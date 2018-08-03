Open Thread 107.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread – sorry it’s so late. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Throne is a community for live conversation built around user-created, internet-scale chat rooms. You can think of it as a real-time version of Reddit. Check out the #SlateStarCodex discussion channel or host your own AMA! James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
Was doing squats in front of some people the other day and found out that I have terrible form due to my poor flexibility (which explains why every time I’ve attempted to start lifting I’ve had to give up due to knee pain after getting above ~115 pounds). My friend’s theory is that I have short hamstrings—I can’t touch my toes without bending my knees, sitting up against a wall with my legs straight out is uncomfortable, doing an “Asian squat” is impossible for me, etc. Does anyone have some stretches/yoga techniques/general advice for how I can improve my flexibility? I’m taking a break from squatting until I’ve fixed this.
Tell me about quinolones. I was just prescribed levoFLOXacin for a GI thing (details if you want) which seems to be resolving on its own.
I had no idea that reading widely and at random could be part of a survival instinct, but I’d read <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bitter-Pills-Inside-Hazardous-World/dp/055337852XBitter Pills: Inside the Hazardous World of Legal Drugs which by a journalist whose wife’s health was seriously damaged by a quinolone which was prescribed for a minor ailment.
It’s not just her: Have a big list.
I’ve mentioned not wanting to take quinolones on my facebook, and got back 5 stories of bad effects plus one more from a phone call– 5 are tendon problems, and one I don’t have details for. Mercifully, none of them are snapped tendons. I’m guessing that between one and two hundred people have seen my facebook post, but I obviously don’t have a high quality scientific survey here.
In a unique situation, I can announce two posts for the price of one:
First, Information, Communication and Naval Warfare Part 1, an expansion of the Network-Centric Warfare post first made here.
Second, the third part of the discussion on aviation in our hypothetical modern navy.