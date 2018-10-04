Nighttime Ventilation Survey Results

Thanks to the 129 people who tried altering their nighttime carbon dioxide levels after my post on this, and who reported back to me. There was no difference between people who pre-registered for the study and people who didn’t, on any variable, so I ignored pre-registration.
126 people reported one intervention they performed. The most common was sleeping with a window open:
People generally reported slight but positive changes:
When asked to rate the magnitude of improvement to well-being on a 0 to 5 scale, they averaged 1.4:
I mentioned in the post that succulents could help in theory, but you needed to get the right kind of succulents and you needed at least ten of them. I was skeptical that anyone really got ten succulents in their room, so I wondered whether that might work as a crypto-placebo group.
If so, the intervention failed to separate from placebo. Succulent users had an average improvement of 1.29, compared to about 1.50 for people who did other things. The difference wasn’t significant, although admittedly the sample size was low.
Looking at the various groups, the most striking difference was actually people who left a window open (1.57) vs. people who did one of the other named options (1.31). A few people who left windows open mentioned this made their room cooler, which seemed to help with sleep. But this is very post hoc, and this difference wasn’t significant either.
Here are some reports from people who described dramatic improvement:
Less headaches, less fatigue in the morning, less trouble staying asleep through the night
I slept more comfortably, woke less in the night, and felt less fatigue in the morning. I also felt more alert during the day. I used a CO2 meter. Peak level changed from 1400s before to 800s after the intervention.
When I get up I feel less groggy, It takes my brain less time to get on line, I can way more often wake up and do things right away rather than spend time in a stunned haze or distracting myself so I don’t fall back asleep. I feel more like doing things and have the energy to back that up, it lasts some time after I wake up but usually not all day. I feel like I sleep better.
And here are some of the more typical results from people who said they felt only minor or placebo-like improvements:
Possibly more alert upon waking, possibly needing slightly less time sleeping to feel rested
Slightly more likely to sleep through the night and/or feel better rested in the morning.
I don’t recall waking up as often, but maybe it’s a placebo. If it’s a placebo, it’s a cheap/free one and I’m happy to keep taking it as long as it works. Oh god is taking this survey going to make it not work anymore?
Despite the underwhelming results, most people were going to stick with their intervention:
I consider these results basically negative – both for nighttime ventilation, and for the ability of informal blog surveys to give data that one can be confident in either way. But I’m glad some people think they feel better, and the results of the last question suggest it still might be a cheap and productive thing to try.
If you’re interested in analyzing this further, you can download the data at this link.
Copypasted from my tumblr:
This makes me wonder if part of the improvement from having a window open isn’t simply down to modern buildings having much better insulation – old buildings were draughty so there was no need to make sure you had sufficient ventilation, the cold night air creeping in the cracks and crevices did that for you! But modern building codes and materials and the adoption of things like double glazing mean that rooms are now pretty much sealed, so your exhaled night time carbon dioxide (and other sources) builds up internally and isn’t dissipated and can’t get out.
Open a window, and you restore air circulation.
I have been sleeping in a well-ventilated and cool room for as long as I can remember. I am lucky, because I sleep at home the most often, and all three apartments I have lived in made this really easy. In particular, the rooms and the apartments are large (in volume), the previous apartment has windows so badly isolated that I got a lot of fresh air even with the windows closed; and in the current apartment, I live alone, so I just leave the three doors open almost all the time so the air of all rooms are connected. I often sleep with some windows open, but not always, because sometimes the cold outside or the rain and wind or the noise or smells make that impractical. I was also a light sleeper, woke up often for short periods, so I could open or close windows to change the configuration during the night too; but currently I am taking a sedative drug that makes me wake up during the night much less often. Even if I have the windows closed while sleeping, I open the windows for a while every evening to refresh the air in the apartment.
I haven’t made enough experiments to know how much good ventillation helps during sleep. I know that I sleep worse when the room is too warm, since this happens every year for some nights in summer. The sedative drug seemed to mask or change that this summer.
Maybe a problem with the succulent-as-placebo thing is that, while one or two succulents won’t add much oxygen to your room, they will add one or two pretty houseplants to your room, and it’s seems super plausible that having pretty naturey things in your room improves feelings of well being in its own way. I bet a true placebo would do worse than the plants.
Unless the houseplant is a large cactus with thin spines getting under your skin at the lightest touch and causing nasty rashes, and it’s on a wobbly shelf right over the head of your bed. (That’s based on a real story, though I may be exaggerating the details.)
IMHO this survey should be considered with “regression to the mean” in mind.
Inevitably there will be a certain number of people who did the experiment because they were feeling bad because of causes unrelated to CO2, had no objective impact from the intervention but will still experience a subjective improvement just because of regression to the mean.
However, the main way I’d interpret the variation of subjective improvement is that I’d expect it to reflect the (lack of) air quality before the intervention. If your nighttime CO2 was not perfect but basically okay, then any intervention will effectively be a placebo; however, for the (possibly small?) portion of people whose nighttime CO2 was really horrible, any improvement might have a significant impact.
In order to evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment, we should first check if the test subjects actually have the problem we’re trying to treat. This survey somehow seems equivalent in giving a tuberculosis drug to a whole hospital floor and surveying the effectiveness without checking which of the patients actually have TB.
Was “I felt worse” or any variant thereof given as an option to the question “Did you notice any results from the change?”