Open Thread 106.25

Meta
I couldn’t do the adversarial collaboration, being abandoned by my “adversary”, but I try to communicate the most important parts of the information I gathered, in comments here:
Transgender Children Desistance
There are multiple studies, from different countries, from different times, that show that many gender dysphoric children desist (cease to act and feel like the other sex as teens/adults). Some anti-child-transition sources claim 80% desistance. But pro-child-transition people object that many children included in such studies weren’t transgender children in the first place, so the percent is irrelevant.
The pro people (for example Kristina Olson) say that many children in such studies weren’t diagnosed with “Gender Identity Disorder” (GID), the old name of Gender Dysphoria, but were considered subthreshold. I think that is a justified objection, so I calculated separately the persistence and desistance percent only among GID children, from Steensma et al. (2013), probably the best follow-up study (the most recent, largest n=127), from table 1 (3rd page aka page 584):
Persisting GID boys: 48.8% (21 out of 43 boys with GID)
Desisting GID boys: 51.2% (22 out of 43 boys with GID)
Persisting GID girls: 62.2% (23 out of 37 girls with GID)
Desisting GID girls: 37.8% (14 out of 37 girls with GID)
So approximately, 1 in 2 boys with GID persisted and 1 desisted; 2 in 3 girls with GID persisted and 1 desisted.
Surprisingly, 2 boys and 1 girl that were diagnosed as subthreshold persisted also and transitioned in adolescence.
Source:
Thomas D. Steensma, Ph.D., Jenifer K. McGuire, Ph.D., M.P.H., Baudewijntje P.C. Kreukels, Ph.D., Anneke J. B, “Factors Associated With Desistence and Persistence of Childhood Gender Dysphoria: A Quantitative Follow-Up Study”, Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Volume 52, Number 6, June 2013
(the links are to full articles, via Sci-Hub, not to abstracts)
Those are surprisingly high numbers! My immediate question is, what diagnosis criteria for GID were used in the study? “Did they persist” isn’t a perfect signal, but such huge discrepancies between diagnosis and persistence should be ringing alarm bells that something’s probably wrong here.
Those from DSM-IV-TR:
https://psychnews.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/pn.38.14.0032
The child transition supporters say that not all children that met the criteria for GID according to DSM-IV-TR were true transgender children, but for me, this objection seems kind of “No True Scotsman”. They object that:
– a child could be diagnosed with GID by meeting criteria 2-5 (cross-dressing, cross-sex roles in play/fanatasy, games/pastimes and playmates of the other sex), without saying he/she is or wants to be the other sex
– even if a child met 1 by “repeatedly stated desire to be the other sex”, he/she wasn’t a true transgender child; a transgender child would have said that he/she IS the other sex!
See a real life example, where the gender-nonconforming behavior appeared in preschool/kindergarten, long time before the boy gathered the courage to say that he wants to be a girl (at 9), and “I want to be a girl” became immediately “I am a girl” when “[p]ressed by the therapist”:
Raising a Transgender Child: When George Became Jessie:
Another very interesting paper, also by Steensma and others from Netherlands, gathers recollections from adolescents diagnosed with GID in childhood – some of them are persisters, others desisters:
Thomas D. Steensma, Roeline Biemond, Fijgje de Boer, Peggy T. Cohen-Kettenis, “Desisting and persisting gender dysphoria after childhood: A qualitative follow-up study”, Clinical Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 2011
The persisters and desisters seemed quite similar in childhood:
The trajectories started to diverge during puberty, between 10-13 years, and continued in adolescence:
One more thing to consider, from the paper about “The Dutch Approach”, de Vries and Cohen-Kettenis(2012):
I think that is a good reason (for MTF) to wait until adolescence, to not give puberty blockers to 12 year old boys.
Relevant twitter thread I recently read.
What was playing World of Warcraft like in its glory days of, as far as I understand, ~2004-2009? I’ve never played it myself, aside from once playing with a friend on his computer in middle school, but I always hear people speak of it very fondly. (Also the Neal Stephenson novel Reamde made me curious.)
I would take the glory days up to the end of Wrath of the Lich King (release 2008). I stopped playing just before the release of Cataclysm (2010), due to the feeling of being on a grind-reward treadmill.
It was an incredibly
nerdypassionate scene. Being a part of well-organised 40-man raids was a blast, and stories of parties that successfully invaded the Alliance capital and assassinated their leader were inspiring, in part because they took so much effort to co-ordinate. Remember this is the relatively early days of MMO as a genre, and being part of something this epic felt really new and good. Theorycrafting was of emerging importance for min/maxing builds and structuring an efficient raid. The guild Elitist Jerks did a lot of technical work in this space until most of their top brass got poached by Blizzard.
Eventually i think the original generation of mid-20s gamers got too old for it and were replaced with a younger gamerbase, which Blizzard catered to in ways that seemed to be “dumbing down”. At around the same time, the gaming industry had a lot more to offer and the crowds dispersed.
If you want to understand the magic of vanilla WoW, you need to understand what went wrong with UO and EQ. Briefly an insanely hostile PvP system and ridiculously hard core time requirements, respectively. WoW was the first massively multiplayer game that had a broad enough appeal that massive numbers of people wanted to play.
I’m interested in getting a better and broader understanding of economics, starting from relatively little pre-existent knowledge besides what one picks up from SSC-type places online and conversations with interesting people. I found Inadequate Equilibria both enjoyable and informative (and Dark Lord’s Answer if that counts). My goal is to be a somewhat better-informed person on general topics relating to economics and having more conceptual tools with which to think about interesting questions of theory and policy, less so having precise knowledge of Lastname’s Curve and how it applies to Jargony Term. (I don’t mind learning some of this along the way, though.)
Any suggestions on which avenues would be most promising? Willing to just crack open some standard introductory textbook if that’s the best option, but I would expect this to be a suboptimal rate of return per unit of time invested.
(Credentials: lowly current economics major undergraduate student)
My answer as an econ major is: I would say that just reading popular audience books by economists seems like it would well suit your needs here. People like Paul Krugman, Barry Eichengreen, Bryan Caplan, Joel Mokyr, William Nordhaus, Alan Blinder, et cetera, have written interesting books about specific policy issues/historical periods where they bring their academic expertise to bear. (At the risk of humblebragging, at least this is what I did in high school and my economics professors have been pretty impressed with my knowledge and I’ve come to many upper-division courses already having learned the most important results/facts/insights from incidental reading.) Russ Roberts’ podcast Econ Talk is also very good and useful for this.
However, my answer as an honest man/Nassim Taleb admirer is: are you sure you want to learn more academic economics? Taleb would say that what academics teach isn’t really “economics” but rather a kind of mysticism unbounded by skin in the game, and that the only people who actually know Economics are business owners/traders/entrepreneurs who have to take risks in a marketplace that they will personally suffer from misjudging. I don’t know that I’d go that far myself, but I do kind of feel like what you learn in economics as you progress is split between kind of intuitive, plausible, conjectural conclusions you can arrive at via Socratic dialogue type reasoning and fancy, difficult (at least for social scientists) math that is used in some unknown part to discover new facts about the world and some unknown part to show that you’re smarter than a sociology/political science/gender studies Ph.D because you can do it.
IDK, maybe people who know more about economics than I do will justly flame me for that/this, but I feel like there are probably fields you could more profitably, no pun intended, become knowledgeable about, honestly.
Thanks for the recommendations, I’ll look into those!
My goal is to be the sort of person who can evaluate/generate complex but reasonably accurate economic arguments about various topics of discussion; Inadequate Equilibria is definitely something that I felt contributed to this sort of skill. If what academics teach doesn’t generally accomplish that efficiently, I’d rather learn whatever does. (No concerns about the math part, though; the more of that the better.)
I’m not necessarily aiming to be conversant with an econ grad student about some abstruse topic, just to be a well-informed person about an area which I feel like I’m currently rather ignorant of. But if that’s not very easily done, I have no shortage of other things I’ve been meaning to get around to.
If you are not a numbers person but want to learn more about economics, I recommend Naked Economics (https://www.amazon.com/Economics-Public-Policy-Analytical-Approach/dp/0536906645), which is very readable and captures many of the most important concepts in economics.
If you want to go a little further and learn economics with a bit more mathematical foundation (because really, what is economics without math?) I’d consider reading James Kearl’s Economics and Public Policy: An Analytical Approach (https://www.amazon.com/Economics-Public-Policy-Analytical-Approach/dp/0536906645). It’s a disposable textbook with exercises you tear out of the back, which means that its resale value is extremely low, but James Kearl does a good job at readably articulating economic ideas. If you’ve read both of those and understood them, you’re probably at the econ-understanding level of an econ major starting their sophomore year, which is plenty enough for most people most of the time.
If you have a little more time, the classic economic texts are often better than their retellings. In particular, I recommend Adam Smith and John Keynes as lucid and groundbreaking authors whose ideas are central to all of economics.
Economics in One Lesson by Henry Hazlitt
There are a lot of mental tools for understanding the world that come out of economics, especially microeconomics/price theory[1]. But it seems like they’re mostly things you get from a textbook or class.
[1] These are generally models of reality simplified enough that you can reason cleanly about them, and bring some mathematical tools to the job. These models lie, as all models do, but they are often useful in understanding important things about the world.
What is the best word in the English language? I nominate flimflam.
Going by popularity, it would be ‘the’.
Seconded. Especially as it is twice as popular with Scott as elsewhere.
See also: http://www.lettersofnote.com/2012/03/i-like-words.html
Ever since I read this comic as a kid, “smock” has been the winner for me.
I really like ‘superfluous’, especially due to the unnecessary letters. You could simplify it to superflous or superflus and still have a unique word that could be used instead.
Normally I would mark a word down for this, but in this case the weakness is a strength, as it matches the meaning.
How about “antepenultimate”, meaning third-last? It’s a weird thing to have a word for.
I nominate ‘callipygian’ or ‘petrichor’, though for pure mouthfeel ‘lollop’ is excellent.
The crowd sourced reading list in the last OT is awesome and I plan to pull from it going forward, but (no offense to commenters) I’d really be interested in Scott’s recommendations in particular. Does anyone know if a list exists, or Scott, would you be willing to publish one? Obviously there are lots of book reviews on here, but being reviewed only loosely correlates with being recommended as far as I can tell.
If I have to specify, I’m interested in a looser criterion for recommendations, basically just: what books are you most glad you read? Super enjoyable fiction, super educational nonfiction, or anything else really.
Here’s an old list of fiction Scott recommended.
Cool, thanks!
Link?
http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/07/15/ot106-alexios-i-commentos/#comment-648077
Naval Gazing returns the Sino-Japanese War, with the Battle of the Yalu River
Also, one last reminder that I’m doing a meetup at the USS Salem in Boston this Sunday.
Bean, the blogging site you are using is really slow. Pages are taking whole seconds to load, which should not be happening in a modern properly run web-based system. I suggest you consider using some other blogging software. WordPress is a common solution if you want to run the site yourself, and Blogger seems to work fine if you are looking for a hosted solution.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to survive being thrown out of an aircraft. You don’t know when or where you will be exiting this aircraft, but you do know it will be 1000-5000 m above ground level at the time. If you are still alive three days later, you will receive $10 million and a prompt rescue, should you need it. To survive the experience, you may bring and use any gear you want, but every kilogram you bring lowers your payout by 1%.
Parachute: 10kg
Life raft in case I get dropped over water: 2kg
Polar expedition suit with mitts and boots: 5kg
Weapon: 1kg (in case I end up above a large area with wild animals like a national park)
I suppose it’s easily possible for them to throw me out at a point above ground that is high enough to kill me but low enough so anyone without extensive training is unable to deploy a parachute or similar. If that doesn’t work, they can drop me into a storm against some coast or among sea ice that can easily crush a raft.
The specifications say 1000-5000m, which should be okay for parachutes. And obviously there are scenarios where you’re screwed no matter what. I think the point is to find a solution that gives you reasonable odds over a wide variety of circumstances.
Yeah, it’s important if the location is determined randomly, or they can choose any location they want, perhaps intentionally choosing the most hostile one.
E.g. you are not going to survive if you are thrown into an active volcano. You could put on a wingsuit to fly away from the crater, though (I’ve no idea about its weight). Or a paraglider — paragliders are similar to parachutes, but they are not normally launched from planes, but according to google someone managed to make a paraglider that could be used to jump from a plane. Also, a skilled parachutist can move horizontally to some extent, I have no idea if that’s enough.
Wing sits aren’t very big/heavy, but I understand them to require great skill to use.
“Not knowing where” includes the possibility of being tossed in the middle of the ocean?
Assuming it does, here are a couple of items off the top of my head:
– a parachute. (Surviving the first five minutes would be a good first step.)
– a lifejacket.
– how much would the smallest self-inflating boat weigh?
– a set of warm clothes
– a small tent
– two gallons of water
– emergency rations for two days (one day of fasting should be okay)
– a smartphone (tremendously helpful if you land in civilized parts of the world)
– 1000$ cash, and my credit card. (If I’m lucky, I might as well spend the time in style.)
– a flashlight
– a handgun powerful enough to stop predators and robbers
– a Swiss army knife, a lighter, some string and other small camping stuff.
Yes, you may be tossed out over the ocean. Or anywhere else at all.
@Fluffy Buffalo
About 6 kg.
Okay, I’ll take one, then.
Is the location chosen randomly or maliciously, to prevent payout? Can it be anywhere on earth or are there limits? Does clothing count as equipment?
If the location is random, then I would bring a lightweight parachute (7 kg) and a liferaft (6 kg).
I would wear layered lightweight clothing, to survive potentially very cold temperatures, but to also be able to strip if the weather is better.
So depending on whether clothing counts, the payout would be lowered by ~13+%.
If the location is chosen truly maliciously, you’re probably screwed no matter what. I don’t see what you could do with 100 kg of gear to survive, say, the worst storms in the Southern Ocean.
Yes, in that case I would choose not to play.
Diving equipment, including a suit to keep you warm in cold water. Below the surface the water is as calm as anywhere.
A good idea, but you’d have to stay down for three days.
If maximizing expected monetary gain rather than probability of survival:
Parachute: 10kg
GPS emergency distress beacon: 0.3kg, brings wait time to 24 hours
Some kind of large inflatable object (raft, etc – whatever proves most effective): ~5kg
This should be enough to make it for 24h until rescue arrives – it’s pretty easy to go without food and water for that long (if somewhat uncomfortable), and the inflatable object should provide some measure of protection from the elements plus ability to not drown in the ocean. Probably gives overall odds of survival of 90-95% if dropped on a random point on Earth, provided I have some knowledge of how to use a parachute (though I might not be very happy by the time of my rescue).
Adding egoistic concerns (i.e. actually caring about my own survival), I’d probably throw in several layers of lightweight clothing and turn the lightweight raft into a more study boat-like object for better odds in the ocean at the cost of another 10-20kg. Whether to include some water would depend on exact rescue times in remote situations and whether there’s a serious risk of dehydration before then. At that point I think the marginal utility of more kg goes down? Once you have enough layers to make it in polar climes OK and some decent flotation, the remaining risks are harder to defend against: wildlife (minimal risk in most places and firearms are heavy), large waves (I don’t know that anything less than 100kg can really save you if you get into a bad enough spot), very crappy terrain (on the side of an icy mountain, even people with lots of supplies just have to dig a snow cave sometimes).
If we’re going by weight rather than mass: I want a fully-functioning hot air balloon, tasty rations for a week, a smartphone, and some good books. Gonna do this Around The World in 80 Days style at 0 reward penalty.
I should think it would be possible to design a parachute-liferaft hybrid. Or at the very least reuse the parachute material as substitute clothing.
Then $3 million in expenses later, you’ve saved a few kilograms, saving you a couple $100k…
I would go for off the shelf stuff as much as possible.
Is the 1% additive or multiplicative? If I take 2 kg am I on 100%-1%-1% = 98% or 100%*99%*99% = 98.01%?
Congratulations commenter, you have been appointed education tzar of SSCLandia, the fictional country founded solely to provide bean with a navy to command.
Alas, a country cannot build endless battleships without devoting at least a small amount of attention to the education of its youngest citizens, hence your appointment.
Your initial edicts will focus on secondary education—14-17 year-olds—though feel free to also consider primary or tertiary education. What subjects will be made mandatory, and for how many years? What optional classes will be offered? How many weeks/year will our students be expected to attend school, and for how many hours/week? Will there be homework? Fieldtrips? Work placement? Assessments? A school building? Volunteerism?
This system will be initially funded by overseas stock investments managed by our hyper-intelligent friendly AI, so consider the state pockets, if needed, to be deep. If you are a forward-thinking individual, it may be prudent to suggest other ways of funding, as it is likely that 20 years down the line we’ll need a more sustainable revenue source.
I don’t have time to put a ton of thought into developing a highly detailed approach here, but something I’d like to see implemented is the idea of “tracks.” I’m sure this exists in various parts of the world, but I never experienced it in the US.
My tracks would be based roughly on general academic subject and/or career fields. So, there would be a science track, a math track, a business track, a medical track, etc.
Each track would start with a course that is essentially “Here’s what this field is about.” It wouldn’t do much in the way of actual teaching about the specifics of the track, but rather, would focus on what the future holds for individuals who pursue further education and careers in the track. It would go into detail about the jobs available, both at the high end, and the low end, in the particular field. It would describe day to day life for these individuals, what skills are needed, who is suited for these jobs, etc. It would talk about the educational path forward and expectations and what subjects would be required in college.
Ideally, students would be forced to take the “what is it about” course for every track, but if there are too many tracks for this to be practical, perhaps a system could be arranged wherein they pick some amount, and are randomly assigned some others. I would be comfortable with spending an entire year of instruction on nothing but these.
Then, they pick a track. At the beginning, they must pick one and one only. Later, there will be options to change or to double-up or whatever. The tracks are designed specifically to prepare them for college and entry-level employment within that field. The way I see it, something like 60% of time would be spent in-track, with perhaps 20% being devoted to assigned relevant courses from other tracks where there are common skillsets (the medical track probably needs to interact with the science track, the engineering track probably needs to interact with the math track, the law track probably needs to interact with the business track, etc.) and 20% would be “pure electives” wherein the student can take whatever course from any other track they’d like.
Well, to begin with, for some students, the ones who really truly hate school or are really struggling, there simply isn’t any secondary education. The eight years of primary education is all they get. Those eight years are designed with that possibility in mind, so they include some coursework in personal finances and running a household. Instead of more school work, the people in this track get guidance and assistance in finding unskilled work and getting established as independent adults. And if they want to return to school later in life, there are programs to help them do so.
I’m not sure what portion of students would take this route. 10%, perhaps. No one would be forced to do this, although the system would recommend this path for some. Obviously, this isn’t what most parents would want for their children. But if it’s hopeless, it’s hopeless.
What I was imagining in my own response (which was vanished when I accidentally hit close tab, and I will attempt to rewrite later when I’m less upset about it) was a dual-
path type school. The first two years would have a core curriculum, including numeracy, literacy, natural sciences, running a household, etc etc, and the second two years would split into an academic path (preparation for tertiary education), and a more practical path (maybe a large number of shorter classes exploring different skills – carpentry, auto repair, gardening, cooking, etc, and also arts). The two paths wouldn’t be entirely separate, so students would be encouraged to take a few classes from the path they weren’t on.
Part of my concern would be scheduling, maybe the classes would be offered trimester long so that they could be switched out frequently.
Do you think that type of school would be beneficial for almost all students, or would there still need to be an out?
I think there should be an out at the end of primary education, for two reasons. First, I suspect it’s a waste of effort to try to educate the most hopelessly untalented and reluctant students. Second, trying to include these low-performing students puts downward pressure on standards and expectations, so the school system serves other students more poorly. I’m also hoping the primary education will take itself more seriously, since it will be all the education some students ever get.
I should add that I’m not in favor of dramatic changes to the school system as it exists in the US and Canada right now. I’m prepared to believe it serves ordinary students OK, although I do think it could be a bit more ambitious and set the bar a bit higher. But I think some substantial improvements are possible for the best and worst students, the top and bottom 10% or so.
Considering it is part of the given that a friendly super-int AI exists (that could somehow create islands), even if it isn’t at the point of post-scarcity, the need for jobs (or at least for a majority of the population… assuming similar demographics for humans) will be quite different and a lot of the expectation/goals for education should probably be reexamined.
Assuming that the AI prevents itself from being copied/recreated/used generally, I think an education that was less… age-fixed and more competence-based might be worth experimenting. Still might be some kind of home-room/peer group/conscientiousness testing classroom of some sort.
I am deeply skeptical that anyone knows how to radically restructure education and get huge gains over normal students and normal teachers (as opposed to super-committed very smart teachers and handpicked students). But my very limited understanding of what’s known from educational research is that one-on-one time with skilled teachers is a win, and this tracks well with my own experiences with my kids. And the main barrier to that seems to be some combination of budget issues and administrative bloat.
So my proposal is something that looks a lot like current schools, but with about one teacher per four kids, and a lot of one-on-one time for each kid. Borrow Steve Sailer’s proposal and hire retired NCOs with a putting-punks-in-their-place hobby from bean’s navy as disciplinarians. (But with a high adult:kid ratio, a lot of bad behavior won’t be happening because the kids can’t get away with it!) For really incorrigible kids, you can have reform schools, but that should be a last resort.
With such a high teacher:student ratio, you can very aggressively track. If each teacher only has 3-5 students, you should be able to keep kids at a similar level in each subject together, and move kids up/down to keep them learning at something close to capacity.
Well, if we have unlimited resources, I would start by testing everybody who starts primary schools for all the learning disabilities that are known. Then I would teach them the three R’s well, until age 14. The only compulsory things would be reading, writing and basic arithmetic (with appropriate accomodations for the disabilities), as well as home ec and PE. PE would be quite intense, and would be based on the Soviet PE standards. Since I guess this imaginary country also has a 2nd ammendment, all kids are trained in marksmanship, same as in USSR. Home ec includes the basic abilities to cook (fry an egg, dice an onion, peel a potato), sew a button or a hem, balance a budget, invest savings (just tell them there is nothing better than an emergency fund + index fund for the rest), a bit of carpenting and plumbing. This schooling would be 10 am to 1 pm, and time before or after that can be filled with the optionals, which kids can choose to attend or not. Kids should have plenty of time to play.
Also, as the head of education, I prohibit the dubbing of all foreign language movies into our language for kids 8 years+.
Everything else would be optional and voluntary: biology, physics, history and geography.
And then kids can choose whether they want to study at all or not. Because we tested for the disabilities from the beginning, we can be sure that those who quit did it because they are unsuited for it, not due to some disability that couldn’t be caught on time.
After that, you have tracks, where kids either go to be apprenticeships or to specialized schools. We would have math heavy or language heavy schools, or life science schools. In language heavy schools, they focus on reading and analysing the Great Books, writing loads of essays, and learning foreign languages. A bit of math, too. In the math schools, we would have a heavy focus on math and physics, with them taking 80% of the curriculum. The life science school is a mix of essay writing and reading Great Books with math and physics, as well as biology.
And you continue with the physical education throughout their whole education (they can test out or use credit from other sports, but they should be able to swim).
my email: first dot last at instacart