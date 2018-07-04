Open Thread 105.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Naval Gazing follows up its look at the Great White Fleet with an investigation of the resulting changes to US battleship design.
Would you do a post on the details of everything that happens between launching and commissioning?
I’ll put it on my list, thought it probably won’t happen soon.
And Friday, I have a review of the USS Batfish, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. I visited with Andrew Hunter and Ryan Holbrook, who I met through SSC.
I often hear people state that “fines only penalize the poor” as an argument against punitive rent-seeking by government agencies and the police. The implication is that rich people get a de facto free-pass for minor and misdemeanor offenses, which poor people find financially crippling.
Taken in combination with the observation that propensity to commit misdemeanors / minor illegality is higher among lower SE groups, the proponents of the above argument conclude that fines have the net effect of making poor people poorer, and rich people unaffected. One possible alternative is for fines to be means-tested, i.e. the punishment amount is a fixed % of either income or wealth. If this were broadly the case, AND if wealth-signalling was strong/reliable enough, then you can imagine the incentives would re-align so that enforcement would preferentially ‘target’ rich people (i.e. more Ferraris getting stalked by traffic cops) in order to maximize rent collected, and pretty much avoid poor people. From a perspective sympathetic to the working class, this seems to be a favourable re-balancing of the system. However, even leaving aside the problem of %income vs %wealth, means-tested penalization in extremis seems to have a host of 2nd and 3rd order drawbacks around fraud, signalling, and potential enforcement corruption.
So is there an optimally ‘fair’ penalty system for these types of offenses? Should non-monetary penalties play a bigger role? Should some fines be means-tested and not others, or does the perceived injustice of higher marginal cost to poor vs. rich offenders all come out in the wash?
If the fine (more precisely the fine times the probability of getting caught) is at least as much as the damage caused by the infraction/misdemeanor, then it’s not a problem if rich people commit it and pay fines. The fines are revenue for the government, allowing it to reduce taxes for everyone (including the poor); the fine is essentially like a (~Pigovian) tax.
Only if everyone committing the infraction is caught and fined. Otherwise you need to multiply by the probability of paying the fine.
@10240:
As I explain in the old article linked to below (and in a chapter of my Law’s Order), your answer, which is the conventional one you are likely to find in other people’s textbooks, is only correct in a world where catching and punishing offenders is costless. In a more realistic model, the optimal expected punishment may be below the damage done, because some offenses which do net damage are not worth the cost of deterring, or above the damage done, because deterring an offense with net negative damage saves the cost of catching and punishing the offender.
You are missing the important factor of how efficiently the government can use the fine revenue to repair the damage — it might cost $100 to replace a broken window but that doesn’t imply that a $100 fine will be able to pay for one.
For a discussion of the issue from a law and economics standpoint, see “Reflections on Optimal Punishment, or: Should the Rich Pay Higher Fines?”
For a real world system where fines scale with income, consider Finland.
For a de facto similar system in the U.S., consider tort law. Rich tortfeasors, in principle, owe the same damage payments as poor, but are more likely to be able to pay them, hence the tactic of tergeting deep pockets.
You are taking about both the effect on the fined, and incentives for law enforcement officials here. For the latter, I think fines should be sent as far away and high up as possible. Ideally fines should be paid into the general funds of the federal government. If that’s not possible, then the state government would work. That takes away the incentives for local government and officers to bring in money.
I wonder how this polls. If it would pass at the ballot box, I think a state with a referendum should try it. (I tend to think this would be a dead letter as a bill at a state capitol.)
This is one of a number of proposals (like eliminating bail reform) in the general category of removing the utility of money. Thing is, when you do that, you increase the utility of other things; usually either sympathy or corruption — let the poor person off the hook, throw the book at the guy with the Ferrari — but not if he contributed to the mayor’s campaign. As one of the most unsympathetic and least-connected persons around, I object on the basis of naked self-interest.
Given your premises don’t you expect your objections to be utterly ignored?
Of course.
An orthogonal concern I’d raise about schemes for charging fines to people is that when the revenue from fines becomes an important revenue source, the fines become extremely corrosive to fair enforcement of the laws. The folks depending on fine revenue for running their budgets have huge incentives to enforce the laws in extra-strict ways, to pile on extra charges for being late or not showing up for a hearing, and to pass new laws that will allow them to extract more fine revenue.
I think the world would be a better place if all fine revenue were paid in cash, and then the cash was immediately burned in front of everyone.
I kind of like this idea. A more humane substitute for public hanging. It creates a public spectacle and humiliates the culprit. Reducing the net currency in society helps the average person a tiny bit by making the remaining money more valuable, without it going to the government. Kind of like a tax rebate without the logistical difficulty.
It helps the rich more than the average person, in an absolute sense, and even in a relative sense if you think of being “rich” as having to do with income, since 2x increase in income = >2x increase in wealth.
As a quibble – legal citation fines are generally only crippling to the working poor and those living off the low level of entitlements in the USA, not to the working class. (At least initially – failure to appear in court starts racking up the amount of money owed pretty fast.)
I’m not saying that we should ignore the impact on the working poor, but instead to warn against exagerating the extent of the issue.
However, even leaving aside the problem of %income vs %wealth, means-tested penalization in extremis seems to have a host of 2nd and 3rd order drawbacks around fraud, signalling, and potential enforcement corruption.
Yes. There is too much variability between the impact of a sudden expense on a person and that person’s (apparent) means. Plus there is the impact on families.
What you’re looking for is a class-based approach, where the wealthy noble is fined heavily and pays a heavy social cost, but the day laborer gets off with a horsewhipping.
I like far better the idea of offenses with strictly identified punishments, applied the same to all people.
I don’t think this is true, as the working poor suffer far more financially by having to appear in court than the non working poor. Missing a day of work for a court case can functionally double the financial cost of many fines, and missing a day of work because you were arrested the night before and bail wasn’t set until 3 hours into your shift is also expensive.
I suspect that there are people ground up in the gears by this kind of fines/fees, not because anyone wants to grind up the poor in the gears, but rather because the revenue-maximizing set of rules has that as a side-effect.
Well-known case in point: Ferguson circa 2014.
Majority-black place, 5 out of 6 of the city council are white. Mayor’s white, sheriff and most cops are white. Town has a right side/wrong side of the tracks vibe. Justice department eventually comes in and investigates, discovers “profit-driven” racial profiling by municipal authorities.
Voter turnout in ’14 was very high, and I read the city council was then 3-3 white and black, and word was change was in the air. One starter link here: link. I haven’t dug that deeply, tbh.
Having people pay in time (days worth of community service, say) shortcuts that problem pretty well. A day of your time is a difficult thing to game.
I think this is why (supposedly) minor things we penalize with (supposedly minor or recompense-derived) fines–which can be dealt with via asynchronous communication and hopefully don’t suck up too much time, but major things (murder, arson, rape, battery, fraud, theft) commonly carry time-based terms, with the most serious being *all* your remaining time, either via life-in-prison or capital punishment.
Try and set a number for how much a murder should cost, and see if your moral intuitions don’t recoil when you then think about what that means for what fraction of his money a billionaire would have to pay to kill your whole family.
Edited to add: all of that is to say, yes, I completely agree, units of time are *much* harder to game.
Now that the IBM AI can debate unprepared subjects and apparently understand arguments, the prospect of a real human-level AGI seems already dangerously close:
What it’s like to watch an IBM AI successfully debate humans
What should be done? If we consider the dangers of a non-benevolent AGI with super-human intelligence, the prudent think to do would be to everybody stop all AI research just now. Should states drastically ban AGI research as they currently ban nuclear weapons proliferation or terrorism? Should AGI research be stigmatized as research with H B D implications is now? Or maybe even that wouldn’t be enough? (that makes me remember some prediction from Ted K’s manifesto.)
Yes. Come on, if we have to wait for literal butlers to do this it could be too late.
What? This is some impressive natural language processing trickery but aside from that it’s basically a flashy spin on Google search.
AlphaGo Zero was way scarier; that was actually doing something new and you can visualize how that technology might be used to hurt people. Biggest threat from this is that it brings us closer to having to answer calls from Google Assistant type bots.
I mean, it has some spooky information control implications if you stretch a little bit, but there’s no way in hell anything that looks at all like this is gonna go crazy and argue us all to death.
To me, responding with adequate arguments in a debate seems quite different from Google search (I doubt an 8 year old with Google access can do this), but I admit I know little about AI so I can be wrong. I would be glad if I am wrong and the human level AGI is further than I thought. But that just gives us more time, if a real AGI is possible in the future and potentially dangerous. The fact that we seem closer than we really are can be used to make people more receptive to the message about the danger.
I think you (this is probably a general “you”) considerably underestimate the astounding vastness and complexity of human intelligence, particularly the nuances and counter-intuitive twists and turns that help — or more likely, are required for — it to work.
To start with, tiny flaws are the secret sauce behind successful intelligent systems in nature. I forget what it is called but I believe there is a whole field of science concerned with it. So far as I know, there is not a good way to replicate that with computer programming, though I might be wrong.
Huh? I have no idea what this means, but I’m fascinated. Can you give any more details?
One example would be in genetics and evolution. Flaws in the genome allow mutations, and without mutations organisms have no way to adapt to changes in the environment. If a species of organism was manifested with a flawless genome (i.e. source code), it would go extinct.
Is there a transcript or video recording anywhere? The video IBM put out is completely useless. I want to hear the actual arguments.
If there isn’t, it’s a bad sign.
I’d really like to see a good definition of human-level general intelligence here and what aspects of that an artificial intelligence actually needs in order to be considered dangerous or not.
With people we measure general intelligence by throwing a bunch of g-loaded tasks at people and seeing how well they do. But those are mostly the sort of things that computers have always been very good at, like solving math/word/geometric puzzles very quickly. The tasks that have taken the longest for AI are things that even the least intelligent humans can do easily, like recognize faces or differentiate cats from dogs.
General intelligence is a very useful concept for thinking about humans but applying it to artificial intelligence seems like anthropomorphization. A stock-trading AI doesn’t need to be able to tie a pair of shoes or write a concerto, and it doesn’t need those abilities in order to cause a lot of havoc. How much of the human “general intelligence” package would a given AI actually need in order to be considered a threat seems like a function of what sort of things it was designed to do and not a general threshold of how similar it is to humans.
Two separate questions in there. I agree that general intelligence is not necessary for computer programs to cause problems. A reasonable argument can be made that “AI” has already caused problems.
To the other question I’d say that general intelligence is when a computer program can be given a novel task that’s explained to it in regular English and can do it. It doesn’t have to be the best monopoly player ever, but it needs to be able to play after having the rules explained to it the way you’d explain it to a teenager.
Never mind AI, AS is a very frequent cause of problems.
I don’t think there is any reason at all to think an AI needs to be able to simulate a human convincingly in order to be a threat to mankind. Anthills and markets are both “thinking” systems in some sense, but they don’t think much like humans, don’t have a face, and can’t be reasoned with or understood like a human mind). I imagine a powerful AI might be much the same, but just a lot faster and better at thinking in its domain than any human can be. If it’s trying to argue me into letting it out of its box, it probably needs to simulate a human pretty well to engage my empathy. If it’s just trying to plan the actions of Goldman to maximize its investment profits by exploiting some weird pattern that will ultimately collapse the economy, trigger WW3, and leave us all starving in the dark, it doesn’t need to be able to pretend to be a human, and doesn’t need to have anything like self-awareness.
According to The Guardian, there was a moment in a debate when the AI actually proved that it didn’t really understand language:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/jun/18/artificial-intelligence-ibm-debate-project-debater
Anyway, do you think that an AGI is (a) possible in the future and (b) potentially dangerous? If not, why not? If yes, wouldn’t be prudent and rational to forbid all AI research?
I weakly agree that it would be prudent and rational, but we can’t establish what’s possible nor probability without knowing what we’re talking about.
A search engine that can construct valid syllogisms from reading its search results could be just a software script, or a rational being. The latter, which we can call an angel, would be a lot spookier to have living embodied on Earth than the former.
I’m seeking critique of this design for a wise and good democracy. It combines SSC- and LessWrong-influenced thinking about optimization processes and utilitarianism with a long personal history of dabbling in groups that want to reform electoral processes. In my unquestionably rose-tinted judgment (it’s my baby!), I think Ophelimo has much in it that could be desired by everyone from the far right to the far left.
If there’s an error, I want to correct it. (Or to give up on it quickly, if there’s no way to correct it). If there’s an important criticism or technical limitation to address, I’ll add it to the slow-growing better draft.
Very-short version: it’s futarchy without money, based on public satisfaction, using storable score votes for perfect proportionality.
Sounds really cool!
Some (rather disorganised) thoughts:
Some people will be consistently bad at predicting and will never get better. Will these people’s weightings just keep going down and down? Will people be aware of their poor prediction score in order to help them improve or ignorant of it in order to stop people becoming jaded? Are there any caps on how much or little somebody’s predictions are weighted? Do superforecasters end up with 100 ‘votes’? 1000? 1.1?
Is there any way to stop somebody creating two accounts on the app? Related: who decides who can be members? Can children be members? Do you need to pass a bill to appoint a new member?
Sounds like you still have the problem of “sexy” issues getting more attention than important ones.
I don’t understand the bit about how to decide which topics will be seen by those deciding which topics are important. What if a hundred thousand topics are proposed tomorrow? What if the one I happen to think is most important is half way down the list? How will I ever see it?
How much time are people supposed to invest in this?
I don’t understand the default historical distribution bit, which seems like an attempted answer to my previous question. I worry that you’d get a bunch of nerds who become super-obsessed with engaging with the system and a larger bunch of folk who don’t really understand it and/or can’t really be bothered. It’s not clear to me that “turnout” would be any higher than it currently is. (Not sure if this is a bug or a feature…)
Votes increasing (decreasing) when you don’t (do) get your way is really interesting but I’m not sure what the implications of it would be. Harder for the society to keep inching in the same direction?
Can selected candidates decide not to be candidates? Do you need to explicitly enter in order to be “drawn out the hat”?
Not quite sure what officers do?
You say in your comment that there’s no money. Not quite sure where that comes from. Who decides whether I can pick up some carrots from the supermarket next Tuesday? Who decides if I can pick up a Tesla car on Wednesday? Hell, who decides if I need to go to work tomorrow, or what I do for a living?
I’m sure some of these thoughts are just me not reading your post carefully enough and their answers are trivial. I’ve erred on the side of sharing thoughts that I’m not sure are worth sharing. If nothing else, it might help you see which bits of your post are hard to understand or need more emphasis.
Some of the items you mentioned were addressed, though maybe not in a clear enough way. Others weren’t addressed and I’m fine with different groups picking different solutions.
– People’s predictions start at a score of zero, can’t go below zero, and can go arbitrarily high if their predictions are really good. (An upper limit might be a good idea, though.) I imagine that people would want to be able to see their scores.
– I’m imagining an app that gets used by an organization that already has its own laws, bylaws, or customs governing membership. E.g. a city government might give membership to residents, a corporation might give one membership per share, and an informally organized church charity might create a group in the app with just the people who happen to show up.
– Yes, sexy issues would get more eyeballs. But maybe they’d also get solved quickly, leaving just boring administrivia and accountancy for the rest.
– If there are too many topics, it’ll be hard to search through them, it’s true.
– I imagine the time commitment of the typical voter to be <1 minute/week, just responding to polls if they wish to. People who write bills or who want to optimize their predictions can spend as much time as they like, but this will likely be a tiny minority. High turnout wasn’t one of my goals.
– The vote redistribution scheme does have some of the most fun implications. For instance, it means the different factions are forced to either compromise or to take turns in power. Society can keep inching in whatever direction the culture shifts, and the government will track those changes smoothly rather than in long-delayed discontinuous jumps. On both counts, the incentive for factions to fight each other politically goes away; instead they'd be limited to trying to shift the culture.
– Probably most organizations would only be interested in voluntary candidacies. I imagine sortition being opt-out rather than opt-in.
– Officers do the duties assigned to them by law/bylaw/custom. Different kinds of organizations have different kinds of officers.
– Futarchy involves betting on predictions with money in a combinatorial market. I borrowed the idea of betting on predictions but eliminated money from the betting process. I didn’t aim to eliminate money from the economy!
Ok, that bit about money makes a whole lot more sense now!
Apologies that most of this is regarding possible issues for the government style rather than if it’ll fix/do better than the current one.
Isn’t there going to be strong bias towards the well-educated/elite? (And if not currently, in the future as they try to game the system.)
Or issues with resentment/apathy towards that fact?
What about towards issues that are “hard” to fix? That is, regardless of what policy is picked, the result is about the same as without. Or regression towards the mean. Wouldn’t that make the government constantly favor those that are against the issue (even if the majority of the public may be for it) or those that spark policy changes due unusual extremes (sounds familiar?)
What about policies that have long payoffs as compared to the polling cycle?
I’m not sure how well you considered the voting.
For example, if certain groups needed to pool a large number of votes to create a policy, would they need to maintain that large number to prevent it from being removed in the next session?
If you gain votes every time you lose, isn’t there an incentive to vote against the popular vote? Esp. on things you don’t care about?
I think you’re underestimating “click baits” that will dominate the popular issues rather than the effective ones.
And possible rider issues (added causes to a popular bill that aren’t unpopular enough to warrant being noticed/removed).
What about people that are good predictors, but still vote on ideological basis? See bias towards well-educated as mentioned above.
A very good article on the history of Cultural Marxism.
Some excerpts:
It seems to me that much of Social Justice consists of cultural criticism and perhaps can be boiled down to this:
1. Western culture makes people behave in ways that harms groups with traits such as X, Y and Z, while helping groups that have the opposite traits
2. This culture can and should be changed to remove these harms
3. There are good solutions to create this change, like: thing, other thing and/or yet another thing
The basic criticisms of this are then for 1:
a. The claimed harms are (partially) exaggerated, non-existent, trivial and/or not as universal as claimed.
b. Western culture makes people behave in ways that benefit and harm each group, so it’s false to claim that some groups always are harmed and others always benefit.
c. Some harms are self-inflicted and/or a matter of perspective and/or a matter of preference.
For 2:
a. Some harms are necessary and/or getting rid of them causes greater harms to happen.
b. No effective tools exist to address some harms.
c. Some harms are too minor to address (right now).
For 3:
a. The proposed solution has consequences that are worse than what it achieves.
b. The proposed solution is unlikely to achieve the goal and/or may achieve the opposite.
c. The proposed solution just changes who is harmed.
d. The proposed solution is itself immoral.
I can’t testify to anything other than exposure in university. It seems like the simplest explanation doesn’t even require tracing intellectual concepts to any particular group. Instead, consider first that Marxism’s model of the world includes the struggle between unequal class groups. A lot of academics who aren’t really Marxists nevertheless borrowed Marx’s methods of analysis, which were useful and are still used in mainstream academia today. They’re not the be-all and end-all, but he introduced some useful stuff.
Anyway, both by applying the analysis to things that aren’t class (which necessarily involves modifying the analysis) and by the incentives for the individual profs. Being a tenured (or tenure-track) prof, at least, is excellent; these days, if you’re a tenured prof, you aren’t making bad money and can invest for yourself, and have a stake in investments through the university’s investments, your pension fund, whatever. If you are a tenured prof, you stand to lose a great deal from revolution, whether you admit this to yourself or not. And that’s assuming a revolution that doesn’t stall in purge-mode, not dying in a civil war between revolutionaries and counterrevolutionaries, etc. (Although ewer and fewer profs have good tenured jobs, and more and more work gets done by people who aren’t profs.) They both are less likely to intimately care about the problems of the working classes, intimately caring instead about other things, and an incentive to look elsewhere.
So, I think there’s been a tendency to apply understandings of group interaction taken from Marx. If you look at such-and-such a situation, and apply a version of analysis to it taken from Marx, which group is analogous to which class? Further, you are going to find more women, or members of certain minority groups, or whatever, represented in the faculty lounge, than you will find anyone who is not comfortably middle-class. But is oppression based on gender or ethnicity something that operates in the same way as oppression based on class/class dynamics/whatever? I don’t know how you’d test that, but it seems like a big assumption. Anyway, in some fields, this sort of analysis has become the most common.
Then apply the effects of it becoming a popular thing. I guarantee you that there are useful concepts and work coming out of the gender studies department or whatever. There are concepts that people here probably instinctively flinch when they hear, all throwing themselves behind a dumpster when someone on the street says “privilege” ’cause of flashbacks, that at least contain useful stuff when you look at them in a reasonably elevated context. However, they’re usually present in a much less elevated context: clickbait-site articles, clickbait passed off as something more legitimate (“whoa look at the inflammatory op-ed posted by [paper]!”), Twitter posts, etc. In these contexts, concepts that were useful in academia become blunt objects.
The term is made unpleasantly vague by the fact that it’s largely used to describe a conspiracy theory. Let me tell you: nobody who has ever spent much time around academics would believe that a bunch of social sciences profs could somehow put together a conspiracy capable of doing this. Academia is incapable of anything approaching that level of organizational ability.
The problem, I think, is that students and even professional academics have been exposed to a very superficial version of Marxism, or have not really understood what they have read.
If they have “borrowed” from Marx, it is only to turn Marxist ideas 180-degrees into their nightmare opposites.
I have no problem with people using the label “Cultural-Marxist” as long as they understand what a wide gulf that label entails between it and “classical” or “orthodox” Marxism.
The observation that different groups of people (whether it is classes, nations, etc.) struggle against each other from time to time is trivially obvious. If this is all that Marx was arguing, then it wouldn’t be much to write home about.
The key distinction Marx made was that conflicts of interest between economic classes were inevitable, objective, and caused by factors outside of the control of the participants in a way that conflicts between feuding clans, or “nations,” or “races,” or religions were not. (I’ll come back to sexual conflicts in a second…)
In principle, these latter kinds of conflicts of interest could be avoided or reconciled through negotiation, by getting the members of each side to not identify as being part of opposing groups, etc. Marx would agree with postmodernists/”Cultural-Marxists” that these social conflicts were “socially-constructed.” In other words, they are part of the ideological superstructure of society, not the base. They are not just historically changing (as even class conflict is), but they are historically-contingent, i.e. not inevitable. In principle, these conflicts could be socially-deconstructed through patient education, by getting people to see past these contrived divisions.
Whereas Marx believed that institutions like slavery or priest economies or feudalism or capitalism, and their associated class divisions, arose not because some people thought it was a great idea and convinced others to participate in it (social-constructionism), but rather through a sort of Darwinian process of natural selection—at a certain level of technology (i.e. we are not talking about some institutions being eternally more or less effective, just temporarily specific to those material conditions), those institutions were more effective (powerful—not necessarily pleasant!) at using those means of production and “remaking the world in their own image.”
Certainly, these modes of production also generated ideas to buttress them, and these ideas were socially-constructed. But when a mode of production is in its prime, the ideas are secondary. The ideas help dissuade malcontents from messing with the system, but even without the ruling ideas the malcontents are unlikely to be successful in overcoming the old mode of production until the material conditions are ready. At best, they will simply cause a period of upheaval and destruction that is in nobody’s interest and put a few new faces on top, with the social roles themselves and the mode of production remaining intact. At these times, the mode of production self-evidently works. It delivers survival and freedom to its participants to the greatest extent that is practical given the material possibilities of the time. (I.e., even as a slave, you are better off living under the predictable exploitation of the Roman Empire than under the marauding chaos of the regions beyond the frontier. And obviously not everyone can live a life of material freedom in the context of classical-era productivity. So, this is the best society can hope to do at that time).
At times when these modes of production start to become obsolete and outclassed by a different mode of production, then their ideas become essential for retaining those modes of production for a little bit past their sell-by date. This is when you get your George Fitzhugh’s (apologist of slavery in the American South). This goes on until one of 3 things happens:
1. The old society is externally conquered by a neighbor with a mode of production that is better adapted to harnessing the updated the material conditions. (Opium Wars, colonialism, the American Civil War).
2. The old society’s elites scramble to reform themselves in order to save what they can.
3. The old society’s lower orders take it upon themselves to make a revolution against the old fettering elites—not just for the good of the lower orders, but for the historical progress of their society in general. So, for example, the liberal (“bourgeois”) revolutions were a positive step not just for peasants and other independent property owners/small capitalists/big capitalists, but for everyone, given what was possible in that context.
To a lesser extent, Marx would also probably apply this “objective” analysis to sexual divisions. In “The Origin of Family, Private Property, and the State,” Marx takes it for granted, as would many anthropologists, that a certain sexual division of labor in certain material conditions is functional and most objectively, materially effective at providing for survival. For example, does it make sense for breast-feeding women to go on a far-flung hunt? No! So, these things are not always socially-constructed as if all social participants had perfectly free choice to construct their gender roles. If Sparta is to survive, them women best be pumpin’ out those future soldiers. This gender role is not necessarily eternal, but nor is it a free choice for that society in that context if it wants to perpetuate itself.
As Marxist Douglas Lain described it in his interview of postmodernist Thaddeus Russell, gender roles are a response to the objective material fact of sexual differences. Thaddeus Russell disagreed. This is the same Thaddeus Russell that argued on Stefan Molyneux’s podcast that a culture could believe that a tree could possibly impregnate a woman. Sure, an individual or society could believe that, but Marx would say that that belief would not be functional in an objective sense. In that sense, that belief is incorrect. A society that believes that is gonna have women hugging trees rather than pairing up with men, and that society and belief will, through a certain kind of Darwinian evolution, cease to exist. So if you value perpetuating your society, you will not want to believe that. I think it is useful to have a term for “beliefs that will allow your society to predictably manipulate its reality so as to perpetuate itself,” and I’m prepared to use the term “truth” for that concept.
Of course, Marx would certainly dispute the idea that we can apply lessons from one material condition to our present very different material condition. Women as wage-workers might very well be the functional response to this material condition now.
Back to class conflicts: Marx thought that conflicts of interest between classes do not depend on each class recognizing itself as such, or identifying itself as belonging to a particular class. Sure, it’s true that a member of a class will be much more effective at fighting for his/her interests if he/she clearly understands his/her interests. But even if the understanding of those interests is incomplete or completely off-base and misdirected, that individual is still going to be pressured by the incentives of the Law of Value in a particular way according to that individual’s class position, and the individual will inevitably react to those incentives in some way. It might not be a coherent way. An individual might blame his/her unemployment on a worldwide Jewish conspiracy rather than a crisis of overproduction, and the response might be enthusiastic participation in the Holocaust (which will not address the cause of his/her earlier unemployment) rather than socialist revolution (which will). But the fact that the individual is suddenly unemployed due to the workings of the Law of Value, and must react to that, is an objective fact that cannot be avoided if only the individual identified as a “human being” or “patriotic German” rather than a “proletarian.” Thus, class conflicts and the resulting dysfunctions in society are expected to crop up time and time again even if everyone were to make a concerted effort to work together and not view themselves as having opposing interests.
This is the sort of way in which “Cultural-Marxists” often think about racial privilege—that it is not due to people identifying in a particular way or having bad subjective intentions towards others of the different perceived group, but rather that it is an objective “system.”
I don’t disagree with the idea expressed in J. Sakai’s book “Settlers: The Myth of the White Proletariat” that class interests and divisions often get re-coded or re-interpreted as racial interests and divisions. The difference is, Marxists will come right out and argue that those re-interpretations are objectively false, that they miss the true kernel of the problem. Whereas “Cultural-Marxists”/postmodernists will defend an individual’s subjective experience or perception of a social relationship. If a Marxist says, “You are outright deluded if you think this is fundamentally a racial issue,” they’ll get the retort, “How dare you invalidate my lived experience?” Uhhh…because people can be mistaken about interpreting their reality. And why should I have any better idea of your reality? Because I’ve thought about it a lot, studied it, and I am using a fundamentally more accurate method/perspective, just like a student of General Relatively should have the gall to claim to have a more accurate prediction of a satellite’s motion than a student who will only use Newtonian physics. Why do I think that my method is more correct in this case? Because it explains more social phenomena, makes more accurate predictions, and is more internally coherent.
The “Cultural-Marxist” elevation of subjective experience is also totally at odds with Marxism. So is the use of moral claims. Marxism couldn’t care less about moral claims. Exploitation is an objective description of the fact that workers contribute more to the sale price of their products than they are paid. It is a falsifiable prediction that, if all workers worldwide were replaced by robots that produced just as much as the workers and that cost capitalists just as much in upkeep per hour, the sale prices of the resulting products would decrease until the point that profit was completely erased and the capitalists sold the resulting product for exactly the same sum as it took to purchase the raw materials and sustain the robots.
Under the Marxist definition, self-employed workers exploit themselves, which makes no sense to say unless you understand exploitation in a descriptive rather than a moral sense.
Whether exploitation is “good” or “bad” depends on what you are wanting to achieve. If you want human productivity to expand beyond the fetters of feudal life, then capitalist exploitation is good.
“Get down to business, all of you! You will have capitalists beside you, including foreign capitalists, concessionaires and leaseholders. They will squeeze profits out of you amounting to hundreds per cent; they will enrich themselves, operating alongside of you. Let them. Meanwhile you will learn from them the business of running the economy, and only when you do that will you be able to build up a communist republic.” –Lenin
So, I actually had included some modifier like “inevitable” or “natural” in my original line about class-group struggle, but decided to take it out, on the grounds that my memories of learning Marxist analysis are more than a decade old. I would agree with what you’re saying, broadly – that attempts to apply Marxist-style analysis to relations between different sorts of groups creates a problem, for the reasons you describe:
Excellent summary, though of course I disagree that Marxism is objectively true.
I think what traumatizes this crowd about Social Justice/PoMo/”Cultural Marxism” is that it’s impervious to reason. Marxism is rationalist, even if socialist revolution inevitably leads to starvation and other avoidable deaths on a mass scale, which makes it more comfortable to engage with.
I wonder if there is some way to just lure a bunch of old-fashioned communists here. Actual communists tend not to use ad hominem arguments, in my experience. Arguing with them can be frustrating (getting told that deaths under revolutionary communism were due to insufficient revolution and/or communism is weird) but people here would prefer that to ad hominems, I think.
You’ll see old-fashioned Marxists fling the occasional ad-hominem as a casual barb (going out of one’s way to call mainstream or neoclassical economics “bourgeois” economics despite that probably not being the most effective term to use for getting your audience to understand your point unless you are just resigned to preaching to the choir, etc.)
But the difference I notice is that old-fashioned Marxists don’t rely on ad-hominems as if they settle the argument. You are expected to provide historical/economic evidence, and there is an assumption of a shared material repository of publicly-accessible evidence to which you can appeal. (Unlike personal feelings, which are not publicly-accessible evidence and don’t count for winning arguments).
“You are a capitalist; therefore, everything you say is suspect and probably wrong.” No, just like individual prices turbulently hover around the mean of, but deviate from, labor-values, so do people’s ideas tend to be influenced by their material interests on average, but with many exceptions. There are bound to be capitalists out there, or petty-bourgeois gentlemen like Herr Marx himself, who diverge from the mean, whose ideas are not constrained by the narrow ideological blinders that are on average common to their class. Plus, Marx expected the working class to be enriched with failed refugees from the petty-bourgeoisie and from a few enlightened capitalists who saw the writing on the wall and wanted to jump ship for the new society ahead of time.
Also, the left nowadays is moralistic, which I think is less interesting than discussing the descriptive claims of whether different proposed actions benefit various people’s interests. “Inequality is unjust” boils down to “boo! inequality,” and where does the conversation go from there?
@Le Maistre Chat
I would argue that the more typical kind is weaponized irrationality.
It’s like a Kafkaesque court where the court uses faulty (and inconsistent) logic to dismiss each and every method to disprove your guilt and which sentences you based on the argument that ‘he looks guilty.’ It doesn’t matter whether you have a strong alibi and not even that you can show that another person is way more likely to be guilty.
Isn’t this kind of thing the ultimate nightmare for someone with a low EQ and high IQ? A system that pretends to have rules, but where the rules are just made up on the spot to legitimize the desired outcome. Even a demand for consistency then violates a rule (#whataboutthemenz) if you invoke it in your defense (but not if it is invoked by the prosecution).
Hardcore communists at least usually want their rules to be consistent.
Of course, both Marxists and Social Justice share a desire for Utopianism, in the sense that they tend to want a fairly simple model of reality where there is a clear corrupting force (or perpetrator) which (or who) can be defeated, after which humans return to their pure egalitarian, altruist state.
This belief is what makes them so dangerous, because any
humanitybad behavior that they witness if they get into power, is then evidence that the corrupting force (or perpetrator) is still among them. Since they confuse human nature with some evil force, they pretty much can’t help but end up stomping on humanity.
@Aapje: you’re right. And from a Christian perspective, they’re not totally wrong: humanity is in some sense an evil force*. But they have no solution to humans humaning except scapegoat violence.
*it’s no accident Satan as written by a devout Christian is the most compelling character in Western literarure, if not world literature.
@Le Maistre Chat
No, I think that Christianity has the opposite claim.
In Christianity, humans require guidance by God to live a moral life, they won’t do so out of their own volition. Christians also typically think that it is important for culture to push people to do the right thing. They usually have quite strong beliefs about what to do, not just what not to do.
This is different from the claim that humans are (unless they are mentally ill) inherently prone to do the right thing, unless they are corrupted by the wrong culture.
The latter world view makes postmodernism much more attractive, because that approach allows you to criticize everything. However, it is very poor at arguing in favor of something.
Mainstream SJ seems to focus very strongly on how not to behave and fairly little on how to behave. For example, ‘diversity’ often seems advocated based on the theory that people will automatically behave better if you have a lot of different races doing things together.
What the article omits, in my opinion, is that the Frankfurt school is not that widely read anymore. Both in (American) academia and leftist activism, the dominant political-philosophical school of thought is Poststructuralism, often also imprecisely called Postmodernism. Both schools are rooted in marxism, but they are very different. The Frankfurt school is still interested in (marxist) economical theories, while Postmodernism only has very abstract concepts of class struggle. Also, I would argue that a big part of the work of the Frankfurt school is about the Holocaust and Europe’s experiences with totalitarianism in general, which is not very interesting from a domestic American perspective, while the post-colonial ideas of Poststructuralism are very relevant for America.
So what you get is more or less that right wing culture warriors are against “cultural marxism”, which kind of matches to the Frankfurt school, but the Frankfurt school is not influential in leftist American circles, instead, more or less the opposite Marxist offshoot dominates the discourse. But the right wingers of course don’t care, they would hate New Labour just the same
Foucault, it all turns on Foucault.
@Björn
The Frankfurt school consisted of Marxists who were disillusioned with communism and who sought an alternative by using the insights of antipositivist sociology, psychoanalysis, existential philosophy and other disciplines. Some of them created Critical theory: the claim that ideology is the principal obstacle to human liberation. Some philosophers from the Frankfurt school rejected positivism, based on the idea that human behavior is too varied to catch in general rules. Instead, they drew meaning from the subjective experiences of individuals engaging in social interaction.
An example of a philosopher from the Frankfurt tradition is Jürgen Habermas, who spoke out against postmodernism and fought with Derrida.
Derrida rejected reason and pioneered deconstruction: strongly questioning the assumptions of Western culture. He has said that nothing exists out of context or in other words, that it is impossible to state an objective truth. So this is ‘hard’ postmodernism, where everything is seen as subjective. Note that Derrida referred to deconstruction as a radicalization of a certain spirit of Marxism.
There was also Foucault, who argued that there is a strong relationship between power and knowledge, and that the former is used to control and define the latter. What authorities claim as ‘scientific knowledge’ is really just a way to get social control. While Foucault didn’t necessarily reject the idea of objective truth, his criticism of the subjectivity in scientific knowledge fits very well with ‘hard’ postmodernism if it is taken to an extreme.
Modern SJ has adopted various parts of this and to a different extent. For example, Judith Butler uses a broader approach, for example by drawing on Freud to argue that heterosexuality is culturally constructed, but also by arguing against the gender binary by invoking Foucault.
The way in which Butler argues is very different from Nussbaum, who uses critical examination of cultural works as arguments. For example, the evidence that she provides for her claim that Objectification exists and works in the way that she claims is mainly how characters behave to one another in fictional works, like Ulysses and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
Yet another method that other SJ philosophers adopt is to focus on personal experiences/anecdotes.
Then you have a positivist group, like Mary Koss, who believe in applying the scientific method. However, from my perspective these people have a strong tendency to put their thumbs on the scale, to get the outcome that matches SJ theories.
To get back to Cultural Marxism: that term was used initially by Schroyer to argue that part of the work of the Frankfurt school consists of exposing that contemporary culture, and notably mass culture, is a system of social domination of the individual.
Of course, one can reject this as a misapplication of the word ‘Marxism,’ but even if one does so, it should be clear that the term was not chosen as a slur, but instead, by someone sympathetic to Marxism and the methods of the Frankfurt school.
It’s not surprising that many people on the right could not resist using the word as a slur, given the connotations of the word Marxism today. I don’t think that this is conductive to good debate, although I do think that there is a pretty strong similarity between parts of SJ and the goals and methods of the Frankfurt school.
However, there are also dissimilarities. Furthermore, SJ methodology varies quite a bit (although from my perspective, that mainly means that it is broken in different ways), so it is incorrect to argue that all of SJ suffers from the same problems.
Netflix has a new original series, Churchill’s Secret Agents. It’s a reality-style program where the contestants are put through tests and drills inspired by the training for Britain’s WWII SOE, which sent agents into wartime Europe on sabotage and assassination missions. They start with twenty candidates and winnow them down to six by the end of the series. It’s well worth watching, but could have used about double the budget.
Jeffries was such a badass. I enjoyed the hell out of that show.
Who was Jeffries? The really short female research scientist?
Yes that was the one.
It was also interesting to see Dinsworth crash and burn. In the aviation industry we’d say someone like that ‘can’t be told,’ and his exit interview was pretty telling about his ability to take feedback and criticism.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to determine the least exciting year of the twentieth century for the United Kingdom. What year from 1901 to 2000 was a real snooze?
I’ve created a worksheet that we can use to eliminate all the non-boring years:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1S4PKGP6234OWUAGXB8LW-l7Aw53ELKdT-9BvWefY2sY/edit?usp=sharing
I would think some time in the late sixties/early seventies. The war is past and recovered from, rock and pop music (Beatles, Rolling Stones etc.) are familiar, but there’s not massive strikes or particularly important foreign wars, and I don’t think the Troubles have really got going yet.
Maybe not 1969 because of the moon landing (not UK, but still exciting for people in the UK). Maybe not 1970 because there was a GE. Not 1971 because of decimalisation. Hmm… Bloody Sunday was in 1972…
Think I’m gonna go with 1968.
No late-sixties campus unrest in the UK? Both the UK and France had students protesting in the late sixties. The baby boomers were just coming of age, and there were a lot of them.
Admittedly I don’t know much about the student protests, but I’d be a bit surprised if they were significant enough to outweigh my other considerations.
Every year is going to have something exciting going on…
1968 was a year of leftist student movements in Europe, especially in France:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_1968_events_in_France
Wikipedia says that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protests_of_1968#United_Kingdom
The occupation at Hornsey College of Art is not exactly something that is now prominent in history books. It this is one of the most exciting things that happened that year, then that speaks in favor of picking 1968.
According to Wikipedia, in France, in 1968:
Even if the student movements in UK weren’t as successful as in France and succeeded only to occupy a few art colleges (not only Hornsey College of Art), when in your neighboring country the student movement makes the president flee the country and your local student movement seems to follow its example, occupying colleges, and revolution seems iminent, that’s surely not the most quiet and uneventful year of the century.
Think that fion rejected 1969 because excitement due to Moon landing… by the USA! I’m sure the May 1968 events in France provoked at least as much excitement in UK (especially when similar events seemed to begin among them).
The student protests figure in Murakami’s Norwegian Wood too, so it wasn’t only a Europe thing.
Wasn’t 1968 the year the Troubles started? I would say that the whole period up to 1998’s Good Friday agreement was “not boring”, or was it less significant in comparison with everything else?
I would also say that the inter-war period was quite exciting, with all the decolonization stuff.
Maybe 1967 would be better. I still lean towards that general period, though. I agree with you about the inter-war period (and the wars themselves go without saying).
I think late sixties are probably better than early sixties. I think the Cold War was more exciting in the early sixties, and personally I think the musical trends are very exciting. (I could be over-estimating this…)
By “interwar period” do you mean post-WWII? What is the next war that this period is “between” (e.g. end of WWII is the starting point, but what’s the ending point)?
I’ve always taken “interwar” to mean 1918-1939, between the two world wars (although admittedly I mostly see this used in the context of discussing WWII, where people are talking more about the time leading up to WWII than after it). But I thought decolonization happened almost entirely after WWII…
Also looking at this Wikipedia list, the UK was not “at war” during the years 1905-1914, 1924-26, and 1931-35. The last one obviously has the Great Depression, and but could one of the earlier years be a good candidate for boring-ness? I don’t know much about domestic UK history at that time.
[Edit: johan_larson already made most of the same point below]
I can knock out at least a few of those years, based on economic troubles and general elections, which are pretty big events, and therefore not boring. Also, the olympics. And WWI had begun by 1914, so that year shouldn’t count.
1905
1906 – general election
1907
1908 – olympics
1909
1910 – general election
1911
1912
1913
1914 – WWI
1924 – general election
1925
1926 – general strike
1931 – depression, general election
1932
1933
1934
1935 – general election
I meant what is usually referred to as the inter-war period, the 1918-1939 period. I was thinking about the decolonization of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There was some excitement in India, but not decolonization.
I guess decolonization of India and Africa was more exciting, so the fifties and early sixties were the exciting period.
Yes, 1914 was an off-by-one error on my part, sorry about that.
General elections should probably count towards excitement. Maybe the 1926 strike should count (although the 1926 strike was the only general strike in UK history, it only lasted 9 days and Wikipedia says there weren’t any major effects outside of the coal industry.) But was the Olympics particularly exciting back then? About a thousand ameteur athletes competing in events spread out across 6 months? Except for the international dimension (so put it on the scale of a large diplomatic event?) I’m not sure why this would be more exciting than the annual Football cups. I would like to compare spectator numbers to get a sense for this but I’m not sure how to look for them.
(Also, tying into fion’s point somewhat, how are we counting exciting? There’s the “how exciting was year x for the average Briton”, and there’s “how exciting was year x for the British government”, and then there’s the question of “excitement at the time” vs. “retrospectively very exciting” — I would guess the 1908 Olympics were the latter, but again I’m not too sure of their impact on e.g. road closures, or how widely they were followed outside of London.)
Maybe we can start with the wars. Wars are not boring, particularly if they are big and close. Which of these wars the British Army fought in were big enough to count?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_British_Army_1900%E2%80%9399
Yeah, I had a look at that page too. I notice a gap between 1902 and 1914. I didn’t count that period because I think of “the run-up to WWI” as being a tense, important time. But now I wonder if maybe it wasn’t particularly exciting for the general population.
I also think that a lot of those conflicts wouldn’t be particularly exciting for most UK people. Of the ones between WWII and the Troubles I’ve only heard of two: the Korean war and the Suez crisis. Not sure how much that just reflects my own ignorance, though.
To answer your question, I’d say the most important/exciting of those would be:
WWI
Irish War of Independence
WWII
The Troubles
Falklands
with the World Wars standing head, shoulders and belly-buttons above the rest, and the Irish ones only ranking because they’re so close to home.
I would submit the Suez Crisis as significant too — it was as flashy and in-the-public-eye as Falklands with the additional economic impact of the closing of the Suez Canal. (Edit: and of course international loss of prestige and the implications thereof, but I’m not sure how much that impacted the life of most ordinary Britons.)
I highly doubt that many people were particularly worried about a general World War in 1902. Even if we say that it’s inevitable that it happened, it’s definitely not obvious that the UK would be involved. If you were alive back then, why would you think that? Anyways, the interwar period was definitely more “exciting” and the Cold War period was more tense. That leaves the 90’s as the only possible alternative.
Honestly, there was very little build up to the start of WW1, and most of the build up popularly assigned is post-hock. At the time Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination didn’t even make the cover of all the papers. The potential Irish revolution featured much more prominently in the British press.
I’m leaning towards 1913. The Anglo-German Naval Race was over, and as James C points out, there was less tension in Europe in general immediately pre-war than popular history would lead you to believe.
@bean,
1913 is the year the news of the Scott Expedition’s fate reached civilization. I think that was pretty big at the time.
Also an active year for suffragettes, who were in their militant phase – Wikipedia has a cite for “250 arson or destruction attacks in a six-month period.” And there was that one who ran out in front of the king’s horse and died.
1903 and 1907 don’t have anything in the spreadsheet yet, though.
Ick. Don’t remind me. In a just world, that would have been a minor footnote at best.
(I am a huge fan of Roald Amundsen, and believe that Robert Falcon Scott pretty much deserved what happened to him for being an idiot. Pity about the rest of the party.)
That’s probably a bigger deal. And the sort of thing I don’t have in the immediate cache.
nineteen sixty-three
How “exciting” are scandals and crime stories and similar newspaper-sellers? They generate a lot of press, but in the end don’t usually mean very much in the way of daily life. For instance, Edward VIII abdicating was probably very exciting – but did it really matter in the long run? Would a string of highly-publicized serial murders or an art heist disqualify a year?
Is it inevitable that any civilization which fields heavy cavalry will eventually produce a knightly class?
Every society that I can think of with armored mounted warriors has sooner or later spun them off into a form of petty nobility. The Hippeis of Athens, the Equites of Rome, the Knights of Christendom, the Mamluks and Janissaries of the Muslim world, the Samurai of Japan, etc.
In a certain sense it’s logical. Most of these, aside from the Mamluks and Janissaries who were originally slaves, were expected to pay for their own armor and warhorses out of pocket. A ruler with a class of armed wealthy people under him is probably going to want to keep them on his good side. But I’m not sure how universal this is.
No idea how universal either, but the “has title” thing probably leads to the “is rich” thing. In a society where wealth comes mostly from rents etc on land, you need x amount land to produce y guys with armour and big horses. It’s probably easier, from a bookkeeping perspective, to give each guy an amount of land equal to x divided by y, and say “hey show up with your gear when we blow this horn real loud” than it is to deal with that land yourself and parcel out the money to y number of professional soldiers.
I don’t know the history well (David?) but I wonder if you have the causality somewhat backwards. Putting aside that the ruler wants powerful people beholden to him, you don’t get the resources necessary to maintain warhorses and wargear–at least in a medieval society–without being locally powerful and influential. Calling them knights, one wonders, may have come after as a recognition or name for status they already had, instead of a status gift.
But I’m not sure that doesn’t have us in violent agreement, so…
(On an entirely unrelated note–just putting this here because I think you’ll see it–Nabil, can you drop me an email please?)
I think two things are going on: elite warriors are inherently high status, and heavy cavalry is the most generally effective form of military power in many regions prior to the Gunpowder Age.
Unfortunately this doesn’t explain the Roman Equites, who a) weren’t really heavy cavalry and b) weren’t central to Roman warfighting. Ditto the Hippeis. I also don’t think it explains the Byzantine Cataphracts, who don’t seem to have been anything like “petty nobility”. I think the explanation is that someone is risking an expensive asset (a horse) at the service of the state. So of course there needs to be some sort of “reward” — in reality probably a feedback loop between “you’re rich enough to provide a horse, so you should” -> “good job doing what’s right, you deserve to keep/increase your wealth”. This also explains why gunpowder cavalry weren’t especially high status compared to e.g. Hippeis, even though both had a somewhat equivalent “auxiliary” importance to militaries — the Hippeis has to provide his own horse, the cuirassier doesn’t.
The other alternatives are for the heavy cavalry to be professional soldiers whose horse, gear, provisions, and pay are provided by the state or sovereign, and for heavy cavalry to be sufficiently common that the cavalrymen don’t count as anything more than middle class.
For the former, the Eastern Roman aka Byzantine empire would I think count, and also China during the Han and Song dynasties. Maybe also the late medieval Italian city-states that mostly hired mercenary heavy cavalry.
For the latter, pick basically any horse nomad culture, except that most of them weren’t rich enough to afford metal armor so maybe you don’t count them as “heavy” cavalry.
Yeah, the reason I specified heavy or armored cavalry was to exclude horse nomads.You could argue that some nomadic light horsemen like the Cossacks actually did attain a knightly status so maybe I should reconsider that.
Where did the resources for upkeep of cavalry come from in the Eastern empire?
I believe primarily from taxation of agricultural land, based on its expected productivity at the village level. Notwithstanding complaints about “byzantine” tax codes, the actual tax codes of what would later become known as Byzantium don’t seem to have been all that complex.
Taxes in gold, silver, and/or grain are trivially converted into horses, arms, and armor in the market, or possibly by paying craftsmen to work in Imperial or provincial armories.
Byzantine cataphracts feel more modern than Western knights. If you join a modern Army, your chances of becoming a tanker are based on wanting to and merit-based screening, not family wealth.
OTOH, wouldn’t someone trained from the age of like 7 to be a shock cavalryman have much more skill/merit for it than pretty much anyone else? So modernism may have been much less efficient under those tech/economic conditions.
Training-wise, you’d run into diminishing returns pretty quickly; training someone from the age of seven doesn’t confer that much more of a benefit compared to training the same person from age seventeen. The advantage of choosing people based on skill, merit, loyalty, and so forth, is that you can in fact choose the most suitable people into positions that suit them well: you can make sure disloyal, cowardly, sickly, nearsighted, disobedient people are screened out. A knight can be any of those things, and still get to be a knight because of his position.
Well, taxation of peasant farmers was always going to be the answer, I suppose. I feel Marxist saying it, but in this era, peasant agriculture is essentially the only meaningful source of wealth or resources at civilization sacle. But yes, the same would certainly be true in a western european fiefdom. The difference there is that the local lord would collect it and convert it to military power which he then sold as corvee to his liege (at least in principle.)
I guess what I’m interested to know is why the local elites in Byzantium didn’t intermediate themselves, at least not in this part of the process. Surely the villages had locally powerful leaders. Interesting, no?
Skills for which this is not true: languages, gymnastics, mathematics, writing, some musical instruments and forms of melee or ranged combat.
Historian James Burke argues that feudalism was a result of the invention of the stirrup.
See this episode of his show:
https://archive.org/details/james-burke-connections_s01e03
this is a popular but rather thoroughly discredited theory. Stirrups were great, but there was plenty of shock cavalry before their invention, and plenty of ways to make a saddle you don’t fall out of without them. the battle of adrianople was not some huge turning point in the fight between infantry and cavalry, and probably didn’t have either side using stirrups.
Chinese businessmen use heavy booze and solicitation of prostitution as a signalling game. The strange thing is that some of them are middle age men with bad health who don’t even enjoy those excesses and would prefer to sleep. So they have to resort to ruin their health, involve themselves in unethical and shady business, just to show that they are open to give bribes.
This makes me wonder – how much of the excesses rumoured about investment banking consumption of cocaine and strip bars is also part of signalling “Hey, I am unethical enough to be involved in shady business?”
This certainly assuages my worries about China surpassing the West anytime soon. The kind of personal networks of vice and kickbacks involved probably mean that they cannot extend those relationships to that many people (how much can a person drink?)
Not the same thing, but I remember reading a banker describing how bankers buy expensive status symbols like watches beyond what they’d actually want themselves to signal how ‘hungry’ (wealth-driven) they are.
The craziest thing about the culture of Chinese and Japanese businessesmen getting drunk is that East Asians are on average much less likely to be able to hold their liquor. The two alleles for “Asian Flush” are both fairly common in those populations which, outside of the business world, seems to reduce drunkenness pretty effectively. My girlfriend has one or the other and she can barely finish a glass of wine without it being very unpleasant.
There was an article about Chinese embryo selection that I read a while back where parents were unsuccessfully trying to convince IVF facilities to select against those alleles with the rationale that it would help their children be more successful in the business world.
And now I’m wondering if a sufficiently high-class/appropriately seedy and outrageous drinking establishment could do well by offering select clients discreetly non-alcoholic or light drinks so they can simulate the “I’m so good at business that I spent all my money on taboos! Come bribe me!” effect without actually suffering the side effects…
There is a story of Herbert Chapman, the legendary manager of Arsenal Football Club in the 1920s and 30s, negotiating a player transfer with representatives of Everton in a hotel in London over drinks.
He had arrived at the hotel earlier and told the barman (whom he bribed) “This is my assistant Mr Wall; he will drink whiskey and dry ginger, I will drink gin and tonic. Our guests will drink whatever they choose but you will give them double of everything while Mr. Wall’s drinks and mine will contain no liquor.”
He signed the player, for a significantly lower transfer fee than Everton initially asked.
Getting you opponents drunk is not unusual; the unusual thing for me is to get people you want to establish a long business relationship with drunk.
I wouldn’t trust a person who cheats on his wife with a prostitute, much less one who does it publicly, for others to see. Why would you like to have a supplier/customer who is untrustworthy, just to get kickbacks?
I think that kickbacks and bribes are a zero sum game, where you bribe them and they bribe you, and then you are unable to justify where the money comes from, which means you cannot get your dream home in New Zealand.
The most famous example of this class has a drink named after it – the Gibson. It’s a martini (so perfectly clear and uncolored) garnished with a pickled onion rather than the traditional olive.
The story goes that it was created accidentally by a diplomat, who drank ice water out of a martini glass at receptions, and had the bartender garnish his drink with an onion so he could reliably get the non-alcoholic drink.
Any bartender who likes tips will offer this service on request. But it may not be practical if someone else is buying drinks for the entire table.
I was recently linked to a video with Peter Zeihan and was wondering what SSC thinks about his ideas.
As I understand it, his core point is that the end of the cold war has made and will make the US electorate, and therefore the US, disinterested in securing international trade routes, especially now that progress in shale oil extraction technology has made the US independent of middle eastern oil. He seems to think that Trump just accelerated this process, but that the US scaling back its involvement in NATO and international free trade would have been inevitable. He says that having international free trade is a historical exception, and he predicts that when the US will stop securing trade it will make things difficult for many other countries that are highly dependent on international stability and free trade.
The main two points that he focuses on in his talk are demographics and geography, and how he thinks they influence the welfare of different countries. His view on demographics is probably pretty uncontroversial: low birthrates in most developed countries will lead to problems once a large fraction of the population retires–the US being an exception, because of its stable birth rate. Regarding geology, he talks about how the lack of natural borders in eastern Europe could lead to conflicts between Russia and Europe, because Russia would, in his opinion, need to advance towards the west to be able to incorporate natural barriers in its border defense. He also talks about the importance of having interconnected rivers and waterways that culturally unify a country and enable cheap transport of goods.
He predicts that the most likely zones of conflict in the near future will be eastern Europe (as I wrote above), Iran / Saudi Arabia (because the US would lose interest in preventing conflicts in the region), and the sea routes between the middle east and east Asia. He also predicts that China will be among the losers of the near future, because of a looming financial crisis, the demographic transition, and because it will have to secure its international trade itself.
Regarding some of his points I was wondering how well founded they are. Does access to waterways for (domestic) transport have a big impact on the wealth of a region, or is this a negligible component in the age of combustion engines? Do modern militaries care about (lack of) natural borders when they can always throw nukes as last resort? Does the demographic transition have a big impact on the military strength of a country or are modern wars more capital than labour intensive?
Are Peter Zeihan’s Books worth reading?
I’m nowhere near well-informed enough to evaluate Zeihan’s ideas, but for anyone interested, I particularly like this video on the Persian Gulf based on one of the guy’s books. It took a few watches but it got me closer than anything else on-line to understanding even a fraction of what’s happening in the region.
I haven’t read or listened to anything of his, but one point in your summary seems obviously wrong in a way which is very troubling:
The Russian Federation has a little less than two thousand strategic nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles to launch them. Fewer of them now than the USSR had, both on paper and in terms of how many still work, but more than enough to inflict megadeaths on anyone dumb enough to invade Russia.
What the hell do they need a natural barrier for? Anyone who keeps going after getting hit with 1,950 nuclear bombs clearly isn’t going to be stopped by any barrier, natural or otherwise.
I can buy that Russia will carve out bits of Europe because they seem weak and more territory is better than less. But if they do it for defense then they’re clearly high.
I’m not watching the video, but:
Waterways are important, but not as much as they were before railroads. At this point they’re nice, but not necessary.
Natural borders are still important to modern armies. This doesn’t have anything to do with actual or hypothetical Russian “expansionism” right now, which is more about securing access to natural resources and markets, and perhaps national prestige. Also, Russia did not turn in a very sterling performance fighting the Ukrainians.
There are capital and labor intensive methods of fighting modern wars that are more or less suited to different objectives. The North Vietnamese had a lot of success with a very labor-intensive strategy. Occupation of hostile territory remains highly labor intensive. The demographic transition’s military effects are much less clear than the economic and cultural effects. European countries should be a lot less concerned about the effects that replacing their unborn children with Africans or Arabs has on their various token militaries than on their human capital and social institutions.
I’m not familiar with Peter Zeihan; I can’t tell you about him. Demographics and geography seem really important, but so are wealth and technology and religion and economics–seems like he could be on to something with his thoughts about what’s coming next, but he’s obviously missing some things by not talking about intersections of these other factors.
It’s not easy to gauge how “worth reading” a book is without knowing for whom one is making the statement. I imagine there being a set of people whose only history books are their secondary education, and maybe one or two pop-history books in college (e.g. “The Lexus and the Olive Tree” or “1776”). For someone with that small an amount of history reading under their belt, the next thing that is “worth reading” might be very different (and include basically anything that catches their fancy, as anything is better than nothing) than what is “worth reading” for someone who has a reading list like pseudoerasmus’.
My experience so far (through 5 or 6 of them) has been that everything on pseudoerasmus’ list of Economic History books, or doubly so, his list of the 25 “most stimulating” recent Economic History books, was well worth reading.
The 4th of July just passed, and as usual I saw a handful of people on social media posting along the lines of “America was never great. The US is nothing but injustice”. So my question for the people from outside the US, or people who have spent some years living outside — are there “We were never great” factions in other countries? What injustices do they bring up?
I’m pretty sure other Anglosphere countries (certainly Canada, Australia, Kiwistan, and parts of the UK) have analogues to this.
I think that any country with a colonial past will have a faction of people who think that colonial past was the source of all poverty/deprivation in the world. As if malaria in Africa was also somehow our fault.
There are others who think that we brought Christianity/civilization to those poor savages, so why aren’t they thankful we enslaved them and made them work in plantations?
And then there will be people who while they accept the fact that we weren’t always nice, you don’t have to be eternally responsible for what your great-grandfather’s government they weren’t able to vote for did.
Interestingly, the earlier it happened, the less guilt there is, and the messier the decolonization process happened, the worse the feeling, at least for Spain.
The American colonies rebelled in the 19th century, the last American colony being Cuba, which was lost in 1898, at the same time as the Phillipines. Because a lot of the colonies were actually richer than Spain in the early 20th century (Argentina was richer than Italy), people mostly feel that the mess they are in is mostly their fault; it’s not like we drew straight lines across America. There is a lot of historical guilt about the African colonies, especially Western Sahara (technically, according to the UN, it still hasn’t been decolonised, it’s just occupied by Morocco).
I’m not aware of any particular Spanish atrocities in Ecuatorial Guinea, so that indicates most people don’t feel bad about that. Most wouldn’t be aware that Ecuatorial Guinea was a Spanish colony, actually.
Spain is mostly guilty of messing internally, with the history of fascism and with the opression of linguistic minorities.
Canada Day is on July 1. I definitely saw a couple of posts along the lines of “If you think Canadians are the nicest, most apologetic people in the world, try explaining that you’re Native and don’t celebrate Canada Day.”
Which, you know, fair point.
I was born in England to English parents and moved to the US when I was 6, and my first complaint
(other than the royal weddings that consume the culture for months at a time) would be the way that they treated the Irish. I think in an absolute sense neither the US nor the British have a claim at greatness, but in a relative sense the US has a strong case for “great” and England/GB/UK has a modestly strong case.
We do have such a ‘faction’ here in the Netherlands, and they mostly get upset over some colonial issues. It does seem a lot less severe than the anti-US crowd in America, but that might be because we don’t have such sharply defined political sides.
They also copy the American SJ movement very strongly. For example, the focus is almost exclusively on slavery, with very little focus on the Dutch Indies.
I think that a reason is that there are relatively few black people compared to the US. It seems that black Westerners are prone to link their ressentiment to a narrative of oppression due to colonialism, while other groups, like Moroccans, don’t.
I also think that the exaggerated nationalism in the US tends to result in people pushing against this extra hard. There is less jingoism in The Netherlands, so also less push back.
Many Romanians speak frequently in very derogatory terms about their country and especially about their people. But there is also a nationalistic current, that exaggerates the good moments of the past and sometimes invents alternative facts: according to them, we don’t speak a language of Latin origin, but the ancient Romans spoke a language of Dacian origin!
There are no guilt feelings here, because Romania had no colonies, on the contrary, its current territories were for a long time subdued by the neighboring empires: ~ 2/3 by Turkey, 1/3 by Austro-Hungary (the part that was under Austro-Hungary was more developed than the parts that were – largely autonomous – under Turkey). There is instead a kind of inferiority complex for being a relatively poor country (by EU standards) still trying to catch up with the West and not having the great past bigger countries now feel guilty about.
Hungary: There’s much less of the notion that “we’re the greatest country in the world”, as it’s obviously not true in any sense (just like in most countries).
Nationalists often try to minimize Hungary’s involvement in the holocaust in order to be proud of the country’s past, and liberals (of which there are few) oppose this, but I don’t think they’d say that “Hungary has always been terrible” or anything like that.
My intuition is that this is almost never actually about the wrongs of historical Americans (Spaniards, Canadians, Brits, etc.); instead, it is almost always about current political disputes, and which people should rise or fall in status as a result of those wrongs.
I mean, it’s absolutely true that our forefathers did some nasty stuff, as well as some wonderful stuff. But deeds good or bad done a century or two ago are mainly of use today in resolving current status disputes–should Republicans feel bad about waving the flag with all its bloodstains, should Democrats feel bad about once being the party of slavery, etc.?
I have never heard anyone say that in Sweden, but I have also never heard anyone claim that Sweden is or was particularly great in the first place. There’s not much patriotism to have a backlash against.
I guess there is a certain (usually unspoken) sense that we’re morally superior, and I’ve heard one or two sour remarks about how while we never commit any particular atrocities, we’re all too willing to cooperate with countries that do, if the alternative is doing anything as unpleasant as taking a stand. The fact that we’re proud of our pacifism yet export a lot of guns come up from time to time. Other than that, I can’t think of anything.
In The Netherlands, for some time the dominant form of jingoism was progressive, based on the idea that we are much more tolerant and diverse than most of the world & that we will show the rest of the world the way.
An example of this was that in 1993, after a extreme-right attack on a Turkish family in Germany, Dutch people sent 1.2 million postcards to the Chancellor of Germany (Helmut Kohl) with the text: “I’m furious.”
Of course, such jingoism is quite fragile and once we got an anti-immigration revolt, this progressive jingoism quickly dissipated after the progressive elite realized that they had simply been ignoring the frictions in Dutch society and keeping alternative voices from being heard, rather than actually achieving a multicultural paradise and convincing everyone that multiculturalism is great.
It’s a bit weird in Scotland. There’s plenty of people saying “The UK isn’t great” and citing colonial atrocities and whatnot, but they mostly give Scotland a free ride on that. Scotland is also weird in that its nationalists aren’t particularly right-wing.
In England “we were never great” is common among left-wing people and liberal people and rare among right-wing people.
I have a weird biophysics question and my search engine skills are failing me:
Does anyone know how many horsepower an average adult woman can produce? I’ve found estimates for manpower as 0.1 horsepower but I can’t find anything at all on womanpower. At some point somebody must have been curious enough to measure it but I can’t for the life of me find it.
This looks at sex differences for upper and lower body strength (shoulder flexion & knee extension), with decent n for both groups. Assuming that horsepower is mostly a lower-body phenomenon and knee extension is a good proxy for that, women would produce about 2/3rds as much.
There’s a lot of measurement of power of bicyclists, e.g. http://source-e.net/male-female-whats-power-difference-bike/
1HP is roughly 750W; 0.1 is a pretty low estimate.
Max horsepower, or horsepower sustained over some kind of interval?
your estimate for manpower as being .1 seems kind of low for maximum – I think most men could lift 75kg a meter in under 10 seconds.
Wikipedia gives 0.1 as “sustained indefinitely”.
Yeah, the 0.1 hp was for an average man (not an athlete) sustained over a long period. The same source I saw put the short burst for an average man as 1 hp.
Googled “woman watts power”, assuming that watts are more commonly used than horsepower.
Cycling Tips came up with a table of data on cyclists where they give the maximum power output in Watts/kg over different time periods for men and women of various levels of biking competitiveness. I tried converting their Novice data from Watts to horsepower using 88.8kg as the average man and 75.4kg as the average woman, but ended up with a novice male being able to output .98 horsepower over 5sec, which sounds very wrong.
Maybe a more important takeaway is that their data says a low novice woman can get about 80% of the Watts / kg of a low novice man, and the women’s world record holder gets about 84% of the men’s world record holder. Multiply by average woman’s weight / average man’s weight (0.85), and their data suggests women’s power output is roughly 70% of men’s.
Edit: This seems consistent with sfoil’s comment saying women’s power is about 2/3rds men’s.
Also if Nabil says average man’s short burst HP should be about 1, then I guess my 0.98 calculation from the cycling data wasn’t as wrong as I thought. (I was thrown by the apparent result “A sprinting man is basically just as strong as a horse”)
Keep in mind that 1 HP is what a horse can produce sustainably. Comparing this to human peak performance is apples and oranges.
Nature published a paper where it is claimed that a horse can achieve 14.9 hp for a few seconds.
I’m here to back up your 0.1 hp claim.
Engineering in The Ancient World by John G. Landels has that as an estimate of the power you can get from a peasant slave/worker for about a 10-hour workday. Put him in a human size hamster wheel and have him pump water out of a mine, and that’s what you get. It’s definitely not a ‘instantaneous’ maximum. That said, you should probably scale it down if you have them do something less efficient than walking all day. Turning a hand-crank (thus leaving one’s legs out of the picture) probably gets a worse result.
He doesn’t discuss scaling his number down for women, though. Or up for high-performance athletes on modern bicycles.
Yeah, well, I’d like to see the horse do much better
Give me a couple of long ropes and gearing that will reverse direction and I can make two horses (or a single horse running in a circle?) outcrank two men for sure.
I’m kind of disappointed we haven’t seen this technology in the Walking Dead yet. Put a zombie in a hamster wheel and you should get 0.1 hp forever.
The end result is an industrial economy entirely dependent on zombies walking on treadmills with decaying brains hanging in front of them. They don’t starve, so I guess they just keep going forever. (This also solves the heat death of the universe problem.)
Leave it to SSC to point out that zombies-as-usually-written violate thermodynamics.
So if we could just trick the zombie into eating the red pill….
According to John francis Guilmartin’s exhaustive study of galley warfare, modern rowers can produce peak power of about 1/6 horsepower. That is effective horsepower, however, meaning it’s coming after drag, inertia, etc.
Sportsball fans:
I used to play soccer. My son played soccer. My daughter plays soccer.
Is there a solution to the incentive for top players in international competition to flop all over the field like a dead fish? It seems incredibly dishonorable to play that way, where the tiniest bit of contact results in an attempt to game the referees into punishing your opponent and give your team an advantage.
My immediate thought is that shame is the solution, but this is a decades-old problem and shame has been tried, hasn’t it? What rule change could incentivize the players to get back up and keep playing when fouled or almost-fouled?
You mean feigning being a recipient of a foul from incidental contact? Perhaps there could be a rule that any injury serious enough to penalize the offender requires the victim to sit out 15 minutes to “recover”. But that still motivates the poorer players to claim injury, and also to play dirtier against the strongest players who don’t want a forced time out.
It seems pretty easy to fake an injury, so punishment for doing so needs to come from outside the rules. You say shame has been tried and failed, but I think the problem there is that being a liar on a winning team plays out (pardon the pun) much better than being honorable on a losing team, in terms of fame & money. I think this is the kind of thing sports commentators, or other opinion leaders among fans, would need to help enforce.
I mean both feigning being a recipient of a foul AND feigning the degree of the foul. It’s easy to see a legit foul where the victim makes out as if the perpetrator did much worse than actually happened. That’s the kind that’s easiest to see, actually, since 1 minute later the victim gets up and shows no sign of being injured whatsoever.
I had a similar idea to yours, where, if you are fouled and go down, but don’t get back up immediately, you have to out for 10 minutes. Your team can play short during the 10 minutes, or they can use one of their substitutions to put someone else in for that time. After 10, you can go back in without using another substitution. The issue is that this punishes non-fakers, of course.
You implement it with the justification that you are concerned with the players well-being, and they need to sit out to recover without causing long-term damage if it was such a serious injury. On the upside, you might even be right in some cases.
An easy way to do this would be to bring in a mandatory “concussion protocol” conducted by doctors provided by the league. That way you can make sure they hold them for the ten minutes or so and you get good press. It would work in America, anyway, not sure how concerned the rest of the world is about concussions these days.
I don’t think that there is a solution as a large portion of fandom is hating other teams (not for everyone sure, but for many), hating opposing floppers pulls double duty, it allows your distaste for “them” to grow but also allows for a losing team to be a virtuously losing team by having (according to the biased eyes of the fans) their team lose because they flopped less often and less egregiously. Its like asking for a reality show that actually follows real people, eventually the person who has the most outrageous real life will have the most popular reality show, and imitators will follow.
I fear you are correct.
Maybe the penalty is too heavy or handed out too freely? Basketball would seem to be open to the same sort of flopping that occurs in soccer, but it doesn’t happen.
There is a ton of flopping in basketball, to the point where the league attempted to crack down with fines and suspensions after the fact.
My proposal for improving officiating in the NBA- have replay officials who grade every call/non call while watching the game and award an amount of FTs at the beginning of the final 3 quarters to catch it up. Then there is an automatic timeout (like the 2 min warning in football) towards the end of the game to award FTs for the 4th quarter until then, and after that they get veto power over floor officials on fouls called until the end of the game.
Basketball doesn’t have 0-0 ties, though. Sure a penalty shot near the end can make or break a game, but penalty points make up a much, much smaller proportion of total score.
It seems like you could cut down on the most egregious dives without impeding the pace of play by handing out suspensions based on post-match video review. Obviously this only works at high levels of play, where you have sufficient broadcast footage.
That sounds like a pretty good idea.
I think it’s mainly an issue at high levels of play, honestly. I don’t see it a lot, maybe not at all, in my daughter’s games. They get up and keep playing. My daughter broke her tailbone and finished the game without telling anyone.
This is what I independently thought of, thinking about the problem. The real source of the problem is that referees really are foolable, so you can 1) stop play, and 2) maybe get a nice free kick, if you flop, and the only real cost to flopping is that once in a very, very rare while the ref is so confident you are flopping that he *doesn’t* stop play anyway, and you miss the chance to see what is going on and help your team.
The direct solution is give the ref more of an ability to spot fake flops.
+1
Too hard for the ref to be confident that a dive was a dive, but often very clear for TV viewers. Ref and/or other officials should review all potential incidents and have varying degrees of suspension that they can offer.
I don’t know that you can do anything to remove the incentive of dropping the moment someone touches you – the grey area is large enough that there’s not really a good way to punish behavior like that.
What you can do is come down extremely harshly on players who drop when no contact is there at all, or only the most minor contact. No yellow cards, no red cards, I’m talking ‘you had a good run, come back next season and see if you play better’ sorts of deals. That said, I don’t think the UEFA is going to implement such measures anytime soon: very, very much money passes through football, and if big-time clubs are going to miss out on their star players because they played the whiner’s game they’re going to rail against having them suspended very harshly.
I’m not sure shame has been tried, at least not evenly – notice that some teams at the World Cup are notorious floppers and always have been, so I think it’s a cultural thing. Flopping just isn’t seen as shameful for some cultures, and their teams flop. Not sure how to fix that.
Another issue is that a little bit of flopping is somewhat justified – soccer fields are big and there aren’t enough refs, so a lot of times if you don’t sell contact you won’t get a call. Of course there’s a big difference between going down a bit harder than you need to so you can sell a legit foul to the ref, and the ridiculous clowning that Neymar does.
So how to fix it? Some ideas:
1) Hockey has a penalty for diving (2 minutes in the box, plus if you get a reputation for it you’ll start taking hits that don’t require a dive to look like they hurt). The NBA has the option to fine or penalize after the game from video review for egregious floppers. So make flopping a card penalty, and make it reviewable after a match. Would be treated like any other card – 2 yellows and you’re done for a game.
2) If play is stopped due to your “injury”, you MUST be substituted out (spending one of your team’s substitutions). Out of substitutions? Your team has to play a man down.
In my opinion, diving (embellishment) is policed in hockey more by reputation among the limited pool of referees. Getting a reputation for diving means fewer penalties are called when they happen to you. Referee discretion is a big source of outrage and indignation for fans, but I think it’s also a big part of what keeps diving to a moderate level and definitely less showy (e.g. a headsnap or going down too easily to a crosscheck) than the most egregious cases in soccer. Unfortunately, I’m not sure this can be implemented as well in big international tournaments, but perhaps individual leagues could do something similar, if all the officials got on the same page.
Giving a card for a dive is good, and it would be better if you could give a PK to the other team if the penalty being faked would’ve gotten one. Not sure if soccer referees would have the guts to call it, though.
I also like 2, but if I were soccer czar, I’d want to add more substitutions when making that change.
Hi all, just popping up to advertise my post apoc superhero story, The Fifth Defiance:
https://thefifthdefiance.com/2015/11/02/introduction/
Thanks for reading!
My 7th Myth could perhaps be thought of as a straw man, because it is pretty obvious. But I think it has to be said because money is often treated as an asset to the US in casual discussions.
Myth #7. That money should be included in the total amount of wealth in the United States. Money has no inherent value. Money is used as a medium of exchange to facilitate transfers of property and services. We also use money as a method of measuring wealth, so disparate items of value can be judged at to their relative worth. But money has no value in of itself.
When measuring the total wealth in this country, we need to include the following:
1) Individual assets, such as cars, clothes and houses,
2) Tangible business assets such equipment, real estate, and motor vehicles,
3) Intangible business assets such as accounts receivables (less debts), technology, and the organizational value of the business structure as it stands,
4) Not-for-profit organizations and governments assets in the same manner as business assets.
Accounts receivable less debts is only an asset in the U.S. to the extent these receivables and debts are from outside the country; all other receivables and debts will cancel out as U.S. assets.
Cash itself is not an asset. It is an asset to individuals and organizations who hold it, because it can be exchanged for useful items. But is much like debt between organizations – it cancels out when everyone’s assets are added together.
When the government creates money, it is not creating wealth. The U.S. government sometimes creates money as a monetary stimulus to get the economy going. They are not creating wealth; they are trying to fool the economy into thinking there is more wealth than there is, so that more products will be created for sale.
Would you agree that bonds and art therefore shouldn’t be counted as wealth?
Bonds should represent net zero wealth: a liability for the issuer and a corresponding asset for the bondholder. It’s equally valid to count both the asset and the liability or to count neither, but they need to be treated the same on both ends:count or don’t count them, and if you do count them use the same method to value them on both ends (your choice of market value, par value, or a model-based valuation).
Art has multiple components to its value: it’s a durable consumption good (useful not just for looking at and preserving cultural heritage, but also for feeling proud of owing it and for making other art collectors jealous), and that component of its value represents wealth the same way a sports car or a designer outfit represents wealth. It’s also valuable as a speculative good and as a way of arbitraging charitable donation rules in the tax code, and that aspect of its value does not represent wealth. Disentangling how much of the price of a piece of artwork (either appraised value or actual sale prices) comes from either source is a difficult problem that’s left as an exercise to the reader. The same issue also applies, with minor variations, to precious metals, gemstones, and collectibles.
People who have bank accounts can look at the number in them and feel good about it, and having more makes other people who have less money jealous. Does that make money a durable consumption good?
My primary point was more about consistency, if “money” shouldn’t be counted as wealth then a promise to pay someone money (a bond) shouldn’t be counted as wealth. As you point out bonds aren’t net wealth, but if you are considering the wealth within the US most people would consider a bond owed by a foreigner to be wealth, but under the post above it shouldn’t be.
It depends how common it is for people to accumulate cash specifically for those purposes. I don’t know how common that is, but I suspect it’s substantially less common than people buying art specifically because they want to look at it, feel good about owning it, etc.
Yes, I agree with Eric. Bonds do not increase net wealth, because they consist of equal and opposite values. Bonds are very much like cash.
Art is certainly part of wealth. I would value it at its fair market value.
Do valuable things have value? There’s an f(x) f(f(f)) thing happening here.
Whatever definition we’re using to “value” U.S. currency (and art, and port-o’-potties, and cars, and copyrighted books, and public domain books, and so on)… if the definition of ‘value’ isn’t “What is the face value as currency of the thing?” then the value of all the printed money in the U.S. is going to be something different than the face value of the currency. It won’t be zero. It might even be higher than the face value of the currency… e.g., if our money, as the global currency, means we effectively get an interest-free loan equivalent to the face value of all the cash held outside U.S. borders, and we *also* get the benefit of the soft power that affords us, and we also get the macroeconomic benefits of having a well-managed (debatable, of course) central bank… the value of that is not “exactly the face value of the dollars.”
Neither is it zero.
Eh? Currency can’t be greater than its face value unless someone is willing to pay more cash than they get for it. This is the case for rare coins as collector value, but for normal money that makes no sense. We usually measure the value of goods in money, but that doesn’t make money in itself of value, if it’s just used as the value stated.
It is true that a monetary system in itself has value, since it reduces friction in transactions, and lets us value everything else. I could see including the monetary system as part of society’s wealth in a very sophisticated accounting of society’s wealth. But that doesn’t mean the cash itself is part of wealth.
Hm. My first comment’s formula got garbled by wordpress/html. It’s supposed to say f(x) is not equal to f(f(x)). That was too abstract anyway.
It would be better if I had kept it simple and said only “the nominal value of money” does not equal “the contribution to national wealth by the presence of the monetary system.”
We can’t print an extra $1m of paper money and thereby be $1m richer. So the actual value of the printed money in the U.S. is not identical to the money’s face value. But there is a valuable service performed by having money in the world. I am not qualified to put a number on it, but the value of a functioning monetary system is high. That the wealth of the U.S. is very much higher than the wealth of (say) Honduras is not wholly independent of our having a strong stable currency.
This is all pretty far afield from whatever point Mark V. Anderson thinks he is making–I can’t really recall a time where I’ve seen the face value of money in the U.S. treated as wealth in quite the way he seems to suggest it is.
This is not a “myth”, it’s something you believe should be done differently.
Didn’t you only have seven of these “myths”? If so, then it needs to be pointed out that you pretty much didn’t give empirical evidence for any of them. You just wrote a story about them with varying levels of plausibility. You didn’t give any compelling reason to believe your stories versus someone else’s story. Why should anyone believe them? Why do you believe them?
I consider my arguments pretty compelling. If you don’t, you can argue against them or just ignore them.
I have four more myths to go. You can just skip my posts if you think they are dumb. But I don’t see any value in your content-less post above.
You may not like the content in Wrong Species’ post, but there is clearly content.
You are making arguments about empirical claims, without any empirical evidence. I don’t get how you can just brush that off, especially when you call them “myths”, as if you already know that you’re right.
They are not empirical claims; they are definitional; no possible experiment could settle whether or not money was (national) wealth. If a government prints money, then if money is wealth then wealth went up, and if not not. This is independent of, and irrelevant to, any second order Keynesian effects that _are_ an empirical matter.
Either it does make more sense, simplify things, to treat it that way, or it doesn’t.
In contrast, if a household prints money, then either their wealth goes up or they go to jail.
This is the extent of your motivation, but it doesn’t seem to me necessary or sufficient.
First, we can equally account for the rise in number of USD using inflation. When the fed prints money, we lower the value of each bill proportionately, leaving the total value constant.
Second, it seems that money can be created in many other places than just printing bills. When more people buy houses than are available on the market, the price of houses goes up. Since the valuation of people’s houses has risen it seems their wealth has risen. But no new value has been created. Also, if they all tried to sell their houses at once, they’d find demand collapse quite quickly, and the price would drop to a more reasonable level. If we count the increased price for every person on the market, we would be counting the same increased wealth many times over. Going by your solution, we should not consider wealth stored in houses, because it is artificial in this way. But then, the value of a house is real in demonstrable ways, because it provides shelter to a person. So your argument proves too much, I think.
Accounts receivable less debts is only an asset in the U.S. to the extent these receivables and debts are from outside the country
But this is a gigantic exception, which means that money in the U.S. really does have value. If I give an Italian a $20, Italy really does get a little richer and the US really does get a little poorer by an amount equivalent to if I had given that Italian $20 of tangible assets. So the number of USD in the US really does say something about our national wealth.
Terry Gilliam tells the press “I no longer want to be a white male, I don’t want to be blamed for everything wrong in the world: I tell the world now I’m a black lesbian… My name is Loretta and I’m a BLT, a black lesbian in transition.”
Holy cow, guys, I called it: Life of Brian is officially right-wing CW now.
It’s only a model.
John Cleese is also a Brexit supporter and has expressed reservations about the transformative effects of immigration.
When did you call it?
That’s a rather extreme example of a trend I’ve noticed for a while. Quite a few of the radical, shocking, stick-it-to-the-man comedians of the previous generation of British comedy are now quite critical of what passes for the Left. I’ve heard similar (but less strong) sentiments from the likes of Stephen Fry and Rowan Atkinson.
Part of this is probably that these people have a talent for recognising, and a desire to call out, nonsensical rules. They blasphemed when religious rules were supposed to be obeyed or at least respected, and now they disobey what they perceive as social justice dogma.
Or maybe it’s the same old trend of people becoming more conservative in their old age. Or maybe they’ve just been left behind as the zeitgeist has accepted their contributions and moved leftwards.
@fion
I think that these people also run into the new rules when they just keep doing what they always did. So then it’s not so much that they seek out the culture war, but that the culture war seeks them out.
For example, the BBC head of comedy criticized Monty Python for being a program made by “six Oxbridge white blokes” and said that “And I think we’ve heard the metropolitan, educated experience. I think it’s about how original a voice you have over what school you went to.”
It’s easy to see why the Pythons (and those who doesn’t believe in equating people with their race and such) are offended by the implication that Monty Python merely reflected the metropolitan, educated experience & was not original.
So, I’ve been following the news coming out about the asians vs Harvard lawsuit, and it’s got me wondering. Given that the top schools insist on keeping you guessing about what they are looking for, might it be advantageous for a second- or third-tier school to use full transparency as their distinctive feature?
“Yes, here at Panopticon College there are no secrets. We tell you exactly our admission process, so you know what we value and are looking for. We start with a set of standard tests (see Appendix A) and that’s your basic score. We then apply a set of modifiers (see Appendix B) to that score based on non-academic criteria. In most cases you’ll be able to compute your score yourself, or estimate it based on a set of examples (also Appendix B). And if you can’t, we’ll tell you your score and how it was computed during the application process. And then we offer admission to everyone who got more than a specific score that varies slightly each year (see Appendix C).”
It seems like that would have some appeal.
17-year-old me would have considered that an attractive feature, and a strong signal of the hard-to-prove “no really, we care about truth” quality that serious academic communities have, but that is very hard to gauge from afar.
What’s my goal applying to Panopticon College as opposed to State U, Somewhat Prestigious Tech, or Ruling Class U? Presumably, it’s some mix of optimal experience as a student + optimal prestige of degree.
Probably neither of these is improved by the transparency of the admissions scheme. Depending on how much opacity of admissions helps in gaming the university ratings, it may *lower* prestige of the degree. It won’t improve it. And the student experience is going to be some mix of how brutal the workload is (Caltech has high prestige but you’re going to have a hard slog getting through it) and how nice the amenities and student body are, probably including things like gender ratio, climate, etc. (UCSB has some hard-to-beat advantages over University of Calgary here.)
Admissions policies only matter for when I’m applying to your college. The folks who get into a higher prestige school are probably going to go there (modulo scholarships and such), and the folks who get into a really fun party school and want that are going to go there (modulo academic/parental acceptability). I don’t think many people are going go to your college selectively because of its transparent admissions policies. Maybe you’ll get a few extra people applying, and maybe that will lead to a small extra set of people going, but it’s not like someone’s going to decide that he’ll (say) go to Wash U instead of Harvard because he admires Wash U’s more honest and transparent admissions policies.
That’s true. But let’s consider how this policy affects applicant behavior when there is some uncertainty in the process.
Let’s suppose PU is a second-tier school, and we have an applicant who is approximately second-tier material: he will probably get admitted at any given second-tier school, but it’s not a sure thing. Accordingly he applies to several second-tier schools, in the expectation that one of them will probably admit him, one first-tier dream school where he’s a real long-shot, and one third-tier safety school where he’s sure to get in. In this scenario he will probably go to one of several second-tier schools, and there’s an off chance he’ll end up in a first or third tier school.
Now let’s consider what happens if this applicant does the math and finds out he’s over the bar at PU; PU will definitely admit him. Now, assuming he’s OK with going to PU, he can eliminate the third-tier safety school completely. And he can also eliminate any second-tier schools that appeal slightly less than PU.
By applying to PU, our applicant eliminates the possibility of ending up at a third-tier school completely. He also knows he won’t end up at any of the slightly less appealing second-tier schools. Because of PU’s transparent application process, the applicant will end up at PU or one of the slightly more appealing second-tier institutions or possibly the first-tier institution he is dreaming of. In this case, applying to PU is clearly a win.
That’s the sort of case where I would expect PU to have an advantage.
There’s definitely a niche for “we won’t discriminate against you” colleges, which is effectively what this is but for Asian and, to a lesser extent, white Americans.
Back when Jews were discriminated against in admissions, some universities made out like bandits by admitting the ones who were just barely not good enough to win one of the Ivy league’s limited Jewish slots but still brilliant by any objective standard. Similarly the historically black universities ended up with a lot of talent just because there was literally nowhere else that talented African Americans could go.
I can see a lot of lower-tier universities going that route. And I don’t mean that idiomatically, I can see them doing it today. Having a lot of Asian students is a good thing for your university because every alumnus and alumna is an investment. When some of them win prestigious prizes or start successful businesses a portion of that prestige and money is going to be repaid to the university.
This is especially true if the relatively low representation of Asians among the elite is a temporary phenomenon. You could have a lot of alums of Asian University pop up among the elite and shine a big bright light on that university.
Aren’t there a bunch of states that have banned affirmative action in education? Their state universities presumably already manage to look something like race-blind admissions.
“In nearly all of these states, public flagship universities responded to the bans on affirmative action by implementing new methods of promoting racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity on campus.”
https://tcf.org/content/commentary/what-can-we-learn-from-states-that-ban-affirmative-action/?agreed=1
UofMichigan used to basically have this, but it was ruled an unconstitutional quota when they were giving out 20 points for being black.
Transparent admissions and affirmative action are not legally (or public relations) compatible.
Yeah, universities that want to choose the racial mix of their student body can’t just do it explicitly. In many ways, that would be better overall–it’s more honest to just say “we’re going to set the SAT and GPA threshholds for admission lower for blacks and higher for Asians.” But the Supreme Court ruled against it.
I suspect that affirmative action programs for admissions into college probably cannot survive sunlight–an honest accounting of exactly what’s being done will look horrible even if the courts don’t strike it down. The result is that we get all these elaborate dodges where the colleges make the process opaque enough to ensure that they can make enough spots for black and hispanics to fulfill their political/social goals.
It sounds like it would create a lot of pressure to hard-optimize, even beyond what college kids are already doing.
Like if they say “One point for every club you’re in, up to three clubs”, I join exactly three clubs, and don’t do anything there beyond what counts as “joining”.
Another failure mode: suppose that at age 14, I (or my parents) decide that I should aim for, let’s say, Brandeis. I perfectly optimize all of my activities to Brandeis’ criteria, and one of two things happens.
Either I get into Brandeis, and am one of the dumber kids there (because I got an extra advantage by optimizing).
Or I don’t get into Brandeis, and then I’m at a big disadvantage when applying to next-tier schools because I’m competing against kids who optimized for those.
What transparency does is let you attract all the people who, not because they were planning to go to your school at all, but simply by force of who they are, happen to be great fits for your school, know that, and therefore know it’s worth the trouble to apply.
Anyone know what fraction of Harvard applicants also apply to > 1/2 of the other top five undergrad schools? I bet it’s less than 50%. Even with the “common app” and other simplifications (like using the same test scores and the ability to reuse essays) schools spend a lot of effort trying to be all things to all students, and *still* don’t get many applicants.
I think the real world strategic calculus facing high schoolers comes with a big dose of “just be yourself–everything else is too hard and pits you against people who have the advantage of just being themselves when you’re faking it.” That helps a little with the pressure of either transparent or opaque admissions. But it means if you get to the end of high school and notice that the “yourself” you turned out to be can definitely or very likely get in to a particular school with a quirky but respectable admissions program… yeah, I think that’s a selling point.
OKCupid’s blog made the same point about people with kinks/fetishes. If there are two people you view as equally attractive–say they’re both tens–you are better off asking out the one who other people mostly won’t be interested in. That is, if you like people with full-face tatoos a lot more than most people do, then focus on dating people with full face tatoos! You are better off going for someone who averages a 5, because sometimes they get rated a 10 and other people rate them a 3 than going for a 9 that everyone rates as a 9.
I think one real-world example of this kind of admissions program is state schools and other schools that have automatic admission if you are a high school graduate/have a GED and have a minimum test score. They can save a bundle on reading a bunch of so-so essays by not bothering to do a crappy half-assed job of filtering for ‘personality’, and so they just go ahead and admit it and save everyone time. Another is schools that are upfront about being academically very demanding and work-intensive–think CalPoly and Reed. They may get fewer applicants that way, but the ones they get are more likely to be good fits and to go if they get in. (And the school itself will get a reputation that may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.)
>Anyone know what fraction of Harvard applicants also apply to > 1/2 of the other top five undergrad schools? I bet it’s less than 50%
My guess would be pretty close to 50%. It definitely felt like a lot of my classmates applied to just Harvard (or just Yale, or just Stanford), but a lot more applied to all of HYPSMC, or all of the Ivies except maybe Dartmouth. Maybe for Harvard, Stanford, and Yale specifically it’s much lower because they’re especially the most famous/prominent (and Stanford for west-coasters who want to be closer to home!)
>They can save a bundle on reading a bunch of so-so essays by not bothering to do a crappy half-assed job of filtering for ‘personality’, and so they just go ahead and admit it and save everyone time.
My understanding of the UC admissions algorithm is that they auto accept people above some high cutoff of Grades/Testscores, auto reject people below a certain grade/testscores cutoff, and only read essays for people in a thinner middle category. I was definitely shown a grades+testscores table by a UCLA admissions officer in 2011, but I don’t remember the details. (I’m sure there are complications to the process but my point is they do filter based on stats so they do not have to read all 90,000 essays.)
Finally re: “just be yourself” advice.
I definitely got a lot of advice in this vein in high school, and while it probably helped me worry a bit less, I’m not sure how much it really distinguishes from “fakers”. If you aren’t really sure who “yourself” is but you like idea of the peer-group-status/parental-approval/self-affirmation conferred by [elite college] admission, you end up looking like someone gaming the system.
Responding to your Brandeis hypo.
Two things happen… either you are one of the dumber young adults at Brandeis–that’s the win condition your parents and you decided on!–and you spend the rest of your life with more prestige than your smarts, sans a clever strategy, would have otherwise netted you. You went to Brandeis, or, you don’t get into Brandeis, and the risk you took didn’t pay off.
If that doesn’t look like a good deal, then why did your parents and you decide to go for it? People are usually risk averse, which is I think, a big part of why “just be the best version of yourself” is so often decent advice. Trying to be someone else has a big downside risk in that you are pretty likely to completely fail at it.
Maybe instead you deliberately go to Brandeis when you’re smart enough to have gone to Harvard, on the theory that you’re going to work your butt off and be #1 in the class, and then go to Harvard Law. The fact that Brandeis has clear standards for admission is a major attractive feature for your plan!
Edit: my reply is rambly, but what I’m after in this last paragraph is that transparent admission standards make it easier to know, as a high-schooler, when you can stop stuffing yourself with test prep and go back to your hobby of competitive robot assembly or writing romance novels or playing Guitar Hero or whatever–it can work to *reduce* the pressure you are under.
How much optimizing for Brandeis hurts you when applying to other schools will depend on how different a student Brandeis is looking for. If Brandeis is pretty much like other schools in this example, and wants to see academic ability and athletic prowess and artistic ability and public service, then optimizing for Brandeis is essentially optimizing for those other schools too. But if Brandeis is looking for something completely different — they want you to have memorized Bible verses, joined the Jr. NRA, and campaigned against abortion — then yes, optimizing for Brandeis would hurt you a lot when applying to other schools.
That seems reasonable, since in your quest to get into Brandeis you have shaped yourself into rather a different sort of person than most schools are looking for. Or maybe you haven’t let it change you and you’re completely faking it for Brandeis; I’m OK with that having consequences, too.
I expect most schools would have similar, mostly overlapping criteria. So unless you aimed at one of the out-there schools (already possible, just with less transparency — e.g. trying to get into art school), optimizing for one wouldn’t pessimize for most others.
Also pretty much everyone who got into any of these schools would be optimizing, so you wouldn’t be among the dumber.
Why not have academic criteria only? It essentially works like that in Hungary.
I think it works like that in all of continental Europe, where you have your high school grades*multiplier+entrance exam*multiplier2=total score.
But it doesn’t work exactly like there is a cutoff value.
So in Spain, your maximum total score is 14. Let’s say that in 2007 there are very few people applying (because of the demographic crisis of the early 90s in some regions, and the high employment).
And let’s say we offer 50 spots for medicine. Then we rank them from highest to lowest score, and the first 50 go in. This could go as low as 5, which is the passing grade, and cannot go below that. So the score of the bottom 50th person happens to be 9.
And then let’s suppose we are in 2010, were a lot of people are applying. The score of the bottom 50th could be as high as 13.87 (total scores are given to the centile and no lower).
This means it will be unfair if you happen to be born in a very populous cohort, but you can wait another year to apply, if you know next year’s cohort is dumber/less populous.
I’d be happy to have only academic criteria. But I’m assuming the university in my example is a fairly conventional American university, and cares about things beyond academics in admissions. The model of transparent admissions I am suggesting lets them keep doing so. But if they don’t, the process gets even easier. The applicants just take a bunch of tests, the school announces a cut-off, and that’s that.
There are IMO pretty sensible things you might take into account in admissions that aren’t just grades/test scores. But I strongly suspect that most colleges’ schemes for doing this amount to ways to put a thumb on the scales in various ways–to recruit more underrepresented minorities, or to prefer people from the right social class or with the right politics, or whatever.
Cambridge was also like this. I think it’s bonkers that non-academic criteria are taken into account in some places.
An interesting video on Trump’s immigration policies as understood through the lens of subjective vs. objective violence.
I wonder if there is some common ground between leftists and rightists on the following claims:
1. The current zero-tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants showing up at the border is an admission that the administration is impotent to address the root of the problem and cut off the flow of would-be immigrants at its source. Instead, the best the administration can do is put a band-aid over some of the symptoms by detaining the parents, etc.
2. The current wave of immigration is not a natural, inevitable fact, but has been incentivized by various actions.
As for what the specific guilty actions were, I suspect there would be some disagreement:
A. Previous tolerance and amnesty for immigrants, which encourages more. (Rightists)
B. The U.S. government overthrowing Latin American governments. (Leftists)
C. The Law of Value. (Marxists)
Since there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of the demise of Roe v Wade with the addition of another Trump justice, I thought I would weigh in with my opinion on this case. I’ve read maybe 20 or 30 Supreme Court cases, and I find Roe v Wade by far the worst case of the bunch. I am somewhat pro-life, so I am obviously not happy with its result, but mostly the case just has terrible arguments. I am not an expert in law by any means, so I am curious what insight others have into this case. These are the areas of the case that I find the worst:
1) The fact that they find privacy in the constitution. This of course is the most well-known aspect of the case. They don’t even argue the point. They just list a bunch of previous cases that they claim established privacy as a constitutional right, based on several different amendments, and then state that they believe it comes from the 14th Amendment. (section VIII)
2) I find even more dubious their argument that having an abortion falls into the right to privacy. Their argument is that having the baby could have medical or psychological harm to the mother, or other stress. This is a very thin straw. Pretty much anyone involved with the justice system is often at risk of medical or psychological harm. They essentially have declared anything done by the courts to be unconstitutional. (Section VIII)
3) Also in section VIII, they state that this constitutional right can be over-ridden to safeguard health (of the mother). Presumably this means the government can force the mother to have or not have an abortion if the state determines that this results in the best medical result for the mother. So the health of the mother is so vitally important that it over-rides constitutional issues, but the life of the fetus is not. It appears to me a pretty big supposition from the beginning that the fetal life isn’t real important here. And of course this right to privacy isn’t such a big deal after all, when it doesn’t mean the mother can determine her own medical care.
4) In Section IX, the opinion goes on at length as to various different opinions as to when person-hood of the fetus begins. They finally say in the 7th paragraph of IX: “When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.” Then in the 4th paragraph in section X, they determine that the time in which government may make abortion illegal is when the fetus becomes viable outside the womb (except for medical reasons affecting the mother, of course). They never acknowledge their contradiction with section IX.
I would very much like to see this terrible decision over-turned, precedent be damned.
Even though I like the result, I agree. It’s terribly argued. Blackmun in general is not considered among the most brilliant legal minds to have sat on the Court.
For whatever it’s worth, the legal reasoning of Roe was entirely supplanted in Planned Parenthood v Casey. So Roe can’t technically be overruled, because it’s been superseded.
Another dirty little secret—Brown v Board of Ed is very good either.
I presume you mean “isn’t”?
Yes, thanks.
Roe is a perfect example of why legislating from the bench is a bad idea.
I’m glad that abortion is legal but because of the way it became legal we’re never going to hear the end of it. If we had just put it up for a vote or passed a constitutional amendment maybe it would have taken a few years longer to get the whole country on board, but at least we wouldn’t have spent the last several decades in an increasingly cut-throat battle for control of a glorified appeals court.
I don’t think that there’s any way to put the genie back in the bottle at this point within the bounds of normal politics. If Roe is repealed that won’t make things any better, it’s just upping the stakes to control the court yet again.
Gay marriage was also legislated from the bench but it looks like conservatives have already conceded the fight so I’m not sure that’s right.
Gay marriage is more popular than abortion. And it’s unlikely to be overturned by what’s mostly the same court that just decided it 3 years ago. Just not really a good hill to die on.
That said, I thought Obergefell was also nonsensical. I read the decision when it came out, and thought Kennedy wrote a really stirring love poem to marriage, but didn’t say anything about the law. I agreed with Scalia’s dissent that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to define what is and isn’t marriage, the states should do it themselves, and SCOTUS by putting its
thumb800-lb Fist of Ultimate Justice on the scales robbed the people who were fighting and debating in the political sphere of honest victory and honest defeat.
I voted for gay marriage when it was on the ballot in my state, not for any “equality” “rights” or moral reasons but because I believe the purpose of issuing marriage certificates is to help the government adjudicate divorces, and if there are gays who are going to live as married people then they need divorce court, too. I would like to see Obergefell overturned (and in the “wrong the day it was decided” sort of way) but then I would promptly turn around and vote for my state to recognize gay marriages.
“Privacy” in this context is a bit of a misnomer. It’s used as a shorthand for a list of somewhat-related rights that SCOTUS has recognized as “fundamental liberties” that trigger strict scrutiny under the Due Process clause of the 14th amendment. A more precise formulation might be “rights of bodily autonomy and intimate association”. The specific rights in the bundle are things like abortion, contraception, marriage, and the right to refuse medical treatment.
The biggest flaw I see with these doctrines is that the list of fundamental liberties seem pretty arbitrary, and I suspect them of being a way for judges to smuggle their policy preferences into the Constitution.
About point 3). Has this ever been applied in practice?
I cannot imagine the state forcing a pregnant woman to have an abortion, even if she’s dying.
This Italian woman is an example of what I am talking about. She chose martyrdom for religious reasons by refusing cancer treatment to carry her baby to term. She died.
Would anyone be against her making that choice?
I cannot imagine either pro or anti-choice going against her right to not have an abortion. Anti choice people because they are against abortion, and pro-choice, because they respect the choice of a woman to have or *not have* an abortion.
So I think that in practice, that part has 0 applicability.
There seem to be a lot of people in this community who are libertarian/prefer small government, so here is a challenge for you: name cases when a public company was privatised, and this resulted in cheaper, better service for all the customers that were served before (cutting some customers off, such as only running the train between big cities, doesn’t count; you have to serve rural/poor communities; government services frequently offset losses by using the money earned from profitable lines, giving a cheaper service overall).
I do like the idea of privatization, but I see few examples when it works well. Usually, privatization works when you deregulate at the same time, while brutally enforce anti-monopoly law. An example that works in Europe is the privatization of telephone companies (BT in the UK, Telefonica in Spain). Prices went down massively, but mostly because not only were services privatized, but companies were forced to rent the use of the telephone lines to other ISPs (I heard BT was forced to split into two parts, one for the hardware part, the other for the internet service).
Can you name other successful examples?
From what I have seen, privatization of schools, hospitals and public transport is a disaster, at least if they are subsidised. Utilities, being a natural monopoly, also seem to be a disaster when privatised.
Edit: companies that cut off customers and improve service while not getting any subsidies are also accepted as examples.
You seem to imply that if any customers are cut off, that’s always a bad thing. Most libertarians would argue that if service to some people is subsidized by other customers or tax money, and the cost of providing the service to them is higher than the benefit of the service to them (i.e. what they are willing to pay), that’s a dead-weight loss, and cutting the service to them is a good thing.
I don’t mind cases when the companies cut off customer base and offer better service to the profitable lines, as long as they don’t use it as an excuse to extort money from the government.
So if it is private and cuts off customers, but gets 0 taxpayer money, it’s OK.
It’s not quite a state company, but it seems to me that the breakup of the regulated monopoly phone companies in the US (AT&T and the Bells) in the 80s has led to enormously more innovation and better choices.
Check out From State to Market: A Survey of Empirical Studies on Privatization. Section 4.1 offers a summary of the research on post-privatization performance.
In my own country electricity privatization has worked great, they split the state monopoly into two parts (generation and distribution) and the private competitors offer substantially lower prices.