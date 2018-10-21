OT113: Opentekonter Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page).
Comment of the week is this discussion of dark matter.
Lies I tell you, it’s all lies! That’s a trireme, not a penteconter.
Good catch. I regret the error and it has been corrected.
My thoughts on biremes, triremes, quadriremes and quinqueremes are that they were basically the ancient naval equivalent of https://www.theonion.com/fuck-everything-were-doing-five-blades-1819584036
That was mostly only for the fours and above.
Everything from the pentekonter up to the trireme was a reasonable technological escalation given that the dominant naval tactic was ramming under oar power. For that, you want as much power as you can get, without sacrificing maneuverability or structural integrity. I wonder if we can get CatCube to give us an effortpost on the structural integrity of clinker-built galleys?
Never mind that. Wooden ships built using Hellenic methods started to have issues if you tried to make them more than 30-40 meters long, which is a good fit for twenty-five oarsmen sitting one in front of another on each side. That gives you a pentekonter. To get more power in the same hull length, you could try putting two or more men on each oar, or putting two or more banks above one another, but then they all get in each other’s way and while you’re trying to sort it out some less ambitious shipwright’s pentekonter has put a ram in your broadside.
Until the Greeks eventually developed a technique for putting two (ca 600 BC) and then three (ca 500 BC) banks of oars on top of each other without interference. That gave them biremes of ~100 oars and later triremes of ~150 oars as the most capable warships for naval battles. Eventually, everybody else copied those.
Nobody ever figured out a technique for putting four non-interfering banks of oars on the side of a ship, so quadriremes and above meant putting two or more men to an oar. Which meant some rowers couldn’t use their full stroke, plus coordination problems, and the bigger ships were marginally more powerful but less maneuverable.
I don’t think any of them saw much use when peer competitors were fighting for naval supremacy via fleet battles. They made nifty flagships, so everyone could see that your admiral was way more badass than the other side’s admiral because look, more
bladesoars, and they would be accompanied by enough triremes that nobody is going to outmaneuver them one-on-one. And when things settled down to one dominant naval power, the optimum mix started looking like a bunch of smaller ships for pirate-hunting and the like (and a late Roman liburnian would look an awful lot like an early Greek pentekonter), and bigger ships for besieging coastal towns. In the latter case, you wanted room for supplies since you might not be parking on a friendly beach every night, and you wanted a big stable platform for siege engines of various sorts, and all of that shifted the balance in favor of fours and fives even if they were less efficient in the rare fleet battles.
And then some idiot is going to see that his fleet has escalated to mostly sixes and say “my flagship’s gotta be at least an eight, maybe a ten. Make it so!”
Unfortunately, the people who figured all this out were not the types to write down the details, so it took a while to determine that a quadrireme really only had two (we think) banks of oars. And the trick for making three banks of oars actually work, nobody entirely understands how this was done. When the contemporary Greek navy financed a bunch of experimental archaeologists to recreate the technology, they came up with something that seems about right but does not have the performance reliably attested to what their ancestors had been building 2,500 years earlier.
I don’t understand what it means for three banks of non-interfering oars to be do-able but not four. Is there some math or engineering principle here (or do we just not know?)
I can’t speak to the interference, but there’s also an issue with height. the higher you get from the water, the less efficient your rowers get. even if you could get 4 to a bank (and remember, even three required highly skilled rowers to be decent at it and later, larger galleys took to adding more people to oars specifically to make more efficient use of trained rowers) the 4th row might not add enough power to make up for the extra weight, to say nothing of the extra cost.
And a Viking longship looks a lot like a penteconter or liburnian.
In the Iliad’ s Catalogue of Ships, the bard says Philoctetes brought ships whose 50 oarsmen were also archers, and the only other time crew size is mentioned, ships from Thebes had 120 oarsmen. That sounds either inefficient or an anachronistic bireme.
Quadriremes became fairly popular during the Diadochi period. One attested Athenian fleet was 3/8th quadriremes, and the Rhodian Navy used them as their principal combat vessel. During the Punic Wars the Romans and the Carthaginians both used quinquiremes as the mainstays of their fleets, with the triremes seemingly relegated to the role of scouts. For example the first real fleet authorized by the Roman Senate was 100 quinqueremes and only 20 triremes.
So as far as i can tell, heavy ships dominated naval warfare between peer combatants from the Diadochi period up until the Battle of Actium. There Octavius’s larger fleet mostly composed of lighter liburnas was able to outmanoeuvre and decisively defeat Marcus Antonius’ heavier and more traditional fleet composition. These liburnas are thought to be biremes, so heavier than the penteconter ones used in the later Empire.
IIRC, the olympias came pretty close to greek levels of performance, and considering that it was rowed by a bunch of out of shape classicists without any experience, they ruled it close enough.
I assumed it was like the numbers sometimes used for models of cars. Sometimes they mean one thing, sometimes they mean another, most of the time they just sounded good to marketing.
Nobody has yet mentioned the Ptolemaic Forty. The theory I have seen was that it was a giant catamaran.
Nor, for the sf readers, Five-Twelfths of Heaven and its sequels, with spaceship classes obviously based on warship categories in classical antiquity. Odd and good books.
While we’re talking about this, let me plug my proposal to fight Moloch by requiring all posts in the Culture War Megathread to start with Carthaginem delendam esse.
I vote they end with it and the person must put someone/something they are against.
Trumpinem delendam esse.
Bellum culturae delendam esse!
That doesn’t sound very liable to cool things down.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to foster the appearance of three top-tier tech companies (peers of Facebook, Microsoft, or Samsung) in Canada within the next twenty years.
Oh come on, I can’t do that in a culture-war free thread, as basically the most likely way for it to happen would be a transfer of HQ of the American tech companies, and the only way that’s going to happen is CW.
Find ways of making it happen that don’t require American society to tear itself limb from limb.
The most recent top tier tech company in Canada was RIM, and they certainly didn’t appear because of American culture war.
Isn’t Amazon still considering Toronto for their HQ2?
If so, this suggests an easier approach: Get two other tech companies to also spin off an HQ2, and convince them to put it in Canada.
Insert Reamde reference here.
1. Assume some key breakthroughs in quantum computing are made at UWaterloo
2. Specialize in sectors within tech where there has been some success in Canada in the past, such as hardware and cryptocurrency, rather than social media or web search
3. Improve labour mobility (between companies and between provinces) and access to capital (from VCs to facilitating IPOs)
What are the most useful/interesting things from an area you’re knowledgeable or skilled in that someone could learn with a time investment of at most 10 hours? (Bonus points: the same question in 10 minutes.)
Can an adult learn to swim in 10 hours?
No, but an adult can learn to competently avoid drowning within 10 hours. This may qualify as “swimming” for most people, but speaking as someone who has never lost a swimming competition, i may have higher standards.
What if I told you … there was a technique you can learn in zero minutes … by which you could avoid drowning and never lose a swimming competition?
🤯
Back before I liked swimming, I used to quip that it was the slowest, least efficient way to get anywhere.
What if i told you… that there are bodies of water everywhere, and people are therefore at some risk of suddenly experiencing unexpected and unplanned for immersion?
Well I was just kidding of course, but I did actually pause to consider that for a moment, and I’m still not sure whether it’s more plausible that learning to swim raises or lowers one’s lifetime risk of drowning. I mean, obviously if you’re going to be spending a lot of time on boats or whatever you should learn to swim. And even if you generally do your best to avoid deep water, making an exception to learn some minimal level of swimming skill, in case you ever find yourself immersed in liquid accidentally, probably lowers your risk of drowning.
But what if you take swimming lessons and discover that you enjoy it, and start swimming regularly for fun? I’m pretty sure that would increase your lifetime risk of drowning (and also of losing swimming competitions), which you could have avoided by just never finding out whether you like swimming or not.
you need to enter more competitions
That is in fact the correct way to parse my statement! Though i do genuinely have seven gold medals, the were all in local swim meets of no consequence, and i never strove to find myself properly challenged. Unfortunately, while i’m still as stick-thin as i was back then, these days i am so wildly out of shape that just carrying the groceries home leaves me winded. Any competition i entered now i would surely lose with no chance of winning, and that’s just no fun at all.
For the bonus question what to say if questioned by the police. Heck you could learn it in ten seconds—“I’m not answering any questions and I want to talk to an attorney.”
… if you are in the US. Not necessarily (ever?) if you aren’t.
As someone who was given that 10 minute conversation many separate times growing up – and it was always the same conversation – that answer strikes me as a very good one. It’s probably also worth it and possible to include within the 10 minutes how to deal with certain situations before talking to the police, such as, if you shoot someone, make sure that person is dead.
Also before you shoot someone, make sure you intend for that person to be dead. Not just because guns kill people, and taking another life is a weighty thing that should not be done carelessly, but also because warning shots are not valid use of force in most jurisdictions. They can also be a remarkably ineffective deterrent when the other person is intent on killing you first. If you gotta shoot, then shoot to kill.
The question an area I’m knowledgeable or skilled about, so uh … I’ll leave that part to others.
Navigating with a topographical map, ten minute version: Navigating by topography is more reliable than going by roads, which keep changing or going unmarked. Closed circles are peaks – there are almost never local height minimums (except underwater). Valleys are generally narrower than ridges, which also helps tell which side of the line is higher. Now stand on a lookout for ten minutes and try to join the map to the terrain.
Ten hour version: Now plot out a day trip with 5-20 checkpoints and try to follow it, tracking where you are on the map.
I can teach you an awful lot of excel tricks in 10 hours. Enough to make any non-technical boss think you’re a wizard and a solid foundation on which to build more serious knowledge.
Have you considered selling that service via skype lessons?
Honestly no. I’ve taught a few free classes for a professional organization I’m a member of but that’s it. What do you think I could make?
I’m an engineering professional that wants to get better at data handling/basic analytics in excel and also learn to sling VBA when I have to. I’d pay $30 an hour for well-taught lessons if I could have a say in the specifics of the content in advance.
Interesting. At best I’m a passable teacher. truth be told, while I can show people how formulas work, getting good requires actually doing the work on a day to day basis, getting used to thinking of how to solve problems.
If you already have the basics, my advice would be to subscribe to r/excel on reddit. People there post excel problems, and others solve them. I’d read through the problems as they get posted, and try to solve ones that, on looking at, you think you know how to do but aren’t sure. The difficulty ranges from basic to very advanced, so you have to pick through it a bit, but it’s basically an infinite problem worksheet of real life problems. There will also be a smaller number of discussions/trick lists, etc. It’s a great all around resource, and it will provide with what you need most, he practice of twisting your mind around into the shape of excel formulas and tools.
VBA I know much less about, I rarely need it for my day to day work, so I’m not much past the level of cribbing code from people who know what they’re doing on the rare instances I need it.
Youtube videos have answered this for me on many topics (e.g. handyman work, automotive repair, cooking, various particulars of law, history, physics, etc.). I know it seems like a pretty low-quality comment to just refer to that, but if you’re genuinely interested I really do think Youtube is potentially a wonderful resource for those kinds of things.
I’ve gotten some fairly good content off of youtube (praise be to those video speed-up browser extensions, anything under 2x is unbearably slow), but I’m sure there’s better stuff out there than what I’ve found (most of which is only high-quality insofar as it’s decent production quality or entertaining). E.g. basically all the big educational Youtube channels are much more surface-level than one would like for actually learning a decent bit about something, since that’s what gets clicks. Crash course is okay but highly variable, from what I’ve heard and the little I’ve watched directly. Any recommendations you have?
Some specific channels I’d recommend:
3Blue1Brown is the best channel for mathematics, hands down. Probably fairly well known within SSC, but for anyone who doesn’t: I go through a lot of online math content, and they provide the highest quality of mathematics instruction you’ll see in video format, both pedagogically and with respect to production value. Go check out the channel, click on what seems interesting, put it at 3x speed and absorb more intuition about calculus or linear algebra in 30 minutes than you’d get from a semester of mediocre teaching in a university class.
Vi Hart is also excellent for more rambly, amusement-y, math-for-the-sake-of-exploring presentation, and her videos are clearly thought out well even if they’re presented in a less structured form. If you haven’t read much Martin Gardner etc. but like cute little patterns and visualizations (or have and want more), you’ll likely enjoy it. Especially recommended for people like Scott who bear all the signs of being a math person except actually manipulating symbols in the prescribed ways.
Lindybeige is great for a lot of neat history on ancient and medieval technology (especially war-related).
Educational channels I subscribe to but don’t endorse as immediately (usually have content of variable quality or depth), though they’re still worth watching: Numberphile, Computerphile, Tom Scott, CGP Grey, Kurzgesagt (mostly well-done intros to topics familiar to SSC- and EA-adjacent people), Kirby Ferguson, ElectroBOOM, Every Frame a Painting.
Really? 2 or 3x speed sounds awfully fast to me. I usually use 1.25x (although I’d go as high as 1.33x if it were an option in the default YouTube interface). 1.5x is only okay if I’m watching something boring and don’t care if I miss things here and there. (And honestly, if I were trying to learn math from videos, I’d probably have to watch at normal speed and pause or rewind frequently.) Anyway, now I’m curious how fast other people here can play audio/video to save time.
For Chrome at least, here’s an extension that lets you do increments in tenths.
For more fine-grained stuff, go to the console (should be under “inspect element” or similar on most browsers if you right-click somewhere on the screen), then type in “document.getElementsByTagName(“video”)[0].playbackRate = 1.33″, or similarly for any other speed.
It varies from person to person, but here’s my comfortable listening speed for several videos in my subscription feed (comment filter will eat links if I include them all, but you can easily google to pull these up):
Lindybeige on trying out a helmet: 1.5x, he talks pretty fast and it’s not a subject matter I know tons about.
Yourmoviesucks interview with Jamie Shannon: 2.25x, pretty conversational so I’m not totally optimizing for information processing here.
Computerphile on AI and logical induction: 3.25x, I’ve seen the video of Andrew Critch’s original talk on this at MIRI* (that one at more like 2x, IIRC) and I’m familiar with all the mathematical logic behind it so it’s not essential that I catch every single word here and if I lose focus for a second and miss a sentence or two I’ll be all right conceptually.
3Blue1Brown on divergence and curl: 3x, I’ve seen multivariable calc a few years back but it’s been a while since I really had to put those concepts to work very hard, and the visualization stuff is new (though that’s much less audio-dependent anyway).
Periodic Table of Videos on Dubnium – 2.75x, though that’s a pretty comfortable pace and if I needed to get somewhere quickly but wanted to finish the video I’d set it to 3x or 3.25x.
Purely entertainment stuff where I care about timing (e.g. Citation Needed from Tom Scott’s channel) I’ll set at 1x, really slow speakers I might get up to 4.5x but that’s pushing it for most audio. And at that pace it definitely requires some care, you’ve got to maintain a certain level of attention on the words without focusing too hard with your conscious attention or you’ll slow your processing speed down and miss their next sentence. At least for me I can’t play things at 4x speed if I need to do any additional processing with my high-level faculties (like pausing to think about a related topic or ponder a question I have about the material), so it has to be relatively light (popsci videos on technical subjects yes, someone telling a story or anecdote yes, intro quantum computation lectures no).
*Highly recommended, by the way. Fairly accessible and super interesting presentation of some neat technical content on AI safety and logical reasoning under uncertainty, plus some awesome hacks to get around Godel’s Theorem in weird ways. If you’ve got a little background in mathematical logic it’s super worth watching.
Analogue Synthesis in 10 hours:
-high-level overview of the science behind analogue synthesizers
-introductory lessons on manipulating waveforms, overview of filters and oscillators, attack-decay-sustain-release parameters
-elementary composition techniques
-sequences and pattern composition/programming/manipulation
-recording, mixing and mastering basics
In 10 minutes:
As above but for digital.
You can learn basics of target shooting in 10 hours, if you split it up in 5 two-hour sessions or so. Or basics of Python or similar scripting language. I’m not so sure about horseback riding but I think it can be done too.
The principle of comparative advantage and the equimarginal principal both should take much less than that, and both are useful.
Easy ways of baking bread would be another possibility.
You should combine them and talk about why you still buy bread despite knowing this easy method of making bread. People interested in economics and cooking would be a small niche but it’d be all yours!
You could become at least competent in shooting 2 basic classes of guns (that is, 2 out of pistol/rifle/shotgun).
Touch typing. I’ve known so many highly trained technical people who sit in front of a keyboard all day and still have to look at the keyboard. Spend a few hours with typing tutor software. It’ll pay for itself a hundredfold. Even if you already know how, spending a few hours with a typing game can often double your speed.
Learning about and then trying out improv theater has been life changing, and takes only a few hours to dip in one’s toes.
If you have done some programming before (maybe also if you haven’t) you can probably learn to use the statistical programming language R to a degree that it is useful within 10 hours. While not the best for writing applications, it is a very convenient interface for doing statistical tests, models and plots very quickly. Being able to quickly visualise large datasets and look at relationships in raw data without having to rely purely on other people’s interpretation gives you a kind of intellectual autonomy that I believe you would otherwise have less of.
As a beginner you don’t even need to learn about external libraries. Get yourself a copy of RStudio, learn about basic arithmetic, conditionals, functions, and how everything is at base a vector or list (skip environments for now), learn to use the ‘data.frame’ for data handling, ‘read.table’/’read.csv’ for data input, ‘plot’ for plotting, ‘lm’/’glm’ for statistical modeling, ‘rnorm’/’runif’/’r*****’ for random values (and simulations). If you have time left, look at packages: ggplot2 for nicer plots, data.table as a more powerful data.frame, dplyr for more convenient data manipulation.
Are the N.50 threads also CW free now (so 2 CW free per week) or are all hidden threads war zones?
War zones.
I think that was a good trade.
Me too.
People wanted a discussion of the political contribution matching website idea proposed in the classified thread in this open thread, hence this comment.
Link to relevant thread
To summarize, my idea (which has been suggested before) is to create a website where people can pledge money to their preferred presidential candidate. Say that at the end of a week, Candidate A has $10 million and Candidate B has $12 million on the website. Then $20 million will get donated to charities of the contributors’ choice and $2 million will be given to candidate B.
Here is a quick survey I’d like people to take to gauge a particular facet of the website’s viability (namely, that people from both sides of the aisle might want to use the website). You can see results (identified only by time of submission) here.
A few questions arose in the classified thread discussion:
1. What if the value of a dollar is different for the two candidates? The most natural solution is to have a market structure, so that $100 pledged to Candidate A could trade for $80 pledged to Candidate B. But markets are confusing to many people so this may end up being counterproductive. What do y’all think?
2. In some ways, the website may incentivize people to behave dishonestly. For instance, if you were going to donate to the AMF (not through the website), you could pledge on the website to the candidate who is behind and have your donation matched, effectively forcing someone else to donate to the AMF. If this is widespread enough, it might end with people not wanting to donate to the website at all. Thoughts?
3. The legal status of the website is unclear to me. Commented honoredb pointed out that the FEC was asked to rule on this very question and the decision was 3-3 (you need a majority for it to be legal). Commenter Chotu linked to a slightly later ruling in which the decision was 4-2; I’m not sure what changed, and I’m not sure how robust the ruling is to various changes in the structure of the website (e.g. is it safe to assume that the website is legal if it uses a market for matching donations rather than matching them 1:1?). It would be great if a campaign finance expert could weigh in!
Anyway, feel free to discuss anything you want related to this idea!
I was just asked to write an essay answering a whole bunch of questions about open source for my freshman software engineering class, and I feel like I’ve been training my whole life for this moment. (background: my father had me using Linux since before I could read) As someone who has grown up using these tools, it’s always kind of strange to me to see how unfamiliar most people are with it.
It’s not just freshmen who lack familiarity with these tools. In my experience, a CS or Software Engineering degree has little correlation with such knowledge. When I was in college, I had to teach my classmates how to use subversion. Within the past year, I’ve worked with Berkeley CS grads who didn’t know how to use git or basic shell features like tab completion.
I really wish more schools would spend some time on unix tools.
Tools, yeah, but that’s only one part of it. An academic CS degree is pretty good at teaching algorithms, but it’s really bad at giving students any of the skills they need to work on large collaborative projects.
A typical project in industry might look like “this ten-year-old system that does A through X now needs to do Y too; make it so”. That breaks down into reading lots of other people’s code, figuring out the best places in the system to put the entry points for Y, writing the actual algorithms that do Y (while conforming to house style and reusing as much existing code as practical), testing it (often including putting new test cases into an existing test framework), getting it reviewed (often over-the-shoulder, but maybe using tools like CCollab), and committing it into source control. Every step of that, except writing the algorithm, a CS degree will tell you nothing about.
I study SE, and I struggle far more with figuring out how to use these kinds of things than with the material of any computer-science-y lecture. I can only echo that I wish there were class for these kinds of things. It is, at various points, just assumed that you know how to use linux and stuff, but at no point was I told that and how to get used to it
I’d like to read it!
The questions were, in order:
1. What would be the differences between creating free software and doing so under a commercial product?
2. When is it appropriate to use other people’s software?
3. What might be the legal, ethical implications and moral obligations of doing so?
4. Where does the responsibility lie on maintaining the software?
5. Does one area interest you more than the other (free, open source, commercial)? Why?
Because I think most people here are familiar enough with open source, I’ll give you the abridged version. For #1, I basically spent a paragraph showing that the biggest difference between free software and commercial software is the addition of economies of scale. For #2, I said that the legal answer is “according to the terms of use” and that the real answer is “as much as they’re not willing to sue you for”, and then gave the classic example of the extended WinRAR free trial period, where individuals using the free trial forever spread public goodwill and press, but corporations that wanted to use it had to do it by the books, buying licenses. For #3 I talked about the dispute over who owns a program once it is bought – say, the end user wants to make their own modifications, but the license doesn’t permit it. The last two questions aren’t really relevant.
Who here knows much about copyright, and how it pertains to textbooks? I have this dream of writing an open access elementary mathematics text (series). I don’t have anything particularly new to offer, and would use the techniques presented in the best math books already out there. At what point does this become plagarism? Presumably, a unique approach to solving a math problem can’t become the intellectual property of that author/publisher forever…. can it? What if I take the form of puzzles and games of another text, provided I don’t rip off the exact values for those puzzles?
IANAL, but ideas definitely can’t be copyrighted, only the actual text can. The only issue you could run into is that if you read something and then try to write it down in your own words, you may inadvertently use the same phrasing, which may be taken as copying. Perhaps read stuff, then write it down a week later, when you have probably forgot the exact wording but remember the idea. (Of course if you use a source that’s itself free content, you can copy stuff as long as you give the source proper mention as required by its license.)
In an academic work, the norm is to cite the source as a reference if you use other people’s ideas (except perhaps if an idea is very widely known, but even then you mention the originator’s name if it can be tied to a specific person), but that’s a matter of fairness and academic ethics, not copyright law. I don’t know what the custom is in a more elementary work.
If you use other open access texts as your sources, then as long as you cite them you have no issues (at least if their version of open access allows adaptation; there are a few different versions of what it means, but the text should indicate). If you don’t use open access sources, you should really consult a lawyer, and not random people on the internet (or better yet just don’t do it). Even if someone here knows the relevant law, that isn’t the same as knowing what will hold up in court, and for that matter if you’re sued for copyright infringement, even if technically you are legally in the right it could be very expensive to defend yourself. What 10240 says sounds right, but I wouldn’t bet my livelyhood on it holding up in court, and even if it does you don’t want to end up in court in the first place.
Not a lawyer but took graduate level copyright law courses in undergrad.
My personal suggestion: There are already public domain mathematics textbooks that cover a lot of subjects. My high school math teacher once had me look over a 1903 mathematics textbook. It covered virtually all the topics we had in class without much different. It wouldn’t have had any copyright. You could copy that book, write down to the questions, update the language, and make it publicly available for free. It would be a virtually complete curriculum. And you can find them on ebay for ten or twenty dollars.
This wouldn’t work for advanced topics, like abstract algebra, but that… is not elementary.
Anyway, no textbook manufacturer could ever copyright a mathematical formula they did not invent. And most textbooks do not invent new mathematics to teach. They could claim rights over their curriculum or pedagogical technique. My suggestion would be that you do not directly reference any other textbooks while creating your textbook, to avoid it being a derivative work of any kind. For example, if a textbook has a puzzle you like and you put in a similar puzzle, they could argue you derived it from their copyrighted work. For example, taking the puzzles and games of another textbook and changing out the numbers is a textbook example of derivation. It would not fly.
Put another way, even if they can’t copyright the way to solve a problem, they can copyright the way they teach it to people. And not forever, but only until copyright runs out.
If you want to do this, really want to do this, I’d suggest start reading on how people make make textbooks and on teaching techniques, combined with the relevant mathematical texts, and invent your own theories on the best way to teach. Otherwise… well, it really seems like you’re asking how close you can get to copying someone without being sued.
This is being done now. Check out openstax.org
(Hoping this doesn’t violate the no-Culture War rule- especially as I have been silently hoping that Scott would administer this exact rule. I think 1 out of every 3 Open Threads being a Culture War one is a good ratio. Anyways this is health policy nerdery, so hopefully CW-free).
I’d be interested to hear about the lived experiences of non-Americans who have single payer healthcare (if you live in a developed country- not sure if any developing countries have single payer). So mostly Western Europeans & Canadians. (Australia/New Zealand/Japan/South Korea/Israel- do y’all have single payer? I have no idea).
Can you sum up the pluses and minuses for us Americans in a paragraph or two? Are you ultimately happy with it, or unhappy? Is it true specialists are on a gigantic wait list and it takes forever to see them? (As an American- I have to say it can take months to see a specialist here, speaking from personal experience). Do any of you have private insurance as a supplemental? Does everyone who’s upper middle class/wealthy have private insurance on top of single payer? Are prices for everything medical cheaper? (This for me personally, as a wonky neoliberal center-left type, is the ultimate argument for single payer- having one negotiator with massive leverage to drive down prices).
Other thoughts on your single payer system? Really looking for life examples from people who have actually lived it- not American partisans on either side who have opinions about how awful/amazing the system is
You’re conflating single payer with a universal healthcare system. They are not the same. The US has a single payer system, medicare, for everyone over 65. That’s not universal, but it is single payer, everyone pays in and the payer pays providers. Most countries around the world have a subsidized insurance scheme of one kind or another. the only countries with proper single payer are Canada, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan. The UK often gets lumped in there as well, but they aren’t single payer either, they’re literal socialized healthcare, where the providers work directly for the state.
Strictly speaking, *Canada* isn’t single payer as such. All the individual PROVINCES are. You are a member of your province’s insurance plan. If you go somewhere else, your care is still paid for by your province. Unless it isn’t. And different provinces are more or less willing to pay for certain things – and have different rules about what they’ll cover when you move or travel.
Australia isn’t single-payer, we have a universal public option with tax incentives that heavily incentivise purchasing a private health plan if you have the means.
Partly. GPs are private businesses under contract to the NHS.
Israeli here: Kinda single-payer-ish – basically gets funded from income tax, but you choose which one of the four insurance providers you want to be on (also you can pay out-of-pocket for extra insurance, etc).
I’ve always been happy with it – pretty efficient, good care/prices (Well, they come out of income tax, but the overall portion of GDP spent on healthcare is pretty low).
On the minus side, I will say that the American healthcare system (to the extent that I’ve interacted with it) has better customer service and pays doctors better. But that’s kind of low on my priority list. (In America’s defence, it also has to deal with problems Israel doesn’t – you can’t just force all insurers to cover the entire country in America, for example).
More details on the Israeli system. Everyone is registered to one of the big four HMOs (you have to be, by law). You can generally move from one HMO to another without penalties. Each of the big four has clinics throughout the country, one clinic in a small city, more in larger. For things like family doctor (GP) appointments, nurse service, blood/urine tests, you typically go to the HMO clinic, after making an appointment on their website or our equivalent of a 1-800 number. If you need to see a specialist, you look up the specialist in the service directory on your HMO’s website; typically a few of them will be present in HMO clinics, and many more are private doctors/clinics that “work with this HMO” (in American terms, in-network, accept their insurance, etc.). In my experience, seeing your GP is a 0-2 days wait, seeing a common specialist like an ENT or a pulmonologist is a 1-2 week wait, while a neurologist or a blood vessel surgeon can be a 1-4 months wait. All these in-network doctor visits are essentially free. Things that in-network doctors prescribe (tests, scans, physical therapy) are essentially free except for drugs. CT/MRI scans take 2-3 months wait in this system.
Drugs are significantly subsidized by the HMOs. HMO clinics have their own drugstores in them, but also big chains of cosmetics+body care+drugstore stores throughout the country give you your HMO’s discount if you present your HMO card and a prescription. Prescriptions by in-network doctors are a must. A week’s supply of not-too-scary pills is typically $10-$20. As for scary expensive drugs (cancer etc.), there’s a country-wide “basket” of which of them are subsidized by the system and which aren’t. Decisions are made once per year by a committee in Health Ministry and are a Big Deal. Drugs that are “in” will be essentially free in any HMO.
Each of the four HMOs has an extended coverage program, which costs I think $20-$30/month, and gives benefits like discounts on dental medicine (basic health insurance omits dental completely), a few subsidized consultations with out-of-network private doctors per year, surgeries abroad for catastrophic things.
Hospital visits and procedures are free if prescribed by in-network doctors. Emergency visits and hospital stays are typically okayed later by the HMO, but you have to leave your credit card details at the hospital and if the visit was frivolous, the HMO won’t pay and they’ll charge you. Almost all hospitals are public (run by or heavily subsidized by the state), but there’s one largish private hospital network and very many private clinics/practices.
Most specialists (or maybe just good specialists, I’m not sure) have this weird work structure where they work one day a week in an HMO clinic somewhere, another day in a private clinic that “works with” some HMOs and not others, maybe 1-2 days a week in a hospital.
If you’re unhappy with your HMO choices or length of wait, private clinics and hospitals are happy to take your money. You’ll still wait 3-6 weeks to see a well-regarded specialist and a few weeks to do an MRI.
If anything’s unclear/need more info, ask me questions.
Australian. It works really well IMO, very happy with it (both as a consumer and working inside it). Has it’s pitfalls like any system.
We have a public/private mix with the option to purchase supplemental insurance. As a public patient, everything is effectively free via a single payer/socialised system mix. Emergency care, primary care in community is effectively free. The majority of medications that one will ever be prescribed are majority subsidised by the government, especially if you are low-income. Specialist care in the public system is free, as you say waiting lists can be a problem – it is generally only in very specific areas that we have issues. For the most part you can get in quite quickly depending on the severity of your issue. Currently my state has a massive backlog for ENT services for example. The issue with this is specialist numbers rather than rooms/funding/equipment lack – there’s a big coordination problem in that medical student training is federally funded whereas post-graduate training is done in the tertiary hospital system which is state funded. It’s hard to get more numbers through in the areas that you want and no one wants to shoulder the cost of training (the college doesn’t help IMO). The other related pitfall is you can get a bit stuck in non-urgent specialist care (e.g. say you need a knee reconstruction or you need your wisdom teeth out but you can still function ok day to day), because they will prioritise it by urgency which means the waits can blow out. I know people who have done a bad ACL and had surgery in the public system the next week, and those who can still run on it and have had to wait a year or so.
The above issues are one of the main justifications for purchasing supplemental insurance, it is basically waiting list circumvention for those who can afford it. Additionally, there are tax incentives to purchase it. Basically if a person earns over 90k and doesn’t have insurance, they cop an extra 1-1.5% income tax depending on salary. There is also a weird incentive to buy insurance before you turn 31, as the premiums that can be charged are regulated, and if you take out insurance after 31 you can be charged more (it’s transferable so you don’t have to stick with one company and there are gap options). The argument for the private system that we have is that it takes a lot of pressure off the public system by allowing people who can afford it to pay and not clog public waiting lists. This mostly works, although there’s some issues in that in some areas waiting lists are a function of specialist availability (most will do both public and private work). Also premiums are almost at the point where it isn’t really worth it for a lot of people.
Quality of care wise there’s, for the most part, very little difference to what you’d receive in the US and here. There are some gaps with respect to rarer conditions where the government will refuse to fund treatments on a cost/QALY basis. But our population is only ~25 million so can’t have it all. I’m obviously fairly biased and cheer-leading a bit, but family members and myself have had all positive interactions, ranging from emergency public care (which doesn’t consist of fixing you then sending you out the door without rehab and follow-up) to oncology where we haven’t had to pay a cent beyond paying $6.40 a month for a script which actually costs ~$3700. And private as well, I have private which has been a net loss to me financially but enabled me to get my wisdom teeth out much sooner and I felt was a good idea to have playing contact sports.
Canadian.
Good side: it’s more-or-less free. Drugs are fairly cheap overall. Both these things are not to be underestimated.
Bad side: free stuff gets abused, just like always – all clinics are free clinics, and it shows. Waitlists can be extremely long – wait time on a doctor’s appointment with a family doctor are often very long, much moreso than they seem to be in the States. Things are not particularly consistent from province to province. Old people are going to do truly horrific things to the health care budget. Despite things logically being MORE organized than the American healthcare system, we still have a simultaneous doctor shortage and shortage of residency spaces. There is a widespread shortage of family doctors that results in it being very hard to manage any kind of ongoing issue, since you’re dealing with someone different every time and you don’t know what they’ll be like.
Overall, I’m happy, but it’s a deeply flawed system. Of course, the US system ALSO appears to be deeply flawed, and from my impression the Canadian system distributes the misfortune a little more equitably.
Specialist waitlists are definitely long, and often badly coordinated.
Private insurance in most of Canada is for dental and drug and supplementary non-medical stuff – many have it, many don’t, it depends on what you need it for. I can get by without right now. In ten years I suspect I’ll want it.
Prices for everything medical…hard to say. I mean, we don’t see them. Dental prices appear to be cheaper, despite supplies costing more. Drugs are definitely cheaper. If this website (https://transferwise.com/gb/blog/cost-of-having-a-baby-in-canada) is to be trusted, costs are way, way, way, way lower. That seems likely – doctors do very well, but not as well as a lot of US doctors seem to.
To add to this, I’ve been fortunate not to have needed to go to the hospital as a patient since childhood so I don’t have direct experience but have observed the experiences of people I know.
For urgent and life-threatening conditions (cancer and heart attacks, etc.) care is very good, and not having to worry about payment avoids extra stress during a very difficult time. It’s on quality-of-life (e.g. joint replacements) or preventative procedures that waitlists become a major complaint. Also, if you move to a new location there can be a long waitlist to even get on a family doctor’s patient roster—at least outside of the biggest cities. Diagnostic testing anecdotally can take several follow-up calls to get results reported, in addition to any waits incurred getting the test scheduled in the first place.
I live in Australia (universal coverage increasingly supplemented with private insurance) and spent a number of years in the UK (universal coverage single payer, free at the point of delivery).
The Australian system has been moving away from an NHS-style pure single payer model since the mid-90s, when the then -government imposed a tax penalty on upper-middle class earners who did not hold private insurance. Prior to that private insurance was a fairly vestigial luxury good for high earners and perhaps the very sick (we’re now safely before my time).
Australians can access free medical care (apart from dental, which is weirdly excluded form almost every universal health care model) by jumping through a sufficiently large number of hoops, but have to pay out of pocket and/or (usually and) via their insurance to see who they want in a timely fashion or in higher income areas. Out of pocket costs are usually low relative to income (<USD70 for a specialist visit if you're happy with whoever the general practitioner suggests) and catastrophic care is pretty reliable and cheap, though less so outside major cities (Australia is by some measures the world's most urbanised nation). The literature on relative effectiveness is extensive and, AFAIK, fairly positive, but my lived experience can't really attest to that.
Personally, I'm relatively healthy and probably average, say, four primary care visits per year for myself and maybe twice that for my young child. Seeing a primary care doctor for free, rather than for cheap, within walking distance of my home or work often involves waits of up to 3 days. I see a specialist of some description maybe 1-2 times per year. My total out of pocket costs for all of this, including prescription medications, are probably less than USD150 per year and I would usually be able to see a specialist less than a week after being referred to them. These numbers reflect catastrophic-only health cover, so are probably in line with most Australians who share my level of general health.
I have twice received emergency care at a hospital, once including an ambulance ride, and it was, I think, approximately free. The birth of my child cost, IIRC, low-to-mid thousands of dollars thanks to our selection of a range of "fancier" options which are probably standard under most US plans. It can be done approximately for free in less pleasant and slightly riskier ways.
As for the UK: the biggest shock to visitors is that it really is completely free. As in, there isn’t even a mechanism in place to take money from anyone. I’ve had relatives from the US visit and receive free care to which they weren’t entitled, simply because no one could figure out how to charge them.
Obviously free at the point of care isn’t free – it all comes out of ones taxes – but it’s also very cheap as a proportion of GDP. The literature suggests that residents largely get what they (don’t) pay for, and there are plenty of horror stories. Without having researched them in any detail, I’d say that any large organisation devoted to dealing with people who would otherwise die is going to have its share of bad outcomes, but that some of the outrage is probably justified and some of it probably does relate to failures in incentives and lack of patient choice.
My lived experience: it’s a genuinely no-frills experience, but I received fairly immediate, competent care from primary and specialist physicians, including the diagnosis of a chronic back problem which the Australian system had missed. I had to wait 1-2 weeks for specialist appointments at times, but that seemed perfectly reasonable given the severity of my condition. The downside is that it’s much for difficult to supplement the quality and comfort-level of care by paying a bit more – everyone ends up receiving much the same thing unless they opt for the real luxury bracket. Decisions on what care everyone gets are made rationally and backed by science, though they face a budget constraint that’s below what most rich nations choose to spend on their health.
Based only on my personal experience, I would choose the UK system over the Australian.
I don’t have a lot of experience with the NZ healthcare system, but in general my vague impressions are:
– GPs/family doctors are not free, but fairly cheap (my doctor is $18 per visit), and usually available within a week.
– prescription medicines are extraordinarily cheap thanks to a wonderful government agency called Pharmac
– yes, there can be wait times of several months for non-urgent specialists and elective surgeries through the public system, but e.g. if you need to see an oncologist, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. All public specialist appointments, hospital stays, and surgeries cost exactly zero dollars.
– I’ve visited the public emergency room a few times without hesitation; it’s completely free.
– of course there’s underfunding (e.g. nurses are notoriously underpaid and have been striking recently), but per capita expenditure is fairly low, and quality of care is generally considered to be high.
– ~30% of NZers have some kind of private health insurance, and this is correlated w/ income.
– mental and dental health are a very different story. I think (although may be mistaken) that the former has fairly long waitlists even for relatively serious things, and being forced to pay for private care isn’t uncommon. Dental care isn’t subsidised at all for some stupid historical reason: it’s outrageously expensive, and a huge number of ppl don’t go to the dentist unless it’s urgent.
Poland here.
There is an explicit “health tax” taken off most forms of individual income, used to fund public healthcare. Most hospitals and clinics are either privately owned or work as for-profit companies that happen to be owned by the local government. However, almost every one has a contract with the public payer (“National Healthcare Fund”, or NFZ) that allows a subset of services to be rendered free of charge. On top of that there is an expanding layer of private practice by doctors (paid in cash) and private medical insurance (with the services usually rendered in-house by the insurance provider).
The good parts:
1. Emergency care is free and relatively uncongested. If you break a finger you can usually go to the ER, get through a simple yet efficient triage system, and receive care within an hour or two. You won’t pay anything (except maybe 50% copay for some painkillers etc, if you want them). Ambulances are always free, though if you waste their time on bullshit you can get charged an US$150 fine.
2. Surgery that would, in a private system, run into tens of thousands of USD is free. There are waiting lists, they are long especially for QoL surgeries (often over a year), but it will eventually get done. Surgery that would save you from death or a serious loss of functionality has a priority queue.
3. There is a third-party system for rating doctors (znanylekarz.pl), which combined with almost every experienced doctor having a private practice allows you a timely and relatively inexpensive (30-50 USD per visit) consultation with whatever exotic skillset you need.
4. Employer-provided private insurance is a pretty popular thing. The quality of covered doctors is really hit-or-miss (oftentimes it’s safer to treat them as prescription-giving machines than actual experts) and you can get a lot of diagnostics done for free, including things that are hard to get otherwise such as MRI (~6 months waiting list in the public system, if you don’t want to pay and it’s a QoL problem). I use it mostly for blood testing and care for chronic problems.
The bad:
1. The standard of care is pretty meh, in particular when it comes to new technologies. Hospitals are underfunded and lack equipment, they are quite competent at whatever was cutting edge 30 years ago but it’s nowhere near the US standard. Hospital food is infamously an atrocity.
2. The public system is built on yearly per-service limits allowed to each contracted clinic, due to budget constraints. Unfortunately, this often leads to valuable equipment being underutilized, as the public payer won’t cover any more uses despite the fact that the machine IS IDLE RIGHT THERE and putting another patient through it actually costs nothing.
3. Following from 2, queues for the public system are often unreasonably long, and stem from the limits, not actual staff/equipment shortage.
4. Pay for doctors in the public sphere (or clinics/hospitals recently converted from totally public) is a joke, the doctors and nurses go on strikes regularily over it. Hospitals are mostly seen as the place for young doctors to get experience, with most of them moving towards private practice once they know stuff and have the certifications to prove it. Emigration is a popular choice as well.
5. Private insurance covers consultations and simple diagnostics, but good luck getting surgeries or cancer care. Then you’re back to the public system – see points 1-3.
6. Almost all dental care is paid in cash. It’s still pretty cheap (about $50 for having a cavity filled, up to $1000 for the very fancy stuff).
It’s really a mixed bag, but everyone I know reacts with a mix of amusement and horror to the US healthcare shenanigans – so I’d say we’re doing something right. TBH learning from the mistakes of the Polish system you could probably design a far better one.
New Zealand. Sometimes described as single-payer, although I don’t know if that’s technically correct. My personal experience has been fine for the basics: seeing a GP is heavily subsidized and free for children, hospital and emergency treatment is free, dental care is free for under 18s, subscriptions cost a uniform $5 (US$3.30), and there’s further means-tested assistance available for most remaining fees.
Where it gets tricky is anything involving surgery or specialists. For example, earlier this year I was put on a four-month waiting list to see a specialist, for a problem that was quite worrying, and that my GP essentially knew nothing about. I have also heard that it’s extremely difficult to get timely assistance for mental health problems in particular (NZ has the highest youth suicide rate in the developed world, and suicide rates are at historic highs at the population level).
Middle-class and rich people can get around this problem in three ways:
1. By taking out private health insurance, which is sometimes subsidized by employers, so they can skip waiting lists and choose their desired standard of care.
2. By paying a private specialist out-of-pocket, without having to go through the public referral system or an insurance company.
3. Geoarbitrage (i.e. medical, dental and cosmetic tourism).
I have used all of these strategies at various times. For example, I was able to see the best [XYZ] doctor in Mumbai with two days’ notice, have a procedure scheduled immediately, and all the relevant medicine prescribed, for a few hundred dollars. I had my wisdom teeth pulled for less than $50 in Thailand, etc.
One particularly noteworthy aspect of the NZ system is the single-buyer model for pharmaceuticals. We have a Crown entity called Pharmac which decides which drugs will be subsidized, then negotiates on behalf of the entire public health system at once. Because it only chooses one brand from each category, usually generic, pharmaceutical companies have to compete hard for the tender. NZ’s trading partners are understandably not thrilled about this, and always make a fuss about it during FTA negotiations…but it’s been in place for 25 years now, and saved us many billions of dollars.
EDIT: As smwis notes above, dentistry is not covered for adults, which leads to some bleak outcomes like people waiting until it’s bad enough that they can go to the emergency room. I vaguely assumed this was a moral hazard thing (don’t remove a major incentive for people to look after their teeth) but this is completely inconsistent with the approach in every other domain.
I’m in the UK. I don’t have any experience of other health systems, so it’s difficult for me to make a list of pluses and minuses, as I don’t have a basis for comparison.
I often find it difficult to make a GP appointment. I should explain that a GP is short for general practitioner and refers to the local doctor that you see in the first instance when you have a non-emergency medical problem. Any way, my last several GPs seem to have been heavily booked up. To deal with this they sometimes have a system where you have to call a specific time to make an appointment, and then I end up waiting on the phone for ages, because everyone else is trying to call at the same time.
I understand there is a problem specifically in London with GP capacity, so this may be less of an issue in other parts of the country.
The appointment times can be inconvenient. Partly that’s because of the capacity issue: if there’s only one appointment available, I have to take that and arrange my life around it. But also, GPs tend to operate normal working hours, so it can be difficult for working people to get to appointments. Obviously, if you’re off sick that isn’t a problem, but it can be difficult for routine appointments. The government wants GPs to offer more evening and weekend appointments, but the GPs aren’t keen, and apparently there isn’t that much demand. I suspect that working people tend to also be healthy, so they don’t use NHS services much, although there could be some chicken-and-egg stuff going on.
Sometimes there can be a long wait for a specialist referral, but it depends on the specialist and how urgent the problem is.
My NHS psychiatrist advised me to have my Asperger’s Syndrome assessed privately (which I did) because it would have taken too long to get it done on the NHS. He was a good psychiatrist though.
Hi SSCommentariat:
I’m looking to find a place of retreat in New England. Ideally, it would be a barn or cottage or shack in The Middle of Nowhere.
I’ve never bought or maintained my own property before, so I don’t know what the legal aspects of being a Homeowner entail; or how to hook up the electrical, plumbing, water, etc.
Does anyone have suggestions on where – or how – to look for such a place? Has anyone done similar? Could you point me to a forum or subreddit? Anything relevant is appreciated. Thank you so much.
Your mission is to reduce the proportion of people who are vulnerable to multilevel marketing schemes by 90%. Not vulnerable means bailing out after paying in twice or less. Not paying in at all would be best, but it may be too much to ask of people in general.
Define “multilevel marketing schemes”?
Businesses where people make most or all of their money from the people they recruit rather than selling a product.
Sometimes, as with Amway, there’s actually a pretty good product involved, but most of the people selling it still lose out.
There’s also The Airplane Game, where it’s all just money shuffling.
There’s even one called 31 that’s relatively gentle because the goal is to make a little money on the side rather than as much money as possible.
Have some podcasts.
Nancy,
Thank you for that link! I started listening to the podcast and so far it is very good.
Ban recruiting incentives as more than… say, 20% of total real compensation. Write in an exclusion for headhunters whose job is explicitly to recruit people for positions but who cannot then be involved in activities like selling. Ban compensation as a portion of any recruited parties earnings. This attacks the ‘multi-level’ portion of it. If any employee received more than 20% of their total compensation from recruiting other employees, the company would be… fined and forced to repay them? I’m sure we could think of a suitable penalty. This will require salespeople to earn most of their money by selling, which will not hurt legitimate operations but will hurt pyramid schemes.
Legally require buybacks of unsold stock from independent distributors or distributors below a certain size, with no tracking or retaliation allowed (though I’m sure they’ll get around this). This prevents the company from selling large stocks of unsellable products to its ‘distributors’ who then don’t move them out. Alternatively, find a way to make it so the company cannot sell stock to its salespeople and must supply the stock more directly without crippling some retail operations. This will incentivize the company to send only as much stock as they think the distributor can sell. (Side note: this is a huge demand among distributors and has been for at least a century and a half.)
Both these will cripple pyramid schemes without destroying independent distributors. Direct selling through independent distributors is not a particularly exploitative way to sell. What makes a pyramid scheme exploitative and non-productive is that it relies on distributors putting in their own money and recruiting others who in turn put in their own money rather than making money through sales.
I like the idea of a requirement to buy back products.
Still, MLMs seem to be so tempting to invent that I suspect the only solution is somehow hardening the public.
I don’t know. Law has a powerful effect on incentives. I’m imagining ambulance chasing lawyers getting in on this. “Did your parent distributor not buyback your stock? Pressure you to keep it? Encourage you to recruit your friends illegally? Call Crazy Eddy’s Legal Emporium. Don’t let those fat cat pyramid schemers take advantage of you! We only get paid if you win!”
One month ago Ars Technica published this: When supplies of drugs run low, drug prices mysteriously rise, data shows; And the less competition, the higher the price hikes.
Truly, this is a mystery for the ages. The forces in play here are so esoteric that the nation’s top medical researchers can only speculate as to what could possibly be behind this phenomenon. It’s almost as if there were some invisible hand at work here. If only our universities would dedicate resources toward studying these astounding economic factors, perhaps we might get to the bottom of this befuddling enigma. Nothing short of sustained academic effort could possibly figure this one out.
No but seriously, how does an article like this even happen? How do a bunch of medical researches studying the medical market manage to apparently not be aware of the most absolutely basic concepts in economics? How does a writer for Ars Technica manage to write an article about it that sounds just as befuddled as our intrepid researchers? It is dumbfounding to behold a bunch of people who by all rights should know better inexpertly grope at the concept of supply and demand like some teenage boy encountering bra clasps for the first time. Except worse because the boy actually knows what’s he’s trying to get at!
Then for the perfect conclusion to this astounding display of economic illiteracy, the researches who have come so close to discovering supply and demand curves, go on to recommend price controls as a solution to the problem. Our top minds in medical research suggest a policy with a track record of failure stretching at least as far back as the 4th century. But really, how would they know, when they apparently don’t even know how prices work in the first place? My gob is smacked, ladies and gentlemen, my flabber is officially gasted.
In my experience, doctors, while usually pretty bright in general, are terrifyingly innumerate. And the data backs up that experience. Some surveys were done asking some very basic statistics (e.g. if a disease has a prevalence of one in 10,000 and a test has a false positive rate of 1 of 100, if someone gets a positive score what’s the chance they have the disease) and doctors scored very low.
Journalist are even worse, and, I’d bet, on average a lot less bright. And tech journalists definitely aren’t the cream of the crop.
The journalist who wrote this article is herself a former medical researcher with a Ph.D. in microbiology, and the same is true of Ars Technica’s senior science editor. While i can see how practising medical doctors might be shockingly innumerate, shouldn’t medical researchers know at least basic statistics? Because that sounds like a core part of their job. For that matter, shouldn’t people studying prices have bothered to maybe read up on the subject a little? Maybe my 6th grade science teacher lied to me, but i was under the impression that reading the literature was Step 2 of the Scientific Process.
Economics is not a core subject. The vast majority of Americans do not study it. It’s not only possible but likely that a doctor or lawyer will never take an economics course outside of a few specialized disciplines. There is a huge amount of economic and business illiteracy. Lots of popular, mainstream positions rely on either not understanding economics or understanding a theme park version of it.
And that’s not even getting into how many people take lessons and don’t seem to comprehend them.
That’s definitely a bad article, but I’m not sure the study itself was bad. The researchers certainly weren’t surprised by the sign of the result, they went in looking to quantify what was going on with the price increases. Reading between the lines, I think the paper was a pretty standard “let’s measure the effect of X” study.
The key seems to be that the price increases that were enacted during the shortage persisted even after the shortage resolved. Econ 101 wouldn’t predict that. When there are supply problems with fuel after a hurricane, the price of gas doesn’t stay permanently high forever. If short-term shortages in medication have long-run price effects, that’s an interesting fact and clearly worthy of study. The authors studied those long-run price effects, confirmed the anecdotal reports and quantified harm. That’s a perfectly valid paper.
The flaw here is in the reporting. The price increases themselves weren’t mysterious, the fact that they persisted was. The reporter conflated those frames, maybe because she didn’t know better, but it’s just as likely she didn’t realize the article was ambiguous. I lean towards the second. Note “mysterious” shows up in both the Ars Technica and Bloomberg write-ups. Presumably the Bloomberg reporter has taken Econ 101, yet he framed the paper the same way. Both probably relied on a University’s press office summary, or the researchers hit the same talking points in interviews.
So in summary: paper seems fine, reporting garbles the message. Tale as old as time.
Oh thank God, a reasonable explanation that doesn’t mean a bunch of people researching prices apparently can’t figure out price theory. Okay reading it like that, it does seem like a valid study. In which case, my guess is that since medicine is a captive market in which demand is fairly inelastic with respect to price, then price increases that happen due to supply constraints do not tend to be reversed after they are over. As has been discussed in some of Scott’s articles previously, excessively high barriers of entry that stifle competition are likely to blame.
Yep, exactly. If I’m right, the paper (whose full text I can’t access) would have taken all that as a given and moved on to measure the effect of the increases that persist.
Is it possible that the editors added the word “mysteriously,” expecting this response and more traffic?
Maybe I’m way too cynical for this era, but it feels like trolling.
I’ve found with candy corn that only some of the brands are good. Most of them don’t put enough honey into the candy corn, so they just taste kind of blandly sugary.
I was reading the back-story lore for the Wheel of Time setting, and realized just how much of that only works because of the lack of gunpowder weapons (there is an in-universe reason for it). Trollocs – the setting’s version of orcs – are big and scary, but also skittish and poorly disciplined under the best of circumstances. They’d be chewed to pieces by even Early Modern guns and artillery, assuming they didn’t just break and run at the sound of it.
…I’d reply to that Robinson piece, but I’m pretty sure it would be CW…
(Really, I don’t see how the piece itself, or linking to it, can be construed as not CW; while going by the description you gave it needn’t be, the piece itself clearly is.)
Not at all an expert, but — the comment on dark matter is certainly the conventional understanding but I’m not sure how accurate it actually is, specifically the part about the Bullet Cluster.
Going by what I’ve read on Sabine Hossenfelder’s blog, the thing is that the dark matter hypothesis, and the modified gravity hypothesis, aren’t actually that different. They’re presented as if they’re wildly different, with all the evidence pointing to the one rather than the other; but in fact it’s hard to be quite so conclusive when they’re actually pretty similar. Because, you see, all the (surviving, anyway) modified gravity proposals out there work by adding additional fields that couple to gravity. Which is… exactly what the dark matter hypothesis does. The only difference is the sort of field; the dark matter hypothesis is that they’re the sort that can also be called a “particle”, the modified gravity hypothesis that they’re not, that they don’t follow those same rules.
And put that way, the Bullet Cluster isn’t obviously evidence against modified gravity; yes, the gravity is not where the visible matter is, but that’s a possibility whether this extra field is a particle or not.
