[ACC Entry] Does The Education System Adequately Serve Advanced Students?

“What do America’s brightest students hear? Every year, across the nation, students who should be moved ahead at their natural pace of learning are told to stay put. Thousands of students are told to lower their expectations, and put their dreams on hold. Whatever they want to do, their teachers say, it can wait.” – A Nation Deceived, p.3
“There is an apparent preference among donors for studying the needs and supporting the welfare of the weak, the vicious, and the incompetent, and a negative disregard of the highly intelligent, leaving them to “shift for themselves.” Hollingworth, 1926
1. Eager to Learn and Underachieving
Pretend you’re a teacher. With 25 students, who gets your attention during class?
There’s the kid who ask for it, whose hand is constantly up. There’s also the quiet kid in the corner who never says a word, but has been lost in math since October, who will fail if you don’t do something. There’s the student in the middle of the pack, flowing along. Finally, there’s the kid who finishes everything quickly. She’s looking around and wondering, what am I supposed to do now?
In a survey of teachers from 2008, just 23% reported that advanced students were a top priority for them, while 63% reported giving struggling students in their classes the most attention. A 2005 study found the same trend in middle schools, where struggling students receive the bulk of instructional modification and special arrangements. This was true even while 73% agreed that advanced students were too often bored and under-challenged in school. While teachers, it seems, are sympathetic to the smart bored kid, that’s just not a priority for them.
This isn’t to blame teachers who are under all sorts of pressure to carry low-performing students over the threshold and who, in any event, are only trying to do what’s best for their kids. Which is the most urgent concern? If you don’t equip a kid with the skills they need, next year’s class might be a disaster for them. Or maybe they’ll fail out of school. And behavior problems? Often those begin with academic struggles. Gifted children, on the other hand — they’re on the way to becoming gifted adults. They can take care of themselves, for a minute, the logic goes. More often than not, the teacher will encourage the early finisher to go read a book, or start homework, or do anything at all while the teacher works to help the quiet, lost kid in the corner.
If the kids are just a little bored, that’s nothing strange. It’s hard to find someone who wasn’t bored in school sometimes. For many top students, already poised for achievement, this turns out just fine. And yet, there are persistent stories of how the lack of challenge can turn into something more serious.
One version of the story goes like this: from a young age, a student finds the work in school easy. It doesn’t take long for them to expect school to be easy for them — it becomes a point of pride. Over years of floating through school, an identity takes hold. Then, one day, maybe after years of schooling, something finally becomes challenging for the student… but there’s nothing nice about this challenge. The challenge is now a threat. The student begins to find school challenging, and their world falls apart. They feel isolated and misunderstood at school. They lash out. They hate it, and they can’t wait to get out.
When we asked Reddit users and blog readers to describe their experience of school, we heard versions of this story:
- Miserable waste of time, was almost never offered opportunities to learn. Largely ignored teachers and read books during class. I felt like it was a profound injustice that I was punished for doing so. I now have kids of my own and will be home-schooling them.
- I was bored. The pace was too slow and work was not interesting. Being forced by law to get up early and go somewhere to learn things I already know means permanent and firm dislike.
- I went to local public schools for kindergarten through high school, and the experience wasn’t good. Academically, the classes were slow and poorly taught. Even the AP classes were taught at the speed of the slowest student, which made the experience excruciating. The honors and regular classes were even worse: I was consistently one or more grades ahead of the rest of the class in every non-AP class except honors math. I learned not to bother studying or doing homework even in the AP classes which probably wasn’t great for my work ethic.
The stories of student pain and underachievement in school get more intense as we consider cases of extremely precocious children. The pressures on the student increase, and without help a student often experiences isolation from their peers and a whole other host of difficult feelings. Miraca Gross studied students like these in Australia and found that precocious students were often suffering in silence. Speaking particularly about precocious students who underachieve, she writes:
The majority of the extremely gifted young people in my study state frankly that for substantial periods in their school careers they have deliberately concealed their abilities or significantly moderate their scholastic achievement in an attempt to reduce their classmates’ and teachers’ resentment of them. In almost every case, the parents of children retained in the regular classroom with age peers report that the drive to achieve, the delight in intellectual exploration, and the joyful seeking after new knowledge, which characterized their children in the early years, has seriously diminished or disappeared completely. These children display disturbingly low levels of motivation and social self-esteem. They are also more likely to report social rejection by their classmates and state that they frequently underachieve in attempts to gain acceptance by age peers and teachers. Unfortunately, rather than investigating the cause of this, the schools attended by these children have tended to view their decreased motivation, with the attendant drop in academic attainment, as indicators that the child has “leveled out” and is no longer gifted.
What do we make of these stories? How common are such experiences?
From the literature on “gifted underachievement” we get partial confirmation — underachievement is a real phenomenon, supported by numerous case studies. According to a survey of various school practitioners, underachievement is the top concern when it comes to gifted students. By definition, advanced students are only a small percent of each student body, so few are affected in any given place, but on a national scale it becomes a more serious problem.
This is not just a problem for the affluent. It has persistent impacts on Black students, poor students, and students who are learning English, who are less often recommended for gifted programs or special accommodations. Here’s one way this manifests itself: in one study, 44% of poor students identified as gifted in reading in 1st Grade were no longer academically exceptional by 5th Grade. For higher-income families, only 31% of 1st Graders experience this slide.
The lack of attention to this group extends to the research. It’s difficult to pin down the number of students impacted. While underachievement is a real phenomenon, current research doesn’t tell us very much about the factors contributing to gifted underachievement. What studies have been done tend to focus almost entirely on things like whether students with ADHD or unsupportive families underachieve, rather than looking at controllable factors like the sort of teaching students experience in school.
Schools are the institutions in charge of educating kids. Those who rush into school, eager to learn, should not walk out feeling rebuffed and ignored. This is doubly true for talented kids from at-risk populations, who may not have the support structure outside of school to ensure their success if school has no time for them. It’s clear, though, that we cannot degrade the experience of other students to help those who already have an academic leg up. Is there a feasible approach to address this problem without making things worse?
We have good reason to think that personalized attention makes a huge difference to a student’s learning. Research suggests that tutoring that supplements a student’s coursework is a very effective educational intervention. Benjamin Bloom caught people’s attention with the idea of a 2 standard deviation effect in the 1980s. More recent research has lowered that sky-high estimate to more realistic numbers, and a meta-analysis found an effect size of 0.36, still a powerful impact, enough to take a student from the 50th percentile of achievement to the 64th.
If supplemental tutoring works, the dream goes, what if we replaced classroom work entirely with tutoring? Can’t we just do that for gifted underachievers and precocious students? We have tantalizing success stories of this kind in the education for precocious children. In a famous case, John Stuart Mill‘s father decided that the philosophy of utilitarianism needed an advocate, and planned a demanding course for him. Mill didn’t underachieve: he learned Greek at age 3, Latin at age 8, and flourished as a philosopher. László Polgár declared he had discovered the secret of raising “geniuses” and went about showing it by tutoring his daughters in chess from the age of 3. It’s hard to argue with his results: two grandmasters and an international master, one of whom became the 8th ranked chess player in the world and the only woman ever to take a game off the reigning world champion.
Though this sort of tutoring seems like a dream come true for underachieving gifted students, in practice it’s a non-starter in schools. (It lives on in homeschooling, to an extent). In a world where schools are struggling to help every kid learn to read, the ethics of only assigning tutors to gifted students is dubious and almost certainly a political impossibility. The cost of assigning a tutor to every child, meanwhile, would do something special to property taxes. This simple answer, then, can lead to a clearer understanding of the complexity of educational questions: It’s possible to focus on simple practices that work while disregarding nonacademic concerns and political feasibility.
To be useful, educational ideas should be effective, politically feasible, and economical. If tutoring for gifted underachievers isn’t workable, might there be some other way to approximate the benefits of personal, human attention? Here are three of the most common tools that advocates for gifted education propose:
- Grouping students of the same age in classes according to their abilities, i.e. tracking (National Association for Gifted Children)
- Accelerating students through the curriculum according to their readiness, ignoring age or grade level (A Nation Deceived)
- Using personalization software to replace a human tutor (How Khan Academy Will Help Find The Next Einstein)
What follows is an evaluation of how promising each of these tools is, both in theory and in practice.
2. Ability Grouping (a.k.a Tracking)
The case for placing students of similar abilities together in a classroom seems like it ought to be as simple as the case for tutoring. Teachers will be more effective if their students have similar pacing needs. So, group kids who need more time in one class and those who need less time in another. It’s not tutoring, but it should be the next best thing.
Things in education research are rarely that simple, though.
Bob Slavin, a psychologist who studies education, is one of the most-cited education researchers around. He seems like a compulsively busy fellow. He writes, he runs research centers, he designs programs for schools. (He blogs.) A journalist from The Guardian once asked Slavin for his likes and dislikes, and in case you were wondering he likes work and dislikes complacency.
In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Slavin performed a series of meta-analyses of the existing literature on tracking and between-class ability grouping. Overall, he found no significant benefits from ability grouping, even for “top track” students across elementary, middle, and high schools.
But the other surprising finding of Slavin’s was that nobody was academically hurt by ability grouping — not even the lowest track students. Slavin argued that when you consider all the non-academic concerns, the scales weigh in favor of detracking, i.e. avoiding ability grouping.
What are those non-academic concerns? In the conclusion of his review of the evidence from elementary schools, he writes:
“Ability grouping plans in all forms are repugnant to many educators, who feel uncomfortable making decisions about elementary-aged students that could have long-term effects on their self-esteem and life chances. In desegregated schools, the possibility that ability grouping may create racially identifiable groups or classes is of great concern.” (p.327)
That’s Slavin’s view. So, where is the debate?
One thing that is decidedly not up for debate in the literature is that Slavin’s non-academic concerns are real. Opponents and defenders of tracking alike agree that low-track classes are often chaotic, poorly taught environments where bad behavior is endemic, and that this is a major problem. Tom Loveless is a contemporary defender of tracking, and writes that “even under the best of conditions, low tracks are difficult classrooms. The low tracks that focus on academics often try to remediate through dull, repetitious seatwork.” Jeannie Oakes made a name for herself by carefully documenting the lousiness of a lot of low track classes.
Some tracked schools seem to have done better with their low tracks. Gamoran, an opponent of tracking, speaks highly of how some Catholic schools handle lower tracks. Gutierrez identifies several tracked schools with strong commitments to helping students across the school advance in mathematics, and concludes that “tracking is not the pivotal policy on which student advancement in mathematics depends.” Making these experiences better is an important goal. These difficult dynamics are a genuine and widespread issue, though, and educators are rightly concerned about them.
Slavin’s concerns about exacerbating racism in schools are relatively uncontroversial as well. It’s not so much that race is a factor in track placement. Using a large nationally representative sample and controlling for prior achievement, Lucas and Gamoran found that race wasn’t a factor in track placement. (Though Dauber et al, found that race was a factor in track placement in Baltimore schools, so maybe sometimes racism is a factor in placement.)
But because of existing achievement gaps between e.g. Black and white students, there’s the potential in a racially mixed school that ability groups will effectively sort Black students into the lowest track and expose them to a lot of dynamics that are difficult to quantitatively measure but frequently discussed in education. A school where being Black is associated with poor performance and misbehavior will, according to many educators and researchers, lead to lower expectations and academic self-esteem for all Black students.
(Good news for people who like bad news: school segregation is getting worse, so the interaction between tracking and race is getting better.)
The main controversy surrounds Slavin’s claims about the academic impact of ability grouping. His meta-analyses were part of an extended back-and-forth with Chen-Lin & James Kulik, who wrote several competing analyses on the ability grouping literature. Slavin and the Kuliks each criticized the other’s methodology, but the core point the Kuliks made was that ability grouping did have positive effects on gifted students as long as curriculum was enhanced or accelerated to match, and that this typically did happen in dedicated gifted and talented programs. The Kuliks pointed out that both they and Slavin largely agreed on the data both analyzed, but that Slavin excluded studies of gifted programs from his research while the Kuliks made those studies a focus.
Tom Loveless, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, summarized one important aspect of their dispute, which is that their debate centers more on values than their read of the extant evidence:
Slavin and Kulik are more sharply opposed on the tracking issue than their other points of agreement would imply. Slavin states that he is philosophically opposed to tracking, regarding it as inegalitarian and anti-democratic. Unless schools can demonstrate that tracking helps someone, Slavin reasons, they should quit using it. Kulik’s position is that since tracking benefits high achieving students and harms no one, its abolition would be a mistake (p.17)
Betts notes the studies the Kuliks and Slavin reviewed in their meta-analyses had some flaws, with relatively small N and non–nationally representative data. Using more nationally representative samples, a number of researchers (Hoffer, Gamoran and Mare, Betts and Shkolnik raise questions about the results of these papers. And there was also a recent big meta-meta-analysis that found no benefits for between-class grouping, echoing Slavin, but that did find benefits for special grouping for gifted students, echoing the Kuliks.
Just to mess with everybody, Figlio and Page argue that by attracting stronger students to the school (because parents seek tracking) students in low-tracks benefit, secondarily.
So, in summary, what should we make of all this? Betts, an economist, says in a review of the literature that when it comes to the average impact of tracking or the distribution of achievement “this literature does not provide compelling evidence.” Loveless doesn’t disagree, but notes that for high achievers, the situation is clearer:
“The evidence does not support the charge that tracking is inherently harmful, and there is no clear evidence that abandoning tracking for heterogeneously grouped classes would provide a better education for any student. This being said, tracking’s ardent defenders cannot call on a wealth of research to support their position either. The evidence does not support the claim that tracking benefits most students or that heterogeneous grouping depresses achievement. High achieving students are the exception. For them, tracked classes with an accelerated or enriched curriculum are superior to heterogeneously grouped classes.” (p.22)
At the end of the day, all academic impacts of tracking are mediated by teaching and the curriculum. If a teacher doesn’t change what they teach or how they teach it, no grouping decision will help or hurt a student academically in a significant way. Tracking only could benefit gifted students if it came with some sort of curricular modification.
This is a conclusion with wide-reaching support. Even Slavin, who so staunchly opposed conventional ability grouping, was extremely impressed by something called the Joplin Plan, which involves three core features:
- Grouping students based on reading ability, regardless of grade level
- Regular testing and regrouping of students on the basis of the tests
- A different curriculum for each group of students
Slavin, the Kuliks, and everyone else seemed to agree that students in the plan — at all ability levels — tended to get 2-3 months ahead of students in typical programs over a year of instruction. The Joplin plan involves ability grouping — the good kind of ability grouping.
So in 1986, when the Baltimore School Superintendent turned to Bob Slavin to design a program that would improve the city’s most dysfunctional schools, guess how Slavin grouped students?
Slavin worked with research scientist Nancy Madden (they’re married) to design Success for All for Baltimore, and it’s a prominent program in the school improvement world, implemented in thousands of schools and spreading. Those three features of the Joplin plan — assessment, regrouping along the lines of ability and targeted teaching — are core features of their program.
Success for All isn’t the only example of a successful curriculum implementing these ideas. Direct Instruction was created by Siegfried Engelmann and Wesley Becker in the 1960s, and it also groups students according to their current levels in reading and math while frequently reassessing and regrouping. DI has a strong body of research supporting its efficacy (for one, it was the winner of the famous-in-education Follow Through experiment), but fell largely out of favor outside of remedial classrooms. In early 2018, a new meta-analysis spanning 50 years of research reinvigorated conversation around Direct Instruction. It found an average effect size of 0.51 to 0.66 in English and math over 328 studies (p<0.001), — strong evidence that the program works.
While its effect on student performance is rarely disputed, the program remains controversial. Historian of education Jack Schneider writes: “Direct Instruction works, and I’d never send my kids to a school that uses it. The program narrows the aims of education and leaves little room for creativity, spontaneity and play in the classroom. Although test scores may go up, the improvement is not without a cost.” Ed Realist worries that its pedagogy is unsavory, has not been shown to work for older students, that wealthier parents are voting with their feet against the curriculum, and that DI could exacerbate gaps between students. Supporters, by contrast, paint the picture of a robust, effective system that has been ignored and disregarded.
Success for All and Direct Instruction are not simple programs for schools to adopt. Implementing them amounts to a major organizational change, and pushes at the extremely resilient notion that children in school should be grouped by their ages. Comprehensive ability grouping programs such as these seem to work, but in practice they are rarely used.
3. Acceleration
Forget the comprehensive approach, then. Does it work to simply move an individual student (e.g. an underchallenged and frustrated student) through the curriculum at whatever pace seems to make sense?
There are a few different ways schools can help some students access the curriculum more quickly. A kid can skip a full grade, or several grades in extreme cases. They can stay in their grade for some classes, but join higher grade levels for some parts of the day. They might be assigned to two classes in one year (e.g. Algebra 1 and Geometry). Or, in some cases, a young student might start school at an even younger age than is typical.
If a child is ready for a higher level within a subject and studies it instead of the lower level, it’s almost a given that they’ll learn more. The real research questions are (a) from an academic standpoint whether accelerated children do tend to be ready, or if they do poorly in classes post-acceleration) and (b) whether acceleration exposes students to non-academic harm (e.g. stress, demotivation, loss of love for subject, poor self-esteem).
The Study of Mathematically Precocious Youth (SMPY) is an ongoing longitudinal study examining thousands of mathematically gifted students. In one SMPY study, researchers compared the professional STEM accomplishments of mathematically gifted students who skipped a grade to those who remained at grade level. They found that, controlling for a student’s academic profile in a pretty sophisticated way, students who skipped a grade tended to be ahead of the non-skippers in terms of degrees earned, publications, citations accrued, and patents received. From this work it seems skipping a grade in the SMPY cohort did nothing to hurt a kid’s learning or enthusiasm for their passions.
Acceleration has been one of the focuses of SMPY studies. A 1993 piece about SMPY findings reported “there is no evidence that acceleration harms willing students either academically or psychosocially.” This is supported by various meta-analyses, going back to the 1984 Kulik & Kulik paper and confirmed by more recent work such as a 2011 analysis of existing studies. Beyond the “does no harm” findings, these meta-analyses also report academic benefits to students.
It can be confusing, when reading these studies, to keep track of just how gifted the students happen to be. For example, SMPY has studied five cohorts so far, ranging from students who assessed in the top 3% to those who assessed in the top 0.01%. As we consider students farther away from the mean of achievement, the need for acceleration becomes more acute.
Lots of teachers encounter “1 in 100” students every year, but the education of “off the charts” students is necessarily more a matter of feel than policy. Still, there are success stories to learn from, and they show a remarkable sensitivity to both the academic and social well-being of the student.
Terence Tao is a famous success story of this kind. He surprised his parents by discovering how to read before turning two, and as a child he started climbing through math at a blistering rate. He was identified as profoundly gifted from a young age, and his education was carefully tracked by Miraca Gross as part of her longitudinal study of profoundly gifted children:
His parents investigated a number of local schools, seeking one with a principal who would have the necessary flexibility and open-mindedness to accept Terry within the program structure they had in mind. …
This set the pattern for the ‘integrated,’ multi-grade acceleration program which his parents had envisaged and which was adopted, after much thought and discussion, by the school. By early 1982, when Terry was 6 years 6 months old, he was attending grades 3, 4, 6 and 7 for different subjects. On his way through school, he was able to work and socialize with children at each grade level and, because he was progressing at his own pace in each subject, without formal “grade-skipping,” gaps in his subject knowledge were avoided.“
His education continued in much the same fashion, culminating in a Ph.D. by the age of 21 and a remarkable and balanced life since. He has since given his own advice on gifted education.
Given the success of acceleration, are we accelerating enough? On the one hand, it appears that acceleration is a widely used tool for giving gifted students what they need. When looking at the top 1 in 10000 students in terms of mathematical ability as identified by the SMPY, nearly half of the group skipped grades, and almost all of them had some form of acceleration, whether that meant advanced classes, early college placement, or other tools. About two-thirds reported being satisfied with their acceleration, rating it favorably across many categories:
[Source: SMPY]
The dissatisfied third of those 1 in 10000 students, for the most part, reported wishing they had been offered more acceleration. And advocates for gifted education strongly endorse the notion that acceleration is under-used. A Nation Deceived is premised on this idea — though besides for “more” the report doesn’t get specific concerning how many students ought to be accelerated, and the report mostly makes a cultural argument in favor of acceleration, citing stories like Martin Luther King Jr. graduating high school at 15.
We wanted to know more about how educators think about acceleration, so we surveyed (via twitter) twenty-one teachers, academic coaches, tutors and administrators. The survey prompted educators to respond to the following scenario:
In your school there is currently a 1st Grader who does math above grade level, e.g. he performs long division in his head. His parents initiated contact with the teacher after hearing their child complain that math at school was boring. They’re concerned that he isn’t being challenged. The classroom teacher knows that he is above grade-level in math, and is trying to meet his needs in class. The parents, however, do not think the current situation is working. The teacher reports that the student is difficult to engage during math class, and that sometimes he misbehaves during math.
From their responses, it certainly seems that acceleration was on the table, but almost always the last option after a number of in-class or non-classroom options (e.g. after school clubs) were explored. That acceleration in math should be a “break in case of emergency” response is also the line offered by the National Council of Teachers in Math: tracking is morally indefensible, acceleration should be viewed with suspicion but can sometimes be appropriate.
In many ways, mainstream education is living in Bob Slavin’s world. He was a leading opponent of tracking, but was impressed by certain forms of ability grouping. He took the research on ability grouping that actually works (through assessment, frequent regrouping, and curricular modification) and used it to create a program for failing schools. He expresses suspicion about acceleration of gifted students in general, but agrees that at times it is a useful and necessary tool. If you broach the conversation about acceleration with your child’s teachers, you might hear some version of Bob Slavin’s take.
There is more to say about where this skepticism comes from. But it’s important to note that just because a student could be accelerated doesn’t always mean that they should. While some gifted students fit the profile we sketched above — frustrated with school, bored and underchallenged, and finding it hard to connect to peers — many equally capable students are happy in their school lives. (We heard some, but not many, happy stories from online commenters.) If a child is happy and successful without acceleration, they are likely to remain happy and successful regardless of whether they are accelerated, and if they don’t want to accelerate, it should not be forced on them. At least some of the suspicion towards acceleration comes from parents who inappropriately push schools to accelerate their happy, satisfied children.
Acceleration is also not the only option. There is much more to learn than is taught in regular courses. Even in a normal class, a well-designed curriculum or an experienced teacher can create “extensions” to the main activity, so that students who are ready for more have something valuable to engage with. Enhancement or exposure to new, similar topics can serve students as well. A student who has jumped ahead in arithmetic may be entranced by a glance at Pascal’s triangle and number theory. One who is fascinated by English might find similar joy in learning Spanish or Chinese. Both of these, alongside acceleration, follow a simple principle: if a child wants to learn more and is able to do so, let them learn more. Overall, the balance of evidence suggests that acceleration is a practical and resource-effective way to help gifted, underchallenged students flourish in schools.
4. Educational Goals in Conflict
Through acceleration, tutoring, or ability grouping, some kids could learn more. Why aren’t schools aggressively pursuing that? Shouldn’t they be working to teach kids as much as possible? Isn’t that what a school supposed to do? That educators are skeptical of ability grouping or acceleration can be maddening from the perspective of learning maximization: Why are schools leaving learning on the table?
Here’s something we don’t talk about nearly enough: schools are simply not in the learning-maximization business. It turns out that parents, taxpayers and politicians call on schools to perform many jobs. At times, there are trade-offs between the educational goals schools are asked to pursue, and educators are forced to make tough choices.
Historian David Labaree has one way of thinking about these conflicting educational goals, which he expands on at length in Someone Has to Fail. For Labaree, there are three competing educational goals that are responsible for creating system-wide tensions:
- democratic equality (“education as a mechanism for producing capable citizens”)
- social efficiency (“education as a mechanism for developing productive workers”)
- social mobility (“education as a way for individuals to reinforce or improve their social position”)
As Labaree tells it, these goals end up in tension all the time. A lot of things that seem like gross ineptitude or organizational dysfunction are really the result of the mutual exclusivity of these goals:
These educational goals represent the contradictions embedded in any liberal democracy, contradictions that cannot be resolved without removing either the society’s liberalism or its democracy … We ask it to promote social equality, but we want it to do so in a way that doesn’t threaten individual liberty or private interests. We ask it to promote individual opportunity, but we want it to do so in a way that doesn’t threaten the integrity of the nation or the inefficiency of the economy. As a result, the educational system is an abject failure in achieving any one of its primary social goals … The apparent dysfunctional outcomes of the school system, therefore, are not necessarily the result of bad planning, bad administration, or bad teaching; they are an expression of the contradictions in the liberal democratic mind.
Ability grouping and acceleration fit nicely within the tensions Labaree exposes. These learning-maximizing approaches could find support from those who see education as a national investment in our defense or economy. Of course, the strongest demand for acceleration in schools can come from parents, who want schools to give their children every possible opportunity to be upwardly mobile. (“We want to make sure they can go to a good college.”)
Those act as forces in favor of ability grouping and acceleration. But schools also know that they are held responsible for producing equitable outcomes for a citizenry that sees each other as equals. A program that raises achievement for top students without harming others has an appeal an economist could love, but within schools this can count as a problem.
The way this plays out in practice is that many schools are inundated with requests to accelerate a kid. Parents — especially financially well-off, well-connected parents — can typically find ways to apply pressure to schools in hopes of helping their children reach some level of distinction. They’ll sometimes do this even when it wouldn’t benefit a child’s education (it would be educationally inefficient), or when it would exacerbate inequality (by e.g. letting anyone with a rich, pushy parent take Algebra 1 early).
In short, from a school’s standpoint those are two problems with acceleration. First, parents will push for it even when it’s not academically or socially appropriate. Second, it can exacerbate inequalities. That could explain where the culture of skepticism within education comes from.
This is meant entirely in terms of explaining the dynamic. The way this plays out can be incredibly painful. Systems designed to moderate parental demand can keep a kid in a depressing and frustrating situation:
My older son wanted to move up to a more advanced math course for next year. He took two final exams for next year’s course in February and answered all but 1/2 of one question on each. So roughly 90% on both and his request to skip the course was denied. (source)
Districts sometimes have extensive policies that can be incredibly painful to navigate when trying to get a student who truly needs acceleration out of a bad classroom situation. We heard from one educator who had a very young student expressing suicidal ideations. It was all getting exacerbated by the classroom situation — the kid said he felt his teachers and peers hated him because he loved math. The parents and the educator tried to find a better classroom for the child, and were met with all the Labaree-ian layers of resistance. Off the record, the educator advised the parents to get out of dodge and into a local private school that would be more responsive to his needs.
A happy ending: the 4th Grader moved to a private school where he was placed in an 8th Grade Honors class. He likes math class now. He seems happier, he’s growing interested in street art and social justice work.
But without a doubt, there are some unhappy endings out there.
5. Personalization Software
[source: Larry Cuban]
“Ours is an age of science fiction,” Bryan Caplan writes in The Case Against Education. “Almost everyone in rich countries — and about half of the earth’s population — can access machines that answer virtually any question and teach virtually any subject … The Internet provides not just stream-of-consciousness enlightenment, but outstanding formal coursework.”
The dream of using the Internet to replace brick-and-mortar classrooms is a dream that is entirely in sync with the times. This is reflected in the enormous enthusiasm directed towards online learning and personalization software. Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg have all invested heavily in personalization and teaching software. And the industry as a whole is flush with funding, raising some 8 billion dollars of venture capital in 2017, while reaching 17.7 billion in revenue.
Finally — a way out of the school system and its knot of compromises! If schools are institutions whose goals are in tension with learning-maximization… then let’s stay away from schools and their tensions and give the children the unfettered learning they want. Let’s create the ideal tutor as a piece of software.
This dream isn’t just in sync with our times — it has a long history. This history is particularly well-documented by historian Larry Cuban (author of Teachers and Machines and Tinkering Toward Utopia) and by Audrey Watters (she’s writing a book about it). Watters’ talk “The History of The Future of Education” is as good a representative as any of the major thesis: that the dream is larger than any particular piece of technology. Motion pictures, radio, television, each of these was at times promoted as an educational innovation, able one day to free students from lockstep movement through school and into a personalized education. From Thomas Edison to B.F. Skinner, tech advocates have long envisioned the future that (at least according to Caplan) we’re living in now.
Then again, tech advocates in the past also thought they were living in the age of personalized learning. In 1965, a classroom that used a program called Individually Prescribed Instruction was described this way:
Each pupil sets his own pace. He is listening to records and completing workbooks. When he has completed a unit of work, he is tested, the test is corrected immediately, and if he gets a grade of 85% or better he moves on. If not, the teacher offers a series of alternative activities to correct the weakness, including individual tutoring.
For comparison, here is the NYTimes in 2017, and the headline is A New Kind of Classroom:
Students work at their own pace through worksheets, online lessons and in small group discussions with teachers. They get frequent updates on skills they have learned and those they need to acquire.
The similarity between modern day and historical personalization rhetoric doesn’t settle the matter — in a lot of ways, clearly the Internet is different — but personalization software seems to have arrived at a lot of familiar, very human frustrations.
Anyone who has gone online to learn has, at some point, come face to face with this dilemma: On the internet, you can study almost all human knowledge, but usually you don’t. In a world with virtually every MIT course fully online for free, a world with Khan Academy and Coursera and countless other tools to aid learning, why has the heralded learning revolution not yet arrived?
In a way, the revolution has arrived — it just hasn’t improved things much. Rocketship Schools, a California charter using online learning for about half of its instruction, has had solid results. Lately, though, they’ve moved away from some of their bigger bets on personalization and rediscovered teachers, saying “We’ve seen success with models that get online learning into classrooms where the best teachers are.” School of One was a widely hyped high school model in NYC that was preparing to scale up its offerings… until a fuller picture of the results came in and it was pilloried. Online charter schools, meanwhile, seem to actively depress learning.
Part of the problem is that it’s hard to get solid research on the efficacy of various ed tech products. Many tools, particularly those sold directly to schools or used by online charters, are proprietary and stuck behind paywalls, selectively presenting their best data and limited demos. The ed tech sector in general seems to deliver mixed results to students.
Why is it so hard to make effective teaching software?
For one, teaching is complex. A good human teacher does a lot of complicated things — gets to know their students, responds to the class’ moods and needs, asks “just right” questions, monitors progress, clarifies in real time as a look of confusion dawns on the class, etc., etc. — and it’s simply hard to get a computer to do that.
Maybe, theoretically, a piece of software could be designed that does these things. But in practice, many software designers don’t even try. It’s easier and cheaper to make pedagogical compromises, such as providing instruction entirely through videos. Yes, there are some thoughtful tools made by groups like those at Explorable Explanations, such as this lesson on the Prisoner’s Dilemma. But building high-quality tools well-adapted for a digital environment is difficult and time-consuming, and for prospective designers, destinations like Google or Blizzard tend to be more glamorous than working with schools. In practice, humans currently have a lot of advantages over computers in teaching.
Even if we overcame all the design issues, though, would students be motivated to stick with the program? Studies of online charters point to student engagement as the core challenge. When you put a kid in front of a computer screen, they jump to game websites, YouTube, SlateStarCodex, Google Images — anything other than their assigned learning. Many educational games that try to fix this resort to the “chocolate covered broccoli” tactic, trying to put gamelike mechanics that have nothing to do with learning around increasingly elaborate worksheets.
To be fair, student engagement is also the core challenge of conventional schools. But that’s precisely what the much-maligned structures of school are attempting to confront. The intensely social environment helps children identify as students and internalize a set of social expectations that are supportive of learning. The law compels school attendance, and schools compel class attendance. .And, once a child is in the classroom, their interactions with actual, live human instructors can set high academic expectations that a child will genuinely strive to meet.
The conventional story is that school is incredibly demotivating, but compared to their online counterparts schools are shockingly good at motivation. MOOCs like those on Coursera have an average completion rate of 15 percent — public schools do much better than this. Popular language app Duolingo’s self-reported numbers from 2013 would put their language completion rate at somewhere around 1%. If all a user has to rely on is their daily whim to continue a course, the most focused and conscientious may succeed, but those are the ones who already do well in schools. That’s a big part of why people lock themselves into multi-year commitments full of careful carrots and sticks to get through the learning process. Writers such as Caplan think that people are revealing their true interests when they skip learning to fart around on the web, but we might as well see a commitment to attend school as equally revealing. People need social institutions to help do things we’d truly like to do. As such, even as computers become better teachers, the motivational advantage of schools seems likely to persist.
How might tech-based learning tools address these factors, so they might stand a chance at holding students’ attention long enough to teach them? Art of Problem Solving, an organization promoting advanced math opportunities to children, makes a good case study. It’s found a balance worth examining. First, it provides accessible gamelike online tools that center on a careful sequence of thought-provoking problems. Second, it offers scheduled online classes with the promise of a fast pace, challenging content, and a peer group of similarly passionate students taught by subject matter experts. The online classes are more expensive offerings, but they preserve the human touch.
What does that balance mean for students? If they’re in the conscientious, self-motivated crowd that wants to learn everything yesterday, they can gorge themselves on software designed to be compelling. No barriers keep them from progressing. Software can always point to a next step, a harder problem. On the other hand, if they want to lock a motivational structure around themselves and keep the social benefits of school in a more challenging setting, they can.
Not every successful tool need look identical, but that core idea is worth repeating: software should enable the passion and self-pacing of eager kids, but should not rely on that to replace the power of social, human motivational structures. Yes, sometimes even the same structures used in “regular” schools.
Online learning, then, fits squarely within the history of attempts to automate teaching. Over and again we make the same mistakes and forget the lessons of history: that teaching is more complex than our machines have ever been, that motivation is largely social, and that schools will have a hard time distinguishing between altrustic designers and opportunistic profit-seekers.
For those in the market for online learning there are a lot of mediocre tools available, and many truly bad ones. Right now, there’s nothing that seems ready to serve as a full-on replacement for school without consistent, careful human guidance.
That said, depending on your passions, there are some excellent resources for learning out there. Especially if a student has a caring mentor or a passionate peer group, they can learn a lot online. As educators and designers create more tools that respect both the power and limitations of machines, that potential can grow. But it’s not quite science fiction.
6. Practical Advice
Education is complex and resists easy generalizations. That said, here are some generalizations.
On navigating school for your child:
- The brightest students do not thrive equally in every setting. Even the best students achieve more with teachers than on their own. Unless tutoring or some other private arrangement is possible, this means that a school is the best place to be for learning.
- But school right now doesn’t work for all kids. One fix: if a child wants to be accelerated and seems academically prepared for it, acceleration will usually help them.
- Most schools aren’t in the business of maximizing learning for every student, and in particular they tend to be skeptical of acceleration.
- Therefore: If your kid needs more than what school is offering, be prepared to be a nudge.
- But if you think your kid needs to be challenged more and your kid is perfectly happy in school, try really hard not to be a nudge.
- Don’t fight to move your child to a class that covers the exact same material at the exact same pace but has the word “Honors” next to it. That sort of ability grouping makes no educational difference.
- Prioritize free, open online tools. Don’t expect online tools to do the work for you or your child. Expect more distraction and less progress if online learning time is unstructured or unsupervised.
For educators:
- If you are an elementary teacher or administrator and your school is looking to try new things, consider cross-grade ability grouping by subject, especially in math and reading.
- Gifted kids are usually not equally talented in all fields. Consider options to accelerate to different levels in each subject based on demonstrated skill in that subject.
- A lot comes easily to smart kids, and sometimes they never get the chance to learn to struggle. Find something they think is hard, academic or not, so they are able to handle more important challenges later.
- If a child is bored in your class and knows the material, they probably shouldn’t be in your class.
For tech designers and users:
- If you’re making online tools, make the learning the most interesting part of them. Don’t rely on chocolate-covered broccoli or assume that just presenting the material is enough. Take the problem of motivation seriously.
- Look for passionate groups with robust communities, whether online or offline. Don’t overlook the social aspect of learning.
And for advocates of educational reform, in general:
- People almost only talk about educational efficacy. But don’t be fooled — educational debates are only sometimes about what works, and frequently about what we value.
One last thing: if you’re an educator or a parent or just somebody who spends time around children, take their feelings seriously, OK? If a kid is miserable, that’s absolutely a problem that has to be solved, no matter what district policy happens to be.
Acknowledgments: Thanks to /u/Reddit4Play from reddit, JohnBuridan from the SSC community, blogger Education Realist, and many others who read drafts and offered ideas along the way.
Excellent work. (And by that I sadly mean it confirms more or less all of my priors as a reasonably long time high school teacher and graduate student in educational matters as well as documents them with references.)
If I would offer one suggestion for an even better writeup, it would be to move the part about what percentage of the children the whole thing is about to the beginning and maybe try to expand it a little. As a teacher and educator, there is enormous difference between policy for handling 2 sd+ and 4 sd+ children.
Since the final writeup seem so conventional to me I would like to direct a question to tracingwoodgrains.
What have been your experience of the process?
Glad you enjoyed it, and that it read as accurate to you!
We wrestled a lot with what percentage of children to focus on, and that’s one reason it ended up under-emphasized. It’s surprisingly hard to nail down the number of children who end up frustrated and slowed down in school, particularly since most of the research around “gifted underachievement” focuses on non-school factors, and only a few researchers (Gross, SMPY) usually bother dividing “gifted” kids into more precise categories and hunting down 3+ or 4+ SD kids. You’re right, the policy difference for handling the two groups is huge.
As for my experience with the process, my first impression is that it was long. We have a 150-page pile of background notes and side conversations. Finding a really good adversarial collaboration partner (which Michael was) creates a really cool environment: you’re both passionate about something, but you’re passionate about different views of it and see different parts as important, which means it only takes a comment or two to spawn pages of discussion and a dive through four or five more research papers.
A lot of this didn’t end up in the final paper, some due to relevance, some due to length, and some simply because we couldn’t reach a satisfying consensus. Even on what we did include, though, we noticed a compelling phenomenon: we would agree pretty much entirely on the object-level facts, but then take a step back and wrap them in dramatically diverging narratives. For me, generally speaking that meant a cynical view of traditional education and an optimistic view of alternatives; for Michael, the opposite. So once we started writing the paper there was a lot of, “So, we agree completely, right?” “Right!” “Great, I’ll just write this bit, then.” “Wait, no no no, you focused on all the wrong things! We need to go back and redo this completely.”
It was by far the most fruitful period of learning I’ve had in any context, to be honest. When someone’s questioning the core assumptions behind your views as you research, you end up diving pretty deep in all sorts of directions. Michael was really good about both questioning without attacking and providing useful research, and as a result I was pretty obsessive about the topic during the contest timeframe.
I wouldn’t say I’m in a rush to do it again. It was a lot of work. But it’s one of the most meaningful opportunities I’ve had, and I’m really grateful Michael spent so much time working with me on this. If there’s interest, I might do a more complete write-up of what the process looked like, with more topic-related specifics.
I’d be very interested in hearing about the process!
Wow, the other entries are going to have to be pretty damn impressive if this is what they’re competing against.
Has anybody used clustering algorithms to group classes? You could cluster students according to scores in subjects e.g. every month so that the curriculum could be dynamically adjusted to accommodate the maximum number reasonably possible.
Seconded. With such a small sample set I’m guessing this is an outlier (because the best writers or the most fruitful topic just happened to get ordered first), but I’m going to be utterly thrilled if it isn’t (because the adversarial collaboration format either attracts the best writers or facilitates or encourages the best writing on the most interesting topics). Even if that’s the case, adversarial collaboration may not be the Holy Grail of replicating rational writing, but it might still be a big improvement over the current “start a great blog, hope some of your audience is inspired to do the same, hope some of those succeed, repeat”.
I think you are misunderstanding the implications of this summary.
Over and over, we see see that the educators have a very important role or function. The function is properly responding to the overall needs of the students in their class. That requires being able to accurately assess those needs. And the needs don’t exist solely for each individual student, but the class as a whole.
Switching students every month will amount to a problem of “thrashing”, where every month teachers are spending time re-learning their classroom, instead of serving it.
I don’t think so. The clusters would probably be quite stable after a few months. But even then, fine, we could say check the clusters every three months. Or just once every year. It’s just that when I went to school kids spent several years with the same group of arbitrarily selected people in every subject, when those groups could have been selected in a so much more logical way.
I think one issue that our current system faces is that there is little pairing of teachers and students, as if teachers are practically fungible and that they don’t have their own preferences or abilities to teach certain students better.
IANAT (teacher) but I’ve known several. As far as I can tell, the overwhelming majority of teachers would prefer to teach the brighter kids. Throughout my entire educational experience from K-Masters, it seemed like the teachers with the most seniority were always given the top tracks, while the newbies had to “earn their stripes” teaching the remedial courses.
This may not be the most appropriate place for this so if it isn’t I’m fine with this being deleted.
But I was wondering, how does unschooling/Sudbury education fit in to all of this? Is there just too little research on it to seriously comment on it? The only even semi-serious research I’ve seen on it are the surveys conducted on graduates from the Sudbury School in Massachusetts, which suffers from limited sample size and author bias, among other things. Is or has there been any attempt to research it? Or do education scholars just not take it seriously? Is it just too radical?
I don’t think that it’s fringeness makes it ignored; I think it’s fringeness makes it highly variable. In my experience homeschoolers and unschoolers have vastly different outcomes depending on the same factors from the post: presence, or lack thereof, of guidance and attention, conscientiousness, compelling content. Furthermore, I am extremely skeptical of non-rich parents being able to provide an adequate high school education to a gifted child.
Imagine the set of all homeschoolers in America. Each homeschool/unschool can be lumped into different categories depending on the adults involved. As an educator at a college-model k-12 school, I deal with a lot of former homeschool/unschool parents. Sometimes they respond very well at getting their child the help and support they need, sometimes they do not, sometimes they cannot.
I’m not sure what you mean by rich/non rich but a handful of home schoolers I have talked to with gifted kids basically sent them to community college classes for more advanced (if not strictly better) instruction for a few hundred dollars a semester. I am also under the impression that gifted+interested students typically learn straight from textbooks/videos with parents doing fairly minimal interventions and encouragements.
I meant that even super homeschool parents have difficulty teaching beyong the 8th grade level, and so they need help which requires either some excess capital or a rich social network. Often homeschool parents form co-ops in which parents who are knowledgable/enthusiastic about certain subjects teach, and sometimes they hire an outside tutor to teach the classes they don’t have a teacher for. I know of four co-ops in my county. I’m sure there are many more than that. They pool resources are and are very cost-effective, while usually being academically nondemanding.
Many parents do not have money to spend on tutors or community college classes ($350 a class in my county + book fee + transport) to take care of an entire high school education.
(Furthermore, co-ops do not have longterm staying power, and usually fold in on themselves due to the diversity goals of adults involved, low investment, and easy exit.)
Aren’t you making a major assumption that all gifted children have the same learning style there? Not all children learn in the same way, and I’ve seen no reason to think learning style is correlated to gifted (I used to work in school administration including setting up applied systems for recording progress).
We actually looked quite a bit at unschooling and Sudbury education during the process! You’re right that a lack of serious research makes it difficult to comment on directly, but a lot can be done by looking at the research comparing direct and exploratory education methods. In almost every study we looked at that compared the two, direct methods beat exploratory ones (the sort unschooling and Sudbury schools endorse) out on every measure of learning. This includes critical thinking processes and adapting knowledge for meaningful use, two points often raised in favor of exploratory learning.
If your priority is academic learning, or building skills in general, unschooling is the wrong way to go. The motivation problems we mentioned with online school are fully in force when a child is in charge of their own learning, and it’s honestly really valuable to have a structure around you pushing and obligating you to study even topics you’re interested in. Since those are my priorities when it comes to education, I would personally put my children in virtually any other system before turning to a Sudbury-style one. I think it’s great that people keep experimenting with new and unusual systems, though. An ideal school would likely combine the high points of the ethos behind Sudbury schools (inspiring passion in students, focusing on the child’s natural aptitudes and interests) with a structure more suited to learning and gaining skill.
Thanks for the response! I’d be interested to see some more cites on the advantage of direct over exploratory education. Are there some with longer observation periods such as years or decades, instead of weeks (such as this one arguing against direct instruction). A lot of the effects that I see Sudbury/unschooling advocates point to are fuzzy “life skills” like motivation, time management, cooperation, and conflict resolution, the latter two particularly in Sudbury schools. Reportedly these only become evident over the course of years, due to the deschooling effect.
I think you’re right in terms of solid evidence it’s not the best choice that if you’re looking for academic learning. The argument that advocates give, though, seems to be that this kind of education builds those life skills which then enable people to do self directed learning effectively- in order to, e.g., do online learning, seek tutors, go through college. I’d personally give my kids the choice of what school they want to go to. I do wish there were more data – or even anecdotes – about kids who did Sudbury/unschooling and switched to another method or had negative experiences, and those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. I also wish there was more info on how Sudbury/unschooling “grads” do compared to their socioeconomic peers. But if wishes were fishes, I’d be running a sushi bar 😉
The comparison with unschooling demonstrates that ordinary education doesn’t do anything. Thus it is not surprising that tracking doesn’t do anything differently. The surprising result is that unschooling doesn’t do anything, either. Not surprising is that the authors write:
and yet continue to write about the system as if it were an education system.
Yeah, that surprised me. I went to a tracked middle and high school system, and the courses were different between the tracks. The idea that someone would do tracking with the same material in each track, and expect useful results… my mind boggles. I guess the idea is it’s easier to teach students of similar ability together, but I’m unsurprised it doesn’t change things for the advanced students. I’d expect the only improvement (if any) to be in the middle (by removing potentially disruptive students and students who are a drag on the class)
My guess is that they mean within-class pacing, as well.
For example, if a gifted student goes to a class for the next grade up, the teacher is still teaching to pace with the worst student. Despite the material being a grade up, it’s likely that the gifted student will still be unchallenged.
To teach to the pace of ability means covering way more material in the same amount of time. Like the difference between 101 classes at MIT vs. a community college.
An Honors class for 9th grade Physics should not be the exact same curriculum as the non-Honors 10th grade Physics class, it should cover more.
(Or, AP classes should be worth more than one college credit if paced correctly, not just equivalence, since the former assumes a higher ability grouping than the latter.)
You want Honors to be y=z*mx, not y=mx+b.
I understand the article to say that acceleration, while not perfect, often works well. Are you disputing that?
Here’s a related point whose correctness I’m not too sure of but I thought it was interesting and it’s not mentioned here — Andrei Toom, in his long explanation of how Russia does math instruction better than America, makes (somewhere in there; I’m going by memory, I’m afraid) the point that America’s idea of acceleration isn’t that great, because instead of going on from an easier version of a subject to a harder version, it just gets you from the easy version of one subject to the easy version of a different, later subject. Better than nothing, but still not really the right thing.
Later subjects, at least in math, at later because they build on earlier subjects, but also are harder, require more analytical thinking or sustained effort, than rudimentary ones. Though this might not be as much the case with elementary math; I could see a gifted student flying through much of the k-5 math in a very short time.
This is not correct. There is a lot of evidence that you can move parts of various subjects around, like having pre-calculus even in elementary or middle school rather than as the standard track in highschool.
The course called pre-calculus is kind of a grab bag. It combines trigonometry, limits, logarithms and exponentials, conic sections, and a few other subjects, some of which can be done before Algebra but some of which cannot.
Hmm… I’m not convinced. Maybe it’s more like a tree structure than a ladder, but I have a hard time picturing geometry or calculus without algebra or arithmetic.
Yeah, this is one of the biggest problems with traditional acceleration, and why I have a hard time endorsing it outright. I focus on it because it’s practical and it’s close to a strict improvement over an alternative of regular classes for advanced children, but I’m much more ardent in support of advanced curricula like the one the folks at Art of Problem Solving use. Their program remains my model for what education for the most advanced students should look like.
Similarly, Benezet did not actually remove math from the elementary curriculum, only arithmetic exercises.
Can’t these gifted kids educate themselves? I’m absolutely middling in intelligence, but as a child I devoured vast amounts of knowledge that had nothing to do with my school curriculum.
If a kid has intellectual curiosity, they don’t need encouragement, just access to information (e.g. the Internet).
Honestly not sure if your post is a deliberate strawman, but you make an assumption here that intellectual curiosity = gifted, or that intelligence and conscientiousness will always be correlated. Smart people can be lazy too. I’m more concerned that when a smart kid is unmotivated in a normal class people think ‘that kid needs to be more challenged’ rather than ‘that kid needs help to be more conscientious.’
I think challenging work is a necessary precondition – conscientiousness helps you most when the homework isn’t something you can breeze through with zero effort.
Maybe you’re middling in intelligence but very high in conscientiousness?
I’m high in intelligence but pretty bad at educating myself. At school and university I took extra classes, but I didn’t really read about all the many subjects that interest me that weren’t covered in classes.
EDIT: somewhat ninja’d
In college I tried to take the most difficult classes precisely because I was not likely to do rigorous studying on my own time. 🙂
They indicate that gifted kids are gifted in certain areas, but that doesn’t mean they are gifted in every area. Scott has mentioned the Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was really gifted in math, but apparently did not manage that well in other subjects, IIRC.
I was good at math, my handwriting was similar to a crazy hen, I hated PE with every fiber of my being, and I absolutely hated music classes because I am tone deaf. If I was left to my own devices, I would just do math, read cool books, and forget everything else.
Schools are supposed to teach every subject in the curriculum, because we want kids to have a well rounded education. So even if a child loves math and really enjoys it, you may still need to drag the kid so they do at least a bit of exercise (or vice-versa). Children with perfectly all-rounded interests that resemble the school curriculum do not exist, some of the subjects will always be more boring.
Good thing you spent all that time on handwriting, music and PE, I’m sure that really came in handy later in life 🙂
Well, PE is important. I have ruined my health by not doing exercise, and I am slowly learning to do it.
PE was certainly no good for me. Until the testosterone fairy hit, I just couldn’t keep up, at all. I was rather surprised when I got older and was actually able to do some of those things they expected you to do in PE.
(the testosterone fairy is a heavily built bald (but otherwise hirsute) dude, who is about 6″ tall and sports diaphanous wings, a gold tiara, and a wand with a star on the end. In case you’re wondering)
It’s harder to educate yourself if large chunks of your time and attention are taken up with schooling you don’t need.
Of course, this begs the question if ‘being educated’ is different from knowing-a-lot-about-a-subject-you-are-predisposed-to-like…
I think that the so-called “truly educated person” should be Heinlein-esque character.
I tend to agree with the criticisms of that Heinlein quote. Much of that list is arbitrary. Some things in it are mainly useful in certain settings. Some things in it are useful in a wider range of settings, but the emphasis is odd. And some of it is probably from Heinlein assuming that things that happened to be useful to himself are universal necessities.
I agree. But also the “spirit of list” is what I’m getting at. Surely, I wouldn’t defend many or even most items on the list. Would you agree though that an ideal list for you might make for yourself would still be quite broad and include broad skills, specific skills, social know-how, and some quirky aspirations?
…limited usefulness? Which would you cut?
The only ones I can see that might not apply generally are conning a ship and building a wall. And even conning a ship isn’t a bad one.
Changing a diaper is important, if only for understanding what the people who raised you went through.
Planning an invasion means you understand the military, logistics, and large-scale planning. The last is especially useful.
Butchering a hog means you understand where meat comes from and the ethical choices involved and know some things about non-human anatomy that may be useful even if all you ever do is try to figure out if your dog is really sick or not.
Conning a ship…may not be that useful since “give orders” is also on the list. The importance of personal responsibility, perhaps? Quick decision-making? Being cautious with big expensive things? Learning this isn’t bad, it just may be redundant. If he means a spaceship, understanding orbital mechanics is becoming more important given satellites etc and the long-term requirement for the species to survive.
Design a building’s use is fairly obvious. It’s handy to know how buildings work. I wish more architects and planners DID.
Write a sonnet – understanding writing principles and use of language as art is a good thing.
Balance accounts – obvious.
Build a wall – assuming he means a stone one, I must admit that this isn’t as useful as it once was. If only because there are so many ways to do it it doesn’t mean much. If he’s talking about mortarless stone walls, it can give you an appreciation for history and craftsmanship. Hell, this one could have transformed the last election. 😛
Set a bone – even if you never need it, it’s good to know.
Comfort the dying – see above. Also, of course, allow comforting other people.
Take orders and give orders is extremely obvious. So are cooperate and act alone.
Solve equations – useful for logical thinking and understanding a lot of higher concepts in physics etc. Also lets you do a lot of these other things better.
Analyze a new problem – obvious.
Pitch manure – being able to uncomplainingly do dirty smelly jobs well is an important human skill. Also teaches you the careful handling of dangerous and unhygienic large pointy tools. Is surprisingly hard to do well and makes you really appreciate modern society and the way you don’t have to do this.
Program a computer – the world grows more computerized, and the understanding of that is increasingly important, if only so you can judge what is being done around you.
Cook a tasty meal – duh.
Fight efficiently and die gallantly – if people end up fighting, it’s good if they do it well. And if people understood these last two, we might be less eager to outsource it to others so much. Also, if the principles in fighting efficiently and dying gallantly were applied to large public debates, the world would DEFINITELY improve.
I am 100% sure that if everyone in the world woke up tomorrow knowing any one of these, the world would be a better place. The least useful would be “building a wall”, but depending what is meant like that even that one’s pretty useful to a lot of people.
I don’t know what conning a ship is and couldn’t tell you a sonnet from a limerick. I think few need to plan an invasion specifically, though “plan for the future” is important, especially to be able to clear some space for the unexpected. Building a wall and designing a building might be somewhat redundant, and designing a modern building is not anything I’d put on the entrance exam to human beingness–let’s say “erect a structure” maybe.
Solving equations and programming a computer I can do (at some modest level) but I think it greatly overestimates the lower level human capacity. If a person can balance their finances, that’s probably enough basic math. Logical thinking is important, but computer programming specifically I think we could rephrase as “spot a fallacy” or something like that.
Pretty much any skill is useful, if you count indirect requirements that you have to have in order to practice the skill. If those things qualify for the list, the list becomes meaningless. Furthermore, while knowing how a building works is useful, “has at least some use” is too weak a standard for inclusion in the list–by that standard there are dozens of other “know how X works” that also should go in there.
As a (gifted, bored) child, I was told that the purpose of school was to learn how to interact with others. And accelerating me would prevent that, so “suck it up”. That was never taught in any way – somehow being with other children was supposed to do the trick. And those children had to be average – tracking (which I’d heard about, and yearned for) was totally beyond the pale.
I may (or may not) be better at coping with groups of people who mostly don’t like me, and are sometimes quite nasty about it, as a result. But when I heard about Columbine, I completely understood the motivations of the shooters.
And I’ve underachieved throughout my adult life, as well as carrying a huge loud of resentment that sometimes wells up as semi-crippling psychological issues. This isn’t obvious – I’ve hugely exceeded my family’s social class attainment, going from working poor to the top 2% or so by income. But I only started learning to work hard, or cope with failure, in my 40s and 50s.
Confounding factor: Asperger’s syndome – undiagnosed, since I was born in 1957, before most people had ever heard of it. This would be a mixed blessing for me – I took a job that matched a “special interest”, meaning that I might spontaneously put in long hours and huge amounts of effort… but generally only at something I was already very good at. OTOH, it made learning to cope with people, without any instruction, much harder than it might have been with ‘normal’ wiring.
The only part of my education I enjoyed was university. Undergraduate courses were still easy enough for me that I could basically coast, and I tracked myself by getting admitted to a highly selective university. I still had social problems, but they no longer took the form of bullying, and there were enough other nerds that I didn’t generally notice the people who actively excluded me from their social groups. I was too lazy/afraid of failure to graduate with more than basic honours, but that was good enough for most purposes thereafter.
This is the most frustrating thing about school. Like, why are social skills supposed to be magically different. Not only children but also parents have wildly varying social ability as well as ability to pass on positive lessons.
From my own experience, in some ways this can exacerbate the problems with engagement. The internet wasn’t really a thing for me until middle school, but I spent a *lot* of time learning things on my own outside class. The result is that school gets even more boring, because you know there’s something else you *could* be doing that would let you *actually* learn things.
Plus you often understand things at a deep enough level that you spot the flaws in your teacher’s explanations. I didn’t know, at first, how to differentiate when this was due to their not understanding, and when it was a deliberate attempt to simplify content that would be presented more deeply in later years. I was able to learn pretty well the art of telling teachers they were wrong without getting in trouble, while still pretending to pay attention and still doing all the too-easy work. That, plus my district’s attempts to provide lots of enrichment, made it bearable for me, but that had as much to do with my demeanor as anything else.
Note: school remained very easy for me until around sophomore or junior year of college, and yes, I learned then that I had no idea how to actually study or work hard at something that was difficult for me, not to the level my peers did. Ten years later I still don’t think I’ve ever really overcome that, though I have improved.
This is addressed in the technology section: access to information worth learning is necessary but not sufficient to cause learning. The motivational structure of school is highly effective at causing learning compared to crossing your fingers and hoping kids will teach themselves. It stands to reason that many children would prefer a school that taught what they wanted to learn at the level they wanted to learn it rather than having to go learn it on their own, and that many more children would benefit from such an arrangement whether they preferred it or not.
They may not need encouragement, but they may need a set of rails. I’m probably pretty smart–I did well on the ASVAB and the ACT, but I don’t know that that indicates much more than I’m “gifted” at standardized tests–but I am an astonishingly lazy motherfucker.
I did the same thing you did, devouring books outside of class, but never quite managed to actually do the work required without due dates. This wasn’t just when I was a college freshman. When I was in grad school, I had one class that was purely online, where the professor had recorded all of his lectures, put the homework on the site, and said “the due date is the last day of class, and once you turn them all in it will unlock the final”. I had fourteen weeks to do that class, and I put it off until three days before the due date. And the topic wasn’t boring or uninteresting–it was about remote sensing methods in geological investigation, and I signed up for it because I wanted to learn more about it! But that never seemed to translate into actually doing the reading assigned, just reading about other random stuff on the Internet.
I even do this with things tangentially related to work. I had a co-worker send me a reference for some information that I needed, and I then proceeded to read 45 pages past it over the next half hour (it was about modeling the interaction between water and dam appurtenances during a seismic event). The information was fascinating, but not something that I will ever be using at work within the next year (the reference was to the method we use, the other 45 pages was about a modeling methodology totally inappropriate for the work I’m doing). That half hour was about as useful to my employer as coming here and reading SSC in the grand scheme of things. This is why I will never work remotely. After day three, I’ll be reading about fascinating things on Wikipedia or watching speedruns on YouTube, but no useful work will be occurring. I wish that I could work on what I’m supposed to do without oversight, but I’ve had painful experience show me that that’s not the case.
+1 to this. After my first year in an undergrad engineering program at a fairly good college, I went home for the summer with plans to teach/reteach myself the content of a discrete math for CS course. It had had a supar professor, but a free online textbook. (I got an A in the course by cramming the assigned readings before quizzes, but he didn’t cover certain topics that the course was supposed to.) I arrived home and promptly…
Played minecraft for a month, until I managed to get a minimum-wage job to keep myself busy for the rest of the summer.
The problem obviously isn’t that I don’t understand the content. It isn’t even that I don’t find it interesting. The problem is that when I crack open my laptop, booting up minecraft and building an ore-processing plant is more immediately gratifying than reading a PDF about algorithmic efficiency, even if I would higher-level want myself to do the latter and probably even enjoy it.
Now I’m back at school, and with the set of rails back underneath me I’m…writing a SSC comment and continuing to put off reviewing/learning the aforementioned content, which I’m now actually being tested on tomorrow.
I may have a problem.
I tried that. I basically read everything on Hyperphysics, played around with Wikipedia, could not get a hold of any of the books cited on either site, and even though Hyperphysics introduced me to the tip of the Iceburgh of Feynman, it never occurred to me to look up any of his work or lectures (and this was before Youtube really took off).
Result: I became even more of an arrogant crackpot. There was no one around I could discuss this stuff with, so all I got was reenforcement of how smart I was. There was nothing to point out weaknesses or misunderstandings I had, or to point me in the direction of what I was missing. I just kinda assumed I understood everything I’d read after rereading it a couple times, so even when I went to places like physicsforums, I had nothing to say that could have led to further improvement. Maybe this would have gone better if Con Academy / Lesswrong / etc had been around at the time, but I rather doubt. I’d probably have read HPMOR and taken start-of-story Harry as a good example.
Also, college Gen Physics destroyed me. It turns out that memorizing some equations and learning QM trivia does nothing to prepare one for lab reports or convincing oneself to do the homework now instead of some arbitrary future point in the more-free-time-than-ever-filled week.
I’d’ve agreed with you prior to 2006, seeing as I hadn’t yet been confronted with how poorly I was going about it.
“It’s hard to argue with his results: two grandmasters and an international master, one of whom became the 8th ranked chess player in the world and the only woman ever to take a game off the reigning world champion.”
The linked wiki-article says that she took a game of the reigning number one. Which is not necessarily the world champion. Also, I think this refers to a rapid game against Kasparov (when he was number one but not world champion). In which case you can either argue that she didn’t take a (tournament) game off him, or that there are more women who won games against world champions/number ones.
Yeah, I know. But for me the whole Google memo thing was also mostly about how Damore claimed to be Fide master in his CV but actually only had a national rating of 1800.
To also say something on topic:
In Germany we have tracking, which overall seems to work pretty well. The sorting by ethnic group does happen though, in my first four years I had up to 50% Turkish classmates, after sorting that dwindled to maybe 5% (the schools weren’t close enough to each other for that to be typical, but on average the percentage does more than half).
I used to think that tracking is a horrible idea that creates social strata that can’t even communicate with each other. Now I think that’s mostly my own social ineptitude and that if the average IQ in my class rooms had been a standard deviation lower, that probably would have been even less fun for me. Regular re-grouping by ability with different curricula would probably be the best thing until we get truly personalised education.
What makes you say that? Globally speaking, education in Germany is mediocre. The early and mostly permanent tracking is according to PISA the main reason why educational success in Germany depends on the social background much more than in lots of other countries.
I see your point there. Using “world champion” instead of “number one” was an honest oversight; I don’t follow the chess world too closely and wasn’t aware there was a notable difference between the two. Are there more women who won games against world champions/number ones?
Germany has results that in America would be considered intolerable, that we would feel compelled to at least try to address. For example, Turkish immigrants do horribly. I imagine the newest group of MidEastern immigrants will do likewise very poorly.
I’m not quite sure I can follow. Immigrants do on average perform worse than non-immigrants – most of which is accounted for by socio-economic background and language spoken at home IIRC, but to insinuate that these issues aren’t being addressed doesn’t seem warranted. Your phrasing also seems to suggest that the US has much better results and I’m wondering what you’re referring to.
There’s a graph in Hirsch’s “The schools we need” (cited from Stevenson, Chuansheng and Shin-Ling’s “Mathematics achievment of Chinese, Japanese and American Children: Ten Years Later”) that added some perspective in the tracking/achievement debate for me:
Japan has no tracking. Their achievement score on a particular mathematics test looks a bit like a normal distribution (mean 21.72, sd 6.59).
China in this case means the Republic of China, which has tracking in maths. Their graph is bimodal with peaks around 18 and 34. (mean 24.10, sd 9.47).
America … has a single peak with mean 13.39 and sd 7.06. Despite having no tracking (at least in the schools studied) the mean is below the lower of the two peaks in the RoC one.
In each of the countries, N was a bit above 1000.
I’m guessing this meant to say something else, but I’m not sure what.
The bad kind of ability grouping is tracking. The good kind is flexible re-grouping. That’s my interpretation anyway.
That sentence makes sense to me. However, this one doesn’t:
It should be the efficiency of the economy, right?
Yes, it should. Thanks for pointing this out!
Very nice piece, and thanks for putting all the effort into preparing and writing it. I learned a lot from reading it. I have two questions:
Do you have any objection to this being shared outside SSC? (I’m guessing not, since you didn’t say so, but just being safe…)
Could you clarify in what sense this was “adversarial”? What things did you disagree on? (I think it’s a compliment of the piece that this isn’t obvious from reading it.) Have your opinions changed at all as a result of doing this?
I intend on sharing this outside of SSC so I certainly have no issue with other people doing so!
You can see our original terms of disagreement here, though once we confirmed via email that our disagreements seemed large and persistent, I requested not to offer any more clarity on my priors. On laying out my priors with confidence levels, I wrote: “I actually suspect that laying out my assumptions so clearly might make me more hard-headed later on in the discussion, so (unless the project calls for it) I’d rather abstain.”
Looking back, I think I moved a lot towards acceleration, something that I hadn’t thought much about before and wasn’t really a fan of initially. I also have spent a lot of time professionally thinking about the needs of my most struggling students and this project forced me to spend a lot more time thinking about my students on the other end of the performance spectrum.
There’s a lot more to say about the depth and shades of our disagreements and how they’ve changed and (mostly) clarified.
As far as I understand the project, adversarial collaboration isn’t about debating differences in the final piece, but bringing together people with different agendas or preliminary views of the evidence to present a balanced and accurate view of what is currently known in the subject. So we shouldn’t necessarily expect to see the adversarial nature manifest in the final pieces, except to strip out unsupported assertions from either side.
What is the mechanism by which schools are held responsible for producing equitable outcomes? Who is going to get penalised for raising the achievement of top students without harming others?
Partly because the “without harming others” isn’t self-explanatory. If student A gets opportunities and instruction that students B, C and D do not, and the school is under any budgetary pressure at all (which it will be), then those opportunities necessarily come at the expense of others.
The current standardized testing automatically does this. Schools are largely judged on getting kids past specific, relatively low, thresholds. Getting enough children one step over a bar is explicitly worth something, getting them from one step over to two steps over is worth a ton less. Getting the kids who pass those tests easily a step higher is worth extremely little in many cases.
Probably not the teachers, but probably the principal, superintendent, or school board (whichever level made the decision to engage in tracking).
Like everything else in life, it comes down to relative status. Improving the lot of one group without improving the lot of another group won’t be thought of as “Isn’t it great that we improved things for some people” but rather “How horribly unfair that these others are being left behind!”
And it certainly doesn’t help that the others being left behind often cluster into racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic groups.
I have always blamed my school-age social struggles on grade skipping and being almost 2 years younger than my classmates. In retrospect, after reading this with the skeptical mind of adulthood, I kind of wonder if it was just a ready excuse for poor social skills.
Supposing you are male, I am one of those administrators who tell parents of male students they should not let them skip a grade level, if we can find another way to academically challenge them for the course of the year.
Boys hit puberty later than girls and a boy with peers older than him will hit puberty later than the other boys. Socially this is a recipe for chronic social underconfidence and retreat. I have a 9th grader right now who is very smart and funny and half a head shorter than everyone else; he is constantly concerned about bullying, and bullying is his go to example of “bad things that can happen to a person.”
P. S. I have no reason to suspect this peppy likable student ever actually gets bullied. It seems to be a hidden insecurity.
Counterpoint: chronic social underconfidence and retreat in teenagehood is not the end of the world. I skipped first and eighth grades and so was 12 in ninth grade when everyone else was 14, quite definitely prepubescent (e.g. alto voice which didn’t change till the spring of that year) and very painfully aware of the difference. You are absolutely right about the social effects– I had very few friends and did not date until college and spent a fair bit of time crying over that. But my high school classes were amazing, challenged me in ways that would have been very difficult to replicate otherwise, and today I feel very socially successful (having found my wonderful nerdy niche in a world more friendly to nerdy niches than I could have imagined 25 years ago) as well as successful in life generally and wouldn’t trade my upbringing for any other.
Note also that larger age differences can actually be less socially awkward, e.g. when I was 10-11 in middle school and took some high school classes with 16-17 year olds, I was a sort of odd pet/curiosity to my classmates and it wasn’t nearly as socially difficult.
Thanks for the counterpoint! It always depends on the situation and individual tradeoffs people are willing to make.
If those tears have, even indirectly, led to your excellent choral music, then let younger you know that they have brought this commenter joy. 🙂
Thanks. 🙂 There may be an indirect connection in my choice of certain high-pathos texts. Certainly there is a connection in that choir was one of the highlights of my high school experience, in large part because the little social world of choir was so oriented toward the passionate discipline of music-making, and that was a discipline I was actually good at, so I got to both be higher-status than usual and to not have to worry about most of the usual rules of social interaction. I suspect sports teams play a similar role for differently-skilled kids. I wish every kid, of whatever skill type and level, the good fortune to find some such little world.
I’m male and my grade skipping was before puberty. It helped my social development. It didn’t give me equals – even after the skip I was blatantly better at academics – but it did give me people I could talk with. To be sure, I did end up in a role where all the girls treated me like a younger brother to be protected, which I can understand being frustrating from a dating market perspective. But protection was very welcome. Combined with sufficient devotion to improving my skills at semi-pacifist combat, that protection let me learn social skills without too much cost. The skip really did not damage my confidence. It made me a leader in both academic and nonacademic matters by giving me people with whom acting confidently had some chance of success.
Of course, I wasn’t academically challenged even after the skip, so technically I would have passed your ‘can he be challenged without a skip’ test.
Yes, my own daughter is lucky that she gets to join higher grade classes for the couple of subjects she excels in but is otherwise with her peer group. I agree (at least based on my own experience) that skipping an entire grade rarely works out well. At the same time, I was still bored in my higher grade classes. They just didn’t have a good way to deal with kids like me 30 years ago. This was at a private school too, goodness only knows how bad I’d have had it at John Q. Public elementary school. I probably would have been fine with advanced Math/Science/English but with everyone else for everything else.
And I did get bullied, but in retrospect not all that much. It helps that I’m a largish person (6’1″ 215lbs) and always have been so I was at least physically similar to the kids in the grade I was in.
Definitely was lacking in emotional maturity though, and it showed.
Interestingly, we held my younger daughter back for an extra year of kindergarten, as she had musculoskeletal issues. The pre-school teacher (who also happens to have been my Mom) had also wanted to hold my older daughter back.
They are both as smart as whips. The older one struggled socially and mental health wise the entire time, my younger one much less so, even though they are both very much in the geek/nerd category.
In retrospect, I probably wish we had held my older daughter back.
Accelerating can create a lot of problems for the social development of the child, or so they say. I wasn’t accelerated, even though I was bored and miserable, because I was lagging in my social development.
When you move a 12 year old to a class of 14 year olds, there will be a couple of students who are 15-16 because they were forced to repeat a grade (this is very common in Spain for inmigrants who don’t know the language and academically lagging students). Kids go through a lot of problems when they go through puberty, and exposing socially underdeveloped kids to all these issues may lead to undesirable exposure to teenage activities (alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs).
The interactive explanation of the prisoner’s dilemma is great, but it looks like it took a lot of effort. I find that that is the problem with programs frequently; there are always ways to do a task more efficiently, but learning or writing a program that does it takes more time than you will spend on that task in an entire year.
Hey guys, TracingWoodgrains here. I’m not going to be available for the next few hours, but I’ll be around to join the conversation and answer questions later today. Feel free to ask here directly if you want clarification or further explanation about anything.
If tutoring is such a great model, except for the expense, then why don’t more rich people use private tutors? IME, rich people seem to send their kids to a good traditional school and then maybe supplement with an hour or two a week of private tutoring. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who just hired a teacher to educate their kids nearly full-time.
The really rich may not necessarily prioritize academic education, either. Sure, they will look for the best schools – but the criteria for those schools will include learning and other things, such as interacting with royalty and aristocracy, or other rich kids, or a diverse multi-racial group of peers, or whatever the parents’ priority happens to be.
What is the purpose of such education? It is usually to give kids a leg up in a competition that the rich have already won. Indeed, I would guess given the popularity of boarding schools amongst the wealthy that inculcating them in the performance of upper-classness is actually the goal of their education rather than academic achievement.
Or maybe we’re talking about different levels of wealth? Do you mean the “works at a high paying job” wealthy or the “never worked and will never have to” wealthy?
Some of my clients send their children to private boarding schools, and my experiences working with them suggest the opposite.
To the contrary, the purpose is typically a desperate attempt to ensure that their children can replicate/exceed their parents’ socioeconomic success, in an uphill battle against regression to the mean, reduced motivation due to being raised in comfort, rising competition, and a rapidly evolving game board.
The contrary evidence would be that elite boarding schools actually do have high academic standards.
The standards may not be quite as high as (non-boarding) private schools dominated by the children of successful immigrants, but this is counterbalanced by increased school-sponsored extracurricular requirements.
At some level, the benefit from additional academic achievement through tutoring is much less than the benefit of interaction with well-connected peers.
Similarly, when you go to a very highly regarded college with very competitive admissions, you generally learn the same material you’d learn taking a good free online course, but you don’t get to interact with a huge network of current-and-future-high-powered-individuals who can help you get future opportunities and advice.
Unfortunately, no one explicitly tells students this, and so the people who need it most – the ones who *didn’t* already absorb this growing up in an affluent environment, who *don’t* already have vast connected personal networks – often miss out on the opportunity. I mostly fell into this group even though I had a very privileged childhood, simply because it wasn’t how my parents viewed the world and I never realized it was even a thing until later.
Response to all: there is nothing stopping our hypothetical rich person’s kids from socializing with other rich people’s kids. If there was a norm of tutoring among the very wealthy then this would be common. And I think it *used* to be the norm e.g. in Victorian times.
I don’t know much about the really really elite private schools, so I don’t know what they’re like, but from where I sit it seems like the schools with the wealthiest student bodies also have the most homework and intense testing. (e.g. the $50k/year schools in NYC are pretty intense, as are the schools in the richest suburbs.) If one accepts that socializing is the reason for rich people to send their kids to school, then one would not expect this to be the case.
(Here defining “rich” as “rich enough to hire a tutor without it being a major financial burden.” Looking at NYC that’s probably a family income around $500k/year and there are many tens of thousands of families that earn that.)
They do, but it’s considered “shameful”, if broadcast it would show that many of the rich are just rich, not a “cognitive elite”.
Those articles are about tutors in addition to school, not tutors in place of school.
But if you just use a tutor then the child is only learning things, not “receiving an education”, which is a about getting a certification.
The relatively rich people I know, almost all, have tutors for their children, often different tutors for different subjects. The kids still go to regular school, sometimes public, and the tutors, who are mainly teachers, tutor after school. As a result, teachers correct essays written, sometimes in part, sometimes completely, by other teachers.
This starts in middle school, as it, according to the administration, is impossible to get into the top math track unless you have outside instruction. It is more common than not in top track classes by high school. The schools where I live do not have URMs, so there is no problem with tracking. Tracking begins in 7th grade or earlier. The earliest I remember is first grade with three tracks in English and Math. This is a little extreme.
Sure, but even the most heavily tutored kids are spending much much more time in traditional classrooms than with their tutors. Why not skip the traditional classroom, and have the kid spend six hours a day with a tutor?
Most parents care deeply about getting their kids into a good college, and believe, perhaps correctly, that attending school is necessary for this. People send their kids to school so that a high school teacher can grade them, and say that they meet a certain standard. Many schools in the Bay Area primarily judge what children have learned outside school, as opposed to teaching children.
Even the very, very rich do no more than take a year off during high school, for fear that admissions committees will disapprove. It is necessary to go to a good college to meet a reasonable mate, so even if money if not an object, people still need to go to college. It should be possible to get tutors for your child, and buy their way into college, but I do not know anyone who has followed that path. I know lots of people who bought their way into college, but none who saw the opportunity to use this as a way to skip high school.
The closest I have seen is people who have taken high school online, because they were too rich to not live on a yacht, or because they were running a large Chinese company in their teens, so did not have time to go to regular school. This is rare, but more common that just relying on a tutor, as you still have an institution to issue a transcript, although online schools are not well received by admission committees, or at least, not by those whose internals I have access to.
Are you saying this is the view of the rich, or that this is generally true?
Do the rich actually tend to marry people they met in college?
I think I agree about high school being important to get into college, but that’s only four years out of 13 years of education. You can certainly get into a very good high school without going to a traditional middle school.
That said, if it were a common thing for people with seven-figure incomes to educate their kids outside of the formal school system, colleges would change their minds pretty quickly about the need for a high school degree from a traditional school.
The rich don’t necessarily marry people they met in college, but they do marry people from the social group they developed in college. Rich people sometimes marry late, but I cannot think of a pretty woman like situation in the people I know. All of the spouses come from elite(ish) colleges. The rich definitely would not like their children to marry someone who went to a third tier college, like the University of Idaho. I think that attending a college like that was one of the major knocks on Ms Palin.
I guess when you are rich it doesn’t matter if your sorting mechanism is economically highly inefficient.
Rather, that’s probably part of the requirements for a sorting mechanism among the very rich.
Because then they would spend six hours a day hanging out with a middle-class tutor when they could have spent that time hanging out with future rich people. And if you’re going to be a rich person, knowing lots of facts about math and science and even economics is probably not nearly so valuable as knowing a lot of other rich people. And knowing how to hang out with rich people and not look foolish or feel out of place.
Perhaps on the East Coast it is possible to hang out with future rich people, but in the Bay Area, where I am based, the best you can hope for is to hang out with the children of currently rich people. The opportunity for this is limited, as the kids of the rich are hugely over-scheduled. Most, if not all of them, have a sport that they need to practice, which greatly limits the time for just hanging around.
Sadly, the children of the rich look foolish and feel out of place when they do get to hang around with other teens, that is, when they are not have huge fits about some minor issue.
“Sitting in a classroom next to” is not the same as “hanging out with.” Most of the kids interactions are with their middle-class teacher.
With tutoring, you could do all the traditional learning of a classroom in less time, leaving more time for whatever rich-person activities are seen to be most important. It’s not clear to me why four hours tutoring plus three hours a day at the local Harvard Club with other rich kids wouldn’t be lots better for socialization and for learning than spending those seven hours at Dalton.
Also a lot of this discussion (including some of my own contributions) is overstating the social class necessary to do this. If you’re dynastically wealthy, and are passing down your $5 billion dollar company to your heirs, then sure maybe the most important thing for your kids is to interact properly with similar people. But hiring a full-time tutor employee is the sort of thing that could be done by a family with two doctors, or two Googlers, or one moderately successful banker.
Except for in the lunch room, at recess and on sports teams, in the library or study hall, in the hallways, during various group activities, and even illicitly during the lectures.
For most students who aren’t nerds, there’s an awful lot of social interaction in traditional schooling, much of it with peers or near-peers, and a great deal of practical education in applied social skills. It is one thing to legitimately criticize schools and teachers for taking a sink-or-swim approach in this area and ignoring the kids who sink. But the ones who swim are getting real value, and it is equally wrong to tell their parents they are doing it wrong and should be hiring tutors for private academic education.
If kids are interacting with the teacher more than their peers, I doubt they’re being taught all that well.
There’s only one teacher to go around, but plenty of other kids to bounce concepts and ideas off.
Yes, yes, no one denies that there is some amount of social skills practice that occurs in a traditional school, but it’s substitutable for a lot less than the cost of hiring a tutor to handle the academic component of school.
If kids are interacting with the teacher more than their peers, I doubt they’re being taught all that well.
Maybe, but sitting and listening to a teacher give a lecture is a very large part of any normal school.
Being able to support a full-time professional in your employ (without making any money from their services) qualifies one for very rich in my book.
Being able to support a full-time professional in your employ (without making any money from their services) qualifies one for very rich in my book.
Completely agreed. But I don’t think that it is extremely important for the child of two doctors or a couple mid-level Googlers (combined family income plausibly ~$500+k in both cases) to hang out with the children of very rich people. The social class where that is extremely important is way higher, to the point where I don’t even have a clear idea where it would start.
@Chalid
What exactly is your proposed substitute?
This reads to me like a “position paper” more than an adversarial collaboration. I.e., it seems like the authors are making a strenuous case in a specific direction. As it happens, I agree with that case — but I also know that there are people out there who strongly disagree with it (“tracking” is considered a dirty word in some US education circles), and this write-up doesn’t help me understand why.
Maybe that’s fine — maybe the “other side” doesn’t have any real evidence on their side. But it makes me curious about the process that generated this piece. Authors — how much real disagreement was there between you? (Did you discover that you basically agreed with each other from the beginning? Did Michael end up adopting TracingWoodgrains’ perspective fully? Or am I misreading the diversity of perspective represented by this piece?)
In any case, even if it is a position paper, it’s a really well-done one!
Seconded. This was great, but I’m curious which (or both) of the authors “changed their mind” or took consideration of an opposite viewpoint, what original evidence they had that supported their viewpoint (even if it’s just media reports or something that inspired the position rather than defend it) and then how they came about to change their mind.
Why people oppose tracking, from this piece:
It doesn’t offer any improvement for most students.
It increases segregation along racial lines.
It could effect students self-esteem and life options based on early (presumably fallible) assessment.
It may inhibit the equalizing effect of schools, which are used for more than simply maximizing learning.
I’m guessing that, a lot of times, the adversity is in definitions. Hypothetically, A opposed anything that looked like tracking, B was for anything that looked like tracking. By showing each other the evidence they gathered, they were able to find a more nuanced form of ability grouping. A learned that the studies that showed the harms in tracking only applied to certain executions of it. B learned that certain executions of tracking caused harms. They learned that maybe “tracking” is too vague a category, and that the devil is in the details.
I expect most adversarial collaborations will conclude this way.
Yep, that sounds great. I’d find it helpful to have an explicit account of that process from the authors.
I’d like to second this. Adding an opening summary of what each author’s position was and what they say as the matter of disagreement they were collaborating in spite of would, IMO, improve the contest a bit. (potentially a point about how this experience possibly shaped the author’s opinions, if at all, would also be nice.)
Maybe I’m thick, but this piece was so seamlessly written that I didn’t really see a single point about which the two authors weren’t on the same page about.
So what is the effect of cross-grade ability grouping in terms of racial and social segregation? Are the highest classes all white? What is the age range in the lower levels?
In America, you’d have a concentration of Asian Americans.
I went to an accerelated high school program that gathered top students in the state (a Southern state), and the modal last name was “Chang,” though we joked that was only because you had Li and Lee counted separately.
That was a great read. Definitely sells me on the “adversarial collaboration” model of creating summaries of areas of knowledge. Keep em coming!
Excellent work!
Had there been any research on extrinsically-mitivated online learning, i.e. paying people for passing courses? Obviously there are lots of ways it could go wrong, but curious what’s been tried.
Traditional models of education refer to this as “Scholarships”. I’m not sure I’ve heard of scholarships specifically for online coursework, though.
Coincidentally, I’ve been putting up fulltext of all the SMPY papers/books if anyone wants to look into it in more detail: https://www.gwern.net/SMPY
Isn’t this already explained by regression to the mean?
Good question. Two of my priors are in conflict with each other here.
1) PreK – 4th grade students develop at non-linear highly variable rates cognitively and physically, but some type of developmental regression toward the mean-rate-of-development occurs.
2) Students who learn to read well early, easily retain and even expand their advantage years into the future, provided they continue reading.
I am not sure how to resolve this. -_-
THis is a great piece that I hope gets published elsewhere. As mentioned, I responded to early drafts, and I can’t find my comments, Michael, so if you could send me the link to the draft, if you have it, just so I could dig up my comments I”d appreciate it..
“this write-up doesn’t help me understand why.”
Then you don’t understand the import of “there’s the potential in a racially mixed school that ability groups will effectively sort Black students into the lowest track and expose them to a lot of dynamics that are difficult to quantitatively measure but frequently discussed in education.”
I think they didn’t go further on this because they understand that most readers know exactly what that means, but perhaps they didn’t understand the degree to which this statement doesn’t sink in. I also don’t read this piece to be making a strenuous case for acceleration or even tracking. (those are my answers, not the authors’)
To put my subsequent observations in some context, I am a teacher of non-gifted kids in three subjects. I raised a kid with an IQ in the 130s/140s. My own IQ puts me in the 4+SD BGI study of a few years back.
First, and this can’t be stated enough: the fact that a bunch of obnoxious people on the internet were bored in school is simply educationally irrelevant. In a this article, I point out that in my own life and my son’s, as well as my experience with bright kids in school, I see nothing but teachers being supportive of bright kids. I’m sure there are exceptions, but the more likely common factor is a bunch of wise-ass kids with crappy social skills who probably aren’t as bright as they think they are. Now if you’re the parent of such a kid, who is genuinely miserable and acting out in math class and causing trouble because he’s not allowed to move ahead, you can pay a bunch of money for private school or you can pay for an enrichment tutor, but in either case you should start by making sure your kid behaves in school so that others can learn. I’m sure there will be all the sob stories following this, but please save them. Seriously. I get it. You were miserable. So? There’s no evidence you would have achieved more had you been able to rush through the curriculum. Get over it. There is an argument for the exceptionally bright, but few people complaining qualify for that.
I’m just not a fan of acceleration in the current education environment, because acceleration just means giving kids more math earlier, rather than give demanding tasks that only bright kids can take on with the math they know. And this is a problem for two reasons. First, sending a ton of math one way isn’t something that only bright kids can learn, it’s also something that swots can learn. And there’s a big difference between “bright” and “a swot”, but right now, our math system in America is not only actively disadvantaging bright kids by going so fast, but rewarding the dutiful swot. So if you have a bright kid, you’re not helping them much by letting them take algebra in sixth grade. And we have ABSOLUTELY no concept of how to educate bright kids verbally, but then most of these efficiency nuts don’t give a damn about that, they’re all about “I could have had calculus when I was was 8 but for those damn teachers!”
If you consider the exceptional math intellect, we know how to educate them, and they’ll figure out the challenges for themselves. They’ll find the question. But that’s not the average bright kid. And we don’t really know how to educate the average bright kid, IQ of 130-145.
In fact, the biggest problem we have right now with bright kids is that they fold at the very mention of a challenge, because they’ve spent 8 years in elementary school bored because they “got” everything. But in fact, these kids spend a lot of time avoiding anything they don’t “get”, because they get uncomfortable. That’s why the good teacher, and the good parent, will find something that kid doesn’t know how to do and can’t easily master, and make him or her miserable.
Because remember this: some kids learn faster than others, but there’s a wall out there. If you treat your kid as brilliant and accelerate him through middle school, he or she could hit a wall and learn oh, awit, I’m just kind of ordinary. That’s a really tough lesson to learn at 15, particularly if your parents set such a store on how brilliant you were. Past tense.
I know I had more thoughts on this but need to dig up my responses, if I can.
What I see as the tension in this paper is between Woodgrains, who I believe is the pro-acceleration person, and Pershan, who understands (like most teachers do) the complexity of the task of education–that is, education is not about efficiency in America. Love the mention of Labaree–I’m reading How to Get Educated Without Really Learning. He’s on the right track.
The paper’s value lies in this understanding of why schools and teachers aren’t always eager to accelerate, and in the balanced treatment of bright kids.
Hard, but seems better to learn early than later.
“A bunch of obnoxious people on the Internet” went to different schools than you and your son. Just because you personally saw something doesn’t mean it’s the rule or even typical.
You ignored the important part:
I have my own sob stories to tell, but the question is if they’re relevant enough to demand change. School curbed my curiosity and fucked me up pretty bad as long as I attended – and then I graduated, went to uni and pursued a PhD. There’s nothing to suggest that a more pleasant school experience would have made me more successful. educationrealist’s argument is that this is a typical scenario for gifted children who are unhappy in school. It’s university folklore that a genius will survive every university system and eventually achieve greatness, no matter who it caters to – which is why we focus on maybe the 60th-90th percentile. So maybe the same is true for school?
While a nicer experience in the school system for gifted kids is certainly nice and contributes to overall happiness, there’s the question how relevant it is: How many gifted kids are underachievers at school? How many of them remain underachievers afterwards? Are there persistent negative psychological effects? How expensive would measures to mitigate this be?
I, too, was struck that a lot of the premise for this article (ie, Section 1) boiled down to a self-selected group of folks from two of the weirder parts of the internet (SSC reddit and Twitter) complaining about how unfair the world was to them when they were 12. There wasn’t any effort to quantify how many people are in this potentially under-served category nor how much harm was done to them that could’ve been mitigated via the approaches proposed. Nor was there any investigation into the costs of this approach. Are resources mis-allocated? The tone of the article read like they thought a lot of effort was being spent on under-performing students, but I don’t know if the authors thought it would have been better to spend this on the one-in-10,000 students instead.
I also feel like the reactions in this thread also missed something. The point that math skill and conscientiousness aren’t super-well correlated didn’t seem to sink in. If you’re 3-4 SD above the mean in math, you’re probably not 3-4 SD above the mean in conscientiousness. The fact that you observed that you struggled later in life when you “hit a wall” and things were no longer trivially easy isn’t the system’s fault.
So all of that sounds pretty harsh. It shouldn’t. I enjoyed reading this. I thought the writing was clear and easy to follow. It appears well-researched. I feel like I have a much better understanding of this topic from having read this. I learned something that was contrary to what I thought was true: Mixing students of different achievement levels in a classroom does not improve anyone’s performance. (My belief was the opposite going in; I’m pretty sure a teacher friend of mine had told me that 10 years ago.)
So “Bravo!” to the authors! A good effort, and surely more than my lazy ass would bother contributing.
One suggestion that I think may have helped with some of the issues I pointed to above: Your question is ill-posed. “Adequately serve” is a squishy metric. Nail it down better with something like, “Should more educational resources be allocated to advanced students?” And you could even go further and lay out exactly what “advanced” means.
While I’m sure it’s fun to tell people that they (or their kids) ain’t that bright, it seems less than useful. What evidence would you accept that someone _was_ that bright?
And why would acceleration not alleviate this problem, by getting all the stuff the kids “get” out of the way so more advanced stuff that they can’t immediately “get” can be taught on top of it?
Because acceleration doesn’t mean you do harder stuff, just the usual stuff faster. It often isn’t challenging at all.
I didn’t say they weren’t bright.
Once you’re done with “the usual stuff”, would you not move on to harder stuff? Or are you saying the kids get through the entire primary and secondary curriculum without ever hitting anything hard?
You said they weren’t “as bright as they think they are”.
Yes, which isn’t the same thing.
And yes, kids get through the entire primary curriculum without hitting anything that your average bright kid would consider difficult. I wrote about that here. And moving faster through material doesn’t necessarily help, because not everyone remembers what they learn. Going deeper, rather than faster, would be best for bright students.
I have never understood what “going deeper, not faster” means in math. I would have thought that deeper meant going further, but it seems that there is some other meaning to deeper, maybe doing more word problems.
I very much doubt that there really is a deeper form of Algebra 1 than Algebra 2.
Isn’t the seventh-grade “usual stuff” typically more challenging than the sixth-grade “usual stuff?” Meaning that doing the usual stuff faster will eventually get you to a grade level where the stuff you’re doing is challenging?
How are you defining “harder stuff” such that it doesn’t vary based on grade level?
No. Seventh grade usual stuff is not more challenging than sixth grade usual stuff.
I have little doubt that most children could learn academics earlier (and probably better) under the right conditions, but the right conditions require a great deal of one on one instruction from a good teacher for most of a child’s waking hours, instead of one adult with 20 to 40 kids for a few hours, a portion of the year.
Besides being avalible, and a good teacher, there’s a limit due to the shortage of adults who know the subjects in the first place to overcome.
If, however, the goal is to teach how to duck, dodge, run, what it feels like to be punched into unconsciousness, plus how trapped we are by the social class we’re born into, then the schools I attended did a fine job.
OK, but I’m one of those people. This blog disproportionately attracts those people. And this post is about how the educational system ought to serve those people. Do you have anything useful to say here, or are you just using this as an opportunity to dump a canned rant on one of your pet peeves?
The point is that the paper, by taking these complaints seriously, is beginning from a flawed premise that it happily overcomes. You are, from an educational policy standpoint, irrelevant. You aren’t a problem that needs fixing because it’s fairly obvious that bright kids are well-served by public schools, even if a small percentage of them feel poorly treated.
Moreover, bright kids are given HUGE educational subsidies for post-secondary education, whereas non-bright kids are not.
Alternative view: bright kids are ill-served by public schools, but being bright they still get better out of this ill-service than less-bright kids do.
If you read what I wrote in its entirety,you’ll see that I think we can do better with bright kids. And both bright and not-bright kids do well out of our system.
@educationrealist: Yep. You’re deliberately trying to be as condescending and insulting as possible without being conspicuously rude or banworthy, and IMO failing on the “conspicuously rude” part. Enjoy the feeling of smug superiority, which is the only positive thing that will come of your presence here, but I’d rather you go someplace else for your next dose.
I have no idea what bug got stuck somewhere in your alimentary system, but I’m not trying to be condescending and I don’t really care what “a lot” of the people here are like. I’m talking about educational policy writ large, and all over the internet, not just here, are people who think it’s somehow school’s problem that their school lives sucked.
And I spent quite a bit of time commenting on and suggesting edits to the article, so I’ll continue commenting here. I don’t believe I’ve been rude to anyone.
I don’t see the problem. If acceleration benefits both bright children and swots, it seems like a win for everybody.
Also, I think you skipped “second”.
Education is, ideally, about signaling. And there’s a big difference between “really bright” and “adequately bright swot” that is being lost today.
One big difference is how much information is retained and capable of transfer.
I may not be being sufficiently charitable here to your post, but it seems like it has a serious undercurrent of not caring if we educate either the gifted or the really gifted. Your plan really does seem like ‘hope that the really gifted kids teach themselves, because we sure don’t want to waste resources on both the gifted kids and the ones parents want to think are gifted’.
I’m not sure how accelerating a kid so he hits the wall faster is worse than letting him find everything easy for even more years.
I agree that bright kids avoiding challenges is a serious problem. But I don’t think just letting them sit there without acceleration exactly helps that. Anything that really challenges them without acceleration is going to take a lot of specially tailored effort devoted to one gifted kid. Is that really going to happen in most classrooms? I think not. It’s even worse with a really bright kid – especially in math and science, anything that would challenge such a kid, most teachers aren’t capable of themselves. I agree that really challenging a kid with deeper instruction would be way better than acceleration. But if we can’t get that, acceleration at least is something schools can do without taking resources away from non-gifted kids.
Resources do exist for challenging pupils within the scope of the school curriculum: I think of the work of the UK Maths Trust, although this is limited and composing such questions is difficult. Doing interesting and challenging questions is enjoyable for the pupils (as I suspect many of us can vouch), but in the end what is being achieved? By definition, the pupil is not learning anything new. Is there any evidence that, say, participation in the IMO makes people better mathematicians?
Second the UKMT for maths questions that are hard but rewarding in some hard to define way.
Would recommend showing past papers to bright kids who need a challenge.
Or just doing them yourself if you feel like thinking really deeply about something for a while.
The maths itself is never that advanced, but you have to it in nonobvious ways.
https://www.ukmt.org.uk/individual-competitions/
“it seems like it has a serious undercurrent of not caring if we educate either the gifted or the really gifted. ”
We do educate them. And for the most part, we educate them quite well. I would like us to do better.
But “better” is not achieved by thinking that all the people who were bored in school and are now complaining about it on the internet represent the source of the problem, much less ideas for a solution.
I thought this post was quite bad. Regardless of my opinion on the content, there was an extreme amount of very basic exposition. Like the authors were determined to signal how careful and thorough they were being by enumerating the simplest most milquetoast points over and over again. Even the conclusions are boring and common-sense. What did this post teach anyone that can’t be guessed?
The entire post can be probably summarized by:
“Many people are frustrated that school is too easy. Unfortunately, there is nothing obvious parents can do to change educators’ behaviour. Private schooling options and self-study are the only realistic ways to significantly advance your education”.
Bonus:
“There are tons of free lectures available online from the best educators in the world. Virtually no one uses these, which implies that high levels of education are not important to most people. In reality, people tend to have specific pragmatic goals, and advice for how to achieve them flows very easily. For example, there is a simple, actionable, and reliable plan for how to get into med school. I understand this is very boring and does not serve the blogger’s purpose to virtue signal about a subject, but it is true nonetheless.”
I’d love to say something prosocial like that I appreciate the effort that went into this post, but I didn’t learn anything. It’s 99 pages long and just seems like a blemish on the SSC community.
It definitely would have been improved by a pass editing for length… but not as much as you’d expect on first glance, thanks to a catch-22 applicable to most writing on controversial topics: Either you anticipate and write something to preclude every objection, or you get pounced on with every potential objection whose prebuttal you omitted, and by the time the ensuing back-and-forth is done you’ve written much more than you omitted.
I don’t think the authors said much controversial. They emphasize tautological statements like:
With regards to anticipating (spiking) objections, maybe this is fine in small doses. But you should be really suspicious if you need to read a nauseating amount of boilerplate just to be told that students who are ready for advanced courses can benefit from advanced courses.
I thought the authors made a clear case for seeing school as a social environment which leverages human sociality to get them to learn non-obvious school subjects. There is no inherent drive to do Algebra or learn online.
I thought the part about online learning was especially good, because it pointed out that online learning is unsuccessful not because school is “virtue signalling”, because sustained online learning is difficult even for high IQ kids.
The problem with online learning is mostly a lack of motivation.
The authors concede that public schools solve this problem in the most direct and obvious way possible. They throw you in jail if your children don’t show up. Which highly motivates parents to highly motivate their children (also often backed up with physical force when necessary) to show up.
And if you’re going to be forcibly confined to a location where people are trying to teach you things for 8 hours a day, you’ll probably learn some things in the process, even if you don’t really want to, because you don’t really have much of an alternative.
If we were able/willing to lock kids away in a closet for 8 hours a day 9 months a year with nothing but a computer and a khan academy connection, they’d probably learn some math, too.
I said their article was virtue signaling, not that going to school itself is virtue signaling.
Online education changes two variables wrt public school. The social aspect, and the extracurricular aspect. The rarity of group-extracurricular learning implies that studying for its own sake is perceived as a waste of time.
I found the essay useful as it’s making me reconsider our decision to homeschool our son.
Hi, I’m one of the people in the acknowledgments section at the end so I have a bit of insight into the drafting process the authors used.
First, I would like to say that research projects of a literature review nature like this tend to have a common problem among those who don’t write papers for a living: spending too long researching and then having to make a mad dash right before the deadline to edit what you’ve found into something roughly presentable. (Some tell me that professionals have this problem, too, though I imagine it is less common.) In this regard I would suggest giving the authors a break since this entry was submitted by the original deadline and not the extended deadline.
As for the specifics of it being too long, I don’t know what the state of the project was before it got to me, but as an example I saw a draft about two weeks before the deadline where the first section was 1400 words long. This ballooned to 1800 words a week later (a result of the research stage going too long, as I mentioned). I proposed a re-write of that section about 1500 words long as a first pass suggestion, and in the intervening week the authors managed to whittle it down to the 1700 words you see before you in section 1. The other sections were similar. Turning this 20 page research paper into the 15 or 10 page research paper it probably should have been is not something easily done in your time after work in a single week, especially fresh from writing it where you will be attached to every word.
That said, it’s still shorter than some published literature reviews on similarly comprehensive topics so I think the length is not unreasonably long even if it could have clearly benefitted from 2 or 3 more weeks of editing in my opinion.
Secondly, I often see criticisms of “no duh” research. This is research with conclusions like “romantic relationships go better if the two people in them are temperamentally similar.” The problem is that “no duh” research is not so obvious as it looks — geese of a feather, yet opposites attract. Resolving these supposedly common-sense notions empirically is one of the most common and important things the academic project is about. As an example, Kahneman won the Nobel prize in economics for engaging in some “no duh” research. Of course everyone is a rational economic agent trying to maximize expected value for themselves. Oops, guess not.
While I am not happy with the current state of educational research by a long shot, the fact remains that there is a debate on this topic and a lot of smart and knowledgeable people come down on different sides of it (as well as the ignorant and uninformed). Gates is banking on technology for the future of education, this paper says otherwise. Slavin says tracking shouldn’t be in schools, this paper suggests a caveat about how sometimes it should be. Given how routinely technical authors badly overestimate the existing knowledge of their audience I think including the basics was probably for the best. Even so, as a professional educator myself I found some of the evidence presented here to be new and informative, like the 2018 Direct Instruction meta-analysis.
The point of the adversarial collaboration contest, as I understand it, is to get two people with two different opinions on a topic to perform a literature review that comes to what seem like the most accurate overall conclusions about the state of the research on that topic. I do think this project ultimately did a good job of that, even if I also think it was a bit long and the action steps in the conclusion were necessarily somewhat frustrating owing to the subject chosen. It certainly wasn’t 99 pages long (as mentioned, it was shorter than many similar research papers), it clearly endorsed several specific positions in an existing debate, and to call it a “blemish” almost indistinguishable from intellectual preening seems much too harsh.
I understand that I am coming off as cartoonishly cynical, but for all intents and purposes I rewrote the entire post above in a couple of sentences. It doesn’t have citations, but I’m arguing that the citations serve to signal the status and authority of the paper, rather than actually navigate a difficult topic.
What, in your mind, is a complicated feature of the topic that requires X-thousand words and a bunch of citations?
Why does all this complicated hemming and hawing lead to the most boring common sense conclusion that anyone could reach without studying?
We will not debate the average quality of published literature reviews.
I agree. It’s not obvious that opposites attract, or that geese of a feather stay together. However I do know an obvious statement when I see one, and that is when students are ready for accelerated classes, accelerated classes can help them. This is basically tautological.
Don’t eat too many pop tarts.
People accustomed to exercise will not find exercise overly difficult
The president is doing a good job if his policies and actions are good.
How, pray tell, would you do #science to investigate any of these claims?
This is fair. It is possible that you’d want to shine light on the debate between direct instruction vs. transfer learning. But this collapses once you have specific goals. If you want to get into med school, study for those tests. If you want to keep your options open and become generally smart, study things in general.
Once you have an objective, you have a gradient. The gradient tells you what to do. Debating things from the position of “how can schools educate advanced students better” is vague and confusing.
If there is one thing you can rely on intelligent people to do, it is to signal their intelligence.
I admit that questions can become complicated very quickly. For example, probably no one knows the effects of teaching algebra +/- 1 year in the curricula. It doesn’t mean we should spend a lot of energy figuring out the answer to that question. The stakes are low, and again, the goal is poorly defined.
If you want to learn algebra, the common sense approach is to try to start learning it. If it’s too hard, go to its prerequisite topics and fortify your weaknesses.
I challenge you to find any way in which writing thousands of words and citing dozens of papers can significantly improve that algorithm.
Basics are great! But basics are basic. That’s my point.
So, you agree that it obvious weaknesses. But you still can’t shake the feeling that it was overall good.
While I am impressed with your summarizing ability I do not think it is within the spirit of the contest to write without citing your sources. The point of the contest as I understand it is to review the literature, which means you must cite the literature. Having talked with at least one of the authors I do not think they were embarking on a quest to show off how smart they are but rather simply trying to do a thorough and scholarly job. Perhaps you find the citations to be redundant because the educational literature itself that is being cited is not very good, but that is not the fault of the authors here.
I also do not think it is fair to ignore the quality of similar publications as you suggest we do. By the standards of similar publications they have done what looks to be a fairly good job given the short time frame. If you think professional literature reviews are all badly written then my only suggestion is perhaps you should go into academia and show them all how it is done.
As for what is or is not obvious, I would recommend reading the paper again more thoroughly to identify the non-obvious conclusions offered. Certainly “when you are ready for accelerated classes you should take accelerated classes” is pretty obvious, but it is premised upon something much less obvious: that tracked or accelerated classes can work under specific circumstances that the authors provide. (If you think it is obvious that they do or do not work under such-and-such circumstances then that is good for you, but on balance the rest of the planet has not yet come to consensus.)
I’m afraid I do not know exactly what you mean by this. If it is an important point then you will have to explain it further.
Well, that’s right as far as it goes, but it does not go very far. Someone wanting to learn Algebra who did not know where to start would not get very far with advice like “just learn it.” If you can appreciate that learning involves actions that are more specific than “just learning it” then you should also be able to appreciate that this is what the above article was trying to figure out: the ways in which “just learning it” are different if you are really intelligent, if any, and what we should do about that, if anything.
Good work can have flaws in it. In fact, most good work does. This is a good summary of the state of the research on how learning and teaching are different for gifted and talented students and their teachers and what we ought to do about it. It is a bit too long and it didn’t have a silver bullet, but it did the job it set out to do perfectly well. If you knew all of this already that is fine but that just means you were not the paper’s target audience.
Is that the point? Do we really need more literature reviews? Why aren’t the authors deferring to existing literature reviews? This seems like the worst of both worlds. If the authors spend all this time signaling how much they’ve read, I’d like them to signal that they’ve filtered out the complete garbage. Mainstream literature reviews have difficulty sending such signals, or even ignoring bad work, so the main value of having amateurs doing literature reviews is that they are not beholden to existing hierarchies.
I think this would be much more valuable with the context of the evolution of the authors’ views over time. Maybe they disagreed because one or both just had no idea what the literature said, so this is just reporting what the it says. Or maybe they had beliefs based on specific works and one of them convinced the other that one side had problems. Then it seems valuable to point out those problems.
I really liked this post, but there’s one question I have that wasn’t addressed in the online learning section: has there been any research into the efficacy of online learning beyond conscientiousness and completion rates?
I’m pretty conscientious and about a year ago I completed the Coursera course in machine learning (including all the programming exercises) in addition to the English/German and German/English Duolingo trees (I’ve never taken an in-person class in either). The thing is, I don’t remember anything I “learned” in those courses. I remember more from the semester of Spanish I took in university than from the Duolingo trees and the same goes for the handful of CS classes I’ve taken in person and the Coursera course.
For me, I think the benefit of learning in a non-virtual environment like a school lies in talking over the subject matter with other students, specifically live non-virtual humans who are learning the same material. I wonder if that’s actually true, if it just seems true to me, or if most people don’t learn this way? I’d be really interested in seeing research about this.
How many hours in total did you invest into the Coursera course? How many into your other CS classes? From my very limited experience with Coursera, I remember that I could complete certain courses within two afternoons – can’t say that about my uni classes though.
This is the course I took: https://www.coursera.org/learn/machine-learning
It’s originally a Stanford course and it’s taught by Andrew Ng (who’s brilliant).
For complete context: I wanted to treat it like a real course, so did about one section per week, which means it took me around 11 weeks to complete. I did the readings, listened to all the lectures, and did every assignment. I got a few questions wrong on the quizzes, but I found the programming assignments trivial. My overall grade was something like 97%.
For whatever reason, the information did not stick with me. The only two things I remember are 1) that there need to be three sets of data: a test set, a training set, and something else I can’t recall and 2) that linear regressions are really good for a lot of problems. I don’t think I’m particularly stupid or a bad learner (although that’s certainly possible) but studying in a university environment was more effective for me, and not just for signaling or conscientiousness/motivation reasons. (Of course, that doesn’t mean universities aren’t wasteful or even particularly good, just that I found them better than online learning.)
I also remember a lot less of a book if I read it on an e-reader versus on paper. I think this might be a related phenomenon?
The question is: Given a dataset, can you program a reasonably accurate classifier?
One of these, perhaps. https://archive.ics.uci.edu/ml/index.php
I think that is true, matches my experience, and is in line with the research.
When I learn something new, I have a drive to talk about it with someone and discuss it. In the course of conversation I discover whether or not I understand something, and reinforce what I know. In fact, in a weird way, I basically spend time rehearsing author’s arguments in my head, so that I can grok difficult concepts.
Information is retained better in the context of a social or emotional connection. Sorry I am not digging up the research on this right now. Got to go.
I don’t have the research on this but I suspect you are on the right track. Practice time (manipulating information into hierarchies of importance and categories of relevance for facts and trying to do a procedure with speed and accuracy for skills) should usually be longer than learning time if you’re interested in achieving at least a moderate long-term facility with a subject. This is why accredited university courses usually assume you will spend 1 to 2 hours of independent study time for each hour of class time, and it’s why Gwern estimated that to memorize a single simple fact (which would take only seconds to state aloud) across your life-time takes about five minutes of spaced repetition attempts.
Lots of information is available online but it’s rare to see the volume of practice truly necessary for mastery packaged alongside it, even in official online courses. For instance, Khan Academy has excellent instructional videos but their practice materials and quizzes often take less time to complete than watching the instruction when the reverse should be true.
Talking the material over with people is one great way to perform manipulation of the information in a complete and complex way – you’re forced to consider what’s most important and what’s relevant to the topic of conversation at every moment. It also helps create new memories that reference the information so there’s more chance of something triggering the memory you need. So it certainly makes sense that this helps you retain information. There are certainly other ways to do the same thing, like writing, answering question prompts, or revising your notes. Point is, though, unless you do that enough you’ll forget almost everything within a year, and I suspect many online courses provide mostly the information and leave the practice to the student who often fails to do enough of it.
Fascinating.
I’m frankly surprised that the evidence in favor of tracking is as weak as stated. My elementary school experience was that very little got taught in the subjects for which we didn’t change classes. (Homeroom was not tracked. Reading and math were.)
Never heard of the Joplin Plan, but I have long thought something like it would be good. Where I went to school, there was great resistance to changing a student’s track, even if he was on the edge of failing. (And the “student” I am thinking of pulled the pace down continuously.) And there was no difference in track for language arts vs. math. The problem with it is that it is hard for teachers to specialize. You need all the English classes at the same time, and all the math classes at the same time. (Or you might be able to manage a split by have two times for each and students taking electives during one of each of the two periods.)
Another reform that interests me is getting rid of letter grades and using a levels system like video games or Dungeons and Dragons. Letter grades inspire corruption by teachers (curving), and envy against brighter students (broke the curve!).
So much this.
I was up in arms for a hot second about my high school putting up a wall of photos of their valedictorians since days gone by, when they could just as easily put up a wall of students getting 4s or 5s on AP scores. Unfortunately I live in another town now, and my voice counts for bupkis. But seriously, there is zero correlation between the number of valedictorians a school has in a given year, and how well the school did that year!
Excellence and achievement, not relative rank.
Eh, I see relative rank as a necessary pushback against things like grade inflation and participation trophies.
It’s basically a way to force people who would otherwise want to hand out accolades too freely to be stingy with them. And it essentially guarantees that the accolade then cannot be doubted or called into question.
Very nice. It feels like a great resource to parents and educators looking to improve results for their students. Very well-sourced, informative, and balanced.
That said, I felt like only the first part adequately focused on the question itself: “Does The Education System Adequately Serve Advanced Students?” And there I found the discussion didn’t really address the core of the question. Does the system adequately serve advanced students compared to what? In other words, what’s the evidence that less-advanced students are more well-served than advanced students? For example, say you take children who would otherwise go to public school and transfer them to a private school. Do you get MORE of an improvement for the advanced students than you do for the other two? If so, that would suggest we’re using public school resources more effectively to help the low-achieving students and not to help the advanced ones – who get those resources once they start paying for them directly.
Looking only at where resources are allocated doesn’t, to my mind, answer the question of whether low-achieving students are getting the better end of the bargain, to the detriment of high-achieving students. An analogy: say you’re teaching a kid to read and someone suggests that the best aid for this is expensive socks with hundreds of tiny built-in magnets. You apply these liberally to one group, but not another. After doing this for years, spending huge sums of money, you discover that fancy magnetic socks have no effect on learning how to read. Does the fact that you spent more money on one group mean that the other group was under-served? And there’s where I would like to have seen more discussion: to what extend do interventions for low-achieving students help in a way that is disproportionately meeting their needs versus other students? Where’s the direct comparison?
I know what I’m asking for would make this post much longer, but I feel like it’s at the heart of the question that spawned the adversarial collaboration. It’s probably easier to craft a document saying what we should do. But what about what we’re already doing? Are we actually helping some kids, but ignoring others? Or is it equally crappy to have some new, bureaucratic, zombie fix applied that is driven by political motivations to “fix the system” but has no controls or accountability? What if it’s better to be left alone and bored in a classroom than to have well-meaning – but ultimately bad – interventions?
I’m confused as to what actually is meant by tracking. Does it apply only to different courses in elementary school? Or is it disapproved of in high school as well?
My school began tracking math in 6th grade, science in 8th grade and most other subjects in high school. The tracks would either cover material in greater depth such (my geometry course had a greater focus on euclidean construction and formal proofs), or they’d start the next year’s material earlier (I finished with a year of calculus, whereas other students spent their final year in Algebra II). Students could move up or down a track: I moved up in math when my teacher realized my difficulties were with arithmetic and not comprehension, and I moved down in Spanish because the workload was too much for me.
I was under the impression this was fairly normal in high schools, was I wrong, or have I misunderstood what the article says and this isn’t controversial?
We have a federated educational system in the US. It is federated down to the municipal level, and even the school level. This means that educational experiences will be quite different depending on where (and when) you went to school. There is no “typical” school experience. Not really.
A quick google shows that over 1/3 of students take AP classes, which means a large percentage of schools must offer them. That’s the kind of thing I was imaginging by ‘tracking’, and while I suspect my school did more than most (it was a private school), the adversarial collaboration implies that it’s frowned upon by a lot of teachers/administrators/etc. Or is that only the case when it’s done in elementary school? Or have I misunderstood things?
I agree that “AP” classes are normally offered in HS. But I don’t think that is the same as tracking. My kids took lots of AP classes, but also took non-AP classes in subjects where AP classes were offered. My sense of tracking is that is a more holistic approach to the academic curriculum, and starts much earlier, in grade school.
Of course, I could be wrong.
OK, thanks for that perspective. I’m hoping one of the authors clarify what they meant.
AP classes are sometimes tracked, but sometimes not.
Within my own high school, there were some AP classes that had hard pre-requisites (with the prereqs themselves being classes that were gated with a bit of soft-tracking), but others that were open to anyone who bothered to register for them (which, in a practical sense, was a group that overlapped almost completely with the same kids who found themselves in the stricter-tracked classes).
“Tracking” is where you put kids in different classes based on projected academic capabilities. So if you have an honors English, a regular English, and a remedial English class – all in the same school (K-12) – we would call that “tracking”. Basically, instead of having all the kids in the same classroom, learning and interacting from the same material (a “heterogeneous” classroom) you have the kids on different “tracks”.
My own reading of this literature is about ten years old, but all I can recall was being disgusted that most of it is critically flawed to the extent that it’s nigh unusable. One particularly bad study looked at the average of tracked classrooms (low, mid, high) and compared it to the average of heterogeneous classrooms. Their conclusion was that tracking helped advanced kids at the expense of kids who are behind. Of course, you’ll get that result when you compare the average of the low/high with the average of the total!
There’s some bad research in education (more so than other subjects?); I’ll trust the authors that the body of the useful evidence points to no difference, though.
On tracking, I’m just going to copy and paste my post from a previous thread:
Thank you for writing this. It’s an excellent read. However, I have one quibble with a statement you made in your piece:
No, they’re not. The institution in charge of educating our kids is the parents. Our children are our responsibility, and not other peoples’. It’s true that the present culture has convinced many parents to offload their responsibilities to the school system, but I find that to be a cultural mistake. Engaged parents are the first point of education for all children. Everything flows outward from the family, and delegating those responsibilities is a bad idea. No one cares about a kid more than his parents, and they have the ability to focus one-on-one at need.
I should clarify my biases, here: We homeschool our kids, and my wife is the primary educator for our family. In part this is value-based, but in part it has to do with exactly the topic under discussion here. My kids are sharp in some subjects. Homeschooling offers them the opportunity to work ahead when they need to be challenged. Homeschooling also offers the prime ingredient mentioned multiple times in this article: A teacher who is alive to the needs of the child, and who can go back to material when the kid doesn’t understand.
Parents are the best and most effective educators of their children. That’s true whether they are in public, private, or home schools.
This probably sounds much more confrontational than intended, but: How do you ensure that your teaching is of good quality?
The reason I’m asking is this: I teach future teachers and often emphasize the importance of didactic reduction, i.e., dumbing the subject down to facilitate learning. For this to happen, teachers have to understand the subject matter on a significantly deeper level than the level that they teach at.
Homeschooling is unheard of where I’m from, so I’m really interested in how this works.
” The institution in charge of educating our kids is the parents”
Wrong. You might find it to be a cultural mistake, but parents who can’t afford to educate their children according to their own preferences are required to educate them nonetheless, and accept the state/federal system offered.
The rest of your post–in fact, your entire premise–is restricted by range of experience.
This is your own personal opinion, and I suspect it is held by a very small minority of the overall population, and that it is becoming less popular of an opinion every day.
Pretty sure all one’s own opinions are personal. And it doesn’t matter how many people hold that opinion. I agree that most parents believe their children’s education is their own responsibility. But practically speaking, the federal governement is responsible for educating your child.
Two obvious examples.
1. If you show up in this country with no money and no English, you are required to send your child to school, where the child will learn English and other topics. You can’t choose not to.
2. If you don’t send your kid to school without adequate substitute education, you will be prosecuted.
You can think it’s your responsibility all you like. But if you fail, the state doesn’t shrug, because the state has primary responsibility that you can escape only by proving you have the means to provide a substitute the state considers adequate.
I believe Matt M was replying to rminnema.
But to both of you–legal and moral responsibility are different things.
I’m getting the impression that if your kid is a bit bored in regular classes, your best bet in most public schools is to tell them to not make a fuss in class, and encourage them to devote themselves to some intellectual pursuit outside of class. They’ll still be bored in class, but they’ll have something else they really care about.
If your kid is really dramatically gifted, it sounds like the best bet is to pull them out of school completely and home-school using textbooks and online courses and whatnot. If they’re that talented, they should be able race on ahead. Maybe use the existing curriculum as a guide to what they should be studying, if you’re not highly educated yourself.
(Assuming private school is financially out of the question, of course.)
I agree that this is probably the best advice – but it’s pretty crappy advice. My parents tried this with me but it didn’t really work, because my ordinal preferences were something like.
1. Play video games
2. Watch syndicated reruns on TV
3. Learn something interesting of my own choosing
4. Be bored in school
Given that I was forced to spend 8 hours a day on #4, when I got home, my instinct was to go for 1 or 2, not 3. As far as I can tell, most of my friends were in the same situation. We were all fairly bright and would have much rather been somewhere else learning more useful things as opposed to school. But when school was out, we weren’t going to the library or the math lab or whatever else the people on Big Bang Theory do. We went to Chris’ basement and played Halo all night.
and drank Mountain Dew? Most of us drank Dew.
Something I’ve noticed going to an elite college is that people who went to public schools tended to have a much lower opinion of the average citizen than students who went to elite private high schools. So if we’re looking to promote democratic solidarity then separating out gifted students might actually be a means of accomplishing that.
Of course, if we’re looking to have opinion makers have an accurate view of the world…
I like the idea that the best way of making sure the elite are sympathetic towards the lower-classes is to keep the elite away from the lower-classes, so that they never get the chance to see how truly awful they can be.
As a low-level software engineer at eBay, I had a coworker, Valeria, who was much in demand to speak to local Hispanic students on the theme of You Too Can Succeed, where being a low-level software engineer counts as Success.
She would give the speeches, but if you asked her about it her opinion was exactly the opposite. In her view, the problem these students had keeping them from Success was that they were so stupid.
Academically, sure, but not generally. This may be a regional thing. I went to a top undergrad, but suburban Michigan public high school in a town with just one middle school and one high school. I was a total jerk in high school.
For instance, a few days before graduation, some girl said to the US Government class, “I think we’ll all be successful.”
My reply was, “Really? Why would you think that?”
Yet I still respect my high school classmates and am quite eager to catch up with them to see how things are going – in contrast a lot of my classmates in undergrad who went to private school can’t even fathom having to live alongside folk in the Midwest.
I’d say public school definitely had that effect on me.
I went to very diverse schools both economically and racially in the Piedmont South. Prior to middle school I had fairly idealistic notions about people and my school experiences pretty much drove that out of me.
But I was also tracked into the highest level during that time so I am not sure tracking made any difference. I still shared lunch, PE, sports (I was on the football and wrestling teams), some electives, and the halls with the lower socioeconomic kids and they were generally a huge nuisance. They were disproportionate in breaking the rules, starting fights, getting in your face over minor slights, disrupting class, etc. I do think one benefit of the experience was learning how to stick up for oneself and handle assholes.
By the time I graduated I held most of those folks in generally low regard. My position has soften quite a bit since then, but I wonder if it doesn’t simply have to do with not having to put up with that crap day in and day out now since I seldom interact with those folks.
This collaboration was far above my expectations.
1. Are racially homogenous countries more open to tracking and ability grouping?
2. A way to implement tracking in a more fair manner would be a sort of promotion and relegation system like those used in soccer leagues.
Let’s say you have 100 first graders.
You divide them in 4 classrooms, with the oldest in classroom A and the youngest in classroom D. That’s because we know that even minute age differences matter when so young. If you don’t like this age system use a ranking test.
After a while, using math and english grades, you promote the top 25% towards the A class, 50% stay in their current class, while the bottom 25% are relegated towards D class. Repeat.
The curricula for math and english is the same for everybody to allow continued comparison, but classroom D gets an education focused on these 2 subjects while those above study increasingly more subjects, with classroom A having the most subjects.
For example, they study the same fifth grade math, class D in 10 math hours/week and class A in 3 math hours/week, but A also takes art history and military history (I like history)
3. Maybe a solution for personalized learning would be to turn classrooms in locations for online learning – brick online school (BOS). Many adults work in coffee shops for a sort of companionship and accountability. After all, telecommuting doesn’t work for adults as well as it was hoped in the 90’s, so why expect it to work with easily distracted children?
The teacher/supervisor in a brick online school makes sure that the student sticks to the app he is supposed to use during class, sets goal, advises and maintains order. Basically, what a boss does in an office environment, a teacher does in a BOS environment.
This system would also allow students to socialize, do PE, do lab work, take part in intra and extramural sports, art, drama, proms etc.
At the same time this BOS would still be a safe place for parents to send their children while they work and somewhere where ideologues can push their beliefs on the next generation, so there would be not much opposition, except from teachers.
With less need for qualified teachers and the possibility of larger classrooms, labour costs would be lower while delivering the personalized education that we lost with the advent of mass education.
4. We can now imagine an educational software that uses algorithms and machine-learning to personalize itself for each student becoming a more effective and more engaging educational tool. Use the force that gets us addicted to social media and news platforms for good.
“Are racially homogenous countries more open to tracking and ability grouping?”
Yes. Not only that, you’ll find much more tracking in racially homogeneous schools and districts, because racially diverse schools and districts are sued out of tracking.
Your suggestion will, in racially diverse schools, result in black and Hispanic kids at the bottom, taking the same boring math and reading courses, with limited elective options, and the classes will be brutally hard to teach.
And what software is it you think that will grow with the student’s needs, as opposed to being a boringly rote product that keeps going on and on to the next topic?
That would be the Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer. Preferably a first edition, not one of the knock-offs.
My suggestion will result in the most capable black and hispanic kids getting a more engaging and safer education while the others, including low performing whites, get what they are already getting. Which is what is already happening in a less formal manner with honors and AP classes vs remedial classes or public vs private schools.
A tracking system would hopefully keep the boredom and brutality to the lowest performing class instead of having everybody suffer from it.
Why spread the misery? It’s unethical to use good children as buffers for disruptive ones. I also doubt that the weakest students will find the curricula more boring than they already do. It is the teachers who will get bored without better students providing interaction.
Give the teachers willing to tackle that class some extra payment and vacation days and make everyone happy.
With large and constant population movement between different track classes you will get parents to, hopefully, dedicate energy in getting their kids promoted up the next rung. That, in turn, would also reduce political pressure.
The biggest benefit of a software is that you are not tethered to your classmates anymore, so “going on and on to the next topic”, at your own pace, is a huge advantage for the student over “going on and on to the next topic” at a teacher-set pace which is the normal way.
Another advantage could be personalized recommendations for optional lessons and reading materials using algorithms like youtube does. This area is going to see explosive development given the size of the market for target digital ads and content.
Gamification was already mentioned.
So, even if it’s just “a boringly rote product” for the teacher an educational app could be very engaging for students.
But this won’t matter. People will look at your top track, notice that it’s 70% Asian, 25% white, and 5% everything else, and get you fired for your clear and obvious racism before you have the opportunity to explain why it’s actually really good for those high-performing “everything else”s.
My son is off the charts in math. When he was in elementary school I convinced his school to let him do math problems I gave him and would go over with him when the rest of his class was doing math. The school didn’t really like it, but they went along in part because my son literally knew more math than his elementary school teachers.
I’m a bit puzzled by the occasional but persistent references to private schools as a panacea for gifted students (not quite at the level of individual tutoring, but at least squarely on that route). Might someone expand on that argument in more detail? My personal interaction with the US private school system below, and the parts that I think might generalize out of it at the bottom.
I moved to the US from Russia at age 12 (7th grade), went to a small private Jewish middle school for two years (not for religious reasons), and then went (on more scholarship) to a small-ish, good, private secular all-girls school for high school (grades 9-12). (This was on recommendation of middle school teachers, whose reasoning, I believe, was that given my lack of social graces, more individualized attention, a more genteel atmosphere, and strong interest in academics would be a good fit.) Note, I’d like to divorce the question of money from the question of private schooling: not that my family was ever poor by any objective standards (we moved to the US in part because my father was invited to work as an engineer), but new immigrants are hardly stinking rich.
The middle school offered individual tutoring for English for the first few months (which may or may not have been more effective than just pairing me with someone who spoke some Russian and letting me sink or swim otherwise), and solved the thorny math issue by giving me a textbook, some assigned homework from it to make sure I actually did the work, and kicking me out into the hallway. (The school didn’t go past 8th grade, so doing more than that for math would’ve been genuinely difficult.) In high school, my school may have been more-than-usually open to letting me take more courses per year, including more APs, than they normally recommended, and was somewhat gracious about the fact that I ran out of math and French to take by senior year. On the other hand, it definitely suffered from simply Not Having Enough Students to support an ecosystem of advanced coursework or nerdy after-school activities. My younger brother attended a good public school, and I believe that by high school found that the nerd ecology there was at least as good as and probably better than what I saw in my private school.
Note that I’m commenting specifically on middle and high school — perhaps the situation is qualitatively different in elementary schools?
I think the observation of “private school may be better for an average good student, but at least by high school, a larger school will be better for a gifted student” might well generalize beyond my family’s case. Could someone who has brought up private schools explain in more details what benefits they had in mind? I understand that private schools can offer more flexibility within the range of options they have access to, but that range is far from unlimited.
Great story. I liked your point about an ecosystem of advanced coursework. A critical mass is certainly necessary to achieve that.
I have lots of experience in small private schoools, and think that a private high school which already attracts students and families of an academic bent needs about 200 HS students to support a strong nerdy ecosystem. Heck, even 140 is enough to offer 2 of each section and some electives.
The school I work at has academic friendly benefits, because we are attracting already committed families who choose to go to a school which they know beforehand requires a lot of work. First, I established that the high school is academically challenging to prospective families and provided them the tools and support they need to make it doable, then overtime I have been able to make the program more academically rigorous. The system is self-reinforcing now, which is good. But since we don’t have a critical mass of students or resources, we have hit our ceiling.
An interesting piece, but the thesis is unclear. Is it: (1) there is more that public education could do to improve the education of the brightest students, or (2) there is more that public education should do to improve the education of the brightest students? (1) is an empirical claim, and the one that the authors seem to focus on. But (2) certainly does not follow from (1) and is really the vital, let’s-change-policy issue. School funding isn’t going up, so any improvements that aren’t cost neutral are going to have to come out of someone’s hide.
I guess I have mixed feelings here. I suspect that most SSC readers are going to say “I was extra smart and bored as hell, my high school could have done a lot more to stimulate and nourish me.” My daughter has mental health issues, especially inattentive-type ADHD, and frankly public school has been a nightmare. And I have done everything—psychologists, psychiatrists, tutors, teacher meetings, 504 plans, everything. Nothing has helped in the slightest. I want resources and pedagogical changes to help her. I went to a crap high school in the middle of nowhere and got an Ivy League PhD when I was 25. Yeah, I was bored and hated HS like everyone else, but you know what? Maybe I shouldn’t have gotten more. I was going to make it anyway. My daughter is not, not without buckets of help.
I don’t mean to be cruel here, but how exactly do you jive your positions of “I’ve tried everything and nothing has helped” with “Clearly she needs more help.” Perhaps she can’t be helped. Or, perhaps, the cost of helping her isn’t equivalent to the cost of helping one precocious bored advanced student, but 10,000 of them.
The utilitarian argument for allocating greater resources towards helping advanced students is that it’s a lot cheaper to help a bright kid become 10% brighter than it is to help a struggling kid improve by 10%, and that schools, as currently operated, are already assigning the overwhelming majority of their resources towards helping the less bright, while the bright get essentially ignored due to the logic you outlined above.
I know the utilitarian argument, and reject it, even assuming your make-up numbers are right. A civilized society does not write people off because they are struggling, and it is our worship of winner-take-all that has led to vast wealth disparity and shit life syndrome. I don’t know what the right balance is, but I know I’m not the kind of person that truly needed more in HS, even though I would have appreciated it.
@Nietzsche,
The voters did away with a “civilized society” in 1978 (the last year my schools had toilet paper, and the latest year of publication for all but a few of the books in the school libraries, and by AN AMAZING COINCIDENCE that was the year my parents and most of my classmates parents all decided that they get divorced) because hey “do your own thing”, “if it feels good do it”, “government is the problem”, and “there is no such thing as society”.
Civilization isn’t cheap, and the adults of that time clearly showed by their actions how little they cared about the fates of children.
The adults of the 1940’s to the ’60’s made education better and more available (while also making a more just society, ANOTHER AMAZING COINCIDENCE!), while the adults of the 1970’s and ’80’s let it go to Hell.
But I’M NOT BITTER!
NOPE NOT AT ALL!
Well maybe a little.
This essay is absolutely fantastic. I hope they are all this good!
If I can add my own anecdata :
I was ahead of my grade level in elementary school. I knew the answer to most questions and (being somewhat impulsive at baseline) I would try and answer any question being posed generally. This seems to have caused a problem for my peers, who were all the more reluctant to speak up in class. So, at a prent teacher conference, my teacher asked my parents to try and get me to chill, so that my classmates could actively participate. I distinctly remember them asking me, basically, to give the other kids a chance.
I’m not bragging – a significant amount of that behavior stemmed from my lack of impulse control, and besides, bragging about elementary school is idiotic. And neither am I blaming my parents for the result of a conversation that must have been horribly difficult to navigate, maybe even a little painful. (I think of how I might attempt that conversation with my kid, and most roads lead to “Fuck it, kiddo, you should just go slay them.”)
But as a kid, I remember coming away with the impression that being smart and exhibiting my smarts was imposing some unjust burden on my fellow students, or, was taking something from them that I had far less need of than did they. That, in some dysfunctional sense, my intelligence made me less deserving of the teacher’s attention, whatever my innocent intent.
There is good wrapped up in that. Probably, I was receptive to that request only because I genuinely valued others and was willing to help. And I imagine my parents wanted to reinforce that good value, and they also knew I could and would take care of myself. Moreover, once I could get into a more tracked educational environment, I didn’t have so much of that problem to worry about.
But it’s still kind of messed up. Who says that too a kid? And I feel like that concept bled over into other areas of my life, unrelated to school. To this day I am not entirely sure how to sort out its effects.
Has anyone else had this experience?
Can any of the educators here shed some light on it?
Possible compromise position: tell them “Shhh! Spoilers!”, and have them write* their answer down so they can still prove they knew it before the teacher got it from someone else.
*Or text, if they have a phone and those are allowed in the classroom.
Well done.
One last thing: if you’re an educator or a parent or just somebody who spends time around children, take their feelings seriously, OK? If a kid is miserable, that’s absolutely a problem that has to be solved, no matter what district policy happens to be.
Thank you! My son is both really rambunctious and smart. He read books at 3 and by 1st grade was reading chapter books. On the first day of school he was really excited and happy. It didn’t take him long to get so bored that he would do something like tackle the boy next to him. We fought the school for a couple of years to get him accelerated and gave up by putting him in a private school. We fought that school for one year and then gave up and homeschooled him. IF his mom didn’t run her own business, and therefore could set her own hours, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.
Fortunately, the local high school had embraced AP classes, so he was finally able to go to school (and play football and wrestle) and not be miserable. Given his combination of rambunctiousness and boredom, bad things would have happened if we had left him in school.
So again, I say thank you.
If you take it as a given that public school will be a mediocre at best option for your kids, and that you would do a better job than the teachers (two big ifs, for sure), how many kids would you have before you choose to homeschool them?
I would like to homeschool my (future) kids so long as I have at least two, but my fiancee prefers me working. I’m told that playing with kids is not the same as raising them.
I’m not sure that this issue is really related to how many kids you have.
But, to answer your question, we have three homeschooled, and would probably do the same with one.
For various ages, it most certainly is a component of it. Play is how young children learn. For later ages, instruction takes other forms, but then, with direct individual instruction, and cutting out filler like changing classes, taking role, waiting for pick-up, homeschool lessons would be much quicker for the same instruction (either quicker in hours or quicker in days) leading to time left for play or socializing.
I homeschooled only one child. The other two were very social and, frankly, appreciated that school was easy, so it never occurred to us to homeschool until our last one made it all but mandatory. It was well worth it. I taught history and writing and my wife taught the rest.
I’m told that playing with kids is not the same as raising them.
No, I suppose not, but the psychological literature, as far as this amateur enthusiast can tell, says that playing is extremely important to a child’s physical, mental, and emotional development. So as I liked to point out to my wife, playing is a very important part of raising them.
PS: Dragonmilk is my favorite beer! Are you familiar with it?
Is there a country that really goes out of its way to identify and cultivate the intellectually talented early in life? I seem to recall some European countries have special (public!) math schools, just as they have special sports schools for talented athletes. I seem to recall that sort of thing getting some attention in the US back in the Sputnik era, but it seems to have faded in the face of other concerns.
Thank you for your work on this article. I have a lot of opinions about this, but this is really solid, balanced and useful summary of important arguments about this topic.