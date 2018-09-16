Open Thread 110.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
There will be a meetup this Saturday, September 22 at 7:00 in Washington, DC. The address is 616 E Street Northwest. For more information, check our Google group.
There is also a meetup planned in Edmonton on September 22 at 1:00 p.m. Will be at the Garneau Remedy Cafe again (meeting on the second floor), address is 8631 109 St NW.
I’ve been thinking (partly as a result of an earlier discussion on this blog about whether people are evolved to like forests), about the environment of evolutionary adaptedness (“EEA”). It seems to me that people sometimes hypothesise features of the EEA so to explain whatever the (supposedly) evolved trait to hand might be.
People talk a lot about savanna or savanna woodlands (which is perhaps where the thing about forests came from). The suggestion is (broadly) that the Homo genus began with H habilis in the East African Rift Valley, when the rift produced climatic changes replacing the jungle with savanna, leading to the evolution of bipedalism.
I’m not sure that the timing works (the rifting began 22-25 mya, vs H habilis emerging c2 mya), and it looks like there’s some historical contingency at play because (a) the conditions in the Rift Valley were favourable for the preservation of fossils and (b) Louis and Mary Leakey happened to do their seminal work there.
In any case, it has been variously (and contradictingly) suggested that H habilis (a) didn’t exist, (b) should not be assigned to the genus Homo, (c) is a variant of H erectus rather than a separate species and (d) is not ancestral to modern humans. If any of those are true, it doesn’t seem like much weight can be put on the fact that one particular hominin species evolved in a savanna environment.
H erectus ranged over a huge area: nearly all of Africa, as far East as Java and as far North as England (although there is debate about whether these should all be considered H erectus or whether they should be divided into some number of separate species). Its wikipedia page states that it is uncertain whether the species arose in Africa or Asia, which needless to say is hopeless in terms of identifying the EEA.
H heidelbergensis also had a large range (certainly if H rhodesiensis is rejected as a distinct species) and again it is unclear where in its range it emerged. Some early sites are in absurdly unexotic locations like Lowestoft and Boxgrove, but there is another early site in Ethiopia (if indeed that is the same species).
H sapiens is now pretty much universally agreed to have evolved in Africa, but that’s a big place! Again, the species seems to have dispersed rapidly.
The endurance running hypothesis seems pretty compelling to me, at least in terms of the existence of the adaptations (as opposed to their hypothesised advantages in scavenging and hunting). It occurs to me that if humans are evolved for long-distance running, then that might explain why the various human species have dispersed so quickly. Perhaps the range of individual bands was very large, so that the EEA would actually encompass a variety of ecosystems. The ranges of contemporary hunter-gatherers might be misleading in this respect, because they’re constrained by the presence of sedentary populations.
It occurs to me that a discussion of human evolution has sometimes fallen within the culture wars (e.g. the Scopes monkey trial). I don’t think it’s a hot topic for the purposes of SSC, but of course the above comment can be deleted if I’m wrong about that.
Unconnectedly, the thought occurs to me that when running through Highgate Wood and the Queen’s Wood (which are remnants of the Forest of Middlesex), I might be crossing paths with my H heidelbergensis ancestors, although I suspect that the climate was sufficiently different 700 kya that it would not have looked very similar.
The zombie apocalypse is here, it seems. Within the past hour, you have seen credible news reports of a major nearby city being overrun. Social media is full of videos of zombies. Officials in your town are advising everyone to stay inside and barricade doors and windows. You hear far more sirens than usual and occasional gunfire.
What do you do?
Start filling things with water.
Well, I mean, I’d probably freak out and break down.
But if you mean what should I do, then I think it’s mine those social media videos. Get a sense for what kind of zombies we’re talking about here. If it’s relatively classic zombies, it feels like probably find some place to hole up and wait it out is the answer — it’s hard for me to imagine the military just can’t deal with relatively slow, relatively fragile zombies. I suspect that they’ll be contained before they get to me.
If they seem more magical than that, I guess get out of town on bicycle and then try to steal a car once I get far enough from town that the roads clear up.
0. Update probability that we are living in a simulation.
1. Arm myself. A hammer is the best weapon I have readily available, so that goes in the right hand. For the left, wrap a thick towel around the forearm and tape it in place. That should let me take on a zombie or two.
2. Secure the perimeter. I live in a condo apartment building where the first floor has way too much glass to be securable. But the second story is only reachable through the elevators and two emergency exit stairwells. The emergency exits have strong lockable metal doors that open outward; secure enough for now. Get the building staff to shut down the elevators or just block the elevator doors so the elevators won’t move.
3. Get organized. Coordinate with the rest of the building occupants to set up plans for security and endurance, with a “war room” in a known place and guards at the emergency entrance doors.
Since I doubt at this point there will be any dedicated space to discuss the incomplete adversarial collaborations, this is a top-level post for that purpose. Since some of the collaboration topics may touch on culture war topics, I think it is best to keep this specific subthread for the purpose of discussing what problems people had with the collaborations themselves. I wished to do this sooner, but always found myself too busy before and would see the thread full of different discussion by the time I got around to checking and figured my post would be too far down to attract much attention.
The remainder of this post will be discussing my own attempt at the collaboration and I invite any of the other team members to make their own posts in reply.
For background, my collaboration was with aarsitus on the topic of the causal link between social media and political polarization. I felt we got a good start on it. Our nominal positions were me arguing that social media was a significant cause of polarization and him arguing against. I have information to share on the topic that many here may find interesting, but that is a post for another time.
If I had to gauge our progress, I’d say were 1/3rd of the way to a presentable entry before losing touch about a month after beginning this endeavor. We had both spent several hours on research and had assembled an outline of what seemed like the relevant angles to the topic. Until that point, we had exchanged notes and ideas at least once per week throughout May. The proximal cause to our disruption and eventual abandonment of the topic was that we were both traveling at the beginning of June and could not work on our topic during. This interruption was fatal because, at least for me, it broke my chain of thought on the issues and when I came back, I had lost interest.
With most of the research done, I had already scratched my own intellectual itch for some idea what was going on and it was difficult to find motivation to synthesize and clarify these insights into something worthy of an entry on this blog. It has always baffled me how bloggers like Scott can continually produce so much high quality content. I have never had the interest in writing that way, so I have never developed the skill. Do people find it fun? How? Anyhow, that’s getting off topic.
I feel like the biggest issue for me was a simple lack of discipline to pick back up after a break. This is especially true for something that garners my attention in my free time only. It was something completely new to add to my schedule, whereas I think anyone who already writes frequently in their lives had a much better chance of completing this task. To that end, I suggest more of an effort be made to spread the idea among individuals who write frequently. Perhaps Scott himself could find another blogger that he respects and do a collaboration of his own.
If the idea of adversarial collaborations remains strictly on the basis of who among the commentators is willing to volunteer, I think the best way to improve completion rates is to make the process more rigorous. All the teams were given enough rope to hang themselves, and many did. We got to choose our own topics, set our own working schedules, and choose our own scope. I would be most interested to hear the process that the teams completing the collaboration followed and think those plans should be posted with the next contest to give people a blueprint of how to handle things.
I was struck by how long the essays of the successful finishers were. I suspect all four would have been accepted as undergraduate theses. If that’s the length it takes to satisfactorily answer a broadly worded question, it’s not too surprising that many teams did not finish.
Perhaps it would be better to choose narrower questions and agree on a tractable length limit, such as 2500 words.
Can anyone recommend me a book on human social dominance? I’d like to understand more about what it is and what roles it plays in day to day life. I’ve been getting the impression that dominance is omnipresent in social interactions, and I’ve been trying to interpret things through that lens (mostly out of curiosity). But, I figure there is lots known about it that I’m unlikely to notice on my own, so if there’s a good book I’d like to check it out.
Edit: I mean like, pecking order dominance, i.e. group alphas etc – not what comes up when you type in “Social dominance theory” into wikipedia, that appears to be about groups dominating groups rather than individuals having dominance relations with each other.