even if we could do that, we might well end up with utilitarianism leading us to very different places than we now think it does – many the new reflective equilibrium would cause many current utilitarians to abandon ship (although perhaps there would be new recruits to replace them).
My preferred option would be for greater introspection and self-awareness among utilitarians, and the application of a more pluralistic set of ethical methods. But I won’t try and flesh that out, because this is already way too long.
It seems to me that fully embracing Uo basically kills utilitarianism entirely. I mean, perhaps instead of considering utility to be this sort of personal thing, you could expand the notion of “utils” to include facts/states of affairs and still preserve the fundamental computational/maximization/consequentialist aspects of the theory. So, someone could say that the loss of individual satisfaction is more than made up for by the amount of “total justice utils” generated. But I can’t imagine many utilitarians being happy with that parsing.
Would it? I guess it depends what you like about utilitarianism. If it’s “the greatest good for the greatest number,” then not necessarily. After all, utilitarians fight amongst themselves on what utility is (happiness? preference-satisfaction? wellbeing? something else?) – these are very different things to be maximising, but moving from one to the other is generally thought to be no big deal. In fact, I see no evidence that different concepts of utility lead to different substantive views. That’s pretty shocking when you think about it. So I don’t see why another change in what utility means should be so devastating.
I think it would actually help utilitarians speak to and persuade non-utilitarians. Once we’re clear about where the utility is coming from, and why, it’s easier to reason about. One classic utilitarian “paradox,” deeply related to Scott’s (2), is whether A should be allowed to sexually harass B if he likes it more than B dislikes it. Utilitarianism Classic says … Maybe? But our brand new Diet Utilitarianism says “Feel free to set A’s utility from the act to 0 if you don’t like what he’s up to. Or set it negative, because he ought to be deeply regretful about what he did, even if he isn’t.” So more people will be on board.
Then you obtain a real-valued version of deontology, why bother calling it utilitarianism?
Utilitarianism (both the preference version and the hedonic version) is intended to reduce “ought” questions to “is” questions, based on people’s mental states. If you replace people’s actual mental states with more “ought” rules, then you’re going in circles.
Well, to be clear, that’s not my recommendation. But I think it’s a bit less farcical than you suggest.
If you think actually-existing utilitarianism is a successful project, I agree that this fix will seem unnecessary. And I agree it’s ugly. But the less well you think utilitarianism works, the more open you might be to changes that would make it easier to speak to non-utilitarians. If you think real-world utilitarian calculations don’t sneak this reasoning in by the back door, feel free to be horrified. If you think they do, then you might be open to making them go in the front door and wipe their feet. To be clear, this cludge wouldn’t make me a utilitarian, but it would make me a little more open to it as a mode of reasoning.
You are right that the theory pushes back where this Uo is coming from, and that presumably this is another moral theory. But I don’t see this as so bad. In the real world, almost every utilitarian has other moral theories too, and they’re pretty widely shared. Few utilitarians think utility monsters are an argument in favour of utilitarianism.
I think utilitarianism is a fundamentally flawed project.
I wasn’t objecting that the moral theory that you propose doesn’t make sense, in fact I think that empirically it’s closer than utilitarianism to how people actually form their moral intuitions.
My objection was that I don’t think it’s very useful to try to salvage utilitarianism by keeping some elements of its language while fundamentally altering its core premise.
Long ago I imagined a similar argument against utilitarianism where everyone in the entire world suddenly decides they want to torture an innocent child, and they dutifully line up to take their turn to do so. I’m given a gun with infinite rounds and can choose to kill each subsequent attacker or let them commit the atrocity. What do I do? My intuition is that I’m actually quite OK killing every one of them, even if that leaves only me and the child as the last of the human race. This kind of scenario has always weighed much more heavily on my mind than most of the other famous thought experiments regarding utilitarianism and makes me think that the notion of moral “deserts” is wrongfully disregarded by utilitarians.
I had a similar reaction a long time when Sam Harris made an argument in favor of utilitarianism that went along the lines of how we can all agree that worst possible misery for everyone is objectively bad.
It made me imagine a hypothetical situation were I’m made a God of universe where each person had just finished a 1000 year brutal torture of another innocent person by murdering them.
To me making that universe a place of worst possible misery for everyone is just the right thing to do.
To be fair, this could be interpreted as an argument against Utilitarianism, or as an argument against trusting your moral intuitions, depending on where you stand.
I think in this case the best choice of action would be to turn the gun on yourself. Do you really want to live in a world where everyone wants to torture innocent children? This scenario reminds me of the book (and not so much the movie) I Am Legend. You’d be the odd one out in this scenario, who are you to impose your morals on the rest of humanity.
My instinct as a utilitarian is to jump up a level to larger incentives. People should believe they get what they deserve because it incents better behavior in the future.
So if a campus group deliberately invites a controversial speaker to make a point about free speech, and then so many protesters plan to show up that it’s going to cost the college half a million to keep the peace, the math on overall utility is so vague that it’s hard to do. At some level, it’s easier to say:
1) Deserve: The campus group deserves to be prevented from doing this. They and Controversial Speaker are assholes who know that they’re stirring shit up, and actually intend to do the stirring. Utilitarian: if we spend the half million to protect this speech, we’re going to see more provocative speeches. Mixed: if the Controversial Speaker doesn’t have anything important to say, they deserve less protection and there’s less of a utilitarian case for protection.
2) Deserve: The protesters deserve to be shut down. They’re trying to exercise a veto over speech, and they shouldn’t get away with it. Utilitarian: If we allow a heckler’s veto here, people will use it more broadly, and on both sides. Mixed: See above.
I’m not a utilitarian, so I don’t have a horse in this race, but I think that even within the framework of utilitarianism, the issues you raise are not paradoxes if you consider the abstract concept of “utility” to mean “freedom” more than “pleasure”. (With freedom defined as the subjective experience of having chosen to do what one did, which remains even if that choice was predictable based on genetics and upbringing.)
I think I need more explanation of why this needed an explanation? I don’t think I’m what you’d call a strict desert theorist but the core concept seems straightforward: the consequences (good and bad) of a choice should fall mainly on the person that made the choice. Everything else is just arguing about what counts as “choice”. And sometimes arguing about whether there should be a control loop on the system that pulls everyone toward “average consequence”.
It’s not about wanting people to suffer, it’s about not wanting to force a person who made good choices to bear the costs of someone else’s bad choices.
I think this is very important, mainly because nobody trusts that “when utilitarianism says its correct” won’t be roughly executed as “to benefit the powerful and screw over the powerless.”
I recall that when I was in the military, if someone got a DUI, it would be handled in two ways.
Option 1: This fucking idiot did the stupidest thing possible, the thing we train them constantly not to do. How disgustingly irresponsible. Throw the book at them, let them sit in jail for a few days, take away their driving privileges on base, start processing them for administrative separation and kick them out.
Option 2: This otherwise effective leader is clearly suffering from the disease known as alcoholism. Let’s send them off to a fancy rehab for a week, ensure this incident is filed away somewhere nobody will ever hear of it, and give them another chance. It would be a shame to lose such a valuable resource over such a minor mistake that they really couldn’t control anyway.
You wanna guess how the options were selected? Enlisted got Option 1, Officers got Option 2.
That’s not to say that Option 2 isn’t logically sound. It might very well be the best policy for handing a DUI offense. But the actual execution of the policy was to bailout the powerful while continuing to punish the powerless. In real life, this is what utilitarianism often looks like.
Things must have changed somewhat. By the time I was in, a DUI was a severely career-limiting event for an officer.
First, each of these hypos is a false binary choice. In each case, there is a more desireable middle ground that avoids the negatives of the extremes.
Second, incentives are only one piece of the puzzle. You also have to consider the human factors governing what decisions people will tend to make/not make. People are not hyper-rational actors, makings decisions based purely on incentives. Blaming people for their “bad choices” ignores the structural factors pushing them towards making those choices. We could just as easily place the blame on the people who made the structures that led people to make bad decisions in the first place.
IMO it only makes sense to use incentives as a deterrent if those incentives actually have a deterrent effect.
Side note, there’s an ancillary discussion to be had here about free will, and if it makes sense to penalize people for genetic/environmentally determined willpower, reasoning skills, etc.
I realize that I’m bringing object-level applied human psychology to a theoretical ethics fight, and am therefore boring and lame. But since you do seem to have found yourself contemplating a seemingly weird and incomprehensible tangle of a situation, it may be worth discussing the object-level issues in scenario (3), with the UBI recipients who supposedly suffer from not doing a job (and won’t do so voluntarily).
…I don’t think that’s an accurate and helpful way to describe almost anyone’s situation.
There are vanishingly few people in the world who actually benefit from doing a job, qua doing a job. You would not expect anyone, in the normal course of events, to go do office work or repetitive manual labor recreationally; anyone who did that would be a tremendous weirdo. Instead, you get some combination of the following:
* People who slip between the paid and non-paid versions of doing a task that is, itself, inherently rewarding to some people. Artists scholars athletes etc. etc. We all understand this one perfectly well, and I don’t think anyone serious is really afraid that there’s going to be less art or scholarship or athleticism in the world of UBI.
* People who benefit from the dignity and social status afforded them by employment. Having a job (or a “real” job, in some contexts) is a marker that in some important ways you have cleared the most basic tests of worthiness and you can definitely be counted as a successful member of society. You’re a cut above street-hoodlum scum and basement-dwelling NEET loser-dom. Of course, this only works in a society where having a job actually serves that social function. Someone who gets a substantial UBI check is having his material needs met, but he’s not doing anything to prove that he deserves dignity or status — and that wouldn’t change if he got a random low-to-mid-level job, probably, because a society that’s set up to provide a substantial UBI is different from ours in a lot of key ways that are going to change the relevant social dynamics. Having a job “because you feel like it,” in a world where employment is not a proof that you can “do what is necessary,” where all sorts of employers are eager to pay people at low wages because the labor market has become incredibly tight, just isn’t going to mean the same thing. The hypothetical people turning down those jobs aren’t idiots, on this axis, they know exactly what they’d be getting and it’s not the thing they need.
* People who derive value from feeling helpful and needed. This one is a little trickier, but it’s important to note that — while this is in fact a very common thing for people to want, and we should probably work hard to address it one way or another — conventional modern employment is an incredibly bad way to satisfy that desire. Like, feeding-a-baby-on-skim-milk bad. Neither a big faceless employer nor a middle manager is likely to actually care about you, or your work, in a way that will push those “I have done good for someone” buttons. In fact, a very large amount of your work is likely to end up in either the “I am a cog doing a thing that anyone else could do just as well” bucket or the “I am doing something that actually benefits no one, in any real sense, but is demanded anyway because of some bureaucratic hoopla or development-process stupidity or something” bucket. Point being, yeah, in UBI-world people probably won’t flock towards jobs in order to feel needed even if they do in fact need to feel needed, but this is mostly because people with jobs mostly aren’t feeling very needed now. “How do you help someone who needs to feel needed, in a world that doesn’t actually need him for anything, without holding everyone else hostage to his psychological well-being?” is a genuinely excellent questions…but it’s one for which we need an answer, not one for which we already have one.
Floating around all of this, of course, is the vague sense that having a job is good for people in the sense that it gives them a “task –> completion –> reward –> new task” loop. But of course video games can do that too, and in fact do it better than any job ever could. It may well be, in fact, that “stop making people feel bad about playing the video games that might actually make them happy” is one part of the needed solution.
The point being, it’s neither fun nor sensible to be a toiling ant if in fact you don’t need to toil to survive the winter. Sad listless UBI recipients who won’t go do random jobs are, almost certainly, not failing to walk through a SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS door; they are correctly recognizing that what they need is not actually jobs, but rather some unknown thing that has some features in common with what jobs are today.
There are a lot of people nowadays who derive from value from doing a job not because their employer needs them, but because their family needs them as a breadwinner.
This is true. And here we find ourselves faced with a very stark version of the “without holding everyone else hostage to his psychological well-being” problem. From a top-down social view, we don’t want that dude’s family to need him as a breadwinner — we want his family to be A-OK if he keels over dead, if there’s a divorce, etc. Kind of like how we don’t want to have to depend on vigilante superheroes to defend us from crime, no matter how rewardingly heroic it is to be a vigilante superhero; the fact that there’s a need for that kind of thing suggests that the baseline systems aren’t functioning as they should be, and in the long term the goal is to eliminate as much dependency-type need as we can.
So breadwinner dude has to suck it up and recognize that this particular need/desire of his cannot be met without making civilization worse overall. But that’s the beginning of an answer, not the end of one, because breadwinner dude matters too, and if he’s suffering because his family doesn’t need him, we have to find something else that will provide him with a comparable form of psychic good.
Even if their family really doesn’t need them as a breadwinner, even if their society’s safety net would provide as much bread as their job does, there are people who experience real value in being the breadwinner. And in feeling needed as such even if they objectively aren’t.
I’d go a little more abstract and say that there are people who derive value from being desired (for whatever version of desire applies). How do you fulfill the value of being desired while not necessarily being desirable.
Unless you are going to bite the bullet like Caplan does and say that addicts are rationally satisfying their preference for being addicts, then you’ll have to admit that act-utilitarianism mandates you to take away from some people the freedom to harm themselves, in some cases even at a cost for other people.
More evidence that act-utilitarianism is broken.
Do people “deserve” bad things to happen to them? I think this is complicated; we all have examples in our mind of “bad” people whom we wish poetic justice upon, and if they ended up suffering we would probably think they deserved it, and we’d certainly enjoy them getting their comeuppance. The fact that we have a term like “comeuppance” means we do, in some sense, think “bad people deserve bad things to happen to them”.
So there’s that. Even the very nicest people will have someone they think is not so nice and if something happened to them, well, it would be awful but at the same time…
As for deserving it, in the case of drug addicts and so on, no, probably no-one deserves bad outcomes. But there is contribution to it, and even making all allowances for environment, genetics, abusive upbringing, bad luck and so on, there still remains the tiny grain of ‘you made the choice’. Some people are genuinely incapable of seeing that doing X is going to lead, inevitably, to outcome Y. That’s a problem, and it’s not one with an easy solution, because that means either letting them go on to one disaster after another and trying to clean up their messes for them (which in practice means “assign an overloaded social worker to them, once they burn out rotate in a new one every three months, nobody ever does anything effective because they’ve got sixty other clients like this, and are just getting to know the client and the details of their case when they’re shifted and a new person comes in and has to start from scratch all over”), the kind of paternalism which is now very much out of favour (e.g. involuntary admission to hospitals, the old style asylums and other similar social structures to control the lives of those who could not control them for themselves) or the hard-faced “okay, you’re perfectly free to spend every last cent on heroin and I’m not going to stop you because you have no claim on me and I have no responsibility for you and you’re free to make your own decisions, but you are also perfectly free to starve in the streets after that because you have no claim on me and I have no responsibility for you and this is the outcome of your free decisions”.
Re: drug abuse, again yeah, after all allowances are made, there is that one remaining grain of “you did this yourself the first time”. Last week I had my post about being very happy on that anti-anxiety drug. And that little pill bottle sitting on my desk is a big temptation, because I know I can have that happy feeling again. I could pretend to myself “Oh but I really need it, I really do suffer from anxiety” and that’s true. But I’m not having an anxiety attack now, what I have is that bloody heredity strikes again. An awful lot of the paternal side of the family end up on “pills for me nerves”, a very close family member ended up with a diazepam addiction, and we tend to have personalities prone to psychological addictions.
The main and only reason I’m not taking that happy pill is because even though I have a long history of making damn stupid decisions, I am more scared by the consequences of what I know will happen if I do (not might, would or could, will happen). If I take that pill without needing it, I know where I’m going to end up, and I’m bad enough already without a prescription drug habit on top of everything else.
Do I blame my genes? Well, not much can be done there, but since I know the family tendency, if I go ahead anyway it’s stupidity on my part and I will have contributed to my own problems and I will, in a sense, deserve what happens.
Do I blame the doctor? No, they were very clear about only prescribing a small amount at a low dose, warning me of the problems, and only offering it because (a) I arrived in after seven hours straight of jittering anxiety, presenting with physiological symptoms that were really psychosomatic (b) if they didn’t prescribe something to help with the anxiety at its worst, I would be every ten minutes in their surgery presenting with physiological symptoms which were really psychosomatic (c) they acknowledged that this prescription is basically a psychological crutch, that having something I can take if I have a really bad episode is going to help me calm the fuck down [not a direct quote] and not escalate into having a really bad episode and thus needing to take something.
(EDIT: Trying to talk myself down does not work. The rational part of my brain is going “Okay, now, you know this is not as bad as it feels, this is X, Y and Z”, the other 99.9% of my brain is screaming AAAAAHHH NO HORRIBLE HORRIBLE GONNA DIE AWFUL TERRIBLE BAD THINGS BAD THINGS UNSPEAKABLE DREADFUL APPALLING THINGS AAAAHHHH!!!!).
Do I blame ignorance? Nope, I was warned, I know from seeing it up close how it can happen, and I know the pitfalls. So if anything happens, it will be damn stupidity and I will have caused my own problems.
Sure, there’s the whole genetic/environmental/stress/other reasons ball of wax for why I might abuse this drug, but in the end it does rest with me if I take that first step.
Re: “but if you don’t have to work, how will you get any meaning out of life and you’ll be miserable” – hey, work is a curse due to the Fall, remember? Some people may indeed be very wretched if they’re not working, in which case I’d say “is it because you would miss that particular job, or is it that you feel you need to be contributing something to society?” in which case find some other way of contributing. Because for the majority of us, we are all replaceable in our jobs. If you didn’t turn up for the interview that got you this current job, they’d have hired someone else; there are very, very few people where an employer will go “Well, we can’t get Zacharias, might as well close up shop because we’re screwed without him”.
I’ve had jobs I liked and enjoyed, but I would be perfectly happy tootling along without a job if I had a basic income to make sure my bare necessities were covered. I really don’t get the mindset of someone who has to work a 9-5 job to feel like they are being productive or have meaning in their life, I have plenty to do even when not at work. (Yeah, yeah, you lot are all thinking “Aren’t you the one who was just talking about being a prospective junkie, you mare?” but being in a job isn’t going to stop that happening if it ever does, believe me).
I’m sure there are people who, if Jeff Bezos said “I’ve just had a spiritual experience and I’m going to live as an ascetic in the desert, here, have my bank account and all its contents”, would still go into work or have some kind of a job because they couldn’t see themselves as a person if they were without a job. But there are plenty of ordinary people who, if they won the lottery, would quit work in the morning and never regret it.
Re: sexual harassment, being aro-ace I have no entitlement to give an opinion on what you weird sex-havers insist on doing about having sex and romance 🙂 (I can’t give any useful opinion on this, since every time I hear this kind of tale my instinctive reaction is “But why was it so impossible to keep your trousers buttoned? Nobody needs sex!” but, eh, you sex-havers are weird about “we do too need it”).
You’re failing to properly understand the opposing position here.
Try to rank there three situations in order of best to worst case scenario:
1. A bank robber tries and fails to rob a bank; no money is stolen and he is caught.
2. A bank robber robs a bank and lives happily off of his crime.
3. A bank robber robs a bank but the money is destroyed during the getaway, leaving him with nothing.
Your ranking is almost certainly 1 > 2 > 3. It’s best for society if bank robberies are prevented, but if a robbery happens it’s better for the robber at least to benefit. His pleasure is counted as a positive in the equation.
I, and many other people, instead rank it as 1 > 3 > 2. The best case scenario is where bank robberies are stopped and the robber punished, but if a robbery happens it’s better for the robber not to profit. His pleasure is counted as a negative in the equation.
Giving everyone the same reward or punishment regardless of what they do is injustice. Good behavior deserves to be rewarded and bad behavior deserves to be punished.
It sounds a lot like you are a utilitarian who gives higher weights to people with more agency (I can certainly confess to such a preference). You could maybe modify the experiment to test this:
1) There are only n people (for example n=1) who can be cured by the new drug, and a million people who would suffer from addiction if the drug is made legal.
2) The only people for whom the antidepressant is effective are the kinds who would abuse it if they discover that they can, and discovering the snorting trick is a purely random event.
Not a utilitarian (so I give non-utilitarian answers to 2 and 3), but the answer to 1 is that there’s a difference between “not deserving X” and “deserving not-X”. The drug addict doesn’t deserve to suffer from their addiction, but they also don’t deserve to enjoy non-addiction at the expense of the depressed people.
I’ve also lately realized that while thought experiments are valuable for helping us isolate moral principles, there’s a danger of assuming that real life is more similar to the hypothetical than it really is. So questions like 2 might be interesting in theory, but if you stipulate that, in the scenario, kicking the guy out might be suboptimal from a utilitarian perspective, and draw the conclusion that it’d be actually wrong to kick him out, and then apply it to real life, your real-life community will be terrible as a result. This is why rule utilitarianism beats act utilitarianism.
This is all a lead-up to a full in-depth examination of The Good Place, right?
If we’re really good determinists, shouldn’t we just accept that our reactions are just as determined and not care about them?
(Of course, we do not, indeed cannot.
This is my pet philosophical solution to the “problem of Free Will” – we almost certainly don’t literally have it, but we also inexorably have the experience of it and can practically only act and react as if we have it.
So it doesn’t matter that it’s not “real”.)
“The government” didn’t “ban” tianeptine. Michigan classified it as a Schedule II substance. Has the government banned ritalin or oxycodone?
Tianeptine is drying up in the US because credit card processors now refuse to service online vendors. In the US, patients can’t obtain prescriptions because Johnson and Johnson discontinued clinical trials several years ago, whereas Tianeptine prescriptions are freely available in France, Germany, etc.
The state is willing to offer access to this substance. A network of private, unelected business conglomerates are preventing tianeptine from reaching US consumers.
What are tianeptine users supposed to do, boycott online payment processors? Stop using Johnson and Johnson products until they decide to restart clinical trials?
Hmmm. Reading all the comments, it seems people are very big on Mercy but forget about, don’t care about, or ignore Justice. That is, it’s not fair/right/nice that sinners suffer, they should get their own local version of Heaven or be made non-existent or be made so that they wouldn’t sin in the first place.
And this gives me a big clue as to why everyone/the majority on here seem to think “pro-desert people” are all some kind of sadists going around with our tongues hanging out looking for a rack and a heretic to stretch on it.
Wouldn’t preference utilitarianism resolve all of these scenarios, and related ‘utility monster’ style problems, without having to add a clunky bolt-on?
1. Depressed people prefer having effective antidepressants available. Recreational drug users prefer to take ten times the recommended dose, crush it up, and snort it. Everyone gets to maximize their own utility function.
2. The sexual harasser prefers to harass women, but his victims strongly prefer not to be harassed, and the community prefers not to harbor harassers. Everyone except the harasser gets to maximize their own utility function.
3. The UBI recipients who don’t want to work get to sit on their asses and play video games. Those who do want to work are free to do so. It’s always preferable to have option B and option A, rather than option A alone. Everyone gets to maximize their own utility function.
Obviously there are some pretty bleak outcomes in scenario 1 and 3, but at least this framework gives you the ‘correct’ (lesser-of-two-evils) answer without having to break anything.
Something I’m really curious about is whether any philosophers still believe in Bentham-style hedonic utilitarianism? I thought it had been long since abandoned, but maybe I’m confused. As far as I can tell (no relevant expertise, could be completely off-base) it seems to clash with pretty much everything we’ve discovered – or rediscovered – about the nature of actual human flourishing/wellbeing in recent decades. What’s the story?
Pre-comment: Halfway through this post I realized that my argument isn’t as rock solid as I thought. I have a vague sense that the main weaknesses are just due to specific framing details, and the core of it is still strong. Please exercise charity
—-
An observation:
In two of the situations, there’s a fundamental asymmetry between the two sides, and that’s one between being active and being passive. In all three of the situations, the ‘utilitarian solution’ imposes an externality on the passive party where previously no such externality existed
In the first situation, the people suffering from depression are in the passive role (since the hypothetical stipulates that they just kind of have depression and not that it’s a consequence of some more fundamental thing). And the people abusing tianeptine are in the active role (since they have to specifically go through collecting 10x as much drug, crushing, and snorting it.
In the second situation, the harassed women are in the passive role (they’re just trying to live their lives. They didn’t do anything). The harasser is in the active role.
The third situation is a bit of an outlier, and I’m not going to argue it. But I think the pattern holds. The people miserable because they are not employed are kind of in a passive role (since they’re _not_ working) but they’re also kind of in an active role (as in, they are actively choosing to not work).
In all three scenarios, the active role is actively doing something to cause the situation they find to be harmful. And in all three scenarios, the utilitarian prescription for fixing this, even if it’s provably better (as stipulated by the hypothetical), creates an externality onto the passive party.
In the first scenario, the utilitarian intervention (banning the drug) imposes an externality onto the passive side (they cannot enjoy an effective antidepressant). This externality is caused by the active party (because the drug problem is a consequence of the active party’s intentional action of taking the drugs, and because the externality of a drug ban is a consequence of the measures taken to fix the drug problem).
In the second scenario, the utilitarian intervention (tell the women to deal with it) imposes an externality onto the passive side (the womens’ safety and comfort is degraded). This externality is caused by the active party (because the degradation of safety and comfort is a direct result of their harassment)
In the third scenario, the utilitarian intervention (ban UBI) imposes an externality onto the passive side (they do not get to receive free money). This externality is caused by the active party (because the nihilistic angst problem is caused by them choosing not to take jobs available to them, and because the UBI ban is a consequence of the measures taken to prevent nihilistic angst).
In all three scenarios, there is no such externality in the opposite direction if the hypothetical scenario was reversed.
There is no reasonable argument that depressed people taking responsible amounts of tianeptine are causing the addicts to get addicted. At best they are enabling it
There is no reasonable argument that the presence of women at the event is causing the harassment. There is no reasonable argument that the women are responsible for the harasser getting banned. At best, the women enable the harasser to get banned, and at best the group itself is responsible for the harasser getting banned. But all of this stems, fundamentally, from actions that the harasser took.
There is no reasonable argument that the presence of a UBI is causing the nihilistic angst. At best, it is enabling it. The cause is still their choice not to take a job.
—-
In each scenario, this active/passive asymmetry and the externalities that fall out of it form a consistent basis for coming to the conclusions that Scott comes to. Because in each scenario, the problems befalling the active side are caused by the active side, and also in each scenario the solution to those active side problems creates problems for the passive side, which are ultimately also caused by the active side.
Because of this asymmetry, the net result of the utilitarian solution in every case is “allow the active side to impose a cost on the passive side”. In pretty much any other situation, most everyone would agree that this is morally unacceptable, and if the only other alternative is for the active side to eat the cost, then that is how it has to be. This situation is similar.
To illustrate this with a hamfisted analogy: Let’s say that Alice is drug addict, and Dave is a depressed person. If Dave could take tianeptine, he would be perfectly fully cured. Dave works as an employee making $50,000/yr. He was up for promotion to management, with a salary of $80,000 per year, but he was rejected due to fears that he would be emotionally unstable. If he had access to tianeptine, he would not have been rejected.
Consequently, and thanks to this super convenient hypothetical setup, we can put a concrete dollar amount on the cost of his depression: $30k/yr. Times 40 working years => a lifetime cost of $1.2M
We already know per Scott’s original construction that the benefit to the addicted Alices is greater than the cost to the depressed Daves. So even though this is a gigantic cost, it was officially worth it. Utilitarianally we should be ok with this.
Now, imagine an alternative timeline. In this timeline, Tianeptine is legal. Dave got the promotion. He makes $80k/yr now.
Until one day when he’s leaving his office at the end of the day. Alice pulls a gun on him and demands $1.2M.
(Of course she’s using it for addiction treatment and is distributing it to other addicts or whatever. This stolen money will be efficiently spent).
From a utilitarian perspective, this hypothetical is exactly the same as the original one. Yet I suspect that most people would intuitively conclude that “drug addicts demanding a million dollars at gunpoint is always wrong, even if it’s mathematically the utilitarian thing to do”.
I believe this line of reasoning explains the paradox between the “correct” utilitarian position vs the “correct” intuitive position
I don’t think your criticism of the utilitarian argument against UBI would pass the intellectual Turing Test. My argument against it would first emphasize that higher taxes to pay for it would lower economic growth greatly harming future generations. My second point would be that the UBI would discourage work, which would further mess up the labor market and lower economic growth and hurt future generations (see Tyler Cowen for the moral argument in favor of economic growth).
The argument about work and happiness seems like a sort of conservative / religious moral critique of UBI, I’m not even sure that it is correct, since the link between money and happiness could be larger than the link between work and happiness.
Its better to think of the translation of will-to-revealed preferences as a spectrum. Too often, I see libertarians/classical liberals treat preferences along the lines of: “If you do a thing, that reveals that you wanted to do that thing. Bingo, simple as that.”
But as you say, examples such as chemical addiction complicate this story. We both recognize that a heroin user might, deep down, want to quit, while simultaneously not quitting. And since the human body and mind is governed by chemical responses, can we not also say that moments of extreme sexual lust, anger, or grief, might also cloud the will-to-revealed preferences pipeline?
So don’t think of revealed preferences as an on/off switch, but rather a gradient. For someone who is addicted to heroin, the cause of their addiction can simultaneously be that they “chose” it and it was “imposed” on them by outside forces, with the exact proportions of each cause being impossible to tease out.
Your aversion to worrying too much about the UBI guy who chooses not to work, is based on your rational inference from context that his non-working is mostly his revealed preference. Your aversion to saying to heroin users “well, this is the life you want” is based on your rational inference that it is mostly not what a human would actually want.
Caplan and the like are incorrect to abuse the concept of revealed preferences in the way they do, but the concept is not without merit, if tempered with the idea that human will is weak, and easily compromised.
I think these examples hinge on evaluating utility on a short term, and having that valuation come out in favor of the counter-intuitive option, but if we were to evaluate the utility of each option on longer terms we could determine a much better course of action, at the expense of short term utility.
In each of these cases the option to accommodate for the drug addicts/harasser/job lovers is deemed to give greater utility, but it should also be evident that each of these groups have issues that cause them to act this way, and so in the longer term it would be optimal to develop a solution to fix their situations, such as rehabilitation or reeducation. Of course these hypothetical solutions would take a lot more resources and time to enact, and in the meantime, according to the short term valuation, society would lose utility, but this kind of longer term benefit at short term expense seems like something that any correct utilitarian evaluation ought to tackle, in the name of finding optimal results and actually considering all available possibilities.
Additionally, given that we’re working on the assumption that accommodating the addicts gives greater utility, this seems like a warped incentive, because, specially with cases 1 and 3, a beneficial development is being cut short in the name of immediate benefits, which could lead to stagnation, because it could be the case that developments that produce much better outcomes in the long term produce immediate loses, so only considering the outcome in the short term, absent solutions to the variables that lead to considering a greater immediate benefit (the existence of addicts), seems like an evidently flawed way of determining utility.
This leads back to the topic of not using the word lazy to refer to lazy people. We saw that considering short term benefits led to negating developments in the examples, and letting flawed people nominate themselves for the short end seems like an intuitive protection against the stagnation produced by considering the immediate benefits, but it also leads to dismissing the needs of these people, which is wrong, plus we can’t assume that the consequences of their choices will lead to self improvement, and, assuming no knock-on effects from the desired development, they might genuinely lead to a permanent lower utility outcome without guarantee of eventual increase. So the most robust solution is actually finding a solution to the situation of the outcasts, but given that dismissing them is a protection against their influence stopping development, words like lazy serve to dismiss them as a product of their own choices, their own nominating themselves for what they got. Instead their issues should be identified, the causes to their laziness, or addiction, which would lead to a greater understanding of their situations, and to being able to more easily treat them. Admittedly some medical words do serve as a way to categorize a set of symptoms associated with some causes and possible treatments, but the difference is that there’s a more robust understanding of those causes and treatments, so calling people by the sickness that they have is not dismissive or damning. Lazy doesn’t have any similar kind of robustness to its understanding, and so it serves mostly to dismiss people, rather than help them.
Aren’t these the opposite concepts?
They’re both good concepts, but it’s important to acknowledge that they’re different, that you wound up at the end of the essay answering a different question than you framed it at the beginning. This is the classic problem of steel-manning.
I’m going to change your sexual harassment example so that it’s less charged with modern issues, but otherwise remains logistically the same. Let’s say a guy is going around and, what’s something people hate…breaks a window. This guy, once a month, smashes your window, lets all the mosquitoes in, everything is awful. But if you kick him out of the community, he basically loses his friends, family, everything. It’s a given, as it was in your example, to this situation that nobody’s broken window is worse than him losing everything but his life. You said, “Even if I completely believe the friend’s calculation that kicking him out will bring more harm on him than keeping him would bring harm to women, I am still comfortable letting him get the short end of the tradeoff.”
You said this was true even if he, say, had some kind of malfunction or disability or such, even if the *sum total of all the harm to all his victims is not as bad as his punishment.* Really? We’re not even going eye-for-an-eye here? You’re willing to be *worse* on him? I would say that you’re being pretty awful there. Nobody’s window, literal or no, is worth disproportionate punishment. I think “cruel and unusual punishment” starts where the punishment exceeds the crime.
The punishment must exceed the crime (at least in realization) due to (often hyperbolic) discounting on the part of offenders and the potential to get away with it altogether in order for the punishment & crime to be equivalent in expectation.
No it doesn’t, it has to exceed the gap in opportunity cost between the behavior and the next best behavior.
Fair. I was implicitly assuming inaction as the alternative.
I’d exile the guy breaking my window the same way I wouldn’t let someone transplant my organs to save the lives of multiple people. It’s my window and my organs. You don’t get to take them even if you need them more than I do.
Scott,
While I think some (many) people deserve to be punished, I don’t think the examples work. I will address the first one. Please let me know if you’d like me to address the two others.
1. Antidepressant.
I agree that it would be unjust to deny people of their antidepressant only because some other people will use it to harm themselves. Something else would be needed to justify that (like the numbers of people getting hurt being so high that there would be a catastrophe or something, with third parties suffering even a lot more, etc.). Now suppose that a person attempts to abuse the antidepressant, but as it happens, she fails to acquire it, or she happens to have some sort of resistance, or whatever, and suffers no serious ill consequences. It is not the case that something unjust happened. Moreover, those attempting to abuse the antidepressant but failing to do so do not deserve to be punished for their attempt by being made to suffer the negative consequences of successfully abusing the anti-depressant.
My point is that injustice of depriving people of their antidepressant is not about what those abusing it deserve to suffer, in this case. What’s it about? I don’t know. I think our moral assessments come before general hypotheses about what makes behaviors immoral, unjust, etc., and I don’t have one such hypothesis to offer. Rather, I make an intuitive moral assessment (which I think is also what you’re doing when you say “Depressed people shouldn’t have to suffer because you see a drug that says very clearly on the bottle “DO NOT TAKE TOO MUCH OF THIS YOU WILL GET ADDICTED AND IT WILL BE TERRIBLE” and you think “I think I shall take too much of this””).
While I don’ know what evidence you have in favor of utilitarianism (i.e., which arguments you’ve read, which successful tests you’ve seen it pass, etc.), my assessment here is that utilitarianism is false. When tested against our moral sense, it regularly fails to pass the tests.
An analogy: Let’s say a hypothesis posits that green objects are those that – under some pretty common standard conditions – reflect light in the 470-540 nm range. We test it against our color vision, and while sometimes it gets it right (maybe most of the times), it gets it clearly wrong a good number of times, so it’s false. Now, our color vision is probably less susceptible to errors than our moral sense, so it’s an analogy not the same thing, but even so, our moral sense seems to be the main proper tool to check general moral claims against specific examples (what else do we have?), and the evidence against utilitarianism is just too strong, in my assessment.
I like the way you are gesturing at “desert” here. It reminds of Samuel Johnson’s Brief to Free a Slave in which he argues from the point, not that slavery is in itself abominable and should be banned, but that one’s slavery must be the result of personal choice (like murder). Murdering people, in his view, nominates one for slavery. The defendant runaway slave in his case had done no wrong, no harmed anyone, forced into slavery at birth.
But how to reconcile Scott’s cases with utilitarianism? I would say the cases we are talking about here all concern a tension between prudence and justice. The utilitarian calculus allows us to weigh all the outcomes and make the prudent choice for the greatest good. However, our desire for a (Rawlsian?) just society in which people, especially the unfortunate people, get opportunities to take needed antidepressents, be free from harassment, and get a basic income.
Is it to you that we are dealing with some type of rule or heuristic that precedes implementing utilitarianism?
The debates you’re having with people seem to leave out some pretty pivotal theories of punishment that have been on the table in legal and philosophical thought for the past several centuries. Everybody knows about retribution, restitution, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation, but for some reason people don’t seem to discuss the moral-pedagogical theory of punishment: punishment as a public ritual to reaffirm communal values, as articulated by e.g. Durkheim.
Maybe this is because it has some elements in common with deterrence theories, except that the goal is to send a signal not just to potential criminals but, just as much if not more so, to people who are not at risk of becoming criminals. Or perhaps it’s because the theory sounds barbaric on its face. Indeed, it is barbaric, literally. “Barbarian” honor cultures tend to carry out a lot of these public rituals with the explicit aim of affirming communal values, and with very little regard as to whether the punishment satisfied some sort of technocratic, “civilized” notion of the overall good.
I find, as I get older and more conservative (or something), that my opinions are becoming more and more pro-barbarian. Utilitarianism seems to be caught in a sort of question-begging tautology about the nature of the good, and barbarian cultures seem to provide some pretty compelling answers to questions that utilitarianism refuses to even ask. The more I read about the lex talionis and the sorts of legal settlements it generally led to, the more I’m convinced that “barbaric” codes of justice understand something about game theory and mass psychology that we civilized folk have all forgotten.
I should have added: the application of Durkheim’s theory to some of your hypotheticals seems to me to get very close to people’s moral intuitions about why you might punish the transgressor, and why that might be okay. The most obvious case is the sexual harasser: by exiling him from the community, yes, you accomplish incapacitation (he can’t harass anyone else in the community) and deterrence (other handsy men in the community mind their Ps and Qs lest they end up like him), but more than both of those things you signal to the women and those in solidarity with them that the community values their well-being and will act decisively against those who harm them. This strikes me as the primary purpose of such punishments in many cases like this, for good or ill. I can’t entirely say it’s wrong, even if it does lend itself to certain abuses.
OK, you’ve just perfectly captured my objection to just about every coercive approach to suicide prevention. The dead do not get to dictate terms to the living, and the people who want to be dead shouldn’t have that privilege either. And they have more explicitly nominated themselves for the short end of a tradeoff as anyone. But I seem to recall you are generally supportive of coercive suicide-prevention. Is that an exception to the general case or intuition you are describing here? Perhaps worth exploring.
But, please, not by any attempt at utilitarian or consequentialist ethics. You can handwave “…they calculated out the benefit from the drug treating people’s depression, and the cost from the drug being abused”, but nobody can actually do that. This isn’t counting the integer number of people tied to trolley tracks, this is the sort of apples-and-chickpeas comparison that is mathematically intractable in any real application. Might as well say that, as a good materialist, you’re going to practice psychiatry by solving the wave function of your patients’ brains.
You’re going to need to define a rule, or find a relevant virtue, or just go with your intuition.
I think ‘the dead…the people who want to be dead’ is doing a lot of work here.
We consider someone who commits a punishable offense as the same person throughout the process of transgression and punishment.
I think if someone tries to kill themselves, and we know they will want this for all time if we prevent them, then my intuitions agree with yours.
I think where we differ is that if someone wants to kill themselves | X, and we can change X, then I have a strong preference for changing X even if the best I can do is knowing that with some significant positive probability X will go away over time.
But “coercive measures of suicide prevention” is pretty much the opposite of “change X”. Bob wants to kill himself because Alice dumped him and he can’t imagine finding a happy and meaningful life without her. Changing X, means convincing Alice to take him back, or helping him meet a woman who is an even better match than Alice, or helping him find a way to live a happy and meaningful life alone. I’m in favor of any of those things, if they can be done at reasonable cost (i.e. not enslaving Alice).
Coercive measures of suicide prevention, means e.g. locking Bob in a padded cell where he probably wants to kill himself even more than he did yesterday, but can’t. And probably Charlie as well, who didn’t want to kill himself but said the wrong words when he was venting to his psychiatrist.
Let’s scale back a bit and look at the priors-
Why does it matter if someone “deserves” to be punished if you are going with utilitarianism? Isn’t that a virtue in of itself?
Not saying it does not matter, but rather whether they are counted as part of the utility function or governing procedures, the question of how to consider their intent, responsibility, etc. should already been considered when creating them.
That is – if you feel that someone who willing chooses to do bad things to themselves shouldn’t have their negative utility be counted – state it as such by design!
If you feel that it should be moderated by their ability to rationally choose, but are unable to measure it, either choose some method to fit it (always give them the benefit of the doubt, fraction based on the the probability it’s one or the other, etc.), or realize that this might also interfere with your ability to calculate the utility of it.
Second, regarding the adoption of laws in a utilitarian sense.
Laws can range from purely discretionary to strict.
A strict law is not exactly utilitarian until you consider the consequences and consider it as your preferred solution.
That is, a strict law will almost guaranteed have winners and losers, but still might be considered if it’s better than any other solution.
A law with discretion will by definition vary according to the discretion of the one who exerts them. For better or worse, it can allow both reduction of errors from situational issues to possibility of discrimination and corruption.
Either way, it’s not that “the law allows cases where it isn’t utilitarian” but rather the acceptance of the possible “unfair” consequences of the law should already been considered when choosing to adopt it. There might not be a law that fully encompasses the utility function unless you state it as such (which as you mention, might cause issues in itself).
Lastly, I think a better example would be of lottery tickets. In your worldview, would you ban them or not?
I don’t think these examples have a utilitarian calculation that supports the post’s conclusion. Furthermore, I’d argue that in the extreme cases where the utility inequality is as described, the utilitarian course is reasonably close to moral intuition.
Depression is something that very significantly lowers quality of life – not as badly as heroin addiction, but it’s not so small as to be ignored in the heroin comparison. Meanwhile, the people using the drug like heroin – what would they be doing, if the drug was banned? I suspect that a fair few of them would be using heroin proper, or something similar to it. If the availability and addictive qualities of the drug are such that a significant fraction of its users end up addicted, and that it is much easier to obtain than any other drugs of comparable addictive potential, I think that’s a fairly strong argument that the drug should be at best strictly regulated.
(Or you can go full preference-utilitarian and say that people can get addicted if they want, and that this is a feature rather than a problem.)
The example of the sexual harasser – well, ‘harassment’ can mean a lot of different things, and can have major knock-on negative effects well beyond the person directly affected. But generally, people do tolerate minor anti-social behaviors among people in their community. That attitude of ‘sure, he’s a jerk, but he’s still one of us’ is hardly unheard-of, especially in communities that attract jerks. Now, past a certain level of misconduct people will get kicked out, especially if it breaks laws, but that’s a matter of setting precedents.
The case of UBI – if UBI genuinely causes people to suffer in ennui to a greater extent than causing them to be free of the suffering of work, I would oppose UBI, and I think so would almost everyone. In practice, the fraction of people who both require work to have meaning in life and wouldn’t work if given the option not to is, I suspect, pretty small. If you really do believe that most people are like that (which Scott doesn’t seem to), you should oppose UBI.
This seems like as good a time as any to discuss a thought that’s been bouncing around my head for a while. A lot of discussion about morality frequently seem to be discussions about territories, whether it’s better to live in Utilsylvania or Virtuenia, or whatever. However i think much of the time people are actually talking about maps to substantially the same territory. It seems to me that much of humanity shares substantially the same core moral intuitions, so a lot of arguments about morality wind up being arguments not about which territory is best to live in, but about which maps best depict that shared terrain. So when i look at Scott’s post it sounds much like, “This utilitarian map I’m using, which serves me very well most of the time, shows a plateau in this spot where I’m pretty sure I see a valley. While I usually trust the map, in this case it obviously needs to be amended.”
This falls in with my general intuition that moral systems are tools for a purpose, means rather than ends. Even a well stocked machine shop may find that sometimes a specific job exceeds the capabilities of their available tools, in which case they may need to either get a new one, or to use their existing ones in non-standard ways. This does not, however, invalidate the usefulness of the machine shop as a whole. It also means that when presented with a hypothetical job, saying “that’s never going to come up in real life” is a valid defence of the shop, it’s built to handle real life jobs in the real world, not every hypothetical you can possibly think of.
(I’ve typed this comment out twice — when I saw a typo after I posted the first version I tried to edit it, and I was told ‘you cannot edit this any more’ and then my comment disappeared’. Did something eat it?)
I think my main complaint here is that it’s basically using utilitarianism as a motte-and-bailey:
The MOTTE of utilitarianism is as follows:
The BAILEY of utilitarianism is as follows:
When Scott says e.g. that banning the drug in Example 1 is positive-utility, I assume he means something like this:
But this is the same ‘sneaking in your own utility function’ mentioned in the bailey above! It’s assuming a single utility function of ‘add up total # of QALYs across all humans’. And there’s an obvious competitor utility function that is only a bit more complicated:
Using the drug example again with the numbers above but with this new utility function:
A: If we assign weight 1 to both the depressed people and the addicts, the utility of banning the drug is +5000 QALYs.
B: If we assign weight 1 to the depressed people but weight 0.5 to the addicts (we care about them less), the utility of banning the drug is -2500 QALYs.
C: If we assign weight 1 to the depressed people but weight 0 to the addicts (we don’t care about them at all), the utility of banning the drug is -10000 QALYs.
D: If we assign weight 1 to the depressed people but weight -0.5 to the addicts (we actively want them to suffer), the utility of banning the drug is -17500 QALYs.
Note that all of the last three oppose banning the drug, though for very different reasons: B accepts that the addicts ‘ suffering is bad, but is more willing to sacrifice them because their suffering is self-inflicted, while D considers their suffering to be an actively good thing.
And (coming back to motte-style utilitarianism) I think utilitarianism as a means of looking at moral problems like this is MUCH CLEARER than other ways! In fact, I think pretty much the whole of Scott’s post can be summarized as follows: