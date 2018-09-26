Open Thread 111.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
In your view, what does it mean to be an American in 2018? (Or a member of whatever your nation of birth is, though I expect that the discussion will be centered around the US.)
Does being an American simply mean being a US citizen, or, to use an even less demanding criterion, a resident of somewhere under the jurisdiction of the US government?
I think this was the main definition of “American” I received from my teachers in elementary-high school and from the mainstream media sources like the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Atlantic and NPR I received my information from growing up. Furthermore, I think this is in effect the definition that many leading politicians in both major political parties, such as former President Barack Obama, the late Senator John McCain, former President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have publicly espoused. A representative and informative example is provided by then Senator Obama’s widely praised 2004 keynote speech at the DNC, wherein he stated:
——————————————————————————————————————————-Well, I say to them tonight, there’s not a liberal America and a conservative America; there’s the United States of America.
(APPLAUSE)
There’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America.
(APPLAUSE)
The pundits, the pundits like to slice and dice our country into red states and blue States: red states for Republicans, blue States for Democrats. But I’ve got news for them, too. We worship an awesome God in the blue states, and we don’t like federal agents poking around our libraries in the red states.
We coach little league in the blue states and, yes, we’ve got some gay friends in the red states.
——————————————————————————————————————————-
The gist of this seems to be either that everyone who resides within the territory of the United States—regardless of their ancestry, faith, values and beliefs—is equally an American or that there are no major differences in ancestry, faith, values and beliefs that separate Americans. In that case, the definition of “American” is so expansive that it becomes meaningless; there is nothing that makes “Americans” more similar to each other than a group of people selected at random from across the world are to each other. Indeed, this seems to be the gist of the statement made by the father of the late Mollie Tibbets in the wake of her murder.
There is a somewhat more restrictive view of “civic nationalism” that some mainstream conservative politicians and pundits adhere to, in which being American means believing in certain values and doing certain things: freedom, democracy, respecting the flag, respecting the troops, speaking English, et cetera. But the suggestion that components of identity like race and religion can be legitimate and key determinants of what a nation is and who belongs to it is anathema to most American politicians and pundits, even those of the “civic nationalist” bent.
I was thinking about these questions because I recently finished reading Pat Buchanan’s 2006 book State of Emergency, a polemic against immigration to the US and the West more broadly. Buchanan is a much deeper thinker than the vast majority of mainstream conservative politicians, journalists/pundits and academics, and I think the book makes the case for Trump/Miller/Bannon immigration policy about as cogently as anyone can.
I think that Buchanan is correct in arguing that nationhood cannot be a meaningful concept if the only things under-girding it are residence and a hypothetical shared belief in theoretical “values” which is meaningless to 95% of actual people. I don’t think that a nation has to be 100% homogeneous for citizenship in it to be meaningful, but I do think it has to have a large core of people who share a lot of powerful identities in terms of race, religion, values and so on, and minorities who aren’t too numerous and share at least some of those things with the majority.
Thus, I think it is indeed fair to say, as Buchanan does, that America’s post 1960s trajectory is leading to the destruction of the historical American nation forged from ~1924-1965 and defined substantially by having a white, Christian super-majority. As a substantial number of immigrants of all races and faiths become American citizens each year in perpetuity, and, as Charles Murray argued in Coming Apart, as Americans internally continue to heavily segregate by education and wealth, the bonds of nationhood will fray until they break. Though Noah Smith clearly beat him by a wide margin in their debate, Michael Anissimov had a great line when he said that America is less a nation and more just a bunch of people who happen to live next to each other.
However, I am not yet convinced that this is necessarily a bad thing on net. I am far from convinced that these changes will lead to Mad Max/the fall of the Roman Empire style anarchy, which frankly seems to be what many ardent immigration restrictionists believe. I also think that the massive economic benefits that immigration brings to immigrants, as the result of positive sum improvements in productivity, as economists like Bryan Caplan and Michael Clemens have argued, are an important factor to consider. (Many immigration restrictionists struggle with the concept that one can care about the well-being of both native born citizens and potential/actual immigrants and attempt to fairly judge the interests of both. It’s far more convenient for them to stick to the GWB line “You’re either with us or you’re against us.”)
Ultimately, I don’t think that race and/or religion will be permanently dividing lines between mankind. I think, as Francis Fukuyama argued at length in the Origins of Political Order, history shows a consistent, if uneven, trend of the groups that people want to belong to—from bands to tribes to nations/races— expanding over the long run. (I emphasize “want” because the rise and fall of empires that people don’t want to belong to is raised as a counterpoint. Also, Steve Sailer had some good criticism of this idea as expressed by Mark Zuckerberg.)
(I am aware of aitch-bee-dee and have some thoughts on how it ties into all this, but long story short I don’t think, especially with changes in technology that may happen over the next century or so, it fundamentally changes things. However, I think Scott has kind of taboo’d discussion of this topic in the comments/OTs, at least last I saw, so I’ll leave it at that.)
However, I do think that elites in many Western countries have moved too far too fast with these changes, and have become too openly and strongly committed to beliefs and values at odds with a large fraction of their fellow citizens. (And indeed to some extent at odds with empirical reality more broadly.) I would accordingly perhaps counsel something like “tactical nationalism, strategic globalism”: a politics that acknowledges frankly the reality and validity of tribalism in a way that appeals to the masses, while seeking in the long term to create a world where mankind is not divided by race, religion or nationality but united by shared concern for the well-being and equitable treatment of all.
“have become too openly committed to beliefs and values at odds with a large fraction of their fellow citizens.”
And I think a very mouthy, kinda repulsive minority is trying to overstate how much support their stupidity has among the general population. Are we going to just state things at each other, or is there maybe some data to read about?
“Large fraction” indeed.
Perhaps “growing” would be more apt; I agree that the degree of support that nationalists have is often overstated, but the past couple years have seen a strong showing of anti-establishment candidates and causes compared to the previous, say, 15-20 years. I’ll look into the polling data with an open mind and report my findings, but I can’t imagine it would be that different from what you’d expect based on the results of elections.
Consider:
—Donald Trump’s surprise victories first in the Republican presidential primary and then in the presidential election.
—The “leave” result of the Brexit vote.
— The rise of Matteo Salvini in Italian politics.
—The high popularity of Viktor Orban in Hungary and the Law and Justice party in Poland.
—Marine Le Pen gettting ~34% of the vote in the 2017 French presidential elections compared to the ~18% of the vote her father got in the 2002 elections.
—The relatively strong showing of Geert Wilders’ party in the 2017 Dutch elections.
—The large gains by AfD in 2017 German parliamentary elections.
—The strong gains by the Sweden Democrats in the recent Swedish parliamentary elections.
Certainly, outside of Eastern Europe no nationalist candidate (yet) represents a majority, or even perhaps a plurality, of voters. (Though they represent larger shares among native-born/old-stock populations—e.g. Donald Trump won white voters relative to HRC by a 58/37% margin, but lost the popular vote overall 46/48%.) But the share of voters that they do represent is non-trivial and growing, and I think that’s worth considering.
I agree that the things in “empirical reality” mentioned are happening, and it is interesting. Interpretations (and thus the takeaways) of the things that are happening vary. In particular, probably waiting a few more election cycles would be prudent to see whether there is a trend or a black (?orange?) swan.
There are lots of moving parts. One bit of it is refugees (which are a big issue in Europe, and a non-issue in the US). One bit of it is Russia playing up divisive, primarily far-right factions in the West (as the Soviet Union has been doing for ages), for geopolitical fun and profit. One bit of it is our civilization being unable to “social science” properly, in particular being unable to construct social technologies necessary for distributing prosperity and productivity properly. One bit of it is racism and tribalism. One bit of it is Trump and the internet creating common knowledge (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_knowledge_(logic)) among the somewhat loose coalition of nativists/nationalists/racists/neonazis/die hard republicans, etc. (that is, letting supporters “plant a flag and compare notes.”) One bit of it is the cultural predisposition of Trump supporters (which is something that flows from the top, e.g. Trump himself) of being willing to burn all commons for short term gain.
So what are the policy takeaways here? Good question.
This seems hilariously irrelevant to me. Doesn’t even reach the “little bit” level. Russia didn’t succeed at harming the U.S. much when it was the Soviet Union funding Communists around the world and had agents high up in other governments. Russia’s GDP is a little bit more than 1/15 of ours, and they’re halfway around the world with almost no population growth.
What evidence is there that any of what they’ve done moves the needle more than the average political advertising campaign, where we already have trouble telling if there’s an effect from (more) political spending? Are they even more effective than 4chan?
Social science shouldn’t have to do with normative questions like “distributing prosperity and productivity properly”. That’s like saying that biology is about “properly distributing biomass and productivity between species”.
Social engineering would be a better term, and I see no reason to believe successful development of it would necessarily be a good thing. I figure more effective Nazis are as likely as more effective not-Nazis. Or more effect Communists as likely as more effective not-Communists.
Unfortunately, there is now a conservative America… and no America at all. Unlike the previous “liberal america” values of freedom of conscience and equality under the law, the new values of “diversity and inclusion” are in no way unifying; they cannot make a whole, and do not constitute an “America”. In as much as the pundits of this group refer to America, it is in negative terms — America the slaver, American the colonizer, America the oppressor. America, the only First World country which fails to provide health care, fails to provide for its poor, allows gun nuts to shoot people. There is no “proud to be an American”, it’s “shame for being an American”.
This is somewhat of an exaggeration. But I think not that much of one; in a very real sense, patriotism and a feeling of pride in one’s country has been nearly entirely ceded to Red Tribe.
This is discussed in §VII of Scott’s I Can Tolerate Anything Except The Outgroup.
Not to be all ‘not all liberals’…but as a red blooded red triber backbone of the nation I am going say that I do absolutely know some left leaning blue tribe sorts who have a deep love of America and who reject the idea that they are not American first, last, and always.
I still haven’t got a good answer why they gave up on the flag, but that’s not the nation.
I also am not sure how many left wing sorts recognize the way they are American vs globalist.
Kavanaugh thread.
Several more allegations have come out today. This morning we had Julie Swetnick’s allegation, which is the one her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been talking about on Twitter the last few days. According to Swetnick, Kavanaugh was participating in a gang-raping ring in 1981 while a student at Georgetown Prep, which involved spiking the punch at weekend parties with drugs and then raping her one after another in a “train.”
The second allegation is an anonymous one from a mother in Boulder, CO. The mother alleges that her daughter socialized with Kavanaugh during the Starr investigation, and that one night leaving a bar Kavanaugh slammed her daughter’s friend against the wall in an aggressive and sexual way. The mother reports that there were at least four witnesses, including the girl in question and the daughter.
Senate Republicans have released the transcript of Kavanaugh responding to these allegations. The questioning includes several more allegations, including that in 1985 Kavanaugh and Judge raped a woman on a boat in Newport, Rhode Island before being beaten up and chased off by the tipster. This is being read by some as a move to discredit allegations generally by including ridiculous ones. This intention is plausible; they read off several lunatic tweets by the tipster who reported the Rhode Island one, which it does not strike me as necessary to do.
The Swetnick allegations are “Jackie”-level unlikely. If they’re true, we’ve got another Rotherham but in Maryland this time. The second allegation, from Ramirez, is one the New York Times and Washington Post doubt.
As for the anonymous one from a mother in Boulder, CO, I think Kavanaugh answered that best:
“we’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”
Basically all the details of all of the allegations which could have been verified have failed to verify, and the rest are unverifiable.
Sorry, what’s “Jackie” in this context?
Basically agree about Swetnick; it reads like moral panic / urban legend material.
“Jackie” was the supposed victim in Rolling Stone’s A Rape On Campus, a story entirely discredited.
I think it still doesn’t matter. 49 senators support Kavanaugh because he will ban abortion, 49 senators oppose Kavanaugh because he will ban abortion, Murkowski is a no on local Alaskan political grounds, and Collins will hem and haw and still vote yes in the end because that’s her nature. 50-50 tie to be broken by Mike Pence, who’s a yes.
At least, I hope we’re still going by normal political rules, which are that everything involving SCOTUS is a proxy for abortion. I’m pro-choice and I don’t like it, but I’d prefer it to a scenario where the shape of American law over the next few decades rests on a congressional investigation into high school cliques in the 1980s.
As for the allegations themselves, the truth is both unknowable and obvious. And I think Drum has the right take, which is that if Kavanaugh admitted to his history of drinking and partying and showed some remorse, most of the country would forgive his youthful indiscretions. (I wouldn’t, but I’m a filthy left-wing elitist.) For whatever reason he thinks this transparently fake aw-shucks goody-two-shoes act will work better. I don’t know.
Attempted rape is quite a step up from typical “youthful indiscretions”.
I’ve heard that Kavanaugh is not that big against Roe as people have been saying; Roe might get chipped away a bit, but not taken down entirely. I guess the only way to find out if this is actually true is to wait and see. But take heart, Roe might be OK.
Honestly, I couldn’t disagree more. Partly on the grounds that I don’t think it happened, but more importantly, the behavior described by Ford’s allegation seems way out of the bounds of “youthful indiscretion” or even “boys will be boys”. I’m not saying that people wouldn’t have forgotten about it – I can’t speak for “people” – but I sure wouldn’t have. If you want me to talk about why it didn’t happen though, I’m down.
Worth noting is that Kavanaugh has come out and basically copped to having been a 40-year-old virgin…or at least a 30-year-old virgin, something like that. Maybe he’s lying, but so far no one has come forward to say “he had sex with me”. Partly because the sexual assault accusations didn’t feature any actual sex, but also because there haven’t been any accusations of regular sex either (although a Yale roommate said Kavanaugh told him he was getting laid). Maybe he really is a goody-two-shoes, or at least a socially awkward loser. (I wonder how big the difference really is between those two?)
I would subscribe to the “Republican false flag” theories if it wasn’t already quite clear that the other two accusers were going to fail to take him down. The plethora of accusations swayed (at least temporarily) some centrists like Robbie Soave here: https://twitter.com/robbysoave/status/1044978137988247553 and Seth Mandel here: https://twitter.com/SethAMandel/status/1044978961149841408
What I will say is both are a bit in the, “I write acceptable think pieces that we pretend are kind of edgy” lane, and a lot of the people who were swayed by the new allegations are also in this lane, and many have snapped back after reviewing this all and saying, “why?”
To be honest, my biggest problems with all the stories remains the same: the only ever include information that can’t be falsified other than by blanket denies by the Judge, and its also pretty disturbing the timing of this all. It feels kind gross to allow him to be rejected over this because it feels like a beta test for a new political tactic. It also feels gross to confirm him because, well, even though I think it might be a political tactic, its a freaking effective one that plays to all my base instincts and even small % chances that the allegations are true still make you uneasy about him getting a promotion.
The only way we could get out of this thing clean is if he died in a car accident on the way to the hearings tomorrow. And even then, I’m not so sure.
Joy
It’s in the second word of the subtitle of the blog.
What does it mean to you, and can you at all identify with the notion of “joy in suffering”? Or is well-being almost entirely dependent on circumstance?
For instance, would you consider the following admonitions pure nonsense in today’s day and age?
“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds…”
“More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope…”
“As sorrowful, yet always rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, yet possessing everything.”
Anyone know of any good takes on the Book of the New Sun they’d like to share?