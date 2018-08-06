Before You Get Too Excited About That Trigger Warning Study…

STUDY: Trigger Warnings Are Harmful To College Students says the Daily Wire, describing a study whose participants’ average age was 37 and which did not measure harm.
You can find the study involved here. A group of Harvard scientists asked 370 people on Mechanical Turk to read some disturbing passages – for example, a graphic murder scene from Crime and Punishment. Half the participants received the following trigger warning before the passage:
TRIGGER WARNING: The passage you are about to read contains disturbing content and may trigger an anxiety response, especially in those who have a history of trauma
Participants were asked to rate their anxiety before and after reading the passages. After they had finished, they were asked to fill out a bunch of questionnaires that measured their opinions about how trauma worked.
The researchers found that people who received the trigger warning were 5% more likely to endorse the idea that they were vulnerable to trauma, and also 5% more likely to endorse the belief that people with trauma could suffer persistent negative effects from that trauma. There were some subgroup and moderation analyses which I ignore for the usual reasons.
What might be some causes for concern with this study?
First, Stuart Ritchie points out that the results are statistically weak. Most of the results have p-values around 0.05, and are not corrected for multiple testing. That means it hasn’t been formally proven whether or not the results are random chance. I don’t like haggling over whether something is just above or just below a significance threshold. But if you do like that kind of haggling, this study doesn’t survive it very well.
Second, the participants’ average age is 37. There’s nothing wrong with 37 year olds, but everyone who says that they’ve proven trigger warnings don’t work on college students either hasn’t read the study, or is adding their editorial opinion.
Third, trigger warnings are aimed at people with trauma. The authors excluded people with trauma from the study. The study was not an attempt to test whether trigger warnings could ever be beneficial, nor to quantify the net (benefit minus harm). It just tested whether there might be nonzero harm. Even if trigger warnings harm healthy people, they might still help the people with trauma who they are intended to help.
But a much more fundamental concern is that this isn’t measuring anything we care about.
Some people read a trigger warning saying disturbing passages could cause emotional harm. Then they read a disturbing passage. Then, on a test, they were slightly more likely to agree with the statement that disturbing passages could cause emotional harm. Of note, they did not claim that they themselves had been harmed or triggered by the passage. In fact they specifically denied this; there was no difference in anxiety between the two groups after reading the passage. They just agreed, in a theoretical sense, that trauma was harmful.
The most boring possible explanation is that if you gave someone a passage saying “TRIGGER WARNING: SOME SNAKES BEAR LIVE YOUNG”, then made them read a book about torture-murder, then asked them whether some snakes could bear live young, they would be more likely to answer yes. Reading the statement about snakes doesn’t cause the snakes to bear young. It just convinces the reader of it.
In the same way, the trigger warning tells respondents that the passage can cause anxiety, and links this to a history of trauma. It doesn’t say outright that passage –> anxiety –> permanent trauma, but it kind of implies it. It certainly primes any pre-existing beliefs along those lines that participants might have heard. And it potentially induces demand effects – which Mechanical Turk is infamous for – by letting you know what the experimenters are thinking.
For this to result in actual harm, two extra things would have to happen.
First, an effect that happens a split second after you read a trigger warning stating something would have to stick around to become a permanent part of the psyche. This is definitely not how these things work. For example, in 2016 I made a group of people read either an essay warning of the dangers of artificial intelligence, or a control essay that didn’t mention the topic. Then I surveyed people on how dangerous they thought AI was. Unsurprisingly, the people who read the control essay were less worried. The effect stuck around after a month on another survey that explicitly reminded them of the essay they’d read, but when I covertly surveyed them again two years later, there was no difference in their beliefs. They’d forgotten the whole thing. If you think about it, both the experimental group and the control group in this new experiment must have seen lots of trigger warnings throughout their lives. The effects of all of them paled in comparison to having seen a trigger warning a minute earlier in the same experiment. Hours or days later, the effect of this one will fade away too.
(This is the kind of measurement I’ve condemned as streetlight psychology, after the story of the drunk who searched for his keys under a streetlight – not because he’d lost them there but because that was where it was easy to look. It’s been used before to study eg video game violence. If you make someone play a violent video game and then test them for violentness a few minutes later while the adrenaline is still in their system, they’ll be more violent. But this is little different from showing that people are sad minutes after they watch a sad movie. If you’re asking whether years of playing a video game will cause violent criminality (or years of watching sad movies will cause clinical depression), that’s a very different question. The trigger warning study has the same problem.)
But even if reading a trigger warning has lasting effects on your beliefs about trauma, we still have to prove that those beliefs cause you to be more easily traumatized. One of the effects in the study was people saying they believed they were more easily traumatized – but how much do we trust that belief? If I made people read a passage saying that cancer was very common and even healthy people often got it, I could certainly make them express a belief that they were more worried about and susceptible to cancer. But would that belief cause cancer? I realize some psychological constructs do work like this, where believing that you’re vulnerable makes you more vulnerable. But a lot of psychological constructs also don’t work like this; it can’t be voodoo all the way down.
So, in conclusion: this study tests an accommodation meant to prevent trauma in college students on a population of non-traumatized 30 and 40-somethings. It finds it does not increase anxiety, but may change beliefs about trauma in the very short term, although those changes do not meet strict standards of statistical significance. It is currently unclear whether those changed beliefs last longer than a few minutes, or whether they have any effect on anything.
I think about this Steven Kaas tweet a lot:
Why idly theorize when you can JUST CHECK and find out the ACTUAL ANSWER to a superficially similar-sounding question SCIENTIFICALLY?
A lot of people care a lot about whether trigger warnings are helpful or harmful in college courses. This study answers (or “answers”) the superficially similar-sounding question of whether they affect certain beliefs about trauma in the very short term. I won’t say it has literally zero bearing on the original question, but if you treat it as having any specific positive amount of bearing, you’re probably wrong.
I don’t want to blame the researchers, who are experts in the psychology of trauma and doing important work. This isn’t an awful study from the perspective of psychologists trying to start a research program that might be suggestive of something after a decade or two. It is an awful study in the context of anything that anybody might report upon or use to form an opinion. Blaming the reporting would be better, but the right-wing sources that exaggerated this are still light-years behind the left in their ability to falsify and weaponize study results and I would feel bad saying anything that seemed to single them out as particularly culpable. Let’s just agree everything is terrible all the time.
As for trigger warnings themselves, I’ll repeat my own proposal: have them, but put them in the Boring Legalese Page of the book, the one where they list the ISBN number and the city where the publishing company has its headquarters and something something Library Of Congress. Make them matter-of-fact, like “Content: rape, murder, ethnic slurs”. You don’t need to embellish with “AND THEREFORE YOU SHOULD BE ANXIOUS” or “SO PEOPLE WITH A TRAUMA HISTORY SHOULD BEWARE” the way this experiment’s warning did. Just put a list of things people might want to know about on the Boring Legalese Page page, and let the couple percent of people with a trauma history check it before reading if they want. If it’s a worksheet or syllabus, put it in small print somewhere consistent. If your opposition to (or support for) trigger warnings is any more impassioned than that, I am suspicious of your motives and think maybe you should sit this one out.
We’ve had boring, mundane legalese-style trigger warnings for a long time now. They’re called hashtags. Or just tags, if you trace them back far enough.
I don’t understand why trigger warnings have to be this whole separate thing when we’ve had them all along
Many of the things people want trigger warnings on (books, college courses, TV shows, syllabuses) currently do not support a robust tagging system.
Reforming society to allow for tagging everything might or might not be a desirable project, but it is a different project from putting trigger warnings on things, and if putting trigger warnings on things is a good idea, the tagging project shouldn’t be a prerequisite.
My television shows are on Netflix and Crunchyroll and include a significant amount of information including age ratings, summaries, etc. College course descriptions and syllabi are online. Books have significant reviews on Amazon.
I think all of the things that you mention are already able to be tagged and sorted we just aren’t tailoring it to trigger warnings consistently.
I still really want an Official List of Trigger Warnings, looked at and endorsed (if grudgingly) by An Assembly Of Reasonable People. I can look at it, look at my story, mark the ones I’m using on the Boring Legalese Page, and move on. As it is, the question of whether to use them or not (and if so, which ones to use) is politically charged and all answers are potentially offensive to someone. The easiest answer is normally just not to post stories online.
(And I’d pay money for Scott’s Official List of Trigger Warnings, assuming it’s changed at all from the last time he talked about trigger warnings. Scott may not be perfect, but I think he’s the best substitute I’ve found for An Assembly Of Reasonable People.)
Archive Of Our Own, a large fanfiction archive site, has probably the closest you’ll get at the moment – they have a short list of standard warnings which were extensively debated by a fairly serious organisation as these things go. Obviously they are designed for fanfiction (e.g. they include ‘major character death’ which might not be so relevant outside the context of ‘here is some extra material for something you’re already emotionally attached to’), but they’re the best starting point I have seen.
Another place to start might be the content advisory tags used by various film rating agencies. Here are the ones used in Ontario, Canada:
https://www.ontariofilmauthority.ca/en/classifications/categories
(Scroll down to the “Content Advisories” section.)
I’m having trouble imagining someone who might actually find a “Tobacco Use” content advisory useful.
Parents.
All else being equal it’s preferable to have ones children view movies in which smoking is not a normal part of life. All else is rarely equal so the utility is indeed limited. Then again, on the one hand there are lots of old films where even the heroes smoke like chimneys everywhere they go, which may be something worth considering even to reasonable people and on the other hand I don’t have a family history of multiple lung cancer deaths, decades of struggle with nicotine addiction etc. but I can see how my perspective might be different if I had. Perhaps even to the point where I’d make a silly rule of ‘no ‘tobacco use’ films under my roof’.
A lot of sites with significant sexual content (nffge, fgbevrfbayvar) tag the stories with a fairly standard set of codes for protagonists and content. This and AO3 codes would probably capture 90% of the content that peopel want tagged.
The problem with “real” triggers (as opposed to triggers that are partly about opposition) is that they are incredibly idiosyncratic–it’s like allergies: tagging the big 8 is certainly very helpful, but people can be allergic to extremely random things too, and no labelling system will be sufficiently complete for everyone. (For example, I knew someone whose reaction to certain propeller planes – only certain ones – was still instantaneous 50 years after being bombed by planes that sounded like that.)
This study has the same problems as most other studies in the same field: Will it be rigorously repeated? I dont know. Does the study even support the theory? Possibly, but not strongly.
If only the average media person applied the skepticism Scott applied in his OP to every study, almost no such studies would ever appear on my screen.
I will disagree with Scott on 2nd reading. This is a bad study. The fact that he does not think so is a dark omen for the entire field and/or his judgement on studies within this field.
Any reasons it’s bad other than the ones I mentioned?
My point is totally off the subject, but your question, Scott, is so very relevant that I have to comment. My contention is that the terms good and bad contain no information. There might be more reasons to criticize this study than you mentioned (not saying there are, just that there might be) but “bad” is not something in addition. To label this study as bad gives us zero information about the study (as your question implies). People use good/bad, better/worse, best/worst a lot, but always for some reason other than conveying information.
Huh, your proposal isn’t half bad. My objection to trigger warnings is purely aesthetic, and in that sense the “legalese page” is already a lost cause…
In fairness to the Daily Wire piece, I believe the author (as opposed to the headline writer) not only does not claim a direct application to college students in the study but actually affirmatively notes the absence of college students and flags it as a limitation on extrapolating to the college context. (I think the study, for whatever it’s worth, purports to mimic the academic setting in certain respects.)
I think the analysis of the study is a good one, but obviously the failure of this study to bear much on the debate over trigger warnings is not itself any argument for the use of trigger warnings. I know it’s silly even to point that out, but there can be a mild psychological effect of sort of subliminally seeing something like this and having the vague sense that the evidence against the use of trigger warnings is being debunked. Not, I’m sure, for most of the readership here, but for people more generally.
My primary objection to trigger warnings is that they give people power to decide what categories determines the severity of information, and therefore can be used to indirectly influence what information people pay attention to. It’s plausible that Amazon would force writers to trigger warning certain kinds of content, which be sorted into a certain way by default. I’m not sure about even the Boring Legalese option, because it effectively becomes the ESRB or MPAA for nonfiction and gets into a This Film Is Not Yet Rated issue. Conrad’s Heart of Darkness or anything by Houellebecq would be vastly less read due to sorting of this kind, and I could see the “content warning: misogyny” used to push out science.
I’ve coined the term negative empathy to describe putting yourself in the shoes of a sadistic, manipulative, unethical or just jerky/bad person. I think this is one situation where negative empathy is important, because your sense of the potential for misuse of trigger warnings is contingent on how much you can imagine them being misused.
Right, the warnings are often defended on the extreme cases like letting a survivor of sexual assault know that a writing describes a graphic rape. And who could oppose that? But (even putting aside the reality that a book is not a movie that rolls along of its own volition and a reader can put the book down if the text starts to get violent without the need for an advance warning) in practice these things creep into far different areas. Some are problematic because they are controversial political topics rather than depictions of violence. (E.g., some proponents might argue for warnings on texts that don’t treat gender or transsexual-related issues in preferred ways.) Some stray into suggestions that offense over ideas, as opposed to personal histories of trauma, can warrant warnings, which I think is wrong and dangerous. Some creep into areas that may genuinely bother some small number of people but that must be weighed against burdening all of society with a multiplicity of small burdens. In this category I’m thinking of an online list of trigger warnings that included things like references to spiders. I don’t doubt that there is some small number of people who are so phobic of spiders that they cannot even read a textual reference to them without suffering discomfort. But if we admit that as requiring affirmative disclosure obligations on everyone writing texts then there is simply no stopping point to absurdly numerous disclaimers for virtually every written work. All this is on top of the pointless invention of a neologism (“trigger”) whose novelty and vagueness seems to invite concept creep even beyond what would otherwise be inevitable with this sort of thing.
But the biggest concern I have with the use of trigger warnings is the one about suggesting that offense may be something to be avoided, and that the discomfort associated with hearing ideas one disagrees with being suggested to be equivalent to a trauma. We need to encourage students to engage with ideas they find uncomfortable, so to the extent trigger warnings even might occasionally stray into the area of disagreements over ideas I think it carries the risk of a very large negative, outweighing the positive. And given the political and cultural environment of academia these days I am not at all confident that the warnings will not sometimes be used in that way. If we want some sort of notifications of extremely violent texts — beyond what one would ordinarily expect in the context of the course at issue — I’d be willing to talk if it could be definitively cabined to that context.
“the biggest concern I have with the use of trigger warnings is the one about suggesting that offense may be something to be avoided […]. We need to encourage students to engage with ideas they find uncomfortable”
This is a talking point against trigger warnings that I often hear and consistently fail to understand. Why should offense *not* be avoided when possible, why is it good that students confront themself with material that upsets them? This sounds supsciously like “being miserable builds character”. Papercuts are certainly a life experience, they’re very painful while being perfectly survivable and non-traumatic, and may well teach you a thing or two. I’d still rather not be subjected to them, let alone be expected to deliberatedly seek them for the sake of intellectual betterment.
If *you* enjoy subjecting yourself to material you deem highly offensive, that’s your prerogative, but for most people life is miserable enough as is without adding a moral duty to intellectually self-harm.
Engaging with material you strongly disagree with is not self-harm. There might be a cost associated with it, such as feeling offended, but unlike paper cuts, there is also a significant upside, namely learning about different perspectives.
Yeah, but if we’re talking specifically about students, as the line you quoted did, then the whole point of their current occupation is to better themselves intellectually.
I am more sympathetic to your argument when it comes to general entertainment, though.
Same concern as machine interface
Was your education impoverished by not forcing you to carefully consider the perspective of cannibals? I guess not and conclude, that the phrase is an attempt to avoid the cost-benefit analysis. To be sure, there is also a notion on the opposite side that anything that potentially upsets someone is therfore of limits, but among reasonable people is usually pretty easy to establish that with time being finte, educational ressources should be spent towards clear goals and as effectively as possible. That should include lots of new ideas and occasionally it can be effective to include uncomfortable ones, but in each case we can’t bypass the need to consider and defend a particular choice, maybe even run an experiment to see whether a concrete uncomfortable idea is actually doing the work it’s supposed to do.
In my experience, this notion of ‘uncomfortable ideas’ is often an attempt to avoid the work of searching for better materials or better preparing the existing materials. Like, say, a biology teacher saying that she really can’t help it that her sources are full of slurs about the stupidity of Christians, how Christiantiy fought science tooth and nail, the inquisition, and it’s really all part of some super-important context one needs to have to understand cell biology.
By the same token, gay students are rightly upset if their lit teachers picks a dated text that somewhere casually mentions gays are subhumans that should be stoned to death unless he is then willing to make the lesson about that. This isn’t about uncomfortable ideas, they are aware homophobia is a thing and it used to be much worse. They are upset because their teacher chose a text that casualy denies their humanity without thinking it necessary to check for such offensive material, attempt to remove it, or at the very least warn them about it. Which, to be clear, is simply incredibly rude behaviour on the part of the teacher and ‘we’ve always used this text’ is not a good enough justification.
If we lived in a society where a significant proportion of the population engaged in canibalism, then it would be quite important to try to carefully understand them. We don’t live in such a society, but we do live in a society where a significant proportion of the population are, say, conservatives, so it would be useful to carefully consider conservative ideas, even if they make some people uncomfortable.
Your biology example is rather strange. Sources that say that Christians are stupid or that Christianity fought science tooth and nail tend to be bad sources, because those claims are false. Maybe some of these sources have major redeeming features so that we might want to use them after all, but that’s unlikely.
Your example of a literary text that denigrates gays is disanalogous for two reasons. First, there is a big difference between scientific papers and works of fiction. People expect objectivity and factuality from the former, but not from the latter. And second, the attitudes about gays described in your example are value judgements rather than statements of fact, which further underscores their subjectivity. I should think that gay students would be perfectly able to cope with a work of fiction in which some fictional character expresses strong negative opinions about homosexuality.
I think almost anything goes as long as everyone agrees and/or as long as the trigger is the topic of the discussion. A seminar entitled rape something something shouldn’t need a trigger warning for rape, just like mainstream porn shouldn’t need content warning for nudity. The point of trigger warnings is to warn about the unexpected, the not necessarily obvious.
I failed to get the point of the biology example across, so let me try again: Religion is irrelevant to cell biology. It absolutely doesn’t matter whether the claims about Christians are true or false. The teacher either needs to remove them (if irrelevant) or be prepared to defend their inclusion in terms of some pedagogical goal which can only be achieved by using these flawed texts.
I don’t get the digression to scientific papers, what’s your point here?
The final sentence is anodyne, the problem are in the gaps: Able to cope, yes, but should they always have to be willing to? Do they get to say, not here, not today? ‘Some fictional character’, sure no problem, but what if it’s the hero, who otherwise is flawless and therefore by extension this view is presented as correct as well? Also, again, as repeated above, the point isn’t that they can’t cope, it’s that the teacher has a moral obligation to either have a particular point, or to avoid such stressors or to at least warn them.
One number that seems relevant in this discussion (for which a quick search didn’t turn anything up): How many people actually use trigger warnings, and what fraction thereof are relevant per person? Presumably this varies quite a lot depending on demographic (and correlates well with material that actually uses such warnings), but I don’t feel like I have even rough numbers to go off of here. I can think of a single anecdatum in a person I personally know (a friend of mine read The Broadcast and wished they’d paid attention to the trigger warnings), but I can imagine so many confounding factors and filter bubble effects that I don’t feel like I have any good data on what the expected cost per reader is of including/omitting trigger warnings in different environments (general public / rationalist-adjacent / Tumblr user / etc).
This is one of those topics where I really feel that I’m hanging out in different circles than some of the other readers on this blog, because other than on this blog, I’ve basically never heard *anyone* talk about trigger warnings, much less care about having them or not. Much less a politically charged discussion to boot.
Compared to most of my friends here (I live in Israel), I read a *lot* about the US, politics, and of course, rationality-themed things. And I *still* have barely come across this topic.
So I’m wondering – is this a specifically rationality-blogosphere thing, or an SF thing, or something? (I’m asking completely sincerely, just in case someone thinks otherwise. No judgement or anything – I’d just really like to know).
I live in France, and same thing, I mostly hear about trigger warnings from US politics, usually as related to social justice or universities.
I’m guessing part of that the US are unique in that they both have a large amount of veterans vulnerable to traumatic input, and progressive activists speaking out for them, but there might be any number of other countries that fit these two categories, so I’m not quite sure.
I doubt it’s about veterans. I suspect it has more to do with what aspects of society the US left tends to worry about. They worry a lot about identity, discrimination, and respect; they worry less about poverty, inequality, and social mobility.
No, progressives hate veterans.
The U.S. is – apparently – unique in having a large political subgroup that realized that if you just keep making more extreme claims of victimhood a lot of people will just keep giving you what you want, plus a lot of kids who got caught up in an internet culture where pretending to have a mental illness is the cool thing to do. (Bear in mind the context of that video; it was made before any of this was a common thing to talk about.)
The group of Americans who are veterans and the group of Americans who are most concerned about trigger warnings don’t over lap all that much.
The *concept* that certain stimuli can cause deeply distressing mental flashbacks is present in much veteran-associated groups, due to the phenomenon being a part of understanding combat-related PTSD. However, trigger warnings have their root in sexual assault/rape PTSD association, and it is from there that the concept made the jump to pop culture via fanfic.
The intent of triggerwarnings was specifically to ‘protect’ rape survivors, not to protect people who had had family members murdered, or who had been in combat, or worked homicide.
(Also, trigger warning labels in fanfic are/were used as *ads* for the particular type of story or porn being produced – people were looking for stories with rape, abuse, homosexual sex, etc, and this was an easy way to index them.)
The use of triggerwarnings in the text book/fictional work context ignores how “triggers” work – a person who was raped sees or feels the color or texture of the carpet of the room where she was assaulted, and the memory of the assault comes back and can not be dismissed. A combat veteran steps outside into a certain intensity of sunlight and sees a bright red rag in deep shadow, and is overwhelmed by the emotional state when he saw his friend lying dead. Neither of these things generally comes from reading words on a page.
Which is not to say that it can’t be upsetting to read about or discuss things that remind one of past traumas – to ones ownself or to others – but that’s not ‘triggering’. It’s the normal sort of mental weight of dealing with knowing there is evil/tragedy/distress/disagreement in the world.
Trigger warnings and the associated discourse are mostly a social justice sphere thing. They come up in the rationality community in significant part because it really doesn’t like social justice.
I live in NYC and the only times I ever hear about trigger warnings are through rationality-themed stuff online. But I’m old enough that I’m not directly exposed to what the college kids up to these days, and young enough that my friends’ kids aren’t in college either.
I must admit that the only place I’ve actually seen trigger warnings is in fanfiction. And possibly in blog posts from hyper-progressive types, but I tend to avoid those,* so I’m not sure how common they are even there.
I have seen people get well and thoroughly triggered, wailing and moaning mightily about what horrible reprobates the writers on Game of Thrones are for making them watch such terrible things… but given that this was circa season five or so, and apparently they had kept watching for all that time despite getting loudly and theatrically traumatised week after week, I don’t think trigger warnings would have done any good.
* Because they usually trigger me, funnily enough. :p
I’m aware of a ton of feminist or feminist-adjacent Facebook groups where it’s de rigueur to put a content warning at the head of every post, even in topic-specific subgroups on cooking or pets or something.
My wife and I always make a joke content warnings at the start of GoTs “what!?!? No nudity tonight? Argh!”
I personally love what PEGI did for what essentially are trigger warnings. I’m not talking about the age label here but on the back of the box of each videogame, usually on the bottom near the legalese part/system specifications, you have a series if discreet yet instantly recognizable symbols each of which stands for a different type of content. This allow to quickly check for trigger warnings without having to read a whole legalese page and isn’t invasive at all.
While I appreciate this thorough analysis/debunking, I think that even performing a study to test the claim is a fool’s errand, as the emotional trauma excuse is a red herring to provide cover for the real motivation of trigger warnings (in academic settings), which is to control what ideas are allowed to be expressed. Here are just a few examples highlighting this:
* Freddie deBoer – round and round the trigger warning maypole. Excerpt:
* Salon – My trigger-warning disaster: “9 1/2 Weeks,” “The Wire” and how coddled young radicals got discomfort all wrong. Excerpt:
* The New Yorker – The Trouble with Teaching Rape Law
That Salon article is excellent.
I think some older people, particularly but not exclusively white men, and certainly me, have a sense of “When I was a teenager or college student, all kinds of things offended me, but I realized I had to get over it to function, and I did mostly get over it, and it made me a better person.” (And that the experience of not being very offended when someone calls me names is now a substantial part of white privilege).
Of course, I can’t know if it’s possible for other people to get over their offense triggers, but I worry that enshrining them causes their vulnerability to be worse.
Let’s stipulate that it is wholly unproven, in both directions, whether trigger warnings help or harm any particular person.
If that’s the case, then the mere existence of a trigger warning anywhere implies that they do, in fact, help. Otherwise, why would anyone bother to put them there?
And the more frequently such a position is implied, en masse, the more it will be believed. Trigger warnings have become a self-fulfilling prophecy in this sense. A bunch of people in academic positions have just started insisting that trigger warnings help people with trauma, and that NOT having them does significant harm to such people.
What this study seems to confirm (which Scott himself seems to accept as basically common sense) is that the more you tell people something is true, the more likely they are to believe it. Therefore, the promulgation of trigger warnings is also an assertion that such warnings are effective. If this is not adequately proven, we should reject this as unsupported.