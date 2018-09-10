OT110: Opendragon Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server – and also check out the SSC Podcast. Also:
1. Comment of the week is Stefferi on the circumstances leading to the rise of Hitler. See also idontknow: “The strongest defense against extreme right wingers is a moderate right wing party that is vigorous.”
2. Please vote for your favorite adversarial collaboration from the last week. The entries were:
a. Does The Education System Adequately Serve Advanced Students?
b. Are Islam And Liberal Democracy Compatible?
c. Should Childhood Vaccination Be Mandatory?
d. Should Transgender Children Transition?
After some discussion with the contestants, the winner of the popular vote will get a $500 prize, and the winner of my vote will get a second $500 prize; these may or may not be the same entry. After you’ve read all the entries, you can vote here.
3. I would like contestants to email me their experience participating in the contest. There is no particular structure or prompt I want, but here are some questions (adopted from a list sent by John Buridan) to get you started:
– What were your initial positions?
– How much did your positions shift and in what ways?
– How much debate and argument was there during the course of the work?
– How did you resolve it?
– Is the conclusion closer to one or the other person’s original position?
– What advice would you give future adversarial collaborators?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to serve for a year in a combat assignment on the Allied side of WWII. Expect to fire on the enemy and take enemy fire in turn.
You will be trained to do the job and to fit into the time and place you are going to. Don’t expect to change the course of the war; you will not be placed anywhere you could decisively change world history. Fight well, and you might shorten the war by a few days. Die in the past, and you’re dead for real.
Given the facts of life in the forties, actual combat assignments for women in WWII are very rare. Accordingly, for women only, non-combatant support roles in forward areas are acceptable choices in this exercise. You might, for example, be a telephone operator in London during the Blitz or a nurse on a naval base in the Pacific within range of Japanese bombers.
What do you want to do?
This feels like it’s missing something, what part are people getting a choice about?
I’d probably go for not spending a year there at all if I’m not allowed post crib notes to bletchley park on efficient ways to crack enigma etc.
You can choose, with some limitations, what job you want, where you will serve, and when.
I do not. Sure I’d get some good stories out of it, but it would be scary and unpleasant and I might die.
I agree with you that this is something I’d never* do, but it’s easy to add enough details to the intellectual exercise to make it worth thinking about.
Suppose, using his time machine, Johan_Larson has managed to take over the entire world. As a rebel against his tyrannical hypothetical-question-based rule, you’ve been sentenced to the option of painful death or being sent back to spend a year in World War II. In that case, it’s easy to imagine saying ‘how much detail can I give when I pick my assignment?’
Then its ‘what level of punishment would I be willing to avoid by taking the offer’? Ten years in prison? Five? Spending 10 years back 30,000 years ago? If you assume there’s some level of punishment you’d be willing to avoid by spending a year in World War II in some capacity, what would you choose then?
I think it would be more interesting with one of the following qualifications:
A) If nobody from your unit dies in combat, obviously you missed the whole ‘taking fire in return’ part and you get sent back for another year assigned to ‘Soviet Infantry, Winter War’**.
B) If too many people pick the same unit, all the extras (chosen at random) get assigned to ‘Soviet Infantry, Winter War’.
* There’s obviously some level of carrot for which this becomes worth doing, but it’s much easier to just imagine a stick. [Added – for a carrot, and an addition to the discussion, when you get sent back, your body is rejuvenated to that of a healthy and fit 18 year old, and you get to keep it in whatever condition it survives the war.]
** The worst assignment that meets the original criteria I could think of on short notice.
You’re right; there are plenty of ways I could have engaged with the spirit of the hypothetical. I could also have just scrolled on and left everybody else to it. But don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying for a second that engaging in silly hypotheticals isn’t a good use of time. I’m just saying that this one seems to have no upside, which is unusual in johan_larson’s ‘missions’.
Some people like to do exciting things even if they are dangerous and uncomfortable. And WWII certainly has moments that offer plenty of all three. Isn’t excitement enough of an upside?
I didn’t mean to sound dismissive; ‘I wouldn’t do this under any circumstances’ is a valid and important data point.
This is also an interesting discussion in that 16 million Americans served during the war; of those, 10 million were drafted, so that’s close to 6 million volunteers (I assume there are other categories, such as ‘serving at the start of the war’). If I recall right, the airborne units were all volunteer (but not the air-landing units).
@johan_larson
Fair enough. I guess what I’m saying, then, is that no: for me excitement isn’t enough of an upside to make me want to enter a war zone.
@Civillis
That’s an interesting point. For some reason “volunteering to serve in a current war” seems like a more reasonable decision than “going back in time to serve in a past war”, but I’m not really sure what the difference is.
It’s also at least somehow emotionally relevant that I already know who wins. There’s not any sense that I can change the course of the war. That’s generally true–unless you’re at the Alan Turing/Robert Oppenheimer/Dwight Eisenhower level of ability, you’re probably not able to directly have a large impact on the war, though a good gunnery officer on the Iowa or a good combat medic or whatever could certainly make things better locally.
But still, knowing for sure that the outcome is the outcome, and that my involvement isn’t going to have any important impact on it, is a big demotivator.
Medical technology? And general changes in the structure of warfare such that “line up and march towards those machine guns” is now a somewhat rare strategy, when in the past, that’s what war was?
Gunnery officer on the USS Iowa, of course. I’ll take the whole time she was in commission if I can. If not, we’ll go with the first year in the Pacific.
Assuming I’m forced to choose one, the options I’d consider first are:
US Field Artillery crew, US 7th Army, France / Germany
US Battleship crew, Pacific, post-Pearl Harbor (thanks, Bean)
US Carrier crew, non-aviator, Pacific, post-Midway
US/British warship crew, Atlantic, post-Pearl Harbor
If forced to go front line combatant, I’d take ‘US Infantry, US 7th Army, France / Germany’, and if I had to prioritize those three factors, I’d put 7th Army first. If I can’t pick my assignment with that much precision, I’d generally go North Africa > Sicily > Italy > France / Germany > Pacific. As much as I’m interested in armored warfare, without checking the actual statistics my gut tells me that I’d do better as line infantry… unless I know I’m going to the Pacific, in which case I’ll take Tank Crew in an instant.
If forced to go British or other Commonwealth, the results are similar, though it becomes a toss-up between infantry and armor. With the British, the order is North Africa > Sicily > France / Low Countries / Germany (D-Day and after) > Italy > France / Low Countries (the Blitzkrieg) > Indo-China. About the only Commonwealth country I’d consider a better option than Britain itself is Canada.
I’d put ‘Soviet Field Artillery Crew, Post-Kursk’ ahead of US/British Infantry or Tank Crew. While I’d generally rank Soviet frontline combatants below their US/British equivalents, with the Soviets I’d definitely prefer tank (or SP Artillery/Tank Destroyer) over infantry. I might very well take ‘Soviet Tank Crew, Post-Kursk’ over ‘US Infantry / US Marine, Pacific’. (I don’t know if Kursk is the best break point between the early war meatgrinder Red Army and the far more capable forces that crushed what was left of the German Army, but it works as a safe break point; I would almost certainly risk choosing Anzio or Bastogne over the early war Red Army.)
Way down on the bottom of the list are anything with submarines or aircraft crew (except perhaps ASW aircraft). Doubly excluded is anything which involves jumping out of an aircraft (or riding an aircraft into the ground).
You need to be more specific. I’d do the year April 1944-April 1945, in a subchaser assigned to the Caribbean Sea Frontier. Leaving it this wide open probably gets you on a Flower-class in the North Atlantic during 1942, which is not a pleasant place to be at all. Living conditions were horrific, and there were ships going up all around you.
Actually, your best option is probably as a patrol aircraft crewman somewhere in the South Pacific.
The question is whether these observation planes are in enough danger. You need to meet the “Expect to fire on the enemy and take enemy fire in turn, ” requirement.
Personally, I’m thinking of serving aboard a destroyer in the Battle of the Atlantic, chasing subs around. Much more comfortable than the corvettes, and reasonably safe.
I defer to the expert on this. I tried to answer this question based on what I remembered of history rather than look things up online. I know that the early days of the Battle of the Atlantic (when the Germans could throw battlecruisers out as commerce raiders and ships were going down within sight of the US coast almost daily) were not a safe time period, and I guessed that the change-over happened around the time the Bismark went down.
With the benefit of hindsight, I’d just go to North Africa. Rommel treated POWs pretty well
Not sure if manning an AA gun in say London or Pearl Harbor is dangerous enough to fit the requirement, but if it is, then that’s the safest and most comfortable way to spend the war that I can think of.
Robert A. Heinlein’s “The Man Who Was Too Lazy to Fail” convincingly argues that, for an American of suitable aptitude, flying a PBY (twin-engine flying boats used for reconaissance and antisubmarine warfare) during the Battle of the Atlantic would be the safest, easiest, and most rewarding way to get Combat Veteran status as necessary for advancement in postwar America.
Large multiengine aircraft were by that part reasonably safe in routine flight, and while the U-boats did have AA guns they usually didn’t put up a fight on the surface and it is in any event up to the pilot how close he wants to get. Mostly, you’re flying a cool plane and looking at the ocean view, maybe once or twice dropping depth charges on something. Good chance you’re based on the US East Coast, which means better living conditions than any other combat posting plus you get to start cashing in on your War Hero cred on the home front, during the war but without question of shirking, and without competition from the dumb enthusiastic heroes on the front. If not the home front, then probably some tropical island with no fighting. By the time the war ends, you’ll probably have colonel’s wings and a couple thousand hours of flight time in a large multiengine aircraft, quite useful in 1945 and I wouldn’t mind having them in 2018.
I don’t want to kill a lot of civilians, even on the axis side. So while my initial thought was that I’d like to be on a 1944 US submarine based out of Fremantle, the idea of sinking Japanese merchant ships or troop transports, killing hundreds with a single torpedo would wear me down. Put me in a Mustang doing bomber escorts. I’m firing on the enemy, but only enemy fighters who are trying to take down my bomber. I think that would be easier on my conscience
What was the survival rate for those pilots?
I’d be General McAuliffe’s aide to make sure all these damn time travelers don’t mess up the best laconic middle finger of the century.
My grandfather and his brother both were in the U.S. Army Air Core and survived the war (though most of their duties involved testing, training, and transportation) so I’d want to stick with them!
If that’s not an option, I’d choose the last year of the war on the ground in the west, collecting surrendes.
Keep in mind that Hitler died April 30, 1945, so a year in the US forces in Western Europe could put you on Omaha Beach on D-Day (June 6th, 1944) and would also possibly include such nasty fights as the Hurtgen Forest and the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge). The 1st Infantry Division managed to be involved in all three.
@Civilis,
Yeah, I was afraid of that.
My first thought would be to be in the Maginot line during the “Phony war”, but that would still leave four months of experiencing the invasion of France (and likely becoming a P.O.W.).
Really “Some combat”, likely means “lots”, as far as I know, but my military history knowledge is sparse.
This is the only real detail that’s necessary to answer the question rationally, and it could be broken down to math.
Here’s the analysis:
27,000 people per day died in WW2, including non-combatants. Obviously truncating the rate of death to a constant like that isn’t a great assumption, but the question didn’t necessarily ask which day would be shortened, so I don’t think it’s an unreasonable scenario.
What are the chances you shorten the war by a day? I think basically zero, but since it’s a hypothetical, I think we need Mr. Larson to state explicitly what that chance is. If it’s 0.01%, then you going back in time to fight in the war has an expected value of 2.7 lives saved.
There’s also the relatively large chance you don’t die. The question posits deployment. I can’t find numbers of US soldiers specifically deployed vs non-deployed during the war, but the total amount of people in the armed forces during the war was 12 million, with 407k (3.4%) casualties and 670k (5.6%) wounded.
I think if I knew I could run into a burning building and save 2.7 people, and only have a 9% chance of dying or being wounded during the fire, I’d do it.
I think almost no matter what you have a vanishingly small chance of changing the length of the war, but if you are out to save live you stand a good chance of being able to do that, especially if you go back as a medic in an over-worked field hospital or something similar.
Minor point of order: “casualties” includes all losses to a unit, dead, wounded, missing, and captured, and can include sick in hospital. It’s not a synonym for “dead”. The “casualties” would be the sum of the two numbers, or 1.7mm casualties, with 407k dead. Confusing this terminology is a minor pet peeve, because it sometimes causes people to talk past each other when discussing statistics from military reports.
For what it’s worth, since this is completely optional, I was assuming people who decided to go would be going for a bit of historical adventure tourism, and I added the bits about actual combat so people wouldn’t just go back to watch. I wasn’t expecting people to go back in time to harvest utiles.
Pfft, what are you, new here? Why else would anyone go back in time?
Well, traditionally you go back in time to kill Hitler, right?
So: Red Army, Battle of Berlin, 1945. Chances are poor but it’s the only chance you’ll get after these constraints.
Time travelers don’t kill Hitler in 1945. They kill baby Hitler. You know, to maximize utils!
In that case, I think I should start out by learning how to synthesize as many antibiotics as possible, and “invent” them at the start of the war. Schedule myself to be doing this work in a hospital that’s scheduled to get bombed by Germany the last day of my year (bring a rifle so I can shoot back at the bombers), and make sure my work is well-backed-up. Speeding up availability of antibiotics by a decade or so seems likely to harvest more utils than shortening the war an extra couple days by my amazing leadership on the battlefield.
Alternatively (and more relevant to my own abilities), go hang out in Bletchley Park and help them get working computers a few years early.
But what if we sold the patent for the time machine and used the proceeds to purchase malaria nets?
“Utility Harvest” is going in my list of book titles I’m going to use someday.
So, for a talking point/intuitive-first-guess at where/when to go, then: Pearl Harbor shortly before it actually gets bombed? “Shortly” being “days to weeks”, ideally some amount of time during which you can convince your fellow sailors you’re not just being paranoid/psychotic about an impending attack, and so get them to help mitigate the damage.
If there’s time for a little research before going, check on which ships (a) took the least damage and (b) had the most competent-in-retrospect commanders in the actual history, and turn up there.
Aside from the immediate lives saved, this also I think puts you in a position to get your “getting shot at” out of the way early in the year, and improves your odds of getting promoted to non-front-line work where you can help decide where to armor the planes and things like that.
First choice- be Roy Dunlap, from Ordnance Goes to War. Play with guns, sometimes use them, but not in the mud and blood all day. Second choice- be L Ron Hubbard, dashing anti-submarine patrol commander. Find an oil pool, tell sonar they hear a sub underneath, drop depth charges, go home and report you sunk a U Boat.
This is a trick question, though it may not have been intended this way.
One of the constraints is that you must expect to be fired upon. But one of your obvious goals is to avoid being fired upon. This means that you want to pick the position that has the minimum amount of being fired upon that still counts.
Bearing in mind that almost any military position has some chance of being fired upon even if just in unlikely situations, the dividing line between “doesn’t count” and “does count” is vague and can’t be determined from the stipulations, yet the answer depends on it.
The stipulation that you can save lives but you can’t change history is similar. You want to get as close to the dividing line between those two things as the problem allows, and exactly what that is is unclear.
I don’t know what the dividing line was in WW2, but right now whatever your brigade (more likely regiment back then) commander says counts, counts. Assuming things are the same, a “forward” posting in a secure area that’s occasionally on the same map sheet as errant incoming with an indulgent full bird is what you want if you’re maximizing for survival while meeting the criteria, I think. Finding such a target for your time machine isn’t outside the possibilities of history but it wouldn’t be easy.
Looking at the numbers, you want to avoid being a Soviet, and want to avoid being in the infantry. However, that doesn’t break it down further than the branch of service.
I would guess that the non-trick-answer safest combat posting would be in the artillery, if on the ground, or in the navy (not sure what role would be safest). Air combat personnel actually had a relatively high chance of getting killed, as I understand it; I think bomber crews moreso than fighter crews.
It would be interesting to see numbers that break it down more; it could be that just about anything on the Western Allied side was safer than just about anything as a Soviet.
I choose serving in the tank forces for the first year of the war, in 1. Panzerdivision.
Clearly I refuse to accept this one; it’s all downside and no upside. If I would have to accept it, it looks like the USS Enterprise was a reasonably safe place for a year starting November 10, 1943. So I’ll be an ordinary seaman there. Hopefully I haven’t missed anything.
Of course the benefit here is serving on the USS Enterprise. Even if it isn’t the right one.
“Say, Chief, how come everyone else is wearing a normal Navy uniform, but I got assigned this red shirt?”
I can tell you what I definitely wouldn’t do. One of the largest battles of the war was fought at Kursk between the Germans and Russians. Both sides spent a long time preparing for the fight before hand, and a lot of prep involved setting up large mine fields. The Russians, being Russian, were long on men and short on almost everything else, including mines. To resolve this problem they assigned a penal battalion the job of crawling through the russian mine fields (which weren’t labeled) into the german mine fields, digging up armed german mines and putting them in a sack, carrying the sack of armed mines back into the russian mine fields, digging holes in the russian mine field (which, I must remind you, weren’t labeled) and burying the armed german mines in the russian fields.
Any one of those tasks was pretty dangerous. All of them together, I submit, were the the worst job in history.
I routinely think back about how close I was to applying for the Naval Academy (and had the recommendations lined up had I chosen to) and I think aircraft carrier duty would have been the most interesting deployment in WWII. I probably wouldn’t have been much of a flyer though, so something on deck.
Awww, no ranked/approval voting for the contest entries?
Yes, it was really hard to decide between some of the candidates, and ranked/approval would be a lot better to express what I think. Not to mention that one would expect something more sophisticated from a rationalist blog, especially given all the talk about how first-past-the-post is a terrible system 🙂
(That said, good job Scott and all of the contestants! It was a very interesting initiative worth repeating.)
I kind of wish there’d been an adversarial collaboration entry on “first past the post is a terrible voting system”.
Isn’t there broad agreement that it is a terrible system?
That’s not the point. The point is that it would make Scott more confused about deciding how to set up the vote for the winner of the contest.
“Approval voting is a better FPtP replacement than IRV” could be an interesting one, although my opinion on it is actually “it depends on what you’re doing with the vote”.
Let’s have a vote on this.
Excellent plan.
I was seriously considering doing one on “ranked choice voting is in practice the best proposal for fixing FPTP in English-speaking countries (that is, especially the US, but also UK and Canada).” I would have been the voice against, and I know plenty of people qualified to be pro.
Seriously, Scott: choose-one voting is horrible, and you could have easily used star.vote, OR used google forms and publicly-available spreadsheet code for running STAR voting, to have something better.
I’m assuming you’re not arguing for status quo FPTP, so what’s your position and what do you think it does better than ranked choice?
Man I would have loved to see this collaboration. Hell if we do this again, I’ll sponsor 50 bucks towards the topic.
I support FPTP in some cases. Including US elections.
I’d be tentatively interested in taking the pro-IRV side in an IRV vs STAR collaboration. Post it next time there’s a contest starting up?
I’ll take “‘first past the post’ is a terrible name for the voting system it purports to describe”. There’s no “post”, since a candidate can get elected with any number or percentage of votes so long as they got more than any other candidate, and there’s a “first” only in the loosest possible sense of one candidate getting more votes than the others. The system actually described by the name is one where “votes” are cast and tallied over an extended period of time (e.g. by circulating petitions) and the first candidate to hit the required vote tally gets the office.
Instead of “first past the post”, I strongly prefer “plurality” or (if more precision is necessary) “single-member plurality” as a name for the system. It has the virtue of actually describing the key characteristic of the system: the single candidate who receives a plurality of the votes cast is elected.
Suppose half the population of the world suddenly fades to ash in a few seconds. Now obviously their disappearances will cause secondary deaths; uncontrolled cars will hit people, unlucky planes crash if their pilot and co-pilot fade, surgeons die mid operation etc. So how many causalities does this event ultimately produce?
I’d guess the secondary casualties amount to a few percent of the world’s population. At any one time, one third of the world is asleep. Another quarter of the time, people are at work or in school, generally doing things where their disappearance does not immediately kill anyone. Most of the casualties will probably come from passengers in cars whose driver vanished or in cars hit by driverless cars. That doesn’t sound like a big group, particularly since cars without a driver don’t usually keep going. With no foot on the gas pedal, a modern car glides to a stop.
Cars with a manual transmission will keep going as long as they’re in gear, even with no foot on any of the pedals. That hasn’t changed recently, as far as I’m aware.
Maybe I’m crazy, but I’m thinking a manual car will come to a stop much faster than most automatic cars, because the automatic cars seem to shift into neutral (or something) when you take your foot off the pedal and then even as they approach a stop the torque converter still keeps you going at like 1mph or something, while the manual car will first slow due to engine compression and then stall.
If there is no foot on the gas the manual car will come to a stop much quicker than the automatic. And if the driver of an automatic that is stopped vanishes, it will start to move forward. The manual will stall or sit there idle depending on what the gear position was. (or roll downhill…)
A quick search reveals cars in the US are overwhelmingly automatic (about 96%), while most cars worldwide are manual (80%). So this would be an interesting case where the US has a different immediate dead-driver experience from the rest of the world.
However, a manual car with no acceleration will quickly go slower until it stalls out if it’s higher than first gear. A car in first gear will trundle along at 5-10 mph until it either runs out of fuel or bonks into a tree or something.
One huge factor is the time of day at which the ash event occurs. Whose rush hour does it occur on? This will determine where the most driverless cars turn up, and in the case of manuals, what gear they’re likely in.
Expect several thousand cars drifting out of their lane at that point. This isn’t terribly dangerous to the drivers left, although it’ll be very noticeable and scary. Most people will either shift one lane over to give room, or hit their brakes, and possibly be rear-ended by a wandering car behind them. Cars on the highway will stall out, probably just smashing together on one side of the highway or the other, while drivers watch in stunned amazement. Cars on busy non-divided streets will be in the worst situation, as some will drift across the center line before drivers can realize what’s happening and pull over. However, the stall should happen sooner in those cases – 25-45 mph zones vs. 55+.
I don’t think this will amount to even 1% extra casualties, however. It’ll mostly be a lot of random property damage.
Is this normal? My car will certainly stall in first gear, probably more readily than in higher gears even.
This is based on experience. I used to drive a truck in first gear on the farm when I was three years old, while my dad pitched hay out the back. I couldn’t reach the pedal, but all I had to do was steer.
I think you are underestimating how much active management of cars goes on and how quickly everything will go to shit. For an example when you merge onto a highway the car behind you often slows down a little to increase the space, but they only slow down a little and expect you to keep accelerating. If the merger (on a busy highway) is one of the people disappearing then the car behind them is going to suddenly hit the brakes and any car behind them without a driver is going to hit them well before they have slowed below a critical speed.
This is happening all the time, people are changing lanes, drifting and correcting slightly and getting on and off the highway. Once or twice a week (and I don’t have a commute) I find myself making an opening for another driver who seems to have misjudged, isn’t paying attention or is accustomed to people giving them space. Drivers suddenly disappearing will make all of these things way more dangerous.
Nice try, Thanos.
Hey I don’t want to overkill here, it’s not exactly a 50:50 split if another 20% of the population dies in the next few years.
There’s an immediate collateral damage effect, and a longer-term effect.
Immediate:
About 1/4 of passenger planes will lose both pilot and copilot, all at once. I suspect this will lead to a fair number of plane crashes, as the (50% diminished) air traffic control folks will be overwhelmed with requests for help.
Every busy highway will become a massive pile-up of death–half the cars just went driverless and crashed, and the rest were the targets/victims. The emergency services are missing half their people, and anyway can’t get through the wreckage to get to people in the middle.
I don’t know how many people that will be–probably not a huge number, but plenty.
Longer-term, I’d expect:
a. Suicide from (say) a mom who had both her kids disintegrate in front of her eyes. If you assume most people have a network of (say) four people who are the most important to them, 1/16 of those people will have lost everyone important to them. A lot of them will help Thanos’ project along a bit.
b. Dependents who die because everyone who was caring for them disappeared.
This is probably a big problem for the couple weeks afterward, but not for a year later. But there will be, for example, babies that have both parents evaporate and then they starve to death in their crib.
Still longer term, there’s social disruption. We have half the population and half the workers, so we *can* get back into balance, but you’d expect things to be pretty rough for a few years till we managed it. There are historical examples where lots of people died in a short time, but I don’t know how many are relevant here. You could imagine this leading to wars or chaos, though I’d expect it wouldn’t be quite that bad.
In that social disruption, you’d also expect to see less available resources for dealing with people with edge-case needs. Cancer patients die because the whole economic network making their super-expensive targeted monoclonal antibody cancer treatment breaks down, and their cancer isn’t responsive to the cheaper still-available broad chemotherapy agents. People on the ISS or research stations in Antarctica stop getting resupply and don’t have a ride home.
I suspect this wouldn’t be a large fraction of survivors, unless you got full blown collapse / civil war. If you stop being able to make targeted monocolonal antibody therapies, you lose a small number of people; if you stop being able to make antibiotics, you lose lots and lots of people.
Why didn’t Thanos just directly put an end to the conditions besides population that caused suffering?
Why didn’t any of the heroes who had the chance to talk with Thanos suggest this?
All of said heroes were previously undefeated. They aren’t accustomed to negotiating with villains.
Judging from the human experience, he could have simply magicked effective birth control into existence along with piles of wealth usable by each species individually–that would have also cut population, and in a longer-term way than wiping out half the population of the galaxy.
Because Thanos is insane (in a more interesting way than world destroyers usually are). He’s become so enamoured with the image of “This has to be done and I’m the only one who has the will to do it” that he can’t consider these less drastic options, and if someone suggests it he’ll brush them off as a weak willed fool trying to weasel out of what has to be done.
I suspect the number of casualties is large; almost 100%. For example it’s not like we have only 50% of the farms that existed before. We have 100% of the farms, each of them with only half the number of required employees. Likewise for power stations, transportation, communication. All of these services would fail until they managed to adapt. The world would have to reorganize itself into a world that was half the size, and it would have to do so before everybody starved to death. I think this is pretty unlikely to happen, especially if we lose power and electronic communication.
I’m inclined to disagree. For farms, we still have half the farm workers. Maybe they can only farm about half the area, but the rest of it will just go wild – no biggie. Transportation is probably fine. We still have half the bus drivers and train drivers, and we still have some people in organisational roles who should be able to figure out some kind of timetable based on half staff.
Power stations and communication I’m not sure about. But I suspect they’d be able to limp on with people working large amounts of overtime until the whole thing can be scaled down effectively.
Yeah, we only need half as much food, so if we can figure out how to keep half the farms working, we should be good.
Agreed w/ albatross. The food system in much of the world would be one of the few bright spots in the whole exercise. You have half the labor but only half the demand – and you get to use 100% of the land, 100% of the equipment, and 100% of the inputs! For the upcoming season, you can immediately stop using all of your marginal & overfarmed land, focus on the best land and plant it with the best seeds & the recommended amounts of other inputs almost regardless of your economic situation prior to the event, and if your community didn’t have enough tractors & combines before, it sure does now.
And remember, even if you don’t have enough labor to harvest all the crop in the ground, that doesn’t matter – you only need half of it (and you can – obviously – get more than 50% of the crop from the best 50%+ of the land that you can harvest with 50% of the labor and 100% of the equipment).
Yes, advanced economies will suffer severely from transport disruptions post-harvest, but staple grains will be in abundance and the several billion people still living in smallholder farming communities will experience a time of agrarian prosperity the likes of which they’ve never seen before.
In fact, it strikes me that a place like Ethiopia will come out of this relatively better than almost anywhere else:
– Almost no motor vehicles on the ground or in the air (I would say probably 1,000 Ethiopian citizens are in the air at a given time, and that’s only if it’s daytime in Ethiopia!)
– The government has made vast investments in decentralized provision of basic health & ag extension services, such that every village has between 3-5 of each and they are at that part of the ‘S-curve’ where most gains in living standards are coming from knowledge and basic health & ag inputs rather than advanced inputs & high tech equipment – so with 1-3 ag & health workers still left in each village, plus 100% of the health facilities, medicine stocks, grain storage, basic ag machinery, you are looking at windfall gains when you stop relying on the worst 50% of your land
– plus that worst 50% of the land is still the source of basically all disputes today in the country, so that immediately goes away
Ethiopia’s major imports are petroleum (cars will be an issue but they’ve got plenty of hydro for electricity with only 50% of the demand), palm oil (but they have sunflower & soy, so this is fine), sugar (but they have beets, so again fine), and heavy machinery to support their construction boom (…plenty of vacancy now), so they’re basically fine on that front as well.
You can make the opposite argument, the closer you are to subsistence the smaller the hit you can take. Americans can have their real purchasing power cut in half and still afford enough calories to live, that is a lot less true in Ethiopia.
Eventually but currently in the US staples are shipped from long distances. Farmers markets tend to grow specialty items with few things that could be turned into staples, and the mid west is heavily dependent on fertilizers produced elsewhere and modern irrigation which requires quite a bit of functioning infrastructure.
Maybe, but a lot of these communities would suffer immensely and just disappear with half their population gone.
In the long run, if you survive the transition, farming should be fine. The transition though is really rough. every major highway is going to be blocked, only places with virtually no traffic and long straight shots or bumper to bumper traffic will be without massive fatalities. Every car that is going into a bend at the time of the disintegration is going to crash well before it slows down significantly, and every driver that sees such a crash is going to hit their brakes. Massive pileups are rare because when you hit your brakes the guy behind you probably hit his, if half of the cars behind you lose their drivers and don’t hit their brakes and some of those are going to be semis going 60+ miles per hour. Its going to be a horrific minute.
After that minute there are going to be few ways in or out of these major cities, and there is going to be mass panic and no organizational structures.
The cities that get it the worst timing and luck wise are probably just going to burn, cities that get it mildly bad are going to be looking at the worst disaster ever and aren’t going to be shipping food, water and equipment out to help these cities.
How would you clear busy highways of a bunch of stranded, abandoned cars anyway? Would you have to slowly tow all the cars off the road or something?
If every car was a stick shift you could drive a lot of them out of they way, even if it was just over to the shoulder etc because they would stall out and their engines would stop. Any automatic that wasn’t in a serious enough accident to stop its engine would idle until they ran out of gas meaning you are towing or bringing gas for each of them.
Moving cars is doable, but a jack knifed semi takes a lot of time to clear with emergency personal and experienced tow truck drivers. I can’t even imagine how long it would take if you also have dozens of cars piled up on both sides of the truck and probably rotting corpses to boot.
If you’re trying to pretend the world hasn’t gone mad, you have to tow them all and keep track of where they went and all that, and this will take a very long time. But if you’re treating it as an emergency, a large plow will clear all but the urban highways expeditiously (you just shove the cars off to the side or into the median, and worry about complete cleanup later). For the urban highways you might need a mobile crane (because there’s no place to push the cars), but most likely you can get a path cleared with just your plow.
Google says that either 660K or 1.2M people in the air at any moment. Let’s go with the higher number and 300K people die because both pilots in their plane die. I guess a small number will be able to land safely anyway thanks to luckily having another pilot between the passengers, but also a bunch of planes where only the pilot dies may crash if the copilot cannot do anything to fix it (mainly for planes in an crucial part of the flight, like landing). I guess that another problem is having half the ATCs, plus panic in the remaining ones, so people in the air may have trouble landing.
But it is not a lot of people.
The number for cars is harder to estimate.
Don’t forget that half the passengers on the planes went to ash, so there are only 150K people dying in plane crashes.
Oh, great catch!
Is there a particular part of the world that’s affected or is a vertical slice of the population (half of all occupations)?
I agree with others and go with the 50% going to 53%
It’s a reference to the last Avengers movie. And it’s a random half of the population. Every person has a coin toss whether they survive, everybody goes up in ashes at mostly the same time.
This is basically the plot of Y: The Last Man, in which all the men on earth (except the protagonist) die all at once and society has to restructure itself. I don’t remember what death toll was given in the story but it’s a pretty good series so if anyone’s into comics I recommend it.
The death toll for all men dying would be far worse than if a randomly selected half of the population dies. There are so many crucially important jobs that are done almost entirely by men. For starters, you can expect the power grid to fail, with all of the dire cosequences associated with that.
This would depend in part on which 50% suddenly fade to ash.
I’d expect 3 main causes of death:
– immediate secondary deaths – passengers, people hit by cars, planes, etc; helpless people whose carer vanishes who aren’t found in time, etc.
– suicide and other violence, as survivors freak out
– failures of complex systems which are no longer viable. At 50% it’s not especially likely to lose all of any particular type of skill, but plenty of settlements and businesses will become non-viable, and depending on the results of the freak out stage, this could get worse than it looks at first glance.
I don’t feel capable of estimating the numbers here. We’ve had other cases of death rates in the 50% range in various times and places, e.g. due to epidemics. It might be informative to examine those cases, but many (most) are very badly documented.
Yes, there are going to be a lot of cases where you think you’ve got recovery well under way and then, e.g., there are no more spare framistat modulators for medical CT scanners anywhere, because everyone went to the same sub-sub-tier contractor for one key bit and their survivors weren’t able to keep the firm running. So now you get to reinvent the wheel, from incomplete documentation, with people dying while you wait. Repeat x10,000.
I don’t think this is much of a concern, if most of the infrastructure is fine there will be tons of capital to raid and there shouldn’t be a sudden shortage of many things.
I think the big concern is maintenance of major infrastructure points. How long can the Hoover Dam be abandoned before something catastrophic happens? Levies along the Mississippi? Can you even repair some of these things if they start to fail with half the population and X% of GDP left.
I’d guess most of the world’s population over the next few years – I think that society, and hence food production, would probably collapse messily in the aftermath.
I’m noticing that none of the replies so far really mention crime and looting. Perhaps keeping people from doing wrong is just an example of a critical subsystem that can become disrupted, but I think this one is different in a key way. There’s a psychological common knowledge sort of barrier that keeps most people in most parts of the world from breaking stuff and stealing stuff and so on. It’s not pure force that keeps people from open wrongdoing, and it isn’t the pure goodness of human nature. It’s some combination of legitimacy of the law, habit, the belief you’d get caught, and so on. If that gets disrupted badly enough things get ugly fast, especially once you factor in desperation.
Another factor would be protests that someone fix things, as opposed to finding constructive ways to help.
Those things might make the cooperation necessary to get things running again harder or even impossible in enough areas to really drive up the casualties beyond the first hour.
One conceptual issue is that when one thing goes wrong there is a fairly obvious point that you can fix, or at least manage. If half of your staff calls out sick one morning you can figure out what to ignore and just suffer through a couple of rough days. If half your staff doesn’t show up, plus none of your deliveries, plus there are downed power lines everywhere from cars running into telephone poles, plus general panic, fear and hysteria what exactly do you do? Where do you start?
Does the “post anything you want” policy applies to external link? Because in that case I would be interesting in sharing this little piece of mine about political theory and government seen under the lenses of dynamical system framework: https://medium.com/@valeriobiscione/governments-in-a-multidimensional-space-59e1c2751277
But, expecially, I would like to have opinion from anyone that takes those 6 minutes to read the piece.
Interesting piece, not sure the idea of attractors made a lot of sense to me/not sure I agree with it.
(Assuming I’m groking your piece) In ‘close to hell scenarios’ I’m not sure it makes sense to think about it as being attracted to total hell, to my mind it makes more sense to think about it as a system that’s out of equilibrium, which will likely settle on the first workable equilibrium, even if it’s not a particularly good one.
Hi phil, thank you for reading my piece.
yes, this is my current view as well. I don’t think that the worst possible government is actually a stable one, whereas a heaven government *may* be stable. But this is purely speculative and based only on personal intuition.
But even if you don’t agree about the hell government being an attractor, you may still agree that there are probably attractors, and that you can view the government as a dynamical system which movement is partially determined by it’s internal mechanism. That’s the concept I wanted to express 🙂
I am gathering interest on this idea, as ideally this topic would be really suited for agent-based simulation modelling.
This kinda reminds me of some old work I saw on simulating cells.
Living cells tend to be fairly stable most of the time, they’re fantastically complex and they’re governed by , in turn, the unchangeable characteristics of reality and physics, the generally slow to change genome of the organism and finally by the environment they find themselves in.
They contain a lot of regulatory systems, with repressors and promoters which get switched on and off as the levels of various enzymes and chemicals change.
So, there was an interesting paper a few years ago where a team tried to simulate human cells. A titanic task given that there’s still plenty we don’t fully understand. But they made a strong attempt using a large fraction of known regulatory systems.
This gave them what was basically a state machine.
One of the interesting outcomes was that they could then try setting things up with different initial levels and perturbing the system in various ways.
Most roads lead to apoptosis, self destruction, suicide.
But they did find various attractors, stable states that, if the state got close enough they’d end up in one of these stable states and a really nice result was that most of these stable states were equivalent to known major tissue types.
Of course in biology there’s no good/bad, heaven/hell.
If you imagine human nature, the ways humans respond to incentives and various fairly-non-mutable aspects of the human mind as the hard-to-change equivalent of genetics then you might have a similar situation for government types. You might find a large selection of stable organization types, outside which organizations either don’t last long before self destructing or tend towards one of those stable states.
Though governments live in a much more mutable universe. Tech advances can mean that what would have been an unstable government a few decades ago can be stable now because surveillance tech allows things which would have been impossible before.
That’s very interesting, and is exactly the same thing I would like to pursue, in terms of political theory. I feel that we as human strongly need a system of prediction for government’s trajectory.
On the other hand, is quite obvious that we are going to have trouble funding such a system: the government has no incentive to improve itself.
^ “…the government has no incentive to improve itself…”
@vaaal888,
As an employee of a government I wish that were true, but much to my annoyance ambitious or idealistic hire-up desk jockeys are continually issuing directives and memo’s to keep as from tried and true ways that work in favor of buggy reforms that keep us from doing the actual core purposes of our jobs (fixing things) and instead pile on additional paper work and useless meetings, delaying physical repairs.
Change is the enemy of progress!
I think it would help readers to grok your thesis if you made it more explicitly tangible.
You talk a little bit about the UK government and the Italian government, but you do so with a considerable degree of abstraction.
I think it would be a stronger piece if you picked a specific chain of events that actually happened, and described how you think those specific events demonstrated your more abstract principle.
After that, pick a specific state of the universe, and use your abstract principle, to make a falsifiable prediction about how you think that state will change.
(I think this sort of toggling back and forth between the tangible and the abstract is one thing SSC does really well)
Just a suggestion.
That’s a good idea. I am really uninterested in real world politics, I am more interested in meta-politics, but I think that I must put some effort if I want to convince anyone about my framework
Its a tricky thing to implement too,
lots of readers will just grasp onto whatever example you pick, and have opinions about those examples just at the object level, and never make it to your abstract level.
But its hard to get people to see the point of your abstract idea, if they don’t see the tangible effects.
Also, once you’ve made a prediction, readers will judge it based on whether or not it came true, despite it being a sample size of one regardless of the outcome.
I still think you should do this, abstractions are mainly valuable for the predictions they help us make.
The policy seems to be that occasional links to one’s own work are alright, but it shouldn’t happen in every post.
This policy is relaxed, I think, if your work is very popular.
Honestly, I wasn’t that impressed, but then I was already well familiar with the phase-space trajectory way of thinking, which was indeed a colossal insight the first time it was explained to me.
Coincidentally, I just read this highly relevant Caplan piece, which puts forth a hypothesis about government-space trajectories–a good concrete example of the kind of thinking you describe, whether or not one agreed with it on the once level.
Interesting, I arrived to these ideas completely independently. Do you remember who else supports them, a part from Bryan Caplan?
I’m not sure I’ve seen it explicitly spelled out to look at politics this way, though IIRC some of Scott’s Moloch stuff gestures in the direction.
But mostly I encountered it through physics and internalized it enough that it’s intuitive to look at politics that way. I don’t remember exactly where–I read a bunch of popular-science books in high school (I think one of the Science of Discworld books may have covered phase space?), then studied it formally in college, and emerged with the phase-space view firmly in my conceptual toolkit. It’s pretty much the only way to make a lick of sense of quantum physics IMO. Theoretical computer science also might have helped, what with the examination of state machines.
The wiki on ‘phase space’ should give you some idea of how the concept works in STEM if you aren’t familiar.
The attractor state stuff is one of the reasons I drifted away from libertarianism; it isn’t a stable state of affairs, and there are many different attractors surrounding a libertarian state. The state we have appears to be one of the least bad attractors, so resetting to libertarianism runs the risk of falling into a worse state.
I disagree that the starting state defines a trajectory, however. I would say it is more that the starting state makes certain trajectories more likely. I also disagree that we can predict the final state; if you reset the US government to its state as of 1890, to pick a year mostly at random, you wouldn’t arrive back to 1990s era US government after a century. The social context has changed.
A key element in this is that technology advances – this includes both technology of statecraft, and anti-statecraft (criminal, basically) technology. You can’t roll back the statecraft technology and expect to return to a previous state; the anti-statecraft technology has rendered the previous state of statecraft technology obsolete in a way that it wasn’t, in it’s own time.
The tax code is a good place to look at this: If a tax law worked for a century, then somebody discovered a loophole in it, the tax law no longer works. You can’t get rid of the law that closed the loophole and expect tax to work the same way anymore.
Anti-statecraft technologies are a good example of an unpredictable element influencing trajectory. There are many more.
you are right: a more correct model would be that of a probabilistic dynamical system, where there is a probability distribution of trajectory. I am not sure about the mathematical formalism involved in these types of model, though…
This is how I understood Orwell’s 1984, as being about a scary idea that all governments converge into an attractor state of absolute repression, rather than merely being an anti-leninist pamphlet like Asimov thought.
@vaaal888
I’m probably too poor of a reader to get what you meant.
Government as attractor?
Multidimensional space of government?
Sorry, it went past me.
Just math jargon. An attractor is a region in a chaotic system that that system tends to settle into over time; if you get near the attractor you tend to fall into it, and if you start inside the attractor you tend to stay in it. Depending on the system it can be a point or a volume or something more complicated. Saying that government is an attractor is saying that once something’s a government it tends to stay a government unless it gets really out of whack for some reason, and also that things that aren’t governments but are similar to them, will tend to evolve into governments.
Similarly, the “multidimensional space of government” is a mathematical way of visualizing all the different possible governments. Math and physics have this concept of configuration spaces, where you take all the ways a particular system can vary and map them to dimensions in a (usually high-dimensional) space; this has lots of useful properties. For example, you could imagine a configuration space for In-N-Out hamburgers in two dimensions, with slices of cheese on one dimension and burger patties on the other; (0,1) in that space then would indicate a plain hamburger, and (2,2) a Double-Double.
Why is Rotten Tomato’s best movie feature so ridiculously biased towards recent films? Consider the animation category. The first animated feature was Snow White in 1937, which to their credit is included. Since then, the Disney Animated Canon has been pretty good at releasing one animated feature every one and a half years or so, and there have been a bunch of competitors as well (my favorite Western animator is actually Don Bluth). That’s on top of an entire parallel animation industry in the form of anime. But you wouldn’t know it to look at the Rotten Tomatoes list of the 100 best animated movies ever made, which includes just 27 movies released before the year 2000! Talk about how Culture is not about Aesthetics!
This is not just a characteristic of Rotten Tomatoes. The pattern of more recent films having more “rating coverage” comes up over and over again if you spend a lot of time exploring film ratings data.
It looks like the rating coverage issue also affects foreign films. Most of the films I recognize as foreign have a lot fewer reviews, and have a higher rating than the films around them. It could be that the analytics work better with more reviews.
As an example:
52. 91% How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) 173 reviews
53. 94% My Neighbor Totoro (1988) 49 reviews
54. 96% Long Way North (Tout en haut du monde) (2016) 52 reviews
55. 89% Big Hero 6 (2014) 207 reviews
The two foreign films have a quarter of the reviews of the two domestic films, despite one being from 2016, and both the foreign films have a higher positive review percentage than the domestic films with similar ratings.
An interesting note: Ponyo (2016) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2005) have a number of reviews more reminiscent of domestic animated films, and don’t show the higher positive review percentage than the films around them in the list.
Random rant – after much hype, I bought my little sister My Neighbor Totoro and it was the worst movie purchase I’ve ever made. It ended so randomly and I felt like you get such terrible time value out of it.
BOOOOOO
Does anyone actually watch My Neighbor Totoro for the plot? I thought it was all about the adorable character designs and whimsical atmosphere. Even at anime conventions where you think people would be more into discussing these things I’ve never heard any references to the actual story, despite everyone present having seen the movie.
I don’t enjoy the movie *for the sake* of the plot, but the underlying story of young children trying to deal with unexpected and unintelligible fear and change… has a lot of resonance for me. I wouldn’t enjoy the movie as much without it.
The plotlessness was half the reason I hated it. The other half was the part where most of the dialogue seemed to consist of small children hearing a word, then repeating it in a shriek. But then I watched the thing something like ten years ago.
Fun story: it was originally played (in Japan) as a double feature with Grave of the Fireflies. Grave of the Fireflies is possibly the best anime work I’ve ever seen; it’s also the most depressing. You get to watch a pair of kids die over the course of two hours. That’s not a spoiler; it’s clear at the beginning that they will both die, the movie is about how they get that way. I could only get through it in twenty-minute increments, with breaks for deep breaths. Will not watch again. I really want to know what the logic was behind pairing it with frigging Totoro, of all films.
I watched Amélie as a double feature with Requiem for a Dream once. Grave of the Fireflies and My Neighbor Totoro sounds like it’s coming from the same place.
Didn’t they get an American release via Disney? I remember ads for Howl’s Moving Castle as a kid.
There is definitely a sort of isolation of anime, specifically, some of it self-isolation. Most media-review places like AVClub nonetheless decline to review anime (other than oldschool classics), so anime websites have started doing them on their own. Thew few times that anime films get wide releases in the West, no one from film websites goes to see them, both from never knowing about them, and not wanting to see them.
And then other international animation is even more obscure, with other Asian animation only sometimes getting crossover popularity from the anime crowd.
Basically, there is no true “general media” website, because of self-sorting. There is an unspoken expectation that weeb stuff doesn’t count. (See also, for example, how essays on the art-ness of video games end up ignoring anything from Japan.)
Or that the art-ness present in Japanese videogames is not fundamentally rooted in their game-ness.
I dunno, Shadow of the Colossus shows up in those essays a lot.
Suppose for the sake of argument that Michael Jordan in the prime of his career would be a mediocre player in today’s NBA. Would that disqualify him from being the greatest basketball player ever? (I’d argue yes.)
So your argument is that modern movies are better than old movies in an absolute sense, and that most old movies that were considered great classics when compared against their era’s competitors would be considered mediocre if released today and compared against modern competition?
I don’t know, there is definitely some of this going on; few people enjoy watching black and white movies, and nobody but the most hardcore of movie buffs enjoys watching silent movies. But technicolor talkies started coming out as early as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), The Wizard of Oz (1939), and Gone with the Wind (1939). There have been other improvements since then, but none as fundamental as the advent of sound and color (and, arguably, some of these advances have been for the worse; compare the puppets and models from the original Star Wars trilogy to the CGI of the prequel trilogy). Considering how much more material there is from 1937-2000 than from 2000-2018, I don’t think that can fully account for the difference.
Hm, I think I disagree with that. I don’t have enough basketball knowledge to cite specifics, but let’s talk baseball. “Greatest player ever” can certainly be argued, but “Babe Ruth” is a common suggestion. Now, if you took your Delorean to 1929, picked up prime Babe Ruth, brought him back to the future, and stuck him on the 2018 Yankees, he would almost certainly be ridiculously overmatched. Advances in training, nutrition and conditioning, and even just the environment of the game (strategy and tactics, etc) would be too much for him to overcome.
Does that disqualify him from consideration as best player ever? You apparently would say yes, but I don’t think so. In my mind it’s more reasonable to compare him to his peers in the 1920s and 30s. And a lot of the more advanced baseball statistics try to do this — not solely using the literal numbers (batting average or on-base percentage, number of home runs, ERA or WHIP for pitchers) but adjusting them as “where did they rank compared to other players in that season”. So for example, Pedro Martinez having a 2.07 season ERA is good no matter what the year, but specifically today it would be very good; having it in 1968 would be pretty good; when he actually had it in 1999 it was ridiculously good. “2.07” is what actually happened, but it doesn’t tell you the context. Sticking with the Babe, 60 home runs is always an elite number, but when he did it, that was more than most other entire teams. “Elite” is an understatement.
Assume that “talent at hitting and/or throwing a baseball” is innate. What if you instead set your Delorean for 1915, and then brought 1-year-old Babe Ruth to 1996? Then in 2018 you’d now have a 23-year-old Babe raised with current training and conditioning and so on. Would he be able to dominate MLB now the same way he did in the 1920s and 30s?
I honestly see the merit in having both discussions. On the one hand, being the best relative to your competition is very noteworthy.
On the other, the fact that any current MLB team’s 3rd-best pitcher would strike out Babe Ruth 9 times out of 10 also seems like something we can’t just pass over.
Who should be in the hall of fame, Babe Ruth or any current MLB team’s 3rd-best pitcher?
This ‘hall of fameiness’ is what a lot of people are thinking of when they say ‘greatest’
I see what you’re saying but I don’t think it’s “greatest”. That I think is like fastest mile—it’s an absolute measure not a relative one.
This is something I think about a lot with the original Star Wars trilogy. They’re still great movies, but by defining the genre they’ve become more stale themselves over time.
It’s ironic.
My high school physics teacher knows more physics than Newton. Who is the greater physicist?
The way ratings work, in my understanding, is that people watch a movie, and then rate it shortly afterwards. Most people will not go and rate a movie they watched 30 years ago, even if they really loved it. My guess is that most of the older movies’ ratings come either from fans who keep re-watching the movie (Star Wars and LOTR have such a cult following), or people who watched those old movies recently.
So ratings will be biased by when movies where watched, and how accessible the internet was then. So, if the movie has a lot of viewers during a time where a lot of people have good access to internet (the last 10+ years), they will have disproportionately more ratings than movies that were as popular but were watched during a time when there was no internet coverage.
Even the most popular movies, in my understanding, are watched mostly during the first year after release. People rarely go back to watch older movies.
Also, the subpopulation of people who watch the movie (age, gender, race, location), and the rate of internet utilization of that group will influence ratings (a movie that is really popular among people 60+ will have fewer ratings than a movie that is popular among the 20+ population).
Eeeh dunno about this.
I watched a bunch of classic animated Disney movies in my childhood, and wasn’t really that impressed by them. Snowwhite, Sleeping Beauty, Pinocho, etc. Some of them in cinemas.
The reality is that, plainly, they aren’t that interesting as a modern animated movie. Plots are more complex in most modern titles, animation (and particularly the CGI) is getting more and more impressive by the year. Add that a lot of old movies decided they had to have some musical numbers in them. Some are memorable (Hi Ho in Snowwhite is great, as is Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo from Cinderella) and other just don’t care about.
Also a bunch of them are about Fairy Tales which…gets old.
That said, Pixar plots may be more complex nowadays, but they are also getting hella predictable. It’s honestly a shame that Inside Out is first place, since that movie is the most transparent of all manipulation movies by Pixar.
My theory is that there is more interconnectivity leading to a greater monoculture today than there was before.
Most of these really high scores depend entirely on receiving very few negative votes from viewers, or, more importantly, critics.
I can imagine that in the 1950s, some newspaper might hire some crotchety independent-minded critic who would shit on whatever seemingly popular movie just came out. I’m sure we can go back and find a few people panning Gone With The Wind or whatever. But today, it quickly becomes obvious what movies are supposed to be good and are supposed to be bad and there is great value in going along with the herd. A critic who routinely pans movies that every other critic loves will probably be fired. Doubly so if these movies are considered to be wholesome family pictures advancing all the right political agendas.
Animated Disney movies also self-select their own audiences probably more than any other genre does.
A critic who routinely pans movies that every other critic loves will probably be fired. Doubly so if these movies are considered to be wholesome family pictures advancing all the right political agendas.
Oooh, this is ringing a faint bell. Wasn’t there some minor fuss a few years back about allegations of major studies putting pressure on media outlets for favourable reviews of their films?
Thank you Google, looks like I was conflating two things: first, an online accusation about Disney bribing critics for good reviews and secondly, Disney did blacklist LA Times movie critics in what was perceived as tit-for-tat over an investigative story into the relationship between Disneyland and the city of Anaheim.
Eh, I’m not even going that far into conspiracy level. I’m just thinking that most film critics work for newspapers in a “pop culture” sort of role where they’re generally expected to entertain and make people feel good, rather than “speak truth to power” or whatever it is the regular journalists think they do.
If we already know that everyone loves Moana, it’s a big risk to trash it in your review, because you aren’t paid to attract controversy. In the 1950s, it wouldn’t be as controversial, because if you work for the Des Monies Register, there’s no way for anyone in Seattle to know (or reason to care) that you trashed a movie they loved. But today, when everyone uses these sorts of websites, the whole world will instantly know that you were the dangerous outlier. Individuals may try to smear you publicly, and your employer might reasonably say “We don’t really need this sort of controversy coming from our film and entertainment section.”
I suspect that the major studios have always tried to exert some form of pressure over critics, but I think today, they don’t really have to as much. They can rely on the public to do it for them.
I think the useful mental model (to cross threads) for thinking about this situation is a Keyesian beauty contest. You see this with pundits as well: Almost nobody judges a pundit by checking the accuracy of their explicit predictions over time; instead, people judge pundits by whether what they’re saying sounds reasonable *now*. Which is largely a function of what the other pundits are saying now, which is ….
This has probably always been true, but you can imagine reasons it might be more important now. (Though I don’t know if that’s true.)
I don’t know if this holds because there are far more niches now. 1950s Des Moines might not have been able to support more than one or two film critics. In this sense you are more pressured to follow local popular opinion, but now you can plausibly trash a popular movie and the 1% of people who hated that movie is enough to support you because you can draw from 100 million potential customers, instead of a few hundred thousand.
Perhaps there are some second order effects where once you have that audience you end up catering to them, but before that it seems more likely that freedom of opinion has increased.
I think the Keynesian beauty contest is really oversold as a useful model, and is a really bad model of markets. It almost entirely depends on information that you don’t have access to, and so you any actor who applies it is actually acting irrationally, not rationally.
Rotten Tomatoes, as I understand it, aggregates reviews from both professional critics and from its userbase.
A film from before widespread access to the internet is presumably going to get a greater proportion of its reviews from professional critics, whereas a more recent film will get an overwhelming number of reviews from the users. Professional critics have an incentive to rate every film, because it’s their job; users have an incentive to only rate the film’s they feel very strongly about, because it’s a hobby.
Maybe my assumptions are wrong and the data points the other way, but I would expect post-internet films to dominate the lists of best and worst movies because they have the strongest responses from the userbase.
Isn’t the base rate for animated movies substantially higher in the last couple decades due to CGI? Even if older animated movies were on average better than newer ones, you would still expect we’re going to disproportionately see “great” movies from the recent animation bucket since we’re pumping out like 20 a year.
“Which 100 movies you should go see” is not the same question as “which 100 movies are best”. For the first, you generally want a recency bias, because you’re more likely to have seen an older movie (to a point, but the odds are long that recommendation culture will actually adapt to the fact that people rotate in and out of society any time soon). Most “top X” lists for almost any domain are actually used as “next X” selectors, and the creators of the list know that, so they have an incentive to be biased towards recent movies. Add some strong filtering effects created by the fact that the number of candidates for “best” is constantly increasing, and you’ve got a pretty clear explanation for the recency bias.
All this doesn’t even touch the fact that “which X are historically important” is yet another distinct question. Innovation leads to widespread adoption in a technological niche, and storytelling is a technological niche (with many, many sub-niches). Oedipus Rex is frankly a terrible story by modern standards, but it was highly influential, so if you want to know how literature (especially drama) developed it’s a critically important read, but if you want an entertaining story about the downfall of a well-intentioned but arrogant hero (or an entertaining mystery story) you should try something more recent, because you can probably find something that draws on Oedipus for a net gain over the original.
What’s the voting deadline?
So is a whale not kosher because it doesn’t have fins and scales or because it doesn’t chew its cud or have cloven hooves?
The former — the rule doesn’t operate on a non-mammal/mammal distinction, but on a “lives in the water”/”lives on land” one.
In “Frequently Asked Questions about the Meaning of Life”, a young Eliezer Yudkowsky claimed to know of three “software” methods of increasing intelligence; learning to code, studying CogSci/EvoPsych/AI, and reading hard science fiction. I know the document is deprecated (and for good reason), but does anybody agree with his list? I don’t think doing any of these can literally raise your IQ, but maybe they can make you more open-minded or something?
I have no idea if there’s any way to increase g (the thing IQ tests are trying to measure). You can raise your IQ score to some extent by practicing a lot on the kind of questions your IQ test will be asking.
One big question about the Flynn Effect[1] is how much of the rise in raw IQ scores is based on improved test performance vs improved actual intellectual ability. For example, having kids accustomed to pencil-and-paper tests and used to sitting in a quiet room and doing stuff with books and paper both probably boost the score they get on IQ tests, even if they’re no smarter now than before. But better nutrition and fewer childhood diseases and less lead exposure to small children all probably can actually improve how well their brains work, and so can make them smarter in ways that IQ tests will measure.
[1] In most of the world, the average raw scores on IQ tests go up a little every year, requiring the tests to be renormed every few years, since IQ scores are normally reported in terms of a normal distribution (mean=100, standard deviation =15 is common but there are some IQ tests that do it differently). IMO it would be better if all IQ tests just reported their results in terms of percentile scores–that’s a lot more intuitively meaningful, even though down in the tails you need to add decimal places. (A good programmer at Google is likely in the 99th %ile, but a theoretical physicist doing research at Caltech is probably in the 99.99th %ile.)
So much of this sort of debate revolves around G,
when there’s a lot that’s plainly obvious you can do to improve your ability to navigate the world, even if you’re unable to meaningfully stretch your G.
I like the general outline given by https://old.ycombinator.com/munger.html
which is try to learn the most valuable 80-90 mental models to make sense of the world.
(which is also an argument for diminishing returns once you already grok a particular model, ‘go learn another model, and add another tool to your tool belt’)
Oh, look, somebody claiming their specific interests make you smarter in general. Somebody tell the chess people.
No, the claims are nonsense. At best, these interests have a correlation with intelligence.
Learning to code might help you be more concrete and specific in your thinking – or it might not. I code for a living and most of my thinking remains pretty sloppy. I guess it might help me be aware of the sloppiness of my thinking?
Cognitive science… no. Maybe if paired with intensive meditation practice? But I suspect meditation will be doing the heavy lifting there, and cognitive science just saying where to dig. But the overwhelming response to learning the way human thought processes tend to be broken is to immediately start diagnosing all of your monkey rivals with these broken thought processes.
And reading hard sci-fi? No. Maybe writing it, similar to coding, might help you develop insight into sloppy versus rigorous thinking. Reading hard sci-fi can only make a difference if you are the sort of person to validate the author’s results, and then works like coding, acting as practice for rigorous thought patterns. Inwhichcase, you might as well just take physics coursework.
I think the “read hard sci-fi” recommendation is along the lines of “eat your vegetables”; unless you are paying close attention to the realism (more or less) and the depiction of what is physically possible, and lapping up the maths and orbital physics and all the rest of it, then you are only a reader for pleasure (and that is bad).
That seems to be the attitude of some partisans of hard sci-fi, at least: that you’re only reading it for the science, and that any SF that is not diamond-hard is only sensationalist trash for popcorn reading and rots your brain. It’s the Moral Improvement model of literature, and while it can be fun it its own way (because it genuinely is fascinating to read how things work), I’m still going to read sloppy soft Harrison and Bradbury and the Sad Puppies Thrilling Tales of Space Adventure and all the rest of it, mmmkay?
I’ve never coded in my life so I was wondering, is the type of rigorous thinking required for coding in any way similar to that needed to solve math puzzles such as sudokus? Because if so then just from personal experience, getting good at rigorous thought patterns learned from solving sudokus is helpful when trying to solve, say, a KenKen, but not really helpful when trying to solve any real-world problems with more ambiguous conditions.
“What specifically is it about programming that makes it more difficult for some people than others” is not a settled question, but I think the most common answer involves some variation of holding multiple levels of abstraction in your head at one time, which is not very similar to solving numerical puzzles.
Imagine trying to tell someone how to solve a Sudoku puzzle, step by step, which you can’t look at or ask questions about. That is the level of rigorous thinking in programming.
However, it’s definitely possible to learn new mental tools that make you much more capable of solving problems. There are a lot of tricky mathematical puzzles you need to be really smart to solve, until you learn basic algebra–it then turns out there’s a simple way to solve them all in a plug-and-crank manner.
Logic, algebra, calculus, probability theory, game theory, the study of computer algorithms–all give you powerful mental tools to solve problems that would otherwise take a lot of cleverness to solve individually.
The grain of truth in there is probably that learning things keeps your mind active, and even if it doesn’t, at least you learnt something.
That said, I find his suggestions highly comedic. For all he cares about intelligence and super-intelligence, the only suggestion he can give to other people is to become like him. Considering that his interesting rationality writings are ten years old and since then he has spent his time chasing after his believes about AI, maybe he represents a strong data point that even if hard scifi does not lower you IQ, it still turns you into Don Quijote.
Eliezer himself seems to doubt about the learning to program part? I remember some ironic tweets about it and baseball…too lazy to search.
Dunno what’s his current take on it. As a professional programmer I think it is useful in forcing you to doubt yourself when debugging programs, but dunno how much it transfer to other areas.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
maybe too much honesty. ouch.
It sounds like Baby Einstein for teens and twenty-somethings.
Intelligent people are more likely to listen to classical music, therefore playing classical music to your baby will make it more intelligent! It’s the same “wet streets cause rain” anti-logic that unfortunately underlies most of our society’s thinking about education.
On a bit of a tangent, following Big Yud’s advice on self-betterment seems like a terrible idea because by nearly any standard he’s a loser. He’s internet famous to the extent of a mid-tier YouTuber, a college dropout, fat, childless and not particularly well-off. He doesn’t even seem to be very happy with his situation. I certainly wouldn’t want my children to turn out like he has.
This guy is more of a cautionary tale about a smart kid who never grows up. In real life you don’t get to be Peter Pan by failing to develop your potential, you just end up as a sad middle-aged man writing Harry Potter fanfiction.
This seems like needlessly personal abuse.
If I started giving advice on how to hit a grand slam in baseball, I would hope that someone would point out that I bat a .500 at tee-ball.
That is to say, I’m questioning his qualification to give life advice. How his own life is going is directly relevant to that.
There’s a difference between saying “you bat a .500 at tee-ball” and someone saying “you’re so cack-handed you bat a .500 at tee-ball, you’re too fat to run to first base, and I wouldn’t even have you on my team as a water boy”.
That isn’t what he said though. If you are talking about someones position/status/success physical appearance and romantic success are going to be benchmarks for a lot of people. NaD might have been on the insensitive side but he wasn’t actively attacking with the post, simply stating what his perception was.
Consider the inverse, if EY was very fit or had a girlfriend or wife that was considered amazing by a lot of people, or had a large family these would be used to refute the fact that he wasn’t successful.
It’s really good though.
Eliezer Yudkowsky is not a college dropout. According to his autobiography, he never attended high school or college. Eliezer clarifies this point in the talk page of his Wikipedia article; he left the formal school system after graduating middle school at the end of eight grade and became an autodidact.
Thanks for the correction.
That said, from a lifetime achievements standpoint that’s arguably even worse. Graduating high school and college are both very low bars to clear, so it’s a bad sign when someone can’t even manage that much.
It would be one thing if we were talking about Peter Thiel, who has a number of tangible successes he can point to, but this just seems like more failure to realize potential.
There seem to be a lot of unexamined assumptions here. Can you conceive of any reason that someone might choose not to go to highschool or college (as opposed to just not “managing” it)? Do you know of a case where Eliezer’s lack of formal education has prevented him from doing something he really wanted to do?
If you bailed out of your CS program at Stanford to go work on a startup, and ended up a multi-millionaire by the time you’re 30, then I think we all agree you did okay without the degree. But if you didn’t finish college because of the irresistible draw of beer/pot/girls/video games/etc., then that suggests bad things about your future.
While I found Nabil’s original post to be pretty funny, I think the relevant comparison here is how EY has done relative to other non-HS/college grads.
The level of fame and notoriety, even if not easily monetized, he has achieved is surely worth something. If I think about all people I know personally who didn’t graduate from HS, he seems to be doing better than they are…
I’d say he has done pretty well even compared with most people who have a university diploma. (And compared with them, less time wasted and less debt.)
I wouldn’t agree with this, EY clearly should have had no intellectual impediment to completing an advanced degree, nor does he seem to have major work ethic flaws that would have prevented it. You wouldn’t judge a Harvard drop out vs all college dropouts if you could judge them against other Harvard drop outs or even just Ivy League drop outs.
Neither true (at least two objectively false claims) nor kind (duh) nor necessary (the site is marked by EY as obsolete, so attacking his character is clearly not needed to disagree with the content).
Well… given the number of people trying to achieve this, it’s not nothing!
Yeah, Yudkowsky is just some random guy who happens to work at a non-profit organization of his dreams having other people send him money to support him following his dream, is famous around the world so that people in many countries have regular meetups inspired by a blog he wrote, and has a harem of girls. What a loser, right? I am sure most of us do much better with our lives.
He should have developed his potential by spending another decade of his life at school and then becoming a corporate drone at Google or a similar company, just like most smart guys do. No one would have heard about him, so he would avoid being a target of similar derisive comments.
(Tomorrow’s topic: Why J.K.Rowling is a loser for writing Harry Potter books instead of taking a job at Walmart.)
By those metrics Jim Jones was more successful than the corporate drone but I know which path I’d want my kids to take.
It might be that learning new modes of thinking or approaches to problem solving will increase your mental flexibility, thus making you a more adept thinker.
But I don’t think that means the same thing as augmenting your general intelligence. If anything, causality flows the other direction.
Yeah, I sort of buy the coding one, because I think that coding requires you to think in a very certain and particular (logical) way that many people will not otherwise encounter.
Not that you have to learn an entire language or something. I myself never got that much farther than “Hello, world” in QBasic. But the general idea behind it was almost entirely new to me at the time and I think it helps that I at least tried it once.
Ideally, I think code should be the least complicated way to express a series of instructions with zero ambiguity. Going with that, provided that you know a language, you arguably understand a series of instructions completely iff you are capable of writing them as code. It seems intuitive to me that a person who is regularly wrong about her level of understanding would develop better mental habits through writing code. I also think that whether this increases your intelligence could easily turn on details of how intelligence is defined, but either way, it seems useful. But whatever causal effect exists is certainly going to be weaker than the correlative effect.
I also think it’s interesting to consider how widely different code looks in functional versus sequential programming. I would argue that functional programming comes much closer to the ideal of being the least complicated way to express something with no ambiguity and that sequential code puts additional difficulty on a problem because it is not actually how you would describe an algorithm with no ambiguity (it does have no ambiguity, but it makes you solve additional tasks that aren’t needed). Definitely in simple cases like sorting algorithms, the functional implementation will look much closer to the natural language explanation people would give if their task was to explain the algorithm fully.
I think you may be typical-minding here a bit. I can code in functional languages, but it feels completely unnatural to me.
Also, “unnecessary tasks”, to me, means “the things that make it easy to figure out what is going on”. People who think the shortest code is the best code haven’t spent a decade maintaining other people’s code. I despise lambdas. Really, I despise just about every trick people invent to make code shorter, because those tricks always make it harder to fix problems. And functional programming, to me, looks like one giant “trick” to shorten code. No. Just write the boilerplate and move on. Your maintenance guy will despise you a lot less for 3,000 lines of legible code than 30 lines of dense logic.
I’ve never heard the phrase before; does that mean assuming my own preference is more typical than it actually is? If so, yeah, you could be right.
Let me explain why I say it, though, it’s not just because I prefer functional programming (though I do). Suppose I ask you to explain the instructions that take a string like “slate star codex” and return “ssllaattee ssttaarr ccooddeexx”. You would probably say something like, “go through the string letter by letter, and insert a duplicate of each letter directly behind its curent position”. In Haskell, that is implemented by
duplicate (letter : rest) = letter : letter : duplicate rest
duplicate [] = []
In java – if we are taking the instruction literally (i.e. aren’t allowed to dodge the problem by creating a new string instead), it is
for (int i = 0; i < word.length; i+=2) {
word = word.substring(0, i) + word.charAt(i) + word.charAt(i) + word.substring(i+1);
}
Look at how much thought this requires about indices. This was what I had in mind when I said ‘unnecessary tasks’. Nowhere in the natural explanation of how to duplicate letters is an analogy to the fact that you have to increase your index by 2 instead of 1 to do this, because your string is growing. Even after writing this, I had to pull up a sheet of paper to make sure it does exactly what I want. If you look at the functional code, on the other hand, it maps almost exactly to the natural description. That’s why I would honestly suspect that whatever positive effect coding has (if any) will be larger with functional code.
quicksort would be a better example, but it’s the go-to thing so I made something up instead to avoid cherry-picking.
You could write the Haskell command in one line instead of two – I forgot how because I haven’t written in Haskell in a while – but there is something to automatically go through lists. Then I think there’s a solid argument for making it shorter but less readable. The two liner is the naive, “natural” approach, though.
sty_silver, your haskell may be shorter than your java, but the flip side is that as someone who doesn’t know either language (although admittedly I do know C, which shares a lot of syntax with java), I can immediately see what your java is doing, whereas your haskell is pure voodoo to me.
Also, I think that forcing yourself to do the duplication in place is a slightly artificial constraint, and that if you removed it the java would be much cleaner.
Sty –
Uh. That is… one way of doing it. Of course, if you are doing it that way, you might as well just go full bore and do:
String newWord = "";
String oldWord = "Slate Star Codex";
for(Char c : oldWord) {
newWord += c;
newWord += c;
}
return newWord;
Yeah, I am creating a new string. Many, in fact. So are you, however – every time you change the length of a string the system has to copy the existing character array into a new character array.
The constraints that are important in a large application aren’t “Don’t create things as side effects of doing something”, they are “Make sure the guy who inherits this code from you in two years can maintain it”. The fact that you can do something in one line in Haskell is NOT a point in its favor – it means somebody with more cleverness than sense is going to make my job harder by condensing complex logic into a pile of Boolean spaghetti I am going to have to painstakingly convert into long form just to read, and if I am going to bother doing that, I am just going to rewrite it in long form and leave it.
“If we write in an OO language but aren’t allowed to use OO features, it is…”
Just make a new String and return it. Why is this a problem?
ETA: Also, Java can do recursion too, since that’s arguably the key concept:
String duplicate(String word) {
if (word.isEmpty()) {
return "";
}
return word.charAt(0) + word.charAt(0) + duplicate(word.substring(1));
}
I believe strings are immutable in both languages, with heavy optimization, so fulfilling the “in place” requirement is kind of more about compiler behavior than what the code says.
More generally, if I were trying to teach a complete noob to understand programming well enough to write a simple function, in theory I’d probably want to use a functional language just to avoid introducing the whole concept of objects, with the baggage they bring. But in practice I feel like if I’m teaching a non-programmer some simple scripting, the odds are very high they ought to be using Javascript, just due to it being the default beginner language right now.
@sty_silver
I think you’re being a little unfair in your comparison of imperative and functional programming by using Java and Haskell. Those two languages are different in more ways than just how functional they are. You’re also claiming that it would be cheating to have the Java code create a new string, but that’s exactly what your Haskell code is doing (?).
This is how I would program the the function functionally and imperatively:
// imperative
var newStr = '';
for (var i in oldStr) { newStr = newStr + i + i; }
// functional
var newStr = oldStr.split('').map((i) => i + i).join('')
To me, the functional code above is easier to read, but not that much so. In general, I find the claim that functional programming is closer to how people think suspicious. There are algorithms that make a lot more sense when programmed in an imperative style. There are some that can’t even be written in a purely functional language with the same complexity. I also know professional programmers who have spent years trying to “get” functional programming and learn Haskell but who still don’t understand recursion at all. On the other hand, there are some things that are easier to think about in a functional way and I personally prefer using functional idioms when possible.
I would say that the functional/imperative debate is one of the few where the “both sides have good points so the truth is in the middle” talking point is actually true.
—
As an aside:
Quicksort is a bad example to use for functional programming. It’s extremely difficult to program quicksort correctly in pure functional languages like Haskell. The “one line” versions are often not true quicksorts and have super slow runtimes. See here.
I agree that the example itself is silly, no-one would ever do it that way, and internally more strings are created etc. I really don’t think that has any bearing on the point I was trying to make, which is that you have to think about indices when you implement simple procedures on data structures, and that this is something with no analogy to how humans think about problems. I didn’t think that having an artificial constraint would be that distracting, but if it is then please just forget the example, and replace it with any non-trivial work with indices.
sure, but that’s just because the sequential way of programming is more common.
Java 8
public static String duplicate(String word) {
return word.chars()
.mapToObj(c -> "" + (char) c + (char) c)
.collect(Collectors.joining());
}
Specialized intelligence / skill almost always swamps general intelligence because general intelligence is slow.* Studying computer science, at least, can teach you about how problem solving works and why maximal generality is not usually something you want to rely on to accomplish a task, and also give you a bunch of useful procedures for solving problems that tend to show up on IQ tests (or at least inspiration for when you’re generating solutions, which is better than going in blind if the problems are actually similar).
* General reasoning as it is usually meant here (SAT-equivalents or Bayesian modifications thereof) is NP-hard. Unless you’re certain you need an exact solution to the problem in question and that the problem is also in NP, a specialized algorithm or even a specialized heuristic is the best way to minimize your opportunity loss due to computation time. Alternatively you could claim P=NP, but that’s a pretty extraordinary claim.
It’s Sunday, so some silly fun links for the end of the weekend!
(1) Vengeance for Yuggoth! Take that, deGrasse Tyson! We may soon see Pluto restored to its rightful place as the ninth planet of our solar system (yes, I’ll take “making sufficiently large satellites into planets under this definition” as well as a compromise).
(2) Please excuse the trashy sensationalist take on this – Peter Thiel is a vampire! Well, no,not exactly, but it looks like the story about Pope Innocent VIII and his Jewish physician will be getting vindication of a sort – tranfusing the blood of youth into older veins to combat aging. I’m especially amused by this since I’ve read at least one 19th century horror story where this is the plot: aging countess has succession of young ladies as companions who start out healthy, then all sicken and die while she goes on in the pink of health; will you be very surprised that the spoiler is her doctor (I think a Sinister Italian, but can’t swear to it since it’s ages since I read it) is transfusing the blood of the young women into her veins to keep her alive?
That the old trope of the elderly stealing the vitality of the young should have something to it, thanks to modern scientific research, tickles my fancy immensely.
(3) Our presidential election will be happening on 26th October (along with a referendum on removing the offence of blasphemy from the constitution; a second referendum on the place of women in the home has been deferred. Our recent governments seem exceedingly eager to overhaul the constitution; I’m not sure I am happy about this, since they seem to be treating it as ‘how can we get easy social capital and approval that will turn into votes out of this’ instead of ‘should we be treating the foundational document of the state like a box of tissues to blow our noses on?’ I’m also always wary of politicians who want to muck around with constitutions as I feel it is more like ‘under the old law we’d all be strung up by our thumbs so let’s just snip that part out of it, okay?’)
Anyway, the main point is that unlike the US, our best hope is having our septuagenarian incumbent (and First Leprechaun President) return to power, as the candidates thrusting themselves forward at present range from the hopeless to “go away and stop bothering us you lumpkin (yes I mean you Seán Gallagher)”. If you care, here is the list of some of the contenders pushing themselves on the public notice (they haven’t included all of them, presumably on grounds that those left out are really no-hopers). To date it seems like the political parties are pretty much in agreement to either back Michael D. or not put forward a candidate of their own, save for Sinn Féin who will let us know in September, as for once they seem to be reading the mood of the public correctly who are happy enough with himself above in the Áras.
1 > Forget Pluto! When will we finally get a clear ruling over whether sub-brown dwarves are planetary-mass stars or free floating planets?
Teaching to the test gets a bad reputation, but in principle there is nothing wrong with it as long as the test is well-designed and you are willing to let the kids fail. AP classes, for example, are explicitly designed to teach students how to pass the AP exams, and they are usually pretty great.
The problem is that when people talk about teaching to the test “the test” is usually some lowest common denominator crap that you have to spend all your time and effort getting the stupidest kids in the class to be barely able to pass. The example I am most familiar with is the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test, for obvious reasons. As my middle-school civics teacher once said, “everything we do in this school is in order to please the great god FCAT”.
Most of the AP teachers I know think that the AP standards are way too low to be equivalent to college classes and teaching to the test for APs means giving a poor education, so instead they teach a much larger superset. (There appear to be a few APs where this is not the case. For example, apparently Music Theory.)
Just anecdotally, I got a 5 on my Music Theory AP and found that it
a) was the hardest test I have ever taken, and
b) did not prepare me for 100-level college music theory courses.
This was a single-digit number of years ago.
If that is the case most AP teachers are stupid. I took 5 AP exams and got a 5 on all of them, they were much harder tests than the equivalent midterms/finals in similar 100 level classes I took in college. Indeed, by a quirk at my university I had to take physics anyways (as background, my AP physics teacher was probably the worst in school history, and was fired after the year because our class got majority 1s and 2s on the exam), my University professor was surely worse even than him but he taught probably 1/2 the material we learned in AP Physics, I learned nothing in his class and just watched videos on my laptop while setting the class curve on 3/3 exams.
My Psych, Micro, etc 101 classes were pathetic in curricula and midterm/finals compared to AP US History and Chem. The only classes I took that seemed similar were that CALC BC seemed similar in test difficulty to Calc III and AP Comp Sci similar to my Engineering 101 course.
My friend was a schoolteacher and it seems indoctrinated in the American Education system that testing is bad. As a Chinese-American, this view is unfathomable to me as basically in China, your life is essentially determined by one big test at the end of high school, and standardized testing is to me the most fair way to compare kids across different schools.
You make a good point that it depends on the test and objective. What if median rather than lower quartile test score was emphasized? Leave some children behind (but seriously, it seems analogous like a goal of eliminating poverty)!
One problem in America is that a significant portion of Americans can get perfect scores on the main tests (other than SATs and ACTs, of which relatively little is teachable) without doing any studying at all. So if you teach to the test, you’re doing a disservice to your students. I imagine that your single big test is significantly better at differentiating students.
Not all that large a fraction, but some. And we could certainly design these tests to make perfect scores happen once per Terrence-Tao-level genius. It’s a choice not to do so. I’m not entirely sure why they do it that way.
Probably because the fraction of people the test wouldn’t tell you anything useful about would rise if it were calibrated for a genius.
RE: Hoopyfreud
I don’t think that’s the case – you can make tests purposely too long to finish, so to speak, with easy questions first per section, and harder questions later. Let all test takers know that they are not expected to finish the test, and they can feel free to skip questions, but that generally the test is getting harder.
You can get plenty of info out that way.
Standardized testing has become a highly politicized topic in America, which means that it’s impossible to have a rational discussion on the matter.
Isn’t teaching to the test a prime example of Goodhart’s law?
Right, so the resolution is not to try to defy the law, but to have your metrics better align with your goals.
https://thinkprogress.org/half-of-adults-in-detroit-are-functionally-illiterate-5c0ca20df0a9/
This is a bad reply, it just flat assumes that people who can pass the basic tests will grow up to be mostly literate. Teaching to the test is considered a negative because being able to pass a test with someone coaching you on it specifically doesn’t translate to being able to functionally use the material, its a way of passing people without them actually mastering the skills.
How does he think that half of Detroit is functionally illiterate when public school has been mandatory for a century?
Matt doesn’t say that tests make people literate. But if half the kids are getting through without being able to read, it means that the schools need to be checking their own results at least slightly more than they do now.
There are places where I would worry about “teaching to the test” but not basic literacy.
Your data’s a bit stale.
(TLDR: the 47% statistic comes from a 1998 model based on a 1992 survey that did not test anyone in Detroit; the proficiency levels are based on an average result on three distinct sets of tasks, and so don’t tell you much about what the people in question have trouble with; “functionally illiterate” is an extremely ambiguous phrase which may technically describe a person with partial proficiency at level 1 tasks but implies that they would fail almost all of them.)
(Even shorter: C’mon, people. Sniff test. 47% of a major city is functionally illiterate? In 2018? In a country where all of the cash is the same size and color? What, are they paying for heroin with quarters?)
~~~~
Based on what I can find, the 47% number is based on a 1998 statistical model (which I don’t feel like digging up) which was itself based on a 1992 survey of literacy rates in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington AC, and Kentucky. From the 2002 report based on the 1992 data (p 17), 22% +/- 1% of adults surveyed demonstrated only level 1 literacy; there is no level 0 in the survey. Further, 25% of the people in this group were immigrants who may have been just learning English, 19% had a vision problem that made it difficult to read print, and about a third were at least 65 years old (ie would have graduated high school in 1945), and about 2/3 hadn’t actually completed high school. The 2002 report only examines differences at the region level (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West; p 71), but I shall trust the blockquote from a memory-hole’d tumblr post that the 1998 report has the actual 47% number for Detroit.
These estimates were created in response to demand for city- and county-level data which, of course, only existed in the twelve states that volunteered for the study. The current estimates only show county-level percentages, but for Wayne County, Michigan (no, you didn’t miss Michigan in the list of states up above), they show level 1 literacy levels of 15-30% in 1992 and 6-21% in 2003. I’m not sure how they extrapolated from the 1992 data to get estimates for 1998 or 2003; I think they just used demographic changes from census data.
All of the following information on the meaning of the NAAL scores is pulled from section III of the 2002 report, which starts at page 94 of the linked pdf.
The NAAL scores are based on tasks broken into three categories:
– Prose literacy: The ability to pull information from an expository text like an article or essay, or occasionally a poem or novel.
– Document literacy: The ability to pull information from more varied types of texts, such as data tables, graphs, forms, and maps.
– Quantitative literacy: The ability to perform arithmetic operations using numbers pulled from one of the above classes of text. Quantitative tasks varied in how explicit they were about the operations required, and occasionally asked for an explanation or required a calculator to perform.
Prose literacy at level 1 indicates the ability to find a piece of information in a relatively short text, with misleading or information relatively far from the actual answer. The questions are very direct, with no real ambiguities about what is desired. Level 2 generally requires a minimal degree of interpretation in reading the question or finding the answer. At level 3, longer and less organized texts are introduced. Higher levels proceed from there.
Document literacy at level 1 requires the person to find or enter a single piece of information from a very simple document. One example task asks them to sign a Social Security card; another asks them to fill out a fairly simple job application form. Level 2 begins dealing with more complicated documents, such as pulling information from a particular cell in a table. Level 2 also starts doing graph interpretation.
Quantitative literacy at level 1 asks the person to take two given numbers and perform a simple operation on them (though they may not specifically say “add” or “subtract”, and the simplest task in the set requires you to know how to interpret a deposit slip; I’m actually a little confused by it, since I haven’t used a deposit slip in ten or fifteen years). Level 2 is still a single operation, but without any “simple” qualifier, and occasionally requires you to know which operation needs to be performed.
A level one reader is estimated to be able to answer level 1 questions (of any type) bit less than half the time; for a level 2 reader the expectation is closer to 80%. Whether or not a level 1 reader is “functionally illiterate” is a matter of interpretation; personally I would expect a “functionally illiterate” person to succeed on these tasks something like 20-30% of the time, depending on the category; at 50% I might be willing to call them “barely literate” or some similar thing, but I would not want to imply total illiteracy.
~~~~
I don’t think it’s Yglesias’s fault that he used a statistic based on no direct data at a level of precision the then 19 (now 26) year old original study did not report; the power point he got it from was only about a month old.
What is special about literacy? There is a good amount of evidence that absent practice skills learned in school fade out very quickly (Bryan Caplan cites a study that 3 months out of school drops one month worth of schooling, extrapolating that someone who graduated high school could be literate at a 6th grade level by the time they turned 30).
Is there evidence that literacy is an exception to this general concept (or that the concept is wrong)?
In principle I agree, and “I taught these kids so well! …but only in a way which can never be objectively measured” is only slightly more respectable a claim than “There’s a dragon in my garage …which is invisible, incorporeal, and only breathes heatless fire.”
In theory, shouldn’t test length vs. sample size sometimes be an issue? If you want to make sure that kids know most of a few thousand quickly-recollectable facts then you can ask multiple choice questions about a couple hundred of them and get a very accurate estimate of what percentage they know… but if you want to make sure that kids are able to handle most of a few hundred types of long complicated problems, such that they might take half an hour to figure out each, then the pass rate is going to depend on luck as much as on skill. You might be able to give every kid a different test and thereby get a good sample of how their class/school/district is doing as a whole, but you won’t be able to use it as an exit exam unless you use a very low threshold.
In practice, I thought the SAT and ACT and AP tests I took way back when were all pretty solid, but if they had been the *only* component of college admissions (much less graduation!) then I would have expected Goodhart’s Law to wreak a nightmarish vengeance on the 90% of my curriculum they didn’t cover.
I don’t agree in principle because the purported purpose of education is mostly about positive life outcomes afterward, and not how well you do on a test. Testing only matters if it correlates beyond things like IQ and socio-economic status going in. Without good reason to believe that increasing test scores results in better long term outcomes it becomes a “something must be done, this is something” situation.
Yes, but the purported purpose of education is mostly a lie, and almost all the correlations with education disappear if you adjust for IQ and SES. So what education is doing is mostly just measuring those things and presenting them back to you as grades and test scores.
Some problems with tests could be fixed by making better tests. For example, if the test covers only 10% of what you learned, the obvious solution is to add questions for the remaining 90%. If that’s too many questions in the test, then always choose a random subset. This can be further tweaked by choosing one random question from chapter 1, one random question from chapter 2, etc., so that despite the randomness all chapters are covered.
It seems to me that people often don’t even try this, before they give up.
The AP program provides exams for almost every subject. Coverage only gets broader if you include the very similar CLEP exams as well. If you had a high school education which consisted of nothing but training you to pass the AP and CLEP exams associated with the typical required high school courses (algebra, biology, world history, English literature, etc…), on top of training for the SAT and the ACT, I think you would probably have a better high school education than 90% of people.
Food Preparation Question!
Background: I value eating over work. Unless I’m actually at a meeting at the time or on a conference call I can’t hang up on, I will get lunch at 11:30am every day. But I’ve hung up on people and ended meetings a bit early to eat lunch, saying I have an 11:30.
Someone else, however, says I don’t appreciate the culture of residency and she says that during this past weekend, she was unable to make any time to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Since she did this before and I got mad about not prioritizing eating, she says she ordered pizza for everyone at 7pm. I suppose a side-question would be to all doctors, asking if it’s really a problem if a first-year resident makes a bit of time (say 5-10 minutes) to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Question: What are some fairly easy things to prepare that you can eat with your hands that you can grab out of tupperware container in a refrigerator within minutes? Preferably nothing that gets too soggy potentially like a mini sandwich, but I won’t eliminate that possibly entirely (perhaps if you toast it first it’s less soggy?)
Thanks!
Not a doctor, but I would quit any job that didn’t allow me ten minutes to eat food three times a day.
I am a vet, not a physician. I’m in a relatively low-key outpatient general practice. It is common (at least once a week) for me to have a busy enough day that I not only don’t get ten minutes to eat, I don’t remember to drink water or use the bathroom between when I get to work and midafternoon. When I worked daytime emergency, I would bring food for breakfast and if I was lucky, get it eaten by 5 pm. When I was in clinical training, it was routine (more days than not) to be working minimum 14 hour days with no allowed/designated rest breaks, and supervisors would definitely notice and complain if people took rest breaks anyway – so whether or not one took a rest break depended mostly on tolerance for adversarial interactions with supervisors. Anyways I’m not saying your reaction isn’t healthy for yourself, it sounds like a great standard to set. I wonder if there’s any person in the western world who can say, “I am a doctor, and I would have quit a job that didn’t allow me ten minutes to eat food three times a day.” I think on the whole probably not; those who would quit such a job are, de facto, not doctors.
That’s demented. How can a single person be that irreplaceable that you can’t spare a few minutes throughout the day for them to take care of necessary functions? What happens if that person gets hit by a bus on the way to work? Will everything fall apart? That’s actually a failure on the part of the supervisors, if they can’t cope without a particular person for a few minutes.
I’d go so far as to say that the culture is sick if it’s not allowing its personnel ten minutes to eat. I mean, shit, even in the military you take turns so everybody can get food into themselves, so long as you’re not actively engaging the enemy.
It’s also dangerous, since the ability to think and some emotional stability is dependent upon eating (think of the people who do get pissy when they haven’t eaten–I’m one).
And also, based on Thisbe’s comment, there may be many otherwise-capable potential doctors who don’t go into the profession (or who drop out) because they can’t cope with the food/sleep deprivation.
I’d be interested if anybody can defend the status quo on this. It sounds like a bad system, but normally when I think that I’m missing something. What am I missing?
Government restrictions limiting the amount of potential doctors comes to mind. It sounds to me like it’s a situation of there being too few doctors, therefore, hospitals have to get as much labor out of them as humanly possible.
Licensing and other requirements almost certainly are standing in the way of the market clearing itself properly.
ETA: John Schilling’s suggestion of “pointless hazing” also seems plausible to me. The medical field is both respected and insulated enough that the public will “trust” that the people in charge no what they’re doing and of course all of this is highly necessary, despite the fact that it seems virtually impossible to justify as far as I’m concerned.
Perhaps this is too cynical, but it seems like a perfectly natural result of rational self-interest. The higher the barriers to entry, the higher the equilibrium wage. So if the rules setting the barriers to entry are controlled by those who have already gotten through those barriers, it’s in their interest to make the barriers high.
It’s the same logic that makes it in the interest of existing barbers to support absurd licensing requirements–hundreds of hours of classroom study before it’s legal to charge people to cut their hair.
Yeah, pretty much every field that structurally has to deal with sustained high-tempo operations, e.g. the military, knows to organize overlapping shifts so that everybody gets something approximating three quick meals and at least four hours of sleep a day with very few exceptions. So I’m pretty sure this thing where the medical community insists that the newbies work forty hours non-stop for “training”, is really approximately 100% hazing.
Telling your patients to keep bleeding until you’ve finished breakfast, will almost certainly lead to better average long-term outcomes.
Also, why don’t labor laws apply to interns? Are they not considered workers? Can’t interns unionize?
I am pretty sure that any other industry that tried to pull off this shit on their workers would be facing indefinite industrial action and countless lawsuits.
While I can’t say that an internship in Spain is a pleasant thing, I have never heard of it being impossible to eat during work (I am not a doctor, so I may be misinformed). I have heard about the American situation, though.
Interns are (for some purposes) employees. Residents are students.
Yeah – I’ve been in the military (although in a non-combat role) and also worked in management consulting, which is often thought of as about as demanding and high-workload and minimal balance of a white collar job as you can get (possibly excepting I-Banking or private equity).
In both cases, not giving you ten minutes to eat would be considered egregiously cruel and completely unacceptable.
In the units I was in (engineers), it was considered a positive obligation to ensure that your subordinates ate. I believe that this is true everywhere in the Army, but don’t know how much that was honored in the breach rather than the observance elsewhere.
However, in my units, if I was regularly denying my personnel food I’d expect to be relieved for cause, and I would relieve subordinates for cause if I found they were doing this. The general expectation is that the company commander and First Sergeant were the last people through the chow line–this is a bit of theater, admittedly, but one time when we discovered that we missed getting a subordinate through before us, we were actually embarrassed by this.
I suspect that for whatever reason “doctor culture” didn’t develop this habit, and anybody now who claims that supervisors should ensure that their people can eat or piss at some point during the day are called whiners.
Right. I was genuinely surprised when I transitioned from military to corporate that “make sure your subordinates are taking care of their basic needs” was not something most supervisors saw as an important part of their job.
Eating last is a great way to make sure your unit is actually getting enough food.
@sfoil
Oh, I understand why the practice evolved. Since the commander and 1SG are responsible for quantities ordered and ensuring portioning (nominally the commander, but a good captain will trust his first shirt on this, and they’re a team), it’s a great way to ensure that there’s an immediate signal to superiors if something has broken down.
However, in the US and at current contractor-operated forward-deployed dining facilities, it’s mostly theatrical because there’s no shortage of food, and if it came up short you could probably get more in short order. But maintaining the cultural requirement is important so that when there is a logistics-constrained environment, you’ve already got the expectation of the senior leaders eating last built-in. (In a battalion-level field kitchen, the battalion commander and sergeant major eat after the last company commander and 1SG)
It’s just weird to me that you have an environment where the workers will be there for days on end, and the supervisors don’t see it as imperative to ensure that they’re properly fed and taken care of. Like @Matt M, it’s weird when you come out of a military background.
If I were to steelman the “hazing”, I would guess they are trying to make sure the doctors can cope with a disaster scenario where those conditions may arise.
Which, if you are limited to X doctor’s on staff, makes sense. It stops making sense if you cannot even fill out X positions, however, since additional doctors who can’t cope with the disaster would still leave people better off in the disaster.
As John Schilling mentions above, the proper way to prepare/train for such scenarios is to realistically identify that people need to eat and to develop contingency plans that actually solve the problem of “how do you enable people to eat when they’re really busy for long stretches of time”
“Force them to keep working and they can eat whenever the emergency over” is pretty explicitly not a viable long-term plan that can be deployed in an emergency.
But even putting that aside, there’s a difference between “make someone prove they can work a long time in a row in case an emergency requires them to” and “make them do that every day, as a matter of course, for a year”
ETA: The highly acclaimed documentary series on military medicine, M*A*S*H, featured multiple scenes of orderlies and nurses holding sandwiches and sippy cups of juice up to the faces of surgeons who were required to work 10+ hours straight. That’s what planning and preparedness looks like. Not starving them during non-emergency times just to make sure that in the case of an emergency, they can still perform surgery with no food and no sleep.
And don’t forget self-imposed abuse as a way of demonstrating one’s value. Aren’t internships at least partially a kind of competition for scarce rewards like plum assignments or post-internship jobs?
In most places, they are “competitions” to demonstrate that you can do the actual job better than the other interns, not that you are willing to endure greater suffering to get the job. If I’m looking to hire someone, how much they want the job is near the bottom of the list of things I care about. Why they want the job, that’s interesting and potentially informative, but you don’t really get that datum out of pointless torment.
It’s funny you say this. The more experience I get in the corporate world, the more I feel like “how much they want the job” is near the top of the criteria used for promotion/hiring decisions.
I think I know what you’re referring to but I would phrase it more like “A candidate’s willingness to feign interest in our business is a good indicator of future willingness to embody the pretense that this bullshit corporate job is Very Important, e.g. behaving as if a brief service outage in a business application is an emergency on par with a plane crash.”
I’m a physician, not too far removed from internship. And I’m kind of touched by all of your incredulity.
DragonMilk’s description is accurate. Medical training is generally an exercise in sacrificing your own health in order to ensure the health of others. The level of onerousness depends on the specialty and the venue – surgical training seems to be the absolute worst – but pretty much everyone gets it bad. The general adage is “eat when you can, pee when you can, sleep when you can.” Of these, the inability to sneak off and eat is probably the least important. I have gone an entire day by stealing graham crackers and peanut butter out of the inpatient nutrition rooms.
What really gets bad is the lack of sleep. The subject of sleep in medical training is a matter of intense debate. Everyone knows you need to sleep to function, but, no one really seems to know how much sleep is worth missing medical experiences.
In the initial stages of my training, I was on Q4 in-house call, meaning every fourth night on the inpatient service, I would remain in the hospital overnight and stay awake caring for patients, then make rounds the following morning as usual, and leave around noon. I would eat a big meal, then sleep from about 1500 until 0600 the following day, and then I would get up and do my usual 12 hour shift. This gets pretty miserable when you do it 4 weeks in a row. A lot of people became concerned that there were too many medical errors due to horribly disordered sleep patterns. Residents driving home after a 40 hour call are basically driving drunk.
So, the ACGME made Q4 call illegal for most programs. This forced residencies to use night float systems, wherein there is one team who only does the overnight work, a week or two at a time. This led to more transitions of care (another source of medical errors) and decreased continuity of care (another detriment to learning). A lot of people rightly questioned whether this change in the call system was actually achieving its purported goals. As far as I can tell, no one can demonstrate that it has, and not for lack of trying.
As for why? As the old-timers are fond of saying, the only bad thing about Q2 call is you miss half the cases. That’s not exactly wrong. You can’t become a physician without practicing medicine. You have to build a highly-informed intuition by seeing a lot of patients in a variety of situations.
When I got into my neurology training, I took house call every 3-5 nights for three years. This means that I would go home at the end of the day, but if a patient had a neurologic problem, I had to wake up, drive to the hospital, see them, talk to my attending, and carry out their treatment plan. This probably occurred 1-5 times a night, in addition to the phone calls I would get that I could merely wake up and handle over the phone. That kind of workload basically bends you into shape. I got really good at handling things. I also was incredibly miserable in some very serious ways. And I wasn’t even a surgical resident. Those folks go through absolute hell.
It does get better once you are out of training.
I agree with Matt M. Also, the rest of work/life balance. I’d quit any job that didn’t let me spend 20 hours a week on exercise/hobbies.
On your question about food, sandwiches are probably the way to go. They’re reasonably quick to prepare (depending on what you put in them) and you can eat them while walking if you have to. I don’t really understand your point about sogginess. I’ve never had a problem with sandwiches going soggy.
I’d also submit: a tupperware of cooked potatoes.
Pasta stays yummy even if it’s cold.
I am a big fan of canned seafood. Tuna, sardines, smoked oysters. There’s also now several companies putting out pouches of spiced tuna, salmon, etc that come with a little spoon. There’s a jalapeno salmon one I love. High protein, fast, no refrigeration required, and you can buy them in bulk and keep them at the office. I have a drawer full of these things at my desk for snacks.
Any recommended brands? Are they available at pretty much every supermarket?
Should be available at any store. I haven’t found a bad brand, but I really like the Geisha smoked oysters. I’m currently out of the packets with the built-in spoons with the spices and I can’t remember what brand they are, but I also have tuna packets (no spoon) from StarKist Selects and those are good, too. I prefer canned fish in oil rather than water, but whatever floats your boat.
It’s just neat they’re adding all the spices and things these days. Canned tuna was sort of “comfort food” for me growing up because it was something I associated with band practice after school or road trips with friends in college. Just something quick and cheap you could take anywhere. And now they’re all gourmet-ish, so it’s nice. Makes me happy.
ETA: Herp, forgot there’s this thing on the internet called a “search.” The jalapeno tuna stuff with the spoons is from Bumblebee. Very tasty. $1.50 a packet.
Nice – and are any of these nonmetal? I’m afraid she’ll be careless in her busyness and cut herself, haha.
Yeah, the pouches are…pouches. They’re made out of…pouch material. I guess it’s plastic? I don’t know. I’m going to pretend there’s farms where majestic pouchbeasts are raised and humanely slaughtered to harvest pouchhide from which pouches are made.
An egg dish such as a fritatta/quiche/spanish omelette works well. About half an hour to make, and can be done in a large pan for several portions at once.
Savory pies are also a good option (pasty/empanada or whatever it’s called in your country), especially if the ‘eat with hands’ is important. You could even use the fritatta as a filling.
If eating with hands is really required: sandwiches, cut up veggies, hard boiled eggs, cheese and crackers, falafel. If this constraint can be relaxed: frittata, rice and beans.
Grapes. Apples. Apricots. All in the “easy to eat with your hands, no preparation required” category.
Off the top of my head, from least fancy to most…
Fruit – if there’s some kind of fruit you like, much of it doesn’t even need to be refrigerated and practically all of it is finger-food. Not very filling (with some exceptions), but the only prep you need to do is pick it up at the grocery store. I’d go for bananas if you/she like(s) them, they’re fairly solid as fruit goes.
Hardboiled eggs – fast to make, not too slow to peel, you can do a bunch at once, and reasonably solid food. (Deviled eggs if you have time to throw away, but I don’t think that’s the situation you’re describing, and ordinary hardboiled eggs are still pretty good. Better if you add a small container of salt.)
Cheese and sausage – like, a chunk of cheese and a chunk of sausage (or small sausage) of a type you like. Optionally add crackers and cut up the cheese/sausage if you like cracker mini-sandwiches. Alternately, sandwich with nothing wet in it – sandwiches with tomato disintegrate like anything in my experience, but plain bread and cheese doesn’t, and I don’t think adding butter makes a difference (don’t know about other condiments)*. Alternately, they used to sell cheese-and-salami wraps that were really good (as in, salami wrapped by cheese); they probably still do, and you could probably make one yourself with fairly little effort. This one is a high-fat high-protein option but if you’re dealing with constant hard work all day that might not be bad.
Bag of cut up veggies – whatever you like but I’d go for things like carrots and broccoli that keep well cut up and avoid bell peppers – with small sealed container of dip of your choice. (Ideally something solider like hummus.)
There are various savory pasties/savory pies if you look outside modern American cuisine. I don’t know how hard savory pasties are to make, but I know they’re still done in modern Britain, and you can occasionally find them in the USA. You can definitely find savory croissants although they may be either expensive or not very good (I’d guess they’re very hard to make). My own experience is with the cheese-and-egg veggie pies, or the meat pies, that we have from historical sources (http://www.daviddfriedman.com/Medieval/Misc10/Misc10.pdf for recipes), many of which are both fairly simple to make and very good, and which are another “make one pie on the weekend, put it in the fridge, bring a sizeable slice to work every day” thing – a real solid meal, but probably even so a good deal more work than you’re looking for.
… That was fun! Food prep is a broad subject and I probably missed a lot of options, poke me if you want more. And good luck to you and your coworker.
*Technically places that sell pre-made sandwiches deal with tomato just fine – I’m not sure if they keep it from touching the bread or drain the seeds or what, but if you care about that you may be able to make them not disintegrate. It hasn’t come up enough for me to look into it myself.
PS: Oh, I missed an obvious one. If you live near a chinatown, chinese bakeries do their version of savory pasties – bao – often for -very- reasonable prices, with a very wide variety of fillings. BBQ pork is the standard but there are many, egg custard is also great. My university used to have a tradition of student groups that wanted to fundraise buying a lot of boxes from chinatown and then selling the buns for the significant markup of $1.50-$2.00 apiece to students coming into/going out of classes, because they were about right for eating in the five (or three) minutes before you had to be in your next class. Wonderful tradition. Good luck!
Thanks! Actually I have a pretty chill job food-wise, as long as work gets done, no one gripes about trivial things like taking time to eat. It’s my fiancee I’m talking about (I guess I was vague to the point of confusion).
I generally buy ready to eat things myself and am not an experienced cook, so I’m trying to think of simple things i can make that would be easy to eat.
I’m a fan of peanut butter and raisins in a tortilla for ‘on the go food’. Approximates a PB&J, takes longer to go stale than the sandwich, and does not get soggy.
Actually, any sandwich is better as a tortilla wrap if you’re worried about the thing going soggy.
Ah, that’s quite clever, I’ll have to try the tortilla thing in lieu of bread
Peanut butter is better with sliced apple. Raisins might be good as well.
Almonds and other nuts
Cheese cubes or cheese sticks
Protein bars
Peanut butter sandwiches on wheat bread
Cut fruit and veggies
Hummus
Lots and lots and lots and lots of coffee
ETA : don’t get mad at her or scold her for not making time to eat. You really can’t understand what she is going through, or why. Medicine is a priesthood. Do your best to support her.
New top level post to talk about more recent meetups. (Or those of us that didn’t get around to posting in the last OT.)
Vancouver (BC) meetup report:
– We had 9 people show up and 3 more sending regrets
– One of our high-value contributors was a semi-retired prof who had only recently found out about SSC
– A format that worked well for the initial meetup was asking job-interview type questions. “Where do you want to be in 5 years” launched many good conversations.
– For future meetups, we might prefer to focus around a particular article or post. However we don’t want to make it required reading, due to the risk of scaring people away.
– Our stim toys helped come up with alternative names for the blog: I brought Scrabble tiles for SLATESTARCODEXN. See other post.
Northampton (MA) meeting report:
– We had 12 (I think) people.
– I was late-hopefully arlie will fill in more details
– Wide mixture of ages–high school student to fifty-ish.
– Engaging and interesting conversations on a variety of topics.
no cat-related sex
The Canadian province of Alberta has often been called the “Texas of Canada”.
There’s a number of similarities including –
Significant agriculture presence esp. cattle ranches
Center of petroleum industry
Generally higher than average economy
Conservative leaning politics and culture
Openness in both locations and people
Minor separatist movements
That said, the title of the Texas of ___ exists for many places.
For example Bavaria is sometimes described as the Texas of Germany due to its conservationism, strong economy and minor separatist streak.
What are other regions or even subcultures than can be described as “Texas’s” and why?
Georgetown in Austin, TX has a decent claim to the Texas of Texas of Texas of Texas. If you found a good enclave within Georgetown you could toss another of Texas in there.
Texas enough for you?
Isn’t Austin a bit too blue-state to be the Texas of Texas?
Georgetown isn’t Austin. It’s a different county even.
EDIT: I see that Thegnskald said it was, I should have replied directly to his thread.
That isn’t how Texans think about cities. “Dallas” is larger than Connecticut, and encompasses many cities and counties, not just those labeled “Dallas” (much to the consernation of the politicians of some of those cities, who want it to be called an increasingly convoluted acronym composed of the first letters of the largest cities in the conglomerate).
I understand what you’re saying, and in one context you’re absolutely correct – Georgetown is part of the Austin Metro Area, no question. But when it comes to “Isn’t Austin a bit too blue-state to be the Texas of Texas?” then for those purposes Georgetown is very much not Austin. I lived in Georgetown until my recent divorce and currently live in Austin (so no one can argue with me, muahahahaahaha).
Incurian –
So Georgetown is “part” of Austin, but is contrarian to Austin’s views, and only sort of considers itself part of it?
I define Texas to be more about a certain contrariness, than to be about a specific direction of political alignment.
Not sure if that works by itself. Noone is calling Quebec Texas despite it being more contrarian than Alberta in a number of ways.
That is because Quebec is clearly the California of Canada.
ETA: And no, Austin isn’t the California of Texas. Californian contrariness is more like an extreme version of the dominant ideology; Texas contrariness is more like an extreme version of the opposition ideology. This doesn’t quite capture the connotations involved, but close enough.
As someone who grew up in rural Texas (just outside Austin, in fact), I see Texas contrariness as a belief that you’re doing fine, combined with a feeling of not needing to prove it. It’s like that one-ton bull in your herd. Yes, it knows you want it to go to the next pasture. That’s why it walks in that direction – at its own pace. You’re invited to try to make it walk faster and see what happens.
And then there’s this.
ETA: and this.
Vancouver is clearly the LA of Canada, so BC, not Quebeck, must be the California of Canada.
Right, BC is totally the California of Canada. Quebec would be like the Rhode Island of Canada or something, I don’t know.
Quebec is different from the rest of Canada because of linguistic differences, religious differences (which matter less now than they once did), and a history as a conquered people. I don’t think there’s a close fit to that in the US, but Utah sort of fits in the religious dimension and the history of antagonism between Mormons and gentiles.
Austin is the Canada of Texas, clearly.
I’ve not heard anybody call it this, but Scotland has a reasonable claim to be the Texas of Britain.
It’s got the cows, petrol, good economy, empty space and separatist movement. The big difference is it’s less conservative, not more.
Argentina has long struck me as the Texas of South America, for obvious reasons.
Can Texas be called the _____(insert other region/country/etc) of the US? I mean, it’s a lot more recent of an invention than most of those other places.
I’ve heard Texas called the America of America, on the grounds that within the United States, Texas fills the cultural role that the United States does for the rest of the (free) world. Large, very distinct, proud, arrogant, filled with gun-toting cowboys, etc.
Have there been any verifiable instances where someone broke another person’s neck using the “sleeper hold plus forced neck jerk” move that is common in action movies?
Well, a 2010 study found 26 cases where a patient died due to the “cracking the neck” part of a chiropractic manipulation, mostly due to tearing of an artery leading to a stroke. So it certainly seems plausible that someone doing the same thing but much harder could cause incapacitation, though not necessarily a literally broken neck.
Let’s suppose you put parachutes on 100 young dudes and made them static-line jump under ideal conditions with zero training. How many would end up fine/hurt/dead? Anyone know?
Probably quite a few would end up hurt or dead, depending on parachute design. Modern skydiving parachutes are actual wings, and have to be flown to a landing in a downwind/base/final setup just like a light aircraft. This includes facing into the wind on final approach.
I once accidentally turned the wrong direction off of my base leg to downwind (even I don’t know what the fuck I was thinking). That was very memorable. The ground starts going by really fast, and after doing so I realized that my landing was going to end up being on the paved ramp, rather than the grass field I was aiming for. I fully expected to break one or both of my legs doing a PLF, but managed to only scrape up my hands getting dragged across the pavement, and got banged up and was sore for a couple of days. That was after knowing how to at least do a parachute landing fall, and realizing that I made a mistake in time to minimize the consequences.
According to this Norwegian study, at least 20 injuries, probably more and probably heavily weighted towards the ‘splat’ kind of injury.
EDIT: I’m apparently blind; that’s the rate per thousand jumps.
That study also indicates that the “splat” kind of injuries are rare, not weighted towards. (Assuming by “splat” kinds of injuries, you mean a malfunction resulting in a nonfunctional chute, rather than screwing up the landing.)
In civilian skydiving, most deaths occur under a perfectly good parachute. Malfunctions are very rare, and having both your main and reserve malfunction are even rarer. The kinds of people who skydive are thrill-seeking, and a great part of the fun is flying the parachute after it’s open; however, if they misjudge the distance to the ground while flying it, they will either make a low turn or accidentally catch the ground while close to it, and impact the ground or another obstacle with high vertical or horizontal speed.
If you’re just freefalling to 2500′, then quietly flying your parachute to landing, skydiving probably isn’t much more dangerous than riding a motorcycle–I had an instructor claim it was safer (“Your jump is safer than the drive here”), but don’t recall the statistics offhand to be sure that’s true.
Yeah – since the specification is zero training, and those figures are for at least somewhat-trained paratroopers, I was thinking they’d be pretty optimistic. Haven’t thought about it enough to make a useful estimate, though.
Paratrooper chutes don’t require the same degree of skill to fly though, right? They typically use plain round or squared round designs rather than the wing-like skydiving chutes.
How “ideal” is ideal? If they’re not carrying anything, using a basically idiot-proof/minimally maneuverable parachute like the T-10, in daylight with zero wind onto an endless expanse of powdery snow, I think the number of injuries is around zero.
The number one cause of static line parachute injuries is hitting the ground the wrong way under a good chute, and the number one thing taught in static line training is how to hit the ground properly. If the drop zone is anything short of absolutely ideal — i.e. the ground is basically pretty hard — I would expect about 50% of the jumpers to get “hurt” (sprains to ankles and knees) with about 10% of them breaking bones (same). If they’re wearing helmets there won’t be any fatalities. If they try to maneuver (or have to because they start drifting into the trees around the drop zone), more will get hurt the way CatCube talks about, trying to turn too close to the ground.
Hello, I’m new to this site but I’ve found it very thought-provoking and it occurred to me that it might be a good place to ask a question that’s been bugging me:
Is there a cogent counter-argument to making pharmaceutical sales illegal?
One opposing narrative that I’ve found is roughly the “reduced sales would reduce R&D which would reduce innovation” but I don’t find that very convincing since I am taking no stance on price, just a stance against misaligned incentives. There’s also a study that suggests drug spending is not correlated to innovation but it seems to make some mistakes in terms of conflating countries’ HQ domiciles with their end markets / centers of R&D (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2866602/).
I found one older post related to this topic but it didn’t seem to focus on the question of whether it should legal or not… http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/02/17/pharma-virumque/ – maybe I missed the point.
Does “criminal gangs are worse than drug companies” count as a cogent argument? If not, how about “many fewer people die if the drugs they’re taking are what they’re supposed to be?”
Like yeah, there are problems with drug companies and misaligned incentives. But if you make something illegal, not only are the people who do it criminals by definition, but it gets wrapped up with a bunch of other criminal activity.
There’s a reason that the movement to decriminalize all drugs has traction. i don’t know how you end up swinging so far the opposite way.
Have you misstated your question, or are you proposing making it illegal to sell medicine? The argument against such a ban would be that medicine helps sick people and capitalism is a generally effective system for ensuring they can get it.
Perception is Bayesian. When you read Scott’s post about the dangers of indoor CO2 levels, the air around you suddenly feels more stale and kinda suffocating.
So too is perception about race and gender. When you read an essay saying that women are unlikely to achieve in math due to fundamental biological differences, that impacts your perception of them. If a woman and a man collaborate on a math project, you will ascribe more of the success to the man. If a woman applies to a job requiring serious math ability, you will view her resume with more skepticism.
Is it at all surprising then when women’s groups feel it is threatening to women when an essay gives a biological explanation for the math achievement gap?
Even if those essays are completely correct (and I don’t think they are), they harm women who are strong in mathematics by influencing people’s priors about them. This includes those women themselves, who will be less likely to believe in themselves and do ambitious work.
One more thing: when people say that the reason you see fewer high-achieving women is because their abilities have lower variance, rather than lower mean, they seem surprised when this claim is viewed as an attack on women. However, the result of that claim is the same — that there is a powerful biological force keeping women out of math.
I believe that your hypothesis is known as “stereotype threat.” As I understand it, the objective evidence supporting the stereotype threat hypothesis is pretty flimsy.
I’m talking about medium/long term goal setting and life planning, not short term performance differences on tests due to being reminded something you already know.
Do you have evidence, then, for the hypothesis in your second paragraph?
I dunno about that. As soon as I read your comment, I immediately began to believe that it was flimsy.
Which then makes me think it might not be flimsy.
This is a non-trivial empirical claim about reality that I’ve seen people throw around in various contexts. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen any empirical support for this claim or variants of this claim. One could just as plausibly posit that knowing about such fundamental biological differences would lead someone to value and laud the woman more, for having had to work harder than the man to get to the same place. Or it could lead someone to put their thumb on the scale in favor of the woman, in order to “right” what they consider a cosmic injustice. There’s just as much empirical support (i.e. none) for those claims as the one you make, as best as I can tell.
The absence of empirical evidence here is hardly surprising, as this is extremely difficult to study!
Agreed! Which is why we should refrain from making claims that have no empirical backing, and be highly suspicious of people who make such claims and then use those claims as justification for other actions.
And in the meanwhile, it would probably good to get rid of that absence of empirical evidence – that is, do that extremely difficult work of studying this issue and finding/producing empirical evidence to analyze, to lead us to actual empirically supported conclusions, without the expectation that it conform to our preexisting intuitions about what they should be.
Ivlin:
Speculation is a part of how we get more information–if only by motivating people to check it out. And in practice, it’s hard for me to imagine an equally speculative/abstract paper which predicted that women should outperform men in the hardest subjects would have the same problems. (Though maybe it would–it’s not like we have any kind of widespread survey of this kind of paper-spiking exercise that we can draw on to examine statistics!)
There is one fairly simple test–the relative ability of men vs women who make it through the filter.
My sister went to Boalt (Berkeley Law School), I think in the late sixties. My memory of her account is that about ten percent of the students were women, and one year, out of the six top students (two in each of the three years), five were women. That pattern suggests that, for whatever reason, women had to be abler than men in order to get into Boalt.
It should be possible to look for that pattern in other ways in other areas. Chess players are rated. If the sort of effect being discussed tends to keep women from going in for chess, one would expect the average rating of those who do to be higher than that of the men who do.
If the overrepresentation of men relative to women in STEM fields is because of a wider variance in mens’ intelligence distribution (or other mental traits), then it’s interesting to ask why this only happens in STEM fields or math-heavy fields. It seems intuitively like you should need to be way out in the right end of the intelligent distribution to be a working biologist, but that field is much more gender-balanced than physics. And it’s not clear to me that you should need to be smarter to be an engineer than a lawyer, or an economist than a psychologist, and yet in all those cases, the math-oriented field is heavily male dominated.
It seems to me that the most plausible single explanation is a slightly right-shifted distribution of math ability of men relative to women, rather than a higher variance. That would give you the pattern we actually observe–economics is more male-dominated than psychology, engineering is more male-dominated than law, computer science is more male-dominated than medicine, biology is more male-dominated than physics or chemistry, etc.
I don’t know enough about STEM to know if this is true – just speculation on my part.
But it might be that in STEM fields, the methods of testing and evaluation are more objective and robust, such that those fields have been able to more credibly resist demands for equal representation as political forces have increasingly demanded gender parity.
As a comparison, sports have done a great job resisting such demands because it’s clear and obvious that male athletes are superior to female ones. Politicians could try and force an NBA team to sign a female player if they wanted to, but their inferiority would become overwhelmingly obvious the second they hit the court. Therefore, the pressure doesn’t come.
If there is some threshold below which low ability does not matter, higher variance with the same mean and higher mean produce similar results. That is, if you need an (arbitrary) math ability score of 90 to be an economist, group A with a higher percentage of 90+s will have more potential economists than (similar-sized) group B, even if they also have a higher percentage of 10-s.
Agreed with Matt.
As to biology vs physics, econ vs psych, engineering vs law, I’m really not sure those are great examples. I’m pretty sure the male dominated ones of those tend to require more intelligence at the high end. For that matter, it would be easier to switch from the male dominated one than in the other direction. I think you could find paradoxical pairings, but I don’t think the ones you listed work.
MattM:
Okay, but sports are a weird special case, because the differences in strength and size between women and men are huge. The differences in mental abilities, as best we can measure them, are quite small (small verbal advantage for women, small mathematical/spacial advantage for men).
albatross,
Sports is useful as an edge case, but let’s walk through this.
Imagine a society composed of two groups – the Supermen and the Plebs.
Supermen are, on average, 10% better, at everything than Plebs are. Smarter, faster, stronger, more sociable, all of it. I’m not a statistician, but 10% seems like a threshold such that it would manifest itself in a clear and visible way at the upper edges of society (corporate boards, sports teams, nobel winners etc. would be all be over-represented with Supermen), while at the same time, leaving plenty of room for everyone to personally know really smart and accomplished Plebs and really dumb loser Supermen.
Now let’s say that polite society decides that this is not actually the case. Supermen aren’t inherently better than Plebs at all. That entire notion was all a fictional invention of Supermen-supremacists to hold back and oppress the poor Plebs. There is no difference. The difference we see in outcomes is all attributable to discrimination, which must be reversed as soon as possible.
Where would we expect to see this reversal manifest itself quickly, and where would it take longer? Presumably, it would manifest quickly in disciplines where success is somewhat arbitrary (and where the stakes in general are low), and take a lot longer in disciplines where objective measurements are easy (and the stakes are high).
If you believe that Engineering is more objectively evaluated than Biology, you would, therefore, expect Engineering to resist such demands for reversal, while Biology complies more quickly and easily.
Another fairly simple test is to look at broad social trends as cultural pressure eased. The percentage of female doctors (a difficult and well compensated profession) has been rising for a while and the percentage of females among college students is higher as well. You have to posit extra misogyny in certain fields to suppose that it isn’t some innate trait keeping women’s participation from rising.
One way to be sure you won’t get any more empirical evidence is to demand that the issue never be discussed.
I disagree with this comparison. Scott’s post about CO2 levels identifies many ways in which one might remedy the situation. You might feel stuffy in a closed environment, but you won’t feel stuffy in a large, well ventilated, open space – because Scott specifically tells you that these places are unlikely to be affected by this problem.
Similarly, if you read a study that says that, on average women aren’t as good at math due to variability, that doesn’t tell you anything about the comparison between male author and female author, and any decent reasoner should be well aware of this qualifier and should apply it to their analysis – thereby not ascribing more of the success to the male than the female.
I suppose it’s possible that this level of nuance in analysis might not be capable by the very stupid, but it’s really not that advanced or nuanced. It’s not difficult to explain to someone that variability explains why there are few female math geniuses relative to male math geniuses, but that this does not mean that the female geniuses who do exist are inferior to the male ones. Just as “indoor space = CO2 = stuffy” does not mean that all indoor spaces have high CO2 counts and are stuffy.
If you believe that biology dictates that it requires a 1/100 event for a woman to be the best mathematician in the world, will you not be skeptical if someone reports that the world’s best mathematician is female?
If the math paper of the century is cowritten by a man and a woman, will your belief not impact how you percieve whose insights were most important?
I’ll be as skeptical as the statistics indicate that I should be.
It’s also ~1/100 chance to flip a coin and have it land heads 7 times in a row. If I saw that happen, I might ask to examine the coin to see if it’s a trick coin or something. But weird random things happen frequently.
Last year, I lost my car in what was supposedly a 1-in-500 year flood event. All the skepticism in the world ain’t bringing my car back.
Yes. And rightly so.
Skepticism, of course, is the same as flat out disbelief. And, upon confirmation, I will then be skeptical of the original belief.
In each case, that skepticism only extends to a degree warranted by the strength of the evidence.
Depends on the distribution and how often people have claimed that a woman is the top mathematician. If the latter claim is rare enough there isn’t much reason to be skeptical that the woman being claimed to be at the top than any individual man named. If the claim is rare enough it might actually make you more likely to believe the one time you hear it.
Agree with baconbits.
When I get hit with a “once in every 500 years” flood every three years or so, I do indeed start to get very skeptical.
Not skeptical that a flood happened, but skeptical that the people who declared it to be supposedly so rare have any idea what they’re talking about.
True, it’s just one data point, so the skepticism would be small. To update your prior, you would prefer to have a list of the previous (as many as possible) top mathematicians.
But to learn that a particular outcome is the 1% is surprising. Even if you should encounter 1% events periodically, the 99% is the way to bet.
@Matt M
The difference is, in your scenario, we know for a fact that a flood occurs, and so it is only the statistic that is questionable.
Whereas in the mathematician scenario, we don’t really have any more reason to believe the study showing “top mathematicians are 99% men” or the subjective evaluation “x, a female, is the top mathematician”, but we should consider that they are both evidence, however sparse, against the other.
For a while, one of the world’s best chess players was a woman. The criteria for math aren’t quite as tidy, but I don’t think mathematicians would have a hard time recognizing a woman equivalent of Gauss or Von Neumann.
Randy M: And that skepticism harms the person you are skeptical of!
DavidFriedman: That’s not obvious to me – Georg Cantor killed himself because the mathematics community was dismissive of his findings.
Also keeping them out of jail and homeless shelters.
“High variability” in and of itself is not typically considered a desirable trait, at the individual level at least.
A female professor does not care about this. She cares about whether she can get tenure, not the fact that some other woman somewhere is less likely to be homeless.
A women’s group that cares about high-achieving women will not be mollified by your statement.
Well if high-achieving women were the only demographic that mattered, your concerns might be relevant.
You seem to be focusing entirely on one aspect of this question, which is how this might harm high-achieving women, while completely ignoring how it might
1. Benefit low-achieving women
or
2. Harm or benefit men
Those things also seem relevant when asking the question “Should we ban discussion of this topic” do they not?
When determining whether to ban discussion on something, a whole host of factors are important (including whether we want to start a precedent for banning discussions).
All I’m saying is that essay harms someone, and it is unsurprising when groups or individuals concerned about that harm say so.
This appears to be a re-invention of stereotype threat. Which has not been very robust to replication.
See my reply to fortaleza84
cmdrkeen:
In living memory, we had a whole social order that said that women were unsuited for science and professional work, that they were mostly unsuited to becoming doctors or engineers or lawyers. My mother in law has harrowing stories of how she was treated as a PhD student in psychology, and she’s not remotely alone. There were authority figures arguing that most women shouldn’t and couldn’t go into these fields. Many colleges wouldn’t even allow women into those departments.
And yet, somehow, we’ve seen women reach parity or better across most fields, including medicine and law and accounting and biology and psychology. That’s happened over the last 50 years or so.
If the massive social pressure and social messaging against women being successful in those fields didn’t keep them out (despite plenty of active harassment and opposition), why is it plausible that a fairly obscure mathematical paper would manage the trick?
I think this is the best response my post has received so far. Your argument is that women shouldn’t care about the influence of these essays. What about if the dean of the school makes this argument? What about the fact that battling arguments of this kind is part of why women have managed to get into fields previously denied them?
His argument isn’t that women shouldn’t care about these things, its that they have demonstrated that they don’t.
If stereotype threat is true (evidence is apparently sketchy), aren’t women’s groups also at fault for priming women to believe that they will be under constant threat of discrimination, and that any career setback is likely due to rampant structural sexism?
See my reply to fortaleza84. I don’t care about priming.
It would be nice if we could collectively forget we ever considered women to be less likely to achieve greatness in mathematics and let everyone thrive according to their abilities unburdened with any preconceptions.
Unfortunately, the world we inherit has women statistically underperforming men, and why this is so is a great question of our age of enormous political significance. We cannot afford to hamper the pursuit of truth with regards to this question, as it won’t stay unanswered, and a false answer can and will cause societal damage.
If anyone is familiar with the facts behind https://quillette.com/2018/09/07/academic-activists-send-a-published-paper-down-the-memory-hole/ I would be interested in any independent perspectives/other sides of the story. What is the author leaving out or misrepresenting if anything? In particular, if anyone has read the paper and can point to a substantive critique of the mathematical claims, that would be very interesting. Trying to combat confirmation bias here, and also cognizant that participants in these sorts of controversies cannot generally be trusted to give honest accounts. FWIW I am much more interested in discussion of the process/academic norms question here than of the more directly CWish question of whether GMVH is actually true for mathematical ability or not.
That’s how I feel, too. Peer review (and academic publishing more generally) can be a very ugly, messy process, but the story recounted in the Quillette piece is not something I would ever expect to see happen. OTOH, we have only the author’s word for what did happen, so maybe the actual story is very different in some way that explains why the paper got withdrawn.
This should help. Fields medalist Timothy Gowers thought the paper was bad and should never have been published in the first place.