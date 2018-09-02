Open Thread 109.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
I was wondering based on an exchange I had on r/books about the Goodreads reading challenge what the typical reading speed of an SSC reader is?
According to the internet for adult humans:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brettnelson/2012/06/04/do-you-read-fast-enough-to-be-successful/#1637d024462e
250 for an eighth grader
300 for an average adult
450 for a college student
675 for a college professor
1500 for a speed reader
For me I have some sort of fiction/non-fiction split:
1000-1200 for STEMish non-fiction
1500 for history
1800-2000 for recreational reading of fiction
Well I’ve never measured it. Words per page can vary too much; even within a set of books from the same publisher.
According to the staples reading test, I read 396 words per minute, which is 58% faster than average, but over 1000 sounds insane. Sounds like an android. If it was just informational books I could understand it, but if you read fiction that way, the succession of images in your head would be speeded up to a level that would overshoot how fast those events are supposed to be occurring realistically, or so I would imagine.
Hmm, staples puts me at only 1500 even though its fiction. Weird. I have been up late though, could just be tired. Possibly its because the text is so short compared to the other texts. I only read for like 8 seconds or something compared to some tests that have a couple minutes of text.
I have a friend who reads about that quickly. Or at least, she did when she was 14 — she read Memoirs of a Geisha in about 3 hours. (My mom didn’t believe friend so asked her several reading comprehension questions which she apparently answered satisfactorily.) If This site is correct that’s about 1000 wpm.
I have no idea how she did it or what she was imagining as she read, but I would not guess that subject experience of time when one is imagining the events of the book have much to do with reading speed.
Perhaps fast fiction readers experience slowed down imagination time.
The speed at which you’re reading doesn’t affect the pacing of the book, at least not for me. It’s like a dream; you can feel like you spent minutes or hours or years in the dream, but in reality you were dreaming for however long you were in REM.
(woop woop unintentional arrogance warning woop woop)
When I was a kid and I read books a lot, once I got in to the flow of the book I didn’t see the pages or “hear” words; I’d just kinda experience the scenes. That went away as I got older, probably because computers happened and I stopped reading long-form fiction.
It’s like, imagine if you were having memories implanted in you. The rate at which data is being written won’t affect the subjective experience of time in the memory – similarly, when I (used to) read fiction, the narrative just streamed in to my mind; I perceived time in the story exactly as the author intended me to.
Actually, I guess this is one of those “universal human experiences” thing; is reading not an automatic process for some folks here? I remember my father reading pre-school assignments over my shoulder and saying “you can’t possibly be reading that fast” and I thought “you mean you don’t just… look at the page and know what it says?”
Related; has anyone here ever tried spritzing, or used it practically?
2000 seems a bit crazy? That’s over 200 pages per hour for a typical book. You’d finish The Hobbit in 47 minutes at that pace. Surely you’re missing out on a lot of stuff…
Per Wikipedia: “The World Championship Speed Reading Competition stresses reading comprehension as critical. The top contestants typically read around 1,000 to 2,000 words per minute with approximately 50% comprehension or above. The six time world champion Anne Jones is recorded for 4200wpm with previous exposure to the material and 67% comprehension. The recorded number of words the eye can see in single fixation is three words.”
50% comprehension seems very low to me, combined with the possibility that when you read as fast as you can facts are held in your memory only for the short-term. But then again I can’t rightfully judge — I only read several hundred words per minute so I don’t have the time to look up sample passages/questions from the WCSRC.
The current world record is another guy who did 4750 I think. As far as comprehension considering the way some people can read the same book 20 times and insist they come across new stuff each time, and a couple studies I saw linked from someone, 60% comprehension for an average reader is pretty typical depending on how dense the information is and how specific the test questions. 67% comprehension at 14 times the average reading speed is still something like 15-16 times more time efficient compared to the average person.
As a child, I came across an ad for a program purporting to teach speed reading, and discovered my reading speed was already in the range they were claiming to teach. But I don’t remember the specific numbers, and I’m fairly sure my reading speed is way down from its peak – I just don’t spend enough time reading, and haven’t over the past decades.
Like others, I have different speeds for light fiction and serious academic works, but in my case a lot of non-fiction intended for a general audience winds up being read at closer to fiction speeds. My peak reading speed in French (second language) never got as high as my reading speed in English, but probably approached the ‘normal’ range for non-speed-readers reading their native language.
And in answer to the person concerned about the time taken to visualize images – I don’t. I’ve never thought in pictures. While thinking in images is reported to be the most common mode, it’s a plurality, not even a majority.
One other comment – in graduate school, an attempt was made to teach us to read a small portion of a book – selected to give a general picture – and call that “reading the book”. That technique may be mis-equated with speed reading, but should properly be called organized skimming or similar. But this may be a cause of some implausible results – or not, since there seems to be huge variance in reading speeds without it.
A lot of the world reading championship stuff refers to comprehension levels from 50-70% because apparently at the average person’s “natural” reading speed they have 60% comprehension or less. I’ve been considering trying to speed read purely for word count without trying to hard to actually comprehend what I read in the moment. I’m curious how fast I could read with only 60% on the followup tests as a target.
Those seem really, really fast (or not corrected for comprehension). I did a speed-reading class in High School, and I think typical is somewhere between 150 and 250. I was in the 330s when I started, and got up to ~700 by the time I was done, but it wasn’t pleasant. This might be unadjusted (we had a 10-question quiz on our material, and the actual speed was multiplied by the score on that), but that almost suggests that the people higher on your list are skipping more material.
Comprehension around 70% is considered perfectly acceptable and at or above the level achieved by an average person reading 300 wpm. According to Forbes purely at speed the average is 300 for a normal person, 450 for college students, and around 675 for college professors. I don’t think the article specified comprehension level.
The test tells me one thing, but it’s not the same as “real” reading. Based on experience, ~100 pages an hour is the standard for me with fiction.
360 wpm. When I was in middle school I could read at 1200 wpm but I found it unsatisfying and unproductive. At 1200 wpm I couldn’t immerse myself in the world of a fictional book and I couldn’t understand anything but the most superficial facts in a nonfiction book. I like to read nonfiction I can ponder.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to cause the evacuation of a city of at least 1 million people without, directly injuring anyone. How will you do this?
Advertise free beer in the next city over.
I guess it depends on what you mean by injured but I’d spread around some medium level radioactive materials. At a level where no one is likely to get immediately sick from radiation poisoning but they can’t let everyone stay there.
Have you tried anthracite?
(Okay, not a city of 1 million, but still, a pretty impressive near-total depopulation)
Why bother with that crap when you can just hose the place down with methyl mercaptan? My grandfather told me a story of how they spilled a whole dewar of the stuff that was being used to odorize utility natural gas, and the entire town just left because of the smell.
Maybe a few water-bombers full of putrescine. Hose down the city with the smell of rot.
The Evil League of Evil won’t turn down our application this time!
After your previous failed applications, the League requires actual murder this time. So unless the smell of rot comes from actual rotting corpses, no go.
My idea is simply to offer people money. $1000 to any resident of Edmonton AB who is willing to be anywhere else next Thanksgiving. Coordinate with major hotel chains to handle the logistics. $1000 a head is real money for a family; I be any number of tourist destinations would offer package deals. Still, at a billion dollars this one is pricy.
I was considering something similar with a poor Muslim city and the Hajj, in which case the logistics are largely pre-handled and lots of people would probably do it just for the price of the ticket.
Saudi Arabia offers limited and hotly-in-demand tickets for the Hajj, so you’d need to bribe them to get the tickets to everyone in this city as well.
I don’t think this would work. The cost for a family to leave the city for a substantial time at a random time will be more than $1000 a head. Imagine the wages lost, people who have family hospitalized, people who contractually cannot leave barring some major emergency, people who just don’t need $1000 a head…you’d be left with a ton of people who’d rather stay in the city, far above the 99% cut off.
I’d personally go with a fake industrial accident. Select a city with a huge factory on it, claim it is throwing asbestos into the air, get some experts to declare on TV that everyone must go. Call corrupt any state officer that refuses to go with the story.
Depending on the city, you could get a huge circle inside it evacuated in a v short time. This would also solve the hospital problem. They’d have to get people out. Enough for you to film key scenes for a zombie movie or whatever it is you are doing with an empty city for a day or two.
I think the hospital issue would mean that you’d get some people injured tho. May be avoided by careful selection of the place.
Hospitals are a good point. Some people just can’t safely be moved.
I think that means we have to make it possible to stay if it’s a matter of life and death. We can’t, under the rules, make the city a lethal environment. But we can make it an unpleasant or scary place. If the only people who stay are the ICU patients and a few nurses to care for them, that’s still well over the 99% bar. We can leave 10,000 people in the city and still succeed.
Assuming by ‘evacuation’ you mean ‘complete removal of all humans from a metro area to a distance over over 26 miles (over the horizon) over time of less than one month’ – I would reject the mission, as it can not be done.
*cue entrance by Ethan Hunt*
(At least, it has not been shown to be capable of being done, in the USA, in my lifetime.)
To expand – the year round population of the FL Keys and of the NC Outer Banks is about 75k and 60k, respectively, and even assuming the population doubles in the summer, that doesn’t come close to a million, and neither has been successfully evacuated in the last fifty years.
Centralia still has seven holdouts (or did, 5 years ago) and the state gave up on them.
Wikipedia gives about 50 metro areas of 1 million residents – some of them are likely easier than others – but all of them have severe transport bottlenecks. (Most of them being coastal towns with built-in movement restrictions on at least a third of the circumference.)
Having said all that – the best way to effect that evacuation would be to practice it – and interspace the ‘exercises’ with ‘minor’ real world incidents that got everyone’s attention. But all in all, I think that many planners – and that’s what you’re asking for here, municipal emergency planners – underestimate the resistance of the population to respond uniformly to *anything*. A situation that convinces Marge and Henry to pack up the kids and get out of town isn’t going to make Great Aunt Sally stir out of her house, and something significant enough to have Uncle Joe come *get* Sally is also going to bring Cousin Pete and Joe Jr in from the countryside to gawk.
So we could play around with weather threats and firestorms and nukes and riots as potential tools, but until one has a handle on exactly what people are going to do in response, it’s not actually engaging with the mission, imo.
Yes, some people won’t go. But I would be satisfied with 99% of the population gone for a day.
Step 1: Steal a scheduled rail shipment of especially toxic chemicals that’s headed through Dallas. I don’t need to keep it, just divert it to a yard or something.
Step 2: Substitute shipment of rail cars with some heavy oil (or something else appropriately flammable and smoky when burned). Derail and overturn this in the worst possible place, in or upwind of Dallas — the train crew is in on this, so they’ve gotten off .
Step 3: Set overturned shipment afire.
Pick Houston instead. After Harvey last year evacuation would be high in the minds of the residents, and hopefully plans have been recently reviewed and updated by officials and emergency responders. A ship would be easier to steal and use to stage an incident in the harbor. Or something goes wrong at an oil refinery.
Possibly a better idea: Jacksonville, FA. It only just meets the 1M requirement (as opposed to ~6M in Houston/Dallas), has much less of a congestion problem, and evacuation plans in place because of hurricane risk.
Hack some kind of disaster early-warning system and fabricate a false alarm.
Candidates include: NOAA tsunami warning. Hard to fabricate the seismic data. Maybe fake footage of a meteor in the middle of the pacific.
Volcanoes. Causing an explosion to make fake smoke is an option.
Dam: fabricate data to simulate imminent structural failure upstream of a city. (or build a dam just downstream of a city. Does it count if the evacuation is planned?)
Does it even have to be a false alarm? There must be someone you can point to who caused the evacuation around Mt. St. Helens.
So an alternate option would be to become a senior vulcanologist in somewhere like Naples, then wait.
Tsunami warning is actually easy, as long as you are happy with not being able to time it to your liking.
Just wait for an decent earthquake on a place across the sea to the city you want to evacuate, then bribe the select people who are supposed to sound the evacuation alarm. Will be credible for a little while.
You’d probably not get to a million evacuated, and won’t last for more than a few hours tho. And people will fucking notice that their towns weren’t submerged. Most coastal cities will only evacuate, well, the actual coasts. For example, the japan evacuations in 2011 seems to not have gotten as far as a million people in any single city…I think.
Indonesia or the Philippines should be able to get a cold million in a coastal urban area with ease.
Another idea is to mess with the water supply. The water for NYC passes through three big aqueducts. It shouldn’t be all that difficult to wreck them badly enough to require a couple of weeks of repairs. I would expect most people to clear out until the tap water flows again.
I hear a lot of stories about how the security of voting machines is weak, and how even casual hackers can tamper with results. Given that and the fact that many groups would be interested in doing this, where is the negative evidence suggesting that the vote in the USA has not been hacked already? If necessary, differentiate between different levels.
The best answer I can come up with myself is that we don’t have many results that seem highly implausible. The Trump election, in particular, seems to be what happens in a world where the vote is still functional.
I’d say the chances electon machines have been tampered with as far back as they exist is high.
As for plausible. that’s how tampering works. The goal is to tip marginal seats. So if the USA has a tampering problem by one or both parties, we should as low hanging fruit look at areas where specific voting machine companies/models have achieved statistically unusual results in marginal seats over decades.
Not to be That Gal, but elections have a greater than average chance of verging onto CW discourse. I’d suggest people tread carefully here.
where is the negative evidence suggesting that the vote in the USA has not been hacked already?
Is is not true that it is difficult to prove a negative?
…leaving that aside, and speaking more to solving for the underlying question – to me, there are several parts – first, what does a ‘true’ vote consist of, secondly, what fraction of elections represent something other than the ‘true’ vote, and third, what fraction of ‘non-true’ election results are due to deliberate action meant to change the outcome of the election?
For me, a discussion of ‘vote hacking’ that limited itself to long distance computer manipulation (‘hacking’*) could be interesting in and of itself, but would be dreadfully limited in terms of the actual scope of the problem. (By the same token, I reject relying on paper ballots as “essential” to democracy – they are a *useful* tool of balloting, – and may be the best option for many years to come – but paper ballots are neither necessary nor sufficient for a free and fair election.)
* hacking is not my field. Please correct with a better phrase/definition if you have one.
The same place as the negative evidence proving that you aren’t a paid Russian agent trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of US elections. Fortunately for you, most of us here are wise enough not to use “evidence” in such a negative fashion.
That said, the stories about how the security of voting machines is weak, etc, all involve direct on-site access to each individual voting machine being hacked. The probability of a Russian agent getting caught hacking an election machine may be small, but it isn’t zero. By the time a Grand Conspiracy has hacked enough election machines to predictably sway an election, without leaving obvious spikes in the results, it is almost certain that several of their agents will have been caught red-handed.
The decentralization of the US electoral process makes it extremely difficult – impossible as far as the sorts of stories you have been seeing in the news are concerned – for Russian agents (or anyone else) to rig an election from a remote or centralized location. But there’s lots of things they can do to cast doubts on the results, including but not limited to online trolling, hacking voter registration databases, and data dumps to Wikileaks. And I’ll be wanting positive evidence before asserting that anyone has gone beyond that level.
It would not be impossible to rig the presidential election at least; given how it hinges on some key states, you don’t need to hack every voting machine, just a few (still a fuckton) ones.
I don’t think it happened in the last election, and would need some positive evidence, but I would not put this beyond the capabilities of a state actor with resources.
The problem with this logic is that it presupposes one knows which states the election hinges on.
While this seems easy enough, I don’t recall a lot of pundits talking much about Wisconsin or Michigan last time around…
I mean 538 definitely did. Plus supposedly the Clinton campaign actually knew they were weak there but refused to do anything.
I don’t understand your first paragraph. The point about having to multiply the success ratio for all machines you want to hack seems solid, or at least sounds convincing to me.
I mean, certainly in any ‘important’ setting, it would be unwise to make the claim without providing any positive evidence. But in terms of pure epistemology, like if I actually had to put a probability on this, I don’t think it’s obvious that the default assumption is that nothing happened.
A related question is whether we would even know it if someone had been caught. If it’s not a Russian agent but just some guy hacking one machine, then even if someone found out about it, would it be news or just be buried? That probably depends mostly on how many people are involved in the process.
Anyway, I certainly wasn’t making a hidden claim that hacking happened, I have no idea.
People who genuinely have no idea, generally ask whether there is evidence for or against a proposition. Asking only about the negative evidence implies that one feels they already have all the positive evidence they need and that the proposition should be considered true unless negative evidence is provided.
If that truly wasn’t your intention, then your phrasing was most unfortunate. Something to consider going forward.
Ah. Well, the reason I phrased it this way (it was intentional) is that I think the mainstream position on this topic is that of course everything is fine, whereas I was genuinely uncertain either way, hence I think the burden of proof is on anyone who holds the mainstream view. That’s why I basically asked, “where’s the evidence to be confident that nothing happened?”
Fwiw I’d put higher odds on ‘no large-scale attack has occurred’ but probably also one ‘some ‘hacking’ has occurred’ after reading responses.
I’m a software developer technically/barely in the computer security field, and have been looking at this for about a decade.
A few broad principles:
* The more types of access you have to something, the easier it is to make it do what you want. So being able to get complete physical access to something makes things easier than trying to access something which is in an isolated room on the other side of the planet.
* The more complex something the more likely there are flaws in it.
* There’s a difference between security, reliability, and auditability.
In a lot of cases, the “hacking” was done with uncontrolled physical access to the devices. As you might imagine, if you went to your local polling place, started disassembling the voting machines and attaching multiple laptops, somebody is going to notice and call the police. Not all of the voting machines are connected to the Internet, so that makes things more challenging.
Also, part of the challenge is in making any unauthorized access do anything useful. Most bugs in software will simply cause the system to crash. That’s annoying and possibly casts doubt on the election, but doesn’t change the results. Being able to either choose the results or turn them into garbage is harder and less likely.
You don’t need to connect multiple laptops. All it takes is a cheap microcontroller plugged in via the same USB port that was used to set it up in the first place. And nobody can see you, because it’s illegal for anybody to see you while you vote.
Edit: This is, of course, moot in the case of machines like WinVote, where you can get complete read/write access to the vote counts via wifi.
The US voting system is huge, decentralized, and balkanized. Hacking voting machine is probably trivially easy, but hacking enough of them to affect an election without getting caught would require a sizable conspiracy, the involvement of hundreds, maybe thousands, of local election workers, a conspiracy at least as large as old fashioned ballot box stuffing required.
Voting Machine Security is not about Voting Machines
No shady nation state worth their salt is going to go around every single polling place and hack every single machine by hand. What these analyses of voting machines really tell us is that they were built by organisations with only a superficial regard for security. It’s not that the holes are there, it’s that they’re really dumb.
The machines often use outdated software with known security issues, such as Windows 2000 and WEP. They use default passwords that can be found via google. They use physical locks that can be compromised using a ballpoint pen. They have exposed USB ports where you can plug in a keyboard and hit Ctrl-Alt-Del. Their tamper evident seals can often be circumvented.
We only know this because researchers can get their hands on voting machines via the resale market. But the companies that make voting machines also make (and sometimes operate) the rest of the voting infrastructure. We have no legal way of inspecting the vote tabulation machines, nor the way in which software is loaded on to the voting machines, nor the protocols by which all these things communicate. Compromising any of these systems will allow you to do far more damage than you can with the voting machines themselves.
We cannot seriously suppose that the voting machines are full of vulnerabilities, while the centralised backend infrastructure is completely secure.
Regarding evidence of vote hacking, the firms who develop the e-voting infrastructure have very little incentive to implement effective systems to detect tampering. Any state-level attacker worth their salt ought to be able to cover their tracks.
That is to say, we have no way of knowing whether or not the elections have been hacked.
Tl:dr: Voting machines are the tip of the iceberg. Upon close inspection, everything above the waterline is full of shit. No prizes for guessing what it might look like below.
Thanks (also to other responders), that was genuinely insightful.
Here’s something I wondered on the BS jobs thread, but I only got to post late so very few probably saw it.
A lot of bureaucratic nonsense is supposedly due to being hyper-cautious about potential tort liability. In the 1970s New Zealand enacted a comprehensive tort reform unique in the Anglosphere: lawsuits for accidental injury were abolished entirely and instead there is universal no-fault coverage. The government-owned Accident Compensation Corporation pays all tort claims. Its funding mechanisms are roughly equivalent to the no-fault insurance systems in America: there’s a payroll tax instead of worker’s comp, a levy on automobiles instead of mandatory auto insurance, etc.
So if we have any Kiwis around, I’d like to know how this works. If businesses are freed from the eternal worry about getting sued over every minor oversight, do you get less of the bullshit in the previous posts, or does it persist for its own reasons? I’m also curious about experiences with the ACC and the public’s general opinion of it.
As an American who is involved in law, I am skeptical that tort reform would help. What you really need is discovery reform and statutory deadlines. Most obviously frivolous claims can be dismissed quickly and easily. It is the fact that normal cases (like a car crash) can get extended into 3+ year affairs that really drives up fees, and its fees that people are scared of. If an employee gets fired and they file suit for gender discrimination, the problem isn’t only the payout, its that even if the employer prevails he loses $100k.
Kiwi here. We don’t have workplace lawsuits, but ACC has built an impressively bloated bureaucracy of its own. It operates in exactly the way you would expect a compulsory monopoly to operate. For example, I have to pay ACC levies as a self-employed person, even though I have been overseas for long enough that I am not, in fact, eligible to make a claim. I wasn’t thrilled about literally being forced to buy useless insurance, so I entered into a long and baffling correspondence with ACC which could only be described as Kafkaesque. Eventually I just gave up, because it wasn’t worth the stress. Tens of thousands of people who are battling to get their claims resolved do not have this luxury.
As far as on-the-job bullshit goes, I don’t know if it makes a whole lot of difference? We had a recent reform of health and safety law which put more of the onus on natural individuals instead of companies, and massively beefed up the penalties (up to $600,000 fines, up to five years’ jail). So employers still have a pretty strong incentive to cover their asses, including all the farcical box-checking stuff.
…flawed as it may be, my guess is that universal no-fault coverage is still the much better option. Most New Zealanders don’t even bother with health insurance, because of the combined benefits of ACC and the public health system. It probably creates a bit more moral hazard, but seems like the more humane/pragmatic way to do things.
NZ here involved in a small aviation tourism business. ACC is great because we don’t worry at all about being sued, it just isn’t a topic that comes up at all. We comply with the aviation rules because they mostly make sense and we can be prosecuted if we don’t comply, though mostly we would just get audit findings from CAA as long as there is no reckless intent.
The new Health and Safety rules coming into effect have everyone in aviation here in NZ scared. We’ve been told horror stories, and there is a lot of cover-your-ass paperwork going around. One regulator from CAA told us that to comply with the H+S laws we would need to do an in depth audit of every company we subcontract to. So for example, if we sell a product that includes a flight to a remote location, board a helicopter to do a guided mountain bike tour, then we would have to audit the helicopter company and the mountain bike tour company. I asked why we couldn’t trust CAA’s audit of the heli company to be sufficient, and was told that CAA’s audit wasn’t good enough, we had to do our own, and that anyone who sold a trip to customers would be responsible for the whole trip. Completely impractical, and this was just one guy’s opinion, and no one is actually going to start doing that. But there’s a push for it.
A few years ago there was a helicopter crash resulting in at least one fatality. It was pilot error, and the pilot had a history of failed check-rides. Upper management had pushed the operations manager to keep the guy on for various reasons, until he crashed. There were no lawsuits and the company was eventually fined (less than 100k) for not filling out the load sheet properly, which was stated as not a contributing factor in the crash.
As far as moral hazard, I think that’s one of the best things about ACC. It encourages the general population to enjoy the outdoors and adventure sports, which is a great thing culturally I reckon. It facilitates a high trust society by removing the threat of being sued by strangers all the time. The value of a high-trust society and the subsidizing of adventure is pretty high and is an underused argument for those sorts of state-run insurances.
That being said, ACC is expensive as hell and I’m not an expert enough to comment on the costs side. Like most government spending, it is easier to see the benefits than the costs.
What’s the longest bridge someone could build, given today’s engineering technology? The current record holder is in China, and basically goes over a river delta, and has footings every so often. Longest span between footings is another interesting question, but my interest is in, say, crossing between Florida and Cuba. Or tying the entire East or West Indies together. Or even a highway between Hawaii and Alaska or CONUS, or both! For instance, is there a limit on how deep we can put footings? What other engineering bottlenecks exist? (Ignore political and financial bottlenecks for this question.)
A quick search suggests that engineers think a few hundred meters depth could be done, though it doesn’t sound like any bridge has done it yet. But for your Hawaii to CONUS or Hawaii to Alaska bridges, you would be talking about a few thousand meters. Couldn’t find anybody even talking about that.
I believe total bridge length is basically unlimited, provided you can put the footings in. It appears the deepest bridge foundation is currently a bridge called the Taizhou, at 57m, but there are oil platforms sitting on the seabed at 300+m, so that should be doable. Once you’re off the continental shelf, I think you can probably forget about it.
The Straits of Florida are 1800m deep and 150km wide; I think not going to happen with current technology. You could imagine a floating bridge, but I think hurricanes rule that out pretty conclusively.
For most of the bridges you list, the problem isn’t primarily the length; it’s the depth. Once you get too deep or go across too difficult undersea terrain, it’s prohibitively difficult to put in moorings, so the simplest way would probably be to construct floating bridges on pontoons. I live just across the city from the longest floating bridge in the world, at 7,710 feet; and a county away from the longest saltwater floating bridge at 6,521 feet – so there’s a ways to go.
What about hyperloop tubes going long distances, floating underwater but near the surface to protect from hurricanes?
Naval Gazing finishes looking at the Sino-Japanese war this week.
Anyone else watching the new Jack Ryan series on Amazon Video? I’m up to episode six, and liking it quite a bit. It’s impressive that they took the time to give the bad guys some solid motives, rather than just random ignorant hatred. I do wish they had toned Jack down a little for at least the first season. He is rather obviously holding the hero token.
In the absence of non-human predators, Sri Lankan elephants lack the matriarchal hierarchy often claimed for all elephants.
Between this and the discovery that you can’t separate a herd of females and calves from the so-called loner fathers without boy calves becoming dysfunctional, it goes to show how little we knew about these intelligent mammals.
Pretty much every American knows the same “birthday song” and the same “alphabet song”. Is this true of the rest of the English-speaking world? (Aside from that whole “zed” thing, of course.)
Well, we have it in Australia, and likely the rest of the Commenwealth. “Ah ! Vous dirai-je maman” (the alphabet song/Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.) is used (ánd began) as a childrens song in a whole bunch of countries.
Happy birthday is more recent, but it’s certainly in all anglosphere countries I’ve been to.
England uses both. Old children’s books have people sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” instead of “Happy Birthday”, but I don’t think it’s still sung very much. I don’t know when it was replaced- I suspect around the 1970s?
In terms of other children’s songs, while it doesn’t really exist in English, Il était un petit navire exists in a lot of languages- I learned it in Greek, and have since found out it was originally French.
Here FHAJGF is sung after happy birthday, Followed by a hip-hip- hooray. For adults, a drinking song is often added that goes.
He’s an Aussie, He’s true blue
He’s a pisspot through and through
He’s a bastard so they say
He shoulda gone to heaven but he went the other way
He went down! Down! Down! (repeat until the person finishes their beer/cider/etc)
France uses the same alphabet song too, except I think they repeat a few letters to make it fit with the music better.
I’m realising now that I can’t remember for the life of me how exactly the alphabet song I learned in school (in the UK) went. How do you get around the problem that there’s not enough letters?
Canada definitely uses it, for English. I don’t remember ever singing it in Swedish, which make some sense, as the Swedish alphabet has three extra letters at the end.
Says that fracking isn’t profitable, but low interest rates enable? encourage? people to do it out of optimism.
I was looking for standardised test results for kids in the different French regions. Something like PISA, where these regional results exist for some countries (Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia…) but don’t seem to exist for France, or something like PIRLS. Or something unique to France (Germany has IQB with very detailed data). Bac percentages or marks might also do, but given that the scoring isn’t standardised, that’s probably bad data.
I suspect that this data doesn’t exist for France, but I’m handicapped in my ability to google for French sources and I was hoping somebody with more knowledge of the French education system and of the French language could help me out.
And while I’m at it: I’m also looking for data on iodine, aah, prevalence in different European countries. So basically to which degree iodine is/was naturally part of the nutrition in pre-iodisation times in different European countries. Here I’m more handicapped by my inability to express this correctly in English. “Iodine deficiency” only gets me recent medical data, usually assessments of iodisation programs. Something like number of goiters in 1900 would probably do. I googled for “iodine soil levels” and “iodine groundwater levels” but to no avail.
Just as an anecdote: the Spanish have a despective word for French people, “gabacho”. There are different theories about the etymology of the word (speaks badly, mountain region) but one of the theories is that it comes from the word “gava”, which meant goiter.