THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Reminder: Bay Area SSC Meetup 9/8

Posted on September 3, 2018 by Scott Alexander

Meetup at 3:00 PM on Saturday, 9/8, at the Berkeley campus. Meet at the open space beside the intersection of West Circle and Free Speech Bikeway.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

One Response to Reminder: Bay Area SSC Meetup 9/8

  1. Edmund Nelson says:
    September 4, 2018 at 4:46 am

    is anyone coming to this from the south bay and willing to pick up a man who can’t drive (I can bike to a preferred location). I live around the intersection of prospect road and saratoga-sunnyvale road in saratoga

Leave a Reply