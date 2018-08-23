Carbon Dioxide: An Open Door Policy

[Content note: reading this post might cause feelings of suffocation or provoke panic attacks in susceptible individuals. Epistemic status is very speculative.]
Last month I moved into a small cottage behind a big group house. The cottage is lovely. The big group house is also lovely, but the people in it started suffering mysterious minor ailments. Headaches, fatigue, poor sleep – all the things that will make your local family doctor say “Take two placebo and call me in the morning”. Using my years of medical training and expertise, I was able to…remain completely unaware of the problem while my housemates solved it themselves.
There’s been a flare-up of research interest in indoor carbon dioxide levels, precipitated by a Berkeley study (paper, popular article) finding that increasing CO2 concentration from the level of a well-ventilated building to the level of a poorly-ventilated building had profound effects on cognitive ability, cutting various test scores by as much as 50%. This was so dramatic as to be implausible, but seems to match the result of previous Hungarian studies and a later Harvard study on the same subject. The Harvard team later replicated their result with real workers in real offices and found that, controlling for other factors, workers in the best-ventilated offices scored about 25% better on cognitive tests than in the worst-ventilated ones. NASA got really interested in this research because spaceships require a lot of intellectual work and don’t have a lot of open windows. They’re still running tests but they say that “preliminary results suggest differences” between better- and worse- ventilated environments.
On the other hand, a 2017 study failed to find the effect, possibly because their cognitive tests were easier. And bloggers have pointed out that submarines have more CO2 than the worst terrestrial buildings, but don’t have any problems overt enough for the Navy to notice or worry. So it’s a crapshoot of contradictory results and considerations, just like everything else.
Aware of this research, my housemates tested their air quality and got levels between 1000 and 3000 ppm, around the level of the worst high-CO2 conditions in the studies. They started leaving their windows open and buying industrial quantities of succulent plants, and the problems mostly disappeared. Since then they’ve spread the word to other people we know afflicted with mysterious fatigue, some of whom have also noticed positive results.
When I heard about this, my first question was: didn’t any of these people notice they only felt bad at home? Shouldn’t it have been a big red flag when they went to the office, or went for a walk, and all their problems disappeared? This can’t be too big a deal, or else “I feel bad in my house, but fine everywhere else” would be a more common complaint.
My housemate Kelsey referred me to the work on CO2 and sleep. Right now this is just a few papers by a guy named Strøm-Tejsen, but the implications are pretty important. He notes that however bad your carbon dioxide levels are during the day they’re probably much worse at night, when you shut yourself up in a small room, close all the doors and windows, and just breathe for like eight hours straight. Normal outdoor air is about 400 ppm CO2 (more by the time you read this; thanks, fossil fuel industry!) A well-ventilated building during the daytime is about 700 ppm, and a poorly ventilated building during the daytime about 1400 ppm. But the average bedroom at night can be 2000 ppm or more. Friend-Of-The-Blog Gwern got a CO2 monitor to test these findings, and confirmed that while his daytime CO2 was around 500 ppm, nighttime CO2 in his bedroom could get as high as 3000 ppm. MIT’s Joel Jean discussed trying the same in this Medium post, with similar results:
I live in California, and Gwern presumably lives in some kind of formless cybermatrix, so we don’t have to worry about seasons. But Dr. Jean lives in Massachusetts, and he found that during the winter, indoor CO2 went up even further, in some cases exceeding OSHA’s rules for permissible workplace exposure:
If CO2 can affect sleep quality, that would explain how it could produce a whole-day effect. Strøm-Tejsen tests this on sixteen subjects and finds that “objectively measured sleep quality and the perceived freshness of bedroom air improved significantly when the CO2 level was lower, as did next-day reported sleepiness and ability to concentrate and the subjects’ performance of a test of logical thinking.” Good things about this study: subjects were blinded to condition, the paper contains a pilot experiment and a main experiment which mostly replicate each other’s results. Bad things about this study: the experiments were about n = 15 each, the researchers didn’t correct for multiple comparisons, and they admit to manipulating the statistics surrounding their logical reasoning tests to get better results. But if I just look at their tables and try to ignore their manipulation, I’m at least kind of impressed:
And experts seem to take their results seriously – for example, here’s NASA again. And we know from sleep apnea and studies that high physiological levels of carbon dioxide can cause sleep disturbances. I can’t figure out how to convert external ppm to internal likely level of carbon dioxide in the blood, but maybe this could provide a plausible mechanism.
I’m reluctant to be too numerical about all this, because everything about health has massive individual variability. Three people share one of the bedrooms at my group house (look, the Bay Area is really bad). One of them got the typical symptoms of excess CO2 really bad; the other two were fine. Some people are just going to be more sensitive to this kind of thing – the same way three people can drink the same amount of alcohol, two of them will get pleasantly buzzed, and one of them will black out.
I’ve tried sleeping with my door open the past few nights, and I haven’t noticed any difference. Probably I shouldn’t; my house is well-ventilated and I wasn’t feeling too bad beforehand. But I’ve started recommending a few of my patients with mysterious sleep issues try the same thing. It’s too early for results so far, and the science behind it is weak, but it seems like a cheap experiment.
Since the main source of CO2 is human exhalation, I’m most worried about buildings where many people are crammed into small spaces in close proximity (hello, Bay Area readers!). Since the main way CO2 gets cleared is through ventilation, I’m most worried about buildings made to strict environmental standards with great insulation (hello, Bay Area readers again!).
If you’re concerned about this, the best solution is to open a window or an internal door in your bedroom at night. If for some reason this is impossible, the second-best solution is to get certain succulents or other plants that participate in the ominously-named process of “dark fixation” – ie do their plant breathe-in-CO2-and-breathe-out-oxygen thing at night. This is also called “crassulacean acid metabolism” and Googling either term will get you a list of appropriate species. It will probably take like ten succulents to do much to CO2 levels, but a room full of succulents on every flat surface is also kind of #aesthetic.
I’m interested in more data on this, so if you’re planning on experimenting with changes to your nighttime air quality based on this post, please fill out this form to register for an informal quasi-experiment. I’ll follow up with a form for you to give your results in a couple of weeks.
Oh – and sorry for the content warning at the top, but I’ve felt kind of low-grade suffocate-y throughout writing this post, and had to go out and take a couple of breaths of fresh air a few times. Remember – perception is fundamentally Bayesian, and combines external sensation with internal expectations; this is why placebos can have such a profound effect on pain. Perception of air quality vs. suffocation seems to be especially susceptible to this, which is probably one of the major etiological factors behind panic attacks. Just repeat to yourself that it all adds up to normality: the air quality in your room hasn’t changed since when you were feeling just fine before you started reading this article, so you should be okay.
googling does not get me appropriate species. can you recommend some plants to buy (reader)
You are probably ok just buying any succulents. From Wikipedia
Ikea carries e.g. succulents as well as some euphorbias or crassula
You can also see e.g. here https://medium.com/plant-cell-extracts/yes-we-cam-e693af69dbc2
I think the most common recommendation for this is Sanseviera Trifasciata aka “mother-in-law’s tongue” or “snake plant”
The problem with opening my window while sleeping is that then it gets cold and, worse, noisy, which ALSO interferes with sleep. :/ this is my least favorite tradeoff and a good example of what somebody recently called “galaxy brain: having competing access needs WITH YOURSELF”.
A little while ago I borrowed a CO2 meter, found that my CO2 does get super high at night, got some succulents, observed CO2 that was lower but not low enough, got more succulents, and saw that actually the CO2 was just as bad as it had been. I now think I’d need a truly absurd amount of plant material to make a real dent and have hopefully temporarily given up on trying to solve this, at least while I solve things that are definitely problems as opposed to only maybe problems. Though if anybody has suggestions of how to improve ventilation without increasing noise, I’ll be happy to hear them.
That seems to confirm what this guy figured, you’d need way too many plants to have much of an effect.
It seems like the best way to go would be to get an oxygen concentrator and set it up to pull oxygen from outside to emit inside the room. Obviously, just concentrating the oxygen from within the room itself isn’t going to help. A machine for home use seems to range from $400 (used) to $2000 (new, higher end). They seem to be really designed for mask delivery, rather than general air delivery, though.
How does one pull in air from outside without opening the window?
I don’t think that would work. Higher concentrations of CO2 =/= lower concentrations of O2. For one thing, the O2 concentration is almost 100x higher than the CO2 concentration, so the concentration of O2 isn’t changing much at all. For another, your body is able to sense the level of CO2, but not the level of O2, leading to fun effects like people suffocating in pure nitrogen environments without ever getting a feeling of suffocation.
Yeah. What you need is a CO2 scrubber.
Have you considered just sleeping with earplugs? (And then open the window). Or even white noise, but earplugs are much easier to get used to.
I’ll second this; I picked up a pair of earplugs last week and I have no idea how I survived this long without them. Reading and sleeping is so much easier.
This post has me considering picking up a CO2 monitor now. I always have my windows open (no air conditioning leaves few other options) but I’m also in a basement suite and the windows are 7 feet above the ground, so airflow isn’t great.
Earplugs are quite uncomfortable for me and tend to fall out in the night anyway (perhaps because I haven’t tried expensive ones), but I would recommend ambient noise. I have a tape of a car ride in the rain that I put on repeat through the night. There’s a lot of ASMR/Sleep tapes available depending on what you find useful. The sound is quite relaxing, and since I sleep with the window open it lowers my sensitivity to outside noise.
+1 to this, I disliked ear plugs a lot, but getting a whitenoise machine for my bedroom contributed to a large improvement in sleep quality.
I’ve considered earplugs but dragged my feet on actually trying them because when I’ve used earplugs in the past I found them really sensorily annoying. Plus, I already have trouble waking up to my alarm, and I worry that this will be even worse if my hearing is impaired by earplugs!
That said, it is kind of silly for these predictions to prevent me from even trying a cheap intervention, so I probably will try this one of those days.
Tell the neighbors to STFU 🙂 We have this problem in the summer, because some genius managed to design the flat so that A/C is nearly impossible, as it constists of balcony doors, glass walls, and walls to neighbors. Things like windows or normal walls not. So it is all wide open in summer nights and even silent discussion a problem. I mean, if someone is having a party at home, and as usual half the people are out in the balcony because that is where you can smoke your cigs without having to repaint the walls all the time, even if they try to be silent, they can’t be. But summer is a time of suffering and survival anyway, just walking to the tramway makes one drenched in sweat. I don’t do anything big just try to survive. In the rest of the year, leaving the window, or in our case, balcony door that is the farthest away from the bedroom open provides adequate ventillation and not much noise.
The neighbors don’t make any noise at all AFAICT, it’s more the street traffic that’s a problem.
It might be more effective to get a small air purifier rather than a dozen succulents.
I’ve bought (for unrelated reasons) a cheap air purifier that is quiet and includes an activated carbon filter. It cost 110 euros. According to what I’ve read on wikipedia, activated carbon basically absorbs CO2 when air concentrations are high, and releases CO2 when air concentrations are low. So the filter itself should not get used up.
To reduce CO2 at night, you should probably leave it running 24/7, and open the window during the day when you’re away, effectively timeshifting your ventilation requirements.
You’d have to replace your filter fairly often if it does work (which it probably will not). A human produces approximately 1kg of CO2 per day. Even if only 10% of that is produced during sleep (seems like a conservative estimate), that’s still 100gr per night. Your filter probably weighs just as much!
Activated carbon is great for filtering lots of things, but I am highly skeptical that it would do anything at all for CO2. I don’t actually have any hard evidence for this claim, just my general science intuition.
I’m right on Shattuck so the noise levels are insane, but I sleep with all of my windows open every night because I find that it’s worth it for the temperature and air (apparently sleeping in a cold room is actually good for your sleep). I use these earplugs (recommended by Wirecutter; best cheap earplugs I’ve encountered) and this white noise machine and I can…. usually stay asleep. Something like these sleep headphones might help too, though I haven’t tried them.
But yeah having competing needs with yourself is the worst. I wish the world were 10000x quieter :/
Thanks!
Oh also I meant to mention that a box fan in your window can double as a white noise machine and a mechanism for exchanging air 🙂
In our school the teachers would open the windows every time we would become inattentive and it really invigorated our attention. I did the same when I was giving trainings and it worked. Fresh air is really a booster after the air in a crowded room becomes stale. If not CO2 then what?
My guess would be temperature, or conceivably breeze (which produces a cooling effect) – people are more likely to drowse and lose concentration when they’re too warm.
Sensory stimulation? Your brain gets bored, thinks “We’ve been in this room for hours, we’re probably not going to get jumped by a tiger”, then the temperature changes, and your brain registers it as an environment change. (this is completely speculative, of course)
My ex-husband is a mechanical engineer. He focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning. I had a classroom in medical school where I would always feel drowsy midway through the class. He looked over the room and told me that it did not have adequate ventilation to handle the number of people in the room. He thought that decreased oxygen and increased CO2 would occur when the room was fully occupied and lead to drowsiness. Apparently engineers have formulas for these problems and they use them to figure out adequate ventilation for a given room. It might be helpful to see if any engineers can provide input on the problems discussed above. I believe it is a concern to people designing buildings and they might have more information about what to do.
Personally, I find it extremely hard to notice the causes of “general” malaises (anything that is not caused by trauma or by an obvious fast-onset disease). I get skin rashes sometimes, I guess I may be allergic to something? I often have a stuffy nose, same thing? I definitely sleep poorly, but who knows what the cause is? I have diarrhea semi-regularly, but maybe that’s normal? Maybe it’s caused by some type of food? I have no clue at all.
As a matter of fact, I do sleep poorly and I am pretty sure the CO2 in my room is high. However, I can’t open the window because it’s noisy, and I can’t open the door because my flatmate’s cat would come in. I do try to crack the window during the day, so at least there is some air exchange.
Same here. Sometimes I feel productive and alert and motivated, sometimes I feel depressed and despaired and everything seems impossibly complicated. Sometimes the cause is obvious (a breakup, severe burn-out, etc), sometimes I have no idea what it is.
I try to follow most “how to sleep well” guidelines and do morning exercise to be safe. I guess I can add “have lots of oxygen” to the list.
“Having lots of oxygen” is not at all symmetrical to “having low CO2”. While both gasses are exchanged in the lungs while breathing, the mechanisms for transporting them around the body are totally dissimilar. It would be possible to both have high CO2 levels and high oxygen levels by, for instance, breathing air that was 20% CO2, 80% oxygen. Normal air is 22% oxygen and about 3% of 1% CO2.
Seconded. I can even remember two distinct cases where I had some new symptom that turned out in retrospect to have a very obvious cause, but I simply could not figure it out until a doctor pointed it out to me in one case and a friend in another.
Are there any studies of CAM plants in a room with sleeping humans? My blind hunch is that you’d need a lot more than that to make a dent; humans exhale about 2 lbs of carbon per day while a whole-ass mature C3-metabolizing oak tree still only absorbs about 50-100 lbs of carbon per year.
The studies seem to show that 5 succulent plants in a room makes a noticeable difference in a hospital: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/016041209500033H
But species matter – I’d love to have someone do research to figure out which ones absorb CO2 well, and are easy to maintain / hard to kill.
A while ago I have seen a study that link cognitive decline to a level of bioeffluents in indoor air that usually correlates with a level of CO2.
My sleep is pretty bad. I get a good 8.5-9.5 hours sleep a night, but still feel tired all day. I’ve eliminated most of the likely candidates, so I’m intrigued to have a new one.
The problem I have is similar to the person who commented about noise and cold, but for me it’s light. I sleep with the window open, but in order to block out light I have a thick blind that almost completely ‘closes’ it again, which I realise is pretty dumb. I’ll try leaving the blind partially open and opening my internal door and see if my sleep gets better or worse.
Have you tried sleeping with a cap/hood over your eyes? It’s what I do, and it’s a lot better than a sleeping mask (it doesn’t slide off as easily).
What do you mean by a cap/hood? I’m struggling to imagine sleeping with either one of these or one of these somehow covering my eyes. (Apart from anything else, I sleep naked for about 9 months of the year, so anything that covers more than a little bit of my head will heat me up too much.)
Have you considered a sleeping mask? I’ve been using the “Bucky” sleeping mask from Bed Bath and Beyond for years and it is comfortable and very light-blocking. https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/bucky-reg-40-blinks-ultralight-sleep-mask/1043238446
I use an airline sleeping mask – works pretty well.
Also I wonder if you are trying to sleep “too much”. If I stay in bed too long, I can’t get to sleep the following night until late, and the problem starts to compound. I found that keeping as regular times as possible going to bed and getting up was better than longer in bed.
As poignardazur says, I find these slip off in the night and I get woken up by the dawn.
The thing about sleeping too much is definitely an interesting one, but I think I’ve ruled it out. There have been times when I’ve been forced to get smaller amounts of sleep and I’ve never felt good on it.
I am pretty good at regularity. 90% of the time I put my light off between 2245 and 2330 (after maybe half an hour of reading in bed) and I pretty much always wake up between 0830 and 0900, sometimes with the help of an alarm but normally not. (In case you’re doubting my maths at this point, it takes me at least 30 minutes to get to sleep. I think it all adds up. 😛 )
That seems like a lot of sleep to me! Because of where I live, I go to bed around 10pm and I am usually awake by 5:30 (usually awake via alarm). I don’t find this too little. Not endorsing it, but there is plenty of stories out there that claim that too much sleep is unhealthy, here is one random article;
https://www.amerisleep.com/blog/oversleeping-the-health-effects/
Thanks for the link. I’ve heard many of those sorts of arguments before and I’m a bit skeptical of how easy it is to establish causation. (The piece you linked acknowledges this…after browbeating the reader with lots of correlational evidence!) However, I will point out that my average is about 9 hours of sleep, which is the edge of the normal range. I’ve always assumed that I’m just towards one end of the bell curve in needing more sleep than average.
I’ve also heard that alarm clocks should be avoided because they can interrupt deep sleep and that it’s better to wake up naturally. The book “Why We Sleep” by Matthew Walker says that if you’re being woken up by an alarm it’s a sign that you’re not getting enough sleep. But how do I limit my total sleep time without doing that?
I sometimes wonder if the “oversleeping” people are doing that thing where you wake up, don’t feel like getting up, stay in bed with your eyes closed, fall asleep again, repeat. I never do this. As soon as I wake up I get up and stay up. This also makes me think I’m not oversleeping.
I wonder how fast bubbling air through water pulls CO2 out of the air. Since bubbled CO2 is equilibrium with carbonate (CO3) and bicarbonate (HCO3) ions, one might be able to capture them with a precipitate. I looked at a solubility table, and some toxicity information, it looks like magnesium acetate mixed in water would be the best bet. Magnesium acetate is very soluble, and magnesium bicarbonate is not.
Ba(OH)2 might work better kinetically (the basicity would lower the free energy of the intermediate state when you just have carbonate or bicarbonate dissolved and unattached to any positive ion). From what I can tell, I think thermodynamically, it might be slightly worse since only BaCO3 would precipitate, and not Ba(HCO3)2, but I’m not sure. Also, whereas magnesium acetate and magnesium carbonate are edible, barium is poisonous. This might be fine, since you’re not planning on drinking it, but I’d want to do more research into whether it could foul the air.
Also, you can’t just get the best of both worlds by adding base to magnesium acetate, or you’ll precipitate out magnesium hydroxide instead of magnesium bicarbonate.
EDIT: You might precipitate out MgOH anyway, which would compete with MgCO3. Also Barium is very heavy, so probably wouldn’t get into the air. If someone could find anything that confirms this, I think Barium would work better.
Here’s something that would help the kinetics of capturing CO2 from the air: bubble it through blood. Added benefit: “Hey babe, want to see my blood fountain?”
I imagine the machine would be really noisy, and it would have a similar effect to opening windows, though. Unless you get used to it as white noise.
I’ve never owned fish. Are bubblers for fish tanks loud?
Another possibility: pump water, not air, which is quieter since everything is underwater. Have a little fountain for introducing air into the water.
Air re-breathers are common in diving to remove accumulated CO2, lots of technology exists on this, see the Wiki article – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebreather. I would guess that if this science on the effects check out probably someone would be selling a system for use in houses, you can have something that works by physical adsorption of CO2 onto a solid absorbent which is automatically being regenerated and vents the CO2 to the outside. Maybe for warmer climates you can imagine this could be combined with AC.
Another idea: bubble air through algae-water under fluorescent light. Obviously the whole system needs to be covered since you want it dark in your room.
(I’ve dreamed about it – a big tank right under the bed, silent fans streaming the air upwards…)
It’s called scrubbing. Used in space and on subs a lot.
Back during Apollo, they used LiOH, but the current state of the art is LiO2.
However, this process uses up the scrubbing compound, and is thus only suited to short term use.
The ISS uses two different long-term scrubbers, the Russian Vozdukh and American CDRA.
Both force air through zeolite molecular seives, which adsorb CO2. When they become saturated, the CO2 is vented by exposing the zeolite to vacuum.
These systems are complex, expensive and hard to maintain. For these reasons, they only really see use in space, submarines and other situations where opening a window would lead to fairly immediate death.
Also, most of us don’t have access to vacuum to empty the scrubbers…
CO2 assimilation by CAM plants is not that high. Even assuming we have a very high fixation plant such as a Crassula, which absorbs 179.3 mmol/kg, that means just 8g/kg, and I assume that most indoor plants are not that much heavier than a kg.
Open windows are much more likely to have an effect.
I think volume is a more intuitive way to do it than mass. 1 mol is 23 litres. A bedroom might be 50,000 litres. We’re interested in a difference on the order of 1000ppm, which is 1 in a thousand, so we’re looking at about 50l of CO2, which is about 2 moles. That’s 12kg of Crassula, using the numbers from the paper you quote. This seems like a lot of plant to me, but not implausibly much. Maybe 10-20 medium-sized plants.
Aloe might be a better choice – Crassula is not big at all.
Not to mention that you still need convection, which means open windows or some such.
I could not find CO2 absorption rates for any Aloe species, but if it’s anything like the lower-end CAM plants from the study above, you’d need much more than 12kg of it to produce the same effect. Even another Crassula – ‘Moonglow’ – was 3.5 times less efficient than Crassula Himmaturi, so you’d need ~40kg of it to decrease CO2 by 1000 ppm by the end of the night.
And I have definitely seen Aloe plants of about 3-4 kg or more grown on windowsills – people even throw them out because “they are a pain to re-pot”. Growing Aloe biomass is just easier than trying to grow big succulents (in the common meaning of the word).
OTOH, Crassula might be more efficient due to higher surface/volume ratio…
In ‘Endurance’, Scott Kelley (the dude who spent a year on the ISS) talks a lot about CO2.
N.B: All his figures are quoted in mmHg, which should be equivalent to 568 ppm, assuming ideal gas and all that. I’ll convert them to ppm here.
He says he’s sensitive enough that he has learned to estimate the CO2 concentration to a ‘high degree of accuracy’.
The maximum level of CO2 for the ISS, set by international agreement, is 3400 ppm, whereas USN submarines tend to avoid going over 1100 ppm.
>At two mmHg (1100ppm) I feel okay, but at around three (1700ppm) I get headaches and start to feel congested. At four (2200ppm), my eyes start to burn and I can feel the cognitive effects. If I’m trying to do something complex, I actually start to feel stupid, which is a troubling way to feel on a space station.
Endurance, p89
He feels like NASA could really be doing more to keep CO2 levels down.
“The maximum level of CO2 for the ISS, set by international agreement, is 3400 ppm, whereas USN submarines tend to avoid going over 1100 ppm. ”
Wait, is this true? For some reason I thought subs were really high. Everything would make a lot more sense if they weren’t.
This news article cites this paywalled book from 2007 as saying:
‘The Navy has their submarines turn on their air scrubbers when the CO2 concentration rises above two millimeters of mercury, even though the scrubbers are noisy and risk giving away the submarine’s location. By comparison, the international agreement on the ISS says the CO2 is acceptable up to six millimeters of mercury!’
P87-88
Crassulacean, not crassalacean.
It sounds like the animal suffering people should turn their attention from battery farm hens to battery farm humans in the Bay Area. I think the notion of modern energy efficient insulation meaning poor ventilation is correct, old houses were draughty which was bad for energy efficiency but well ventilated.
Bad for comfort, too, from what I’ve read of the Victorian Era.
It’s possible to build with heat exchangers to have good ventilation without losing all your heat to the outdoors.
By coincidence I actually did something to decrease my bedroom CO2 levels recently and did feel a noticeable increase in the quality of sleep.
I used to sleep with my window closed and my internal door open, but there was little air circulation as proven by the fact it took forever to cool down the bedroom with the AC located in another room down the hall.
This summer I decided to cut on AC use and now I place a fan at my room door and I keep the window partially open.
The purpose of the fan is not only to push air in from the hallway, but also to create a constant white noise that covers the loud, frequent sounds coming from the outside, sounds that made it very hard for me to sleep with my triple-pane, soundproof window open.
The first strange thing I noticed is that when I wake up I don’t hear the fan for a few seconds. My sleeping brain simply ignores the constant noise and uses the mute button.
The other was that I sleep less, but I wake up feeling better rested than I used to do. Gone are the sluggishness and fatigue that accompanied my waking up even when I overslept.
I wasn’t sure about the cause, but CO2 reduction fits best.
If I’m right that means that leaving the door open might not be not enough if your house is not well ventilated, and since I replaced the old window panes with insulated glazing I have little ventilation unless I open a window or use the AC or a fan.
Now I only have to worry if sleeping with a source of constant noise nearby is bad for my hearing.
Would sleeping with the fan on help—at minimum circulating air over your bed and locally dispersing concentrations of CO2?
Sure, if you want to court fan death.
You’re being sarcastic, right?
Then again, despite being pretty well-known among sailors, the Navy’s problems with overwork and sleep management didn’t become “overt enough for the Navy to notice or worry about” until they reached the level of ships crashing and people dying.
So even if CO2’s affect on health and performance becomes a well-known fact, I still wouldn’t necessarily expect the Navy to do anything about it.
I have something relevant to report at once: I live in Eastern Europe alone in a flat of about 50m^2, most inside doors open, and tend to keep windows closed at night. In the early hours of August 18 this year, I woke up feeling kind of suffocating. I opened the door-window next to my bed. The hours that followed were so extraordinarily pleasant that I decided to note these things down in my journal. There I’ve written down that in my dreaming I have shown ‘wider curiosity, more dynamics,’ and that the experience had ‘at or around the core, more healthiness.’ The previous evening I have had ‘not a great time’ spent in a ‘bad sitting posture.’
Each of the following nights I also opened the window. The pleasantness repeated itself with a reduced intensity.
While there doesn’t appear to be a published paper from the NASA followup, I was able to find a Task Book update:
https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/publication/index.cfm?action=public_query_taskbook_content&TASKID=11247&CFID=3734391&CFTOKEN=10751db82e748b2b-04A4626E-5056-AA3C-0ACC6816195F2138
So while they did seem to replicate the effect of a decrease in performance going from 600 ppm to 1200 ppm of CO2, they did not find any impaired performance at higher levels. Combining the earlier press release comment that the unblinded data “suggest differences” with the comment that “performance was similar to, or improved” one might even suspect that they found evidence of a paradoxical significant effect at at least one of the higher levels of CO2, and chose not to publish. Should we interpret this as a failed replication followed by a strong “desk drawer effect”?
Opening a window is great advice for the bay area, but what can you do in winter? I live in New England and opening a window in the wintertime is suicide.
Ceiling fan in reverse, open door.
Moving air around within the house should still be helpful. Even circulating air within your room should help.
Some things that might help a few of the concerns about light and noise.
1. Exchange fans. My wife is sensitive to light and noise but can sleep well with the window fan in. Because it is about 10 inches high we can pull the shade down to the top of it and block most light, and the fan itself let’s little through. The ambient noise of it running also covers up the road noise.
2. If you have and attic space with a fan in you can get quite good whole house ventilation at night by blowing the hot air out of the attic which will draw air up in a mild chimney effect.
Ventilation was such a concern at the turn of the last century that
heating radiators were sized to warm bedrooms when with open windows
and
“sleeping porches” were common.
Anyway my main reaction is to:
While in the half-century of my lifetime the most time I’ve every spent outside of the Bay Area was a few months living in Seattle in 1999, and working in Hollister in 2006, and I really don’t know what life is like elsewhere, but I read that
tent encampments are growing in cities outside of the Bay Area in the last decade as well (the R.V.’s were already here before this decade), and I’m bewildered that
housing becoming less and less affordable isn’t the main topic all the time.
Why not?
I mean, it’s like Trump becoming president, or horrible weather, or something; people complain a lot and then get used to it. Unless you’re looking for housing, you’ll have a year-long lease and be able to mostly not think about it until you maybe need to find a new place.
This issue is also directly adversarial; my “agh rent prices are ridiculous” is my neighbor’s “oh man, my house is worth so much money! Isn’t that great?”, and the homeowners tend to be the ones more invested in local politics than the renters.
I thought sleeping porches were more about cooling ventilation than freshness ventilation?
housing is absolutely the main topic all the time in local politics, though usually not in a very constructive way, unfortunately
seriously?
you need scientific studies to tell you that stale air is not good?
No, you need scientific studies to quantify how bad air is for a given amount of staleness.
I can’t find it now, but I remember reading a study which found that even normal atmospheric concentrations of CO2 have a deleterious effect on cognitive ability compared to a more oxygen-rich mixture of gases (I think the effect was 10% or so?).
Does anyone know what I’m talking about?
That’s mixing up two different things. Atmospheric CO2 is about .4%. Atmospheric oxygen is about 21%. I suspect that you’d get more benefit out of a 30% O2/.4% CO2 mixture than you would out of a 21% O2/0%CO2 mixture.
You’re confusing it with nitrogen.
https://twitter.com/backdoor_pharma/status/903363900707676160
Wait, so if I understand those tweets correctly, they’re saying that breathing a helium-oxygen mixture instead of the naturally occurring nitrogen-oxygen mixture we’re used to (and I guess minimizing CO2 while you’re at it) is an effective nootropic? How practical would it be to try and self-expirament with this? I imagine one would need to use a face mask, but I already do that at night for sleep apnea.
When I looked into this, it seemed like it would be a few hundred dollars for a few hours of heliox, counting a bunch of fixed costs. Supposedly it’s about $30-$70/hr for long-term consumption, which I expect is likely more than it’s worth.
Another thing to consider regarding plants – most of them work to remove CO2 ONLY during the day with sunlight and such.
At night, plants tend to absorb O2 and release CO2 like animals. There are some that still release O2 even at night but they are few in number and I have no idea how they work.
Regarding windows – I wonder how much they will help do to airflow, rather than ventilation. Remember that one way to resolve hyperventilation is to just breathe in and out of a bag. Your exhales, if they stick to you probably contain a lot more CO2 than your environment.
Crassulacean acid metabolism plants work by absorbing CO2 at night, and fixing it during the day. This is done in order to avoid excessive loss of water during the day. This is why Scott is only suggesting succulents, and not other plants.
When I was in graduate school, I used to occasionally have days where I didn’t leave my apartment and I would always end up with a headache and feel kind of foggy, even if I did end up going out in the evening. I’m still not convinced this was due to CO2, but it certainly never would have even crossed my mind at the time.
I think it’s too early to fixate on CO₂. Most of the studies are about ventilation, which clears all kinds of pollutants, not just CO₂. But, yes, nighttime and crowded conditions increase CO₂ but not other pollutants.
Some comments above are suggesting some mildly rocketsciency tools like CO2 scrubbers or oxygen concentrators.
The standard tool for improving indoor ventilation where climate or other considerations preclude just opening a window is an Energy Recovery Ventilator ( e.g. https://customer.honeywell.com/resources/techlit/TechLitDocuments/69-0000s/69-2480EF.pdf ) which pumps inside air out and outside air in while passing both streams through a rotating heat exchanger which allows it to transfer the outgoing air’s temperature and humidity properties to the incoming air.
You’d normally set it on a timer so that it runs runs when you’d expect CO2 levels to be highest… but you could get all fancy and use indoor and outdoor air quality sensors to trigger one based on its usefulness.
This is a fairly standard appliance, and even in a mild climate where they aren’t critically important — e.g. the bay area — I found that competent HVAC people knew about them when I asked.
Another thing to keep in mind is that many inexpensive CO2 sensors aren’t. CO2 is apparently somewhat costly to detect so there are many devices that have a VOC sensor and report CO2 numbers based on some model that equates VOC levels to CO2 levels for ‘typical’ indoor air. You don’t want to breath air with high levels of VOCs either… but if you’re testing CO2 specific mitigations and not finding them effective, make sure you’re actually measuring CO2.
Another thing to keep in mind is that many inexpensive CO2 sensors aren’t. CO2 is apparently somewhat costly to detect so there are many devices that have a VOC sensor and report CO2 numbers based on some model that equates VOC levels to CO2 levels for ‘typical’ indoor air.
+1 This was a concern I had when I read about Gwern’s experiment being done with a NetAtmo. It’s not clear to me how reliable their CO2 meter is. Gwern uses another device to double check the NetAtmo’s measurements… of temp and humidity, not of CO2.
Thanks to your comment, I now have a plausible explanation of a potential failure mode. Are there common phenomena that could alter VOCs without altering CO2 (as much)?
Netatmo swears that their CO2 sensor is a real CO2 sensor; I kept hoping to find something cheaper but everything cheaper is either using a fake CO2 censor (often buried in the fineprint) or has some other fatal drawback.
I find it hard to believe that breathing in CO₂ could affect cognitive function. The air we breath out has 100x the CO₂ concentration of the air we breath in. Assuming that the lungs are less than 99% efficient at gas exchange, the equilibrium concentration of CO₂ in the blood won’t depend on the CO₂ in the air. (In some of these bad conditions, the air we breath in has CO₂ elevated 10x. But lungs probably aren’t even 90% efficient.)
We do have a panic response to high levels of CO₂, but I think that is generally believed to be driven by blood levels, not special detection in the lungs.
Scott,
With an aging boomer cohort among your prospective patients, do you notice any CO2 negative impact from use of C-PAP machines?
I wonder if this is an issue for people who live in their cars or the vanlife crowd.
Anecdata: I got a CO2 monitor, and the science-specified zone of concern exactly matched my perception of when a room felt stuffy.
I had no idea this wasn’t settled science. I work in life support systems for space flight and it’s generally accepted that serious cognitive issues occur at high CO2 concentrations. Crew members are trained to detect symptoms. However, in the safety community, there’s currently some controversy over whether crew member symptom detection is a reliable means of detection, in part because of the cognitive effects which may cause an affected crew member to fail to report, even if they know exactly what to look for.
Married people normally get significantly worse sleep (something like 40 minutes of actual sleep time per night) when they sleep with their spouses than when they sleep in separate rooms. This has generally been attributed to partner movement, but now I’m wondering if the added CO2 isn’t a big factor as well.
I have also noticed that sleeping in a room with my boyfriend makes a big difference heat-wise; I didn’t notice this before moving to the Bay Area because everywhere else had functional central air. ><
There is an odd tradition in Bretagne France where people (who live in stone houses in mild weather) open their windows and hang their bed coverings out the window every morning. My father-in-law does this and I see plenty of quilts when I walk around. I’m not convinced that the practice accomplishes anything, but it does point in the direction of people feeling suffocated at night and trying to remedy it somehow. CO2 probably also explains why some people are so refreshed by time outdoors.
I want to note that “industrial-grade quantities” means “industrial-grade quantities.” When my office looked into doing this, I think we estimated that we would need to turn about a quarter of the office volume into plant space, and it would require a potentially serious amount of maintenance. (Plant leaves get dusty as part of their normal operation, since they’re sucking the air towards them; this then reduces their effectiveness until you wipe the leaves down.)
The idea I had for Dragon Army, which we didn’t end up doing, is shelving around the top of the room, with succulents covering the whole surface of the shelves; it seemed like we could also rig up some sort of sprinkler system to automatically water them. But this was definitely a “several engineers spend weekends making this exist and ironing out the bugs” style project and not a “oh yeah, everyone should definitely do this” project. [But note to underemployed engineer-style people in Berkeley: this is possibly something group houses would be interested in paying you to do.]
You don’t need shelves, you can grow a mat of sempervivums on a picture frame and hang it exactly as you would a painting.
If opening a window is a problem, couldn’t one do a little physics and figure out where carbon dioxide concentrations would be lower? That is probably a place that already has decent contact with the outside. Then run a quiet low powered fan (like they make for computer cooling), probably with a longish tube to direct the flow, to get circulation between where people sleep and where there is already lower carbon dioxide. That’s only .001 liters per second or something of airflow, but that’s like 300 liters in a night. At 2000 ppm, that’s only .6 L of carbon dioxide removed per night. Ok, you’d need a more powerful fan then. That shouldn’t be too hard, though at that point it’s only worth it if you can’t use the ceiling fan on reverse + open bedroom door type suggestions.
I had similar suspicions a couple years ago about air quality because I was constantly feeling tired, no matter how much I slept. I bought an Awair air quality monitor (it broke after about a year, although I did like it while it lasted) and the CO2 levels went way up in my tiny bedroom when I slept. I started leaving the door open and my fatigue levels improved, although I didn’t quantify it.
Before everybody runs off buying plants: If you are allergic against house dust mites (rather, their poo-poo), keep in mind that you should NOT put so many dust-catching plants into the room in which you sleep.
Thanks for the tip @Jo, both me and my son have that allergy.
I wonder how this compares to the effect of high altitude which, if I understand correctly, also results in a buildup of CO2 in the body? Having experienced the effects of high altitude at 18,000 feet in Peru, I can attest to the feeling of “fuzzy thinking” prior to acclimation.
Note that this advice is exactly opposite current Underwriter’s Laboratories and fire department advice to always close your bedroom door for fire safety.
https://closeyourdoor.org
I’m probably going to do some effort posts on structural engineering, with some discussion on building codes. One thing of interest for this discussion is that building codes have been getting more aggressive with requirements for closers on doors in dormitories to prevent the occupants from keeping their doors open, to prevent the spread of fire.