Open Thread 108.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online. Throne is a community for live conversation built around user-created, internet-scale chat rooms. You can think of it as a real-time version of Reddit. Check out the #SlateStarCodex discussion channel or host your own AMA!
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
One of my favorite things about the internet is finding old, but relevant, TV shows to watch. For instance, Firing Line has a Youtube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/user/firinglinevideos/featured?disable_polymer=1
Are there similar channels that document things from the pre-1990s that have youtube channels I can watch? I’d love to know.
I found this amazing video where Alex Jones explains his world view. It fails in every way to be a rational or convincing set of argument, but it is an amazing piece of surrealist performance art.
There is also this great video where they turned some of his rants into a indie song.
I was recently discussing the issue of social media censorship with a Chinese friend and had a thought:
In the past, I have always dismissed without hesitation any positive value to the Chinese government’s attempts to control its citizens’ access to the wider internet world through such steps as blocking Facebook, Youtube, and Google and supporting the creation of Chinese analogues to these services.
Yet I realized that I can’t do that any more because I can no longer claim that Youtube, Facebook, and Google are neutral content platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas. Rather, they are Bay Area media companies that have expressed a clear willingness to work with US elites and politicians to control how Americans share and consume content online. Given that fact, I can totally understand why the Chinese government would rather the Chinese people be subject to the whims of Beijing rather than the whims of Palo Alto and DC.
I think it is subtle yet also a very big deal to give up this kind of moral high ground.
Cultural differences for what is acceptable to publish also exist in more subtle ways. For example, (French) people have complained about Facebook’s policies on blocking nudity, even famous paintings. Germany is far more strict than US culture about depicting violence and Nazi imagery. Etc.
If the US or the Bay Area gets to decide what is acceptable to show, other cultures don’t get to decide on their own norms.
A pretty important point here is the redress available: you can boycott Facebook, or try and start your own alternative where you promise not to take anything down, ever. If you try and boycott the Chinese government, or try and start your own censorship-free Chinese alternative…
When all is said and done, FB, Google and the rest are private companies–I’m not even sure if they claim to be content-neutral platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas? Why is it ceding the moral high ground for them to make decisions about who sees what?
Tencent is a privately-owned, publicly-traded company, just like Google and Facebook. Chinese citizens are perfectly free to boycott Wechat, or to try to create an alternative. They chose to use these services voluntarily because of network effect and because the government has outlawed foreign alternatives. The difference, besides the fact that the US government doesn’t ban Wechat (but why would it, when the social media most Americans use is already headquarted within its jurisdiction), in the past, would have been that, whereas Tencent implicitly agrees to work with the Chinese Communist Party, and not do anything obviously counter to its interests, Google and Facebook are theoretically under no such pressures, or, at least, much lighter pressures. But whether that is true is increasingly less clear.
What is increasingly clear is that network effect imbues social media corporations with enormous power to e.g. shape political narratives, and it isn’t easy to compete with that even if one is nominally free to do so. In the past, these platforms were implicitly, if not explicitly, content-neutral (Twitter’s “Rules,” for example, which have become more mealy-mouthed over the years, still open with the line “We believe that everyone should have the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.”) in a way that gave the impression they were for everyone (in the world, not just the US; remember Twitter and Arab Spring) to talk about anything. This, in turn, made me feel sorry for the Chinese and their tyrannical government cutting them off from participating in the world’s free and open dialogue.
But if it turns out that these US-based platforms aren’t really about free and open dialogue then we also lose the moral high ground with respect to e.g. the authoritarian Chinese government. They have their media corporations whic implicitly agree to toe their party line and we have our media corporations which implicitly agree to enforce our particular Overton window.
I think failure to ban alternatives is a pretty big deal: Gab and Voat exist, and if people really found Twitter and Reddit too onerous, they could switch.
I agree that if the US government is leaning as heavily on FB and Twitter as the Chinese government then that would be important; however I think this is orthogonal to the question of whether the American social media platforms are “neutral content platforms for anyone in the world to exchange ideas”–so long as their failure to adhere to these standards is not a result of government pressure, I think the comparison with the Chinese versions is unfair.
As I said, China doesn’t ban Chinese alternatives and America’s failure, thus far, to ban non-American alternatives is meaningless because there haven’t yet been any test cases of a non-US-based social media co with significant penetration among Americans.
Do you have confidence, for example, that US congresscritters would never seriously consider trying to e.g. limit US citizens’ access to Russia Today or a hypothetical Russia-based social media platform that started to achieve significant penetration?
Well, for one thing, I think it is, though pressure can come in many subtle different forms, like the subpoenas mentioned below; more importantly, my point here isn’t to claim the US government is as bad as the Chinese government… yet (the latter having improved a great deal in recent decades, in addition to the former’s getting worse, imo), rather more that, when the US government and major corporations give US citizens reason to wonder whether the Chinese government was right all along to be suspicious of them, that seems like a pretty bad sign.
Has America ever banned any social media platform? Has Congress ever tried to limit US citizens’ access to a news platform? At least since the end of WWII?
I certainly don’t think it will never happen, but I’m not sure I see any signs that it’s happening now, or is about to happen. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be vigilant, but there’s a pretty wide gap between “China bans media platforms” and “the US might ban media platforms”.
You don’t have to become as bad as the villains to lose the moral high ground; you only have to take a step in their direction.
@Eugene Social media alternatives that exist because of one sided political censorship will almost certainly never become popularized. Gab is an echochamber consting of people who were banned by facebook and twitter. Every normal/apolitical person is on facebook and has no reason to change.
Also note that circumventing a large platform’s censorship has and very likely will remain more effective way to get banned views into the public space than creating a ‘free speech zone’ surrounded by sound absorbers. Banned users can upload videos through sock accounts/intermediaries, people can create alternative spellings to fool algorithms.
Automated censorship strong enough to outwit savvy dissidents is going to become too onerous on regular users, and hiring large numbers of employees increases their operating costs (social media is already not very profitable as wallstreet discovered)
The most probable way facebook dies is if Gen Z (Those most likely not to settle for an existing platform and don’t actually want to be in contact with older people) favors a fundamentally different platform (Rather than a facebook clone with better terms of service) with unique features (again, BESIDES TOS)
However whatever company fills that niche is under the same pressures as facebook, even if the company founder/CEO doesn’t share the censorious outlook of the rest of the tech-elite (why wouldn’t they?) — Pressures from Silicon Valley employees, pressure from politicians, journalists, foreign governments, and business partners.
Speaking of business partners. It should be re-iterated that the censorship has multiple layers to it. It’s not just that the social media company itself wants to censor, sometimes it doesn’t. Gab was forced to censor because of a threat from its domain holder. IIRC Bitchute [alternative to youtube] was strongarmed into censoring because of it’s payment processor who in turn claims was threatened by an unnamed financial partner.
It’s extremely troubling. If this continues a combination of private company boycotts plus sophisticated AI could scrub the internet of thought-crime completely; with or without a 1st amendment.
The US has been trying to remove one set of Russian based software – Kaspersky.
That probably doesn’t have much effect regarding speech but it is not like they haven’t been biased against certain software brands.
I’m guessing NSA or FBI might have some kind of metric for WeChat users as a way to measure foreignness. Still not restricting though.
@onyomi
Fine, but the size of the step, and the percentage of the distance between you and the villains that you have traversed are important, and can’t just be dismissed. This is especially true when the distinction between you and the villains is what the villains have done vs. what you might do in similar circumstances.
@RalMirrorAd
I don’t disagree with any of that, but so long as the censorship on FB and Twitter is not government-directed, I don’t see why it makes for a fair comparison with China.
There are plenty of people and plenty of views that mainstream people are never exposed to because of the network effects of ordinary social life and I don’t think the government, or indeed anyone, has an interest in making sure that unpopular opinions receive as much exposure as popular ones.
@helloo
From what I can tell, the US government has been trying to remove Kaspersky from use by the federal government and its employees–since Kaspersky is alleged to have stolen NSA material from the home computer of a contractor. This is very different attempting to ban civilian use of Kaspersky products.
The difference between potential and realized actions is important when determining rewards and punishment, but if we’re talking about convincing (projecting moral power) only potential is relevant.
The American elites have shown that they are not bound by the values they espouse, of not impeding free discourse, and are thus unable to persuade other actors to act according to those values of their own good-will
@Eugene Dawn,
I already have never looked at Facebook, but now I have a reason to call it a “boycott” andi pretend I’m taking a stand nstead of me just not being interested in it.
AWESOME!
I totally support elevating your consumerist whims into principles.
Zuckerberg was dragged before Congress to answer for Facebook’s sins in letting the wrong types of people talk on their platform. These “private” companies are not actually operating in a hypothetical world of perfectly spherical free markets.
No company anywhere operates in that world; that doesn’t mean we still can’t make distinctions between how onerously companies are subjected to government oversight and dictation.
Zuckerberg was dragged before Congress because of concerns that private user data was harvested from FB; insofar as the hearings touched on whether the “wrong types of people” talk on FB, it was when conservative Senators implied that FB is too strict on conservative posts.
Insofar as the hearings involved government officials expressing concern about FB’s content review, it was Ted Cruz suggesting that Zuckerberg should pay more attention to the political views of his employees, and asking after the firing of Palmer Luckey–i.e., a conservative Senator taking an interest in the personnel decisions of a major company, and suggesting that a private company should consider political views of the employees it hires.
There is a more important subtext to these congressional subpoenas, as there was to the Microsoft anti-trust case: these are warning signals to remind powerful companies who’s boss.
Congress is controlled by Republicans–are you suggesting that Republicans subpoenaed Mark Zuckerberg to send him the message that he’s not censoring conservatives enough?
Forest : Trees
Scott, not a word about the Adversarial Collaborations, whose deadline was august 22, the day before yesterday?
me & flame7926 finished it this time – our subject was “Should transgender children transition?”
(first time my former adversary abandoned after the first mail exchanges)
Have any other teams finished? What were your subjects?
Our collaboration did not finish.
I offered to defend every claim in Nick Bostrom’s book “Superintelligence”, and an adversary claimed less than 1% probability of AGI ever being developed. The adversary quickly abandoned the project, but I still wrote 2 pages, and a third author (on my side) also wrote a bit.
In August, a new adversary appeared, but would only defend a much weaker claim: 20% probability of AGI in 100 years. We did not get far. I believe the lack of progress was due to a lack of disagreement, and a lack of effort on all sides.
That’s a shame, the “AGI has a negligible chance of ever being developed” was the one project where I was really looking forward to seeing the end result. From my PoV the claim is absurd; throughout a good-faith dialogue, your adversary would either have to change their mind or not change their mind. Both would be very interesting to see.
Is status a fixed quantity, or expandable? I remember reading some argument about how the proliferation of subcultures and niche interest groups (driven by the Internet/globalization etc) had vastly increased the number of signaling games available to play. The implication was that everyone could have the chance to stand atop a hierarchy in one field or another, and therefore everyone could be ‘high status’ in their own way.
My intuition is that all your positions on various totem poles would just get smushed together and averaged into one overall status marker, so even though you could move between higher or lower-status roles in different contexts, the big picture would remain zero-sum. I’m probably framing this really badly and I can’t find the original discussion, but if anyone can give me any pointers I’d appreciate it!
You can also draw the opposite conclusion: that Internet/globalization has made it far more obvious that we are low status in many domains. The seeming rise of victim culture and ressentiment, even among people who seem to have ensconsed themselves into a safe subculture, suggests that people may not actually be very happy if they are high status in a small subculture, but get signals of being low status in many other subcultures.
Huh, good point. High status people presumably make up a much bigger proportion of our reference class nowadays. I think there was some research suggesting we slot celebrities into our Dunbar group as if we knew them IRL; wouldn’t be surprising if that created a lot more status anxiety compared to ye olden days (when the only truly high status person you ever encountered was the local feudal overlord).
You may be thinking of gwern’s excellent essay, “The Melancholy of Subculture Society”.
I wasn’t, but this is great – much better than whatever I read originally. thanks!
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find a spouse for each of the following fictional characters. The spouses must also be fictional, and in each pair the two partners must be from different fictional universes.
– Sarah Connor
– Conan
– Princess Leia
– Stringer Bell
– Irene Adler
– Commander Adama
– Lisbeth Salander
– Jack Aubrey
– GLaDOS
– Lassie
I’m pairing Sarah Connor with Burt Gummer, the survivalist from Tremors. She is expecting a nuclear apocalypse, and he is ready for one.
Also, Lassie gets Buck, the protagonist of The Call of the Wild. The pups will be awesome.
These missions are getting weird, dude.
They aren’t supposed to be mundane challenges. They are fanciful and deliberately extreme scenarios. No one is actually planning to settle Antarctica or move the USS Iowa to Denver, and darn few would praise Adolf Hitler without prompting.
Aw, I was looking forward to you sending me back in time 40,000 years!
@johan_larson
Yeah right, I’m on to you, mister.
Just for the lulz, Aapje, why don’t you tell us what you think my secret agenda is.
No, then you would avoid my countermeasures.
It certainly adds another layer if you envision each as a successive step in one master plan.
xkcd already has a suggestion for GLaDOS.
Irene Adler with Havelock Vetinari from the Terry Pratchett novels. I think their intellects would be equally matched, and they could entertain themselves by playing games against each other with Vimes /Scotland Yard as ‘pieces’, manipulating the city and trying to out-maneuver each other. At the same time they play collaborative games where they subtly shape the rest of the world in whatever image they wish.
On exactly which fictional version of Irene Adler are you basing this? In the original Conan Doyle story, her intellect was good, but I don’t have evidence that she’d enjoy manipulating an entire city the way you suggest.
I confess I haven’t read the stories. I have seen Adler depicted in the Robert Downey Junior version and the Benedict Cumberbatch version.
I’m only partway through the series in question, but:
Juvpu Pbzznaqre Nqnzn qb lbh zrna? Obgu Jvyyvnz naq Yrr ubyq gung enax ng qvssrerag cbvagf va gur frevrf.
(Spoilers to end of Season 2, please ROT13 BSG spoilers…)
Gur byqre bar.
Vg frrzf pehry gb sbepr hf gb pubbfr nabgure bhgfvqr gur svpgvbany havirefr jura ur nyernql unf gur cresrpg zngpu vafvqr vg. Rirelguvat nfvqr nobhg gur perngbef jevgvat gurzfryirf vagb n pbeare ol gur raq, gung svanyr jvgu gurz ba gur zbhagnva gbc znqr zr furq na npghny grne.
Conan the Cimmeria’s relationships with Valeria and Belit show that he has a thing for fearsome warrior women. Molotov Cocktease from Venture Bros clearly likes violent manly men. Therefore!
~Conan and Molotov
~Sitting in a tree
~K-I-S-S-I-N-G
And since they’re getting married, Ms. Cocktease can actually go all the way home!
For those unfamiliar with Venture Bros, NSFW.
They could all marry into Lazarus Long’s family. Lassie will probably need to be converted to a neo.
Is the Irene Adler the original version, or an adaptation interpretation like BBC’s Sherlock’s?
Either one.
For Princess Leia, I nominate Sam Axe from Burn Notice. She’s exactly his type (a wealthy widow), and he has that same smarmy, devil-may-care attitude that she was attracted to in Han Solo.
There’s been speculation on the topic for GLaDOS, I think.
Well since I’ve never heard of those three (and doing a web search to find out would be cheating) I’m out.
Please tell me that they’re fictional characters from after the 20th century.
Lisbeth Salander is a tiny Swedish bisexual genius hacker from Stieg Larsson’s novel “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and sequels. 20th/21st centuries.
Jack Aubrey is one of the protagonists from Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey&Maturin series. He is a British sea-captain; 18th/19th centuries.
GLaDOS is an AI from the video game “Portal”. 21st century, mostly.
Thanks @johan_larson,
My wife read the English language version, and saw both movies (I just saw the part with a version of “The Immigrant Song”)
Since those books have been recommended to me, but I never read them, I feel some shame that I didn’t know that.
I played Asteroids and Missle Command back in the 1980’s, but otherwise I’m pretty ignorant about video games.
As for the rest:.
– Sarah Connor is tough.
– Conan is tough.
Pair them together
– Stringer Bell from “The Wire” is a criminal.
– Irene Adler from “A Scandal in Bohemia” (one of the few of Doyle’s stories I read) is a criminal (sort of)
Pair them together.
– Princess Leia is Outer Space.
– Commander Adama is in Outer Space.
Pair them together.
– Lassie was a dog on television (and some films, likewise Rin-Tin-Tin (not on the list).
Pair them together.
GLaDOS and Lisbeth Salander are from 21st century fiction. Jack Aubrey first appeared in 20th century fiction. I have looked this up on the internet, because I hadn’t heard of Jack Aubrey or Lisbeth Salander before, and wanted to double-check the dating for GLaDOS.
Given the way time travel creates different futures, it could be argued that Kyle Reese and Sarah Connor are already from different fictional universes.
Irene already has a perfectly good husband whom she loves and is happy with, but apart from that grumble, this sounds like a fun idea.
I’m trying to decide if paring Jack Aubrey with Honor Harrington would be brilliant or a terrible idea.
Jack is a brilliant warrior and sailor who struggles on land, both financially and socially. He needs a woman with a head for business and getting around the upper end of British society. Perhaps someone from Austen’s novels would be suitable.
Personally, I haven’t read Austen. Post-Captain was as close as I could stomach, and I spent most of that going “GET BACK TO SEA!”.
Unfortunately, someone from a Jane Austen novel is in the same fictional universe as Jack Aubrey (see Anne Elliott and Captain Wentworth in Persuasion) so that is against the rules (guidelines?) for this challenge.
That gets us not Honor, but plenty of choices from the Honorverse.
I was briefly considering the Honor/Adama pairing!
I’m not sure how Honor would do in early 19th century England. She’s fine in space-19th-century-England (including both business and politics), but her gender and possibly race might be an issue where Jack comes from. And Jack couldn’t find anything useful to do on Manticore or Grayson so would get himself into trouble somehow.
Also with Honor there is the Prolong issue. All of the male characters here (as far as I know) can expect a normal human lifespan and are too old to receive Prolong themselves, so Honor will outlive them by decades if not centuries.
GLaDOS and Castle Heterodyne. Her first love was Cave Johnson, and Girl Genius is the only universe I can think of that can keep up in the MAD SCIENCE! department.
(If she’s looking for more of a test subject kind of guy, then maybe Moloch von Zinzer would be a good choice. He’s good at dealing with homicidal machines.)
GLaDOS and Calcifer. They both like controlling large facilities and rearranging them willy-nilly, and imagine the kinds of testing Howl would be capable of!
Rules question: Where do they end up living? The home universe of your character? That of the spouse we pick? Either? Anywhere we choose?
Let’s say they end up in the universe of one spouse or the other. Their choice.
– Sarah Connor: Lt. Colonel Austin Travis, who is Steven Seagal’s character in _Executive Decision_
– Conan: Cersei Lannister.
– Princess Leia: Yeoman Janice Rand, because it’s gotta be Star Trek.
– Stringer Bell: (Pass)
– Irene Adler: Bertie Wooster
– Commander Adama: Stella, Harcourt Fenton Mudd’s wife, from Star Trek
– Lisbeth Salander: In a three-way relationship with Helen and Harry Tasker (True Lies)
– Jack Aubrey: (Pass)
– GLaDOS: HAL (of course)
– Lassie: Obvious answer is Benji, obvious cruel answer is Old Yeller. But I’ll go with Lad.
How does that come about?
Conan likes to hear lamentations, Cersei’s about as good a lamenter as I can think of. Besides, the fights would be epic.
I mean in universe. Does she approach Conan after he overthrows a Tegaryan tyrant in order to be on the winning side? Or does he take her as a trophy after pillaging a Lannister stronghold?
Stringer Bell is a ghetto drug dealer who aspires to greater things. He’d like to be a respectable, successful businessman. But as his foray into real estate development showed, he doesn’t quite know how things work in legit business, and that really hurts him. I think he needs a gal with uptown smarts who is amoral enough that she doesn’t care where the money came from.
So Irene Adler then?
Scott Alexander’s Considerations On Cost Disease post has resonated with me as highlighting real problems, among which are education costs.
Cogent to education cost I saw an essay in the Washington Post this week that I’m going to quote in full (but without the links in the original):
So what do you think, about Mr. Buckley’s scheme?
What would be the consequences?
Maybe students blame the free market, but there’s nothing “free market” about the student loan “racket,” which is only a racket for the universities paid with the loans, certainly not for the lenders, who would be running the least-profitable lending enterprise in history.
If students had to obtain non-government subsidized loans from truly private lenders to go to school the interest rates would be much, much higher (though probably lower for those taking majors known to lead to profitable careers), to the point most wouldn’t take them on in the first place.
As for allowing these non-free market loans to be discharged in bankruptcy, that would only deepen the existing moral hazard and make college even more expensive in the long run (because the incentive to think twice about taking on the loan will be further reduced if you know you can discharge it in bankruptcy, meaning even more students will take them, meaning even more money will be demanding college educations).
I’d like to think so, but it would probably take a generation oblivious to the risks to serve as an example.
Tangentially, in libertarian world, is there bankruptcy at all?
I’d like to live in a world where bankruptcy is possible but has strict criteria. If enough other people want to live in that world, they’d voluntarily agree to rules that would make it so and bankruptcy rules would emerge.
My model of straw libertarian says that the government exists to stop invasion and physical assault and to enforce contracts.
If a bankruptcy clause isn’t written into the
lawcontract, why doesn’t this violate libertarian principles? Or is libertarianism just “whatever libertarians feel like, usually less”?
I was speaking from an AnCap perspective, with private enforcement and private rule-making. In this setting, if people wanted to have bankruptcy as a possibility, I think there’d be transparency and such clauses would be built into contracts. In such a situation, I’d imagine higher interest rates or more collateral for people that wanted more slack bankruptcy rules and lower interest rates for people that preferred strict bankruptcy rules or perhaps were willing to forgo bankruptcy as an option.
Litertarians still have government. It’s just very small. But one thing it definitely includes is a justice system, and one of the things a justice system needs to do is decide what to do with people who can’t pay their debts. I suppose you could have outright debt slavery or debtors’ prisons instead.
That makes sense. I should have thought through what “enforcing contracts” means in practice.
That’s going to depend on how the specific libertarian world in question deals with e.g. shrink-wrap contracts.
The alternatives to bankruptcy, things like debtor’s prison and indentured servitude, are widely known to be generically really bad and specifically injurious to the cause of liberty, that the New Libertarian Man will basically never take on a contractual debt that doesn’t allow for discharge by bankruptcy. But normal people don’t normally read or object to the fine print, and the people writing the contracts will be working for the bankers.
A minarchist-libertarian government would I suspect take the position that it’s courts aren’t going to bother enforcing contracts that are particularly odious or troublesome, and that includes no-bankruptcy debts.
A Friedman-style ancap society, would I suspect have lots of protection agencies that advertise bankruptcy protection as a selling point, and then we get into the question of whether protection agencies focused on the interests of relatively poor people can survive in that environment.
It is irritating to see someone write “80% of student loans are held by the government” and then even imply that the “free market” was at fault.
This is only half of a good idea. Yes student loans should be discharageable via bankruptcy, but at the same time, they should not be guaranteed by the government. This was a completely unnecessary move to begin with, since its primary effects were to create a giant pile of free money and attendant price inflation, so it’s literally the entire reason we’re in this hole to begin with. Treat student loans like any other loan, and the market will take care of itself. We can still have Pell grants and scholarships to help low income students.
I have to wonder whether there would be any student loans at all if this were left to the market. Giving a loan to someone that they will only be able to pay off if they a) finish their education and b) land a sweet job looks pretty risky, particularly if the parents aren’t cosigning. I suspect in such a world, college educations would mostly be financed through second mortgages by parents.
Back in the Middle Ages nobles could skip out on their loans by just refusing to pay and daring the lender to do something about it. The lenders usually couldn’t because the nobles had all the military and judicial power. King Phillip the Fair of France rather famously skipped out on all the loans he’d taken from the Knights of the Temple by having them all accused of heresy and executed. This didn’t result in lenders refusing to make loans to nobles, it just meant they demanded ruinous interest rates. So there will still be student loans, they will just be very expensive.
Also lots of parents would be happy to cosign their kid’s loans, and banks would no doubt offer reasonable interest rates to students with good grades and good prospects. The thing is that they would actually have to draw up some actuary tables to figure out rates, and even sometimes deny loans, instead of just lazily approving everyone because the government will pick up the tab if the debtor doesn’t.
It is my understanding that the student loan market basically didn’t exist until the government stepped in with various guarantees and subsidies. Is that correct? That suggests lending to students as ordinary debt is so risky that interest rates would have to be so high that essentially no one would take such loans.
What would happen is an interesting counterfactual that we have no realistic way of testing.
Your understanding is incorrect. Private student loans not subsidized by the government and dischargeable by bankruptcy existed until 2005, when Congress in its infinite wisdom made them non-dischargeable too. We don’t need a counterfactual, not only have completely free market student loans existed, they existed alongside the government guaranteed and subsidized ones.
It’s also important to note that excessively cheap student loans creates a positive feedback loop with rising tuition. As student get access to more money colleges are able to charge higher fees, which makes loans more necessary, which in turn allows ever higher fees. Average tuition for a public school in 1970 was about 4% of median income, now it’s 12% of median income. So the student loan market was smaller back in the day in great part because many fewer people needed loans to pay for school to begin with.
The student loan market barely existed because there was little to no need for it. Costs of attending UPenn in the 1950 tuition, room, board and books were in the range of ~$1,300 a year, the federal minimum wage was $0.75 per hour, so you could pay off a substantial portion of your annual costs with a part time job at the minimum wage each year. If you added in savings from a couple of summer jobs in high school, the ability to earn more than the minimum wage, scholarships and help from friends and family there really wasn’t a need for a separate category of “student loans” to get you though school.
They aren’t. That system is years gone.
The majority (by quite a bit) of student loans are direct government loans, made and held by the federal government. The remainder are private. Not dischargable in bankruptcy but also not guaranteed.
I’m sure there are still some FFEL loans floating around, but because debt is growing exponentially they are irrelevant and quickly becoming more so.
There’s still a huge amount of government guaranteed mortgages, but somehow you don’t hear nearly as much from free market types about how the government should exit the home lending business.
Government should exit the home lending business. Back in the 2008 financial crisis, I remember lots of free markets types, including myself, railing against Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as partial causes of the housing bubble and arguing for their dissolution.
This is ultimately “Free College for Everyone(*), at Public Expense!” hidden behind a bit of legerdemain. Tell me how much it’s going to cost, Mr. Buckley, including second-order effects, and show your work. Or go crawl under a rock where you belong.
* Except chumps, who Buckley hopes will keep the costs affordable for his tribe.
Depends on whether the government or university eats the cost.
If the government doesn’t behave as a rational actor [like a bank would] and simply eats the cost without imposing some reform after-the-fact; there’s no reason for the university to adjust tuitions anywhere but up at an even faster rate. To the contrary, college becomes a risk-free investment for students who can theoretically take on any debt the government is willing to lend for, and if the job market can’t service that debt, go into bankruptcy. This IMO is a worst-case-most-probable scenario. It benefits students in the short run and universities in the long run.
If they ate the cost but then ceased the business of lending [and guarantees] then college debt would be ruinously expensive for students and they would basically be forced not to attend university. Universities would be compelled to find some way of reducing tuitions to compensate.
I personally don’t like the strategy of ‘bring tuitions down by making college completely unaffordable’ — but relative to the alternative of doing nothing, I support it.
The third possibility involves the government going after universities to recover on bad debts, but IDK how legal that is.
But that’s the trick, isn’t it? When negotiating, you have to be willing to say no. If there isn’t a price so high that you aren’t willing to pay, then the price will go up indefinitely, as we’ve seen. One thing you could do is mandate a maximum price, and say that you won’t finance loans above that cost. The problem is that there would be colleges that set their tuition above said cost, and so people would have to pay their own way through these. You could take it a step farther, and make it a requirement that colleges can’t charge more than this. But agreeing to pay anything can only lead to them charging anything.
I do think something should be done about the student loan bubble, not just the ruinous increase in tuition, but for holders of college debt at present, as I think it is at a level that has a significant and negative impact on family formation, home ownership, and entrepreneurship. And I say this as someone who has paid off a pair of these already.
I fear that if we simply allow bankruptcy on the justification that debt levels are too high it will dramatically destigmatize bankruptcy as John alludes to. Though I don’t know all the negative consequences of bankruptcy, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a subsequent push to lessen even what’s there.
What about a fund created by taxing university endowments that can be applied to, provided one is employed or actively looking for work that would pay a portion of the recipients monthly bill? I’m loathe to suggest another government or NGO program to further meddle, though. Perhaps it would be better to just cut the scholarships and loan guarantees and leave the current crop in hot water.
He doesn’t demonstrate understand anything about selection effects, the loan market or bankruptcy.
Yikes, these aren’t the main costs of bankruptcy, this is some image of a person who writes on a piece of paper ‘I am bankrupt’ and then just stops paying their bills. The reality is that you get investigated for your ability to pay and will be forced to sell of assets and depending on the state you can be forced to sell your house, car, stocks etc and have your wages garnished. This is the primary cost of bankruptcy, not having a higher interest rate on your credit card or waiting 7 years to get another mortgage.
This doesn’t work for student loan debt because students come out of college with virtually no assets, which slashes a huge impediment to declaring bankruptcy.
The second is selection effects, if you run up credit card debt and are struggling under it declaring bankruptcy comes at a cost because you are the type of person who relies on revolving credit lines to get you through. This makes it more of a threat, making your life more difficult on the other side of bankruptcy. Students however are not nearly so likely to want or need to take out additional loans (barring graduate students who get deferrals and other help to roll over their initial student loans), this takes most of the sting out of this punishment. “Just know that once you declare bankruptcy you can never go back to college and get another degree!” is not much of a threat to someone never intending to return.
Finally there is the collateral of loans. Mortgages generally have lower interest rates than credit cards because the risk is lower, if you default the bank repossesses your house. Car loans are at a higher rate because the collateral depreciates faster, and so a default is more costly. Credit cards have higher rates for rolling over debt, typically double digits. If you can’t claim any collateral against a default then you charge high fees, student loans would almost certainly fall into this basket under his suggestions and would be charging 10-20% interest (and maybe higher) for anyone without a cosigner for the loans.
Naval Gazing Stuff:
First, a review of the USS Constitution and Cassin Young at Charleston Navy Yard.
Second, I found a spread from a 1940 issue of Popular Mechanics on battleship design, and had some thoughts on it.
Since gbdub was kind enough to remind me which were and were not the CW threads, and that this should be the CW-permissible thread, let me go back to something which I will otherwise forget. gbdub said that “Anything vaguely puppy related is peak culture war”, and I want to make this point, so I’ll copy part of what I left in a comment (leaving out some speculation about internal politics at a publishing house, which I don’t have first-hand knowledge of and therefore shouldn’t speculate about):
Why do I want to mention this? Because part of the accepted narrative is that the Puppies are all one indistinguishable mass (no taking account of the difference in aims between the Sad and Rabid Puppies) and that they were uniformly white cis het conservative males and that they were moved purely by animus and racism (you can throw in sexism, homophobia and the rest of the laundry list while you are at it).
Now, I’m only a Sad Puppy by connection, and I can only take on faith what one of the authors involved claimed to be his motivation, so maybe he really is a racist etc etc etc, but for him as a mid-list author who depends on writing for a living and so does need to justify his existence for his publisher by sales or else be ruthlessly pruned, being debarred from the Hugos by reasons of not being diverse/representative enough in his writing (as judged by an informal little panel of insiders) is a real threat to his livelihood, is a form of censorship, and so I think he and others were justified in challenging the cosy consensus.
Of course, this got them vilified as all kinds of racist etc etc etc and matters were not helped by the Rabid Puppies appearing on the scene, but the fall out has hurt everyone. And it was more complicated than “these guys just don’t like women/minorities playing with their toys!”
Okay, that’s my culture-warring done though I might hmph! a bit at gbdub about the “a hard turn into a rant about overselling diversity” – that came across as a rant? and do you disagree that diversity can be oversold, where some stories/novels with very tenuous SFF content get nominated merely because they tick the correct boxes? Even Ozy, in their review, felt some authors were forgetting the story they were concentrating so hard on having the characters be sufficiently diverse:
That’s pretty much why I signed up on the Sad Puppy side right there, and not because I hate rainbows and great justice (like, it’s looking like the second half of the dipytch to Stars in My Pocket Like Grains of Sand is not going to be published while I’m still alive, and I’m less than gruntled by that because I really want to know do Rat and Marq get their happy ending).
I don’t care about the Hugos, have never followed them, didn’t follow much about the whole Puppy saga, so there is my disclaimer.
All that said, you seem to be mashing many complaints together, and they are not all quite coherent. Take your last one. I’m not yet 50, and I don’t know that I’m going to see the end of “Song of Ice and Fire” in my life time. It’s not for lack of book sales.
And Martin, a very old soul in that world, thought the Puppies were incredibly wrong.
Any genre needs to change over time, SF perhaps more than most. Reading early SF is like eating cardboard, dull, dry, tasteless and not very pleasant. I do think that calls for representation frequently fail to grapple with the inherent difficulties, but that would seem to make recognizing well written stories that are inclusive more important rather than less.
I don’t think the problem with early sci-fi would be resolved if you just replaced one set of characters with another. The problem was with the maturity of the genre, not with whether the characters were white and male.
That said, I think if you think that the Sad Puppies were upset about “inclusivity”, you haven’t actually read Larey Correiea’s original complaint: It wasn’t that social justice warriors were running things, it was that a cabal of specific people were running things, and that the Hugo’s had stopped representing what people actually wanted. (I think his go-to example was some editor who was a central figure in the Hugo nomination process, who also happened to keep winning an award for being an editor, often with nobody else even being nominated?). The whole point of their slate voting was to demonstrate the problems with the system, and Correiea won his war when they changed the rules to break the tactic the Sad Puppies were using, since his objective was to demonstrate and break the tactic that the inner circle he claimed was controlling the Hugo’s was using.
Interpreting it to be about social justice and inclusivity is making their complaint unnecessarily culture war. That wasn’t his complaint, and IIRC the minority representation between the Sad Puppy slates and the non Sad Puppy nominations was more of less identitical.
ETA: I still don’t remember who the editor is, or what the award was, but I do remember that he is the one who had the award added to the list of awards, and also may have won it every single year?
I wasn’t trying to say this, although I can see how you would interpret it that way. It was more tha a number of critiques I saw were of the form “ This isn’t really sci-fi. Where are my space battles, techie explanations, etc.”
Maybe I will go read Correiea today, if I have time. I had the distinct impression that it was about more than just “the voting system is broken in certain ways”. I believe it certainly became about more than that, and not just for the Rabids.
Can’t comment on the Rabid Puppies, as I didn’t follow any of them. I did follow Correiea before any of this began, however, having been a fan of Grim Noir. (Monster Hunter too, but that is more entertaining than good, and I am more hesitant to recommend it.)
It became something more for the usual reasons: The group being criticized raised hell and jumped into identitarianism. Like Sony’s response to criticisms of the Ghostbusters remake, the defense was basically a Chewbacca defense, a distraction from the criticism into something irrelevant.
Now, there was a vaguely identitarian element, because part of the criticism of the inner cabal was that they excluded books from consideration on the basis of the politics represented in the book, basically because the specific people in the cabal didn’t like those politics. But the complaint amounted to “No matter how good a book is, if it reflects right-wing politics it won’t make it past nomination”. It wasn’t “White men can’t win a Hugo”, that is just the way the identitarians characterized their opponents.
But even that has multiple levels. “All of the Hugo nominees are drawn from a few sub-genres of SF, and are excluding the ones I like” seems a reasonable critique, particularly from those who like space battles (which is not a small fraction of SF fandom). “Only my preferred sub-genres are actual SF, so the nominees aren’t” is not. I’d broadly interpret the original Sad Puppies as camp one, and Vox Day as camp two.
My point about Delany’s novel was to show that I’m not averse to “non-white, non-het, non-cis characters in SFF”, it’s “all that the story is really about is the character being non-white, non-cis, non-het and the SFF gets watered down or left out”. But the complaint on the other side about the Puppies and their supporters was reduced to “they are averse to non-white, non-cis, non-het, non-male characters in SFF pure and simple”.
EDIT: See this NPR article from 2015:
and this Guardian review from 2016:
Note the hammering on about “white male conservatives”.
As Thegnskald said, it started with Larry Correira noting an informal but definite tendency of ‘people who get nominated’, mentioning this and being told he was being paranoid there was no way the Hugos could be set up like that, and him deciding to set up a slate while taking full advantage of the rules to show that the process could indeed be manipulated. Like any row, it quickly drew in a lot of different people who all went off on tangents. I wasn’t particularly impressed by Martin’s intervention (then again, I tried and disliked the very first novel in the SoIaF way back when it first came out, though I had liked other novels of his, so take my opinion with a grain of salt there), though I will credit him for wanting to turn down the heat.
Of course early SF is not to modern tastes. But turning it into Approved Dietary Requirement briquettes is not going to make it any more palatable. Congratulations, you’ve got your six-gendered hermaphrodite polyamorous species of colour established, now what are you going to do with them? And having them hang around the space station giving lectures on the superiority of having six genders and so on is not ‘doing something with them’. Is the station going to fall into a wormhole? How do the Species of Genders feel about relationships with persons not of their species? Have we got a rogue planet about to crash into a sun going supernova while mysterious eldritch entities pour out of the black hole in the centre of the galaxy to conquer the universe as we know it, while M’Lxxqot (who happens to be the captain of the only starship capable of outrunning the eldritch entities to take the news back to Central Homeworld to warn the Star Union) is dating Greg (the new Terran second engineer’s mate) even though zir father/mother thinks it is unnatural? That’s doing something with them!
EDIT EDIT: Though granted, getting Chuck Tingle nominated was very funny, and even better that his novel (er, I read the first few pages on Amazon for research purposes) really does follow traditional SF tropes (before the space raptor butt-pounding commences) in world-building for the novel:
Well, you’ve got a pretty strong power differential between M’Lxxqot and Greg there, so I assume the book would be rated “toxic” anyhow.
I really want to read about M’Lxxqot and Greg now.
I kind of despise science fiction because it tends to be other genres with “space” tacked on before every noun.
We went to the space-tavern looking for space-adventurers to help us kill the space-lich, hired a space-elf space-archer with an absurdly.oversized space-bow, then got attacked by space-goblins while traveling through a space-forest (asteroid field)…
Or maybe it is a space naval battle. Or maybe it is a space period drama. Or maybe…
But I think the issue I tend to take with the identitarian sci-fi – in spite of everything I just wrote – is that it often doesn’t bother being a genre beyond vague sci-fi-ness. The identitarianism is the point, the genre is secondary. It’s like somebody is telling people sci-fi is the genre to write criticisms of modern society in, because so many great criticisms of modern society are science fiction, but nobody bothers telling them that criticism isn’t enough to carry a book, and the great criticisms of modern society are all also good books people would enjoy reading even if the criticisms weren’t relevant.
“I hate X about our society” isn’t a book.
(Also, I despise “Aliens who exist to prove a point”, both because it begs the point, and also because they are never written well, and also because the authors always want to write the problem they are criticizing out of the society they are writing about so the attempts to insert criticism of our current society come across as bizarrely anachronistic in their own universe.)
Eh. I could rant more. But really this is just a tiny subset of media I hate, and it already gets far more attention than it deserves. I’d much rather rant about how much I hate the traipsing-through-the-forest bullshit in fantasy (or it’s equivalent “endless chapters of random.encounters in space” equivalent in sci-fi), and how Harry Potter was so remarkable in getting away from traipsing through a forest, and how much of a disappointment this made the final book.
If those are things that are bad, what would you say is good?
It was, of course, the Rabids who nominated Tingle. Which was clearly a response to the nomination of “If You Were a Dinosaur, My Love.”
I’m sure you have heard of the death of Mollie Tibbetts by an illegal immigrant. Of course, the right has been using this to bludgeon the left, who’s defenses have been pretty unconvincing. There’s the banal(“don’t politicize this”), the predictable(“this is a problem of toxic masculinity”) and the ridiculously tone deaf(“If he hadn’t killed her in America, he would have killed someone in Mexico, and that’s just as bad”). If you say something about how one death is not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things you sound callous. So how should they respond to the issue?
The same way cardiologists and their political allies should react whenever a major media organization hostile to cardiologists finds a murderous cardiologist story to hype.
…which is how, exactly?
Positive news stories about cardiologists and pointing out the bad faith motives of the people who are pushing the other story? I don’t know, I’m not a media expert.
Unless you mean how should individual cardiologists respond, not “cardiologists” collectively, in which case I think it depends too much on context to give one answer.
But how exactly are they supposed to react?
So, in other words, by not reflexively defending the right of “undocumented cardiologists” to illegally practice their trade and arguing that the illicit activities of cardiologists can’t be countered by cracking down on them?
By arguing that cracking down on cardiologists specifically is stupid if you are concerned about murder.
I’m not terribly sympathetic to the “Don’t politicize a Tragedy” argument per-se. Not anymore.
Michael Brown’s death was basically the equivalent. It spawned a lot of coverage, a lot of outrage, and the way it was reported on had genuine political consequences.
I am sympathetic to the “This event is unsystematic and therefore your narrative is invalid” argument. But the latter is too sophisticated and takes too long (more than 3 seconds) to explain. How many US Citizens are killed (unjustifiably) by noncitizens? How many POC are killed (unjustifiably) by cops? Why are people so addicted to anecdotes but allergic to tabular crime data?
Because the anecdotes are easily understandable and there are always anecdotes that support my side. The tabular data is not understandable and may or not support whatever we’re flogging this week.
@Conrad — That last question was asked joke. but yes I agree.
I know “both sides do it” is also a predictable trope, but yeah both sides do it. We just had a flurry of “one year anniversary of that lady getting run over by the nazi” stories. All through the campaign the media hyped stories of “Trump rally violence” because of the hundreds of thousands of people who attended rallies, 2 or 3 wound up punching particularly obnoxious leftists (like the black Trump supporter who punched out the guy whose buddy showed up in a klan outfit).
Everybody’s going to politicize everything because people understand narrative better than they understand numbers, policy, culture, etc. Since DrBeat is no longer around I will take the opportunity to say “all is lost.”
I’d go with attacking the opponent’s implied solution (after expressing sympathy yadda yadda yadda) as impossible, unlikely to solve the problem and immoral in that order.
Surprising some, OpenAI has failed to win a 5-man game of “normal” DotA 2 against humans. I think that this was more-or-less expected among people who have some level of comfort with both ML and DotA.
If I can be forgiven for the analogy, this almost seems like an “evolutionary breakthrough” problem. ML, as far as I can understand, is not very good arriving at paradigmatic shifts through internal competition, as it really just has to luck into them, and often the “surviving” variants of the algorithm are simply those that are best at the dominant strategy. Regardless, this seems like an inefficient way to learn. Is there any work on getting ML systems to generate strategies like “gank” or “avoid taking five-man fights” being done, especially for strategies that leverage elements which must be applied strategically rather than tactically in order to increase fitness? That is, are ML systems good at developing strategies which are orthogonal?
Obviously you can use classification techniques to identify unique clusters of winning strategy elements, but I believe that the “internal learning only” approach that most game playing AIs seem to be using right now is “bad” at *creating* clusters without external data. Right or wrong?
I think you’re right with respect to ‘most game playing AIs’, but AlphaZero seems to have that kind of strategic creativity at chess and go. DeepMind is now working on StarCraft, so stay tuned!
You usually teach an AI a specific tactic by giving it an intermediate reward for doing that, but that risks skewing your data. If the AI values killing a hero or taking Roshan over defending its Ancient, you’ve got a problem.
OpenAI also wrote an interesting article about learning by mimicking a human replay. That could definitely open up some options, if you can just say “This is what a textbook gank looks like” and then have the AI use that technique, but I’m not sure if they’re far enough along to apply that technique to DOTA.
That said, their AI was on training wheels less than a month ago, so I wouldn’t read too far into this. It’s possible they just need to iterate on their current strategy a little more.
Since somebody else brought up that Hugo controversy, how is the Broken Earth series? It’s gotten rave reviews from the NYT, but it’s also gotten rave reviews from people I know who have, uh … well, the kind of people who like The Golden Compass, or Kameron Hurley. They’re very nice leftists, really, but I don’t want to read a tract for somebody else’s religion. It’s at the library right now, I could just pick it up next time I visit.
The Golden Compass: An elaborate morality tale detailing the issues with the concept of Original Sin as causing lots of personal suffering of individual people as some sort of outside-enforced punishment for an ancient transgression against the natural order, which ends by declaring that a specific ancient technological innovation is a grave transgression against the natural order responsible for all metarelevant moral suffering in the universe – an end which directly causes the grave personal suffering of the characters we spent the trilogy with. Broadly, it is basically the story of right-wing religious original sin being replaced with left-wing naturalist original sin.
Which is to say, it is either remarkably clever, or remarkably stupid.
Curious as to what the specific ancient technological innovation is that transgresses against the natural order is.
ROT13 for spoilers, but basically a specific kind of magic that everybody has forgotten about but which polluted the metamoral fabric of reality.
Zhygvirefr geniry. Vg xvyyf natryf naq pnhfrf creznarag fbhy-qrngu nf na raivebazragny fvqr-rssrpg.
It’s been a while since I read it, but that’s not how I interpreted the book. I thought the issue was a utilitarian one (and probably cooked up more for plot reasons than philosophical ones)–I don’t recall it being described as “against the natural order” or “responsible for all the suffering”. It was just a macguffin that sbeprq gur punenpgref gb znxr n crefbany fnpevsvpr sbe punenpgre tebjgu ernfbaf.
The “Excuse to wrap up the plot” interpretation is the “Author is stupid and didn’t think through the implications” interpretation.
The author doesn’t use the argument structure I just used – the author just uses an in-universe authority figure to declare that this is the case – no argument made, this is just the way things are. Which is also a little bit of an ignorant reversal of the thrust of the books.
It is just a little ironic.
I mean, I didn’t love the third book for a lot of other reasons, so “was reaching for a melancholy ending to wrap things up” definitely fits my model of how Pullman wrote the book.
I haven’t read it, but Jemisin can definitely write. Her short story L’Alchimista (no relationship to Coelho’s work) is one of my favorite stories ever, and can be found here: http://escapepod.org/2006/01/25/ep038-lalchimista/
Note that this is from before Escape Pod got non-audio rights, so the text is preview only, but the audio’s all there. Valedictorian is more recent and has full text:, but I *do* like it less. Here: http://escapepod.org/2014/06/16/ep450-valedictorian
Also note that if conscientious inclusion triggers you, her work is not likely to be well-received; that said, they are good stories in their own right IMO.
Is Donald Trump in league with the devil?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/16/trump-military-parade-cost-increase/1011519002/
What’s the best research that you guys know of on proximate/ultimate causes of healthcare cost increases (Generally and/or in the US specifically)? Data heavy arguments preferable to deductive ones.
Some economists blame insurance companies. Insurance companies seem to blame hospitals, Hospitals (occasionally) blame having to cover the cost of people that don’t have their own insurance. I read one fairly long paper that essentially blamed all of it on the fact that people with more money simply spend more on healthcare. [log linearly]
Health care increases since the 1970s are, in percentage terms, fairly uniform across the developed world. The United States started at a higher baseline, due to things like paying doctors twice as much as everyone else and building hospitals with private rooms, but the percentage increases have been similar elsewhere. So we’re not looking for anything associated specifically associated with insurance companies (or, flip side, national health services) that are influential only in some markets.
My guess would be that advances in medical technology have made it possible to do more and thus spend more, and increasing politicization of the health care debate have made it impossible to do much less than the maximum.
A random topic I am interested in: groundbreaking, amazing or just quite interesting technologies, technological innovations or inventions that nonetheless became obsolete and/or were phased out surprisingly quickly.
A major serial killer in this domain is the digital electronic computer, which was responsible for the disparition of an astounding number of contraptions, some of which had only existed for a few decades.
—
The typewriter is an obvious example. Invented in the 18th century, but first commercialized only in 1874, by the early 1990s they had all but been phased out in western countries — and the invention of the electronic typewriter, which integrated a simple word-processor and the possibility to “store” and correct sentences before actually printing them, did little to stop desktop computers. In the 2010s, many historical typewriter manufacturers closed door or ceased to make typewriters, although they still see some use in some developing countries.
—
The fax machine had a much more dramatically short run: the first proper fax machine (using a telephone line) was commercialized in 1964. Fax machines were ubiquitous in the 70s, 80s and early 90s. Yet by the turn of 21st century, they had all but been phased out by internet data transmission in most western countries (although Japan continues to uses them extensively).
—
Mechanical computers, and notably mechanical calculators, simply couldn’t keep up with the miniaturisation afforded by electronical components, even though some of them were truly impressive engineering fits. The most notable example is the Curta, a mechanical pocket calculator barely bigger than a pill bottle that could handle additions, substractions, multiplications, divisions and other functions over 11 digits for the latter models. They were produced from 1947 to 1972 (the inventor, Curt Herzstark, came up with most of the design while jailed in the Buchenwald concentration camp), although they continued to see niche use by sport car rallie contestants and airplane pilots well into the 80s.
—
For a good period of time, analog computers (computers that deal with continuous data rather than discrete bits), both mechanical and electronic ones, were actually better than digital computers at various tasks, but the latter quickly closed the gaps and eventually took over.
One of the simplest analog computer, the slide-rule, was invented in the 17th century based on the work of John Napier on logarithms (although those might have been independently discovered 3 centuries earlier by Thomas Bradwardine but this is another story). The use of slide-rules was ubiquitous among students, scientists, engineers, airplane pilots and many other technical activities, until about the mid 70s, when the advent of scientific electronic calculators put a brutal end to them (I still have the slide-rule my father used as a student, when he went to school in the 50s), although a specialized form of the slide-rule, the flight computer, remains in widespread use in the teaching of pilots.
A much more complex form of analog computers saw widespread use in the military, in such applications as gun directors, gun data computers, and bomb sights. The first motion-control photography system ever used in cinema was actually an anti-aircraft fire-control system repurposed by John Whitney, almost two decades before the first digital motion control cameras were used in Star Wars (in the meantime, 2001: A Space Odyssey, had used a simpler system where the innerworks of the camera were mechanically coupled with the moving rig, so that the same movement could be reproduced at the same speed multiple time)
While by the 60s digital computers were taking over in most areas, some specialized domains like synthetic-aperture radars remained dominated by analog computers well into the 80s.
—
Electro-mechanical instruments are another example of relatively short lived technology that however had a significant impact.
They were made possible by the invention of the magnetic pickup, a permanent magnet wrapped in a coil of fine copper wire, which produces a faint electric current when an object made of ferrous metal vibrates close to it, essentially acting as a highly selective microphone; the signal can then be ran through an amplifier.
The one of these instruments that is still widely used today, and the impact of which doesn’t need a demonstration, is the electric guitar (and its cousin, the electric bass), but there used to be a whole family of instruments using this same basic mechanism, most of which were actually keyboards, and many of which were iconic parts of the sound of various popular genre of music.
The clavinet was to the harpsichord what the electric guitar was to the accoustic guitar. It ressembled a small piano, and pressing the keys would actually raise a plectrum that would pinch and release a steel string, the vibration of which was then recorded by magnetic pickups. Because it only had a few strings, each which was actually serving multiple keys with the use of dampers, it was more of a melodic instruments and wasn’t really adequate to play chords. It had a very recognizable sound that can be heard in many pieces of funk, soul and rhythm and blues (as well as in Led Zeppelin’s “Trumpled Under Foot”).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7CY6aJtegc
The Fender-Rhodes piano worked used hammers to strike not strings, but steel reeds. It was used quite frequently in rhythm and blues, jazz, and was also often used by Ray Manzarek of The Doors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNX_34JQ1nU
However, the most interesting of these instruments, from a design standpoint, was likely the Hammond organ. Conceived as a cheap alternative to pipe organs for small churches, the Hammond organ used a unique mechanism to produce sound (although it might have been used some decades earlier on a one-of-a-kind experimental instrument known as the Telharmonium) — to produce sound, dented steel wheels known as “tonewheels” were made to rotate in front of magnetic pickups, at different velocities — the magnetic oscillation would correspond to a specific frequency and thus generate a tone. This meant that as each wheel was only making one fundamental frequency, multiple sets of wheels were used to enrich the sound through additive synthesis.
The resulting setup was highly configurable and huge variety of different sound textures could be achieved. This was easily one of the most complex musical instruments ever built. It was quickly diverted from its intended religious purpose and became an important instrument in jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae and rock – notably progressive rock.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi_gwED-gQw
The advent of synthetisers, samplers, and a bit later of digital sound simulation pretty much sealed the fate of these instruments, which were often heavy, cumbersome, delicate, maintenance-heavy and hard to tune. Although, while the underlying technology has disappeared (again, outside of electric guitars), the specific sound they produced still live inside of sample banks and digital simulations.
On typewriters: Perhaps the only remaining uses for typewriters in the West are US prisons, where it is a way of ensuring inmates’ letters can be read by censors without having to trust them with a computer, and the NYPD, who recently signed a contract for new typewriters because it was cheaper than phasing out their carbon paper forms. Although a friend did buy one at university after a supervisor insisted her essays be typed- she had previously handwritten them to avoid the urge to keep endlessly revising them.
On analog computers: perhaps my favourite example is MONIAC.
I was going to mention Lord Kelvin’s differential analyzer and tide-analyzer, though I believe these work on the same principles as the fire-control systems you mention (apparently one of the earliest uses after the tide analyzer was a fire-control system for the navy).
Yes! These are the coolest things. Seriously, the sophistication of these systems is staggering. The last ones didn’t leave service until the 90s.
Obligatory links to my favorite system, and lots more links there to sources on this stuff. I really should blog about those more going forward.
Samzdat is back with a rather short and punchy article on love and happiness:
https://samzdat.com/2018/08/22/love-and-happiness/
As Lou says, this isn’t *quite* a direct attack on the “obviousness” of utilitarianism, but it approaches one, and it does so in ways that are compelling. If you’re familiar with some of his other work, he has fundamental concerns about people defining success/happiness/goodness using “objective” external metrics, arguing that a lot of these metrics are fundamentally epistemically skewed, and that because we can’t measure the costs of modernization with modern (Modern, not recent) techniques, we usually ignore them.
It’s not *quite* a new argument that bio-hedonic utilitarians are free to *seek* to maximize dopamine, but that they should recognize that dopamine levels, although objective, aren’t what most people actually care about when they say that they care about being happy. The *problem* is that the comeback of “well what objective measure do you want to maximize, then” utterly misses the point. Almost nobody wants to maximize an objective measure, and least of all for the sake of having an objective measure to maximize.
This also ties in with a similar theme to Democracy Scales, which was the post that originally got me reading this blog: that most impact studies measure impacts in such a limited way that they’re nearly useless. “X Makes You Happy” is a headline that might get millions of /r/science clicks, but when you drill down… the indicators for happiness being used are kind of silly. They don’t really tell us whether people are fundamentally better off, and often they seem chosen for the sake of *having* an objective measure. So the impact of these studies on our lives can be properly taken to be minimal, and the people (even scientists, for once) who generate these titles and headlines and abstracts should be ashamed.
This leads to the meta-study which Lou pulls heavily from, which claims:
Because, of course, the correlation between happiness indicator maximization and what-most-people-mean-by-happiness is better done aesthetically than by the scientists themselves; empiricism has a limited useful domain.
And if you don’t believe me, reread this post with “happiness” replaced by “love.” For me, at least, that was what drove this home. And once I saw it with love, I couldn’t *not* see it with happiness.
I was reminded of something in the last OT thread of retrieving a body 10000 years in the future.
Fitzroy mentioned the linguistic problem to protect nuclear waste disposal sites from human intrusion for 10000 years.
http://www.wipp.energy.gov/library/cca/CCA_1996_References/Chapter%207/CREL3329.PDF
When I first learned of the program and problems it presented, it was all very interesting things to think about but I also really wondered should these problems be seriously considered in the first place.
Empathy –
How much empathy should people place on possibly non-human entities 10,000 years in the future?
Not going to say anything about this, but as this is a CW-thread, feel free to do so.
Damage –
What is the scale of the possible damages from nuclear waste disposal sites?
Sure, it is wise to think about preventing it from contaminating the landscape and consider things like water tables, earthquakes, and possible leaks.
But the problems with communication deal with sentient beings purposely trying to unearth it.
How much of a problem is it going to be for them if they do so?
How is this comparable to toxic waste that do not decompose at all? Should we start thinking about the indefinite future rather than just 10000 years?
Sure, nuclear waste presents issues simply by being in proximity with the substance, but as we are already dealing with raiders or miners that are inclined to open/break containers, the dangers should be in the same scale.
Incidentally, I feel that far-future cultures will actually see these things as actual treasure chests – completely aware of their dangers but also very valuable to them.
Dispersion –
Probably just something I am missing but I’m not sure why they cannot use the ultimate cure of poisons – reducing its dose. Dispersed finely enough, the additional radiation would not present a significant danger. Just have each spent fuel rod be grinded finely and scattered among a ton of kitty litter and it should not cause much harm unless the radioactive materials are actively being filtered and collected. I mean, nuclear material from nuclear tests are still present in the atmosphere and though probably not the best for health, it’s not like people need to wear masks to go outside.
Sort of culture war: The current Hugos (both nominations and winners) were heavily weighted towards female authors.
Anyone have 2018 Hugo-eligible sf by male authors that you think was notably excellent?
Also, I’ve seen claims that a Hugo no longer affects an author’s sales. Anyone have information about this?
Note: I am embittered by arguing with a couple of puppies who had nothing to say about sf they liked. They were just talking about how much they resented the other side.
I am behind on my fiction reading, but Andy Weir’s “Artemis” was IMO worthy of nomination, as was Stephenson & Galland’s “Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O”. Alastair Reynolds’ “Elysium Fire”, and the conclusion of Gallagher’s “Torchship Trilogy”, would be marginal nominees IMO but not out of place on that list.
Having read a fair amount of SJ sf and liked some of it, I’m reasonably sure that representation/diversity is not really the issue. It sort of is, but the underlying feature is that oppression doesn’t get better.
Let me know if I’m wrong. Any notable SJ sf where oppression is alleviated? “Litany of Earth” had some of that, but by Winter Tide, things were bad again.
There’s an interesting article in the NYTimes about the phenomenon on guanxi (connections, social pull) in Chinese society.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/23/opinion/international-world/the-bitter-regrets-of-a-useless-chinese-daughter.html