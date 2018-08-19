Open Thread 108.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
There will be a Slate Star Codex meetup in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 25th. We'll be at the Clara Barton apartments, 616 E Street Northwest at 7pm, either in the 2nd floor clubroom or the rooftop lounge.
Do US legal procedurals or courtroom dramas ever get aired in other countries? If so, what do others think of them? Do they come across as exciting? Boring? Odd?
(This is partly inspired by my watching the Legal Eagle channel on YouTube, where he reacts to various TV and movies.)
They get aired at least in France where I grew up. I recall watching episodes of JAG, Law & Order and Monk for instance which seemed pretty exciting. There is definitely an element of foreign-ness. But to me it was just television having its own rules and logic which I learned pretty quickly and stopped being surprised by. Also, I recall American shows were shot in a different resolution (or at a different frame rate) than French shows, (or something like that) so American shows always had a distinctive look.
As far as the legal differences, it’s fairly amusing. A bunch of staples of US courtroom dramas, such as lawyers loudly objecting have made it into French courtroom dramas set in French courtrooms even though no such thing exists in French courts. Other things such as suppression of evidence illegally obtained or Miranda-like rights which are just not available in France made it into French police and courtroom procedurals. (Well, at least a few years ago…) So French courtroom dramas were a weird blend of fictionalized French legal procedure and fictionalized American procedures. I was kind of interested in both US and French law at the time so it struck me as amusing.
That’s interesting to hear that they create a blend of (fictional) US law with (I presume fictional) French law in dramas. I recall reading that police agencies in other countries have run into their citizens believing that they have to be read their Miranda rights, and their flummoxed attorneys having to explain that that isn’t a thing in their country. I don’t know how much to credit that, though.
I note that there is a version of this in the US: the most common age of consent in the US is 16, but many people believe it to be 18, because that’s what shows up in police dramas. Because the age of consent is 18 in California, where most of them are written.
We do, and it’s a running theme in our own Dramas (especially the “everyday policing/lawyering soap” sub genre) for crooks to trip themselves up by using American conventions (for instance, in NSW there are (very) rare special situations where you have a right to remain silent, but remaining silent after a special warning, or answering some questions and not others, can be used against you as adverse inference.)
Answering some questions but not others can be used against you _in the US_ in many cases as well. If you want the right to remain silent, you have to actually remain silent, or you risk be deemed to have waived it. There’s a long flowchart a lawyer posted (and has been discussed here before) but the bottom line is that demanding a lawyer and not saying anything further is the minimum. Explicitly claiming your right to remain silent is helpful also.
They do. And they wreck havoc with actual people who thereafter appear in front of local courts, because they act like what they saw on TV, knowing nothing of the actual local legal procedures.
It’s apparently very common for people arrested here in the UK to demand their phone call. The UK doesn’t give people phonecalls, they’re allowed to have someone called on their behalf but it’s an Americanism to be actually given a handset.
Plenty of US TV here in Canada. Canadian networks show a lot of US shows, and it is often possible to watch US stations directly, since most of us are so close to the border. It’s hard to know how realistic court room dramas are; presumably not very, since the mundane business of anything makes terrible viewing. The impression of the US justice system I come away with is that it is carefully designed to be fair and even-handed, but if you can’t afford a five or six figure legal bill, it all falls apart and the system chews you up and spits you out.
They do show them in Spain. My guess is that most people’s familiarity with courtrooms comes from American movies, where people have more rights. In Spain, people may be detained incommunicado for up to 72 hours without access to family or lawyers, and where tortured during that time. Or they have gone against lawyers who have defended people the government dislikes (it’s OK to defend yihadi terrorists, not OK to defend Basque journalists with alleged communications with ETA).
I think that American TV shows do great damage to people’s ideas of what right they have. Your rights are provided to you in writing in Spain, for example. Self defense laws are also a lot more strict.
The NYC SSC meetup went well. We had about 45 people in attendance, enough so that we relocated to an outside area where we could all gather comfortably. I enjoyed meeting everyone who attended and hope to see you at Solstice or the spring SSC meetup!
That’s amazing. The only other meetups I know of that were that big were DC and Boston and(?) SF itself.
I’m looking for people with a nutrition research background to evaluate the plausability of the Fasting Mimicking Diet. It’s basically a 5 day controlled eating plan that mimics the effects of a 5 day fast, while still getting to eat food. The results so far from the research I’ve seen look very promising, enough that I’m tempted to try it.
So far there’s studies done on yeast and mouse models, with some in progress clinical trials on humans. In terms of diseases, I’ve seen it mentioned for cancer in combination with traditional therapies (and perhaps leading to new drugs), multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. On the more speculative side, it seems to be effective in slowing markers of aging.
Now all those linked studies are on either yeast or animal models so caveats apply, but it would appear that fasting and diets promoting ketogenic changes lead to autophagy, or the destruction of dysfunctional cell components/waste products so I think this fasting mimicking diet is at least plausible. Some studies:
One note, it seems the fasting mimicking diet research all comes from the lead researcher, Dr Valter Longo, who also sells the patented $200 meal kit to execute the diet, though apparently you could DIY it from his book or just by reading the patents. You’ll also note all these news releases come from USC, which is where Longo is a professor at, so there could definitely be a bias there. Usually, that would give me good pause, but the research is very temptingly promising. This doesn’t seem to be a snake oil operation, at least from a cursory exam. There’s a small 100 person randomized controlled crossover study that shows the diet improved a variety of biomarkers, also with Longo as an author and a USC team.
These results have me pretty stoked, but I’d like to hear more about this from people in the field. I haven’t researched fasting science extremely in depth and I don’t have professional/academic experience in nutrition or bio science so I wanted to submit this to the people here.
I’d also be happy to hear any anecdotes about experiences with fasting or the fasting mimicking diet.
Not particularly informed opinion:
(1) A five-day anything diet won’t do you any long-term harm and yes you’ll lose weight. This is the basis of all crash diets/fad diets/fit into that little black dress for Christmas/drop a dress size diets. To truly evaluate it, it would need to be long-term or carried out in batches of five-day fasts over a longer period. To be honest, this sounds like one of those crank/fad diets (and the fact that it’s a one-man band doesn’t recommend it very highly to me, either).
(2) Recently seen a report of study into low-carb diets and the result seems to be very low and very high carb diets are both not so good, but moderate carb intake is the most beneficial. Also, since low-carb diets generally replace the carbs with protein, animal protein is less beneficial than plant-derived protein (one for the vegans there, I guess). Low-carb diets are very popular as recommendation for diabetics (more popular amongst diabetics than medical advisors, in truth) so this is more useful information.
So to sum up: five days quasi-fast won’t do you any harm but can’t realistically evaluate the long-term benefits, and if you’re fasting by reducing carbs, probably replace those with plant proteins (rather than a nice juicy steak, alas!).
I’m looking for social media recommendations. I guess I really miss Usenet, where we had a global network of discussion forums, searchable archives, and clients with advanced filtering and ranking features, both on a global and user level. But those days are long gone, and we’re stuck with web forums or whatever large companies find most useful to harvest our personal data.
I recently quit Facebook, mostly due to the horrible interface, and the lack of topicality. The mixture of faked successfulness, “funny” memes, shallow virtue-signaling memes, cat pictures, and political commentary, well, it doesn’t feel like a good place for intelligent discussion. Some of that can be avoided by using groups, but the inability to refind something I know I just read is a killer. And the broken notification system, and general unreliability.
I’m now looking at Twitter. It looks like it might be a good platform for brief commentary on things I (we) read. But currently, I mostly find well-known people bragging about how successful they are, and an army of unwashed zombies creating a torrent of stupid comments. E.g Bill Gates says something vague, and then six thousand people respond with vitriol and solicitations, all generally uninformative and uninformed. How can I carve out a bit of Twitter where I avoid all that noise? Any other suggestions on how to use this service?
Earlier, I used Google+. At least, it allowed me to find and continue discussion with some of the crowd from Usenet. Anybody still use that? How about Reddit?
I’m curious to hear what the rest of you think.
Get on IRC.
This is the correct answer right here
IRC? I used to use that a bit, mostly for technical questions – how do I fix this or that compiler error. What channels would discuss topics relevant for SSC. Oh, wait. [time passes] Nope, #ssc does exist, but it just has one participant.
Anyway, I think I want something a bit more static, rather than an ongoing stream of chatting. (But I am willing to be enlightened if I’m wrong here)
#slatestarcodex on Freenode has 57 users now. Actual conversation, however, is rare.
did it get usurped by slack?
I don’t know.
Seems to me that discord is pretty popular now, but I haven’t been on the SSC discord.
There are other channels; email me at [my first name] [at] [my full name] [dot] [net] if you want recommendations.
I think Reddit is your best bet. The system is designed for discussions and the forums (sub-reddits) are moderated.
I don’t use Twitter, but doesn’t it have some sort of white-list-only mode where you only see comments from people you have selected? Add your friends and whatever celebrities and experts you are interested in. Filter out everyone else. It seems like that should solve the noise problem.
Agree about Reddit.
I find the content on specific subreddits about a specific thing to be far higher quality than the default subreddits (Are they still a thing? Either way, keep your subreddit list tailored to stuff you actually like reading.)
Try old.reddit.com; they recently redesigned the default frontend in a way a lot of people don’t like.
The main issue with reddit is how the system of upvotes tends to create echo chambers (circlejerks).
Just a warning that the SSC subreddit is … different than here. Quite different.
Just snuck back on my G+ account. Last used four years ago. Gwern is still around, still active, still very interesting. Anybody else?
Twitter has got to be the least useful major media platform. I can see its use in rapidly changing news situations, especially in niche fields. But I assume Reddit has got that covered nearly as well, plus the ability to accommodate long-format posts.
Internet forums specific to the topic you want to discuss? That’s what would first come into my mind, rather than any One Big Global Social Medium for everything. It may not work well, though, if the topic is not specific enough. (Isn’t that what SSC open threads are used for, though?)
I’m working on an app for connecting people with mental health issues to treatment services in the UK. The plan is to integrate NHS self-assessment quizzes and information to suggest to people whether they might benefit from treatment, and then to have a checklist/reminder system to break down the process of finding/registering/booking appoinments at a GP into daily steps, as well as specific advice for what they can do to help themselves. More speculatively I’m in touch with some practises to figure out if the app can integrate with online registration/appointment-booking, and it’d be nice if it could list some local community groups/services.
The project is funded by my university. I’d love people’s input, and if anyone has experience in this kind of thing and would be interested in working on it I do have some surplus funding at the moment. Specific questions:
– What’s the best way to convince people that exercise/sleeping well etc. might be worth the effort, without putting them off the whole thing or making them feel blamed and guilty (and giving up)? Is anyone aware of any research into this?
– What’s the best way to promote the app? Students are easier since universities love promoting this kind of thing, but how do you reach the people who are depressed and anxious and don’t leave their room?
– At the moment the working name is ‘Head Start’ though the metaphor isn’t quite right – anyone got any improvements? Ideally it should suggest some kind of guide. If there was a romantic snappy name for those bamboo sticks that support plants as they grow that’d be perfect but there doesn’t seem to be.
Also, does anyone have any advice about how to walk the line between offering people useful advice and getting sued for a million pounds for offering medical advice? Are there any guidelines for this (UK specific)? it’s unclear to me what authority I should pay attention to, and the professionals I’ve spoke to so far don’t seem to have much idea either.
Have you already contacted the SU and any mental health related socs? They might be able to give advice and promote things.
There seem to be plenty of youtubers/bloggers/tumblrers etc. who give advice about mental health and direct people to various services (from the NHS and various charities). Collaboration with them might help get the message out and get you guidance on how to craft your content.
I think your best bet is to get it working at your uni, then universities in general, then the general public.
Concentrate on user friendliness, so that it’s usable by someone lacks energy and motivation. Keep the internal state saved when possible and generally avoid any sources of frustration. Learn about UI/UX/HX, especially as it pertains to accessibility.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to preserve a human body for 10,000 years. The less it deteriorates during that time, the better. Losing the body or having it tampered with count as deterioration. How will you do this?
EDIT: And for a greater challenge, make sure the body is not hidden away indefinitely, but somehow becomes known again after the 10,000 years are up.
Drill down in the Antarctic ice sheet at an undisclosed location, chuck body in, fill with water.
My solution is to freeze the body. Put it on a slab in a small cave in a remote place where the temperature never drops below freezing. Add a stainless steel door with notices in several languages explaining that this cave contains a body from 2018 and should be opened in 12018. Have some viewing ports in the door so people can verify that there is nothing inside except a frozen corpse.
I expect the location will be mostly forgotten since a frozen corpse is not valuable and the area is very remote. But it might be rediscovered every thousand years or so. To avoid having the body tampered with, add 99 other bodies in little caves of their own, with open-by dates staggered by 100 years. Hopefully the curious will be satisfied with the bodies they are allotted and leave the last body alone.
with notices in several languages
“My solution is to freeze the body…where the temperature never drops below freezing”
Typo? Or have I misunderstood?
Typo. I want a place where the temperature is always below freezing.
Inspirations for this plan:
Froze it in nitrogen ice (I’m not familiar with chemistry at those temperatures, but I chose to believe that nitrogen ice is less susceptible to induce longterm degrading chemical reaction than water ice). Then put it in a space-brobe set to burry itself deeply in a distant solar body with a stable orbit and no active plate techtonics, that men are unlikely to want to do anything with before the next 10.000 years. The probe should be rather imposing and contain highly energy-reflective metals, so that it could easily be detected from an orbital scan of the body.
Sedna is relatively close right now (86 AU), but for most of its orbit it is much further away, with its furthest distance from the Sun estimated at 937 AU. Its orbital cycle is 11,400 years. By the time it comes back space exploration should be up to the point where we want to look into it, and with a little hope a scan will reveal its presence.
You’re going to have trouble keeping nitrogen frozen on any body in the inner solar-system. Might need to start looking at trans-Neptunian objects for your storage site.
Well luckily Sedna fits the bill – at its closest approach to the Sun, it’s still 2.5 as far from the Sun as Neptune. Even at its closest approach and in broad daylight, surface temperature should be well below the melting point of nitrogen.
It goes into space. A canister with a nitrogen atmosphere, sealed up, and sterilized with radiation. Wrap in heat shield material. Put on an orbit that will intersect Earth’s in 10,000 years (a bit tricky, but it should be doable). Make sure it will float after entry. Any solution which relies on it being undisturbed on Earth is going to fail hard unless civilization doesn’t get reset and future archeologists respect your wishes.
If this canister has a guidance system, it will need to survive 10,000 years in space. If not, you’re taking an artillery shot with a 10,000 year trajectory. Planet Earth is a big target, but 10,000 years is a long time during which any number of things could pull the canister off course.
No guidance, not after the initial alignment. There just aren’t that many factors I can’t crank into my math for this, and running it out to 10,000 years is just a matter of doing more calculations. It wouldn’t be trivial, but it’s far from impossible.
Perhaps a hybrid solution would be best. Stash the body on Earth somewhere it is very unlikely to be found, like deep in antarctic ice. Then send probes on 10,000 years trajectories that return to Earth carrying announcements of the location of the body. The probes could be far more robust and much smaller since they won’t need to carry a body. That way we could send a shotgun burst of them, boosting the likelihood of arrival.
Or a compromise-hybrid solution: start with thousands of bodies and send them all on 10,000 year trajectories and hope that at least one comes back.
We have deep time, space travel, and cadavers. We should be close to the Mad Science standard by now.
Maybe add an exotic energy source? Or eugenics?
@Johan
I’m not sure that would ensure recovery of the body. Maybe technology has crashed, and whoever gets the probe can’t or doesn’t want to exhume it. I also think that has a much higher chance of someone stumbling across the body beforehand. Space is big and predictable. Hide it there.
Send Khan into space, due to return in 10,000 years. I’m sure nothing will go wrong.
Naval Gazing looks today at the so-called Standard Type, a series of US battleships built before and during WWI to very similar designs.
Seat Belts and Air Bags
I’m curious if anyone knows how much protection frontal airbags offer over the protection one already gets wearing a seat belt. Does that data exist, or can it be teased out?
My gut feeling is that frontal airbags do a lot to save lives if people aren’t wearing their seat belts, but aren’t particularly lifesaving if everyone in the front seat is. Perhaps they form a barrier against flying glass?
There’s no such thing as a back-seat frontal airbag, is there?
Could see what the NHTSA has to say about it.
EDIT:
There’s no airbag in the back seat because the whole reason we get away with having airbags despite the fact that they tend to kill kids is that you’re supposed to put them in the back seat anyway. I assume the seat in front of you does the job of the airbag.
So you’re saying that to really get my money’s worth out of the air bag… I shouldn’t wear my seat belt?
Thanks. I’m not sure why I could never find that – I went looking for it several times before I gave up. Very grateful you were willing to help me out.
I’ve been trying to find a LessWrong post and haven’t had much success. It was on the subject of “rational irrationality” and how that’s a load of nonsense but I can’t remember anything else about it. It wasn’t the one about Newcombe’s problem, which is what came up when I googled. Anybody able to help?
It was the post that talked about the fact that buying a lottery ticket when the mafia would kill you if you didn’t provide an amount of money you otherwise wouldn’t be able to provide is a rational action?
Or was it a different post?
There were quite a few posts over the years arguing that some specific kind of irrationality is conditionally rational.
Yes, that’s what I discovered when I tried to google it! 😛
I can’t seem to find the one about the mafia and the lottery ticket, but from your description I don’t think it was that.
Are you thinking about “rational ignorance”?
Possibly, but I can’t seem to find a less wrong post on “rational ignorance” to check…
Does anyone here have any advice on ways to deal with a persistent tech support scam?
The context: A close friend of my family, who is on the older side and not tech savvy, got taken in by a tech support scammer. The whole deal – they got tricked into paying $250 bucks to let them install malware on her computer, in the guise of a tech support service contract.
I found out what happened, cleaned the malware off her machine, and told her she should talk to her credit card company about getting the charge reversed. (And not to be taken in by the secondary con where they offer you a refund and use that to get more credit or bank info.)
However, literally as soon as I had gotten rid of their malware – like in the same hour – they started calling her claiming she had been hacked and trying to get her to let them back on her computer to “fix” it. They now are just calling constantly (seemingly from India) on a never ending series of spoofed phone numbers, so blocking them isn’t an option.
We have filed a complaint with the FTC, but that obviously doesn’t mean much by itself- maybe someday they will shut these scammers down, but in the meantime, is there any way that anyone knows of to make the calls stop?
Also, if anyone knows any other actions that could be taken to just mess their day up in any way, that would also be great.
I have often wondered if it would damage the phone line in some way to put an airhorn right up next to it and honk. If it wouldn’t–don’t know how one looks that up–there’s your solution. One airhorn holds many charges, these people are scammers and won’t take you to court, and repeated airhorns should dampen their enthusiasm for tech support calls somewhat. Keep it by the phone.
EDIT: Actually that probably causes hearing damage, so maybe it shouldn’t be played right next to the phone. I am not an audiologist, I don’t know where the sweet spot would be to balance maximum obnoxiousness with minimal hearing damage.
I like how you think. It shouldn’t damage the phone lines themselves. It might damage the microphone itself, though, so I’d exercise caution. I can’t say what the chances of hearing damage on the other end are, but I’d be less worried about that.
If a smartphone is what’s being card, there must be an airhorn app or something that wouldn’t damage the smartphone, but would send a maximum strength tone back down the line upon the push of a button.
If it’s a house phone, I’m sure there are ways to rig a physical button to do the same, but would require quite a lot of technical expertise to set up.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/08/one-five-genetics-papers-contains-errors-thanks-microsoft-excel
It’s really depressing this doesn’t caught.
We run into this kind of issue pretty frequently, but normally it becomes pretty obvious when you try to do any sort of look-up or mathematical function. One of the QA steps would be seeing why your index-match isn’t returning the value you expect (and definitely checking if it returns no value).