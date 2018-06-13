Open Thread 103.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Bubble is hiring engineers who want to put themselves out of work. They're a profitable NYC startup building a visual programming platform that empowers non-programmers to create software, and programmers to create it faster without the boring parts.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Hi-Phi Nation is the first podcast weaving together journalism and contemporary philosophy. Produced from Vassar College, the show is now in its second season.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Naval Gazing begins looking at the Sino-Japanese war by examining its first battle, Pungdo.
Excellent! I’ve been looking forward to this series.
Nitpick: “I believe the Japanese are the probably instigators” should instead have “the probable” or “probably the”.
Also, that’s a beautiful print you’ve used for the first image.
Fixed. Thanks for catching that.
This one was a bit interesting to illustrate, as I had no idea what each image represented. So I just threw them in. Seems to have worked out well.
Gates, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and other billionaires are investing in two energy-storage startups through the fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV). The linked article notes “Part of BEV’s mission is to provide “patient capital.” That means BEV is willing to forgo returns on investment for up to 20 years to give the scientists and engineers at startups a reasonable lead time to develop world-changing technologies.”
I’ve seen critiques that markets focus too much on short-term profits and therefore we need government to play a role in funding long-term investments and basic research. The existence of “patient capital” as described in the article is evidence against this critique.
So now that it’s the culture war open thread, I’ve recently noticed a particularly bizarre case of outgroup homogeneity bias and was wondering if anyone else noticed the same thing or thinks I’m missing the point.
Ever since that guy went on a massacre and left behind an incel manifesto, the term and the community got a huge boost in notoriety. And the term incel has become a more-or-less generic epithet. That part makes sense.
The thing is, I keep seeing people describe PUA and game practicioners as “incels” which is incredibly confusing. It’s the equivalent of yelling “get a real job hippy!” at an accounting major. What do you think he’s doing? A lot of those guys start as virgins, yeah that’s true, but the only way they’re going to change that (short of prostitution) is by actually learning how to attract women.
I get that nobody is putting that much thought into it, it’s just a mindless insult. But it’s very jarring to hear.
Insults aren’t supposed to be logical, they are supposed to elicit an emotional response. PUAs are often people who are sensitive about their ability to land a date, labeling them an incel attacks their insecurity. It is more equivalent to yelling “get a real job hippie” to an accountant whose parents are disappointed that he didn’t become a doctor.
Spotted Toad dug a bit into incel demographics, for the curious.
+1 worth a read
I feel this goes in a similar direction as the Parable of the Lightning.
Maybe the response makes sense if you view PUA tactics as something intrinsically harmful to women that only desperate men would partake of, much lesser but similar to going on a violent rampage after years of frustration.
It’s interesting but I don’t buy it.
I might be dating myself here but fuckboy is the usual insult I see directed at guys who manipulate or decieve women into sex. And afaik nobody calls fuckboys incels.
Now that I think about it, the difference might be authenticity? A fuckboy may have false intentions but that’s supposed to be his true nature being revealed. PUA is a learned skill, that’s the whole point, so it can’t be innate.
…
Stop practicing pick up lines in the mirror, maybe?
(Also, I owe you one “straight man” comment whenever you like)
It’s more general than that — about as close as I can come is “a guy women might sleep with, but whom they don’t respect”. Implications of shallowness, insincerity, maybe immaturity. Not necessarily deception or manipulation, although he might be deceptive or manipulative. I hear it most often from women who’re sleeping with the dude but are frustrated by a perceived lack of long-term potential.
That’s what it’s supposed to mean but I’ve never seen it used for a guy who wasn’t “boyfriend material.”
Usually I hear it as sour grapes. When one woman is upset that a guy ghosted, her friends will jump in and say he was a fuckboy. The fuckboy generally isn’t the guy getting dumped or rejected, he’s the guy who she wishes she had dumped first or rejected initially.
Then again that might just be my friend group being idiosyncratic. They’re mostly women but they’re very unusual women in a lot of ways.
My guess is that a lot of insults that come up in these situations are friendship based. The obvious (if not always correct) answer to “why did he ghost me” is “because he found someone better*, and if they had a superficial relationship then that basically translates into “he found someone hotter” which translates into “he only thought 1 dimension of you was important, and even that wasn’t good enough for him”. The point of the insult is to support the friend, not be an accurate description of the target of hate. Logical consistency is not the name of the game.
*The worse answer is “he’d rather be alone than be with you”.
This. It’s a relationship version of “You can’t fire me – I quit!” Basically “He didn’t dump you – you were only using him for sex anyway!”
FWIW I’ve heard “fuckboy” used to refer to guys rejected for unwanted advances.
I’m thinking “incel” lately connotes “dude whom no sane woman would sleep with”, more than “dude who isn’t getting laid”. PUA, that, plus “…if you weren’t pressuring or deceiving them into sex”.
I think it’s like “MRA” – since the people calling names don’t know anyone who would admit that they belong in any of the groups, they don’t have the information to make fine distinctions.
Based on my lefty friends’ denunciations, I think that what they mean is that incel and PUA often both subscribe to redpill or redpill-adjacent theories, which my friends see as “toxic entitlement.”
I think it’s just the insult du jour. I got called one for praising the NJ House candidate who called diversity “a bunch of crap”, for instance.
This does not seem like rocket science to me.
There are guys who can pick up girls, and then there “pick up artists” who promise to tell you the “secret” to picking up girls if you don’t know why or how you are failing to pick up girls.
So, if you have no “luck with the ladies”, the odds you are going to hang out in PUA communities goes way up. Just because you want to be a PUA, even call yourself one online, doesn’t mean it’s working for you.
Even if you want dispute my characterization of PUA spaces, they don’t need to be accurate to explain the conflation which is confusing you. All that matters is that conflation exists and is common.
My impression is also that many of the men who are really looking for a girlfriend/wife, rather than one night stands, ‘graduate’ out of the communities if the advice works for them. So the people who are left behind are probably disproportionately ‘players’ and perhaps also disproportionately those for whom PUA advice doesn’t work too well.
Yeah, agreed with this: you’d expect people who can’t get laid to be the ones trying to use what you see as a culty and immoral attempt to get laid.
A hippy doesn’t want to make money and accounting majors are a generally recognised/respectable way to make money, so the original analogy doesn’t work. It’s more like stereotyping poor desperate people as spending all their time trying to make money through stupid online ‘this one trick earned me £10k’ schemes rather than just getting a normal job.
I mean, throwing rocks at people for not being able to get laid/relationships is shitty behaviour, much like throwing rocks at poor people is, even if in both cases their situation leave them more likely to end up doing criminal. But I don’t think the incel/PUA association is unusual or confused.
I think you misunderstood the original analogy. Accounting majors don’t have jobs or make money. Most are actively going into debt. They’re students.
Accounting majors aspire to become accountants.
Similarly, the guy reading PUA books aspires toward having lots of dates.
The analogy is saying that shouting “Get a Job!” at someone who’s spending $$$ on job-qualifications is weird.
It’s not untrue, exactly. The person is unemployed. But they’re aware of this, agree it’s bad, and are taking active steps to change their circumstance.
See also: Yelling at the fat guy in the gym.
No, “accounting major” is smuggling in a whole bunch of assumptions.
Substitute “Street newspaper salesmen” and you are a lot closer to a correct analogy.
Or maybe a lot better is door-to-door magazine sales. A few folks do well, most people get out as quick as they can, no real job skills are built. It’s a hustle.
@HeelBearCub,
Given that we’re talking about popular perception, that’s a good point.
I really don’t want to have another debate about whether or not PUA works. But regardless of that, it’s definitely true that a lot of people are very determined to believe that it can’t work or at least doesn’t work on “good girls.”
@Nabil ad Dajjal:
Is it possible to do things to increase your odds of successfully completing a “sexual conquest”? Certainly.
Is it possible to successfully use psychologically manipulative techniques like “negging”? Yes.
But social animal games work best for people who play social animal games was well. Not playing social animal games well is the basic problem for many people who find themselves frustrated and shut out of the world of dating.
My impression is that incel is applied to PUAs because they’re both non-standard male groups. I think it’s malicious sloppiness without a theory behind it expect that it seems safe and easy to insult men for failing to attract women whether it’s true or not. It’s like calling a woman fat, and now that I think about it, that’s also an insult related to not being attractive.
Do you know whether MGTOWs get called incels?
That’s lazy, Nancy. Catholic priests are a non-standard male group, and even (mostly) celibate. They won’t be conflated with incels or PUAs.
Gay men, trans men, nudist drum circle men, men who are furries, … Do I need to list more?
Definitely.
The primary dividing line between MGTOW and incel is whether or not he has a choice in the matter. There are other differences but that’s the key. And it’s legitimately a very blurry line.
A lot of MGTOW stuff I’ve read reads to me like sour grapes. Many come off as just extremely cautious but a plurality if not a majority are guys who had poor prospects in the dating pool and decided to throw in the towel.
Is anybody quick to ascribe competence (a man who is good at picking up women in bars or whatever, is competent at doing that) let alone virtue (being able to get laid isn’t one of the classical virtues, but people have on average a more negative view of the lonely than the alluring) to people they don’t like, let alone their enemies?
For a far more dramatic example: I vaguely remember something 15+ years ago where it was a sibboleth among hawkish Americans to insist that the plane hijackers were cowards. Bravery is a positive quality, and you can’t ascribe it to an enemy; at most you go to the situation where our troops are brave, their troops have animal stubbornness/are entranced by their demagogic leaders/are kept in line by fear of their leaders/motivated by their sheer love of evil/whatever.
Nah, lack of thought not withstanding, they are insulted for needing to learn that. In Jockland a Real Man is supposed to be an natural…
Let’s consider a hypotherical scenario.
A Canadian sports league for children has a tradition of fight songs for the teams, using new words set to various old tunes. Rule Britannia, Anchors Aweigh, and The Battle Hymn of the Republic are often used. This year, one coach has done something novel, and used the tune from Panzerlied, set to innocuous rah-rah go-team words.
Is this
a) just fine,
b) edgy but in bounds,
c) over the line but forgivable, or
d) completely outrageous?
I’d say C
Probably could squeak it in under b, especially if the coach was careful to say the tune was from the French Foreign Legion song Kepi Blanc.
I lean towards (b) for this (personally I wouldn’t think it’s even really that edgy either, but I acknowledge I’m probably in a minority for this). As I understand it, the Panzerlied was a soldier’s song, not really an ideologue’s song. The original lyrics make little to no mention of politics – it’s just “we’re German soldiers, and we’ll fight and die for Germany”.
However, if you pushed it further and used the tune of the Horst-Wessel-Lied or the SS Anthem — that’s another matter.
I would like the answer to be B, but I’m afraid it might be C or D.
I find the Panzerlied less objectionable than the jihadi hymn, so I’ll go with A.
The answer, as with many things, is that your question lacks context and therefore is invalid.
Did the coach pick the tune out of a bin and have no knowledge of the context? What happens when the context is pointed out? Did they know it was originally a German army song and not think “I wonder whether this is connected with that particular iteration of the German army?” Did they just know it as a song sung by the Chilean Army to this day?
Did the coach explicitly know the historical context? Why did the the coach then pick the song? Did they explicitly pick it because it was a song adapted by and for the Wehrmacht? Did they pick it because the German defense minister banned it from the songbooks of the German army? If so, why? What is the motivation for picking the song in that context?
If the coach is from Chile and just remembers the song from their childhood, the answer is probably (a) for the coach, but it’s still going to be retired as soon as the broader context is known. If they did it to anger the PC SJW libtards it’s probably between (c) and (d) because they are fucking up their job by being an asshole. If it’s “I secretly agree with the Nazis and it gives me joy to get the undesirables to sing a song that was nearly part of their permanent demise” then it’s (d).
“Fun fact” I haven’t thought about in a while:
One side of my body has consistently been a bit “ahead” of the other in with respect to marks of age. I developed body hair earlier on that side, particularly on my chest, and there was a clear asymmetric bias well into adulthood. Now I have more grey hair on that side (on my head and chest, and now a couple hairs on my arms) and the count of “age spots” is clearly higher on the same side. If I were to make an estimate of the difference in terms of time I would say 3-4 years.
It was the chimera theory in the links reminded me of this, but that would of course be an absurdly baroque explanation.
Does anyone else have this or is aware of other examples? Or is there enough evidence against the possibility to suggest I must be imagining things? (I did point it out to someone once or twice when I was younger and they agreed it was a real thing.)
Driving and the sun-
https://www.skincancer.org/publications/sun-and-skin-news/summer-2010-27-2/driving-linked
The idea of utopia was brought up very briefly in a recent open thread. Somebody suggested that all utopias are pretty similar (for example, a socialist’s utopia might not actually look that unlike a libertarian’s utopia). This was pushed back on (“[given fictional utopia] isn’t my idea of utopia, so not all utopias are the same.”)
What utopias do you consider deserving of the name? Which do you think are actually rather abhorrent?
Star Trek? The Culture? The City and the Stars? 1984? Earth as it is right now?
How important is having your material needs and wants satisfied? How important is it to feel free? How important is it to feel superior to other humans? Are things like real risk of harm important for you to feel excited?
Feel free to mention fictional universes I haven’t, or just describe your own, or perhaps take an existing fictional universe and modify it.
Personally I lean towards things like The Culture, where all the productive work is done by machines and humans just have to come up with the best ways to entertain themselves (which the machines can also help with if desired). The fact that humans don’t really “control their own destiny” or whatever doesn’t bother me. If the machines are benevolent enough I’m happy to delegate the important responsibilities to them.
I’m not a big Star Trek fan/buff, so what I say might be wildly off, but I find the Utopian vision of a technologically advanced and happy society that happens to be perpetually at war with a sneaky, violent and dark skinned monolithic race (I know Trek was supposed to be progressive for its time with casting) to be pretty repulsive.
Brave New World is the one that sounds the best of the utopian dystopias.
Agreed. Even despite the author’s obvious slant, I was always sympathetic to the idea that BNW might actually be an upgrade, all things considered, from our current society.
Agreed with the Matt M. Brave New World didn’t strike me as very dystopic to be honest.
If you figure out the world is bullshit and happy drugs, you get shipped to an island with all the intelligent people to freely do pretty much whatever you like as long as you don’t fuck with the world government. Everyone who doesn’t give a shit about how things work or rational consistency or whatever gets soma and orgies.
I think there are many things that recommend a Brave New World over the real world.
That’s interesting what the three of you have said about Brave New World. I haven’t actually read it (nor even a detailed summary) but perhaps I will. See if I agree with you. 🙂
I agree that Brave New World’s society is oddly sympathetic, though I’d still put it under the heading of “dystopia” and not “utopia”.
When I first read it, my reaction was that it was obviously a dystopia – after all, Jul pbhyqa’g gurl whfg znxr rirelbar Nycunf? But then Zhfgncun Zbaq rkcynvaf gung gurl gevrq guvf nyernql nf na rkcrevzrag, naq vg jnf n gbgny snvyher. That impressed me and forced me to consider things in a deeper way. (It’s been a while since I read it, I may have gotten a detail wrong or something)
In the end, though, that society seems like the nightmare scenario from C.S. Lewis’ The Abolition of Man (highly recommended); and since I basically agree with Lewis’ points, Brave New World remains dystopic to me.
[Minor spoilers encoded in case anyone like fion would like to avoid them]
Mond’s story had some internal contradictions that left me unsatisfied, though I think it’s more likely to be because Huxley didn’t think things through than because he was deliberately presenting Mond as being either confused or deceptive. Still, I find Mond more sympathetic than the savage, and that seems to be partly based on Huxley’s intention; the savage was not supposed to be sympathetic. Huxley doesn’t just describe a society with problematic features, he makes all of the in universe critics of the society problematic as well.
Personally, I enjoyed the movie addition (or at least I didn’t notice it if it was in the book) that implied that the system generated Mond-like people, in the form of Bernard, are deliberately created. My headcanon is that this serves the dual purpose of creating new potential leaders, and also creating people with the capacity to identify and correct societal issues.
How about L Neil Smith’s America from _The Probability Broach_? Or, say, Pallas or Ceres or Mars in _Pallas_ and _Ceres_? Those aren’t heaven-on-earth utopias, but they sound like really nice places to live. I’d be very happy to move to either place from my current (pretty good, all things considered) life in this world.
For an uncomfortable but interesting utopia, try Stirling’s _Conquistador_. You and the main viewpoint characters may not agree that it’s very utopian, but the inhabitants mostly seem to think things are very good for them. (And Stirling isn’t too kind to his “utopia.”)
(I guess this is my most stereotypical thread so far. I’ve talked about PUA and immigration, and I’m about to reference Nietzsche and slam the Culture books. I think all I need now to complete the bingo card is talking about something scientists in my building are working on.)
Anyway, I don’t think I’ve encountered a fictional utopia that didn’t seem nightmarish to me but the closest I’ve come to that sentiment was probably in the description of the superman / Übermensch in the end of Beyond Good and Evil. The idea of struggling to become “stronger, more evil, and more profound, also more beautiful” through self-mastery and self-overcoming is probably the most utopian project I can imagine.
The difference between the last man, as exemplified by the Culturenik, and the superman is stark and informative. The superman becomes more than merely human through his own will; the last man in the Culture sees no need to become more than he is, despite regularly conversing with gods and titans. The superman has amor fati and views all suffering and ugliness as beautiful as they are necessary parts of the universe no less than joy and beauty; the last man in the Culture shields himself from the possibility of suffering in layers of unreality stacked light-years thick. The comparison only serves to highlight how totally incomparable the two are.
I don’t know if anyone could turn that into a novel. Nietzsche certainly couldn’t; Thus Spoke Zarathustra was nearly incomprehensible and not very entertaining. But if someone did, that would be my utopian fiction.
Ok, you’re gonna have to go easy on me. I know little of Nietzsche and I haven’t even read all the Culture novels. Is “the last man” and the “Culturenik” something that is referenced in a novel I’ve not read yet or philosophy-speak that I don’t understand?
If I understand you correctly, one of the points you’re making is that it’s better to accept suffering and ugliness as in some sense good than to try to prevent them or hide from them. I disagree with this. Obviously suffering and ugliness are a necessary part of the world we live in, but with sufficiently advanced technology (as in The Culture) that needn’t be so. To apply a philosophy derived from scarcity to a post-scarcity society seems wrong to me. Apart from your wording, I don’t see a problem with “shielding oneself from the possibility of suffering in layers of unreality stacked light-years thick”.
Out of interest, would you consider somebody a superman if he managed to make himself love hydrogen above all else through his own will?
Perhaps I’ve understood you correctly and we’ve just come down to a difference in taste, but if you think I misunderstand you I’d be grateful for correction.
The Last Man is the opposite of the Ubermensch: a person who seeks to minimize conflict, individuality, challenge, creativity, etc.
Thanks. To be honest that still sounds more attractive than the Ubermensch to me…
It may sound more attractive, but is it more attractive?
I’ve see way more people advocating such ideals than actually living them.
That is interesting, Aapje, because my feeling was that the opposite was more common – people who claim to loathe the ideals of the Last Man but then live like him anyway.
Perhaps it’s more accurate to say that on this axis:
Last Man — normie — Übermensch
most people that favor the more radical ideas live a not so radical one (even when they have the option to live a more radical life).
Although this may be something that is true about all kinds of radicals.
Good point; that makes a lot of intuitive sense as well.
If you play video games, try playing your favorite video game with godmode turned on sometime.
This will gesture at the value of ugliness and suffering. It is hard to convey outside of experience, however.
Relevant SMBC
Even so, is it necessary for any suffering to exist beyond that which we deliberately introduce for our own enjoyment?
If I’m playing Dark Souls, the fact that I’m constantly at risk of losing an hour of progress is certainly an essential part of the experience. But if I lose an hour of progress in my word processor, that’s a bug, not a feature.
As someone with 100+ deaths in Dark Souls 3, I can attest to the annealing power of repeated failure. I asked my barber, a keen gamer, if he plays DS3. His answer was “Nah, I don’t hate myself enough.”
Rather than self-hatred, I think you need to be willing to let your pride die a hundred deaths and carry on, in order to enjoy the godmode video game experience.
Star Trek’s utopian aspect isn’t shown all that well; what we see is mostly the interaction between the Federation and other cultures. It’s probably a good place for the not-too-ambitious, a great place for scientists and intellectual types (they seem to be respected and there are enormous resources available), and for the very driven in other ways, there are frontiers that are less utopian. Probably pretty good, actually.
The Culture… a great place to be a Mind. Not really interested in being a pet or perhaps a working animal like the human characters in Special Circumstances, or basically sheep kept around for apparently no better reason than an aesthetic preference on the part of the Minds for the rest.
Without the Uniques, “the City and the Stars” is just stasis. Count me out. With the Uniques, IIRC it’s not stable (and it’s terrible for the Uniques themselves), but it’s been a long time since i read it.
1984 is a perfect picture of misery. The smarter you are, the more aware you are of your misery, and the more likely you’ll destroy yourself rebelling. Pass.
Brave New World: Everyone’s got plenty, but it’s maintained not by techno-wonders as with Star Trek but by breeding damaged humans to do the work and be happy about it. It shares with 1984 and the City the property of stasis; unlike Star Trek, there’s no real frontiers, only the Island penal colony. No need for new science either. Also as I recall it has relentless consumption quotas (rather than production quotas), and that’s going to take some of the joy out of consuming. Again, pass.
Star Trek is the clear winner. Apparently at least on Earth (and presumably other Federation core worlds) everyone’s got plenty. There are still status games for those who wish to play them (we see them in Starfleet; also on Vulcan though Vulcan may be its own thing). People good with science and technology are respected, as are artists and diplomats and probably various other professions. People who just need to struggle have the frontier; it’s not a static society. Oh yeah, and INTELLIGENT ALIENS AND FASTER THAN LIGHT SPACESHIPS. How cool is that?
Ok, so I admit I put 1984 in there as a joke. But you never know; around here somebody might come up with a way of defending it.
Why do you not want to be “kept around for no better reason than aesthetic preference on the part of the Minds”? Does it matter? You can do whatever you want. Sheep isn’t the right analogy. It’s more like a wild animal in a beautiful nature reserve, only you don’t have predators and you don’t struggle for resources. Does a large part of your enjoyment of life come from being a member of the most intelligent and powerful species you know of?
Your distinction between stasis and development is a very important one I think. Without the Uniques, there would have been no plot in The City and the Stars; it would just be “let me describe this weird city to you”. But despite the fact that it’s static, it’s a very nice stasis. If you like variety you can play any of the great many total-immersion games. Why does the whole society need to keep changing?
Having said all that, your summing-up of Star Trek is pretty hard to argue with. 😛
The humans in the Culture are not wild; they’ve clearly been domesticated.
No, it’s the other way around. Knowing I am a member of an utterly insignificant species completely dominated by another and existing at its sufferance would be very depressing, like looking into the Total Perspective Vortex from the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Of course the Total Perspective is reality, but as Calvin puts it, we can just stay inside with our appliances. In the Culture, the Minds are a bit too close to ignore. Except of course the humans have probably been bred or engineered to be OK with it.
People who couldn’t stand living under the constant view of the Minds probably just leave The Culture and go elsewhere. There are various related and equivalent-level societies, and many of them don’t have AI gods hanging around running things. (Often they have godlike AIs that are still somehow subordinated to the original species; Sentient machine rights are a major cause for The Culture.)
The best thing the Star Trek universe has going for it is that you’re apparently able to just buzz off to a completely empty planet in the middle of nowhere with a magic fusion plant and a replicator and your standard of living will be about the same as anywhere else and no-one will bother you.
Plenty of lone survivors of alien attacks to belie that. But there does seem to be plenty of safe space overall, pardon the pun.
The Culture is… complicated. I don’t have the objections to the Minds that a lot of people do, but the culture Banks paints for it seems hollow, even after twenty years of trying: lots of shallow hedonism, about one obsessed loner hobbyist per book, nothing else. I get the impression that it’d end up being four hundred years’ worth of that long stretch of summer vacation after you’ve read all your new comic books and gotten home from camp and now you’re just sitting around desperately trying to stave off boredom. Not a good time. It’s the lack of real stakes that gets to me; not just that you can’t starve or lose your job, but that no one ever seems to come into serious social conflict either. Maybe this is Banks’ ideology talking; personally, I suspect a materially abundant (I don’t think there’s any such thing as “post-scarcity”) future under benevolent transhuman overlords might end up looking more like high school. That’s not utopian by any means. There’d be shame and disappointment and maybe even misery in it. But it might still be preferable to what we see.
Star Trek’s economically and culturally incoherent and tends to be kind of bland, but it’d be a nice place to live until Starfleet runs out of plot devices and the whole place gets assimilated by the Borg or conquered by eugenic supersoldiers or eaten by a negative space wedgie.
I’ve read the City and the Stars but I don’t remember a damn thing about it.
Ah, interesting. I never had “that long stretch of summer vacation after you’ve read all your new comic books and gotten home from camp and now you’re just sitting around desperately trying to stave off boredom” which is perhaps why The Culture appeals more to me than to you. With abundant resources and advanced technology, you could just go on holiday again, or read more comic books – ok, I realise I’m stretching your analogy but I think the point still stands. The point is there’s plenty to relieve your boredom. More sophisticated entertainment than you can imagine.
Your point about social conflict is a good one. And I can see how differences in ideology would lead to different conclusions. Perhaps Banks believed that most social conflict is given rise to by some sort of competition for resources.
But there is some serious social conflict in The Culture. In one novel somebody cheats on their partner and their partner is very upset about it. I won’t go into more detail for fear of spoilers, but the point is that there are a few weird people in The Culture who still experience jealousy. In a large and well-connected society, such weirdos would probably find each other and live contentedly with their ancient norms. Everybody else could leave them to it and have sex with a different beautiful person every day.
“…more like high school”
Sorry, but I really don’t see that. High school is a place where immature people are constrained by strict rules enforced by incompetent overlords to a relatively small space with an unchosen group of other immature people to do boring stuff. Every one of those things is the opposite to the experience of Banks’s characters.
This and some other sentiments in this thread are common criticisms of the Culture novels, but are so strange to me when phrased as if these issues weren’t themselves a subject of the novels. Banks clearly had them very much in mind and even lamp-shaded a few of them.
For one thing you find a lot of these sentiments expressed on the part of Culture-critical societies in the novels. And the irony of everyone with any ambition trying to get into Special Circumstances (and often screwing up their lives in the process) is a common preoccupation.
The thing about The Culture is that it’s a culture. He doesn’t present it as the natural end-state of any society that overcomes scarcity, but as one possible state that works, to the extent it does, for the people who subscribe to its principles, which include quite a bit of explicit irony. The minds are the way they are partly by design:
The Culture novels are to a great extent about the problem of how boring abundance would be. And Banks doesn’t even pretend to solve it — he knowingly sets most of the action in other societies or at times of threat. To be in the Culture is in part to be ironically accepting of that boredom except when you aren’t.
I’m aware of that; it’s what I was trying to get at with “…despite twenty years of trying”. I’m just not very satisfied with the way it’s handled. Banks lampshades it when he can (Consider Phlebas is almost entirely about these criticisms) and glosses over it when he can’t, but as you say, he never even attempts to come up with a serious solution. That could be a point in its favor if it wasn’t severe enough to threaten my suspension of disbelief, but it is, so it isn’t: a fictional culture having warts that the author’s aware of is one thing, a culture that only works because everyone in it doesn’t act human is another.
This strikes me as incomplete. Banks doesn’t present it as the only option, but he does consistently present it as the best option, dissenters and eccentrics notwithstanding. And because of this, he usually keeps his fingers on the scales. He wants us to root for the Culture, so he makes its opponents brutal religious zealots (Consider Phlebas) or racist, sexist totalitarians who’re into murder porn (Player of Games) or genocidal revanchists (Look to Windward) or people that literally built their own Hell, allied with a Zuckerberg/Murdoch type character whom he makes a rapist and slaver just so we get the point (Surface Detail).
I’m a doctor, not a scriptwriter!
Utopia?
I would move to the Empire Of The Star (see https://eldraeverse.com/ ) at first opportunity, taking out whatever loans or bonded indentures from an Eldrae bank or an Immigration Support Association as necessary to purchase transit, and to purchase the necessary bio- neuro- and psych- upgrades and repairs needed to fit in there.
Heartbeat. Sign me up. If I never have to see, talk to, or deal with another zakhrehs again, I will be overjoyed.
That sounds interesting, but I’m not finding a short description of the Empire of the Star. What’s good about it?
“Welcome to the Empire” [ https://eldraeverse.com/tag/welcome-to-the-empire/ ] is a fun playful introduction.
The thing about the Culture is that its utopian-ness depends entirely on the benevolence of the Minds. If the Minds decided, for inexplicable-to-humans reasons that seemed good and right to them, that all the humanoid Culture citizens needed to be exterminated to the last child, or subjected to the most horrifying tortures imaginable, or permanently locked away in some simulated hell, then that’s what they would do. The people in the Culture novels are pampered pets, but with a slightly different set of Minds, they’d be factory-farmed chickens.
Might be a more general problem: just look at the Nauptre (who are even more technologically sophisticated than the Culture, but also very intent on sending their own kind to a simulated hell if they misbehave during life).
True. The Minds are absolutely terrifying. Luckily they do seem to be benevolent.
Having said that, who knows what simulated hells they might create in The Land of Infinite Fun…
I’m reading Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed and neither of the two societies depicted strike me as very utopian at all, despite the various blurbs indicating that one or both of them is supposed to be. I value individuality and material comfort too much to give Anarres the title, and Urras’s situation is pretty close to the one on Earth (possibly at a slightly more/less advanced level of technology).
I like the Culture books and while the problems with that sort of utopia seem real and difficult, I don’t know that I could come up with anything I’d prefer in practice.
My impression of The Dispossessed was that the anarchist culture was realistically non-utopian, the non-anarchist culture unrealistically bad. It felt like a description of the U.S. written by a loyal communist who had never been out of the Soviet Union.
I did find one thing unrealistic about Anarres: the apparent absence of any sort of radical internal dissent. This would have been the expected thing in the self-selected founding generation, but not 160 years on– even given that their schools seem to be indoctrination-heavy even compared to our own. In addition to the protagonist and his friends, who believe the society has strayed from the Odonian ideal, there ought to be people who think the Odonian ideal is bunk. If the book were a journalistic account rather than a novel, I’d suspect that many of the so-called nuchnibi are the missing dissidents– and that the author is complicit with the Anarresti authorities in psychologizing their dissent.
Haven’t read it but will add it to my list.
Let me second the recommendation! Also The Left Hand of Darkness if you haven’t read that.
I found the technique of alternating chapters of the main story and little stories giving background about the world in The Left Hand of Darkness worked a lot better for me than the alternating chapters of present time story and past story in The Dispossessed. But yes, buth are good.
The original tag-line for the book was, “The magnificent epic of an ambiguous utopia!” Anarres is not a perfectly good place, and isn’t supposed to be.
Oh, I know—Shevek’s and Bedap’s experiences with the bureaucracy make that much clear. But even the basic model that Anarres is built on isn’t what I’d want in a utopia, as I think it was for Le Guin.
Meanwhile, the back-cover text of my edition is confused about which world is supposed to be the alleged utopia: “Shevek must make the unprecedented journey to the utopian mother planet, Urras…”
I’m not sure whether you’re serious, but that part of the back-cover is surely deliberate. Part of the point is that Urras looks utopian at first, until one realizes how authoritarian it is.
Utopias I’d live in: Pendor.
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Literature/TheJournalEntries
Basically the author’s grand unified serial-numbers-filed-off version of every scifi universe he ever loved, with Ringworld/Known Space being one of the biggest contributors but a not insignificant Culture element. The actual writing is largely “a civilization of immortal furry races live, love, and fuck alongside their creator, a 1980s Earth human granted nigh-omnipotent scientific power by himself in a stable time loop who steadfastly refuses to be venerated as a god”.
It’s not Great Art Sci-Fi, plotwise (and yes, there is plenty of plot over something like six thousand years of future history, even if this is fundamentally an erotica series) but it consistently feels like a comfortable, lived-in universe where most people in the main civilization put in a great deal of effort to make sure that nobody has to live a life that’s unalterably shitty or otherwise beyond their control – but also a universe where there is plenty of adventure and excitement and real legitimate danger to be had, if that’s what you want. That’s the balance I’m looking for in a legitimate utopia.
One of my favorite elements, in light of the current state of world politics, is the Pendorians’ immigration mechanism: if you wish to become part of their society, you must “walk the Great Hall”, i.e. be tested by a nebulously AI-mediated experience which will a) make some attempt to ensure your personality is compatible and b) convert your body into that of a Pendorian race, at semi-possibly-influenced-random (Pendorian Human is an option, but not a common one compared to the ~dozen anthro races, two of which are centaur-body-pattern and two of which are uplifted animals. The method of choice is never explained). This raises the stakes appropriately, I think – you want citizenship in our immortal post-scarcity society? Fine, but you have to be willing to sacrifice *who you are* in the most fundamental way, to show that you mean it/raise the odds that anyone possessed of that courage will be a net benefit to us.
Old but unfortunately still relevant: Malcolm Gladwell on school shootings as slow motion riots
One of the things I’ve struggled with in the seeming epidemic of school shootings is “what has changed”? Guns, violent media, all the usual suspects all existed prior to Columbine, and they exist in places other than the US. The “slow riot” theory seems like a plausible explanation for “what changed”.
Unfortunately it doesn’t really suggest a solution – it’s not clear how we could forcibly remove the school shooter archetype from the public psyche.
Never seen this before. Like it, and almost wholly agree.
Gladwell doesn’t offer it, but many others have: Stop publicizing and promoting the perpetrators. Treat them like TV crews treat streakers at football games. People can’t emulate Eric Harris if they don’t know who he is. The 100th person doesn’t pick up the rock if he doesn’t see the other 99.
I know I sound like a real E D G E Y B O Y E saying this, but… why would they? School shootings bring in the views, they bring in the votes, and rationally speaking the chances of anyone you care about getting hurt are less than the chances of them randomly dropping dead from a blood clot. Unless someone can convince enough people that this is what we need to do that not cooperating starts to make you look bad enough to hurt ratings and/or stock prices, the media is going to keep giving shooters and terrorists what they want and the people at ground-level will keep convincing themselves that they’re just doing their jobs.
If it weren’t for FCC rules they’d probably zoom right in on streakers. “YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED [SHOCKING] [NUDITY]!!!!”
I believe there are guidelines from the CDC (mostly-followed by the big media players) about reporting on suicide. I wish something similar would happen w.r.t. mass-shooters.
In an ideal world, they’d be buried in an unmarked grave and their name would never be spoken again.
What if we swap the FCC rules about what can be broadcast?
Nudity stories on streakers allowed; school shooting stories out.
On a vaguely related note, how long do guys think you think all these broadcast censorship rules are gonna hold out? Does anyone actually want them anymore?
I don’t have a good sampling of the actual demographics who watch TV in my friend group.
I think the overall zeitgeist is pretty puritanical in some ways though. The feminists of now (well the ones who seem to be winning) don’t seem sex positive.
Maybe Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, etc. lessen the pressure on broadcast censorship because there are lots of good alternatives.
I don’t think this is an “afraid of FCC nudity rules” issue. They behave the exact same way for anyone who runs out onto the field, nudity or non. Perhaps the sports leagues require or pressure them into doing this, I don’t know.
But it’s a very conscious decision to intentionally avoid giving these people any publicity, because that’s exactly what they want.
I don’t know if it’s worked or not, but they’ve all seemingly agreed to do this.
Well, I guess if you encourage every dickbag who runs out on to the field you’re never gonna get any football done and folks’ll get bored.
(but of course that means they all know damn well that publicizing bad behavior encourages it…)
Regarding puritanism, it seems like the U.S. at least has managed to find the worst of both worlds. I’ve seen people get genuinely offended by the idea of someone else waiting for marriage. Everyone’s supposed to loudly proclaim about all the meaningless casual sex they’re having but we’re still utterly disgusted by the act itself or the prospect of enjoying it. Women who aren’t promiscuous are considered prudes but women who are are still considered sluts.
Maybe that’s it; we’re all expected to be publicly sexually open but you’re never supposed to admit that you’re getting anything out of it. 😛
@toastengineer
Because they want to be moral? The media seem to make other choices for moralistic reasons, so why not here?
Furthermore, this used to be fairly common. In school, a classmate was murdered along with the rest of her family in a murder-suicide, but this was kept out of the news.
1. Moloch – same reason they can’t seem to Google things before they talk about them on air, because you know the other two aren’t going to bother and no-one’s gonna tune in if you’re just playing the same shit they saw yesterday on a different channel. Similarly, if you’re talking about the same celebrity gossip as yesterday while everyone else is talking about that super cool school shooting (he was probably a [DISFAVORED GROUP]! evidence at 11 – but first, Brawndo, it’s what plants crave!) the day of, no-one is gonna tune in.
2. Individual morality doesn’t seem to matter much when everyone around you is already doing something. People will convince themselves that what they’re doing is okay. See: every nasty thing a company, group, government, or movement has ever done.
3. They think using mass shootings to push for gun control is the moral thing to do.
Even if you can get the major players to corporate, I don’t think you can keep the killers secret from the Internet. Note how much the main subject of Gladwell’s article used YouTube to document his experiments, and presumably researched other killers and bomb making techniques.
It would probably help, but it would take a long time to kill the meme.
It would take some time, sure.
But the more obscure you make it, the threshold of fame and such becomes higher.
I’m not sure it’s an immediate and complete solution. And whatever replaces it in the cultural space of “the worst thing a young person can possibly do” might somehow be even worse.
But I think it would help.
My personal rule is that I try to name mass-shooters by location, but not by their name. The Parkland nutcase, the Aurora wacko, the Pulse crazy, etc. I don’t have any power or much reach in the big wide world, but I don’t want to help spread an evil meme.
That is a good rule, and I will try to start using it.
I made a long response here, but I think I ran into a banned word or something.
To briefly summarize, I’m suggesting a model wherein first, the general public (including a critical mass of both red AND blue tribes) becomes convinced that preventing publicity for mass shooters is the most effective way to significantly reduce mass shootings.
After that, media outlets will self-censor. Because giving publicity will mean they are, in the eyes of the public, aiding and abetting mass murder. The threat of implicit boycott would be huge.
This already happens today. No anywhere-close-to-mainstream media outlet is willing to interview, say, David Duke. Is it because they think the ratings would be really bad? No – it’s because they’re afraid of being smeared as “giving a platform to nazis.” The same thing could happen here.
Sure, infowars might still cover them or whatever. So what? If we think fame is a driver of behavior, and if we can reduce their fame by 90%, then maybe we reduce the behavior by 90%. It’s not 100%, but I’d still take it!
Matt M:
There’s an obvious connection to our previous discussions about ideas and facts and speakers being ruled out-of-bounds on social effects grounds.
And this more broadly connects to the idea of stochastic terrorism, which is basically inciting the occasional nutcase to do some horrible thing.
Another connection is to hate hoaxes, which Sailer discusses a lot–basically, when there was a big wave of media coverage of antisemetic bomb threats and hate crimes, we saw a lot of made-up hate crimes by messed up kids trying to get attention, and a fair number of jackasses spray painting swastikas on someone’s locker or garage door because they knew it would get everyone really upset. There were also some crazy people (particularly one crazy guy in Israel) who were doing a bunch of these hoaxes for some crazy reason of their own. I suspect that the idea and coverage of the hate crimes/hoaxes encouraged the stupid, the crazy, and the assholes to try some of their own.
Just thinking in terms of right and wrong, I think it’s better not to offer people free publicity for their evil actions. I think it’s a pretty bad idea to give terrorists, mass shooters, masked violent protesters busting heads at political rallies, and people just trying to stir up outrage a lot of attention, and especially bad when they get attention of a kind that’s appealing to them or meets their personal or political goals. I think this rewards evil behavior. I think it probably also encourages copycat behavior. (I also think our current media environment maxes out that kind of coverage.)
Further, I think society as a whole is built on people modeling themselves after other people they see in person or in media, whom they see as high-status and representing them. And over time, we build up cultural roles that people tend to fill when they’re trying to figure out how they should act, and especially in times of crisis. To more-or-less quote Greg Cochran, in the US, despondent men with nothing left to lose don’t run amok with a bloody kris, they go postal with a Glock. We’ve established this pattern, and it’s there in a lot of peoples’ minds, sort of like the “eating your gun” pattern is established for suicides. As we establish these patterns/roles, we get people who start identifying themselves in them[1], and following them. I strongly suspect that troubled young people in their teens and early 20s are by far the most susceptible to this sort of thing–at 16, you’re kinda looking around for what role fits you, since the previously reasonable kid role doesn’t work anymore, and your parents’ lives and choices look incomprehensible and boring.
My intuition is that the emotional appeal and the modeling the actions and role is probably much more important than the factual discussion. That is, I think very few people are going to be driven to bash trans people by Jordan Peterson making some oddball argument involving lobsters and Jung to explain why he doesn’t want to have to call anyone “they.” But videos of people going around bashing trans people, giving the criminals lots of coverage and valorizing them and making them into a big deal, that’s probably a lot more likely to lead somewhere bad.
[1] Probably something similar is happening w.r.t. LGBT identities–lots of kids who 30 years ago wouldn’t even have had a mental slot for “I’m a guy but sometimes I feel more like a girl, but I still want to sleep with girls mostly, though I’m kinda romantically attracted to boys now and then” now have a cultural pattern and a label and a role for that.
I don’t think you could keep the killers secret from the Internet, nor should you try. But a fair number of these people feed on fear and seeing their name in lights, and simply not putting them on everybody’s TV on a repeating-every-thirty-minutes video would do a lot to cut down on their exposure. Then, people would have to put some effort into finding out who they are, and a lot of people wouldn’t.
The media already has an agreement in place (tacit, I think): don’t publish the names of rape victims. I could find out the name of Kobe Bryant’s accuser in a minute through Google, sure, but I’ve never cared enough to bother and I think the majority of people are the same. I think that they could easily simply extend this rape-victim-name agreement to cover the perpetrators of mass shootings.
I think the reason for this is that they don’t want to believe that they’ve got a hand in the mass shootings, and therefore they don’t want to voluntarily put (they think) useless restrictions on themselves. In my more cynical moments, I think they know damn well they’re part of the problem, but they want more dead kids to serve their political (gun control) ends.
I would suggest turning school into something that doesn’t inspire students to suicidal rioting, and if people aren’t willing to do that I might find myself more skeptical of their motives than I am of the rioting students.
One of the major themes of the article was that shooters do not necessarily have particularly poor experiences in school.
That theme depends heavily on David LaDue, who conspicuously did not shoot anyone and who even Gladwell is skeptical would have shot anyone. The mental state of the actual shooters gets relatively little discussion, and their environments only superficial mention.
I was never bullied by another student, got decent grades, and still had a sucicide-inducingly poor experience in school. The “normal” school experience is still plenty bad.
The article focuses on LaRue, but he’s not the only (in his case “attempted”) mass shooter who didn’t fit a bullied loner stereotype.
In any case if your preferred cause is “school sucks”, what is uniquely sucky about American middle class suburban mostly white schools in the last 25 years that causes the riot to center there?
A lot of mental health issues will crop up in teens / young adults, and even neurotypical teens are moody and lacking in perspective, so it’s not surprising that the population is uniquely prone to lashing out, but it’s not clear what about this particular set of schools is so bad.
In your poor urban and poor rural schools, if you find school to be intolerable you just don’t show up. Nobody’s going to make too much of an attempt to make you, and at least in the urban ones outside Washington D.C., you’ll graduate anyway. In the middle-to-upper class suburban schools, you’ve got serious pressure against both habitual truancy and against dropping out. Adults care that you go to school and even get good grades; they don’t care that you find the experience to be intolerable.
This may explain the increase of occurrence in time as well, but I’m less convinced of that.
The rise of school shooting is correlated with the increase in mass shootings in general so I don’t think focusing on schools will help that much.
I’m curious about the extent to which mandatory school attendance and laws against dropping out of school contribute to school shootings. (I have no idea whether they do or not, I just wonder if there’s data on that.)
If anything I suspect that mandatory attendance would prevent extreme violent incidents by adolescents. If it weren’t mandatory, kids with poor parental oversight might stop going, stop socializing with their peers, etc. which seems like a serious risk factor for this.
School shootings aren’t general bad social behavior, they are extreme and probably highly specific bad behavior.
The idea isn’t to make the chickens _happy_, the idea is to trim their beaks and claws so they don’t ruin the other meat.
How does this dumb argument get so much traction here?
Do people really think that high school shooters are driven by the prospect of becoming infamous in the eyes of great aunt Sally? I don’t; I think they care most about fame or infamy in the eyes of their peers. And what is the entirely predictable effect of Streisanding all biographical details of any shooters other than ensuring that teenagers pore over and exaggerate those details endlessly on social media?
AFAIK, the copycat effect after media attention has a lot of evidence for it.
In general, I would argue that people tend to judge the fame or infamy of events that are so rare that they don’t personally experience, by the media. How else could they do so?
You can’t judge the effect of a news ban this way. You can’t institute such a ban as a conspiracy so that most people don’t know there is one — everyone would be aware that there was an agreement not to cover such events in the media.
Judging by level of media coverage is normally reasonable because the media tends to cover what people are interested in. People will talk privately — and extensively — about interesting things the news has agreed not to cover. The ultimate effect of a ban would be to increase the mystique of school shooters among people of the same age. “Here are the details about the guy no one is allowed to talk about.”
There is no reason to keep it a secret. The goal is to keep the classmates of the kids from talking about this too much and for potential perpetrators to get a sense of how they will be regarded from the media attention.
Keep in mind that there are beliefs and aliefs. You can change behavior by changing aliefs, even if the rational assessment doesn’t change. After all, people are not rational.
Potential perpetrators will get that sense from the way that other students at their school talk about a shooting at another school. Those students are not going to obey a media blackout. And they have access to social networks that ultimately include other students who have information about the actual perpetrator.
Not so much as they are driven by the temptation to follow the script. I’m not sure how much scientific study there is of it but it does seem like most people are following cultural common-knowledge-y “scripts” that they define themselves by and behave according to. Unfortunately we’ve now got this “school shooter” script that keeps getting amplified that people are getting caught up in.
Actually, here’s a thought: has the number of people who become serial killers gone up or down over time? That was another really popular cultural script a generation or two ago. I dunno if the news talks about them more or less. The story of the autistic guy with the explosives sounds an awful lot like the “early life of a serial killer” stories from the eighties. If the number of people becoming serial killers doesn’t correlate with the amount of media attention on serial killers (probably lagging behind it about fifteen years?) then that’d be solid evidence against this theory.
Yeah, this. Nobody commits suicide in the hopes that great aunt Sally will see them on the news, but the copycat effect arising from media coverage of suicides is well-established. People build internal narratives for themselves out of the narratives they see in the world around them.
skef:
How would we decide who’s right, here? I mean, there’s a plausible theory-of-mind of mass shooters that says that changing the style of reporting on mass-shootings would make them less common, and another plausible theory of mind of mass shooters that says it wouldn’t make any difference.
One place I can imagine looking is for whether mass shootings are associated in time–like, if the probability of a mass shooting this week is increased when there was a very heavily media-covered mass-shooting last week. I’ve seen the claim that this is true (among other places, in Cialdini’s amazingly good book _Influence_), but I don’t know of any studies on this, though I expect they’re there.
Another place we could look would be to do case-control studies on mass-shooters, trying to untangle whether they had much higher consumption of mass-shooting media coverage than other people.
How else?
“Hey, look, my censorship theory could be right. And I’m sure my thinking it’s probably right has nothing to do with the fact that I would super-prefer a world in which no one was supposed talk about gun violence in schools (and maybe, eventually, gun violence in general?) because that might eventually lead to gun control. That feature of this proposal is a total coincidence. It has nothing to do with how it just keeps popping up unexamined as if handed down from the Solutions God.
And trust me, it really isn’t about the prospect, if we can convince everyone of this regardless of whether it actually works, of telling someone that does bring it up in conversation anyway ‘No, you’re the real cause of gun violence, not guns.’, although that would be just … delicious.”
I think trying to decide whether some factual claim is true by weighing its likely political or social consequences is a good way of sabotaging your brain.
Instead, I’d rather treat them independently. First, is there a copycat effect in mass shootings (terrorism, hate hoaxes and hate crimes, suicides, etc.)? Second, how should we deal with it. Our brains just barely can do logic as it is–we’re a lot better off addressing those questions separately.
It seems likely that there is a copycat effect in mass shootings. It also seems likely that truly suppressing information about mass shootings would require social control more comprehensive than 80s China. (How many politically disaffected Chinese people do you suppose didn’t find out the basic facts about the Tiananmen protests, for example?) That is, a media only solution is just obviously insufficient.
No it wouldn’t. It would require approximately the same amount of “social control” as it did to get Delta airlines to stop offering discounts to NRA members.
What are you even saying right now? What did getting Delta to do that accomplish other than some signalling in a polarized political environment? Whose mind changed about anything?
An argument about social control and gay acceptance has at least some of the ingredients for plausibility. But gun stuff in the U.S.? Whose mind has changed about any of that stuff recently?
That it is possible to enact social change at the corporate level, even when doing so might seem to fly in the face of what we currently believe to be the short-term profit maximizing alternative.
The CEO/Board of Directors of Delta Airlines, that’s who. The anti-gun (or more specifically, anti-NRA) movement doesn’t have critical mass yet. Or, more specifically, it only has critical mass in one tribe and is virulently opposed by the other.
You’re right though that “social issues” might be a better example. Totalitarian, government-imposed social control was not required to create a world every corporation flies Pride flags, and claiming that homosexuality is a moral abomination is likely to get you fired (and not just from Google, but from Shell and from Ford and from Coca-Cola). Even though firing otherwise qualified employees is costly and inconvenient and probably harms your overall talent pool and recruitment ability.
So how did we get there? By having enough of the public on both sides believe that such behavior is completely and totally unacceptable.
If we can convince the general public, without it being a strictly partisan divide, that publicizing mass murderers helps cause further mass murder, then companies will start treating “talking about mass murders” the way they currently treat “saying that homosexuality is morally wrong.” No heavy handed government action required.
Unlike suicide, mass-shootings, especially while ongoing are of legitimate interest to the members of the community in which they happen. Beyond the immediately affected and their next of kin, it’s simply going to be the talk of town for the forseeable future and so there’s a legitimate need to know (on some general level) even for people with no personal connection to anyone involved. (This doesn’t excuse the sensationalism, but not-reporting on it is impossible under any reasonable definition of what journalism should be about.)
Suicides OTOH usually only affect those who knew the victim. (And here again, if it’s public enough, it’s news.)
No-one’s saying to ban reporting on it; they say to ban discussion of the guy who did it to stop the bad memes from spreading. Anyway, being the “talk of the town” wherever you live is a completely different thing from having your face and life story on the TV every day for a month.
Isn’t “being on TV” on our culture’s list of “things everyone wants” up there with money and cookies?
I thought I’d supplied the general pattern but apparently I failed.
‘Who is/was that person’ will be something the afflicted and their next of kin will be eager to understand. It will be discussed in the community and hence there’s a journalistic obligation to report and set the record. This is as basic as concerned parents (who may not themselves have kids at the relevant school) demanding a response from the police and the school/venue why it wasn’t possible to stop the person(s) beforehand.
(Or the much simpler problem of the inability to report about a big, public event without saying anything specific about the person(s) responsible.)
The same does not apply to suicides: The group of people afflicted is much smaller and there is no public interest that outweights the potential damage.
So, local and regional reporting on the event is good journalistic practice and self-censoring by the media (for the greater good) would be met with resistance, avoidance and incomprehension on that level. Then, on top of that, we have to add some leeway for freedom of the press and different opinions on what kind of reporting and what subject matters are appropriate and after that step the only extension of the code of journalistic ethics we can agree on is your ‘face and life story on [national] TV every day for a month.’ I think it would be good to have ethics rules against that. But anything more restrictive very soon runs up against legitimate journalistic responsibilities and functions vital to the communities affected in a way that is not true for reports on suicide.
Also, at this point, having mentioned the topic several times, I fell compelled to add:
If you or someone you know has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress
Here is an article about this idea from several years ago, written by Zeynep Tufekci (a very smart sociologist who spends a lot of time thinking about social media). Recommendations for how to report suicide are here.
[ETA] Or, if you prefer, the Disturbed song about the same topic.
@brmic – you’re basically explaining why mass shootings are so tempting to talk about, which is part of what makes them such a successful meme.
But just because the people will eat up gossip and yellow journalism doesn’t require the major national media outlets to provide it. Is interviewing everyone who ever talked to the kid and rampantly speculating about his motivations all day every day for a couple weeks really “responsible journalism”?
The news and information will eventually leak out of course, but at least for now, a major TV media semi-blackout would still cut down significantly on the fame a shooter could hope to achieve.
How many people know the name of that “incel killer”. Even without knowing his name, it had about the same effect as any mass shooting.
For what it is worth: I find that stories of citizens defending themselves with guns can be the talk of the town for a day, but those stories never get nationwide attention.
Yet any story of a mass shooting gets nationwide attention.
It appears that there are different levels of news coverage for different kinds of stories involving shootings.
Is there some way to scale back the nationwide, breaking-news story coverage of school shootings? A school shooting is horrific, but most of the people who need-to-know immediately are in the local area.
For comparison: in the 1920s, a gangland execution on St. Valentine’s Day in Chicago became the symbol of the power of organized crime, and a leading news story nationwide. In the same decade, an enraged man used dynamite to trigger the largest mass-casualty-incident at a school in the history of the United States. (Bombing of a school in Bath Township, Michigan.) To my knowledge, this second event did not become a nationwide news story in the way that the Columbine shooting did.
Is there some way that the news of a school shooting in Florida can be reported in Florida, but not become the Most Important News Event Of the Week for the entire United States?
“A school shooting is horrific, but most of the people who need-to-know immediately are in the local area.”
Have there been (m)any LOCAL copycat mass shootings? Could be that nationwide fame plus personal detachment from the tragic aspects that the locals would feel is a uniquely bad combination.
I think it’s fairly common (like it happens once or twice a year in a medium-sized urban area) for men to shoot their ex-wife, her new boyfriend, and their kids. This kind of mass-shooting is rarely considered national news, but often makes the local news.
@gbdub
I’m not sure how common it is, and this is of course just a single anecdotal example, but when I was in high school there was a shooting at one of the other high schools in our district, and then one a couple weeks later at the high school I attended.
Have to keep in mind base rates. If a mass shooting is attempted a few times a year nationwide, that suggests you wouldn’t see multiple in the same town (barring some causal factors) within decades of each other.
Hmm, I think (hope) that exaggerates a bit? I can think of one within the last several years in my vicinity.
> for men to shoot their ex-wife, her new boyfriend, and their kids
As someone who’s been looking for a girlfriend for going on 15 years now, I’ve lost sympathy for this sort of case. The woman could have chosen a higher-quality man to have kids with.
(I’m excluding developing brain disorders like tumors, but those rarely seem to be involved in abuse cases)
Every time I hear this argument I think of Herostratus.
(OK, actually I think of Herodotus, then I remember that’s wrong, and THEN I think of Herostratus, but I do get to Herostratus).
Any suggestions for good audiobooks to listen to on my commute? A more precise formulation of this question is: does anyone have suggestions for good books that have a purchasable audio recording? Bonus points if it’s available on Audible. I am looking for non-fiction/history over fiction. My primary enjoyment from fiction is aesthetic, so I like to read it in print so I can re-read sentences and ponder passages at my leisure.
There is an obvious tradeoff between quality and popularity, so many books of high quality do not get converted to audio format because they won’t sell, while the Malcolm Gladwells of the world are ubiquitous.
I go through periods of listening to stuff while I walk the dog at night. The Harry Potter series on audiobook was the one I enjoyed in that format the most as I had read all the books and could zone in/out without missing much. Of the non fiction I liked Sea of Glory and Anti-fragile.
I just finished listening to Skin in the Game, Taleb’s latest, and enjoyed it somewhat. Not as good as Anti-Fragile, nor as earth-shattering as Fooled By Randomness was at the time I read it, but better than The Black Swan. I’d recommend it if you liked Anti-Fragile at all, though it covers much of the same ground.
Not “books” per se, but the Great Courses series might be a good place to start. I enjoyed the “Great Trials of the 20th Century” lectures delivered by Alan Dershowitz. (Got it out of the library, no clue what website it’s on.) Once I finished that I just started burning podcasts to mp3 CDs and that’s gone quite well.
Yes, I’ve listened to a couple of Great Courses for last couple of months. My commute home is about 1/2 hours, and most of the lectures are also that long.
Although it is also true that I haven’t been real pleased with the two courses I bought for my commute: Individual Personality and the Wisdom of History. I’ve been more impressed by the courses I’ve watched with my wife at home: Barbarian Invaders from the Steppes and Pompeii. But both of those good courses included a lot of visuals, and I’ve been picking less visual courses for my commute. Great Courses does have a lot of straight history courses — I would recommend picking one of them. Their regular prices are in the hundreds of dollars, but they have constant sales, so I always spend less than $100.
I’ve had decent luck finding the great courses at used book stores (at least those that have an audio book section).
Have you considered podcasts? Some of them have lots of very slow chatting and ‘personalities’ that I for one find annoying, but e.g. the works of Mike Duncan are basically good, thorough overviews of interesting historical periods, with a critical historical eye rather than the ‘I read one book and will now regurgitate it’ thing. His first one is a History of Rome which runs from a brief overview of the semi-mythical founding to the fall of the West, then Revolutions covers what it sounds like it does: a series of revolutions, civil wars, wars of independence etc. From memory the series covers the English Civil War, the American War of Independence, the first French Revolution (or set of revolutions: 1789 to Napoleon), the revolutions in Spanish America, the Haitian revolution and is now on the revolutions of 1848.
Rome as his first work probably starts slightly weaker but not hugely so.
Most of this is free on various podcast providers.
I also like the History of England by David Crowther, which is a similar thing though the tone is more amateur (gets his kids to act out certain dramatic scenes) and the authorial voice is more present (random little references to Python, Douglas Adams and Simon and Garfunkel coming through but not by any means taking over).
I’m all for podcasts. I’ve found it difficult to find ones that are not characterized by some combination of a) poor interviews, b) This American Life-esque Blue Tribe bait, or c) two (or more) bros spending 75% of their time making the same stale jokes while evading the ostensible topic of their show.
I’ll check out Mike Duncan’s Rome series. Thanks.
I second the recommendation of Duncan’s work. Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History is very different but also recommended.
For something completely different, I really like Bill Burr’s Monday Morning PodCast as well.
Yeah: I nearly went off podcasts because of all those things. Spending 5 minutes talking about the fact they’re going to talk about something and doing the ‘haha, Bob here is really ditzy’ routine. But there’s some gold in the dross.
Also like Hardcore History: that’s far more (melo)dramatic which has its pluses and minuses where Duncan is pretty detached and academic, in an accessible sort of way. Also Dan Carlin editorialises more and does more of the talking directly to the listener.
I never got the impression that podcasts were like that, but then all the ones I listen to have a specific topic that they focus on. Security Now is a great one.
Security Now was enjoyable for me until they tried to discuss some technical bit of crypto (memory-hard functions) I understood well. Then I kinda lost interest.
There is a lot of good stuff on librivox for free (legally).
I am currently listening to “The Spell of the Sensuous”, by David Abram, and quite enjoying it.
Have you checked out your local library? Most have a pretty good assortment of audiobooks, usually available to download through an app like Overdrive Media. I’ll also second LibriVox; the trick I think is to find good readers and go through their recordings; many of the readers/recordings are too poor quality to listen to.
Some universities, like Yale, have published recordings of their lectures; the audio quality is generally good, and there’s a wide range of topics.
I listen to a lot of history from audible, and all of these are available there. I got to a good many of them through my library instead, so I’d recommend checking with yours first. Your library likely has an associated app which you can use to browse and download audio books. Limited selection, but free. I should also preface by saying that I believe these are what are typically referred to as pop history.
The Thirty Years War by Wedgwood
A Great and Terrible King and The Norman Conquest from Marc Morris
The Plantagenets and the Wars of the Roses by Dan Jones
The History of England Series by Peter Ackroyd (Foundation, Tudors, Rebellion, Revolution)
The Dark Ages by Charles Oman
The Medici by Paul Stathern
Greatest Knight by Thomas Asbridge
The Pirate Queen by Susan Ronald
Champlain’s Dream by David Fischer
Francis I by Leonie Frieda
Catherine the Great by Robert Massie
Winter King by Thomas Penn
Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff
American Revolutions by Alan Taylor
Napoleon by Andrew Roberts
John Adams by David McCullough
Thomas Jefferson and the Art of Power by Jon Meacham
My 4th Myth is about regulatory capture.
Myth #4. That regulating occupations keeps them from exploiting consumers. Regulating occupations benefit those established in those occupations at the expense of consumers and those trying to enter the occupation.
When the government sets up occupational regulations, they need to have experts on the occupation to tell them what rules make sense. Also experts are needed to administer those laws for the government. Where do they find these experts? Obviously it has to be people who have worked in the occupation. These experts will look at issues from the point of view of those in the occupation and so will naturally favor that occupation.
Also, after the initial flurry of legislation to regulate an occupation, it is usually those in the occupation itself that have the most interest in the rules. Ultimately, it is those in the occupation that end up writing and enforcing the laws. As a result, the main effect of the regulations is to keep competitors out and prices up. (See Licensing Occupations, Morris M. Kleiner, 2006, Table 7.3, for findings that show price increases but few quality increases of licensed occupations).
cluture war
Isn’t discussing the subject of that post heavily discouraged? Or did that get lifted?
Only on “off-weekend hidden open threads” or such. If it doesn’t say so, anything (that follows normal SSC commenting guidelines) goes.
I was hoping it was something about clowns.
I mean… in a way, it is.
You know where you WON’T be forbidden from discussing the culture war on Sundays?
The usual answer to that is “Hitler”, but I don’t see how it applies here.
Church?
The Contra Cruise!
I went last year, but probably won’t go this year.
I was eager to find out what “cluture” was a pun on, and disappointed to realize that it was a typo.
If it’s necessary for men to voluntarily abdicate positions of power in order for feminists/women to succeed, it seems like a poor thing to advocate for. The only people who would listen and then do that would be feminist men, leaving the positions of power open to only the most toxic of men who would use their evil patriarchy powers to oppress women, preventing them from obtaining the positions of power anyway.
Shh! They haven’t figured that out yet!
Of course they really mean that other white dudes should give up their jobs. I know it’s the oldest and normiest of anti-leftist propositions but it’s true; it’s always that “someone” should do something, never that “you” should do anything.
That’s not quite what I mean. I understand this woman wants all men to abdicate positions of power. But picture in your head the man who reads this and says “my goodness, she’s right. I’m going to step down from my public office to make way for a woman.” Is that man anything like Donald Trump?
Relevant story from America’s finest news source.
Strange how rarely I hear about a woman asking her significant other to abdicate a position of power…
I’m sure it happens, but probably not for these reasons.
It’s obviously a rallying cry not usually meant to be taken literally. But within feminist-related spaces, it might occasionally be an effective way to gain a little more power that some feminist men might otherwise have.
Some interesting things have been happening in the gendersphere. WaPo published a defense of man-hating, written by Suzanna Walters, a professor of sociology & director of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at Northeastern University and editor-in-chief of the 8th most-cited Women’s Studies journal. It seems like a major escalation when one of the leading daily American newspapers publishes this.
What is notable to me is the level of outrage that this generated in the (mainstream) media, faculties and such; or rather, the lack of it. When Lawrence Summers argued for innate gender differences, he was opposed strongly and pushed out of his job. The same for Damore. In both cases, it was argued that they hated women, but this was a subjective claim based on a world view not shared by those people. Summers nor Damore believe that they hate women. In contrast, Walters argued explicitly for the hatred of men and for them to be denied equal opportunity, yet she did not nearly got the push back that they got.
Now, I’m not arguing that this proves that the (mainstream) media, faculties and such are extremely misandrist. I suspect that many object to her beliefs, but believe that men don’t need to be defended from misandry like this, because there is no threat by people with these beliefs to men. Furthermore, I suspect that fear also keeps many from speaking out.
However, this double standard in how people respond, fundamentally taints so much what modern progressives fight for, in my eyes. In practice, it creates different rights for individuals who are in equal circumstances, based on their gender. Women get to invoke codes of conduct when they are offended by something, men do not. Female students who believe that they have been sexually abused by men can find remedy with Title IX tribunals, while male students cannot. Women get to argue that being denied access to female-only spaces denies them opportunities, while men do not. Etc, etc.
—
A second interesting story is that a female professor of (Critical Theory) philosophy has been accused of sexual assault. A bunch of scholars, including Judith Butler wrote a letter denouncing the Title IX investigation against the professor. The letter seems to call for special treatment: “We testify to the grace, the keen wit, and the intellectual commitment of Professor Ronell and ask that she be accorded the dignity rightly deserved by someone of her international standing and reputation.” Apparently, people without grace, keen wit and/or intellectual commitment, do not deserve to be accorded the same dignity.
The letter argues that while “we have no access to the confidential dossier,” “some of us know the individual who has waged this malicious campaign against her” and that “we hold that the allegations against her do not constitute actual evidence, but rather support the view that malicious intention has animated and sustained this legal nightmare” and “seek to register in clear terms our objection to any judgment against her.”
IMO, as many of the signatories are critical theorists, they should know that their belief that the professor is facing a malicious campaign, is shaped by their biases. It’s also likely that the accuser is not a professor and thus the accused professor (and the professors defending her) hold positions of power compared to the accuser. Finally, they ought to be aware that professors have the ability to demand special treatment to an extent that is not afforded to many others, so perhaps they ought to demand fair treatment for all and especially the disenfranchised, rather than specifically for their privileged colleague.
—
Finally, there was an interesting Quora answer to why anti-feminists tend to be very upset with feminists and why feminists tend to not get why. The argument boils down to the existence of essentially two groups of feminists. One group wants feminism to be merely about advocating for women and gets angry at people who bring up men’s issues in feminist spaces. Then if men’s issues advocates leave to do their own thing, the other group, who wants feminism to deal with men’s issues, gets upset at the men’s issues advocates for doing things outside of feminism. So the argument goes that no matter what men’s issues advocates do, they have some angry feminists going after them. This then causes them to see feminism as a whole as disingenuous, as all the advice to men’s issues advocates by feminists results in attacks by (other) feminists, when followed. Since this story has it’s flaws, the writer also introduces feminists who are duplicitous.
I think that there is some truth to it. However, what I think the writer is missing is that many if not most of the feminists who do want to tackle men’s rights, want to do so based on a narrative that explains men’s issues as being caused by men. This is a narrative that many men’s issues advocates reject, as it ignores that women also behave in ways that perpetrate and enforce gender norms & it ignores the privileges that women have.
The Washington Post op ed was, to my mind, pretty embarrassingly bad. I’m wary of weakmanning here by choosing an especially indefensible op-ed written as clickbait, but at least by her credentials and position in the world, she looks like someone with a serious position in the intellectual movement.
It would be weakmanning to argue that her beliefs are representative of feminists/progressives, but I’m not making that argument. I blame them for not speaking out against this at even a tenth of the level that they do for far, far less hateful speech.
Either you defend principles, in which case you ought to defend the outgroup against ingroup members that violate the principles; or you go tribal. If you go tribal, the other side has no reason to take your principles seriously, because they are fake principles that get called on to help friends and forgotten when doing so allows one to hurt the other.
I doubt that she is a significant figure in the movement, if she got her PhD in 1990 then she is in her early to mid 50s and her only publicly recognizable is this op-ed. What is concerning to me is that the Wa-Po let it slide through based on the veneer of respectability (editor, professor at a top 40 school).
Suzanna Danuta Walters, a professor of sociology and director of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at Northeastern University, is the editor of the gender studies journal Signs.
This description sounds like someone whom you’d expect to be a serious thinker in the broad area of Womens’ Studies, since she’s a professor at a reasonably decent university in that field. So treating her views as at least more-or-less a representation of her field’s views isn’t crazy–it’s not like finding some Buzzfeed piece entitled “Hey, White People” to get a careful and nuanced view of racial dynamics as seen by intellectuals within the social-justice community.
The reason not to treat her views as being representative of her field is that in the op-ed she explicitly lays out her own views in contrast to those that prevail in her field. She could be wrong or lying, but at face value her credentials do not warrant generalizing her view in a way she herself denies they generalize.
Right, which is why its distressing that it got published because reading it makes it seem like it only got published because of her credentials, and those credentials are not strong enough to justify publishing what amounts to a rant with no real data in it.
There are (ball parking it) probably 20-200 academics, 20-200 politicians, and 20-200 businesswomen who have a stronger credential claim (and other areas as well) to speaking for feminism. If you are going to allow your major newspaper to launch an otherwise publicly unknown person into the national conversation then it ought to be backed by a solid reason.
skef:
So, maybe I’m misreading her, but it looks to me like the common view of her field/community she’s dissenting from is the idea that it’s right to hate all men.
The part that seems like she’s importing it as a baseline assumption from her community is the collective guilt/collective responsibility of men part. That is, the idea that it’s reasonable to hold men as a whole responsible for the actions of other men, even ones they’ve never met and have no connection to. And similarly, that men can thus be morally obliged to alter our behavior to make up for the crimes and misbehavior of other men.
This strikes me as a fundamentally wrongheaded way to think about morality, one that seems guaranteed to lead to awful places. It’s basically the moral code needed to justify crimes against humanity.
The author of the op-ed piece probably will never have any great power, but the ideas she’s teaching and spreading seem to me to be likely to make the world a much worse place. And to the extent that this moral principle is a part of a lot of SJW- or feminist ideas, it’s very definitely worth engaging with and discussing.
@albatross11
Indeed.
In a way, more extreme SJ advocates merely take the objectionable views that are very common among more liberal SJ people to their logical extremes.
Of course, something similar gets said by some of them about many of us.
That’s an understandable perspective but largely beside the point. Pretty much everyone knows that feminist theory includes certain ideas about collective responsibility, and that isn’t what people in this thread are pointing out about the article. (Surely you’re not saying that you learned about those ideas from this editorial.) They’re pointing at its argument that it may be/is OK to hate men, and how that in particular is an irresponsible thing to publish.
[Anyway, I think you’re simplifying the arguments. Many feminists may have a de facto belief in arbitrary collective responsibility, but de jure they tend to object to particular men’s unwillingness to abandon one or another privileges, and see the perpetuation of those privileges as part of how patriarchy is perpetuated. That may be incorrect but it’s not “guaranteed to lead to awful places” nor does it “justify crimes against humanity.”]
@Aapje: part of what bothers me with SJ stuff is that the link between ‘moderates’ and ‘extremists’ seems closer for two reasons
1. There seems to be less willingness to say ‘those people doing that horrible thing are obviously wrong and bad people’
2. Often the horrible things seem to follow very directly from core principles that get used in less horrendous circumstances by relative mdoerates: e.g. ‘always believe the claim of being treated badly from a minority/woman against a majority/man’ and ‘straight white men can’t be oppressed so bad stuff happening to them doesn’t really have much of an impact’
If someone says an opponent of immigration or someone arguing genetic differences exists at average level between races is ‘providing cover for’ or ‘legitimising’ people with outright racist views, it’s just because those views are ‘close to’ the racists’ and because most racists also hold those views and weighed against it is that they usually will explicitly condemn KKK etc. and that there’s no real logical link from their arguments to the extremists’.
I’m just not sure it’s the same on the SJ side. It doesn’t help that there’s a whole set of encoded responses and principles that are deeply anti-epistemic: ‘stop tone policing’, ‘it’s not my job to educate you’, ‘your privilege means you can’t understand my experience’, etc.
The relevant piece of information, as far as this article goes, isn’t whether or not the author is authoritative.
It is the fact that this got published where it did.
Either we reasonably conclude that the Washington Post is as insane as, say, Stormfront.
Or we reasonably conclude that this isn’t an outlandish enough thing to publish that nobody thought the newspaper would suffer for it the way it would for publishing a similar attack piece on another group.
In the former case, it should alarm the shit out of us that the Washington Post is so popular. In the latter case – well, that is pretty much what all of us critics of feminism have been saying for years.
skef:
Pretty much everyone knows that feminist theory includes certain ideas about collective responsibility, and that isn’t what people in this thread are pointing out about the article. (Surely you’re not saying that you learned about those ideas from this editorial.)
I’ve certainly seen plenty of collective guilt ideas bounced around, but it’s not clear to me that it’s a built-in part of the social justice / feminist worldview. To the extent it’s a mainstream part of feminist thinking, though, it’s probably worth engaging with. (To the extent it’s just one whackjob who got to write an op-ed, not so much.)
Anyway, I think you’re simplifying the arguments. Many feminists may have a de facto belief in arbitrary collective responsibility, but de jure they tend to object to particular men’s unwillingness to abandon one or another privileges, and see the perpetuation of those privileges as part of how patriarchy is perpetuated.
I guess those privileges would be stuff like speaking in public, participating in politics, etc., as with the demands on males made by the op-ed? In the op-ed, those demands seem bound up in the notion that men are responsible of other mens’ actions, and for womens’ lack of previous representation in politics, business, etc.
This doesn’t seem like it makes her position any less terrible.
Thegnskald:
Another possibility is that the Washington Post published this op-ed as a kind of clickbait, knowing that the outrage it caused would lead to clicks and page views. For that purpose, a more moderately stated discussion of feminist principles would have been far less suitable.
@albatross11
Why won’t they then also publish misogynist click-bait?
I think that the answer is that misandry is generally seen as wrong, but not as bad, while misogyny is seen as wrong and bad.
This just validates Thegnskald, me and the other critics of feminism; in that the vast majority of feminists refuse to confront the part of the traditional gender roles that dictates that men cannot be harmed by women, unless they deserve it. On the contrary, I would argue that feminism has a severe misandry problem.
You’re again conflating the question of what she in particular is arguing for and what a significant number of feminists may be arguing for. (And to be explicit I’m not defending the essay. One would think standpoint theory should prompt a lesbian to ask a couple straight women or gay men about the redeeming qualities of men in general.)
But to take bait: Sure. Imagine a world in which every woman who goes to the town square to speak is immediately boo-ed by half the men so that no one can hear her. When men speak, no one boos and they are heard. Some men who don’t boo but who speak say “I’m just going to speak — this booing has nothing to do with me.” Some women say “this situation sucks; it’s not acceptable. Please help us change it or at least stop pretending that it has nothing to do with your life.”
This is the sort of situation that many feminist theorists take themselves to be arguing about. Again, there are many ways to criticize such a position. But it’s not hard to imagine scenarios in which the “leave me alone, my hands are clean” claim would be questionable at best.
It sounds like the problem there is everyone booing the women or shouting them down. As a member of the community, I’d feel very much inclined to oppose that. But I wouldn’t feel like I was thereby required to refrain from speaking myself.
There’s a useful insight that says “men often talk over women in meetings.” Knowing that is really useful–it helps me make sure I get to hear what my (very smart) female coworkers are thinking, by paying attention and making sure they get a chance to talk.
But this has zero to do with any kind of collective guilt or shared moral responsibility among men.
She may not be a “significant” member of the feminist movement, but she’s certainly an established and professional member of it. So while her views may not be truly representative of the movement, the fact that she felt comfortable putting her name next to these ideas in a major national paper certainly says something about the movement’s Overton window.
I am at a loss as to how the Wa-Po thing even got published. It not sparking outrage doesn’t bother me much, if at all, but it getting through the decision making process for the paper with its combination of message and incoherence is stunning.
I think the headline was editorialized — seriously, scan the WaPo opinion page headlines and you’ll see what I mean — and possibly was not the author’s choice. I also think the piece was cynically chosen as clickbait, with the author’s credentials as cover if they came under scrutiny.
Even so, from where I sit, firmly in young Blue Tribe land, what was in the op-ed was not outside the Overton Window. Maybe at the edge, but not outside. I have heard women say things in SJ arguments — in all seriousness — like, “Fuck white men!” and other such things that would be unacceptable if targeted toward any other group. One woman* who has said “Fuck white men” went on a diatribe about how all the school mass shooters are always white boys, to which… I held my tongue. It is easy to come up with a rebuttal about black or Latino boys in gangs, but would obviously be countered by allegations of structural oppression. In a different conversation with the same woman, we were discussing one of my family members’ anxiety problems, which I understand are quite severe, and she was very dismissive, giving the clichéd “oh, boo hoo, he’s an Ivy League educated white guy, his problems can’t be too bad” response, and I fought back saying that we have no idea how much he suffers because of his condition, and it really could be a terrible experience to be him, but to no effect. The kicker is: this SAME woman has anxiety issues!
I feel like this specific example is a redux of the “I can tolerate anything except the outgroup” argument. And I’m convinced that these beliefs are just virtue signaling. Why? This woman only dates white men. And she is very white herself.
So, going back to the WaPo OpEd, what if this woman is just being a SJW edgelord? You don’t get to the top by having a nuanced conversation about gender. You get to the top by hewing to the dogma as hard as you can.
* = who is still a friend of mine, because we can mostly stay away from these topics, and I think she has just been badly influenced by tumblristas
It’s not uncommon to have headlines be far more extreme than the article, but in this case it seems to match the article very well.
Secondly, one can find people who proudly say very racist or misogynist things to others. Yet these people don’t get legitimized by major mainstream newspapers who let them spout off their hatred. WaPo chose to signal boost the hatred against some groups, but not against others.
Finally, morality is about what is right, not what is acceptable in a culture. In Nazi Germany, loads of people would openly say nasty things about Jews. Many newspapers published nasty things about Jews too. When discussing that, I can agree with arguments that they were so submerged in the culture of the time that they didn’t see the immorality of their actions, that they felt forced to publish these things, etc. However, what I do not accept, is a claim that this behavior was moral, even if many people at the time considered it to be. Similarly, I think that WaPo is being immoral.
I don’t disagree with you that WaPo is being immoral here. My comment above was intended to answer why it got published, not as a reflection of the morality of the piece.
My point was that, given that WaPo’s opinion page has painted itself Blue, is it really a surprise that they’d publish something that I’d consider to be in the Blue Tribe’s Overton Window?
As to why there wasn’t an outcry against this piece, isn’t it obvious? The mob tactics and public shaming have proven effective. People don’t feel like sticking their necks out to criticize their ingroup. Which, again, is immoral.
Yes, or their race (or Muslim-ness, which leftists get a hard on from treating as a race).
The double standard fundamentally taints what modern progressives fight for so deeply that it becomes unconscionable to support the movement in any way. If one is socially in the Blue tribe, resistance becomes a moral obligation.
Is this restricted to the blue tribe though? How many red tribers could you find that object to gun control because of the 2nd amendment but strongly support banning flag burning and claiming it doesn’t/shouldn’t fall under 1st amendment? Or have a somewhat to outright hypocritical opinion across banning abortion and drug use as not an invasion of individual rights while arguing the the government ought not to trample on their other rights?
Yes both sides are hypocritical. Couple points of fact. I think there is a distinction between 1st amendment rights and 2nd amendment rights so I don’t think that one quite counts as hypocrisy. Banning abortion is mostly a disagreement about the personhood/rights of a fetus and the right sees abortion as a major violation of the rights of the baby and banning abortion as forcing the mother to deal with the consequences of her actions. The drug one I do count as hypocrisy. “I want the government less involved” and “I want the government to ban all drugs” are contradictory.
Is “I want the government less involved” and “I want the government to ban murder” also contradictory?
I think that the reason for the conservative position is that they see drug use as much more destructive than progressives, while also believing that prohibition works.
Progressives are going to have the same approach, its going to be “these distinctions are the important distinctions, which allows me to hold apparently contradictory opinions on two similar, but not identical, issues”.
Yes, that’s what I said in the comment below. I just consider it more objectionable to deny a right to the outgroup than to have an inconsistent set of rights*, because in the latter case, the ingroup generally tends to feel the effects as well.
* Although in practice, they can of course overlap, like the crack vs cocaine example.
Well, there’s an obvious line between banning things to protect people from one another and banning things to protect people from themselves.
In principle, you could get around that by claiming that you’re banning drugs because drug use makes people more likely to commit crimes against others, but I think that line of argument is a bit thin.
Putting it that way implies that the question is not whether some red tribe members hold inconsistent positions along the lines discussed but whether almost all of them do. I think the answer is pretty clearly that they don’t.
I noticed, in one of the recent presidential elections, that Wyoming went for the Republican candidate by a large margin and for marijuana legalization (I don’t remember if only medical marijuana) by an even larger margin.
Can someone offer an example of an inconsistent pair that would be true for almost all red tribe members?
It implies (at most) that a comparable number of them do as do Blue tribers holding inconsistent positions.
@baconbits9
I think that the kind of hypocrisy where you allow one group to have a thing, but deny the same thing to another group, is fundamentally different from allowing one thing to everyone, but denying something (that you consider) similar to everyone.
In the second case, the conflict is usually over whether the things are actually similar in the relevant way. Of course, in the former case, the conflict is often whether the people are similar in the relevant way (men and women, foreigners and natives, people with legal status and those without, etc)
If I thought the red tribe was doing that, then I would agree, but I don’t think they are. The red tribe is mostly “these substances, in these situations are fine, these other substances in these other situations aren’t”. Crack should carry a higher penalty than cocaine, because of X, where X is not some overriding logical principle, but some ad hoc reason that frequently ignores or contradicts a major stated principle.
@baconbits9
I remember that for some time, there were stories about how crack was especially dangerous. If the principle scales with danger, people may have acted consistently based on the information they had.
We’ve also had people argue here that these laws got a lot of support from the black community.
You have to keep in mind that laws that are passed tend to be compromises, not perfect reflections of the principles of one tribe (see Obamacare). So it may be that hardcore anti-drug Republican conservatives merely got their way much more on crack, because they had a strong support among Democrat blacks, while there was no such support for tougher penalties for cocaine.
None of this would excuse people who now still have those positions, nor that the Red tribe in general has avoided (at least) rectifying those situations.
The Congressional Black Caucus also pushed for a crackdown on drugs.
And I doubt Jeff Sessions is going to shed any tears if you increase the penalties for powder cocaine to match crack cocaine.
This is a good example of the rules favoring the rich, but that includes rich blue tribe too. It’s not a good example of a rule applied to benefit the red tribe.
@baconbits9
Is it reasonable to treat them as a monolith with a singular opinion? In Kimbrough v. United States, Scalia and Roberts voted in favor of giving courts discretion to impose sentences outside the range dictated by the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, in cases involving conduct related to possession, distribution, and manufacture of crack cocaine. Scalia especially, seemed extremely red tribey to me.
Dissent was by Thomas and Alito, where Thomas is of course a black conservative.
There was bipartisan support for the Drug Sentencing Reform Act of 2001. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) sponsored the Fairness in Drug Sentencing Act of 2007 which would have reduced the disparity, while Biden sponsored the Drug Sentencing Reform and Cocaine Kingpin Trafficking Act of 2007 (S. 1711), which would have completely eliminated the disparity.
On July 29, 2009, the United States House Committee on the Judiciary passed proposed legislation, the Fairness in Cocaine Sentencing Act (H.R.3245). It had some support by Republicans in both the House and Senate.
Now, I agree that the red tribe is less willing to reform these laws, but this seems a topic where the opinions are not uniform.
In general, it seems that this is based on a difference in world views. In the blue tribe, the more common view is that more criminal communities are caused by discrimination and that disparate sentencing contributes to this. In the red tribe, the view seems to be far more common that criminal communities have a bad culture and that more criminal communities need harsher policing.
Both worldviews are severely fact-challenged.
I kind of think cocaine vs. crack sentencing is a dead issue in the sense that no one really thinks it’s fair, but no one is willing to reduce the penalties on any drug for fear of looking “soft on crime” it’s basically a ratchet effect combined with the “illegal drugs should be illegal” tautology.
The drugs currently getting the hysterical crackdown (heh) treatment are meth and prescription opiates, so I think there is also some merit to the idea that this is as much about “rich drugs vs poor drugs” as it is about “black drugs vs white drugs”.
But prescription opiates are rich person’s drugs (poor people just use heroin)
I think plenty of poor people use oxycodone.
I’m sure there’s plenty of broken thinking on the red tribe, too, but doesn’t that seems a bit like changing the subject? I mean, there’s a general question that a lot of people here have been asking, that’s something like “where would I find a reasonably high-quality statement of SJW views with which I could engage in good faith.” [ETA]This is a person whose credentials suggest that she should be a source of that kind of statement. And yet, we got this op-ed.
I recommend a thought experiment. Imagine someone who has been the victim of violent crime at the hands of blacks a few times writing this same essay, explaining why they want to hate blacks but maybe it’s not quite right to do so, while blaming all blacks for whatever bad thing they can think of that any black guy has ever done. That essay, which you could rewrite from this one with relatively little effort, would be unpublishable anywhere this side of stormfront. For good reason.
The underlying moral error here is collective guilt–holding me responsible for what others in my broad category (men) have done. (There’s also a lot of selective focus, here–men are collectively responsible for male sexual violence, but not for the smallpox vaccine or the industrial revolution. The whole piece is really a dumpster fire.)
To the extent that this writing is representative of the quality of thought and particularly the moral foundations of the broad feminist/SJW movement, it mainly says “Run away, we are a bunch of dangerous lunatics!”
If the issue that you are pointing to is a lack of consistency, then you should try to be scrupulous in avoiding inconsistency in your arguments and points (I fail this standard frequently). If a statement like “the problem with the blue tribe is” could be reasonably accurately replaced with “the problem with tribalism is” then I think it should.
@albatross11
In general, most of the arguments that are used to claim that men have toxic enculturation can be used to claim the same about blacks and many of the arguments used to claim that blacks are oppressed can be used to claim that men are oppressed.
So SJ may depend on double standards and taboos to question these, to be able to exist as it does.
@Aapje:
Exactly. Social Justice as we know it literally cannot exist without taboos on Socratic dialectic/certain types of rationality.
@baconbits9:
It’s possible that there exist tribes that don’t have this problem. So saying something like “the problem is tribalism is that the tribe taboos rationality” could be an error of the same sort as Anglophone atheists saying “The problem with religion is that they trick you into donating ten percent of your income.”
baconbits9:
My objection to her piece is not that I think she’s inconsistent, so much as that the moral basis of her position seems to me to be horrible.
@Aapje: Agreed on the men/black thing. As I understand it, the core of this comes down to the argument that because (straight white) men have (and historically definitely HAD) the power, that systematic ways in which men are disadvantaged and/or do worse things which have bad effects on them as well as others (e.g. commit crime) are results of ‘toxic masculinity’ and in some sense ‘men’s own fault’ whereas the systematic ways black people are disadvantaged / do worse things are a product of white oppression.
There’s a sort of blurring whereby at one level ‘the Patriarchy’ is explicitly referred to as something that is created by and harms men AND women but on the other that all men have some sort sort of group guilt for it.
As far as I can see it comes down to the focus on groups over individuals and the focus on power (and the combination of the two to see power as a group quality: ‘black people don’t have power’ is used to describe dynamics between one black person and one white person, even though the former might be richer, more influential etc.)
@DavidS
The obvious counter to the claim that straight white men have/had power is the intersectional argument that straight white men are not a monolith. The history of Western nations involves nobility, serfdom, disenfranchisement of poor straight white men, etc.
Furthermore, choosing to select straight white men as a group to contrast with others is not an objective choice, but is a narrative chosen based on a worldview shaped by one’s background (see Derrida and Foucault for how one can deconstruct feminism).
🙂
As a model of how the world works, the notion that only white men have power is pretty bad at describing or predicting how things work.
For example, middle-class white men have much more power than working-class black men. So go down to Baltimore and pick a fight with a black policeman, and see how that works out in terms of power dynamics. You’ll soon be exercising your white privilege to go to your dentist and have those missing teeth replaced with implants, while the cop has to wipe some bloody bits off his nightstick and fill out a lot of really tiresome paperwork.
Probably not? This world has many tribes, and there’s probably empirical evidence that hypocrisy is a cultural universal. Maybe John Calvin had a reason for his doctrine of Total Depravity besides being a dour meanie head!
Well that’s not actually an example of hypocrisy. We view abortion as homicide and “wanting to ban drugs” is a low-IQ belief, not a hypocritical one. No one in the Red tribe wants all drugs to be illegal, and “all illegal drugs should be illegal” is an actual belief but also a tautology.
No it’s not; it’s possible to support legalisation of drugs (or, interpreting the statement in a different way, to support non-enforcement of laws about drugs).
I think what Le Maistre Chat is saying is that there seem to be a lot of people who think that the fact that a drug is currently illegal constitutes strong evidence that it should be illegal, which is a tautological position to hold.
Oh, as a follow-up to “low-IQ belief”. That makes sense.
You may remember the TODO Open Code of Conduct, which made this double standard — the rules are the rules, but will only be invoked to the benefit of our favored groups — explicit.
I speculate that this turned out to be a bit much for TODOs corporate sponsors to sign on to, and it was abandoned, but similar codes of conduct are of course still enforced that way. The people who write them and enforce them generally have no integrity; they have no intention of enforcing the rules as written, merely using them as cover for their arbitrary actions.
As a matter of fact, I am a member of TODO, as it literally is the industry association of the kind of people who hold my kind of job across different companies, and I was there for that series of unfortunate events. What actually happened was even worse than you suspect, but in different ways than you allude. I will not write it down here, for obvious reasons (#1 of which is doing so has a good chance of summoning a hatemob, and #2 of which is that it starts getting too close to speaking for my employers), but I will tell you the story over a beer, if we ever meet face to face.
This is why it saddens me when people write under their real names rather than pseudonimously. It diminishes our ability to get juicy industry insider gossip.
@Mark Atwood
Both of these problems could have been solved by you posting it under an anonymous account, although now that you have written this, it would be rather obvious that it is you (although you would still have plausible deniability).
Not to pile on, but I generally find “I know this sordid thing, but I’m not telling” more frustrating than either silence or just airing the dirty laundry.
For one thing it encourages negative (and probably incorrect) speculation, and for another it’s trying to have your cake and eat it too: you want social credit for knowing insider info, without the social cost of spilling the beans.
A somewhat-niche open source language/community of which I’m a member recently adopted a code of conduct derived from this one, including the part you quote. I was slightly distressed at this and offered some very mild pushback on the mailing list, but it’s not a hill I wanted to die on and I didn’t feel like risking my standing, such as it is, in that community.
It’s a programming language with primarily artistic applications and I guess most of the major users are academics, so it’s not shocking that blue tribe thinking would be strong there.
I’m sorry about your dev community. 🙁
There is also the fact that the typical feminist narrative, if followed to its logical conclusion, implies that civilization is entirely the product of men, by placing responsibility for the way things are entirely on men.
We can either share both responsibility and blame for the way things are, or we don’t. The implicit argument for a counterfactual world in which women built civilization without any of the flaws it has are just dumb.
Falling into the trap of diagnosing people I don’t know with psychiatric disorders, a lot of the discourse looks like a deep-set struggle with an inferiority complex.
I don’t think diagnosis is needed: it’s just an incredibly convenient argument and people gravitate to those.
You see a similar thing from some atheists, where all the bad stuff done because or in the name of religion is totally the fault of religion whereas it’s assumed the good stuff would have happened anyway.
That male privilege has, for most men for most of history, come hand in hand with a set of not altogether positive responsibilities, obligations, and constraints, is not something that mainstream feminism has dealt particularly well with. I think the problems with that are starting to become more apparent as feminism has succeeded in eliminating or mitigating most of the major and obvious negative inequalities facing women.
For an especially boneheaded example, anyone remember this?
On your last point about tackling it by saying men cause it: I think usually they say ‘the patriarchy’ causes it, but as I say in another answer below it gets blurry as the patriarchy is explicitly created/upheld by women as well as men but does tend to get treated as ‘men’s fault’.
More generally, there’s probably a thing ‘we’re doing this’ means ‘you only get to try to solve this issue if you sign up to our entire agenda’, because in practice ‘feminist’ in that sense usually means more than equality.* It would be like attacking anyone who tries to deal with issues of social welfare without being a paid-up Marxist.
* And if this person who cares about some injustice to men goes to feminist groups to try to discuss it and then while there starts saying he disagrees with the underlying principles they’re bringing to discussions then he’s going to be regarded as an enemy.
It really helps my state of mind to think of this as the usual workings of a fundamentalist religious group. We don’t get upset at any of the perceived hypocrisy of e.g., Hindus not eating cow meat or Muslims not wanting any non-Muslims near the Kaaba, so we similarly should not get upset when these people treat women as their own sacred cows and all of the attendant religious overhead that goes with it.
Desecrating the sacred symbols of a religious group brings predictable outrage; stealing communion wafers and tossing them in the trash is more or less the same thing as saying anything negative about the nature of women. Similarly, saying anything negative about the source of all evil in the world according to the fundamentalists’ beliefs (e.g., Satan, white men, patriarchy) can have no negative repercussions. You might get an “I disagree” but it will be nowhere near the level of opprobrium you’d get when blaspheming the fundamentalists’ sacred symbols.
Thinking like this makes me a lot less angry about the whole thing.
Separation of Feminism and State?
An obvious difference between blaming Satan and white men, is that white men are tangible.
An obvious difference between Kaaba and leadership positions is that the first only really has a benefit to Muslims, while the latter doesn’t merely has a benefit to women.
I promise I’m not be facetious here: is it male privilege that I read this and felt nothing? Like, I’m so ensconced in my privilege that screeds against my kind published in major newspapers do not threaten me?
In a sense, possibly. I would hazard a guess – the issue here is we are talking about how you think, which feels wrong to me, but you are asking – that it may be that you don’t actually feel threatened; you don’t perceive the speaker as anything more relevant than any other crazy person yelling crazy things.
It feels a lot more personal and dangerous when you have experienced things which suggest that there is an actual threat, I think. Not necessarily a physical threat, mind; say, if you have experienced injustice against you for your gender directly, and internalize that these attitudes can harm you. For a personal example, of which I have a few, I encountered a professor in college who failed or kicked out every male student. In the grand scheme of things, not a huge deal, but small injustices can build into large ones.
I’ve actually seen “male privilege” explicitly described for something like this within my peer group on Twitter. The hashtag #killallmen is perpetually cycling in and out of popularity, and during one period when it was particularly in vogue, someone pushed back asking why that was kosher but, say, #killallwomen would be verboten. The response was that, since men have all the power in the world, they have the privilege of looking at the former hashtag and laughing it off as a powerless woman merely lashing out in frustration, while a woman looking at the latter would reasonable to have genuine fear for her life that someone really would act on it.
Interestingly enough, the original tweet in question was something along the lines of “#Killallmen This isn’t a joke, I mean this literally, as in, take every living human who is male and make them dead.”
Not an identical situation, but I think it’s similar enough that your experience can also be described as male privilege.
Since I’m interested in understanding valuable ideas, I think I don’t care so much about that. Someone who wants to kill men is about as likely to teach me something (other than about the banality of evil) as someone who wants to kill Jews.
I see #killallmen (and this version especially) as the inverse of “triggering the libs”
The WaPo piece begins by claiming it’s not about Eric Schneiderman, but I think it is. Part of the #MeToo narrative has been that the misogyny of, say, Charlie Rose, was evident in his negative coverage of Hillary Clinton as well as his monstrous behavior in the workplace. Pore through the history of any ousted perpetrator and you’ll find something similarly damning. (Except maybe Al Franken, but his wrongdoing is under a sufficiently big cloud that it’s in toxoplasma territory.)
And then comes Schneiderman, who had a flawless record on women’s issues, was woke as fuck, got feted on the Samantha Bee show… and turned out to be an abusive monster. And to this it’s a natural reaction to say, welp, I guess we can’t trust men at all.
I’m not saying I agree. I’m saying I understand.
I don’t believe this explanation. For one thing, the author explicitly denies it. For another thing, this is a professor steeped in feminist and queer theory. The idea that this sort of thing would surprise her is ridiculous.
There was a thread a while back about The Expanse, so I figure this might be of interest to those who have read the books. In general, I think they’re great, but there’s something that has bothered me about books 5 and 6 that I think people here would have opinions about.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR BOOKS 5 and 6 of The Expanse series:
Fb va gur svsgu obbx bs gur frevrf, n ebthr tebhc bs Orygref rkrphgr na nggnpx ba Rnegu gung xvyyf na rfgvzngrq 10 ovyyvba crbcyr. Abg rkcyvpvgyl fgngrq ubj znal Orygref rkvfg birenyy, ohg rfgvzngrf V’ir ernq bayvar ner nobhg 100 zvyyvba crbcyr gbgny.
Zl vffhr vf gung ng ab cbvag va gur fgbel qbrf nalbar ba Rnegu oevat hc gur qbpgevar bs Zhghny Nffherq Qrfgehpgvba. Abj boivbhfyl, vg unf arire orra grfgrq vs crbcyr jbhyq npghnyyl ergnyvngr va xvaq vs nggnpxrq ol ahpyrne jrncbaf, naq gurer ner ernfbanoyr rguvpny nethzragf ntnvafg gur Rnegu jvcvat bhg nyy bs gur fgngvbaf va gur oryg. V guvax Rnegu’f erfcbafr va gur fgbel vf zber rguvpny guna jvcvat bhg nyy bs gur Orygref, ohg vg frrzf jrveq gung vg arire pbzrf hc.
Rnegu nyzbfg pregnvayl unf gur pncnpvgl gb rkrphgr fhpu na nggnpx; gur ebthr orygre snpgvba pbagebyf yrff guna unys bs gur Znevna Anil, juvpu unf nyjnlf orra qrfpevorq nf nccebkvzngryl rdhny gb gur Rnegu Anil. Gur Rnegu Anil erznvaf vagnpg nsgre gur nggnpxf. Va rneyvre obbxf, pregnva Rnegu trarenyf npghnyyl nggrzcg gb jvcr bhg Znef jvgu fvtavsvpnagyl yrff cebibpngvba. Sebz n fgbelgryyvat crefcrpgvir vg frrzf bqq gung guvf vf abg n fgengrtl gung jnf rire rira pbafvqrerq.
Gur zber vagrerfgvat dhrfgvba vf gur rguvpny bar. Ahpyrne svefg fgevxr vf boivbhfyl cerggl qvssvphyg gb qrsraq, ohg vf ahpyrne ergnyvngvba rguvpny? Fubhyq Rnegu unir jvcrq bhg gur oryg va erfcbafr gb guvf nggnpx nf n qrgreerag ntnvafg shgher nggnpxf? (Na npgvba gung jbhyq xvyy gjb beqref bs zntavghqr srjre crbcyr guna gur vavgvny nggnpx.) Jbhyq or vagrerfgrq gb urne crbcyr’f gubhtugf.
I was not really impressed by the quality of the later books. I gave up on it after book 5.
Gur vffhr jvgu ergnyvngvba vf gung gur ebthr orygref ner qvssrerag sebz gur oryg vgfrys. Ol tbvat nsgre gur oryg, lbh cbgragvnyyl ybfr vzcbegnag erfbheprf sbe gur erohvyqvat bs rnegu naq/be na rfpncr sbe rneguref.
V guvax gung ergnyvngvba bayl znxrf frafr vs bar oryvrirf gung gur ebthr ryrzragf ner fhccbegrq gb zhpu ol gur oryg naq/be gung gur oryg ershfrf gb tb nsgre gurz, gung gurl ner rssrpgviryl npgvat va havfba.
While I haven’t given up on the series, I can see what you mean about the later books. I haven’t read book 7 yet, but I think the big problem is they took a major detour from the main plot in 5 and 6 that maybe could have been wrapped up in one book (or spread out across others with the main plot continuing). And 4 is left as this weird outlier. You have a big “White Walker” type thing hanging over the whole series and they seem reluctant to drop the other shoe (and thus end the series probably).
The other major issue is the Harry Potter problem where the coincidences and convenient backstories of James Holden and co. required to keep them central to every plot are increasingly strained. It’s like they want to have the scope and complexity of ASOIF while making the whole thing just about the Starks.
One of the problems I have with it is that they are very stingy with the information about the sci-fi elements, making most of the later books pretty traditional, yet not very good adventure novels.
If I read sci-fi, I want sci-fi.
Keep in mind that basically only the Belters consider “the Belt” to be a legitimate polity. To Earth and Mars, the Belt is just a collection of many individual business operations owned and operated by Earth and Martian corporations.
Fb qrfgeblvat gur Oryg jbhyq whfg or chapuvat lbhefrys va gur snpr naq qrfgeblvat lbhe bja erfbheprf. Rnegu naq Znef jnag gb oryvrir gurl ner snpvat ebthr greebevfgf, gurl qba’g jnag gb yrtvgvzvmr gur Oryg nf zhghnyyl erfcbafvoyr sbe gur npgvba bs Znepb naq gur Serr Anil.
Sebz n cenpgvpny crefcrpgvir vg cebonoyl jbhyqa’g jbex naljnl. Gur zrgrbe fgevxr ba Rnegu bayl jbexf orpnhfr Rnegu vf n ovt sng havgnel gnetrg, gur Rnegu Anil vf qvfgenpgrq, naq gur ebpxf ner pbngrq va habognvavhz fgrnygu cnvag. Gur Oryg vf fpnggrerq, naq bar bs gur ehaavat gurzrf bs fcnpr pbzong va gur obbx vf gung cerggl zhpu gur bayl jnl gb thnenagrr qrfgehpgvba bs fbzrguvat vf gb pbapragengr n uhtr nzbhag bs sbepr ng pybfr enatr – ybat enatr be vfbyngrq nggnpxf ner rnfvyl qrsraqrq. Obbx 6 pbiref guvf cerggl jryy – jurarire gur pbzovarq syrrg tnguref gb fgevxr fbzrjurer, Znepb fvzcyl fpnggref naq rfpncrf. Ur unf cyragl bs bgure greevgbel gb ergerng gb.
Epistemic status – unpublished scientific speculation from a former geophysicist colleague.
The person I refer to above wrote a paper titled “Design Principles Associated With the Circle and Sexagesimal Mathematics”. I have provided the study’s conclusions below for interest/discussion. I have provided links to wikipedia where I think they would grant ease-of-reading, but these articles were not necessarily referenced in the original paper.
The study concludes:
1. Circle properties and the sexagesimals number system can only be deciphered if the ancient Royal Cubit standard unit of length is taken into consideration. The ancient length standard is perceived to have been created within the circle reference frame. The circle and the Royal Cubit combined present an integrated metrological structure which defines the link between a time standard and a length standard.
2. The design principles to circle theory can also only be deciphered if modern electromagnetic field knowledge is recognised in the ancient system, and the speed of light is expressed in Royal Cubits per second.
3. The sub-units of the RC comprise 20.63 inches, 1.745 feet and 28 fingers. Sexagesimal subdivision of the circle if based on electromagnetic principles, and the ancient RC, feet, inch and finger uinits were created in ratios that preserve knowledge of the electromagnetic equation, and the value of the speed of light.
4. The 3D spherical wave propagation of an electromagnetic pulse from a point source maintained for one second will reach a radial extent of 5.73 x 10^8 RCs, and achieve a circumference of 360 x 10^7 RCs. This circumference can then be subdivided by the numbers 6 and 10 to create the sexagesimals system, and is proposed as the origin of the 360 degree circle.
5. The 1 radian angle is equivalent to 57.3 degrees, and is directly connected to the speed of light value of 5.73 x 10 ^8 RC/s. Angular measurement is connected to time measurement in terms of the speed of light.
6. The length of 1 RC is proposed to be defined in terms of the speed of light, in the same way that the modern metre is defined, as the reciprocal of the speed of light value of 5.73 x 10^8 RC/s, or 1.745 x 10^-9 s. The number 1.745 is preserved in the RC standard length as the number of feet per 1 RC, as a means of indicating the time associated with creating the 1 RC unit with an electromagnetic clock.
7. The circle was then subdivided according to the electromagnetic equation c=f x lambda to produce some of the ancient standard length units, specifically the RC, feet and inches.
8. Recognition of the frequency and wavelength associated with an electromagnetic clock is preserved within the ratios between 1 RC and the inch and finger units, expressed simply in angular subdivision of the 1 radian angle, as 57.3 deg = 20.63 x 2.778 deg
9. Circle theory and the sexagesimals number system as we know it is proposed to be based on the Cosmic Microwave Background with a peak frequency currently measured as approximately 2.8 x 10^11 Hz, based on the CMB temperature of 2.73 K and applying Wien’s law. The CMB therefore has a peak wavelength of approx.. 1.06 mm (2.063 x 10^-3 RC). These values of frequency and wavelength are perfectly accommodated within the circle framework, sexagesimals mathematics and the RC standard unit with its subunits.
10. One second was therefore defined as the time to measure 2.8 × 10^11 wavelengths of the CMB radiation. If this can be measured by modern science, then there should be no doubt that a similar measurement was accomplished at some early stage in human history, resulting in the creation of circle mathematics and the sexagesimal system.
11. The CMB constitutes the dominant physical electromagnetic field within which all objects in the Universe exist, and within which they were created since the Big Bang. The wavelength of this signal is therefore a likely candidate for consideration as a “Universe commensurate” standard measurement unit, and is proposed to have formed the basis of circle theory.
12. Basic mathematical functions in circle theory rely on the time it takes for a speed of light signal to travel the circle radial distance, or the 1 deg arc length. The commonly used equation to calculate the arc length subtended by a specific angle (i.e. arc length = 0.01745 × angle × circle radius) is based on the time in seconds that a light signal will take to travel the same distance. In this regard, the standard circle radius is inferred to be 5.73 × 10^8 Royal Cubits, created in a time of 1 second, and which will have a 1° arc length of 1 × 10^7 Royal Cubits. A light signal takes 0.01745 seconds to travel this distance. The only conclusion that can be drawn from this information is that the reference circle, which has been in use since Greek scholars (e.g. Hipparchus, around 180 BC) began using and transmitting mathematical methods of Sumerian origin, was based on a 1 second electromagnetic signal.
13. The primary basis for the subdivision of the circle into 21,600 minutes of angle is traced to knowledge of the approximate time in which an excited atom releases a photon of excess energy. In the time of approximately 6 x 10^-8 s an electromagnetic signal will travel the distance of 34.38 Royal Cubits. The circumference of the electromagnetic wave after this time interval will be 216 Royal Cubits. For reasons of practicality, the measurement time allocated to allow for definition of the circle and its specific sexagesimal number system, was then increased 100 times, to 6 x 10^-6 s.
14. Pi is a time unit.
Comments/criticism/thoughts welcome.
I’m not commenting on whether any values used here are correct or whether any of the characterizations of the units involved holds true.
But there seems to confusion here on the difference between knowing that something holds true and knowing why it holds true.
I Googled the name of the paper but got no results. I did find this this paper, which seems similar in language and style to the summary here.
What kind of comments do you want? This looks like trivial calculations followed by non-sequiturs about the history measurement and the significance of certain numbers.
It’s not even clear what the point is? Is the paper arguing that these numerical coincidences prove that the Egyptians knew the speed of light and chose the length of their cubit to be 1/(6*60*10*10*10*10*10*10*10) of the distance traveled by light in 1/(24*60*60) of a day?
Or is the paper arguing that “pi is a time unit?” Does the paper think these two conclusions hang together or not?
Either way, both of the conclusions above are absurd in ways I could go into, if asked.
This is a Time Cube joke, right?
Pi cannot be a time unit because pi describes a property of circles and everyone knows Time is a Cube.
ETA: Bah, ninj’r’d by Nornagest.
Questions: What would North Korea have to look like in 40 years (assuming under KJU’s rule) for history to view KJU as a great leader? What would NK have to look like for you personally to view him as a great leader?
If he does China style reforms, he will go down in history as a Deng Xiaoping figure. From a consequentialist perspective, that would make his rule a net good.
I’m not sure exactly what things would have to look like in detail, but a good start would be no more death camps (warning: extremely disturbing obviously).
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.co.uk/creative-responsibility/inclusion/
Penguin Random House is no longer requiring college degrees. It’s also going heavy on inclusion.
Unrelated: I know people who were sad that the company went with a dignified name rather than Random Penguin.
This reads to me as: to get more non-whites, we have to lower standards.
Au contraire, says CEO Tom Weldon:
I think he tips his hand here. It’s actually not about connection, or finding overlooked talented writers, but about serving different echo chambers, by cultivating a roster of writers to appeal to each gender/race/sexual orientation/etc demographic. To borrow a TLP-ism, if you’re reading it, it’s for you.
One nice thing about capitalism is that it’s often self-testing. If he can sell more books, then he was correct that there was an unmet need and he found a way to meet it.
@Aapje:
Do you normally support credentialism? Or only when it lets you take a shot at people you disagree with?
I sometimes support credentialism and I sometimes do not, depending on the circumstances, but I don’t see how this matters here.
My comment was triggered by my experience being that ‘diversity’ tends to have a specific meaning nowadays. However, after looking at their inclusion page very closely, they seem to have a somewhat heterodox definition of the term, where they include social mobility as part of diversity (together with the more Social Justicy kind of diversity). I think that this is very positive, if they actually are willing to follow through on this, by giving chances to everyone from a socio-economically marginalised background, including white men and people from the deteriorating parts of Britain.
I am a little skeptical whether they will actually do so, given the many red flags on that page and the fairly obvious issue that their goal of reflecting UK society means giving about half the stage to Brexiteers and/or people who may not share Random House’s politics.
Also, how do you test for “social mobility”
I’ve filled out a lot of job applications in my life. They’ve all asked race, gender, veteran status, and disabilities. I’ve never once had anyone ask me how much money my parents made.
I posted it because is was a combination of less reliance on credentials (generally considered good at ssc) and heavy reliance on demographic group (generally considered bad at ssc).
NYT piece on differences between boys and girls in school. As is usually the case for this kind of story, I think the data is about a hundred times more interesting than the journalist’s attempts to hammer it into whatever narrative he prefers.
New study shows that girls outperform boys by about 0.75 grade levels in English, with the extreme districts at over 1.0 grade levels higher but the story is that in some districts boys outperform girls by 0.25 grade levels in math, and in some extreme districts it is almost 0.5 grade levels!
The smallest gap for English is 4.5 months with girls ahead of boys, which would be on the extreme end of boys’ edge in math.
Given that boys and girls mature physically at different rates, there’s really no reason to assume that in k-12 we would expect to see them both perform to the same standards equally mentally, either.
Also, boys and girls are on different bell curves on like a zillion things. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the optimal educational environment for the average boy and girl was different, or the optimal method of teaching some subject was different for the average boy than the average girl, or whatever.
The wrong way to handle that is to suppress any suggestion of differences and demand that outcomes be equal. The right way is to figure out what we need to do to give everyone as close to the optimal educational environment as we can within our resources.
Yeah. The best thing to do is to individualize as much as possible. For instance, maybe some of the third grade class takes math with the second graders, or has a modified curriculum that reviews the basics more, while others jump ahead.
Look to see if groups are being permanently left behind and never reaching standards, definitely, but at any given level I don’t think perfect equality is likely across any demographic.
I seem to recall something Freddie DeBoer posted awhile back said that the only educational intervention that actually seemed to consistently work was tutoring–basically more human attention.
I’ve watched this myself. My oldest son has sometimes gotten stuck in math, despite having (as far as I can see) a really excellent teacher. But I can usually unstick him with like five-ten minutes of explanation. His teacher could do this a lot better than I can (he knows his material a lot better than I remember my precalc class from 30+ years ago!), but he has 30 kids to do it with, whereas I just need to spend my few minutes with one confused kid and explain what he’s mixed up about.
ETA: It seems like this is one place where we’ve gone entirely in the wrong direction. As we increase credential requirements for teachers, we’ve raised the cost of having enough of them around to answer the kids’ questions.
That’s likely true but I’m not sure practically significant. I think the major drivers of increased educational cost don’t lie in teacher salaries, but in number of administrators, para-educators, facilities, etc.
@Randy M
US education spending for K-12 is getting close to 12k per kid per year. Median salary for a teacher is 60k a year. Toss in about 30k in benefits and overhead and you’re up where you should be able to afford a teacher for every 8 kids. In actual fact, there are about ~15 million kids in highschool and ~1 million highschool teachers.
Fair enough. There are going to be *some* administrative and plant expenses, but probably there could be a lot less without losing a lot of educational value.
I’m not even saying (here) that the administration etc. expenses are worthless educationally, just that the credential requirements aren’t the bulk of the cost disease–though they don’t help keep costs down, and I would agree that a whole lot can be done to help someone learn to read a text or plot a graph without 5 years of college.
Based on my experience, that is a way higher student:teacher ratio than I would have predicted. I started a class with 37 students in it, iirc. Didn’t stay that way the whole year, but the average never approached 25:1, let alone 15:1.
Could be special education is skewing the numbers somewhat, as those classes will be near 5-10:1.
Plenty of schools have more administrators than teachers.
Makes you wonder, who is really the overhead? Are the administrators there to help assist the teachers? Or are the teachers only there to justify massive government make-work programs?
Clearly, there are some parts of the data that can be talked about, and some that can’t. There are some great (meaningless) quotes in here, though:
and
Some narratives are allowed, some aren’t. Some data should be emphasized, other data should be downplayed. In a story in the country’s top newspaper, read by the ruling class who will shape their picture of the world on its basis.
This isn’t actually as bad as it could be–they don’t seem to be suppressing data, just being careful to try to hammer it into the right narratives.
Oh yeah, I remember my parents driving me to the job site every night after school to see how my bridges and highways were coming along.
Yeah, I’m trying to figure out where people get this idea. I guess by looking at the most successful and dedicated engineers and scientists who are more likely to have done stuff like this? I don’t think that’s a very representative sample of people who get engineering degrees. Most people in engineering or physical sciences had little exposure to it before college if you don’t count high school classes. And girls can take those high school classes too.
Outside of some really fancy schools with robotics clubs, what can you do besides read a book? Basic science is really accessible in the sense that the materials are available, it’s just really boring to most people. The actual process of learning it seriously, not the single sentence results or whatever “I love science” meme is going around.
Probably they get the idea because it’s a story that lets them explain their observations in a socially acceptable way. They’re not subjecting it to any skepticism, or they’d run into the obvious questions like “wait, how many parents actually push their sons but not their daughters into engineering?”
This is basically a within-country version of part II. of http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/08/07/contra-grant-on-exaggerated-differences/ , right?
Has anyone here read any of Ted Kaczynski’s writings, and if so, what did you think of it?
I’ve read the first half or so of the manifesto. He’s clearly intelligent and makes some reasonable points. But my overall impression was that the “motivating” section is an attempt to unify a set of social positions that doesn’t really work.
In particular I found the argument associating “oversocialization” with “the left” to be weak and shoe-horned. There are a lot of cultures on the planet even now where (to exaggerate) the first decision you get to make is the choice of flower arrangement for your parent’s funeral. That is, plenty of societies “socialize” a lot more than the present (or recent past) U.S. does, and you could argue that one of our problems is atomization. What’s clearly bothering Kaczynski is something more like (to use an ugly word) “pansification” — he sees other men as sissies and so forth. But he talks about that concern almost entirely in terms of autonomy or the lack of it as if the behavior he prefers reflects a natural, unadulterated state and men aren’t also routinely “socialized” in his preferred direction. Regardless of whether pansification is a genuine problem, therefore, his discussion is too general to address it.
So his overall point starts to come across as amateur, ill-informed sociology. There is a set of things bothering him and he attempts to pull them together into a framework but doesn’t really succeed.
Don’t diss Kaczynski or his lawyers will appear with a cease and desist… again.
He’s been discussed rather often in previous open threads.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csxgn3
I posted about this because I thought efforts to teach critical thinking to children was interesting, but the first half hour and a bit at the end is Ugandan children, and I don’t think it sounds like an average IQ of 70.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2018/06/12/its-time-to-stop-laughing-at-nigerian-scammers-because-theyre-stealing-billions-of-dollars/?utm_term=.2d23b4ed4e0b
No, it doesn’t. Something doesn’t add up about IQ research, which is extra weird because it’s one of the few things in psychology not effected by the replication crisis.
Personally, I am *extremely* skeptical that IQ scores taken in the third world, on kids who grew up in completely different and much worse conditions than you can find anywhere in the first world, mean the same things as IQ scores taken in the first world on kids who grew up with enough to eat and regular schooling and such. This makes me think that attempts at international IQ comparisons are probably not easy to tease any meaningful information from.
We know that not getting enough to eat as kids makes people broadly dumber as adults. IQ scores should capture that fairly well, unless you want to do eugenics with them or something. Regular education is something else — that could plausibly steer people’s thinking away from abstract, symbolic reasoning in ways that’d show up on an IQ test but wouldn’t affect daily life much. But an average of 70 IQ is such an extreme claim — equivalent to the average being about as smart as the dumbest kid in your class in elementary school, maybe the whole school if you were in a good area — and so at odds with what we see on the ground that I don’t think it gets us all the way there.
There’s something else going on here.
Netflix film crews banned from looking at each other for more than five seconds.
Have you tried timing it out?
Now THAT would be creepy.
Disturbing if true, but this is the Independent, so my prior is “almost but not quite completely made up”.