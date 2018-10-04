Open Thread 111.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
So, I recently saw this article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies
about backdoor hardware being added in China in equipment bound for American customers.
Besides not producing things in China (which at this point might not be realistic), is there any good way to prevent this?
I’m a software developer, and this is chilling. It reminds me of the famous Reflections on Trusting Trust, warning of the possibility of malicious compilers.
Fortunately, the damage potential is limited without outside access – malicious software can be targeted specifically at your organization, but malicious hardware is hard to insert in the supply chain low enough that it won’t get shipped to other customers as well. So, if it does anything obvious on its own, other people will notice. (Unless it does so only under certain situations only present in one or two organizations… but that’s hard to tell at the software level, and demands enough complexity that it can’t fit in such subtle chips yet.) What we saw in this case was chips that opened the door to internet connections. We can hope that’s all we will see for the near future.
So, we can surround such possibly-compromised computers with firewalls. Something like that is how Apple noticed this compromise. Ideally, the firewalls would be themselves running on more-trusted hardware… hopefully we can at least get that, or the next hardware attack might be targeting firewalls?
I’m not sure how much I believe this story, but on general principle I’m not surprised – hey, globalism has a downside, who would have thought? Honestly, why wouldn’t the Chinese government take this opportunity handed to them on a plate to use the hardware manufacturing for the West in their country to find ways to acquire more information/steal tech/influence and infilitrate large companies?
We know Western governments are engaging in cyber-espionage, using the hardware instead of software is simply seizing the opportunity.
(And for the companies involved – yeah, why did you think China/the Chinese government/your Chinese competitors owed you anything? The reason you’re buying Chinese hardware is because getting them to build your components is cheaper than making them in your own country, and if you’re more loyal to your self-interest, why should a foreign government be any more loyal to you than to their own self-interest? If industrial espionage from your competitors at home is a real concern, why wouldn’t it be the same for those hoping to become your competitors abroad?)
A quick “Am I the only one that does this”: When you read a back-and-forth argument you’re not involved in, do you sometimes find yourself skimming/not reading the posts you disagree with and just reading the rebuttals to them? I am super duper guilty of this at times, it’s not a healthy intellectual habit.
To be honest, I have identified a few people I think are good rebutters and read them, otherwise I only read rebuttals to me. I dont read people who agree with me very much. I find that boring.
It depends on my mood. I definitely sometimes do this when I’m tired and bored, but I also sometimes do the opposite when I’m more energetic and keen.
Yeah, I do this sometimes. I’m aware it’s not a good thing, but darn it, sometimes the rebuttals on one side are just so much more entertaining.
Almost 50% of mass transit in the US is in New York. Plus it it is decreasing as a percent of overall workplaces. In most cities buses actually just cause congestion by clogging lanes.
https://www.cato.org/multimedia/cato-daily-podcast/fading-relevance-mass-transit
I don’t listen to podcasts; do you have a transcript? Or can you summarize the argument?
Do you mean the percentage of all commuters commuting on public transit is decreasing?
And what is “most cities”? In “most cities,” buses run seldom enough that they can’t cause all that much congestion – for instance, take Raleigh or Durham, NC, around where I grew up, where there’s one bus every half-hour on most corridors and every fifteen minutes on a very few. Even if not a single person was taking the bus, they can’t cause that much congestion by sheer lack of numbers. Meanwhile, up here in Seattle, most buses are packed during rush hour.
I’ve got a half-assed and unsubstantiated theory that carpool lanes are worse than useless, because they incentivize buses, family cars, people with HOV stickers, and the five or six actual carpools on the road to merge across traffic immediately, to get to the carpool lane, rather than slowly adapting to the traffic conditions. That causes people to slam on their brakes, which makes traffic worse (traffic jams are basically caused by people overreacting to the people braking in front of them).
Buses are the worst of the lot, because they’re the biggest and tend to have aggressive drivers (it’s easy to be aggressive when you weigh twenty tons).
I’ve wondered if buses tend to have aggressive drivers because they believe traffic laws only apply to private vehicles, not the state.
Certainly in Philadelphia they do. In Vancouver the traffic laws apparently _don’t_ apply to buses; buses have the right of way over cars.
In Philadelphia when there’s a SEPTA strike, there’s chaos for a few days, then traffic settles down to better than normal. But it’s not clear if this is because the buses are worse than useless on a per-passenger basis or because fewer people total are on the road.
We will be having a meeting of the LessWrong Washington DC group this Sunday. We’ll be meeting to talk about what we’ve been reading lately and books we’d recommend to others. Tell us what books you like. Hope to see you there for some lively discussion.
WHEN: October 7th, 2018, starting 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: National Portrait Gallery, F St NW between 7th and 9th St. Near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop
We usually meet in the main courtyard. Look for a table of folks with a LessWrong sign. If there is an event in the main courtyard we meet upstairs in the Luce Center.
Staying away from L’Affaire for the moment, a fun little link – I personally am thankful to my Neanderthal ancestors! 🙂
Anyone used Portfolio Armor? Or looked into it in enough detail to share a few thoughts?
I like the concept and would be interested, but I don’t know enough about my country’s laws around engaging overseas financial services, and any potential hurdles to claiming profits resulting from such.
So it’s basically an algorithm that tells you what puts to buy?
Bear in mind that the algorithm may be optimised for its own country, not yours.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to reduce the US incarceration rate from the present 655/100,000 to that of France, 104/100,000. Obviously, you need to do this without sending the crime rate soaring.
The easy first answer is to decriminalize possession of certain popular drugs – marijuana (the rest of the way), cocaine, heroin – let the market effects settle out, and see where you stand. There’s an argument long made by libertarians that the drug ban drives a black market, which in turn drives gang activity in the largest cities.
One question I’ve always had nagging me in the back of my brain about this is that a lot of gang members might just be innately violent. I think it’s not quite the case that all these black marketeers will notice the black market evaporating and just think, “wellp, time to get that legit job behind the counter at In-N-Out”. Where will they go, economically speaking?
And where will the new addicts go? I also think arguments against legalization on grounds of higher addiction rates are valid too, after all. We could expect to see more deaths due to increased supply of such drugs, and the deaths because someone was hit by a car driven by a crackhead will be especially enraging. What’s the envisioned model here? More rehab clinics? What if they can’t afford it? The free market model suggests foundations and other models, but to what extent will people pay clinics to actually rehabilitate and treat addicts, and to what extent will they pay just to get them away from non-addicts?
Another blue-sky plan is to colonize Mars, and send your riffraff there. (Frame it right, and a lot of people will pay you for the chance to go.)
Be a lot cheaper just to ship them to Australia. Worked for the Brits.
I suspect you could could cut down on recidivism by running more effective reintegration programs after people are released. I’m thinking closer supervision during parole, more help in finding housing and getting a job and keeping it. We might even consider long-term close supervision as an alternative to prison, with the goal being to make sure that the offenders stay away from the criminal life for good.
Also, start doing whatever Minnesota and Maine are doing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_incarceration_rate#/media/File:US_Adult_Incarceration_Rate_by_State.svg
If you raise an awful lot of jailable offenses to capital crimes, you won’t be “incarcerating” the criminals anymore, now will you? Also cuts down on recidivism.
Naval Gazing completes its survey of secondary armament with the light AA guns of WWII.
And Friday’s post is a report of my recent visit to Iowa.
In California registered Republicans have dropped to 24.5% of eligible voters, and we now have a “top two” primary in which, regardless of party, the top two vote getters are the ones on the ballot in the general election instead of an the old system where it was the winners of different party primary elections that were on thr ballot in the general election.
In areas that still have party primaries and one party is always the winner in the general election, so barring an unexpected upset the majority party primary winner will be the general election winner what reason is there to not register for the majority party in that area since “all the action” is in the primary?
In MA, the primaries are open to those registered in the party or those registered as independent, so there is no benefit that I can detect from registering for a party. I agree with you that the primaries are the key election, generals are just a rubber stamp.
Why isn’t the California Republican party morphing into something rather more moderate, in order to be more attractive to California voters? Ideological purity is great fun, but if you can’t get elected, you’re just a debating society.
Any of you nerds watching the MLB playoffs?
It’s been an exciting first week so far, in the National League at least (the only thing that’s happened in the AL in the last month or so was the Yankees destroying the A’s in the wild card game). There was an unprecedented double tie in the league – on the very last day of the season, the Brewers tied the Cubs for best record in the NL Central, while the Rockies tied the Dodgers for the NL West. This led to TWO tiebreaker games on Monday, which has never happened before. The winners advanced to the 5-game Division series, the losers were thrown into a win-or-go-home wild card game.
Well, the Brewers won a tense and exciting tiebreaker, 3-1, go ahead runs scoring in the 8th inning, and forced the Cubs into the wild card against the Rockies. The NL wild card was a blast. Rockies clung to a 1-0 lead into the 8th, when the Cubs tied it up (using a pinch runner! A player on their roster for solely that situation), and the game extended 13 innings. Colorado scratched out a second run there, and then held in the bottom to knock the Cubbies out, 2-1.
Two weeks ago, the Cubs were the best team in the NL. Now they’re out of the playoffs. I know some folk want to get rid of the single-game wild card, but I think it’s some of the most exciting baseball that’s played. Sucks for the Cubs, but then, they probably should have scored more than 2 runs in their final 22 innings.
From here on out, I’m on the Brewers’ bandwagon, because they look like the 2015 Royals if you squint.
In discussions of gay marriage, people often bring up the suggestion that marriage as an institution that gives tax benefits and visitation rights etc. should be deregulated further, for instance removing restrictions on “marriages” between relatives. It appears that Belgium actually has this!
[Tried to edit my comment, and then it disappeared entirely. Sorry if the repost appears twice]
What do people think about the recent Grievance Studies Hoax? It is easy to ridicule the lack of rigor (or method, or indeed any contents of value at all) in these fields, but perhaps the natural sciences aren’t all that much better?
In spite of rigorous methods, science still suffer from the replication crisis, from slight abuses like p-hacking and cherry picking, and I suspect, also from biases that favor the established – if you expose the right values, cite the right people, and use the fashionable terminology, I suspect bad papers are more easy to get accepted than good papers that fail to fit in with current fashions. And there’s also the “control group” of supernatural science (or parapsychology), people using all the right methods and rigorous analysis, yet finding highly significant evidence for (what most people still consider) absurd theories.
Here’s a particularly negative take on the state of medical research.