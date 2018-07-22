Open Thread 106.5

This would normally be one of the hidden open threads, but I’m posting it visibly so we can sort out issues around the adversarial collaboration contest. As the off-weekend thread, it’s still culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. And:
1. Of the fifteen teams that signed up for the adversarial collaboration contest, two submitted a piece by the deadline – JohnBuridan’s team and TracingWoodgrains’ team. One more – lamaybe’s team – thinks they can get it in if they’ve got a little more time, which I will give them. Right now my plan is to extend the deadline one month, to August 22. If we only get three teams, we only get three teams, and the competition will go forward anyway with the $1000 prize (I won’t ask anyone else to contribute prize money to something this minimal).
This would also mean that any fourth team that manages to get something done in the next month will have a 25% chance at winning $1000. If you’re looking for teammates, try all the people who started a collaboration but whose teammates abandoned them – or post in the thread below. I will reserve the top comment here for people who want to enter and coordinate with each other. I will not ask you to formally register this time, though it would be helpful to inform me. Anyone who gets something in before August 22 will be officially entered.
(people who did finish on time, I beg your patience for extending the deadline)
3. Many people’s good comments are being caught in the spam filter for mysterious reasons. I don’t want to disable the filter because it catches a lot of spam, and I don’t always have time to manually sift through it and save good comments, so I don’t really know what to do here except, again, beg your patience. You can improve your chances of missing the filter by not putting more than five or so different links in your comments.
Time for High Culture instead of Culture War.
What do y’all make of Friar Lawrence’s part in Romeo and Juliet? While the teenagers appropriately act foolish, he seems to be pivotal in letting it be an Idiot Plot. If he’d said “I already married Juliet to Romeo”, wouldn’t the tragedy have been averted? And if he committed an irregularity that made it not a valid sacrament, that’s still on him.
Lets see, he marries them in secret, at the time socially dubious but since we’re rooting for the kids rebelling from their family no giant moral problem there.
But from that point on he’s basically the reason everything turns out so badly. He glibly provides something that can induce a coma to a 13 year old girl. Why did he even have a ready supply of medieval roofies handy?
sure he was dealing with a pair of stupid impulsive kids but he was the one who came up with the whole coma scheme.
Romeos death is largely attributable to the fact that he didn’t bother to assure that his messenger so much as got beyond the city gates.
“Let me walk with you as far as the gate good brother” would have solved the problem.
He apparently just sort of told a friend who was sorta going the right direction and gave it no more thought.
He doesn’t even tell the messenger that the message is important. His friend thinks it’s just a minor social letter.
Plus, as you point out, he could have resolved most of the issues by simply admitting that he’d married them. He’d have had to record it in the church records *anyway*. There weren’t exactly take-backsies on marriage back then once consummated and sooner or later the fact she’s already married is going to be relevant.
I don’t know canon law but I suspect there’s some kind of rule against marrying someone or leading people to believe you’ve married someone who the priest knows is already married to someone else.
So much of the trouble could probably be re-titled “Friar Lawrence attempts to avoid conflict and causes everything to go shit-shaped”
I can’t remember off the top of my head: was his roll in the deaths re: poison etc ever revealed? I just remember him giving a sort of scolding speech to the 2 families who’s kids he just caused to commit suicide by his negligence.
Given that there were some insightful comments about drug development and patent law in the melatonin comment thread, I thought I ask a few naive questions about an idea I had.
So, I’ve found an enzyme that I would like to inhibit. This would have very bad longterm consequences, but it might have very good short term consequences, so a compound that deactivates this enzyme (temporarily) might be a very interesting drug.
How difficult is it to identify such a compound? I know drug development is incredibly expensive, but I’m not sure how the money is divided up between the different steps. And possibly finding something that does something simple like degrading the function of an enzyme is simpler than the normal case.
Also, at what step would this idea be patentable? Do you need a compound? Do you need a trial on animals that this compound actually does something? Does it have to be a fully developed human tested market ready drug?
If you know the exact protein and the gene that produces it and there’s no psudogenes or paralogs and if the gene is one such that it being suppressed doesn’t kill you…. then there are approaches for gene silencing.
RNA-targeting antisense drugs.
Example in Huntingtons:
http://hdresearch.ucl.ac.uk/2015/10/first-patients-treated-with-gene-silencing-drug-isis-httrx-for-huntingtons-disease-2/
The idea is fairly simple but delivery can be difficult and the area is somewhat in it’s infancy.
antisense RNA inhibitors are extremely patentable because the antisense strand that does the inhibition is a manufactured thing.
Though as it would be a pharmaceutical you’d probably have to actually show it works in humans and is safe to get a patent on its therapeutic use.
https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt.3729.pdf?origin=ppub
If you’ve got something solid then academic departments often partner with pharma companies to get things through human trials.
Though speaking cynically, odds are that it will turn out to have horrible side effects, cause some horrible immune response or just not work. 99%+
Related to the whole business of “Does laziness exist” – what is the epistemic status of the Big 5 personality traits and their subdivisions? From what I hear, they can be measured in a reliable and valid way, stay fairly stable throughout a person’s life (or at least long stretches), predict all sorts of useful-to-know things… it would seem that this puts them in the same category as “laziness”. Maybe “laziness” is even a decent synonym for “scores low on industriousness”. But how do the traits come about? Are they encoded in large-scale neural structures (e.g., a hypoactive frontal cortex), in specific neural connections (learned and conditioned behaviors), in levels of neurotransmitters, in other metabolic peculiarities, or a bit of this and a bit of that? Do the personality traits constitute some almost-metaphysical essence of a person? If not, why not? Is “low agreeableness” one thing, or one of many possible things, like “laziness” is supposedly caused by many possible underlying causes?
(Sorry if this is incoherent… I haven’t thought this through, but maybe one of you has, and can give me some pointers.)
My current psychiatrist is going to be retiring in a few months. I’ve had a several-year-long and very positive relationship with him — mostly managing my OCD and problems downstream from it — and I’m slightly freaking out about finding a new one.
It’s unlikely that anyone will have anything, but I figure it’s worth asking — does anybody happen to know of any good therapists in the Willamette Valley area, specifically near Corvallis?
Failing that — anyone have any general advice for this process?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to live alone in the Pleistocene wilderness for 20 years. You have 60 days to prepare, and may during that time receive any training want. You may also bring any gear you want, but all of it must fit within a 1 foot by 1 foot by 3 foot space. You will land somewhere in southern North America 40,000 years ago, in a location with a mild Mediterranean climate and no immediate threats. What training do you want for the journey, what gear will you bring, and how do you plan to live?
Training
How to build a fire (1 day)
How to chop down trees without dying (1 day)
How to build a rudimentary shelter (3 days)
How to build a long-term shelter (10 days)
How to hunt with traps, bow, how to fish, & forage (10 days)
Farming in the Pleistocene 101
How to build a bow (including gathering materials for string), fishing rod, rudimentary tools (5 days) (for when the first generation tools break)
Cooking safely (5 days)
Animals you’re likely to encounter & how to use them (10 days) (including for food, as pack animals if docile, and for leather/hides)
How to preserve food without salt (3 days)
Beekeeping (7 days)
Equipment
Pickaxe/axe
Sharpening tool
Flint & Steel
Knife
Saw
Compound bow & 30 arrows
Water purification tablets (for first few days)
Durable cooking pot
Seeds for potatoes, apples, blackberries, beans, tomatoes.
Collapsible airtight containers (for storing food)
Layered clothing to last first year or so including sturdy boots
Volleyball for company
Kindles (2/3 to last) loaded with both useful books (how to guides) and a few hundred recreational books (the reading list from the last few Open Threads, for instance)
Solar charger for the Kindle (back-up hand driven one)
How to live
First few days scout out a suitable location, near a river but not too close, near a forested area but not too close. Ideally a clearing on reasonably high ground near the river. Hunt for food & use water purification tablets.
Build a rudimentary shelter to last for the first month or so. Scout further looking for a more permanent home if first location is not suitable.
Longer term:
Build a more permanent home a log-cabin or tipi depending on the materials available and the time you have before winter.
Build fences with traps to minimise risk from carnivores, use river behind you as part of defensive strategy whilst being aware of flooding risk.
Set aside drain into river and ideally use pickaxe to dredge a channel from river to your drain and then to the river again, source water from the upstream part of this and dispose waste into downstream part of this. Reduces effort of going to the river.
Use channel from river to irrigate small garden farm of potatoes etc.
Find juvenile or very young animals (horses, dogs), kill their mother for food and attempt to domesticate them.
Have traps set-up that you review daily, hunt for food & gather nuts.
Use beekeeping skills to establish colonies & use honey, smoking, drying to preserve food.
Try to avoid going insane.
Opioid/Oxycodon abuse in The Netherlands
Context:
The Dutch Health Care Inspectorate has changed their policy to judge healthcare providers based on pain relief much more. Furthermore, there has been a move towards discharging patients from the hospital sooner, resulting in policies that are biased to laziness and ‘better safe than sorry’. Finally, general practitioners tend to just continue treatments, rarely reevaluating them (pharmacist take advantage of this by giving huge discounts for expensive medicines to hospitals, so the ‘hooked’ patients will later keep using those medicines, but will then pay full price).
Consequence:
The result of the above is that many more people are now being prescribed opioids. For example, Oxycodon usage has tripled over the last 6 years. It’s not as bad yet as in the US and I hope that the recent publicity will result in a course reversal, because it’s just stupid to make the same mistake as the US.
Update on Catalonia
This is an update on what has happened with the Catalan independence movement since the October referendum.
There was a referendum on the first of October, where those who voted overwhelmingly chose independence (although only 20 % or so participated in the referendum, and a lot of votes were not counted). Then, the 10th of October, there was an attempt to declare independence, although it was a bit unclear. The Spanish Government decided it would intervene in Catalonia, and invoked Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which dissolved the Catalan government and made the Spanish government the one in charge, on the 27th of October, at the same time the Catalans declared a Republic in the Catalan Parliament. So the Spanish government dissolved the Catalan Parliament and called for new elections in December. The Spanish Supreme Court invalidated the Catalan Republic the 31st of October.
After the dissolution of the Catalan Government, 6 of the main leaders of the Catalan government fled to exile in Belgium. Since then, one of them went to Scotland, and three returned to Spain, where they went to jail. Two other politicians fled to Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Catalan politicians that stayed in Spain are being judged by the Spanish Supreme Court [1] on charges of rebellion[2], sedition[3] and misuse of public funds[4]. There was a first euroorder of extradition for the fugitives, but they removed it when they realized that those politicians may be extradited only for the misuse of public funds, because Belgium is not very friendly. After the removal of the extradition order, the Catalan ex-President travelled around Europe to further his cause. While he was in Finland, the Spanish government re-issued the order, and the Spanish secret services collaborated with the German police and made sure he was caught by Germans (they wanted Germany to extradite him, because they knew Germany had rebellion on their books). So Puigdemont’s case has been decided in Germany, and the judges there have decided to extradite him only for misuse of public funds, and not sedition and rebellion. The extradition euroorder was removed again.
All this is making the Spanish government look ridiculous, which they deserve for using judiciary means for political problems. The fact that the exilees are better off than those who escaped also looks bad.
[1]This is an important detail because it means there is no recourse for the decisions made by the Supreme Court. It was also necessary because politicians, judges and prosecutors enjoy from a status called “aforamiento”, which is not parliamentary inmunity, but the right to not be judged by an ordinary court, but by the Supreme Court instead.
[2] The problem with this charge is that, although it exists in a lot of countries, it requires public expression of violence, in Spain and other countries. Spain considers that the violence of those who tried to defend ballot boxes against police confiscation is enough for rebellion; most other countries do not.
[3] Sedition in Spain does not require violence, just that a big group of people coordinate to break the law. Most other European countries either do not have sedition on their books, or require violence.
[4] After the Spanish government dissolved the Catalan government and took over everything, the Spanish Finance minister was in charge of Catalan government finances. Although anybody can see that somebody paid for the illegal referendum, the ministry hasn’t been able to find any misuse of public funds. My suspicion is that although they did misuse public funds, it is difficult to prove because they are very good at it. IIRC, this also carries a max sentence of just 6 years.
I was TW’s partner in the collaboration and I have some thoughts on what makes one of these collaborations work.