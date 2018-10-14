Open Thread 112.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Structural Engineering Post Series
Continued from here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/26/open-thread-110-25-2/#comment-672866
I hadn’t intended to stretch the discussion of general building code requirements over two posts, but the last one didn’t quite cover some things that I think might be of interest. I’ll touch on some general concepts used for code compliance, and then finally go back to the actual topic of this series, structural requirements!
I’ve tried in this series to post links to a variety of sources, but when I go to post the filter apparently hates this. Therefore, I’m going to only post a link to the IBC.
The International Building Code
The most common model code in the United States today is the International Building Code (IBC), published by the International Code Council. As you might recall from the last post, this was formed by a unification of three separate standards bodies to try to create a model code that would be used everywhere in the US. I’m going to discuss the 2012 version of the IBC for no better reason than this is the one I have a printed copy of, because it was the version required when I took the Professional Engineer exam. The IBC is updated on a three-year cycle, so this is two versions ago. The ICC maintains a website with the text of the model code here:
https://codes.iccsafe.org/public/document/IBC2012P12
Note that this website is crippled in various ways, like not allowing you to copy text. They’ve basically made it as inconvenient as possible to access to try to sell you a PDF or printed version, but still maintain the ability to read online.
Anyway, the IBC is divided into 35 chapters and 13 appendices; the appendices are effective only if explicitly adopted by a jurisdiction. Sections are numbered by the chapter, then sequentially into clauses and subclauses with periods. For example, Section 1608 governs snow loads, and is found in chapter 16. 1608 has 1608.1, as a basic general clause, 1608.2 talks about using a figure (a map on the next page) to determine ground snow loads, etc. Each chapter contains clauses related to a particular subject or building system. I won’t bother listing all of them, but will touch on a few that give basic concepts. The most difficult thing to deal with in the code is the way requirements are arranged. They aren’t arranged by any particular type of building, but you’ll have requirements that apply to all buildings scattered throughout all of the chapters, and some other things that only apply to certain buildings scattered between those. It’s not obvious how all of these will interact, either, so this is where an architect has their work cut out for them, and why an expert is probably a good idea when dealing with these things. There are consultants who are experts in just talking about how to properly specify doors and door hardware–doorknobs, basically. These are harder than you’d think to get right; accessiblity especially imposes some really non-obvious requirements that are easy to fuck up. (When’s the last time you saw an actual door knob in a building? They’re no longer legal for anything other than a single-family residency, and even there I’m not sure if you’re renting. For commercial buildings, there are even tighter requirements for lever-style door hardware, to include returning to within ½” of the door.)
Chapter 1 is administrivia defining such things as enacting clauses, intents, declarations of applicability, etc. I say “administrivia” in a flip manner, but this chapter does lay out the legal and paperwork framework that an Owner will have to deal with. One basic concept that’s not fully defined here, but is used in all building codes is the concept of the “Authority Having Jurisdiction”. The AHJ is used metonymically in conversations about building code requirements for the building official, who is “[t]he officer or other designated authority charged with the administration and enforcement of this code, or a duly authorize representative.” The AHJ (or building official) is the person with the power to decide if the design complies with the IBC. I’ll continue to use “AHJ” since that’s more common in informal discussions.
A power given to the AHJ is the ability to grant modifications to the code on a case-by-case basis when “there are practical difficulties involved in carrying out the provisions of this code…” The concept is that exceptions may be granted, if the modification is “in compliance with the intent and purpose of this code, and that such modification does not lessen health, accessibility, life and fire safety, or structural requirements.” For example, a required fire rating of a partition might be relaxed, if the owner agrees to install a fire sprinkler system that mitigates the fire danger the partition was meant to protect against.
Chapter 2 is basically a “Glossary” chapter. There are terms (printed in italics when used elsewhere) that are fully defined here. Some of these are a little mind-bending, like “Grade Plane” and “Story Above Grade Plane”, which are used for determining heights–they account for sloping ground, and have some non-obvious features.
Chapter 3 covers one of the most important concepts: Occupancy Classification. Basically, all buildings have to be classified into a category that defines further requirements. This is important for determining code compliance–for example, the general requirement for exit doors is that they be freely operable by the people inside, but this wouldn’t do much good for a prison or an inpatient psychatric ward! Therefore, those occupancies have exceptions to the general rule, but do have other requirements to mitigate some of the danger for locked doors. There are 10 categories, with some categories having further subcategories. The categories are:
A – Assembly. These are large areas with a lot of people. It’s divided into four further subcategores, A-1, A-2, A-3, and A-4. For these think things like theaters, nightclubs, restaurants, stadiums, etc. A-3 is the “catch-all” subcategory for things that don’t fit into the other three, and would include everything from arcades to churches. Educational facilites have their own category, so are excluded here.
B – Business. This is a general category that includes most office-type settings, as well as places of business that don’t sell large quantities of goods, like barbershops.
E – Educational. This is for K-12 educational facilities; colleges would be Occupancy Category B (except for large lecture halls, which are A-3).
F – Factory. These are areas for fabrication and assembling, and have two categories: F-1 and F-2. F-2 is for low hazard manufacturing, and F-1 is moderate hazard. For example, a facility that produces alcoholic beverages at or below 16% would be F-2, and above 16% is F-1.
H – High Hazard. This is for things that are extremely dangerous in relatively large quantities. For example, if you’re storing or working with a Division 1.1 explosive in quantities of larger than 1 lb, you’re talking an H-1 category. There are subcategories H-1 through H-5 depending on the type and quantity of what’s being worked with.
I – Institutional. This is for institutional settings where you’re either working with people who are detained or generally not capable of self-care. It has four subcategories. I-1 is for facilities with people in custodial care, where they are probably able to self-evacuate, but much more slowly. Examples given are alcohol and drug rehab, assisted living, halfway houses, etc. I-2 is for people who are incapable of self-preservation That is, they can’t escape from a fire. Nursing homes and hospitals are examples. I-3 is for people who are incapable of self-preservation, because of security measures. In other words, they can’t escape from a fire because the doors are locked. Prisons and related facilities. I-4 is day-care facilities, differentiated from I-1 by not being present for 24 hours a day.
M – Mercantile. This is for sales and display of merchandise. Stores, basically.
R – Residential. This is where people live and sleep (unless they’re in an occupancy category I). Things like hotels, dorms, monasteries, houses, group homes that where the people are capable of self-care. R-1 through R-4 have different requirements based on the nature of people’s stay; R-1 is for people who are transient, like regular hotels. R-2 is for non-transient spaces with more than two dwelling units, like apartment buildings, long-stay hotels, and the like. R-3 is smaller residences, like detached houses, or duplexes, or boarding houses with less than 16 occupants.
S – Storage. This is for structures intended for storage, with two subcategories. S-1 is for moderate hazard storage, and S-2 for low hazard.
U – Utility/Miscellaneous. Anything that doesn’t fit in the above.
Note that there can be mixed occupancies, where you have a building with more than one occupancy classfication. For example, if you have stores on a ground floor and apartments above, you’ve got M and R-2 in one structure. Each space would have to comply with the rules that apply to that classification, and there are some rules for how they may be combined based on relative areas. There may be requirements to have a fire barrier between the categories if the store is larger than a certain size, for example.
Chapter 10 has requirements for means egress. This would be requirements for the location, size, and door hardware for escaping from a building during a fire. I talk about this here simply because there are a few details that I found interesting, and figured I’d pass them along.
The maximum distance that is permitted between the furthest point in an R-1 building and the access to an exit stairwell is 250 feet (with a sprinkler system which all of them have these days). Also, you may not have a dead end longer than 50 feet, so that’s why you see stairwells at the ends of halls, or with only a room or two between the end and the stairwell. It makes sense when you think about it, because you don’t want people having to hunt for an exit during a fire if they walk by it, but I hadn’t realized this before studying the code for the PE.
I’ll continue with discussion of the structural-specific requirements, but don’t quite have them done yet and it’s late here. I’ll get them up later tomorrow after work as a child post to this one.
