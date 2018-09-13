Open Thread 110.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
So there’s the leaked Google video post 2016 election. For all that’s in there, one remark that struck me was when someone said MLK said, “history bends toward justice” and says he thinks it bends toward progress which leads ultimately to justice.
The original context it seems, was, “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
1. Why do people assume there’s an arc, of history or of morality?
2. What do people mean by progress?
3. What do people mean by justice?
“1. Why do people assume there’s an arc, of history or of morality?”
@DragonMilk,
Either deeply held religious faith (which since I’ve never had that it is an opaque reason to me), or wishful thinking.
“2. What do people mean by progress?”
Change for the better.
“3. What do people mean by justice?”
“Justice” is harder, let’s say good is rewarded, evil isn’t rewarded, and fate isn’t arbitrary.
People assume there’s an arc because there exist trends and cycles on longer timescales than the human lifetime.
That, and apophenia.
I am probably being a complete idiot, but how does one actually vote for ACC entries?
There’s a link within the public open thread 110 that Scott linked
On this Google form.
Go to Open Thread 110, and click on the link to a Google form to vote.
Thanks all. Insofar as such a thing is possible, I was being even stupider than I had assumed. Well done me.
I’ve been seeing a lot lately contrasting “The California model” with “The Texas model”, and that’s sparked me to question: If, for whatever reason, California and Texas were made independent nations (but with open borders with the United States, like E.U. countries are to each other), what would they do differently than what they do now?
Off the top of my head, I imagine that Texas would ban abortion, but I can’t think of any other changes, and I’d hope that California would adopt Canadian labor law (or better yet German labor law!), but I doubt it.
I actually think not much would change for California or Texas, but I imagine the U.S.A. would have a weaker military without those two big States.
What do you think would be different?
Wait, why would this make a difference? I don’t think California is similar enough to Germany or Canada. The number of illegal immigrants in the California labor force is pretty big, and I think means you can’t just move rules from Germany or Canada to California and expect the same results.
Texas would be very different. Texas has a very small civil rights law compared to the federal regime, and it seems unlikely that an independent Texas would, for example, add a ban on public accommodation discrimination. Looking at recent Texas laws that have been declared unconstitutional – Texas would ban abortion, gay marriage, gay sex, sex toys, and publicly traded companies selling liquor. Looking at the Texas Republican Party platform, Texas would likely mandate prayer in schools and significantly increase religious observance in public spaces.
By far, the largest share of federal government spending goes to entitlements. Without SS, medicare, most medicaid funding, and welfare/SNAP, something would get passed in their place. California’s programs would be a lot more expensive and socialized than Texas’.
What military policy these new countries would pursue would probably depend substantially on the circumstances of their departure, but I think it’s also safe to say that, all else being equal, texas would end up spending more at least initially, though by a much smaller margin than California ended up spending on its welfare state.
I’d guess that CA would probably allow much more immigration, especially of the high-skilled kind.
High-skilled immigrants are an economic threat to millions of existing high-skill workers in CA, and a boon to tens of thousands of businessmen – mostly unsympathetic businessmen like techbro VCs. Plus, they’re almost all white and thus privileged(*) and don’t need CA’s help. Low-skill immigrants threaten no major California interest groups or voting blocs, benefit a broader spectrum of employers, and are already a sympathetic cause célèbre among the people who are going to be running an independent California.
More immigration, yes, but not especially of the high-skilled kind. The question is what sort of clever scheme they’ll come up with to discourage that sort of thing, while keeping the appearance of a broadly pro-immigration policy.
* East Asian + High Skill = Effectively White when counting privilege/oppression scores.
The most significant factor for CA will be that it has to replace Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare, etc, etc, with California equivalents. Which will almost certainly be much more generous and inclusive, e.g. “medicare for all”, without accepting the cost constraints and without the Full Faith and Credit of the United States Government behind its promises to pay back the loans it will need to hold things together while they figure it out.
Also, without California, both the USN’s Pacific Fleet the US State Department’s clout in East Asia will be substantially weaker, and CA will not be picking up that slack. Which means China will be pushing its weight around in a big way, and the Pacific Rim trade that California is expecting to be its economic salvation will be less than free in a way that makes it much less profitable to anyone other than China. Prognosis: Hyperinflation
The first order of business in TX will be to make Christianity the official state religion, possibly de jure, definitely de facto, with all that this implies regarding abortion, gay marriage, etc. And, yes, they’ll have to replace the federal safety net programs with something, but they won’t break the bank doing it. On the immigration front, expect a major crackdown on illegal immigration, but if allowed to do that to its own satisfaction TX might be surprisingly welcoming to a fair number of legal Mexican immigrants.
This will probably work out fairly well for Texas as a nation-state, but a sizable minority of Texans at least will suffer for it. And Austin will be a much less pleasant city for people like us to live in, which I will regret insofar as Austin is near the top of my list of places to move right before CA collapses.
California would have serious water issues as an independent nation.
It’s open mic night here at the Larson
CrazyCreative Missions Bar and Grill. What missions should the rest of us choose to accept?
Find the fastest / most effective way to fund mass production of carbon nanotubes, in terms of finding an application with a favorable rate of return.
Nano-sponge: the only personal skin care product that exfoliates, refoliates, anti-oxidizes, cleanses your liver, realigns your chakras, and fights pet odor.
Formulate a plan to achieve maximal fame in minimal time. The catch is that it isn’t for you, but a random person chosen from your nation after you submit the plan.
edit: Oh, and with 1 or fewer casualties. Let’s do hard mode, people.
Assuming you are essentially an ordinary person, you could declare war on graffiti. Learn where it gets put and how to clean it off. Then spend your free time — you’re an ordinary person, so you have quite a bit of it — removing it. Document your efforts with pictures and video. Spread the word through social media and traditional media too, when possible. Appear at city council meetings with copious documentation of all the vile graffiti the city is content to leave all over. Cultivate an air of eccentric indignation and wear odd easily-recognized attire, like a pink stahlhelm.
Within a year or two you should be known locally as a colorful, somewhat useful local character.
Actually I think you’d become infamous because people would accuse you of racism.
Isn’t the answer to that question always “shoot the American president”?
Is there anyone that trying to assassinate has a higher fame pay off for?
Not than the trying to shoot the current President mind. I don’t think you can top that. Just a generic President.
Killing the American president gets you infamy, not fame. In any case, I doubt the typical person could assassinate the president these days. There’s an awful lot of security.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to devise a strategy allowing a non-nuclear nation to deter other nations from nuking its cities. (You don’t necessarily need to defend against conventional attacks.) Your budget is $20 million per year of protection, and allying yourself with another nation that has nuclear weapons is not allowed.
I’m tempted to say “spend ninety-five percent of it on ballistic missile research and the rest on aluminum tubes; let the other countries fill in the blanks”. But that’s as likely to provoke attack as it is to deter it.
Really, if this was possible for twenty million a year, countries like North Korea would be doing it instead of pursuing nuclear weapons, and countries like South Korea would be doing it instead of pursuing strategic alliances. The best strategy by the letter of the question is probably to be Switzerland and just stay out of any conflicts that might end with you getting nuked, but that probably violates its spirit.
You and your garage band are sent back in time to the Medieval era, and ushered in front of the court of some king. What song from the last 50 years do you play to impress everyone?
You are transported back in time. You can choose how far, but at least 100 years. You’ve been granted an audience with ten locals, and you have one hour to convince them that you really are a time traveler. If you succeed, they’ll offer you a sinecure in the hope that you’ll invent things, and if you fail, they’ll… do whatever it is people in that time and place do to crazy people, which we assume is probably not very nice.
(Fine print: You take nothing with you, not even clothes. The locals you’re talking to are reasonably bright and educated and open-minded, for that time and place. Your flux capacitor’s resolution is 10 square miles and 10 years.)
Ozy noted on Tumblr that they actually are very moved by abstract art. I am very unimpressed with modern art, and most of the essays trying to tell me why, objectively, I shouldn’t scoff at it, are equally unconvincing.
I’m curious about at what point people think a particular music genre has gone up its own ass, and how much music education plays a role in that. There are certain classical music pieces that I very much appreciate because I have played them myself, and yet still my eyes glaze over when listening to similar pieces by the same composer. Sometimes I wonder if giving people at concerts sheet music can better help them keep up with a piece of music, and the advent of Youtube videos that basically do this seems to agree.
So here’s my example of a more esoteric classical music piece I very much enjoy, but I have classical music training:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j6qC1a_5CA
Anyone wanna submit theirs for other genres? (I’m particularly curious if this is even possible for pop music.)
I’m tremendously fond of Bruce Pollock’s abstract art.
Yeah, that stuff is pretty cool. Not sure about the “Block Group” ones, though.
Nice example, Nancy. I would have said I dislike abstract art too, but it is true that I enjoyed those pictures. I guess what I don’t like is abstract art that is anything more than a cool design. I didn’t read the writing on the link, because it is the design that is cool, not what the artist has to say about it.
In my experience, sheet music makes listening much more enjoyable. But I might just be weird.
Per a long-running thread in the previous OT, a straw proposal, which turns into at least three:
Open carry is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of a violent crime, meaning it will result in a larger penalty by default. (Choose whatever penalty increase you think is interesting.)
DUI is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of another moving violation.
Immigration that is not via current legal channels is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of another crime (violent, fraud, embezzlement, conspiracy to commit, etc.).
How ought these differ? Suppose all three were implemented anyway. How would people likely respond? (I’m interested in ye olde unintended consequences here.)
Your example of open carry confuses the heck out of me because open carry is already legal without a license in most (31) states and all but a handful allow open carry with a license. It’s “not prosecuted” because for the most part it’s entirely legal.
I’m sick of arguing about immigration so I’m going to sit that part of the debate out.
Well, the easy counter to your point about open carry is that it’s still illegal in 19 states, and that there still exist people who would like to make it illegal in more places, as well as concealed carry, and even ownership. So, the idea in that case is to never prosecute it anywhere, but instead come down extra hard on, say, a robbery where a firearm is used.
The straw proposal is more about getting law enforcement further out of the business of prevention, and shifting those resources toward punishment. Or alternately, implementing prevention more through deterrence.
It’s an interesting tradeoff to me, in general. I’m aware of research that suggests limits to the power of deterrence. Meanwhile, there are definite drawbacks to outlawing acts that could lead to harm. Firearms is especially curious, since there’s an element of intent – someone who carries but has no intent is utterly unlikely to cause harm. Likewise, someone who enters a country but has no intent to take advantage of its welfare system or its spirit of public trust is utterly unlikely to deprive anyone of resources.
So this is me exploring the framework.
I think a better analogy would be “unlicensed possession of a firearm is no longer a crime, but an aggravating circumstance, etc.”
I’m not saying I’d support that, but it intrigues me, and I’d like to see an analysis of the results.
1. What Nabil ad Dajjal said above.
2. We get a hell of a lot more car accidents involving drunk drivers I bet. I think making DUI not a crime is a pretty terrible idea. Making it an aggravating circumstances will make it harder to crack down on people DUI.
3. No comment.
Re drunk driving, I agree. We’re going to get a whole lot more tipsy drivers who think they can drive home without an accident. Some of them are totally wrong, and they crash. Some of them might’ve been able to drive in most circumstances, but they got into some circumstances where they couldn’t, and they crash. And a lot of them couldn’t tell in advance, because alcohol is well known to suppress your ability to make calculations such as this.
DUI: there’s an interesting distinction I think you and Evan are hinting at here, then. A test exists which yields objective measurement of BAC (right?), and there’s widely accepted correlation between BAC and probability of an accident (right?). And so the increased probability of harm is taken as justifying LE putting resources into prevention vs. post mortem deterrence.
To what extent is this general principle applied toward other harmful acts?
Obviously common with other substances- DUI when on muscle relaxants, or getting fired for operating heavy machinery, etc.
Beyond substance abuse, though, you could look at how security clearances are denied/revoked due to engaging in behavior that indicates a susceptibility to bribery or extortion.
Hmm… what else?
The FDA forbids the use of many drugs OTC due to correlated side-effects, many of which have never been causatively linked, or because of avoidable side-effects that are dangerous and that many people would not adequately avoid without a doctor’s monitoring (not saying I always agree, but that’s, I think, the stated purpose).
Basically there’s a link here to what’s sometimes disparaged as “the nanny state”, where a government shapes behavior in ways that are intended to be better off for the person behaving.
I think Evan’s point that alcohol suppresses judgement is very important too. It’s not just that there’s an objective measure of what we want. Some people probably can drive better on a higher BAC than others. But alcohol suppresses judgement, so way too many people who have enough conscientiousness before drinking and who wouldn’t drink too much knowing it’s illegal will get drunk and then change their minds if driving drunk isn’t illegal.
I wonder about the drunk driving one. I don’t know the exact statistics, but the police are not stopping a lot of random people and checking them, so I would expect that most DUIs were people who were violating some other traffic law that led to the stop. And obviously substantial numbers of people still do drive drunk; to the extent that there’s been a reduction, I would expect it to have more to do with the reduced social acceptability of that sort of thing than the DUI laws. Though perhaps the laws have contributed to the reduced social acceptability.
I agree, that they probably are violating some other law or driving vaguely recklessly but that doesn’t mean it would be easy to punish them for that. It could be hard to punish people for being a little swervy on the road. It’s hard to prove, and it’s easily open to accusations of police discretion being used unfairly. It’s relatively fair and ironclad to be like “yep, this guy was x BAC % over the legal limit”.
Also, I’ve talked to people who told me they didn’t give a flip about the social acceptability of driving under the influence. But they did care about the odds of getting caught.
I doubt social acceptability has much to do with it, because it’s hard for anyone who knows you to observe unless you’re not only wasted but acting out somewhat.
Where I’ve lived the police also do things like set up blockades on New Years and talk to each drive who passes. They smell alcohol? You’re probably getting a breathalyzer test. And people still drive drunk right after midnight.
Austin meetup report:
Highly successful. We had about 25 people (compared to last year’s 32, but it was significantly hotter), more than half new to the group, and most people stayed for our whole 3 hours. Scott Aaronson came for about 1.5-2 hours. I gave away at least 16 of my 20 fidget spinners, which seemed popular. Many people indicated an interest in returning, and some of them came to our following group meal. We used playing cards to randomize groups twice, which I liked as I got to meet many new people.
I’ve noticed that US Presidents tend to have short last names. Since Eisenhower, there have been no Presidents with names over seven letters. I was surprised that last names are shorter on average than I thought, with the average lengths 5 to 7 letters. But even with that statistic, it is still true that Presidents’ last names are shorter than average. I think longer last names take up too much space in one’s brain to generate enthusiasm for the average voter.
I think it would require a top-notch politician to make it to President with longer than 7 letters. And I wonder if a 2 letter or 3 letter name would give a candidate an extra bump in the polls. Are there any possible candidates with 2 or 3 letters? And does this trend occur in other democracies?
I don’t think 2 or 3 letters would help. My guess is that it’s mainly about syllables. Most Presidents seem to have 1 or 2 syllable names. Obama was pushing it with 3.
Here’s a thing which I call The Alarm Paradox. Most likely other people have though of it before with a different name.
The moral of the story: Everything worked fine when the villagers could see the threat with their own eyes. In the beginning, whenever the boy sounded the alarm, the villagers could see that he was right because there was a wolf there for them to fight off. With the new wolf, however, that changed. Each time the boy warned of a coming catastrophe, the villagers acted to prevent that catastrophe. But for some catastrophes, preventing them means that you have no way of knowing whether or not they would have happened without your intervention. This was exactly the case for the new wolf. It took very few alarms before the villagers were lulled into a false sense of complacency.
This probably applies in many situations: A manager is told by an employee that the company’s software has a major security bug that needs to be patched ASAP. She assigns a team working overtime to the problem, and soon the bug is fixed. If this happens many more times, however, she may begin to wonder if these “major security bugs” are really as important as her employees make them out to be.
So, I have an interesting dilemma that’s a bit philosophical and a bit medical.
Long-term, my girlfriend wants to have kids, and I’m becoming increasingly onboard with the idea. But there’s a bit of a complication. I have a genetic skin condition that has a 50% chance of passing on to any offspring.
It’s quite rare and frustratingly, nobody seems to give a single crap about it, because it’s “fortunately” not life-threatening or harmful to health in general. What it does is make me highly perceptible to getting quite large/painful giant red lumps (call them boils, cysts, carbuncles, whatever – they come in all shapes and sizes and consistencies) every so often. And I mean really big and really painful. I get them somewhat randomly – sometimes twice in two months, sometimes maybe a year between. On average, I’d say I average a big nasty one every six months or so, which causes about one week of really intense pain almost all the time (they’re usually located on my back, neck, or rear end, such that it’s almost impossible to sit down or move without aggravating them) followed by another week of drainage which is sort of off and on painful (but comes with a feeling of relief that the worst is over).
According to Google, there is no treatment and there is no cure. The entire internet has very little information on this whatsoever. As far as I can tell, the medical establishment doesn’t give a shit – because it’s “just pain” and it’s not “chronic” in the sense that I don’t have the pain literally all the time. I’ve seen several dermatologists, most of which ignored everything I said, misdiagnosed me, then gave up when their standard “cystic acne” treatment didn’t work. At my mother’s request, I even suffered through a year long course of Accutane, which did nothing long-term.
As a teenager, this was a very troublesome issue for me. I was embarrassed by it and during the worst of it, often had, not really suicidal ideations (never formed a plan or anything) but a whole lot of “I wish I’d never been born” type thoughts. I’ve learned to cope a little bit better as I got older, accepting it as just a part of life, and trying to avoid the “why me” sort of thoughts by maintaining perspective that everyone has problems and pain in their lives, and many are born into various sorts of circumstances far worse than my own.
All that said, the prospect of passing this on to my child horrifies me. My own father didn’t know he had this, but I do. My girlfriend wants two kids, which would put the odds of getting two children without this disease at 25%. Despite the fact that on the net of things, I’m glad I was born, I still can’t imagine myself being responsible for someone being born into the world with this condition. It doesn’t manifest itself until puberty – and I imagine myself having a child and spending their whole first 12 years of life in complete dread of the moment when they say “Daddy it hurts” and I have nothing to tell them other than “It’s about to get a lot worse” and “Get used to it because you’ll be dealing with this for the next 30 years.”
So one option is to go for it anyway, take my chances, hope the kids eventually feel how I do (that on net, it’s still worth being alive), etc.
Aside from that, what all other options are there? I’ve heard adoption is often costly and messy – that actually getting a white infant is incredibly complicated, and then there are risks of the birth parents returning and demanding custody. I suppose artificial insemination is also an option, but there’s also stories of that going poorly – I think it was here on SSC we discussed the story of the white couple who ended up with a black baby. Even putting the race stuff aside, I’m skeptical of sperm banks. Somehow, it seems like they all promise you tall, blonde, super-athlete, doctor sperm. And yet somehow, my perception is that most men who donate sperm aren’t… well… that.
And then there’s the question of – what am I having kids for if not to pass on my genes? Like many here, I believe heritability is a pretty big thing. That genetics explain a whole lot. Generally, the reason I want to have kids is to preserve my culture and values for future generations. Can I be confident in that happening if my own genetics aren’t involved?
I’m really not sure what to do about any of this.
How do you recognize and deal with sophistic posts/sophists? Do you engage them? Try to refute them on things you know to be false or misleading?
I’ve come across numerous political/historical/economics posts by sophists. They’ll usually have some facts that they cherry pick or exaggerate to support a narrative, bring up a lot of strawmen and other fallacies. They can be fairly convincing if I don’t know anything about the subject or don’t critically think about what they say. Most times I’ll give the poster the benefit of the doubt, but if I see a pattern or certain words or phrases that trip my sophist-dar, then I tend to engage or just write them off completely.
Here’s a comment from the Marginal Revolution blog about China. It contains some kernels of truth, i.e. China graduates a lot of STEM majors. China is doing great work in some fields of biotechnology and has leads in some fields. Regulatory burdens can slow down economic growth and harm innovation. He seems to be painting a portrait of a dynamic, soon to be dominant in tech, economics and human capital China, compared to a stupid, lazy, sclerotic USA.
However, there are facts that counter his narrative. For example, more Chinese students choose to come study and work in the US than the reverse. While not exclusive to China, there’s a lot of fraud in their research due to poor incentives. There have been numerous scandals wrt food production in China, that could be reduced with better regulation.
This isn’t to say that his narrative won’t happen. The economic and quality of life growth in China over the past 20+ years has been amazing. China is a large country that is spending a lot on research and will continue to contribute to the world. However, the US also spends a lot on research and still has a lot of innovation in technology and management. It’s not like the US is standing still while China races ahead.
This article arguing that the many, many attempts to take out Trump are fundamentally similar to the sort of coup our (US) intelligence community has previously engineered in other nations is fairly convincing to me. Or, even if the particulars are not correct, it feels extremely obvious to me (but seemingly not to most, which is why I post this) that the DC establishment and media are, not to mince words, “out to get” Trump any way they can, and that the particulars of the various scandals they’ve tried to stick to him are ultimately irrelevant, since they aren’t the root motivation.
More generally, maybe someone can steelman for me the case that Trump is so uniquely horrible as president as to warrant daily headlines like “How Do We Rebuild Norms Of Reality After Watching Past Two Years In ‘Shocked Horror?'” or “the main consequence was to make life more difficult for the grownups trying to mitigate the damage of the Child Who Sits on the Nuclear Throne.”
Whereas so far as I can tell the NYTimes oped was about how Trump is not being bellicose enough and I feel convinced we’re less likely to get into more unnecessary wars with Trump than we would have been with a continuation of the foreign policy status quo (albeit probably more bellicose than Obama) under President Clinton. For example, Trump has expressed much more public skepticism about e.g. the value of US intervention in Syria.