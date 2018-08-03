THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Open Thread 107.25

Posted on August 3, 2018 by Scott Alexander

Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

  1. secret_tunnel says:
    August 3, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Was doing squats in front of some people the other day and found out that I have terrible form due to my poor flexibility (which explains why every time I’ve attempted to start lifting I’ve had to give up due to knee pain after getting above ~115 pounds). My friend’s theory is that I have short hamstrings—I can’t touch my toes without bending my knees, sitting up against a wall with my legs straight out is uncomfortable, doing an “Asian squat” is impossible for me, etc. Does anyone have some stretches/yoga techniques/general advice for how I can improve my flexibility? I’m taking a break from squatting until I’ve fixed this.

  2. Nancy Lebovitz says:
    August 3, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Tell me about quinolones. I was just prescribed levoFLOXacin for a GI thing (details if you want) which seems to be resolving on its own.

    I had no idea that reading widely and at random could be part of a survival instinct, but I’d read <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bitter-Pills-Inside-Hazardous-World/dp/055337852XBitter Pills: Inside the Hazardous World of Legal Drugs which by a journalist whose wife’s health was seriously damaged by a quinolone which was prescribed for a minor ailment.

    It’s not just her: Have a big list.

    I’ve mentioned not wanting to take quinolones on my facebook, and got back 5 stories of bad effects plus one more from a phone call– 5 are tendon problems, and one I don’t have details for. Mercifully, none of them are snapped tendons. I’m guessing that between one and two hundred people have seen my facebook post, but I obviously don’t have a high quality scientific survey here.

  3. bean says:
    August 3, 2018 at 9:39 am

    In a unique situation, I can announce two posts for the price of one:
    First, Information, Communication and Naval Warfare Part 1, an expansion of the Network-Centric Warfare post first made here.
    Second, the third part of the discussion on aviation in our hypothetical modern navy.

