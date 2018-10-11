The best thing about personalized medicine is that it’s obviously right. The worst thing is we mostly have no idea how to do it. We know that different people respond to different treatments. But outside a few special cases like cancer, we don’t know how to predict which treatment will work for which person. Some psychiatric researchers claim they can do this at a high level; I think they’re wrong. For most treatments and most conditions, there’s no way to figure out whether a given sometimes-effective treatment will work on a given individual besides trying it and seeing.
This suggests that some chronic conditions might do best with a model centered around a controlled process of guess-and-check. When it’s safe and possible, we should be maximizing throughput – finding out how to test as many medications as we can in the short time before we exhaust our patients’ patience, and how to best assess the effects of each. The process of treating each individual should mirror the process of medicine in general, balancing the need to run controlled trials and gather more evidence with the need to move quickly.
I don’t know how seriously to take this idea, but I would like to try it.
Some friends and I made thirty of these Anxiety Sampler Kits, containing six common supplements with some level of scientific and anecdotal evidence for treating anxiety (thanks to Patreon donors for helping fund this). The 21 boxes include three nonconsecutive boxes of each supplement, plus three boxes of placebos. They’re randomly arranged and designed so that you can’t tell which ones are which – I even put some of the supplements into different colored capsules, so you can’t even be sure that two capsules that look different aren’t the same thing.
Each box contains enough supplement for one dose, and all supplements are supposed to work within an hour or so. Whenever you feel anxious, you try the first non-empty box remaining. Afterwards, you rate how you felt on the attached log (not pictured). When you’ve finished all twenty-one boxes, you fill out a form (link is on the attached paperwork) and figure out whether there was any supplement you consistently rated higher than the others, or whether any of them were better than placebo. If your three highest ratings all went to boxes which turned out to contain the same supplement, and it did much better than placebo, then you have a strong argument that this is the best anti-anxiety supplement for you.
(this setup isn’t quite as irresponsible as it sounds. The six supplements I’m using are all considered very safe. I’m not concealing which six supplements are in it – it’s magnesium, 5-HTP, GABA, Zembrin, lemon balm, and l-theanine – so you can check if you have allergies to any of them. And there’s a spoilers page available if you have a bad reaction and need to tell your doctor what caused it)
Also on the form is a link to send me your data, which I’m asking you to do as a condition for using the kits. I’ll add everything up and this will double as an n = 30 placebo-controlled trial of six different supplements. I don’t think n = 30 is enough to impress anybody, but it might be enough to get some informal hunches about what works and be able to give people better advice. And if the experiment goes well, I can always make more kits.
If you live in the Bay Area, have enough anxiety that you expect to use a sample at least two days a week, and are okay with self-experimentation, these kits might be for you. Starting tonight I’m leaving a box full of them at the Rationality & Effective Altruism Community Hub, on the ground floor of 3045 Shattuck, Berkeley. REACH is usually open (or contains people who will open it if you knock) at all reasonable hours, and the caretaker there is aware that people might be coming in to get these kits. If you notice the box is out of kits, please comment here telling me so and I’ll add an update so people don’t waste their time.
Remember that by taking a kit, you’re saying you expect to have anxiety that you’d be willing to experiment on at least twice a week (it’s okay if it doesn’t work out this way exactly) and you’re committing to – if you’re able to finish the test – sending me a form with your results. People who are pregnant or nursing, who have relevant preexisting medical conditions, or who are already taking potentially-interacting medications should talk to their doctor before trying these kits. I will not give you medical advice about whether these kits are safe for your specific situation, so please don’t ask. If you would be comfortable taking a random supplement you got off the shelf at Whole Foods, you should feel comfortable with everything in here.
I might take this idea further, but I’m going to wait until the first set of results come in. If you are interested in taking this idea further, send me an email and let me know your thoughts.
Any chance you’d consider distributing or shipping these outside the Bay Area? Or would you mind sharing the dosages of the supplements you cite?
Yes please. Good DIY instructions before November 1st ==> 30% chance I will make at least one for my wife before 2019, 20% I will make more and make them available somehow in Seattle area.
I want to participate, but Berkeley is far. I strongly approve of this request, and wish to add that I would be willing to pay money to participate.
(And, also, in general, really approve of this idea of Scott’s and hope it works.)
This is Phase 1. If it’s very popular and nobody else steals the idea first, I could probably end up turning this into something more company-like, at which point I would work on being able to ship and distribute them.
But if you don’t want to wait, the doses are (three numbers because sometimes the three samples included have different doses):
5-HTP 100, 100, 200
GABA: 500, 750, 750
L-theanine: 200, 400, 400
Lemon balm: 600, 600, 1200
Magnesium glycinate 200, 450, 450
Zembrin: 25, 25, 25
Please contact me if you end up doing this so I can make sure we’re getting comparable data.
Any suggestions for how to blind yourself? I wouldn’t be inclined to think it would be easy, even if possible.
Gwern has done this. Google for “gwern blinding yourself” and check the first result. I tried to link the relevant section but the spam trap ate it.
here
Whoa, I’m both so glad you did this and super surprised. Aren’t you terrified that the medical establishment will view your involvement as part of the practice of medicine thus putting you on the hook for all the medical trial approvals that are needed? I mean I’d have assumed that despite the fact that we should prefer if trained medical professionals did this kind of things they’d likely be the ones who could face consequences from disciplinary boards.
Initially I was going to suggest you ask for volunteers to both purchase and randomize supplements so you can increase n…but then it occured to me that it would be easier for you just to accept pre-registration of anyone claiming to replicate this (e.g. let people email you once they ready to start handing supplements out).
These are supplements. You can buy pretty much all of them at Whole Foods.
I know they are and it SHOULD be fine but just because they are OTC doesn’t mean suggesting someone take them isn’t the practice of medicine no? I mean when you recommend a patient drink more water in your role as a doctor you are practicing medicine.
Anyway I’m sure you know more about this than I do so I assume you know what you are doing.
I guess I just assumed someone would have added some unreasonably broad ethics rules into the AMA bylaws (or whatever the appropriate organization is) governing any kind of human subject testing. Guess I may be too pessimistic.
” I mean when you recommend a patient drink more water in your role as a doctor you are practicing medicine.”
You would be. In fact if you had an anorexic patient who was water loading and they took your advice to heart and died you could get in a great deal of trouble for advising “drink more water” as a doctor.
Seems to me someone should be able to turn this into a business. You ship n different kinds of products to their address and ask them to strip identifying information and place n_1 mg, m_2 mg… m_k mg of those products into some permutation of boxes numbered 1..k which they then ship to you. The website could even register description of your experiences as having been submitted before you viewed the key.
Or you just ship them the kits.
If you just wanted to do one kind of kit yes. I was thinking something that would accommodate any kind of blind testing of legal substances. Whether it is wine taste testing or crackers or whatever. This wasn’t a suggestion for you personally just a vague thought that it could be neat.
I mean there are a lot of blind tests I’d like to do that involve other products but it’s a pretty big pain to get a friend to do it without accidentally letting on and that doesn’t let you expand it to more people easily. A website that did this generally could just aggregate all the people who bought randomization packet X and reported their results before requesting their key.
I mean I’d like to see little twitter mems buzzing around ‘You think you know wine/cheese/etc..’ but can you pass the X blind taste test challenge.
Services already exist that do this as a form of consulting. Many companies have internal divisions too.
I think this is just a really neat idea, and sounds like a solid implementation. Kudos.
Seconded.
this sounds really, really cool. I currently have a chill enough schedule that I’m not sure I’ll have anxiety twice a week in the next few weeks, so unfortunately I’m probably not the right person to test these, but if this thing works well, I’ll be very interested in trying it when I go back to work full-time (which is an environment I get a lot more anxiety in).
How to increase your sample size: Be an empty individualist
On a more serious note, that is a very great idea and I will very likely participate. I also have ideas on how to take it further (specifically the data collection aspect of it) which I may email you about.
I have anxiety that’s been acting up a bit lately (though a recent infusion of wheat bran into my diet seems to have cooled it down a bit, presumably due to the magnesium), but I’m in Mongolia (moved from Chengdu). I’d love to try, but I’m too far away.
Are the brands known to be good? There was a pretty big fake supplement scandal a while back. (What brands are known to be good / have been widely tested and found to be selling what’s on the label instead of powdered rice?)
That scandal was about herbal supplements, wasn’t it? With herbal supplements, it’s not even clear what’s supposed to be in the supplement, making testing difficult. I haven’t heard of such a scandal for specific chemicals, where testing should be easy. Of the 6 supplements Scott used, 4 are specific small molecules. Of the 2 herbal supplements, one is a specific brand, Zembrin, leaving only lemon balm of concern.
This is a really good idea. Obviously I won’t personally participate in it. But if a doctor offered me that I can participate in an experiment organized as well as this one, but for a type of medication that I need, I’d gladly take the offer, and pay for the costs.
I’d recommend one change. Can you consider to print the spoiler page, put it into a sealed envelope, and give it to those and only those patients who are certain they won’t open it unless it’s necessary? If I participated that experiment, then I would try to print the spoiler page and put it to a sealed envelope like that, because not having the spoiler with me would increase my anxiety. Only if I printed it myself, then I couldn’t avoid accidentally reading some of the spoilers. If instead you printed the spoilers, I’d gladly pay your time and costs doing that.
RANT follows about my personal medical issues.
On the other hand, the medications I’d currently need are slowly acting ones, for conditions where it’s much more difficult to evaluate which medication is effective, so it’s borderline impossible to make a proper experiment for it.
I take allergy medication. I am allergic to mosquito bites, some unknown seasonal pollens (mostly late in the summer), and possibly also some unknown food. I’ve had three medical tests to try to directly figure out what I am allergic to, but besides mosquito bites and possibly wasp bites, there’s no positive results. How much allergy symptoms I get depends not only on the allergenes I’m exposed to, but also on the general state of my health and immune system. Thus, even though I consistently take the same allergy medication for years (except during the winter), the strength of my allergy symptoms vary a lot from day to day, month to month, and even year to year. I’d pay for the expenses of a really well-designed experiment to find the best allergy medication for me, but such an experiment would have to span two to five years, and I’d only do it if there was some really simple way to evaluate my allergy symptoms that doesn’t take too much time or effort for me to consistently do for a long time.
I also take hypertension medication. For this one, it’s completely impossible to figure out a good experiment. Obviously just like for allergy, my blood pressure varies from hour to hour, day to day, month to month, and year to year. Unlike allergy, these changes are not connected to obvious external factors like the weather. Instead, they’re factors I’m deliberately trying to improve, as in, reducing my body weight, reducing my stress level in various ways, doing more sports and spending more time walking, eating more healthily. I clearly wouldn’t wnat to try the type of controlled self-experiment where I deliberately try to keep my hypertension at the same baseline, because that would mean keeping my general health worse. Improving my general health to reduce hypertension (and other health problems) is currently much more important in the long term than finding the right medication. Further, I also wouldn’t want to measure my blood pressure every day. I’d be very hard to convince to even measure it every week, even though I have a perfectly working automatic blood pressure meter at home. But without that, it’s impossible to properly evaluate how well a hypertension medication is working. So currently I’ll just go with whatever my GP doctor’s medical intuition tells him from the little data that’s available to him.
One case where a fast-acting medication is necessary to me and there’s a choice of more than one is fever. I have a high fever once or twice each year, spanning a few days each time, so I take between eight and sixteen pills for fever each year. There are four types of fever medication available to me: Algopyrin, paracetamol, ibuprofen, and aspirin. Fever pills are fast-acting: I am allowed to take at most one pill each time, in a spacing of at least four hours between any two pills. I can also choose to take a cooling shower or not to reduce fever. Fever symptoms are easy to measure: measure my body temperature with a mercury thermometer in my armpit immediately before taking the pill, and two hours after taking the pills, take the pill only if my body temperature is over 37.5 °C, and evaluate how the pill and shower reduced my body temperature. When I do have fever, I am willing to take pills and measure my body temperature often. Thus, there’s enough data available to measure how effective each type of fever pill is for me. I am measuring these symptoms. In fact, since I had fever significantly more often when I was a child, I already have consistent data about Algopyrin, paracetamol, and aspirin. The result is that Algopyrin is consistently more effective for reducing my fever than the other two types of pills, paracetamol is still more effective than aspirin or nothing, and aspirin is useless. I have not started to consider ibuprofen as a fever medicine until a few years ago, so I have less data available, but I already know that it’s more effective than placebo. This data is useful, because now I choose to take Algopyrin when my fever is very high, because that’s when an effective fever pill matters more for my health than obtaining more data.
But the problem is, except for the cases when my fever is very high, I don’t want to choose the fever medication that’s the most effective. Algopyrin, ibuprofen, and paracetamol are effective enough for those cases, and the small difference in their effect is not important. What does matter is the short and long term side effects of the pills, and how they interact with other medications. I have gathered a lot of non-personalized information about those side effects and interactions from doctors. There’s a very ugly tradeoff there. Paracetamol is said to be the most dangerous in long term side effects, beacuse there’s a small risk that it damages my liver in a way that is impossible to detect in advance, but can cause my liver to suddenly stop working, which has a high chance of fatality. The other three medications won’t cause any such unexpected fatality, but they can accumulate some slight damage in my liver or kidney or stomach in the long term, which is the main reason to only take the medications when I actually have fever. Paracetamol does not interact at all with any other medications I take, as long as I keep the rule that I don’t take more than one fever pill or other NSAIDs within four hours. The other three medications, however, can weaken the effect of hypertension pills, and have various strange effects to other medications. Thus, if taking other medication is important, or I have already taken some, then I have an incentive to take paracetamol over other fever pills. As long as I’m not taking other medications, algopyrin has no other short-term side effects, but some of the others can upset my stomach in the short term, which is unfortunate because I often already have stomach problems when I have fever. My current strategy is to take paracetamol if I must because of other important medications, otherwise algopyrin if my fever is very high, otherwise randomly ibuprofen or algopyrin. This lets me gather more data about ibuprofen while avoiding other risks. This strategy may change in the future, especially if I find that my kidney or stomach already has too much long term damage, or other health problems.
Re: Your Patreon: I’m not a patron, but IIRC you charged per post at some point but now charge monthly. However, your Patreon intro still contains this line: “I usually write about ten blog posts a month, but I won’t charge you for open threads and meetup announcements and such.”
A few issues:
1: are people supposed to take them in order each day? that design of pill box is easy to get out of order. maybe number the boxes 1-21.
2: probably doesn’t distinguish well between individual things being effective and pairs being effective since some are likely still in your system from one day to the next.
I get that you’ve had a bad experience with trying to do proper publishable research in the past but I’m inclinded to repeat the comment I made about that re: if you want the results to actually be useful to anyone else.
Also, some states have stricter rules for doing active-intervention human-subject research of any kind.
That would likely include OTC supplements.
You might want to make sure none of your participants are in any of those states or you could run afoul of the law.
This is a common problem with centralization, the experts at the center understand (to be charitable, and manipulate to be uncharitable) the system well enough to know the ins and outs and gets to define the outputs. It is like the designer of a maze laughing at people who miss the trapdoor in the 2nd room that takes them down through an underground passage so they can skip half of the rooms. “If you had just spent a few hours reading the manual you would have noticed that I specifically said ‘it is not necessarily necessary to go through every room (although it might be) there are situations in which a careful consideration of all objects in a room may be fruitful’.
You know how IT people get frustrated when people fail to follow The Algorithm?
https://xkcd.com/627/
Bonus: when people blame “everything” being “broken” on some kind of conspiracy of people intentionally breaking their computer.
People who have actually bothered to read the regs on doing drug trials tend to feel the same way.
It’s literally a case of RTFM where TFM isn’t even terribly big. People will blunder around for many many many times longer then it would have taken to RTFM trying to avoid reading TFM and waste time, resources and money.
If you spend a year lost and dying of thirst in a 20-yard-wide hedge maze when you were offered a map of the maze and books on effective maze-navigation algorithms and had the option to RTFM the whole time (but didn’t ever avail of it) and the option of going in with a guide… that doesn’t imply an evil conspiracy of guides.
It makes you that old guy who types with 1 finger, blames whoever last touched his computer of “breaking it” whenever anything he doesn’t expect happens and calls IT to rant that “it’s broken again” when the screen is turned off.
The individual I talked to has never worked for the regulator, they’re not deeply connected, on paper at least they even started off deeply unqualified for their job, they’re just the kind of person who religiously followed the creed of RTFM their whole life and applied it when they went into human research.
But as in almost every job, reading the manual rather than just kinda hoping that someone else will do it for you is apparently some kind of superpower.
It is interesting that you use the term religious to describe this person, while also noting that things are guidelines and not hard rules. The original post basically took Scott (or his organization) to task for treating the guidelines to religiously, if 10% of people totally get the guidelines and 90% of people flounder and the guidelines are written for the 90% of people then the default is that the guidelines are the issue. When a small percentage of people claim that a map is super easy to follow they are almost always like minding.
90% of the people in an organization can be people who type with 1 finger. That doesn’t mean that when they download and run any email attachment that promises to let them see a celebrities tits… that IT is in the wrong because so many of their users ignored the weekly pleas saying “please don’t download and run email attachments, they’re probably virus’s”
Since when did anyone wanting to do research become part of an overreaching organization?
Would you prefer “callers to help centers”? “People who joined the IRC/listserve/etc to ask exactly one question”?
Yes, that’s the key, although people at research universities often have bad stories about IRB, though less worse.
But that’s a pretty narrow conception of “actually be useful to anyone else.”
Sounds interesting. I’m taking magnesium supplements regularly because I find them very helpful with muscle cramps but I have no idea if they do anything for anxiety. Ditto with beta-blockers, I’m on one for reducing blood pressure and again, I have no idea if it helps with anxiety.
I suppose the problem is that I’m not regularly anxious (very much) but I do get occasional fits of anxiety (e.g. the past couple of days I’ve had the usual ‘crying bouts for no reason, fits of anxiety/nervousness out of the blue’) that don’t seem to be triggered by anything I can pin down (so no handy explanation like “Ah, you were stressed at work and then an hour later this anxiety attack happened”) apart from imagining that maybe it’s something vaguely to do with hormones (or neurotransmitters or who the heck knows what, maybe it’s Mercury being retrograde in my Ascendant sign this week).
So I’d be no good for an experiment of this kind (can’t forecast reliably when I’m going to have the anxiety attack) but I would be very interested in the results. Like I said, I’m on magnesium and a beta-blocker and still getting occasional anxiety attacks, but would I be even worse if I weren’t taking these? Could lemon balm be a wonder cure? I hope you get takers for this experiment!
If I lived out there I would happily claim one for my wife.
Very interesting idea as it would be useful to get some real head to head comparisons on these supplements. I am curious what the targeted population is as individuals with anxiety disorders are likely to be on medications some of which are prescribed on an as needed basis. Is the study excluding these people and therefore focusing more on day to day stress as opposed to anxiety disorders? This is not a critical problem as most of the consumers of these supplements have either no or relatively mild and untreated anxiety disorders. It does seem that there will be a problem generalizing to psychiatric patients, a group to whom these supplements are often marketed as alternatives to Rx.
Have you done a power analysis? What model of efficacy makes this a good experiment? That there are a few super-responders to (some of) these drugs? I find it hard to imagine a regime in which the effect is strong enough to be detected, yet blinding is needed. Blinding is always valuable, but it sounds like it cost you a lot of time and effort to achieve it.
I imagine the main topics being studied are compliance and reporting, so maybe it’s too early to talk about power.
Oh, anxiety treatment.
From the headline, I thought this was my opportunity to try out some neuroses I had not yet experienced.
I had the same thought, but then I realized Scott already does that with his political posts.
“The best thing about is that it’s obviously right. The worst thing is we mostly have no idea how to do it.”
Mmmm. Words to live by. -_-