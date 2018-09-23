OT111: Ophion Thread

(source)
1. There were some great comments on the schizophrenia thread. They convinced me I made a couple of mistakes both of fact and emphasis on there: first, that in many prodromes the negative symptoms come before or at the same time as the positive; second, that I forgot to mention there’s a large population of people with schizophrenia (or schizophrenia-like symptoms) who never worsen at all no matter how long their psychosis is untreated. I’ve also been reminded of many things about psychosis that don’t fit this model, which I might talk about more later. Beyond that, see this comment by local schizophrenia research JRG, and this thread of comments by local schizophrenic Vaticidalprophet. And see also Seppo on shamanism and thedixon on psychedelics.
2. Other good discussions from the subreddit: is Britain really poorer than Mississippi, and in what sense? and JudyKateR on useless jobs.
New South Bay meetup, Saturday October 6, see here for details.
Ever noticed how a lot of time people all kinda look the same? Like, you see a person, and you say “oh, that kind of person. I’ve seen that kind of person before.” Almost like race, except way subtler and I don’t think they’re related to each other. What’s up with that?
You mean like…social class?
If it’s the thing I recognise, it’s much finer grained than that. (Though I wouldn’t go as far as to say that ‘people all kinda look the same’ — for me, only some people fit into ‘types’ in this way.)
I don’t really understand it, but I assume it’s something to do with collections of relatively subtle and/or hard-to-describe features — like mouth shape, or cheek angles, or whatever — that sometimes cluster together in recognisable ways. Whether it’s a matter of distant family relationships or just random (if I see a large, semi-random set of people in my life, some of them are going to cluster together just by chance), I’m not sure.
I know exactly what you’re talking about. For instance there’s a whole lot of people (most of them white but not all) with roughly the same facial characteristics as Brent Spiner, especially his nose and eyebrow shapes.
That’s a glitch in the Holodeck. Please be warned that the safeguards are probably broken as well.
I don’t know, but I bet it says something about your brain, not so much about the people you meet.
Maybe we could hear what it says about his brain and what it says about the people he meets, and decide for ourselves which one says much of something.
It’s true. And it’s a thing that is becoming a thing that can’t be ignored and is having real impact, with software facial recognition, and large population sets.
Visible-light perfect viewing conditions software facial recognition cannot uniquely pick you out of a database of a national population, or even a city population. It MIGHT be able to successfully pick out a database of the employees of a large corporation. Maybe.
Yes, definitely! I’ve always wondered about that and haven’t really ever read anything about it. (Except in of all places Hitchens’s memoir, where he referenced a “hatchet shaped Cornish face” or something to that effect and I looked up the person he was talking about and it pattern matched to a face shape I recognized and associated with Appalachia (whether that association is valid idk)).
It could all be faulty pattern matching I guess but I experience it frequently. Some people just look exceptionally similar but not in a way that suggests close relation.
This is totally a thing. Some of it feels like sub-ethnicity, other times it just seems like there are different dimensions along which faces differ from ‘average’.
Some genetic variations are known to create a specific kind of face. The most obvious example is Down’s syndrome.
It seems plausible that something similar would be at play in more subtle ways.
Just for the sake of recording negative data: I’ve never noticed this and I don’t really understand what you mean.
I’ve photographed portraits of literally thousands of people, and no, I don’t see this. Note, this doesn’t mean it’s not a thing, it could just be that I pay much more attention to the details of faces than others.
I do see it fairly regularly; possibly people differ in how much the subconsciously pattern match.
I’ll bet if you painted rather than photographed people you’d notice it.
FWIW, I paint professionally, and this is absolutely a thing that jumps out at me all the time–faces that fall into categories of faces, in a way that’s probably related to, but not identical with, ethnicity.
Conrad’s point about photographic attention to detail is interesting; portrait painting as I do it is really the opposite–you get the likeness by finding the two trapezoids that get the shape of an individual’s skull, and a Z-shape that locks in the brow and nose. Details not really required, or often, desirable.
I would think with photography one might be focusing mainly on lighting, composition, tones, etc. Painting focuses on these too but adds to it a particular concern with the shape, dimensions, spacing etc. of the facial features, because they don’t just bounce their light onto your medium: you have to put them there and get them right.
Speaking of ethnicity, I once saw a Vietnamese (I’m guessing, but the city makes it quite likely) boy who threw me for a loop because he very much reminded me visually of myself at that age.
Sure, and lighting is definitely influenced by face shape (short light broad faces, broad light narrow faces, etc). So yes I can categorize a face by face shape…but not “people” or anything much more broadly than that.
I’m with others who say no, I have never noticed that and don’t feel that way.
(That being said, and realizing this was an evolutionary imperative, it is pretty amazing how extremely minor the differences between most human faces are, and yet I can immediately tell the difference between them.)
I notice this all the time as a teacher. I feel like there’s maybe 50-60 archetypes of people that I just see repeated year after year in my classes. It’s caused me to conclude that the Great Programmer only created ~100 real people and is just CTRL+Ving them all over the place.
If you are a teacher that has similar aged students each year a part of that is just going to be catching people in a similar point in their lives so some patterns are going to be repeated. Last night we had some neighbors over for dinner who we don’t know well, but are trying to get to know. There is a lot of overlap here, the women have similar education levels, we live in similar sized homes in the same neighborhood, they have 3 kids under 6, my wife is pregnant with our 3rd (all under six), and we are both likely to homeschool to name a few, so there are a lot of facets of the conversation where we had a ton in common. However when we talked about the distant (10+ year past) there was a ton of divergence, my “I dropped out of college to play poker professionally” got a big reaction as they didn’t know anyone who had done that. However when I was playing poker I knew a ton of guys who did just that. The arc of “dropped out of college to play poker and ending up a stay at home dad and home schooler” is going to be fairly unique, but the individual aspects as they happen are going to look less unique to people within those circles.
I’ve noticed this since I was in elementary school, but only with males. Of course it’s easy to come up with a group of similar-looking women but they don’t seem to cluster into types the way some men do.
I’m the exact opposite. Watching Person of Interest I had trouble telling characters apart because all the women had dark medium-length hair so they kind of looked the same to me. There are also movies when the lead actress changes her hairstyle (eg, to indicate jumps in time in La La Land) and I get confused because I don’t realize it’s still the same person.
Sounds like you are somewhat face blind like me.
Nobody is truly face-blind. Sounds to me like you’re just trying to cover up your faceism 😉
I said somewhat, sounds to me like you are trying to derail this thread into the common culture war grounds of personal aesthetic choices.
I’m not face blind (I have excellent memory with names and pretty good facial recognition), but I have a terrible time recognizing and naming actors. I think I just don’t watch as many movies as other people.
Question for all SSCers:
If there was a corner of the internet devoted to posting a daily set of pictures of two unrelated people who look uncannily similar, would you follow it (or at least visit daily)?
What form should it take: website? Instagram? Twitter? blog? something else?
If it solicited submissions, would you send in any?
Also, would you want to see some info along with the pictures, just the names of the people, or no text at all?
No… but I might peruse it if you linked it here for evidence of the phenomenon. But it seems a boring and somewhat obtrusive hobby.
I would send in my own picture and ask you to find someone who looked like me.
And then I’d want a picture of that dude’s wife or girlfriend, to see how I’m doing, comparatively speaking.
I think that physical anthropology forums (Apricity, Anthroscape, Anthrogenica) exist partly to satisfy this need.
Yeah, I also notice this. Despite our phenotypic variance, in the end repetitions in gene recombination might occur which lead to alikeness. Some people may notice those subtleties in features, some may not.
Yes, I’ve experienced this.
I’ve totally noticed this. I’ve always thought of it like eigenvalues. Like there are a limited set of facial eigenvalues or archetypes, and most faces are sort of a combination of one or of those types.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to create superheroes or supervillains based on these unlikely concepts:
– the Dunning-Kruger effect
– fundamental attribution error
– the Peter principle
– the halting problem
– conspicuous consumption
– the uncertainty principle
– the narcissism of small differences
– Gell-Mann amnesia
– comparative advantage
– the birthday paradox
A superhero based on conspicuous consumption? Isn’t that basically just Richie Rich?
Man, I wonder what I could do if I could solve the halting problem by just looking at a program.
Probably not much, because most programs are gigantic and designed to run forever so all I’d knew would be that, yes, this program mostly does not stop, unless one were to press the quit button.
I’d have to isolate parts of it so it is meaningful at all, you know, by working at the algorithm level.
You could find a cryptographic key in O(log n) looks. That sounds useful.
Suppose a message has been encrypted with a key from 1 to N.
Write a program that goes through the keys from A to B and tries each in turn, stopping if it finds one that produces an intelligible message, otherwise running forever.
Now you get two versions of the program, one looking through keys 1 to N/2, the other from N/2+1 to N. One will halt and the other will not (typically). You pick the one that halts and congratulations, you’ve thrown away half the keyspace with your superpower.
Repeat the process until the remaining range is small enough that brute-force search is faster than further division.
I know I know
maybe I’d look at people’s DNA and know when they are going to die or something
insert some v long technobabble about DNA, programs, the halting program, and some convenient sub power that allows me to see DNA without a ton of equipment
I don’t understand this, I feel stupid. Why can’t you just use your power on the “1 to N” question directly – getting the answer right away? I.e. what is the bisection for? If the issue is representing N, set the limit as N = 2^2^k for suitable k, and so log log N. That might overshoot, but so what? …. that hinges on how (im)perfect the ‘finds one that produces an intelligible answer’ oracle is – which seems to hide a lot of stuff beneath it. Give me that (nearly AI-complete) oracle, and this power, and I’d change the universe! Well, I could, but would not.
The power as stated gives you only a Yes or No answer each time it is used, either the knowledge that the program halts or that it does not halt. It doesn’t tell you, e.g., what the program’s output would be, or how long it would run for before halting.
… kind of an artificial limitation, I guess, but no more so than some superpower limitations in popular works.
Oh, I see, I can find out (given the magic ‘is the decryption intelligible?” power) whether there exists a good key in constant time, but I need log(N) to actually find the key -?
… which is presumably optimal since I need log(N) even to write the key down.
Still seems like an fairly awesome power; I can decide if any theorem is provable in O(1) and provide a proof it in O(log len(proof)); the Fields medal money and NSA cash should flow in.
I know all this, guys.
But I don’t want the Fields Prize.
I want to punch bank robbers in the face (or rob banks) and fight Godzilla while he flattens a city.
http://worm.wikia.com/wiki/Behemoth
If you want to rob banks, perhaps you could crack passwords and steal money that way? Or be one of those “information broker” villains like Tattletale?
Unfortunately, a lot of real-world applications will be stymied by the fact that the halting problem is defined for both a program and its input, and the input is something you can’t know in advance in most real-world scenarios. You can’t, for example, see if Armsmaster’s combat prediction software will halt when he fights Leviathan, because the input to that program is “what is Leviathan doing in this fight?” and you don’t know that until you’re actually fighting.
This is a pretty well-studied concept.
In CS, they call a hypothetical black box that can magically solve a certain problem, such as the halting problem, an Oracle. (well there’s your superhero name sorted)
The Other Scott has written about a turing machine that halts iff the Goldbach Conjecture is false, so you could solve that problem fairly easily. Same with the consistency of ZF theory (and therefore mathematics).
Could pitch this to Netflix:
By day, he’s Scott Aaronson, a mild mannered complexity theorist, but at night, he becomes The Oracle, using his superpower to fight the evil D-Wave corporation. Bitten one day be a radioactive travelling salesman…
Make up a supervillain whose power is comparative advantage? Isn’t that just Mexican immigrants?
Maybe it’s a guy who is always worse at everything than everyone around him, but somehow finds a way to make a positive contribution.
I think this is basically Marvel’s Taskmaster
Inspector (CHIEF Inspector!) Jacques Clouseau, at your service! And have you met my sidekick, Kato?
I pitch these to Wildbow as ideas for his next web serial and let him do it for me.
Or make Scott write a sequel.
Peter principle would be a guy becoming a superhero because he was so good at everything else he did before, but who ends up being ineffectual and helpless as a hero.
Supercop – Shitty hero, now in theaters near you.
“the Dunning-Kruger effect – fundamental attribution error”
Sigmund Freud.
An easy one. He or she can teleport simply by standing still, since when s/he fixes his velocity his/her position becomes unknown. (The gender being uncertain is just a side effect)
Quite useful. Is able to perform any feat that would be possible were things to be as if the newspapers explained them.
Depends whether certain organs are in motion, right?
Gell Man would be especially powerful with a copy of the Weekly World News in hand. (And of COURSE his name would have to be Gell Man.)
He could cause it to rain by getting a street wet, to use Creighton’s example.
comparative advantage
Little-known fact: Bruce Wayne was actually a better butler than Alfred. But it was still rational to let Alfred do the butling and Bruce concentrate on crime-fighting.
Bruce Wayne is more or less the opposite of Comparative Advantage Man. Comparative Advantage Man would manage the Wayne fortune and hire thousands of disposable crime fighters. (Admittedly, Wayne is an heir and maybe he hasn’t inherited the skills that built that fortune. Tony Stark is more dramatically failing to exploit his comparative advantage.)
Yeah but at least Stark is presented as something of an arrogant/selfish jerk who knows he isn’t necessarily optimizing for achieving the greatest benefit for the “common good.”
Wayne is less honest about how much of his quest is motivated by pure revenge against the criminal element.
Who says? Tony Stark gave the world cold-fusion. Seems to me he’s like a Mary Sue of Elon Musk who is a supersuit-wearing, alcoholic, crime-fighting superhero in his spare time
The Fae King is a support hero who has the ability to shift the blame using his supernatural powers of persuasion. By manipulating the Fundamental Attribution Error, the damage that heroes cause is perceived as an unfortunate result of their circumstances – it was a tough fight, they did their best – while the damage that villains cause is seen as a sign of their poor character.
This is an indispensable ability for maintaining the public image of superhero teams, who frequently find themselves in violent, high-collateral damage situations.
One ark of the story could involve him becoming President.
“the Dunning-Kruger effect”
Psych games! A superhero who intimidates the supervillians by making them think he’s a powerful as they are!
Birthday Paradox Gang
These 30 thugs prowl the streets at night looking for probability-naive suckers to game. The leader of the BPG has a trademark gambit:
I like this. But the gang isn’t a random sample of the population; presumably the gang leader selects thugs by some metric, including whether they share a birthday with any existing member. So the normal probability calculations don’t apply, and the gang could use this to their advantage.
Bonus points if there are 31 members, only two of which share a birthday, and the leader decides by some metric whether to bring the guys who share a birthday.
Basically, the gang could prey on both the probability-naive, *and* on the probability-literate.
I think your example doesn’t work. As soon as you select one unique person (the mugee) and ask if they share a birthday with one of the others, it becomes much smaller probability and much more intuitive. The birthday paradox comes from asking “do any two of the people here share a birthday?”, not “does Bob share a birthday with anybody else?”.
Donald Crewglie always had a knack for getting ahead. He wasn’t always on top, but you could always count on him being close. He’d get 95% on the exam, or second place in the playoffs. It wasn’t until college, however, that he noticed that he could always beat someone who tried, no matter how good they were – they just had to believe they could beat him. That was the beginning of his quest to seize the world, bit by bit, by surrounding himself with toadies possessing both great skill, and great hubris.
His first recruit ended up being his girlfriend. Fae had an uncanny read on people, particularly on what they thought of her. It often wasn’t hard – a lot of them saw a woman, and assumed she’d behave like one (though not always), while she fleeced them, usually for tuition money. It was a different scam every time. This guy kept flicking the corner of his low pair and she called his bluff. That one scratched on the eight ball because the overhead light distracted him. One girl bet she could pick up a guy within sixty seconds, then left her credit card behind. The only person she couldn’t get the better of was Donald. The harder she tried, the more he squeaked by, and the weirdest part was that he didn’t seem to mind. He’d just smile, buy her a drink, and propose another wager. Eventually they just started hanging out together.
Next was Laurence. He was an obvious pick; the better his marks, the worse he then got, so Donald kept giving him the crap work on their projects. Laurence resented Donald always taking charge, but he had to admit Donald deserved it, since Donald always seem to do better at it than he was. Then came Holly, his go-to study buddy in compsci, and Thurston, a fellow biz major with a trust fund who showed Donald the best in power accessories without realizing it.
In their junior year, Holly found a boyfriend, Vernon, a judo freak. No one could tell where he’d be next (except for Holly), but he found a worthy sparring partner in Donald for some reason. Donald’s little brother, Ernie, an OCD case, kept watching Vernon closely – no one else seemed to be able to – and coached Donald on how to recognize subtle details in Vernon’s positioning until he was able to predict how to block even better than Holly could. He then met Vernon’s sister, Marie, a journalism major who could speak expertly in any subject after only a minute of reading about it. After a few weeks of on and off debate, Donald figured out how to shave off ten seconds.
By the time he earned his MBA, Donald was a crack martial artist, a master at spotting even tiny weaknesses in his rivals, in the ring, the boardroom, or the market, and overcoming them by seemingly sheer luck. He was a workaholic who nevertheless knew when to quit. His charisma was almost magical, a combination of aggressive fashion and effusive knowledge of the topics of the day (so long as you didn’t ask him again an hour later). Backed by his coterie, Donald was unstoppable.
That is, until he met a curious fellow at a reception for his birthday in London. He was the essence of mediocrity. He didn’t dress as well, speak as knowledgeably, assess as shrewdly, react as quickly, or even work as diligently. But he did excel at one thing, which Donald would discover to his dismay…
Nice try Zach Weinersmith, we aren’t writing your comics for you.
Comparative advantage could be addressed in a story where Superman decides to do something other than crime-fighting, because it’s more useful.
Bob Murphy theorized some of the potential other jobs Superman could do, in the context of what sort of salary he might be able to command if he participated in the free market rather than the idealized selfless altruism he currently possesses. See the end for some discussion on how Superman could also be “effective altruism man”
The operating cost of a Skycrane is apparently in the $5000/hour range. That means minimum rental cost must be more than that. Superman could do at least some of the Skycrane’s jobs in far less time, and Superman seems to be pretty normal-human in his maintenance requirements; he should be able to make a killing on piecework. So, Superman makes a deal with a Skycrane rental company to throw some business his way during busy times, then spends the rest of his time chilling on the beach.
– fundamental attribution error
This is King from One Punch Man. He is a big, scary dude, but just a regular guy. He is attributed all the monster killings of the titular One Punch Man by mistake and quickly ascends the ranks of the hero association.
The Birthday Circle is an organization of sorcerers that exploits the fact that various astrological coincidences are much more common than you think. Traditional ritual magic is tied to a single, specific event which is hard to find – “born at midnight on the winter solstice,” for example. Instead, the Circle specializes in magic based on pairs of significant astrological events – linking two people who share a birthday, linking people with complementary zodiac signs, etc.
Because the number of possible combinations is much greater than the number of wizards, they are able to muster up incredibly powerful magic despite having only a few dozen members. Their weakness is that the birthday paradox only works if you need to find a connection between any two members – if they need to help a specific person cast a spell, they’re no more likely to be helpful than any other random wizard.
How about a movie for the replication crisis?
In Avengers 3 – the Avengers all wake up to suddenly discover that they don’t have super powers after all. And nobody can prove they ever did!
>The Dunning-Kruger effect
Power grants skills, abilities and expertise relative to the user’s perception of them. Having carefully deluded themselves as much as possible, the hero/villain has comic-book “peak human” ability at basically everything. Naturally, their weak point is whatever subject they were studying before they got powers and dropped out.
>Fundamental Attribution Error
Has the power to give people attributes by citing a single piece of evidence for why that person has that attribute. A supervillain, if a hero has ever publicly lost or ran from a fight he can win instantly by calling them “Weak” or “Cowardly” which puts them out of action for a few days. Otherwise a C-lister, likely to rob a bank with a few Brute 2 “Strong” or “Tough” henchmen and get his ass beat by a rookie hero with no previous reputation. Can also show up in a villain team, keeping the big-name heroes away so it’s up to our underdog protagonists (possibly until the one top hero with an unblemished reputation shows up in the nick of time).
>The Peter Principle
The power to induce incompetence? A Stranger power with weird restrictions? I think I’d just go with an unpowered supervillain who’s followed the principle off a cliff into fanaticism and started murdering top executives and bureaucrats in the name of hierarchy-less anarchism.
>The Halting Problem
Robot assassin, “halts programs” with ruthless efficiency. Noted for being obsessive about timing.
>Conspicuous Consumption
Supervillain, can eat anything, gains temporary power proportional to the value of what was eaten. Once went toe to toe with [local Superman expy] after eating half a dozen gold bricks.
>The Uncertainty Principle
Can be in several places at once according to a probability distribution of where he might be. Gets really mad when people call his power the shadow clone jitsu, deepest darkest secret is a Naruto obsession.
>The Narcissism of Small Differences
Can split people into arbitrary groups and ramp up tribalism until they tear each other apart. Tragic figure, power isn’t fully controlled, especially wasn’t on day one when it activated against their bullies at school, but it’s hard not to be a villain when your power is “starting the race war” and your killcount is already edging into the quadruple-digits.
>Gell-Mann Amnesia
Has a “make people believe everything you write” Master power, but the effect is really weak. Secondary stranger power stops people from noticing what’s up, however, and worse yet he controls a major newspaper.
>Comparative Advantage
Thinker power, superhuman at assessing people’s strengths and weaknesses. Probably a villain since it’s a power that works best with plans and henchmen.
>The Birthday Paradox
No clue for this one, even for unpowered gimmicks.
Marvel Comics actually has a hero powered by the Dunning-Kruger effect. Gladiator, a Superman stand-in, instead of truly having super strength or speed or what have you, actually has the psychic power that he can do anything he thinks he can do.
Since he is absolutely sure he can do anything, the result is pretty much Superman. However, people have beaten him a few times by finding ways to make him doubt his omnipotence, which makes it go away.
The Dunning Kruger Effect:
Brian has an area-of-effect ability to leech the skills and competency from those around him, while simultaneously instilling increased confidence in those same skills to those he takes them from. He uses this ability to be an easy victor in most conflicts – stealing an opponent’s skills while making them rampantly overconfident at the same time.
Fundamental Attribution Error:
Alice has a presence-based emotional power which overwrites the motivations of the people around her with whatever she thinks they should be. The effect has a radius of around a hundred feet, and the severity increases as people get closer to Alice. People find themselves conforming to Alice’s view of them, either for good or ill, creating several incidents where events have taken on a “comic book heroes and villains” narrative thanks to constant reinforcement from Alice’s power.
The Peter Principle:
Peter has a unique ability – he has superhuman strength, speed, toughness and mental acuity in every area except the task he is currently attempting to accomplish. He is as fast as a speeding bullet – except when he needs to catch something. He is as tough as steel – except when he needs to take a hit. He can bend industrial girders – except when he needs to lift something. He’s inhumanly intelligent – except when he needs to work something out. Whatever area he consciously focuses on, he loses his abilities in.
The Halting Problem:
Jeff has the ability to touch a person or object and instil either no effect, or a closed, perpetually-repeating five-to-fifteen-second time-loop, at random. The effects are seemingly permanent, and Jeff’s victims are constantly flickering within the same looped activity, in perpetuity. While looped, nothing can interact with them except Jeff, who can touch them once more to remove the effect.
Conspicuous Consumption:
Gina has superhuman strength, speed, toughness and flight, all of which scale based on the perception of those around her – she is as strong, as fast and as tough as those around her believe she should be. She games this power through excessive ostentation and massive hype, spending thousands to cultivate a persona of superiority.
The Uncertainty Principle:
Eric has a limited omnipresence – he can simultaneously be anywhere and everywhere that is not being observed by a sapient creature, and can manifest any number of bodies within those limitations. However, as soon as one of his bodies is observed, he is collapsed into that body and unable to move or effect the world, until that body is no longer being observed. In the past, Eric has spent years as an impervious statue, and in the future, he fears that constant camera coverage will leave him nowhere left to exist.
The Narcissism of Small Differences:
Julia has the power to invert the emotional impact of stimuli in those she can see. Inconsequential trivialities will take on huge significance, while wide-reaching fundamental differences are dismissed completely. This has the practical effect of flaring hostility between those closest to one another, while bringing together groups who otherwise hate each other.
Gell-Mann Amnesia:
Clive has the power to instil or remove competency in those around him in inverse proportion to his own competencies – those around him will get worse at things he’s good at, and get better at things he’s bad at. His attempts to “game” this ability tend to be stymied, as anyone who tutors or trains him will get worse as he improves, until he plateau’s at ‘enthusiastic amateur’ levels of ability.
Comparative Advantage:
Jonathan has enhanced speed, strength and mental acuity equivalent to twice the average of everyone within 100 feet of him. He is always strictly better than average in any group of people, but otherwise has no other abilities. Without anyone nearby, he has an IQ of around 80 and the physique of someone who has never physically pushed themselves.
The Birthday Paradox:
Christine has the ability to manipulate probability. She can superimpose the probability of an event our outcome happening to her with the probability of that same event or outcome happening to anyone at all – rendering her able to achieve incredibly improbable feats. The chance of one specific person doing any given thing might well be astonishingly small, but the chance of anyone at all doing it is usually close to 1.
Man, this guy would make a terrible teammate.
Excellent. After initial failure, I think Peter would find use on a team of fellow superheroes who found humorous ways to distract him from the actual task at hand so his relevant skill wouldn’t pause. For example, if a group of villains had pointed guns at them, one of the team members would grab Peter, twirl him around so he couldn’t see the enemies and was hence unaware of his “human shield” purpose, and then say: “Quick, Peter, what are the twenty largest cities in Africa?”
if you can give this to other people, then it’s a phenomenal superpower where you can convince anyone that you’re an expert, or something along those lines
another case of : if you can give this to other people, it’s strong. Take apart criminal enterprises or gangs of criminals by making them all think they’re way too different to get along, possibly causing them all to kill one another.
Maybe you can create an energy line between two people with the same birthday that smashes them into each other, probably knocking them both out. This works way more often than people think and since criminals don’t understand the birthday paradox they never figure out how the power works. You can also use innocent bystanders as missiles, but then the hero has to wonder if it’s morally right to risk a bystander to potentially stop something else bad from happening. Man, I’m getting fired up just thinking about this!
A friend has low cholesterol; their doctor told them to eat many eggs every day.
I have been told that “eating too many eggs causes high cholesterol” is kind of a myth, but I don’t know how much of that is just that people probably eat lots of things and it’s unfair to blame eggs. Does eating eggs to cure low cholesterol work, or is that a myth too?
Food has low impact of cholesterol, but it’s not zero.
Eggs do have cholesterol, so if you eat them, even if you break down the cholesterol, it should at the least give your body the building blocks, so I couldn’t see it hurting, but it probably isn’t sufficient if there’s some reason his body isn’t properly regulating the levels.
I don’t know about cholesterol, but I’ve got a follow-up question: is it possible to develop an egg allergy by eating too many eggs ? My doctor mentioned this at some point long time ago, but was he right ?
Probably. At least, high levels of the proteins may trigger it.
I don’t know if it was an allergy, but my body definitely stopped responding well to eggs after a period of eating a lot of them.
I took a break from eating eggs for a while, and now I can eat them again without problem
Wow, I eat a ton of eggs, and recently I started getting stomach pains after breakfast. I thought it was the time of day, though, I never figured eggs were the culprit.
I’ve never heard of this before, though. Wouldn’t, anecdotally, this be a somewhat common problem among NFL players and bodybuilders and other people who are said to eat tons of eggs?
Some people seem to be cholesterol-insensitive – if they consume more their body makes less to compensate and vice-versa (A friend of mine was in a medical study that established he was one such – the test subjects were medical students who agreed to eat a supervised researcher-produced diet for a period of time). Which would seem to argue for skepticism.
Applying personal science: couldn’t your friend just *try* eating eggs and then take the test again to see if anything changed?
Yes, but eating five eggs a day is hard and I thought I had heard somewhere that it definitely wouldn’t work.
Usually the advice is to try lowering cholesterol so being told to raise it is unusual. Is it total cholesterol is too low, or that the levels of HDL cholesterol are too low and need to be raised?
Not an answer to your question, but why is the guy’s cholesterol low? If it’s because he has developed a condition which is impairing his liver function, eating foods to increase his cholesterol is kind of missing the point.
Around ten years ago I had very low cholesterol and came across information that people with low cholesterol had vastly elevated death rates. After investigating (I’m an economist) I became convinced that I should raise my cholesterol. I changed my diet and started consuming lots of butter from grass-fed cows, mostly in coffee. I succeeded in raising my “good” and “bad” cholesterol to above average levels.
Wait, ten years ago? So you were putting butter from grass-fed cows in your coffee before the Bulletproof guy?
Was that already A Thing before him and he only helped spread the idea?
I got the idea from the Bulletproof guy, so no.
If this person is some variant of vegetarian, eating eggs will probably increase cholesterol, if on a normal western diet, probably not.
If the _only_ problem is cholesterol then fats will get them there faster; butter or cream are excellent. If the problem is due to a more fundamentally unbalanced diet, eggs are quite possibly the best choice because the simplest possible ‘nutritionally complete’ diet that you can live on forever is eggs and orange juice.
Given the doctors recommendation I would suspect the latter and tell them to eat loads of eggs. Note that if the recommended amount of eggs seems like a lot, eggs are ridiculously versatile and can be turned into things like cake where you don’t even notice.
Eggs really do have a large effect on blood cholesterol. The myth is that it’s due to the cholesterol in the eggs, while the truth is that it’s mainly due to the saturated fat in the eggs.
Eggs have a fair amount of cholesterol, but also contain a substance that inhibits cholesterol absorption.
If you really want to dial up the cholesterol to 11, I suggest eating canned pig brains. It’s a Southern delicacy, apparently.
This is uh, definitely not medical advice. And I have no idea how cholesterol regulation works, really…
My father seemingly raised his cholesterol, after allegedly having low levels throughout his life, by physical exercise (anaerobic), but this is just anecdata.
Was a winner ever picked in the adversarial collaboration contest?
No, I’ll probably announce that next week.
Is anyone else, like…. a bit troubled by how simplistic the whole anti-NIMBY movement is these days? Or at least, the alleged policy benefits- ‘if we stop exclusionary zoning and building restrictions and such, we can lower rents and (uh, somehow) make the Bay Area affordable for the low and middle-income’. This line of argumentation and the whole anti-NIMBY movement is the new hotness among some wonky liberals, many libertarians, lots of neoliberal types etc. I have a number of objections (plus, an alternate vision for affordable urban housing).
I like the theory behind the anti-NIMBY movement (being against naked rent seeking). In practice though, the entire movement seems to be ‘how can we cram even more people into the Bay Area?’ Here’s my alternate vision from a central planning perspective- accept that a number of cities are effectively full, and focus on exporting the strengths of NYC/Bay Area/LA to tier 2 cities- Phoenix, Charlotte, Denver, Miami etc.- even Dayton and Indianapolis and Milwaukee and such. It’s more realistic (easier to make say Denver a tech hub and get a lot of startup & tech employers there, than it is to defeat entrenched homeowners in Menlo Park who vote en masse). Here are my top 4 arguments for this vision (I put minor ones in a separate comment below):
1. Building more might not actually reduce rents, and might even increase them! Remember building more only reduces rent *if demand stays the same*. But with demand so high for just a few Tier 1 cities, more units might mean even more people can flood into San Fran or Manhattan, so prices wouldn’t be reduced….. Tier 1 cities become ultra-popular through network effects, which are only increased through higher population. Here’s a great argument for this, posted by Scott a couple of months ago http://devonzuegel.com/post/agglomeration-effects-might-change-the-yimby-caculus.
I get really annoyed when anti-NIMBYists smugly pretend to have economics on their side (as if economics was some kind of rigorously quantitative field, as opposed to ‘astrology for dudes’). Again, more supply only reduces average rents *with the same level of demand*. But if the Bay Area is the most attractive place in the US to live for young techbros, more apartments simply means more people can live there- completely negating any type of pricing advantage.
2. I want anti-NIMBYists to think carefully about the overall future of the US- not just their favorite city. Having all of our financial, technological, and cultural elites living in like 4 cities is *the* recipe for massive regional inequality- I’m pretty sure that’s like the literal plot of the Hunger Games. What becomes of the 99% of the country that’s not the Bay Area/NYC/LA? Why can’t we achieve our affordable housing goals by spreading white collar employers into Phoenix and Charlotte, Miami and Denver, Houston and Chicago…. I’m confused by liberal types who are nominally horrified by wealth inequality, yet want all of our nation’s wealth and social/technical capital to be concentrated in 1% of our physical geography.
3. Stuffing all of our nation’s most important tech, finance and cultural firms into just a few relatively small areas violates some pretty basic systems engineering concepts around redundancy and resiliency. We are one earthquake, terrorist attack or natural disaster away from wiping out our nation’s whole competitive advantage in tech, in the Bay Area- especially the earthquake option! If one were designing the US from scratch, who would say ‘hmm yes, let’s put almost all of our nation’s technical capital right here in the most earthquake-prone part of the country, this seems like an excellent location’. I mean, we know with a high degree of certainty that California will suffer a very strong and damaging earthquake within the next century of less- just a question of when. Spreading out our urban strengths in multiple cities enhances redundancy against long-tail risks.
4. I’m a partisan Democrat, and jamming all of our voters into just a few small areas is part of the why the numerically larger liberals don’t currently control Congress & the presidency. It’s not the only reason, but it’s certainly a strong one. The US has more liberals than conservatives and more Democrats than Republicans, but the former chooses to run up their numbers in cities where they routinely vote Dem 80+%. Cramming even more people into cities with the same number of Congressional representatives is the height of political stupidity. Spread out liberals!
For example, Los Angeles County has a population larger than 41 US states (and I would imagine a huge number of countries). Looks like it went 71 to 22% for Clinton for over Trump, roughly (Gary Johnson’s in the mix too). How many people are anti-NIMBYists looking to cram in to this one area? 45 US states? 48? How much more inefficiently can Democrats spread themselves out?
Other objections to the modern anti-NIMBY movement (smaller than the above four so I wanted to separate them out):
5. Anti-NIMBYists have some awfully confused ideas around the economics of multi-family development. I previously worked in commercial real estate, so I have a bit stronger grasp on the fundamentals. The idea that just building more apartments will lower average rent by any meaningful degree (like, enough to make San Fran affordable to families making $60k) is wildly unrealistic and childishly simple. I’m seeing sources online say that the average two bedroom apartment in San Fran rents for $4500- let’s say $4k to be generous. To be affordable (one third of income) for a couple making $100k together, rents would have to drop about a third (!) for this entire city of almost 900k people. I think this could be done in say China, with zero property rights, with seizing homes and bulldozing whole neighborhoods to make 100+ unit buildings. Totally unrealistic in a market economy.
You see this with these emotional arguments around, say, historic zoning districts in Tier 1 cities. Is it a mix of naked rent seeking & architectural snobbery? Yes, probably. Also, even if one removed every historic neighborhood protection- only a small percentage of owners would actually choose to sell in any given year. Then, the buyer would have to be a developer who wants to do a complete teardown and build a huge multi-family unit- and not, say, another wealthy person who wants to keep the building as-is. Let’s break down- what % of potential buyers are wealthy people who want a beautiful building in a beautiful historic neighborhood- versus what % are developers with the capital and expertise to create a multi-unit apartment building? Shooting from the hip as a former commercial real estate broker in a Tier 1 city- say, 90/10? 95/5? More? Remember, San Fran/NYC/London etc. attracts ultra-wealthy cash buyers from the global population- China, Russia, Europe, India etc.- not just the US. Plus- they can afford to outbid a developer- because they’re motivated by totally different reasons, and they *don’t have to make a profit*. Mr. Developer can only pay $2.5 million for that building to make a reasonable profit on a 50 unit apartment building? Well Mr. Wealthy Chinese Cash Buyer who wants a 5th Home can afford to outbid him because his motivations are not purely financial!
Even if the developer wins the bid, then he or she has to spend years to actually build the units etc. TLDR- just rezoning a historic neighborhood is not going to add significant housing supply over any kind of time frame- certainly not enough to reduce rents.
6. As other commentators have noted in the past- increased housing drives up traffic and other infrastructure costs- I’ve never seen even in the slightest counter-argument to this. Every desirable Tier 1 city already has crushing traffic and untreated infrastructure problems- increasing the population only adds to this dramatically.
Reading your objections, I’m very confused.
1. As the article you cite mentions, YIMBYs want to reduce rents *and* increase supply. Why are you only talking about the first? Even if the rent does go up– which is pretty implausible given the actual empirical economics research cited in this op-ed saying the opposite— just the fact that people are so eager to move into the new housing shows that a tremendous amount of economic value has been gained. Which is better from a utilitarian perspective: a super-nice city with 100,000 people living in it, or an almost-as-nice city with 200,000?
2. I’m no huge fan of the urban elites either, despite more or less being a part of them. But based on #4, you *are* a fan, so citing The Hunger Games (not a perfect comparison– “regional inequality” isn’t the main point– but I get where you’re going) comes off as weird. Does it really matter to the plot whether the Capital is a single location or a segment of society in many different ones? The reality today is some combination of the two, but the Internet is making that largely irrelevant. More importantly, how do you plan to convince your white-collar employers to move their jobs into other cities? Even with Bay Area housing prices what they are, I don’t see Google opening offices in Charlotte. I speak from experience when I say there are *very good* reasons for that. The benefits of having your employees and talent pool in one place are huge, and with what programmers are paid they can (mostly) afford housing anyway. So I have a hard time seeing how building more housing would make things noticeably worse in this regard.
3. This is like #2, but even weirder. You know part of the reason why California housing prices are so high? Building codes, designed to ensure safety in… earthquakes. If a 9.0 hit the Bay Area tomorrow, we’d take it, we’d hurt, we’d have a few casualties, and we’d be back to 100% or more within a few years. In what bizarro world is “avoid concentrating workforces in geographic regions where a single disaster could affect them all” a relevant consideration for local housing policy? And as with #2: how exactly are you planning on Big Brothering large fractions of huge industries to different parts of the country? Given today’s concentrations, how much worse could more Bay Area housing really make the problem?
4. Well, for those of us out there who aren’t partisan Democrats… “shrug”.
And for those that are: in fact the effect goes in the opposite direction.
5. Ah, yes, the classic “It wouldn’t have any effect anyway, so why do it?” objection that accidentally invalidates all the others. If re-zoning isn’t going to cause the neighborhood’s composition to change, then why are NIMBYs so up in arms about it? And if it’s only going to have an effect after years or decades, then for heaven’s sake, why not do it now?!?
6. This is by far the objection that real-life NIMBYs most often bring up. No one is denying that development imposes costs / negative externalities on the local governments that have to provide services and infrastructure. That’s what property taxes are for, and you’d better believe those taxes get passed on to renters. So the costs to local governments are priced into rents anyway. And yet, despite the sky-high prices and supposedly horrible traffic problems… people are still falling over themselves to buy in those markets. Weird, huh? It’s almost as if cities had gigantic *positive* externalities somehow…
In sum, these objections seem very scattershot and I’m inclined to suspect that they reflect a knee-jerk partisan attitude in search of plausible arguments.
This claim is not found in the references of the article you cited.
I stand corrected. The article implicitly equates “housing follows the law of supply and demand” with “market-rate housing filters down” and the citations are in support of the filtering-down claim. The article doesn’t provide a citation for its later claim that “the data shows that rents rise even faster when market-rate housing is not built”, so I’m not sure where it’s getting that from.
If a 9.0 on the moment magnitude scale had an epicenter in the middle of the bay area there wouldn’t be a single surviving structure anywhere nearby. A 9 permanently changes topography. Luckily the only earthquakes of this magnitude are megathrust quakes generated in subduction zones at the edge of some continental shelves (pretty far out to sea). They are still devastating, mostly through the tsunamis they generate.
The Tōhoku earthquake was one such. The entire main Island of Japan was moved east 8 feet, there was $360 billion in damage including a nuclear meltdown, 20,000 people died (most from the tsunami, zero from radiation), and it’s epicenter was 43 miles out to sea.
The Bay Area could plausibility experience something like an 8, which would basically be a repeat of the 1906 quake. $100-300 billion would be a reasonable estimate of the damage (if you buy earthquake insurance the CEA can only pay out 15 billion before it’s insolvent). It’s hard to say how well the Bay Area will bounce back from that. I suspect not very well.
Shame on me for not doing my research. I wrote “9.0” without thinking too much because I vaguely remembered it as being the worst earthquake possible, but you’re right, I had something more like an 8 in mind.
That’s why I bought privately-underwritten earthquake insurance. Amica sells non-CEA earthquake policies, and I expect there are other companies that also offer similar products.
I will start by saying that a lot of companies already are trying the not-California model, and/or are expanding out of Cali. I know several Facebook employees who were 50% in the process or more towards moving to Silicon Valley, but then Facebook said, “Hey why not just stay in Chicago/Nashville/Pittsburgh/Vegas and telecommute + be a starter in our local office + fly out twice a year.”
The San Fran boom was a product of its time and is tapering off. But that still doesn’t solve the San Fran problem, which is where anti-Nimbys have the greatest point. Its silly to pay middle school english teachers $500k a year just because its a Silicon Valley school district and they need to earn that much to live within an hour of the school. The same is true down the line all the way to the lowliest McDonalds employee. Indeed, this kind of thing is important for San Fran beyond the tech boom. In some ways its only sustainable because of whats going on. You need more stratified “normal” living spaces so that there can be normalcy, and families for everyone from a janitor to a janitor app mogul.
Thus, maybe there are two problems: 1. NIMBYism; and 2. San Fran being too attractive to richies, such that even if San Fran has a normal ratio of mansions/houses/condos/apartments it simply has too many rich people so it needs to kick them out. If thats the case, then they should just enact super high progressive income taxes, then they will end up with the correct Millionaire/Teacher ratio in driving distance.
Yeah, there are already some real success stories that are very distributed. Elastic is one of them; GitLab is another.
Apparently one of the things that make being distributed difficult is VC resistance. For all their talk of disruption, they tend to be strikingly wedded to doing things the way they have always done it. And part of that is being able to drive to the companies they invest in for meetings with management. Hopefully that will start to change as younger members who see distributed work as normal are elevated to the partner level.
1. Not only is it important to build market-rate housing, but it is also important to legalize types of housing that have been illegalized. To give you an example from my local area (not a Bay Area techie) – having more than one unit per half acre of land is illegal unless you get your development specifically rezoned, and having a unit less than 1200sqft is illegal for lots of other reasons (structural requirements, closet space requirements, bedroom space requirements, it all adds up). In my city, rents have gone up approximately 45% from three years ago. The natural choice would be to minimize your consumption of living space or at least to consume living space efficiently. However, due to the way the local laws work – things like micro-apartments, tiny houses, boarding houses, etc are not just disincentivized, they are illegal. To use a different analogy – when it comes to food, if you’re trying to save money you can buy in bulk, cook for yourself, or eat fast food – similar options to reduce costs are not options in our major cities.
2. I’m not a liberal – but it seems like cities that have lots of concentrated wealth/capital/technology/etc tend to *be* more liberal. Even the City of Chicago which reliably votes Democrat is *much* more conservative than SF or Seattle. It advantages the progressives culturally to encourage more people to move to those cities. Although I mostly agree with Point 4, it disadvantages them in political races.
3. Most of the “technical capital” in San Francisco and Seattle actually resides in datacenters in Eastern Washington – which is pretty disaster-resistant. Technical capital is pretty easy to locate in places that you don’t work. Sure, having lots and lots of good knowledge-workers die in an earthquake isn’t good – but it isn’t like all of the advantages will magically disappear.
4. I am largely against “choosing housing policy to manipulate demographics”. Progressives are also notably critical of gerrymandering, but pro-NIMBYism is effectively gerrymandering *for* rich progressive-types.
5. I mostly agree with a weaker version of this criticism, which is that “demand has outstripped supply for so long that the amount of building that would be required to lower rents to the point where they are considered “affordable” by progressive standards (not by my standards, if people are willing to pay the rents, then they are being afforded by something) will not be achievable within a 10-year cycle of local politics”
6. NIMBYism has directly led to a lot of these infrastructure problems. People moved away from the urban core due to housing prices, moving to areas where they could get decent-sized housing for cheaper than even small studio apartments, taking the commute as an externality. The type of transit infrastructure progressives want is *specifically* ineffective at addressing sprawl, thus the economically efficient solution is (sadly) crushing traffic and not enough fare-box revenue or political willpower to fund transit – because that transit will *never* serve the outlying areas that actually need it, and already serves the core areas fairly well.
In most of the Bay Area, the standard is small single-family houses (1000-1500 square feet) on small lots (1/8 acre to 1/4 acre). The big restrictive zoning restraints are limitations on building up (most residential property is zoned only for one-story single-family houses, not for apartment buildings or even townhouses) and on building out (there’s a ton of land right around the built-on areas of the Bay Area that’s zoned as “Agricultural”, which requires large lots (2 to 20 acres, depending on the precise zoning classification) and no more than two dwelling units per lot (a main house and a small guest house)).
1/4 acre is a pretty big lot for most population dense areas. Even an 1/8th of an acre is a good size. Our twin house in on about 1/8th of an acre which is probably average making the local conditions about 1 house per 1/16th of an acre.
there’s a ton of land right around the built-on areas of the Bay Area that’s zoned as “Agricultural”
Hmm. In our (first) boom that led to the housing bubble, the value of agricultural land shot up because it was being sold to developers for housing. Why can’t the Bay Area do something similar? Okay, zoning, but it should be easy to change use from agricultural to residential, unless that means we’re back at square one with people agitating to make sure the zoning isn’t changed.
So part of the problem is that there is land available in the general area, but it can’t be built on?
1/4 acre is the extreme I’ve seen. 1/8 to 1/6 is more typical of the “suburban” parts of the Bay Area, and SF and San Jose proper seem to be a bit smaller than that.
Where were you thinking of in particular? My impression is that whatever agricultural land is left in the Bay Area is either part of rich people’s enclaves (e.g. Portola Valley), or so distant from the job centers as to be unusable for mass housing without major upgrades to public transportation (e.g. Gilroy). In either case, the problem is not really “zoning”.
I was thinking mainly of the southeastern fringes of the Bay Area: Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, etc. I agree that these areas (especially Gilroy) are unsuitable for dense urban development without major infrastructure upgrades, but there’s plenty of room for development in these areas for car commutes into the South Bay (San Jose, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, and Mountain View).
There are also big restrictions via zoning and planning on commercial development in these areas. In Gilroy at least, they’re quite a bit worse than the restrictions of residential development (most notably the Measure H Urban Growth Boundary, which was specifically intended in part to prevent tech companies from setting up satellite campuses in Gilroy). These are significant because if tech companies could readily set up satellite campuses in Morgan Hill and Gilroy, then at least some of their employees could live in those cities and still have only a local commute.
Yes, I have vague plans to write a post that sketches out pretty much the same territory you’re mentioning, so thanks for the thought you’ve put into this.
A Much-More-Than-You-Wanted-To-Know-style post about the effects of building more market-rate housing would be awesome. I was hoping we’d get something like that out of the adversarial collaboration contest (there were a few proposals), but no such luck.
My simplest pro-NIMBY argument is that there’s a general push to facilitate “seeing like a state” has downsides, and the communities/groups/interests that effectively push NIMBY-type politics are often the best or even the only effective political check on centralized power’s desire to see like a state.
This causes problems in that while e.g. power stations are objectively unpleasant to live near, they equally-objectively have to go somewhere. The State is not incorrect in noticing the lack of sufficient power stations, and the factors governing efficient-power-station-placement aren’t locally legible – the village doesn’t have hydroelectrical engineering data on hand, it just knows that the river is a great place for a picnic and that fishing is traditionally important.
If the village doesn’t look powerful to the State [i.e. is poor/not a valued minority group/voted for the other guy/whatever] then it gets ignored and the power station gets build in the efficient place; if it does, the power station gets build ten miles up the river, some other community gets just as shafted, but now everything costs twice as much and only generates half the kW/h.
Sometimes the village view is the right one. Sometimes the State view is the right one. Something something Arch-Fiend of Meta-Epistemological Murkiness?
Yep, agree with all of this.
I think Denver actually is on its way to becoming another tech hub, mostly via Boulder.
If we use the heuristic that a true tech hub must have the HQ of at least one top tech company in the metropolitan area, then there are two true tech hubs in the US: Seattle (with Microsoft and Amazon) and San Francisco (with Google, Facebook and Apple). Other contenders for top tech company status, such as Oracle, eBay, Netflix, Twitter, and Uber also tend to be located in the San Francisco metropolitan area.
The harder question is what areas qualify as second-tier tech hubs. NYC and LA probably qualify by sheer size, since even if the portion of companies that are tech companies is low, you still end up with a sizable number of second-tier companies and branch campuses of the majors. I keep hearing about Boston, Portland, Denver and Austin as good places for tech people. Not sure what other places rate. Pittsburgh, maybe?
The DC area flies under the radar, and it’s true that companies working on social media for pets aren’t likely to be located there. But in overall tech job terms it’s a decent size player.
DC is huge for anything in government contracting (e.g. Defense) which absorbs a ton of STEM grads without standing out as being as “sexy” as the FANGs. I’d count it.
There’s two related problems with tech in the DC area. One is a huge number of jobs require a security clearance. The other is that government contracting software jobs involve as much awful paperwork as you’d expect.
The problem with DC is that the government is so huge it strangles other industries. Plus it’s very much a company town and that company, the government, is specifically not supposed to be disruptive or innovative.
There are certainly tech jobs. But the concentration of tech jobs is just not a great indicator. When controlling for population, iirc, DC doesn’t even make it into the top 20 for VC money.
as if economics was some kind of rigorously quantitative field, as opposed to ‘astrology for dudes’
I’m a pretty passionate YIMBY, but this alone tells me there is no rational discourse to be had here.
That quote was especially hard to take coming from someone who talks about “demand” as if it were a scalar and “affordable” as if it were a Boolean.
I mean, I’m pretty comfortable with it. The consensus view that even many economists now embrace is that economics to date has been a largely theoretical and not empirical field, and that it’s going through a revolution with better data access now but it’s certainly not, like, a hard science. Ask any chemist or physicist you know what they think about the methodology and rigor of an economics paper. It’s pretty well established that they have little predictive power and mostly just make ad hoc justifications for phenomena
If it’s such a consensus view even among economists, it’s strange that I’ve never heard of it. I’m not an economist at all, but I do follow it on a hobby level.
Do you have a list a of a few reputable economists who have said so publicly?
Let me try to not (only) be a condescending asshole: “Economics” describes a large number of disciplines, with variable levels of success, but the main division is between Macroeconomics and Microeconomics.
Macroeconomics is a very difficult field of study, and may be in part impossible as a science, since the object it studies is aware of its findings, and changes itself to make them invalid as soon as they’re known. You may have heard people talk about this and overgeneralized.
Microeconomics, which might better be called “price theory” is a quite solid hard science which has produced a lot of deep and important insights the last 1-2 centuries. I’d be very surprised if you found an economist who denies this. There is of course still more to discover, but that’s true of Physics as well.
The NIMBY/YIMBY debate is solidly in the Microeconomics realm!
In graph form
Why does your field need a journal?
Okay then. It’s your right to be obnoxious but only at the cost of your being convincing.
“The consensus view that even many economists now embrace is that economics to date has been a largely theoretical and not empirical field.”
Name the last three economics papers you have read, on any subject.
I will start. I think “mostly harmless econometrics” is a good read, and I have been reading a ton of stuff by Chernozhukov on using machine learning in causal problems.
—
If you can’t name any recent papers you have read, name a list of economists/econometricians expressing your professed “consensus view” on the nature of economics.
For me it was the use of “techbro” in the same paragraph.
Yeah, that’s where I stopped reading.
Your first point does not make sense. If building new housing does not lower prices how does it induce new demand?
You could say that given high demand building new housing will not lower prices enough to make a huge difference but it would make a small difference.
However, even if the price lowering is small, it is still a large increase in utility since the bay area is the best place to live for a certain type of person and more housing would allow more of those types of people to live there. The tone of your post seems dismissive toward that type of person but I see no reason to not factor their utility in beside prejudice.
“Again, more supply only reduces average rents *with the same level of demand*. But if the Bay Area is the most attractive place in the US to live for young techbros, more apartments simply means more people can live there- completely negating any type of pricing advantage.”
If the cost of living didn’t fall, what would cause the increased demand? You can’t just assume that more people buying proves that there is more demand. To give an example, there were a lot more buyers after they deregulated the airlines. This did not “cancel out” the price-reducing effect of the deregulation, because it didn’t reflect truly greater demand.
“If one were designing the US from scratch, who would say ‘hmm yes, let’s put almost all of our nation’s technical capital right here in the most earthquake-prone part of the country, this seems like an excellent location’. I mean, we know with a high degree of certainty that California will suffer a very strong and damaging earthquake within the next century of less- just a question of when. Spreading out our urban strengths in multiple cities enhances redundancy against long-tail risks.”
In countries with first world building standards, you’re not going to get hundreds of thousands killed in an earthquake.(c.f., Japan)
Killed, no. It can still be incredibly disruptive. (On the other hand, about 1 in 12 New Zealanders lived in Christchurch at that time IIRC, and San Francisco is still well short of that point.)
It is somewhat less quantitative than e.g. physics, and vastly more quantitative than e.g. every argument you are putting forward here.
For example:
Completely negating any type of pricing advantage? How do you expect this to actually happen? Yes, more people can live there, but how does it come to pass that more people will live there?
In order for more people to live in the Bay Area(*), people who presently do not live in the Bay Area and would not have moved to the Bay Area if the status quo persisted, will have to change their mind and say, “Oh, in that case, I’m going to move to the Bay Area after all”. What’s going to make them do that? What sort of thing do you consider when you decide whether you ought to move to a place?
Approximately nobody counts the total number of homes in a city vs. the total population of that city, in deciding whether to move there. And nobody says “I will move there if there are empty homes I could move in to”. There are always empty homes you could move into. There’s always someone who left their apartment last week and whose landlord hasn’t found a new tenant yet. Each and every person you think might move into the Bay Area next year if the number of apartments goes up, could have moved into the Bay Area last year. They didn’t.
Because they didn’t think they could afford it, and probably rightly so. The one and only aspect of the real estate market that any one person considers when deciding whether to move into a desirable area is, “how much will it cost me to buy or rent an acceptable home”? Which differs from person to person, of course. The lower you set the price, the more people will say “yes, I can afford that and will move there”. And the decision is made one person at a time.
And that’s the only financial factor that matters. Not total housing stock vs. population, but the rent for the next suitable apartment on the market. If you imagine all the new apartments filling up because all the people who didn’t move to the Bay Area last year, instead move next year, then the only thing that will make each of those people decide, one at a time, to make the move, is if the price comes down. If the price stays the same, their decision will stay the same, and they decided last year to stay away.
More apartments means lower rents, EVEN IF people from outside your community are now saying “I want to move into those apartments in that community”.
This is basic Econ 101 stuff, and you’ll look a lot less foolish if you familiarize yourself with it before you start talking about economic matters.
* Neglecting the idea where people in the Bay Area decide to pair up and make babies faster than the geezers die off, because I know I’ve linked to the local population period before.
+1 for explaining supply and demand in practical, non-magical terms.
It’s not necessarily fair to say that housing prices are the only factor, though. People could be moving because of a job (it’s how I ended up in the Bay Area), possibly one that pays enough to offset the higher housing costs. I think that’s what Devon’s original post was getting at (that, and denser areas can support a greater quality and variety of businesses).
The argument I’ve always heard is about elasticity. If the current rent is $2000, and there are a million people waiting to jump in once it becomes $1999, then it’s unlikely to get to $1998 any time soon. Even though those numbers are obviously exaggerations and simplifications, my impression is that something like this is going on that will make it very hard for moderate amounts of new housing to lower rents significantly.
But the price has to go down to $1999 at least, or nobody changes their “meh, don’t bother to move to SF” decision and the new apartments sit empty and the landlords all feel silly for not knocking a dollar off the rent. So, yes, more apartments means lower rent.
By more than a dollar, because as you admit, you greatly exaggerated the numbers. If you admit that economic cause X inevitably produces effect Y, but then knowingly and grossly exaggerate something that reduces Y so you can say “…and thus Y is negligible and nothing changes”, then I think you have departed from the path of wisdom.
So don’t do that. If there are, say, 100,000 new apartments built in San Francisco last year, how much does the rent actually have to come down for a hundred thousand actual people who last year said, “San Francisco is nice and I’d totally move but for the single fact that it is too expensive” to change their mind?
Not understanding Paul Zrimsek, I poked around for price elasticity of demand in the Bay Area, and found this link reporting on an apparently very well-received model for SF rents that uses three variables only: employment, wages, and the number of housing units.
I don’t know what current construction rates are like, or whether doubling them (or even boosting them by 50%) is within the realm of the possible.
Okay, looks like the housing supply in SF increased 12% from 1996 to 2016 (link), or around .6% per year.* So if you could push SF to boost that rate to 1.2%, that’d represent a doubling of SF’s build rate. Hold that boosted rate to 2025, and per my earlier link, you cut 2/7ths off of SF rents. That doesn’t seem out of the range of the possible to me, not at all. So, for the folks who argue against NIMBY here, what’s your data/model on the other side?
* My quick back of the envelope to put that into an annual increase… My link gives 12% growth from 1996 to 2016, which is 20 years. 1.057 ^ 20 = 1.12.
I’m giving a possibility proof of how supply can go up without cost going down significantly.
I think the numbers support that this is true. Yodelyak is imagining absolutely complete YIMBY victory (I don’t know if anyone thinks we can double housing), and even so, all it means is if we really stick to it for a generation, my children will have apartments that are only somewhat unaffordable, if nothing else gets worse. As per yodelyak’s link, everyone interprets the study he cited as an argument against supply being very influential.
The same is true of this Fed study, which finds that adding 5% more housing would lower rents by 0.5%.
The same is true of this model which finds that in order to get median rents below $800 (plausibly a target for being affordable for the lower and middle class), San Francisco would have to dectuple its construction and continue at that rate for ten to fifteen years.
I agree this is better than nothing, but if some people are arguing for rent control or public housing or something, I don’t think it’s fair to say “No, just build more houses!” as a counterstrategy when that won’t make anything affordable without implausibly large increases sustained over decades.
I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to study San Francisco in isolation when discussing housing issues. It’s a small part of a larger urban area. Is there any particular reason why every municipality in that area needs to be affordable to people with Joe-jobs? Probably not.
I suspect it would be possible to make the Bay area’s housing problems much more manageable, even while leaving the existing low-density areas as they are, by building up a ring of high-density areas around them, with good transit connections for commuters.
Of course, even then, it would help if the low-density areas were allowed to densify, however slowly.
Doubling housing construction, not doubling housing.
Yodelyak was postulating a 22% increase in housing (1.2%/year for 17 years), not a doubling. That doesn’t strike me as implausible, and it does result in SF housing moving solidly into the “affordable” category for middle-class SF residents like your future children. And if that’s not a hypothetical, congratulations.
$800 for median rent? OK, yes, that is going to require at least doubling the housing supply. But, “affordable for the lower and middle class”?
The median household income in the SF bay area is $96,677/year. Using the traditional rule of thumb that rent should be ~30% of gross income, that means the Bay Area’s middle class can readily afford $2417/month rent, and yodelyak’s math looks pretty good.
But you did specify “lower class” as well. OK, a full-time minimum wage job, times 30%, gets you $572/month now and $780/month in 2022, so a good match for your $800 figure. But for a median apartment? If individual members of the Bay Area’s working poor with no roomates or working partners are snatching up the median apartments, who is living in the sub-median apartments that by definition make up 50% of the city’s housing stock? Are we leaving those empty so that the working poor don’t feel bad?
It seems to me that the problem you are trying to solve – and you are far from alone from where I look – is not the potentially soluble problem of inadequate housing, but the insoluble problem of definitional poverty. Per the usual definition, middle-class people can afford median everything, and lower-class people cannot. That’s what being poor means – not being able to afford the median.
If you set the goal as “make sure poor people are not deprived of the ability to purchase median goods”, you will fail and you may break the market in the process. If instead you target $2500/month median rent, with a range that includes $800/month SROs and boarding houses, that’s something you can achieve with reasonable levels of construction and that will provide actually-affordable housing for SF’s middle and lower classes.
@John Schilling – I will also argue that being pro-YIMBY also helps you indirectly in terms of “the poor not being able to afford the median goods” – more housing construction equals more newer buildings that are built to a higher standard even without government housing codes getting in the way (gfci outlets, asbestos, lead paint, open-space designs, those cool laminate planks that look and feel like “real wood” despite being made mostly of ceramic and rubber). So even though the poor still can’t afford the “median” apartment in SF definitionally, the definition of what a “median” apartment is has in fact, improved in quality.
I always thought that the high prices was due to the ‘gravitational pull’ of all the techies already being there and thus causing all the jobs to be there.
So you build a million houses that are filled with people @1999 which increases the pressure to move to the hub enough that the market will support a rate of 2100.
The problem is somewhere like Dublin, which grossly imbalances the rest of the country. So since everything (including decent jobs) is there, then landlords can get away with high rents because it’s a toss-up between “move to Dublin” or “stagnate and get nothing where I am”.
I’m wondering if the San Francisco problem isn’t the same; it’s not 100,000 general people who want to move to the City By The Bay, it’s 100,000 potential workers for the big tech companies who all want/need to live in a particular area in order to get to work without hours of commuting. Yeah sure, new hire from Idaho, you can rent a place for $800 a month – if you want to spend four hours round-trip getting to and from work, or you can pay me $1,600 a month for house sharing with five other people but you can bike to work in the morning. Don’t want it? Don’t worry, I have ten other potential tenants who’ll snap it up! And it doesn’t matter if another twenty houses are built on the same street because we can fill them up with all the incoming new people working for Big Tech Company who need/want to live in this area, at the same price!
Eventually there will be a limit on “how many computer programmers can you fit into a square mile anyway” and then demand will drop and price with it, but I’m not seeing any slow-down as yet. Is there any estimation on how many new jobs Silicon Valley needs to fill each year, because that would give us an idea of X number of new people moving to SF for a job who need a place to live, then if we have an idea how much housing is available in the areas they want to live we can say “there needs to be Y number of new houses/apartment blocks/holes in the ground to meet demand”.
EDIT: Wah-hey! A very helpful article on the subject, and yep, it agrees: more supply and fewer jobs means rents come down!
Wikipedia claims that GDP per capita in Dublin is lower than in the rest of Ireland.
Replying to @Scott Alexander, limited to having read the Fed study he points at pretty closely.
If I’m reading the Fed study right, it finds nothing contrary to my expectation that it should be possible to take policy action to significantly reduce rents in the Bay Area, or at least significantly reduce the rate at which Bay Area rents are increasing compared to a business as usual baseline. (For all I know 100k people who all make $400k/yr are about to get hired by Salesforce and told to move to SF. If that happens, I can’t solve it, but *not* building new things to house those newcomers will not help the situation.)
Scott wrote
The study actually found this:
Also, note that the Fed study uses these assumptions:
In effect, the Fed study looked at what the rental price change would be for renters on Knob Hill in SF if somebody with a single family mansion on Knob Hill kicked the bucket, left the property to their son-in-law who happens to be a high-rise developer, and he built 1000 awesome condos there. [If I understand their model right, it also assumes exactly 1000 people with preferences just like the ‘average’ San Franciscan concurrently move to SF.] Result: enough San Franciscans from outside Knob Hill move into Knob Hill that Knob Hill’s rental prices are barely affected.
Most importantly, they expressly reject applying their result to city-wide regulations that restrict housing supply:
The estimates for price elasticity of demand that I found with a bit of poking around online were generally -0.5 or less-negative (long-term; short-term demand is even less elastic). So if applied to San Francisco’s approximately 200,000 rental units, your 0.05% rent decrease should eventually bring round about 50 new renters citywide.
@Paul Zrimsek: I don’t understand how you’ve presented these numbers. (I have an undergrad degree in econ. from a good school, but am not professionally an economist.)
John Schilling’s question makes sense to me. The independent variable should be “housing in SF (bedrooms for rent)” and the dependent variable should be “monthly rent (dollars)” or something like that. You seem to have presented rental units as a fixed number (200k) and declare a price decrease (But but but prices are set by markets! They go down for *reasons*!) of .05% (That is very small! Did you mean 5% or .5%?) and that causes more renters to move to the city (even though there are no additional beds for them, because you set the rental stock at 200k and haven’t changed it!)
Do you see why what you wrote is hard to parse?
@yodelyak, I couldn’t reply to your comment, but I think the 0.05% here is just referring to the tiny decrease of $1 from a rent of $2000 to $1999 used in Scott’s example above. With Paul’s elasticity number, he’s calculating that each dollar decrease in rent makes the city affordable for ballpark 50 more renters.
@isotropy
Oh… .05% of 2000 is one, so a .05% decrease from $2000 is $1999. I see what you did there. I don’t think that’s what Zrimsek is doing.
I suspect Paul Zrimsek of using Trulia’s data here, where Trulia describes SF as having an elasticity under .05 (not .05%). I think the measure Trulia is labeling as “price elasticity of demand” is perhaps better thought of as “price inelasticity of supply” which is to say, it’s not based on surveying people who might move to SF at different rental prices to gauge whether a new-hire Google employee will move to SF if rents are $2500, but won’t if they are $2600. Rather their metric is based on looking at how *supply* in SF changes when the median price of a rental unit goes up. The .05 number is a way of indicating that SF’s housing supply does not grow when prices go up, which is unusual compared to other areas. (Trulia’s methodology for calculating their “elasticity” number is to look at construction rates compared to rents. High elasticity would mean that rental increases result in proportionate construction increases–so rental price increases cause supply growth. Low elasticity means that as prices go up, construction rates do not, so *supply* is fixed.) To my ear, that tends to support the exact opposite of what Paul Zrimsek is saying it supports. To me, looking at the contrast between SF’s and the area’s data, versus Vegas’ data, as reported by Trulia, and it looks like if SF had taken a policy more like Vegas’ policy, 20 years ago, you’d get more construction in SF and prices would have likely moved upward much less quickly, and prices in SF would be somewhat more like what prices in Vegas are now.
I’m still confused about his theory and direction of causality, so I have no idea what policy decisions would flow from his claim. What does the word “negative” mean in his comment? It would really help me if he (or someone) would label a dependent variable and independent variable(s), or use counterfactual type language where they posit a baseline, a policy intervention, and a difference from the baseline they expect would be caused by that intervention.
Is he saying that if we build 50 beds more in the next year than we otherwise would, that will achieve a $1/mo rent price decrease? Would he expand that to say that if we built 50,000 more beds in the next year than we otherwise would, that will achieve a $10,000/mo price decrease? I don’t think he is saying that, but I’m not sure what, in fact, he is saying.
Vegas isn’t exactly a clear model to emulate here. Housing prices flew up prior to the bust, increasing almost 2.5x from 2000 to 2007 collapsed back to levels not seen since 1996 and has more than doubled since that trough.
Yodelyak, I was talking about what Scott said and nothing else (among other things, it explains why I said “your 0.05% rent decrease”). Note that that was concerned only with the demand curve; I would have let it pass as an exaggerated-for-clarity theoretical example if he hadn’t gone on to say “my impression is that something like this is going on”– pretty unlikely when you start with an elasticity that’s off by four orders of magnitude. As for your question about “negative”, that’s a hyphen in front of it, not an em-dash; I said “less-negative” because “less” by itself is easily misunderstood in relation to a negative number (-0.6 is less than -0.5, but of course I meant “in the direction toward zero”, not away from it.)
Okay. Thank you for clarifying so I could have a second shot at understanding. I had misunderstood about as completely as it was possible to do. Hopefully the extra clarification was useful to others besides me.
Even in that exaggerated example, a lot of people got housing who would not otherwise have it.
Concretely, if the “moderate increase” is 10,000 units, and 2.4 people live per unit, 24,000 unhoused people got housing. That’s a big net positive as I see it!
Not only that, but it means a decrease in demand in other cities that these techbros would have chosen to live in otherwise.
Somewhere, someone is going to benefit if you build more places to live. Places to live are a real form of wealth for society.
Right, if nothing else the additional housing in the super desirable city center will pull in some of the richer people that are driving up prices in the less desirable areas.
So maybe San Fran proper is still crazy expensive, but San Jose becomes much more affordable.
The mistake you are pointing out is one that more often shows up in discussions of highway improvements. Someone argues that if you expand a highway so it won’t jam as badly more people will drive on it until it’s just as slow as before. They are forgetting that the only reason more people will drive on it is that it isn’t jamming as much as before.
The correct conclusion, in both cases, is that the improvement (faster travel, lower rents) will be more than zero, less than what would happen if nobody shifted his behavior (using the route more, moving to the Bay Area) in response to the change.
Part of the mistake, as an earlier commenter hinted, is thinking of demand as a number rather than a function of price and failing to distinguish between changes in demand and changes in quantity demanded.
All of which, as I think several others have suggested, is elementary economics.
That phrase “demand as… a function of price” brings a tangential question to mind: Do you happen to know how supply and demand curves came to be drawn with quantity on the X axis and price on the Y axis? It’s always seemed to me like it should be the other way around.
This is a good post. I’m an outsider to the whole YIMBY discussion (I live in a smallish city), but from what I’ve heard the arguments do seem simplistic.
Let me offer an example that Californians may not be familiar with. In Tennessee, there’s a city called Oak Ridge that the US government built from scratch in the 1940s as a nuclear research hub. Its population went from 3,000 in 1942, to 75,000 in 1945.
Two things can be learned from this. First, as you pointed out, increasing housing can induce demand, by attracting more people, jobs, and businesses. Today, its more expensive to rent in Oak Ridge than it is in the near-vacant farmland a few miles down the road. I doubt that even the most contrarian opinionator would dare to say this has nothing to do with the housing construction of 1942-1945.
And second, it is evidence that the US government was historically capable of building a minor tech hub out of nothing but farmland. Today, a concentrated effort in a mid-size city would at least move the dial, assuming the government was willing to make significant investments like it was in the 1940s. While its unlikely that the government would be able to amass the resources to turn, say, Columbus Ohio into the next San Francisco, it could at least take a bit of the pressure off, by shifting where the jobs are.
Yes, but that’s not really about housing– it’s about jobs. There are plenty of cases where single large employers (government or not) became the seed for industrial or tech hubs. On the other hand, I don’t know of any case where someone just built a ton of housing and got the jobs to follow it. The causation normally goes in the other direction.
The causation is multi-directional. More housing means more people, which means more jobs (positive externality, as you say). And conversely, a job in a city without affordable housing, means no job in that city at all (since you must leave).
This is why you can’t necessarily say that building more housing will decrease home values, because you don’t know if it the increase in housing stock is enough to offset the demand you are inducing.
If the government had built the research center but not the houses, telling everyone to commute from Knoxville, then the original thousand or so houses in the area would be even more expensive than they presently are, thanks to all the people bidding up the price to avoid the commute.
More jobs means higher rent. More homes means lower rent. It really is that simple.
That’s nothing more than a just-so story. Another alternative, is that Oak Ridge would have been a massive failure without the corresponding houses being built, and worth nothing today.
It’s really not that simple. And the reason is because of basic supply and demand:
More houses -> more people -> increased demand -> higher rent.
Your alternative only holds true if the increase in supply outpaces the increased induced demand, which you can’t say for certain.
So economics is “astrology for dudes” but your “top” arguments are just things you thought up. You don’t have any kind of empirical study supporting your arguments. You can’t just criticize economists for being theoretical and then do that exact thing.
Original reply got eaten. I’ll try it without the links.
1. That’s not what we’re seeing. In the face of increasing housing supply, rents in New York City and Los Angeles have either flattened or slightly declined in the past year or so, not continued to increase. Economics still governs housing.
I don’t disagree with the idea that having more widespread prosperity and tech clusters would be good. But you’re just trying to export the problem rather than solving it, and it won’t work – NIMBY movements will and have arisen in cities outside of the big coastal cities as well. So you end up instead working on greenfield development – typically sprawl – with all the negative environmental consequences that entails. Actually fixing the problem would entail the federal and state governments moving to aggressively restrict local governments’ incredible amount of power over local housing regulations (which makes them very prone to being pulled under the control of local wealthy cliques of homeowners). To a lesser extent, it would also involve actually allowing some of the low income housing types that existed until they were banned or de facto regulated out of existence in the early 20th century.
Other countries exist! In particular, the UK, South Korea, and Japan exist. And they all only have one dominant city. When you expand out to four you are looking at huge swaths of the world. At least acknowledge and distinguish instead of pretending the US is the only country that exists and so we have no choice but to hypothesize in a vacuum.
I’m not sure why you gave those three examples; so far as I’m aware, none of those cities have ever had a major natural disaster?
They all have one city that dominates their respective nations financially, technologically, and culturally and also as it happens are the respective seats of government.
Also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1855_Edo_earthquake
Yes, I get that, but how are they relevant to the question of whether or not it is really wise to centralize that much? (“If the UK, South Korea and Japan all jumped off a cliff…”)
… the 1855 quake might well be relevant, since as near as I can guess about 1 in 27 of Japan’s people lived there at the time. Except that (a) for all I know, the impact on Japan’s economy was in fact disastrous, the Wikipedia article doesn’t say; and (b) I’m not sure how much we can generalize from Japan’s 19th century economy to the modern day.
We aren’t nearly as centralized as those countries. I’m hard pressed to think of a first world nation that’s less centralized along those axes than the United States, though admittedly adjusting for population is tricky one here.
We have three top tier metropolitan areas — NYC, LA, and Chicago plus a separate large and influential seat of government district plus two high tech specialist cities (SF and Seattle) that together serve as the headquarters for 5 of 5 of the top largest companies in the country. Then we have however you want to characterize Houston and Dallas. While not my favorite places, they certainly aren’t dying backwater has-beens living in the shadows of more dominant cities.
What other first world nations come close? The only ones I can think that would even be in contention are Germany and Canada.
If it is such a bad idea for the future of the nation to have even this level of centralization wouldn’t we expect one of the many first world countries that are even more centralized to have already suffered permanent decline due to their even more highly centralized natures?
I found Brad’s post to be very insightful.
I also agree with Brad on this one.
Although I’m under the impression that this is quickly happening in China as well. That there are more large/influential cities than the average Westerner might be aware of. Despite the fact that their political system would not seem to encourage “decentralization” as an ideal…
Those other countries are much smaller geographically than the US. I’d be interested in seeing comparisons of how many “major cities” (however defined) the US has compared to Europe or Asia as a group, rather than individual European countries which could plausibly be serviced by a single city.
I fail to see what geographic area has to do with the need for more cities? Is Greenland in desperate need of more financial/technological/cultural centers?
The larger issue here is that this “need” as a whole is entirely underjustified.
Ninja’d by Brad on the Edo Earthquake, but why are you limiting this to natural disasters? If you’ve got one premier city and you have neighbors, then your neighbors may well observe that, nice city you’ve got there, shame if something were to happen to it.
One can argue that it is foolish to put so many of a nation’s economic eggs in one basket, but as Brad notes we do have the data to look at. The economic concentration provides great dividends in time of non-disaster, and nations can bounce back from the destruction of their premier cities quite quickly.
That’s a more convincing argument. Thanks.
Also, if the “anti-NIMBY” movement is just about housing in San Francisco, then the United States has maybe fifty years before it goes from BANANA(*) Republic to Mad Max. San Francisco isn’t the only city with a housing crunch, and housing isn’t the only thing being driven down and/or out by the NIMBYs.
But yeah, Bay Area, maybe they will come up with a good idea and use it exactly and only to solve their one immediate problem and say “mission accomplished”.
* Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone
As far as The City and County of San Francisco goes my first comment to a SSC thread addressed some issues about more building in The City, which I’ll re-post here:
Amusing article.
People really didn’t understand why people want to live in The City, and that demand compounds?
Besides, I’ve spent a couple of years working for The Port and The Department of Public Works for The City and County of San Francisco, and note something that the “Just build more” types don’t explain away is the real physical infrastructure limits as well as the political ones to housing more people in San Francisco.
First, in an already crowded city, people don’t want to lose their parks, so you can’t build there.
Second, Treasure Island, and by the old Hunters Point Shipyards are toxic places to build, cleanup will be extremely expensive, that’s why there isn’t more new housing already!
Third, during heavy rains the sewage treatment plants are overloaded already and Federal limits on high much untreated sewage can go into the Bay are exceeded.
Hope for more droughts if you want to pack more people in here!
Expand the sewage treatment plants?
On what land, and with what money?
Plus the pipes under the streets are already way past due for replacement (many are more than a century old).
physical infrastructure limits as well as the political ones to housing more people in San Francisco.
But having said that, I have indeed read of at least one town (Brisbane) that the limits to more housing are indeed political not physical, and if left to the market more houding would’ve already been built there, but unless the State overrides the local governments I don’t see much hope for relief.”
Most infrastructure scales well with use, there are some exceptions and I would guess that iconic bridges might fit into that subset. However the issue is likely to be in the bay area that you have to change your infrastructure, not just try the same ratios and implementations as were used during the build up. NIMBYism has a tendency to stop those projects as well as the larger housing projects and other visible changes, meaning that improvements are often expensive and only marginally productive.
This is the kind of interesting and informative comment that makes SSC so educational.
I’d like to know more about this bit:
I can see the land crunch, but why haven’t they the money? What are the SF Board of Supervisors doing – never mind, I just answered my own question.
They have more money than they’ve ever had using whatever deflator you care to use.
The question isn’t just why don’t they have the money, but also why wouldn’t they have the money? The more people move into an area, the more tax revenue local government has to play with. So you need more infrastructure but you can also afford more infrastructure. Even better than that, higher densities make stuff like trains and subway lines inherently more profitable – one ought to be able to use the extra BART and CalTrain revenue from increased ridership to buy more trains and hire more conductors and such.
The answer is a messed-up tax structure and a general reluctance on the part of voters to say yes to taxes that pay for infrastructure. In California, Proposition 13 pushed down property tax rates a lot, froze taxes of home owners who stay in their homes and don’t upgrade them, and generally made it difficult to raise new taxes.
I seem to recall that municipalities generally make money on new commercial developments, but lose money on new housing.
It probably wouldn’t be difficult to fix these issues if you got passed the basic NIMBY stuff as you could pass a good chunk of the taxed onto the new developments.
With respect to wastewater, they could potentially expand the treatment capacity in their existing footprint with some (expensive) modifications–replacing secondary clarifiers with ultrafiltration membranes is something that has been done in a number of places. And as the century-old buried infrastructure is slowly replaced, hopefully wastewater and stormwater flows can be separated.
Yeah, that sewage and storm water aren’t seperate is an old city problem, newer towns build them separate.
A larger issue is that people who want to live in a place but don’t yet aren’t voters there yet and current residents have no incentive to vote tax themselves more in order to crowd in more neighbors.
The State would have to overrule municipalities, but few politicians have much incentive to make it easier for their constituents to move elsewhere against the will of the current residents.
I like the way my neighborhood is now and I don’t want it more crowded, but I also want my son’s to be able to afford to live in nearby, but there really isn’t a way (that I know) to square that circle.
Given their immense impact on the fortunes of the state and regions, I do think large municipalities should be overruled more frequently by their state governments, not that I really know how to achieve it.
It seems like big cities are the sweet spot for lousy and/or outright corrupt governance. Small enough to affect a near-permanent takeover of the institutions that matter, large enough to be worth the effort.
I dunno. A whole lot of people keep going on about how great and awesome large, dense, cities are.
If you’re someone who thinks that Manhattan and downtown SF are just the coolest, why wouldn’t you vote to make your own slice of suburban hell a little more like that?
What I’m wondering about is how Silicon valley moguls haven’t crushed NIMYism by now. Who are these locally connected rich home owners that have more political clout that Jeff Bezos?
Jeff Bezos lives in Seattle, but I take your point.
My guess is that rents aren’t a major pain point for Silicon Valley companies at the moment. Good software engineers are hard to find for reasons that have little or nothing to do with housing, and they’re in very high demand, so salaries (yes, even starting salaries) have gone up to the point where Silicon Valley housing seems pretty affordable.
There are also political reasons for Silicon Valley companies not to make a big issue of housing. Image is a big concern for them, so they don’t want to start a fight with local governments that will make them look bad. It’s also possible (I’m not well informed on this) that they’re getting sweet deals in other respects, e.g. taxes, and don’t want to rock the boat. Anyway, what political capital they have goes toward securing new office space. Commercial property in the Bay Area is even harder to find than residential.
As far as the locally connected rich homeowners go: 1. almost every Silicon Valley homeowner is rich by definition, and 2. city government is disproportionately dominated by who shows up– i.e. longtime homeowners with time on their hands who live downtown, not 20-something renters with long workdays and no idea whether they’ll still be there in five years. Mountain View, where I live, is 60% renters by population, but I bet the ballots in local elections are >50% homeowner cast, and as far as I know all the city council members are homeowners.
Generally agree with this. Facebook and Google are rich enough that that they can afford to pay their talent whatever it costs to locate them in SF. Same with the latest hot new startup backed by serious PE money.
The biggest threat, IMO, isn’t housing cost, but rather the general shitholeishness of the Bay Area driving away talent who say “I will not live or work there for any price”
That’s fine for twenty somethings, but even google and facebook can’t afford to pay salaries necessary to buy the kind of housing their older workers are going to want.
Well, can’t is not quite right. They could afford it, but Wall Street is just not going to accept those kind of compensation costs for any company except Goldman Sachs.
In the past this has been papered over with stock. If you went to go work at google at 25 by the time you were 35, if you were still there you were likely a stock multimillionaire so it didn’t matter that you were “only” making $300k. It’s unlikely that papering over will be able to continue over the next decade.
One option is to let your mid senior people migrate to branch offices and keep the Bay Area for twenty somethings and high level executives, but that strikes me as dangerous culturally.
Not sure if it’s the chicken or the egg, but perhaps this is why they recruit so heavily from the hipster demographic. Young SJW types whose primary desire in life is to make money, buy expensive Sushi, and live the DINK dream.
I think there’s some self-selection going on there, too. It doesn’t strike me that software would necessarily be the career of choice for someone who knows that they will be family-inclined in the future, and “This occupation will probably require me to live in SF or Seattle” is certainly a factor in that decision calculus.
This is a feature, not a bug. They don’t want their older workers to continue being their workers, but it is politically unpalatable if not illegal to fire them just for being old.
@Brad
This older tech worker is living quite comfortably in the SF Bay area 😉
It’s a trusim locally, mind you, that the older would-be suburbanites prefer companies with offices down towards the south end of the bay (i.e. near San Jose) and the younger hipster set prefer offices in or near San Francisco.One tech firm I worked for had two local offices, and offered new employees a choice of where they’d be based. (I picked Sunnyvale, where most of those sitting near me were middle aged with kids.)
And no, I don’t have a major successful IPO somewhere in my past. Some company stock provided useful bonuses, but nothing hugely lifechanging.
A consulting firm I once worked for also did this. The downtown SF office housed almost all of the junior and senior consultants. Virtually all of the partners operated out of the “silicon valley” office near Palo Alto.
It’s really annoying when people gloss “San Francisco” into “Sillicon Valley.” Sillicon Valley is an hour’s drive from SF, even without traffic. They are not the same thing at all.
Most older people don’t want to live in San Francisco because it’s not a great place to raise kids. And when you’re older, you spend more time with your family, and less time at bars or events. So once they hit their thirties, people move out. Hence keeping the place “cool” for the next batch of 20-somethings, arriving on the next bus. It’s been this way for decades at this point.
If you’re an older tech worker in the Bay Area, you should be making at least 150k/year. If you work at a FANG, you can make double or triple that easily, just in salary. That pays for housing somewhere in the south or east bay.
Most of the FANGS are monopolies in their own little areas. For example, Google makes over a million dollars in revenue per employee. They can afford to be generous. It’s not all stock-based compensation.
Startup companies are the ones whose compensation is mostly stock-based. And usually, your lottery ticket is not worth anything. But the politics are a lot less terrible than at the bigger companies.
Honest question: if someone works at Google or Facebook headquarters and wants to buy a single family detatched house on no less than 1/8 acre within 30 minutes door to door commute to his office, what is he realistically looking at paying? What about 60 minutes?
Assuming you mean 30 minutes with traffic during standard tech-company commuting hours, the answer for the Google campus is probably something is Santa Clara (20-40 minutes with traffic each way, according to Google Maps). It looks like detached single-family houses with 6500+ sq ft lots (a little more than 1/8 acre) in Santa Clara start at around $1.2 million. The houses themselves are mostly in the 1000-1300 sq ft range. Redfin’s payment calculator tells me that work out to $6,354 per month in mortgage ($4,936), taxes ($1,198
), and insurance ($220) after a $239,600 down payment.
One hour with traffic will get you to South San Jose or Fremont, where you can get a similar house in some neighborhoods in the $800k-900k range. That works out for $4,238 per month in PITI after a $159,800 down payment.
If you have more flexibility in your working hours and can shift your schedule to avoid traffic, then South San Jose and Fremont come within the 30 minute radius, and the 60 minute radius opens up to include places like Gilroy. The low end of the single-family on 1/8 acre market in Gilroy looks like $650k-700k, or $3,553 per month with a $134,000 down payment. This also gets you a bit more house than you’d get in the South Bay proper: more like 1500 or 1600 sq ft instead of 1000 to 1300.
Facebook’s HQ is further up the peninsula, in Menlo Park. 30 minutes with traffic only gets you to Mountain View, where the bottom end of the single-family on 1/8 acre market looks like about $1.7 million, for $9,011 per month in PITI after a $339,800 down payment.
Jeebus those numbers are nuts. You could get a comparable home outside Philadelphia for under $200,000, and tech jobs exist that pay into the low 100,000s. The difference in mortgage payments alone is close to $5,000 a month, or $60,000 a year, or in the ball park of $80,000 in pre tax earnings.
Unless salaries have gone up a lot since I worked at Google, definitely not $300k easy in just salary, or even salary + bonus. More like low $200s salary + bonus. Equity compensation was considerable however.
That’s about what I’m getting as a Senior SDE (level 63) at Microsoft’s Sunnyvale office, and it’s consistent with what I remember from when I worked for Google a few years back.
Tech companies in the Bay don’t have as much political influence as you’d think. They have a lot of money , but that doesn’t easily translate into votes without doing a lot more overt campaigning than they’re generally willing to.
1. But what happens if more units are no constructed, and demand increases? San Francisco is not the most expensive city in the world, so it’s hardly like they have reached some kind of price ceiling beyond which demand simply will not rise. Perhaps denser cities will only succeed in maintaining house prices as more and more people look to migrate to the so-called tier 1 cities, but even that is a clear improvement over a further rise in house prices.
And on the subject of the most expensive cities in the world, why do you frame your argument as criticising the “anti-Nimby movment”, but then proceed to talk only of San Francisco? YIMBYism is a national and international cause, and even if you have specific arguments against more building in the Bay area, there are plenty of people in Vancouver, or London, or Sydney that will benefit from an increase in housing supply. In fact, the only mega city that doesn’t have to worry about massive rises in housing costs is Tokyo, a city with many of the same structural issues as San Francisco (hard limit on physical space, risk of earthquakes) but one whose sensible building regulations have defeated the massive housing cost increases seen everywhere else.
2. Again, if you just want to make a San Fran or US argument that’s fine, but not every country has a bunch of mid-tier cities ready and willing to absorb the excess masses. In the UK, London is so dominant that it would take decades of work to bring up a Manchester or Edinburgh; far easier to just increase supply in London.
3. A fair point, but I think you overestimate that potential damage of an earthquake. Earthquakes largely cause building damage, not people damage, and for those businesses that are harmed they are unlikely to place much of their value in physical assets in any case. A modern tech firm is going to have dozens of redundancies spread out across server farms.
4. Perhaps instead of punishing city residents with higher property prices, the US should just figure out a sensible voting system?
5. Reversed Stupidity is not intelligence. Yes, it is true that some YIMBYs have unrealistic ideas about what will happen. But plenty of people will be well aware of likely outcomes – such as simply preventing further price rises – and so you should argue against them, not against the weakest proponents of the idea.
6. As pointed out with Tokyo, much larger cities have been able to maintian manageable infrastructure and transport.
@sohois,
True, San Francisco isn’t the most expensive city to live in in he world (it’s about #4) but it has the highest rents in the world.
No it isn’t.
Every one of those cities has been actively trying to do this for years already.
There have been some modest success—Austin, Boulder, Portland, and even Pittsburgh (!).
Yeah, but for every one of those, there’s five decaying rust-belt cities who claim they are re-inventing themselves as “tech hubs” but have achieved approximately nothing.
I did my MBA internship in Indianapolis. The local government hyped up their efforts quite a bit. The results were… less than impressive. (That said, I liked it there. To me “tech hub” = “import a lot of progressives.” I live in Houston and I’m quite glad that Austin is the “tech hub” and not us.)
Hey. Let’s be fair.
Tech hub also = having a totally dysfunctional, rent-seeking, and corrupt city government.
Like how Portland dumped 38 million gallons of water after one guy peed in the reservoir. Or how Austin tried to ban Uber and Lyft from the city. Or SF spending 30k on each homeless person in the city.
I don’t think “tech hub” means anything more rigorous or specific than “popular place for young CS grads to move to”.
Cleveland has been developing a healthcare information technology industry for a while. We have the concentration of hospitals for it, and we did have our first unicorn last year, CoverMyMeds, but I don’t know that our universities can meet the demand. (Case Western’s CS department doesn’t compare favorably to Carnegie Mellon’s, to give one comparison.)
You don’t need local universities to meet the demand, and there is no reason that successful Cleveland based companies can’t recruit from Carnegie Mellon.
Hey, I’m only mentioning it because people make a big deal about the number of startups and patents and so on that come out of universities like Berkeley and Carnegie Mellon.
1: when you start by comparing economics to astrology… that does not say good things.
Sure, it’s hypothetically possible that increasing supply will actually increase demand… but cases like that are super rare and it puts it squarely in the court of the anti-increaseing-supply people to make a really really solid case that this is one of those rare cases. Just generally insulting people doesn’t make the cut. Just stating that it’s theoretically possible is on a par with pointing out that there are hypothetical flat mega-structures that could support life on their surface. The hypothetical is not enough on it’s own.
2:
Have you bitten the bullet and moved away from the tech hubs yourself? Or should that cost only be born by everyone else?
3:
You already mentioned network effects. There are massive advantages to being near facilities that cater to you. Being able to walk down the hall and find the guy who build the tech your system is built on can be a big deal.
But again, feel free to be the one who eats the cost of enhancing durability by moving yourself.
4: same answer as 2&3.
If people cared that much then democrats could move a few million people around and take almost complete control of everything. Unfortunately people aren’t terribly keen to be shipped around like cattle to enhance their parties vote results.
5: Sure, sometimes wealthy people outbid people for fun, paying orders of magnitude above market rate. If they do that a lot then they tend to stop being very rich people. it comes down to how many millions people are willing to sacrifice on the alter of fashion.
6: a reasonable and valid criticism.
What does “effectively full” mean? The only US city that comes close to reaching European levels of density (not to mention East Asian density) is NYC.
I wrote about these issues.
The US has more liberals than conservatives and more Democrats than Republicans, but the former chooses to run up their numbers in cities where they routinely vote Dem 80+%. Cramming even more people into cities with the same number of Congressional representatives is the height of political stupidity. Spread out liberals!
Isn’t that a chicken and egg problem, though? People who live in large, cosmopolitan, diverse and so on cities are more inclined to be liberal/progressive, so by spreading people out into smaller/less diverse areas, they aren’t going to be liberals. It’s only by cramming even more people into cities that you get larger numbers of liberals!
If you let Democrats spread out, thus destroying their cultural bubbles, you run the risk of them becoming more centrist, or even outright Republican. Same thing goes for Republicans, of course.
Doh, Deiseach beat me to it.
Great minds think alike, Bugmaster 🙂
One of the arguments against NIMBYs is that they are reducing funds available to the public coffers by artificially reducing the value of their own property through restrictive zoning (reduced property taxes) and sometimes explicitly through property tax caps. Additionally, reducing the density of housing will also reduce revenue from local income taxes.
Has any municipality ever tried something like “alternative minimum property tax”? Basically, fine, grandma gets to keep her sprawling single family Victorian, but the city council has determined that the “ideal” zoning for that property is medium density multi-unit residential, so we’re going to set your tax rate as if it was a 20 unit apartment home. Or, basically, set property taxes based on lot square footage rather than actual property value – you can put a single family home worth $1,000,000 on your quarter acre, but no reason you should pay lower taxes than the $10,000,000 apartment building across the street – you’re using up the same amount of the actually scarce local resource, land.
I get that this is politically infeasible (for the same problem as NIMBY – the people who it helps don’t get a vote), but assuming you could force it, would it work?
Harrisburg (and some other communities in PA) uses a land value tax, along with a lower tax rate on any improvements to a property.
This is basically a land value tax. Aside from eliminating remaining vestiges of land ownership, it also fails to consider that the costs to the taxing entity due to the property are largely due to the improvements and not the land. That is, the municipality is using those taxes to pay for police, fire, roads, schools, sewers, libraries, junkets for local officials, welfare programs, etc… and nearly all those things scale more per-capita than per-land-area.
Just so y’all know, Wikipedia’s list of Ig Nobel Prize Winners is awesome. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Ig_Nobel_Prize_winners
Blue sky (ignore political feasibility) fix for healthcare? I agree with Scott that who pays for healthcare is less important than figuring out why it’s so expensive and how to make it cheap. If a doctor’s visit costs $15, setting a broken bone $25, and childbirth $100, then it doesn’t matter if poor people have to pay for healthcare out of hand.
Furthermore, I agree with Eliezer that the reason healthcare is so expensive is because government is restricting supply. Therefore, what we need is massive deregulation/delicensing of the health care industry. Let people become eye surgeons with 2 years of training, let registered nurses do doctor stuff, let computers do diagnosing, let people sell psychiatric medicines on vending machines, let hospitals be built without getting approval, eliminate residencies, allow any drug legal in Britain, Canada, or Australia to be legal in the U.S., etc…
how does this matches with countries with good public healthcare? I somehow doubt they are building illegal hospitals
IMO, like education, healthcare as an industry is so badly constructed that even the best existing examples are vastly inferior to what is possible with existing tech.
They have doctors that would be unlicensed in the US, nurses ditto, and instead of CON (state mandated oligopolies) they build based on things closer to market demand.
There’s the saying that goes something like, “the greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing people he didn’t exist”, same is true with US government intervention in healthcare. I doubt people could name many industries without more intervention. Education, electricity, roads, those are the parallels. We already treat it like a public utility, its just more politically advantageous for certain folk to pretend otherwise.
Again, it could be even more intervened by the government if the government itself ran it.
The thing is that, yes, less regulation and letting the free market work more would lower prices, but just not as much as putting that government regulation to work and control the prices. Japan is a good example; they let the free market work somewhat, but all the providers are non profits, so they don’t have incentives to charge as much as possible. It’s far from a perfect system, but at least the costs are below the gdp% of the US with better results.
Obamacare would have been a good step in the right direction to make the free market work, by forcing people to buy an insurance plan and have insurers compete, but it is honestly unworkable in the US political climate. Obamacare would have tracked in some general ways the chilean system, where insurers sell healthcare plans to workers, every worker has to be insured, and the providers _can_be_ for profits. The results are similar to the US, for less % of the GDP. The Chilean government has to provide public healthcare for the non-workers/poor people, so that would probably be a difference with America, but at least you’d insure the people who can pay it, and the government sometimes forces the insurers to cover new stuff. It is far from perfect, but it’d be a step in the right direction for the US.
However Obamacare is largely dead after the killing of the individual mandate. Trump may probably dismantle the rest.
About the costs:
My hunch is that the cost of USA’s healthcare was not really _that_ inflated by any kind of regulatory capture, but mainly by letting so much of insurance be tied to the employer. Most people do not choose their insurance; they choose a job and the company provides insurance. Thus, while some people will actually be lured by better healthcare to a given company, most people are not really the ones choosing which plan to buy. This allows companies to rise costs, cause what is the consumer gonna do? Switch companies? Very rare. This level of indirection in the insurance market is very damaging imho, at least the Chilean system gets that right.
The bottom line is that there is a too many people making too much money problem. And not just 12 CEO fat cats each somehow a multibillionaire that no one noticed. Those supply restrictions lead to “good jobs” at every level from unskilled direct care, through medical billers, to nurses, and definitely to doctors. That deregulation means that there aren’t going to be several hundreds of thousands of specialist doctors all making 6+ times the median household income. And as much they like to complain about medical school debt or malpractice insurance, do the math–the savings are in no way going to make up for the loss of their monopoly rents. That’s going to be one pissed off group of doctors. Then replicate that for nurses, physicians assistants, imaging techs, etc, etc, etc.
Whether its through deregulation or government takeover or any other idea anything that works is *by definition* going to mean the loss of an awful lot of income to an awful lot of people. Which means it will be near impossible to enact.
I’ve heard a lot of complaining from providers in the existing system. To listen to them talk, they sure aren’t rich, and their hours suck. Many of the complaints are about all the money going to bureaucrats/administrators rather than those dealing with patients and/or about the need to spend ever increasing amounts of time – or pay someone else to spend that time – satisfying ever more Kafkaesque insurance bureaucrats. Of course none of my acquaintances are specialist doctors; maybe those are still exceptional.
Even among general practitioners, US doctors are paid roughly twice the global average, normalized by PPP. They may still complain about not being rich and working extra hard, but only because approximately 99.8% of the human race does that.
The numbers for Registered Nurses seem similar. I’m going to guess that they complain even louder than the doctors.
If everyone who labors to created “Health Care” in the United States, earns twice what their foreign counterparts do, then US health care will cost twice as much as the rest of the world. And good luck getting anyone to take a 50% pay cut.
One of the other threads alleges that everybody in the US is paid well over the global average, apparently even when adjusted for PPP. Are you sure healthcare is really particularly extreme in this respect?
I’ve posted (or rather, whined) previously about the state of model aircraft regulation in the US. There are some changes coming.
When last we left it, the state was that a law called Section 336 held sway. This law allowed operation of a model aircraft without a certification or a license or any of that nonsense if
1) the aircraft is flown strictly for hobby or recreational use;
2) the aircraft is operated in accordance with a community based set of safety guidelines and within the programming of a nationwide community-based organization;
3) the aircraft is limited to not more than 55 pounds unless otherwise certified through a design, construction, inspection, flight test, and operational safety program administered by a community-based organization;
4) The aircraft is operated in a manner that does not interfere with and gives way to any manned aircraft; and
5) when flown within 5 miles of an airport, the operator of the aircraft provides the airport operator and the airport air traffic control tower (when an air traffic facility is located at the airport) with prior notice of the operation (model aircraft operators flying from a permanent location within 5 miles of an airport should establish a mutually-agreed upon operating procedure with the airport operator and the airport air traffic control tower (when an air traffic facility is located at the airport)).
The FAA doesn’t like to be told it can’t totally control the air, so in December 2015, it decided to ignore Section 336 and pass a law requiring people flying model aircraft to register. This was eventually struck down as beyond the FAAs authority. Unfortunately, it was re-instated by act of Congress. Since then, the FAA has imposed every limitation it is permitted to by Section 336, plus registration, plus a few others which are not permitted by Section 336, such as prohibiting any flying within 5 miles of a Class B airport.
A bunch of stuff has gone on, but fast forward to this week. A new FAA authorization bill has come out of conference committee; it is on track to pass without amendment. This bill repeals section 336. It gives the FAA nearly full authority to shut down…err, regulate model aircraft. The new section says you can operate a model aircraft if
1) The aircraft is flown strictly for recreational purposes.
2) The aircraft is operated in accordance with or within the programming of a community-based
organization’s set of safety guidelines that are developed in coordination with the Federal Aviation
Administration. [Note that no such guidelines exist, since previous guidelines were not developed in coordination with the FAA. Until such guidelines are developed, all model aircraft flying is prohibited]
3) The aircraft is flown within the visual line of sight of the person operating the aircraft or a visual
observer co-located and in direct communication with the operator. [This is terrible for people doing autonomous or first person view flight, but it’s not a change; Sec 336 excluded non-visual-line-of-sight operation in its definition section]
4) The aircraft is operated in a manner that does not interfere with and gives way to any manned aircraft.
5) In Class B, Class C, or Class D airspace or within the lateral boundaries of the surface area of Class E airspace designated for an airport, the operator obtains prior authorization from the Administrator or designee before operating and complies with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions. [“Hello? FAA? I’d like to speak to the Administrator, Mr. Elwell, please? What do you mean he’s busy? This is IMPORTANT, I want to fly my toy helicopter.” OK, obviously that’s not how it’s going to work. Most likely it will work the way it originally worked for commercial unmanned aircraft — you fill out a web form a few weeks in advance telling them exactly where and how high you’ll be flying. And for class B they just say “No”.]
6) In Class G airspace, the aircraft is flown from the surface to not more than 400 feet above ground level and complies with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions. [There’s an entire section of the hobby, sailplanes / thermal soaring, which will be made illegal by this provision.]
7) The operator has passed an aeronautical knowledge and safety test described in subsection (g) and maintains proof of test passage to be made available to the Administrator or law enforcement upon request. [So you need to carry proof you passed a test. They don’t call this a license, but it’s a license. The FAA has 180 days to come up with this test; in the interim all model flying is illegal]
8) The aircraft is registered and marked in accordance with chapter 441 of this title and proof of registration is made available to the Administrator or a designee of the Administrator or law enforcement upon request.
That’s bad enough. But wait, there’s more
“IN GENERAL.—The Administrator, in consultation with government, stakeholders, and community-based organizations, shall initiate a process to periodically update the operational parameters under subsection (a), as appropriate.” That’s Blank Check #1. They can change the rules at any time.
Then there’s subsection (f):
‘‘(f) EXCEPTIONS.—Nothing in this section prohibits the Administrator from promulgating rules generally applicable to unmanned aircraft, including those unmanned aircraft eligible for the exception set forth in this section, relating to—
‘‘(1) updates to the operational parameters for unmanned aircraft in subsection (a);
‘‘(2) the registration and marking of unmanned aircraft;
‘‘(3) the standards for remotely identifying owners and operators of unmanned aircraft systems and associated unmanned aircraft; and
‘‘(4) other standards consistent with maintaining the safety and security of the National Airspace System.
The rules for marking are really going to tick off the people flying period-marked models. Also, some of the FAA proposals require markings visible from the ground… on planes that might be just a few inches long. The bit about remotely identifying has to do with transponders — that section gives the FAA authority to require transponders which can be of arbitrary weight, size, power consumption, and expense. And of course (4) is Blank Check #2.
Summary: As of the passage of this bill next week, all model aircraft flying becomes illegal in the United States until the Academy for Model Aeronautics and the FAA coordinate on rules (these rules can be arbitrarily restrictive) and the FAA sets up the test. Once both of those happen, flying becomes legal only for those who have passed the test, follow the rules, fly within visual line of sight, stay out of all controlled airspace (including their own backyard in many cases), and stay under 400′. And the FAA can add new rules at any time, including requiring arbitrarily heavy and expensive equipment.
So it’s basically a meme: The high status aerospace engineer flies home from work over populated areas in his own plane and waves to the FAA guy as he goes to his car. The low status software engineer spends hours getting home on packed transit trains, then when the weekend rolls around, gets arrested and ruinously fined for flying a toy helicopter over an empty field.
What is the justification for this? Are they afraid of terrorists packing bombs in the thing and aiming them at planes, or are they just worried about airspace incursions and accidental loss of separations?
f.3 and f.4 might relate to mandating ADS-B transponders
Mostly airspace incursions, with a strong dose of “RESPECT MY AUTHORITY”. The FAA’s number one through ten priority is the flying buses. They’re currently so safe that the smallest absolute danger translates into an enormous relative danger, which means the FAA would regulate gnat farts if it could. The next few priorities are other commercial aviation, and all the way at the bottom, grudgingly, is general aviation. Unmanned Aircraft Systems would be something the FAA would just eliminate entirely, except that commercial entities really really want it and have the Congresspeople to make it happen; the FAA dragged their feet for years before enacting what eventually became Part 107 (commercial unmanned aircraft systems — requires an actual pilot’s license and a bunch of other silly requirements).
When the original Section 336 passed, hobbyists flying models were mostly a relatively small bunch of retired guys flying fixed-wing aircraft in circles on club fields. The exceptions (scale jets, or the soaring people) tended to fly way out in the middle of nowhere. A lot of them were real pilots as well, so could actually talk to FAA and airport people. The FAA published a few advisory rules and otherwise mainly ignored them. Models were relatively low capability, expensive and hard to fly. Technology has moved on and now models are cheap, can be flown from small non-dedicated fields, and can be as easy to fly as you like. They can even by flown by “first person view”, using goggles which show a view from the model. There are 200,000 members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), which is the organization mostly made up of the retired guys flying in circles. There are over 900,000 _registered_ flyers of model aircraft — and who knows how many unregistered ones, such as myself?
So where the FAA had no problem with the in-crowd flying in circles, once the unwashed masses started flying, they started panicking. Someone could fly a model into an airliner! And besides, these aren’t “their kind of people”. And furthermore, the commercial drone people — the ones who jumped through all the Part 107 hoops — were rather jealous of the fact that recreational flyers weren’t under the same restrictions. So the FAA went on a years-long campaign of the dangers of drones, publishing reports of every pilot who saw a drone, balloon, trash bag, strange light, or full-scale aircraft in the distance and calling it a near-miss with a drone, and, along with the Commercial Drone Alliance, lobbied for repeal of Section 336.
They got their way. The irony is, it’s going to hurt the old-school fliers the most. The AMA and its clubs have fixed fields, many in controlled airspace — their headquarters field looks to be in Class E surface airspace. That means the FAA has enormous leverage over them. The FAA says “frog”, the AMA will jump. And when that means their members can’t fly (or can’t fly without jumping through a ridiculous number of hoops), they’re not going to be members for much longer; clubs will shut down, possibly the AMA itself will. The other people, flying from non-dedicated fields? There’s no organization to control us. There are less than 600,000 real pilots, mostly trying to follow the rules. There are well over 700,000 non-AMA modelers, none of whom has passed the FAAs test, most of whom aren’t even going to know about these new rules. The FAA has nothing like the enforcement capability to handle this. What agencies usually resort to in these sorts of cases is enforcement by terrorism — find someone who looks like they can’t defend themselves, hit them with multiple civil penalties and criminal charges, and publicize the hell out of it.
And yes, I believe (f)(3) is about ADS-B. Several thousand dollars, power requirements and size greater than my smaller helis.
There are some relatively cheap and light ADS-b units out there, 20g and $2000: https://uavionix.com/product/ping2020/
Drones seem to be much higher risk than model aircraft, since the purpose of a drone is often to get high quality video footage which can mean jumping up into approach paths. And still, the drone apocalypse has been predicted for a while now without any strikes on airplanes of any kind.
There’s been one drone strike on a military helicopter near Staten Island. That’s the only one.
The smallest outdoor-capable model I have is an Oxy 2, which runs about $400 fully equipped. All-up weight is about 320g, which means that 23g Ping2020i is significant, though not weight prohibitive. The 30W burst requirement is a problem, though. And I see the full-size pilots complaining about spending $2000 on a $20,000 airplane; spending $2000 on a $400 airplane (and I have about 6 in flyable or almost-flyable condition, ranging in initial cost from $300 to $2000) is ridiculous.
I think it’s the same thing as any other hobby or endeavor that used to be difficult suddenly becoming (too) easy.
15 years ago, if you flew model airplanes, there’s a good chance you spent hours and hours building the thing on your dining room table. You likely attended coordinated flying events where people cared about what frequency they were on, never flew over people or buildings or other things they weren’t willing to crash-land on, and generally took the hobby seriously. It was expensive and it wasn’t easy. There was a filter of effort that dissuaded the riff-raff.
Now, anyone can go out and buy a drone that will fly itself wherever you point it to with your cell phone. It can still crash, it can still hurt someone, and many, many more people are using them, arguably less carefully than the old timers.
So, the government sees this problem with people getting “autonomous” quad-copters for Christmas that require virtually no training to get up in the air. People are using them to fly around wildfires and creating dangers for water-dropping aircraft. People are using them to take pictures of airports or whatever.
Is there a term for this? I’m thinking Tragedy of the Commons, but I don’t think that’s right. When something becomes easier to access, less conscientious / dedicated people start accessing it and it gets used less carefully / skillfully than before..? And this causes a clamp-down on everyone (and obviously upsets the careful old-timers more)?
Are you getting the “will be illegal the moment Congress votes” thing from somewhere, or are you assuming it? Because that’s really atypical of legislation of this type. Usually there’s an effective date to avoid exactly what you’re talking about: requirements that can’t be fulfilled because there’s no time to implement regulations.
You’re going to have to articulate the problems with 1-4, since to me they make perfect sense, and are not much more onerous than what other airspace users must do.
If you’re just reading through the language yourself, you might want to get some help from a website with people who read laws on a regular basis, because this is a really weird thing to get wrapped around the axle about. This is how laws implemented by a particular agency are written–all agency action is done in the name of the responsible Executive official. Here, the Administrator of the FAA.
For my own agency, laws authorizing construction are phrased as directing either the Secretary of the Army or the Chief of Engineers to do something, but nobody in or outside of government seems to think that that means that I have to run my calculations package by either Mr. Esper or General Semonite. They have massive bureaucracies beneath them that contain experts in the particular field, and who sign the actual drawing sets (or authorization to use a UAV, in your case).
Similarly, if you sue the FAA, you technically sue the Administrator, since whatever action is taken in his name.
The most concerning thing here is the 400′ requirement in Class G, because that’s the most limiting thing proposed. However, my opinion on it will depend on how well you can answer this question: Why do you think they chose 400′ as the upper limit? It’s a little unfair to put my opinion of all hobby UAV users on you, but you’re putting yourself out there. But there’s a reason that they may have chosen 400′, instead of 300′, 500′, or 600′, the rest of us flying around know it, and I don’t think it’s unfair that you should too.
As far as the rest, especially the fact that the language permits further regulation: this isn’t much different than other airspace users deal with. The FAA dropped an ADS-B requirement imposing several thousand dollars of costs on people who want to continue to fly inside the Mode C veil. I’m not saying that it’s right, just that nothing in this tells me that UAV users are being singled out for persecution here.
I just can’t get worked up over the notion that to cruise around near an airport you should know what the hell everybody else knows about how the NAS works, and have some form of communications.
Except 2, these aren’t a change. Whether the rules are terrible or not depends on what they are; the FAA (“in cooperation” with the community-based organization, which means what the FAA says gets written down and given the AMA’s stamp of approval) may choose, for instance, to require models fly from dedicated fields only.
There’s a section of the bill which says
Section 336 is listed as one of those. However, since Section 336 didn’t authorize any regulations, orders, determinations, rules, etc, it’s not clear that the exemption is covered. The exemption for operation of model aircraft came directly from the statute, not from FAA regulations. In practice, whether or not model aircraft operations are allowed depends entirely on how hard-assed the FAA feels like getting about it.
I’m aware of that; that was a joke; the rest of my parenthetical goes into what the actual procedure will likely be, based on the Part 107 procedures. Making a request to fly a model helicopter weeks in advance is not really practical. Nowadays there’s an expedited procedure (LAANC) for Part 107 licensees at some airports, but there’s no reason to think they’ll allow not-technically-licensed recreational fliers to use it.
500′ is the typical minimum altitude for full-sized aircraft set out in 14 CFR 91.119(c). Setting a 400′ upper limit for models gives 100′ of separation. Like I said, doesn’t affect me and my little helicopters (which rarely go above 100′; they could, but I’d have a heck of a time getting them back down in one piece where I could find them), but puts the thermal soaring people out of business.
What’s unreasonable for someone flying around in a full-sized aircraft that’s tens of thousands of dollars is mega-unreasonable for someone flying models that weigh a few pounds, which cost a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, and can neither handle the weight nor the power requirements of a transponder.
“Near” an airport includes large swathes of the United States; there’s a LOT of Class D/E airspace. People have been flying models in it for decades without issue. And of course you’re not getting worked up, you’re not the one having your hobby outlawed. And as a structural engineer, you have the ability and experience to deal with government officials and red tape and permissions and such. For me, if I need permission the answer is “no”, or it’s “Why?” with the implication being that if I cannot satisfy the asker to why allowing my request benefits him, the answer is “no”.
On Title IX proceedings:
Sounds sensible? Uh oh, you just agreed with Whqvgu Ohgyre!
That’s not really an uh-oh. If I disagreed with all the people on the Other Side all the time, they’d be indistinguishable. Now if it was Amanda Marcotte…
Except, of course, Amanda Marcotte would never say that.
There may be other subjects on which she is sane, but she wouldn’t say that.
Warning to everyone in this thread: be very careful and don’t let it degenerate into contentless outgroup bashing
I am annoyed at the description of Ronell as “by all accounts, one of the great academic minds of our time”. The accounts of an incestuous subcommunity of postmodernists are not “all accounts”.
This whole affair reminds me of another incestuous academic department that was its own little cult that I read about some years back, but my leaky memory won’t let me remember who it was or where it was. It was some nasty psychological control, though, and the way that Ronell is described as getting her foot in the door and then getting the run of the place (if it’s true) is uncannily similar.
I can’t remember if it was sociology or feminist studies or something along those lines, but it ended up with a husband and wife team of professors ruling the roost and doing the same thing – cutting out any oversight from the administration, making sure any other professors/lecturers in the department were all ‘yes men (and women)’, wielding immense influence over the students (the description of students confessing all kinds of offences against the queen bee and begging to be allowed back into her good graces is disturbingly familiar). I wish I could remember where I read it – it was some tiny department of a big university that was let go its own way because of producing cutting-edge theoretical work like this professor? But the two stories are very alike in the whole cult of personality and having the whims of the female professor be iron laws for her chosen students.
Reading these accounts it is interesting how little the authors seem to know about dealing with anyone with any will. What was the author expecting when he went to the Dean? That they would immediately side with him without investigating? That he and one other person would take down someone who was committed to building their own army of followers? Did he imagine himself as a good ally, someone who needed approval from an authority figure to fix the issue? What was the plan here?
I dont know who that is and it doesn’t sound all that sensible at all.
1. Faculty review? Why would faculty be involved in a criminal or human relations matter? This is for police and/or HR departments. The Physics 235, Electrical Engineering 200, Psychology 215, and French 201 professors bring little perspective to such matters other than personal and political biases. Police have a high burden of proof, and HR people have an incentive to avoid litigation where courts overturn their decisions. So, including faculty is not sensible at all, its entirely not sensible.
2. Why would you respect confidentiality of claims? Confidentiality actually only has two real benefits: 1) Allowing a statement to be objectively evaluated; and 2) Preventing undue retaliation.
1) This is the use of a pen name, somewhat like how you attempted to in this post. Its kind of like how people will quote Hitler or some other hated figure to get their enemies to applaud, then reveal their idiocy, without the last part. Anonymity thus has its uses when making abstract arguments such as in the Federalist Papers. When you apply higher principles to the days current events a pen name can be useful such that readers do no pre-judge your arguments. This is why, for example, the recent Times anonymous Op-Ed was such a failure, it was short on philosophy and first principles, and long on partisanship and specific accusations. In the latter scenario a name must be attached for any credibility to attach (aka sexual harassment or rape allegations).
2) This is akin to a whistleblower. The whistleblower has a truth that he/she reveals to the public for the public good; however the whistleblower must be protected (at least temporarily) because otherwise he will be bankrupted because of internal backlash (one usually blows the whistle on his bosses). Now, its true that reporting an abuser is a public good, and its true that anonymity can prevent backlash, however there is a crucial difference in the majority of whistleblower cases vs. sexual abuse allegations in a Title IX court: proof other than the allegation, and no plausible other scenario where such evidence could have come about.
2a) I have no problem with a university expelling a man who raped a woman without the woman testifying and revealing her name given: A rape kit taken that has a DNA match; corroborating pictures of bruises and marks; testimony of contemporaneous actions from one or both parties, and a timely allegation. In that case I am perfectly fine with the school’s HR department conducting the inquiry anonymously such that the accuser submits a written statement and all other witnesses are to refer to the accuser as such. If the physical evidence and non-accuser testimony provides clear and convincing evidence of sexual assault, expel the person without cross-examination of the accuser. But that is rare, because those cases normally go to the police (or no one).
2b) This brings me to why would there be confidentiality for rape victims in this case? Well there is no compelling reason unless we live under Sharia law or a similar society. If that is the case, then you will lose regardless, so the fact that you win is prima facie evidence that you anonymity request is bunk. Now you could rebut that, but no one does because we don’t live in anything representing a world that shames this, we aggrandize it, reward it, and glorify it.
The fence was torn down. The bull is goring people left and right. The correct answer is “put the fence back up” and not “lessons in how to treat goring wounds.”
Teach bulls not to gore!
It’s a pretty decent piece with a lot of nuance, although it still suffers a bit from conventional feminists dogma, like the assertion that “women complainants, in particular, have been conventionally disbelieved and discredited”, when it’s actually the opposite in situations where men accuse women of abuse.
Then again, in other ways it avoids dogma, like the assertion that we can’t judge people from another time and place (and thus culture) with the standards of today.
However, I’m a little cynical because this nuance and reason seems to mainly come to the fore when someone from the ingroup is accused, but way way less often when outgroup is accused.
Members of the outgroup say sensible things all the time, but when they do it’s because they are hypocritically pretending to be reasonable because it serves their immediate needs at the moment — they are either hiding in the motte or an unexpected ox is being gored.
Anyway, it certainly feels that way. 🙂
Did anyone see this article from The Hedgehog Review? “What Is It Like to Be a Man?” by Phil Christman, subtitled “Sometimes we men feel like a bad joke.”
It’s well written and thought-provoking, but it really rubs me the wrong way. I can’t seem to get my thoughts in order about it, though, so I’d like to see what you folks think of it.
As close as I can tell, it rubs me the wrong way in that it reduces masculinity to the Duty to Protect. That’s part of it, and perhaps the part that’s seeped most into the cultural zeitgeist, but not all. At risk of conflating manhood with husband-hood, and moving from cultural to religious, the Bible calls us to be servant leaders – which includes protection, but goes well beyond it, outside the realm of “lurid, bad-movie scenarios” to the everyday.
Source?
A quick search did not turn up “servant” in any marriage context.
A quick search did not turn up “servant” in any marriage context.
So far as I understand it, and I’m not up on current non-denominational Protestant hermeneutics, it’s not necessarily within the context of marriage, it’s the idea that “The last shall be first and the first shall be last” from the Parable of the Labourers in the Vineyard, and the washing of the feet at the Last Supper where Jesus says ” “Do you understand what I have done to you? 13 You call me Teacher and Lord, and you are right, for so I am. 14 If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. 15 For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you.”
So the idea is that within Christianity, leaders should be at the service of those they lead (as in the papal title “servant of the servants of God”), and that this carries over into marriage where the husband is head of the household (as Christ is the Bridegroom and Head of the Church) and husbands should be to their wives as Christ is to the Church (see St Paul: “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her”).
Yeah, I was asking for context because there is sometimes a tendency to place very heave emphasis on the modifier there, to the extent that it almost becomes a negation.
Worth keeping in mind that not only did Christ suffer and die (and that can’t be minimized) for the church, he also chose, instructs, and disciplines the church.
I think the fairest understanding of Christian leadership is that the responsibility is emphasized and the privileges diminished, and that a good leader needs to understand the perspective of, and have the humility of, even the lowliest member of the organization.
+1: Deiseach got it exactly right. The term isn’t in the Bible, but the concept is.
Looking at it from the outside, I think he’s generalizing his own neurotic take on masculinity to men in general.
It’s entirely plausible that he’s not the only one with his point of view, and that there are many more men with milder versions of the same problem.
However, there are other men who have different bad takes on masculinity, and yet others who have a version of masculinity which works in favor of their lives rather than against them.
You said what I was feeling but couldn’t enunciate. Neurotic is the perfect adjective in this case.
And Christ the length of it! So many words for so little substance. I’m bad, but I hope I’m not that bad.
Here’s a tool which I think can analyse a lot: Karen Horney (an early psychoanalyst) if I understand her correctly, said that if people are mistreated as children (neglected, abused, or pushed to mature faster than they can) are apt to conclude that just being a human isn’t good enough, so they adopt impossible standards, such as always being right, always being altruistic, or always winning. It’s possible that one person will have multiple incompatible impossible standards.
I should take another crack at reading her– she gets into the effects of finding out that one isn’t living up those strongly held standards, and I don’t know whether she describes treatment.
Anyway, the fellow who wrote the article has a clear case of impossible standards.
It seems to me that there are a wide range of coping mechanisms and behavioral adaptations, not just high standards. It also seems to me that such a need doesn’t (only) have to reflect mistreatment, but can result from a specific personality or mental aberration. For example, a naturally highly anxious person may need certain coping mechanism.
Arguable even most ‘normal’ humans have limited capability of dealing with reality and apply coping mechanisms.
Her being a psychoanalyst raises some strong red flags as that field has a history of coming up with fancy theories and then searching for cherry picked evidence or pseudo-evidence.
One thing that strikes me as ironic is how chivalrous his feminism is.
My stereotype of male feminists was that they either suffer from subclinically low self interest or are cynical predators, but his case seems like an extension of exactly the same misplaced masculine values that the article describes.
In his overeager acceptance of the role of a bumbling sitcom dad, he takes the pleasure of being overly generous while avoiding the scrutiny such an act usually brings and satisfying his value of not making a big deal of his virtue.
I’m not sure if the article is only meant to satisfy this need or if we’re supposed to understand this behaviour as fellow stoic men and adopt it.
If you wish to be ungenerous, the article engages in virtue signaling and humble-bragging on multiple levels.
This, I think, is the section that really gets under my skin. “Men are a joke. If you don’t accept that, you’re bitter and defensive. That’s society’s fault. That also means that if you’re not a cis white male I get to call you bitter and defensive if you think men aren’t a joke, but of course it’s not your fault like it is mine. But also you deserve for women to not trust you.”
I’ll freely admit that part of me feels attacked here, but I also think the author is caught in a axiomatic box which only allows him to identify masculinity with bitter self-recrimination, and that his attempt to “examine” masculinity, while not invalid, is severely constrained by it. Why does he want to be the last one off the boat? Surely not because for him self-sacrifice is a component of love; he can’t bring himself to admit that his experience of love is defined by his willingness to sacrifice himself. Instead, because his wife doesn’t like that part of him, he projects it onto masculinity and offers it for flagellation. He’s unwilling to consider the possibility that even though it’s “masculine,” “pointless,” and possibly even cruel to his wife, it has essential validity.
I think his view of masculinity, self-hating as it is, almost seems to approach a dysphoric longing for a masculinity he despairs of ever attaining. He believes so much in this institution of masculinity, and is so distressed by the possibility of lacking membership, that his attempts to introspect immediately externalize. He doesn’t ask why he doesn’t take an aspirin, he asks why men don’t take asprin. I don’t (and it’s true, I don’t, unless I’m trying to sleep and can’t) because I think that it’s better to remain conscious of [pain/tiredness/emotions] that are indicative of underlying problems than to chemically suppress them; I’m happier for not taking it. Is that reinforced by cultural perceptions of masculinity? Probably. I’ve been told I’m an idiot for this, though I haven’t been called a chauvinist, but there’s still a logic to it that I find convincing. It has internal support. I don’t sense that in anything he says or describes himself doing, and while I can sympathize with him for feeling that way, I think it makes it impossible for him to see men generally as anything but, as he says, bad jokes.
You! You put my thoughts in order! Thank you. Particularly your middle paragraph.
The part you quote is pretty bad, but it’s not the nadir. I think the metaphorical bottom of the article is at the literal bottom, in footnote 15:
How far off are we from “I realize an article rejecting humanity may come as an insult to androids, ems, and others who strive to be accepted as human; but one must really consider that it is the notion of human supremacy that wrongs them, rather than a movement that seeks to move past the privilege granted to meat-bags.”
I will say that I just attempted to read it, but after a certain amount of it found it unreadable. I will say that I can assert with 95% certainty that I consider myself more manly than the man he holds himself out to be in the portions I read, and while many of his Headers would otherwise be quite manly, the ones I read made him appear to be not manly at all, more of an excuse making loser.
If someone has a later portion they consider compelling please direct me to it, but really this guy seems to me to be a self-flagellating loser who’s greatest achievement is being linked to by a commentor on SSC.
It does rub the wrong way because it equates being a man with being stupid. Why didn’t I buy pillows? Oh, that was the chosen discomfort of masculinity! And then umpteen instances of “doing painful crap I don’t enjoy because er, um, some reason”.
Which elicits the natural reaction from readers of “well if it’s painful crap you don’t enjoy, why not stop doing it?” And the answer seems to be “eh, I have no idea why except that toxic masculinity or feminism or summat”. It’s as though sitting down and thinking for five minutes about what he’s doing, what he wants, and if A matches with B is some alien concept that never occurred to him as he grunts and sweats his way through life.
I wouldn’t think I’d have to explain this to the wise old woman of the tribe, but this really is what men are like. Or at least many are, and they attribute this to manliness, that is, they will men not acting like this as unmanly.
We can stop doing painful crap (in fact our revealed preference is to not do it), but we can’t stop desiring to do painful crap.
I do not know whether men were always like this, whether they inevitably get like this under such unprecedented lack of hardship, or if this is just a social construct we’ve created recently.
I can’t be sure of this, because I’m neuroatypical, but I think (this particular variant, at least) is specific to the US. So I’m guessing social construct.
I am Eastern European and me and at least a number of my friends have it.
I’m used to men grunting and sweating their way through life, but I’m not used to them whining about having to do it and they don’t know why they’re doing it and why does society force them into the role of doing it while they’re doing it.
Mate (addressing the writer of the article here), if you don’t want to be like that, then don’t be like that. If you’re rejecting the traditional role of men because it’s antithetical to feminism or trans men or whatever, then acknowledge “I cannot be lord and master because I don’t accept the principles underlying that, that men as the stronger sex have a duty to use that strength on behalf of the weaker, like women” and then go find some other way of being a husband. Don’t ask me to simultaneously agree with you that your college distance running was absurd pointless masochism and admire you for it at the same time.
I remember this anecdote from Denis Leary’s “No Cure for Cancer” show, and it really does describe a kind of rural Irish stoicism (that applied to women as well in a different way) so the guy complaining about how hard it is to be a man because a man has to be hard gets no sympathy from me, mainly because yeah, that was the expectation everyone had, what makes you special?
Oh, yes indeed, taking an aspirin is way more manly than whining about cultural expectations that you never take an aspirin.
Knowing when to not care about cultural expectations is a part of masculinity.
“A man can do what he wants, but not want what he wants.”
He doesn’t complain about society forcing him to do anything, he’s annoyed with himself holding a value system that to him appears to be irrational and harmful to its advertised purpose.
“Find some other way of being a husband” sounds like something that scores you a Fields medal in gender studies.
He considers pointless masochism to be admirable, so he asks (in an act of pointless masochism) for this admiration to be accepted in some form despite being antithetical to the feminist project.
So, the way this manifests for me is, I like doing stupid painful crap. The crap I choose generally isn’t that painful, and I feel proud of it afterwards, so I’m almost always glad I did it. That’s why I keep doing it, and I’ve always assumed I’d stop if that ceased to be the case.
My girlfriend likes to walk up mountains. I’ve done it with her, and there’s plenty of pain involved. So not strictly a male pathology.
I think he’s exaggerating for rhetorical purposes, he probably enjoys it too.
Of course some women also enjoy struggling, but I wouldn’t judge a woman who didn’t the same as I would a man.
A healthy masculinity does, at times, eschew comfort in order to train and accustom one to function well in a harsher environment and to master one’s own body. Living without a pillow is akin to fasting.
Yeah. I think this is pretty common, and it’s part of the reason the article actually sucked me in at the beginning. Speaking personally, denying myself things has always been pretty easy, or maybe I should say “uncomplicated.” (Holding myself to positive obligations has always been a lot harder; look at me failing women over here!) I haven’t done anything as stupid as carrying a desk home myself, but I’ve done lesser things in the same spirit.
Living without a pillow is pretty typical ‘young guy out on his own for the first time where his mother has been the one in the home doing stuff like buying furnishings’. The reason it never occurred to him to buy his own goddamn pillows is because up till then that had been “Mom’s job”. That it took him getting a girlfriend to finally clue him into the fact that pillows are not provided by the Bedding Fairy in the night but you have to purchase them your own self is, again, the kind of anecdote that gets told and indeed used in comedy routines, to the point where women get annoyed by it as coming under “emotional labour” – yeah, we have to replace your mother and teach you how to function as an adult, otherwise you’d continue living like a dog.
So you’d expect the point of this little story to be “thinking about it now, why didn’t I buy my own pillows? Why did I expect that to be a woman’s job, even on a subconscious level?” and then something about how parents should teach their sons as well as their daughters things like how to do their own washing and cook and the rest of it, but he goes off into a self-indulgent spiral of how hard it is to be a man when all you have is traditional roles that no longer fit the modern world oh look at me I’m so tortured and deep.
Oh brother.
I think you’re missing the point here, Deiseach. He could have told a story like that about womenfolk doing all the pillow-buying, and I’ve seen stories like that told. But he wasn’t making the point that he didn’t think about things like that, he was making the point that even when did occur to him he took the harder option, because that’s what the voice of masculinity in his head told him to do.
Has anyone made a comic that basically shows a bell curve (or normal distribution, if being reminded of the eponymous book is triggering) with a speech bubble pointing at a speck just a hair past the long tail on one side or the other saying “Wow, this social system we’re under sure is oppressive, isn’t it?”
I’m not trying to say any particular more is perfect or even on net beneficial, but someone with an extreme view might not be representative. I don’t think someone with a view of masculinity so particular that he sleeps on wadded up laundry says much about the Patriarchy either way.
I just read it and it bothers me because in every economic analysis that has ever been done, women have worked less than men. The studies he is citing conveniently includes homework such as cooking and cleaning – and ignores the fact that men do quite a lot of that too.
It seems like a really weird mistake for someone who can write that well to make, so I feel like there’s a lot of personal bias here.
My reading is that he doesn’t believe it himself, he’s just being charitable because he deeply believes men should be doing more and taking less credit anyways.
It rubs me the wrong way, and a major part of it (for my tastes) is the complete disconnect between his descriptions and the actions he describes.
Are any of these examples epic in any way? Are any of the the most costly way (unless you only mean effort cost, which just goes right into inefficient)? He sounds like a guy who literally doesn’t have any idea to do anything.
9/10 experts would tell you if you are literally never not sore from the gym you are working out way to much and way to hard. He doesn’t know how to remove a tree stump, or that there are plenty of ‘masculine’ ways to dig one out, and far more ‘epic’ ones as well.
His writing comes across (to me) as oblivious, and someone who is telling it like it is while clearly having no idea about anything is grating.
Maybe he means “epic” in a more classic sense, as in a work that’s really long? It certainly sounds epic in that sense.
Yeah, his descriptions of the garden and yard work sound more like “never learned from my father how to do it the right way” more than any epic “Sing, muse, of the muscle strained-man, gym-haunting, garden-vexed”.
Epic whinging, I have to admit. You don’t have to enjoy doing necessary work, either you can’t afford to hire someone to clean your guttering and so you do it yourself, or you pay a man with a van to do these kind of jobs because you don’t want to climb ladders and dig out muck. Some men enjoy doing these jobs, that doesn’t mean all men do. Same with women and housework (I have not knowingly ironed anything in years, thank God for modern fabrics and crease-free settings on the washing machine and tumble dryer, yet there are other women love ironing and find it relaxing and soothing).
Yeah, even if a Real Man removes his own stump, he rents a stump grinder or a stump puller to do it. Doing really hard things by hand was for before humanity invented power tools.
I used to clean gutters by going up on the roof and doing it from the top. It’s easier that way because you don’t have to move the ladder constantly, just walk along the roof. Not for those fearful of heights however. Doing it with a short ladder is just masochism, not masculinity.
I’m loathe to defend this guy, but for a lot of “hard labor” situations, like cleaning gutters, where there is no easy way to do the job, someone who doesn’t really know any better might not stop to consider “hmm, this seems too hard, perhaps there’s an easier way…”
The issue isn’t that he doesn’t’ know how to do stuff as there are many things that I don’t know how to do, its that he is so oblivious to the fact that he doesn’t know how to do things well that he presents this obvious flaw as a strength and then goes on to lecture his audience. Who would listen to someone with so little awareness, both self awareness and a complete lack of understanding that many people do know how to do these things.
I have to say, I found it neither well written nor thought-provoking. His personal observations of manhood all conflict with mine, his supporting evidence is all stuff I already knew, and the information density is horrible.
Somebody told me that Scott was interested in meetup attendance numbers; we had 12 in Boston yesterday. I’m not sure where else to put this, so I’m putting it here.
I have a question (a desperate one): My aunt came to the US looking for a second opinion about her cancer treatment. She was in AZ for three months and now she’s at my house and will spend 10 days here, then she’ll travel back to Brazil. Somehow she lost her last nine tamoxifen (20 mg) pills during her trip here. She is now very, very worried about missing 9 doses. She’s been taking it for one and a half years. How serious is it to miss 9 doses? What do people usually do when they forget or lose vital medication during a trip?
Obligatory not a doctor and have no specific training in oncology other than a background in molecular biology.
It is most likely inconsequential, or of such minor consequence that in the long run it is not an issue. Tamoxifen is, for laypurposes, a drug which stops oestrogen from exerting growth-promoting effects on breast cancer cells and exerts it’s own anti-proliferative effect. It does this by, in effect, inducing the production of certain gene products and suppressing the production of others. This kind of thing is a more long term effect biologically and it is not really a case of missed doses will let the cancer cells out of their cage so to speak. Yeah, ideally you keep taking it because you want to exert the effect constantly. But we’re talking about a therapy that many will be on for the order of decades, 9 days in the scheme of things is not a huge amount.
As for what to do when you lose medication – i’m not familiar with the US/Brazil health systems in this regard. I would go to a pharmacy with her original script for advice, i’m not sure if you’ll have much luck there – you could also ring a local hospital with an oncology centre for advice. I imagine you’ll run into bureaucratic walls, but it can’t hurt to try. Perhaps someone from the US might be better able to answer that.
Thank you for taking the time to answer my question. I really appreciate it.
I’m heading to sao paulo and rio de janeiro for 8 days in November.
1) Does anyone on here live in either of those two cities and want to meet up?
2) Does anyone on here have any recommendations for either of those two cities (aside from the usual)?
Thanks!
Didn’t spend a whole load of time in Rio de Janeiro when I was there (and obviously I now regret not going to the National Museum while it was not on fire), but one charming little bit of the city that I visited was the Parque das Ruinas, where they have preserved the ruins of a turn-of-the-20th-century mansion as a little cultural centre, on a hill overlooking central Rio with a great view of the city – if you’re comfortable with heights – and if not, Rio is probably not the place for you 🙂
I’ve only been to SP.
These probably count as the usual recommendations, but the Pinacoteca and Iberapuera Park are both really nice.
SP has a lot of people of Italian descent so you can get good pizza etc. there.
I didn’t have time to do this, but I would have liked to take a day trip from SP to Santos: the route through the coastal mountain range looks quite dramatic, and Santos has some neat heritage as the premier coffee-exporting port in the world.
Have fun!
I enjoy markets and Sao Paulo has a reasonably good one, although my favorite was in Belo Horizonte. I don’t know about Rio.
In reading strange takes on weird issues across large swathes of the internet, I’ve seen a lot of contrasting opinions on things, but one topic about which I can recall exactly zero people dissenting despite hearing hundreds of different people’s opinions is the moral status of Elsevier and the like. I can’t even recall a single instance in which someone’s recounted a minor redeeming quality of anything they do. By all accounts this seems to be a fairly accurate assessment and I don’t know of anything to contradict the thesis that Elsevier is basically uniformly awful, but it seems worth inquiring about: anyone have a steelman of this sort of thing? I would assume that out of the thousands of people involved in some capacity with their endeavors, someone has at least tried to justify it.
The closest thing I’ve found was this comment (the only such in that thread, if I didn’t miss something), which only holds if one conditions on the idea that knowledge-seeking institutions are dangerous and thus worth inhibiting.
The way I see it, there’s a particular need that Elsevier (and company) serves – there are a bunch of important organizations e.g. funding agencies, various regulatory bodies and gov’t agencies who all (a) want a way to evaluate whether something is “good research”; (b) don’t want to have the capacity to do that evaluation themselves; and (c) don’t trust the universities or the researchers they’re reviewing or other organizations controlled by the researchers they’re reviewing to do that evaluation.
They want an outsourced way to get a number “the product of this research group is 7.3 good” in a way that’s somewhat correlated with reality, somewhat comparable across all the various disciplines, and shifts any possible blame for misevaluation to some other authority. There’s some consensus that doing it *well* might be nearly impossible, but anyway such a metric is needed and they’ll use whatever fits the needs best even if all alternatives are poor. Elsevier is providing such a service (SCOPUS), and so is the rest of the industry (e.g. Web of Science). The existing journal and review structure/process, as well as all the motivation and incentives to follow that process is deeply tied into the need to provide this service. The various incentives to avoid Elsevier (e.g. self-publishing, Arxiv, new open-access journals, etc) don’t show a credible way to fill this niche and provide this service, so in that regard Elsevier is fulfilling a real need. You could argue that perhaps in an ideal world this service wouldn’t be needed, but in our world it is considered an absolute necessity by the people holding all the cards for research funding.
I don’t necessarily disagree with the general internet takes about the moral aspect of having a large proportion of humanity’s expert knowledge locked away in walled gardens. I find it is a topic that irks me though because people ascribe moral motives to publishers like Elsevier. I mean it is obvious why they as a company act the way they do.
I think peterispaikens answer is a good one. They hopefully function as both an access point and a quality rating system. It is a bad system, but in that way perhaps better than open access. My preference would be a system that involved paid peer review.
I’m going to attack Elsevier-owned journals yet again, but I’m going to give a general-purpose argument that should rebut any defense of such journals. If you ever do find a defense of such journals, consider this attack and see if it applies.
Of course printers used to be important. But some journals are owned by Elsevier and other journals are merely printed by Elsevier. Comparison shows that ownership by Elsevier has provided no benefits.
It recently happened to me that something I understood to be true for a long time got completely falsified in light of pretty trivial evidence, which I came across by accident. For no obvious cultural or political reason, I went through my formative years hearing a lot about Yitzhak Rabin mainly from people casually citing examples of questionable characters turning out good in the end.
Over time I developed a mental model of his death, wherein he was assassinated (true) by a member of Hamas (false), punctuating one of the many bouts of violent conflict between Israel and Palestine. Turns out he was actually killed by Yigal Amir, a conservative jew from Israel, who vehemently opposed the Oslo Accords which Rabin signed as part of a diplomatic effort between Israel and the PLO.
Has this happened to anyone else? It’s a mixed feeling of excitement for having ones beliefs updated and embarrassment for not looking into things more, but I really like it.
I will say in your defense that the fake reality you constructed for yourself did you no harm on a larger scale (unless your were quizzed on this question and lost a job). Sometimes small misconceptions could be helpful to your interpretation of the world. Say you see an apple drop (which is by random chance), then you see some rats run and decide its time to leave the area based on the combination. Then an earthquake happens. You have become right based on luck. Same happened to you in this situation, you demonized (correctly) Hamas based on a misunderstanding.
I disagree that this is a harmless mistake, because while Hamas is bad, the Israeli extreme right are very bad too (including using terror against Palestinians). Furthermore, the narrative that the Palestinians are preventing peace is common, but not very fair.
Believing that Rabin was killed by Hamas can very easily help create or maintain an alief or belief in a one-sided narrative.
I’m curious about how many non-academic people here have a personal subscription to one or more academic journals for pleasure.
I’m not a historian and my only connection to the field is that I studied it in undergrad, but I’m a member of the American Historical Association simply because I enjoy reading the American Historical Review. It might be possible for me to scrounge up PDFs through local libraries or something, but I love having hard copies. I’ve considered adding other journals too, but neither my income nor my living space are big enough for me to start my own academic library.
It seems likely that for STEM journals, this would be less useful due to (1) the availability of resources like arXiv.org, (2) higher cost, and (3) for hard copies, the sheer shelf space they would take up. (I’ve seen science journals on library shelves that are as much as a dozen hefty volumes per year, so I can only assume the print versions aren’t too widely distributed.) However, there are certainly people here who are interested in history, psychology, political science, etc.…
Structural Engineering Post Series
Continued from here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/08/29/open-thread-109-25/#comment-663922
@Hoopyfreund covered some mechanics here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/16/open-thread-110-5/#comment-669181
Statics (continuted)
I apologize for the long time between these posts. I got into some longer hours at work, and let this project fall by the wayside a little bit. I’d like to thank Hoopyfreund for putting it back front and center for me.
I’m going to continue on from my last post on statics. Since there were no questions or discussion, I’m going to assume there was either little interest in that particular topic, or that I made it so opaque that it was useless to people who didn’t already know the material. Consequently, I’ll fly through this one, just for the sake of completeness. My intent here is to expand a little bit on the concept of load path, to explain how we determine what the path for each load is.
In the last post, I covered how the principles of static equilibrium describe how loads are distributed to supports of a beam. I’ll talk a little bit about how loads are distributed to structural elements by an engineer.
Most loads on a structure are distributed; that is, they are some force per unit area. Floor loads are one example, where a standard floor loading for an office in the US is 50 pounds per square foot. The traditional concept used is tributary area. For example, if you have a floor consisting of a slab supported by beams, the assumption is that if you draw a line midway between the beams, each beam gets the share on each side of the line.
This assumes that the floor system is one-way. If you have an area of floor bounded by beams, if the aspect ratio of that area is over about 2:1, you can neglect the contribution of the beams on the short side, and assume the floor load is distributed to the beams on the long side. This also means that the floor can be designed by considering only the short direction–you just have to take a unit width of the floor and design it as a beam spanning the short direction.
If the area is more square, conversely, the system will be a two-way slab, and you’ll have to distribute using a more complex pattern. The traditional way is to draw a 45° line from each corner until they meet, and then draw a line connecting the meeting points. If you’ve got a square area, the 45° lines will meet at the center point, and you’ll have a triangle of tributary area for each beam. If the area is rectangular, you’ll have triangles for the short side, and two trapezoids for the long side.
One-way slabs are common in steel buildings, and two-way in concrete.
Once you have the load on each beam, you can figure out what the load each beam imposes on the member supporting it (girders or columns), and then what that member imposes on its supporting members, until you’ve gotten all the way down to the foundation.
Tributary area is used for lateral loads as well. For example, wind acts on the side of a building. The wind pressure on the outside wall is usually distributed up and down to the floors above and below. Each floor slab, then, acts as a diaphragm, which transfers the load collectors or drag struts–usually the floor beams discussed a few paragraphs ago–and the drag struts carry it to the Main Wind Force Resisting System, wich are usually one of two things: Frames, which are collections of beams, columns, and ties designed to resist lateral load. The other option commonly used are shear walls, which are walls that are solid over most of their extent–if you have a softcover book at hand, it’s easy to bend the book out of plane, but difficult to deform the book into a parallelogram. That’s how shear walls resist lateral load.
Once it’s in the MWFRS, of course, each element there transfers load as above until you’re in the foundation. Snow loads, rain, earth pressure, etc. are all similar. Seismic is a little weirder, because it’s a dynamic process, but the most common methods will ultimately boil down to distributing loads according to a set of rules and ensuring a load path. Sometimes wind can be odd, too, because you can get periodic excitation, but that’s more a concern for large or otherwise oddball structures.
Next, I’m going to move on to more discussion of building codes. I’ll have more to say on the structural sections, but I want to cover some basics on the codes as a whole.
I don’t think this is a good assumption. One of the things I had to learn when doing Naval Gazing was that how much people like something is only loosely coupled to how many comments I get. It could mean that there’s no interest, or that you’ve done a good job of explaining it, and nobody has any questions or comments to make. That’s pretty much where I was last time (and this time, except for that note).
Adding to this: I didn’t pay attention to the first post (on statics), as I’m already quite familiar with the subject. I’m eagerly awaiting the post on building codes.
This is one of the times where upvotes would be useful.
Back the ancient days of apas (amateur press associations— what people did before the internet), there was RAEBNC– Read and Enjoyed, But No Comment. They were frustrating if you wanted comments, but obviously better than no feedback.
Yeah, fair enough. I read every posting on Navalgazing, but rarely comment.
Well, I’m not commenting because I don’t know enough about the topic under discussion, but I am finding it interesting and educational. Me too dumb for the maths, but that’s not your fault 🙂
Well, the one thing I was trying to do was make this accessible without math. That is, to give people who aren’t good at math at least a qualitative understanding of “if you have a beam that’s not moving, it must have exactly as much force acting upwards on it as you have acting downwards on it, and engineers can calculate what those forces are and where they act.”
The downside to this forum is that you don’t have pictures, which makes qualitative understanding harder.
When I was age 7, 8, 9, ‘male chauvinism’ was almost omnipresent among my peers – and the number of factual references to male chauvinism among children that I’ve come across in the next three decades, is zero.
In childhood, that it was almost omnipresent led me to assume that it is strongly based on biology.
The decades of observation that it’s virtually unreferenced makes me wonder whether that is right and what is the actual truth.
Now, to the details: What can I say specifically about this ‘male chauvinism’ among children?
It looked, acted and quacked like one.
I observed it as a heterosexual boy, and
At the same time, I found it completely alien, completely at odds with my common sense, which led me to ask myself countless questions.
What is its nature? Why am I different? What is its spread? etc. etc.
It happened in a society where females were: school teachers, mothers, distinguished professionals, a female was the head of government. Try as I might, I saw no way that this perspective on females is or can be transmitted from the adults to the children to such an extent that it dominates almost every boy.
Therefore – I reasoned – it is by all chance biologically based, and age-specific.
I would liken its moral status to the medical status of flat feet: perfectly commonplace and normal in children while pathological in adults.
I could also suggest that it may be specific to modern, settled societies and virtually absent among many hunter-gatherer societies.
But why do I fail to recall a single discussion of it.
Memory failure? My memory is apparently normal.
Lack of reading, lack of looking it up? Right now, googling about sexism or male chauvinism in childhood leads me to zero results.
Maybe it’s present in some backward environments, absent in the more enlightened ones, and the enlightened observers just fail to notice it among the unenlightened kids? Maybe …& does not look likely.
Maybe it’s a victim of political calculations related to sexual interests, and simply no one finds it in their interest to speak about its existence and wide spread?
And after I post this, a bunch of feminist witches will draw a pentagram around my name and make me condemn me to self-combustion or lifelong celibacy?
Maybe, … Even without the witch part, this whole thing strikes me as strange
You are just describing a nonentity.
Maybe it’s just some tribalism?
I don’t think 7 years old is too young to pick up societal memes though.
I’ve seen a study that claimed that babies are already being treated differently, where parents are more likely to respond to a crying girl than boy. So if boys are refused empathy at such an early age already, it’s perfectly possible that most are taught survival strategies that are based on self-reliance and dominance very early on.
Against the minimum wage:
Assume someone’s labor is worth $10/hour. What does it mean for someone’s labor to be “worth” $10/hour? See the first third of “The Cambist and Lord Iron”. The value of something is what the market will bear; it’s what costumers are willing to pay for the labor. If the most somebody is willing to pay to have you mow the grass is $10/hour, the value of your grass mowing labor is $10/hour. It doesn’t matter if you work really hard, it doesn’t matter if you have 2 children starving at home. That has nothing to do with what your labor is worth. Your labor is worth what people are willing to pay for it. And since trades are mutually beneficent exchanges, the maximum price they are willing to pay for it is the price where they are just barely getting any value out of the trade. That’s it.
So, again, suppose someone’s labor is worth $10/hour. This is what the company charges the costumer. The company then takes the $10/hour, pays the employee $8/hour, and pockets the remaining $2/hour. (Why isn’t the company paying him even less? Because the employee can quit and work for another company which pays him $8/hour.) Now suppose the minimum wage is raised to $15/hour. What happens? Well, we have already established that that company can’t sell his labor for more than $10/hour. So, at best, the company would be LOSING $5/hour by employing him. So of course the company fires him, or refuses to hire him, and now he is unemployed. Lawn-mowing was his most profitable skill (otherwise he would have already been doing something else and earning more money), so he is now UNEMPLOYABLE. He’s probably not gonna starve, but he is gonna have to get by on one or more of welfare, charity, under-the-table work, or crime. HOW ON EARTH is this an improvement?
The Marxist would note that the corporation is pocketing the $2/hour difference and calling it exploitation/stealing. So why doesn’t the guy just sell his labor to the costumer directly and pocket the full $10/hour? Coordination is hard. The company has guys specializing on advertising, maintaining a costumer list, calling other people in when the first guy gets sick, dealing with costumer complaints, etc… Which allows the guy to just show up and do his job. If he was working by himself, any hour he would be spending on advertising, organizing, etc… would be hours he would not be earning money. Plus government regulation that prevents him from selling his services directly, but that’s evil.
And yes, this generalizes all the way down to our current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. I bite that bullet. Not only should the minimum wage not be raised to $15/hour, the minimum wage should be eliminated altogether. If I thought raising the minimum wage would ACTUALLY result in everyone earning at least $15/hr with no unemployment, I would be all for it. I’m not some evil mutant who hates workers. But it won’t. If you want everyone to make at least $15/hr, the idea you actually want is wage subsidies, not minimum wage.
I think I agree with the high-level point of view you’re presenting, but a few points here and there:
This assumes that the market is liquid enough to support this action, and that the cost to the worker of changing jobs (including whatever unemployment period there is in between) is less than the value of him working for a boss that doesn’t (outwardly) plan to lower his wage.
Or he keeps his job and his Company passes the increased costs onto their customers (home owners with lawns), who struggle to switch providers for this minimum wage service because the wage has gone up uniformly, so they bare it and the cost of living increases. Whatever job losses that follow would be proportional to the % of homeowners who start mowing their own lawns instead.
Even though you don’t explicitly endorse it per se, why would wage subsidies be a good thing?
The argument you’ve left out is that a minimum wage reduces the independent bargaining power of low skilled workers. The other facet to this is that laws which enforce equal-pay can paradoxically hurt the poor and minorities more, since for the same price a discriminatory employer will choose to employ someone from their in-group, absent any bargaining power of the minority worker to make an offer.
That’s just denying the premise that the work was “worth” $10/hour to customers.
If the work really is worth only $10/hour to customers then raising the price doesn’t (in the long run) increase revenue. $10/hour is the revenue-maximizing price; if firms could earn more total revenue by raising the price to customers to $17/hour (enough to pay workers $15/hour and still cover $2 overhead) they would have already done that.
When you raise the price above the revenue-maximizing price, revenue declines because people find substitutes. Perhaps they’ll just shut up and pay the higher price this month, but in subsequent months they’ll find ways to pay less such that overall revenue for your firm and/or the entire industry declines. The only way for this not to happen is if people stop responding to incentives. So here’s a few things that change when the price increases. In addition to some people just mowing their own lawn others will:
– buy lawn-mowing robots to mow their lawn with no labor cost
– let some or all of the lawn turn into high grass
– keep the lawn but let it grow taller by mowing less often
– switch to grass variants that grow more slowly to need less mowing
– switch to ground cover that doesn’t require mowing (honeysuckle, iceplant)
– replace lawns with rock gardens or orchards or pavement
– in new homes, lawns on offer shrink or entirely fall out of fashion
A market price of $10/hour for mowing takes all this into account – it’s the price at which if you charge less you lose money (even though you get more business) because you’re not charging enough per hour and if you charge more you lose money (even though you’re making more per hour) because you get less business.
And yes, firms are price-takers because if they charge too much, somebody else can jump in and undercut to steal the business. But firms are also price-takers because customer demand for the product they sell isn’t infinite. You’re not just competing with other suppliers of your product, you’re also competing with substitutes…and cartelizing the industry doesn’t help with that at all.
In the case of McDonalds – a company selling food – it’s at least possible to argue that everybody fundamentally needs to consume food so they’ll just have to suck it up if it gets uniformly more expensive. But who needs a large well-trimmed lawn?
Reasoning about hypotheticals is fine, but when you attempt to draw real-life conclusions from them (which jaimeastorga2000 did), then challenging the assumptions is not just allowed, but essential.
Who needs fast-food? You could also cook your own food at home.
@Glen Raphael
This is only true if demand outstrips supply. In that case, suppliers compete mainly against substitutes.
However, if supply outstrips demand, suppliers compete mainly against each other. In that case they could increase their revenue if they collude to increase prices. A minimum wage is a legislative and legal way to collude to increase the price of labor.
A higher minimum wage will cause shifts in the labor market, as conditions are not the same for different kinds of labor. For some labor, the increase will benefit the workers, for other labor, it will harm them. Workers also have some flexibility, so some will change jobs as a result of the change.
Any claim that the effect of the minimum wage is unidirectional and obvious seem vapid to me and the actual effects can most likely only be approximated with complex modelling.
A couple of arguments in favour (largely to point out that people who support minimum wages aren’t all people who have just failed to think through simple consequences):
Say instead that the minimum wage in your example was raised to $9. This makes it still in the interest of the the business to employ the worker, but does reduce their profits – unless they raise their prices to maintain the profit level and pass the cost on to the consumer. This is more possible if there’s lots of competition in that particular industry and consumers could pick a business where this wasn’t done (or done to a lesser extent). Similar arguments suggest that if there are few employers in an area, the reduced level of competition in the labour market allows them to pay lower wages, and a minimum wage could increase this. See here for a (partisan) summary. Obviously this is contested by other economists.
There’s also macro-focused, slightly woolier arguments about how increasing wages for lower-paid workers can increase demand because they spend a higher proportion of their income. This seems to depend on whether rich people just sit on piles of cash, or whether you think profits do find their way back into the economy to stimulate demand just as much as wages for lower-paid workers.
I’m not necessarily in favour of minimum wages over wage subsidies/negative income taxes/universal incomes. But there are (I think) reasonable arguments that minimum wages don’t necessarily raise unemployment.
I’m not sure I understand this argument.
If it is illegal to employ a lawn-mower for less than $15, some people would decide to pay them $15, while other would mow their lawn themselves or live with high grass. In this theoretical setup, it is no good arguing how many would decide either way. But no company would pay the employees $15 while still charging the customer $10.
On the other hand, the employee’s working time is a finite resource. Human dignity would prohibit selling it for less money than needed to support himself and his family.
I’d think the real offense against human dignity would be throwing the employee’s working time on the scrap heap because its value fails to pass some arbitrary threshold. I’ve never understood the widespread assumption that anyone who can’t be 100% self-supporting ought to be 0% self-supporting instead.
I’m not sure I have a comment on the minimum wage, but I hadn’t read “The Cambist and Lord Iron” and I quite liked it, so thank you for the link.
I want to signal-boost that this is a very enjoyable short story.
Likewise.
You’ve got to compare the utility lost by those who wish they could work for under the wage floor, to the utility gained by those who are glad they are being propped up by it.
Let’s say, hypothetically, that a $15 minimum wage causes 1 out of 100 minimum wage workers to lose their job. We both agree that this one worker has lost utility. But in order to determining if this is bad policy, you have to looked at what the other workers have gained, and see if its a good trade-off.
It gets even easier, when most of the people who have a skill level with a market rate of less than minimum wage, would qualify for disability or social security. This means their utility loss would be relative minimal.
If you are going to go the utility argument you have to include all of the customers who lose utility by paying higher prices, and the cost of long term growth by restricting the dynamic processes of the economy.
Then we also got to consider the utility loss by the unemployed by having them work stressful, low compensated jobs, and the impact in their health.
Do notice that a lot of the unemployed would not get a job at the minimum wage, even if you increased it, due to a bunch of factors, so working the minimum is not just an equation of $/hours. There are costs to working in minimum wage jobs.
Studies of unemployment in the US associate being unemployed with greater stresses and health impacts, and they find that being unemployed has similar negative effects to losing a loved one.
Why would the casual arrow be this direction? It is far more likely given that almost no jobs in the US pay the minimum wage for long stretches that people who are unemployed are so because no one wants to hire them, not because they are to good for work*
*With exceptions for bad welfare policy leading to onerous marginal tax rates.
Marx demonstrates, starting with his pamphlet “Value, Price, and Profit,” that, contra Ricardo’s “Iron Law of Real Wages,” that increases in (nominal) wages will, all other things being equal, leave the final prices of commodities unchanged while decreasing the rate of profit in all lines of business that are affected…thus increasing the real wage. (The “all other things being equal” part is very important! If the increase in nominal wages coincides with an increase in the monetary base of token fiat money that outpaces the rate of increase in the holdings of commodity-money (gold) in that country, then the final prices of commodities will not remain unchanged, but will instead inflate. There is a common misconception that businesses simply calculate their costs and then add a pre-determined “mark-up” to give rise to the final commodity price and the profit rate. However, if businesses could do this, then why wouldn’t they insist on as high of a mark-up as is imaginable? In reality, these attempted mark-ups must be accommodated by an increase in the monetary base; if they are not, then insufficient monetarily-effective demand will leave commodities unsold at the higher prices and force businesses, under pain of competition, to reduce their prices once again and simply eat the higher wage costs and thus lower profit rates).
If the minimum wage is, let’s say, doubled…then that will tend to lower the average rate of profit, as well as interest rates on average over the long-term (interest rates that approach or exceed the average profit rate cannot be supported over the long-term because there is no profit of enterprise leftover and no incentive to be an industrial capitalist as opposed to a financial capitalist…and industrial capital is where surplus value is generated before it is shared out to rentiers and finance capitalists).
However, the doubling of the minimum wage will affect the profitability of some lines of business more than others. Those lines of business that rely more on complex labor-power and capital-intensive methods (i.e. those businesses with a high “organic composition of capital” in Marx’s terminology) will see their profit rates decline less than average, and will not be making above-average rates of profit in the short-term. It will be the opposite with industries that rely disproportionately on unskilled labor.
Over the medium-run, capital will move out of the labor-intensive sectors where a below-average rate of profit is being made and into the capital-intensive sectors. Supply of the labor-intensive goods will decrease, driving up the market prices of the labor-intensive goods beyond their former levels until the production of those labor-intensive goods by a typical producer are now making an average rate of profit once again. Accordingly, supply of the capital-intensive goods will increase, driving down the market-prices of the capital-intensive goods until those goods now make an average rate of profit for a typical producer.
Within each industry, the higher minimum wage will disproportionately penalize the producers who are labor-intensive and comparatively reward the high-productivity producers with larger market-share and expanded incentives for their individual production as the labor-intensive producers go out of business. In this way, the higher minimum wage will spur on productivity growth, just as the high wages in England spurred on the Industrial Revolution, and how the comparatively high wages in the American North spurred on its industrialization to overtake England’s by the late 1800s.
What will happen to overall employment, though? First, capital will be moving from labor-intensive sectors and enterprises to capital-intensive sectors and enterprises, which will decrease the amount of employment, all other things being equal. Second, the average rate of profit will decrease. If some capitalists react by putting money in bank accounts rather than spend it on their own production, then this should have no net effect because that addition of money into the banking system will tend to lower interest rates and spur on other capitalists to make use of that money to expand production. But if profit rates decline to such a low level that there is suddenly very little opportunity cost to hoarding money in the form of gold for the added security, then we would witness an absolute decline in employment due to the lowered profit rates.
If the market were perfectly and instantly responsive, then this hoarding of gold would tend to raise the relative price of gold, which would make gold mining more profitable and providing replacement job opportunities for the unemployed in gold mining. Unfortunately, a relative lack of gold on the market will tend to increase interest rates instead of raise the relative price of gold. It is counter-intuitive, I know, but it is verified empirically time and time again.
In any case, the minimum wage increase WILL tend to decrease the employment opportunities in the capitalist sector, all other things being equal. Here I think Marxist theory would agree with classical liberal and neoliberal economic theory.
The question, though, is whether there is a non-capitalist sector standing at the ready to make-use of this idle labor-power, which retains its ability to work (its use-value) but which has lost its exchange-value (its ability to generate a profit for its purchaser). To make use of this idle labor-power, rather than allow it to die off, the non-capitalist sector will need some proportion of the capitalist sector’s labor in order to provide consumer goods (“Department II commodities” in Marx’s terminology) to this redundant workforce. (In practice, even if this labor-power is not employed by a non-capitalist sector to make useful things, the capitalist sector is usually willing to provide some bare minimum of sustenance to this idle-labor power in order to keep it alive, should it ever need to call upon this labor-power later during an economic boom or an imperialist war).
Concretely, this re-assignment of some of the capitalist sector’s labor to the non-capitalist sector for the support of the labor-power used by the non-capitalist sector will take the form of taxes, which will further decrease the average rate of profit in the capitalist sector and lead to incrementally a bit more of an idle pool of labor-power for the non-capitalist sector to potentially use.
If the non-capitalist sector produces at a loss (whether it is the production of aircraft carriers, F-35s, or anything else that is not then sold as a commodity to make a profit), then the net result is that society gets to make use of whatever use-values are produced by the non-capitalist sector at the expense of a lower average rate of profit, which will also incidentally entail a lower rate of re-investment, a lower rate of gold production, and a slower expansion of the market in the future. However, this would have to be calculated and weighed up against the increased rate of innovation that would be spurred on by the higher minimum wage. In any case, is then up to society as a whole to judge whether these use-values (aircraft carriers, etc.) are worth the resulting cost to society. In surplus-value terms, all of this production is unproductive of surplus-value.
If the non-capitalist sector wants to, instead, produce commodities at a profit, it will have to produce the sorts of commodities for which there is market demand, which will in practice mean acting as the direct competitor of the capitalist sector and gradually crowding out the capitalist sector and replacing the unplanned production of the capitalist sector with the planned production of the non-capitalist sector. The capitalist sector will hate this and will kick and scream and complain about “unfair competition.”
If the non-capitalist sector ceases to be governed democratically, then it becomes state-capitalism.
If the non-capitalist sector remains democratically governed and comes to the point where it entirely crowd out the capitalist sector, then we have socialism.
So, in this way even something as simple as a minimum wage increase can set the stage for socialism. But society must also be ready to employ the newly-redundant labor-power in a planned and constructive fashion—not on aircraft carriers, but on things that directly compete with the private sector. If society insists on not using this newly-idled labor-power, made redundant by the enforced shift from labor-intensive to capital-intensive production in the capitalist sector…then what should have been a boon (newly freed-up labor-power due to greater productivity) becomes an apparent curse…and the minimum wage law will get all of the blame.
Marx demonstrates nothing of the kind, as “the all other things equal” stipulation is not satisfied. The “logic” of the system requires continual economic growth throughout. The quote where you state that labor intensive industries will see a relative decline in profits compared to those with lower relative labor costs is correct, but the conclusions require that the rate of return on capital remains positive (there are many other downstream complaints about the conclusions which are dubious). If the raising of nominal wages drives the rate of return on capital negative (ie causes a recession) then the logic reverses and instead of a boom you get a perpetual downward spiral where the only conclusion that you can reach is that there will be no capital and no wages.
But what determines the price of worker’s labor as $8/h? With so many unemployed around, why don’t some work for $7/h and lower this price?
I would say, as a Marxist, that this is because $7/h won’t cover the worker’s living expenses. Yet there is no reason to believe that these living expenses are themselves set in stone, why don’t the unemployed workers lower their standard of living and accept lower wages?
The answer is of course entitlement. They feel entitled to own plasma TVs and eat fast food. Their ancestors felt entitled to sleep in beds instead of cages, to eat meat instead of chalk-adultered bread and so on.
This is where this becomes a political issue, attempts to lower the standard of living through lowering wages or discontinuing government programs is met with moral outrage even as it becomes obvious that it is necessary for economic recovery, try to force the issue may cause the workers to chop the bourgeoise with machetes or even elect Trump.
If you think that this is unsustainable, yes, that’s the point.
What do you mean by “so many unemployed around”? UE rates are low and employment rates have been rising for 8+ years.
And to the extent that large amounts of the remaining unemployed are minimum-wage earners, the literal answer to “Why don’t they work for cheaper?” is that it’s illegal for them to do so.
That’s exactly what I’m saying, worker’s price of living is determined politically and not by laws of supply and demand.
Yeaaah but the alternative is not particularly great.
Look at american companies like Walmart or Amazon paying the minimum and expecting the government to help the workers to survive with food stamps. Why would we let Amazon to pay _less_ and then the government pay for even more help for the employees? And given they’d be able to pay less, they’d drive down the wages of more employees that previously made the minimum, thus making the government pay more.
So now your taxes are still going to the poor, except now even more of the poor is being exploited and feeling like shit from bad working conditions. Even some are adding costs in the healthcare system by work related injuries, and, on top of all that, you are driving wages down. This happens right now WITH a minimum wage, why do you think it would improve without a minimum.
Except Wal-Mart and amazon don’t pay the minimum, except in very limited circumstances. Most of their positions have a company policy minimum of $11 and the average pay is $13-14, so something is pushing up wages and it isn’t the federal minimum wage. $11 an hour is >50% more than the federal minimum wage and is more than the state levels of 47 states.
This is a false narrative. These companies, and ALL companies, set their wages based on the market demand.
Also, it’s worth noting that there are poverty programs intended to be used by the working poor. I think those programs exist because we previously had (and still have) programs that cut off your aid when you got a job, and those create an incentive to avoid getting a job and stay on aid forever.
So, the program is working as it’s supposed to–some folks working crappy jobs at Wal-Mart aren’t making enough to survive on, and public assistance of some kind is helping them out. It’s hard to see this as Wal-Mart doing something wrong.
This is one of those ‘spherical cow’ economic principles with no bearing on actual trade as practiced on Earth.
At one point, I worked as a paralegal at a large law firm. I was required to track my hours for purpose of billing the client, and I was privy to how much the client was being billed for my work per hour. It was more than an order of magnitude greater than what I was getting paid.
This isn’t even slightly exceptional. Large companies pay their entry level and unskilled labor – and for that matter, sometimes even their skilled labor – far, far less than the value they extract from that labor.
The relationship between most workers and most companies is not a level bargaining environment. The companies have many systemic advanctages which allow them to get employees to work for only a tiny portion of the money the company will make off them.
So raising the minimum wage doesn’t lead to any of the rest of your hypothetical scenario. Instead, it makes a company go from ‘ludicrously, obscenely profitable’ to ‘very slightly less ludicrously, obscenely profitable.’
(There are, of course, lots of not terribly profitable companies – but typically not the ones employing huge numbers of minimum wage workers, which is what these laws are of course aimed at.)
Presumably there is some level of minimum wage where it really would exceed the value being derived from the workers. But nobody is even gesturing in the direction of a minimum wage that high.
I don’t think calling it a “spherical cow” argument is fair, at least with the argumentation in your rebuke. Your anecdata effectively demonstrates that even though the maximum price of labor is the maximum you can pay for it and still be getting something of value out of it – there is no guarantee you will achieve the maximum price for your labor. The availability of competent paralegals in your industry can be a factor, as well as how much your Law Firm(TM) can charge other businesses and clients that are not in the Business of Lawyering for those services specifically. Because at the Law Firm, there are *lots* of perfectly capable law clerks – but at the Client Firm, there are not. So they get to overcharge *a lot*, especially since there are a lot of services that are legally mandated to be performed by notary publics, paralegals, lawyers, etc that don’t really have to be (government enforced licensure monopoly.). However, you were still more than happy to take the wage offered – because it was likely near the highest wage you were offered in that position.
Right – which means that raising the minimum wage, at least in that situation, would not have any of the flow-through effects discussed above. Instead, the law firm just makes a somewhat smaller profit margin.
The same argument also holds for companies like Wal-Mart and McDonald’s. The gap between what they pay their employees and the profit they make from same is so wide that a raise in minimum wage doesn’t need to translate into price increases or less employment or anything like that – let alone in making people unemployable because the price of their work has been raised above its value. It just takes a cut out of the billions of dollars of profit being made by paying employees far, far less than the value they generate for the company.
Uh, no.
Retail typically has margins of like 0-5%.
Law Firm (TM) is significantly higher.
If you think Wal-Mart is making so much profit per person they employ, why are they in such a hurry to replace all of their employees with automated check-out machines?
Which employees are creating such excess value?
Back in May, Walmart announced a $20 billion stock buyback. People crunched the numbers on that and found that if that money was instead spent on employee salaries, Walmart could afford to pay its staff $16+ an hour.
There were actually efforts to get the shareholders to vote that the money instead be spent on raising employee wages; to no one’s surprise, the shareholders instead voted to keep the money for themselves.
None of this is surprising – maximizing shareholder value is officially the thing they are supposed to be doing. But one of the main ways to maximize shareholder value is to get your employees to generate more wealth than you pay them for.
Because they could make even more? I mean, if I’m a shareholder, why stop at $20 billion when I could make that $30 billion?
EDIT – Also, did some Googling around and found a calculation of the top 19 companies that generate the most profit per employee, based on their reported profits and number of employees.
https://www.expertmarket.co.uk/focus/most-profitable-employees
Walmart isn’t on the list, but it certainly does illustrate how nuts it is to say that companies only pay their employees the minimum they can pay them and still make a profit. Apple, for instance, makes a tidy profit of $393,853 per person employed.
It is safe to say that forcing apple to pay its employees more would not automatically lead to any of the follow-on actions detailed by the OP. You could double the pay of Apple employees and the company could continue to otherwise run in every respect exactly the same way it does now, with absolutely no other changes, and it would still remain hugely profitable.
I’m not familiar with the details of Wal-Mart’s specific situation, but a lot of the recent wave of buybacks was triggered by the recent reduction in the corporate income tax.
In general though, if your premise is that Wal-Mart is making just as much profit off its employees as prestigious Law Firm(TM)s are, you’re just insane.
Wal-Mart’s front-line employees are necessary evils. They’d eliminate all of them if they could.
1. Stock buybacks are one time events, even if taken at face value paying it out to employees would raise their wages to $16 an hour for a limited time (probably a year, but you didn’t link the numbers), the implication that Wal-Mart could afford to pay its workers more with a one off event is weak.
Well duh, why would you put a ton of effort into raising the funding, planning, going through permitting processes, building the store, organizing logistics and hiring people if you weren’t going to make a profit.
More importantly though you have just assumed that the profits are excess value that the worker creates and there is little evidence for this. Workers on their own without massive capital investments make virtually nothing. Farming without technology created in the last century won’t earn you $10 an hour. There is a stronger case to be made that the employees are ripping of Wal-Mart than the other way around.
Which Wal-Mart employees basically can’t do except to the nominal standard, any more than a highly motivated assembly-line worker can generate more than the usual wealth for their employer. There are some business models where a highly motivated worker will generate more profit than a disgruntled slacker skating by on the enough-to-not-get-fired minimum, but they don’t all work that way. Wal-Mart’s model is optimized towards using lowest-common-denominator commodity labor to minimize costs, not using skilled and motivated labor to maximize revenue. Paying (most of) their people more than the minimum needed to keep them doing the job, will not result in more profit for Wal-Mart.
Where is supply in all of this? This example seems contrived and unrealistic even by “Econ 101 story problem” standards. Among other problems, if $10/hr is the going rate for something, that implies that (presuming this is not a town of identical clones) there are people who would happily pay $11 or $12 who are getting a bargain, not that $10 is the maximum anyone in the town would pay.
I think it makes sense to consider a minimum wage as achieving the effect of constraining the supply of labor without actually constraining it directly (which requires ham-handed interventions like taxi medallions), so it’s not going to make much sense in a weird hypothetical fixed-demand scenario.
The South Bay meetup link is broken.
Periodically browsing job ads for positions in the UK I also share the impression expressed in the subreddit that the salary ranges seem ludicrous… like, I could be a lecturer at Oxford or just work at McDonalds in the US. And everyone knows rent, food, etc. are quite expensive in London, presumably better elsewhere but I don’t think THAT much better…
So, this is probably a dumb question, but how do the British deal? Americans are probably spoiled (certainly are by world-historical standards), but we often already subjectively feel it’s hard to avoid racking up credit card bills, much less save for the future. Is this impression just on steroids in the UK? Does everyone just share tiny apartments with a bunch of people? Is there a sense it was always like that or has it gotten much worse in recent decades?
Starting university lecturer in the UK: north of £30k.
Full time (good luck with that) employee at McDonalds in the USA: on average $9/h, so less than $21k/year.
London is a huge outlier. Oxford is expensive, but nowhere near as bad as London. According to a relatively recent survey, the average renter in England and Wales spends 27% of gross salary on rent. The average in London is 49%!
Oxford is (for statistics purposes) in the South East of England, which is the second most expensive, but the equivalent figure there is about 33%.
Put another way, the median rent for a one-bedroom property was £1275 per month in London, but £675 in the South East.
Drilling further down, the 33% figure for a £30k salary as mentioned by thirqual is £833/month. In Oxford itself, that is at the low end of the range for a one-bedroom property.
There is definitely a sense that housing has become more expensive in recent decades- especially buying . But it has not got to the point of “everyone sharing tiny apartments with a bunch of people” Soviet kommunalka-style.
” Soviet kommunalka-style” I think you mispelled “San Francisco-style” here :p
There is also generally a (not really sufficient to cover the difference in costs) bonus for university staff working in or close to London, of up to £2800 per year if memory serves.
The main determinant of how terrible a housing market becomes seems to be the availability of ever longer mortgages.* I don’t know if it was government intervention that allows for the 50 year and 100 year mortgages in London, but I suspect it is. If so, the governments responsible ought to be ashamed of themselves. They’ve immiserated entire generations in order to hand a pure, unearned giveaway to incumbent homeowners.
If governments would cease their efforts to make it “easier” to buy a home, we’d be far better off. It all ends of being capitalized into prices.
* The other factor that matters is the attractiveness of the particular market to foreign cash buyers. But even in the most attractive cities to such buyers–London, Vancouver, NYC–they are still a relatively small percentage.
Sounds like a classic “Bootleggers and Baptists” dynamic (the “bootleggers” here being the homeowners who profit off the appreciation and the “Baptists” those who think the government should do more to make home ownership accessible).
I don’t know that there are any sincere baptists. Maybe 50 years ago when the dynamics perhaps weren’t as well understood, but not today.
Really? I think if you surveyed the American public (and maybe the British public?), even now, after the subprime crisis, you would get a pretty high percentage of “yes” responses to the question “should the government do more to increase access to home loans?”
More than 60% of households are incumbents that stand to benefit from such boondoggles. How do you disentangle that?
I think you’re right that this may be a case where the categories sort of merged: people motivated to believe that it’s good for the poor and middle class for the government to promote home ownership by the fact that they stand to benefit by its doing so. I guess there are probably many other such cases (where the genuine, non-self-interested “Baptists” kind of disappear but the “bootleggers” buy into their rhetoric so heavily as to, in many cases, believe it themselves and almost be hard to distinguish from them).
While I don’t deny that there’s surely a self-motivated financial interest in play when it comes to California NIMBYism, how do we reconcile this with the fact that these are also the same types of people who generally vote for, say, higher income taxes. Or more specifically, more progressive income taxes.
If the rich Bay Area homeowners were as motivated by economic self-interest as we claim in these debates, why don’t they manifest this in any issue other than NIMBYism?
I was always pretty surprised by my US colleagues when I worked in the US, they seemed absurdly well paid compared with people in my home country, but were still complaining all the time about how they didn’t have enough money. It was even more surprising when you compare the cost of groceries, cars, houses and so on in the US. On top of this, most Americans don’t even take vacations which is another saving. Part of the answer seemed to be people considered necessities what in other countries would be luxuries, like eating out on a very regular basis, buying expensive snacks and coffees, and having very large houses with associated costs (heating, cooling, landscaping, local taxes etc). But I still could not understand it really. My wife and myself had fairly modest jobs when we lived in the US and we bought our own home which seemed large for us, but we still managed to save most of our income.
In a previous open thread we’ve had a small discussion of griefers in online games (esentially online-game bullies). The point of contention was: are griefers rare evil mutants who enjoy causing suffering or are they basically normal teenage boys responding to specific social circumstances. According to the first view, they’re a tiny, persistent and distinct group, a bit like psychopaths. According to the second view almost all of us are potential griefers like almost all of us are potential liars.
Either way, there must be some (former) griefers reading this thread. Can we get a show of hands? Have you ever done something that could be seen as griefing? Why did you do it? Would you do it again? Do you consider yourself less empathetic than the average person? In your opinion, is there a psychological profile of a griefer that is distinct from general population?
In the late 90s I regularly played a game called Subspace, which was a very early stab at large-scale multiplayer internet gaming. You controlled a spaceship in a 2D, top down arena alongside upwards of 100 other players. Your ship started very weak, but as you flew around you would collect power-ups for improved weapons, engines, bombs, abilities, etc. You would score points by destroying other ships, and the numbers of points you’d get for a kill go up as the number of power-ups they collected went up. Basically the longer you survived, the higher your “bounty” was. Once you were killed, you would respawn with no power-ups.
It was also generally considered poor sportsmanship to kill low-value players instead of “picking on someone your own size.” To discourage you from preying on players who just spawned, a brand new ship was worth negative points. Any time someone had just spawned and was killed, they would go to chat to complain about this “neg killer” and let everyone know to watch out for this schmuck.
So I named my character “Neg Hunter Zodar,” whose mission was to get as low a score as possible by hunting down and killing only people who just spawned and were worth negative points. If you managed to scrape up enough power-ups to be worth positive points by the time I found you, you were free to go. To make my predation as blindingly unfair as possible, I used the Spider ship, which could get a cloaking device. Some poor schlep would spawn, with their slow-ass, no weapons, no armor, no sensors ship, and Neg Hunter Zodar pops out of nothing right behind him, blasts him to bits, cloaks and moves off.
It was more fun than playing the game the way the designers wanted you to play it.
In a heartbeat. I would say it’s harder to do these days as designers now think about the ways in which players can royally piss each other off, understand it makes people not want to play the game, and minimize mechanics by which griefing can occur. For instance, very few multiplayer shooters have team damage turned on.
Maybe? I don’t know. I don’t think most people are very empathetic, but I could just be typical minding. Also, it’s a video game. No one’s actually getting hurt. And maybe I was even providing a service. People got really pissed off at Neg Hunter Zodar and would vow to hunt me down and exact their revenge. They didn’t have much luck with that, though, as I was good and preferred to stay cloaked and avoided fair fights like the plague.
Not really. I think people just get bored and find other ways to amuse themselves.
What’s interesting to me is that Neg Hunter Zodar actually behaves much more like real life successful fighter pilots. Guys that go out looking for “fair fights” tend to have short careers.
The one difference is a thing that does bug me about some online multiplayers: in real life, Gunther Rall flew the same Bf 109s as everyone else. His 250th kill didn’t earn him impregnable armor, a cloaking device, and auto-locking laser cannons. While in some online shooters (Star Wars Battlefront II is particularly bad about this), experienced players get power ups that make them nearly impossible to beat for someone with beginner equipment regardless of skill. This is annoying.
Yes, I rant about this frequently. I despise progression systems in multiplayer games (that aren’t MMORPGs). You buy the game, load it up, and you’re running around with your bolt action rifle while some dude in full body armor dual-wielding P90s blows you away. Yeah, I’m sure I lost that match because of skill. And it’s no fun on the other side, too. I want to beat people at these games because I’m better than they are, not because I’ve been playing long enough to unlock the P90s.
Back in my day we didn’t have this crap. You bought Quake II, you installed it, logged on to the server and if you could find the weapons you could use the weapons. You didn’t have to get 500 kills with the chain gun before you could unlock the rail gun. And we liked it!
That said, SubSpace wasn’t like that because the power-ups were not persistent. Everyone started a match with nothing, and every time you died you went back to having nothing.
Also, yes, I dislike that part of Battlefront II, but love everything else about that game. I wish EA hadn’t flubbed the launch so badly with the lootbox fiasco because I love that game.
And then there’s Day of Defeat, where it was all the dudes in the restricted classes with machine guns and sniper rifles who were the newbies, and it was the anonymous grunt with the Garand and a couple of grenades that you really had to look out for.
On the RPG side of things, the Dark Souls games are still like that. Get invaded by a guy wearing his weight in armor and carrying a sword taller than he is? Might be a threat, might not be. But get invaded by a naked guy waving around a board with a nail in it? Watch out.
I’m sure the psychologists in the employ of the DoD are working on gamification algorithms to stimulate pilot achievement as we speak.
Myself I tend to be a very carebear player but I used to like following the SA goons antics in various games.
I don’t know if you’ve heard of the Goons?
They griefed on an industrial scale.
their history in Eve Online is probably a good example.
http://wiki.eve-inspiracy.com/index.php?title=Goonswarm_(Player_alliance)
basics: in eve you start with a crappy little ship, if you die you get given one of these newbie ships for free. They’ve got crappy firepower and crappy everything. But they’re free.
So the goons decided to all create newbie accounts at once. They created the goon swarm. Hundreds or thousands of newbie ships that just swarmed and attacked suicidally. At this point in the game the “police” ingame weren’t immortal/invulnerable. So they’d go to “safe” space and swarm and kill the cops then kill everything else. The Swarm was a permanent floating riot sweeping systems clean.
Eventually the game devs made the newbie ship weaker, gave the automated “cops” weapons that worked on groups and made the cops invulnerable.
The goons turned into one of the games biggest alliances controlling a huge region of the game.
So the goons adapted to the changes in the rules and started traditions like Burn Jita, where they organized suicide runs on the main trade hub in the game.
https://imperium.news/goons-burned-elite-find-fun-profit-burning-jita/
This thread has some gems:
https://forums.somethingawful.com/showthread.php?threadid=3764286
Notice a theme of thumbing their noses at the admins.
Bullies target the powerless.
Griefers more often love targeting the admins or the people who’ve crawled to the top of the heap.
The stories people seem most proud of are ones where the weak and powerless players joined them.
or more stories of pissing off the admins with violent living sandwiches.
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
This is an interesting distinction, but in my experience most of those whom we would describe as griefers are targeting the powerless. A lot of griefing in Minecraft, for instance, is pretty indiscriminate, or just aimed at ruining the biggest, nicest thing on the map.
ETA: And what about griefers who used to aim to take down whole servers? Folks would crash servers by flooding them with water or lava back before fluid mechanics were changed. Does that hurt the players more or the admins?
Agreed. I would almost say that if you’re targeting people with some level of power, it can’t reasonably be called “griefing” anymore.
Is “griefing” now getting redefined to join the “it only counts when targeting my group” club?
May or may not be relevant, but you’ve got me thinking: one theme of griefing is that it’s enabled by bad game mechanics. In Conrad Honcho’s case, he could do what he did because there’s no actual downside to having a score of negative one zillion. In your EVE Online example, Murphy, the starting ships were just too strong and there weren’t any AOE attacks to prevent swarm tactics. In the case of Minecraft, it’s just a lot easier to delete 300 blocks than to put them together. (Or in the case of flooding a server, astronomically easier.)
When the player being griefed has power to, say, lock down their creation, or ban the griefer, then things aren’t so asymmetric. So it doesn’t really have anything to do with an “it only counts when targeting my group” attitude. It seems to me that these “sticking it to The Man” or “watching the world burn” motivations are a little different from what I remember of griefers—the kind who griefed regular players or indiscriminately, and just seemed to enjoy destroying something or ruining someone’s day—but I will grant you that I ran private servers and never had to put up with any as an admin.
The reason it causes grief is because the victim is powerless to stop it.
If you could stop it, how are you grieved?
Practically speaking it probably creates work for the admins, either reverting from backup or otherwise undoing what’s happened to try to get things back to normal.
Yeah, the Goons’ involvement in the old persistent browser MMO Urban Dead greatly improved that game, too.
For those who never played it, it was a turn based zombie survival game where players were either humans or zombies. If a human character died you could continue play as a zombie, and there were methods to be resurrected, but generally speaking they were enough of a pain in the ass that if you didn’t have allies specifically trying to find you and bring you back, you were either stuck as a zombie or had to create a new character.
Anyway, the Goons invaded the game en masse, just like Eve Online. They claimed a whole neighborhood of the city, and made it as zombie proof as the game allowed – fully barricading every building, which also made the buildings inaccessible to most players, leaving anyone unlucky enough to be on the streets to get eaten.
Then they started killing any human player that came into their territory.
Due to their numbers, none of the other human players had any way to deal with this. Eventually all anyone could do was stay as far away from their territory as possible.
Except… one of the limits zombies had in that game was communication. They couldn’t use anything other than gestures or grunts. A lone zombie was basically useless, you needed hordes of them to batter down barricades faster than they could be repaired and get to the humans. So organizing a decent zombie horde was always a challenge.
Except… now everyone knew where they were guaranteed to find lots and lots of humans to eat. So as the humans fled the Goons in terrror, more and more zombies just kept flooding in. Eventually they overwhelmed even the ridiculous barricading efforts of the Goons, broke through their defenses, and ate all of them.
Some people in the game were super pissed about the Goons, but honestly I thought that whole thing was the most Zombie Movie the game ever got.
Link? I dug through the UrbanDead wiki but didn’t find anything about SomethingAwful playing on the human side (although there were plenty of good zombie stories). I did find a story about “The Dead,” a SomethingAwful campaign to break the game by killing all the humans (they didn’t succeed, but made a respectable dent in the population).
Here you go:
http://wiki.urbandead.com/index.php/Democratic_Armed_Republic_of_Independent_Suburbs
Griefing in EVE is a special case because it’s pretty much stated up-front that it’s part of the experience. CCP is very hands-off when it comes to punishing griefers and scammers. People come to EVE specifically because they want to be in a universe of ruthless capitalist assholes.
But most games aren’t like that. You can’t really justify what you’re doing as an intentional part of the game, it’s just ruining someone else’s fun for your own enjoyment.
Hello. Assuming that this is allowed, here is my latest post about humanity and rationality. In this post I claim that morality is the way humans solve Prisoner’s Dilemma problems.
http://valeriobiscione.com/2018/09/23/morality-is-the-way-humans-solve-prisoners-dilemma-problems/
A nice intuition result is the following: Why the most rational action in moral problems is to behave immoraly? Because morality has been developed precisely to prevent people to behave rationally in moral problems.
Any comment and critique is deeply appreciated.
Naval Gazing looks at the battlecruisers built during WWI.
Also, there’s our regular open thread, with bonus mockery of terrible defense articles.
One of the things that surprised me when I moved out of Spain is how different family relations in regards to money are between more Southern European countries and the North European countries.
In Spain, parents whose income is sufficient have the obligation to finance their kids’ education. Government assistance is only given to kids whose parents lack the financial ability to maintain their kids through college (and they expect significant sacrifices on the parent’s part). Working your way through college is really, really hard, and there are no student loans available to the general public. Youth unemployment is high, and salaries for uneducated people are low.
This is why in Spain college students can and do sue their parents for alimony. Article 142 of the Civil code says the following (translation mine, so a bit rough):
This Code is from 1889.
So there are people who continue their studies for much longer than anybody would continue receiving child support. You can sue your parents for child support even if they are married, but they refuse to fund your education. And there are enough stories about 30 year olds who are still in college and sue their parents for child support.
It seems to me like kids in Spain have more expectations on their parents’ income (you cannot disown your kids in Spain). What reasons could there be for this type of view of family?
Why isn’t there a student loan industry in Spain? Does Spain’s perennial high unemployment and weak economy make private student loans too risky? And thus perhaps the social norm was developed. Or perhaps the causation runs the other way. The social norm existed first, rendering demand for private student loans too small to sustain an industry. Either way, I suspect Spain’s constant economic woe has something to do with both.
I don’t know much about student loans in spain but I have some idea about the finance industry in spain as I have some family there.
One thing to keep in mind is that spain is much more decentralized than you’re probably used to. Local town halls have a remarkable amount of power. Some regions or spain or even individual towns will have grant schemes while others have none.
27% of spanish students receive some kind of grant to study at third level education in spain.
Re: spains finance industry.
Mortgages are much harder to get in Spain, you either need a massive deposit to the point that you barely need the mortgage… or, effectively, someone who already has a house willing to cosign.
Spain apparently ended up getting the worst of both worlds out of the 2008 crash. Their domestic finance industry was heavily regulated and very conservative such that it would have been almost impossible for them to suffer a crash… but unfortunately their banks were heavily exposed to a bunch of american banks because their international finance was very lightly regulated by comparison leading to them making massive devastating bad bets.
Is the implication here that the student loan industry is not as unstable/perversely aligned/generally problematic as I and many others believe it to be?
For what it’s worth, I don’t think this is a North vs South difference. We in Germany have pretty much the same system, including the right to sue, although I only know one person who did that (she won).
https://www.hochschulkompass.de/en/degree-programmes/fees-funding/federal-financial-aid-bafoeg.html
The same in The Netherlands, where the child alimony ends at 21 years of age, unless the child is still studying.
Perhaps this is more the UK vs the rest of Europe?
Well, in Scandinavian countries, they do find it surprising. But maybe that’s because they don’t discriminate student aid by parental income.
So Germany also has a system of aid and loans that you can only get if your family has no money? I wonder what the percentage of people who receive this grant vs those who don’t is. In Spain, kids of a middle class married employed couple will not get any grant. Most of the people I know who received the scholarships are kids of single or unemployed parents. Or, they work in the kind of employment with lots of undeclared income.
Weird combination of modern incentive structures and historical artifact? You yourself said the relevant law is from 1889; it’s not like Spain sat down yesterday and decided ‘yes, it’s perfectly reasonable to make parents pay for everything their 30-year-old child can plausibly call an education expense.’
Does anyone know of any good media aggregation/tracking websites/apps?
Like say, something like Goodreads, but not just for books. I want one app where I can track books, movies, TV, music, etc.
Does such a thing exist?
I know people get sick of all-encompassing requests for book recommendations, so I apologize for this, but I’m looking for interesting non-fiction books that are not at all about politics or current events, but instead are about niche-ish, narrow focus topics: The History of Bread, or How Sewers Work, or A Guidebook for Surviving A Massive Natural Disaster, anything at all that doesn’t mention Trump or political theories of history or anything like that.
(I made a book rec request about a year ago and got tons of suggestions and read several that I really enjoyed, so a belated thank you to the SSC commentariat!)
I tend to like these types of books as well. Of the ones you enjoyed, are there a few you’d recommend?
Well, to be honest, I haven’t read all that many books like this in my life. Mostly I read fiction and thesis-driven non-fiction that’s basically political (stuff like, say, The Blank Slate or The Black Swan or Bowling Alone or Coming Apart. Not uniformly conservative, which I guess all of those are.)
But I just read “Addiction by Design” before going to Las Vegas, and for me the best part of the book was learning about casino design and slot machines themselves. (There was social theory/political stuff in there I wasn’t as interested in, but I wasn’t overwhelmed by it.) Made my experience in Vegas more interesting.
So perhaps books about the history of everyday aspects of modern life would be the sorts of things I’d be interested in. So that for like a week after reading, say, “The History of Running Water” I could turn on my faucet and be like “WOW!!!!”
In the area of Nature writing, The Forest Unseen by David George Haskell is pretty good. He just takes one square meter of ground in an old-growth forest and talks about all the things he sees there.
Definitely the sort of thing I’m looking for. Thanks!
I’m going to check this one out too.
I read a couple of books last year that have a narrow focus and aren’t political:
Thirst, by Steven Mithen – it describes and discusses water and wastewater infrastructure at archaeological sites around the world.
Salt, by Mark Kurlansky – about the history of salt as a commodity (he’s written similar books about cod fish and paper, though I haven’t read them yet).
In the realm of audiobooks, I’m most of they way through a Great Courses lecture series called “The Science of Energy” and I’ve found it illuminating, fascinating, and perspective-changing.
Physics for Future Presidents is a good set of essays with a very pretentious name.
Seconding this one. The framework is that it’s the sort of physics a policy maker would need to understand to make sensible, informed decisions, without getting too lost in the weeds.
Michael Lewis’s body of work I’ve always really enjoyed – Moneyball and The Big Short were both great fun and I at least felt like I learned a lot. Not sure how accurate he is, since I’ve never read a review of him, but eh.
Let’s see, Blind Descent is a book about caving – specifically, two competing spelologists quest to find the deepest cave on Earth, either Krubera in the Caucasus Mountains or a larger complex in the Mexican highlands. I learned a LOT about caving and cave diving from this book, and was really glad I’d read it when that Thai soccer team got stuck this summer.
Finally, Deep Survival is a book looking at who lives and who dies in mass casualty disasters. I felt sort of safer after reading it.
None of these should be mistaken for scholarly works, they’re definitely in the popular non-fiction genre. But I think they’re worth a look nonetheless. None is too long, so you never feel like you wasted your time.
The World in a Grain— this one is on my to-read list, but it seems to be what you’re looking for.
Chulo— a year of close observation of coatimundis (they’re something like raccoons, but more narrowly built and communal). Coatimundis have syntax– that is, the order of the sounds they made can affect the meaning.
Is there a service a la Triplebyte or other “we will totally help you get a job” for coders in the Northeast? I have a programmer friend who has like…very little actual job experience (right out of college etc etc) but has a high caliber MIT education and is running headlong into “we want 3 years’ experience for a newbie.” It seems nice to have companies/organizations that can do the interfacing for you or help you along. Something that will put aside the history (or lack thereof) on a resume and look at what you can actually *do*. Anyone know of anything like this?
(On a grumpy side note, I think colleges should do this. Like your careers department should actually help you get a job in the modern shit economy, not just abandon you like “good fucking luck kid.” I had a hell of a time settling into a career and would have liked an ally on my side.)
A lot of colleges do, in fact, do this. But the extent to which they are willing to hold your hand seems to vary greatly not only among colleges, but among majors within colleges.
Yeah, my college was pretty good about this. Business students explicitly got this sort of help. A lot of other majors got it for certain things or at certain times, including a mandatory meeting with the career center everyone had to do the end of the junior year or beginning of the senior year, I can’t remember quite when. And a lot of professors were willing to help if you went to them, too.
Heh, when I got my MBA, the school would practically drag you, kicking and screaming, to interviews, if it had to.
As toast says below, they compete with each other on “% of students who are employed within 6 months of graduation.” They cared more about you finding a job than they did about you keeping your grades up.
As strange as you make that sound, it looks to me like my and my career center’s incentives are aligned!
Hey, you don’t see me complaining!
This person has an actual MIT degree, is looking for work as a programmer, and is getting rejected?
This seems very strange to me, like there has to be more to the story. Is their background in something other than software, like chemistry, say? Can they actually code? Or are they applying to second-tier jobs, where employers are looking for a bit of experience, rather than true entry-level positions?
Common failure modes I see in top-tier school grads that get them rejected from my big company:
1) Crappy GPA
2) Lots of experience on small personal projects or academic projects, but no internship experience in the relevant industry
3) Nothing that sets them apart from other grads of same top-tier school (this is particularly bad at career fairs, one place where “big fish in a small pond” is a major advantage, but the pond has to be big enough for companies to bother fishing there).
4) Entitlement (or other personality flaws that are obvious in a short interview). I interviewed one guy who seemed pretty brilliant at software. But when asked for a positive story about a time he had to work through a design decision on a team with conflicting opinions, talked about a time he pulled an all nighter the night before a project was due and changed the team’s whole code to reflect the ideas he couldn’t convince them of. Apparently he felt this was an example of his can-do, hardworking attitude.
Honestly assess if any of these are an issue and do what you can to mitigate.
I struggle a bit as a recruiter because there are a lot of new grads I meet who have maybe a nontraditional resume, or maybe have some flaw (GPA for one) that stands out but a short interview easily mitigates. I can tell myself great stories about how they’d be excellent employees (and they probably would be). The problem is then I meet 5 more students who interview just as well and DON’T have the glaring resume flaws. Why take the risk if I don’t have to?
Best advice is to seek out some of the smaller companies, less glamorous jobs. Be the big fish in the small pond. Then come back after you prove yourself there. Also, hang out with the MIT alumni clubs and glad-hand everyone. Slip in that you could use a job.
Yeah, I thought they DID do that if only so they could go and strut around with their “99.9% of our graduates get jobs in their field” statistics.
My boss asked me if I knew anyone looking for work a few months ago, you can refer the guy to me. EMail is my username here at gmail.
Does he (or she?) have any big personal projects? My FOSS history got me an excellent job and I didn’t even get the degree in the end.
I don’t know if anything’s changed since I graduated, but I got a whole lot of interviews through the MIT career website in spite of having a less employable major than CS and the economy being lots worse. At the time, it was definitely targeted at undergrads, but it was open to alumni, grad students, etc. and had plenty of opportunities for non-undergrads.
Based on my wife’s experiences hiring in IT near Philadelphia there are some positions where the main question is “how soon can we get them up to speed”. Given that all new employees have to learn the particulars of their specific, in house made software along with other issues the minimum time seems to be on the order of 2 months for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience (5+ years), and indefinitely for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience and isn’t really well self motivated. This appears to be leading to recursive issues with the tight IT labor market. If someone quits or has to be fired during a project then the project is shorthanded until they find an adequate replacement and finding an inadequate replacement will make the issue worse by draining resources to train and deal with the issues they create. The longer you go without filling the position the more acute the need is for getting someone in who can be up to speed right away.
In this environment I can see certain personality types as being functional non starters. Talented coder but perhaps difficult to work with is going to be one, guy who doesn’t sell himself as a self starter well is another.
Nope, but I have personally helped someone who was on a worse boat a few months ago (No formal CS education, and less than 1 year of experience/training)
Career fairs are excellent at getting your foot through the door. Look ahead to see what companies are attending, figure out which ones you’d like to work for and do your research on them. It really helps to know their stack, what they do, and ask some intelligent questions. Most other students would ask them questions that are clearly on display on their panel, and they really do appreciate an a keen and astute lead. It’s not unusual for the panelists to give you their information and tell you to personally ask for them in the recruitment forms.
Another piece of advice is to curate a linkedin. It does spam you, but it anecdotally works. I have gotten interviews at one of the big five, and my friend landed a job.
I manage and hire programmers. Couple questions:
1) Isn’t the “Triplebyte for coders in the northeast” just Triplebyte? I haven’t used that service (on either end) but my impression is it’s primarily geared towards remote workers, i.e. not limited by geography.
2) Is he working with traditional recruiters? If not, it could help, a lot of companies do most of their hiring that way.
3) At what stage is he failing? “I can’t get a phone screen” is a very different problem from “None of my offers are north of six figures”.
IMO, there are true entry-level jobs out there, the problem your friend is noticing is that jobs requiring two years (which may or may not be incorrectly described as entry-level) are an order of magnitude more common. There’s nothing sinister about this, it’s just that two years is the point where the weirdos/layabouts/etc have mostly been weeded out but you can still justify below-median salary. Your friend should still apply to those jobs, they can and do relax that requirement sometimes, but expect a lot of rejections.
When you sign up it even says “are you willing to move to SF” and if you say no it just kicks you off the site with a “sorry, someday we might branch out.”
Ah thanks, did not know that.
Starting in 1944, is there any evidence that German soldiers on the Western Front started teaching themselves simple English expressions in anticipation of surrendering or being captured?
How much better off would the U.S. economy be if it had annexed Canada long ago, and there were no U.S.-Canada deadweight losses thanks to trade barriers? I’d imagine that things would get cheaper thanks to bigger economies of scale, an enlargement of the single market, and the freer movement of labor, but by how much?
Well, the population of Canada is only ~10% of the population of the US. So it’d be a larger market, but not that much larger…
Does anyone have good theories why Abbasid Empire collapsed? It seems to be at least equally important and mysterious event as breakdown of Western Roman Empire, yet totally underexplored.
Umm… Mongols, no? Or is that too simple?
When Mongols came, empire was already fragmented shadow of its former self.
Gotcha – perhaps illustrating your point, I don’t know very much at all about this area of history.
My very vague impression is Abbasid Empire = Persians and, well, Persians y’know? *shrugs* Mainly that Persian or predominantly Persian empires get big, get highly civilised, and then collapse due to a combination of in-fighting and making one too many external enemies because they are such an attractive target being rich and soft and did we mention rich?
Take the above with an entire mine of salt.
Though the Abbasids began their rebellion against the Umayyads in Persia, the Abbasid Caliphate was not particularly Persianized, and Persia was not under their control for most of their reign, being lost only a century after they took over. Indeed, one of the reasons the Abbasids lost control of Persia was that the hereditary governors of the various parts of Persia did become increasingly Persianized, and thus resentful of the Abbasids’ foreign authority.
Persian culture is one of the strongest forces in human history, in that despite the fact that the Persians kept being invaded and conquered by foreigners over and over again, these invaders would invariably wind up going native and becoming Persians themselves. It happened with the Parthians, the Arabs, the Turks, the Mongols, and then Turks again.
As for why they collapsed, well the their entire revolution was premised in part in opposing the iron grip that the Umayyads and the Arab aristocracy had on power. They promised more autonomy to their supporters, and when they took over they delivered. Unfortunately for them, this undermined the secular authority of the Caliph, planting the seeds of their own eventual fracture into many squabbling polities.
Maybe we should wonder how it lasted as long as it did. Nomadic societies easily conquer more advanced civilizations but they usually don’t uphold their power for too long.
Here are a couple of theories:
1) Due to the geography and climate of the region, it has population centres along the Nile and in Mesopotamia with a gap (and the smaller population band along the eastern Mediterranean littoral) in between. Maintaining unity between them is a challenge.
2) External threats (i.e. the Crusades and waves of invaders from the Eurasian steppe) shifted power to military castes. The Abbasids lasted longer as caliphs than they did as a proper empire; they were at least nominally recognized by the Seljuqs, Ayyubids, and Mamluks, but the balance of power had shifted by that time.
A thought experiment:
What would happen if someone developed a lie-detector that actually worked?
Imagine:
-Criminals can be found by just asking people “Did you commit any crimes this week?”
-For the first time in history, people can be sure that politicians are not lying to them and genuinely do have their best interests at heart.
-A dictator becomes virtually impossible to remove, because “thoughtcrime” is now a very real thing.
Both the benefits and the drawbacks would be massive.
I suspect that such a technology would be easier to develop than strong AI and would arise eventually, and yet I have never found any articles giving the idea any thought.
I have written some more about the subject on my blog: https://floriandietz.me/accessible_mind/
What are your thoughts on the topic?
Assuming it operates under the same general principles as current lie detection (i.e. looking for minute but measurable changes in a person), I feel like there would still be a certain type of person who is immune – those who are literally insane, or suffer from various other mental illnesses.
As was said by one of the pre-eminent philosophers of the late 20th century: “It’s not a lie, if you believe it.”
I agree that some people would be immun due to insanity. It should still be possible to detect those kinds of people by asking calibrating questions. You wouldn’t be able to tell if the person is lying, but you would be able to tell that you can’t trust the lie detector and that the person has some kind of mental illness.
You can imagine all kinds of ways this would work, if it worked. The Vorkosigan stories have fast penta, which basically makes it impossible to keep a secret (with a few exceptions). Non-horrible places limit its use to people who are under suspicion of a crime with some reasonable level of civil liberties protections.
I think there would be a black market in fast acting roofies.
I think eventually we might get to a cultural norm of such questions being okay, but even law abiding people who are sure they will be believed don’t like being asked that. And of course this only works for crimes that are generally known about.
Anyway, this is an excellent example of a post advertising the posters blog in a way that doesn’t attempt to move discussion away from this one. I point this out because occasionally people ask here if they can or how they should do such things.
The fast acting roofies are an interesting point I hadn’t considered!
You could counter that by asking this, though:
“have you ever bought fast acting roofies? Why?”
What would happen if there was a list of questions designed to uncover crimes, and everyone just has to answer all of these questions once a month?
It would become impossible to get away with committing a crime, wouldn’t it?
But wouldn’t the roofies remove your memory of taking the roofies?
For those who missed it–perhaps wisely–this was one of the plots of the Netflix arrested development episodes, where one man, in order to remove shameful memories, gets caught in a “roofie circle”, leading to lengthy periods of amnesia.
It depends a lot on the specifics of what the lie-detector detects as lies. For example:
Lie Detector A detects intent to deceive.
Lie Detector B detects the subjects’ belief that they are not speaking the literal truth.
Lie Detector C determines the objective truth value of the statement.
For the sake of argument, let assume this:
There is a part of the brain that lights up whenever we knowingly say something false, in order to prevent ourselves from believing our own lies. The lie detector can detect this. Both variant A and variant B you mention are similar.
Of course, you could always just build a hybrid lie detector that looks for all of those criteria instead of only one.
(except of course variant C. That’s clearly impossible.)
C is my favorite. Imagine the discoveries that could be made!
While I agree that C would be awesome, it also makes no sense and detracts from the point I’m trying to make.
(Sorry if I sound a bit aggressive, I have talked about this before IRL and the discussion about political and economical impacts tends to get derailed hard once people start talking about variant C.)
Reading Three Felonies a Day would become a very bad idea. Really, one should strive to be as ignorant of the law as possible.
What is the state of the art w.r.t. whether existing polygraphs work? I’ve spent many decades hearing about how they’ve not reliable, but I don’t know enough to have much of an opinion beyond the vague “this is supposed to be pseudoscience” notion I have from reading stuff on the internet about it.
I agree. I mention this on my blog: Many contemporary laws are not designed with the idea in mind that they could actually be enforced all the time.
Criminals can be found by just asking people “Did you commit any crimes this week?”
As Hamlet said, “Use every man after his desert, and who shall ‘scape whipping?” Ask everyone did they break any laws/rules and you’ll get 99.9% of respondents have done something, whether minor or major (“Crap! I never sorted out my recycling!”).
If your lie detector detected if a person thought that they were lying then people who bought into their own BS would get by easily, cult leader type of personalities and people like Bill Clinton who are able to wonder what “is” means. Everyone else would be in as much, or as little, trouble based on their ability to avoid a turn under the lie dector.
The Truth Machine by James Halperin covered this in a sci-fi style. It’s been years since I read it, but I recall it as a fun read with interesting ideas.
I think the interesting question is what happens to all the societal structures we’ve developed to solve access to commons if it becomes costless to simply negotiate access to any commons.
Transaction costs get very low if no one can get away with lying anymore.
Nobody except for all the people who believe their own lies. Oh and sociopaths, who generally can’t tell the difference between lying and telling the truth except in the most abstract and intellectual sense, and therefore probably would show up as being utterly truthful under the lie detector.
Currently their ability to do damage is somewhat limited by some portion of the population not being taken in by their superficial charm, they notice there is something off about them and instinctively mistrust them. If they could call upon an objective measure of their trustworthyness, they would be able to bypass most of these people’s mistrust, allowing them greater reign to do as they wish.
If the proportion of sociopaths in the population turns out to be high enough, we might find that many of these structures for negotiating access to the commons need to stay up, lest they run roughshod over everyone else.
There is no reason to assume that you couldn’t find out when a sociopath lies.
Sociopaths are aware that they are lying (else they would be tricking themselves too), they just don’t feel bad about it and don’t get nervous while doing it.
It would be a horrifying development. There are a lot of laws that are passed based on notions of how people ought to behave rather than to deter and punish the victimization of others, and for the most part i consider these laws to be inherently tyrannical and unjustified under the maxim that if there is no victim, there is no crime. Topping the list are prohibitions against drug use and prostitution (also gambling, though that is declining a bit). Sin taxes and certain excessive and unnecessary regulation also falls under a similar category.
People respond to these foolish prohibitions by routing around them, black markets are created allowing people to indulge their desires in spite of the majority’s democratic despotism trying to stop them. This is a good thing, and we need to have more of it, not less. Anything that decreases people’s ability to avoid these pointless and evil impositions, from mass surveillance to working lie detectors, is therefore an instrument of tyranny. The widespread use of truly reliable lie detectors would force those of us who try to live lives free of government imposition of what we do with and to ourselves to stop doing so, destroying some of our freedom. This is both unequivocally bad and quite terrifying.
I agree that a lot of terrifying stuff would happen. However, I think it’s worth pointing out that that would be a transitional phase. The problem is not that lie detectors are bad, but that the combination of lie detectors + laws that were made before lie detectors existed is bad. The question is how much terrible stuff would result from this before the legislative gets its act together and removs the laws that don’t work well with the existence of lie detectors.
Why are lawns a thing? How did all of suburban America decide that it would assign everyone an onerous chore trying to keep plants that generally don’t want to be there within a very specific height range? This has baffled me for years and I’m curious to know if there’s an actual answer.
In this book review, Card argues that they are derived from wealthy Americans imitating aristocratic English manor houses.
If you’ve got a yard big enough to run around and play in, a grass lawn is objectively a very nice surface for that.
But ornamental lawns, as in a tiny patch that is worthless for anything but proving you can be more meticulous than your neighbor? Tear it up and replace with gravel and cacti.
Wikipedia’s article contains the basic narrative I’ve heard, something along the lines of: various incremental improvements in agriculture/technology over a century made the lawn a possibility beyond just the richest class of society — better/more widespread seed for heartier grasses, more effective/affordable lawnmowers — then Levittown cemented the lawn’s status as a middle class staple by creating the front lawn/white picket fence ideal, right as VA loans for the huge number of WW2 vets created a new generation of potential homeowners ready to buy.
But responding to specifically your use of “onerous,” I find lawncare enjoyable and satisfying in the way I think a lot of people do, and I think that’s why they stick around even though they are not natural and in many ways are tremendously wasteful. A tiny connection to our history as farmers.
And for the rest of us, well, you probably live in a HOA where it’s mandatory to have a well-cared for lawn anyway…
Yeah fair point — I have no idea what number of people actually enjoy caring for their lawn so I’m probably vastly overestimating that as a factor in them sticking around. Not every American is Hank Hill.
Well, my point was more “There are enough of you crazies around who will vote to make these sort of things mandatory for the rest of us – even if we’d rather not participate.”
As someone who grew up with a large lawn and currently doesn’t have one with 2 young kids… I really want one and am considering spending a ridiculous amount of money and/or time to get one put in instead of our current “low maintenance” landscaping. Mostly it’s just for an outdoor versatile play area that also looks nice. It’s a place to throw a football or baseball around, set up soccer goals, have a croquet or badminton game, set up the sprinkler on a hot day, etc. Lawns are great.
In desert areas they’re kinda silly, but in the Northeast, _something_ is going to grow like it or not, unless you take extreme measures to prevent it (paving over it is not sufficient unless you also regularly drive over it, or treat it with herbicide). So you’ve got some sort of maintenance task no matter what.
Heh. I grew up in Oregon and this was definitely true. Planting and caring for a lawn wasn’t any more work than dealing with the weeds that would inevitably show up on any bare patch of land left to its own devices.
As for more ornamental lawns (like small front lawns that are never used for anything). I’d guess it’s a combination of things. For one, it’s just become the norm of what a nice landscape looks like for whatever reason. But I also think, while mowing is constant and can be a nuisance, it’s also very straightforward. We moved into a house with a lot of plants that don’t require much water and are appropriate for our climate, but they also require more knowledge to keep looking nice and require replacement every few years when they start getting overgrown.
More onerous than what though? A lawn is probably the easiest thing to manage in modern times and have it look well tended. Trees tend to have bare spots at their roots, lose limbs during storms, and require raking and pruning. Bushes and shrubs need pruning that is more difficult than pushing a lawn mower, and ‘whatever grows, grows’ either looks a mess or requires a ton of work.
Especially if you follow the lazy suburbanite’s mantra: “Crabgrass is still grass”.
I live on the side of a hill and the parts of my yard that don’t have grass have a real erosion problem. The lot uphill from my house is just woods, which means I’ve got poison ivy that would expand into my yard but for the grass that can choke it out. Further, the area had a pretty bad tick problem that I solved for my yard this spring by just hitting the perimeter of the woodsy lot uphill. If I even could let the lot go wild I’m pretty sure the ticks would expand aggressively into my yard. Other options for my backyard that would resist erosion AND keep my dogs from getting muddy paws every time it rains… I’m not sure what a better choice would be. Maybe rocks, lots of pesticides and herbicides?
How else are you going to feed your horses/cows/sheep/etc?
Would the following mechanic jump start third parties?
Change the voting system to as follows for a single seat:
1. You must provide your first choice and second choice
2. If you pick the same person for first and second choice your vote is tossed out.
3. The first choice is given twice the weight of the second
4. Winner is the highest sum of weights
Thought is that it people are two-tribal, forcing a second choice may introduce fresh blood.
Ideally, for senate elections, I’d have each state have 3 seats up for grabs under the following mechanic:
Every three years, either seat 1 or 2 is up for grabs. The first choice candidate gets either seat 1 or 2 for six years. The second choice candidate gets the 3rd seat which is a 3-year term.
Would it?
Or would the GOP/DNC just run dual candidates for every relevant seat?
I guess you could make a rule saying the votes have to be for different political parties, but I feel like that would just result in a new “Just like the Republicans/Democrats but with a different name” parties suddenly coming into existence.
The two party system exists in America because Americans want it to exist. There is no “democratic” way to get rid of it.
That was my first thought, too, but I don’t think that works except in districts where your party has a much stronger position than the other major party. Otherwise, you’re risking splitting your voter base and losing the election for the first-place seat.
A simple scenario where a two-candidate strategy works is a district that’s about 60% Democratic and 30% Republican in a two-party race, with the Republican voters uniformly preferring Libertarians to Democrats. If the Democrats run two candidates and coordinate effectively to split their voters between the two candidates, Dem A and Dem B each has 30% of first-place votes and 30% of second-place vote, while the Republican candidate has 40% of first-place votes and the Libertarian candidate has 40% of second-place votes. The totals are then 90% for Dem A, 90% for Dem B, 80% for the Republican, and 40% for the Libertarian. With perfect coordination and no crossover votes (two unrealistic assumptions that cut in opposite directions), I think the threshold is a 4/7 majority (about 57%).
Granted, there are a lot of districts like that, especially for gerrymander-able races (House of Representatives and state legislature districts), but there are also a lot of races where running two candidates isn’t worth the risk that splitting your first-place votes makes you lose the more-valuable first-place seat.
There’s probably a viable strategy for districts where one party has an advantage but not an overwhelming majority (say, a 55/45 split) to make a play for both seats by running two candidates with significant ideological separation: a hard-liner to turn out your base and attract their first-place votes, and a moderate to attract crossover support from moderate Republican voters (or moderate Democratic voters in a reddish-purple district) who would otherwise be casting their second-place vote for a conservative or libertarian third-party candidate. While this scenario doesn’t really support DragonMilk’s stated goal of jump-starting third parties, it would have the beneficial effect of increasing ideological diversity within each party’s caucus in the legislature.
There’s a large literature on voting systems, and the general answer to questions like yours is “yes, but there are side effects”. As for the specific answer, what you’re describing is a simple Borda count system. That article’s worth reading, and it outlines several criticisms in detail.
For now, though, one potentially problematic feature is that it’s possible for a candidate who’s the first choice of a majority of voters to not be elected. Imagine a polity with 100 voters and two front-running candidates, Alice and Bob. If Alice gets 60 first-choice votes but isn’t anyone’s second choice, and Bob gets 40 first-choice votes but also 41 second-choice votes, then Alice’s weighted score is 60 and Bob’s is 60.5. Bob wins, even though Alice had 50% more voters who wanted her as a first choice.
That’s highly counterintuitive, and it means that the details of how many candidates a party runs and how close they are to each other ideologically become very important. I predict a lot of Electoral College-style drama.
Why don’t any of the Bobites accept Alice as a second choice? If 40% of voters won’t compromise with Alice maybe she shouldn’t be elected.
Because it’s a thought experiment. I’m trying to illustrate a counterintuitive feature of the system in an understandable way, not present the kind of (messy, complicated) scenario with the same underlying math that you’d actually see in the wild.
RPG thread:
What, as a GM (or a player, I suppose), are your biggest weakness? More productively: how can people think to fix other people’s issues?
The one I think causes the most actual problems for my game is that I’m awful at keeping track of atmospheric effects. Keeping track of light sources is hassle enough; I’m not going to remember to determine if it’s raining or shining every day. Which means weather basically defaults to “OK” most of the time, unless I specifically determine for a given adventure what the weather is, or put a note to do that (I never remember to put these notes in reliably, either). If I could reliably remember to do this, the atmosphere would be a bit better, tactical combat would be a bit more interesting, distance travel might be affected, etc. It would make the game a bit more varied.