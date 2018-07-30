Links 7/18: URL Mountains

British soldier James Brooke was wounded in the Anglo-Burmese War and the military wouldn’t let him continue serving with his injury. He decided to go adventuring, got a ship, one thing led to another, and he ended up as king of the northern third of Borneo, founding a dynasty which lasted a hundred years.
You shall not make an image of the LORD your God. You definitely shall not get a bunch of people to make images of the LORD your God and average them together in order to prove something about how different demographic groups visualize the LORD your God. And yet here we are.
A study on vegetarian activism estimates its effectiveness at one pig saved per $150 devoted to activist charities (=$300/pig-year, since factory-farmed pigs live 6 months). The numbers come out to about $6 or so per chicken (=$50/chicken-year). Effective altruist Peter Hurford comments that this compares poorly to charities that work with humans under a wide range of assumptions about relative human-animal value. But it remains compatible with meat offsets; by my calculations donating $100 to the charity involved could offset eating pork one meal per day for a year.
Quanta explains the criticality theory of brain function.
Studies on fish oil in depression have been very inconsistent. A new meta-analysis claims to have figure it all out: fish oil supplements only help against depression if they have greater than 60% EPA (one of the two main fats in fish oil; different supplements have them at different ratios). Biologically plausible as the two kinds of fats may compete for transporters. Some good comments on r/nootropics, including someone pointing out that actual oily fish do not generally meet this criterion, which seems damning although I can’t really explain why.
In 1899, four reporters from the four major Denver newspapers randomly decided to fake a news story for fun. They wrote that China wanted to tear down the Great Wall and was seeking bids from US demolition companies, and each “swore they would stick to this story as fact as long as any of the others were still alive.” Eventually “the story spread to newspapers all across the country and then into Europe”. The hoax continued for decades, and in the 1940s somehow people got it into their heads that the Great Wall demolition plan had incited the Boxer Rebellion.
Related: not worth its own Reverse Voxsplaining article, but still worth calling out: Vox continues to push that terrible air rage study.
Related: The Great Tom Collins Hoax Of 1874 was some sort of weird meme where people would ask “Have you seen Tom Collins?”, and then embellish this with details like that “Tom Collins is looking for you” or “Tom Collins has been talking about you”. Apparently this was what passed for fun in 1874 and went down in history and song and a bunch of newspaper articles were published about it. This may be the source of the name of the Tom Collins cocktail.
A new study confirms my survey’s finding that women in science suffer less sexual harassment than in other fields, with female scientists reporting generally nonsignificantly lower rates of harassment than female non-scientists and engineers, and significantly lower rates than female medical students.
The Royal Game of Ur is the oldest board game in the world, popular throughout the Near East since about 2500 BC, and surviving in isolated communities all the way until the 1950s AD. They seem to have taken it very seriously: “The tablet of Itti-Marduk-balalu provides vague predictions for the players’ futures if they land on certain spaces, such as ‘You will find a friend’, ‘You will become powerful like a lion’ or ‘You will draw fine beer’.” The rules are similar to backgammon, which may be its distant descendant.
A website and forum on post-serotonin sexual dysfunction.
The ACLU, the NAACP, the nootropics community, the kratom community, and the anti-drug-war movement are all concerned about the SITSA Act, a bill which gives the Attorney General (Jeff Sessions, in case you forgot) the power to unilaterally decree any chemical that shares a mechanism with a controlled substance to itself be a controlled substance. This is a well-intentioned attempt to deal with the avalanche of fentanyl derivates (ie changing one atom on the fentanyl molecule and then saying “It’s not fentanyl! It’s not illegal! You can’t ban us until you pass a whole new law saying this molecule is illegal!), but as written it gives the government kind of arbitrary and complete drug-war-expanding power. If you’re worried, r/nootropics explains how best to contact your Senator.
From Less Wrong: A review of Elinor Ostrom’s book Governing the Commons, about how societies solve coordination problems in real life.
SCOTUS links: Slate thinks it’s been “ensured” that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. I think my previous 99% certainty that it wouldn’t was inexcusably far too high, but still expect the court to avoid doing it openly. Other fields to watch include affirmative action, criminal punishment, gerrymandering. 538 on how Kennedy was not really a moderate, but rather a conservative who occasionally voted with liberals on a few high-profile issues. And Snopes discusses rumors that Anthony Kennedy’s son is connected to the Russia investigations – mostly true, but I would treat conspiracy theories based on this as yet another example of how easy it is to construct a plausible-sounding-but-false conspiracy theory.
Related: Democrats discuss packing the Supreme Court if they win in 2020. Some would say that arguing that if you ever take power again you should win forever by breaking all rules and abandoning all honor – when your opponents are actually currently in power and can also do this – and making this argument in the national public media which your opponents also read – is at the very least a strategic error, if not more fundamentally erroneous. This is a metaphor for everything about the Democrats right now.
Enopoletus has done some good work making Angus Maddison’s GDP data more accessible (1, 2)
Katja Grace on Meteuphoric: Are ethical asymmetries from property rights?
Therapists do not seem to achieve better results when they follow the rules of the school of therapy they are practicing than when they don’t. Some similar results in adolescents and a review.
A “proof” of Trump “dog-whistling” white supremacy recently went viral in the blogosphere and media: a DHS document had a headline reminiscent of a white supremacist slogan. If this sounds kind of weak, the clue-hunters buttressed it with undeniable proof: a statistic in the article said 13 of every 88 immigrants making a “credible fear” claim were accepted in the US. Using 88 as the denominator of a fraction is inexplicable except that 88 is a Known Secret White Supremacist Code Number (88 = HH = Heil Hitler). Somehow we reached the point where only Free Beacon did any investigative reporting; they immediately found that the document used 88 as a reference to another statistic where 88 out of every 100 immigrants made the “credible fear” claim in the first place. Then another tweet went viral noting that the DHS document had fourteen bullet points and fourteen was definitely a Known Secret White Supremacist Code Number; high-powered investigative reporting revealed the document only had thirteen bullet points. The original tweeter then argued that
this was proof the DHS was in league with the Devil an unbulleted paragraph was written in bold, which was sort of like a bullet point. I continue to believe this kind of thing is the modern version of looking for pyramid shapes to prove politicians are part of the Illuminati.
I don’t know if everyone is getting constant ads for ELYSIUM BASIS on Facebook, or if they just have me pegged as an anti-aging supplement kind of guy. But here’s a review of the legal and business irregularities of Elysium and how they’ve failed to fulfill their promise. Most people I read seem to think if you want nicotinamide riboside (Elysium’s star supplement) you should get it directly from the manufacturer under the brand name Niagen instead of taking a branded combination nootropic.
Gwern reviews On The Historicity Of Jesus. Short version: the prose is annoying, but the case that Jesus was completely mythical (as opposed to a real teacher whose deeds were exaggerated) is more plausible than generally supposed. Please read the review before commenting about this topic.
If you’re interested in AI alignment, you should be reading Rohin Shah’s AI Alignment Newsletter; future editions available on Less Wrong.
I wrote a while ago about Luna, a planned dating site that would involve a cryptocurrency-subsidized market in message-reading. There was some debate about whether they would ever make a product, but there is now a sort of use-able poorly advertised beta.
California has banned local communities from instituting soda taxes. The state claims it was driven to this extreme by the soda industry’s threats to start a ballot proposition to ban local communities from instituting any new taxes at all without a two-thirds majority. Experts predicted such a proposition would be pass and devastate local finances, so the state gave into blackmail and banned soda taxes, prompting the soda companies to back down on their ballot initiative. This makes no sense to me for several reasons, most notably that if a proposition to ban local taxes would so obviously pass, then you’d expect someone other than soda companies to propose it eventually. What about Republicans? Isn’t this the sort of thing they’re usually into?
Psychology’s gender problem gets worse: 90% of people entering the field are women, and research on female-specific issues outweighs male-specific issues four-to-one.
Tolkien started working on his fictional world after a semi-mystical experience he had when reading an Anglo-Saxon poem containing the line “Hail Earendel, brightest of angels / sent over Middle-Earth to mankind”
Colombian study finds that, among criminals “on the margin of incarceration” (ie whether or not they get imprisoned depends on whether they get a strict vs. lenient judge), their children do better (as measured in years of education) when they are imprisoned, presumably because they were bad parents who had a negative effect on their children’s lives. This one probably isn’t going to end up in any Chicken Soup For The Soul books.
A neat way of representing city street orientations.
There’s been a shift among some of my YIMBY friends to being more willing to acknowledge that building more housing may not decrease housing costs very quickly, effectively, or at all (short of implausibly massive amounts of new housing). Devon Zuegel presents one of the arguments.
This answers a lot of the questions I had about Piketty and straight-line growth: Steady-State Growth: Some New Evidence About An Old Stylized Fact. Confirms that some countries not only recovered from WWII but seemed to get a permanent boost from it. I want to see more on this theme.
“Campaign spending doesn’t help candidates get elected” is one of the most-replicated and least-believable findings in political science, so I guess it’s nice to have a new list of 49 experiments confirming it.
Ozy on three ways of dealing with sexual harassment and assault. Even though both Ozy and I are somewhat against callout culture, I find Ozy’s criticisms of it weak; I think the reasons it is bad are illegible and hard to communicate rationally. Their third method, which they call “expulsion”, is better described as “centralized authority” and (contra the post) can easily work even without a specific space to expel people from; if the authority is powerful enough, it can implement authority-backed public callouts and ostracization. I am disappointed the communities I’m in haven’t gotten more formal institutions for this.
The FDA mulls making current prescription-only drugs non-prescription. I admit I am really shocked by this development and had no idea it was even in the Overton Window. I am vaguely emotionally in favor of it but don’t know enough about statins to have strong views on that class in particular.
Anisha on Less Wrong offers A Step-By-Step Guide To Finding A Good Therapist.
This is exactly the kind of thing that doesn’t replicate, but it rings true to me: Performing Meaningless Rituals Boost Our Self-Control Through Making Us Feel More Self-Disciplined.
Zvi talks about his troubles hiring a nanny, how incompetent most job-seekers are. Two important lessons I take from this: first, if you hear that a hundred other people have applied for the job you want, this isn’t as much reason for despair as it sounds. Second, if you (like me) have heard the advice “show interest in the job/company you’re applying for”, you don’t necessarily need to agonize about exactly how best to express your enthusiasm – the advice is probably aimed at morons who apply for places without even caring what industry they’re in.
@atroyn on Twitter: Things That Happen In Silicon Valley And Also The Soviet Union. Good fun; less culture-war than it sounds.
Two San Francisco supervisors move to ban free workplace cafeterias, obviously directed at tech firms. They argue free cafeterias are denying business to local restaurants and (as per Supervisor Peskin) “depriving [techies] the pleasure of mingling with the rest of The City”, which is impossible for me to read in anything other than a cloying sarcastic bully voice. @theunitofcaring has a typically thoughtful and compassionate take on this. I am less thoughtful and compassionate and my take is wanting to start a petition to ban San Francisco City Supervisors from having kitchens in their house. It’s literally stealing from the restaurant industry! [EDIT: Commenter “Jeltz” has made the petition].
Did you know: even though phrenology is notorious as an example of a debunked scientific field, nobody had actually bothered formally checking whether or not it was true until this year. Now neurologists armed with modern MRI data have looked into it and – yeah, turns out to be totally debunked.
Your regular reminder that the IRS could easily calculate how much each American owes in taxes and send them the bill without any tax preparation required, but tax preparation companies like Intuit and H&R Block keep successfully lobbying against this to
“stop depriving citizens of the pleasure of mingling with the tax preparation community” preserve their business model.
States consider banning fast food companies from banning employee poaching. No-poach agreements were created to prevent people with trade secrets from disclosing them to competitors, but has expanded to the point where companies use them to prevent McJob workers from going to other McJobs that will pay more. The new government initiative seems to be in the ordoliberal spirit of government regulation that strengthens market principles and makes them work more smoothly.
Blogger who wrote “there is no crisis in the humanities” article in 2013 now writes Mea Culpa: There Is A Crisis In The Humanities. Humanities degrees as percent of college degrees have dropped from 7.5% ten years ago to only 5% today. Time course and major distribution don’t seem to support hypothesis that it’s related to culture-war-type issues; does support a narrative where after the 2008 recession people switched to majors they thought were better for getting jobs. But for some reason the exodus continues even now that the economy is improving.
Marginal Revolution has been especially good this past week. See eg their posts on how household income explains only 7% of variance in educational attainment, changing migration patterns to Europe and a Cowen-Smith immigration debate, non-replicating happiness research, and the history of abortion – which was mostly accepted in the US even in very religious places like Puritan New England until doctors started campaigning against it around the Civil War era.
Related: the “clown vs. chessmaster” debate around Trump still hasn’t died down. “I have just spent a week in Beijing talking to officials and intellectuals, many of whom are awed by his skill as a strategist and tactician.” But consider in the context of the Chinese government having every incentive to flatter him, and to encourage Americans to unite around him especially if he’s a clown.
Glenn Greenwald says Ecuador is planning to hand Julian Assange over to the UK. Proximal cause is
“to stop depriving Assange of the pleasure of mingling with the international law enforcement community” Assange’s protests against Spanish human rights abuses in Catalonia; apparently Ecuador and Spain are pretty close. Whatever you think of Assange, this is a stupid way for him to finally get caught and Ecuador has lost whatever goodwill it might have gained in my mind from holding out this long.
Newest big Head Start study finds significant negative effects from free preschool, which it is unable to easily explain. Hasn’t yet looked into the supposed positive non-academic findings that only surface decades down the line.
no_bear_so_low on how to quantify the economic costs of not redistributing money.
Historians during the Classical Age would sometimes speculate that certain old structures must have been built by gods or giants, so inconceivable was it to them that mere mortals could ever do such a thing. I feel the same way about some Minecraft projects sometimes; it boggles my mind to to imagine them being made by ordinary humans. The latest in this line is ArdaCraft, an attempt to simulate the entirety of Middle-Earth at 1:58 scale. Slightly complicated to make it work, but if you do, make sure not to miss Mithlond or Thorin’s Halls.
The Dodo bird verdict strikes again.
Anecdotally, EMDR therapy seems to work quite well for PTSD and C-PTSD. Not sure about studies on the topic.
The conservative position I’ve seen is basically to return it to the states, which wouldn’t require overturning Roe v. Wade. In effect, they want to remove it as a constitutional right and then let specific states (or national legislation) decide. Naturally, this will lead to something like two-thirds of states banning abortion and a large culture war fight, with the Democrats on the defensive.
The last time a president tried to pack the Supreme Court, Congresspeople and Senators in both parties smacked him down. Partisanship makes me think that might not happen this time around. If it doesn’t, we’ll see the Supreme Court reduced from the position it took in 1803 as an equal branch of government to just being an adjunct of the Legislative-Executive branches. Whether that’s good or bad, I suppose, depends on how much you believe legal scholars should steward the law against popular will. (I will say, Republicans seem to be more on the ‘legal scholars’ side and Democrats more on the ‘popular will’ side. But that makes sense: conservatives, by definition, are favored by a system that is less concerned with producing legal innovation.)
Then again, the belief that Republicans aren’t impeaching Trump due to partisanship seems a relatively weak claim to me. Trump isn’t really threatening the independence of the other two branches or the Constitution and the legislature appears to be accepting or rejecting his policies based on their own political opinions. The leader of the Freedom Caucus famously killed healthcare reform by saying, “The last person who said I had to do something was my pa. And I didn’t listen to him either!” Not exactly a submissive pose.
Cynically, I have a hard time seeing Democratic calls that the Republicans impeach Trump as anything more than wishfully hoping the Republicans will have a civil war at a time when the Democrats are very weak. Perhaps court packing, a blatant power grab, will result in the Legislative branch uniting. Or the Supreme Court making a stand. But we’ll see. It would certainly be a constitutional crisis.
I’m curious what other people think.
Roe v Wade established abortion as a constitutional right. So if you want to remove abortion as a constitutional right, you’ve got to first overturn Roe v. Wade. The constitutional right business is what the Roe v. Wade question was about, “abortion is determined by the states” is the pre-Roe v. Wade system.
I’m not a legal historian, but my understanding is that the Supreme Court has gradually taken on a more active role in our legal system over the past 200 years, starting from a point of extremely high deference to the legislature, to the modern day where Supreme Court rulings are scarcely distinguishable from lawmaking. A smack-down of judicial power in the form of looming appointments would make it more subservient and in-line with the legislature, like it was in its early days.
Strategically, I think advocating for court-packing is a better move than Scott gives it credit for. It’s not like the Democrats gain nothing from saying it: one lesson from the whole post 2016 what-went-wrong analysis, is that people want to vote for politicians who actually fight for what they believe in. Clinton’s problem was that she promised nothing, believed in nothing, and would deliver nothing more than the status quo. Saying “we’re going to give you X, whether the Supreme Court lets us or not!” is a winning line. People generally don’t care about the Supreme Court, but they definitely care about X, and they like politicians who are willing to fight for it.
And packing the court is not “winning forever”, as Scott says. Its winning until you lose control of the legislature. I mean, the Constitution is still in effect, so we would still have elections, and when the next party gets in power, they would pack the court in the manner that suited them. As for the premptive backfire threat- I don’t think its serious. The Republican coalition is too fragmented. Remember, there was some question as to whether Trump even had the votes to get boring old Kavanaugh through. (Not that I think the Democrats have any better of chance of getting a court-packing measure through if they gain power- but it does help excite voters for the 2018 election, and that’s what matters)
How you gonna lose control of the legislature if you pack the court? If the other side wins just throw their ballots out. Or disqualify their candidates as pedophiles or foreign operatives. Or turn the screws on the social media companies until they don’t allow people to advocate for the other side. Or suggest to the media folks that maybe they ought to not give airtime to bigots and extremists like the other party.
If anybody sues to stop you your tame court rules in your favor. It isn’t like the constitution is gonna jump up and scream that they are wrong. It says whatever the Court says it does.
Right now, the conservatives control the supreme court. Yet they don’t appear to threatening to throw the ballots out if the Democrats win in 2018, despite having the power to do so. Why is that?
The reason for this, is “pack the court” doesn’t mean “appoint random crazy people, so long as they are on my side”. Obviously, if the president and congress wanted to they could appoint judges who are intent on overthrowing the whole social order. But they could also appoint people to do that now, and yet they decline to.
*Blink*
You assert that packing a court doesn’t guarantee victory.
I point out that you are wrong, it totally should.
You respond by saying…that nobody is packing the court now? That packing the court might mean appointing moderates instead of partisans?
Like, I guess those are true statements, but I feel like you are not so much arguing definitions as straight up being disingenuous.
I mean, technically I could ‘pack’ a court with moderates equally likely to agree with me or my enemies, but that isn’t, you know, the traditional thing that people mean when they talk about court packing. The general understanding, and I think how OP is using it, is that the judges I appoint are more likely to rule in my favor than otherwise.
So, as OP said, it is stupid to talk about how you will pack the court once you take power. If you intend to use your tame judges to win elections, then why warn anyone? Coups work better when they are quiet. If you DON’T intend to use your brand new court, then why incur the massive electoral costs of stealing it?
There’s a weird definitional issue due to the fact that by court packing everyone seems to mean ‘something like what FDR tried to do’. The way I would interpret it, and I think most other people, is that you expand the number of seats on the court and appoint the same sort of people you would normally appoint to vacancies. In FDR’s time that meant ideologically friendly judges, today it probably means partisan-but-pretending-otherwise. I wouldn’t assume it means totally subservient.
Why would packing the court lead to ballots being thrown out, elections overturned, ect? I’m missing the casual chain here.
The answer can’t be “because one side would be in power, and they would have an incentive to do so”, because one side has always been in power (at least when the court has an odd number of justices), and they have always had some incentives to do so. Yet they don’t.
So what changes when we start court-packing?
This is not the purpose of the court-packing plan. The goal is to change the laws, not the fundamental democratic nature of government.
Walter, it seems like you’re using some other definition of “pack the court” than the one in the article you’re ostensibly discussing. The tactic being proposed is to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court so as to retake the majority without waiting for right-wingers to retire. That has nothing to do with the practice of appointing judges who are ideological enough to help their party steal elections, which has always been an option. (Though whether you think that option has not been taken historically, as Guy in TN suggests, would depend on your interpretation of Bush v Gore)
All the plausible candidates for high court positions have been thoroughly indoctrinated from birth through law school and bar exams (which they had to understand and pass) to a career working as part of the legal system. There are no* plausible candidates who would be willing to toss the rule of law out the window.
There is no requirement to appoint plausible candidates, though. There are no formal requirements to be appointed to SCOTUS at all (theoretically not even something very basic like citizenship or age of majority); the President and the Senate can confirm anyone they want, and there is 19th-century precedent for appointing people who were not lawyers.
If we’re talking about such a radical collapse in the social order that “the Supreme Court throws out ballots” is plausible, “non-lawyers appointed to the Supreme Court” is far more plausible. The latter is perfectly legal and constitutional and would require only a change to norms rather than laws.
The Supreme Court has not been slowly getting more powerful, it declared it had significant powers in 1803. Prior to that, it had no ability to declare legislation unconstitutional, for example. After that, it operated in a fashion recognizable to us today. For example, it ruled on a slavery case and tried to basically declare the slavery debate over. Jackson fought mightily with it over the legality of his policies. So, it would be returning to the early days before Thomas Jefferson was President.
True. I agree it’s strategically sound. But norms and rhetoric are important. It was strategically sound to be highly partisan and obstructionist to the unpopular President Bush II towards the end of his term. To throw away bipartisan norms. Then the Democrats screamed when the Republicans used their same tactics against Obama. And now that’s the norm.
It’s important not to throw away norms to win because otherwise it becomes a race to the bottom.
Its not that the norms are in-of-themselves good, they are a detente, a truce based on fear of mutual harm. They only makes sense, from a strategic pov, if the two parties are of relatively equal power. It’s the reason why the Libertarian and Green Parties don’t have the same norms applied to them during elections. The math changes when one party can no longer harm the other in equal proportions.
The Democrats are likely banking on the prospects of long-term electoral domination, based on demographics, and are wanting to start laying the groundwork to be able to re-shape things when that times comes, unencumbered by these norms. So, ratcheting up the rhetoric for things like statehood for territories, court-packing, ect, is a good plan for them to get started now, since it will likely be a decade or more before these come into fruition.
Well, you would have to strike down Roe v. Wade in order to return abortion to the states; it was the Roe decision that took the matter out of the purview of the states in the first place, so as long as it is not explicitly overturned, the matter has not been returned to the states.
Roberts generally likes to make the narrowest decisions possible (from a legal standpoint; ones changing the status quo as little as possible), and is strongly averse to explicitly overturning precedent, especially in ways that are very public; I cannot off the top of my head think of non-unanimous cases where he’s joined a majority that overruled a precedent other than Citizens United, Trump v. Hawaii, and Janus. Unless Trump gets to replace a liberal Justice, or replaces Roberts himself, I would stick with the 99% probability that Roe won’t be overturned. I do think it’s likely that Roberts steadily reduces the law’s scope, but I don’t imagine Roe getting overturned except in the aftermath of a more explicitly religious-right President than GWB being elected.
Court-packing is, right now, a proposal at the very left end of the Democratic Party; I think it existed on the right end of the Republican Party during the Obama years. It would essentially serve to make the Court subservient to the political moment, since every incoming President nowadays comes in with a congressional majority built up over the preceding President’s midterms, and make whoever is in office at a given moment more powerful, which I think is something neither party seriously wants in such a polarized moment. Likelier departures of norms by a near-future Democratic majority are abolition or serious curtailing of the filibuster; SMLs of both parties have been reducing its scope since 2013 and it seems both parties agree it should eventually be done away with, if not right now; and Puerto Rican statehood, since it seems right now that both enthusiasm for statehood and enthusiasm for the Democratic Party on the island are at historic highs.
Trump v. Hawaii didn’t involve overruling precedent; the majority and dissent disagreed on the proper way to construe the relevant precedent, but that happens all the time).
But Roberts did join the plurality in McDonald v. City of Chicago, which incorporated the Second Amendment against the states, and in effect overruled three nineteenth-century cases (Cruikshank, Presser, Miller) that had held that the Second Amendment was only a limit on Congress. Of course, these cases preceded — and were sharply out of step with — all of the Court’s twentieth century “incorporation” cases, so this practical overruling of precedent was hardly surprising or significant.
Citizens United, McDonald, and Janus were also all cases in which the Court overturned precedent that was (in the Court’s view) erroneously permitting ongoing constitutional violations. The Court is much more likely to overturn precedent in that direction (in favor of greater constitutional protections) than the converse (in favor of lesser constitutional protections). To my knowledge, the last time the Court formally did the latter was in West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish, in 1937. In large part for this reason, I think it’s fairly unlikely — maybe around a 25% chance — that the Roberts Court (with Kavanaugh) will formally overturn Roe (as modified by Casey).
I was referring to Trump v. Hawaii non-unanimously overruling Korematsu, which was a minor part of the decision but received a lot of press in the popular media. You are correct that I shamefully forgot McDonald, which was a significant case.
The point that the Court has not overruled precedent that protects constitutional rights since the 1930s is an interesting one, though it seems like if a liberal majority were to come on to the court anytime in the near future overturning Citizens United would be likely to be among the first acts of business, which would end that streak.
Shelby County v. Holder?
Shelby County is a relatively aggressive, non-deferential decision (as is basically any case holding unconstitutional an act of Congress), but it doesn’t really involve overturning precedent. Katzenbach upheld Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act (the pre-clearance requirement) on the ground that “exceptional conditions can justify legislative measures not otherwise appropriate.” But Shelby County didn’t overrule Katzenbach. It simply held that while the coverage formula for states subject to Section 4 may once have been permissible, it no longer was, in light of dramatically changed circumstances.
I’m not saying the decision is necessarily correct, but it’s a different sort of issue than the flat reconsideration of (purportedly) erroneous precedent, like in Citizens United and Janus, and kind of McDonald.
Does anyone who is looking at this mention that Planned Parenthood vs. Casey has already superceded most of the findings and logic of Roe vs. Wade?
Conversely, does anyone think that the Supreme Court should revisit Doe vs. Bolton first? That is where the “right to privacy” was first mentioned, if I recall correctly.
It seems like the public discussion is so fixed on the most-famous Supreme Court case that commentators have lost the ability to study the history of the decisions, and see how well (or poorly) the decisions fit into the history of Constitutional Law.
For those of you mentioning any changes to abortion being a constitutional right involve overturning Roe v Wade, this. Roe v Wade is famous so it gets 90% of the attention but it’s not the only case about abortion.
My opinion, which is worthless:
(a) Roe vs Wade is terrible law. Emanations belong in a Blake poem, not a court of law.
(b) Nevertheless, for social reasons, nobody wants to touch this. The whole “keep your rosaries off my ovaries” narrative is too entrenched, there will be screaming blue murder if it was attempted.
I also think packing a court is a horrible notion, it’s taking away from the interpretation and rule of law and making the court a political arm of the government in power. The legislative power is already established, if they want to make laws they have the avenue to do so. Deciding cases not on the established law and precedent but on “am I Team Green or Team Purple?” is as bad as going back to the days of Titus Oates. Anyone who cares about justice should be appalled.
The “emanations” are actually from Griswold v. Connecticut, not Roe.
The majority opinion in Roe cited Griswold and explicitly referenced its “penumbras and emanations” logic (search the text of the decision for “penumbras”) as one of several precedents for a constitutionally-protected “right of privacy” that could be protected under a 14th Amendment substantive due process doctrine. My read is that Roe did rely in part on Griswold, but was part of a process of backing away from the “penumbras and emanation” doctrine in favor of less-dubious arguments.
I’ve always found the justification of the right to privacy based on the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to be very strange, since it is nearly explicitly written in the 4th:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
Hard to read “the right to be secure in their persons and effects” as not meaning a right to privacy, to be honest. It seems to me that Founding Fathers using modern phrasing would have written in a right to privacy here.
The most generous explanation I’ve heard about the court packing strategy is that discussing it is a warning shot to the supreme court. Talking about turning the court into a partisan institution focuses people’s attention on the partisan nature of the current court, and the ways in which it does not reflect popular will. It is a threat to the legitimacy of the court, and justices care about the legitimacy of the court (which is very reasonable for an institution without the direct democratic legitimacy and which the other branches can, and have!, ignore).
Is that really better? That’s only a step removed from court packing. It’s basically ‘the court derives legitimacy from agreeing with our policy preferences’. More directly, “agree with us or else get packed.”
And the things Democrats want to pack the court to protect (abortions, unions, the ACA, etc) are opposed by one of two major political parties. The popular will isn’t unified about them. You could argue that the court shouldn’t decide winners and losers between them. But that’s not the Democratic argument at all.
the ways in which it does not reflect popular will
The job of a court is not to reflect the popular will (that’s why we have trials, not lynching parties), it’s to administer and uphold the law. Whether the popular will is all in favour of pink pussycat hats or red trucker caps is irrelevant.
Politicians are there to serve the popular will. Judges should not be deciding to hang a man based on the latest tabloid headline.
The way I interpret it, is that the Democrats are implying that there’s a game-theoretic equilibrium of keeping the court less politicized than the other branches. Talking about court packing is a threat, essentially saying, “if you appoint an explicitly political justice, then we’ll no longer be in this equilibrium, meaning we’ll punish you when we’re in power. We’ll also all be worse off.”
I think that the reason this is even being talked about at all is because one equilibrium already fell apart when congress refused to confirm Merrick Garland (and it could be argued that happened because Democrats broke the equilibrium of filibusters for non-Supreme Court nominees). This is also why it’s important to have politicians in office that respect norms.
That requires believing that a Republican president appointing conservative judges is unusually political.
If the Democrats really wanted a less politicized court, they had a perfect opportunity with Merrick Garland. The Republicans weren’t going to confirm him, so they could have withdrawn the nomination and tried to nominate someone both parties would approve. Or at least someone conservative enough several Republicans would have broken ranks to vote for them. Instead, they decided to wait until election time, using the exact same strategy McConnell was using and betting on the exact same thing he was (that they would win). The only difference is McConnell was right and they were wrong.
The left doesn’t want a depoliticized court, it wants a leftist court. And the right wants a rightist court. And this was the pre-Trump state of affairs.
I agree it’s important to respect norms, but what norm did Republicans break by refusing to confirm Merrick Garland? The Senate has every right to not confirm any appointee they wish. The President is not owed approval. What’s the point of having a confirmation process if the Senate has to confirm the candidate? Merrick Garland is not the first Justice to not get confirmation.
The norm that was broken was waiting until a new President was in office, which had happened before with Congressional elections but not Presidential ones. And I agree that is probably going to be problematic and increasingly politicize the court. But that distinction is important. Demanding the Republicans confirm Garland over their own wishes is demanding the Senate give up its right to refuse consent to the President.
IIRC, the rule that was broken was not that the candidate wasn’t approved by the Senate; it was that the Senate didn’t have a vote.
That’s what the Democrats claimed. But that seems like a relatively weak smokescreen to me. The Republicans controlled the Senate. Is Democrats’ objection really that the Republicans refused to reject their nominee? At any rate, the norm was invented. As I said, the Senate has delayed confirmations before.
There have been plenty of times the Senate just didn’t have a vote. Bush whined about it a lot, insisting his candidates should get “up-or-down” votes in his public speeches.
You can draw a line between the different kinds of things the Senate refuses to vote on. Fine. But the problem with norm breaking is that it’s laughable to say “okay, we broke the old norm, and so the new norm is right here where we are, and no further.” There is no guarantee or even a moral requirement that the other side interpret just what norm was actually broken the same way you wanted. They are capable of line-drawing, too.
Are you talking about Alito? Because a) that was about a threat to use the already-common filibuster, not a refusal to even start the confirmation process, and b) you may notice that Alito is sitting on the Supreme Court, because enough Democrats were willing to take the procedural complaint seriously.
Merrick Garland was that candidate.
Days before Garland was nominated, this is what Orrin Hatch had to say about him:
Obama tried to call his bluff. McConnell bailed Hatch out.
Refusing to confirm Merrick Garland is one thing. McConnell refused to even schedule hearings (let alone a vote).
It’s obviously impossible to tell, but there’s a pretty good chance that Garland would have been confirmed if the Senate had a chance to vote. Hatch, obviously, had painted himself into a bit of a corner. Susan Collins was showing signs of supporting him until McConnell clamped down. Mark Kirk was in a similar situation. Only four Republican senators would have had to break ranks — and remember, this was prior to the election, when it looked like the alternative might be a less moderate Clinton nominee.
Merrick Garland was an olive branch: the kind of moderate nominee that the GOP claimed to want. If Garland couldn’t get confirmed, nobody could. McConnell calculated — correctly, as it turned out — that without the drama of actually holding hearings, nobody would care about the boring procedural matter of indefinitely stonewalling the nomination process, and he could avoid having to hold a genuinely difficult vote.
Agree that Garland was the compromise candidate. The poor guy was sacrificed as a pawn between the other power brokers. (It’s unlikely he’ll ever be re-nominated for the position that is the dream of his entire career.)
He wasn’t. And I can prove it. You see, the Republicans didn’t confirm him.
Garland was a moderate, sure. But you don’t get to decide what your opponents want. Compromising does not mean ‘coming up with a reason my opponents should support me and then complaining when they prove to have free will’. The Democrats tautologically didn’t give the Republicans what they wanted because they didn’t accept it. Nor did the Republicans give the Democrats what they wanted, mind. But that is not in dispute.
As I said, that was just a slight extension of something very normal. The Democrats used the tactic extensively against Bush, for example. See the comment chain above for more.
I’d argue it was less an olive branch than a pragmatic move. Obama appointed far more liberal judges when he didn’t have to get Republican votes to win. Appointing a moderate is the only way to have even a chance of getting through a GOP controlled senate without appointing a Republican.
But regardless, McConnell refused to let the vote happen because he didn’t like the candidate. And then Obama calculated that Hillary would win and possibly get a majority in the Senate, so he let the matter rest. This was not subtle, by the way. Several liberals at the time said basically that openly. There was even a comedy show that did a bit about it. But McConnell’s party won, so there it is.
From the Air Rage article –
“Researcher Keith Payne has found something surprising: When people flying coach are forced to walk past the pampered first-class flyers in the front of the plane, the likelihood of some sort of air rage incident rises sharply.
In his 2017 book The Broken Ladder, Payne, a social psychologist at the University of North Carolina, argues that humans are hardwired to notice relative differences. When we’re reminded that we’re poorer or less powerful than others, we become less healthy, more angry, and more politically polarized.”
So the problem is that under conditions of inequality, the less well off people get angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous at being less well off. The proposed solution is to make the more well off people less well off.
Why isn’t the solution to convince the less well off people to not be as angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous at their predicament?
Maybe that very question sounds evil and privileged (maybe it is), but it seems easier to adjust some individuals’ psychological state and outlook than to restructure the entire economy and society at large.
If you take the problem away from society and down to an individual level, it seems clearer. If I had a friend who had an ok job, made ok money, had a girlfriend he generally liked, and basically had all the trappings of an ordinary middle class Western lifestyle… but who was completely miserable and constantly rambled about how much he hates his life because there are other people in the country who have cooler jobs, higher incomes, hotter girlfriends, and what he perceives to be better lives… I would suggest that my friend seek therapy and reexamine his outlook on life. I would not suggest that he join a political campaign to advocate for heavy taxes on the rich.
I think the situation is very different on those two levels. When you’re operating on a social level, you deal with laws and rules. Those can force people to do one thing and and not another, give them things or take them away, but they aren’t particularly effective at changing hearts and minds. When you’re operating on an individual level, you frequently have extremely little ability to actually change the environment you live in, but you do have the ability to have the sort of in-depth conversations and emotional connections that can actually change someone’s attitude over time.
On an intermediate level, air lines could put the best seats in the back instead, so economy passengers don’t have to pass through the first class.
Unless you also board and exit from the rear, the “best seats” can’t be in the back. Quick boarding/departing process is a significant part of what makes them “best”
My understanding is that the price of an economy class ticket is pretty heavily subsidized by business/first class fares (as well as by last-minute bookers). From the perspective of pure rationality, sharing that information with the folks who got discounted seats should assuage some of those angry feelings. But in the real world, there are lots of people who would get even angrier at the suggestion that they were being made better off by someone else getting premium service. That is, some people get positive utility from the belief that those in better material situations are somehow undeserving. Likewise, there a plenty of people in relatively well-off situations who get positive utility from the belief that those who are less well-off do deserve their situations.
All of that tells me that there are real, material reasons for a certain level of distribution (e.g. making sure that people are fed, housed and educated to a certain objective level), but that redistribution with the goal of making people better off in terms of their subjective feelings about themselves or about the fairness of society is a pipe dream. It’s a Red Queen situation, no matter how much you equalize, you’ll just have to redistribute more to get the same utility fix.
“Likewise, there a plenty of people in relatively well-off situations who get positive utility from the belief that those who are less well-off do deserve their situations.”
Maybe the best solution to this problem is to invite hordes of dirt-poor third world immigrants to set up shanty towns in America. Then poor-by-American-standards Americans will have their own creepy, unhealthy psychological fix to get them through the day.
What are you doing, running for President of France?
Why doesn’t the fox just convince the rabbit that it should enjoy being eaten? Turn it into a win-win scenario. Easy-peasy.
In what sense is the person sitting in the discounted economy class seat being “eaten” by the person in the business class seat?
That’s the important question. All the rest is pablum.
The thing about property ownership, is if you own it, that means someone else doesn’t.
At the most basic level, if you have resources that would make my life better, and you don’t share those with me, then you are making my life worse. Like, my life would be better if you didn’t exist, and I was able to access those resources without you in the way.
Property ownership doesn’t exist in a vacuum.
Except most of the time, if the resource owner didn’t exist, there wouldn’t be any resource for you to take in the first place.
What’s the correlation between ownership and creation of a resource? We don’t live in a system that distributes property on that basis. Inheritance, rent, interest, passive income from capital ownership, welfare…what’s left after you subtract all that?
There’s also the whole naturally-existing resource issue, which can’t just be brushed under the rug.
The correlation is very simple: the original owner of a resource is whoever created it.
Then it can be exchanged or granted to someone, which is why the resource creator and current owner aren’t always the same person.
I’m not sure what that has to do with how business class ticket holders are eating the folks in economy, so I guess that we’re going for the pablum.
That’s fine. In my experience, if you are really the kind of person who feels harmed by interactions with someone who has something that you don’t or has more of something, then there’s not much I can say to change your mind.
Personally, I’ve found that to be an unproductive mode of being. The world is not zero sum and it doesn’t become zero sum just because we believe that it is.
@Baron von Neuron
Apart from the gigantic portion of material wealth that’s not actually created by someone.
or as geolibertarians put it “you have the right to the fruits of your labor but your labor didn’t make the land”
The “get what you grab” style libertarianism though loves the “mixing” precept.
You have to do some crazy mental gymnastics to shoehorn the wealth creation narrative in to cover the huge fraction of wealth that boils down to “my grandpappy hammered some stakes into the corners of these fields…. hence the hundred million dollars worth of oil underneath them is the ‘fruits of my labor'”
Kinda punches a hole through a large fraction of the philosophical system if you don’t glue the “mixing” hack on the side though.
Plus it sort of grandfathers in conquest such that old money families who got their wealth from being drinking buddies with the king and murdering peasants get a philosophical free pass once it’s been laundered through at least one individual who didn’t get the wealth through violence… leaving another gaping hole in the otherwise very pretty philosophy.
TFW you realize your antisocial reaction is so old they named a Deadly Sin for it.
@Murphy In a modern economy the value of agricultural land is a small fraction of assets. (US agricultural land value is ~2 trillion vs. a total asset value of ~270 trillion and a net worth of ~124 trillion). I don’t think mineral assets are that big of a fraction either. (In most countries those are separate from land ownership and often come with royalty payments to the government, or they were sold by the government at some point, though the US may be different.)
I’m sympathetic to geolibertarianism, and I don’t agree with the homestead principle. I just think that this question makes little difference to a modern economy. And that large-scale land confiscation or redistribution would have a major disruptive effect on investor confidence for comparatively little benefit, so it’s not worth it at this point.
1. All resources are originally sourced from the natural world. Not created by people.
2. Our legal property system isn’t based on the theories of the homestead principle, anyway. You’re defending the system based on claiming it upholds values that it never purported to uphold.
Only a tiny fraction of the value of a building, machine etc. comes from the natural resources that were used to create it.
How much comes from the labour?
Its true that they have both improved and unimproved aspects. I don’t know why the logical conclusion is “therefore this resource should be owned by me, because I improved on aspects of it”, anymore than “therefore, this resource should not be claimed as my own, because there remains unimproved aspects to it”.
My take, is that this moral system of determining property ownership via “homesteading” is a dead end, and utilitarian arguments are far more persuasive (e.g., “property rights incentivize production”, ect)
The issue isn’t the exact thing the fox is doing to the rabbit. The issue is that “just convince people to want X” is not a trivial or even achievable action for most X. You can’t just hack a utility function to say whatever you want, and if you could, our society would look very weird.
“Convince people to not envy people with more stuff” seems about as achievable as “convince a rabbit not to run from a fox,” “convince corporations to not maximize profits,” “convince Republicans to vote for abortion rights,” or “convince a depressed person not to be depressed.” Just because it’s simple to describe doesn’t make it easy or possible.
EDIT: Especially since you need to implement a solution on a societal level. Given enough time and patience, you could probably train a rabbit to not be scared of foxes. But training all rabbits not to be scared of foxes would be the world’s largest ecological engineering program.
“In what sense is the person sitting in the discounted economy class seat being “eaten” by the person in the business class seat?”
In the sense that being in too small a space for hours is bad for people.
How is that being caused by the person in business class? The airline could eliminate premium seats, but the result isn’t going to be more space for economy. It’s going to be more small economy seats.
You could make the whole plane some version of premium economy, but that would mean that everyone would have to pay more and some people would be priced out of flying. How is that a more just outcome?
Given a society with vast wealth disparities, I support a tiered airline seating system. It’s like a value menu at a restaurant. I think it would be better to live in a society where a tiered system isn’t necessary, and I intend on fighting to achieve that equality, but banning the tiered system doesn’t get you there.
My objections were regarding fahertym’s mid-post arguing that we should condition people to be more accepting of their subservient position in life.
But the fox isn’t going to eat the rabbit. It is the rabbits who are plotting to eat the fox, because they are unable to provide for themselves. The fox, on the other hand, offers the rabbits to work for it in exchange for food.
Why would the rabbits take that offer? There’s apparently enough of them to take the food the fox has, deal or no deal. Go for it, little guys.
(moral reason) It was the fox who has produced the food, either by working himself or organising other workers via voluntary exchange.
(factual reason) The fox is smarter and has sharper teeth, and that is also why it’s a fox to begin with.
If the fox can just kill the rabbits anyway, why isn’t it making them its slaves? Seems like the rabbits must have some power here, whether the fox wants to admit it or not.
Why would the fox want to kill the rabbits, though? The fox wants to have voluntary, mutually beneficial exchanges with the rabbits — which means beneficial for both the rabbits *and* the fox.
Most of the rabbits also understand that. While they may not possess the prowess of the fox, which means they can’t get as prosperous as the fox, they still are better off with it than without: after all, the fox only ever proposes voluntary exchange. If the rabbits don’t want to do it, they can simply decline, and proceed to get along peacefully. Some of these rabbits are jealous of the fox. They believe that, if they try hard enough, one day they will be able to outcompete the fox.
Some other rabbits, on the other hand, are jealous of the fox too.
But they don’t really think they can out-produce or out-smart the fox, so they simply want to rob it. Will they succeed in that? Sometimes they do, but usually not for a long time — after all, they didn’t learn how to grow carrots; only how to rob foxes.
Or alternatively:
“Why isn’t the solution to convince the wealthy people to not be as angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous when their property is mass-appropriated?”
If the rich ramble on too much about how they think this is unfair, I would suggest therapy rather than joining conservative or libertarian political movements.
Just some simple, good-faith advice, ya’ know
The obvious answer to “Why isn’t the solution to convince the less well off people to not be as angry/annoyed/disturbed/depressed/jealous at their predicament?” is that, as the book you quoted states, “humans are hardwired to notice relative differences. When we’re reminded that we’re poorer or less powerful than others, we become less healthy, more angry, and more politically polarized.” That’s it – this property is an innate, inherent part of how homo sapiens behave.
It might be very hard to change all kinds of other things but about the situation, but changing how people feel in situation X isn’t just hard, it’s impossible and laughable to consider. If you don’t want to reduce inequality, then the remaining solution is to change the circumstances and choreograph the interactions that they don’t notice the inequality as much (e.g. even if they rationally understand that it’s there, they don’t get put in situations where it’s immediate and obvious and triggers their instinctive responses), but “simply” changing how they feel about a particular class of real life situations isn’t an option barring substantial mind-alteration with chemicals, genetic engineering, brain implants or something like that which may be possible (though IMHO not desirable) in the future.
Would it be harder to change poor people’s feelings towards rich people than say, reducing homophobia or racism?
Yes, definitely. Unlike the existence of other sexual orientations and races, a person can only be wealthy at the expense of another person being poor. This is because ownership is defined by exclusion. To own a resource, is to say that I can not longer access that resource.
When you (and others) say that the poor dislike the rich because of “jealously” or “envy of their good fortune”, it is a massive fail the ideological Turing test.
Humans are also seemingly hardwired to go into a murderous rage when someone else has sex with their mate, or to be all sorts of nasty and violent to people who look different. Doesn’t mean we should encourage that sort of thing.
There are any number of innate human reactions that all social structures ought to be considerate of, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that appeasement is the right response.
The problem with the article isn’t just his solutions. The problem is that his statistics didn’t actually find any such thing. It involves 3 major statistical errors not to mention weird hyping of the conclusions. See here for example (with many supporting links)
Too bad we had like 40 posts here discussing it before you posted the link revealing it doesn’t exist.
It’s like a replication crisis without the replication.
This also assumes that the paper even makes sense. Even leaving aside their near-inexcusable division of seats into only “first” and “economy” (domestic first is a slightly bigger seat, international first isn’t offered by most North American airlines, and is something amazing) they don’t seem to control for number of people on the plane, and the only all-economy planes are usually really small. Their conclusions on middle boarding make even less sense. I’m not even sure what planes that’s on (probably widebodies, which means international, which means a significantly different population), and their odds ratios seem really big for that. Or it’s just noise.
Here’s the way to do this study right. Compare Spirit and Frontier airlines. I pick those two very deliberately. They have very similar business models and serve similar markets. Frontier operates their planes in all-economy configuration. Spirit has what they call Big Front Seats, which are basically business-class seats without the service that normally goes along with them. Even better would be to only look at the routes both airlines fly, or maybe bundles of similar routes (to/from Florida, for instance). This seems like a natural control to me.
It sounds like there’s an even easier solution: arranging things so that people with a great enough difference in wealth to feel violent envy rarely encounter one another.
My lab is in a hospital where several Arab royal families occasionally come for treatment. Judging by the donor list, a lot of American super-rich families do the same. Do you know how often I’ve seen a Jordanian Prince or a Rockefeller? Not once, and I don’t expect to. They keep a very low profile for security reasons, because their wealth paints a target on their backs.
First class fliers aren’t that much better off than economy fliers, so they can’t afford that much more in terms of security or privacy, but if this was a serious issue maybe something like drawing privacy curtains during the later stages of boarding or even a separate first class entrance would help.
Pfft, and you all casually dismiss “learn to code” as legitimate advice for unskilled laborers looking to improve their lot in life!
another way of representing city street orientations
Regarding non-competitition clauses in employment agreements, it’s a bit ridiculous to call these anti-poaching clauses because we’re talking about secondary labour markets where poaching is unlikely to be worth it. Regardless of enforceability, these clauses scare some people from changing jobs of their own accord. They’re just designed to make the labour markets less liquid so that employers can extract rents in the form of less competitive wages.
Thanks for the link to the Ostrom review. That was an interesting read.
Most states have already banned non-compete clauses (except in narrow situations). What’s going on here is not the creation of regulations, but the enforcement of existing laws. As Jack alludes, these clauses exist to scare workers (and to a lesser extent hiring managers), not to be enforced in court.
I believe the relevant difference is non-compete clauses restricting worker movement between companies, e.g. Wendy’s and McDonalds (which is illegal) and non-compete clauses between different franchises of the same chain, e.g. two different McDonald’s with different franchise owners, which exist in a gray area currently being litigated.
Most states have already banned non-compete clauses
Citation needed. States are fitfully sputtering towards this position, sporadically, but non-competes are still very much a thing outside of California.
Retro-phrenology though, totally a thing.
Re: The Face of God link… it seems more likely the study is simply detecting what participants’ “average” or “central” face is.
If I read it right, their method was:
1. Generate an “average” face generated from 50 American faces, selected to be age/gender/race representative of the whole of the U.S.
2. Show people two versions of this “average” face, each with some randomly added statistical noise, and let them pick the one that is more “like god.”
3. Create an “average” face-of-God by summing all the picked faces together as compared with the un-picked faces, and likewise create “average” faces for liberals and conservatives.
When conservatives pick faces that are more white and old and male, they say “ahah!” and conclude they’ve learned something about how the face of god as visualized by Americans…
What they should have done, is said “ahah” and concluded they’d learned something about how when people are shown a face and asked to pick one, people pick the one that is more like the people they see every day (e.g. coastal liberals are going to favor a more diverse average face…)
Also, when people tend to pick faces that are “egocentric” (that is, that look like themselves) that shouldn’t say something about people’s “image of god” so much as about whether their “average” face is significantly affected by their own face.
To make this really interesting, get people whose faces are significantly asymmetric, and see if their image for God more closely resembles themselves as seen in photographs (and which look a little strange), or their mirror-image selves (which they see and examine closely daily, and which look like “me”).
Petition: Ban kitchens from the houses of San Francisco supervisors
What Democrats need to do is make a credible threat once they’re back in power to pack the Supreme Court unless there’s an agreement to pass a constitutional amendment setting up fixed terms and staggered retirement for Justices both on the Court and on the lower branches of the federal court system.
Vox is really hit or miss on quality, probably because their business model seems to be “rush out as many takes in a day as possible on a single topic that’s generating traffic, and maybe toss in some contributor pieces”.
James Brooke is one of those batshit insane colonial figures that I always assume to be fictional the first two or three times I see references to them. There were lots of people like that. See for example Roman von Ungern-Sternberg, an Austrian officer who fought on the White side in the Russian Civil War before striking out for Mongolia, where he converted to esoteric Buddhism, raised an army, kicked the Chinese out, married a princess, got himself declared khan, perpetrated several massacres, and carved out a short-lived and bloody empire with fire and sword before being caught and killed by the Bolsheviks. I swear I’m not making a word of this up. He’s like an evil fantasy protagonist.
If you read the Flashman books, they’re roughly 1/3 Flashman hanging out with those people. (The other two-thirds are Flashman running from insane 19th-century military disasters, and Flashman womanizing.)
I’ve been on the weird part of YouTube again* and found this channel with walkthroughs of tanks. Their strengths, weaknesses and how nice they are from the perspective of the crew.
*Wait, is there even a non-weird part?
Oh, the Chieftain. I’ve heard of him via Lindybeige.
I am absolutely completely ok with cities banning–if not cafeterias, at least employer subsidized cafeterias. I am pretty fed up with companies coming into a town, having their own private buses, their own private restaurants, the employees driving up housing prices. They can spend their fricking money in local restaurants or they can pay for crappy grilled cheese. Fine with me.
Would you also ban companies offering an on-site kitchen and grocery store, so employees can make sandwiches on site?
This option may actually be more expensive, but they could do it just to annoy regulators.
fwiw, employer provided meals get different tax treatment than straight compensation.
—-
“Meals
Offering meals is a particularly positive benefit. It allows team members to bond organically and with a wide range of people. Having people go out to get their own food usually causes them to stick with the same small subgroup each day.
Offering lunch thus creates a more bonded overall team. Offering breakfast and dinner allows people to easefully extend their work day. Thus, there are benefits to offering meals beyond simply the pre-tax calculus.
(The pre-tax calculus is that meals are a commodity. If you provide the meals company-wide, then you can deduct the expense as a business expense. If you do not, your teammates must use post-tax dollars to buy those meals. Thus, providing meals is a way of providing benefits to your team on a pre-tax basis.)
Encourage team members to be “present” at meals so that they interact with each other. This means no electronics (phones or laptops) at the meal table.”
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZJZbv4J6FZ8Dnb0JuMhJxTnwl-dwqx5xl0s65DE3wO8/mobilebasic#heading=h.pdmqf3646hgt
Just don’t complain when those employees start driving up the cost of restaurants.
Nice one!
From the employee’s perspective, though, you’re just going after one of the few nearly guaranteed perks a job offers. I have little hope that employers would raise the salaries of their workers enough to compensate, so all you’re doing is reducing the employee’s practical spending cash. That doesn’t encourage them to spend money on restaurants, it encourages them to bring food from home.
So… you’re saying the bill needs an amendment to also make it illegal to bring food from home?
Part of the attraction of an on-site canteen is the convenience (never mind the cheaper food if the employer is subsidising it). You only have to leave your workplace and go a little distance to the eating place and you’re assured of a place being free, not having to wait too long, etc.
If you have an hour for a lunch break, it may be inconvenient to go out into The City and park your car/get off public transport/lock your bike safely, then find a restaurant and see if they have a free table etc. and eat and get back to work all in that hour.
So I agree that it’s more likely people will either skip lunch and keep working at their desk, or bring a packed lunch from home. Unless there are restaurants literally on the doorstep, it’s too much hassle. Now, if there are restaurants literally on the doorstep, then this is about the doh-re-mi, not about “the opportunity to mix and mingle with the rest of the city” and we all know the politicians are keeping their constituents sweet.
Honestly, I’d resent being forced to go out to someone’s café rather than it being my free choice, and I’d bring a lunch or skip it instead.
I’m sure the now-jobless former drivers of those private buses and staff of those private restaurants will thank you. But hey, if they go homeless, then I’m sure the housing market will get better!
Consider these two scenarios:
1. Company builds a cafeteria-space in their building, and rents out the space to a foodservice business at a cost slightly below the cost of equivalent square-footage in a nearby shopping plaza
2. Company builds a cafeteria-space in their building, and funds a “foodservice department” which buys food, employs cafeteria workers, and provides meals to company employees at a very-low cost.
Which one is “company subsidizing employee cafeteria” ?
My employer provides catered lunches from local restaurants. Is that good or bad by this logic?
@ Trump “clown or stable genius” debate: “I have just spent a week in Beijing talking to officials and intellectuals, many of whom are awed by his skill as a strategist and tactician.” And it is even confirmed that Chinese politicians from highest levels of power are not clowns themselves? Lenin once said that it is enough to be a cleaner to rule whole nation, and by comparison clown has so many advantages over cleaner on that field.
@ Jesus Nazarene Best blog site about historicity of Lord and Savior that I know is vridar.org. I recommend series of posts about Paul and Ignatius. Beginnings of christianity are at least as interesting as life of moths of central Europe or anatomy of battle tanks, or even history of knots, by with I mean they are very interesting. And maybe even important.
As a political practitioner, I’ve been saying for years that money doesn’t buy election outcomes, or more precisely, that the independent role of money in electoral politics is enormously overrated.
Campaign donors don’t cause candidates to be successful, rather, they bestow campaign money on candidates expected to do well. This is not necessarily cynical behavior: winning candidates generate attractive buzz and fire up partisans.
But the authors of the paper Scott linked to goes a bit further than I did:
Certainly television commercials, billboards, campaign flyers and the like do not convert Democrats to Republicans or vice versa.
And I have argued in this space before that (specifically) presidential campaign organizations are almost powerless once the election is well under way.
For example, there is probably nothing that Hillary Clinton’s campaign could have done in October 2016 to avoid losing Michigan. At that stage, the incremental effect of another campaign speech or another mailing or another commercial is, I agree, zero.
That said, in my experience, below the presidential level, candidates of the same political party often get widely varying vote totals from the same constituencies in a general election. Voters, starting from ignorance about a given race, respond to something beyond naked partisanship to distinguish between candidates. If it’s not campaigning, then what is it?
It seems likely to me that there is a level of spending above which there is no effect and that all candidates with a reasonable chance to win already spend at least this much. Then the value of the marginal campaign dollar is zero, but that doesn’t mean that you can just stop campaigning altogether.
However, large campaign donations do affect how politicians act. The US political system is amazingly non-responsive to the concerns of anyone not a member of the donor class, to the extent that their concerns are effectively only addressed when they happen to be identical to those of the donor class.
Money in politics does not have to be decisive or even work at all to be a massively corrupting influence on politics – There are hilarious examples of politicians coming under the sway of people who could fairly be called “Complete and utter charlatans” because the politicians believed they owed success to crystal energy or horoscopes. … and “large amounts of money spent on add campaigns” are the sort of thing which it is really, really easy to believe works.
TLDR: You can collect favors as long as the person you are collecting from believes you helped them. This works even if what you are doing is complete hokum, as long as it is credible hokum.
Eh, this doesn’t really pass muster with me.
Most political issues are conflicts between two rich and well financed sides. The amount of issues that are really “large influential fat cats vs poor lower class masses with no representation” are few and far between.
As an example, AT&T wants to merge with Time Warner. AT&T and Time Warner spend millions of dollars in political lobbying, including donations to both sides. But who doesn’t want this merger to happen? Maybe the consumer doesn’t, I don’t really know. But I *do* know that Verizon and Sprint don’t want it to happen, and that they spend millions of dollars in political lobbying, including donations to both sides.
So how can we say that campaign donations logically affect this issue?
When both sides of every dispute are lavishing gifts among both sides of potential adjudicators, it’s hard to say that the gifts are having a meaningful impact…
The spending that matters is lobbying spending, not campaign contributions.
And? I think my point still stands.
Unless you believe that either AT&T or Verizon is significantly “out-lobbying” the other?
Is there anything that we know does work? Asides from depressing stuff like height or attractiveness of candidate.
Does this effect work in other countries too? It’d be interesting if the effect was zero in two-party systems but non-zero in proportional representation systems for example.
Surely it doesn’t hold true if you’re an unknown independent and your two opponents don’t spend anything? If that’s the case, perhaps we’re just talking about very big elections that everyone already knows about and many people already have their tribal preferences.
Some things we know work…
I have my own intuitions, which seem to be mostly borne out by some studies I’ve read. Recapping one I read just now…
In low-information elections (especially municipal-type elections) simple face-to-face reminders, especially if they include bonus phrases like “this election will be close” seem to work to boost turnout by ~10% and there’s controlled random sample studies that back that up. https://isps.yale.edu/sites/default/files/publication/2012/12/ISPS00-001.pdf
Phone calls (for either persuasion or GOTV) seem not to work.
Mailers work, but it’s a small effect.
(My intuition is mail is usually cost-effective only if you are in a media market where digital and/or television are either cost-prohibitive (e.g. if you’re running in Manchester, NH, the TV market includes Boston, and is priced with that in mind) or already saturated with your message.)
Do voter-delivery vans to GOTV on election day work?
A general sense of how well things are going that answers the following question: “Should we continue to trust the party in power, or give someone else a chance?”
My take on 2016 is that any Republican would have won (and that any Democrat would have won in 2008). Obama had 8 years to deliver on his promises and largely failed. People noticed. The 5% or so of the electorate that actually matters (the people who aren’t consistently partisan R or D) said “Eh, we tried this hope and change stuff and it didn’t do much – time to give the other guys a chance!”
It’s somewhat plausible that campaign ads might influence people’s perception of how things are going, but it seems to me that their own individual lives and circumstances would have a greater impact. This, notably, would explain why the biggest shifts from D to R took place in locations like rural PA, MI, WI, etc. While lots of the country did mostly recover from 2008 during the Obama years, those places, notably, did not.
I have trouble with this kind of analysis because when you have two well funded campaigns the NET effect may be zero even if campaign commercials work really well.
I agree: funding for candidates is often less-impactful than the behavior of the candidates themselves.
However, I suspect that funding for/against ballot proposals can be very effective.
re: Certainly television commercials, billboards, campaign fliers and the like do not convert D to R or vice versa-
Heinlein said the purpose of ads was to raise campaign worker morale, and it worked a little. The purpose of campaign workers being to locate supporters and get them to the polls. Have cars to drive them. Remind them to vote. Be a nice person they are proud and happy to be on the same team with.
It can be worth signalling that you’re capable and potentially willing to defect once in power, to stop the person currently in position to defect from doing so.
But the person currently in position to defect isn’t – Kavanaugh is a bog standard judicial conservative, and frankly replacing Kennedy with him is no more (and maybe less) balance altering than replacing Scalia with Garland would have been. There has never been a rule to replace like with like on the Supreme Court.
Be pissed off about Garland if you want, that was something of a defection (but more in form than in outcome).
And anyway, responding to a defection with the threat of a much bigger one might discourage further defection – or it might take someone who was planning to cooperate and make them start contemplating the next escalation of defection.
Re Trump and China, in my anecdotal experience living in Beijing it seems that public opinion and state media are pretty heavily on the “idiot” side of the equation. (Though the people I talk to are generally the educated upper middle class, so may not be representative.)
The state media has also been using him repeatedly to bolster its existing themes about the dangers of too much unfettered democracy (e.g. people will vote for incompetent demagogues rather than benevolent technocrats).
Makes sense from the perspective of the Chinese Government, however it doesn’t make much sense for us sitting here to imagine that those things the PRC tells its citizens necessarily represents the genuine opinion of PRC officials.
Regarding Gwern’s review of Carrier’s book On The Historicity Of Jesus, there was some good further discussion on the subreddit. The consensus seemed to be against Carrier, though I’m admittedly strongly biased in that direction already.
From gwern’s review:
Isn’t it remarkable how the founders of major religions seem uniquely unlikely to exist?
There are non-religious historical figures whose lives are poorly-attested.
Shakespeare is the biggest known “thought to be conspiracy” that I’m aware of even more than Jesus but his life is comparable if not better known than his peers.
There’s also a lot of “legendary leaders” like King Arthur which people generally consider possibly once based on historic real people but has since become mythology. In which the question is more like “was there an actual King Arthur” than the reverse.
Maybe I am missing something, but this premise seems deeply flawed or at the very least investigating the wrong thing. As I understand it, the premise here is that we can make an objective determination to what a dollar is worth to people at different levels of income (why income and not wealth by the way?) and then backsolve our way into quantifying the misallocation created by everybody not having the same income.
There is a lot wrong with that conception. For one thing, it assumes that income level is the only variable that matters for determine the utility of an extra dollar. You can model it that way if you want and the output of that model will tell us something about how the marginal utility of income works, but it’s not going to give us the sum total of human happiness in regards to income.
The other big problem is that it assumes that the value of a dollar in terms of social welfare can be derived by summing up everyone’s subjective marginal utilities. And that only makes sense if you think of wealth as something that rich people keep in their vaults to swan dive into and swim around in like Scrooge McDuck. The overwhelming amount of assets held by the rich are most likely in the form of working capital for some business, either through direct ownership or through investment in some security. Even if you were to only redistribute income and leave wealth alone, you would be impacting future investment decisions.
Maybe it’s just my capitalist priors, but I find this way of thinking quite scary (scary in the sense that I feel bad that there are people who actually think this way). I’m not really worried that anything like this is going to come to fruition, but as @fahertym states above, if there is something in our hind-brains that wants to see value destroyed to spare us feeling resentment at what other people have, we’re probably better off updating our operating systems. We no longer live in the zero-sum world of small bands roaming the savanna.
Such a system has previously been theorized.
Suppose I were of a suspicious mind-set. How would I distinguish the quoted claim from “people quite understandably dislike being wronged, or suffering injustices; instead of rectifying the injustice, let’s convince people to come to like injustice, such that we—the ones currently benefiting from said injustice—may continue to benefit from it”?
(Corollary question, which may assist in formulating a satisfying answer to the above: what, exactly, is this “value” that the quoted line refers to? Who is doing the valuing, for instance?)
I don’t know. Suppose I were of a suspicious mind and I saw someone from the other tribe willfully exchanging goods with someone from my tribe. How could I distinguish a distinguish a mutually beneficial exchange from a precursor to invasion and conquest?
Or let’s get even more basic. Suppose I were naturally afraid of the dark, because nocturnal predators are dangerous How would I ever get to the point where I could sleep peacefully without a nightlight? Tough stuff, I know.
By the way, I just want to point out the bait and switch that’s happening in this comment and in a bunch of other comments in the thread above about inequality. The link that I quoted from has nothing to do with any claims of injustice or any action to right wrongs. Likewise, there’s nothing about the bogus air rage claim that implies that the people at the front of the plane have done any injustice to the people in the back of the plane. This is explicitly about redistributing income to maximize some random conception of marginal utility. That’s it. That model explicitly involves sacrificing societal income for no corresponding increase in social welfare.
What you seem to be missing is that some people consider unequal distribution of wealth to be injustice. (And, by extension, to such people, an equalizing redistribution is an “action to right wrongs”.) So there’s no bait-and-switch here—just a failure, on your part, to pass your opponents’ intellectual Turing Test.
(I am not exactly such a person, myself. But I do share their deep suspicion of any claim that involves reasoning from abstract, vague “value” to conclusions about how I supposedly should stop preferring what I prefer, and instead start having other preferences, which will, coincidentally, be more convenient for people who are better off than I am. That this suspicion doesn’t actually require me to accuse those better-off folks of any misdeeds, or to tar their gains as ill-gotten, doesn’t ameliorate said suspicion one bit.)
As for your replies to my question, they are unsatisfactory. Feel free to provide answers to the counter-questions that you listed, if you want. But do please also answer the question I asked.
But the female engineers reported higher rates of sexist hostility, which seems like the form of harrassment that feminists usually talk about in tech?
For all the worry about awkward advances by nerds being misinterpreted as creepy harassment, I’m actually much more comfortable taking self-reported sexual harassment at face value than I am self-reported sexist hostility.
As an engineer, while I haven’t heard first hand about much sexual harassment, when I have it’s been pretty unambiguously sexual, and whether it’s “really” harassment just a question of degree.
On the other hand, I’ve heard more complaints about sexist hostility, and while it’s usually unambiguously hostile (or at least reasonable to interpret as such), it often sounds suspiciously exactly like the sort of hostility I get as a male, just run through a filter primed to detect hostility as evidence of sexism.
Seconded. I once asked a female engineer about this, and the example she gave was nearly word-for-word something that had happened to me a couple of months prior.
> Eventually “the story spread to newspapers all across the country and then into Europe”. The hoax continued for decades, and in the 1940s somehow people got it into their heads that the Great Wall demolition plan had incited the Boxer Rebellion.
How to understand society. Whenever it is about something that matters personally for people, use game theory. Whenever it is not, assume it is a game of telephone. Scott Atran demonstrated the evolutionary psychology of religion by giving people one of the Ten Commandments, and asked them to explain it to someone else without telling them what it is. And in turn the other person would explain to another etc. And after 4-5 turns “honor thy father and mother” turned into “I should spend more time with my kids”. But this isn’t just religion, it is really everything.
> The FDA mulls making current prescription-only drugs non-prescription. […] I am vaguely emotionally in favor of it
Are you in favor mostly because the current rules were made with the assumption that anyone will be able to afford to visit a doctor whenever they or their dependent relative is sick, and non-prescription drugs help work around the cases when this assumption is false?
Doctor’s appointments also have costs not measured in money. Example of someone with ADHD having a hard time getting medicated because she has ADHD.
Lots of drugs have dropped from prescription-only to OTC. The example I’m most familiar with is Claritin because I can get a 60 day supply for $15 and this is such an amazing development in quality-of-life that it should have been announced with fireworks.
Some more discussions about the Trump/China thing in Jacobin. (Try to ignore the silly title.)
Related to the OpenAI newsletter: OpenAI is going to stream the next DOTA 5v5 exhibition match on their Twitch.tv channel on August 5th.
This is really cool, and they’ve been making very impressive progress.
A couple months ago, when this showmatch was announced, they were thinking they would have to restrict it to a mirror match where both teams picked the same 5 heroes (out of >100 available in the game), because the bot didn’t know how to handle the others. Now it’s been changed to a draft from a pool of 18 heroes, much closer to the way the game is actually played.
They also were originally going to include a whole bunch of “you can’t use this very important game mechanic because our bot doesn’t know how to handle it yet” restrictions, but they’ve removed the vast majority of them in time for the showmatch. You can see all the limitations they’ve overcome in the
strikethroughbits of this page.
I’m expecting them to be better than the best human teams by the time The International rolls around (mid-late August).
The one thing I wish they’d include is a no-holds-barred round without the remaining restrictions, so we can get a chuckle (and possibly some insight) out of watching how the bot fails when faced with the stuff it doesn’t know how to handle yet.
Maybe the threat of dems doing it later, will encourage republicans not to do it so much now…. (I guess probably not)
Or maybe the opposite. If the media succeeds in normalizing “court packing is an acceptable thing for the party in-power to do,” the Republicans won’t politely wait for the next election to start that ball rolling…
I suspect most Democrats will consider that to have already begun with Garland.
The Dutch IRS does this already (you do need to check it and change it if something is missing).
This is not legal in Europe.
Thanks for making me feel good, America!
—
Seriously though. Why do Americans put up with this?
Well, as a libertarian, I would suggest the state has no moral authority to stand in the way of voluntary contracts between employers and employees.
An employee who desires not to have such an agreement is free to not sign a contract that includes it, or attempt to negotiate around it.
Alternatively, it’s possible for competitors to “buy out” such agreements. I saw this happen in business school, where employees of Corporation X were “sponsored” to go get their MBAs on the company dime. While in school, Corporation Y approached the employee with a better offer post-graduation. On more than one occasion, Y contacted X and said “How much would we need to pay you for you to give this person to us” and a number was negotiated, agreed, and paid, with the employee then going to Y.
In a universe of libertarian spherical cows, sure. In real life, non-compete agreements signed by fast-food workers are “voluntary” only in the narrowest, most legalistic sense. A person applying for a fast food job has zero real negotiating power.
Evidently not, or the fast food employers would have little concern about their employees being “poached” by competitors, no?
No no, you miss-understand the purpose of the the non-compete clauses. It’s there to restrict the employee’s seeking and asking for better salaries, not as a response to the behavior.
For someone living marginally on a McJob taking a contractually enforced leave of absence from paying work is a non-option. This means they can’t use the threat of walking to negotiate better pay.
I think we’re arguing in circles here.
My point is that the existence of these agreements is itself evidence that McDonalds is concerned that it’s employees do in fact have enough negotiating power to either demand higher salaries, or to receive them by leaving for a competitor.
Which itself disproves the notion of “these people have no bargaining power.” If they had no bargaining power… if their literal only options was go-nowhere minimum wage employment, then you would have no concern of them leaving, or of them demanding higher salaries (because you could just refuse their clearly unwarranted demands).
Well, so they have bargaining power, but the employers are trying to artificially suppress that power. I do think the marginal McEmployee is much more desperate for a McJob than McDonalds is for the employee.
And I think that asymmetry has enough possibility for abuse that I’m okay with some legal restriction on the noncompetes.
Noncompetes make sense when the employee gets real value (i.e. you’re locked into a job here, but here’s a $25k signing bonus for your trouble) and there’s a real threat of “poaching” for competitive knowledge.
But Burger King isn’t poaching fry cooks to learn how long McD’s fries their nuggets. They might be trying to poach the slightly better fry cooks by offering them 10% more, but that’s bargaining power that the employees ought to have in a free market.
ding ding ding
Given that the state is refusing to enforce this agreement rather than just allow it to take place I think maybe negative rights is the wrong framework to look at this through. Nobody is going to stop you from signing a document saying you won’t compete, it’s just that no armed men will show up if you break your word.
As someone who agrees that libertarian critiques have a lot of appeal, this particular one is one of the least convincing. Assuming that everyone has high levels of bargaining power (or even remotely equal levels of bargaining power) suggests unfamiliarity with the real world.
I make no such claim. Only that the bargaining power of low-wage workers is clearly non-zero, or companies wouldn’t bother to implement such clauses in the first place.
I’ve never worked in fast food, but from what I’ve heard, one of its biggest struggles is high employee turnover. They take in people with no skills, train them up for a few weeks where they are adding little to no actual value, then huge percentages of them get bored and quit, or leave for a competitor to make 10 cents an hour more.
Many other types of employers have long used various methods to try and ensure that their “training” efforts are fully recouped. This general phenomenon is hardly new, and the motivation behind it is the same. McDonalds is hardly unique in preferring employees who will stick around for a long time, and who will work for a relatively low wage. Why shouldn’t they endeavor to attract employees who are willing to commit to doing that?
I don’t think McDonalds actually uses those clauses by the way. It was most recently a big deal at one of the sandwich shops.
Anyway. ‘Non-zero’ isn’t ‘sufficiently high to bother arguing about’. In my experience, very few people have enough bargaining power to ask for large businesses to change their “terms and conditions” to use software much less for lowest rung employees to change form employment ‘contracts’.
You’re positing a world where minimum wage workers regularly get changes to form contracts while still getting hired instead of potential employers using the request to decide not to hire them. I don’t believe that is a world we live in.
As does Norway. Unfortunately, Poland does not. It’s ridiculous.
I find the argument that if the IRS pre-fills a form in which you pay less tax than you would if you filled it yourself, especially compelling. This at least means that the maximum tax you will pay is what the IRS form says, and any changes you make (deductions, etc.) will just reduce your payments. I highly doubt that anybody would correct the IRS’ mistakes to pay more, so I see this as a way to equal the huge power disparity.
That is very much not what’s being discussed here. The IRS isn’t psychic, you’d still be required to tell them about income you made that they don’t know about; what’s being discussed is that they would start by telling you what they do know about, to save everyone time and to minimize mistakes and so forth.
I’m not really sold on this, but one argument for the IRS saying “no, you tell us everything you made” while knowing some stuff for sure is that they want you to self-report the stuff they don’t know about.
Edward Scizorhands,
Indeed. I also think it helps them in potential audits and prosecutions that the process makes it clear that the entire burden of accurate reporting lies on you, the individual.
If they “get you started” by saying “we think you owe $10,000” and someone pays 10,000 (but secretly owes more), that doesn’t quite look as criminal to a potential jury. This method eliminates any potential defense of “I paid what they told me to pay!”
Related: the “clown vs. chessmaster” debate around the pigeon who just shat on the chessboard still hasn’t died down.
Seriously, if your assumption here isn’t “China really wants to flatter Trump”, I’m not sure you’ve been paying attention. Absolutely nothing this administration has done has in any way resembled a rational actor, let alone a chessmaster. He makes “deals” with people that lack specifics and which are immediately reneged by all parties (side note, North Korea is making missiles again) just for the headlines, his trade war appears completely nonsensical, and if you have to dig that hard to find anything that even remotely makes sense about a person’s actions, you’re probably engaged in motivated reasoning if you think he’s a chessmaster. Chessmasters do not open with F3 G4.
If there’s one thing in that article that sounds remarkably telling to me, it’s this:
There’s one lesson that really stuck with me through your writing on Communism, Scott. It was something along the lines of “if you seek to destroy the system and replace it, the part where you replace it is 99% of the work“. Maybe Trump is trying to destroy the current world order and renegotiate it in ways that are better for the US, but if so, he’s doing about as well as the Marxists, and he doesn’t even have the excuse of a world-spirit to go off of. In reality, there hasn’t been a time since the end of World War 2 where America has been weaker, more isolated, or less well-liked on the world stage. And that’s mostly because of Trump. There is no worse time to renegotiate deals made from a position of strength than when the rest of the world thinks you are weak, easily manipulated, stupid, and disliked. He’s blowing up trade deals, and threatening to blow up NATO and the WTO, without any real plan on how to replace them – let alone a plan that anyone but the US would ratify! (“Who knew international diplomacy was this complicated?”) His insistence on bilateral trade agreements makes this even harder for him.
So yeah. I’m not going to take those scholars particularly seriously. Taken charitably, their take makes about as much sense as someone on /r/The_Donald talking about how Trump’s Helsinki performance was an impressive display of 13th-dimensional chess. Realistically, they’re not being honest.
Wait, does that make Trump a definitional liberal?
“Gwern reviews On The Historicity Of Jesus. Short version: the prose is annoying, but the case that Jesus was completely mythical (as opposed to a real teacher whose deeds were exaggerated) is more plausible than generally supposed.”
As far as I know the “mythical Jesus” theory in general and Richard Carrier in particular have been widely discredited among professional historians.
Here’s a discussion/refutation of the most common mythicist arguments:
https://historyforatheists.com/2017/09/jesus-mythicism-1-the-tacitus-reference-to-jesus/
https://historyforatheists.com/2018/02/jesus-mythicism-2-james-the-brother-of-the-lord/
https://historyforatheists.com/2018/05/jesus-mythicism-3-no-contemporary-references-to-jesus/
Myself I kinda take the view that while extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence… the corollary is that mundane claims require very little.
The claim that there was some kind of generic faith healer around roughly that time and that the faith healer had followers and came into conflict with the existing priests is so mundane that the existence of a faith claiming to be descended from those followers is pretty much sufficient as long as the argument isn’t about strong claims re: details.
Yup. The conspiracy necessary to invent Jesus would’ve been complicated. Complicated stuff is less likely than the organic account of the church’s growth that the historical record gives us.
Bingo. “Jesus was a local faith healer/charismatic preacher/apocalyptic preacher/some kinda sage guy/some combination of these who ended up thought of as the Son of God, etc etc” is fairly basic secular scholarship. “Jesus didn’t exist” is edgy and a little sophomoric.
The phrenology thing. What exactly was being tested here? (having trouble with the links)
Were they testing specific claims made by phrenologists, or the general idea that facial structure and personality my be linked.
My take on the clown vs chessmaster debate is that Trump is clowns (or some specific sorts of clowns) are better at politics than chess-masters. But everyone doesn’t want to admit that humanity can be that broken.
Compare to, cults — con men who believe their own lies can often be more effective than con men who are good liars. Or demagogues — some demagogues cynically appeal to mob emotions. Others are good speakers who say what they believe, but it finds a ready audience.
Whether or not you think Trump is *as bad* as Hitler, Hitler was far down that road — he and his cronies were often cynical, but he hungered for his own greatness, and the ‘greatness’ of germany, and was spewing hatred long before he found desperate people listening to it, and I think a lot of his horrible success was due to that. I don’t think he sat down with pencil and paper and asked “how can I be emperor of a third of the world? step 1, manipulate people” even though he was happy to manipulate people when it happened. [1]
[1] Yes, Mike Godwin officially suspended Godwin’s law for the duration.
But this creates something of a loop, yes?
If being a clown is the best way to succeed at politics, an effective chessmaster, when drafting his plan to become President, would include as step 1: “be a really good clown.”
And if that were in fact true, the line between clown and chessmaster would shrink, maybe even to the point of not existing. At which point the entire question becomes irrelevant.
There’s probably a lot of results that well behaved politicians cannot achieve while every politician, both working with and against each other, is well behaved (see: Trump gaining a lot of free publicity due to his clownish persona). Which means well behaved politicians are probably leaving a lot of votes on the table by conforming to “well behaved” unspoken rules of engagement.
As for political results (read: actual legislation and actual foreign policy), this has depended on the congress being on the GOP power so it is hard to evaluate. So far the right wing has been disciplined behing Trump, mostly ignoring the clown part.
There’s also the part where MAD rewards the countries that can act the most as willing to engage in nuclear war without actually triggering it.
Well, my personal opinion on this is that people who lost to Trump did so not because they heroically respected traditional norms of political behavior, but because they miscalculated.
They didn’t think his act was “dishonorable” or whatever, they thought it was ineffective. If they believed it would have worked, every single one of them would have done the exact same thing. The “unspoken rules of conduct” were not based on some sort of commitment to an ethical code – they were based on what people believed to be the most effective means of winning office. And it turns out that what most people believed was wrong.
And naturally, after the fact, it is in their interest to act like they were upholding a strong moral principle, rather than committing a severe tactical blunder.
I don’t think that we will see a Trumpian style democrat for a while, and not another Trumpian republican candidate to presidency -tho many on the primaries- at least in 2020 and 2024.
However, I don’t think they are sticking to their “well behaved” code of conduct due to moral principles, but just to plain old not knowing any other way of doing things. Well behaved style of politics worked well because there were few people willing to take the clown style as far as Trump did.
Just need a generation of politicians to die out before we see this to popularize. We will probably see it on lower offices earlier, tho.
I agree that Democrats will not act in a Trumpian manner anytime soon, but for a different reason. I think Democrats are working under the assumption that Trump, and Trump’s behavior and mannerisms specifically, is very unpopular and that they will best succeed by providing a clear alternative to him. (I don’t think this will work).
I expect that most Republicans will begin to act increasingly Trumpian, due to the succeeds Trump enjoyed.
The “Never Trump” Republicans will stick to being “well behaved” as a code of ethics, as they think that dying on their sword over this sort of thing is more important than actual electoral success (paging Jeff Flake)
@Matt M
You don’t think there’d be a big market for a Democratic politician who reliably “triggered the Repubs” or whatever?
Hmm, when you put it that way, it’s maybe a little more likely. Maybe a well known Trump antagonist, someone like Adam Schiff, would run as one of the 10 Dems initially running to oppose Trump in 2020.
But ultimately, no, I think the Dem establishment and voter base is absolutely convinced that the average person is horrified by Trump’s boorish behavior, and that the path to success is to behave in the exact opposite manner as him.
I think we are conflating 2 things. Winning elections and governing the nation.
“Being a giant clown”, as a strategy, seems to be really good for the first part, but less so for the second.
Depends on what you define as governing the nation.
Staying on power? We will see.
Actually making the nation prosperous? Probably not.
It is a false dichotomy. (And, BTW, it is not all of humanity that is broken, thankfully.)
First a concrete example:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2015/nov/13/trump-compares-ben-carsons-pathological-temper-to-child-molesting-video
Trump is on video, saying:
The rational headline for this should have been: “Trump does not know what pathological means, drivels nonsense as a result”. You can see for yourself what the media chose to run with instead.
So, based on that example, here is my analogy: Trump is like a shipwrecked epileptic who happend to end up with an indigenous tribe that mistakes his seizures for godly inspirations and elects him as chieftain. Some of the high priests know better, but decide to sell that narrative anyway for various reasons, while our epileptic figures out how to also fake seizures when he needs it.
IMHO it is pretty straight forward to expand this analogy, like how our epileptic doesn’t know what epilepsy is or that he has it, is nevertheless deeply insecure about those moments that he cannot remember and that people keep telling him that there is something seriously wrong with him (“I am not sick!” you will hear him shout every now and then). Or that some tribe members actually do know what epilepsy is, but chose to elect an incompetend idiot instead of what they regarded as a deeply corrupt but capable competitor.
Or that tribe members marvel at the deep strategic genius of getting shipwrecked with the right illness (or the right godly inspirations or truly convincing acting abilities) at the right time at the right place.
Etc.
Oddly enough, no one took the time to question the high priests why they chose to sell a sensational narrative that traded the truth for the secret fuel of their power: the attention of the masses.
Gee, I think George Orwell could have done something interesting here…
Regarding phrenology debunking – in the spirit of THE CONTROL GROUP IS OUT OF CONTROL, would it not make sense to try to replicate that negative result with someone who is more sympathetic towards phrenology, if such a scientist actually existed?
Who’s gonna admit that they are the bad guy from Django Unchained? Like, presumably anyone who believes this sort of thing and is reputable enough to be trusted to replicate isn’t talking about their beliefs a lot.
Well, apparently they found a reputable scientist to do the parapsychology meta-experiment, so why not this one? If the study linked here that investigated phrenology with MRI found a positive result and were sure of their methodolgy and the study’s replicability, why not publish it?
re: Humanities degrees
to me, that seems like a function of price of tuition more than the overall state of the economy.
When college is affordable, people can get degrees that are loosely tied to their ROI, when its not, those degrees become rich kid’s degrees
Yup. I wonder if all of these “crisis of humanities” professors have spent any significant amount of time debating one critical question: “What can we do to increase the ROI of a humanities degree?”
Because you can bet your ass the business schools are doing that. The engineering and science ones probably are as well.
I am more of the mind that they are thinking ‘what can we do to increase the number of X degree students’ — which necessarily conflicts with the goal of increasing the roi of the degree.
As far as I’ve seen (PhD student in Classics), the discussion tends to be a mixture of those two questions. The usual pitch to undergraduates tends to be along the lines “HR people really love hiring Classicists” and “ancient languages help with modern languages”. The first of these statements is not true, and the second is largely irrelevant. My opinion is that whatever ROI there is from the traditional humanities tends to be non-tangible: the pursuit of knowledge is its own reward, the literature is beautiful, etc. However, there’s understandably a real reluctance to embrace that kind of message in attracting undergraduates.
Right. And while I think that message can work, it’s understandable that it would become less effective over time.
Given that other fields of study aren’t simply standing pat, but are actively pursuing ways to increase their ROI, the gap between Humanities and other fields will only increase.
There probably isn’t much a humanities department can do to catch up to business in terms of ROI. But barring a willingness to engage on the topic and look to actively improve, they will do nothing but continue to fall further and further behind each year.
I recall one person referring to this whole thing as ‘the circle of why-bother’ — Academics luring impressionable young people into fields of study with no practical application who then are partially reliant on teaching to make ends meet which requires luring even more young people etc.
I say this as someone who took some classics stuff in college and finds ancient history interesting. It’s something society should patronize as a matter of values but people should know going into it that they almost certainly can’t make a career out of it.
I’m much less sympathetic though to other humanities fields that are outright contemptuous to the mainstream society that ultimately supports them.
I’m thinking back to my undergraduate days as an English major. “Pitching” the study of literature to me by telling me that HR Departments love it would have failed miserably; I didn’t give too much of a fuck about corporate whatever back then, so, as with most humanities majors, explaining that my degree will help me get an office job would have been Bad Idea.
The modern languages thing: OK fine, but I’m taking the classes because I love to read, and want to study the topic under great minds. That’s what you need to pitch to me – our professors are amazing, and are going to deepen your love and understanding of the material. Once you’ve started to talk about returns on investment for a degree that just isn’t about that, you’ve lost.
Of course, one cynical caveat renders that all moot: you HAVE to talk about returns on investment, because your university is now a five star resort run as and/or by a hedge fund. If tuition is $40,000 a year, I’m fully capable – and more importantly at this point, my sons are fully capable – of deepening our love and understanding of Shakespeare on our own. We’ll keep the $120K.
I’m surprised the drop in humanities enrollment isn’t more pronounced, frankly. Back when I went to college it still wasn’t obvious that these degrees were worthless – that if you paid a lot for them, you were in deep trouble (I didn’t). The “go to college, doesn’t matter for what” attitude was universal.
But I graduated during a thriving job market from a good school and worked in a mail room for three years before law school. There have been two generations now where this has been the universal experience. Is there anyone left who doesn’t understand this dynamic?
Yes, and, unfortunately, it’s typically the most vulnerable people. The “first generation” college students who don’t really know that the system is rigged. The people who grew up in families who for generations have dreamed of “sending their kids to college” without having had the opportunity to develop any specifics beyond that.
AFAIK, it’s the kids who need the money most that are most likely to be sold an education in “study this for the pursuit of pure knowledge because that’s what college is all about!” type of program.
People whose families have been through this scam at least once are aware of it and can avoid it. But people who haven’t seen it first-hand still absorb the greater cultural meme of “college = comfortable upper-middle class life, no other specifics necessary”
@ Lasagna
“Of course, one cynical caveat renders that all moot: you HAVE to talk about returns on investment, because your university is now a five star resort run as and/or by a hedge fund. If tuition is $40,000 a year, I’m fully capable – and more importantly at this point, my sons are fully capable – of deepening our love and understanding of Shakespeare on our own. We’ll keep the $120K.”
Yeah, exactly
at really anything more than what a summer job can pay for, spending money on a humanities degree is an irresponsible life decision
the weird irony of it, is that the inputs that go into humanities degrees should be one of the cheapest degrees for society to produce
This is reminding me of a conversation I had recently with a distant cousin. She was asking me to speak with her daughter about going to law school, which obviously I was happy to do. But when she discovered that my advice wasn’t going to be “going to law school is always an amazing idea and you should do it,” she actually asked me NOT to talk to her – my cousin was very invested in this.
But it… I know it’s been discussed at SSC before, so I’m not going to going into again, but law school can be life-ruining right now if you don’t do it exactly right. It’s hard to convey if you aren’t part of the field, but I’m choosing my words carefully: you can ruin your entire life. And even if you don’t ruin it, even if something less happens, you can find yourself nowhere near where you wanted to be, financially, geographically, relation..shippy, pretty much every metric is likely to be much worse than if you just WORKED for those three years rather than drag yourself into insane debt.
I’m in a Tolkien mood these days; I moved from the Silmarillion to things that interest me in The History of Middle-Earth and now I’ve ordered my first few issues of the Vinyar tengwar. (I’m also practising tengwar calligraphy; my idea is to order a nice quality Silmarillion from Folio Books and annotate all etymologies in the margins, in tengwar). I still find it amazing how incredibly important the languages are, and how little attention people pay them—Tolkien has stated more than once that the languages are the central thing in the whole project, that the rest of it was added just to provide a context for the languages, that LotR boils down to an essay on linguistic æsthetics, and yet most fans and, more annoyingly, imitators simply do not engage with linguistics at all. (Meanwhile most linguists scoff at the notion of linguistic æsthetics). D&D, for example, mimicked Tolkien unabashedly but appears to not have added any conlangs at all after all these years. It’s depressing. People don’t realize how language creation is the fundamental stone of worldbuilding because worldbuilding is done through language; it is told. (That is, language creation is a meta activity, a strange loop in Hofstadter’s sense; as your language grows useable, you alter the medium through which you describe it in the first place. A magical orchestra where playing the music remakes the instruments, which can then play a very different kind of music.)
(Shout-out to Empire of the Petal Throne, the D&D Who Did It Right & nobody cared.)
Anyway! I’m finishing The Notion Club Papers and the farther I went into it, the clearer it got that the mysticism was real. It feels like actual belief; one can tell. Tolkien apparently didn’t like to claim that he was “creating” e.g. the phonetic history of a Quenya word; he set out to “find out” what it was at a given point. I’m more and more convinced that he was only half-joking.
Of course, most creators (or, in Tolkien’s terminology, sub-creators, reflexes of the one Creator) have had the experience of “seeing” or “finding out” the imagined things; they seem to “come” out of their own accord, as if one were a medium. Prosaically, all this means is that the process of creation is based on unconscious operations. But the events described in the Notion go beyond the materialistic, individual unconscious mind; and I really wonder to what extent is it fiction, and to what extent is it a quite frank exposition about Tolkien’s mystical tendencies.
(This is of course not to say that Tolkien believed that e.g. the fall of Nūmenōr/Atalantë/Atlantis was a historical fact; but, maybe, that it could be some kind of truth “at another stage of imagination”.)
This is not an accurate description, as anyone who knows enough to mention Tekumel ought to know. D&D was largely inspired by Golden Age pulps (sword-and-sorcery, planetary romances, etc.), older “weird tales”, and so on. Consider the famous “Appendix N”—yes, Tolkien is on there… but as just one item among a list of very different source materials. To say that D&D “mimicked Tolkien unabashedly” is to deny the influence of all of these other authors. To compensate for this insult, I’ll quote Appendix N in full:
An objection to the ahistoricity of Jesus and/or Mohammed: we have seen new religions form much more recently than this (Mormonism, Scientology) and they seem to follow a pattern: charismatic leader claims secret access to God/revelations, attracts a bunch of followers who buy into it enough to fall into a weird suggestible state, and, after he dies, continue to tell stories of the great charismatic master at the same time as they gloss over and rationalize the weirder stuff. And one can imagine how much better things would take off in an age without, well, the ATF.
But the point is, there’s always some charismatic guy at the center of such movements. He claims access to secret knowledge, but he himself is a real person people are drawn to. I can’t think of any examples (though maybe they are out there) of a group of people spreading stories of a charismatic guy who didn’t exist.
Depends on your definition of “existing”.
Moses as depicted in Exodus probably did not exist at all. Yet he is a central figure in Judaism, wrote the main books of it, etc, etc. Did an early jewish leader conduct an exodus from another country at some point? probably? Was he interpolated into Moses? I doubt Moses was made whole cloth, but I find it hard believing in its historicity.
Buddha probably existed, but did he really create a religion around him? Or was his story just appropiated by later Buddhists?
A ton of legendary figures were worshipped in the old helenistic religions. People claimed to descend from Hercules, diverse figures from the Iliad, etc, etc, but maybe these are not really charismatic central figures. And on the subject of the Iliad, maybe Homer did not exist? And while he is not worshipped himself, we still attribute works to him.
Honestly my opinion is that Jesus existed, but I’d say there’s a good chance he was made up, gonna go with 90% on Jesus existing and 80% on him having met Paul at all.
Given the timeline, that’s about an 80% chance of Christ having indeed resurrected.
80% on him having met Paul at all
You can go 0% on him having met St Paul; that’s the big part of the conversion story. Paul started off as Saul, very zealous persecutor. Acts first mentions him in association with the martyrdom of St Stephen:
Saul/Paul’s account of himself in Acts 22 doesn’t mention any meeting with Jesus before the conversion on the road to Damascus:
Bah, I fucked up then.
Somehow got my christianity wrong.
This should lower my estimate of Jesus existing too.
Well, there is Doctor Who. (Even though the guy should be calling him The Doctor, fake geek smh)
More seriously, folkloric heroes have had much more recent examples than that. King Arthur, Robin Hood, Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill. Scott even talks about a modern example in the OP with Tom Collins. Even marketing shills can do it fairly easily, what with The Most Interesting Man In The World.
Also, Florida Man.
re: city street orientations and cows, from Against the Day:
How is this anything other than an attempt by the media and these bloggers at secular Gematria?
I see a Sokal-esque Kabbalistic dog whistle ‘Le Roi Trump = 666’ hoax coming along.
Go full Poe’s law and see what they’ll buy.
So regarding that soda tax saga:
Am I reading this right? Lobbyists spent ONLY seven million dollars and this was enough to get a ballot initiative banning ALL new local taxes? This seems like an absurdly small amount of money to achieve a massive political goal supported by a large swath of the electorate. There’s no way this could possibly be real.
Paging Tullock…
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2006/04/the_tullock_par.html
(1) That face of God study is terrible. “Goodness me, however is it that the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel depicts God as Bearded Old Guy while modern Americans think of him as Less Bearded Young Guy?”
Uh – how about Michaelangelo was painting Old Testament scenes and thus GOD THE FATHER; modern Americans who are Christian (of however vague a sort) will think more about Jesus, GOD THE SON? As for the “we mooshed up a ton of faces of vaguely different ages and etnicities, showed them to different groups, and guess what – black people tended to pick black (or close enough) faces, young people picked young faces? Who’da thunk?”, well I suppose “black people pick black faces, white people pick white faces” may actually help shore up those Implicit Bias tests after all and that’s about all you can say for it.
(2) While we’re on the topic of God – oh boy, Richard Carrier? Yes, and I can conclusively prove George Washington never existed because there is a blatant admission that ‘events’ in the ‘life’ of this figure were invented by his disciple for the explicit purpose of making him a model of virtue for others to copy, checkmate Republicans And Democracy!
I’ll stick with “images of Isis and Horus prove the Catholic Church is pagan because they copied these for Mary and Jesus” and Catholicism was really founded by Nimrod and Semiramis for my religious conspiracy needs, thanks.
(3) This seems to be the time for debunking the health benefits of fish oil – I’ve recently read stories all about how it is in fact no good at all for heart health. Next week in nutrition studies – load up on salt, sugar and cholesterol after all, keep away from leafy green vegetables!
(4) I’ve thought the San Francisco Board of Supervisors were away in their own little world ever since their various resolutions and open letters from 2010 onwards calling on various high-ranking members of the hierarchy to throw off the shackles of the Church and instead teach doctrines the Board likes. I’m not surprised they’ve started dictating to people where they should eat.
For convincing nonsense, Hislop is pretty good.
For good fire and brimstone sermonising, you can’t beat a Scots Wee Free preacher 🙂
Marginal Revolution is very good a lot of weeks — but banning comments has been not so good.
The comments tended to be low quality.
Perhaps we can do more here to discuss MR material.
MR hasn’t had a good comments section for 10 years. It’s just been 8-10 people with the same immovable ideologies making the same types of comments on every MR post.
The comments on that nanny article cover everything pretty well, but he doesn’t really describe much about the application pool. Were these illegal immigrants, who make up a good portion of the nanny market? If so, of course they can’t write a page in flawless English, and it makes sense that they sound stand off-ish on the phone in their non-native language.
Were they college students? If so, of course they only put down a couple months — they’re looking for a summer job.
None of this has any impact on how employable I think I am. Seems more like the sort of thing the right holds up as evidence that high-IQ people don’t understand what it’s like at the low end of the bell curve. (I mean, I’ve never read Zvi before, but judging by the exploits detailed on his Wikipedia page and his recent blog posts, he’s got a laughably high IQ.)
I started off with a certain modicum of sympathy for his plight, but having read more posts on that blog, I’ve swung round sharply to the “yet another employer who wants a highly-qualified caretaker to look after the kids 24/7 all week, taking little Sequoia and Tarquin on enrichment trips, doing extra tutoring on top of the homework correction, being a nutritionist and lifestyle coach and in whole charge of the kids while mother and father work Real Jobs and is stumped why they can’t get that when they’re offering your very own shoebox to sleep in and a whole half an hour’s free time every week on top of sixpence pocket money”.
For someone who worked in companies hiring on people, he seems to have no notion that (a) any vacancy will attract a lot of speculative, desperate and ‘apply for everything’ replies (b) yes there are a lot of people out there who have dreadful CVs (c) yes there are a lot of people out there who won’t bother to turn up for interview and won’t bother to notify you beforehand (d) you have to sift through a lot of rocks before you turn up a diamond.
I don’t know what the terms of the job offer were: if he was offering good wages and conditions as would be expected by qualified candidates, or was it as above – we’ll throw you a few bob well under professional wage levels while you act as nanny, housemaid, laundry maid, chef and taxi driver for the kids and don’t bother us unless the house goes on fire. If the job offer reads like “hiring an illegal immigrant”, it’ll attract illegal immigrants.
A few years ago I saw a teen working in a drugstore who actually had Sequoia on her nametag
I found this rather old, but very interesting series on the failure of racial policies in the US, from a liberal, but non-partisan perspective (he blames everyone, essentially):
How the left’s embrace of busing hurt the cause of integration.
Affirmative action doesn’t work. It never did. It’s time for a new solution.
The Civil Rights movement ignored one very important, very difficult question. It’s time to answer it.
Some interesting claims:
– That school busing threatened to force (mostly white, but also some black) people into schools below their ‘class’, which white people fiercely resisted by self-segregating to suburbs and private schools, since very few will sacrifice their kids’ future for an ideal.
– Busing was opposed by by 77% of whites and 47% of blacks.
– That Nixon had given up on 65% of black people and wanted to keep them in line by tough policing, while he wanted to pacify the black elite by affirmative action. Then when the left adopted affirmative action as the right abandoned it, they also copied this dichotomy, where the black elite gets a big leg up, while for lower class blacks the focus is on how law enforcement should treat them.
– That civil rights activists never decided whether they wanted actual integration or ‘separate but equal’ (achieving things in a pillarized manner, having their own institutions with a separate culture). As a result, they did a little of both, failing at both due to never making a choice.
I consider this last part especially interesting. The US still engages in affirmative action, yet there are separate black studies courses where it is expected that only black students take them, calls for separate black dorms, Black Culture Centers, etc. The demand for safe spaces also seems to partly boil down to a demand to not be asked to adapt to others, which is antithetical to integration. You get these kinds of articles that discuss whether segregation is harmful/beneficial to learning or unfair to one group or the other, yet completely sidesteps the question of racial integration. Is the goal to create universities and by extension a society where racial groups have their own culture and are thus segregated or where they mix?
In general, I think that there is a large misunderstanding among most of the proponents of multiculturalism, who don’t seem to recognize that culture and segregation are linked. You can’t have separate cultures without some segregation and people can’t mix if their cultures are too different. So an integrated society (rather than a collection of separate communities) can only exist by limiting cultural diversity. The more multicultural a society is, the more people will live past each other in their own enclaves with different behaviors and thus different outcomes.
The problem, as you hint at above, is that the answer is both. Demands are made simultaneously for the existence of “black” spaces where whites are allowed to enter, AND for the elimination of any remaining “white” spaces where blacks aren’t fully embraced. It’s a “have your cake and eat it too” situation. They want to be able to exclude whites at their leisure, but will not tolerate being excluded by whites in any situation.
Many white people, understandably, are not too enthused with adopting this obvious double-standard.
Is this true? Or I guess, more precisely, how true is this? Consider so-called “ethnic white” cultures–the Irish, Italians, Poles, Jews, etc. who certainly tend to live in neighbourhoods with members of their own culture, and who are segregated to some extent–but who still attend public schools with one another, share public accommodations, and go to the same colleges, etc.
I can’t speak to anyone else, but I think a reasonable model of integration is something like what Jews have achieved: Jews have their own private Jewish schools and universities, Jewish Studies programs that are presumably mostly of interest to Jews, Hillel Organizations on campus, and they tend to live together. With the exception of the call for black-only dorms, I think everything you say above applies just as well to Jews–and it’s certainly true that there is some tension in American Jewish life between maintaining a distinct Jewish identity and assimilating into American culture–but I would guess that even so, most people would regard American Jews as “integrated” into American culture (with exceptions like the inhabitants of Kiryas Joel) while still maintaining their own distinct culture. I don’t see why roughly the same couldn’t obtain for African Americans.
Do Irish-, Italian-, Polish- Americans still live in cultural enclaves in the 21st century? Maybe somewhat among the lower classes, but this seems definitely not the case among middle- and upper-class populations where white people are just white people and ethnic heritage is nothing more than an idle curiosity.
(a) Anytime I read vegan/animal rights activism material, even the sane not shrieking moral denunciation at you rapist torturer bloodmouth carnists stuff, I come away with a craving for a nice juicy meat meal. I have no idea why this is, but if there are any others like me, perhaps the vegan case is not really helping itself? 🙂
(b) Re: the California soda tax (or not), has anyone got any figures to back this claim up?
I see a lot of that used as a rationale for such taxes, but I have no idea if it’s true: does it raise extra revenue (probably) and where does that go – I have a suspicion it doesn’t go to the schools/nice things but goes into the general pot for running the place. Are there places where there is enough extra revenue that is ring-fenced that they were able to hire sixty more teachers and build ten new schools?
Also, it probably is down to the clout and experience of the industry and its lobbyists, but I do wonder – could there be a Machiavellian reason lurking behind all this? If local towns can’t impose soda taxes of their own but then a state tax comes in, and the revenue goes right to the state coffers – I can’t see the Californian state government refusing extra money, though they do seem to have finally balanced the books after their crisis decade.
Some years ago, a close friends became plant eating, for health reasons. Sometime after that (a year or two) they started broadcasting the ethical case of veganism, rather loudly.
I was rather opposed to the whole thing, mainly because it sounded like something people from other tribes did, and I wanted my friend to remain ideologically close to me. This was around the time I started reading SSC. My first impression is that this was nothing more than virtue signalling. After all, if some people respect the decision to go ethically vegan (according to my friends, you aren’t vegan unless you are doing so for ethical reasons) and you are already plant eating for unrelated reasons, then the cost of claiming ethical superiority is essentially zero. That made me feel smug and satisfied.
And that made me feel suspicious. Here is an explanation that proves I was right about everything all along, and that people who disagree with me are stupid. And I’m talking about good friends, people whom I generally respect, and so I felt I owe it to them and myself to try to seek an alternative explanation that doesn’t appeal to my priors, and then trying to somehow see which one fits better. I was at a loss as to what that explanation would be, so finally I came up with “maybe people actually believe that meat is murder, and I can’t bring myself to seriously consider this argument, because my very next meal depends on my not understanding it”. It can be very difficult to explain concept to people whose income depends on not understanding it.
My first encounter with healthy eating people was with the anti gmo movement. I felt there were 2 strong arguments against them 1. It’s a bunch of non scientific quackery. 2. Organic food has lower yields/is more expensive. So adopting this idea wasn’t something that everyone could practically do. At first I just assume that vegans belonged to the same camp.
In the interest of trying to think about this clearly (well, to no small part for that reason), I stopped being a meat eater (I wanted to see if the meat is murder still sounds as ridiculous to me 6 months later).
First thing I noticed that is that unlike anti-gmo veganism scales just fine. In fact, it scales better. The environment and economical arguments for everyone being plant eating are pretty strong. My own food costs dropped noticeably.
The health arguments appear to be conflicted, in a way that isn’t likely to ever be untangled. Maybe eating just plants is the healthiest thing ever. Maybe it isn’t the ultimate healthy thing. But there isn’t a very credible argument that going 98% plant eating is actually unhealthy. If there is some kind of deficiency that comes from not eating meat, its very small and hard to detect.
A year later, I don’t entirely buy the ethical argument. It seems to rely on a lot of assumptions, and it has the flaws that many utilitarian arguments have. But I don’t find it ridiculous. It may not be virtuous to eat plants. But I can’t construct an argument that says that people are somehow morally bound to eat meat.
So, this is how I see that vegan opposition: “Be more like me, or I’m going to be mean to you”
14, 88, and 1488 are in fact “known white supremacist code numbers”.
If you took a person who’s generically highly aware of internet culture, showed them the list of all two-digit numbers from 00 to 99, and asked them to pick which two are the white supremacist code numbers, they would reliably pick 14 and 88. You would get the same result if you did this one year ago, before this DHS thing made these numbers more well known. You could also ask them to pick out the white supremacist code number from a list of all four-digit numbers, and they would reliably pick 1488.
(Does anyone even dispute the above?)
Of course, this doesn’t prove that it wasn’t a coincidence that 14 and 88 showed up in the article.
As for the headline, here’s the “14 words”, a well-known white supremacist slogan:
(This slogan is what the number 14 comes from. Again, it was well-known before any of this DHS stuff came up. If you asked a generically highly culturally aware person to name five different white supremacist slogans, the 14 words would reliably be included in the reply.)
And here’s the headline of that DHL document:
(The headline also has fourteen words.)
This doesn’t prove anything. But I think you distorted the issue here by
1) Not quoting the 14 words and the headline, which would have made it obvious that they are in fact very similar
2) Implying that 14, 88 and the fourteen words weren’t already well-known white supremacist memes long before the DHS document came out, and implying that people who claimed that they were, were making stuff up after the fact.
Personally, I think it’s perfectly realistic that someone at DHS deliberately chose that headline because it resembled the 14 words. Maybe it was a /pol/ poster that wanted to cause drama and, yes, send a plausibly-deniable message that there are white supremacist sympathizers at DHS. It could also have been an apolitical troll that only wanted only to cause drama. Or it could even have been an anti-racist who did it as a false flag.
I think you overestimate how many people are actually aware of /pol/ and 1488. The average person is more likely to say “wait, how are frogs racist now?”
Yes, if the message was indeed deliberate, then the person who snuck in the message was non-average, and the initial target audience consisted of non-average people. But it was predictable that the initial target audience would spread it around and it would eventually blow up, with lots of fun, juicy drama.
Anecdatum: I am modestly internet-literate, but have never visited /pol/ and don’t really pay any attention to internet Nazis. I am vaguely aware that Pepe is linked via *mumbles incoherently* to white supremacism, but don’t really understand it and think it’s kind of silly; I mostly associate Pepe with Twitch chat.
I wasn’t aware of the 14 words, but was aware of 88 = Heil Hitler, due to the neo-Nazi supervillain organization Empire Eighty-Eight from Worm.
boboddy’s post has substantially lowered my confidence that Scott is right about it being a coincidence; the document’s title is particularly questionable. I’m now leaning toward “guy in charge of compiling the document was a /pol/ troll, got shit past his bosses’ radar” as my leading hypothesis.
I think that “14” and “88” are less well-known (as racist flags) than “420” is (as a code-word for marijuana).
Amusingly, I’ve seen a few comment threads on Book of Faces where someone asks what do you mean, the guy offered you a ‘420’? What is ‘420’?
More on-point, this is the first time I’ve seen anyone attempt to explain “14” and “88” as racist flags, and I would not have known about them (or picked them out a list of two-digit numbers) before this point.
I know someone whose dad chose “88” as a license plate a little while ago (I think about 10 years)–he obviously didn’t know (he liked the symmetry), but my friend apparently got questioned about it. This was in South Africa, by the way, which I assume is at least somewhat insulated from American neo-Nazism.
Personally, I have known about both the fourteen words and 88 for years; they have also been in the news somewhat recently as there are pictures of Dylann Roof using 1488 iconography. It’s still niche, but it’s definitely something that has made the news in recent years.
Hall of fame Wide Receiver and current broadcaster Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys famously wore the number 88.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently came out against national anthem protests and said the players would be required to stand for the anthem.
COINCIDENCE I THINK NOT!!!
I think 18 (Adolf Hitler) is similarly well-known. People who have read the web serial Worm should be aware of the significance of 88: Empire Eighty-Eight are a white supremacist gang in it.
Another confounding factor – the Chinese considers the number 8 to be good fortune. Bigger chains of 8 are generally luckier.
So if you see a custom license plate with lots of 8s, it’s probably more likely to be a Chinese person than a supremacist.
I was probably too snarky by putting those words in Scare Capitals. I agree these are all known white supremacist code numbers.
*epistemic status: seems reasonable?*
I’m interested to see how this interacts with the ongoing case before the NLRB that seeks to label McDonald’s a joint employer and essentially allow franchise wide unionization and collective bargaining.
Franchises exist in the liminal space where they aren’t really the same company, but they aren’t really different either. Currently, most head offices require franchisees not to poach from their fellow franchisees. This would be totally illegal if they were separate companies, but maybe ok if they are all one company.
At the same time, the same workers can’t collectively bargain with the head office about pay and
conditions. This would be totally illegal if it was all one company, but maybe ok if franchises are separate.
Both of these arguments I can really see going either way, but I can’t see how McDonald’s can coordinate hiring among franchise owners but not allow coordination among franchise employees. Part of me thinks they will beat a strategic retreat on the poaching issue to strengthen their argument on the unionization issue.
On the Jesus thing, this is something I actually know a bit about; studied it back in school. The standard Carrier applies to Jesus is a standard that would lead us to conclude a lot of historical figures didn’t exist. Further, the Jesus story doesn’t seem made up; if it were made up, a lot of inconvenient things would have been left out. Consider the three possibilities:
1. Jewish religious movement leader causes a kerfuffle, is quickly executed by colonial authorities in a particularly awful and humiliating fashion. He may or may not have claimed to be the Messiah (on the one hand, Messianic Secret in Mark, on the other hand, there’s been enough Jewish Messiah claimants over the years that it’s hardly implausible). His followers produce the ad-hoc hypothesis that this was all part of the plan.
2. As 1, but it was all part of the plan. Some degree of Christology is factual.
3. A religious group makes up 2.
The general conclusion I reached after several years studying this was that 3 is far less plausible than 1, and honestly, in some ways it’s less plausible than 2 (and I’m an atheist). It doesn’t make sense for all these different accounts – some of deeds, some of words, quite diverse in form and content – to suddenly appear in the second half of the first century. If the story had been made up, presumably there would have been one canonical beginning story that then diverged; the textual sources and the oral traditions presumably behind them have instead the character of different testimonies combined in various permutations (which then diverged a little later on).
Further, a Jewish sect making up a Messiah would have been relatively unlikely to make up one whose life pattern follows Jesus’. The tendencies among Jews of the time expecting the Messiah were different. Similarly, a story of a son of a god intended to attract Hellenistic gentiles (pagans) would be quite different. There are wonder workers, both Jewish and Hellenistic gentile, whose life stories resemble Jesus’ in some ways, but there is enough evidence even now of charismatic people who are understood by their followers to have special abilities (to, say, cure illness) that it is not implausible for such a person to have existed in a particular place and time.
The level of skepticism required to show Jesus didn’t exist is a level of skepticism rarely applied to non-religious figures.
I’ve always been a little frustrated with the rationalist and the atheist movements’ tendency towards Jesus Mythicism (being an atheist and a semi-reationalist myself). I’m not an expert, and actual experts should correct me if I’m wrong about something, but I did study the New Testament as an undergraduate and graduate (before dropping out of grad school). There are two reasons that mythicism annoys me:
1 – It mirrors the global warming debate: 99% of the experts are on one side but, for entirely ideological reasons, a certain group of people gives a lot of prominence to the 1%. There’s approximately the same amount of evidence for Socrates existing as there is for Jesus, but I’ve yet to meet a Socrates mythicist.
2 – People don’t really have an understanding of how bat-shit insane ancient histories are. They’re full of magic, prophecies, dragons etc. Wikipedia and history books often won’t mention these things in summaries, so people assume histories didn’t have miracles and magic fish or whatever. Then when they read a primary source for the first time, like Luke/Acts, it seems made up. We also don’t have census records or birth certificates in the ancient world. The best evidence we have about any pre-modern era are weird books full of miracles and later interpolations.
Overall, the main reason I think it very likely Jesus existed is similar to the main reason I think evolution is real: it provides a framework for understanding other things. I couldn’t debate a creationist about the individual facts about genetics, mutation rates, speciation, or whatever. However, just looking at tetrapod skeletons or mollusk eyes through the lens evolution makes it all make sense. In the same way, there’s not a huge amount of direct evidence for Jesus, but looking at the texts and the early Christian movement through the lens of Jesus having existed makes it make sense. That later sources make excuses for John baptizing Jesus, that Jesus “born of a virgin” has a father, and the fights in the early church about sex and marriage all make sense when viewed through a lens of some guy named Jesus existing, saying the world was going to end, then dying before it happened. I really don’t see how the gospels and the evolution of early Christianity make sense if we assume Jesus didn’t exist.
Yep. At least some of the biographical material being accurate is the most parsimonious solution.
(I’m pretty sure Luke is not technically a primary source as a biography, though)
You’re completely right, it was likely written several decades after Jesus’ death. I’m using the term “primary source” in a sloppy way.
I only mean that it’s an early source, close to and in the same cultural context as the events that it’s about, and written before modern historiography was invented. I’m blanking on what the word for that is.
On the one hand, it’s not an original source. Luke used Mark, Q, and L. Q and L are entirely hypothetical as sources (Q is by definition all stuff in Luke and Matthew not in Mark, L is by definition all stuff in Luke that isn’t found elsewhere). Mark probably was not a primary source (in the sense that the author was almost certainly working from older sources/traditions, not writing from experience). I wouldn’t call it a primary source; I imagine that standards differ? In comparison, Paul is definitely a primary source.
Generally agree with you, but did you read the review?
That’s not thinking big enough. Let’s get a George Washington mythicist theory going.
Anybody know of an algae oil that has the right (according to the study above) EPA/DHA ratio? All the ones on Amazon seem to be 1:2 in favor of DHA
Per usual, there are a lot of claims about relative merits of majors re: eventual economic outcomes that are based on no empirical evidence and which are almost 100% the product of selection bias.
Edit: I was unclear; I don’t mean in the blog post in particular but in the general conversation about the humanities.
Hi Freddie! Genuinely good to see you again. I’ve been really enjoying your writing on movies, and looking forward to reading your thoughts on Dune. Not a good movie, but there IS something about it that keeps your attention.
EDIT: Deleted the rest because I’m not interested in arguing. It’s a nice day. 🙂
Anyway, really glad to see you writing on your blog again. Always one of the first places I stop each day.
The abortion thing doesn’t surprise me because infanticide itself was routinely practiced all the way up to the 19th century.
Scott’s attitude towards murder offsets was not anywhere near as accepting as his attitude towards meat offsets here, even though it seems like most of the same objections apply to both.
For some mysterious unknown reason people on the ground are behaving as though the economy sucks. We know that can’t possibly be the case, since the experts and prestige media all loudly agree that
the five year plan was completed in four yearsthe economy is recovering. Such a mystery. /s
Seriously though, job prospects for nearly any degree suck right now. When even the classic standbys are taking a haircut who is going to sign on for a major in underwater basket weaving?
None of the images of God in that study look right to me. Where are the noodly appendages?