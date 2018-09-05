Open Thread 109.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Throne is a community for live conversation built around user-created, internet-scale chat rooms. You can think of it as a real-time version of Reddit. Check out the #SlateStarCodex discussion channel or host your own AMA!
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Last call for the Naval Gazing meetup in LA, which will take place on the 8th. We’ll be touring the USS Iowa. Details are here. Regular SSC readers are welcome, and I’ll do my best to make the tour enjoyable for all interest levels.
Coincidentally, the latest post is the review/report from the last Naval Gazing meetup, at the USS Salem.
So, I guess the big news item today would be the New York Times running an op-ed from an anonymous “senior official” within the Trump administration about how the author and other members of the administration work to foil Trump’s impulsivity, ignorance, and incompetence.
I personally think The Unit of Caring said it well here:
What do people think of this?
I think that most people think they’re in a heroic struggle to do a good job despite the best efforts of, if not their boss, certainly their boss’s boss.
And you write about it in the New York times for the same reason anyone writes anything there, because you want attention, and because deep down you know that Trump isn’t going to destroy the world, but your ego won’t stroke itself.
I’m reminded of a bit in Christopher Clark’s Sleepwalkers, about how the militant Serbian nationalist movement organized as a “secret” society which regularly held semi-public meetings in coffeehouses:
[emphasis added]
If we consider possibilities like
1) Actual senior official, as in a close advisor, doing this and telling the NYT they did this
2) Relatively junior “senior official” telling the NYT they did this for an ego boost. (apparently there’s several hundred people who could be called “senior official”)
3) Same as 2, but the official actually does it.
4) The NYT getting played by someone within the Trump administration
5) The NYT making it up
I think 1 is probably the least likely, with 2 and 3 the most likely.
There’s no reason for anyone actually doing this and believing it is important to go to the New York Times until Trump is safely gone.
I’d say that 5 is considerably less likely than 1.
Agreed. The NYT undoubtedly has higher professional ethical standards than senior government officials.
I’d like to add #6: Some officials do something a little like the NYT says, but not nearly as serious, with informal collusion but no outright conspiracy. One or more members of the collusion are seriously against Trump ideologically, personally, morally, and so on and wish to push the collusion to do something the rest of them don’t want to do, punish them for not having done so, or something like that. Plus they want to harm Trump. So they leak this sort of stuff.
I’m not sure this is the most likely option, but it seems plausible enough.
That said, I agree with the spirit of the analysis that went into your 1 through 5.
My guess is that it’s a bit like the Duke Lacrosse Hoax — which, as I recall, the New York Times fell for. i.e. the article is the wild exaggeration of a low-level staffer; something that would never be taken seriously let alone published except that the New York Times is extremely hungry for news which is consistent with their anti-Trump worldview.
apparently there’s several hundred people who could be called “senior official”
So something like stories about “senior official in the Vatican makes shock revelations” where it turns out to be “our stringer in Rome had an agreeable gossipy luncheon with a guy dressed as a priest who told him all kinds of fascinating scandalous things but we only have his bare word for it that they’re true and that he’s even working in any capacity at all in the Vatican”? Except when it really does turn out, the one time in ten, to be a real senior official making shock revelations!
Possibility #7 – It’s part of the “palace intrigue” game where one person is attempting to lower the status of others. I suppose that could be a variant of #4.
Possibility #8 – You genuinely believe that impeachment or article 25 should be seriously pursued, and you are trying to lay the groundwork for public acceptance of such an outcome.
Otherwise, I’m generally mystified why, if you believed the things in the op-ed, you would say what you are doing publicly.
If you are trying to lay the groundwork for impeachment, this seems like the worst way to do it.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/09/this-is-a-constitutional-crisis/569443/
If you really think it is important, publicly testify. As is, telling Trump “there are traitors in your ranks” will just encourage a round of firings and quittings until Trump is surrounded by only lackeys. Trump’s been ranting about a deep state conspiracy for years and the New York Times just confirmed it for him.
This will almost assuredly make things worse, not better, unless 1. You think Trump is going to lose his so much so that he becomes obviously impeachable, in which case I want to see how you predicted that was going to happen, or 2. You live in a bubble where merely opposing Trump is a good thing, and it doesn’t matter if you set things back. I know most people aren’t consequentialists but when you start the hand-wringing about this being for the greater good you have locked yourself into consequentialism.
It’s an attempt to distract us from the Kavanaugh hearings. (Which are, themselves, an attempt to distract us from Benghazi.)
I believe it was a senior official who wanted to assure the populace that Trump is not going to blow up the world and thus we can all rest easy. And not oppose this administration so vociferously.
It seems like it should be totally overshadowed by the Woodward excerpt that ran the day before that identifies specific actions by specific people. The NYT article is only informative if you trust the Times more than you trust Woodward.
Is it a response to the Woodward book? Is it a factual endorsement, for people who trust the Times to do such verification? Perhaps it is a reframing of the Woodward book, a pep talk for the staff, but it just doesn’t seem different enough to me to be worth bothering with.
This is, I think, the answer to the “Why talk about your secret coup?” question. Thanks to Woodward’s book it isn’t secret anymore.
Apparently Woodward’s book goes into great detail on the degree to which Trump’s staff are actively trying to thwart his orders. So keeping mum about it isn’t really an option – the cat is now out of the bag.
So now the question is just, “Once Trump fires me, how do I still make myself look good?” Or possibly, “When all of this is remembered as a debacle of historic proportions, how do I make myself look good?”
Personally I trust the Times more than Woodward, even though I trust neither to be particularly thorough. Woodward is basically famous for being taken advantage of by the Deputy Director of the FBI to push his personal agenda, which happened to net a big story.
In most organizations a gasbag like this would stick out like a sore thumb. The most alarming revelation here is that this administration has enough Sir Humphreys in it to allow this particular one to strut and preen without fear of discovery.
These aren’t patriots. They’re mercenary agents of Capital and Empire who are trying to rehabilitate Bush-era Republican orthodoxy by making common cause with the liberal opposition to Trump. These cretins are more frightened by industrial tariffs than they were the Iraq War. If these are their principles, I am happy to see Trump demolish them.
It’s certainly interesting.
I would really like to see Trump drain the swamp but I don’t, and didn’t, expect him to seriously attempt it much less succeed. But given how desperately the swamp critters are fighting him that might have been defeatism on my part. If they’re still this afraid of the President then that’s a sign for hope.
Either way, whether he’s a real threat to their power or his continued presence just insults them, this latest barrage of bad press isn’t going to do anything that the last several years of continuous bad press failed to do before. The more the media hammers on this, the more credibility they lose.
What I’ve never managed to wrap my head around is this: if you’re looking for someone to “drain the swamp”, why, of all the 300 million people in the US, would you choose a real estate businessman from New York, with known ties to organized crime, with literally no experience in politics except for bribing politicians?
with literally no experience in politics except for bribing politicians?
“Of course I know politicians are crooked!
I kept the receipts!”
The sad thing is, I have no idea whether that’s actually a Trump quote or not.
It’s pretty close.
I mean Donald Trump is and was a terrible choice for that role, he just happened to be the only choice.
You can only vote for the people who actually run for office, not hypothetical ideal candidates.
He was the only one who wanted the job.
Politicians are corrupt because, in theory, they need campaign funds and the approval of the elite within the media to get the necessary air-time and positive coverage.
If you’re so arranged that you don’t need either of these things, then you’re (in theory) free to govern as you please.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
Only among Trump cultists. l’eminence orange is objectively the least popular president since the second world war.
A few thoughts:
– the point may be to make the fact that there is internal resistance common knowledge, i.e., let others who work on subverting Trump (or would do it if they could be sure they’re not alone) know that they are in fact not alone.
– also, if your goal is to make Trump seem weak and incompetent, exposing that he doesn’t even have control of his immediate subordinates is not a bad move.
– by making all this public, you’re going to cause another week or so in which Trump will be busy chasing moles and is distracted from pursuing his other bad ideas. (Seeing how it only takes him a tweet or two to cause massive damage, this may not be very effective, though.)
What “massive damage” did his tweets cause? Seriously, I wish you people would stop with the hyperbole.
We’ll have to see how this thing unfolds over the next years, but his statements implying that NATO is obsolete, and that protection of NATO members from attack may not be unconditional, but depend on how much they pay, are the sort of thing that could lead to a destabilization of Europe.
To put it bluntly: the point of pacts like NATO is to draw a clear line and raise the stakes for any potential attacker who is tempted to swallow a small, weak member of the pact, figuring “they won’t go to all-out war over a puny country like that.” By stating clearly that yes, you are willing to go to all-out war, you prevent that same war. Any waffling on commitments like that amounts to saying, “yeah, whatever, our threats have no credibility even to ourselves, go ahead and do what you please.”
Right, so even accepting that nations decide whether or not to go to war based on tweets (which they don’t, and stop pretending that they do) he didn’t “cause massive damage”, he did something that maybe might possibly cause damage sometime in the future.
Also, the result of Trump slapping NATO around has been increased NATO spending (or pledges to increase NATO spending), and weakening European dependence on Russian energy.
If the result of Trump’s tweets it’s a stronger, more heavily armed, more independent NATO, isn’t that the exact opposite of “massive damage?” I’m more interested in actions than words.
I’m pretty sure we’ve been over this before.
In 2014, well before Trump was elected, NATO members pledged to increase their spending to 2% of GDP by 2024. Since that point, they have been steadily ramping up spending. Looking at the graph at the bottom of page 4 here, the case for Trump “slapping NATO around” as a cause of increased spending is very weak.
Trump walked out of the NATO summit making outlandish claims about how he’d convinced everybody to start spending more. None of the countries that he’d purportedly convinced agreed with these claims:
Releasing the op-ed has more of a chance to backfire than any other potential outcome. Now, when Trump inevitably fails to follow-through on any of his campaign claims, he and his supporters can fall back on “there are people in his administration literally preventing him from doing what needs to be done. The People need to support Trump more than ever against the tides of this actual and real deep state obstructionism.”
Colossally stupid and completely at odds with any sort of positive effect that could have been intended.
Trump has already followed through on many of campaign claims. He killed TPP, has renegotiated NAFTA, nixed the Paris climate accords, has slapped tariffs on China, has bullied NATO into pulling their own weight, has bombed the sh*t out of ISIS, passed huge tax reforms, has slashed the federal register by a third (!!!!), has reshaped the federal judiciary, and I could go on. No one who voted for Trump thinks Trump has let them down, but you’re right that blame for Trump not doing even more falls on the obstructors and not on Trump.
I don’t know who this is targeted it. The author starts with:
Okay, so we’ve got peace and prosperity. That’s pretty good.
Oh no. What good is peace and prosperity for the nation if your meetings aren’t comfy? Is the madman serving tea without crumpets or whatever? This is horrible. Impeach now.
I don’t know who this is supposed to convince or what the point of this is supposed to be, but the only thing it makes me want to see Trump do is clean house. Do you want purges? Because this is how you get purges.
Do you want purges? Because this is how you get purges.
Loyalty oaths for all!
Wasn’t there once a mini-outrage over Trump asking staffers to make some pledge that sounded kinda like a pledge of personal loyalty?
Gee, I wonder why he might have wanted that!
I think this is actually pretty smart strategy by the left, leading up to midterm elections (and setting the stage for 2020). Note that my baseline assumption is that the media is always lying and that the actual contents of this letter are entirely fictional propaganda.
That said, by most accounts, things are going pretty darn well through two years of Trump. Even the left doesn’t have much to complain about, except what a jerk he is. The economy is doing better than anyone expected. He hasn’t started World War III. While he hasn’t unwound any of our major wars, he’s probably done less to escalate them than any of his alternatives would have. The concentration camps for Muslims and blacks and gays continue to not exist, etc.
Meanwhile, the left-wing narrative continues to constantly be what a deranged madman he is. How the white house is a state of utter chaos and confusion. But most people will intuitively understand that something is wrong with this narrative. If he’s so bad, how can things be going so well? If his administration is in such chaos and disorder, what does that say about the orderly administrations that previously achieved worse results?
Now the libertarian answer here is “It doesn’t actually matter very much to your day to day life who is sitting in the white house” but the state-worshippers in the media would never concede such a thought. I’ve written a blog post before to the effect of “I care more about having a good drive-thru worker at McDonalds than I do about having a good President.” But they could never entertain such a thought.
So how can they possibly explain these results? Well, they might have stumbled upon the best of a lot of bad answers. Trump is that stupid, awful, arrogant, and bad. Left to his own devices, he totally would have completely destroyed the country and done all those awful things and gotten all those awful results everyone promised would happen back in October 2016. The only reason that hasn’t happened is because of the heroic resistance, who ensures that whatever Trump orders, the opposite is actually done. We aren’t succeeding because of Trump, we are succeeding only because of anti-Trump people carrying out the day to day tasks of government.
The great part about this is that it’s somewhat plausible, even to people not suffering from TDS. We know it’s true that a huge percentage of the people carrying out the day to day tasks of government absolutely loathe and despite Trump. We know that many of his higher level appointees who literally owe their jobs to him continue to hate and despise him.
This may be the most credible anti-Trump narrative the media has come up with since he decided to run.
@Matt M,
The things that I notice getting worse under Trump (more and more people sleeping on the streets, the smell of marijuana) are the same things that I noticed were getting worse under the last four years of Obama.
The same with the stuff that’s been getting better (easier to find a job).
Not much change in trends actually.
Why are you so confident that newspapers are “always lying”? The NYT, for one thing, tends to get the facts right. There’s spin in how it presents things, and its opinion-piece bias is almost always centre-left, but the NYT has pretty good professional ethics. The price for a reporter who knowingly fabricates is probably higher than for an administration official, no?
The centre-left narrative is currently that he’s, if not a deranged madman, then someone with character flaws, inexperience, and possible senility such that him being president is bad. Previous narratives were about how he was about to go full [somewhere from generic authoritarian dictator to full fascism] and you can find stuff from late 2016 about how he was about to coordinate the civil service with the Republican Party/his personal clique and end democracy. Some people still interpret things as an evil-coded version of the “master persuader” explanation.
I don’t know that things are going so well, or that people perceive them as such.
Getting the facts right is one of the least important aspects of their job – which is shaping and molding public opinion. Did someone somewhere send them a letter like this? Maybe. Does it matter? Not really. Who knows how many positive portrayals of Trump people have also offered to make that they weren’t interested in?
What, specifically, isn’t going well? GDP is up, farther than anyone expected. Unemployment is down. The foreign war situation isn’t great, but it isn’t getting any worse. All important civil liberties remain intact, and don’t seem to be under any greater threat than they always have been.
I think things are going well by any reasonable standard, but they’re going especially well given the standard of the daily insistence by the media that the white house is in complete and utter chaos and disarray and that all top psychologists have determined Trump is obviously mentally ill.
Given that we’ve seen massive recessions and horrible foreign policy decisions by the very professional and respectable Bush and Obama, this begs the question – if this is the outcome we get from electing a crazy insane idiot as President, why should we ever go back to voting for the sane, intelligent, professional ones?
Yeah, but the answer is what you said about who the President is not actually mattering that much. A lot of the time at least. Especially if you’re looking for positive contributions.
As long as the executive had all the President’s underlings, they could probably flip coins to decide disputes between them rendering the President unnecessary. Except for public relations.
We should just have a head of lettuce replace the President for executive duties (let the cabinet flip coins or fight it out), and elect a famous actor to be head of state to handle the ceremonial duties. Could be the Rock, Oprah, Morgan Freeman… I bet voter turnout would go up.
Right. But if true, what particularly good reason is there to prefer Obama to Trump? Why should the media spend 24/7 trying to convince us that Trump is a deranged madman if it doesn’t really matter whether you have a deranged madman or not?
It’s assumed that the NYT did not just randomly get this op-ed in their inbox, but actually confirmed the name and position of the leaker, as well as confirming that he actually wrote it and stands by it.
We’ll know within ten years.
For me – speaking as a former Republican who abstained from voting in 2016 – the Times doesn’t lie via making up facts, but you can do a lot of lying via narrative. Which facts do you emphasize? Which do you fail to mention completely? Which get spun and twisted what way? I hesitate to give examples, since I know that will tend to get lost in the weeds of the object level debate and everyone who disagrees with me will ache to rebut any possible example I give, but I do think this is better illustrated to show how I, at least, see things.
Easy example. A year ago, in Charlottesville, Trump specifically condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He said “they should be condemned totally.” The narrative that I still run into all over the place is that Trump is totally a racist who called white supremacists “very good people,” because in the same interview he said that there were “very good people on both sides.” Now, why didn’t the Times emphasize the condemnation? Why did it take one quote out of context and spin it to say basically the opposite of what the President said?
But it’s not just the Times. It only adds a couple bricks to the wall of the narrative -the Washington Post, CNN, liberal websites that maintain respectability like the Huffington Post, NPR, they all play into the same thing. They either twist a few things to present something totally false, or then report on the controversy their earlier claims provoked without bothering to fact check the controversy at all (not that I trust the media’s “fact checks”, for reasons I trust are clear).
Another example. Take Parkland. I’m a middle school teacher, and I have students terrified that they will be murdered in a school shooting. They’re convinced that it’s an epidemic and that our school-shooter drills are more likely than not to one day save their life. The fact that school schootings are vanishingly rare and that my kids are more likely to get hit by the bus and die on the sidewalk as they walk to school than they are to be shot by a lunatic classmate is nowhere reported on. The media doesn’t bother to include base rates or statistics in their reporting – that’s boring and gets in the way of the lurid details of tearful parents or heroic survivors facing down the villains in government who refuse to “do something” about guns.
Or take the reporting on, say, police violence. Again, the media uses true facts to present a false narrative. Why emphasize black men killed by the police and not, say, young women killed by illegal immigrants? The right tried to do the same with that Iowa girl murdered a few weeks ago, but the media for once dug in their heels and refused to cooperate. But that’s not out of professional ethics, that’s because the right was pushing something not their preferred narrative.
Or take Gell-Mann Amnesia. I’ve experienced it, both when the media reports on fields that I’m familiar with and on specific stories, like the Red Cross troubles a few months or years ago or the details of the murder of a friend of mine. Every time I’m remotely familiar with the topic, what appears in the newspaper has virtually no resemblance to the reality.
The list goes on. In most controversies, it’s not that the Times reports false facts, it’s that it selectively reports on facts that confirm its preferred narrative and ignores or outright suppresses facts that run counter to that. I don’t know what they’re being totally straight about and what they’re misrepresenting – but because I know they do it some of the time I can’t trust anything that they report. And this goes for just about every major media organ, not just the NYT.
(this is probably my longest comment ever on SSC, but I just wanted to say that you don’t have to be a MAGA-wearing Trumpkin not to trust to the media even as far as you can throw ’em).
Because they watched the whole event and not just the one line you, yourself are trying to take out of context?
Trump spent the first event where he spoke about Charlottesville actively and pugnaciously refusing to condemn the white supremacists, in response to many questions from reporters.
His own staff were disgusted by it – in the case of John Kelly, actively visibly disgusted in the room as it happened.
Then, there was so much backlash to that first event – including within the White House – that he held a second event where he condemned white supremacists. Unlike the first event where he was clearly fired up and arguing with reporters, this was an unenthusiastic read from a script. Nobody bought it except people who desperately wanted to.
Meanwhile, we now know from Woodward’s book that at least one cabinet member handed Trump a letter of resignation after the first event (Cohn), and that after the second one, Trump was furious at being forced to condemn white supremacists.
Trump was sharply criticized for initially saying that “both sides” were to blame. At the urging of advisers, he then condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis but almost immediately told aides, “That was the biggest fucking mistake I’ve made” and the “worst speech I’ve ever given,” according to Woodward’s account.
This is why I find it really hard to take this type of media criticism seriously. “If I cherry pick facts to get to exactly the spurious claim I want to make, then I can say the press is dishonest for not reporting that!”
Granting that your account of the Charlottesville thing is accurate, have you never actually experienced Gell-Mann amnesia yourself?? Even allowing that sometimes people are very wrong about media inaccuracy, this response seems too strong.
1) Trump was right about “both sides being to blame.” The commies (adjacent) showed up to start a fight with the nazis (adjacent). If they had just done what everyone else does when a handful of nutjobs show up for a march and just stayed home and ignored it, nobody would have been hurt. Spencer’s NPI group was started in 2005. For 12 years they were having meetings, and not once did they pour out into the street and start beating up minorities. And no one cared, until Trump won, the media needed to find some nazis to blame and started hyping Spencer. Now the commies show up to fight the nazis and there’s a fight. What changed here? Was it the behavior of the nazis, or the behavior of the commies?
2) Trump was probably wrong about there being good people on both sides. Here’s the photo from the aftermath of the car crash/attack. You’ll notice these people are not waving American flags. They are not just regular joes like you and me, angry at nazis. They’ve got red flags, which are socialists, and black flags, which are anarchists, and half red/half black flags which are anarcho-syndicalists. These are basically all “commies” in the same way white nationalists, KKK, and neo-nazis are all “nazis.” Which is what you had on the other side. None of these are good people.
Correction: if you look at that photo, in the bottom right, there is a poor schmuck in a Johnson/Weld 2016 t-shirt looking like he has no earthly idea what the hell he’s doing here. That’s probably a pretty good guy. He’s just an idiot and should have noticed all the people around him want to enslave his libertarian ass to the state and left. I suppose it’s possible there was someone on the other side who didn’t like all the nazi-adjacent people but just didn’t want the historical statues coming down, and maybe that was a “good person” too. So there might have been “good person on both sides.”
3) Trump was definitely right that making the one-sided condemnation was a bad choice. It didn’t do him a lick of good because he doesn’t get any credit for it (e.g., this comment chain). It’s like disavowing the KKK. He disavowed the KKK over and over again. Doesn’t stop the media from slipping assertions he refused to disavow the KKK into the long list of his crimes and asking him to do it again and again and again. How many times do you have to express your hatred and disgust for completely irrelevant people? The media never seems to ask Democrats to disavow antifa, or ask them over and over again why they “refuse” to disavow antifa, and if they do disavow antifa, ruminate endlessly on why it took them so long to do so.
4) Everyone quoted in Woodward’s book denies they said the things he claims. An awful lot of the “quotes” do not sound like anything the people to whom the quotes are attributed would even say. Over and over again we get the inside scoop from anonymous sources that never seem to survive confirmation or predict anything. Despite anonymous sources being entirely untrustworthy, the things they state (or are alleged to state) are repeated again and again…and eventually people forget they came from unreliable anonymous sources.
This is why there is distrust for the media. The media picks their version of the truth first, then hypes any “fact” that fits their narrative and suppresses anything that contradicts it. It is not “reporting.” It is propaganda.
ETA: Oh, and my favorite media trope: “sources familiar with the thinking of.” What the hell does that even mean?
I don’t trust the media to give me the straight story, but I do trust mainstream journalistic entities to not tell lies of commission. It is possible to fact-check the narrative against the facts presented in the article. This is as true of any right-leaning mainstream news entity. This often leads to amusing cases of this or that newspaper insisting that X is or isn’t a threat, while the numbers they prove this with say the opposite.
With most people – with Trump, certainly, and with “senior administration officials” or whoever – there isn’t even that ethical level. I have a higher level of trust for statements of purported fact made by the NYT than I do of most people. I trust myself to be able to pick apart media sources, because they generally don’t tell lies of commission.
Sure, a lot of people don’t look past the narrative being pushed by their choice of news media. But in the sorts of examples you give – focusing on violent crime – those people probably didn’t need much of a push to fear strangers of whatever variety more than intimate partners/family members/drinking buddies.
My claim is not that the mainstream, professional media is honest, but that it is not uniformly dishonest, and that it generally does not tell knowing lies of commission.
@Conrad Honcho
Saying you think Trump was right not to want to condemn white supremacists is different from the post I was arguing against, which was to say the media is dishonest for reporting that’s what he did.
I think you can be “uniformly dishonest” without telling lies of commission on basic facts.
The cynic in me would suggest that these journalistic enterprises are deliberately very careful about getting basic facts right for the sole purpose of enhancing their general credibility – thus allowing them to be more effective outlets for misleading propaganda in general.
And I would advance to you that places like Fox News and even Breitbart quite rarely tell blatant lies of commission regarding easily-checked basic facts.
Fox News is pretty much a mainstream professional journalistic organization. They’re a bit less “genteel” than the NYT or the WSJ. I don’t know about Breitbart; they’re probably less honest than Fox and they lead with opinion a lot.
I don’t think the news media is especially honest, but by general standards of honesty prevailing in society, I’d say they’re considerably more honest than average.
I wish to note for the record that I would dispute Mr.Apophenia’s version of events, based on the transcript of the press conference wherein the President said both sides were to blame and that there were “very fine people” on both sides, but that’s getting into object-level weeds.
My metapoint is this: the media doesn’t need to make up facts to lie. All that they need to do is decide which facts are newsworthy and get reported, which are not and are suppressed. What context is included around a statement? What is not? And no, they don’t do this all the time – they’re not uniformly dishonest. But the fact that they are not uniformly honest means that I can’t trust them at all, because how do I know that whatever particular story I’m reading isn’t one of those dishonest moments? I wouldn’t go so far as the original claim that the newspaper is “always lying,” I agree with you there. But not trusting them even a little bit I think is an entirely defensible stance.
It’s usually pretty easy to tell when a dishonest moment is happening. It isn’t hard to see when suddenly there’s missing numbers, or a chart starts in a completely random year, or whatever.
Let’s take an example: the refugee/asylum seeker/migrant/whatever-you-want-to-call-it crisis in Europe. A left-wing source might seek to argue there never was a crisis, and do this by showing statistics from 2008 to 2014, and 2017 to present. Conversely, a right-wing source (of the sort that doesn’t like immigration much; the Economist or whatever might have a different view) might focus entirely on the years 2015 and 2016. Looking at the statistics 2008-18 (I pick 2008 because 10-year periods are nice and even) doesn’t really appeal because it doesn’t fit either narrative. It’s equally obvious that neither is considering the full span of years.
This is inescapable; it’s never going to be otherwise. Things that are escapable are the sketchier methods: it’s a red flag when the front-page coverage of a thing is “this is how you should feel about thing” rather than “this is what happened.”
And if the source cloaks itself in the mantle of “this is what happened” but in actuality is solely designed to tell you what you should feel about a thing?
That is my perception of the overwhelming majority of media. They work very hard to establish a veneer of neutral objectivity, but if you dig deep even a little bit, you discover that it’s entirely propaganda.
Which would you trust more:
An article on a thing, by the NYT, or a Facebook post about that thing, by someone you know with similar politics to the NYT? Flip to WSJ for the right-wing version.
I would trust the NYT to be more accurate about basic facts, but all in all, I have to say it would depend on who was making the Facebook post. If it was someone I knew and/or found generally credible, I’d trust them more. Otherwise it would be about even.
To me, the NYT is the equivalent of that crazy uncle that you know is full of shit 90% of the time. Even if he bothers to look up a bunch of numbers and “facts” that are accurate to justify his rants – that doesn’t make him any less full of shit.
If someone’s crazy opinions and rants are justified by facts – and those facts aren’t utterly cherry-picked – then maybe their crazy opinions aren’t that crazy, no?
My experience is that people of my acquaintance are considerably more likely to just straight up lie than equivalent-ideology mainstream media. They’re also much more likely to turn confusion or equivocation into outright statement.
The NYT’s facts are utterly cherry-picked, though, that’s my point.
I don’t know that it’s possible for any individual to have lower credibility with me than the media does. Maybe they could get as low, but not any lower.
There are virtually no media outlets I trust. But there are some individuals I trust. And some of them are even on the political left.
Is that before or after adjusting for the fact that, to someone avowedly on the right, a hypothetical perfectly-neutral news source would appear to be biased to the left?
Depends on the person. I can think of at least one person on FB whose views are well to the left of mine—how far I don’t know—who I would trust considerably more than I would trust the NYT. Also lots who I would trust less.
Possibilities for base reality :
1. Trump is truly unhinged, and the op-ed is true.
2. Trump maintains an unhinged persona in a Nixonian sense, and while the op-ed’s author believes the op-ed is true, it is only because they have been manipulated
3. Trump maintains an unhinged persona in a Nixonian sense and the op-ed’s true purpose is either to reinforce that persona or to distract from some other event, and the op-ed’s author and Trump are working together
In 1 and 2, the author’s goals are to achieve notoriety and to reassure the body politic (in some combination). In 3, the author’s goal is to manipulate.
Despite the breathless reports on Trumps antics, they don’t strike me as more unhinged than Nixon or LBJ. Trump’s just more into performative public bullshit and exists in a media situation that encourages that. Whereas when earlier crazy Presidents acted like nutjobs to their staff or behaved questionably in their personal dealings, the media was more content to let that go.
Presidents behaving in a personally bizarre and uncouth manner seems almost 50/50 to me. Kennedy, LBJ, and Nixon were out of control in one way or another. Then there’s a string of Presidents who don’t seem personally out of control (Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush I). Followed by Clinton who was out of control. Then two more personally well behaved Presidents (Bush II, Obama). Now we’re back to crazy.
We just didn’t know how fucking crazy Nixon and LBJ were at the time.
And how about contemporary critiques of, say, Lincoln?
‘Idiot,’ ‘Yahoo,’ ‘Original Gorilla’: How Lincoln Was Dissed in His Day.
Scythian, huh? Political insults have gotten a lot less creative since 1860.
“Unshapely man”, on the other hand, is the simple truth. Lincoln looked kind of like an Inca mummy on stilts*; it’s just that that Inca mummy also happened to be a really good writer and orator.
(*) He was six-four, in an era where the average man was five-six. Imagine being across the debate stage from an out-of-shape Shaquille O’Neill wearing a top hat and chinstrap beard.
I mean Lincoln literally threw reporters in jail for criticizing his war, so I’d hope that a few of them had some unkind things to say about him.
Hah. I had a class on race and ethnicity in the ancient world, and the sourcebook had long, long descriptions of the Scythians, and they were not kind descriptions.
I think this is someone reasonably prominent who wants to get a job in the next Republican administration. If you’re worried that you won’t be able to get a job because you worked in the Trump White House, being able to point at this op-ed and have the NYT come out and announce that it really was John Kelly* (or whoever) who submitted it might protect your career. Or at least, you might convince yourself that it will.
*It’s not John Kelly.
I don’t know how much evidence there is to assign probabilities to all the different possibilities.
At first, it seems really weird to write an op-ed, but there’s various explanations. It could honestly just be someone trying to stroke their own ego and plead for sympathy. Other posts have given other plausible reasons.
On the other hand, there’s any number of people who might have a reason for it to run that they might have lied to the NYT about who they were. I think it’s extremely unlikely that if this is a hoax it comes from within the NYT. They have higher professional standards than that.
“A man may do an immense deal of good, if he does not care who gets the credit for it.”
– Ronald Reagan (probably not original)
If this “senior official” is being truthful about what he has done and why, then his desire for even anonymous credit has undone all his good works and more. And I’m guessing he only ever planned to be anonymous for the remainder of Trump’s tenure, claiming credit as soon as it’s time to start looking for a post-Trump job.
Quietly working within the system to alleviate its worst excesses can be a reasonable and even righteous course of action, but it has to be done quietly. Because the System, especially if it is headed by Donald J. Trump, will not turn a blind eye to open subversion. If there is, as the writer claims, an actual quasi-resistance at work within the White House, then he has put all their work at risk and he has put all of them at risk in the mole hunt to come. He has ensured that the next two years of Trump will have the paranoia(*) dialed up to eleven and a staff of frightened yes-men between Trump and the levers of power.
So, I get the theories that this is an inside job by the Trumpists to knock the “RINOs” down a notch, but Hanlon’s Razor applies. It’s probably a not-terribly-senior staffer whose frustrated ego let him think he could have the best of both worlds, White House Insider and Hero of the Resistance.
Then there’s the question of why the New York Times would deviate from their normal standards in the service of such an ignoble and damaging cause, and again there’s the obvious theory that they did it because they specifically want to damage the Trump Administration. But again, it’s probably just a bunch of journalists going for the clicks and the ego-boo, handed to them on a silver platter. I do trust that they will have verified the author’s status as a not-bottom-tier White House staffer, but no more than that.
* Well, except for the part where they actually are out to get him, and publish op-eds in the New York Times just to make sure everybody knows that.
I think this is the most reasonable take.
Agreed, it’s what I’d bet on.
Yes, for a “shhhh, we’re keeping the President in the dark for the sake of the nation”, blurting it all out in a large national paper doesn’t seem very clever. Are we supposed to think Trump will never get to hear about this?
This may be so stupid it’s genius. Somebody might be getting trolled, I genuinely have no idea who. The only way it makes sense at all is if the expectation is that Trump really will be impeached any day now, so the rats are lining up their lifebuoys and lifeboats to get off the sinking ship by getting out sympathetic “don’t put me up against the wall, I was one of you all along!” stories. But then again, is that what we are supposed to think is going on?
If that were true, why wouldn’t they just come out in public and sign their name to it?
If Trump goes down in flames, won’t this end up being an “I am Spartacus!” situation wherein every Trump official is going to claim they totally wrote this and it was totally them and they also led the resistance from the inside!
NYT claims they verified the author, so they’ll know.
If that were true, why wouldn’t they just come out in public and sign their name to it?
I have no idea. As I said, it seems very stupid to flat-out publish a big “yeah we are totally treating the president as a puppet” article because that surely defeats the secrecy needed to operate like this. Signing your name to it is asking to be hauled up and sacked in the morning by an incandescent President Trump, but on the other hand this anonymity only encourages paranoia and a hunt for the disloyal (which, as all good spy novels tell us, only sows more discord and causes more damage to the host organisation trying to find out who the mole is).
Anonymity has the virtue of allowing a lot of guessing to go on, so people who may or may not be the author of this drop nod-and-a-wink hints that it was them, which serves to protect the real author (until they feel the time is right to come out of the shadows). But by the same token, it causes suspicion and dissension and all kinds of accusations of “is this you? it is, isn’t it, you traitor!”.
So it’s either a brilliant tactical move by a real mole who wants to cause the administration to destroy itself from within, or it’s a brilliant 4th dimensional chess move by a partisan to lead the opponents of the administration down the garden path, or it’s a very stupid move whether it’s a mole or not. I can’t tell which if any of these is likely.
Because Trump isn’t going to be impeached tomorrow, and if you’ve spent six months exiled to the Outer Darkness waiting, the insiders might forget to invite you back. The great objective is to have Hero of the Resistance cred while also keeping your Washington-Insider network current.
Occam’s Razor is that this is typical behavior in any organization, but dialed up to 11 because Trump is exceptionally bad as a chief executive. Letter-writer probably thinks “wow, this guy is a horrible boss” and has been toying with the idea of submitting an Op-Ed for some time, and finally went ahead and did it because it was a particularly bad day recently. It’s a bash against Trump and venting.
Also to let people know that, no, not everyone is just blindly following what Trump says, including people on the GOP side.
I really hope there is a serious GOP primary challenger in 2020, but I’m not holding my breath.
My own (dim) hope is for a four party system:
1) Economic and social libertarian.
2) Economic populist with “traditional” cultural values (basically a political home for most church going African Americans, hispanics, and many blue collar whites, minus the one race versus another thing).
3) Economic libertarian with “traditional” cultural values (what the Republicans mostly are now).
4) Economic populist/socialist with “liberal” social values (what the Democrats basically are now).
But I won’t hold my breath waiting.
I was saying all through 2016 that the best possible outcome would have been a Hillary vs Trump vs Rubio vs Bernie free-for-all cluster in the General Election. Comes close to your four, though Hillary in the 1) group is a little bit of a stretch.
A little bit of a stretch? By my read, she’s the literal opposite of that.
She virtue-signals with the left on some particular social issues, but as far as I know, she was never a major proponent of say, marijuana legalization.
My impression of Trump is that he ran as a #2 (the infrastructure promises), but he’s governed mostly as a #3, with the big exception of immigration, as much to my surprise, he actually has seemed to crack down on immigration more than typical Republicans do when in office (and not just campaigning). As loathsome as he seems to me, I’m actually impressed by Trump trying to fulfill a campaign promise to his base.
Bernie does seem a #4 (more so than actual Democrats like Clinton), and Rubio is a straight up #3.
The closest to a #1 that I can think of, with some national prominence, is Rand Paul, but you’d probably actually have to go to actual Libertarian party members for a true example.
Our geography based elections prevents a four party system from lasting long as anything but a thought exercise, and I don’t know if other nations have any like it.
The two-party system is American law; outside parties get what the R and D parties let them have. And the R party isn’t ‘economic libertarian with trad culture’, it’s a civil war between Donor R party fighting to lower wages by immigration and Votor R party fighting for higher wages and less immigration.
It’s not law. At all.
It is a natural consequence of a presidential system (with direct election of an individual for chief-executive)with first-past-the-post outcomes.
@engleberg,
What binds them together?
A less flippant answer: this is someone in the Republican establishment saying they’ve gotten everything they wanted and could reasonably get from Trump – a big corporate tax cut, a fifth seat on the Supreme Court – and now all he’s going to do is lose them the midterms and fuck shit up internationally. Also, he’s a rageaholic bully (which, mind you, is not grounds for impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment) and nobody can stand him personally. In other words, nothing we didn’t already know.
This is not “the left” unless everyone who isn’t 100% Trumpist is the left. (Jeff Sessions is 99% Trumpist and look how much shit he gets for the other 1%…)
It’s probably an assistant undersecretary for something or other. Somebody in the Plum Book, who had to be confirmed by the Senate, but completely unknown outside their own department.
The NYT is a propaganda outlet of the left who is gleefully signal-boosting this message. If you want me to treat this criticism as something coming from the political right – then it should have been published on FOX News, or maybe at least the WSJ or something.
now all he’s going to do is lose them the midterms
But wasn’t that the idea all along? There was going to be this giant blue wave which would sweep out all the Republicans and sweep in the Democrats, because now La Résistance was galvanised by the election and everyone was going to seize the chance to prevent the Fifth Reich from coming true?
I could be convinced by someone on the Republican side going “yeah,that’s hogwash, we’ll hold on to our seats and maybe win more” or going “yeah, right from the start this was in the cards because of the sheer outrage generated”, but I’m not so convinced by “well it was looking like we would win all around us even despite Trump being president but suddenly right now he’s going to lose it for us”.
I think the view is more along the lines of “Look, I know Trump was crazy, but he signs our bills and we figured he’d settle down and stop being crazy once he got out of campaign mode. Now it’s 2018 and he still hasn’t stopped being crazy so I think we need to admit we have a problem.”
I think it’s pretty plausible that Republicans might have known at the back of their mind that there was trouble coming, but didn’t want to be too hasty about the doomsday predictions until the polls started to come in and confirmed that there was a good chance of doom in the midterms.
Why does this need any explanation at all? The claims in this article (that Trump is impetuous and ill-informed and yells a lot) have been made by prominent people who know him personally on both sides of the aisle like once a week since he announced his candidacy.
The only surprising thing about this article is that the NYT printed it without attribution. Without a name this seems like “Hey, you know how a lot of people who work with Trump think he’s a dummy? Well, one more person does too.”
The important thing about this article is not that one more Washington insider thinks that Trump is an impetuous, ill-informed dummy. The important thing is that a Washington insider is asserting with some credibility that there is a cabal of senior Executive Branch officials who are actively conspiring to prevent the President of the United States from exercising the legitimate powers of the Presidency in the (impetuous, ill-informed, dumb) manner he sees fit.
That’s a big deal, a much bigger deal than just Trump being dumb. Particularly since Trump was elected with something of a mandate to clear out the corrupt insiders who think that they should decide how things are done no matter what the voters think.
As John said, the story here is that the President is being undercut. If you’re a White House staffer who doesn’t like what the President is doing, you have a moral obligation to resign, not undercut the decisions of elected leaders. I don’t care how much you think you know better than the President, he’s the guy that stands for election, not Mr. SES.
As an example, I’ve railed several times here about how dumb an idea I think the border wall is (for cost and effectiveness, not moral reasons). However, if I got tasked to design it? I either A) submit my resignation or B) design the best Goddamn border wall I can. I’d go with B, since I’ve worked on other projects that were equally money-wasting, and it’d be refreshing to work on a right-wing waste of money for a change.
Quietly screwing up the design and contracting process to hold the project up is outright immoral–if the President has proposed it, Congress has appropriated the funds, and the President signed the appropriations into law, the people with the Constitutional duty to decide what the US Government does have spoken. At that point, you do your damn job or get out. There are limits where subversion would be appropriate, but those are well away from the issues under discussion.
I think you guys are using excessively gaudy language to describe a pretty mundane state of affairs. If your boss asks you to design a border wall and you design a shitty one that will fall down, sure, that’s immoral, but I don’t think that’s what’s being described here. A better analogy would be, your boss asks you to design a border wall, and you believe it’s a good idea, and you work on it in good faith, and then one afternoon he sticks his head in your office door and says, “Also, I think trees are too tall! My nephew fell out of one, and broke his arm. Someone oughtta do something about these trees! Get on it, okay? Top priority!” and you sigh and say, “Sure thing, boss” because you know he’s kind of a dipshit and will forget about it soon, and get back to the border wall designs.
Obviously that’s not ideal – it’d be better to have the sort of boss who’s open to feedback when he has a bad idea – but it’s not illegal or immoral and doesn’t warrant language like “cabal of senior Executive Branch officials who are actively conspiring to prevent the President of the United States from exercising the legitimate powers of the Presidency”.
If you take the claims in Woodward’s book seriously, there are more active examples than that. The one that has gotten the most press is Trump ordering a formal letter to be written up to withdraw from a trade agreement with South Korea.
Gary Cohn snuck into the Oval Office and stole the letter before Trump could sign it, trusting that Trump would then forget he gave the order, which he did.
(Cohn apparently also stated he planned to do something similar with a withdrawal letter Trump ordered for NAFTA; it’s unclear if he did, but we never withdrew from NAFTA.)
This is disturbing in a variety of ways – like Trump being so senile his orders can be defeated by just blocking them and waiting until he forgets he gave them – but one of the worries is definitely the type of thing John and CatCube are talking about.
Eh, I think you’re going too far in the opposite direction. If the author of the article is to believed*, the White House Resistance is effecting policy.
* I do not think the author of the article is to be believed.
This.
And I’ve worked in organizations with impulsive bosses, people who yelled at random passerby about their latest frustrations, and other characters. Working enough at this morning’s urgent top priority to keep the boss reasonably calm, while staying focused on actually accomplishing your actual job, is entirely typical. I would argue that it’s appropriate.
“Your actual job” being, what, exactly? And who decides?
Because normally, your boss decides what your job is. Now, if your immediate boss is an incompetent mid-level manager and your company’s senior management has provided clear guidance, sure, you ignore the middle manager until he calms down.
If you took a job as a senior staff member in the White House, your job is to do what the President of the United States tells you to, so long as it isn’t actually illegal or unconstitutional. The American people elected him, not you, to run the Executive Branch.
And then there’s Trump’s actual job. Which is, among other things, to drain the swamp that is DC. That is a legitimate thing for American voters to want, even if other voters and DC insiders see a vibrant wetland ecosystem and even if the ones who see a swamp were busy reading social media posts by paid Russian trolls. If a plurality of American voters elect a president with a mandate to “drain the swamp”, then that’s the job he and his staff need to be getting on with.
Because if, instead, we are treated to senior deep state, er, “steady state” insiders proudly bragging about how they have POTUS boxed in and neutralized, that’s strong evidence there really is a swamp in need of draining and leaves the voters in question with one legitimate path forward.
@John Schilling
In my case, the core goals for my job will have been discussed with many people, over months, and will be something like “get system X working by year-end so we can use it for reporting.” And my old boss (who the “trees” comment was very like) would never have gotten anything done if his staff hadn’t ignored the “clearly not thought through” half of what he said and kept working on what he’d told us, in a fairly thought through fashion, was what he wanted done.
In other words, I suspect that there is a deliberate effort to keep Trump from accomplishing his actual goals, and it’s wildly inappropriate for his staff to participate in that effort. I also think there’s an effort by some of his staff to make sure that his actual goals get accomplished, which may require things like working through the rule-making process rather than “just ban X”; I consider that “being a good employee”, not sabotage.
I suspect that the author is exaggerating, in a counter-productive fashion.
If Trump doesn’t cause catastrophic damage, people on the right can be like “that wasn’t so bad was it?” But if the only reason he doesn’t cause catastrophic damage is because of people like this, that is a reason to not re-elect him.
@Matt M commented in a previous thread
and that question has really seized my imagination, as I pass by a lot of tents in my daily commute, and there’s been more every month for years now.
If true, why does Texas have less tent cities than California?
The obvious answer is “Texas has a lower cost of living”, but shouldn’t higher wages in California offset that, at least by a “trickle down” effect?
That they don’t has made me question my knee-jerk assumption that anything else on a ballot is less important than raising the minimum wage, and that Dixieland must be worse in every way (except barbeque and music).
So SSC, please tell me, why doesTexas has less tent cities than here?
Tent cities aren’t mainly useful as a living space. They’re an activist pressure tactic. More of the right kind of activists in California.
Can you say more about this? Tent cities seem useful as a living space if you’re homeless, and it’s hard to imagine activists living there if they have other options.
The activists don’t live in them, they organize them. They get a tent city set up in some (preferably prominent) location, then they get their friends in the press to film it to “highlight the plight of the homeless”. If the city eventually takes it down, they use that footage as well.
Do you have a citation for this? There are certainly activists involved here, doing things like asking the city to set aside land, but in my limited experience the tents are very much occupied by genuine homeless people (who tend to be much more right-wing than you might expect, on every issue other than “policies directly affecting homeless people”).
I don’t think this is accurate. There are tent cities built for various activist pressure plays in California, but there are a lot more tent cities being used as living space for the homeless. You can tell which is which because the former are in obtrusive areas and the latter are in unobtrusive ones, or in areas which are attractive as living space for other reasons (e.g. under overpasses, where it doesn’t rain). The incentives involved should be obvious.
Agreed. We have some activists here in Budapest that protest against the construction works changing the City Park to worse than it used to be. The goal itself is nice, but they protest by leaving tents and banners in highly visible places in the City Park for months, and they don’t even bother sleeping in them most of the nights, even in pleasant weather. There are also a few tents inhabited by homeless in the Park, but they’re in more hidden places.
RANT WARNING, skip the rest of the post. I’ve seen homeless tents in various other places of the city too. They are always in unobtrusive places. They’re often surrounded by extra objects that the people living their use, such as large pieces of cardboard to protect more against the weather than the old tent, or clothes drying in the sun. During the few months when a lot of fresh migrants were camping in the large Baross tér underpass in tents (the underpass is only partly covered from above), the underpass was cleaner than ever. The migrants cleaned the garbage from the underpass (everyone’s, not only theirs), and all other distracting people moved away, such as the beggars that wouldn’t leave you, the loudly singing group of religious activists, and the attractive girls who try to convince people to donate to Unicef to help the starving children in Africa by filling a bank transaction form with all your personal data right there in the underpass, rather than doing the same from your home through your internet bank access (they admitted they get a commission fee). The underpass was more pleasant as ever during those month, if you don’t count the fact that it was the only time I saw policemen with automatic weapons in person. I wish the Nyugati tér underpass would get such inhabitants.
Also agreed. I’ve biked past or flown over quite a few tent cities in Los Angeles, all of which appear to have been set up for inconspicuous functionality.
Right. The difference between genuine homeless encampments (which have existed approximately forever, see “hobo jungle”) and Occupy camps is pretty obvious.
And the genuine encampments provided some amount of discipline, because they were obvious high-value targets if the residents caused trouble for local residents.
Are there big cities with no homeless sleeping in the streets or tolerated encampments? We have some here in caring sharing Toronto the Good.
@The Nybbler,
My gut instinct is “No one just chooses to live in a tent if they have other options”, but I can’t be sure, simply because, while they were a very few tents (that were barely visible) near the creek by the dump before 2011, it was after the “Occupy” protests at Justin Herman Plaza were cleared out in 2011 that tent encampments really started showing up in great numbers
Living in a tent is presumably better than living on the street without a tent.
As dick mentions below, it seems that in the past, if you tried to pitch a tent and camp on public property, the police would clear you out by force. But now, a lot of prominent cities (mostly on the west coast) have made it clear that they won’t clear you out by force. Hence, more tents.
Texas has a much nastier climate– hot summers, mostly. Real winters in some parts of the state. The occasional hurricanes are probably less relevant.
Google brings up multiple results for tent cities/encampments in Fresno California which had 30 straight days of triple digit temperatures this year. I don’t know how to compare numbers of tent cities in the inhospitable areas of CA to TX but I wouldn’t drop to the climate default.
You may not be giving humidity enough credit. I’d rather be in triple digits on the coast with 20% humidity than 85 degree weather with 80% humidity. Also, the winters in Texas are a little more extreme as well.
Texas is large and has a varied climate. As does California.
True. But the most relevant comparison here is probably something like “Why are there so many homeless people in SF/LA but not in Dallas/Houston” and in general, stating that the two California climates are much nicer and more hospitable than the two Texas climates is entirely accurate.
San Diego has a fantastic climate as well; it would be interesting to compare it to LA or San Fran.
I think San Diego tends to be a bit more conservative and a bit more Tourist-focused, so I’d assume they try to keep the homeless out of sight.
Texas municipalities generally have far more permissive zoning, planning, and building permit regimes than California municipalities, so housing stocks in Texas should be much better able to keep pace with demand as it’s far easier both to build out and to build up.
Median household income in California in 2015 was $64500. In Texas, it was $55653.
Median house cost in California is about $520,000. In Texas, $177,000.
Based on this, I’d say higher wages make barely a dent in the difference.
(I couldn’t find the numbers for southern CA specifically.)
I think this is 80% of the explanation.
Another bit is that I expect Texas standards for minimal housing are more minimal. The alternative to tent cities isn’t nice studio apartments; it’s flops–two beds per room in a dirty house with holes in the floor. (There was still one flop left in my old neighborhood in RVA; according to the locals, it was super-expensive–a bed was $100 a week when it used to be only $5 a night.) I suspect California’s rules are both stricter and more strictly enforced, so there’s less really low-end housing available.
I believe that southern California has better/milder year-round weather than most parts of Texas, which makes a better destination for vagabonds. And while I’m not personally interested enough to check myself, California may offer better or easier to obtain financial and social assistance than Texas.
It’s also possible that these poeples’ typical encounters are on average better with Californians than they are with Texans (or maybe they just think they are or will be due to state stereotypes).
If I had to guess, there are two factors at work. First, California is well known for dramatic opportunities, and therefore attracts a lot of immigrants from other states and other countries. Far from their support networks, when these people fail, they disproportionately often end up on the street rather than in their relatives’ basements. Second, California government at several levels is particularly dysfunctional which causes, among other things, a severe imbalance between the demand for and supply of housing, particularly in the Bay Area where you live. This means a disproportionate number of people are precariously housed, and when things fall apart, they end up on the street.
Alternate angles :
As I have been told by Texans, you are not a real Texan until you have either fallen into a cactus or been attacked by fire ants. The fire ants alone would be enough to break up any tent city.
Texas is also terribly desolate on any scale. The cities are flung out among vast areas, and even within municipalities, there is a ton of open space between sources of food and shelter. It would seem that a tent city would need to have good proximity to sustaining resources, and what I have seen of Texas does not offer that.
There is also the political climate, which is very conservative and extraordinarily gun-totin’.
So, building a tent city in Texas would be like living on the surface of the moon with fire ants, surrounded by armed people who hate your guts.
“living on the surface of the moon with fire ants, surrounded by armed people who hate your guts” sounds like an amazing pulp novel. Or a surrealist film.
It doesn’t seem plausible that homelessness could be caused by high housing costs, even though that seems to be conventional wisdom here.
Does California have a different class of homeless than I see locally in Alabama, that could hold down a job that would enable them to afford to pay for more reasonably-priced housing? My impression of most homeless is that most could not afford (nor take care of) housing at any cost.
I get that low-cost housing would help people on the margins, but most ‘on the street’ homeless are well back from the margins, aren’t they? Most would need free housing, and probably medical care and careful vetting so that the free housing isn’t destroyed by the insane and drug-addicted.
From what I understand, official homelessness numbers often include a lot of people who we wouldn’t normally consider homeless. Someone who’s crashing with a relative while looking for a job is officially homeless according to some agency’s definitions:
More affordable housing would, ad arguendo, help some of these definitionally homeless people even if it wouldn’t help the street homeless that much.
I get that low-cost housing would help people on the margins, but most ‘on the street’ homeless are well back from the margins, aren’t they?
I guess I wasn’t explicit enough. I was trying to get at the idea that low-cost housing would assist people who have no better choice than a makeshift tent, which are the folks Plumber brought up originally.
Right. I always distinguish between “temporary” homeless and the “homeless as a lifestyle” folks, and tent cities will be comprised almost exclusively of the latter.
The temporary folks generally aren’t quite as noticeable. They tend to be embarrassed about their condition and stay out of the way generally, flopping on friends couches, living out of their cars, or complying with the discipline of various shelters, halfway houses, turnaround programs, etc.
The people we see and interact with on a day to day basis are mainly lifestyle homeless – who have been homeless for some time, and have no particular plan to ever stop being so.
@Matt,
A few who live in RV’s (like those near the city limits of Palo Alto) do have jobs, but once they get to the tents they’re pretty destitute.
We did have a young guy working as a custodian for a month at my work who had a strong body odor and I was told he was homeless, but I never learned the exact circumstances.
I get that low-cost housing would help people on the margins, but most ‘on the street’ homeless are well back from the margins, aren’t they?
That wasn’t my observation in Richmond a couple decades ago. There were people who were “homeless”, and well back from marginally able to afford an apartment, who could get the $5 together to pay for a bed in a flophouse most days.
But flophouses (along with their even less expensive counterpart, homeless shelters) have rules. There are lights out hours. You can’t bring drugs or alcohol. If you’re loud or violent or otherwise a problem, you will be removed, etc.
A lot of the people on the street are unable or unwilling to comply with those rules. My dad reports that my hometown keeps building more and more homeless shelters, which mostly remain largely empty. People see folks living in tent cities and say “We should build shelters for them” but never consider that any decent/respectable shelter will have to enforce some minimum standards of behavior that most of the tent city people are wholly uninterested in complying with.
My impression (and remember that this is based on very unreliable oral histories, and the one flophouse that was still in my neighborhood) is that flophouses tended to have rules that were much less demanding than the homeless shelters. The rules tended to be in the “don’t make it impossible to rent the other beds” category, not the “appear reasonably functional” category.
Which fits what I’d expect: the profit motive is an awesome thing for inducing adaptation.
Some would argue that there is a step up issue caused by housing, going from a tent to high priced housing is harder than moving up to crummy, but better housing. That basic level of housing allows you a place to shower and a mailing address making it easier to get a better job and store goods without them being constantly stolen reducing your cost of living. One (of many) issue with being homeless is that you have to hide or carry with you any level of wealth you might acquire.
Texas is, pragmatically, a good place to go looking for a basic job. It is also e.g. the place Phillip Sheridan said he’d rent out so he could live someplace more comfortable like Hell, and if that’s not a pragmatically accurate description of the climate, neither is it one Texas goes out of its way to rebut.
California, while it may not be a terribly good place to find a basic job or to find a home one can afford with only the salary from a basic job, has been selling hopes and dreams of a brighter future since 1848. And they do have a propaganda department for that.
So, at a guess, the kind of people who move to Texas looking for a better future, are economic pragmatists who are likely to actually build themselves a better future and not need to live in a tent city. California, gets the clueless dreamers who aren’t going to make it anywhere. It may also matter that Texas has traditionally treated drug use as a crime and mental illness as a moral failing, whereas California almost seems to make both into civic virtues. Again, that pushes future tent city residents towards the Land of Fruits and Nuts.
This seems fair.
For further context, the quote Plumber attributes to me was made in response to his suggestion that it makes sense for the place where economic opportunity is to attract a lot of out-of-towners in search of said opportunity, some of which will inevitably fail to find said opportunity, and become homeless.
Given such, it seems that we can entertain the possibility that “Where the economic opportunity actually is” and “Where people think the economic opportunity is” may be different places. And that the smarter and more capable people are more likely to find out where the real opportunity is and go there, while the wild-eyed dreamers fall for the propaganda and go to California.
Generally speaking, my belief is that California attracts homeless people because of favorable weather and a local political climate that is favorable to the homeless class in general. That the existence of prominent homelessness in California is not mainly attributable to people moving there in search of work and becoming homeless, but rather, people who are already, or know they will soon be homeless, going to the place where it’s easiest to be homeless.
“….the quote Plumber attributes to me was made in response to his suggestion…”
@Matt M,
It was John Schilling who suggested that in the previous thread not me, I just bellyached about the problem.
I see a lot of indirect causes being listed here, like permissive zoning laws and cost of living, but I can say that Portland went from “almost no tents” to “a fucking lot of tents” very quickly, and the reason was obvious: the city adopted a policy of not tearing down tents.
So, is it the case that putting a tent up on a piece of government-owned property next to an overpass will get you hassled by the cops in TX but not CA? If so, it doesn’t seem like much explanation beyond that is needed.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to summarize a famous written work in 100 words or less.
Here is The Hobbit in 99 words:
Anyone want to take a stab at the Bible? Or Mein Kampf?
I’ll have a go at Crime and Punishment.
Rodya Raskolnikov is a young intellectual student of the law who lives out a squalid, brooding existence in an attic. In the grip of a dissociative fugue, he carries out a gruesome double-murder. Rodya’s prior motives and post-hoc rationalizations for the murders swirl around him, at once resulting from and competing with his ego. During the police investigation, an innocent bystander confesses to Rodya’s crime, but the lead investigator continues to subtly pursue and psychologically examine Rodya. After a tormented confession of guilt to his deeply religious lover Sonia, Rodya seeks absolution and turns himself in.
Jeez, talk about selling a book short.
I’ll take a shot at the Torah, but you’d probably need a completely different approach to cover the entire Tanakh (or worse, the entire Christian Bible).
Notable things I had to cut for space: Isaac, Joseph, Aaron, the Golden Calf, pretty much the entire book of Leviticus, and why Moses didn’t live to enter it.
Nice. You’d have to squeeze that to 20-25 words to fit the entire protestant version of the Bible into 100 words.
Squeezing any book-length work into 100 words requires a scythe and a machine gun.
“That which is hateful unto you do not do to your neighbor. This is the whole of the Torah, The rest is commentary. Go forth and study.”
(supposedly said by Rabbi Hillel while standing on one leg)
Eye of the World, book 1 of the Wheel of Time. Had to leave out a lot of characters and events. Comes in at 99 words. Could probably trim it a bit to drop mentions of Egwene, Nynaeve, Lan and Thom.
History question: why didn’t Native Americans develop any kind of metalworking? I’ve read what Jared Diamond and VD Hanson have to say on the matter, but I don’t really buy either. The Incas, Mayans, Aztecs etc. developed fairly sophisticated societies in a variety of ways–they all had very large building projects, the Mayans were excellent astronomers, they all had specialized artisans–but they were using things like wooden-paddle “swords” with embedded obsidian flakes on the eve of the Spanish conquests. The Americas are not poor in metals. And metalworking in the old world goes back a loooooong way; there’s a transitional period known as the “chalcolithic” where people started making copper copies of stone tools, and it predates written history.
Even more oddly, I just read in a military history that bows and arrows didn’t appear in Central America until c. 1000 AD. I don’t think you can blame all this on their not having large livestock.
I’m not sure if you’re talking about metalworking to a more significant extent, but there’s native copper in Michigan (i.e., free metal not requiring smelting). There’s evidence of mining going back several thousand years, as well as tools and trading in the metal.
IIRC, it waxed and waned for reasons I don’t know (and I don’t know if anyone knows), but there was at least some metalworking prior to European contact.
Even in late Rome the mob cut up Hypatia with sharpened seashells, because that’s what they had for cheap pocketknives. And the Americas only had what Eurasian tech was useful for arctic hunter-gatherers on the move.
I’m not sure this requires explanation. Humans existed for countless millennia without developing metalworking.
Engleberg may have been using synecdoche, but in case anyone is confused, Hypatia was murdered in Alexandria in 415. This article suggests that “oyster shells” is a mistranslation, and she was in fact murdered with roof tiles.
https://history.stackexchange.com/a/40383/24029 and https://history.stackexchange.com/a/2208/24029 threads from History SE tries to give some other explanations. Quoting the part of RI Swamp Yankee’s answer about metalworking:
> the lack of easily exploited tin deposits in the Americas means that a bronze age never took off. There was a copper-working culture surrounding the Great Lakes, and it pre-dated the chalcolithic in the old world by a few thousand years, but this lasted only as long as the accessible copper ore did.
I could buy a lack of tin in one region, but I find it hard to believe that it’s rare across Mexico, Central America, and Peru, where civilization really took off otherwise. Diamond’s explanation that the material conditions didn’t allow the easy formation of large agricultural societies, but Mesoamerica had a bunch of large agricultural societies, at least as sophisticated as Sumer in most respects, going back something like two millennia before Columbus. We’re talking about societies with a very large number of people, more than sufficient to support specialists. The Olmecs wound up compensating for their lack of metal by making elaborately quilted armor out of cotton (to say nothing of the giant sculptures, etc). And the Olmecs were the first big Mesoamerican civ, roughly contemporary with Rome.
Speaking of Sumer, it also had no metal. Or stone. Or even wood. They still managed to trade for all of them with places some distance away. If it comes to that, tin wasn’t exactly common in the Old World either; it was by far the limiting factor in the development of bronze working.
EDIT: Hanson specifically says in a book (can’t recall which, I read it some time ago) that Mexico had readily available ore deposits. But his alternative explanation, as ever, was “culture,” which is kind of like invoking dark matter.
I agree that hammering native copper, silver, and gold shouldn’t really count in this context.
But you know where else there weren’t any tin deposits? Egypt. Mesopotamia. Sumer. Akkad. Babylonia. Assyria. Persia. Greece. Anatolia, except maybe some remote mountains. Pretty much the entire Fertile Crescent, the so-called “cradle of civilizations”.
Bronze isn’t the cause of Bronze-age civilization, it’s the result. If you have a large stable civilization with a strong central government and a good deal of surplus wealth and the ability to maintain trade networks across thousands of kilometers, then you have the logistical ability to manufacture bronze and it’s probably only a matter of time before some clever coppersmith with time on his hands discovers the merely technical recipe. Without the civilization in place, there’s nobody to whom you could give the recipe that could make any significant use of it.
The Mayans, Aztecs, etc, never operated at that level. Only the Incan Empire could equal the Old World civilizations in terms of e.g. the scope of their trade networks. And the Inca did work bronze, using tin from Bolivia.
Ah. I didn’t know about Inca bronze. Thank you. Do you happen to know why they persisted in using atlatls rather than bows for so long? Maybe compound bows wouldn’t have worked without access to horn, but one man can carry a lot more arrows than atlatl darts.
My impression is that metal-working is a non-trivial technological leap and driven more by warfare, which Native Americans had on a lower scale due to being in a much more fertile area by tech as well as geography. That is, smelting is not obviously useful if you already have tools to build pyramids and architecture that is arguably superior to that of Europe.
Almost all metal exists naturally in ore form and smelting requires quite a bit of heat. As others mentioned, while bronze beats stone (and probably obsidian), it requires tin, which there were few deposits of. It’s also not obvious that the bluish copper deposits can be made into a metal, and copper itself is not really great for war. And yet the incas did smelt copper and silver for prettiness purposes.
Can you think of pre-industrial uses of metal that were not for warfare, decoration, or tools? To me there was just no need for these metals and therefore no technological advancements made to pursue them.
“Tools” is an extraordinarily broad and useful category.
Bronze was used in South America (since there actually are useful ores there). It took long enough to spread to Mesoamerica that the Spanish showed up before widespread adoption. Stone was still extensively used because bronze was hideously expensive – we underestimate how rare bronze actually was in the bronze age, even in Eurasia. Most pre-Assyrian armies still extensively used stone weapons, for example; bronze weapons and armor were for the elite.
Yea I think its basically this. People seem to misunderstand the “ages”. You enter the copper age/bronze age/iron age not because you invent that metal, you invent it and mass produce it because you got to that level of development.
Now, say there was no tin in all of the Americas, could the lack of bronze prevented development of iron? Possibly. But we don’t have such a situation, because bronze was developed in the Americas, just later than in Eurasia and it also did seem to proliferate more slowly.
I have a question that’s weighing on my mind.
Why am I the only autistic man who’s upset that feminists (and thus all Good And Decent People) consider autistic men’s participation in polite society to be an unacceptable hardship for women?
I mean, it can’t be because autists are particularly stoical and don’t like to complain, because a quick google search shows that they aren’t and they do. You can find any number of autistic people wailing about how hard it is to be autistic and how little those damn dirty neurotypicals understand or care, and how unfairly slanted society is against autistic people. There’s endless complaints about how autism is seen as a disability instead of as a wonderful, beautiful blessing. But feminists declaring that the sort of things autists will inevitably do (stand a little too close, talk a little too much, not pick up on subtle go-away-the-sight-of-you-makes-me-sick signals, etc, etc) are proof of misogyny? That, apparently, is something that only bothers me.
The only explanation I can think of is that autists are so bad at knowing how they come across to others that they don’t realise that they’re being hated. I mean, autism is totally not a disability, right? So when feminists describe any number of behaviours as “creepy” (and therefore completely unacceptable and in need of being eradicated), they can’t possibly be referring to anything autistic people do, because that would mean that autism had some kind of downsides and it absolutely doesn’t. I am almost cynical enough to believe that explanation, but… what about all the accounts by autists about how much they struggle to act neurotypical? Doesn’t that imply that they know which parts of their behaviour isn’t “normal”? Shouldn’t at least one or two of them read a list of feminist complaints and shoot back with, “hey, fuck you, lady! I’ve worked my ass off to come across as 99% neurotypical – what the hell gives you the right to shame me because I can’t help being 1% autistic?”
Why doesn’t that happen? Why doesn’t that happen even ONCE? Instead, when I try to find anything resembling that sentiment, the closest I found was this guy, who does recognise that there’s a problem between autist rights and feminism – that is, he considers it to be a huge problem that autistic men cause so much unbearable pain to women, HE’S SO SORRY HE’LL DO BETTER OH PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE FORGIVE HIM!!!
I swear it’s driving me crazy. Really, any ideas that might make the whole situation at least make a bit of sense would be very useful to me right now.
You’re not entirely alone. This article in Quillette goes in pretty much the same direction as your complaint, with more focus on campus speech codes and less on personal interactions, but you may still find it helpful:
For a honest inquriy your post has way too much hyperbole and snark from my perspective. So, could you please rephrase that as charitably as possible, without trying to get in any digs at anyone?
I concur.
I haven’t studied this or anything, but from casual observation I would say awareness of — and thus, compassion for those with — the subtler flavors of autism (in adults, anyway) is far less common than you seem to think. Being autistic, you’re probably more immersed in the “autism is a disorder, and we’re dealing with it the best we can so please, take it easy on us” talk than the average person, including the average woman.
I’m pretty sure that’s been the subconcious reason so many of us are so suspicious of it. But you can’t go around saying “I’m one of those weird people everyone dislikes, and I think the way I’m being treated is unacceptable!” and expect anyone who wasn’t already 85% on your side to listen. Your only chance is to go a little more meta with it, finding all the other valid reasons to be opposed to it and be loud about those – which doesn’t make those criticisms any less valid, nor does it mean they woudn’t be valid justifications on their own, just that we’re human beings and we’re built to play these games.
I know little about autism (or 21st century feminism for the matter) but I thought that having a hard time perceiving social cues and thus “participation in polite society” being extremely difficult was the definition of autism.
What am I missing?
That (at least some) feminists take insufficient concern for females social needs by men (ie, manspreading, mansplaining, male gaze, creeping, not taking (possibly implied) no for an answer, etc.) a reason to write scathing indictments of men on-line, and apparently some people take such things seriously to heart.
For context, search the SSC archives for the “Things which I will regret writing” tag
You are not the only one. I have an autistic male cousin who’s in college right now, and he’s taken notice of the same thing you have and has grown concerned, though probably not to the same level as you, at least based on your writing. And as someone who’s not autistic myself, I’ve taken notice of it as well and have also grown concerned.
I think the reason you perceive that you’re the only one might have more to do with how modern feminism operates in general, rather than with autistic people or autism in particular. That is, much of modern feminism is involved in shutting down debate by harming people who present some opposition to their rhetoric and metaphorically holding up the scalps of such people as examples of what could happen to others. So even if there are a lot of people opposed to their rhetoric, such people end up not speaking out and thus creating the illusion of a lack of opposition. I.e. it’s a common knowledge problem.
That said, my perception of autistic people is that they tend to be less social, so it also may be harder for them to coordinate an opposition than non-autistic people, which exacerbates the common knowledge problem.
Some combination of the following:
– Autists aren’t the most outspoken and loud of people, so you’re not going to hear very much in the first place.
– Autists grow up to become very, very well-aware what happens to people with unpopular opinions, and learn to know to keep those to themselves as well.
– Autists aren’t very sympathetic victims; most of us are male and not particularly cute and telling people they’re hurting you when you’re not angel-faced is a fool’s errand.
– Autists don’t exactly have note swapping gatherings, so you’re even less likely to hear about this.
– I have no data on this, but plenty autists are going to be sympathetic or ambivalent about feminism that they spend their time about different things entirely.
I think it was Krugman had another one of those “our society is terrible because if you get sick you’ll go bankrupt” columns the other day.
I have what I think is an unusual take on this and similar issues (e.g. disaster relief). I don’t have any interest whatsoever in non-means tested social spending. My reaction to hearing about some tragedy that befalls a rich (or “upper middle class”) family that took them down to lower middle class is “That sucks. But you had money, you needed money, the system worked—why are you bothering the rest of us?”
Real insurance (i.e. spreading unknown risks) is a good social technology and should be allowed/encouraged, but where it isn’t applicable or available I don’t see why society ought to have as a priority keeping comfortable people comfortable when there are lots of people that were never comfortable to begin with that need help a lot more.
I’m willing to discuss this take if anyone wants to, but what I’m really curious about is where you’d situate it in terms of schools of though—left, right, socialist, libertarian or what. It doesn’t quite seem to fit.
It seems similar to the kind of response to stuff like crime and disease where you say “Well, that sucks. But did you know we live in the wealthiest, healthiest, safest time ever? And if you think about it, the poorest, most violent/dangerous parts of the country are actually still fairly well above the human historical norm in terms of standard of living!”
I think I see this from libertarians/”classical liberals” more than anyone else, but I think that’s probably more for personality reasons than ideological ones.
I can critique it a little off the cuff, but as a caveat let me first say I think it’s actually probably a helpful way to think — about your own experiences, at least. It’s not so helpful to others, since this project of civilization/society/whatever you want to call it has an often-unstated component of deliberate ratcheting upward: there’s a not-terribly-unreasonable expectation that if you fare better now than you did in the past, you will fare better in the future than you are faring now. Saying “Well, you spent all your money to make that problem go away. You have no money, but your problem’s gone. Sounds like a fair deal” violates that expectation and comes off as very tone-deaf.
Re: tone deaf
I can certainly make sympathetic noises if need be. I might even be willing to throw a few dollars at a go fund me if it happens to be a neighbor or co-worker. But the public policy question isn’t whether or not I’m an asshole, it’s whether our tax funded welfare programs should be in the form of a safety net or climbing harness.
The issue, I think, is that the idea of a climbing harness where some people are really taking advantage of it and living phenomenal lives is unacceptable (to most people) if it means a lot of other people are left floundering on the ground, even if you can pin it on their own laziness or whatever.
I guess you might say, in the West we kind of believe that no matter how lazy and incompetent you are, you deserve better than to starve/be homeless/etc. (as long as you’re not actively a criminal threat to others).
So, we like our climbing harnesses with safety nets under them. I think that’s a somewhat universal, non-controversial view.
This is a common libertarian position, however I would say it originated mostly as a response to people claiming that capitalism/globalism had failed because look at all the starving, broke and murdered people in America.
I don’t think the societal problem is “rich person exhausts savings and must downgrade lifestyle.” The societal problem is “productive person exhausts savings and must downgrade productivity” – that’s the more correct version of the specific case.
The general case is “through no fault of their own, a member of society is laid low by the vicissitudes of fortune.”
Both the general case and the correct version of the specific case are IMHO housed very firmly on the left, because the left sees society’s job as collectively caring for citizens, whether they are rich or poor.
Right. The assumption is that the “rich person” was rich because they worked hard and that they deserved to be rich and that random chance knocking them down from rich to middle class is crappy and unfair, just the same as it’s crappy and unfair for random chance to knock a middle class person down to lower class, or a lower class person down to poverty.
And there’s enough upper/middle class people out there, and they have enough influence, that any government program pitched as “This will help out people who fall victim to the misfortunes of random chance – but only if they started out poor” won’t get much support.
Brad seems to think the purpose of the spending is to alleviate poverty, but I’d say perhaps that is wrong. Perhaps the purpose is to “make whole” people who have been victimized by random chance, regardless of their previous status.
Sure, but realpolitik explanations are generally not especially interesting.
Why not?
If there’s a question about some or other question of principle and your response is: “people don’t have principles they just do whatever is in their interest and justify it post hoc with principle language”.
A) I wonder if that’s always your response or there’s something particular about this question that makes you want to raise this point now.
And
B) What more is there to talk about?
It’s a little like raising the epistemological nihilism point in some random social science discussion. It’s not wrong exactly it’s just boring and besides the point.
I don’t see why they’d need to downgrade productivity. If anything the marginal value of a dollar just shot up and you’d expect the equilibrium to shift towards work and away from leisure.
In which case, if I disagree with the “whether rich or poor” part it’s not-left and therefore right? That doesn’t feel quite correct. Maybe there’s a separate communitarian / non-communitarian axis.
The most important things people buy with money are time and certainty. For instance, I could carry a bucket to the river for water to boil whenever my family needed it, but it’s more effective to buy time in the form of a water utility. I could grow my own cotton, weave my own fabrics, and sew all my own clothes, but it’s more effective to buy time at a clothing store.
If you pay into a savings account, you are just buying raw certainty. You would like to cash out that certainty as time for my future self, but, it is also nearer-term certainty that you will survive some Bad Event. If some Bad Event wipes out your stores of certainty, that affects your near-future self (what if another Bad Event happens sometime soon?) and your distant-future self (it takes a lot of money to buy the amount of certainty that corresponds to self-sustaining time). So you need to buy more certainty, which means you can buy less time now.
If it just means your day is a little more stressful for a while, that sucks but it’s not a societally-damaging outcome. (This is your less-comfortable rich person.)
If it means that maintenance tasks (leisure time, home repair, automotive care, medical care) are sacrificed or self-undertaken or downgraded, that has palpable effects on one’s day-to-day productivity. If it means that significant psychosocial time supports (childcare for instance) can no longer be afforded, that may have immediate and lasting effects on your career and earning potential. If it means that the ante for normal gambles effectively constitutes another Bad Event, and your overall risk tolerance must decrease, that may have effects on your career and earning potential may suffer. If it means that one’s children lose training and growth opportunities (maybe even epigenetically? that’s probably controversial), those effects can propagate into other generations. These are all outcomes that may damage society.
It is (as you go on to say) that there are separate axes.
Other than the column being titled: “Get Sick, Go Bankrupt and Die“, I didn’t actually take away the impression that Krugman was talking about the problem of “keeping comfortable people comfortable”, but if he was: my general take on economic/political/social policy is a very subjective one, basically every household that has more money per person than mine should have that money mostly taxed away, and that every household with less money than mine should get more support, unless their income came from an easy money gravy job, in which case they should have a bit less money than mine (it would be completely right and proper for my white collar job having brother to have less wealth than me), but opportunities should exist (and it should be commonly known how to get those opportunities) to do real work and make the extra money, with one major caveat, my household should have had the wealth it has now twenty years earlier, plus I should have had more time in my life to luxuriate in classrooms and libraries.
I have a very Plumber-centric view of these matters.
At heart, you’ve probably described most people’s desires. Especially doing better than your siblings.
Seems straightforwardly left. The emphasis on helping the objectively badly off is obviously left. The part about refusing to help the well-off who were harmed by misfortune implies that you deemphasize what people “deserve” in deciding outcomes, and desert is generally something rightists emphasize more than leftists.
I’m going to second this. “The government should primarily help the poor, and not be too concerned with determining desert” is a decidedly left position. Its significantly farther left than the meritocratic liberal-capitalist wing that dominates the U.S. Democratic Party, at least.
There is disagreement on means testing even within the left, however. The counterarguments are that non-means tested benefits have reduced administrative costs (which could result in more money going to the poor in general), and that non-means tested benefits are more difficult to manipulate to reduce benefits. For example, public school, being 100% free at point of use, is all-or-nothing. It is a benefit that can’t be whittled away, unlike like food stamps.
This position is a straight up libertarian (even ancap) position, it only becomes weird and positionless if you tack on “there are lots of people that need help a lot more, and therefore the government ought to be setting up programs to help these people.”
The issue with the ‘compassionate-libertarian’ view is that it sounds suspiciously like trickle-down economics to the left, that government intervention is heavily involved in creating (I believe unintentionally but also predictably) the very situations that then it is being told to fix.
I’m pretty libertarian, but nothing you say strikes me as obviously wrong, with the slight exception of:
I would say it’s wrong to tax people (like, in general), but it’s especially wrong to tax people claiming the reason they’re being taxed is so that they themselves will receive some sort of benefit (i.e. insurance) but then deny them that benefit because they didn’t really need it.
I’m a pretty strong believer that most people over-insure, and that most moderately wealthy people would be statistically better off self-insuring against minor risks (this is, after all, why insurance companies are profitable enterprises, because they collect more in premiums than they pay in settlements).
That said, upper or middle class people cannot really “self-insure” against old age or disability or unemployment unless there is an option for them to actually opt-out of the government insurance. Self-insuring your iphone against breaking the screen is probably a bad financial decision for most people. But if AT&T forced you to pay for that insurance anyway, you’re probably entitled to file a claim when the screen breaks.
This sounds to me like a very middle-of-the-road, for lack of a better word, “American” (as opposed to “Canadian” or “Scandinavian”) take on government assistance.
As I perceive it, the moderate consensus position in the US is that the government should offer assistance to those in relatively dire need, but otherwise not interfere with market forces, private charity, bootstraps, etc. For some reason, we seem to kind of make an exception for the elderly, leading those US politicians (decidedly on the left side of our Overton window), like Bernie and Ocasio-Cortez, who advocate something like “Scandinavian socialism” to use phrases like “Medicare for all” (sounds more non-threatening because we’re already used to the idea of Medicare, i.e. a non-means-tested entitlement).
But I also feel recently that people like Krugman, Bernie, and Ocasio-Cortez have been pulling their party leftward relative to this consensus to the point where someone espousing the idea that government should provide a “safety net” for the most needy but not a demotivational “hammock” (as Paul Ryan was fond of putting it) intended to keep everyone at a certain comfortable-ish standard regardless of misfortune or lack of effort might be more successful running as a moderate Republican than a Democrat, and probably outside the mainstream in Canada or Western Europe (?).
I think it’s common in American rhetoric but not necessarily in American actions. Disaster relief comes especially to mind.
I think a not insignificant chunk of disaster relief in rich areas might be due to the Robin Hanson explanation. Sending aid after a disaster signals that we care in a particularly conspicuous manner.
I mean, who’s the last President who did something like veto disaster relief? Grover Cleveland is the only example I’m aware of.
This sort of thinking falls into all sorts of schools, so it is not married to any single school. It just depends on how much social spending you want and what your end goals are. Your typical conservative would absolutely agree with means-testing because we should only be spending money on the truly needy, but what they describe as “needy” is going to be less than what a progressive describes as “needy,” and they won’t agree with specific targets for income inequality reduction.
Riffing off that, conservative wonks who want to eliminate market failures or otherwise paternalistically nudged people but don’t want social redistribution are not going to agree with you. Like, for example, somene who thinks people don’t save enough for retirement, and therefore mandates savings accounts for everyone. That’s a paternalistic nudge. You don’t need to add a redistribution program to it.
Part of the conservative wonk objection to ACA is that it is an income redistribution scheme masquearding as a market failure correction scheme.
FWIW, I still have employer-based health insurance so Krugman’s article is falling on deaf ears here.
I think this sort of thing is a cornerstone of the American system. A lot of our programs try to exist simultaneously as paternalistic nudging and income redistribution, probably for political purposes (they can market themselves effectively to both the left and the right, by emphasizing one side or the other)
Libertarian; John Stossel makes it a cause of his to oppose things like federal flood insurance for people who choose to buy expensive beach side homes.
I’m assuming both you and he exclude things like “Once in a century river flooding that wipes out a small rural town”.
If you are really in a hundred year flood plain (as opposed to a we don’t believe in global warming hundred year flood plain) then flood insurance should be cheap, no?
Ah. So, definitely libertarian. Why’d you bother to bring rich and poor into it then?
I take you would have agreed with Grover Cleveland
This is, obviously, not a Republican or Democrat position of late. I’d tend to agree too, but I don’t get too bothered personally by helping Americans hit by disaster in an age of fiat currency, even if it invites corruption and foisting risk onto others in the marginal cases.
Is “small rural village” supposed to be synonymous with “everyone is desperately poor”? That’s not my understanding of the facts.
edit: I admit to unwittingly sacrificing clarity for evoking a particular image that I don’t find moored to a specific event. Sorry.
Everyone? No, but the modal beneficiary of disaster aid in a rural town (does America have any villages?) seems like it should imply something other than the upper middle class you were focusing on.
Well, I’m surprised.
If you mentally superimpose this map over this one, it does seem like wealth prefers salty oceans to fresh rivers.
Modal sure. But means testing captures that. I don’t think we need a proxy when we can test the thing we are interested in directly. I think having separate non-means tested rural programs are in place not for efficiency but rather as a means of ensuring that only the right people and none of the wrong people benefit.
I don’t know that there are such programs; I was trying to juxtapose “poor people suffering from unexpected tragedy” and “rich people experiencing entirely predictable negative consequences”, not trying to slyly support aid specifically to any demographic.
In any case, my original point was, John Stossel has written in the past to expose the poor cost-effectiveness and incentives of, for example, federal flood insurance that benefits wealthy people’s beach homes. He, at least, is libertarian, and might not agree on expanded means-tested aid but is definitely on your side for cutting the blanket relief.
I guess we posted past each other. Sorry for misunderstanding what you were trying to say.
Right.
Stossel’s point is that, generally speaking, flood insurance is pitched to the public as a program that is necessary to help struggling people recover from rare and unforeseeable disasters.
But in actuality, it mostly pays out to well off rich people to replace their fancy beach houses in areas where disaster is completely and entirely foreseeable, and occurs on a regular basis.
@Brad–No problem, it’s useful to be reminded that I don’t communicate quite as well as I think I do. And I got a chance to show off that Cleveland quote, after reading it on a waitbutwhy binge last week.
You brought up Cleveland before me. Truly a convergence of minds.
A 100-year flood is something of a misnomer. It’s the flood event that has a 1/100 chance of exceedance in any given year. So while it’s expected to occur on average every 100 years, the chances of it occurring in a 50-year project life are 29.4%. In other words, it’s somewhat likely that a building will be inundated at some point.
Regarding your question – it seems to be mainstream American sorta-centre-left. The US seems generally to have a much better tolerance for “social safety net” stuff than for cradle-to-grave universal social services.
I’m also going to push back. Non-means-tested social spending is great.
First, it ties that rich, upper-middle-class, whatever, family to everyone else. The “Canadian” model – across the board public insurance, with private insurance picking up stuff the public insurance doesn’t – means that even people who are quite wealthy are going to use the same system as poor people. There’s an incentive for them to support the system.
Second, it avoids the problems you get with means-tested services when people just above the cutoff feel ripped off. In practice, this usually means the lower-middle-class, and lower-middle-class resentment is a really dangerous thing politically speaking.
Third, it requires less bureaucracy to administer.
I think what you describe is the absolute best case for non-means tested welfare programs. I’m not sure I buy even that but it isn’t usually on offer.
I can’t speak to Canada, but in the US only Medicare sort-of fits this model (I say sort-of because access to care does vary by income for a variety of reasons.) No other program is one program for everyone, schools for example are quite segregated, and many of them are outright regressive (i.e. spend more, often much more on the rich than the poor)—subsidized flood insurance was mentioned above.
If you think about it, a climbing harness is naturally going to have this latter property. Rebuilding a mansion after an earthquake is going to cost more than rebuilding a bungalow. Paying for six months of maternity leave for Cheryl Sandberg is going to cost more than six months of maternity leave for someone that washes dishes. And so on.
I think if we had a flat relief program (all residents of x zip code get 10,000$ to rebuild with) it would be pretty progressive, for the same reason a flat tax is regressive. A much larger percentage of that person’s living expenses would be going to the poor.
Doesn’t answer the part about bad incentives, though.
*Culture War hype* What are the top three things that irk you about:
A) Religion in general
B) Christianity
C) Islam
Trying to see how much of opposition is due to hypocrisy of practitioners, what the fundamental teachings are, or disagreement with its function, etc.
*Note: I’m a Christian
Religion mostly doesn’t irk me, but I’m also kind of socially conservative. I remember religion irked me more when I was more socially liberal, and I think it was ultimately just because religion in general, as mentioned in the comment thread to the Islam collaboration, seems to act as a conservative force. If you want to put the brakes on social change, religion tends to be your intentional or unintentional ally, whereas if you want to hit the gas, it tends to get in one’s way.
To the extent religion continues to irk me it is largely anywhere it seems to stand in the way of technology or science, or when it acts as a talisman against critical thinking (though it’s hardly the only thought system that can do so, and I’d rather people be brainwashed by e.g. Christianity than e.g. Marxism).
Put another way, I think most opposition to religion (like most opposition to things in general?) isn’t actually about disagreement with the principles or believers’ failure to live up to them; it’s about the perceived social effects of belief in those principles.
How much of the view that
is a reference to the current US manifestation of “fundamentalists” who push literal creationism?
To me, there’s nothing in the religion that explicitly is anti-tech/science, and examples through history are largely products of self-interest and religion being used to serve self-interest. (All the following are personal impressions) For instance, it was monks who preserved classic texts in the dark ages. Columbus was told he was underestimating the distance to India the other way, not that the world was flat, as the church knew since Ptolemy that the world was round. Galileo was an asshole in general that irked the church so they were looking for a reason to bring him low.
Understandable that long-standing religions are almost tautologically conservative socially – if there is a belief that certain practices are encouraged by God, and God doesn’t change His mind, then deviation will be opposed. But then that gets to the heart of whether individual desire and self-interest is a more reliable way to live a fulfilling life than following God will, which requires a set of beliefs in God first, and His will second.
Re. monks preserving classic texts: I think there used to be a lot more overlap between what we’d now call “academia” and “the church” (and not only with Christianity). That is, if you were a smart person who liked reading all day to try to understand how the world works you used to become a monk but now you go to grad school (and I’d probably have some of the same problems with e.g. the Catholic church if I lived in medieval Europe as I do now with academia).
This makes perfect sense if, as some early anthropologists suggested, religion is a kind of proto-science. Thus, religion’s social function today may not be analogous to its function in times past.
To the extent religion continues to irk me it is largely anywhere it seems to stand in the way of technology or science
I think it’s not necessarily a bad thing if there are some barriers in the way of technology/science, and if religion is not there, what will replace it? Because pure unfettered “I’m just going where the research takes me, science is neither moral nor immoral, poison gas doesn’t kill people, people do” doctrinairism is just as bad as any other unchecked force running in society, and I think we do need something to go “so hang on a minute, yeah you’ve got some lovely new poison gas there, great bit of chemical research, but who’s going to use it? or decide if it gets used? and used on whom?”
Except for Young Earth Creationists (denying Geology and the Big Bang Theory) and Evolution denial, most of the other science denials I can think of are by groups that are not religious. And religious groups seem to limit themselves to trying to modify the school curriculum.
Anti-vaxxers, anti-GMO, AGW deniers, and most of the other anti-science activities, are organized by non-religious groups. And they don’t limit themselves to trying to change school curriculum, but they do try to change policies based on their views.
I’m guessing this is addressed primarily to atheists/agnostics/skeptics, then. AKA Not Me. But for fun:
A. It’s ill-defined as a category, I guess?
B. It’s become fragmented, and a lot of the people who identify as it are Christian only in a cultural sense or aren’t familiar with doctrine beyond the most superficial level.
C. It did most of the work of extirpating Orthodoxy across most of its historic heartland, and continues to do so today. Or rather some Muslims did/do. I have theological objections as well, which is why I’m not a Muslim, but the violence bit is obviously more pressing.
“Culture War hype* What are the top three things that irk you about:
A) Religion in general”
@DragonMilk,
I’ve grown up pretty secular, and most of my interactions with religious people have been positive, I think my main problem with religion is that the creeds don’t click with me emotionally and intellectually.
“B) Christianity”
Most of the religious people I’ve known have been Christian, and for the most part I have a positive impression of them, a bit more with those that emphasize “Good works” than “Personal salvation”, but generally good either way, the “Prosperity gospel” types repel me though.
“C) Islam”
I’ve only worked closely with two Muslims, one (from Trinidad) was a jerk, the other (from Iran) is a great guy, so I have too small of a sample size.
“Trying to see how much of opposition is due to hypocrisy of practitioners, what the fundamental teachings are, or disagreement with its function, etc.
*Note: I’m a Christian”
You didn’t mention them (and since they’re not many worldwide I’m not suprised), but I have had more interactions with practicing Jews than with Muslims, which have been mostly positive as well, the same with Buddhists, the few Neo-pagans I’ve known, however, mostly annoyed me but that’s only about six people.
I suspect that my sense of most of my interactions with religious people being positive is simply do to my having positive enough interactions with them is what led me to know them well enough to find out that they were religious in the first place, throwing my sample off, but I don’t know for sure, and as I have no plans of asking jerks if they’re religious I’m unlikely to find out.
As far as the idea of religion on it’s own, while the creeds don’t make sense to me, community and tradition have a lot of appeal, and if my wife wanted to I could easily see myself going to the nearby Catholic or Episcopalian services, but going further or with only a few other worshippers doesn’t have much appeal.
Realized maybe it’d be helpful to answer A, B, C myself:
A) Sanctimony – to me religion in general is about laying out principles to lead a better life, but this easily turns into looking down on those who do not adhere to the principles you’re following. Eventually, ritual and tradition are done so much that the spirit of why certain things are practiced are forgotten. Finally, religion can be used as a flag to rally around to persecute out-tribes.
B) In the US, I think it’s regrettable that a lot of ministers and ‘leaders’ have aligned themselves with the Republican Party and its positions, like foreign policy hawkishness (along with bloated national defense budget), disdain and lack of engagement on environmental issues (like climate change), and anti-immigration stances (misinformation is spread on refugee policy, though I am sympathetic to enforcing existing laws). Christianity has been so dominant since its inception that in developed nations it has lost its roots, which is growth among the poor and persecuted due to its central message and been turned to a cultural rather than personal alignment. The divisions within the church have had regrettable sects emerge from prosperity preachers to Westboro screamers.
C) In speaking with Muslim friends, I have the impression that Muslims on the one hand find it blasphemous to even consider a personal relationship with God, but on the other want to transcend their human impulses in a sense. For instance, in the book of Job, it is noted that he did not sin against God by cursing him even though he was in great suffering and a lot of the “bad things happen to good people” text is him wishing he were never born and complaining and the like. On the other hand, my Muslim friend says Islam teaches that Job is an example of someone who never complained in suffering, which seems like brainwashing and denial of circumstance. The Christian stance would be that if people were plants, those with deep roots may be subject to seasons but in hardship draw on their roots rather than react the same to a drought as a monsoon. Finally, the penalty for apostasy is death within Islam.
Religion in general: I actually don’t think about it at all. It’s hard for me to picture “religion in general” because there are so many different religions and religious cultures.
Christianity: Two parts. One is that American Christianity seems like Cafeteria Christianity. And IMO you don’t have much of a religious belief system if it’s just a cafeteria religion. But that doesn’t bother me that much. What bothers me are when the Cafeteria Christians (read in-laws) try to shame me or others for not participating in the trappings of their religion when they have no grasp of the doctrine of their religion, don’t follow it, or pick and choose what they want to follow. For instance, my Catholic Mother-in-Law who is supremely religiously conservative, was married at 21, and mysteriously had no kids until she was 30, both she and her husband were finished with their graduate educations, and suddenly had 5 kids. I don’t need to be lectured about the Catholic Faith: Pretty sure you have a sin or two there.
Islam: You don’t drink and you don’t eat bacon. And you have to eat zabiha. That’s all cool. But when our workplace makes a work event and you complain about the food? Sorry, we’re giving you SOME accomodation, but we can’t just rework the entire thing to fit your needs. (Note, most Muslim co-workers don’t complain, just a few more vociferous ones).
Also, the community is insular. So my friends from high school and college vanished into Muslim-only communities once they graduated.
What are the top three things that irk you about:
A) Religion in general
1. Conceptually, it is an ill-defined category with very fuzzy boundaries where it shades into ideology or just worldview.
2. It is a very broad term making the category somewhat incoherent, as when discussing religious effects we are conflating Islam, Christianity, Budhism, Hinduism, Scientology, and sometimes those three people who hang out at the Farmer’s market and trade crystals, and these have very very little in common other than believing in some things that aren’t covered in (and perhaps contradict what is in) a couple hard science textbooks and having a loose organizational structure.
3. When it is used to stifle independent thought. I don’t think the grand truths of the universe will necessarily be always comprehensible to the average (or even exceptional) human mind, but “stop asking questions” is a terrible attitude.
B) Christianity
1. Having to choose between an obviously fallible hierarchy who claim absolute and eternally reaching authority without scriptural support on the one hand and a multitude of unaccountable off-shoots, many of whom also claim to be sole truth bearer on the other.
2. When people elevate aesthetic or cultural preferences, especially to the point of schism.
3.
Sprinklers. When people come to the scripture to validate preconceptions rather than be informed by truth.
There’s obviously lots of other problems, often more serious, among the church, but these are either not necessarily related to Christianity or even religion, or else understandable failings of trying to balance competing goals, that make these less applicable or less irksome.
C) Islam
1.It’s expansion by conquest, which is probably a result of
2. Elevating a flawed man to exemplar.
3. Tie between the people who say “You can’t understand the Koran unless you speak Arabic” (Possibly true in fine details, nonsense in broad strokes) and, probably consequently of this, the people who memorize large portions of the Koran in Arabic–without speaking Arabic.
B) Christianity
I cannot think of anything in particular that I find annoying about Christianity in general, and most of my interactions with Christianity happen to be with Catholics or with Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are really annoying because of their proselytizing activity. If you ever see a guy in a suit walking in a really rural area in the middle of Spanish summer (and they are wearing the jacket and the tie), you can guess with 95 % accuracy they are Jehovah’s Witnesses. They go and knock around on everybody’s doors, and try to talk to you about Jesus for hours. It is really hard to kick them out if you so much as look at them.
My major grudge against the Catholic Church is their support for Franco’s regime, and the fact that they haven’t acknowledged, to this day, that it was wrong. Also, they try to meddle into politics a bit too much, and the Spanish bishops are some of the most conservative in the church (Rouco Varela is a prominent member of the conservative faction).
C) Islam
I find practicing Muslims annoying in the same way I find vegans annoying, and I avoid social interactions with them, because social interactions usually involve food and drinks, and the kind of limitations that places on you are burdensome.
The other thing I find bothersome is when they pray in public places. One girl in my office would pray in the office, lay down a rug, and pray publicly. Everybody who was working or chatting felt weird about it, and it felt really uncomfortable.
A) It’s generally, anti-factual, poisonous, and very us-vs-them that serves as one more thing to divide all of us. It prevents progress when religious people feel that science is encroaching on their domain. I put a lot of stock in the saying that “For good people to do evil things, that takes religion.”
B) A), plus the grip it has on US politics.
C) A), plus the jihad stuff.
I’m not sure how to answer (A). Religion doesn’t really irk me. I am irked when non-religious things get treated like religions, though. For instance: sports fandom. How is that not idol worship?
B1) Replacement theology.
B2) God as therapist, which irks me even more than God as wish-granting genie.
B3) Mickey Mouse Bible study classes that ask you to reflect on how a (poorly translated) verse makes you feel rather than delving into what the verse really means.
Bonus: B4) Contemporary Christian music.
Double bonus: B5) Idol worship and pagan compromises.
C1) They’re doing ancient Near East religion better (more faithfully) than we Judeo-Christians are. I guess that’s not a point against Islam, though.
C2) Dubious claims of Ibrahimism, and about worshiping the same God as Judeo-Christians.
C3) Too many Muslim guys named Mohammed (or some variation).
*Note: I’m a Karaite Jew. And not a very good one.
As I discussed in a previous thread, the worst thing about religion is the belief that faith is a good thing. I think that faith is a necessary evil. No one can take the time and effort to verify the truth of every aspect of their lives, but it is a good thing to do such verification to the extent one can. Those religions that treat faith as a positive good cater to the irrational in all of us.
Shitpost proposal: sports winners aren’t declared until P-value requirements are met, reps increase until statistical significance emerges
None of this "oh the gold medal just so happened to win by 0.0001 s today but it could change on the next run!" nonsense.
(This mostly applies to “competitors are independently racing each other” type sports. Vs.-type sports should use more robust forms of sorting than single-elimination brackets)
I wish I could find it, but I recently read a piece from some stats geek website comparing the four major American sports leagues playoff systems in terms of how much results reflected actual superiority versus random chance.
The major verdict was that the NFL, NHL, and MLB playoffs were highly on the random chance side, but the NBA playoffs were mainly towards what he was calling the “Pre-determined” side, meaning that the team that is “supposed to win” statistically, nearly always does.
In practice, his suggestion was to reduce NBA playoff series from best of 7 to best of 5, because those extra games are largely unnecessary and don’t add any value.
Nooo, this would not only threaten baseball’s single-game wildcard, which I love, but even the 7 game World Series!
I don’t think that winners are about which team is objectively “best” in some abstruse statistical system, but about which team executes on the field better, in that moment. That’s what keeps the uncertainty. That’s where you get classics like 1960’s Game 7, or 2011’s Game 6, or 2014’s wild card. Single elimination brackets are fun, they’re not meant to be statistically valid!
But the problem is that many people seem to treat “championship winner” as synonymous with “best team” without entertaining any nuance in the discussion.
Baseball is probably the most egregious example. They play what, 160+ games? Having the best record after that is a very impressive feat… that nobody cares about. Instead, all the value and prestige is attached to having the best record in 10 or so games in one particular month where if you run into a hot pitcher you can be quickly eliminated due mainly to bad luck.
I prefer the European Soccer model, where sustained superior performance in the season is highly valued, and one particular tournament is also highly valued but for different reasons.
>But the problem is that many people seem to treat “championship winner” as synonymous with “best team” without entertaining any nuance in the discussion.
Well, yeah, fans are gonna be fanatical about their team, and will seize on any opportunity to brag. This is part of the fun. On the other extreme you’ll see people who dismiss championships entirely and focus on regular season performance. Often these people are fans of the Oakland A’s or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
>Baseball is probably the most egregious example. They play what, 160+ games? Having the best record after that is a very impressive feat… that nobody cares about. Instead, all the value and prestige is attached to having the best record in 10 or so games in one particular month where if you run into a hot pitcher you can be quickly eliminated due mainly to bad luck.
This is why I love the baseball playoffs most of all. The NBA playoffs – hell, the entire NBA season – is boring. It is known before the season even begins who the likely final teams will be, and upsets are vanishingly rare. Hockey is a bit better, football better still, but best of all is baseball.
Remember, one hot pitcher can’t sink your World Series chances outside an elimination game – and that is entirely in your control. Win your division, and you’re guaranteed at least 3 playoff games. Come up second and you still get a shot via the wild card, where yes, a hot pitcher can indeed shut you down (just ask the Pittsburgh Pirates). Otherwise, though, in baseball you need an entire team to carry you through to victory. Clayton Kershaw can’t pitch every game, the Mets lost the World Series despite having a rotation of Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, and Noah Syndergaard, and Madison Bumgarner is a legend because he was once able to put an entire team on his back and carry them to victory, against all odds.
Making things more statistically predictable would be better if championships were purely about which team is “better”, but that’s not at all why I enjoy sports. I like the competition, and I love nothing more than a good wild card game or Game 7 (I can’t believe we’ve had 3 Game 7s in 4 years in baseball, how lucky are we?). Doing away with those things and just going with regular season record or something would rob the world of a treasure.
As a Washington Capitals fan, my heart goes out to the Dodger fans. Is it reasonable to conclude that the Astros are glorious champions and the Dodgers just another pile of failures all because Yu Darvish had a horrible three innings (and may have been tipping his pitches)?
I don’t disagree that sports is about more than identifying the best team, but I still think that people who do care about identifying the best teams should put more stock in long-term rather than short-term success.
As an example, I vehemently oppose the attempts to create and expand a playoff system for college football. The value of college football is completely and totally divorced from the pursuit of identifying the best team, and the attempts to do so are making the sport less, not more, enjoyable. If I had my way, I’d go back to the pre-BCS bowl system, up to and including different polls declaring different teams the champion at the end of the year.
Sure, I agree with you – championships aren’t the sole criteria of determining the “best team,” otherwise we’d all be Yankees or Cardinals fans, God help us.
But to me, the “best team” debate is separate from the fun of championships. Championships are the top of the mountain, that’s what your team always aims for, the goal you organize everything around. Otherwise everything just becomes a complicated sort of exhibition match (which it basically is anyway, but you know what I mean).
“Best team” debates, on the other hand, are mostly fodder for barstool arguments, because there’s so many criteria to draw from. You can bring in overall records (and then argue about strength of schedule, the opposition, etc), number of championships, success relative to budget (a favorite of A’s fans), any number of things. That’s what makes for a fun beer argument.
But only declaring victors after a suitable number of trials would mean we never have another Game 7, which I think every thinking being would agree is a tragedy.
What’s so special about a Game 7?
Why not make it a Game 1 like the Super Bowl?
Eliminating the post-season basically just gives us a big best-of-160 round-robin style tournament. What’s so bad about that?
Snark aside, my issue with this is that you say “Every team aims for the championship” which is true, but also meaningless, because despite the occasional jock pundit insisting otherwise, there is no meaningful difference in how you attempt to build a great regular season team and how you attempt to build a get playoff team.
The difference between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners is simply bad luck. That’s all. The Cardinals didn’t do anything particularly special to build a “championship” team that the Mariners didn’t do in the 90s.
The problem with the baseball seven game series is that it’s almost too much of a compromise. If baseball did go to a single game deciding things, then I might buy your argument of “aiming for a championship” somehow being a distinct effort from aiming for “best team after 160 games.” Then teams would be invested to go all-in for a single great starting pitcher, etc.
My stance is that more reps are better at establishing confidence, so it’s more like either series would get longer, or the fractal structures of baseball itself should have more reps (more allowed outs/strikes/balls, etc.)
And it is more complicated for team-vs-team sports. I wouldn’t count series-games as single-elimination in the first place, anyways. Multiple matches between the same opponents is increasing reps to establish confidence, and the use of season play (hopefully with multiple matches for each combo) to determine entry into the tournament is also what I prefer, compared to say, entry into the championship tournament depends on doing well in qualifying single-elimination tournaments, a la the Koushien system.
Reposting from the end of the last culture war thread because I thought it was timely given the plug for Mastodon in the URL thread:
On the URL thread we talked about Mastodon. I was skeptical that Mastodon would be any more effective at controlling witches than Twitter or Reddit, but some including Mark Atwood insisted that was irrelevant, since the design of Mastodon enables witch containment while making witch hunts impossible.
Wil Wheaton was banned from Mastodon and then quit social media. Is this evidence Mastodon is not immune to witch hunts, or is this Mastodon working as intended, protecting women and transfolk who don’t feel safe around Wil’s toxic masculinity?
Also, h/t Plumber, Wil’s take on the events.
Is “banned from Mastodon” even a coherent thing? I haven’t actually used it but I thought the whole point of federation was that you couldn’t be banned from the whole thing (unless every admin coordinates to do so, anyway). If one instance tells you to take a hike you can just bounce to a different one. Won’t be connected to (all) the same people but still
It appears that he was banned from an instance (because the admin didn’t want to deal with the drama of hosting him) and he took that as a sign that it wasn’t any better platform than Twitter since angry mobs could still get their way. I think he could still join another instance, it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t want to after this experience.
But in terms of product quality, is “people were driven away because the experience made them miserable” really so much better than “people were banned?”
If I quit my job because I absolutely hate my boss and can’t stand going to work one more day, is that really so much different from being fired? Maybe a little as far as my ego is concerned, but from the boss’ perspective, probably not.
I think the point dodrian and Gobbobobble are making is that quitting because your boss makes you miserable without trying to transfer to a different boss first doesn’t really work as an indictment against the company. If you find the second boss is just as bad as the first, and even the third, well yeah, maybe the company is crap at management and you are right to leave. Even so, this is a qualitatively different situation than at your old workplace, where everyone’s boss was just the CEO and he fired people whose politics he didn’t like.
I’m not strictly trying to make a point either way.
I think that Mastodon has a better opportunity of being not completely awful — though a lot of Reddit is pretty toxic, there are a number of well moderated and respectful communities. It looks like Mastodon can emulate that, and take it in even better ways (note: I haven’t had any first-hand experience with Mastodon myself).
It’s definitely not a panacea, and Wheaton’s experience shows that it can fail in the same way as Twitter, even if he does technically have the option of trying again with a different host. If I were in his position I probably wouldn’t try either.
I think a high profile person like Wil Wheaton is maybe not a good test of Mastodon; it would seem that whatever “instance” he would sign up for (if he’s banned off this one, why not join another one instead?) would be subject to the same mobbing of anti-Wheaton/Wesley Crusher people, so that can’t really be a test of “can Joe Random be harassed off Mastodon completely?”
Though I’m not surprised the admins decided to give his account the chop, this is exactly what I imagined as worst-case scenario: mods/admins getting overwhelmed because of the amount of traffic and not able to keep the walled garden weeded and the gates locked. Once you hit high enough numbers, it doesn’t much matter if it’s only one area of the loosely federated grouping that is affected, that one goes down and the survivor(s) who flee elsewhere may be followed by pursuers willing to take down the next place of refuge.
Very much this. Back in the Usenet Days(*), I was one of the moderators of the Babylon 5 newsgroup, noteworthy for having J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5’s executive producer) as a regular participant. The level of drama associated with maintaining civil discussion involving A: a Genuine Hollywood Celebrity and B: any internet user who wants to show up, is extraordinary. The newsgroup for All Written Science Fiction Not By Robert Jordan (**), needed zero moderators. Keeping gun control politics out of the recreational shooting newsgroup, one moderator. We had nine.
I’m not sure how Twitter manages, other than the obvious “poorly”. But I’m not at all surprised that the solution designed by and for a bunch of congenial nerds and geeks, failed when extended to a Celebrity Geek.
* Dinosaurs roaming the earth, cars with proper tailfins, and no whippersnappers on my lawn, you know the drill.
** Yes, literally
There doesn’t seem to be a good way to make what Wheaton wants, which seems to be a site (1) which deplatforms Alex Jones and Trump for being bad, but (2) doesn’t allow people to decide Wheaton is bad and harass him, and (3) still has enough people Wheaton wants to talk to in order for him to enjoy it.
Sure there is. You just need it to be run by a petty Internet tyrant who’s sympathetic to Wheaton and unsympathetic to Jones and Trump.
Arguably, a site like that already exists, and it’s called wilwheaton.net.
That’s why I included condition (3), but maybe WilWheaton.net qualifies. 🙂
Fixed. (at least for Alex Jones, Trump gets a major exception ONLY because he’s President – if he had lost, and kept tweeting the way he has, I’d be willing to bet at least one social media platform would have suspended him by now)
Twitter didn’t deplatform Jones; that’s why Wheaton left it for Mastodon. Facebook, etc. did, but they aren’t sympathetic enough to Wheaton.
I mean Jones and Wheaton are very specific examples, but if you’re looking for major social media platforms run by petty tyrants that are generally unsympathetic to icky right-wing people but generally very sympathetic to SJW-aligned minor celebrities and still have lots of people to talk to… that describes, well, basically all of the major social media websites on the Internet.
Well, when I say “sympathetic” there I’m pointing to some pretty strong sympathies. Wheaton only gets half of what he wants if his platform of choice pads every press release with mushy social-justice platitudes and throws its right-wingers to the wolves at every whiff of outrage; he also wants to be shielded from people on his side in the culture war who’re calling him e.g. a transphobe to score points with their more radical peers. That’s not a mess that Facebook wants to stick its fingers in, but the mods of wilwheaton.net or a Wil Wheaton subreddit would probably be willing to.
If your Overton window’s so small that you can’t handle non-balkanized social media, then you need to balkanize your social media experience. But, y’know, we do know how to do that.
I think Wil’s goal is to find a place where people don’t get run off by angry mobs, not to find a place where only other people get run off by angry mobs.
…but also where Alex Jones gets run off by people who are absolutely not angry mobs.
Mastodon’s model seems to be well suited for that. Set up an instance or federated space or whatever they want to call it, whose target group is “left-leaning but not Hard SJW nerds and geeks who want polite conversation”, and that should add up to plenty of people who Wheaton will want to talk with and vice versa but no Jones, Trump, or harassers.
Implementation will have the problem that any such space will actively attract geek-adjacent hard SJWs who want to harass their less valiant and committed colleagues, and once Wil joins, a collection of specific Wheaton-harassers as well. It sounds like it was the latter that broke the current moderation team, but if they couldn’t handle that I’m not confident of their long-term viability against the generic SJW griefers. Good moderation is hard to sustain.
As far as I understand, the problem of the moderators was that they got too many reports of Wheaton. A simple solution to that for a moderator is to automatically ignore any reports against Wheaton (or anyone who is getting mobbed at the moment).
Good moderation is hard to sustain, but it is plausible. Identifying and booting harassers is the way to go a lot of the time.
How much of this is Wil Wheaton taking a stand against Alex Jones and how much of it is Wil Wheaton not liking Social media dynamics otherwise and using it as an excuse to remove himself?
I think “virtue signalling” is over-used, but it was pretty much invented for this sort of statement, where someone makes a show of an otherwise cost-less and ineffective action ostensibly for some cause–and just happens to get themselves widely (relatively) discussed for it.
I thought it was doing something expensive and without direct benefit in order to send a hard to fake message of dedication to some set of values. So for example a woman shaving her head and donating the hair to makes wigs for people with cancer would be virtue signaling. If it is cheap, much less cost-less, then it doesn’t make for much of a signal.
That Amber Enderton piece is challenging. Apparently, she feels that trans women need particular consideration ( and so, for example, a transwoman shouldn’t be reported to Mastodon for “bofa-ing” a demi-celebrity), but IIUC, it’s also wrong to try to track which women are also trans-women. (I guess you could research whether someone is publicly trans before taking offense at internet pranks – maybe that’s what Enderton expects of trans allies).
It’s ironic that other than being friends with Chris Hardwick, the major reason it’s apparently unsafe to talk about World of Warcraft with Wheaton is that he seems to have tried his best to be an opponent to the advocates of ethics in online recreation journalism. As a result, he apparently endorsed Randi Harper’s blocklist and Brianna Wu’s candidacy without realizing that they were apparently blacklisted for crimes against SJ.*
* Note: I don’t know what Harper and Wu did, and don’t mean to imply that they’re either fine or awful.
This story came from an old (internet age) Chinese meme that came from a reality TV series where kids from a rich urban family in a city are exchanged with kids from a poor rural living in a village.
The meme itself is just from the overreaction from one of the boys, but what was more interesting was some controversy the show was facing.
There was some fairly typical reality TV controversy where some people complained that some of the interactions were either induced by the film crew or directors, and that they purposely edited the month long feed in a way to only showcase the narrative they wanted to tell.
Another was not so typical – as part of the direction, it was meant that this exchange reveal to the kids some greater truth and cause both sides to come to a better understanding of each other. However, what tended to happen was that the rich kids did not really change much such as being more grateful or humble or something. The poor kids though, often had some serious “withdraw” symptoms as they got used to the luxury they had during the exchange and did not cope well to reverting back to their poorer lifestyle. After some cases where they found previous participants having ran away from their home and begging in the city refusing to go back, the show was canceled (I think it was only temporarily).
Could high-speed, autonomous taxis replace short-distance passenger planes?
I define a “high-speed, autonomous taxi” as a passenger vehicle with space for 2 – 6 humans and optimized for 100 mph speed, and I define “short-distance” routes as being 100-300 miles long.
Assume that in the future, only autonomous vehicles will be allowed to drive on major highways. The machines would be capable of superhuman levels of coordination, making it possible for them to do things like drive nearly bumper-to-bumper at high speeds without risk of crashing, thus sharply increasing roadway capacity. Superior reaction times would also allow them to drive safely at speeds few humans can, like 100 mph. This makes me wonder if autonomous taxis, specialized for plying 100-300 mile routes at high speeds, could replace passenger planes by beating them on a combination of factors including fare price, travel times, and convenience.
Let me use the example of a San Francisco to Bakersfield journey, which is 283 miles by road, to address the last two of those factors. According to a travel website, a flight between the two cities would take 1 hour and 19 minutes, but that doesn’t include the time spent getting to and from each airport, or getting THROUGH each airport (the TSA checkpoint is the biggest time waster). Adding two hours for this would probably reflect the actual “travel time” if one made the journey by air, upping it to 3 hours and 19 minutes.
The “100 mph autonomous car” would cover the 283 miles in the same amount of time once you factor in the early and late portions of the route spent driving slowly on non-highway roads: The car would pick you up in front of your San Francisco house and drive slowly until it exited your neighborhood and reached the highway, and at the end of the trip it would also spend time driving slowly as it wove its way through downtown traffic to your Bakersfield hotel.
Second, the autonomous taxi’s daily schedule would be far more flexible than the plane’s: Instead of there being only one or two flights per day on the San Francisco-Bakersfield route–possibly at inconvenient times–autonomous taxis might be available to make the run every two hours. There would also be far fewer other passengers in the car than on the plane for you to deal with. You might even have the vehicle to yourself.
Even if a ticket on an autonomous taxi were more expensive than a seat on a plane, it would be worth it for many reasons.
High-speed, autonomous taxis sound so obviously superior, and the buzz about their potential is so strangely absent, that I fear there might be some serious flaw in my reasoning, which is why I’d like other people here to give me their thoughts. Underdeveloped counterarguments I’ve already come up with are:
1) Even if the highways only had autonomous cars on them, most of those vehicles would be performing non-urgent or minimally-time-sensitive runs, like delivering a load of merchandise to Wal-Mart, so they would drive at lower speeds to conserve fuel. This would physically prevent the taxis from reaching 100 mph. Alternatively, one lane on each highway could be reserved for 100 mph vehicles, but depending on how high the volume of said traffic was, the costs of road maintenance might not justify the benefits.
2) It might be that a car’s road noise increases exponentially as the car’s speed increases linearly (I know that wind resistance has this relationship). If so, then people living near highways might successfully petition the government to block 100 mph lanes. Could someone help me quantify this? Assume that the autonomous taxis have electric engines.
3) The faster you travel in a car, the more turbulent it is when the wheels go over potholes, road debris like small rocks, or dips in the surface of the road itself. Maybe at 100 mph, the ride gets unbearable for the average human. Again, I’ve never driven this fast, so I wouldn’t know.
I’d really appreciate feedback to develop this idea. Thanks.
You make a good case, assuming that a) wait times at airports do not improve, and b) there are no substantial legal or technological impediments to autonomous … automobiles. Autonomobiles?
Anyway, you can also discount the slow city time of the auto taxi from your comparison, since I expect it is more common to live close to a highway than to an airport, so that’s basically a wash, or worse, from the air travel perspective.
Uh, no. Unless you are traveling on really poor roads or in a really poor car, but I’ve done 90+ in Wyoming (an old native word meaning “nothing here).
People don’t like living next to airports, either, although there are more highways than airports. I think some thick walls around the highway (common in urban areas) would mitigate sound adequately, and it comes out better in the comparison to being in a flight path.
I think the real problem would be those little towns that force traffic to slow down to 45 as the highway passes through in order to make money off of speeding tickets and big gulps (I’ve also done 90+ in California).
I’m not sure this is true. Maybe for some shipped goods, but I think there would be economic factors incentivizing fast transport if it were possible to do so safely. On a lot of California highways, trucks are required to drive slower and keep to the right most lanes already.
I don’t see any of those objections being anything like the novelty and perceived unsafety of self-driven autos as factors to overcome.
That depends on what the numbers actually are, of course, but I assume it wouldn’t be much more than driving oneself is, which comes out favorably when carpooling a family, at least.
On the other hand, if I own a car then I’ve already payed the big costs of buying and insuring it. Marginal fuel and maintenance can be pretty cheap.
Rental companies keep their fleets new – one or two years old at most – presumably because people don’t want to use older cars. If everyone is relying on renting autonomous cars they won’t have as long lives or resale value. The cost of the car will have to be priced into a trip in a much bigger way than someone using their family car to take an extra trip.
I’m not sure that the distances you’re talking about pencil out with the non-autonomous vehicles of today. Are there a lot of people who are taking the Bakersfield-SF flight because they’re in Bakersfield and want to get to something in SF? Or are they in Bakersfield and want to go across the country, so they’re connecting to a long-haul flight in SF?
I’m sure there are some of the former, but I suspect that most of the money for that flight is coming from the latter.
In most of the developed world outside the US, there already is a way to travel between two cities ~300 miles apart in ~3 hours door-to-door, about a dozen times a day, for about the same price as a flight or cheaper: the train.
This proposal suffers from the same major difficulty (imo) that proposals for high speed rail etc does with regards to “improving” on planes: Terrorism.
The main hassle and time waster in airplanes is the checkpoints. Without those you could simply walk onto the plane as you do a train. But we have terror checkpoints for planes because 9/11 and other highjackings pre 9/11. Guess what are actually super easy targets? High speed rail and a proposed high speed highway. The highway is extremely vulnerable. A few boulders that an adult male could toss onto a highway would cause a 300+ car pile up if they are indeed traveling bumper to bumper. This is just another 9/11 on a roadway, and every roadway is vulnerable. High speed rail has the same problem, but only 1 train will get derailed, but also has the issue of not being convenient.
Thus, somewhat counter-intuitively, for faster travel you always are going to want to be in the air, otherwise a rando can result in massive death with stone age weaponry.
Last minute reminder for Melbourne, Australia combined LW/SSC meetup on tonight (Friday 7th September) from 6pm. See the Facebook group for the details: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne
There was a discussion a few weeks back about the fifth amendment and when it is applicable. It got me thinking about the standard recommendations surrounding the fifth amendment: Never talk to the police, immediately ask for a lawyer etc. What I’m wondering is is this actually good advice in all situations?
Here’s a hypothetical. Your wife is murdered. You know that you are not the culprit. You are motivated to find the killer. Isn’t it best not to plead the fifth in this scenario even though it’s possible you will be suspected of the crime. For one thing, you don’t want to give the police reason to suspect you, and for another you legitimately want to help the police catch the person who did commit the crime.
Maybe this is obvious in which case ignore me, but the advice about the fifth that I usually see from lawyers online is essentially that you should always plead the fifth, so I just wanted to check my intuitions on this.
I just finished reading The Essential Gandhi. It appears to me that Mahatma Gandhi had an unusual combination of very good and very bad traits. I’d like to hear what others think of him.
First the good traits:
1) He believed very strongly in non-violence. He led India to independence over a few decades with apparently zero cases of violent uprising. If India instead had an armed revolt, there might have been millions of dead. Gandhi also created a practical template for civil disobedience, copied successfully by Martin Luther King.
2) Gandhi clearly had great political skills, with the charisma to lead the Indians with his vision of non-violent resistance.
3) He seemed to be totally sincere when he claimed not to have harsh feelings for his opponents. He certainly thought the British to be morally wrong in their domination of India, but he didn’t blame any individual British for their actions. This helped him immensely in the political sphere, where he could have friends on the opposing side, greatly helping him to get sympathy.
Secondly, the bad traits:
4) He was against physical pleasure. He became celibate in his 30’s, and considered this to a great triumph over his sexual impulses, even though he was happily married. He was against contraceptives because no one should yield to sexual impulses except to have a family. He believed liquor stores should be banned. He stated that the pain caused by over-eating was a good thing, in that it discouraged the enjoyment of food.
5) He considered accumulating money to be a bad thing. He lumped making money with physical pleasure. He believed that eliminating poverty in India would result from backing away from the acquisitive instinct, and no large businesses. Instead national self-sufficiency was his watchword. Hence the symbolism of the spinning wheel.
6) Gandhi was obsessed with the principle of non-violence to the point of inanity. In the late 1930’s he recommended that the Jews on Germany use his method of non-violent resistance to the Nazis.
Gandhi was the right person for the right time. His principle of non-violence and his great political skills resulted in the freedom of India from Britain. At another point in history against another opponent, passive non-violence would likely have not achieved the desired result, and just gotten him killed. If Gandhi had been an Indian King in an earlier age, his reign would likely have been one of terrible despotism and economic decline. Even under the facts that existed, India would have done much better after independence if they hadn’t been influenced by Gandhi’s terrible economic ideas. India mostly ignored his ideas on non-violence and instead took up Gandhi’s poor economics.