A prodrome is an early stage of a condition that might have different symptoms than the full-blown version. In psychiatry, the prodrome of schizophrenia is the few-months-to-few-years period when a person is just starting to develop schizophrenia and is acting a little bit strange while still having some insight into their condition.
There’s a big push to treat schizophrenia prodrome as a critical period for intervention. Multiple studies have suggested that even though schizophrenia itself is a permanent condition which can be controlled but never cured, treating the prodrome aggressively enough can prevent full schizophrenia from ever developing at all. Advocates of this view compare it to detecting early-stage cancers, or getting prompt treatment for a developing stroke, or any of the million other examples from medicine of how you can get much better results by catching a disease very early before it has time to do damage.
These models conceptualize psychosis as “toxic” – not just unpleasant in and of itself, but damaging the brain while it’s happening. They focus on a statistic called Duration of Untreated Psychosis. The longer the DUP, the more chance psychosis has had to damage the patient before the fire gets put out and further damage is prevented. Under this model it’s vitally important to put people who seem to be getting a little bit schizophrenic on medications as soon as possible.
There has been a lot of work on this theory, but not a lot of light has been shed. Observational studies testing whether duration of untreated psychosis correlates with poor outcome mostly find it does a little bit, but there’s a lot of potential confounding – maybe lower-class uneducated people take longer to see a psychiatrist, or maybe people who are especially psychotic are especially bad at recognizing they are psychotic. The relevant studies try their hardest to control for these factors, but remember that this is harder than you think. The randomized controlled trials of what happens if you intervene earlier in psychosis tend to do very badly and rarely show any benefit, but randomly intervening earlier in psychosis is hard, especially if you also need an ethics board’s permission to keep a control group of other people who you are not going to intervene early on. Overall I could go either way on this.
Previously I was leaning toward “probably not relevant”, just because it’s too convenient. There is a lot of debate about how aggressively to treat schizophrenia, with mainstream psychiatry (and their friends the pharma companies) coming down on the side of “more aggressively”, while other people point out that antipsychotics have lots of side effects and their long-term effects (both how well they work long-term, and what negative effects they have long-term) are poorly understood. These people tend to come up with kind of wild theories about how long-term antipsychotics hypersensitize you and make you worse. I don’t currently find these very credible, but I’m also skeptical of things that are too convenient to the mainstream narrative, like “unless you treat every case of schizophrenia right away you are exposing patients to toxicity, and every second you fail to give the drugs makes them irreversibly worse forever!” And I know a bunch of people whose level of psychosis hovers at “mild” and has continued to do so for decades without the lack of treatment making it much worse.
After learning more about the biology of schizophrenia, I’ve become more willing to credit the DUP model. I can’t give great sources for this, because I’ve lost some of them, but this Friston paper, this Fletcher & Frith paper, and Surfing Uncertainty all kind of point to the same model of why untreated schizophrenia might get worse with time.
In their system, schizophrenia starts with aberrant prediction errors; the brain becomes incorrectly surprised by some sense-data. Maybe a fly buzzes by, and all of a sudden the brain shouts “WHOA! I WASN’T EXPECTING THAT! THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING!” Your brain shifts its resources to coming up with a theory of the world that explains why that fly buzzing by is so important – or perhaps which maximizes its ability to explain that particular fly at the cost of everything else.
Talk to early-stage schizophrenics, and their narrative sounds a lot like this. They’ll say something like “A fly buzzed by, and I knew somehow it was very significant. It must be a sign from God. Maybe that I should fly away from my current life.” Then you’ll tell them that’s dumb, and they’ll blink and say “Yeah, I guess it is kind of dumb, now that you mention it” and continue living a somewhat normal life.
Or they’ll say “I was wondering if I should go to the store, and then a Nike ad came on that said JUST DO IT. I knew that was somehow significant to my situation, so I figured Nike must be reading my mind and sending me messages to the TV.” Then you’ll remind them that that can’t happen, and even though it seemed so interesting that Nike sent the ad at that exact moment, they’ll back down.
But even sane people change their beliefs more in response to more evidence. If a friend stepped on my foot, I would think nothing of it. If she did it twice, I might be a little concerned. If she did it fifty times, I would have to reevaluate my belief that she was my friend. Each piece of evidence chips away at my comfortable normal belief that people don’t deliberately step on my feet – and eventually, I shift.
The same process happens as schizophrenia continues. One fly buzzing by with cosmic significance can perhaps be dismissed. But suppose the next day, a raindrop lands on your head, and there’s another aberrant prediction error burst. Was the raindrop a sign from God? The evidence against is that this is still dumb; the evidence for is that you had both the fly and the raindrop, so your theory that God is sending you signs starts looking a little stronger. I’m not talking about this on the conscious level, where the obvious conclusion is “guess I have schizophrenia”. I’m talking about the pre-conscious inferential machinery, which does its own mechanical thing and tells the conscious mind what to think.
As schizophrenics encounter more and more strange things, they (rationally) alter their high-level beliefs further and further. They start believing that God often sends signs to people. They start believing that the TV often talks especially to them. They start believing that there is a conspiracy. The more aberrant events they’re forced to explain, the more they abandon their sane views about the world (which are doing a terrible job of predicting all the strange things happening to them) and adopt psychotic ones.
But since their new worldview (God often sends signs) gives a high prior on various events being signs from God, they’ll be more willing to interpret even minor coincidences as signs, and so end up in a nasty feedback loop. From the Frith and Fletcher paper:
Ultimately, someone with schizophrenia will need to develop a set of beliefs that must account for a great deal of strange and sometimes contradictory data. Very commonly they come to believe that they are being persecuted: delusions of persecution are one of the most striking and common of the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, and the cause of a great deal of suffering. If one imagines trying to make some sense of a world that has become strange and inconsistent, pregnant with sinister meaning and messages, the sensible conclusion might well be that one is being deliberately deceived. This belief might also require certain other changes in the patient’s view of the world. They may have to abandon a succession of models and even whole classes of models.
A few paragraphs later, they expand their theory to the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. That is: advanced-stage schizophrenics tend to end up in a depressed-like state where they rarely do anything or care about anything. The authors say:
Further, although we have deliberately ignored negative symptoms, it is interesting to consider whether this model might have relevance for this extremely incapacitating feature of schizophrenia. We speculate that this deficit could indeed be ultimately responsible for the amotivational, asocial, akinetic state that is characteristic of negative symptoms. After all, a world in which sensory data are noisy and unreliable might lead to a state in which decisions are difficult and actions seem fruitless. We can only speculate on whether the same fundamental deficit could account for both positive and negative features of schizophrenia but, if it could, we suggest that it would be more profound in the case of negative features, and this increased severity might be invoked to account for the strange motor disturbances (collectively known as catatonia) that can be such a striking feature of the negative syndrome.
I think what they are saying is that, as the world becomes even more random and confusing, the brain very slowly adjusts its highest level parameters. It concludes, on a level much deeper than consciousness, that the world does not make sense, that it’s not really useful to act because it’s impossible to predict the consequences of actions, and that it’s not worth drawing on prior knowledge because anything could happen at any time. It gets a sort of learned helplessness about cognition, where since it never works it’s not even worth trying. The onslaught of random evidence slowly twists the highest-level beliefs into whatever form best explains random evidence (usually: that there’s a conspiracy to do random things), and twists the fundamental parameters into a form where they expect evidence to be mostly random and aren’t going to really care about it one way or the other.
Antipsychotics treat the positive symptoms of schizophrenia – the hallucinations and delusions – pretty well. But they don’t treat the negative symptoms much at all (except, of course, clozapine). Plausibly, their antidopaminergic effect prevents the spikes of aberrant prediction error, so that the onslaught of weird coincidences stops and things only seem about as relevant as they really are.
But if your brain has already spent years twisting itself into a shape determined by random coincidences, antipsychotics aren’t going to do anything for that. It’s not even obvious that a few years of evidence working normally will twist it back; if your brain has adopted the hyperprior of “evidence never works, stop trying to respond to it”, it’s hard to see how evidence could convince it otherwise.
This theory fits the “duration of untreated psychosis” model very well. The longer you’re psychotic, with weird prediction errors popping up everywhere, the more thoroughly your brain is going to shift from its normal mode of evidence-processing to whatever mode of evidence-processing best suits receiving lots of random data. If you start antipsychotics as soon as the prediction errors start, you’ll have a few weird thoughts about how a buzzing fly might have been a sign from God, but then the weirdness will stop and you’ll end up okay. If you start antipsychotics after ten years of this kind of stuff, your brain will already have concluded that the world only makes sense in the context of a magic-wielding conspiracy plus also normal logic doesn’t work, and the sudden cessation of new weirdness won’t change that.
The Frith and Fletcher paper also tipped me off to this excellent first-person account by former-schizophrenic-turned psychologist Peter Chadwick:
At this time, a powerful idea of reference also overcame me from a television episode of Colombo and impulsively I decided to write letters to friends and colleagues about “this terrible persecution.” It was a deadly mistake. After a few replies of the “we’ve not heard anything” variety, my subsequent (increasingly overwrought) letters, all of them long, were not answered. But nothing stimulates paranoia better than no feedback, and once you have conceived a delusion, something is bound to happen to confirm it. When phrases from the radio echoed phrases I had used in those very letters, it was “obvious” that the communications had been passed on to radio and then television personnel with the intent of influencing and mocking me. After all betrayal was what I was used to, why should not it be carrying on now? It seemed sensible. So much for my bonding with society. It was totally gone. I was alone and now trusted no one (if indeed my capacity to trust people [particularly after school] had ever been very high).
The unfortunate tirade of coincidences that shifted my mentality from sane to totally insane has been described more fully in a previous offering. From a meaningless life, a relationship with the world was reconstructed by me that was spectacularly meaningful and portentous even if it was horrific. Two typical days from this episode I have recalled as best I could and also published previously. The whole experience was so bizarre it is as if imprinted in my psyche in what could be called “floodlit memory” fashion. Out of the coincidences picked up on, on radio and television, coupled with overheard snatches of conversation in the street, it was “clear” to me that the media torment, orchestrated as inferred at the time by what I came to call “The Organization,” had one simple message: “Change or die!” Tellingly my mother (by then deceased) had had a fairly similar attitude. It even crossed my (increasingly loosely associated) mind that she had had some hand in all this from beyond the grave […]
As my delusional system expanded and elaborated, it was as if I was not “thinking the delusion,” the delusion was “thinking me!” I was totally enslaved by the belief system. Almost anything at all happening around me seemed at least “relevant” and became, as Piaget would say, “assimilated” to it. Another way of putting things was that confirmation bias was massively amplified, everything confirmed and fitted the delusion, nothing discredited it. Indeed, the very capacity to notice and think of refutatory data and ideas was completely gone. Confirmation bias was as if “galloping,” and I could not stop it.
As coincidences jogged and jolted me in this passive, vehicular state into the “realization” that my death was imminent, it was time to listen out for how the suicide act should be committed. “He has to do it by bus then?!” a man coincidentally shouted to another man in the office where I had taken an accounts job (in fact about a delivery but “of course” I knew that was just a cover story). “Yes!” came back the reply. This was indeed how my life was to end because the remark was made as if in reply to the very thoughts I was having at that moment. Obviously, The Organization knew my very thoughts.
Two days later, I threw myself under the wheels of a double decker, London bus on “New King’s Road” in Fulham, West London, to where I had just moved. In trying to explain “why all this was happening” my delusional system had taken a religious turn. The religious element, that all this torment was willed not only by my mother and transvestophobic scandal-mongerers but by God Himself for my “perverted Satanic ways,” was realized in the personal symbolism of this suicide. New King’s Road obviously was “the road of the New King” (Jesus), and my suicide would thrust “the old king” (Satan) out of me and Jesus would return to the world to rule. I then would be cast into Outer Darkness fighting Satan all the way. The monumental, world-saving grandiosity of this lamentable act was a far cry from my totally irrelevant, penniless, and peripheral existence in Hackney a few months before. In my own bizarre way, I obviously had moved up in the world. Now, I was not an outcast from it. I was saving the world in a very lofty manner. Medical authorities at Charing Cross Hospital in London where I was taken by ambulance, initially, of course, to orthopedics, fairly quickly recognized my psychotic state. Antipsychotic drugs were injected by a nurse on doctors’ advice, and eventually, I made a full physical and mental recovery.
Chadwick never got too far along; he had all the weird coincidences, he was starting to get beliefs that explained them, but he never got to a point where he shifted his fundamental concepts or beliefs about logic in an irreversible way. As far as I know he’s been on antipsychotics consistently since then, and has escaped with no worse consequences than becoming a psychology professor. I am not sure whether things would have gone worse for him without the medications, but I think it’s a possibility we have to consider.
I don’t study psychology. Yet I come across descriptions of all sorts of psychological disorders on the internet, and I also get told that many descriptions psychological disorders (and in fact of some physiological disorders too) are too convincing, and you often start to believe that they apply to you. I have to actively consider that bias whenever I’m thinking that I have some disorder. Yet I also shouldn’t completely ignore those thoughts, because recognising a disorder early and getting help about it can significantly improve my quality of life or life expectancy.
Before the internet, about the only psychological disorder I heard anything about was autism, and even that only from the Rain Man movie. And at that time, nobody had told me yet that many descriptions of psychological disorders are too convincing. So obviously, back then I was wondering if I was autistic. Around 2004 (yes, that’s technically after the dawn of the internet), I asked my psychologist whether I was autistic, and mentioned the Rain Man. She also did not tell me that such descriptions of psychological disorders can be too convincing. (She did convince me in a different way that I was probably not autistic. She could do that because I knew that she obviously knew more about autism than I did.)
Not a lot to add, but both my parents were paranoid schizophrenic and the model described here matches my understanding of the disease progression.
Cf Jung’s comment to James Joyce on his schizophrenic daughter: “You’re swimming, she’s drowning.”
You mean, they HAVE something like self-induced schizophrenia, but they do not SUFFER from it?
Does that offer approaches to get this stuff under control?
People see connections between things all the time. We make assumptions and draw conclusions based on the evidence we have, which frequently isn’t enough to *know*, but we need a working hypothesis.
Turning that up a bit leads to interesting creativity, and the ability to come up with outlandish science fiction novels. Turn it up too far and everything feels like it’s connected to everything else.
I’m worried that I am developing psychosis. I’m trying to divert it into a sci-fi novel. Better that I come up with fun sections of narrative than dangerous nonsense about the world around me.
If you’re serious, let me please suggest that diverting psychosis into a sci-fi novel is a very unwise strategy and that you’d be much better off visiting a doctor.
I really don’t mean to be an asshole. I like most of your posts. But I read things like this, and I wonder how different the world would be if people studied chlorpromazine for a bit longer before deciding it was such a good idea.
My first question is: What are you defining as the ‘prodrome’, here? Your example of a prodromal patient is someone so psychotic he threw himself in front of a bus to fight Satan in the Shadow Realm. By this definition, the vast majority of people diagnosed with psychosis are going to need some reclassification. Does ‘prodromal’ mean ‘psychotic, but also smart’? Despite what papers on limited samples imply, there are smart people with long-term psychosis. Which leads to…
Why does everyone in this conversation (and I have been following this conversation and all its papers for a long, long time) ignore the existence of papers on long-term untreated psychosis, or the actual present-day existence of people with long-term untreated psychosis who are sometimes willing to answer questions? We have a few papers on pre-chlorpromazine outcomes; they imply about two-thirds of patients made a full enough functional recovery to leave the institution within a couple years, in an era with little in the way of social safety nets or tolerance for weirdness. Some of the remaining one-third leave in longer-term followups, but others stick around. How many of them would today with those supports is an uncertain question. We also have people right here, right now, in this timeslice, with extremely long ‘DUPs’ — yes, there are neuroleptic-naive people, including neuroleptic-naive middle-class or over smart people, in 2018 — and people who chose to stop neuroleptics after taking them for some time (or were one of the eighty-odd people in psychiatric history who got randomized to the zero-neuroleptics arm of a study). What does it look like when you’re schizophrenic for five or ten or twenty years and don’t take neuroleptics? Well, why don’t you find out?
Also, who the hell is making a model of SZ as a disease process and IGNORING NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS? Negative symptoms ARE the disease! They’re the disabling part! They’re the ones that screw you over! You can function in plenty of high-intensity environments being delusional, you can’t being unable to get out of bed! You can’t treat negative symptoms as “well, we IGNORED them because they DON’T MATTER, but here’s what would happen if we’re right, which we, a bunch of people who clearly have no functioning model of this neurotype, definitely are”! Hell, do they know there are forms of SZ typified by negative symptoms, or did that get put in the Forbidden Knowledge box when the DSM-5 came out? Hebephrenia is a lot worse than psychosis, shouldn’t we be focusing on early treatment for that? The one long-term DUP person I know who is truly severely disabled, by which I mean she’s around the 75th percentile of functioning for people undergoing treatment, is 90% negative symptoms.
Usually prodrome is defined as “with some insight”. I agree Chadwick doesn’t really fit and I was confusing him with a different account I almost posted. I’ve changed the post a bit to reflect this, although I think there is an important sense in which he hasn’t reached the stage where he gets negative symptoms or clangs or formal thought disorder or things like that yet.
I don’t think everyone ignores these papers; I linked Moncrieff, who I consider one of the better people discussing this. My impression is that the orthodox position is that 30% of people with schizophrenia will recover spontaneously or at least end up with nothing worse than a few delusions occasionally. That having been said, the claims that pre-antipsychotics people did better are mostly false; remember Kraepelin called the disease “dementia praecox” because it seemed like the irreversible decline into dementia only faster. Studies of schizophrenics in Third World countries that don’t have antipsychotics tend to show similarly bad results. The most recent study I’ve seen on this is very confusing and has a lot of bad features, but does show people treated with antipsychotics doing better than people who are not over their long-term followup (they say 20 years, but most cases were less than that), which accords with similar previous studies.
My guess is that some people get the deterioration into their brain rearranging their concepts to fit the random data, and so end up with formal thought disorders, word salad, etc, and other people don’t and will be mostly stable their whole lives. I don’t know to what degree this is normal human variation vs. grouping two different disorders into one label.
I think there’s like a 20% chance that antipsychotics will turn out to have been a terrible idea making everything much worse, and maybe another 30% chance that they will turn out on net to have been bad because we basically understood the paradigm right but were miscalculating benefits vs. risks. But I don’t think it’s obvious, and this post is about one of the things that shifts me away from that position.
I think the Frith model of schizophrenia is elegant precisely because it does explain negative symptoms so well. I think it’s silly of them to downplay that as much as they do.
Thank you for approaching me on good faith — I tried not to be too harsh about the topic, but it’s one I have *really strong feelings on* and can’t really ignore the cognitive dissonance when reading you.
>I’ve changed the post a bit to reflect this, although I think there is an important sense in which he hasn’t reached the stage where he gets negative symptoms or clangs or things like that yet.
It’s more reasonable, but in what sense are things like negative symptoms inherently a late-stage affliction? I suspect a lot of the interest in them as late-stage comes from mixing up negative symptoms with neuroleptic side-effects, because in my experience as a long-term DUP person who interacts with a lot of people with very little exposure to neuroleptics compared to what’d be expected of their neurotypes, true negative symptoms unrelated to drugs pop up fairly early. This might be more a factor that I was adolescent-onset and know a lot of young people; I’m not sure how old Chadwick was during his experience, and the association between age and negative symptoms is well-known. They also might resolve over time in some of the no/low-exposure population (they did for me, do in Harrow and Wunderink), which isn’t really an observation in high-exposure populations (presumably the symptoms alleviate right around when the side effects kick in).
Thought disorder is a weird topic, and probably not much can be gathered on it from modern-day DUP people because we tend to only get away with it by being neurodivergent at baseline (and so having high baseline rates), but I do get what you’re getting at there.
>My impression is that the orthodox position is that 30% of people with schizophrenia will recover spontaneously or at least end up with nothing worse than a few delusions occasionally.
I get the same impression, which is interesting given that the actual patient population doesn’t reflect this — recall the trouble Elyn Saks went through finding participants for her high-functioning SZ study, and especially in terms of being turned away by psychiatrists or quoting claims that someone who regains functioning was probably misdiagnosed (!). This has the obvious confounder that recovered people might not have much psychiatric contact anymore, which works if the recovery is unrelated to neuroleptics/defined such that you can quit taking them after doing so, but I’ve also seen plenty of definitions of ‘recovery’ phrased as No, You Have To Keep Taking The Meds Forever. And then you’d be in the system, so they’d have a record of you and should by all rights know HFSZ is a thing — it’s all kinds of confusing, really.
>That having been said, the claims that pre-antipsychotics people did better are mostly false; remember Kraepelin called the disease “dementia praecox” because it seemed like the irreversible decline into dementia only faster
I’m familiar with Kraepelin’s perspective, yes. I’m not sure it’s the only applicable framework. There are certainly cultures throughout history (including today) that conceptualized SZ in a different way and don’t seem to have records of e.g. their shamans all becoming nonfunctional a few years after appointment. I’ve met high-DUP people who read as constantly decaying, but they don’t seem like the rule and they’re still doing better than a lot of treated patients. I probably read as constantly decaying for a couple years there, and I’m doing infinitely better on every axis than the early-onset SZ profile. I do have a high enough baseline IQ to probably be a non-representative example, but I’m also unsure how non-representative a male with poor premorbid functioning can really be there.
>Studies of schizophrenics in Third World countries that don’t have antipsychotics tend to show similarly bad results.
Can you provide some support for this claim? It doesn’t match my own reading, but I’m interested.
>most recent study
It has a nice big sample size, but everything else is awful. The median followup for the largest two groups is 13-15 *months*. The ‘outcomes’ are only death or hospitalization — not, say, *anything related to day-to-day functioning*. While death and revolving door syndrome are both serious QOL impairments, being unemployable or dropping out of high school to be a NEET for four years when you’re third-sigma intelligent are *also* serious QOL impairments. I get you said it has ‘a lot of bad features’, but I’d call this less ‘lots of bad features’ and more ‘essentially worthless for anything past replicating the relapse studies’.
Also, the injection-as-proxy-for-poor-compliance part interested me, because I read plenty of by-psychiatrists-for-psychiatrists booklets implying injections are actually a great alternative to pills that patients often pick by choice, but I’m not sure how much of that is real, how much is damage control, and how much is Big Pharma trying to sell more risperidone depot. What are your observations there?
>I think there’s like a 20% chance that antipsychotics will turn out to have been a terrible idea making everything much worse, and maybe another 30% chance that they will turn out on net to have been bad because we basically understood the paradigm right but were miscalculating benefits vs. risks.
Do you practice in the way that having a 50/50 chance of thinking neuroleptics were a bad idea would imply?
> injections are actually a great alternative to pills that patients often pick by choice
Oh yes. At least if it’s administered by reasonably skilled medical workers (as opposed to eg. a long term self-managed therapy at home), I’d choose injections or IV infusions in favor of most other forms of administering drugs almost any time, unless the needle would go near my eyes. I know there’s a lot of individual variation here of course.
But I don’t know how useful proxy that is in this study.
Fascinating result recently on schizophrenia as a failure of synchronization: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323094.php
While interesting, this is a mouse model of velo-cardio-facial syndrome first and foremost. VCFS has a far above average SZ risk compared to the general population, but it also has a neuropsychological profile in the absence of psychosis, and some traits of that mouse model could be more related to other VCFS symptoms, to the VCFS profile specifically (we don’t actually have much research on how similar VCFS psychosis is to SZ in the absence of the deletion), or to ‘generic disabling neurodivergence’.
Thank you, that’s fascinating extra detail to have!
And if it is something like that, it’s easy to imagine that maybe it affects some people more than others — it gets worse for many people, but many people also reach an equilibrium.
I note with some interest that this predictive processing model of schizophrenia might have broader applications.
There is, obviously, another situation in which sense data won’t match predictive processing: when you’re working off a busted model of the world, one that either couldn’t previously be falsified but now can or one that used to work but stopped doing so as conditions changed. The obvious thing to do then is to switch models, but sometimes people don’t – they don’t want to admit they’re wrong, or changing their model would cost them too much power and prestige, or (the classic) all of their social circles are using the same model and jettisoning it means losing the social circle, or the model has the memetic equivalent of a plasmid that encodes a poison and its antidote (like, say, “if you stop believing in this you go to Hell”). Or, even worse, the failing model could be a grand narrative, like Communism or the Roman conception of the gods and Imperial paterfamilias bringing benevolent order to the barbarian world, and the person has nothing to replace it with.
I’m not versed with either the literature or anecdotal experience on the medium scale (though I’d wave in the direction of epicycles), but at the grand scale? Increasingly baroque explanations of how seemingly aberrant data actually fits the group’s existing model and/or doesn’t count, belief that the group is being targeted by an all-powerful but effervescent conspiracy bent on sabotaging them? Well, it sounds like an operative predictive processing model of evaporative cooling of group beliefs. Taken to extremes, it might also explain the psychology of witch hunts.
(Maybe I should actually get around to reading that copy of When Prophecy Fails.)
(Applications of this hypothesis to both sides of current American politics are left as an exercise for the reader.)
Posts like this are really good and really interesting.
Long time reader, first time poster. As it happens I am someone who works in this area (clinically high-risk individuals/early psychosis). I too was a big fan of the the Frith and Fletcher paper you mention, but more recently I have been reading Daniel Williams’ critiques of this as a theory of actual neural functioning per se. Here is a representative and strongly-argued sample:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1053810017306219
He is a philosopher so this is not primarily empirical work, but his criticisms about Bayesian models being too flexible in some respects to be good theories of brain functioning (in the sense that good theories should perhaps be falsifiable) and the contention that the idea that human brains necessarily were selected for successively closer approximations of some kind of Bayesian reasoning without actually demonstrating that this is how cognitive systems beyond the very lowest level sensorimotor systems function are quite compelling. Similarly, the basic problem of what it means for there to be increasingly abstract levels of hierarchy without this becoming a kind of handwaving way of avoiding ever having to specify what the units of representation are strikes me as a really serious flaw in how these models work when discussing actual brains.
As far as clinically high-risk folks go, we were all obviously tragically disappointed when the NEURAPRO trial failed to show any evidence that omega-3s were helpful in preventing transition. At the same time, part of why that trial failed is that they had a drastically lower-transition rate than the studies from the earlier days of the literature. Maybe specialist early psychosis services are actually helpful? I think the meat of intervention these days is felt to be in coordinated specialty care to arrest decline in functioning in chiefly non-pharmacological ways; additionally, CBTp is a very well-supported and real thing, although I am becoming increasingly interested in ACT for psychosis recovery because CBT is incredibly boring and is still wedded to the idea that logically defeating your own cognitions is the path to being more functional rather than cultivating a certain attitude or relationship to your own thoughts.
I realise that last point may not be hugely popular here…
The ideas of this SSC essay are consonant with (and overlap considerably) last Monday’s ArXiv preprint “Psychiatric Illnesses as Disorders of Network Dynamics”, by Daniel Durstewitz, Quentin Huys, and Georgia Koppe (arXiv:1809.06303 [q-bio.NC]).
In a nutshell, this article affirms:
As background, Durstewitz calls himself a “Professor of Theoretical Neuroscience” whose research focuses upon “neural and behavioral activity”. This is fertile academic territory, given that the number of ArXiv preprints discussing “neural networks” and/or “tensor networks” now exceeds one thousand per month.
For better or worse (hopefully, very much for the better), it’s inevitable that the many insights and lessons-learned that are being garnered from designing and training artificial neural networks — networks that drive cars and play chess, for example — are going to be applied to humans, and vice versa.
——
Edit: these views are broadly consonant too with JRG’s well-informed/well-considered comment regarding CBT/ACT-type therapies (see above).
I trace my intense paranoid fear of “the railroad police,” maybe the most consistent element of my hypomanic and manic states, to a minor scene in the film Into the Wild. As is typical with these things when I am manic I both know that any thoughts I have related to the railroad police are delusional and also that those thoughts are true in a way that surpasses understanding.