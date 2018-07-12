Did A Melatonin Patent Inspire Current Dose Confusion?

Yesterday I wrote about melatonin, mentioning that most drugstore melatonin supplements were 10x or more the recommended dose. A commenter on Facebook pointed me to an interesting explanation of why.
Dr. Richard Wurtman, an MIT scientist who helped discover melatonin’s role in the body and pioneer its use as a sleep aid, writes:
MIT was so excited about our research team’s melatonin-sleep connection discovery that they decided to patent the use of reasonable doses of melatonin—up to 1 mg—for promoting sleep.
But they made a big mistake. They assumed that the FDA would want to regulate the hormone and its use as a sleep therapy. They also thought the FDA wouldn’t allow companies to sell melatonin in doses 3-times, 10-times, even 15-times more than what’s necessary to promote sound sleep.
Much to MIT’s surprise, however, the FDA took a pass on melatonin. At that time, the FDA was focusing on other issues, like nicotine addiction, and they may have felt they had bigger fish to fry.
Also, the FDA knew that the research on melatonin showed it to be non-toxic, even at extremely high doses, so they probably weren’t too worried about how consumers might use it. In the end, and as a way of getting melatonin on to the market, the FDA chose to label it a dietary supplement, which does not require FDA regulation. Clearly, this was wrong because melatonin is a hormone, not a dietary supplement.
Quickly, supplement manufacturers saw the huge potential in selling melatonin to promote good sleep. After all, millions of Americans struggled to get to sleep and stay asleep, and were desperate for safe alternatives to anti-anxiety medicines and sleeping pills that rarely worked well and came with plenty of side effects.
Also, manufacturers must have realized that they could avoid paying royalties to MIT for melatonin doses over the 1 mg measure. So, they produced doses of 3 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and more! Their thinking–like so much else in our American society–was likely, “bigger is better!” But, they couldn’t be more wrong.
So he’s saying that…in order to get around a patent on using the correct dose of melatonin…supplement manufacturers…used the wrong dose of melatonin? I enjoy collecting stories of all the crazy perversities created by our current pharmaceutical system, but this one really takes the cake.
Assuming it’s true, that is. Commenter Rodrigo brings up some reasons to be suspicious:
1. Who would patent a drug only up to a certain dose? Isn’t this really dumb?
2. To avoid the patent on the correct dose, drugstores just have to sell more than 1 mg – for example, 2 mg. But they actually sell up to 10 mg.
To these I would add:
3. Lots of supplements are very high dose. When I Google Vitamin C, the first product that comes up advertises that it has 1111% of the recommended daily allowance, which seems better optimized for numerological purposes than medical ones.
4. A few companies do sell melatonin at the right dose range, and MIT hasn’t sued them yet.
Normally I would find these considerations pretty persuasive, but I feel like the guy who discovered melatonin and ran a pharmaceutical company for a while knows more about the history of melatonin and pharmaceutical regulations than I do.
From last week:
This kind of thing is the endless drudgery of rationality training…questions like “How much should you discount a compelling-sounding theory based on the bias of its inventor?” And “How much does someone being a famous expert count in their favor?” And “How concerned should we be if a theory seems to violate efficient market assumptions?” And “How do we balance arguments based on what rationally has to be true, vs. someone’s empirical but fallible data sets?”
Here I’m just really skeptical of the MIT patent story. Wurtman seems to admit that “bigger is better” played a role. Maybe the patent thing was a very small issue, around the beginning of melatonin sales, and was soon forgotten – but the tradition of expecting melatonin to be very high dose stuck around forever, mostly for other reasons?
This debate is pretty easily settled simply by looking up the answer.
US 5449683 Methods of inducing sleep using melatonin
Filed July 16, 1993.
Issued September 12, 1995.
1. A method of inducing sleep in an individual comprising orally administering to the individual, within about two hours of when sleep is desired, an acute single dose of melatonin, said single dose being less than 1 mg and effective to raise the peak plasma level of melatonin in the individual to within normal physiological nocturnal levels.
2. The method of claim 1 wherein said oral single dose of melatonin is administered at night.
3. The method of claim 1 wherein said oral single dose of melatonin is 0.3 mg.
4. The method of claim 1 wherein said oral single dose of melatonin is 0.1 mg.
5. A method of inducing sleep in an individual comprising orally administering to the individual, when sleep is desired, an acute single dose of melatonin sufficient to result in peak melatonin blood levels of the individual within normal physiological nocturnal melatonin levels, thereby inducing sleep, said single dose being less than 1 mg.
6. The method of claim 5 wherein said single dose of melatonin is 0.3 mg.
7. The method of claim 5 wherein said single dose of melatonin is 0.1 mg.
8. The method of claim 1 which further comprises allowing the individual to fall asleep within about two hours of administration of said single dose.
9. The method of claim 5 which further comprises allowing the individual to fall asleep within about two hours of administration of said single dose.
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=12&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=5449683&OS=5449683&RS=5449683
That has definitely expired, though.
A million times this. Questions about bias and whether to trust arguments from expertise are super interesting, but none of those things is even the weakest substitute for simply doing your own research.
Edit: In case I seem a bit irritated about this, it’s frustrating to see an intelligent group of people saying things like “reasons to be suspicious include…who would patent a drug up to a specific dose?”. This question is not a “reason to be suspicious”, it is a factual question that one can easily answer in less than 30 seconds using a search engine keyed off the information given in Wurtman’s comment. The answer is that MIT and Wurtman would, and did. That’s literally 1/4th of the “reasons to be suspicious” of the expert explanation eliminated with the most basic research, rather than pontificating about whether we should trust experts.
As a person who works as an expert in my own field I am continually gobsmacked by the idea that people feel that “should we believe experts” is a binary question that only has two answers: believe or disbelieve. The right answer is that when good experts present verifiable claims, you verify them or at least mark them as worth checking before you hold them up as valid reasons to disbelieve anyone.
Pardon me. Now I’m going to go shout at some clouds.
I give you honor and internet points for doing the right thing and actually looking up the patent.
Thanks, came here to post this.
To answer the question about why the claims are narrow: the claimed dosage of a known drug has to be specific enough that it has a demonstrable utility that differs from an arbitrary dose. Figure 9A of the patent (linked above) shows that only dosages under 1.0 mg differed from placebo in sleep latency effects. Hence, Claim 1 is directed to use of dosages of less than 1 mg.
Also: this appears to be the earliest filed application by Wurtman, but it was followed by several related applications in the US and in a half dozen other countries. You can explore the family here: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5449683/en17
Maybe the dose specificity was the only way to get a patent? If the claim was “Any method where melatonin is administered to induce sleep” it would likely have been too broad to be granted. I’m not a huge fan of allowing patents on hormones or gene therapies, although I recognize there would be little incentive to research them if the money couldn’t be recouped. I think the FDA did everyone a favor in this case.
Echoing your point, it isn’t like melatonin was a novel drug that MIT invented, it is a naturally occurring hormone. The way to make the patent viable was to patent the *method* of dosing X for treating Y, instead of patenting melatonin itself.
Yes. You are both right. The claimed dosage of a known drug has to be specific enough that it has a demonstrable utility that differs from an arbitrary dose. Figure 9A of the patent (linked above) show that only dosages under 1.0 mg differed from placebo in sleep latency effects. Hence, Claim 1 is directed to use of dosages of less than 1 mg.
Vitamin C is perhaps not the best example, superstition has it that huge doses of it has various health benefits, including curing viral infections like the common cold. (Some of it might be real, for instance it may have an effect on UTI by lowering the pH of urine).
Well, there you go: let’s ask the Kabbalah for the correct dose.
FWIW, here in Europe most melatonin pills have somewhere around 1 or 2 mg. (The first five non-sponsored hits on amazon.fr for “melatonine” have 1.8 mg, 1 mg, 1.8 mg, 1 mg, and 1.9 mg respectively.)
Checking with NICE, in the UK you can only get one brand of malatonin, Circadian, with a 2mg dosage, matching the French picture pretty well. Note though that it is only licensed for use of over 55s as a sleep aid, although online pharmacies seem to be selling it for jetlag noting it is not licensed for this.
Is it normal for European agencies to be more restrictive on licensing than the FDA?
The story is plausible. MIT does have patents on the use of melatonin up to 1 mg to induce sleep, with Wurtman listed as the inventor. The US patents are 5,641,801 and 5,449,683. Re whether it is dumb to limit the dose, there are a variety of reasons this might be done. One is that an invention must be useful, which means, more or less, that it works. As explained in the story linked to, high doses may actually impede sleep. So the claim might have been limited to satisfy the utility requirement. However, the most likely explanation for the limit turns on the requirements that an invention must be new and non-obvious (inventive). According to the patent, prior studies had studied the sleep-inducing effects of very high doses of melatonin in the belief that rapid metabolization of melatonin would render low doses ineffective. So a claim to very high doses would not have been “new.” Also, according to the patent, the surprising (inventive) aspect of the patent is that low doses actually are effective. In short, they couldn’t patent high doses because that had been tried before and didn’t work; their discovery was that low doses actually work, which is why they patented low doses.
With that said, it is a bit surprising that they didn’t patent up to 10mg, since the very high doses previously studied were in the 100s of mg. But it may be that the patent examiner objected to a higher dose claim, and often you want to just get your patent granted rather than fighting with the examiner at the margins.
Since those patents are now expired, low-dose melatonin is now allowed.
Because it’s a supplement, not a medicine, the specific pill manufacture doesn’t have to be licensed, so lower doses can be made.
But, if the “traditional” dose is 3mg to 10mg, then supplement makers aren’t going to want to move to lower doses because people who are used to high doses will want to carry on with them.
Dosing might trickle down over time, but actually convincing people not to overdose on supplements is hard…
There are still a number of other patents around the composition and manufacture of tablets etc for oral consumption of melatonin. (Check the related/referenced by section to begin with). I’m unsure how troublesome they are in reality though.
If someone having sleep troubles is in the pharmacy looking at two potential pills, one of which says ‘1mg melatonin’ and one of which says ’10mg melatonin’ then there’s going to be a certain tendency for them to want to go with the 10mg pill. After all, they wouldn’t be going to the lengths of getting a pill if they only had a small sleeping problem, right? The assumption of linear dose effects is a very natural one even if it isn’t true.
Of course there’s the possible problem that if the dose is too high it won’t work right and the customer won’t come back for more of your pills so there’s also a self-limiting aspect to this since I presume most sales are repeat sales.
And some customers are going to be more sophisticated or will have been told by their doctors what the right dose is.
But I could certainly believe that the patents are a big explanation for our current equilibrium.
Does anyone sell .3 mg melatonin gummies? If not, maybe someone could start – I’d be glad to buy them.
The mention of Vitamin C is very pertinent; I remember the crackpots advising that it could cure everything from the common cold to cancer, but only if you took massive amounts – way more than the RDA. They scoffed at that and maintained that the only effective dosage was a mega dose. Linus Pauling, God rest the man, was responsible for giving a scientific gloss to the idea that 1000mg or more of Vitamin C daily would do you the world of good, and so he is still invoked by those peddling mega dosages. He himself claimed to be taking 18,000mg daily (yes, that’s not an extra zero or two by mistake) where the limits of currently recommended dosages are around a maximum of 250mg daily.
So I wonder if that carried over to other supplements – the kind of customers who frequented health food shops at the beginning, before supplements and natural remedies became mass-market, would have been habituated to the idea that “mega dose is effective dose” and the manufacturers probably hoped to outdo one another – as I still see supplement manufacturers doing today – with “our competitor’s pill only gives you a measly 3mg but we have a gigantic 5mg in every tablet!”
It seems like the moral of the story is: evidence is interesting. Conclusions, not so much. To come to a conclusion from uncertain information, you’re basically assigning weights in a spreadsheet, or the equivalent in your head, and there’s no way to do this that isn’t a bit arbitrary.. Being a little bit better at setting weights isn’t going to help much at resolving uncertainty compared to going out and finding more evidence.
Attempting to come to a conclusion, though, is a good way of gathering and organizing an interesting set of evidence for a blog post.
Regarding Vitamin C, there are several factors which lead to the much greater than RDA dosages:
1. Linus Pauling.
2. Most mammals generate their own vitamin C at rates in the ballpark of taking a gram a day if we scale by animal weights.
3. A diet high in tropical fruits — a possible precursor to the Paleo diet — would likely be much higher than the RDA levels, though likely less than a gram.
Based on the second two arguments, I think getting somewhat more than the RDA makes sense. A few hundred milligrams per day might be optimal. More than that gives me digestive problems.
2. To avoid the patent on the correct dose, drugstores just have to sell more than 1 mg – for example, 2 mg. But they actually sell up to 10 mg.
Based on the discussion, I checked the melatonin gummies we use for our elementary school aged child, and it’s 3mg — split across two gummies. We give him just one (which is too much, based on yesterday’s discussion).
As a patent lawyer with lots of experience in pharma patent litigation, I can answer some of these questions! Of course, the previous commenters found U.S. Patent No. 5,449,683, and confirmed that it does in fact only cover doses up to 1 mg.
One reason this might be done is to avoid anticipating prior art; i.e., if the examiner had found that melatonin tablets were previously being used as sleep aids but only at dosages above 1 mg, the applicant would limit the claim to avoid that prior art. Unfortunately, this patent is old enough that the prosecution history is not available for free online (for most patents slightly more recent than a 1993 filing date, you can get the prosecution history through the PTO’s Public PAIR website). If you look at the prosecution history, you’ll be able to tell whether this was the reason for the limited range.
However, the specification of the patent indicates that this is probably the reason for the limited range. It describes a number of prior art studies that used high doses of melatonin, including doses between 1 mg and 10 mg (as well as much higher doses). Then, the specification explains what the real invention was:
So, the advance over the prior art wasn’t using melatonin as a sleep aid, but discovering that low dose melatonin was an effective sleep aid. That would explain why the claim is limited to low dose melatonin; higher doses likely were already in the prior art.
Generic competitors often use patent specifications as guides, either where the patents are expired or invalidated or where the specifications are broader than the claims. The ‘683 patent is one of the latter, explaining:
This pretty much screams at competitors to sell melatonin at doses between 1 mg and 10 mg. For a drug, this would be difficult because FDA clinical testing regulations would limit a generic’s ability to modify dosages without performing their own (very expensive) clinical efficacy tests, but for a dietary supplement, anything goes.
Similar issue, though with Vitamin C it’s not about evading patents as much as it is that it’s cheap and people think more vitamins are always better. With dietary supplements, anything goes that isn’t harmful.
But at what time? The term on a US patent filed in 1993 is the longer of twenty years from the earliest priority date or seventeen years from issuance. The ‘683 patent, a continuation-in-part of an October 1992 application that issued in September 1995, expired in October 2012. I have no idea if any of these companies were selling doses under 1 mg prior to October 2012, but they’re perfectly free to now.