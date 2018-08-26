OT109: Opulent Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The due date for Adversarial Collaboration Contest entries was last week. I now have four entries submitted: TracingWoodgrains + MichaelP, Mark + Mark, Flame7926 + AReader, JohnBuridan + ChristianFlannery. If you submitted an entry and I didn’t get it, please let me know below. If you almost have an entry done and want to beg for more time (no more than a week or so), you can do it below and I might give in. I’ll reserve the first post on this thread for contest discussion.
2. Comment of the week is a reader refining the claim (see eg here) that supposed magical immunity to bullets inspires some warriors to be braver.
3. I’ve unbanned various people whose terms of ban were up or almost up. I know I banned skef a few months ago, but I can’t find the ban in the usual place and so I cannot rescind it. Skef should check if they can comment. If not, they might want to register an alternate account since I can’t figure out how to unban them. Sorry about the inconvenience.
4. Thanks to everyone who’s arranged SSC meetups the past few weeks, including the digital meetup on Throne. As always, you can find upcoming meetups near you on the meetups page. If you hosted or attended a meetup, please comment to let me know how it went.
5. And thanks to everyone who pre-registered for the informal experiment on CO2. Do whatever you’re going to do, and I’ll have another survey up in about a month where you can record your results.
First comment for discussing adversarial collaboration contest.
Second comment for discussing meetups!
We had a Meetup in Tuebingen, Germany on August 15 and it went great. A lot more people than I expected showed up (8 people in total). We’ll be meeting again this week and I’m optimistic that there could be a real Rationalist Community here in the future, additional to the already existing EA group.
Hi! The Phoenix Meetup went well. We got new folks who weren’t aware of the existing LW community. Private home seemed to work for everyone who showed up. Decided on a quarterly meetup schedule. Planning on a Rationalist Halloween! Any additional data fields desired, @Scott?
I’m doing an extremely broad self-improvement project in which I’m trying to become more effective and motivated, less mentally ill, and just overall happier. A lot of it has involved reading books that gave me an explanation of good mental habits I could then implement. (Getting me to the top quintile of conscientiousness and the bottom decile of neuroticism! It’s been going v v well so far.)
Examples include Modern Man In Search of a Soul by C G Jung, Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson, and Five Elements of Effective Thinking by Edward B Burger and Michael Starbird. Knowingless and The Unit of Caring have also been good blogs for this, but in extremely different ways.
I’m interested in any further recommendations for books or blogs that are useful for mental habits, improved attitudes, instrumental rationality, etc. Audiobooks especially appreciated.
Has this project actually been substantially altering your conscientiousness/neuroticism? If so, that’s an amazing result!
I’m slowly working my way through bewelltuned.com and have found it pretty powerful.
I would be very interested in hearing testimony from anyone who feels that they have mastered one of (or all of) the top-level skills.
I’ve seen lots of comments about illegal immigration in the last few open threads, and something that I wonder is:
If reduced illegal immigration is the goal, wouldn’t it be easier to reduce the demand rather than the supply?
What I mean is; reward illegal immigrants for turning themselves in (so the reward would have to be great enough to entice), and then jail their American employers.
This would create fear among “job creators”, reducing them hiring illegal immigrants, and without the chance for paid work less would overstay their Visas/cross the border in the first place.
Why wouldn’t this work?
The problem with this is that you’d have to prove the employers knowingly hired illegals.
So you catch an illegal immigrant working somewhere. You go to arrest the employer. Employer says “Hey, he said he was here legally, he even showed me a (perhaps fraudulent) driver’s license and had a social security number. You’re gonna throw me in jail for this?”
If you don’t care about that sort of thing and say “Zero tolerance, it’s your job, employer, to be absolutely sure about these things” then employers will probably simply stop hiring Hispanics at all.
If he’s got the I-9 and you can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he didn’t see a drivers license and social security number, then sure you can’t throw him in jail.
But the USG rarely tries to bring these kind of cases in the first place. Do you think that’s because there are only a tiny number of winnable cases out there?
Basically.
The fact that most business owners are respectable citizens with some amount of local clout, and that they are more likely to be well off and able to afford good lawyers probably dissuades any prosecutors from taking any cases that aren’t airtight.
So require businesses to register their contractors with the IRS, and do tax withholding as is done with regular employees. The IRS has a pretty good database and a strong incentive to investigate and correct things that are wrong.
I’m not an American and understand that there is no national ID. But doesn’t an employer has to register their employees somewhere to pay income tax?
How do sectors that hire a lot of illegal immigrants look now? Are they fully dominated by illegal immigrants? Because if they are, suddenly escalating the attacks on their employers could collapse the sector, and in practice punish random business owners who just do what everyone does (which is less politically palatable than punishing random immigrants in the same way, since they don’t vote anyway).
It appears to be politically impossible to enforce, even in states where nativist sentiment is strong.
Alternative- illegal immigration & legal refugees seeking asylum (two frequently conflated issues) are not even in the top 100 or 200 most pressing problems facing the US right now, and the extreme focus on it is absurd and mostly motivated by nativism (and other bad isms). What problem are we solving here, exactly?
This seems like such a no-brainer, that I’m forced to conclude that it’s not really about reducing illegal immigration after all. Kind of reminds me of refusing to teach safe sex despite the fact that doing so would pretty clearly reduce abortions.
Similarly, in the last thread I alluded to the fact that no one–Democratic or Republican–seems to want to enforce affidavits of support.
“Kind of reminds me of refusing to teach safe sex despite the fact that doing so would pretty clearly reduce abortions.”
It might, but “pretty clearly” is an overstatement. One result of teaching safe sex is that a woman who would have sex anyway uses contraception and doesn’t get pregnant. Another is that a woman who wouldn’t have sex anyway because she feared pregnancy decides it is safe, has sex, and gets pregnant due to contraceptive failure or misunderstanding.
Suppose for the sake of argument that there was great factual uncertainty over whether it would work, you’d still expect to see a significant faction that supported it among those that consider abortion the great moral evil of our time.
Consider nuclear power and global climate change. It may be true that the majority of people concerned about the latter oppose the former but there is a significant and vocal minority that disagrees. Where’s the equivalent for pro-life and sex ed?
Indeed. I think it’s also relevant that a whole lot of people who oppose illegal immigration do so because they believe illegal immigrants mostly don’t work productive jobs. Contra South Park, I literally don’t know anyone whose objection to illegal immigrants is “they took our jobs.” Rather, the objections are always either “they collect welfare and don’t pay taxes” or “they’re more prone to be criminals.”
You can object and say these things aren’t true, but until you’ve adequately convinced people they aren’t true, saying your solution is “make it harder for them to work” won’t get any interest at all, for obvious reasons.
Halting the present flow of migrant labor into the US is trivial.
You just declare that legal or not, anyone working in the US is covered by the full panoply of labor rights, and has the right to sue for back wages and compensation for damages if their pay was below the minimum wage and their working conditions not up to legal minimums. There, done.
This is not done because there is no real political will to stop the flow – US agriculture depends very much on large underclass of exploited labor to function.
Yes, exactly this.
You probably also want government prosecutors to bring a bunch of cases on their own as well, at first. A lot of illegal immigrants don’t know the law and would never think to sue on their own. Once you prime the pump a bit, you can probably get some ambulance chaser lawyers to get in on the action. And then, bingo, you have a free market solution that neither right nor left can object to.
Well, except business owners. Which is where the plan falls down in practice.
This seems like one of those ‘great ideas in theory’ but horrific in Bastiat unseen terms.
The basic theory seems to be assume criminality on the part of fraud victim.
The actual illegal immigrant employment paradigm involves identity theft, where an illegal immigrant uses the social security number of an actual citizen.
They may take out loans, rent property, etc in someones name. The victim has her credit ruined with no plausible way to correct the record.
The obvious solution is national ID cards, which specify citizen or legal resident. Only way to get an ID card is to pay taxes and pay a fee to have identity verified. Fee waived for under 50k household income.
ID determines voter eligibility, kill two birds with one stone.
Wait, are you giving these people green cards when they file their cases?
If not, then they won’t be suing their employers, because even crap jobs in the US are better than what they’d have after you deport them. And if you do offer them green cards, that’s a very valuable consideration in exchange for their accusing someone else of wrongdoing, which has problems discussed crossthread and not really improved by the accusation being made in civil rather than criminal court.
What kind of reward are we talking about? Cash? People make a lot more money in the US than whatever country they are from, so it would have to be a substantial sum. Multiply that by the 10 million illegal immigrants and add in the terrible incentives you are setting up, and it’s a recipe for disaster.
By the same token, why can’t we end the war on drugs by rewarding drug purchasers for turning themselves in and then jailing their dealers?
If you offer people a reward for accusing other people of committing crimes, you will get lots of false accusations. At minimum, this is noise clogging your judicial system. And every false positive is an innocent man wrongfully imprisoned. And unlike most victims of mass incarceration, a generally sympathetic innocent man, so what’s the motive for a prosecutor to bring this sort of case again?
If this nonetheless does lead to a significant number of prosecutions, the obvious response is that legitimate businessmen stop hiring anyone that might turn out to be an illegal immigrant. Which leaves the other sort of businessmen. The legitimate businesses still need e.g. janitors, and those are now more expensive and troublesome than they used to be. But look, here’s a service that advertises cheap janitorial services – looks like they get people to work minimum wage, tack on 20%, and do all the paperwork! Our lawyers have talked to their lawyers, and everything checks out!
The janitorial service pays 40% of minimum wage, and takes a 200% markup. Nobody ever complains or rats them out, because 40% of minimum wage is still better than they’d get in Guatemala, and because if they do complain their family in Guatemala will be tortured to death. The service’s paperwork checks out because some of that 200% markup goes to unethical lawyers and some of it goes to bribes. And if the Feds ever do manage to make a case against them, the managers disappear and retire in style someplace with no extradition while some of their younger colleagues start over under a new name (but with the same network including the Guatemalan torturers).
The legitimate businesses don’t even have the option of hiring legal janitors because, hey, nice business you’ve got there, shame if something happened to it, like a dozen illegal immigrants swearing that you hired them as janitors without even checking their papers. The illegal immigrants no longer have the option of doing mostly-honest work, and even some of the legal immigrants and first-generation citizens find themselves being frozen out of opportunities.
But if you persevere, and if you don’t mind the collateral damage, you could substantially reduce illegal immigration by this strategy. Let’s not.
Okay. I’m not sure what’s going on, but my comments don’t seem to be appearing properly. If this is on my end and I’ve accidentally posted the same thing three times, I sincerely apologize. Otherwise…is there a length limit? I think that might be the issue.
There’s a filter. It has a problem with some bad language, and some things seem like bad language. You are probably inadvertently triggering it.
Hmm… Damn it. I was really excited about this, too. Well, if it’s the filter, I have no idea what’s setting it off. The thing that made me think it was the length was that when I first posted it, it worked. Then I went to fix the formatting — I’d copy-pasted it from OpenOffice with standard formatting, meaning indents rather than extra lines between paragraphs — and when I did that it disappeared.
Well, if you guys aren’t seeing tons of accidental multiposts then I guess I’ll keep trying to figure it out.
Okay, splitting it worked. I think it was the length. Welp. Hope you guys enjoy it!
I saw a comment of yours a few minutes ago. It was the second comment and seemed to be a long story involving a serpent, although I didn’t read it yet. It’s now disappeared and I didn’t delete it. Did you delete it?
I’d split the story into two parts, and posted them both as top-level comments. Somebody asked me to put the second part into a reply so that collapsing the first would collapse both — whereupon I realized I should have done that in the first place for organizational reasons, and I wanted to comply with the request too. So it’s in a reply now.
You have accepted a one-year posting to a community that is small, poor and remote, with harsh weather and no local radio, television or internet service. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to avoid going stir-crazy in this environment. How will you do this?
The old fashioned way. You see, when a man and woman love each other very much…
The advice I got from a pulp & paper engineer who had spent most of his career in small towns in the middle of big forests was to have enough kids that you had no time for anything else.
If I can bring along a library of books, some cards, a chess set, maybe some supplies for doing sketches, it shouldn’t be too hard, I lived like that for years.
How harsh are we talking? If Antarctica, bring a *lot* of books and buckle down to get better at meditation.
If anything else… it’ll be *possible* to enjoy the outdoors, and along with 3-ish TB of media and an interesting puzzle or two, that’s really all I think I’ll need.
This question has been answered (on the Internet) some number of times. I once saw a post by woman, who as a child was sent to N.W. Territory of Canada. Her father was a meteorologist working for the Canadian government. She mentioned that her family, were the only folks in an area the size of the American state of South Dakota. Apparently, the area had once supported a sizeable Inuit population (thousands), but they had been evacuated by the Canadian government. The family was completely isolated for six months (except by radio).
Was it hard? Yes, it was very cold outside. However, the Canadian government provided more than enough fuel to last the winter. They always had power and heat. Books, videos, music, etc. more than sufficed as diversions.
I’ll obviously have to try to befriend the few locals.
Since they’re poor, I’ll have to research what poor people look for in friendships.
As Worf said unto Q, “Die”.
Well, you’ll definitely need to make some friends while you’re there. That’s the most important part of not going stir-crazy – getting out of the house sometimes. Maybe start a board game club? Scrabble? Poker?
Also, even if you don’t have internet access, if you bring a computer with a nice big hard drive you can probably pack enough entertainment to last a year. Bring along Minecraft or Dwarf Fortress and build the Taj Mahal out of adamantine. Or start writing a novel – I have a bunch of ideas kicking around that I’ve never bothered to put in the time to expand, and now I’ve got plenty of time and no distractions.
Lastly, don’t forget to write home regularly. Your friends/family will miss you. This goes double if you have a spouse and you couldn’t persuade her to accept a job working for Johan Larson’s Weird Missions, Inc.
I don’t really understand the concept of “stir-craziness.” You adapt.
I’m still adapting to an environment where time is a precious resource and not an overabundance to be gotten rid of.
How would you make this question more challenging?
The Serpent’s Chains
Once upon a time, in a valley through which a river flowed, there lived a tribe of people. They were strong and hardy and cunning; but they lived in fear and without a home, for every night a great serpent emerged from its cave in the hills and set upon the people, devouring as many as it could catch.
Now the people used swords and clubs and arrows, but no weapon could pierce the serpent’s scales, for it was old and cunning. And the people despaired, for the suffering inflicted by the beast was great.
But great also was the wisdom of the elders of the people; and so they devised a plan to end the tyranny of the serpent. They planted a pole by the river, and prepared great chains of strong wrought-iron. When evening came the men of the tribe fell upon the serpent, and though many were devoured, they seized the serpent’s body and held it to the pole. And then came the women of the tribe; and they bound the serpent with the chains, so tightly and so heavily that its form could scarcely be seen behind them.
And so the beast was defeated.
The people of the tribe rejoiced, for no longer would they be hunted; and now they could live and work and eat and bear children without moving from place to place. They cut down trees and built of them strong houses; and around the river, in the shadow of the serpent’s chains, there grew a village.
Now the men told their sons of the pole and the chains; but they did not speak of the serpent, for the sting of its fangs and the grief of its victims still haunted their minds. They said only that the pole and its chains were a monument to victory, and must never be disturbed.
(continued in post below)
(continued from post above)
Sons became fathers, and fathers became grandfathers. When five generations had passed, the village was a grand thriving city, and the people grew healthy and fat and happy upon the prosperity it brought them.
One day an illness struck the city.
The people came to the doctors and the healers and the scribes, and they complained of sores and pustules. The healers applied their medicines to no avail, but the doctors and the scribes saw that the sores grew upon the throat; and they sent out men to examine the water supply.
When the men went out to see the river, they came upon the pole and its chains; and they saw that from the chains there dripped a noxious poison which corrupted the water.
And so they went to the city chancellor and his advisors, and said: “The monument to victory, which our fathers erected in the day of the birth of our city, now drips poison upon the river, and the people fall ill from its corruption. What shall we do?”
And there ensued a great debate, for none knew why the great monument would bring destruction, until the chancellor’s chief advisor stood and said to those assembled:
“Our fathers hated us, and they built these chains as a monument to our ruin. For they knew that chains bring forth poison, and in their malice they planted the seeds of our suffering; lying to us, saying ‘do not disturb the chains, for they are a monument to victory’. Come, let us destroy the monument, and our tribulations will be ended.”
And so the smiths and the craftsmen brought hammers and chisels, and they began to strike the chains. When they had loosened the women and the children came forth and pulled upon them, saying: “Down with the chains! Down with the chains!”
When the chains fell away, the people looked; and they beheld the great and ancient serpent, with poison dripping from his jaws. And the serpent fell upon the people and devoured them.
And now the grand thriving city on the river in the valley is no more; for the serpent never dies, and his wrath is everlasting.
Chesterton’s fence.
Is the reference to a “monument to victory” a reference to relatively-recent events?
I think I get the point, but geeeeenerally around these parts you’d use that story as a hook before a more grounded essay on what you were actually trying to say.
I don’t think so? I just needed a name for it other than “that thing where we tied up the snake”. I’m curious what you’re referencing — quick Googling didn’t turn anything up.
I am planning to elaborate, probably (I’m not sure I’m brave enough for politics), but first I wanted to wait a little while — I was curious to see what people would make of it without any further explanation. The point seems super obvious to me…but I came up with the thing, and that tends to skew one’s impression a bit.
If they’d implemented a rule to only use water from upstream of the chains…
I went to the SSC meeting in Houston (Agora Coffeehouse). It was quite interesting. Thanks to all the folks who put this together.
On Monday, August 16th I worked some emergency overtime and consequently I was still in San Francisco after 6PM, and since the SSC/Less Wrong meetup at 855 Brannan Street was only a couple of blocks from my work I decided to drop in and check it out.
Because my wife and sons were waiting for me I didn’t stay long, but I got a brief impression:
Cool seeming people, all younger and mostly better looking than me.
I only really stay in The City in the evenings anymore for overtime and Union meetings, but if I was young and single I can think of far worse places to be.
I’m told the meetups are every Monday around 6:15PM, so if your inclined it seems good to check out.
The end of the US as the world’s dominant military superpower within most of our lifetimes- most likely due to budget reasons, yes? Does anyone think otherwise? Our enormous military budget is driven by projecting power & dominance far away from the continental US- military installations in South Korea, Japan, Germany, Eastern Europe, Africa, Afghanistan and who knows where else. We have a more powerful military force stationed in, say, South Korea than most countries on Earth are able to field even in defense of their homeland. (Apparently three of the wealthiest countries on Earth could barely field one battalion in between them in case of invasion.
Probably not breaking news that the US faces huge budget shortfalls over coming decades with an aging population & increasing Social Security/Medicare spending on their needs, plus declining population growth (and a homegrown nativist movement intent on preventing bringing in talented foreigners to make up for the low birth rate). The Democrat’s opposition to military over social spending is well-known- the Trump phenomena has shown the populist right sentiment among the average working person is basically the same. Political will to cut spending for the elderly is basically nonexistent. Most importantly, unrestrained deficit spending will likely spike bond financing rates soon- making servicing the debt much more expensive.
With all of these budgetary headwinds, does anyone think the US won’t start to gradually cut back on overseas bases & force projection? Given the choice between financing Social Security and, say, bases in Asia, I think only neoconservatives & the National Review crowd would choose the latter. I foresee a slow decline in American power projection over the next few decades, overseas base closings, less aircraft carriers being built & put out to sea. Less money to stay on the cutting edge of weapons tech (railguns, lasers etc.) All the while, a rising China slowly fills the gaps- it becomes their carriers patrolling the Red Sea and keeping oil shipments safe instead of us, and so on.
Am I missing something? Why wouldn’t this state of affairs come about, given US budget issues & the lack of political will to cut benefits- especially for the elderly, the main driver of entitlements?
Yes, that’s odd, isn’t it? Basically, they are free-riding on the US. And gambling that nobody will try to invade, in a post-nuclear world.
I don’t agree with Trump on many things, but one thing I do agree with is that Western Europe should contribute something to its own defense, rather than asking us to pick up (almost) the entire bill.
Democrats can be hawks too, and often are. Bill Clinton took us to war in Serbia. Obama intervened in Libya. Hillary was talking about intervening in Syria. Nearly all Democrats opposed the war in Iraq, but most were at least ambivalent about Afghanistan– including Obama.
I was just thinking about this the other day. It really does seem like the sun is setting on our empire. But maybe it’s for the better. It doesn’t seem to have brought anyone happiness in a long while. Intervene somewhere, get used as a punching bag for both right and left. Why bother?
The last intervention that really seemed to go well was the Korean war. And that was the 1950s.
Well, China has its own problems with an aging population. But they do have a pretty big population with a lot of smart people. I guess time will tell.
The EU spends about $230B on defense (at current exchange rates). China spends about $145B and Russia about $70B.
What’s the issue again?
The complete political inefficiency of those armies. For example, in Spain, soldiers are old and fat.
Greece is one of the countries that spends enough GDP. But they include pensions in that expenditure. And then they spend all their forces trying to defend themselves from their supposed NATO ally, Turkey (and thus Greece would be pretty useless against another enemy).
And then there are stories, such as the ones told by Elliot Ackerman (I couldn’t find a story in English that wasn’t behind a paywall), where US soldiers were not rescued by NATO allies because of political orders not to enter hot zones, thus leaving injured soldiers in the hot zones.
To clarify; I don’t think the problem is money. I think we already are spending too much money for the results we are getting. The ways to solve European armed forces’ inefficiencies are through political will, not by spending more money (although budgets will have to be increased, we have to make sure we don’t just spend money to duplicate what other armies have). This isn’t going to happen, though, as war is very unpopular, and most governments prefer to pretend we don’t have armies in Afghanistan.
I think you’re thinking of Italian forces in the marshland of Iraq. Rory Stewart was openly critical in his memoir.
Fair.
Why? You said it, the problem isn’t money.
Disagree for the simple reason that the US Military does not cost that much, and on net probably buys us more GDP than it costs.
Yes the US military is huge, but we’re a large country with an overpowered GDP. Defense costs as a percentage of GDP are high compared to the post-Cold War Western World, but relatively low by global and historical averages. Even granting the World Bank’s methodology, military spending as a percent of GDP has averaged less than 4% since the end of the Cold War. That’s a lot of money, but it’s not enough to close the budget deficit, not enough to pay for Medicare-for-all, and would barely be enough to pay for Scandinavian-style free college. Any plausible gradual cuts would be a drop in the bucket.
It’s worth noting that the military is not a pure cost, a fair portion of the total is investment. Most obviously, the Defense Department funds a large portion of scientific research in the US, with huge spillover effects (i.e. GPS). The Army Corps of Engineers is included in military spending even though they mostly build civilian transportation infrastructure. The Navy led all but eliminated Somali piracy on a key shipping route, conservatively worth several billion dollars each year. Also, those foreign bases are heavily subsidized by the locals. It’s not cheaper to post a serviceman overseas, but the host governments in rich countries defray the additional cost.
There are places we could cut. Falling behind on new disruptive technology is always a risk, though if anything our spending overreacts to that risk. Reducing the stock of nuclear weapons while modernizing the warheads we keep could buy the same deterrence at lower cost. We could tweak the funding formulas and ask for a greater contribution from host governments. So there are ways to reduce spending, or at least reduce spending growth, while buying the same protection.
The US Military costs ~$700B per year. That’s about $2,000 per person. That’s meaningful, for sure, but at the end of the day it’s a manageable amount. With some foresight and planning, we can keep the growth of military spending to less than GDP growth.
I’m happy to flesh out any of these points if unclear.
Considering that having a US base in their territory is an insurance policy against their neighbour (on the premise that the US would intervene) I am pretty sure some nations would be happy to pay for the entire cost of the base.
Also, about cutting costs. If cutting costs really became a priority for Congress (although it never is) couldn’t they close some of the bases? I have heard that plenty of bases are completely unnecessary from a military standpoint and are there to provide employment in economically deprived areas. The same for plenty of military contractors.
Agreed. Qatar in particular is a touchy issue at the moment. But every 21st century president has pushed to get our allies to pick up more of the cost. Some have been gentler than others. But these discussions are constant, and productive. Note my link below on Japan increasing its contribution in 2015. I wouldn’t be surprised if South Korea offered to increase their contributions in exchange for trade concessions.
Yes. Struggling to find specific citations, but DoD has estimated about 10-20% of US bases are unnecessary and can be closed. We keep asking Congress for permission, they keep saying no.
(One example from last year)
That’s probably less true for defense contractors. It’s true that Congress has instructed the DoD to buy some items we didn’t request (notably more M1A2 Abrams), but we ended up using them. There’s also a very plausible argument for keeping production lines open as an insurance policy against future conflict. So you could get some savings from squeezing the contractors, but not nearly 20%, probably not even 10%.
I guess I’m saying that general budget belt-tightening will lead to gradual cuts over time. $700 billion becomes $650 billion, then $600 five years later etc. If you’re casting around some extra money in your budget, that base in faroff Asia looks like a good place to cut. Plus I feel like the populist right has joined the left recently in being opposed to foreign wars (another Trump phenomena that is poorly understood/discussed)- if the majority of the population feels that way, what’s the point of defending South Korea or Japan (or Montenegro, as Trump famously said recently)? It’s actually more dangerous to have the troops in harm’s way without the willingness to take casualties. Just seems like the public attitude is shifting away from willingness to fight & die overseas- we could lose 1000 soldiers overnight in a bad battle in WW2, now even one death is headline news & endlessly dissected. Public willingness to tolerate casualties is definitely a thing.
Those unnecessary domestic military bases are basically a type of social spending, whether people frame it that way or not. Their Congresspeople actively advocate and horsetrade for those unnecessary, government-subsidized local job creators, especially in poorer & rural Red states. The military has been or always contained elements of the now-popular Federal Jobs Guarantee- public sector jobs for the poor & uneducated. So, tough place to cut
Totally wrong. People dramatically underestimate how much the military has changed since ending the draft. Only a quarter or so of each year’s 18-year-old cohort even meet the current qualifications. To enlist you have to finish high school, pass an IQ test, pass a drug test, and meet pretty strict physical requirements. To get promoted past E-4 you’ll need a college degree; if you don’t get one you can’t stay longer than 8 years or so.
Even on the civilian and contract sides the qualifications are strict. The reason these bases are hard to cut is they’re by-and-large good jobs, held by intelligent, politically engaged people. Cutting welfare was easy by comparison.
Challenge. That link talks about sustaining operations in the Baltics. Expeditionary operations are an order of magnitude more challenging than defending one’s own territory. The British, French, and German armies are designed to be supplied in Germany. Supplying them in the Baltics, down a single road and rail line that would be immediately attacked, is a very different problem. The author notes that the French army is overstretched with its current internal anti-terror mission, that is a real problem. It’s a little odd that the successor to Napoleon’s army is barely able to occupy its own capital. But Britain and Germany could easily repel any plausible Russian attack on their own territory.
And note the issue of host governments defraying the cost of having US bases in their territory. We don’t make a profit from this, but they pick up the additional costs, and revise the formula when asked. See:
– Popular coverage (LA Times)
– RAND Corp study
– Popular coverage of Japan increasing its contribution in 2015
I mean, power projection is a basic function of modern militaries. The US is capable of projecting extreme force into most corners of the Earth- three of the richest countries in the world can’t go a few hundred miles to the East? I would certainly hope that they could do the bare minimum and protect their homelands, but I think this issue of mobilizing troops to go the US equivalent of a few states over is showing atrophied basic skills in the face of the superpower protecting them for decades. I say this as a guy who would like an assertive, muscular EU to protect certain core Western values (including from the US at times, such as now)
You’ve seized on the one nightmare scenario in Europe: defending the Baltic states while routing all supplies down one railroad and four lanes of road. When you assume away US support and just look at what the Europeans could do on their own, it’s not much. All granted.
To send troops to Lithuania in a conflict situation, you have to assume the land connection through the Suwalki Gap is severed. Even if it’s not, it’s one railroad (that’s on the Soviet gauge, not the German) and four lanes of road. European armies weren’t built with overseas deployment in mind, when they do travel they tend to use US airlift/sealift. Any conflict in the Baltics without US support would be a nightmare, European forces would have to spend all of their time defending their supply route. This problem goes away if NATO counter-attacks Kaliningrad and reestablishes a land connection, but the plans for countering an asymmetric “little green men” attack can’t assume that.
So there’s projecting power, and there’s projecting power. Given time, reasonable logistics, or US support, the Europeans would be fine. It is possible that you could loose all three at once, which is why people are nervous. But that’s a very different problem than “Europe could barely send three brigades anywhere.”
See:
– https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-building-up-military-base-in-kaliningrad-near-suwalki-gap-2018-7
– https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/06/20/this-tiny-stretch-of-countryside-is-all-that-separates-baltic-states-from-russian-envelopment/?utm_term=.17eb08cab0be
I could swear I have heard, from many people who claim to understand economics better than I, that the United States Government faces zero budgetary constraints and can buy literally anything that exists or can be made at any price, because it can print and/or borrow as much money as it needs with no consequences. Of course, the US Government is run by Evil Meanies and so won’t buy things like decent health care for their people even though they could totally do so at any price and without consequence, but surely Evil Meanies will recognize the need for a powerful army? Right?
OK, sarcasm off. Three percent of GDP one way or another isn’t going to break the US government or the US economy. And the US government is for a variety of reasons not going to willingly surrender its superpower status even in the threat of fiscal apocalypse. Everything else will be cut first. If you’re facing any sort of apocalypse, that’s when you especially want a strong army at your back.
So, for the US government to stop being the world’s superpower, either A: someone richer than the United States has to make a bid for that status, or B: the fiscal apocalypse has to actually happen, or C: some other sort of apocalypse or black swan event has to happen.
For A, China is the usual suspect, but such a bid would be out of character for the Middle Kingdom and is mostly a projection of American fears rather than Chinese policies. However, that’s not a sure thing and it does stay on the table.
For B, I consider fiscal apocalypse to be likely but not certain, and maybe it doesn’t happen. If it does happen, then we have to ask who goes first? Breaking this down, I see four major possibilities in no particular order:
B1. The fiscal apocalypse happens in the US first, and the US military disintegrates for lack of funding.
B2. The fiscal apocalypse happens in Europe and/or Asia first, in which case lots of wealth flees to the relative stability of the US.
B3. The fiscal apocalypse threatens the US first, whereupon the US decides to use its supremely powerful military to demand tribute to prop up its economy.
B4. The fiscal apocalypse threatens the US first, whereupon Europe and/or Asia decide that a reverse Marshall Plan is better than facing an expansionist Russia/China/whatever without US help.
For C, Reply hazy, try again later. The bit with the United States Army against the Paperclip-Maximizing Killbot Apocalypse is fun to think about, but let’s make sure it’s Lee Adama and not Zapp Brannigan in command. Either way, I want a really cool big spaceship first.
Scott recently put up another post on the subject of “effective altruism.” My knowledge of this project is limited, but I have a reservation about it based on my highly limited knowledge. I’d be interested to hear any reactions. (I’m confident, incidentally, that none of this is novel, except to the extent that it’s really dumb, so I’m not in any way claiming that all these smart EA people have missed an obvious point. I’m just not steeped in the discussion and curious how this is addressed.)
The reservation is that, if the bottom-line goal of the movement is to maximize the efficacy of charitable donations, there would seem to be much more room to improve by (a) increasing and maximizing the total sum of eleemosynary dollars given rather than (b) working to funnel existing donations to marginally more effective recipients. Yet my casual impression is that the overriding focus of the movement seems to be to work hard on (b), while (a) is relegated to a secondary consideration (or perhaps sometimes ignored altogether).
The amount of charitable giving is obviously not a fixed, zero-sum amount. And figuring out how to increase the actual amount of such giving seems to have a much higher up-side than shuffling existing donations around among beneficiaries. So why shouldn’t the focus here be on working much more on altering societal conditions in a manner that facilitates voluntary charitable giving? There are some obvious variables to work with. The biggest one is simple economic growth. I haven’t done any historical research but it would not surprise me if the quantum of charitable giving has been highly correlated with individual wealth in the society. Indeed, I would not be surprised if this applied on an individual level, i.e., that, other things being equal, wealthier individuals within a society are ceteris paribus likely to give more dollars than poorer people. If true, wouldn’t this suggest that EA should focus much more heavily on advocating policies that facilitate economic growth rather than devoting it’s limited resources to evaluating which charity offers a marginally bigger bang for your buck? There is obviously a lot of room for controversy over which economic policies are best suited to maximizing economic growth, but there’s probably little reasonable question that there was a significant relationship between the unprecedented explosion of wealth that coincided with a period of greater free markets and free trade and emphasis on individual liberty and individual responsibility (i.e., less government role in seeing to the needs of individuals). Should EA be working along these lines, to advocate market policies that aim to maximize growth, if the end goal here is to maximize the effect of charitable giving, and the welfare of the needy?
On the other side of the coin, I would expect that there are some cultures that produce more charitable donation even holding wealth constant. Why not focus hard on instilling cultural mores that are better conducive to charitable giving? I have heard, for example, that Christian societies tend to be unusually charitable. If so, then that would seem to supply a powerful argument for scaling up cultural support for Christianity and reducing a cultural attitude stigmatizing that worldview as dogmatic and ignorant.
Also, human psychology being what it is, it would not surprise me if the quantum of charitable giving increased where it was focused on “local” recipients, with locality being defined by some combination of geographic proximity and sameness of community. I have the impression, for example, that there was a lot more per capita charitable giving in the United States per dollar of wealth during a period when local communities routinely took care of the needs of those within their own groups. The local Jewish community, for example, might view itself as having primary responsibility for helping needy Jews within the local community, and similarly for other social groups. My unstudied impression is that the per capita amount of charitable giving was much higher per dollar of total wealth back when these informal institutions prevailed. Should EA become more focused on restoring this sort of “federalist” approach to charity, delegating primary roles to geographically or conceptually “local” communities in the first instance as a means to increase charitable giving?
The foregoing particular examples are obviously tentative and subject to disagreement, but I guess the basic point is just to ask whether too heavy a focus on what I would view as a casual outsider as the primary focus of EA, the allocation of moneys among charitable recipients, really ought to be made secondary, with a substantially greater focus on increasing the amount of charity.
One answer to that could be that it’s just a different project from EA, and asking EA to do that wouldn’t be to improve EA but rather to abandon it. But if the real goal here is to improve the effectiveness of charity and maximize the welfare of charity recipients, then couldn’t such an answer be subject to a meta “EEA” argument, to the effect that EA’s own premises demand that its work should be devoted to those projects that would produce the maximal amount of utility for charity recipients? If so, then it might be hard to justify continued work on an EA project if there was an alternative enterprise with a better expected payoff.
A large focus in Effective Altruism is “Earning to give.” It is strongly encouraged by 80,000 Hours, an EA charity, so EA is thinking about the general topic of increasing giving quantities, although not to the extreme that you’re advocating.
Regarding local charity: I don’t think anyone doubts that people are in general willing to give more to local communities. However, donations to poorer regions are assumed – and calculated – to be worth more than the value lost by giving locally. For example, perhaps people are willing to donate twice as much to local charities, but that same money goes ten times as far in Africa than it does in the local communities. Then it would make sense to encourage donations to African charities. I don’t have sources on hand for the actual numbers, but I have seen estimates before and they work out this way. I could definitely be persuaded this weren’t the case though.
That’s a fair point about locality, except it would seem you would want to supplement that analysis with an argument why the differential could not better be redressed by encouraging greater local charitable giving by the non-poor within those African communities rather than abandoning the locality principle altogether. But like you, I could definitely be persuaded by a contrary view on this empirical question.
Frankly, I’m doubtful that there are significant numbers of people in those African communities who are both wealthy enough to provide donations and plausibly persuaded to donate.
Scott wrote a post addressing a sort-of-adjacent topic, here:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/09/22/beware-systemic-change/
It isn’t directly about your question, but I think the answer he gives there is the same one I would give to your posts: there are already a lot of groups trying very hard to persuade people of all possible political goals; all generally-accepted methods of improving economic growth (other than, as gbear says, ‘earning to give’) are currently political. Similarly with regards to changing culture; we’re in the middle of a culture war right now. On the other hand, trying seriously to find out which charity is the most effective is something that there’s very limited resources being spent on, outside EA; they therefore have a competitive advantage at it.
Moreover, they can get support from both sides of political/cultural issues, since ‘cure malaria’ is comparatively under-politicized. If they started saying ‘the best way to improve the welfare of the poor is to encourage immigration’, then even if that was true, nobody who was strongly opposed to it would give them money.
So, in other words, I think the answer boils down to ‘they’re focusing on their competitive advantages.’
Hope this helps!
It is helpful. I actually think these are kind of hard issues. As a matter of principle I’m ordinarily sympathetic to arguments from comparative advantage. But there seems to be some degree of tension between that angle of response and the (I think) standard EA line that there is a simple hierarchy of benefit among charitable recipients. The argument that hey, we’re all doing important work here and we’re just focusing on a particular piece of the puzzle seems in tension with the idea that donations to charity shouldn’t just go to a wide variety of beneficiaries, each advancing its own parochial comparative advantage. If EA proponents were really somehow uniquely well suited to advance the allocation question relative to anyone else then maybe there would be a stronger argument. But if what’s going on is really just that this is under-evaluated then I worry that the answer may be that we should leave it under-evaluated while we devote our energies to the aspects of the problem with a larger expected payoff for the time invested. Again — I do think these questions are difficult and it’s entirely possible I’m coming at this all wrong.
Structural Engineering
After some discussion about an energy storage device that @Nancy Lebovitz posted back in 108.5, I did a quick series of analyses on how it would behave under certain loads. After I posted those, some people expressed interest in an effortpost series on structural engineering.
The intent of this series is to give a qualitative overview of how the structures in our built environment function, and what considerations go into their design. I may give some equations from time to time, but for the most part I will avoid them whenever possible, since I want to keep this accessible to people who are not mathematically inclined.
For example, I’m not going to try to teach how to calculate forces from, say, wind, but I do want people to understand that doubling wind speed will impose about four times the force on a building, and to be able to visualize how that force is carried by the building. One critical piece of feedback that I ask for as we go is how I’m doing on that front.
For some background on me, I am a structural engineer in government service and work in major civil works–dams, navigation locks, some flood control, and bridges necessary to service these. My organization is no longer doing new start megaprojects in these areas, but there is plenty of work in inspecting and maintaining the existing infrastructure, as well as major incremental improvements, primarily for environmental purposes. I am still very junior, with about four years of true design experience.
Nothing that I say is official policy from my organization, and I am doing this on my own time. I will avoid commenting on current work or whether particular things the government is doing are “good” ideas–I want to avoid political or culture-war-type controversy directly related to my job, more or less. The biggest reason is that I have a responsibility as a member of the civil service to not undercut my superiors, both permanent employees and political leaders, nor to bring scandal. Also, though I’m publishing pseudonymously, unmasking me would be trivial.
I bring this up, however, because my intent is to give an understanding of structural engineering as a field, with as wide a view of the field as I can. However, the nature of my day-to-day work does mean that my experience is sort of oddball compared to what the “average” structural engineer does, primarily because of the economics of the projects I work on (I’ll explain what I mean by this in the overview of structural engineering). I also want people to know what lens I view the world through, so they can correct for biases that I may have. One rule of bureaucracy is “Where you stand depends on where you sit,” and I would be remiss to not let people know where I sit.
I plan on covering several topics. I’m going to start with a quick overview of “What is structural engineering?” I’m then going to cover basic statics and mechanics. These topics will probably not be interesting to engineers, but most of the rest of the series will be incomprehensible to non-engineers if I don’t cover them. I plan to then discuss building codes in general, including some topics outside of structural engineering. I’m still thinking through the order of the next topics, but they will be material-specific design (steel, concrete, maybe a little timber), and extreme load events (wind and seismic).
I don’t have a specific timeline for posting, but I want to try to stay on a once-a-week timeline to avoid losing interest and drifting off. I will generally post once I have the next topic complete, however. Today, I’ll post one more threaded under this one, since it’s already done.
What is Structural Engineering?
There are a couple of ways to define structural engineering. One way that I like to tell people when they ask is “Structural engineers design things that are big, stand up from the ground, and don’t move.” For getting people to visualize the job, this doesn’t do a bad job. Bridges, the structural elements of buildings, dams (concrete dams, specifically), towers, oil derricks, etc.
More formally, the International Building Code, used throughout the US, requires that the structural engineer provide “a complete load path capable of transferring loads from their point of origin to the load-resisting elements.”
There are a few things to unpack here. The first is “loads”. These are any forces that may be imposed on a structure. This is everything from the permanent weight of the structure (dead loads), you and the chair you’re sitting in resting on the floor (examples of live load), wind, snow, earthquakes, etc.
The other thing is “load path.” This is a continuous and identifiable collection of structural members that transfer the loads from where they are placed on the structure down to the foundation, and ultimately into the ground where they become the geotechnical engineer’s problem. These structural members must ultimately be positioned and proportioned so that they do not fail.
Note that I said the load path must be continuous and identifiable. For example, you and your chair are (probably) sitting on a floor. Your weight is placed on the floor diaphragm. That weight is transferred to one or more floor beams, the beams land on girders, the girders transfer the weight to columns, the columns down to footings, and the footings to the ground. The continuous part is pretty obvious, but the identifiable requirement can be a little more subtle. A structural engineer should be able to figure out which members will receive a particular load and how much of it.
This is rarely a problem in today’s buildings, both because of the formal requirements for a definite load path and because of the economics of the design process. However, older buildings may not meet this requirement. Structures that have been designed via traditional methods (by this I mean built using tradition, rather designed with mathematical analysis) may not have an obvious load path, especially for lateral loads. Obviously something is carrying the load, since the building hasn’t blown over yet, and we can sometimes you can make a pretty good guess as to which members are being loaded up, but there may not be enough information about the structure or its construction to determine in what proportion they’re carrying the load. This can make analysis difficult, since if you don’t know how much load an element is carrying it’s tough to say if it’s capable of carrying it.
I’ve mentioned the economics of structural engineering a few times so far. The biggest overriding economic concern is one that is shared by all civil engineers: You Get One (1) Bite At The Apple. You do not get to test your product in service and iterate on the design. While you do iterate during the design process, individual elements and products are certainly tested, and for very large projects you can conduct scale-model wind tunnel tests, the whole completed structural assembly will never be tested together (except by the people using it). Nobody has ever built a complete full-size Applebee’s and put it on a shake table.
Compare this to airplanes, where you can put it in a frame and crank on it until the wings break off, and you have a testing program using the first couple completed, or to cars where crash testing is performed. And once those are done you’re constructing many nearly-identical copies.
This means that designs need to be more conservative. It also is often more economical in total to build more conservatively, because you don’t get to amortize the design cost over a large number of products. If an engineer working for GM making $250,000 a year spends a whole year to shave $.50 off of the build cost of a car that has 1,000,000 produced per year, he’s saved GM twice his salary. If I find a way to save $.50 on one of my designs, I’ve saved the taxpayer…$.50. Hopefully I didn’t take more than twenty seconds on it, or it was a net loss. This is also why I said above that economics drives you to have easily-identifiable load paths when doing a design, because that makes the design much more tractable to analyze and requires less of the engineer’s time.
Another consideration is that labor costs have grown dramatically, so more complex designs that require more labor to build are often less economical than designs that are simpler and just use more material. It has also turned out that more complicated designs can be more prone to failure. For example, it used to be common to save steel in bridges by using the lightest steel section (call them “I-beams” until I can explain proper terms later) for a particular member, then welding reinforcing plates (cover plates) on it to strengthen it where required. Nowadays, we would just use a bigger steel section for the whole member, not only because the cost of the welder’s labor will completely blow the steel savings out of the water, but also because it turns out that cover plates are extremely prone to fatigue and severely limit the service life of the bridge.
To wrap up, I’ll list the general design process. I’ll cover individual parts in more detail in further posts, and it’s worth noting that there is some iteration between various parts.
For a design, the structural engineer has to:
1) Decide what materials and structural system will be used
2) Decide what loads will be placed on a structure and what load cases will be used.
3) Construct a mathematical model appropriate to the materials and loads (This can be as simple as hand calculations, or an extensive finite element model.)
4) Use the model to determine loads at all points.
5) Proportion members.
6) Detail reinforcing steel or steel connections, as appropriate
7) Finalize construction documents.
Next time: statics!
A poem you might enjoy–it uses your field as its metaphor.
I want to say that I love these two posts and will be following the series. I want to know more about this topic and this looks like a good presentation. Thumbs up.
Seeking recommendations: Does anyone know of a good source for very basic nutrition information? I’m not looking for diets or edge theories, just something one step beyond the nutritional labels. For example: according to the Stanford blood center, iron is absorbed better if you consume it along with vitamin C, and worse with (calcium, I think – something in milk). The only reason I know this is that if you don’t have enough iron to donate blood, the blood center gives you a print-out on How To Get Your Iron Levels Up. But that’s fairly basic and only for iron. Anyone know where I can find more of that kind of thing, ideally in more detail and for more vitamins and minerals? Information on what the rarer ones do would also be nice. I have no idea at all what Vitamin K does, except for interfering with some medications.
Hi. I’m looking for help finding a therapist.
I live California, south bay area, and am suffering from what is or resembles an uncomfortable mixture of ADD, depression, and anxiety, all feeding off each other and making each other worse. My psychiatrist thinks that therapy will help, and I’m looking for recommendations.
(I have tried one therapist already. I may go back; she wasn’t catastrophic, but I did not feel that the therapeutic alliance was working out. She thought that I might be suffering from scrupulosity, as well as everything else, which seems entirely plausible given my support for EA and my hide-in-a-corner reaction to the social justice movement.)
My main problems, in terms of how they actually express themselves, are ‘not doing things’, ‘stressing’, and ‘being unhappy’. Naturally, not doing things make me stressful and unhappy, stress makes me not do things and be unhappy, and unhappiness makes me not do things and stress out, and this problem has been going on for years and doesn’t seem inclined to go away on its own.
My only preferences for therapy styles are that I prefer things that work and are not soul-destroying. I presume that anyone who is recommending a therapist finds that their therapist’s style works and is not soul-destroying, so I think in practice I have no preferences.
Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated. Very, very greatly appreciated.
Try Reflect! It’s a Bay Area service that matches you with three therapists based on a questionnaire you fill out, and the initial matching is free. One of the therapists it matched me with was actually a rationalist, so I think their matching is probably pretty good 🙂
Who is this therapist who is a rationalist and taking new patients? I know a lot of people who would be interested in this.
This is an post about how vote-counting works in Spain. I am writing this because I was pretty confused about how voting works in the US (why did they use punch cards for paper ballots in FL?), and I would like somebody to tell me how it compares (how did vote-counting work before the electronic ballot? who counted the votes?).
Voting in Spain is by paper ballot. The ballot forms look like this, and you put them in an envelope. There are two ways to vote: by mail or in person, in the Electoral Table where you are registered (this can be an embassy). When you vote by mail, you have to fill a form in a Post Office. Then they will send you a form to your temporary address, which you take to the Post Office. You put the envelope with your ballot in a bigger envelope, and the post office employee confirms your identity, puts the form that indicates your identity in the big envelope, and sends it. This is completely free, but it can only be done up to 4 days before an election (asking for the forms has to be done 10 days or so before the election; this is approximate, and they give you the deadlines for every election).
The day of the election is usually on a Sunday, although it can be any day. It is just more convenient this way. Voting places are open between 9.00 and 20.00. There are going to be three people who are going to be manning the table, and they are selected by a random lottery among the people with an education. So, in the morning before the tables open, 3 people (the chair and two other people), have to come, as well as their substitutes. The substitutes are then released, once the table is seated.
Each party can send two representatives, and an inspector (the “apoderado” can go to different polling places). Usually, this means that, in most of Spain, two parties send their representatives (except for municipal elections, where the two party system breaks and people don’t vote for their party so faithfully). Parties with few voters in the town usually don’t bother sending representatives; exceptions are made for very contested elections, such as the last Catalan one, where nationalist from all over Spain sent their representatives to check everything is OK.
So, once all representatives and the Electoral Table members are seated, the polling places open. Each voter has to show official ID (expired ID is OK, as long as it’s the original one). Then the members of the ET check that they are on the list, and tick their name. The ballot box is covered, to avoid “pucherazos”, which is when one voter throws in several envelopes. They check that there is only one envelope, and then allow you to put it in the ballot box, which are usually transparent.
When the polling places close, the postman brings the mail vote. The ET opens the big envelope, checks that they have not voted in person, and are on the register, and then puts the vote in the ballot box. Then the ET members vote, and the counting of the votes starts. The ballot box is opened, and each envelope is opened, and votes are counted, as well as the null ones (putting more than one ballot, or none, or defacing it). The party representatives can ask to examine disputed votes during the counting. At the end of the count (there can be a re-count if it is a very disputed election) the members of the ET fill a form, and the party representatives sign it as well. This form is then given to the official government employee, who the carries it to the official government office. This documents will be re-checked within a week, and official results will be published within a week in the official government bulletin, although temporary results are released to the media the same evening.
Fraud does not happen during the voting (not now that they check you put only one envelope in the box). Fraud happens with the inscription of who is in the census*. The most corrupt elections are the municipal ones. While not technically ilegal, there are many ways an election can be skewed. One of the most common ones is to have loyal party members who have a house in the town but only come in weekends or summers while they live in the big city still vote in the small town; this is not ilegal, but can be unfair to locals. Another not illegal way is to bring EU migrants (who can vote in municipal elections) to the town. I have heard plenty of stories where some town had a sudden increase in their electoral census when lots of mostly Romanian voters come there (part of the stories may be due to racism; but I think there may be some true in them).
*In my town, they once caught a 90 year old lady with Alzheimers who had been removed from the census, but whose son still brought her to the polls.
How long did it take the dinosaurs to go extinct after The Meteor hit? Does anyone know?
Suppose that you consistently donate $20,000 a year to the Red Cross.
I want to hire you for some project and pay you $20,000. Normally you’d have to pay taxes on this income and only get some fraction of it. But I cleverly say “Why don’t I donate $20,000 to the Red Cross in your name, and then you don’t have to donate anything this year?” It seems like I’ve successfully hired you without anyone paying taxes on your labor.
Maybe this is legal in the sense of “nobody can find out”, but if it was ever done explicitly or somebody did find out, would it be legal?
(attention IRS: I’m not actually planning to do this)
I think this covers what you are asking: https://policy.nd.edu/assets/185204/charitable_contribution_in_lieu_of_comp_or_pymt_for_services_policy_2015.pdf
Yes, that’s what I was wondering, thanks.
Who would win in a fight, Hunter S. Thompson or Joan Baez?
The masculine physique has a big advantage over the feminine one for no-tech or low-tech violence, so Thompson would probably win. He did have one heck of a drug and alcohol habit though, so Baez might win if the fight happened when Thompson was particularly intoxicated.
Joan Baez being actually alive would I think give her an overwhelming advantage.
If we are imagining both of them to be alive and in their prime, then which one has the most friends? I’m guessing Thompson would bring the biggest army to the fight, but it’s not a sure thing.
Imagine a bowling ball resting on a mattress. You set a marble on the mattress, near the bowling ball. The marble is drawn toward the bowling ball.
This is a typical metaphor used to illustrate how mass distorts space-time to create gravity. For a while now I’ve been dissatisfied with this metaphor, because it’s like defining a word using the word itself. The mattress metaphor helps me understand how space-time is distorted by massive objects, but it doesn’t at all help me understand why an “attracting” force like gravity should be produced by the distortions.
Can someone explain why the metaphor is complete? Or provide another metaphor that completes the explanation?
Today, Naval Gazing concludes its look at underwater protection.
Also, a reminder to everyone (including non-readers) that you’re invited to the meetup at Iowa on 9/8.