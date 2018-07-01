OT105: Ethelthread The Unthready

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comment of the week is by AlesZiegler, answering the question "What parts of Piketty's book have stood the test of time?"
2. But also, see the discussion about the border in the last Open Thread, where people on every part of the political spectrum hash out their differences about Trump's border policy with an emphasis on "if we're going to enforce immigration laws, how can we do it more humanely than the current system?". Especially interesting to me was this comment questioning the idea of "enforcing" vs "not enforcing" immigration law. And also this thread arguing border walls are ineffective at stopping migration, that even "successful" walls like the Israeli border wall and the Berlin Wall mostly relied on guards, and that the bare minimum requirement for a wall being even slightly useful – protection against ladders – is not in Trump's requirements (suggesting he's not serious about anything except the symbolism). But I don't know how to square this with other people's claims that the Bush-era fence did decrease immigration.
3. I went back, read the last month of comment reports, and banned several people who deserved it. I want to make this explicit so people don't think bad behavior here isn't punished. It is – it just takes me a long time to get around to it. Thanks to everyone who uses the report button to report comments to me.
In an earlier OT we discussed what might be done to replace college, under the assumption that Tyler Cowen is exactly right that college is not about learning things, but rather about proving oneself intelligent, conscientious, and conformant. One commenter pointed out that it would be useful for whatever institution or program being proposed to be familiar, meaning at least superficially like existing offerings, to gain acceptance by students and employers. That’s a reasonable suggestion, so let’s go with that.
What I am proposing is a proper four-year degree that should be at least as good a proof of the three qualities as most such degrees, but is designed to be cheaper. I call it Hard Cheap College.
A degree from Hard Cheap College is good proof of the three qualities because the academic demands are deliberately high, grading is severe, support (such as tutoring and counselling) is at best limited, and instructors are encouraged to structure courses and assignments so as to trip up the undisciplined. To verify social skills (indicative of conformity) group assignments are common, and often have instructor-created groups.
In order to be cheap the college provides nothing outside its educational mission. There are no sports teams, no student activities, and no lounges. Classes are large. The faculty is qualified, but not exceptional. The college is located on the outskirts of a large urban center and mostly serves commuter students. The curriculum is chosen to include only subjects that can be taught inexpensively. English, math, and history, yes; petroleum engineering or chemistry, no. It probably wouldn’t offer a major in computer science, for example, since such profs are in high demand and hence expensive.
All in all, Hard Cheap College is designed to offer something that is recognizably a four-year college degree, optimized to be particularly good proof of the three essential qualities, and distinctly cheap.
Thoughts?
I think some of the goals are contrary to each other. The practical people looking at such a school are going to want the degrees that lead to a high-paying career.
Aside from that, cheaper and more bare-bones schools used to exist. Some state universities; I believe Temple had that sort of reputation for a while. But all the free money in the university system has made them go away.
How would this be cheaper than (or superior to), say, community college?
I don’t think community college courses are known for being difficult.
True. But if it gets 2/3rds of the qualities at 1/10th of the price, doesn’t that soak up most of the market? Wouldn’t it be easier just to have some CC’s that are hard?
Community College classes are no more difficult than a regular old land-grant university. Some hyper-selective program within that regular old land-grant university might have more difficult coursework, but that’s usually because the community college doesn’t have those sorts of degrees on offer at all, not the difficulty of the course. That said – the fact that there’s no selectivity in community colleges lowers its signaling value significantly.
Have you had experience at both?
I got my undergraduate and master’s at a 3rd tier university, just a step up from community college, really. During my master’s program, I also taught undergraduates. (Engineering Statics, Engineering Dynamics, and a computer programming course aimed at engineering students)
Then I went for a PhD a top-tier engineering school. The classes were incredibly difficult and rigorous, and I had trouble even in the classes I re-took at my second school. I taught again (an Engineering Dynamics & Controls class, and filled in a bit lecturing in a Flight Mechanics class). Much more rigor was expected from the undergraduates at this school as well.
I got straight A’s at the first school. I was on academic probation most of my time at the second.
My suspicion is that community colleges would generally be easier than my first university.
I don’t think we’re talking about the same things. I was making the comparison to just “A Random University” (think general admission to a state school) , not “A top tier engineering school (engineering schools are already known for their rigor). I would suspect that there’s a larger gap between say – Marlboro College and MIT than there is between PoDunk Local CC and Marlboro College.
Maybe so…
Except for the restrictions of majors offered, you’ve basically described how universities work in Germany and in many other European countries.
And except group assignments – at least in some subjects we don’t have any. I don’t see that European universities require conformity; then again, I don’t know how American universities require conformity, so I don’t know what johan_larson exactly means.
A relevant feature of European universities is that you almost exclusively study your “major”, unlike, as far as I understand, in America.
As for the subjects, you don’t have to restrict them, just charge more for the more expensive ones.
Europe and alike, as far as I know:
1) Shorter programs. University in non-engineering is 3 years. No College required. No Major/minor splits.
2) Large classes, a lot of reading/online practice, and HW submitting. Not a lot of Hands-on, except in Lab sciences like Chemistry. Almost no tutoring.
3) Exams rule, meaning you could not get to a lecture at all, and still pass if you passed the exam.
4) Government subsidies with strings attached. For example, limitations of salaries. This can really make University much cheaper, if there is no competition for salaries. It has been proven that for OK salary a lot of people would take a huge pay cut in order to be in Academia.
5) A lot less focus on amenities, like sports, etc.
@nzk
1) Europe changed to a bachelor/master model to make it easier to switch to a different university/college in the same or another country. The length of the bachelor and master phases can differ.
Both in Germany and The Netherlands, there is a distinction between higher education that is academic and higher education that is more practically oriented.
In The Netherlands, the practical kind are called HBO (Higher Professional Education) and the more academic kind are called universities. The former typically have 4 year programs that grant a bachelor, while the latter have 3 year bachelors and 1-2 year masters. A HBO bachelor does not automatically grant access to a university master. Students often have to first get extra education, called a premaster. This is typically a 6 month program.
2) This can vary greatly. My experience is very different from what you describe, but I’ve heard that it can differ greatly by subject and/or university.
3) My experience as well, with a lot of students skipping the lectures to study on their own/play computer games
4) There is no salary limitation if you get Dutch government subsidies. Over time, subsidies for individual students have turned into loans more and more anyway, so current students will be paying the money back. However, students still pay only part of the costs (subsidies are now going directly to the university/HBO).
5) True. It’s more private initiative than the university providing services. Some fraternities/sororities organize sports and cultural events.
In Hungary we have large classes for lectures, but we also have practice or exercise classes in smaller groups (at least in sciences, including non-lab sciences like math). I think this is a good setup. The exercise classes are often held by PhD students or master students for symbolic pay.
As Aapje said, universities typically have 3 years Bachelors and 2 year Masters. A Bachelor is enough for some jobs, but a lot of jobs require a Master. Engineering is like this, too (or perhaps it’s 3.5+2 years), but perhaps most jobs require a master. A few subjects are “unsplit”, i.e. 5 year master with no bachelor.
3) They’ve started to record them nowadays. Lots of my friends watch a large proportion of their lectures at home, at 1.25x speed.
How would you attract students?
I assume you think the “cheap” aspect is doing that, but I would propose that for students who are willing/able to deal with the “hard” part, college is already “cheap,” in the form of scholarships (or the fact that non-prestigious schools are already fairly cheap on their own).
Your target customer would seem to be a student that is smart and motivated enough to deal with a much-harder-than-typical college experience, but also desires/requires a very cheap experience. I’m not sure those exist. Doesn’t Harvard famously grant scholarships to anyone they accept that doesn’t come from a rich family?
I myself, when applying for grad school, got to pick between Top 10 programs that weren’t offering me scholarships, and #10-20 programs that were offering me a totally free ride.
I picture someone ambitious but poor, yes, and capable enough that they have some hope of making it through HCC. I don’t have a good picture of how talented you have to be to start pulling in serious scholarship money, but I am under the impression it is dead easy to end up six figures in debt after going to a four-year college, particularly since some financial aid comes in the form of loans, not grants. That sort of debt-load seems like something people would be eager to avoid.
I’m expecting HCC to cost something like $10,000 per year. That compares with $14,000 (in-state) or $39,000 (out-of-state) for Michigan State University, a third-tier institution. I thing HCC would offer instruction roughly comparable to MSU and have rather higher expectations, but have much less choice in areas of study and much worse student life.
Is there a range of poor but talented and ambitious where that’s an attractive offer? I’m not sure.
Okay, so you’re offering a roughly 30% discount on the sticker-rate price of a third-tier university, with presumably harder instruction and significantly fewer perks (and potentially no guaranteed loans, but I don’t think you clarified whether you’d be federally endorsed and able to support that or not).
I’m sorry but I don’t think this will appeal to much of anybody.
As I was saying in my own personal example, students are often faced choices such that you can trade-off cost and prestige. A hypothetical student that’s good enough to get into a second-tier school with no scholarship is quite likely to be able to get a full ride or significant scholarship to the third-tier institution of their choice.
So right from the start, you’re limiting your customer base to people who are already not good enough applicants to get any scholarships at a third tier school. In which case they probably could get a significant scholarship at a fourth-tier school.
The “poor but talented and ambitious” class certainly exists. But the entire system is set up such that cost isn’t really considered by most students, due to a combination of self-selection with scholarships as well as guaranteed loans. If you’re talented and ambitious, the cost doesn’t matter – you’ll make the money back (and then some) in your future career. Or if you’re particularly conservative with money, you can move down a tier and go to school for free.
Also note that a high failure/drop-out rate adds to the cost for the students.
Not to mention it’s likely to end up with the regulators on your back. As far as I can tell, schools with low graduation rates are typically viewed as “this school isn’t doing a good enough job helping it’s students graduate” rather than “wow this school must be really elite since so many students don’t make the cut”
You’re trying to treat humans as PeopleBotUnits when in reality people do actually give a damn about how they live for notable fractions of their entire life.
Your institution will quickly devolve into a beast primarily dedicated to feeding the paychecks of the board with few other priorities. It’ll be a horrible place to study and as such the people who can go elsewhere will do so. Those will tend to be the cream of the crop leaving you will the least promising students.
So you lose the Intelligent and conscientious signal because mostly those people avoid your institution because the majority of them have better options.
You’re describing an IT or technical college.
They tend to be the pits.
They’re basically the same idea and they hit the same problems yours will.
Namely distribution of power.
Lots of institutions try to set up to compete with the big educational institutions but they tend to fail because they try to run it like a Cargo Cult. They think that only the part the students see matters… which is basically like a company only hiring web developers and visual designers while never hiring any backend devs or database people…. because their website is the part that customers see. Why would they wastefully spend money on anything else?
Once you set up your institution you need mechanisms to keep money flowing to the parts of the institution that benefit the students and mechanisms to spot problems and failing parts of your institution.
If you’re familiar with the inside workings of big old prestigious institutions that manage to remain stable you’ll find that they have a lot of very old mechanisms to spread power to students, real power in the form of control of parts of budgets and seats and votes on real committees and boards with real power and student bodies having access to real budgets with real power over those things.
But that’s exactly the kind of power that people will cling too until it’s pried from their cold dead hands. They assume it’s pointless. So they fail.
I don’t think one can “arm chair” effective institutions, it is too hard.
I advocate trying to promote the culture of empiricism so people have the time, funding, and public support to keep trying various things and learning what works that way.
If you leave out expensive (technical) courses, then (a) the students who would like to do such subjects and can only afford Cheap College are not going to be able to do them, and if they can’t afford Expensive College they’re not going to attend any college at all, so you’re under-serving part of your potential market (b) if it’s only liberal arts (because they’re cheap) then the reputation you will get is not Hard Cheap College, it’s Easy Cheap College for the second-raters who couldn’t get into Real (Expensive) College, and all your academic rigour won’t change that perception, even if you do make it tough and not a doss course to get a degree in English or History (please please please don’t have Ethnic Wimmyn Persons Of Non-Ablitude courses).
And of course (c) – don’t these colleges already exist? the lower-tier ones, not the Ivy Leagues and not even the second level after them; state universities that do basic courses on practical subjects without too much fancy-schmancy and turn out hard-working graduates that will fit right in to your company or business (or secondary school)? I’m thinking of what Tolkien wrote in a letter about his Head of Department at Leeds University in the early 1920s:
For historical reference: Leeds University was established in the 19th century, initially as two technical institutions- the medical school was established in 1831, and the Yorkshire College of Science in 1874, both funded by local industries in Leeds. Students at the College of Science (which soon renamed itself to simply the “Yorkshire College” after it added classics, literature and history to an initial course offering of only science, mathematics and engineering) initially received external degrees from the University of London.*
Yorkshire College then became (for a couple of decades) a constituent college of the federal Victoria University, which awarded its own degrees. In 1904, this university broke up and its three colleges, in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, became universities in their own right.
*A lot of universities, both in Britain and in former colonies, got their start offering University of London external degrees. The programme still exists.
I very much think you’re right there.
I remember being a bit stunned at the workload of some of the arts dept students. They worked them damned hard. The usefulness of some of the things they had they working damn hard working was debatable but they seemed to have a constant stream of massive assignments and reading lists.
Meanwhile from my point of view I dossed around making the lab computers do silly things without having to dedicate much of my free time to study while doing very well.
My hypothesis is that the workload and support level is sometimes linked to how often the lecturer/prof hears the course associated with being low status or easy.
If you take a course titled “complex quantum chromodynamics and their application in N dimensional field theory”… the room will be mostly empty. They probably have enough trouble attracting students that the class will be undersized and nobody has ever even hinted to the prof that their class might be “easy”… hence they provide lots of support to students and try to make the material as approachable as possible and try to keep the workload manageable with class tutors to help struggling students. The Prof will quietly view every passing student as a testament to their ability to impart knowledge of a tricky subject.
If you take a course titled “Underwater basket weaving in the middle ages” … the room will be packed on the first day and the prof or lecturer will have made it their mission in life to prove to the world that their course is a “Real Course(™)” to make the mocking voices shut up. As such they’ll fail students at the drop of a soggy basket, the exam will be hard to pass even if you’ve developed an encyclopaedia knowledge of every fluid and weave ever used in relation to weaving and the Prof will quietly view every dropout or fail as a testament to their course being a “Real Course(™)”.
As such I always made it a policy, when facing a choice between 2 courses, one fluffy, the other scary-sounding… to always pick the most daunting sounding one. It served me well over the years.
If you throw financial constraints out the window, I heartily agree with this policy. Some of the better instructors and peers I had were in the “daunting courses”. I admit my exposure to this is not nearly as much as some of the other commenters, but I dont regret assuming this as a personal policy.
I wonder how often that applies? Throw a fancy sounding technobabble title on a sciences course and everyone assumes it’s Really Difficult and hence high status, even if you can blag your way through it, while an arts course is assumed to be for the types who swan around participating more in protests than in attending classes?
I think most every humanities subject has some deep theories/scholarship that looks pretty intimidatingly opaque and leads to unintuitive conclusions, just like physics. I’m not sure that a feminist theory class would be inherently less rigorous-sounding or easy to pass than a physics class. The only difference is in which one has some mechanism making it possible to test its theories for consistency with reality.
@albatross11
My personal experience as a history (absolutely soft, but not relatively soft among the humanities; probably harder than a lot of the humanities and a decent chunk of social sciences) guy is that there’s a big easiness gap at the lower ends. A random science person will do better in a 100-level humanities course from the general catalogue than vice versa. However, the gap narrows at least a bit at the higher levels, for a whole bunch of reasons. This is on average.
I think this leads to a problem where some STEM guys think they’ve figured something out, historically speaking, through autodidacticism, when they’ve missed some basic thing someone who’d studied history could tell you. A common one is handling primary sources badly.
Why are we replacing the institution with another institution?
You know what’s good (or at least underrated) for actually proving oneself intelligent, conscientious, and conformant.
People’s internet comment history.
Who do they follow? Do their comment show that they’ve taken the time to cultivate useful inputs? Have they been able to turn their inputs into useful outputs? Do they add value to discussions? Do they play well with others? Do they waste other people’s time trolling them?
Maybe what we should be doing is investing in analytics to make use of the data points already in existence.
Instead of creating along hazing signal.
Separately, on an individual scale, its already easy (maybe possible is a better word there than easy) to create these signals for yourself outside of formal education. It largely looks like undertaking showable impressive projects, and showing up at places where people who are useful to network with are at, and having conversations with them.
Link that gets at this idea https://tim.blog/2011/09/29/8-steps-to-getting-what-you-want-without-formal-credentials/
An intentionally process like that already has the benefit of significant efficiency gains on formal education (you can target exactly what you want to show you can do, and get to know exactly who you want to try and get to know, without the forced filler and artificial timelines of college).
In an earlier OT I discussed the problem of proving oneself intelligent, conscientious and conformant more widely, and it was pointed out to me that it would be easier to attract people to a program that seems sort of conventional. It should also be easier to persuade others — notably employers — to take it seriously. That’s why the proposal in this OT fits conveniently within the four-year-college-degree box that people are familiar with.
But if you’d rather discuss the broader problem, that’s cool too.
I did see the earlier OT discussion, and considered making roughly the same comment.
Anyway, how are we defining the broader problem?
Roughly something like matching people’s time and talent with a useful avenue for it, right?
Extremely broadly, I think the trend will be that progress looks like removing rent seeking institutions from the process.
Both the rent seek institutions of (1) University that certifies that this person isn’t an untouchable whom everyone needs to avoid, and (2) Giant corporation without which no economic activity can be coordinated.
I think we should expect technology to destroy the middle men and rent seekers
———-
Extremely narrowly, I don’t know if better mining of internet comments is really the answer, but it is one that seems promising to me.
Along that stream, one source of potentially very rich training data to learn more about what can truly be derived from internet comments…
The application form for Y Combinator use to ask for applicants Hacker News user names, it would be interesting to link different founder teams back with whatever data and meta data their Hacker News profiles generated prior to their application.
I’m curious as to how much that data can be leveraged.
(Maybe good teams need different commenting types to optimally coordinate, who knows?)
(maybe Y Combinator already does this in a fairly sophisticated manner, [ie, more than just having a human look through a few pages of comments] idk)
Just a quick note on what employs will take seriously.
Who the employers are 20 years from now, will be whoever outcompeted the employers now.
Solutions the optimize for fitting whatever dumb thing employers do now, will be behind the curve whenever those dumb things get weeded out of the population.
1. Assume Tyler Cowen is exactly right about what college is good for. It’s not about learning skills, it’s about proving yourself intelligent, conscientious, and conformant.
2. Devise a program or practice that is better at testing and proving these qualities than colleges are now. (Better here probably means cheaper, faster, or more accurate.)
Ok,
Headhunting, via automated internet comment analytics.
Assume Tyler Cowen is exactly right about what college is good for. It’s not about learning skills, it’s about proving yourself intelligent, conscientious, and conformant.
So does he really mean “When I teach classes, I’m not actually teaching my students anything and they learn nothing from me but by showing up and taking the test they signal that they are capable of being work-ready”?
In fact the Mercatus Center and its impressive list of programmes are nothing more than adult babysitting? When the brochure says:
it really means “Nah, what this is about is proving you can get out of bed in the morning and show up on time”? Granted, the PhDs probably are teaching themselves, but it seems an awfully expensive in time and money way of signalling “I can wear a suit and tie!” 🙂
@Deiseach It’s more ‘are they learning anything usefully transferable’ than ‘learning anything at all, and yeah that’s roughly the thesis of Bryan Caplan’s new book The Case Against Education (he’s pretty closely professionally associated with Cowen (my rough understanding is that Cowan was responsible for Caplan being hired at GMU))
If we’re assumming that College isn’t for learning, and it’s purely a signal, I don’t understand why you’re trying to make your new signaling institution a place of learning.
In other words, people are getting Business degrees to be managers at Walmart, but these degrees didnmt improve they’re productivity. So, we may conclude that people don’t actually need extra business knowledge to be managers. So why include that business knowledge in your institution when all it will do is raise the cost?
You said that you wanted something like other institutions; I suggest an internship supervising company. You pay some amount of money to get an internship through Internship Corporation (we’ll call it IC). IC gets you an internship at a business, and provides the business with assisstance managing the interns, such as extra supervisors to disipline interns or tutors to help cover areas that the interns don’t know. Then make it not easy to get in, but hard to stay in so that if the interns do poorly they get fired. While this is considered bad for colleges, I think that high firing rates might make a job seem more selective, as a job is more your responsibility than your supervisor’s.
In all, IC gets you an internship, provides support so the company it contracts with doesn’t bear the costs of training an intern, and fires bad interns.
Everything I’ve heard about most applied majors is that you’re internships are more important than your GPA, suggesing that they might send a stronger signal. It would show your ability to conform to a new environment, get your work done, and deal with other people still, but since you’d be doing productive work AS your education, I would imagine it would be cheaper than college no matter how you structured it.
1. Liberal arts degrees are worthless for job purposes. That’s essentially what the word “liberal” means there. The biggest single mistake of my life was going for English. I get the “college bonus” insofar as I have a degree and can be, er, a substitute teacher, but that’s about it. I could go on to become a professor if I went back for a master’s, but that’s not a good career to get into right now from what I hear. Even if I wanted to, which I don’t.
2. If something is about signaling, established and well-known signals are vastly better than new ones. What you’re going for is something that says, on a resume, “you know nothing about me but what’s on this paper, but I went through the bother of going here for four years, so I probably don’t stab people, act sexually aggressive, come to work drunk or high, steal, or spread crazy and malicious rumors.” If you actually have a useful and relevant degree, that’s even better, but perhaps best of all is having it be a school the recruiter has heard of so he won’t have to dig around to tell if it’s a diploma mill or something equally sketchy.
3. If a credential is something everyone is expected to have, it becomes less a positive good than a dead-weight, a hoop you have to jump through before you can be hired. If everyone has to spend four years simply to certify that they aren’t utterly worthless human beings, that doesn’t really serve anyone but the ones running the institutions; it won’t really prove usefulness, since if everyone’s expected to have it it will be watered down so that even useless and crummy people can get it, purely for market reasons. Which is what I think has happened. I would move away from our current bachelor’s-for-all thinking, and send as many people as possible to brutally efficient technical training, as in community college.
I guess the question becomes, how cheap can you make it? Most state-school engineering majors probably check your “hard” boxes well enough for employers while also being affordable relative to most other options, and then at the end you have an engineering degree (which you wouldn’t from your HCC, because you eschew expensive, specialized courses). The University of Illinois-Chicago (to pick a local-to-me institution) is about $5900/semester for in-state tuition for engineers. UIC is also probably on the expensive end for an in-state school due to Illinois’ recent budget fights – Georgia Tech, a more highly-regarded school, is $10,000/year for in-state tuition. Can you provide a better value than in-state engineering degrees? I have sincere doubts.
I think almost everyone in this debate recognizes that there are “trade” majors (engineering, nursing, computer science) where the value of the major is largely what you learned in school, not just the signaling that you’re a smart guy.
The point is that a liberal arts degree seems like it’s more of a “let me show you I’m smart and functional enough to get through college” thing than a “hire me so I can apply these directly useful skills I learned in my sociology major to your company’s problems.”
Isn’t the answer to stop producing those worthless degrees, or stop producing so many of them, and shovel people into quick training that produces more practical skills? I’m a creative type, I enjoyed a lot of my English classes, but once you get past the 200 level in liberal arts it stops being about the actual arts and starts being people using the arts as an excuse for talking about their pet crank theories. I’m sure we’ve all heard the funny stories. My fave was the scholarly paper arguing that every character in Hamlet is secretly terrified of Ophelia’s vagina.
So, if you’re just not into medicine or engineering or something involving complex empirically verifiable skills or bodies of knowledge … maybe pursue alternative career options? I don’t know what that would look like, but if I’m going to spend years and money I should come out with hard job skills.
Okay, maybe that’s obvious. But … (frustrated shrug). Like I said, if everybody’s getting it, it’s not saying anything special about the people getting it, it’s just a kind of rent-seeking, where you have to pay a third party to avoid being presumed an utter imbecile.
Sure. I’d be quite happy with a system where general education ends with high school, and from there people go either directly to work or into distinctly vocation-oriented education, for those who need more than on-the-job training. That would surely waste less money than we are wasting right now.
The question is how to get there. How do you change our entire deeply-rooted culture around post-secondary education and job training? HCC, for all its faults, was at least something that could be implemented fairly cheaply, and didn’t require a comprehensive cultural shift to be useful.
But you mentioned teaching English. English isn’t useful, once you’ve gotten past basic compositional competence, except in the sense of providing entry into the mostly useless and parasitic community of English-teaching academics. History is likewise interesting, but has no practical value, and I understand a lot of it’s likewise getting jacked by the cranks. What I’m getting is “continue doing extravagantly worthless thing, but at a lower price.” I don’t think that’s a step in the right direction, but rather an increased commodification of education, which will further reduce the value of getting the credential.
I’m not one for faith in The Market, but if more and more people are recognizing that lib arts degrees are useless, isn’t that a sign that the market is starting to correct this error?
Oh, sure, employers sometimes use college degrees inappropriately as an initial sanity-check, particularly in entry-level jobs. The US military, for instance, insists that its officers must have a college degree but don’t care what it’s in. And that’s a bad thing.
But this is also not what HCC is supposed to fix. HCC accepts this situation. It just tries a) to deliver the college education more cheaply where possible and b) to provide a stronger signal of worth by being particularly demanding.
If employers stop accepting liberal arts degrees as signs of worthiness in a general sense, then I agree HCC should stop offering them, since such degrees really aren’t good for much in that scenario.
I’d be happy to see broader reforms in this area. I’m just not sure how to get there.
My sister has an engineering degree, but her job is basically just a “you are a smart person” job. She could probably make more money doing what she majored in but she decided she didn’t want to. I don’t think there’s anything stopping most engineers from doing that sort of thing, other than salary concerns and the fact that most engineering majors want to be engineers.
I think that would have a pretty small market. Most of the intelligent students who could deal well with the high academic standards would actually want good teaching (and be willing to pay for it). Students who are not that intellectually curious would mostly want nice things. So HCC would only cater to students who are smart/hard-working but not really interested in knowledge for its own sake. These exist (Cambridge has a degree for them) but I don’t think there are many of them.
What made him Unthready?
He’s not wearing pants under that cloak.
In Old Scottalexandrian, ‘Ready’ actually meant ‘advised’. So Ethelthread actually meant ‘Advised by an old woman named Ethel’. Naturally, the moniker ‘unthready’ comes after the publication of Unsong, which provides an entirely different kind of advice than Ethel’s.
You can’t pass him through the eye of a needle, even with a good eye and a steady hand. But that’s true of most men, alas.
He appears to be rolling some ball bearings in his right hand like Capt. Queeg. That can’t have helped.
I’ve recently become interested in Dempster-Schafer Theory..
Dempster-Schafer describes quantified expressions of uncertainty called beleif functions. What’s wild is that they seem to be proposed as an ALTERNATIVE to probability distributions (at least as we normally understand them).
There are some claims, I think, that they allow a better representation of high-level uncertainty. If you observe part of a population of things, what can you say about the rest of the population? Dempster-Schafer allows you to place ‘lower’ and ‘upper’ bounds, of a sort, on the likelihood of observing something in the population as a whole, based on your partial observation. For example: If I draw five red marbles and two blue marbles out of a big sack, Dempster-Schafer lets me write a belief function that says ‘the distribution of blue balls in this bag is at least 5/(number of balls) and no greater than (number of balls – 2)/(number of balls)’ whereas ‘those Bayesians’ would require you to use something like second-order probabilities to describe your uncertainty about the distribution of marbles.
But it gets weird. There’s also a method for combining independent sources of belief called Dempster’s Rule, which so far as I can find is not rigorously justified by a connection to anything in particular outside of Dempster-Schafer theory. Yet somehow there’s a whole community of papers about this topic.
Anyway. I’m not sure I fully understand it. The time I spent studying it has been snuck in at work on grounds of this-is-arguably-relevant-to-artificial-intelligence. I’m trying to figure out if there’s actually anything to this, or if it’s a bunch of nonsense.
Does anyone else around here know about this theory? If so, what do they think of it? Is it nonsense? Definitely interested in the opinions of XRationalists, self-described Bayesians that they are (is that still a big thing in Yudkowsky’s community?), but also all of the fine intelligent folks at SSC.
Interesting. I think alternative representations for belief are interesting, because it’s not obvious to me that probability is the ideal such. This one is new to me, though.
It’s good, from my perspective, that it provides a way to represent a total lack of knowledge, since this seems like one weakness of probability. (What probability do you assign to the proposition that a smeerp is flurblax?)
The Wikipedia page doesn’t give much in the way of motivation for the inference operator (Dempster’s Rule). But this paper, in an attempt to discredit the rule, actually made it seem more plausible to me. In particular, it gives this example: you have three suspects for a crime (X, Y, and Z), and two witnesses (A, and B). Witness A’s testimony is that there is a 99% chance X is the murderer and a 1% chance Y is the murderer. Witness B’s testimony is that there is a 99% chance Z is the murderer and a 1% chance Y is the murderer. Dempster’s Rule gives a 100% chance Y is the murderer, which the authors find implausible, and they suggest alternative “cumulative” and “averaging” operators that yield ~50% chances for X and Z. Then they show that if the testimony of the witnesses is “discounted” by assigning a small amount of probability to the complete set in the column for each witness, the result of DR comes out more like the average.
I could be missing something, but this seems like a reasonably good showing for DR in this situation. Applying a belief fusion operator directly to the witness testimony presumably represents perfect confidence in the reliability of the witness. If two perfectly reliable witnesses give testimony whose only possible intersection is that Y is the murderer, then Y is the murderer. (“when you have eliminated the impossible…”) This conflicts with intuition only because we know that witnesses are unreliable, and apparently fixing this fixes the “problem”.
(This made me somewhat lose trust in the authors of that paper, and I didn’t finish skimming it, so maybe there is a better argument later.)
Apparently there is a proposed variant of DR where “conflicting” belief mass gets assigned to the empty set rather than normalized away. The idea being that if most of your belief mass winds up there, it’s a sign that you are “probably” confused – maybe the true answer is outside the universe of your set, or maybe you interpreted some of your evidence incorrectly. This is appealing to me.
On the downside, manipulating these belief functions sounds computationally intensive when the sets aren’t tiny. Maybe they aren’t actually more practical than huge matrices of conditional probabilities representing every possible combination of beliefs?
On the whole: somewhat promising, but I’m definitely not ready to drink the Kool-Aid.
It’s probably dumb of me to comment on this since I haven’t read the paper and know nothing about the theory under discussion. But out of curiosity, your initial description of the problem doesn’t say anything about having already established that both witnesses are infallible. Your explanation why the author’s criticism is wrong seems to assume knowledge that they are both infallible. (You say “perfectly reliable” but to be clear it sounds like you have to assume perfect reliability not only as to the honesty of their statements but also as to the accuracy of their knowledge for your explanation to hold.) Is there something in the problem that builds in the extraordinary assumption that the witnesses both have to be inerrant in their claims? And if not I don’t quite understand why the authors are not correct that the inference of 100% Y is extremely counterintuitive. It’s one thing to say that the application of the rule presupposes some degree of trust in the sources of evidence. It seems another entirely to say that it presupposes that both are absolutely infallible and that neither could possibly have made a mistake.
In short, yes, the way they represented the beliefs to be fused implies an assumption that they are each infallible.
The DS representation of belief is a mapping from subsets of possibilities (not individual possibilities, as with probabilities) to weights summing to 1. It provides, among other things, a way to distinguish “the coin is heads with exactly 50% probability” (H=.5,T=.5) from “I have no idea of the state of the coin” (HT=1).
The paper is applying the belief fusion operator to the beliefs (X=.99,Y=.01) and (Y=.01,Z=.99). These beliefs are “dogmatic”: they assign no weight to the universal set. And each belief assigns a weight of zero to one of the suspects. If you take these seriously as your own beliefs, the only possible conclusion is Y.
You don’t go about solving a crime by directly adopting the beliefs of witnesses as your own and then fusing them! As I understand it, in DS theory the approach to this sort of inference would be to first decide what belief we would have based on A’s testimony (not the same as the belief expressed by that testimony) and likewise for B, and then fuse those (allegedly independent) beliefs with the DS rule. So even if we trust A and B a lot, we might adopt beliefs more like (X=.98,Y=.01,XYZ=.01) and (Y=.01,Z=.98,XYZ=.01) admitting a small possibility that the testimony of each witness is wrong. And then (as shown in the paper) we get something reasonable looking!
There probably is something deeply wrong with DS theory; I’m just saying this isn’t it. Any inference method can give you silly answers if you feed it silly assumptions.
Interesting. Thank you for the explanation. Apologies for my Dempster fire of a comment.
I also ran into that paper, and like your analysis.
I’m uncomfortable about things like second-order probabilities.
Sometimes it works. If you observe a sample of some population, you CAN come up with an estimate of the ‘likelihood’ that the next ball will be blue, or green, or whatever. You can assume it follows the distribution you’ve already seen. Moreover, you know that you’re more likely to have seen a representative distribution as you draw more and data. If you know how big the population is, and you have the assumption that you drew completely randomly from this population, then I believe there’s a formula for this. The likelihood of the population have THIS distribution, times the likelihood that I would draw this sample given that distribution…it’s a Bayes’ Rule thing.
But that still requires you to have a prior over what kind of bag of marbles you’re holding. And there are so many problems where it’s difficult to say if you have that kind of knowledge.
But I don’t know that DS addresses all of this either. This combination rule needs to connect to something outside itself, or it just feels like it was pulled out of the Dempster at random.
The bare minimum for a wall or fence being slightly useful is that it forces the adversary to bring and deploy a ladder – or two ladders if they want the option of quickly retreating back into Mexico when the border patrol shows up. This buys the border patrol an extra few minutes to respond, and that’s genuinely useful. Hence the Bush-era fence. There’s a useful deterrent value as well.
But it rapidly reaches a point of diminishing returns, as it doesn’t take that much longer to deploy a taller ladder – at least within the levels we are talking about here. Once you’ve got a fence that can’t be quickly scrambled over or cut through, it’s pretty much over to the border guards to make it work.
Is there any form of passive defense or barrier which would work at least tolerably well at deterring crossers with only a token numbers of border guards patrolling it? Ideally something that would be challenging and expensive for future administrations to dismantle after it has been put into place.
The only thing coming to mind right now are minefields, which seems like overkill.
Minefields definitely would meet the “challenging and expensive for future administrations to dismantle” criteria, but no, there’s not really anything suitable for this.
No. Digging up the mines is relatively trivial (if dangerous), and then the coyotes will have mines to place to fuck with the Border Patrol. Just like a wall, their purpose is to slow people down, though in a war you’d normally use machine guns and artillery instead of trying to catch people crossing.
As long as any trade across the border is allowed, the wall will need to have gaps for the border stations. Which means a future administration could just change the policy for who gets let in at the stations, making the wall and landmines and whatever else you put there irrelevant.
Perhaps the bet here is on the notion that the political opposition isn’t willing to go on record and make it official public policy that lots and lots of people are allowed in with minimal/no screening.
Yes, a future administration could make the wall obsolete by simply declaring open borders to be the new immigration policy. But it seems quite likely that nobody is quite willing to do that (at least for now).
Matt M said what I was planning on saying, but better.
If a fence or a wall really is useless without large numbers of armed men patrolling it, future administrations can quietly neutralize it by reducing the number of armed men on patrol. You can have de facto open borders but if anyone calls you on it you can point to the handful of border patrol agents and call yourself “Deporter-in-Chief.”
If there’s no quiet way to open the border, and you need to send in bulldozers or hang welcome banners on the ports of entry, then it’s much less likely to happen.
If you were to build some really enormous structure, say a wall 50 m high and 10 m deep made of reinforced concrete 1 m thick, then only very determined attempts to cross it would succeed. At 50 m, nobody is going to bring a simple ladder to cross the wall. They’ll need to build scaffolding or bring a serious crane or fire-truck. It will be very obvious if there is any surveillance at all.
Is there a civil engineer in the room? I’d like a price quote on 1000 km of 50-m-tall wall. Also, I want it painted white and to come with a video of me standing atop it saying, “Winter is coming.”
AKA about 30 Hoover Dams worth of concrete.
It’s an immigration policy *and* a stimulus package all in one….
@you need to send in bulldozers-
Ditches are cheaper than walls. A ditch twenty feet deep, with the dirt piled twenty feet high on one side, would not cost the earth, and you’d have a crappy dirt road to drive along and patrol. Sure, ladders, or just determination and a pointed stick in each hand and a rope for later guys. And there you are on foot tired from the climb watching the patrol cars arrive.
Doesn’t work on the flood plain of any river, or in rocky areas with little topsoil.
It would still create a bottleneck.
I think the goal of the wall would be to allow in only people lawfully admitted by the government. A future more lenient admission policy would not seem to undermine the purpose of the wall because its policy is neutral as to who gets in so long as the entry is allowed by the United States.
Years ago when I used to read Steve Sailer, he would always talk about the Israelis and their fences and if they could build them then why couldn’t we? (Of course he said it in a much smirkier way than that.)
I don’t remember if Sailer gave specs on those fences but I remember a few of the photos of them and they looked formidable.
John’s point was that any fence or wall is virtually useless if its not patrolled.
Israel is very dedicated to patrolling it’s fence, and even if they weren’t it would be relatively easy to do because it’s relatively short. An equivalent American fence would require more men to patrol properly, and future Democratic administrations would want to make the minimum possible effort patrolling it in order to maximize the number of illegal immigrants coming across the border.
Hence my question: how could you Democrat-proof border security, by making it very hard to open the border without being obvious about it.
It’s not a given that a wall without significant personnel increase would be useless. My bet would be that it reduces illegal crossing to some extent. But we won’t really know unless we run the experiment.
Indeed. Anything that makes crossing the border marginally more difficult should also marginally reduce illegal crossings.
While a carefully monitored wall would be maximally effective, a non-monitored wall would still likely be better than nothing.
>future Democratic administrations would want to make the minimum possible effort patrolling it in order to maximize the number of illegal immigrants coming across the border.
Won’t the future Democratic administrations be too busy confiscating all the guns and arresting all the patriots to bother with opening the border?
Anyway, I’m yet to hear a reasonable explanation from all the “Democrats open borders something something” boo-outgroupers
of why Obama was so spectacularly bad at it for eight years that the number of illegal immigrants went slightly down over his two terms.
Any fence will tend to suffer in the face of someone with 5 minutes and some wire cutters.
Most realistic walls will suffer in the face of someone with 20 minutes and a sledgehammer.
If you aren’t willing to constantly maintain it the barrier goes away.
Is nobody else bothered that people are so utterly opposed to democracy that they want to make it impossible for future democratically elected governments of their own state to choose policies based on the wishes of the future electorate?
Realistically anything like a wall can be undone so the end game seems to be a desire to do away with democracy and replace it with something else because democracy might lead to policies that they don’t like.
@ Murphy
I’m fine with desiring to limit future democratic governments. The constitution does that, too, and it seems to be working out ok so far. It only really becomes a problem when the mistrust in the future becomes downright destructive of the present, such as when people are for excessive tax cuts, so that future governments are constrained by debt.
What I find more worrying is the assumption that a future Democratic government would desire to maximize the number of illegal immigrants, which is up there with ‘Pro-Lifers Don’t Give A Damn About Fetuses’ in violations of the principle of charity.
It’s not a mystery. His presidency started with a massive recession which much of the country hasn’t recovered from a decade later.
Obama made every effort to encourage people to illegally immigrate. DACA and the wave of “unaccompanied child” migrants, the DoJ cracking down on border states like attempting to enforce their own borders, the catch-and-release policy that Trump recently reversed to the media’s horror, etc. But he wasn’t able to do much about the economy so ultimately it didn’t draw in nearly as many people as it would have a few years prior.
Also, the number of illegal immigrants only went down because of our idiotic policy of jus soli. There are now somewhere from hundreds of thousands to millions more undeportable people who never should have been here in the first place. That’s part of the danger here: amnesty or not, the pro-replacement side just needs to run out the clock. It may already be too late.
Surely it is _Republican_ governments who have an artificial incentive to maximise the number of _illegal_ immigrants? Illegals can’t vote, but fill up economic roles that would naturally be filled by Democrats, leaving more natives as managers and owners.
Connecting that to plans for a wall high enough to be profitable for the builders, but low enough to be useless, is perhaps not charitable. But it’s not clearly wrong.
I mean you’re half right.
The Republican establishment is absolutely in love with illegal immigration because of their ties with business owners. But that’s also why the Republican establishment is so deeply unpopular with their voters. Now that Trump has brought immigration restriction back into the Overton window we might even get a choice in the matter.
Not all fences are made of wire. And even fence that is made of wire, can be made highly resistant to wire cutters.
It is relatively cheap and straightforward to build a security fence that sets the bar at, “yes, you really do have to bring an extension ladder”. It’s the next part that’s critical, and simply adding concrete isn’t going to be much help.
@John
I’m somewhat leery that their fence would stand up to decent bolt cutters. If anything except quite expensive bike locks fail to stand up for more than a few seconds I don’t hold much hope for wire fencing.
Re: the more solid metal fences, I’ll give you that, for those it’s upgraded to 10-15 minutes and an angle grinder.
But my point is that if you don’t seriously guard the barrier with humans, it can be significantly dismantled in a very short time period.
@brmic
I’d argue that it isn’t terribly absurd.
many western governments have actively tried to attract immigrants whenever they had a significant labor shortage.
The US historically has actively set out to attract immigrants during labor shortages. Australia had the Ten Pound Poms, the UK had the Windrush generation
It’s not exactly an absurd notion.
In practice the US has a farm labor shortage that natives aren’t terribly willing to fill but has managed to pretend that it doesn’t exist by allowing it filled under the table with illegal immigration.
It’s nominally fine for the US, it gets cheap labor and the laborers accrue no rights. Any serious disturbance of that status quo would either force them to face the shortage and loosen up immigration officially which would be expensive all round.
Of course it’s unpopular with the crowd who like to blame their perpetual lack of employment on foreigners… but most of them wouldn’t actually be willing to take those jobs and the minority which might… wouldn’t for anything less than an extremely large multiple of the wages commanded by immigrants to the point that it’d likely make much of the industry uneconomic.
The border is shorter, but Israel also has a smaller population and budget, so I’m not sure this is a worthwhile comparison.
Israel has a draft, and drafted soldiers are paid something like ~ 5000 dollars/year, whereas US border patrol agents get paid at least 50,000 dollars a year. Israel can afford to have 10x more soldiers than the US, and they still do it for a very small piece of land area.
It is an order of a magnitude cost in enforcement agents. Are you willing to re-introduce the draft and have draftees patrol the border? Because short of a draft, nobody would be willing to patrol vast swaths of nothingness in Texas heat for less than the minimum federal wage. And a draft would be much more unpopular than any wall, however wasteful.
brmic:
Given that there are high-profile Democrats now who advocate open borders and ending ICE, it does not seem terribly uncharitable to imagine that future Democrats might feel similarly.
@Doctor Mist:
It’s disingenuous (and baffling) to conflate opposition to existing border control institutions with a ‘desire to maximize the number of illegal immigrants’. I think most people who hold those positions right now believe honestly that the humanitarian cost of enforcement exceeds that of an uncontrolled border, which can be believed without having any preference about the number of people who actually immigrate.
Is nobody else bothered that people are so utterly opposed to
democracy that they want to make it impossible for future
democratically elected governments of their own state to choose
policies based on the wishes of the future electorate?
You have seriously misunderstood the other side. They don’t want to make it impossible for future administrations to change immigration policy. They
want to make it impossible for future administrations to change immigration policy while lying about it. There is no policy or fence or border
that would withstand an explicit desire of the US Government to change it.
The US historically has actively set out to attract immigrants during labor shortages
We need to stop talking about the UBI if there is a labor shortage, instead of nothing for people to do.
There’s a couple things here:
The Bush fences don’t cover the entire border. Even if we don’t make a distinction between fence/wall, covering the entire border should have more deterrence than simply letting immigrants cross the desert.
A fence is probably more vulnerable. Especially since we’re assuming that there won’t be enough border guards to cover every mile, then it’s more important that someone can’t break the barrier easily.
I have no idea how wall upkeep compares to fence upkeep but that’s something to consider.
The wall would be a more permanent structure. That could have more deterrent value to illegal immigrants as well as be harder for a future government to take down..
A lot of the fencing is simply barriers to driving a car across and can easily be hopped over.
Wall or not, there is much more that can be done at the border without even getting in to added border patrol.
Do the people smugglers use mountain bikes? You could easily lift them over the vehicle barrier.
My googling only shows the border patrol using them.
Why not read about the Berlin wall? People come to the US because they are desperate, just as Ost Berliner germans were desperate to escape.
I just visited the wall museum in Berlin two days ago, it was quite interesting to read about how difficult it was for the Ost Deutschland government to properly secure a wall that encloses even a single city.
The people trying to escape from behind the Iron Curtain were in part trying to seek freedom.
To my knowledge, all countries in continental America are some form of democratic government. (Cuba being the main exception). Thus, the people who live there have the ability to change their circumstances. If they aren’t, I have to wonder about the merits of opening the country to a large number of future voters who are trying to flee a country of their own making.
A US border wall is easier in some ways than the Berlin Wall; you won’t have the guards themselves trying to escape, for instance. And in many places there are formidable natural barriers on either side, which was not true in Berlin. And the Berlin Wall did work pretty well.
Of course, a US border wall is also harder in many ways too. It’s much longer. There’s no way to have as many patrols. And automated machine gun emplacements are right out.
The only way they managed to make the Berlin wall work is to have a clear line of fire, a second wall, guards everywhere, dogs, civilian informer patrols, informant incentives to rat people out to the secret police, etc. You should read about it, it’s very interesting. It took them many years and a lot of money/manpower to reduce escape attempts to low numbers.
You would have to set up an NK/SK zone, which is not workable.
There is also the little matter that US wall fans are using NK and Ost Deutschland as role models for America. Apparently that is the sort of place they want the US to be.
SK and West Germany welcomed refugees.
Ilya,
Various communist hell-holes made it as difficult as possible for people to leave who wanted to leave. Their border guards’ guns were pointed inward. NK and East Germany are extreme cases, but I think a lot of communist countries didn’t want to let their people leave.
Nearly every country has policies to make it difficult for foreigners to come into their country. Some have fences or walls, others just have border guards and deportation hearings. This seems to me like a completely different thing, morally and practically.
Which direction the border guards’ guns are facing is a very big deal, in terms of deciding the moral situation.
The wall may be a bad idea (I think so, FWIW). But it’s not turning the US into East Germany or North Korea, and it’s not even a step in that direction. Confusing the morality of keeping immigrants out and keeping your citizens from leaving seems like it’s kind of blinding yourself, morally. It’s like confusing the morality of slave plantations with the morality of factories with workers paid a wage.
West Berlin did not turn people away who wanted to run away from their hell-hole, neither does SK. Although I am sure both paid an economic cost for hosting refugees, at least in the short term.
In West Berlin they had fire fighters with nets, on call, 24 hours a day, ready to catch people who wanted to jump out of buildings on Bernardstrasse that faced both sides. Such was their commitment to saving people from their misery.
—
Another analogy from relatively recent US history was folks involved in getting slaves out of the south. This was illegal and dangerous, and slaves were not citizens and had no rights. Slaves were people, though, and that was enough to the folks involved in “the railroad.”
West Berlin did not turn people away who wanted to run away from their hell-hole, neither does SK.
Yes, because there was someone else paying for the guards with guns that were controlling the border, so the number of people coming through was going to be minimal in the first place. If Mexico built a wall to keep their population in and shot people trying to escape, that would change a lot of things.
Sure, and that was a good thing. Further, I think West Germany would have welcomed everyone from East Germany who wanted to come. I’m not at all disagreeing with you that accepting refugees is humane and laudable.
What I’m disagreeing with you about is the notion that refusing refugees who want to come from another country is morally equivalent (or really very close) to not letting your people leave your country. The direction that the border guards’ guns are pointing makes a huge moral difference.
Perhaps we should have true open borders and free movement of people. But not having that–having borders that turn people away who want to come to your country, as most countries do right now–is not the same as North Korea or East Germany or the Soviet Union.
Trump’s wall (and walls and fences used elsewhere for slowing down illegal immigration) may be a bad idea, but it’s a very *different* bad idea than the Berlin Wall. I don’t think we learn much about the morality of building a wall/fence to keep immigrants out by comparing it with building a wall/fence to keep your citizens *in*.
This is one of the reasons why I advocate making entry across the Southern border at any location other than a marked, official border checkpoint a forcible felony against the US government. It means that should the government choose to not enforce immigration law that “mere” citizens will then be able to use lethal force against the people crossing.
This means that the illegal crossers either need to go through a marked checkpoint, or the border patrol needs to do a well enough job that the general public doesn’t think that playing The Most Dangerous Game is a good idea.
You can call it a forcible felony, you can make it _legally_ so, but you’re rather unlikely to make people believe it is morally the same thing as the traditional forcible felonies. Especially after your border patrol shoots a photogenic young Mexican mother or some American hikers who got lost and crossed the border twice.
What Nybbler says. No matter how reasonable you may think it is to gun down poor Mexican or Central American immigrants trying to sneak across the US border, nor how many people you can find in your bubble to back you up with a “Right On!” or “Preach it, Brother!”, the actual result of that policy isn’t fewer illegal immigrants. It’s fewer Republican politicians, more “deplorables” in jail for murder, and de facto open borders forever.
If you want to Get Tough on Illegal Immigration, you have to do so with solid understanding that this is the the television age, the smartphone age, the youtube age, and all that this implies. If you aren’t very careful in taking that into account, you lose.
My thought has always been: why not an electronic wall? Buy about a million 360 degree cameras and put them in hardened positions every ten feet along the border. You now have a constant view of virtually the entire border. Pair this with rapid response units behind them. The moment someone passes the border, the border patrol gets in their trucks and tries to stop them. Maybe they can be assisted by a satellite feed or perhaps overhead planes who will keeps eyes on the migrants. If anyone tampers with the cameras, the border patrol shows up and arrests them.
If each camera (including installation) costs a total of $1,000, this plan will cost a total of slightly more than a billion dollars, less than Bush’s fence.
This would give us a solid idea of total border crossings. It would be hard to ever wind down since it’s not inhumane in any way. It would not be overly expensive to maintain. We would have specific statistics on the percentage of illegal immigrants the border patrol catches vs doesn’t. It won’t stop all illegal immigration, but it will make it significantly more likely to get caught. Especially if you do it repeatedly, as most criminals have to. Add in a system of overstaying visa checks and perhaps real penalties for hiring illegal workers and you’d have an effective system.
The only work around I can think of is either a banzai run (put as many people as possible across and hope the border patrol can’t catch them all) which suffers from coordination issues. It is also especially hard for criminal syndicates. A hundred migrant workers might do it, but a hundred drug mules? The cartel would lose all the drugs from everyone caught.
The other would be a tunnel. We could put seismic detectors down to deal with that. Even without them, tunnels that go for several hundred feet require relatively sophisticated engineering techniques. (And they’d have to start and exit far enough from the cameras to not be seen, so they’d be longer than those going under a wall.) They’re also entirely stationary assets whose location becomes more apparent with use.
Yes, and the moment a stray dog passes the border, the border patrol gets in their trucks and tries to stop them. And almost certainly fails whether it’s a literal or figurative coyote they are chasing, with the miscreant gone out of sight long before the border guards arrive, because we don’t have enough border guards. And nobody has a credible plan to hire them.
That was the problem we were trying to point out in the last thread.
Cameras have no great difficulty differentiating a stray dog from a person at a distance of five feet with multiple angles. We could occasionally trim the underbrush to make it even easier. That would be a problem with, say, a laser tripwire, which is why I didn’t propose that.
Also, “sit in an air-conditioned response station, get in an air-conditioned truck, then drive out to arrest someone” is a lot cushier job than what border guards currently do. If we can’t raise the pay, we can make the job cushier to the same effect. But I’m not aware of the specifics of why we have that trouble, other than underfunding.
As one of the guys pouring scorn on the border wall, let me make sure that my objections to it are clear: it’s not that a wall is useless. It’s that its useless if it’s not properly manned and integrated as part of a larger security plan. If I was in charge of border security, I’d be building walls in places I thought they’d be doing some good.
For example, if a local administrator of the CBP thought that a wall would increase his guys’ ability to stop illegal immigration in his sector, or to push crossings to an area that was easier to secure or more dangerous to illegal immigrants crossing (like a desert), I’m in favor of funding that section. However, “Build a Wall along the entire border from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. And make it Yuge!” isn’t targeting the money to be spent on border security carefully.
The wall, as currently being implemented by the Administration, has got it backwards; it’s spending on highly-visible infrastructure at the cost of the less-visible payroll increases needed to actually make it work. It’s being pushed as a political sop rather than an actual solution to its intended problem.
While I appreciate the validity of these sorts of objections – I offer a simple challenge.
Let’s say an expensive, ineffective wall, is in fact built. Do you believe that would be the single least useful deployment of federal expenditures? I, for one, do not. As pointless as a wall would be, there are tons of government programs that are just as pointless, and many that are probably providing negative utility (most of our military adventurism, for example).
That argument works equally well for sending me a check for a few tens of millions of dollars, right? I mean no one would be getting drone murdered. So yay “Millions for Brad” appropriations bill?
Do you honestly think the idea that a wall would reduce illegal immigration to some extent is just as ridiculous as that example?
Of course it would probably reduce illegal border crossing to some extent. Walking across the Sonoran Desert for three days is harder if you have to bring a 50-foot ladder with you, sure. What I doubt is firstly whether it would reduce border crossings enough to justify the cost, and secondly whether how to reduce border crossings is even the right question to be asking.
Did you mean to post this response somewhere else? It reads to me as a non sequitur.
Y’know, what I’m picking up from this entire discussion is that “The US cannot secure its borders against criminals” – and I don’t mean the migrants, I mean the coyotes whom everyone seems to agree are the bad guys and scum.
This should be what is worrying you, whether you’re pro- or anti-wall: not that Jose the day labourer is getting over the border, it’s that the Gang Boss can operate with impunity. If they can traffic people who want to get into the Land of Opportunity, they can also traffic unwilling sex workers, slave labour, guns, drugs, other bad things. If you’re going to pooh-pooh the wall as “the border is too long and too porous and unless we increase the manpower by a factor of a zillion it’ll never be effectively policed”, then please explain to me why you are not concerned about Real Crime traversing it?
Part of the UK/Republic of Ireland Brexit fall-out is trying to agree over our land border, and by comparison it’s way smaller, and yes we’ve had the problems with smuggling and crime to worry about in the past (and possibly the future). An open border only works when the governments on both sides are keeping up their end of the agreement, and I don’t really see anything to convince me the Mexican government is trying particularly hard to keep it safe (rather, that they see pushing along refugees and asylum seekers from other Central and South American countries over the border so that they will be the US’s problem to deal with, and not a whole heap of wanting to tangle with gangs and criminals, and a cynical attitude to ‘let our people go work for pennies in the US and keep their families at home afloat by sending money back*, it means we don’t have to overhaul our system’).
*Ireland too depended on this system of remittances: ‘let the immigrants send their wages from Abroad home to support their families where we cannot/don’t want to support them’, so I’m not saying this is unique to Mexico; we even included it in the lyrics to weepy ballads:
@ Deiseach
Your 2nd paragraph is a lot to unpack.
1) If we’re talking ‘Joe the day labourer’, the coyote that helps him across is the equivalent of a pot dealer.
2) Trafficking (sex) slaves is wholly different from trafficking ‘day labourers’. The ability to hide someone who wants to hide is wholly different from the ability to hide someone who should want to be found. To the extent that the victims cooperate when they wouldn’t have to, that’s the problem, not the incidental border crossing.
3) Guns? You mean there are not enough of those in the US? Also, again, the logistics are wholly different.
4) Drugs: Yes, some people consider the war on drugs pointless and destructive.
5) What is ‘Real Crime traversing it’? It’s kind of hard to stop mobsters themselves from crossing the border legally unless there is an arrest warrant. Even then, the problem is presumably the crimes they commit while in the US. Which is not a border problem.
Put another way: Given the length of the border, it’s very, very difficult to stop say a MS-13 member who is young and healthy and has support networks on both sides of the border to stop from crossing. The money necessary to bring his chances of crossing down to 1% (when still 1 of 100 attempts works) is better spent on cops in the communities where he will commit crimes.
Just because it is impossible to hermetically seal a continent spanning country doesn’t mean we have to throw up our hands and live with mere anarchy. Yes, some bad people can traverse the borders—that still leaves plenty of options for apprehending them on both sides as well as mitigating the damage they can do on this side.
Strongly disagree, coyotes are not the equivalent of a low level pot dealer. It’s been a while but I remember a story in the news about coyotes abandoning people locked in a truck in the middle of the desert. Everyone died.
Or consider the people smuggling humans off of Libya by loading them unsafely into massive rafts that sometimes capsize and drown everyone.
@BBA
A border wall would cost a small fraction of the US budget. Spending $20 billion to get, just throwing out a number here, a 10% reduction in illegal crossings is definitely worth it. What exactly is your standard to “justify the cost”?
If we’re talking ‘Joe the day labourer’, the coyote that helps him across is the equivalent of a pot dealer.
Ah yes, the notion of the friendly neighbourhood pot dealer who’s generally a burned-out old hippie who only grows for personal use and supplying a few friends and is in it because they really believe in personal freedom and harmless recreational consciousness expansion, man.
May possibly exist, but most small-scale dealers are hooked into a network where they get their stuff from suppliers who are responsible to someone higher up all the way up to Really Nasty Gang Lords.
Even if the coyote taking money from Jose is only the local pot dealer, which I doubt, he’s not doing it on his own as a one-man band; he’s linked in to serious gangs who find it one more source of revenue to traffic in people. He either signs on with the big boys or ends up a corpse in the desert.
If you can get votes for a “millions for Brad” bill that is tied to an equal or greater reduction in spending elsewhere, more power to you!
I might have been fooled for a few minutes here and there over the years that the Republican party contained some people whose objections to spending were honestly related to the expense, rather than objecting to the actual object of the expense. The LW-ers have no such chance to fool me.
Is the wall funding coming with greater cuts elsewhere? Have the Mexicans offered to pay for it after all? Seems like you are using a double standard.
I absolutely agree with you that there are US Government projects that waste phenomenal amounts of money. I’m a structural engineer for the federal government working on a few. And if the President were to tell the Corps of Engineers to take over building the wall, and HQUSACE were to do a mass-email looking for volunteers to do the design, I’d consider throwing my resume in. It’d be interesting to work on a stupid right-wing waste of money instead of the stupid left-wing wastes of money that currently occupy a significant fraction of my time.
However, what I will not do is agree that it’s not a stupid waste of money. I’ve got plenty of projects that aren’t wastes of money that could consume those funds.
Irrelevant. There is no mechanism for transferring money from “the single least useful deployment of federal expenditures”, to the particular allegedly-useful thing you would like to fund. Mostly, Murphy’s law applies: if you manage to cut the budget of something useless, the money goes to something even more useless, even if that has to be invented for the purpose. If you manage to secure a budget for something useful, that money will turn out to have been taken away from something even more useful.
For a more specific understanding, it is far more politically feasible to move money within an appropriations category, than between categories. Which means Trump’s wall is going to trade directly against the number of and support for border guards, and the whole point of this discussion is that we are already at the point of needing more guards and less concrete.
The useless things that offend you so much, will continue to be funded no matter what we do with the wall. What useful thing that is valuable to you but not to liberals/democrats/whatever, are you willing to give up for the Wall?
+1
Is there a name for the terrible, but common, argument you are refuting?
It’s usually referred to as “Whataboutism”: derailing a discussion by bringing up some other issue that’s only tangentially related, but allegedly much more important. A lot of times the other thing is some culture war issue, which makes it that much worse. (Although that isn’t the case here).
I think a more helpful contribution to the conversation would be explaining what else Trump should be spending the money on, if he wants to reduce immigration.
I’ll go first: I think targetting employers who employ illegal immigrants is probably the single cheapest and easier way to cut down on immigration. Hit a few big construction sites and farms with multi-million dollar fines for hiring illegals, and the work will dry up fast. (Unfortunately, this probably isn’t politically feasible for the Republicans to do….)
@pontifex
If you were really intent on attacking people hiring immigrants then you could turn it into a prisoners dilemma of sorts.
Make illegal immigrants legally entitled to minimum wage. set it up in such a way that an illegal immigrant can move over, work for 50 cent an hour, and then make a claim once home against the employer for violating minimum wage law and receive [notable multiple of minimum wage] without any fear of penalties themselves.
Whether you also apply fines to the employer is a matter of taste.
Thus creating an incentive for employees to dob in employers hiring people illegally.
Suddenly if you hire someone from abroad illegally for cheap labor you have a huge ongoing risk that some of them will have a budget crisis a year down the road and they’ll dob you in.
Currently the system seems well set up to unite employers and employees in shared mutual self-interest.
How about rolling out a national ID card with a means tested fee waiver and a provision for the home bound? Then they can get rid of columns A, B, and C on the I-9 and just have one secure document that qualifies.
Newer social security cards are slightly better, but the one I have has all the counterfeit resistance of a 1980s blockbuster card.
Hit a few big construction sites and farms with multi-million dollar fines for hiring illegals, and the work will dry up fast.
(a) The food producers are already complaining about the shortage of illegal labour, and how they can’t pay enough to make it attractive to legal (American citizen) labour because their margins are too tight and they can’t afford it and would go bankrupt and have to close down if they tried
(b) They’re looking into farm automation and robotics to make up the shortfall, so the problem may possibly solve itself
(c) If you do shut down the big farms, then you may also have to deal with the consumers complaining about why their tomatoes/fruit/other foods were not in the shops; you may end up having to import to make up the shortfall and then local producers will be very unhappy with you subsiding foreign (ironically, possibly Mexican) farmers in this manner
(d) I say “ironically” because, in the same spirit of globalism that sees American manufacturing moved to China as a good thing since it increases global wealth, lifts poor countries out of poverty, and encourages equality, a ban on immigrant labour could do the same for Mexico: if your farm workers can’t work on the Nordamericana side of the border, then more fruit and flower farms on the Mexican side to take advantage of the export market (the US now needs to import what it is not growing itself) will employ those workers and aid the Mexican farm sector to thrive! All the pundits who scolded the Trump voters for their short-sightedness and xenophobia in complaining about white working-class job losses should be calling for stricter immigration controls and deportation of farm workers back to where they can get local jobs!
(e) ditto for big construction firms; as we’ve seen with the collapse of Carillion over here, and in general from back in the 2008 bursting of the housing bubble, even industry-leaders operate on very tight margins, there is so much sub-contracting going on that Big Firm being hit (even if it’s only in the pocket and not to the point of ‘welp we’re bankrupt now, happy?’) means they can’t pay their sub-contractors and suppliers, who then can’t pay their sub-contractors, and a chain of collapses, bankruptcies and mass lay-offs ensues.
(e) This means your schools, hospitals and roads don’t get built; there’s already problems with housing squeezes, you think having a major developer go belly-up leaving unfinished project is going to help those?
I agree that the reliance on cheap labour, and that labour is cheap because it’s illegal so the threat of ‘shut up and don’t look for rights or else back over the border with you’ is in the employer’s whip hand is completely undesirable, but I also think the underlying structure of capitalism that makes it necessary for such tight margins and excesses is going to have to be examined as well.
If immigration law is supposed to be a real law that people get punished for breaking, then an institution that relies on the breaking of that law to remain profitable is an illegal racket and should be wound up and its directors prosecuted.
If not, not.
Of course, most immigration law reform proposals do have some kind of sensible provision for agricultural migrant labour. These hit the problem that any kind of written down ‘this is allowed’ statement is going to be less favourable for land and bunsiness owners than the status quo. So it is structurally unable to be passed with Republican party support, and they are going to be at least a blocking minority in Congress for a good while yet.
@John Schilling
That seems incredibly fatalistic and a generic argument against trying to make government better.
You can’t really reason with it because it cuts out all need for defending any policy no matter how stupid and counters all suggestions because it’s all pointless and everything will always end up worse until the government is gotten rid of and thus the world spirit can incarnate itself.
It’s not any more generic than “It’s not literally the worst thing our government spends money on, so we may as well spend it.”
Do we have a particular reason to believe the government will cut taxes instead of spending the money? My prior is here is that the government will find a reason to spend money it is given. So let’s make a narrower but stronger claim – “Is the border wall the least efficient (at immigrant-stopping) way to spend 25b initially, 750m/year upkeep? Is there a limit to how good a wall can be?
I will say that the current wall prototype (18ft, some anti-climb features, notably weak to ladders although remote desert crossings without a vehicle carrying an 18ft ladder sounds problematic) is probably the cheapest method to build a wall that could even deter the least resourceful illegal immigrants. There are places where a wall of this style would be genuinely useful, and places where significantly more protection would be needed. (I think the admin recognized this and is only planning for physical barriers on some of the border, certain areas being considered “rugged enough” that anyone willing to brave the danger of crossing there just gets to in a “try if you like” way).
I don’t think we can consider the 25b in a “versus CBP” calculus. Unless there’s some snazzy equipment CBP doesn’t have that could improve their operations amazingly. (They already have helicopters and drones). So for 750m how many border patrol agents can we hire? From google they cost 81,984, ICE agents make about 61k. I’ll split the difference here and say “every border patroller costs $70k for the person”. I’ll tack on $10k per agent for equipment. $80k. Our current CBP and ICE staffing is at about 21,000 and 20,000. So assuming I could magic these workers into existence, 750m annually buys us 9,375 border patrollers.
I am not ceratin increasing the force size of border patrol/immigration enforcement by 25% will be better than the costs of maintaining the wall. Or to put it as a claim: “The border wall will have to deter or allow border patrol to stop 25% more illegal crossing per agent to be worth the upkeep costs, vice just using the money to hire more agents”
It is in particular an argument against trying to make the government better by spending money. Fortunately, outside of national defense, the things government is best at aren’t really all that expensive.
Once the liberals find out that the yes/no decision on a project is “is this not literally the worst thing to spend money on” there won’t be enough money to spend on a single brick let alone a wall. Turn back.
Could the federal government break even by building a ten foot-high continuous wall, charging admission as a tourist attraction and charging the NBA a finder’s fee for each Mexican who can leap from the ground and grab the top?
Seriously?
No, not seriously. I think the Great Wall of America is absurd. Obviously the Chinese central government makes tourist money on the Great Wall, but as an ancient/medieval site it has much better optics.
I think I fully understand why Trump said it on the campaign trail (owning the Democratic reductio of border enforcement), but of all the campaign promises to not break, it’s an absurd hill to die on.
Well damn it, now you’re selling me on The Great Wall Of America despite myself!
When did it being a grotesquely large and pointless work of conspicuous civil engineering ever stop American can-do, moxie, and get-go? Is Mount Rushmore any functional use, and who would have selected Dakota if they weren’t locals trying to gin up tourist trade? In the same way that the Aswan Dam was intended by President Nasser to serve several political purposes, not just “let’s improve crop productivity by being able to control the Nile flooding”, even though it necessitated something as large-scale and imperious as disassembling and reassembling in a new site ancient monuments, so too does the Great Wall Of America serve other ends than the ostensible stated practical one.
Mount Rushmore. The Statue of Liberty. The Grand Canyon. Old Faithful. The Great Wall Of America. A fantastic tourist trip, see them all for the New Greatest Wonders of the World!
“We’re going to have a yuge statue that symbolizes America, and France is going to pay for it!”
Is there a way to subscribe to comments on these without posting?
It probably works if you comment with the option checked and then delete your comment.
So I’m going to play Twilight Imperium for the first time in the next week. Does anyone who has played the game have any advice or, failing that, funny stories?
I’ve looked up some guides and have a basic sense of how the game is supposed to work but it’s roughly as complex as a tabletop RPG and the rulebook is almost entirely useless.
So far I’m thinking about playing the
KzintiEmirates of Hacan. Their focus on trade seems fun plus they’re spacecats. Not sure if it’s a good choice for a beginner though.
There is no good place for a beginner. That said, fourth edition is significantly more beginner-friendly. If you’re playing third edition, try to make sure you have the first expansion–the one that replaces the Imperial Strategy. I also recommend playing with the rule variant that includes exploration counters, and the one that reveals all the objectives at the start of the game. I would avoid the rest.
Try to have all the players read the rules before you get to the table; I know it’s not always possible, but it’s something to aspire too. Then just be patient with each other. The first game is often…somewhat slow.
We’re playing fourth edition and most of the other players have played third edition before.
You’ll be in a better place then. No mucking about with modules.
In terms of good factions for new players, then, I’d say they’re all perfectly fine. Maybe don’t use the Nekro Virus or the Saar, since they both require you to be aggressive and take other player’s stuff. Whether they’re any good depends entirely on the personality/vindictiveness of other people at the table. If they’re playing the ‘any slight against me will be answered with a precommitment to your total destruction’ they are very bad, so you want to feel out your play group first.
I have third edition, and I play it about once a year. I don’t know if fourth edition includes the variant to have random goodies on planets; I invariably use that and regret it. I like variance, but the variance is too high here; if you lose a turn because some insurgents kill your only ground forces, while an opponent gets a free technology, that basically makes the next 3 hours a foregone conclusion.
In the same vein, and I expect this does hold for fourth edition, you need to ruthlessly politic against anyone with a favorable position; the starting planets’ positions will have a lot impact on production letting someone get away with taking much more than the average because you don’t want to gang up on them or don’t want to start the aggression early, or don’t want to vocally oppose the new player (I’m the game owner and usually playing with at least one other new player–I feel awkward trying to oppose someone’s game with one breath while advising strategy and rules in the next) similarly sets you up for a long, slow but inevitable loss.
Remember, it is a game of strategy, not tactics. You won’t come back with amazing victories in the dice chucking ship-to-ship combat. If you build more ships (and choose the right roles & technology, etc.) you’ll win.
Be mindful of player skill/experience when sitting around the table. Similar to 7 wonders, TI is particularly vulnerable to bad players warping the game. Giving a significant advantage to good players who happen to be sitting near them.
I plan on trying oral ketamine for treatment-resistant depression. I want to do everything as “by the book” as possible (except for, you know, actually getting the stuff, but that’s a different topic). Is there anything I should read up on regarding proper dosing and treatment patterns? Good studies to look through?
I’m planning on a dose of .5 to 1.25 mg/kg of body weight, as those are the dosages I’ve seen in the handful of oral studies available. These doses also seem to be significantly below the threshold for bladder damage, from what I’ve read.
Recently done this. I’d be happy to share my thoughts privately. sscanon@yahoo.com
I didn’t catch last week’s discussion about the separation of children at the
border, but I wanted to share some notes I distilled from a couple of
conversations I had on the topic.
If we take for granted that unauthorized immigration is a crime, and that we
need to enforce it some way, I see a spectrum of possible approaches:
1. Handle violations of immigration law the way we handle violations of other
laws, stick the adults in jail to await trial, and have CPS or equivalent
find some individual or organization to care for the children while the
adults are being detained.
2. Given that in cases of alleged immigration crime, there usually isn’t a
family member present in the country to care for the children (at least
none that are willing to alert the immigration authorities of their
presence), the outcome of the previous option is to put children into
group homes which aren’t _all_ that different from jails. So in effect
we end up separating families, and then jailing the whole family anyway.
How about instead we just establish detention facilities for families,
since jailing the whole family _without_ separating it would seem to be
an improvement.
3. Families detained at the border are put in jail awaiting trial, as opposed
put in prison after sentencing. In most other cases when someone has been
charged with a crime but not convicted, there are a number of alternatives
to spending time in a jail, such as bail or house arrest. These
alternatives aren’t really available for families detained at the border
because they are not yet established in the country: they don’t have a
house to be confined to and they don’t have anyone to pay their bail. But
there’s no reason that the detention facilities need to look like prisons.
They could instead look like small towns, where detainees go about their
lives normally, growing food, constructing houses, while the children go
to school and have the opportunity to be socialized in a more normal
environment. These improved conditions reflect the fact that the detainees
have yet to be convicted of any crime. The town would have to be fenced in,
and guards would need to be present to prevent detainees from trying to sneak
out.
4. Now that families are living in conditions closer resembling a town than a
prison, there’s no reason that they shouldn’t be allowed to be productive
and work towards their advancement in life. We could allow detainees to
start businesses and export goods from the facility. In fact, while we
can’t allow detainees to leave the facility, we could allow US citizens to
come and go as they please. This would expand the range of businesses
detainees could pursue to include restaurants and other service
enterprises.
5. With modern surveillance technology, we don’t really need a fence and
guards to confine detainees. If some municipality is comfortable with
allowing detainees into their community, then instead of establishing
dedicated town-like detention facilities, detainees can simply be issued
ankle bracelets and allowed to live in existing towns while they await
trial.
6. It seems arbitrary to confine detainees to an area the size of a city,
rather than, say, an area the size of a state. Instead of leaving it up to
municipla governments to vote to allow in detainees, that choice could be
given to state governments.
Approach #1 is what we’re doing today. We’re sort of also doing #5 in the
form of sanctuary cities, which are open to would-be detainees who were not
detained at the border. Approach #3 is similar to Japanese internment camps,
except that the detainees will actually be awaiting trial for alleged crimes,
which dissolves the moral equivalence, if not the political equivalence.
I find approach #4 most interesting. It resembles prison colonies like
Australia, and could lead to the gradual development of the legal precedent
needed to establish some kind of archipelagic system if we allowed detainees
to establish their own governments (while US peacekeeping forces remain
present to enforce some basic rules). This is realistic only if we allow
detainees to choose to remain in the “prison colony” following their
conviction, rather than be deported. There could then be some path for these
convicts to later qualify for a legal visa to leave the detention facility,
and start on a path to citizenship.
I don’t think it’s wise to allow an analogous path to citizenship with
approaches #5 or #6, as this would be a threat to federalism, and that’s a
Chesterton’s Fence I want to honor. If we allow states to accept families
detained at the border while they await trial, and then allow those detainees
to choose to remain in that state after they have been convicted to avoid
deportation, then we are left with a system where individual states are
more-or-less offering international visas, which is clearly not meant to be a
function of a state.
I have not been following the “separation of children at the border” issue, but reading your list there, I think you lost me at #3 when you said towns. There probably are reasons, having to do with things like security and budget, why the facilities that house these families shouldn’t resemble towns. Simple rectangular dormitory-like buildings seem like they’d serve better.
Part of the function of how to treat immigrants must surely be a comparison with how immigrants are treated in other countries, just to get a baseline anyway.
Doesn’t #4 just reinvent the idea of a ghetto? I mean, sure, in theory there’s no reason why a ghetto need be as miserable as those the Jews lived in. With much more funding, and much less sadism and arbitrary oppression on the part of the authorities, I guess a ghetto could be a little better than an internment camp. But I wouldn’t hold my breath for it. And no matter how nice you made the ghetto, it would get bad PR: from the left for being a ghetto, and from the right for being too nice and encouraging even more immigration.
That’s kind of the crux of the matter. IF we have decided that we want less illegal immigration, then the most effective means towards that goal will be to do all that is practically possible to make illegal immigration unpleasant for those who attempt it.
I think a problem with #4 is that likely represents an improvement in living conditions for many immigrants and would do little to deter their arrival. In the meantime taxpayers would have to foot the bill.
So in effect, it’s well worth your while to grab a couple of surplus kids from your cousins, say you’re a family (after all technically you’re not lying, you are blood relatives) and let the US border authorities catch you, because you have nearly all the advantages of being legal without having to go through the tedious process to apply for legal immigration, plus unlike the other illegals you’re not living with the threat of being discovered and deported over your head (the authorities have already caught you, they know you’re here, and they’re putting you in Detainee Town). You get housing, schooling, a chance to work and earn money, sell your goods/services, interact with US citizens, and live in a little township of your own national culture and identity with your fellow-nationals! Where is the downside here? You don’t mention anything about “and if your case isn’t decided within five years, we deport you back home”, so a detainee could live twenty years and raise a family in what is practically [insert equivalent of Chinatown, Little Italy, Spanish Harlem or other descriptor for segregated areas immigrants clustered in].
I’m not seeing a downside here: I come over the border to live in a safe(r) more secure area and get a job, I’m being housed, educated, and allowed to work and earn money and even set up my own business legally, what is the bad part of all this? I can’t visit Disneyworld because I’m technically in detention awaiting trial and so am confined to the specific area of the detention facility?
Crossing the border illegally is a misdemeanor violation. As I understand it, we typically don’t actually arrest people at all for misdemeanors, and if we do arrest them, we don’t keep them in jail very long – we release them and trust them to show up at court on time, and then if they don’t show up we charge them with that too.
People aren’t freaking out because we’re enforcing the law for this like any other crime, they’re freaking out because we’ve instituted a harsh zero tolerance policy and begun enforcing the law much more harshly than is typical for crimes of this magnitude. If we instituted a zero tolerance policy for other misdemeanor crimes, like petty theft or speeding, and started putting people in indefinite detention and sending their kids to foster care or group homes, people would start freaking out about that pretty quick, too.
“Belgian boy Laurent Simons heads off to university aged 8”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-44668452
Stories about kid geniuses make me think that we could save a lot on public education expenses if everyone were this smart, since they’d only need 50% as much time as a typical person to finish primary, secondary, and tertiary education. Am I right, or am I missing something?
Eugene Volokh started working as a programmer at twelve, got his bachelors degree from UCLA at fifteen.
Thanks to the cost of and mandate for Special Ed, we could save a lot on public education if most kids were just slightly dull, rather than a lot of them being (or claiming) special needs. Everyone being a prodigy would be a huge gain over that. But neither one is going to happen.
If we wanted fewer with expensive special needs claims, not to mention testing accommodations, the best bet would be to eliminate free public education for the 10%.
While I’ve certainly heard many anecdotes about rich parents getting their kids in special needs programs in order to provide an edge of some sort, I’m unaware of any evidence that special needs students are in fact more prevalent among higher-income families. The one study I found searching for this says the opposite, though it was for Massachusetts only.
Do you know of any research which shows the outcome of the expensive special-ed programs in comparison to no treatment? That is, is sending the severely mentally disabled to “school” resulting in anything of notable value afterwards? Or is it just a money pit to store the kids with applied dignity in advance of needing full-time assistance in life afterwards?
The social value of educating a child is probably an increasing function of that child’s IQ. If all kids were geniuses, it would cost a lot less to educate everyone to today’s average level, but the socially optimal amount to spend on education would probably increase. Today, we spend far more on educating the geniuses who go to elite colleges and then grad school than we do on average students.
This topic comes up pretty often, and speaking as a former kid genius, I think I’d be less of a social and emotional wreck today if I hadn’t taken super-advanced classes with students twice my age and instead got to be a kid, even if I was bored with most everything I was doing in class.
Others have suggested to me that this isn’t true, and I’d be miserable no matter how I was educated.
Still, I think the main point of at least primary and secondary schooling isn’t the knowledge that’s imparted, it’s the social development. Plus, of course, keeping kids off the streets and out of the coal mines.
Some of us are a bit unclear about how this social development is “imparted”.
It seems like it is supposed to be an osmotic process that happens by virtue of sitting at a desk adjacent to a bunch of other children being lectured to on various academic subjects, reinforced by half an hour of having balls thrown at one’s body every day, and I’m not actually convinced that this is terribly effective for the stated purpose.
That description is akin to describing working in IT as “8 hours of sitting at a desk asking people if they’ve turned if off and on again”
ie: designed to make it sound worthless.
I’m not a huge fan of the system but learning how to interact with people, including people you don’t like and don’t get much choice about their existence and presence is a skill in it’s own right.
You don’t learn how to play baseball by sitting reading books about air friction and the physics of objects moving through a gaseous medium. You learn by being handed a ball and having a go at playing.
Similarly you don’t learn how to cope with large groups of other humans by being told social theory by your parents and the 6 other non-heretic humans they allow you to converse with. You learn by being put in a group of other humans and interacting with them, ideally in an environment where the stakes are mostly relatively low.
Socialization doesn’t work this way, it mostly works through interacting with people who are similar enough to you to allow for a relationship to develop. People who talk hierarchies forget that for humans (at least) it isn’t about “I’m on top, I get the money and the women and you work for me”, its about finding roles that work (ie comparative advantage). Relationships require trust, but trust is difficult when people don’t react the way you expect them to. They appear to be random in their reactions if you don’t understand the basis for their reactions, so you need people around you with enough similarities to them that allow you to build those relationships.
This can get to close for comfort though, if everyone is to similar then the hierarchy does devolve into strict positioning as there is a lot less to be gained from specialization relative to just being at the top.
The compromise situation is you want to be in a continuum of people where some people are similar enough to you to build a trust based relationship and some people are dissimilar enough to emphasize the value of specialization. Some people end up as middlemen friends where X and Z dislike each other, but Y is friends with both.
Right. Meaning that if it is important for people to learn it, you really need to have someone teach it. I don’t see that being done.
Which means the person picked last for the loosely-organized sportsball games at recess, and never actually passed the ball because their dismal performance would hurt the team, doesn’t learn how to play sportsball.
Unless you’ve got a coach who makes sure everyone gets to play, which is sometimes the case for sportsball but I don’t think I’ve really seen it for the social game.
Your analogies don’t make for a very compelling argument, I’m afraid. Or if it is an argument, it’s one that should extend to getting rid of all the teachers and classrooms and just locking the kids in a library for six hours a day, because then they’re sure to learn all the academic stuff they’ll ever need.
A system which succeeds for the majority and only fails for the most inept few is still a pretty good system.
Of course that’s sort of a philosophical thing, whether you judge a system’s results/success by min(), mean() or median()
@baconbits9
You think social skills are purely about interacting with people you like/trust???
Not every interaction is trade or commerce or organizational.
Learning how to cope with assholes and utter bastards is part of the skillset. Learning when not to trust is important. How to cope with people you shouldn’t trust further than you could throw them is part of the skillset.
By comparison how to interact with people you like/trust is far easier.
Not if the question is, “should we put the three-sigma freaks into the system that works for the normals, so they will be properly socialized?”
Which, you will recall, is the question actually at hand.
Not really. Most systems will do reasonably well for the average, you have to actively make it not succeed for the average. Most systems will also do well for talented socialites, but there are many ways for people who aren’t average to appear ‘inept’ in a bad system. One example:
I have two older brothers, both of whom wrestled for the same high school team. The older one made districts as a senior out of a solid sectional and so was an above average, but not wildly above average, wrestler. The younger of the two never made it out of the sectional, and actually never even got the top spot in his weight class on the team. He was bumped one weight class up into an empty spot because he couldn’t beat the guy one year behind him. He looked like a below average wrestler for his career. The circumstances however were quite different. The guy who beat the younger of the two out for the spot was a state champ as a senior and almost undefeated, and was actually a few months older than my brother due to a skipped grade. If brother #2 had spent his career wrestling at the right weight class and against same aged opposition he probably would have been above average, in his particular, but not wildly exceptional circumstances he finished his career looking below average.
Systems that cater to the average create more and more of these situations as they get larger or more complex. The kid picked last for sports ball could have been an average pick if he was born in the middle of the school year instead of at the end, the one on the cusp of the advanced classes who gets bumped ahead ends up compared to kids on average 2 SDs above him, and what is worse if he doesn’t he can become ‘wasted potential’ as his general boredom makes him easily distractable.
Systems built for the average don’t just suffer from these inefficiencies, they create them with arbitrary cutoffs, and plans for how to make things work for 12 out of the 20 students in the room.
Did I say anything like that?
This is kind of what kindergarten is.
“Everyone come to the carpet and sit in a circle. Today is Johnny’s share day, let’s all listen quietly while he tells use his favorite things, then raise a question, then go back to our desks and write him a thank you note for sharing with us.”
I don’t know if you’ll find that in the state standards spelled out in detail that “Students should show an ability to listen without interruption. Students should be able to give and accept compliments gracefully and without causing unwanted offense” but there is an effort to model and instruct it, if only for the fact that if kids default behavior was given free reign there wouldn’t be a chance to teach them to add or sound out words.
There may be a lot of emergent lessens in the structure of school, though, that teach counter social lessens. It’s also questionable whether these lessens are indeed best learned from an instructor with a large group of semi-random peers over twelve years. And how much of “socialization” is in fact just the name given to what occurs maturing in any social group?
Right. And then we get the next twelve years of formal education, and it’s that part that people are saying is so extra important because it teaches the wierds and the outliers to be properly socialized. But that part doesn’t really look much like kindergarten.
Almost all… ah heck, all, of these code for “makes my job as a teacher harder/easier”. You never see criteria like “bold enough to correct an authority figure when they are wrong” on a school evaluation form, despite it being a hell of a social skill to have in some situations.
I think it is much worse than that, all of those rules in kindergarten don’t work without a central authority figure announcing and enforcing them. Today we learn about sharing, Johnny if you give half of your apple to Janey isn’t that nice? Then you both have half an apple. Janey say thank you, and give Johnny a nice smile. Isn’t that nice to share? Don’t we all like each other now? 10 years later 3 sigma Johnny tries to get Janey to like him by letting her copy his homework, and then she smiles at him and he goes “aha, she likes me”, gotta keep doing this until she likes me a lot.
@ baconbits9
Bold enough to correct an authority figure,
idk, not a kindergarten skill, but lots of HS (and higher) teachers are pretty receptive to on-topic, respectful disagreements
ime, significantly more so than first bosses
@John There is definitely some bait and switch there. And in fact when people champion socialization as a benefit of mandatory public schooling, I don’t think they have any explicit instruction in mind, but rather assume the the fact of being confined with large peer group most of ones waking hours under the occasional guidance of an overstretched and minimally responsive disciplinary force will magically transform the young person into an exemplary citizen.
Sure, I’d agree that most of the explicit instruction of social skills in schools is generally done for the purposes of making direct instruction easier. You’ll occasionally get some teaching on values explicitly for their own sake about honesty or kindness.
Actually this is one of the issues I have with current models of schooling, and is related to this post from TLP. Schools don’t teach how to manage conflict, they teach how to avoid it.
It’s not that part that’s supposed to be the social development. The social development is what adults rudely call “bullying”, teaching the kids their place in the social hierarchy.
That sucks.
I wasn’t a kid genius, but I was obviously different from my classmates up through high school and jumped ahead a few years in college once I was in an environment with less constraints. I had the option of skipping some grades when I was young, but it was decided against for various reasons (like social development).
It’s possible to screw people up by isolating them with books and class, but I have many doubts that the current default is sane for a very bright child. There’s a happy medium between ultra-tiger parenting and just letting god sort it out as your kid gets his ass kicked by other kids. My parents did a great job considering the constraints (in our society, it’s not really a viable plan to just drop out of school to self-study after all) and so did some of my teachers.
It’s perfectly possible to develop socially doing sports or boy scouts or 4-H or all of the above. I think it would definitely be a mistake for a child to not spend time away from their parents and rigid environments like a classroom, but I don’t think ordinary school contributes much to getting away from this except in that children meet other children there.
How do you jump ahead in college? Take extremely heavy course loads versus average? Doing that enough to graduate early is difficult due to scheduling and sometimes impossible. Even if one is intellectually capable of doing higher level work, there is, ime, a substantial amount of non-negotiable prerequisites.
I was part of a program at my university that had special privileges like ignoring class prerequisites, higher unit caps, and some of our own honors type classes. Our intro classes in major went at roughly double speed compared to what I’ve seen in classes I TA’d in graduate school. I was also surrounded by people like me in the program although most weren’t quite as full-tilt as I was.
So I was able to take fourth year classes starting at the end of my first year and PhD level classes starting my third year. My course load was usually 1.5-2x the normal and almost all of it was advanced courses in math or physics. I really enjoyed it, but it was a little discouraging to realize in retrospect how badly behind I had been before college compared to what I could have done. I had known I was very smart before, but not really comprehended the magnitude of the difference. Although I’m sure my family would disagree and say my head was plenty big, thank you very much.
I think only ran into a scheduling conflict once or twice. But I just registered for both classes and then would only attend one except for midterms and finals obviously. I had to inform professors of course if there was a conflict in test schedules, but that never seemed to be a problem.
Most colleges have a few different pathways that allow skipping freshman-level classes if you already know the material. The easiest is simply doing well on the placement exams for math, reading, and writing: good scores on these tests let you skip the “remedial” classes that many incoming freshmen need, and perhaps the first class or two in the “real” sequence as well.
Next easiest is to get passing scores on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams prior to matriculating. These tests are designed for precocious High School students to take classes that cover the same material as a college-level intro class in the same subject, and then demonstrate mastery of the material based on a standardized test. The high school class is not strictly necessary, as you can pay a fee (currently $94 per test) and sign up for any AP exam your local testing center offers: I passed seven AP exams, having only taken the classes for two of them. Almost all US colleges will give credit for intro classes based on at least the most common AP exams.
Once you’re in college, you can also “challenge” a class with the permission of the instructor. If they agree (and they usually will if you can give a plausible explanation of how you already know the material), they’ll give you the final exam for the course and you’ll get credit and a grade for the course based on the grade you got on the final.
Some colleges and programs also have “accelerated introduction” classes designed for students who already have a decent level of knowledge of the subject. For example, when I was at Cal Poly, incoming Computer Science freshmen could take either the regular Introduction to Computer Science classes (a one-year sequence consisting of three quarter-long classes(*)) or a single course (Accelerated Introduction to Computer Science) that assumes you already have some programming experience and covers the same material in one quarter and fulfills the same requirements.
(*) US colleges are generally either on Semester or Quarter schedules. Semester schedules have two 16-week semesters (not counting vacations and final exams), plus a 10-week summer session that most students don’t attend. Quarter schedules have three “quarters” of 10 weeks each, plus a 9-week summer quarter.
It probably depends on the details.
I don’t think I qualify as a kid genius, but I entered Harvard at sixteen and the first math course I took was advanced calculus. Socially speaking, I was too young for that environment—but I would still have been too young if I had waited until I was eighteen.
I was intellectually precocious and socially retarded, and since our educational system doesn’t provide a good mechanism for socializing with fourteen year olds while studying with eighteen year olds, getting half of the pattern right was probably the best I could do.
I don’t think this is true, but I also don’t think that regular classes would have solved it. I was bored and isolated during my time in regular classes. Then I went to the full-time regional gifted program in 4th grade, and immediately found a peer group. Besides no longer being bored in class, I was no longer nearly as isolated, and got to participate in the sort of stuff that normal kids do. It was great for my social development, and let me transition rather smoothly into more or less normal society as I got older and the program stopped being full-time.
BBA,
Remember that in my OP, I said “Stories about kid geniuses make me think that we could save a lot on public education expenses if everyone were this smart”
So in my scenario, you would have taken classes with kids your own age.
After reading the responses to my OP, I think the best course of action would be to have mandatory schooling until age 16 – 18, partly to benefit social development, but graduating seniors would be educated to the level of PhDs today (or to the level of “master” tradesmen).
The cost of public education would go down since getting a full education would only take 10-12 years, and no one would need to go to college or technical school after high school
Alternative option: You take super-advanced classes with kids your age. This way you get to be a kid, dealing with other kids where you don’t have to deal with major differences in abilities, and get to learn lots of stuff faster.
I don’t know if you’re working, in college, or what, but imagine this: it’s your first year of university. You’re eighteen. So is everyone else in the class – except for this eight year old.
He’s as intelligent as you are (maybe more) but in every other way he’s an eight year old with that level of physical, emotional, social etc. development.
How comfortable are you interacting with him? Treating him as an equal? Imagine he’s twelve, got his degree, now is starting work where he’ll be interacting with people in their twenties and thirties as colleagues. How is that going to work?
A class of eight year olds who are all smart enough to go to university and finish their degree at age twelve is great for the eight year olds, but then they either go on to further education until they’re older, or they end out in the Real World at age twelve and do – what? Work at home inventing their world-changing inventions is a great idea, but what if they’re only smart enough to be as smart as the average twenty-two year old who got their primary degree in four years? that is, smart enough to go to work but not smart enough to be Tony Stark inventing super-tech at the age of fifteen.
What is the average adult going to do, faced with a twelve year old work colleague or fifteen year old doctor? (there was a TV show based on this premise). Plus, as I said, they’ll be ahead of their age intellectually, but still having to physically and emotionally mature and grow up, so you can’t put an old head on young shoulders – an eight year old genius is still going to behave like an eight year old when faced with challenges and fears and problems, not like the IQ-equivalent eighteen or twenty year old.
This is a really good point. Wouldn’t child labor laws cover child geniuses, though? So either stay in university until you’re a doctor or go hone to your parents and be an autodidact?
Central banks favor policies that produce low, steady inflation rates partly because thanks to some odd feature of human psychology, people are much more bothered by salary cuts than price inflation, even though both effectively do the same thing to their spending power.
This got me thinking: Once AIs dominate the economy (e.g. – doing most of the labor and making most of the spending decisions), would central banks stop encouraging inflation? Presumably, the AIs would be too smart and too logical to fall for the “price inflation is different from a salary cut” trick.
Note that the downside to structural inflation is that it creates confusion among buyers and sellers about the true market prices of goods and services at any given moment. Without it, markets would function a little more efficiently.
https://www.uni-bonn.de/Press-releases/inflation-felt-to-be-not-so-bad-as-a-wage-cut
Salary cuts are a lot easier to target at individual employees (who then get particularly screwed) than price inflation.
This is not the main reason central banks favor inflation. Let’s consider some reasons why central banks aim for low inflation:
1) Central banks have less than perfect aim. This shouldn’t be hard to accept given the recency of the financial crisis. The economy is incredibly complex and hard to measure, and the numbers you hear about GDP and inflation are merely estimates that are always adjusted (sometimes substantially) months after the fact. This makes it hard to be a central banker! Therefore, targeting an inflation/deflation rate of 0 is risky, since you’ll basically never hit exactly 0. I hope I don’t have to convince you that deflation is harmful. Further, as you indicate, the issue is not with inflation per-se but with the “confusion among buyers and sellers about the true market prices.” The issue then isn’t that the Fed targets 2% inflation, but that inflation isn’t always exactly 2%. Aiming for 0% inflation instead doesn’t fix the variance problem.
2) The high-level goal of most central banks is to maintain predictable prices and mitigate the business cycle. To the first goal, any inflation rate will do, as long as it is predictable and stable (as you indicated, the downside is merely the uncertainty, not the inflation itself). The second goal, however, makes inflation a useful tool. First, some background:
Potential GDP generally grows at some consistent and low rate, while actual GDP is generally slightly above or below, and this difference is called the output gap. This causes problems like in ~2005 where GDP was above potential GDP because of easy lending in mortgages and other nefarious things, resulting in an eventual blow-up via recession. Central banks, therefore, attempt to minimize the output gap by increasing output during recessions and maintaining sustainable growth during booms.
Their main tool for doing this is setting the interest rate. Ignoring how exactly they do this, the idea is to encourage borrowing and therefore GDP growth during recessions via a low-interest rate, and restricting it during booms via a high interest rate. However, the Fed can only set the nominal interest rate – that is, the rate the bank says I can borrow. Meaning, if I borrow $100 from the bank at a nominal rate of 5% I pay back $105 the next year. However, if inflation was 2%, the bank really only got about 3% interest (since the $100 is now worth $98). This 3% rate is called the real interest rate.
Bringing this all together, real interest rate = nominal – inflation. When the real interest rate is high, people borrow less (since borrowing is expensive), and when the real rate is low, people borrow more, spurring the economy. Therefore, during recessions the central bank will lower the nominal interest rate (thereby lowering the real interest rate). Sometimes this isn’t enough, however, and in those cases central banks can decrease the real interest rate by increasing inflation. In fact, left to its own devices, the economy will generally experience deflation during a recession (less demand, etc.) and so the real interest rate will rise (making borrowing harder, further depressing growth) without central bank intervention.
Finally, deflation is also bad in recessions when companies have large debt balances – deflation makes these balances effectively larger and therefore harder to pay back and inflation makes them smaller and easier. It turns out that companies with large debt balances often have a harder time hiring, growing, and all those other things that help the economy.
In conclusion, central banks have lots of reasons to prefer predictable levels of inflation beyond human psychology.
I hope you don’t think the claim is so obvious that no argument is necessary.
In a world of flexible prices and wages and fully rational actors, it’s arguable that the optimal pattern is prices falling at the real interest rate, making the nominal interest rate zero. For the argument, see The Optimum Quantity of Money.
This ignores the second point, which shows the value of inflation in spurring business growth during recessions. You can’t just quote vintage Friedman and ignore all the theory improvements since then. As I pointed out in my second point, when nominal rates hit zero, you have hit a lower bound (which prevents you from going lower unless you use inflation). Friedman never got here since he didn’t live in a world where central banks were hitting the zero-lower-bound, but here we are. Maybe you will take the Minneapolis Fed as a legitimate source.
To quote the source:
The second point is wrong. Money is not invested, it exchanges hands, and increasing real returns INCREASE investment, not decrease them as is claimed.
You do, and you have to do better than this link.
I’m not actually typing this right now because I have never purchased a computer, as I looked and saw that prices for computers have been dropping for 60 years and quality has been increasing. I’m not investing in smart phones either, who would ever buy one this year when next years model is going to be better and cheaper?
Raising the real interest rate INCREASES the value of investing. The last line is either intentionally misleading or ignorant of this fact. This point manages to make 3 different mistakes. First is that increasing real interest rates should spur investment, second you only get increasing real interest rates with deflation if you hold nominal rates constant which is not an assumption in a market economy, and finally it assumes that money is invested, which it isn’t. Money is exchanged, labor and materials are invested.
See my response to DavidFriedman above
As far as I understand, deflation is not a problem, expectation of (further) deflation perhaps is. But in an efficient market, an expectation of lower prices would appear in the prices immediately, so a rational agent would never predict deflation. (Well, not for products such that you can’t easily shift your consumption in time, such as everyday consumption. But for those products, expectation of deflation doesn’t significantly affect consumption either.)
Once AI does everything, I except that money and all these financial things will be irrelevant, or at least very different from today. When AI does a lot of things but not everything, we will only consider humans in these calculations, much like today. Robots already do many things, but we don’t say things like “humans do 70% of the work today and robots do 30%”, robots don’t have salaries, and when we talk about things like GDP per capita, we only count humans.
People are more bothered by a nominal wage cut than an inflation-driven real wage cut because their debts are typically in nominal dollars rather than real dollars. Unless wages become completely disconnected from inflation, inflation is good for debtors who work for a living, including “people with a mortgage” and “people with a student loan”.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to make a Star Wars movie with a budget one twentieth the size of Solo’s, meaning $15 million total. You may assume you are making this for Disney, so the rights to the Star Wars intellectual property do not need to be budgeted for. What sort of film would you make?
(I have some ideas myself, but let’s hear what everyone else comes up with first.)
I’d start by having most of the action in space or on Anonymous Desert Terrain, allowing us to build comparatively-cheap spacecraft sets instead of filming light spacecraft hovering above trains speeding across snow-covered mountains. Not sure how far that would get me, but it’d be somewhere.
Um, see my post below. It would get you quite far indeed 🙂
@I’d set most of the action in space=
Yes! Steal from NASA or other astronomy sites, blow up a star or two- Poul Anderson’s Mirkheim for something industrial on a planet passing close to a star. Throw in a space princess’ quivering boobies as the stars explode around her and no one will care about plot inconsistencies.
Uh, this one?
Snark aside, I don’t feel like ANH was big-budget for its time.
ANH, adjusted for inflation, would have cost about $48 million today. Way too expensive (though cheaper than I would have guessed, certainly.)
Special effects are comparatively much cheaper.
I don’t understand how CGI cost works. Black Panther had a budget of $200 million and the CGI in the Wakanda scenes is terrible. What’s going on?
And yet, I still imagine special effects are more expensive than the alternative.
Is a CGI R2-D2 really cheaper than a midget in a little suit?
@Matt M: at this point I doubt the suit and midget actor cost more than CGI.
I’d be really interested in learning how this works.
It’s kinda interesting how well the effects in terminator 2 and Jurassic Park held up to time.
Probably because they were a bit minimalist and used real props for some scenes mixed with the CGI.
The problem is that when you can have entirely CGI characters directors decide it’s a great idea and actually do that. When a CGI character remains on screen you have more and more time to spot the flaws you end up with jar jar binks.
So if you’re gonna use CGI and you want it to look good you either need to go 100% for a fully rendered animation setup or use the CGI as little as you can.
But the bar for special effects is set much higher. There were only forty spacecraft involved in the final battle in ANH, of only six discrete models, and only a handful on-screen at any given time. Against a backdrop of empty space with maybe a few shots of Yavin.
If you try to sell that under the “Star Wars” label today, the critics and the fans will be laughing at you. You need hundreds of ships, or at least dozens in a more kinetically interesting environment.
I am told that The Expanse comes in at about $5E6/episode, so if we assume their effects would hold up on the big screen, you should be able to do a reasonable movie equivalent for $15E6. But their space battles are typically only 1-2 ships visible plus lots of looking at tactical displays. To my eye, that’s a better way of doing SF space battles, and should be encouraged. The bit where you hire talented actors rather than famous ones, also to be encouraged.
But the Star Wars brand is built around big spectacular close-quarters dogfights in “space”, and if you’re not going to be doing that then it isn’t clear why you are calling it “Star Wars”.
The most obvious answer is a Bottle Episode – a story that’s constrained to a small location, reducing the number of resources and making it so you don’t need to invent a dozen different species of alien to fill your galaxy. You could have a Rebel (or Imperial) commander, who sees the story through reports from the front lines rather than seeing the flashy space battles in person. Princess Leia might be a good canon character to hang such a story off of.
$15 million can buy you some pretty good movies (that list isn’t inflation adjusted, but you get the picture), but it looks like it won’t buy you good CGI. Again, our Space Commander looking at a tactical map and hearing things on the radio might be a way to stretch the budget. IMO cheap special effects are really visible, so I’d rather go deep instead of wide with such a movie. Save your CGI budget for one big scene at the climax.
Another idea: Focus on a Jedi character who’s going undercover, and therefore tends to rely on Jedi mind tricks or subtle maneuvers rather than lightsaber combat. You can make a good spy movie for under $15 million, and this would basically be a spy movie on a space station. Set it in the Old Republic (since there aren’t many surviving Jedi in the new series), or just make like Rogue One and say “No, he’s not a Jedi, he’s just a force-sensitive martial arts hero. Totally different.”
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tatooine Spy? How much does Ewan McGregor cost?
My idea is a bit similar, a cops vs underworld plot where the protagonists are rebels on an Empire-ruled planet who need to carry out an important mission while the adversaries, an Imperial Detective Inspector and his assistants, close in.
In act one we meet the teams as the rebels break one of their own out of prison and the imperials detain and interrogate various associates of the rebels. In act two, the two teams recover from the events of the break out and consider their next moves, and we get a bit of back story on the leader of the rebels and the Detective Inspector. In act three the rebels infiltrate an imperial engineering facility and send a mouse droid into the walls to get pictures of the prototype for the new TIE fighter. When the rebels exfiltrate from the facility they come within inches of the imperial team, who are entering. The Detective Inspector realizes, too late, who just walked by.
I figure most of the filming would be in urban environments, with set dressing to indicate that it isn’t Earth, and lots of rain and darkness to cover the seams and set the tone. The special effects would consist of some actors in alien and droid costumes, blaster fire during the jail break, some handheld devices and monitors used by both teams, the mouse droid, a few cars modified to look spacy, and a static model of the prototype TIE fighter. None of that sounds particularly expensive.
Interesting bit of trivia: Splinter of the Mind’s Eye was originally written with the intent that it would be used as the basis for a low-budget sequel to the original Star Wars if Star Wars did well enough to merit a sequel (it wasn’t really expected that it would do well enough for a big-budget sequel like actually happened). Per Wikipedia:
That said, this isn’t really an answer to this question because I really doubt this would actually work as a Star Wars sequel these days.
A plot focusing on Wookie resistance as more and more of their people are trafficked into slavery by the Empire (Defiance (2008) in space). Because almost all of the characters will be either in Wookie or stormtrooper costumes faces won’t be visible and unknown actors can be used. Filming can be done outdoors, minimizing set construction.
To what extent do people want famous voices?
I would get David Cronenberg to remake the Star Wars Holiday Special.
A middle-of-nowhere farmer—a down-and-out, less eager variation of the type Luke starts off as in A New Hope—boards a crummy public transport as part of a long trip to as far away as something can reasonably be in the Star Wars universe. (That is, this should be a multi-day trip; I’m thinking of this kind of like being in steerage on an old Atlantic voyage.) I’d want to do a kind of Hitchcocky mistaken-identity thing where some people suddenly want to kill him and some other people, probably including a beautiful Jedi woman (or is she?), want him to not die. Perhaps they also want him to continue pretending to be the person the evil types are trying to assassinate, to buy him some time. To ramp up the tension it has to be clear, for easy-to-understand plot reasons, that this MUST be resolved before the ship arrives at its destination.
Our POV character has no powers and has never been involved in anything with an area of effect larger than this backwater hometown; he’s reasonably handy and can be armed, but when there are fights he’s going to see bits and pieces of them (in the most dramatic but/and also affordable way possible) as he’s running away—at first because he’s scared, eventually because there’s some role for him to play that requires doing something while the two actual sides in this conflict fight each other. For most of the movie both sides are constrained by the sheer dull normality of this voyage, which they need as cover; every passenger COULD be a villain or a secret, incredibly competent hero, but is probably just a guy who has jury duty at some incredibly far-off federal site, is visiting his brother on a jail planet, whatever.
For me the most exciting part of the first Star Wars trilogy is Luke repeatedly discovering that the world is much bigger and stranger than he thinks it is; I think it’s possible to write a story like this that offers some of that same feeling despite taking place in a huge but very dingy space-bus, in which over the course of a few days our POV character goes from not knowing anything to being initiated by mistake into a very twisty, high-stakes conflict that makes sitting across from the most boring guy in the world in the cafeteria extremely tense.
I always loved that bit of trivia about Splinter of the Mind’s Eye being a low-budget emergency sequel.
I’d do a “bottle” film set on an abandoned, damaged star destroyer that a smuggler crew is investigating for parts and a rumored cargo. Then they find something . . .
You could keep the cast low, keep the effects budget pretty low, re-use the same “interior hall ways of a space ship” stuff over and over again, and use bad lighting to cover cheaper effects.
Also, go cheaper on any space effects CGI, and keep those scenes segregated from any live-action stuff. I’m convinced that you can get away with a lot of cheap-looking CGI, as long as it’s the only thing on screen (i.e. it only starts to look really terrible when it has to be compared to live-action humans and scenery).
I’d cheat and hire a Japanese anime studio to make an animated film. It’s not unprecedented; both DC and Marvel (owned by Disney) have done anime-esque movies in recent years. I wasn’t able to find the budget for Batman Ninja, so I’m stuck playing with estimates, but it looks like it costs roughly on average $2.5 million for a 1-season (12-13 episodes, or roughly 4 hour) show. On the one hand, I want movie, not TV, quality, but on the other hand, I only want 90 minutes, I can offer $10 million (with $5 million left aside for bringing it to the US) and I’m offering a foot in the door on a still-massive franchise, so it should be worth it to one of the big-name studios.
The problem is going to be the plot. I have to have something that will pass muster with both the Disney corporate execs and with the fans, because I want this to succeed. The coward’s way out is to make a series of shorts, a la the Animatrix. By making them short, I can touch the established story or characters without disrupting them. It’s much easier to make a 10-15 minute short about Obi-Wan or Boba Fett or the Mos Eisley Cantina or (I can dream) Thrawn than it is to make a full story. There are a lot of scenes that fans would love to see on screen, and the uncertain canonicity of an animated adaptation is a way to present them without worrying about how they will impact the larger canon (or the IP, for the Disney execs.)
A much harder challenge is to come up with a story that fits in with the larger Star Wars story and adds something to it. I believe the failure of TFA and TLJ to fit in with (or extend) the myth arcs of the original and even prequel trilogies is one of the major failings. Rogue One, at least, tries to bridge the gap between the prequels (the fall of Anakin) and the original (Luke’s journey to Jedi). The best place for a stand alone movie is in the gap between the two. Some options include Leia’s story leading up to her appearance in Rogue One, a continuation of Ahsoka’s story (which I’d immediately discount due to already being animated in a different style), or some other story dealing with the early rebellion.
Others have already covered the basics. No real effects means none of the things people mostly associate with Star Wars, not even the first ‘low budget’ one. I don’t think you can make a movie that fans would recognize as ‘Star Wars’ for such a low budget as a bottle movie, you would basically be making a horror movie in space with a lot of those ideas, which wouldn’t fit fan expectation.
I think they way to do it is to make the movie about The Force which frames it as a Star Wars movie in a straightforward way. Make it an origin story about a person discovering the force for themselves (maybe even the first person) and you have an excuse to ditch the massive ships, blasters, light sabers and explosions. Strand a group of people in a cheap filming location, push them to a limit by an unseen enemy/evil and have one of them react by discovering the power that was within them all along.
For a longer version of the argument, here’s a Vox article where Matt Yglesias fleshes out the tweet I quoted.
The obvious problem of the analogy is that it ignores the debate is all just a smoke and mirrors proxy from both sides over future voter demographics. This is obvious because most other Republican policies would be generally unaffected by a few million extra low-wage workers, whereas things like the $15 minimum wage, medicare for all, etc require adding more workers who earn above the median income, rather than below.
In that way, its more similar to the older Connecticut residents who grumble about how they left Mass to escape higher taxes, only for other Mass residents to do so as well (and then those same ones voted for higher taxes in Connecticut as well!).
You can be sure that if uncaptured bike thieves (and the children thereof) voted 70%+ Republican Mayors DeBlasio and Garcetti would be cracking down hard! Bike thievery would be a major problem constantly addressed and extremely politicized.
Yes, this. I’ve tried to imagine myself in the GOP’s shoes, being faced with an impending demographic wave from immigrants that would radically re-shape society in a direction I was morally opposed to. For example, if most immigrants were far-right, and if we let them in, the U.S. would be far-right majority in some decade down the road. It would be horrifying. I would oppose this far-right immigration with everything I had.
So, I’ve learned to embrace not having a “principled” position on borders. I support an open border with Mexico because I think their voting patterns will make the US a better place. I expect conservatives to be opposed to this, just as I would be opposed to an open border with right-wing immigrants. This isn’t to diminish my opposition to the current border policies we have: I think we should abolish ICE, grant citizenship to all immigrants, and bring charges against the most egregious enforcers of these laws. And I fully expect, if the tables were turned, for the Right to do the same against the Left. Because all politics is war, duh.
Which means, debates over immigration are largely a proxy battle for larger left-right philosophical differences. Principled “open border” lefties seem to be awful upset about Israeli’s moving into Palestinian land. And as for the “rule of law” right, the Obama years are still plenty fresh, and we all remember the support of “resisting” the bureau of land management, the issuing of gay marriage certificates, support for mass resistance of gun control laws, ect.
I think this is a misreading of the situation. In many ways, immigrants from outside of the U.S. are notably to the right of maybe even the typical Republican voter. But there happens to be a coalition between various minorities as political interest groups and other logically unrelated issues like gay rights, abortion, etc. Most Republicans probably aren’t that principled but are following incentives from their voters.
This coalition is historically contingent on the U.S. as it is now. You’d be in for a nasty surprise if you think things would stay this way if the U.S. merged with all of Mexico.
I think a United Meximerican States would look a lot more like Hungary, Poland, or Brazil than like Sweden. Notably more socially conservative than the current U.S. but possibly with bigger safety nets or more government jobs. Probably more liberal than Mexico itself though. Probably more violent than the U.S. but less violent than Mexico. More corrupt than the U.S. but less than Mexico. Dunno if this is what you want.
I could quibble that open borders and a merger of governments aren’t quite the same thing. But I’ll address your underlying point, that Mexican people are more socially conservative and economically left-wing than the average American, so their integration into the U.S. political spectrum isn’t going to shake-out exactly the way your standard Democrats would like.
For sure, there’s an ongoing intra-left debate in the U.S. about whether social or economic issues should take precedence, assuming we are forced to choose. You can place me firmly in the camp that economic issues take precedence, especially if abortion/gay marriage are the extent of what we are talking about here.
An open border with Mexico would make it less likely that they’d become citizens and vote. The US is close enough that a fair number of Mexican workers could work seasonally in the US, and then cycle back for a couple of months.
As for me, I figure we can probably take in about 2.5 million permanent immigrants a year without any serious hit to social or political stability (at that rate, it would take 100 years for the US population to double just from immigrants – meaning that most of the original immigrants would have died off and their children and other descendants would be US born citizens).
Environmental stability is another issue, though. Do you want to live in a US with a half-billion people, with all the extra strain on land and natural resources that will entail? A billion people? And given this is the US, coming here will probably increase their environmental impact a lot in a bad way.
@Guy in TN
If the Palestinians can’t move into Israel, it’s not an open border policy.
I haven’t heard of any open border advocates for allowing free migration into Mexico from the US either. Though I actually have no idea how hard it is to set up permanent residence in Mexico as a US citizen; my prior would be it’s quite easy provided you know how to pay the mordidita (and can afford it), and impossible otherwise.
Call me crazy, stupid or anything else disparaging you like, but I do actually think the major problem in this is the “illegal” rather than the “immigrant” part.
The blathering about “no person is illegal” from one side is cute, but meaningless apart from being an appeal to The Grandeur of The Human Spirit and other uplifting edification (and makes me go ‘well, you guys sure are certain some persons are illegal when it comes to abortion – or at least you redefine your terms so that they’re not persons at all’).
The other side yammering about demographic take-over and catastrophic cultural failure may or may not have a point, but they’re over-reacting in some instances – the reason that these people want to cross the border is that they want to be Americans, too! Just like the descendants of the immigrant Dutch and Germans and Scandinavians and English and Irish and French all eventually became ‘Americans’ which formed this mixum-gatherum culture that is allegedly under such threat.
I think that there can be an absorption of immigrants as long as there is a legal process which is adhered to, where everyone in the system knows what they are doing and what is going on, and people are processed in an orderly and timely manner. I think where the real breakdown comes is the ignoring, flouting, and ‘there should be no consequences’ of the law.
If you really, really believe that everyone has a right to move to the US and that there is no such thing as illegal immigration since there is no basis to make a law against forbidding people to cross borders, then I can understand where you’re coming from.
In the same way, if your objection really is “too many non-white Americans will dilute and destroy the culture and society we have built up”, okay, that’s something I can understand. I don’t need to agree with either or both points to understand them.
But I don’t think that saying “the Republicans/the administration/the Trump voters/white people not me and my class-tribe are all racists, the real reason they are anti-migrants is not because of the law-breaking” is helpful. If we can get honesty on both sides about motives, the debate might go somewhere (and yes, this includes “I’m pro-immigration because I believe in open borders, I’m not actually all that concerned if Jose who has crossed the border can only work under the table in exploitative labour jobs now he’s here” because I’m fairly sure if some racists are using this issue as a means to push their agenda, so are some globalists).
This is the equivalent of those saying “anti-abortion people don’t really care about foetuses (otherwise they’d treat abortion as murder), it’s that they really hate women/women’s free expression of sexuality and are using this as an excuse to control and punish women”. Please consider that when people say “It’s the law-breaking I find abhorrent”, it really is the law-breaking?
In the same way, saying “no no no, they’re not illegal immigrants, they’re undocumented migrants” is untrue: there is a law and a process to follow, they haven’t done this, they’ve broken the law, they are illegal just as a murderer is an unlawful killer but a soldier in wartime is not.
I think the argument you are referring to would be more like
It is a consistent view to require to put your money where your mouth is, and actually help pregnant women in vulnerable positions keep their baby.
Sure, but if it was just the law breaking, wouldn’t cutting legal immigration of family members be inconsistent with that?
Most of the people who care about illegal immigration also care about legal immigration by poor, uneducated and religious people; quite a few of them openly advocate for a Canada or Australia like system, where mostly rich or educated people are accepted.
Do they? Or do they just want to be in a wealthier Mexico/Guatemala/El Salvador? Aztlan, MEChA, La Raza, “Make America Mexico Again”? OK, the last is probably just satire, but the other three are all real, even if La Raza did rebrand.
Aztlan, MEChA, La Raza, “Make America Mexico Again”?
I do think a lot of that came out of the identity politics pushing; if you can milk the Sympathetic Party (that only wants your votes so that it can get into power to be good to you, honest!) for goodies by presenting yourself as a bloc (and the bloc part is important) that can be mobilised for votes, be it unions or Hispanics, then that is to your benefit to create, disseminate and enforce that group identity.
And a good chunk of it comes from the 60s and 70s when minority groups were flailing about looking for ‘authentic roots’; just as you got the invention of Kwanzaa (and the idea of Islam being more ‘authentic’ as a religion for African-Americans than Christianity given the false impression that Islam was somehow autochthonous to various African countries whereas Christianity had – let’s all sing in chorus here! – been imposed by white colonial oppressors), in the same way you got the academic and political cohort of Hispanic and Latino movements looking back to some Golden Age of pre-European America. That this, in the context of North America, means just as much supplanting, dispossessing and replacing the aboriginal Indian tribes by the south Americans as done by the Europeans, in order to claim a right to national territory, is somehow overlooked.
No, the argument I am referring to is a “gotcha” along the lines of “call it murder and you are a monster who hates women/don’t call it murder and you are a monster who hates women”.
Those making the argument you quote (“if you cared you’d provide good support for pregnant women and poor mothers”) never address the counter-argument that if they are the ones who really care, why are they so enthusiastic that the solution to being a poor mother is not to attack the poverty, it’s to enable the woman to not be a mother?
Otherwise they wouldn’t be so horrified by the notion of crisis pregnancy centres.
As a pro-choice woman, I think that crisis pregnancy centers actually help women make choices, so I applaud the logical consistency of those who oppose abortion and try to help women who do not want to abort but cannot afford to be pregnant.
However, it seems that they frequently lie about it, posing as abortion clinics, and try to convince women who are planning to have an abortion not do to so by either convincing/guilt tripping them or by lying to them about how many weeks you can abort at. I think that’s what pro-choice people find reprehensible, not actually giving women choices.
Could it be that political factions are diverse, and various people can oppose immigration for different reasons? You are against the law-breaking aspect. Others are opposed to immigration due to the demographic voting threat. Some people are just racist.
Likewise, its true that many people on the left (including myself) advocate for an end-goal system with no borders. We can’t say this in public, of course, due to the Overton Window. But that doesn’t mean we can’t simultaneously care about the plight of illegal immigrants working in a two-tiered system, without labor law protections.
I think when a large majority of the people coming in fly the flag of their home country, that could be reliably termed “an invasion” if you’re concerned about cultural issues. Either way, I think it’s a solid indicator that the class of immigrants that we are assimilating wind up being “Mexicans in America” and not “Mexican-Americans”. I think this distinction is of critical importance, particularly to the Right. The Right notably does pretty well among Hispanics versus other minority groups, and there are a lot of right-wing Hispanic politicians. (Weirdly, Trump is up ten points among Hispanics from before).
Re: The abortion comment, I do not think it being anti-abortion requires being pro “free healthcare for vulnerable mothers”. For an anti-abortion person, abortion is literally murder. A policy that enables murder must then be pretty high on the abhorrent list. Vulnerable mothers who would rather commit murder than raise a child should be pretty high on the abhorrent list to the same person, but since these people believe in the morality of choice it doesn’t get the same priority that illegalizing the murder does.
In my neighborhood people fly the Irish and Italian flags all over the place. A few decades ago the Slovenian church (since closed) up the road had a school taught in a native tongue, by immigrants from Slovenia! I cannot believe that we have let these invasions of foreigners go on for so long unchecked!
Well, maybe if you actually consider abortion as murder, preventing murder goes before helping somebody who is so poor that their only option is murder.
But it is the next logical step. There is a reason we have safe haven laws; because some women end up in states of mind where they end up dumping babies into dumpsters. And I see denying help to pregnant women and disabled children while denying them a painless euthanasia (which is what abortion is, really), making them suffer, as a really inconsistent view.
You cannot say “Women should carry the responsibility of their babies, and go in front of a judge and … (a lot of legal complications) to give up their baby” and at the same time say “we have to prevent babies from being dumped into dumpsters, but we should do everything except giving women a safe opportunity to do so”.
Note: I do not view foetuses the same as babies, and I do not think abortion is murder, however, I favour empowering women by giving them better economic opportunities so they can avoid an abortion and can afford an unplanned pregnancy or a disabled child.
ana:
How does this argument look different if you assume abortion is acceptable but infanticide is not? It seems like it’s the same kind of moral issue either way–sometimes a mother realizes she just can’t take care of her kid, what should we do?
I agree we should have mechanisms to let her give up her kid in some relatively low-overhead way if she reaches that situation, for both her good and the good of her child.
But I don’t think it makes you inconsistent or a hypocrite or anything if you support laws against killing your 6-month-old baby but don’t support having some mechanisms to make it easy to give babies up.
ana:
Does it actually often happen that women go to a crisis pregnancy center and don’t know whether it offers abortions? And that they somehow can’t, say, realize that they’re in the wrong place and leave and go find an abortion clinic? I really don’t know, but I’ll admit that this seems unlikely to me.
This is what pisses me off about the sanctimony on the pro-choice side: the solution to poverty is death.
And yet the conservatives are the bad guys in all this.
albatross:
Well, I don’t have statistics, but it does seem to happen. After a cursory googling, I get this: 1, 2 and 3.
I personally don’t object to a crisis pregnancy center that tells the women from the beginning that they don’t offer abortions, and then talk about the choices they do offer. Being pro-choice does mean supporting women in whatever choice they make, such as when Sarah Palin’s teenage daughter had a child, or when a young woman in a similar position decides to have an abortion. These choices should exist.
Pro-lifers have the option to steer women towards the choice they want them to make, by incentivizing them to do so, or they can prohibit abortions. Sure, banning abortions is a cheaper option, but it will not stop abortions from happening; women will just choose more dangerous black market options, or resort to self harm, such as drinking bleach or whatever. I think that no law will stop a person desperate enough to drink bleach from doing whatever they feel they have to do. So banning abortions is just inefficient, it doesn’t work, and it turns into gruesome deaths of women. So if you know that the law does not matter in the end, and banning abortions will not save the foetuses of rich women who want to have an abortion (they can afford to travel to Canada, so that won’t work), but will result into deaths of poor women, who will be pushed into more precarious situations.
So when they say “we want to stop abortions because murder, and we don’t care that when people are so desperate they drink bleach, they don’t care about jail, so we just end up virtue signalling without actually improving the lives of the foetuses after they are born, because we want to do it on the cheap”, I think it is not consistent with the stated objective of saving foetuses.
The Trump administration appears to disagree, since the policies they are pushing right now also very heavily cut back on legal immigration, as well as illegal immigration.
Over the past few months, they have revoked legal immigration status from hundreds of thousands of people who were here legally up to that point. Not only that, but the immigration bills they have been pushing for also sharply cut back on the amount of legal immigration allowable.
The standard Republican rhetoric on this has typically been that they are only against illegal immigration, and I think many traditional conservatives do actually hold that view – but the Trump administration has now quite openly flipped to arguing that the problem is immigration itself, legal or illegal.
(Of course, Trump being Trump, he has spiced things up a bit more by tactfully pointing out in his trademark colorful that he really just has problems with immigration from the *bad* countries – you know, like Haiti or any of the ones in Africa – and that he wishes we could get more good immigrants from Europe or Scandinavia.)
@Deiseach
That is not what I am saying; I am saying that if you consider abortion murder, and you want to stop poor, desperate, probably slightly insane people from commiting murder, the best solution is to help them out of poverty.
The same way infanticide is mostly stopped by providing safe haven laws, because banning infanticide does not work, because it has been illegal in the Western world for a very long time, and it still happens. You need to enforce infanticide bans, for sure. But you also need to give people other options.
So even if you somehow manage to ban abortion, you need to give people the safe haven option, otherwise you will end up with dead women in adition to the murdered foetuses.
Re: abortion, I’ve heard from multiple sources that, prior to Roe, most illegal abortions were done by licensed doctors simply ignoring the law, and that to get figures where loads of women were dying from abortions each year you have to go back before antibiotics.
Also, http://blog.secularprolife.org/2018/07/which-decreases-abortion-rates-more.html
Abortion and contraceptive access both seem to increase risk-taking behavior, at least among young white women, and the effect is substantially stronger for abortion because it has an essentially zero risk of failure.
Also, it’s not 1970; you don’t need bleach, just a supply of misoprostol. Tell your doctor, while winking broadly, that you need an NSAID but are prone to ulcers. There’s your abortion. Or just order it over the internet. I’m sure that, were Roe reversed, you’d see an explosion of black-market abortifacients, and most likely the bulk of them would be safely ordered from Canada or somewhere.
It’s really hard to tease out. I assume the pro-enforcement crowd is made up of some coalition of people who (a) don’t have a problem increasing legal immigration numbers, but think that illegal immigration poses special problems; (b) would be open to discussing immigration numbers, but currently think legal immigration is about where it should be and are opposed to illegal immigraiton and (c) want less immigration. Similarly, the anti-pro-enforcement crowd probably breaks into a few groups. (There’s also potential disputes about whether immigration should prefer skills, family reunification, or refugee assistance).
I personally would gladly double legal immigration in return for an aggressive stance against illegal immigration, but I don’t know how the polling shakes out.
ana:
I’m sure banning abortions doesn’t prevent 100% of abortions, but I would be very surprised if it didn’t prevent a substantial fraction of abortions. If you believe that less-serious restrictions on abortions (like requiring women to see an ultrasound of their baby, or restrictive licensing schemes that reduce the number of abortion clinics per state, or parental notification laws) reduce abortions, presumably you also believe that a 100% ban would reduce abortions even more.
Some of the women who couldn’t get legal abortions would make other choices. Some would travel to another state/country to get an abortion. Some might get an illegal abortion, but I suspect that wouldn’t be very common, because travel is pretty cheap[1]. Basically the cost of getting an abortion would go up by $300-400 to cover travel and lodging costs.
[1] And illegal abortions in the US in 2018 would be done by a medical professional in clean conditions, or would simply be done by taking a pill which would be legal in more than half of the US.
The standard Republican rhetoric on this has typically been that they are only against illegal immigration,
We have a motte and bailey, with several overlapping baileys.
You can have people who say “I don’t want illegal immigration, but I’m fine with immigration” who are fine with any level of immigration, up to and including replacement level, as long as the people check in as they come over the border.
You can have people who say “I don’t want illegal immigration, but I’m fine with immigration” who think that our current legal immigration levels are just about right, but want to stop the overflow that are sneaking in.
You can have people who say “I don’t want illegal immigration, but I’m fine with immigration” who think that our current legal immigration levels are just about right, for now, but worry that if we wanted to stop immigration for some reason, we would not be able to do it because of de-powering the institutions that could deal with it / empowered the people who would deny enforcement even if the country legitimately and honestly desires it as policy.
You can have people who say “I don’t want illegal immigration, but I’m fine with immigration” who want a small amount of immigration, noticeably less than we have now, but they still want some amount of legal immigration each year.
And then you have people who say “I don’t want illegal immigration, but I’m fine with immigration” who really want to end all immigration and don’t want to say so.
@ albatross
Well, strange as it sounds, I think that legally complicating something while still leaving the option on the table discourages the undesirable activity more than completely taking the option from the table. Because most people in states where they have to listen to ultrasounds are probably not aware how horrible it is to go through that, and get an abortion, so they are discouraged by that.
But if a woman wants to get an abortion, and she knows there is no legal way to do it, she will probably just google the abortifacients, and mail-order from Canada.
Consider how much more effective than the Prohibition the Swedish approach to alcohol consumption is: prices are ridiculous, you cannot buy alcohol after six on workdays and not at all on Sundays, except in bars and stuff. Alcohol consumption has reduced drastically in Sweden, without the social cost of the prohibition.
Also, tobacco: while the consumption of illegal drugs has not decreased by making it illegal, the consumption of tobacco has decreased by making it more expensive and more unattractive. At the same time, black market prices for cocaine have gone down. Last I heard, you can buy a snort of cocaine for less than a coffee in Starbucks. So keeping it legal has allowed us to control it better.
I think abortion is the same. Ilegal alcohol has methanol in it; ilegal abortions are unsafe.
@ana53294 Your arguments are applicable to most things we ban. E.g. property crimes:
“Property rights people have the option to steer poor people towards the choice they want them to make, by incentivizing them to do so, or they can prohibit robbery. Sure, banning robbery is a cheaper option, but it will not stop robberies from happening; poor people will do it anyway, resort to violence such as mugging people at gunpoint. I think that no law will stop a person desperate enough to rob people (and risk getting hurt themselves) from doing whatever they feel they have to do. So banning robbery is just inefficient, it doesn’t work, and it turns into gruesome deaths of robbers who get shot by their victim.[…]
So when they say “we want to stop property crimes because property rights, and we don’t care that when people are so desperate they resort to violence, they don’t care about jail, so we just end up virtue signalling without actually improving the lives of the law-abiding people, because we want to do it on the cheap”, I think it is not consistent with the stated objective of saving people from property crimes. […]
That is not what I am saying; I am saying that if you consider robbery wrong, and you want to stop poor, desperate, probably slightly insane people from commiting robbery, the best solution is to help them out of poverty.”
Btw I support the right to abortion, but your argument is wrong.
Wait. Whut? Tell me you don’t mean what it sounds like you mean.
If this was actually the case then the GOP should happily propose a constitutional amendment that makes it harder to gain citizenship but easier to cross borders for work.
This would just be obvious grandstanding (because no such amendment would have a chance of passing), so it would only happen if the GOP saw an advantage in such grandstanding.
It would force the democrats to back down on their stance. The GOP gets to be the “compassionate conservatives” to immigrants, and the Dems lose votes from naturalized immigrants who would have been able to bring family over more easily.
They don’t do this because the know conservatives won’t always have control of government. Once the crowds of immigrants are in, it would be tempting for the left to grant mass citizenship to them, once the left gains power. Bringing them in is just doing the left’s work for them.
There’s also the birthright citizenship issue, requiring a constitutional amendment to change, which makes non-citizenship immigration quickly result in new citizens.
That is why you make it a constitutional amendment, making it far harder to skirt.
I need another couple of Supreme Court appointees, and a Constitutional amendment limiting the total number to nine, before I can feel as confident as you.
I mean, they can propose whatever amendments they want but it won’t go anywhere (because D opposition) and won’t even be treated as a legitimate proposal because the chances of it passing are 0. Democrats wouldn’t even have to acknowledge the existence of the proposal because they control most major media outlets. Even if Trump tweeted about it everyday at most the average Dem would be forced to say something like, “that’s racist” once every few weeks.
Besides the paranoia here, then it would cost them nothing to do it.
The short point is that you can beat consistent bluffers pretty easily. The guy at the table who says “I know you are bluffing, I fold because you are just going to bet bigger on the next street” clearly does not know his opponent is bluffing.
None, obviously. It’s not like Hillary Clinton of all people gave a private speech to an audience of bankers in which she expressed her desire for “a hemispheric common market, with open borders, sometime in the future“, the exposure of which did nothing to invite any sort of rebuke or disavowal from her party. Did this story somehow escape Ygelsias’ notice, or is he straight-up lying?
So I find it hard to blame Trump and co. for casting his opponents as open borders proponents when they all lent their enthusiastic support for what would have been America’s first open borders president.
Oh, be fair to Clinton; she would have betrayed them too.
Oh, be fair to Clinton; she would have betrayed them too.
I’m in agreement here: campaign promises are pixie dust and if you believe any candidate is going to do exactly what they promised, God love your innocence.
Hillary had a message for every constituency, I think her campaign website has been taken down now but while it was still up it really was a smorgasbord of “Don’t like these principles? I’ve got other ones!”
Seems to me that “open borders sometime in the future”, i.e., when and if it actually becomes practicable, is a very different policy to “open borders now”.
In case you’re not aware: There is on the left, though I couldn’t tell you exactly where, a long-standing critique of free trade that says if goods and money can cross borders freely, that obviously has lots of advantages, but if at the same time people can’t cross freely, they’ll get ripped off. It’s a basically-pro-free-trade position, that explains the downsides of free trade as partly resulting from the relative immobility of people.
This is not the same as bleeding heart ‘open borders’ sentiment. The latter is indeed a fringe notion that we should let in anyone who comes. The former is saying that it wouldn’t matter as much how strongly China props up it’s steel industry if US workers had a chance to apply for the jobs there.
A few comments following up on the linked thread:
@Nancy, not quite what you asked for, but close: Santa Olivia.
A lawyer’s take on “natural born citizen”. Also relevant.
@Conrad, from what I’ve read at least some of the migrants the Trump administration are zero-tolerancing are in or closer to the “because tyranical government” category, not the “because poverty” category. I’m not sure of the proportion or of the reliability of my sources.
I don’t think anyone mentioned the Red Hen thing? My (original) reaction: “Yeah, you’re complicit in one little crime against humanity, and those darn liberals won’t ever let you forget it.” 🙂
Also disturbing.
@disposablecat,
Huh. Wouldn’t that work better if you had the freedom to move to whatever country did share your inclinations and skillsets? (I agree with at least some of your arguments against open borders, but I found this particular suggestion baffling.)
A great way to display that you share the inclinations of a place you want to move to might be to comply with their requested procedure for gaining approval for entry, residence, citizenship, etc.
Assuming the procedure selects for those inclinations and skillsets and is not unreasonably stingy, sure. On the other hand, is it actually in the interests of a nation to allow immigrants with the same sorts of inclinations and skills as the existing citizens?
Country Z: “Boy, we could really use more doctors and nurses, we just can’t get enough candidates from our own people to work for our hospital system! Maybe if we advertise for medical staff overseas?”
(A) “Hello, I am a trained medical professional from the Philippines, I’d love to come work in your national health system!”
(B) “Hello, no of course I’m not one of those colonialist oppressor so-called scientific method-biased repressors of native other ways of knowing shills, but I can align your chakras via homeopathic crystals like nobody else!”
So does Country Z go for the immigrant without the same skills and inclinations as its existing citizens because option A is just too boring and pedestrian? 🙂
I’m not disposablecat, but the answer to that question is that communities need to be able to exclude those who don’t fit.
Imagine that there are two towns, Pleasantville and Unpleasantville, a short drive away.
Pleasantville is a great place to live, where nearly all of the people are hard-working and friendly. If you live there you can expect your neighbors to come by and invite you to barbeques or to wave at you in the street.
Unpleasantville is a horrible place to live, where nearly all of the people are lazy and hostile. If you live there you can expect your neighbors to come by and rob you or to throw rocks at you in the street.
Even if you’re the most unpleasant person on Earth, there’s no way that you would choose to live in Unpleasantville over Pleasantville. Even if your presence makes things worse for everyone else it’s still a huge improvement for you personally. Even if enough unpleasant people move in and turn Pleasantville into Unpleasantville, you wouldn’t be any worse off than if you had moved to Unpleasantville from the start.
That seems to me to be a different argument. Pleasantville and Unpleasantville presumably didn’t come into existence because people of similar inclinations flocked together – or if they did, it undermines your premise that nobody would choose to live in the latter.
… and now I’m sort of visualizing the citizens of Unpleasantville complaining to one another about how all these horrible Pleasantville people have moved in and started calling the police on them, can you imagine? 🙂
Isn’t this basically the premise of anti-gentrification movements?
Neither gets down to fundamentals very often, but both gentrification and immigration debates raise the question to what extent people should have a say on the composition of their communities. To distinguish between them, the next question is whether that should change based on the scale of the community.
“Isn’t this basically the premise of anti-gentrification movements?”
Not exactly– one of the claims is that the police get called to prevent harmless behavior.
Exactly what Matt said. The means by which others who believe they fit our unit apply to join it, and by which we evaluate them to see if we agree with that assessment, are our legal immigration processes.
I don’t think what we have right now does a particularly good job of that, and there are many ways in which it could be greatly improved; however, throwing up our hands and just letting people in is the opposite of a solution.
Which governments would that even be, though? What nation in the western hemisphere (besides Cuba and perhaps Venezuela) is persecuting citizens such that they would have a valid claim of “asylum because tyrannical government?” And if they do have such a valid claim, why are they sneaking into the US illegally? You won’t ever get your official asylum if you’re dodging US authorities rather than submitting to them.
On the other thread, user bass pointed out that some asylum-seekers are being turned away by US border agents claiming there’s “no room.” That could be entirely true, as resources for processing asylum seekers are limited. In which case this problem is being exacerbated by people crossing illegally and then making defensive (and likely bogus) asylum claims when caught. I’d like to hear a response from the Border Patrol. The asylum-seekers in the article are from Guatemala, though, so I think this problem could be solved by their staying in Mexico, where they are presumably safe from whatever threats they faced in Guatemala. Or, they could apply for asylum at one of the 10 US consulates or embassies in Mexico.
I’m not sure what the official rules are about “first safe country of asylum.” I googled around and I could find some documents from the UN referencing this, but I don’t know if there’s any kind of official international treaty, or if states make up their own rules, probably with consideration to UN recommendations. I know the EU and Merkel specifically are having a crisis over this, as Germany wants to distribute migrants throughout member states, some like Poland aren’t having it, and the natural first ports of entry like Greece and Italy cannot absorb all the migrants. It seems to me that it’s within the rights of the United States to say to Guatemalans in Mexico who want asylum from a situation in Guatemala that since they’re in Mexico, their problem is solved. I do not think “something bad happened to me in my home country” should be an excuse to allow someone entry/residence/citizenship in whatever country in the world they want.
What “crime against humanity” would that be? If you’re talking about the detention of illegal migrant children, temporarily holding them in places like this does not seem to fit the bill. Either that or I have the completely wrong idea about Auschwitz, with the pizza parties and the Foosball tables.
I do not think this sort of hyperbolic rhetoric is going to help the Democrats in midterms, but they seem to be running full-bore with it. Just released Harvard-Harris poll (online survey, so grain of salt) says an overwhelming majority of American registered voters, 70 percent, support tougher immigration enforcement to include a border wall (60% support), deportation (64% support), and repatriation of all illegal border crossers including families with Children (61% support). Additionally 69% of voters do not support the position of disbanding I.C.E. The whole “disband I.C.E.” thing the Dems are touting is especially bizarre, as I.C.E. has nothing to do with the border separations. I.C.E. does internal deportations, and it’s the U.S. Border Patrol picking up the people crossing the border illegally and turning the kids over to those goose-stepping fascists at Health and Human Services who run the child extermination camps.
I can’t find it right now but I saw another poll from a few weeks back that when asked who’s to blame for children being separated from adults while crossing the border illegally, 55% of voters blame the adults and only 35% blame Trump, with the other 10% undecided. The whole “crimes against humanity,” “No borders! No wall! No USA at all!” rhetoric plays fine among the people on the TV screen, but not so well with the voters.
Would that be the having their cake and eating it part of the proposal? I see plenty of allegations online from various parties that Republican politicians don’t really intend to carry out [whatever] even if in power but it’s useful for whipping up the base (see often quoted in this context ‘they’re never gonna get rid of Roe vs Wade, it’s way too useful to them’).
Democrat politicians and policy makers, not being total idiots, do want some form of border control and border guards, but the current outrage is much too useful to them to not try and make hay out of it. Solution? Divert attention to ICE as the Evil Horrible Baby-eaters, demand they get shut down/disbanded/nuked from orbit, and even in the unlikely case that they are in a position to get rid of ICE and do so, they’ve still got the real border guards in place enforcing policies.
The problem with riling up the base without intending to give them what you got them riled up about is eventually somebody comes along, takes your base, and gives them what they want while knocking you out of power. For an example, see “Trump, Donald J.”
No they can’t. Per US law, you can only request asylum if you are actually present inside the US, and embassies and consulates don’t count. If you go to a US consulate or embassy and tell them you want to claim asylum, they will tell you they can’t process asylum claims and you need to go to a port of entry.
You are right. I stand corrected.
Perhaps we should amend that law, then, at least with respect to asylum seekers in Mexico. (Largely for the purpose of being able to say to, ex. Guatemalans, “no, you’re in Mexico, so there’s no reason to grant you asylum from Guatemala.”)
What are your favourite museums (aside from the obvious international-profile ones like the Smithsonian, British Museum, Louvre, etc.)?
A few that stand out to me are:
1. The Royal Tyrell dinosaur museum in Alberta. It has a pretty large selection of skeletons on display. And it’s in a very scenic part of the province.
2. MuCEM (Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations) in Marseille. I found it fascinating on a meta-level. A pressing issue facing France is how to better integrate citizens of North African descent. This state-run museum is basically structured around commonalities among civilizations on both sides of the Mediterranean (everything from foods to Monotheism); it felt to me like the question of integration was definitely a subtext of the exhibits.
3. The Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark. It was built around five ships from the Viking era that had been deliberately scuttled to guard the path into the fjord and were well-preserved in the cold water. The museum performs a lot of experimental archaeology: they build replicas of the ships in their collection using tools from that era to determine the amount of time and resources that went in to building them, then sail them to get data on speeds and crew requirements. Plus visitors can go on a short excursion out of the harbour in one of the replicas.
The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.
I really liked the National Museum of the US Air Force, in Dayton Ohio. Four huge hangar-like halls covering the history of the Air Force from its earliest days.
Seconded. This one is my favorite.
PS. I think it’s 5 hangar-like halls now. Plus a few sizeable outdoor portions too.
I’m a big fan of the Greenwich Observatory, which I visit whenever I’m in London. Old telescopes, old clocks, the original Prime Meridian, what’s not to like?
The Titan Missile Museum in Tucson AZ. An actual Titan missile silo you can tour, with the missile still inside. You get to go down into the control room, sit at the launch consoles, and “turn the key”.
The nearby Pima Air and Space Museum has probably one of everything the Air Force and Navy flew from WWII to today plus some unique one or two off prototypes like the original Vomit Comet, Super Guppy, JFK’s Air Force One, etc. Best part is the bus tour of the adjacent “boneyard” at Davis Monthan AFB, where you drive through rows of literally thousands of aircraft in long term storage and/or disassembly.
Having all of those on public view really makes one wonder about the stuff that’s still classified, eh?
The Museum of London is pretty good–more nearly daily life stuff than the BM (my favorite) or the V&A. I enjoyed the Walters Gallery in Baltimore.
On the other hand … The armory in Graz, Austria, claims to have the largest collection of antique weapons in the world, or something along those lines. It’s probably true. The problem is that the collection consists of five hundred of one model, three hundred of another, … . It really is an armory, not a museum, although until all technology post 1800 stops working not a very useful armory.
I really like the Medical History Museum in Berlin. It shows off a massive collection of medical specimens- gruesome but fascinating. Special mention to the selection of horribly disfigured babies pickled in formaldehyde. When I last went they also had a cool temporary exhibit on crime scene analysis, complete with actual historical murders from the area.
The Hieronymus Bosch museum in Den Bosch is also tiny but cool, containing copies of every single painting the guy made (the copies are bigger than the originals so you can really lean in and appreciate the detail), and it’s housed in an old church with amazing ceiling art.
The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia is similar to your description of the Medical museum in Berlin. Originally built in the 1850’s as an education tool for medicine. Very interesting exhibits.
The Museum of Telephones in Budapest might be the best museum I have ever been in. The exhibition is highly interactive, but probably the best part is the fully functioning old-style telephone exchange. Since me and my father were the only ones there while we were visiting, I’m not sure if this is always the case, but the person in charge turned it on for us and showed us how to make a call and everything that happened. They weren’t able to speak english, but this wasn’t really a problem. The museum seems to currently be closed because of some renovations, which is a shame.
A Frisian wool comber, Eise Eisinga, built a orrery (mechanical model of the solar system) in his home, between 1774 and 1781. It’s the oldest still working planetarium in the world and it is now a small museum in the north of the Netherlands.
Xanten Archaeological Park is a museum in North Rhine-Westphalia, near the Dutch border, with Roman archaeological finds, including the remains of a bath house, over which you can walk on a suspended platform. There is a park with the same size as the former Roman settlement of Colonia Ulpia Traiana, which was at that location. Some Roman buildings and part of the walls have been reproduced there as well.
That archaeological park looks fascinating.
Battleship Iowa museum in LA. My favorite place in the world. You should all go. (Biased? Me? Never.)
Besides that, I’d agree with Johan that the USAF museum in Dayton is amazing. Nearly as good is the National Atomic Museum in Albuquerque, which has a lot of actual nuclear bombs on display, as well as a variety of nuclear delivery platforms.
Two favorites, both in Vienna:
The MAK-Wien — a museum of “applied arts”. It has a room full of chairs; typical rooms from various styles and eras (an 1890’s dining room with all the furniture and tableware of the period, and so on.)
The Museum of Military History: it has everything from pikes and a manual of broadsword drills, to barriers and clubs from the 1930’s street battles in Vienna.
The Gardner Museum
I was kind of let down by the ISG; all the paintings I wanted to see more closely were tucked away in high or dark corners.
My favorite is Johnson Space Center Houston. It’s got artifacts from all the major US manned space programs, a moon rock available for touching, plenty of hands-on exhibits for kids, and tours of Historic Mission Control, Astronaut Training Facilities, and other locations on site.
The Visitor Center is a bit on the small side, and while I was thrilled by all the hardware in the Smithsonian Air&Space+Annex in DC, I think Johnson wins out for its charm and its Actually Happened Here factor.
Naval Undersea Warfare Museum in Keyport, Washington as well as the USS Nautilius museum in Groton, Connectiticut. If I had to pick, I would say the Undersea Warfare Museum because it has more items and lore that are closer to what a modern submariner deals with on the day to day.
I have hit up the science museum in pretty much every American city I’ve visited, and SF’s Exploratorium still takes the cake. I haven’t been to NASA in a while, but their quality for adults tended to depend on the special rotating exhibition.
Soft spot for the Houston Museum Of Natural Science, because the Cullen Hall of Gems and Minerals.
Recently, though, I did the Cité de la Musique in Paris, which is a really great look at the history of instrument development (even if they have a very classical music narrow focus). You get a free audio tour with admission, so that you can hear what each instrument sounded like, without disturbing other visitors.
Similarly, the Musée des Arts et Métiers was a great find. As a “Museum of Useful Things,” it charts the development of scientific tools, including that for architecture and the various engineering fields. Best of all, part of it is within Saint-Martin-des-Champs, so you can experience seeing vintage cars and airplanes (full size!) next to a mini Statue of Liberty, lit with stain glass and framed by stone arches. Both are covered under the Paris Museum Pass. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the time to try out the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie.
Back to the Bay Area, the Playland Not-on-the-Beach museum is pretty great, covering all sorts of oldschool arcade exhibits, as well as fine pinball machine collection. Perfect for a date.
Until this week, I had a favorite story to tell about the Brexit/Trump/Bernie big political swings of the last few years: the liberal democracies were splitting into camps of “undemocratic liberals” and “illiberal democrats.” Jedediah Purdy relates Yashca Mounk’s version of this story about liberals vs. democrats:
In the U.S., the Blue Team pinned its hopes on the Rule of Law, embodied in the white-shirted Special Prosecutor, various Bush-era ethics officials, injunctions by the federal judiciary, and an omnipresent but terribly woolly concern about “eroding norms” or Russian interference.
In Europe, the line was a little sharper. Instead of a prosecutor’s white dress shirts and courthouses, it was straight-up aristocratic ermine. Remainers made desperate appeals to the House of Lords to stay, modify, or overturn the Brexit decision, and the new leader of France declared himself a “Jupiterian” figure and called parliament to Versailles to hear all his great ideas.
Voters, meanwhile, were not to be trusted. Expert after expert opined that they voted the wrong way because of a critical mass of stupid racist rubes or Russian dupes. The voters were also beyond being convinced. Even when they were poised to deliver the right result and, e.g., make marriage equality the law in Australia, giving power to them was a dangerous accident or, perhaps, a form of bullying.
That story explained a fair amount of 2016/2017 behavior from people whom I’d thought of as allies on the left. I was getting used to modelling the world in those terms. The (nominal) left had control of the institutions and the morals or the moment, but it had thoroughly lost the voters and didn’t seem to want them back. Meanwhile, the right jumped out to become the (nominal) head of the populist rage.
Then, in the same week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old socialist Latina, trounced a powerful incumbent Congressman, and Anthony Kennedy resigned from the Supreme Court. Now the norm-defender talk is out the window for the (nominal) left, and we are back to fire-breathing populism of our own. My twitter—including pretty mainstream figures—is talking about abolishing ICE, and packing the Supreme Court with friendly justices.
Now this might just be a one-week change because people are terrible at having consistent beliefs beyond the object level. But I bet this shift is good for more than one news cycle. For all the panic now that Trump gets to replace Anthony Kennedy, the Ocasio-Cortez surprise seems like the bigger one, and has certainly inspired the more interesting conversations. Kennedy’s retirement (or RBG’s death) was already pretty much priced in as a risk from ~2014. But Ocasio-Cortez is a different level of shock, like the teachers’ strikes or the Bernie campaign. When it comes back to power, it seems to me now like the left will come back in that sort of democratic socialist way, and it will not particularly care about norm talk or the good God-fearing public servants at the FBI. The normcore, uh, phrarty of the Blue Tribe will wither and die, at least in the US where there is so much space off to the left, and the Berniecrats will sweep in. But I have extremely low epistemic confidence in this. If we’re all back to Jupiterian special prosecutors in a week, never mind.
I wonder what if anything readers here make of these developments. Is this wishful thinking? Is this at all applicable outside the U.S., e.g. to Jeremy Corbyn? I will take any and all reading recommendations, as I am now deeply confused.
It sounds like you’re drawing a trend from one data point.
Radical or just oddball candidates winning primary elections is generally more of a Republican issue than a Democratic one, but it’s not really unprecedented. There’s even a verb to describe it; getting “primaried” by your opponent. Especially in the primary for a mid-term election of a congressional seat that is entirely within the range of what’s expected.
The liberal circle I’m stuck in hasn’t really gotten any more democratic lately. They’re still viscerally offended at the idea of anything important being up for a vote or even discussed. Which would be a very reasonable attitude if they weren’t also filled with genocidal rage towards the majority of their fellow citizens.
I think the Ocasio-Cortez win is the Brat win of this election cycle. And he didn’t just beat an incumbent; he beat the House majority leader.
Until I read the linked article which said no, the currently popular “’twas demographic change that did Crowley in” wasn’t true, it was gentrification that swept her to victory.
So we’ve got upwardly mobile young white people voting for a “socialist Latina”? Then I don’t expect any sweeping changes in the Democrats; give these young persons a couple of years and they’ll be voting for the Hillary rather than Bernie side of the Democrats (or whatever centrist versus social democrat wedges are named by 2020). These are college-educated white-collar urban professionals, they’re very socially democratic but when it comes to it, they expect to get respectable jobs just like their parents and even if these jobs are on the creative spectrum in the new knowledge economy, it’s the same middle-class professional lifestyle.
They will love the range of quaint ethnic restaurants in the neighbourhoods, but as they move in, the base communities will move out (and possibly that’s what is behind what the article says about Crowley actually doing better in the Bronx than Ocasio-Cortez; she may be Alex from the block but the block is old-fashioned Democrat blue-collar rather than gentrified aspirational?)
The article keeps banging on about the multi-ethnic make-up of the voters for Ocasio-Cortez, but it keeps seeping through that it’s young progressives (who, I imagine, are majority white) who are the backbone of her vote. “I’m from a poor background” plays better with white liberals than locals who go “Oh to hell with that, girl, you grew up in Parkchester and your dad was an architect” (or “small business owner”, the story varies depending on what source you read). Granted, after his sudden death without making a will, the estate seems to have been gobbled up by lawyers and her mother probably did have to work menial jobs, but moving home after graduating and setting up a publishing press is not ‘and we still live in dire straits’ levels of hardship (lots of college students and just out of college work jobs as waiting staff and bar staff).
Beware of discussing that candidate’s past – my understanding is she “destroys” people who do that.
Isn’t “populism” about doing things that are, well, popular? New poll of 1,448 voters says 69% are opposed to disbanding I.C.E., with 31% pro.
This is the disconnect between the Overton window in the media and the window among the voters. Trump won because he said things like “build the wall” and “you have to go back” that are unthinkable for people on the TV screen, but are not only acceptable but preferred opinions among the voters. 60% want a border wall. 76% want “secure borders” with only 24% wanting “open borders.” I haven’t seen any poll numbers about court packing, but I would be very surprised if any significant number of independents supported that.
So I’d say Ocasio-Cortez’s platform is not an example of populism, but the same “lost the voters and [don’t] seem to want them back” situation you described earlier. Anyone running on her platform in a purple state against anyone who doesn’t literally eat babies on live TV will lose.
Have you ever seen the “Yes Prime Minister” clip about polling? If you haven’t, go watch it now.
I don’t believe those numbers. I’m not saying that the media isn’t more in favor of loose borders than the general public. It probably is. But to claim that 60-70% of the nation is firmly behind Trump is kind of extreme, given the exceedingly narrow victory he had. Who did this poll, and were they trying to prove that Trump’s immigration policy is in line with the country?
I’m not saying they’re behind Trump. I’m saying they’re behind Trump’s immigration policies. Lots of people don’t like Trump for other reasons. Given that Trump himself has an approval rating hovering around 45%, another 10-15 percentage points for a specific policy does not set off my bullshit meter.
Similarly, it’s easy to find x% of Republicans (x > 50) who say they’re against “big government” and “the welfare state” and “handouts.” But then ask them “Should the budget for [Medicare|Medicaid|food stamps|etc] be cut?” and get (100-x)% of responses saying “no.”
76% want “secure borders” with only 24% wanting “open borders.”
This smells really bad of biased polling, especially as the numbers add to 100%. And there’s a lot of space in just what “secure borders” means but if it’s “do you support the war, or are you a terrorist?” people will choose to support the war.
Conrad Honcho – Literally eating babies isn’t so sure a thing either, Roy Moore was credibly accused of being a child molester and the Dems still had to squeak a victory. (Our chances of finding out whether Roy Moore actually abused children is prett low, but I wouldn’t vote for him).
Look at the popularity of socialism before vs. after Bernie Sanders. People look to politicians as thought-leaders. Ideas have to be advertised and propagated.
If popular Dems start saying “open borders is good”, then expect that dial to sharply move. The base is already primed for it, given the recent media attention to immigration, and Trump making it his signature policy.
I suspect part of what helped socialism become more acceptable as a political label in the US was the eight-year constant campaign to call Obama a socialist at every opportunity. That campaign probably weakened Obama a bit, but it also weakened the hell out of the stigma on someone being a socialist, since apparently that just meant “Obama’s economic policies.”
I imagine there are plenty of parallels with activists calling every Republican a racist and a fascist, and then finding that those accusations didn’t seem to have as much impact as they expected when they tossed them against Trump[1].
[1] Who is neither a fascist nor probably all that much of a racist, but at least the accusations are a little closer to plausibility for Trump and his followers.
In both cases, you’ve got “you’re gonna call me X? Fine, I’m X!” which then leads people to become more X-y. Although it should be noted that in the US, a lot of “socialists” would be social democrats in many other places.
“You’re gonna call me X? Fine, I’m X!” is definitely an alpha move. I think Bernie kind of stumbled into “owning the insult”, though.
“Populism” is an ill-defined term, but I think if you’re going to call something “populism” it probably needs to be something that already appeals to people, and is not something you’re trying to convince them is good against their current prejudices. Otherwise, anything you ever advocate for and want majority approval of is “populism.”
Also, I think of “populism” as “appealing to the self-interest of ‘the people.'” So I could agree that, say, “Medicare for all” in Ocasio-Cortez’s platform counts as “populism,” but not open borders. Joe Six-pack might be sold on “Medicare for all” because he thinks he might get better healthcare out of that, but I don’t think anyone is even trying to persuade him that open borders will make his life better. It’s a moralistic appeal to improve the lives of foreigners who want to come here, and probably to his detriment.
Is populism “stuff that’s popular” or is populism “stuff presented as being for The People”? For example, take the recent Ontario election, because Cancon. The Conservatives ran a campaign where the slogan was “for the people” or something like that, every proposal was justified as being good for working- and middle-class families, etc. They got a tad over 2/5 of the vote – was their campaign populist or not?
I think of populism as giving the people what they are asking for, when a wise leader would know that it is a bad idea, and resist the urge to do so. Implicit in this notion is the idea that people sometimes or often don’t know what’s good for them.
I would say both? I don’t know enough about Canadian politics to comment on the Ontario election, but I would say populism is “an appeal to ‘the people’ via either things they already broadly support, or you think they would want if you offered it to them.” This doesn’t always work because sometimes voters disagree that what you think they would want is actually what they would want.
But you can’t just call anything with fiery rhetoric “populism.” “Abolish I.C.E.” or “open borders” are not populist appeals. No one is voting for those policies thinking “this will make life better for me or people like me.” People voting for those policies are voting against their self-interest, but for a perceived higher moral purpose. That’s the antithesis of populism.
@johan_larson Approx. what I wanted to say. A useful definition of populism is campaigning for a policy you know is harmful (or at least not beneficial) in order to be popular. Especially so if you don’t just respond to an existing demand (that’s often inevitable in a democracy), but actively create or increase the demand for the policy, so that you can then be popular by fulfilling the demand.
It’s not relevant whether you actually succeed to become popular, nor whether the policy is popular because it appeals to self-interest, or because it appeals to solidarity. Also, this definition implies that a policy can only be populist if it’s a factual question whether it’s wrong (or whether it is good or bad for the goal it claims to achieve), rather than a question of morality and worldview.
Harmful to whom? Perhaps I’m naive for extending the principle of charity to politicians, but when Bernie Sanders makes a pitch for universal healthcare, I think that’s populism, and I don’t think Bernie secretly knows it would fail catastrophically but who cares because maybe the rubes will vote for him. I think he and the people voting for it earnestly believe universal healthcare is doable and beneficial.
Similarly, when Trump says “build a wall and deport illegals,” he and his supporters earnestly believe citizens will be better off without competing against cheap illegal labor driving down wages, crime, drugs, lawlessness, etc. They don’t “secretly know” that illegal immigration is great for the working class but lie about it for popularity.
I think of “populism” more as “here are some ideas our base wants, instead of the ideas the elite think will work out in the long run.” So free stuff, tariffs, etc are populist (to me) because they’re driven mostly because a whole bunch of people want them.
What do you call it when elites promote policies they think “the people” want something, or that they should want it? Whether or not they actually carry them through once in office.
That sounds like disconnected (if wrong), paternalistic, and disingenuous (unless they try and fail), respectively.
Ocasio-Cortez isn’t running nationwide. She’s running in the Bronx and Queens, where political opinions differ from the national norm in certain respects.
Marculiu asked a good question on /r/SSC’s version of this thread that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately:
This especially bothers me because when I was younger I used to experiment with suicide methods because I was depressed but it was either too difficult or I just wasn’t able to do anything drastic because it went so much against my baser instincts. I gave up on it and resigned to letting nature take its course when it’s time. I doubt I will be able to do it even when I’m old and I fear the kind of slow painful deaths described in those articles.
Active euthanasia is illegal in my country, Swiss euthanasia clinics are really expensive and I’m not sure how ill you have to be to qualify to those. Maybe the best option is not going to a hospital or a nursing home when you’re sufficiently old and ill, but even then someone might send you there against your will when you have a sudden attack or a bout of illness. And living alone when you’re old sounds difficult and dying like that is still painful even if it’s not as prolonged as in a hospital.
And btw, I’m a pessimistic realist so I don’t think this issue will get much better during my lifetime nor do I think that there will be a singularity or advanced technology to save us from this.
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2018/06/sexism-racism-never-diminishes-even-everyone-becomes-less-sexist-racist.html
Is this dot blue? Is this proposed research unethical? Does that guy look like a terrorist?
Thanks! Here is the link to the full paper, btw. It’s very short and readable, as it is written for Science magazine/lay people.
This shows why purity spirals happen and why tolerance of edgelords is important to prevent this.
It also demonstrates why activists tend to stick around even if their initial demands have been met.
(1/2)
So, what’s up with the extreme popularity of battle royale games, and Fortnite in particular? (The answers that the top articles from a Google search turned up were not very satisfying to me.)
To give some personal context, the semester ended around a month ago, and, looking to unwind by getting into a mildly competitive multiplayer game, I downloaded both Fortnite and Overwatch (which had a free to play weekend), as I knew they were both very popular and had seen a bit of the basics from watching streams/Youtube videos. I have been absolutely enthralled by Overwatch since, but haven’t returned to Fortnite since the week I downloaded it.
This is because: as far as I can tell, and please correct me if I’m wrong, the vast majority of “gameplay” in battle royale games, even in the Fortnite tournaments I’ve watched a bit of, is moving around the map aimlessly and trying to acquire equipment, with a much smaller amount of time spent engaging with other players. Once you engage with another player, it is easily possible for them to kill you rapidly (or vice versa), and who kills whom feels like a substantially random result of equipment RNG and positioning rather than a competition of mechanical skill/game sense, though obviously those things are also very important.
And once you die, you have to begin the whole tedious process of queuing, jumping in and searching for equipment over again from the beginning. Furthermore, from what I can tell, there are no real rewards in Fortnite or PUBG for taking risks and killing other players beyond what is absolutely necessary for self-defense, except maybe towards the very end of the game; it seems like you’re incentivized to avoid confronting other players as much as possible, and instead letting everyone else duke it out while you/your team stays on the sidelines.
Clearly this is working well for Epic Games, but this seems like bad design to me, and if I was making a battle royale game I would try to create tension between the obvious incentives to play passively and avoid dying and gameplay mechanics that reward you for aggressive plays that end in you scoring kills. (Sort of like how Errant Signal’s Campster describes Alien: Isolation.) Like a very simple idea being, instead of/in addition to the eye of the storm map area thing, maybe you get automatically eliminated every x minutes if you haven’t killed y other players.
(Comment part 2/2)
People cite the building mechanics as a large part of Fornite’s particular appeal, but that also puzzles me. You don’t get to savor and take care with your creations the way you do in, like, Rollercoaster Tycoon or something. It seems like you have to rapidly build ungainly structures for pure tactical utility, which frankly seems lame to me.
Compare this to Overwatch. Overwatch is a frenetic game; the vast majority of the time you spend in-game in Overwatch is spent frantically trying to do some combination of processing all the information on the screen/shooting enemies/moving rapidly to a place where you can shoot enemies better/running to cover/healing your teammates and so on. I find, and speaking here as someone who is relatively new to PC and specifically multiplayer FPS gaming, that this tight pace makes for very fun rounds. The rounds are usually timed very well in my opinion, ranging from about 5-30 minutes around all game modes: long enough that you can invested, but not so long that you get bored. When you die, you have a nice 10-30 seconds to take a breath and assess the situation while you get back into the heat of the fight.
So the upshot being, the vast majority of gameplay in Overwatch consists of actually engaging with other players in ways of varying mechanical challenge. It seems to me that a random 3 minutes of a typical Overwatch game is probably considerably more exciting than a random 3 minutes of a typical Fortnite/PUBG game. It was instructive to open up a random top Fortnite and Overwatch stream on Twitch at the same time while writing this: even at the very end of the Fortnite game, there was just orders of magnitude more stuff going on in the Overwatch stream.
Furthermore, if you want to use a specific bit of equipment in Fortnite, from what I can tell it’s relatively difficult. That is to say, if you want to play with the rocket launcher, you have to first find the rocket launcher, which is time consuming and RNG dependent, and then fight enemies with it, except that your character is pretty fragile and you’re incentivized not to seek out enemies, so it seems like it’s really difficult to just play with the rocket launcher. Whereas in Overwatch if you think Pharah’s kit is cool, you can just…select her and play with her kit to your heart’s content. I don’t know, I guess people enjoy the hunt for gear in game, but personally I’d rather spend time using equipment in game than obtaining it. (I realize that there’s an issue in competitive with unbalanced team composition which can sometimes make it hard to play what you want, but, in addition to being substantially mitigated now by LFG and quick play being a substitute, just consider that even at its worst it’s significantly easier in Overwatch to play with the gear you like than it is in a battle royale game.)
So overall, I am just confused by the extreme popularity of battle royale games, and would appreciate any insight that people can share about this phenomenon.
There is no discernible reason for why things suddenly become popular, neither on a global nor on a personal scale. Every attempt to explain is just rationalization after the fact. If someone really had a working theory that could explain the underlying mechanisms of what makes things virally popular to a certain audience at a certain time, you could use that theory to crank out hit after hit forever.
Instead, companies and individuals constantly try to create the next big thing; most of them fail, but every now and then one of them succeeds by dumb luck. Some products/genres just scratch an itch nobody knew they had, and they take off.
In general the cycle goes like this: Newly discovered (or rediscovered) genre has a breakout hit, other creators jump on the bandwagon with minor variations on the same theme and flood the market with more or less innovative derivatives, people get their fill and then some, they start looking for something else to consume, GOTO 10.
So overall, I am just confused by the extreme popularity of battle royale games, and would appreciate any insight that people can share about this phenomenon.
Now, I haven’t really played these games. But I fondly remember playing a submarine game – 688i hunter killer, maybe? – which mostly consists of…waiting. So you are trying to sneak up on some target, past enemy destroyers and whatnot, and you never know if they’ve heard you yet. Until suddenly there’s a loud ping, your sonar guy exclaims “torpedo in the water, and all hell breaks loose.
The point being that you are constantly on your toes, holding your breath, making the game incredibly exciting, even if nothing actually happens. Perhaps PUBG etc have some of the same appeal?
This post is about PUBG, since I have neither played Fortnite nor Overwatch.
Ketil is definitely right that PUBG has lots and lots of suspense. Combat in PUBG never feels save, there can always be another player in a superior location who messes up your day. In general, the gun play from PUBG is just really good. They took the realistic gunplay from a military simulation like ARMA and made a game around it. This makes long distance shots much more skillful, since you have to account for bullet drop, the time the bullet takes to reach the target and the movement of the target. This is a novelty in an accessible multiplayer shooter, Call of Duty, Counter Strike etc. only have engagement that are at most 100 meter or so, and then they are much more arcady when it comes to the long distance.
Another thing is that PUBG has great pacing. The beginning is action packed, you jump from a plane, you must orient yourself and if you’re in a hotspot there are 10 other people that want to murder you. After that, you need to travel across the map, where you never know when there will be a fight, but the fight could be everywhere. This section greatly needs you to have situational awareness. It also gives you many opportunities for failure that is fun. You can take a car and race over the map, and get killed by crashing into a hay stack, then immediately getting sniped, and you will watch the death cam and laugh about how stupid you were. This is even more true when playing with friends, it becomes a game of goofing around and maybe sometimes not doing the stupid thing. I remember playing a game with a friend, where we took a buggy and drove it into a hall where we knew an enemy squad was. We got sprayed down immediately and the buggy exploded, but at least we made the day of the enemy squad.
I think Overwatch is a much more faster, stressful game than PUBG. From what I know, it’s a combination between DOTA and Team Fortress 2. The worst thing about DOTA is the pressure that’s on you. If you do one stupid thing, your team will hate you, and there a million tiny things where you can fail . It’s a skill game where you suffer when you have no skill, while in PUBG you can still get a cool experience.
About immigration.
Most of us probably live in some kind of welfare state, where being a citizen confers a bunch of privileges. Social security, health care, access to education, or just infrastructure. These privileges have a substantial value to the individual, and they are one important reason why so many immigrants are lining up to enter western countries.
I think most people would agree that completely open borders would wreck havoc with our current societies, it would lead to an influx of millions of people, many without skills needed to contribute in a western work market. As far as I can tell, statistics support this – immigrants from less developed economies tend to end up as welfare clients. So we do what we can to make immigration difficult, have strict criteria for qualification (only the “deserving” should be given entry), deportation, internment, border walls, and so on.
I wonder, should the value of welfare be made explicit? And could we replace current immigration laws with a price tag? Say the cost of being a citizen is $50000¹, could we simply charge that amount to let people enter?
Now I expect better from this crowd, but people usually react rather violently to this suggestion, arguing that it would only let in rich people, which is at least unfair, and possibly outright evil. My counterargument is that whether it is explicit or implicit, there is a cost, and we could still let in exactly the same people as today by spending the same amount of money from our aid budgets to buy people access.
Having a price tag solves some problems. The need for everything from pro-forma marriages to people suffocating in airtight vans and leaky dinghies crossing the Mediterranean would drastically decline – just pay the price (to the officials, not to some smuggler) and book an airline ticket. Police could chase criminals instead of escorting immigrants back to their country of origin. And so on. And of course, it’d do much to reduce opposition to immigration if they’re no longer seen (by some) as free riders and gold diggers.
Depending on how aid is distributed, this could radically alter the flow of people. If you give some guy in a refugee camp such an amount of money and an option of purchasing entry to Norway, do you think he would come? Or would he move to somewhere he already has family living, where he speaks the language, holds useful skills, the climate is less hostile, and where now can afford to bring his entire extended family and buy a house for them? Likewise, if you give $500M to UN HCR, would they send 10K refugees to Norway? Or would they give fifty times that number in refugee camps schooling and health care?
One of the main (and often overlooked) benefits of capitalism is the difference between price and value. If I buy something, it is because its value to me is greater than the price. The difference is a direct profit for me, and probably constitutes a very large fraction of total value creation. When somebody else decides how money is being spent on my behalf, I’m likely to get much less value for money, and often I get something I probably didn’t really want at all. I think our current system for immigration is probably one of the least efficient and effective ways to spend money. By making costs explicit and moving the decision down the chain (whether to HCR or to individuals), decisions about expenditure are likely to produce much greater benefit.
PS: I realize this is just a thought experiment. Immigration and aid is not really about helping people in need, it is about feeling better about ourselves. It is not about statistics (millions suffering in various bad places), but about narratives (we helped one individual to a better life). It is not about effective use of resources, but about demonstrating our willingness to sacrifice.
¹ This is probably a way too low estimate, here just the direct costs of settling an immigrant is supported by the state with over twice that amount. And actual value of welfare – if you ask people how much cash they would take to relinquish their citizenship privileges, I’m pretty sure they’d name much larger sums. On the other hand, many people would work and pay taxes and thus contribute back.
We basically already do. It’s expressed in terms of investing ~$500K rather than sacrificing $50K, but the financial industry is pretty good at making those two pretty much interchangeable. It’s not enough, because:
1. There are some would-be immigrants who both have less and are genuinely willing to settle for less, and can usefully participate in our economy at less than the $50K/full welfare state level, which lots of Americans think they should be allowed to do. And will conspire to help them do, even if it’s against the law, by e.g. offering them sub-minimum-wage work off the books.
2. There are some would-be immigrants who are more than willing and able to participate at the higher levels of the American economy, but will never be able to come up with a $50K up-front payment so long as they are stuck living under a government that takes away their money as fast as they earn it. Seems kind of off for a nation that champions free-market capitalism to tell these people, “Go back to your commie homeland, commie scum! If you were a true capitalist you’d have lots of money to prove it!”
3. There are some would-be immigrants who are so telegeneic or otherwise sympathetic that we just plain want to help them even if, on purely economic terms, that’s a losing proposition.
4. There are some would-be immigrants who will reliably vote Democratic for the next generation or two if we make them citizens, such that we don’t ever have to worry about President Trump and the Deplorables ever again. To a lot of Americans, that service is worth way more than $50K (particularly if it’s paid with someone else’s money).
So, yeah, we’ll take all the immigrants who show up with a suitcase full of cash. And we’ll be taking most of the other ones too, for the foreseeable future, legally or otherwise.
It’s not people who can afford $50,000 that are crossing the border in hot vans. If that’s really the price tag, I wouldn’t expect your proposal to lower illegal immigration by more than 1%.
As some data points for you, there are a handful of countries (concentrated in the Caribbean) that offer Citizenship by Investment Programs. Prices are mainly in the $100,000 – $250,000 range. This article lists those programs (along with other countries where there’s an option to purchase residency but not citizenship).
As to the lifetime cost per citizen, here in Canada I’d estimate at least $200,000 for education (approximately $15,000 per student per year), $300,000 for healthcare (based on the fact that it’s the largest department by budget for each province ahead of education), and another $200,000 or $300,000 for everything else (use of infrastructure, etc.). So my back-of-the-envelope calculations align pretty well with the price for the Canadian program in the linked article. Someone needs to have around $2 million in lifetime taxable earnings (perhaps a bit less once all the taxes aside from income tax are factored in) before the public purse comes out ahead. And for individuals who have run-ins with the justice system all bets are off.
Immigrants don’t necessarily come because of welfare, but because salaries are much higher in the same job. Illegal immigrants generally can’t get welfare anyway (though you have a problem with amnesty laws, anchor babies and family unification etc.).
Your proposal doesn’t solve the problem, since people will still try to jump the border to avoid paying $50000 (particularly since most illegal immigrants don’t have $50000). If paying is the only way to get in, you also have the problem that you exclude many high-skilled people who would be beneficial for the economy, but don’t have $50000.
You also seem to conflate refugees (whom we let in to help them) and other legal immigrants (whom we let in because it’s in our interest, at least in theory).
What is better for your future career and socioeconomic status – to graduate from Harvard or Princeton with the minimum acceptable grades, or to graduate summa cum laude from a lesser university.
I think that for jobs that do not require postgraduate school, Harvard is better. However, a lot of government programs do look at grades, so maybe having better grades is better. Which professions would do better if you have better grades?
The marginal difference in the benefit of the qualification is going to be lower than the other benefits you get from attending. If you go to harvard you spend 4 years talking to and building connections with other people at Harvard, which is extremely useful for networking and connections. On the other side there’s a tradeoff of increased costs
Well, the reasons that Harvard would be better are the connections and the prestige. But there is the monetary cost (if you are barely passing, you probably don’t get a full-ride scholarship to Harvard), and the fact that connections matter more in some jobs than others.
Besides, not everybody has the capability to make those social connections – some people have trouble socializing.
Your terminal degree should be the most prestigious.
Or: order your ponds from smallest to largest.
Are you assuming the same intelligence/capabilities in both cases?
I think you’re overestimating Harvard/Princeton (CIT/MIT maaaybe for their tougher/more competitive majors) that a bottom rank (or even low mid rank) would be the top rank for a “lesser” university.
If something particular is causing the difference (ie. depression from not being the top/able to handle a tougher environment), that’s probably going to be more influential in the long run.
Generally speaking – even if some jobs look at grades, not all of them are going to, even in the same field. As long as the same intelligence thing holds, the more prestigious one will probably be better all else equal. (including other concerns like networking, student debt or research opportunities)
There is a bit of dialogue in Incredibles 2 that suggests the films have shown us 17 powers for the character Jack-Jack:
I’ve tried to list them, but could only get 11:
Laser eyes
Body of flame
Beast-boy
Walk through walls
Alternate dimension
Many bodies
Levitation
Body of rubber
Body of metal
Growth
Teleport
Anyone have more of them?
You left out the rocket-sneezing. I think he briefly displays some kind of electrical power right before zapping the furrow in Bob’s hair, too. But I think they picked an arbitrary number and you’re overthinking it a wee bit.
It seems like every presidential election, the libertarian candidates get quite a few votes; so many it should be enough to get a couple of representatives in Congress, if the system was not territorial.
2016 was probably an unusual year, where Johnson got 4,489,235 votes, or 3.27%. If we take 3% of 435, that would be ~ 12 Congress representatives, quite a few.
2012, Johnson got 1,275,971/0.99% of votes. That would still give you 3-4 senators.
In 2008, Bob Barr got 523,715/0.40%, which would be 1 Congress representative.
Considering how tight a lot of votes in Congress are, the Libertarian party could hold considerable sway in a more proportional system, moderating the social and military policies of Republicans and the money spending profligacies of Democrats, all in all a very good thing. So why is there no single Libertarian Congress representative? Is it that they are too spread across the different states? How could this be fixed?
There are several reasons, there are no Libertarian congress people.
The Libertarian candidate is the primary recipient of voters who really would rather vote “none of the above” but don’t have that option. Who may not support libertarian policies, but want to choose the most popular alternate option. That’s still true in congressional elections, and most people are happier with their congressional reps than the president.
Congressional representatives derive most of their power from committee membership, and a 12 member party would likely struggle to get placed on the important committees (which vary by location). For this reason, independent candidates often caucus with (join in supporting major legislation, and are awarded committee positions from) one of the two parties. As examples, Bernie Sanders and Joe Lieberman are independents, but both caucus with the Democratic party.
The solution that has gotten the most support so far, is to concentrate libertarian votes in a single, low population state. The Free State Project, picked New Hampshire, which is a smaller state, that’s long been more amenable to libertarian policies. They’ve had some state level office success, which is impressive considering that they’re campaigning for people to make a long distance move, which is a fairly costly commitment.
The disadvantage of the FPTP system used in the US (and many other countries) is that it makes easy (and even encourages) the domination by two parties, leading many feeling dissatisfied with their choice. FPTP has two upsides though: it isolates extremists and makes it much harder for them to win seats, and it tightly couples politicians to their constituency, ensuring they care about and fight for local issues.
It’s the second advantage that should be looked at – while the Libertarians don’t have much influence nor chances on the national stage, if they worked hard at the local level, they may be eventually able to take state and federal seats.
This is how it’s done in the UK, which also has a straight FPTP system in parliament, and has eight different parties represented in Parliament. Four of those are regional (Scottish National Party, Party of Wales, two Northern Irish parties), and the Greens only have one seat, but the Liberal Democrats, despite recent losses, still have enough seats and relevance to influence bills and votes — they were even the kingmakers in the 2010 election with the two main parties unable to secure a majority alone.
As I understand it, the LibDems managed to build up their party by working hard in local politics. Councils in the UK use a form of proportional representation, which does make it easier to get seats – but I don’t think this would be impossible in the US – many local positions are uncontested or secured by local reputation(well known businesspeople, lawyers, church members, etc). If the Libertarians persued a long-term local strategy, in a few years time (either by improved reputation, or by local politicians going national) they could begin to see State-wide and Federal seats.
What about the Mexican Election?
Or more specifically, what about the extra-ordinary amount of violence in the Mexican Election?
NY times article
Vox Article
That is, hundreds of politicians have been murdered, a lot dropped out of fear, and we will never the number of possible candidates who decided not to run out of fear.
Can you call this kind of elections “Democracy”? Even if the one of the candidates got murdered or scared off or bought off?
I don’t know what is the proper response, but just going on with the election like nothing happens seems not like democracy at all.
Economics in Science Fiction More questions than answers.
I didn’t know marginal revolution was a thing before it was a blog title.
Even if you’re not interested in science fiction (is anyone here not interested in science fiction?) there’s an interesting bit towards the end about people getting very worked up about the UK deficit without knowing what it is.
The article does raise an interesting point about a cashless society; I didn’t know that in The Handmaid’s tale, they started by freezing all female accounts, but it does not seem technically impossible in a cashless society. A cashless society gives surveillance opportunities that not even the most repressive governments (USSR, GDR, Venezuela, Hitler’s Germany, even North Korea) have. Black money creates all kinds of problems, and getting rid of it sounds very tempting. However, even in science fiction it frequently ends in disaster, and history has a way of bringing completely unpredictable results.
It is incredibly convenient to always use bank cards to make payments, and to keep all your money in the bank. So I sometimes make a point of paying in cash, because I don’t want the government to think “nobody is using cash, and it costs a lot to print, plus you have the black economy issues”.
I also think that black markets have their advantages. Most people cannot afford to hire domestic help for their elderly relatives legally, so they hire illegal immigrants. If this option is gone, a lot of people would have to quit their jobs and the government would lose their taxes.
In Russia, from what some businessmen have told me, almost all businesses operate on a semi-legal basis, because it is too costly to follow all the laws. This is done on purpose, so if you do something against the regime, the government will always have something to pin on you (like they went after Al Capone for tax evasion). So some degree of black market facilitates trade and job creation, especially in areas with high unemployment and inflexible rules on employment.
How traditional; that’s one of the best lines from a well-known Russian-American writer.
— Ayn Rand, _Atlas Shrugged_.
Here’s one for the “random question” pile! Did anyone’s free play as a child ever characteristically include making orderly lists and arrays of information— e.g. catalogs, indices, rosters, etc.?
If so, what, if anything, do you think it “said” about your cognitive style- that is, is there any part of your adult personality/ability set/tastes that in retrospect seems clearly linked to that childhood tendency?
(A school-aged kid of my acquaintance spontaneously does this for imaginary characters generated as part of otherwise very age- and gender-typical pretend play. Zero ASD concerns or anything, but it’s a very unfamiliar play impulse to me, and I’m curious as to whether it suggests anything about a person’s overall mental makeup.)
Bonus question: for the non-listmakers, what other weird childhood play habit has turned out to be an unexpectedly good predictor of something about your grownup self?
This Simpsons bit hit uncomfortably close to home…
I have a folder on my computer for the fun graphs I’ve made.
When we were kids, my brother and I would go over a mutual friend’s house and play one of the EA Sports NHL video games. In those, each athlete can be viewed with a histogram, along one axis of which were discrete categories (speed, passing, puck-handling, shot accuracy, show power, etc.).
Inspired by this, my brother once made “trading cards” of all the kids on our bus, with a similar array of stats on the back (numbers according to his own judgment of course). I don’t remember what the stats were for but I think it was stuff like how good each kid was at various sports, how smart they were, how artistically talented, how funny, etc.
I believe my brother did it mainly because he was scratching that “orderly lists of information” itch, to which I could relate, though the other kids were not amused when they found out.
I don’t know that it says anything about our cognitive style that isn’t obvious. My brother grew up to be an artist, and doesn’t work anywhere near numbers of science, but while I would not say he is a big proponent of “orderliness” the way, say, a typical conservative might be, he is a pretty well-organized guy, as in he has his shit together and keeps his home and his workspace reasonably tidy.
I can’t speak for my brother but I make lists all the time and use them for all kinds of things, and find I don’t get nearly as much done without them.
I did quite a bit of wargaming starting in about middle school, and that definitely involved an element of what would later become known as spreadsheet-fu. I don’t think I ever did that sort of thing for its own sake, but I did rather more of it than required by the mechanics of the game, and I did enjoy it.
And, yeah, a lot of my day job turns out to be very much like that. Including the part with the massively complex linked spreadsheets for producing optimal spaceship designs that are way better than the other guy’s spaceship designs. Hey, the spreadsheet says so, and spreadsheets don’t lie.
My sister cataloged the entire Legion of Superheroes on sortable index cards. Now we have Wikipedia to absorb all this.
