In The Balance

When you first take the Artifact, you will see a vision of ALPHANION, Demon-Sultan of the Domain of Order, who appears as a grid of spheres connected by luminous lines. Alphanion will urge you to use the Artifact to enforce cosmic order, law at its most fundamental. He will show you visions of all the most brutal and sadistic crimes of history, of all the wars caused by nations that could not live together in harmony, and he will tell you they are all preventable. He will show you dreams of perfectly clean cities with wide open streets, where everyone earns exactly the optimal amount of money and public transportation is accurate to the second. He will tell you it is all attainable.
But if you hesitate even an instant to take Alphanion’s offer, you will see a vision of CTHGHFZXAY, Demon-Shah of the Domain of Chaos, who appears as a shifting multicolored cloud. Cthghfzxay will urge you to use the Artifact to promote cosmic chaos, the ultimate principle of freedom. She will condemn the works of Order as a lie, a dystopia bought at the cost of true human liberty. She will show you visions of primaeval forests, where no two flowers are alike, where each glade holds a new mystery, where people run wild in search of new adventure. She will tell you it can all be yours.
As you weigh these two offers, you will see a vision of ZAMABAMAZ, Demon-Pharaoh of the Domain of Balance, who appears as a man and woman conjoined. They will tell you that neither Order nor Chaos is at the root of human flourishing, but an ability to strike the right balance between the two. That a virtuous life is one spent in moderation between total wild liberty and a stifling concept of rote rule-following. That Alphanion and Cthfhfzxay are the two poles of the universe, and that righteousness exists in the space created by their interaction. They will ask you to devote the Artifact and its power to the Domain of Balance, so all people can better manage the interaction of Order and Chaos in their own lives.
This will seem reasonable to you, but then there will appear a vision of IYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY, Demon-Raja of the Domain of Excess, who appears as a blinding violet light. It will tell you that both Order and Chaos present coherent visions of the world, but that for the love of God, choose one or the other instead of being a wishy-washy milquetoast who refuses to commit to anything. It will tell you that blinding white and pitch black are both purer and more compelling than endless pointless grey. It will ask you to give the Artifact to somebody – anybody – other than Zamabamaz.
Just as you think you have figured all this out, there will appear a vision of MLOXO7W, Demon-Kaiser of the Domain of Meta-Balance, who appears as a face twisted into a Moebius strip. It will tell you that sometimes it is right to seek balance, and other times right to seek excess, and that a life well-lived consists of excess when excess is needed, and balance when balance is needed. It will remind you that sometimes you are a sprinter and other times a tightrope walker in the Olympiad of life, and that to commit to either eternal carefulness or eternal zealousness is to needlessly impoverish yourself. It will ask you to devote the Artifact and its power to balancing balance and imbalance, balancedly.
You will not be the least bit surprised when there will appear a vision of K!!!111ELEVEN, Demon-Shogun of the Domain of Meta-Excess, who appears as a Toricelli trumpet with eyes and a mouth. She says that seriously, pick a side, all this complicated garbage about the balance between balance and excess is just another layer of intellectualization to defend against having any real values, a trick to make you feel smart and superior for believing in nothing, not even Balance. She will ask you to choose something now, lest you be caught in an endless regress of further options.
As soon as you acknowledge that this makes sense, there will appear a vision of ILO, Demon-Chancellor of the Domain of Excessive Meta-Balance, who appears as a deep hole in space whose end you cannot see. They will point out that yes, there is potentially an infinite regress of further levels. But to act to avoid those levels is essentially to unthinkingly side with the principle of Excess over Balance. After all, if you had originally started by siding with Chaos or Order rather than waiting to hear of the existence of Balance, you would have been unknowingly favoring Excess over Balance. And if you had decided to choose either Excess or Balance, you would have been favoring the principle of Meta-Excess over Meta-Balance before even knowing they existed. So choosing at any level of the hierarchy is essentially equivalent to choosing Excess at all higher levels of the hierarchy. When viewed this way, the hierarchy collapses to chaos, order, first-level-balance, second-level-balance, third-level-balance, and so on. They offer a new, better vision: Infinite Balance, a theoretical top of the hierarchy in which you choose to balance all previous levels.
But as you start to consider this, there will appear a vision of PAHANUP, Demon-Taoiseach of the Domain of Balanced Meta-Balance, who appears as a hole in space exactly three inches deep. Ze will tell you that going to infinite lengths to ensure perfect balance at an infinite number of levels actually seems a bit excessive in ways. To choose either Chaos or Order outright would be insufficiently careful, but to give yourself an intractable problem with an endless number of meta-levels would be excessively careful. Ze will suggest seeking balance in the number of levels you seek balance in.
This will seem plausible to you right up until the sudden appearance of a fiery vision of IFNI, Demon-Secretary-General of the Domain of Chaotic Meta-Excess, who appears as static. She will point out that there is now another infinite regress, more difficult than the last – to wit, how long you should spend calculating the number of levels on which to seek balance. She will state her case thus: suppose you want to calculate the correct amount of balance in the universe. Let us call this Calculation A. You need to calculate how long to spend on this calculation before giving up and satisficing; let us call this Calculation B. But you need to calculate how long to spend on Calculation B before giving up and satisficing; let us call this Calculation C. Clearly you will never be able to complete any of the calculations. Therefore in order to avoid spending your entire life in an infinite regress of calculation, you should flip a coin right now and use it to decide either Chaos or Order, no takebacks.
But as you reach for the coin, you will see a vision of GOSAGUL, Demon-Admiral of the Domain of Ordered Meta-Balanced Excess, who appears as a cube with constantly flashing black and white faces. He will lecture you on how it seems pretty strange that, when faced with the most important decision in the history of the universe, you decide to flip a coin. Surely, even if Ifni’s argument is correct, you can do better than that! For example, you can just go a specific finite number of levels, such as three, then seek balance at that many levels, then stop. This will be strictly better than Ifni’s plan of choosing completely randomly.
But this sage advice is interrupted by MEGAHAHA, Demon-Pope of the Domain of Excessively Ordered Meta-Balance, who appear a as pattern of black and white that cycles between a line, square, cube, and hypercube. It will point out that if you’re in the business of accepting arguments along the lines that “it seems pretty strange that when faced with the most important decision in the history of the universe you…”, then it seems pretty strange that when faced with the most important decision in the history of the universe, you agree to a kind of random number of levels chosen by a demon you have no reason to trust. By what logic do you reject making the decision itself randomly, but accept making the decision about how many levels to make the decision on randomly? Any amount of Balance in Meta-Balancing Excess is just arbitrary capriciousness; you either need to act fully randomly, or embrace the entire difficulty of the problem.
At this point, you will remember that the Artifact is cursed and demons are evil. With a final effort of will, you will shout the words “I choose Balance! Just normal Balance! First-level Balance! That’s it!” and throw the Artifact to the ground, where it will shatter into a thousand pieces and the voices of the demonic hierarchy will suddenly all go silent.
And for a thousand years to come, heroes will grumble “Why, exactly, are we seeking balance in the universe? Isn’t that kind of dumb? Don’t we want more good stuff, and less bad stuff? Doesn’t really seem that balance is really what we’re after, exactly.”
And you will tell them the story of how once you found the Artifact that gave you mastery of the universe, and you refused to take more than about three minutes figuring out what to use it for, because that would have been annoying.
I love this. I feel as though the last line is a concise summary of everything that’s wrong with modern standards of discourse.
lol, but also, -_-
But you just said:
So isn’t this—
… a mistake?
If I had this Artifact, I would use it for absolutely nothing, and would instead destroy it immediately. Because it is cursed, and demons are evil. Duh.
Exactly. Plus, with that many entities showing up to suggest a use… and none suggest not using it? Perhaps the entities just want the thing used?
I wanted to post exactly this, but you beat me to it. Bravo.
Nah. The artifact is precious and the daemons are evil, but that could also mean that they are trying to frame the discourse to their advantage. Such as order vs chaos, when you could simply chose something that maximizes happiness without sacrificing meaning (i.e. eliezer style “perfect world”). Once you get caught into their dilemma, you’re bound to make a sub-optimal choice.
We are told that demon’s are evil, but aren’t told that artifact is.
The demons aren’t actually trying to win you over to their side. They’re just trying to confuse so that you don’t actually do anything useful with the artifact.
They’re framing the debate. They’re trying to make you so focused on deciding which meta-level of to the order-vs-chaos axis you should be deciding at that you don’t stop to ask if there are other utility functions you could be fulfilling.
We’re told that the artifact is cursed.
This is true:
… but this isn’t:
Actually, we have no idea what the demon’s goal is. Do they want you to use the artifact? Do they want you to not use the artifact? Do they want you to use the artifact, but in a specific way?
We really don’t know what they want. But we know they’re evil. So, we shouldn’t listen to them.
But maybe we should listen to the demons, and try to do the opposite of what they want us to do? No, this is a bad idea, because the demons might very well predict that we’ll do this, and use reverse psychology.
The correct course of action is to ignore the demons, and do the correct thing, without their counsel.
And the correct thing to do with cursed artifacts is to destroy them, and not to use them.
In the West, demons are always evil and out to get you. This simplifies matters a bit. In the East, they have more latitude. You might have to listen to their actual argument to get a feeling for their alignment, and of course they might trick you. But people have agendas and can be tricky too. Should we stop listening to everyone? Sort of the corner-case opposite of free speech?
I hastily grasp for my crucifix.
The only correct answer.
Love it.
Now, if we’re to consider this as a serious discussion of policy, I think it’s worth deconstructing ILO’s contribution somewhat. They posit that there is an infinite hierarchy of order, chaos, first-level balance, second-level balance etc. and to choose any finite level of balance is to choose excess at all higher levels. I submit that the difference between successive levels of balance rapidly tends to zero so this doesn’t matter much.
Let’s try to see what each of the first few levels of balance means in terms of order and chaos.
Balance tells us that we should have some order and some chaos. Every system should have enough order that one understands how to interact with it, and enough chaos to make it interesting.
Second-level balance tells us that some systems merit a higher degree of order and other systems merit a higher degree of chaos. A clock or the crew of a naval ship must have a high degree of order, but a national park or a jazz musician’s bedroom must have a high degree of chaos. Presumably there’s a spectrum here, where some things require almost all order and almost no chaos, some things are in the middle, and somethings require almost no order and almost no chaos. I *think* this is all still at the second level of balance.
So what’s third-level balance? Sometimes we should have a situation of second-level balance and sometimes we should have a situation of choosing decisively either balance or excess? This might be exactly degenerate with second-level balance, or it might be subtly different, but it’s definitely not that different. Fourth-level balance is even more similar to third-level balance than third is to second (unless they’re all exactly degenerate from this point upwards, which I could believe).
I would then argue that second-level balance is correct. I devote the Artifact and its power to MLOXO7W.
Agreed. Can someone except why, if that’s wrong ? (admitted the demons aren’t lying etc.)
Order and chaos aren’t separate things here, the clock on a ship isn’t just order, to create it you take something else ordered (a tree) and somethings that aren’t ordered (metal ores… though now we are arguing about what counts as order, right?).
Is making a clock from a tree an increase in order or a decrease? Easy one if you use entropy as your definition, not so easy if you don’t, but there is no “second level balance” here.
Order and balance are poor metrics to measure whether your use Artifact has positive outcomes for the entire world. The demons are voluntarily confusing you by temping you with various levels of meta-order/chaos.
I recommend using the artifact to generate maximum amounts of utility in positive-sum-games (eg generating food and clean energy, curing diseases), with a proportional utility penalty for cases where there is reasonable doubt that the game may be negative-sum.
This is pretty undebatably the best policy for the Artifact, with a few caveats for what organizational structure decides which unambiguous goods the Artifact should be used for (any non-insane structure would do, though I’d personally recommend a medium-sized group with loose-but-established procedures) and what kind of security keeps malicious powers from appropriating the Artifact (Master-Stranger protocols are in effect).
The worst policy would be along the lines of “Instantly disintegrate half the population to address resource scarcity”.
The worst policy would be along the lines of “Instantly disintegrate half the population to address resource scarcity”.
Now I retroactively want that to have been the end of the story.
Is the artefact sufficiently competent to interpret instructions that vague?
Agreed. Everything in moderation, including moderation.
As a physicist, this argument resonates with me: “It looks like the sub-sub-leading contributions are negligible, so let’s truncate here and go to the pub.”
I think you could make sense of third level balance if you find something else to quantify over. For example: people. The argument might go something like this:
Requiring that all people strike a balance between balance and excess limits the full range of human experience. It would be better if we struck a balance whereby some people did strike a balance, but where others were either just excessively balanced or excessively excessive.
I think all those meta-orders are red herrings. The real answer is that every input and output of every system requires a certain amount of randomness in order to prevent stagnation; this amount probably varies between systems; and you can discuss the exact strategy for optimizing randomness pretty much endlessly, so just pick a rule of thumb that sort of works and then improve on it over time.
Haha. Personally, I stuck with my initial choice of order all the way through.
Thank you for your recent complaint about the fragility of your Artifact. I would like to take the opportunity to remind you that the manual (you did read the manual, didn’t you?) includes a number of warnings and usage instructions, including not exposing the Artifact to water, electrostatic shock, or dropping it onto a hard surface.
Since you have not followed the usage instructions I cannot accept your complaint, or any meta-complaint, so no refund is due.
Thank you for your custom and have a nice day.
Baron Von Ripoff
Lord Grand High Universal Poobah of Customer Complaints, Artifacts-R-Us
That’s some potent weed you’ve been smoking! Though, weed being a natural product, it shouldn’t be called the Artifact. Watch out for the creepy green tomato-eyed Mouse!
This slow progressio of demons are boring. I’ve aready been hit by a horible vision of random and generic numbers “http://www.madore.org/~david/weblog/d.2014-07-22.2217.aleatoire-vs-generique.html#d.2014-07-22.2217” . I might not be able to behold a realistic vision of those presented directly, but I don’t think I need eleven demons to tempt me. The demons ALPHANION and CTHGHFZXAY, then two powerful servants who don’t come in their own name, but representing the ultimate demon of randomness and genericness and offer me the services of their masters would suffice to tempt me more than these silly little first approximations.
And I will tell the heroes that yes, we are trying to increase good, but as anyone who ever played a game of D&D can tell you, Order and Chaos are not synonymous with Good and Evil. Honestly, what are they teaching heroes these days?
Well he didn’t explicitly choose a Balance between Order and Chaos, he chose Balance in general as a goal. He implicitly chose balance between order and chaos, but these are demons so implicit choices don’t count.
OD&D, obviously.
Not sure if this is intentional, given Will MacAskill’s connections to the rationalist community, but this is very reminiscent of something philosophers interested in normative uncertainty talk about – a lot of philosophers think you should hedge between the recommendations of different moral (or other normative) theories given your uncertainty. Other philosophers think you should stick to one and hope it’s the right one. The non-hedgers sometimes argue that hedging leads to a regress – it will raise questions about how to hedge given your uncertainty about how to hedge, and how to hedge given your uncertainty about how to hedge given your uncertainty about how to hedge, and so on. So you might as well just stop at the first level.
For whatever it’s worth, I wrote up a paper on this “regress problem” recently. If you (or anyone else reading) is familiar with the normative uncertainty literature and interested in the problem, I’d love your feedback!
This looks really interesting. I haven’t had a chance to think about it in full detail or check the proofs but as someone who works in the area this seems like a serious contribution you should publish.
Oh, thank you! I got a revise and submit from Synthese, actually, so I’m just hunting around for any suggestions for tweaks before I send it back. (This my first attempt at an academic publication, trying not to screw it up…)
Chaos: 0/100
Order: 100/0
Balance: 50/50
Excess: from 0/100 to 100/0
Meta-Balance: from 25/75 to 75/25
Meta-Excess: from 0/100 to 100/0
Balanced Meta-Balance: from 12.5/87.5 to 87.5/12.5
Chaotic Meta-Excess: from 0/100 to 100/0
Ordered Meta-Balanced Excess: from 6.25/93.75 to 93.75/6.25
Excessively Ordered Meta-Balance: from 0/100 to 100/0
Chaos and Order are the edges of the spectrum. Excess (at all levels) – completely free oscillations between them. Since Balance is only a special case of the Excess, Balance at different levels is a series of increasingly weaker constraints imposed on them, in the limit tending to the Excess, but never reaching it. Thus, it might be necessary to determine in the numbers to what extent we are ready to reduce Order or Chaos to see what will happen. Personally, I would stop at Meta-Balance, because its ratio seems reasonable to me.
I interpreted excess as being 0/100 OR 100/100, rather than “somewhere between 0/100 and 100/100” which is how you seem to interpret it.
I understood this in such a way that [Meta-] Balance is the imposed ratio of Order and Chaos, and Excess is the result of a free struggle between the forces of Order and Chaos. This leads to a situation where all levels of the Excess are equivalent, and it is really beneficial for the demons responsible for them to motivate the artifact carrier to an accidental solution – because 50% of all possible solutions lead to the Excess. The complete dominance of Chaos or Order in such an examination is only a special case. But you are right, there is ambiguity.
>And you will tell them the story of how once you found the Artifact that gave you mastery of the universe, and you refused to take more than about three minutes figuring out what to use it for, because that would have been annoying.
Now I just feel called out about not even bothering to read any of the recent adversarial collaboration pieces.
Same
Demon-Taoiseach is a very great title.
I liked Demon-Shogun
Demon-Secretary-General is pretty good, but she should have been named Ngo.
Is this a Star Wars prequel?
And that, children, is why a band of rag-tag rebels constantly have to fight space-fascists, occasionally a planet gets blown up, forever and ever.
But they do seem to be pretty good at arranging for there to be exactly two Good Jedi and two Evil Jedi at all times, so that the Force remains Balanced.
But can the balance truly be maintained without a Counsel of Awful Mentors?
There’s a strong trope in mythology about cyclicality.
Surely it cannot be forever? The number of planets is after all finite (growing, but probably not by the required amount (1 + however many were blown up second time around (not sure if planets blew up in the prequels as that would require having paid attention…)) every forty years or so). So the cycle of (abruptly ended) life cannot go on forever but only till the last planet is destroyed by this time’s Deathstar rehash.
It was a long time ago; we’re all that’s left. Turns out the Great Filter was just a series of Deathstars.
Obviously!
I choose . . . look, I need to finish 12 Rules for Life. Then I’ll get back to you.
OK, that’s a strange simile to polynomial-time hierarchy… Oh, wait… I’m not reading Shtetl-Optimized?!
The “you” of the story has been sold a pup.
ZAMABAMAZ’s sales pitch is to say “neither Order nor Chaos is at the root of human flourishing, but an ability to strike the right balance between the two” (emphasis mine).
This is… eh. The roots of human flourishing may deal with many matters that aren’t perfectly aligned with Order or Chaos, at least not in any dramatic narrative sense. For example, I mean if it’s just too hot or two cold then people will die and thus fail to flourish, I suppose that heat could be considered a manifestation of chaos, but that’s not really what people think of.
Still, with a bit of interpretation, ZAMABAMAZ is saying “we should be able to do the right thing, the thing that brings the things we want”. But when the goods are delivered, they turn out to be pointless quests for The Balance (TM). To use my temperature analogy, the goods that get delivered are equivalent to “Zero degrees is freezing, one hundred degrees is boiling, therefore, we must Seek The Balance and bring about a temperature of fifty degrees. No backsliding! No complaining about heatstroke, restoring the metaphysical balance requires us to see this through no matter the cost.”
(Possibly this is a special case of a thing where someone says “Let us be sensible”, followers gather, saying, “Let us Be Sensible”, start thinking of themselves as the Being Sensible movement, eventually people notice that Being Sensible (TM) isn’t delivering the goods, a few people try Being Barking Mad (which satisfies no one), eventually someone says, “None of this Being Sensible malarkey, let’s just use our common sense” and the cycle begins anew.)
Yeah, I agree with your temperature analogy.
And then Tom Woods shows up to explain that, even now, whichever one you choose you still just get John McCain.
Why did I think I should be in charge of the general state of the universe?
A demon told me so.
Oh.
*****
Now that I think about it, I don’t think I’ve seen fantasy that did a good job of portraying Balance as an ideal, with the possible exception of Novik’s Spinning Sliver, and it only had a good moment of saying that excess is bad.
Any nominees for good portrayals of Balance?
Thoughts about why fantasy started supporting Balance rather than Good?
What? The Star Wars prequels didn’t do it for you?
I enjoyed The Dragonlance Chronicles. They hammer you over the head with the theme of balance, but it’s always of the “fanaticism is bad” variety than the “let’s have just the right amount of murder and rape and dashing of the little ones against the rocks.”
This surprises me, because I feel as though “balance is good” as a sentiment is everywhere. Having said that, I too struggle to think of an example of a work of fantasy that portrays this.
Balance is good, because valid goods often compete–do you want your economy to value learning or production? Let’s find the labor distribution that maximizes both.
Geopolitical balance of power is good, because no nation is platonic good or bad, and having competing sovereigns to check each other can work out. (At least, a plausible argument; perhaps Pax Romana is preferable to MAD)
Balance between objective good and objective evil is either cowardly or asinine.
Good requires an explicit moral judgement, one which strongly implies that someone else is Evil. Balance at least sounds nicely non-judgemental, and if anyone disagrees with you on the details then they look like a fanatical extremist.
Then of course you take all the stuff that used to be labeled “good” and implicitly assert that these are emergent properties of “balance”, but at least we’ve hidden the explicit moral judgement.
That’s the Nicomachean Ethics in a nutshell.
I suspect there’s also a degree of influence from what religious traditions are currently fashionable in pop culture or influential to author’s thinking.
Most flavors of Christianity feature a strong good-vs-evil dualism (God vs Satan at the cosmic level, and an internal struggle to accept God’s grace and use it to overcome man’s inherently sinful nature to live a life of virtue). But a lot of Eastern religions (particularly Taoism and Buddhism) place more emphasis on balance and moderation, and that emphasis is probably exaggerated in Western pop culture understandings of Taoism and Buddhism.
If there’s been a shift in fantasy writing from good-vs-evil stories to striving-for-balance stories, I’d guess a lot of it comes from a decline in actively Christian worldviews among fantasy writers and audiences, and from 60s/70s counterculture’s fascination with Buddhism and Taoism.
Of course, I could be overthinking this: it could just be that major early-to-mid 20th century fantasy writers (particularly Tolkien and Lewis) set a tone of writing good-vs-evil stories, which the next generation of fantasy writers imitated, but the one after that started to subvert the formula for the sake of telling stories with fresher themes.
Flawless heros are boring. Acknowledging that the hero you’re supposed to be cheering for has their own failures, sins, regrets, crimes, etc to address and atone for despite that they’re still clearly the good guys is unsatisfy and a little emotionally taxing.
To escape the trap, step one level up in the narrative. Redefine Balance as good and Good as bad in its own way when carried to excess. Now your characters can be flawed and still good because being too Good would actually be bad.
It’s my normal reading of a Song of Ice and Fire…
That’s seeking a balance between polarized cosmic forces which are somewhere between indifferent and hostile to humanity, though. That’s very different proposition from balance between good and evil.
I think there are plenty of good examples in fiction of this kind of “too much of any extreme on this spectrum is bad, and good is only possible in the absence of such an excess.” ASoIaF is one example, Babylon 5 is another obvious one. But I’m not sure how you get from there to the “balance of the light and dark sides of the force” thing, where the fiction advocates that a non-zero amount of Evil is better than zero Evil. My read of Nancy’s post was that she was asking about the latter.
Thoughts about why fantasy started supporting Balance rather than Good?
I think it keeps the “Big Good” from intervening. Without the appeal to balance, the story doesn’t need the Hero, since God will kill the devil for us. (or whichever good god / evil god is in your fictional universe)
Evidently, there’s a bit of a flaw in founding one’s morality in rationalism…
I was expecting a hidden UNSONG reference in here… unless there is and I didn’t find it?
Also, missed opportunity for a corny Rush reference at the end
“Don’t we want more good stuff”?
What would you do when you got it? Generally when someone gets something they end up saying, “but what now?” In other words having an achievable goal makes life pointless, because you might actually end up achieving it, at which point life will become meaningless.
But not having a goal also appears to make life meaningless, since there is no longer anything telling you what to do with yourself. Likewise, having an unachievable goal makes life meaningless, since there is nothing you can do to achieve it.
So you have a problem whether or not you pursue a goal, and whether or not it can be achieved.
The answer is that the “goal” is not something you achieve, but a way that you live, namely with balance. So when the heroes grumble that seeking balance is kind of dumb, they are just plain wrong.
When you get good stuff, you just enjoy it, replacing it with more good stuff to the extent that it wears out/is consumed/etc. Presumably, you wanted the good stuff because it’s good to have – so you’re done seeking, at least for now.
“When you get good stuff, you just enjoy it”
Sounds like you’re explaining how to live a balanced life rather than going for excess.
This is entirely unsupported by your factual claim. If true, your claim shows only that not having a goal results in the ennui you describe. The answer to “what now?” is straightforwardly “seek a new goal”. As long as a goal can be selected, ennui is not an issue.
That implies that your goal is to pursue your “goal”, not accomplish it.
Do you feel that soldiers that fight for peace are wrong?
The answer to What now? Should be to then live your life with the satisfaction that you accomplished said goal. Having a “meaningless life” does not mean that you cannot live it.
Even if it doesn’t, if they are willing to sacrifice themselves to accomplish the goal, why aren’t they willing to do so afterwards? That may not be the individual human impulse, but if you think of a program – it terminates after accomplishing its “goal”.
A few months later…
[ACC ENTRY] WHAT SHOULD THE HOLDER OF THE ARTIFACT CHOOSE?
+11
Why Socialists Don’t Believe in Fun by Orwell.
I think this is relevant, I’m not sure it’s completely right.
Did Orwell not know what a pun is? I don’t think I’ve read anything in his essays other than this one and Politics and the English Language, but Politics also has a glaring reversed-stupidity error of this sort. Do they pop up in his other essays?
His misunderstanding of Gulliver’s Travels is also … interesting.
Notice the sleight of hand there 🙂 Order vs Chaos is not Good vs Evil, in contradiction with “Don’t we want more good stuff, and less bad stuff?” Excellent punchline though!
So ALPHANION is IT and CTHGHFZXAY is Madeline L’Engle. And Our Hero is…Obi Wan Kenobi (bad move, Ben)
And Gary Gygax would tell the demons that equating Law and Chaos with Good and Evil is totally wrong, and they should find another axis.
The first time I read this I was too engrossed in the story to notice the names, but on rereading they’re actually very amusing. I think I understand the joke up to and including K!!!111ELEVEN, but I don’t understand:
ILO, Demon-Chancellor of the Domain of Excessive Meta-Balance
PAHANUP, Demon-Taoiseach of the Domain of Balanced Meta-Balance
IFNI, Demon-Secretary-General of the Domain of Chaotic Meta-Excess
GOSAGUL, Demon-Admiral of the Domain of Ordered Meta-Balanced Excess
MEGAHAHA, Demon-Pope of the Domain of Excessively Ordered Meta-Balance
Anybody fancy explaining the joke?
I don’t know, but I would think MEGA HAHA is a pretty fitting name for a demonic clown.
I’m not if I get ALPHANION even.
Suspect ILO is just symmetry (lowercase at least) could still use a x. Might be an acronym of infinite level organization but I feel to put acronyms on short things is way too prone to overthinking.
IFNI might be just a shortened infinite.
Also assuming the Artifact has infinite power and isn’t cursed to always give you bad results, you could just use that to solve the infinite difficulty problems. Or at least create a way to help with it.
ILO: High/Low?
PAHANUP: not sure, maybe “Pan up” as in a balance pan?
IFNI: No clue
GOSAGUL: Even less clue.
MEGAHAHA: Probably “mega ha-ha”.
Obviously, I use the artifact to empower two champions, one of Order and one of Chaos, who will compete to determine the best course of action.
That’s not how universes work.
I read this in Harrison Ford’s voice 🙂
Every ssc comment thread.
for the record, my heroes fight for MLOXO7W
this is the last argument which makes sense in my eyes, the rest are just le epic trolls
I’m voting for ZAMABAMAZ. Chaos may not be healthy or sane but it’s a lot more fun, and means I don’t have to listen to all these shahs and padishahs and whatnots.
So that’s why the nightmares that hunt in the night are now eating your livers, children.
This was wonderful. Thanks for writing this.
When faced with a choice between Freedom and Order, always remember that there’s a third choice: Autocracy. Especially when going for a world domination victory.