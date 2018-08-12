OT108: Opangolin Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week are everything by sclmlw on cancer research (see eg this thread) and Cerastes on why we should make humans cold-blooded.
2. Since the Meetup Times And Places thread was posted, meetups have been added in Moscow, Columbus, Sacramento, Berkeley, San Jose (CA), and Portland (OR). Details have been changed for Boston, St. Louis and Wellington. If you’re in any of those cities and interested in attending, please go back and check the new information.
3. I’m interested in reports from meetups that have already happened. In fact, if you organized a meetup, please keep track of how many people attended, since I might survey people on that later.
The ’80s were way ahead of you on the cold-blooded thing.
I think you mean the ’70s.
Who doesn’t remember Saturday Night Poikilothermy?
Poll: What do people think of recurring things in the Open Threads, like Johan Larson’s “your mission…” games or dndnrsn’s Biblical criticism series?
Good? Bad? Take up too much screen real estate? Screen real estate is a meaningless concept and this is pointlessly lashing out at people who do a service by starting interesting discussion?
Does anyone have a better way of handling this?
It’d be nice to have the “hide” button at the top of long comments. As it is right now, it takes several seconds to scroll to the bottom of long posts to click to hide it. I’ve several times noticed myself becoming annoyed. (I’m probably on a somewhat short fuse for a person in my mid-thirties, but I bet most people younger than me are on short fuses also.) I really appreciate people who, implicitly recognizing this, make a small parent thread and then nest the full comment underneath it.
I like the presence of the “mission” threads and the math puzzle threads. They’re especially likely to be free of sniping, trolling, cwing, and etc.
This userscript may or may not be useful.
As someone who writes effort posts, and has grudgingly had to accept that there are some benighted people who don’t think Biblical scholarship is the most interesting thing ever, having the hide button on the top seems like the best solution. I habitually collapse threads about subjects I don’t care about/can’t understand and having the button at the top would make that more convenient.
EDIT: The recurring threads, effort post threads, etc tend in general to be CW-free. I was half-expecting my Biblical scholarship stuff to attract CW-type argument, but what debate/discussion there has been is placid and not CW-related. I think that things like this are good, because it can’t be all CW all the time.
So long as it stays contained under a single parent post I have no problem even if I don’t have any interest at all in the actual topic.
I assumed that this is why you have these open threads in the first place! I don't read most of these, but they don't bother me any. But yodelyak's idea about the hide button is a good one regardless.
Good.
Good. Hide button at the top of posts might be nice, but it’s not that big a deal.
Naval Gazing looks at the Falklands War again, this time covering the approach of the carrier group and the defenders.
I’m a math major, I’m interested in neuro: I’d love to apply math to neuroscience! Different kinds of math can be used in different subfields of neuroscience: ML, statistics, information theory, computational geometry are unsurprising, but also graph theory (connectomics), riemannian geometry (via perceptual manifolds among other things), contact geometry (which I understand nothing about, but it pops up as a mathematical model of V1’s columnar structure), topology (Topological Data Analysis), and even algebraic geometry (say https://arxiv.org/pdf/1212.4201.pdf , again I did not read this article)! At this rate, category theoretical neuroscience should become a thing anytime soon (cf applied CT’s emergence in recent years).
Now I’d be glad if beautiful math turned out to be the perfect way to achieve important breakthroughs in neuroscience. But I’d be very depressed if I had to delude myself into believing that what I was working on was valuable and useful in addition to being formally entertaining (I am not accusing anyone specifically of doing this, but I suspect it has to happen). I have trouble forming an opinion on these different uses of math: for example I see some brilliant people embracing network science or TDA, but I also come across skepticism regarding a few central concepts (e.g. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9555547 ).
Here’s what I’m asking: insiders, do you have any specific caveats? Apart from the usual suspects, which areas of math do you feel are still underrated and will become major tools in the future? Any reasons to be skeptical of the unreasonable effectiveness of sophisticated mathematics in neuro as opposed to in physics?
So when reading the comments on SSC (in particular the open threads), I often find myself wanting to skip an entire subthread that has taken a direction that I am not interested in.
This often involves a lot of scrolling (in particular on handheld devices) and a good chance to accidently miss the end of the subthread, also scrolling past the next one.
Fortunately, the Gods of Web Technologies have endowed us with userscripts, which make it fairly easy to add the relevant navigation buttons. Here’s my attempt: https://github.com/deffi/ssc-comment-navigation
Is it possible to use/download this on an android phone?
Yes, I use it with Firefox on Android (with Greasemonkey as userscript manager). Not sure if userscripts can be used with other Android browsers, though.
Is there a meaningful difference between a Nazi and a white nationalist?
Background: I discovered a few days ago that facebook friend of mine seems to have switched over from being left fringe to right fringe over the course of the past five years since I last interacted with her IRL, and I went down a whole rabbit hole looking at her facebook. I had previously thought it important to differentiate between Nazi-ism and White Nationalism because Nazi-ism was a historical ideology with philosophical underpinnings that aren’t necessarily essential to being a White Supremecist (or White Nationalist. Are these terms meaningfully different?), but looking through her posts and her facebook friends’ posts, I began to question that assumption.
“White nationalist” is still a useful description with a reasonably well understood definition, and doesn’t immediately short-circuit an otherwise productive debate.
Are we talking about “Nazi” as in historical national socialism, or as in neo-Nazis? The former, as a historical phenomenon, is separate from white nationalism. In the latter case, the difference between self-proclaimed neo-Nazis and self-proclaimed white nationalists seems to be pretty minor at most.
Tangential to a discussion about U.S. Immigration policy that generated a lot of heat in the last fractional OpenThread…
I recently saw a story in CNN which tried to explain the sequence of legal decisions, federal laws, and Dept-of-Justice decisions which led to the shocking images of children separated from parents into other detention facilities.
The story includes a court case from 1997, and a law passed in 2008. It includes a discussion of similaraites and differences with GW-Bush-era, and Obama-era policies.
One small thing about the article: the upswing in families crossing the border together is tracked with data from 2012, 2014, and then 2018… However, no numbers are given for children held by the Office of Refugee Resettlement during those years. I would like to see better data for that.
It appears that the Federal system is in a grind: there are large number of famliies [1] crossing the border, more than was typical under earlier Presidents. Policies and systems for dealing with that problem were barely noticeable when the number was small. They are much more noticeable now.
There is a court decision (and supporting law) against imprisoning the children with the parents, but there is no easy way to give the children a “least restrictive” option…and whatever community they have is a community that has no reason to trust the officers of the United States Government.
[1] If a Federal Officer finds a 30-something-year-old couple with a handful of teenage girls, and the couple claims that they are all memers of his family…how do they prove the relationship?
If the couple is actually ferrying young women to their new pimps, how would that be distinguished from a scenario which is a real family traveling together?
Shouldn’t the officials have some way of trying to figure out whether to separate pseudo-families and keep real-families together, rather than simply treat all such apparent-family-groups in the same way?
Would it be legal to keep real-families together while detaining them?
(Whether or not that’s the case, I think it should be.)
The Boulder meetup was great. 11 people showed up, had some fun conversations. Planning to host meetups on a regular basis.
Anyone know of any good takes on Mad Max: Fury Road?
Board game thread: what’s your favourite board game right now?
I’m gonna say Pandemic. It plays quickly without feeling “thin” and that it is a cooperative game significantly reduces the chance of someone being a gloater, sore loser, etc. The different roles you can have interact and ensure that there’s a decent amount of deployability. The rules are easy enough to explain that a first-time player won’t be confused.
EDIT: How in the world did this just post as not a new post, above older posts? Is something wacky going on?
Defenders of the Realm is basically Pandemic with fantasy miniatures instead of disease cubes. I have a group that really enjoys it; however we usually role-play instead if we get more than three of us in the room.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to raise the fertility rate of your country to the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.
Change the norm so that most middle and upper class women have children before going to college. Overall, holding constant the number of kids they have, they spend the same amount of time in the workplace, but now they take time off to have and raise kids starting around 18 rather then at age 27-35. We could do this by letting young families get government backed loans to help finance families, and by giving admission preferences in colleges to mothers.
This may seem a little bit off topic, but how much credit to you give to federal, state, and local governments for changing norms around smoking? Can you think of anything else of equal or greater cultural significance where you’d give U.S. government entities most or all the credit?
Who else would I have to give credit for. The government did require anti-smoking messages in primary school health education textbooks as well as various posters etc. Its not like parents from a smoking culture somehow instilled a non-smoking culture in their kids did they?
I think, even if that were possible, it’d have other undesirable effects. Women who’re having children at age 18 would have to be having them either with four-years-older men, or with men their own age who’re going off to college and thus probably not available for childcare and emotional support. If the former, there’d be huge imbalances in the relationship; if the latter, both parents would have four years less emotional maturity, leading to less stable relationships.
Also, I don’t think having a toddler or even preschooler at home is conducive to good studying.
My country is the US.
I think a ban on all effective forms of birth control (latex condoms, the pill, IUDs, Norplant, etc) would do it, but I don’t have any way of accomplishing that; that genie is NOT going back in the bottle. Selective immigration from high-fertility countries would work for a long time; this is basically fertility-shredding but it’s a large world.
One issue is we’re stuck in a positive feedback loop. As people have less children, we invest more effort in them. Which makes them more expensive (in both money and time). Which makes people have less children. But if I knew how to break that I’d deserve a Nobel Prize. Make me dictator and I could pull down some of the laws involved — no more prosecution/lawsuits if your children get hurt because you’re not supervising them super-closely, great reductions in regulations for childcare providers, loosened restrictions on teen labor, etc. But I couldn’t fight the social forces behind those laws.
So, fertility-shredding by selective immigration of high-fertility people it is.
My country is the US (1.84 children/woman). I annex Mexico with its 112 million citizens and 2.21 children/woman.
I move to Rwanda and join the military, upon which the Dutch state will revoke my passport and my country now has an above-replacement fertility.