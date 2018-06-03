OT103: The Curse Of Tutancomment

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. I’m on vacation for the next few weeks. I might schedule a few drafts to auto-post just so things won’t be totally quiet, but don’t expect to hear much from me until late June.
2. I’ve gotten a few comments and emails from people who are visiting the Bay Area and want to know how to meet the rationalist community there. Your best bet is to check the schedule for the community center and show up there when something interesting is happening (or just drop by whenever and hope for the best). If you’re really interested, you can stay in their guest rooms for a few days. You can also see bayrationality.com for (slightly) more information and event dates. I would like for there to eventually be a better and longer-term solution to this problem, but this’ll have to do for now.
3. Some people have complained that they like an SSC post and want to send it to their friends, but some of the comments are so bad that they’d be embarrassed for their friend to see them. Evan recently reminded me that there’s a Link Without Comments button at the bottom of every post.
4. Comment of the week is Aurel presenting some evidence against the lead-crime connection. Any thoughts?
Has anybody else forgotten how to do simple tasks that didn’t used to rely on the Internet? Last week at work, I was trying to find a document on seismic analysis. It was from UC-Berkeley, where they wanted $25 for a digital copy. I went through our library’s website to the journal subscriptions, and spent about 45 minutes trying various journals and repositories before concluding that none of them had a digital copy.
I then sighed and decided I’d have to try interlibrary loan to get it on hard copy. I then went to the library lookup page to find the nearest library that had it on hand, and the first result was US Army Corps of Engineers Library, [My City]. After taking a minute for the proper amount of embarrassment, I then wrote down the call number and went upstairs to check it out.
I don’t know when I forgot that checking the library catalog should be the first step, but I apparently did in the last 5 years or so. Anybody else forgotten that libraries will often have the stuff you need for free?
Not quite what you’re asking, but I have certainly forgotten how I actually did some things before the internet.
I remember being interested in visiting a buddy in another small town around 1980, and determined that there was just no viable bus route between the two towns — the trip required going through some hub that was ten times as far from either town as they were from each other.
But how did I determine that? I suppose I must have gone to my local Greyhound station and looked at a schedule or route map. But I have no memory of that. I couldn’t even tell you what part of town the Greyhound station was in.
The remarkable part of your story is that the offline route is still available. My suspicion is that “Books In Print” and the OAG, resources I used a lot in the old days, don’t actually publish their databases in hard copy any more, but it’s been a long time since I needed to know. (It’s sort of amusing how useless it is to try to Google ‘Is “Books In Print” still in print’.)
In Buenos Aires and its suburbs, we used to rely on a booklet called the T-guide, which functioned as explained in English (with pictures) here. Maybe something similar existed for other major urban centers?
I remember being shocked when I moved to the UK in the early 2000s (to a much smaller urban area than BA, but still with plenty of buses) and found that there was nothing similar. One had to replicate it by piecing together hardcopy maps, hardcopy bus timetables, and incomplete online information.
Maybe it was never a simple task, but I can’t imagine navigating a city I’m unfamiliar with without Google Maps (though apparently Tyler Cowen does this(!))
Having lost access to smartphones shortly after moving to a new town, honestly, it’s kinda better. You can still get a pretty good idea of where you need to go by looking the route up on Google Maps and memorizing some landmarks.
If you’re on foot, the trick is to keep your eye on landmarks on the horizon, as well as the sun/moon.
And keep a treemeat map on you.
I would expect “asking strangers for directions/recommendations much more often” to be a big part of the answer.
Back in olden days, we used paper maps, and plotted out our routes before heading out. Sometimes we drew simplified maps of the routes on blank paper, with main roads and intersections to turn at, since consulting the main map was difficult while driving.
I’m wondering if I’m Doing It Wrong.
I see a new post on SSC, log in, read it, and check the comments. It says there are “MMM comments since 1969-12-31 17:00”. I read through them (okay, sometimes I skim), sometimes add a few of my own, and then, time permitting, go back to my life.
The next day I log in again. It says there are “NN comments since “, so I start stepping through the results of a search for tilde-new-tilde.
What I see is a bunch of new comments. But there will usually also be a bunch that I read yesterday, and often I will notice nearby on the page comments not marked with tilde-new-tilde that seem interesting but that I’m pretty sure I didn’t see yesterday.
Does this match the experience of other people? Is there a workaround?
I haven’t gone to the trouble of setting up a little scratchpad near my computer to record the actual time that I last read SSC and entering that by hand in the “comments since” box: I don’t want to cater to my FOMO to that extent. But it does seem odd to me that in the same session I will see both false negatives and false positives. I suppose the false negatives might be comments that were displayed yesterday but that just didn’t register because I was skimming too hard, but since it’s sometimes whole long subthreads it doesn’t seem very likely.
Any thoughts?
You can click the ‘[+]’ next to the “_ comments since,” it will drop down a list of usernames and date/time pairs; clicking these entries brings you to that new comment.
Dunno about the accuracy issues; haven’t seen anything like that.
I sometimes check SSC on multiple different devices. The “new” comments are new since I last opened SSC on that device, so when I switch device I see a load of “new” comments that I’ve already read. From your comment it sounds like this isn’t what’s happening to you. Oh, and sometimes SSC logs me out and that makes them all “new” again.
As for messages that aren’t marked new that I haven’t seen, that happens too. Sometimes when I’ve left a tab open and it refreshes.
I’ve never had both problems in a single session. There’s so many comments, though, that my best guess would be that the ones that don’t say “new” but do look new are just caused by your skimming.
Note that the last time you visited the page is recorded separately based on whether you visited it at http:// or https://
Also, while it seems to be fine today, in the past server time has been about 20 minutes off of Pacific Time.
Embarrassed by the comments? Oh my my my my my, now that’s a First-World problem…
I took “embarassed by the comments” to mean, “afraid that my near-Stalinist social circle could use them as a pretense to engage in one of their regular purgings and/or struggle sessions.” People have said this explicitly in the past.
If the person wants to share articles but doesn’t feel safe doing so, then the no comments link is a perfect solution. I enjoy it here, but comments from randos (or even the regulars!) isn’t a critical part of the experience.
I guess that’s one theory. Here’s another: some comments seem likely to cause more harm than good to their readers, generate more heat than light, and people don’t want to spread those. Reasons comments can generate more heat than light are varied and well-documented, ranging from being confused nonsense to being hurtful.
Maybe a useful feature would be to flag comments as “100% politically correct”, and then have a link which would display only those comments.
So you could easily share an interesting article, where the only comment would be “Scott is a kulak and needs to die”, and if something goes wrong, you could simply pretend that you shared it because you liked the comment, not because of the article.
And if people are too lazy to flag, perhaps we could make dozen fake comments, which would be displayed instead of the real ones.
Villiam:
Surely you’d want a blue-tribe-acceptable comments button, and a red-tribe-acceptable comments button.
People are amazingly bad at modeling what’s politically correct to other tribes, so I don’t think this would work well.
For a sec I read that as referring Reason’s (the libertarian magazine) comments, which would definitely be a true statement.
Or: “Russian comments can generate more heat than light”
I don’t think it requires a near Stalinist social circle.
One of the nice things about SSC is the range of views–as I like to put it, from anarcho-capitalist to communist, from atheist to Catholic. But that means that any long comment thread is likely to contain comments that will be seen as inappropriate by someone used to conversations with a much more restricted range.
Other groups might see some of the comments as inappropriate, but I think there’s only one of those groups that will turn on you for the mere association with a website with inappropriate comments.
Everyone knows that you shouldn't read the comments, but the reason why you shouldn't read the comments on SlateStarCodex is a little different from the reason why you shouldn't read the comments on, say, YouTube.
I can’t claim to have read every comment, but to me the SSC comment section is an oasis of reason in a universe of sites filled with inflammatory, worthless, crap. I don’t even bother to scroll down into the comments of sites like LA Times or Washington Post much less Youtube. Reddit may be the other exception as long as you stay away from anything political. On SSC even comments I disagree with are at least well articulated and, to my eyes, respectful.
If the comments here are supposed to so terrible, I wonder what they think is a good comment section/forum.
+1
Comment sections can serve as a reality check when writers are just knee-jerking their agendas, or going through the motions to fill space and meet a deadline.
Scott A is pretty even-handed as well as informative, and his readership reflects that. Though sometimes I’d warn against operating heavy machinery while reading the comment section — drowsiness may occur.
Naval Gazing continues its look at the elements that go into building a modern navy, this time examining the problems of a Coast Guard.
Also, it’s worth pointing out that last week was Jutland Week, and all 7 parts have now been posted:
Part 1 – Strategic Background
Part 2 – Preliminaries and Run to the South
Part 3 – Run to the North and Deployment
Part 4 – End of the Main Fleet Battle
Part 5 – The Night Action
Part 6 – Aftermath and Analysis
Part 7 – Alternate History
Bean 2 questions:
1. Would you happen to be aware of the Jutland animated video on youtube? It seems to say awfully similar things to what you’re saying. I couldn’t really detect any points of disagreement between them. Did you have any thoughts on it?
2. I’ll be visiting the Texas (the Ship) in a few months, anything i should know to ask or check out in advance?
Any professional musicians here? I have a question.
How does the typical pro make a living? The few I’ve known have stitched together a living from multiple sources: teaching individual students, accompanying or leading church choirs, playing in an occasional band typically for weddings, and teaching classes in music history or theory in classroom settings. None of them have had “a job”; it has always been a bunch of gigs. Is that the usual way to do it?
Not a professional musician, but have many friends and acquaintances who are.
Most of them get by mostly on “a bunch of gigs”, but many of them have “a job” that is regular but a small number of hours, such as being the instrumental teacher at a school (the kind where students come out of class for half an hour for one-on-one instruction from the teacher; the teacher might only be in school one or two days a week).
A few of them are in orchestras, which I think pays them a salary which is enough to get by on. They do bits and pieces of teaching as well.
I think the short answer to your question, though, is “yes”. Most pro musicians do a bit of this and a bit of that. It sounds incredibly stressful and exhausting to me…
EDIT: my aforementioned friends and acquaintances are all UK-based. I’d be interested to hear if the situation is significantly different in different countries…
Adam Neely is a young professional jazz bassist living in NYC. He has a Youtube channel mainly dedicated to music theory but he has a few “day in the life” videos that are pretty insightful, if a bit nerve wracking. He does lots of little weird gigs through word-of-mouth in between big cheques, and I suppose makes some money off Patreon too. Check out his channel, if only for the theorycraft.
I have a few pro musicians in my family and can answer on their behalf. I will refer to them by letter.
A makes his living as a full-time electronic music producer. He gets money from ticket and merch sales for sure, and maybe from “residencies” too. (A “residency” in music is, as I understand it, where you have an arrangement with a venue to play shows there on a regular basis. I don’t know if you get the money as a regular fee or if it’s just they reserve your spot on the calendar and the money is still based off ticket sales from each show.) He might also get a regular paycheck from a label that puts out his music (not sure about that one, because I’m not sure if he’s on his own label or something these days), and I know at one point at least he was getting money from a lawsuit against someone very famous who had infringed on his copyrighted work.
Since childhood I haven’t been in close contact with B, who is a full-time singer-songwriter, but I think she makes a living by selling records and tickets and merch. She was writing a monthly or weekly column there for a while (maybe still is?) and might have been getting paid for that too, though I can’t imagine it was a substantial part of her income.
C plays the occasional wedding/other event but mainly makes her money by giving private lessons (on the main instrument she plays).
D is a friend and former coworker, not a family member; he has a “day job” but plays the occasional gig with his band, mainly for fun but sometimes for money. He says the best-paying and most regular gigs are shows for kids.
Then I also worked with a guy who made his money by composing film scores. I don’t know if that means he counts as a musician or not.
A high school friend of mine is a professional jazz trumpeter. He plays gigs and gives lessons. My former cello teacher seems to make his living the same way, plus he also teaches at music camps and occasionally works with other (sometimes very famous) musicians e.g. doing arrangements of their compositions. I know a lot of other professional musicians and it’s usually something like that.
In hometown of New Orleans, it’s mainly a bunch of gigs, though tourism and the very large number of bars, clubs, and restaurants that feature live music means that there are more gigs available than in many other cities. Quoting an article about the situation on just one street in New Orleans:
I don’t have any personal experience with the professional music scene anywhere else.
If you play Overwatch, who is your main hero? (I’ve never played it, but I take it that Team Fortress 2 works analogously, so feel free to comment the character you main there as well if you like.)
I used to play TF2, mainly as Pyro, secondarily as Medic. While there would often be too many Pyros there would almost never be too many Medics. I could also play fairly well as Demoman. My computer is Linux only though, so I can’t run Overwatch.
I used to main Scout in TF2. I never really enjoyed the game that much and kind of just defaulted to it as a big-online-multiplayer-population option after Halo 3 (a truly great online multiplayer game) died off. As such, didn’t have much interest in getting into Overwatch.
What a timely question, I actually just got off playing some TF2 for the first time in years!
My most consistent main would be Scout, but I’ve gone through long “main” periods on other classes: Pyro back when the Degreaser was absurd, battle engineer way waaaay before it was cool (get off my lawn mini spammers), and spy (who I suck at, but a good spy round is one of gaming’s highlights).
Split into DPS, Tank, and Support because I’m the sort of person who tries to fill a hole in the team before locking my main.
DPS: Soldier 76. Jack of all trades, he fits into any team composition, and I prefer steady DPS to McCree’s burst. Although in FFA, I’ve fallen in love with Doomfist. Slamming people into walls is tons of fun, and you have lots of chances to surprise people in FFA.
Tank: Reinhardt (with D.va as a close second). I’m good with most tanks, but Reinhardt seems to be the purest form of tanking – advance with your team, refuse to die, and utterly flatten anyone who gets too close to your team’s personal space. And again, decking people into walls is good fun.
Support: I’m best with Mercy, but I really need to put some time in to relearn her, I haven’t played her much since she was reworked.
In TF2, my main class was Heavy. I like parking on an objective and demolishing anyone who gets too close. And I don’t have the leet skills needed for Soldier or Demoman.
I used to main Sniper in TF2, although I wasn’t very good at it. Never played Overwatch.
My 3 years old daughter is really good at drawing, for her age. Any advice for a parent how to help her further develop her skills? Given her age, I can’t really teach her things like “perspective”; so I don’t know in which direction to progress.
Is there some specific curriculum for drawing-gifted kids? Even if it would be for somewhat higher age, e.g. 6, I think it could be helpful. But if you know resources like “how to draw X simply”, that could probably help, too.
Mostly, give her lots of colors, paints, papers, clay, and generally enjoyable things to draw/paint/sculpt with.
Encourage her to draw things she sees herself, not necessarily to follow step-by-step tutorials. They’ll develop better observational skills, which is about 90% of the trick for drawing well.
In general (I’m biased toward impressionism and against formulaic, highly stylized comic art, fwiw), the “how to draw x” books tend to be counterproductive, even at a fairly young age. The trick is to look at the thing you want to draw in terms of line, shape, and lightness/darkness, rather than as a pre-determined, simplified symbol, which is a pretty strong temptation for most older kids, maybe because they have to manipulate symbols for years in school. Spending some time drawing and painting things she sees around her before going through formalized schooling is likely to help. Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain is dated, with sort of cringy pop-neurology, but has good exercises for when she’s a bit older and more self-conscious.
ETA: For older children, I recommend the elements and principles of design model (I teach art sometimes, and this is what I mostly use).
It goes something like: focus on one element (line, shape, value, color, texture, volume), and/or one principle (balance, contrast, movement, rhythm, emphasis, pattern), and find an artist who got it really well. Eg: focus on line and movement, go spend some time looking at Kandinsky. Then make some pieces that focus on that element/principle, in that case using mostly or only lines or varying thicknesses to show movement. Or, focus on shape and balance by creating a balanced composition using only the spaces around the objects, leaving the objects white (negative space drawing). Go through all the elements and principles in that way.
At this moment she has ~unlimited amount of paper, because any A4 paper that is only printed on one side gets thrown into the “paper Bunny can draw on” box by her table; and there is always some paper we need to get rid of. Also, she has an erasable magnetic board. And she uses Tux Paint on tablet. All of this, daily.
We tried clay, but so far she refuses to sculpt. She only likes to cut out shapes using the cookie cutters.
If it is not too much work, could you please give me a few more examples like this? (I mean “for X, look at Y”.)
If you want to get good at any skill you need to spend time with people who are already good at that skill. If you’re not doing that then you’re just going to be wasting time flailing around trying different things that you think might work, but that probably actually won’t work, because you have no idea what you’re doing.
If you are serious about helping your daughter get good at drawing, sign her up for a class, or hire her a tutor or something.
I think as long as you don’t go full hardcore tiger mom mode, your daughter will thank you later.
A class is definitely a plan, but it has to wait a few months, because they typically start in September. I wonder if some art students would be willing to babysit.
That’s not a bad idea actually. But you want to pick an art student who can actually teach drawing. Not all of them can.
Why not draw with her? At 3, perhaps the more important thing is to maintain the interest. The upside is you get to create good memories with her. Also, look at a lot of beautiful things together. An eye for beauty is a really good thing to have for that kind of artistic endeavors.
Also, just to be contradictory towards laughingagave, I will recommend a series of how to draw xx books. If your daughter shows any interest at all in drawing human figures, Figure Drawing For All It’s Worth, Drawing the Head and Hands by Andrew Loomis is worth checking out. His books are no longer in print, so you might have to do some internet sleuthing to find the pdfs.
Anything by George Bridgman is also highly recommended.
At the end of the day though, getting good at art is really about commitment. She has to jeep doing it.
(I’m a visual effects artist. Those books were indispensable to me when I was at the beginning of my career and trying to improve my traditional art skills)
One thing you can do is encourage your daughter to practice seeing while she’s not drawing. Point at things and talk about what they REALLY look like. What shapes they’re actually made of, what colors they really are, etc.
Aside from that, if you really want to encourage her down that path (and always there’s the question “why not just let it be something she does on her own for fun?”), hire a private teacher. One who can really work with kids and will help your daughter reach whatever goals you think she should/can aim for.
We made some degree of effort to help our kids develop their art talent, and I think it kind of worked. My wife recommends a book called Drawing with Children, by Mona Brookes. She also got a lot of use out of blind contour drawing – both because obvious failures are obvious, and because they are funny. That also teaches some mental skills. I myself did some amount of challenging my kids to answer a question using art or to draw a response to some scenario. The questions were sufficiently weird that creativity was implicitly mandatory. I liked the results enough that I kept doing it. All it required was coming up with weird scenarios and then paying attention to the drawings they produced in response.
This is anything but a comprehensive response to your question; but I have always found it interesting that when my father-in-law (who has enough chops as an artist to have had shows in museums in a couple of different countries) sits down to work with my somewhat talented seven-year-old, he always spends much more time than I expected on mechanics: this is how you hold the pastel, this is how you blend strokes into a smooth background, and so on.
I’ve been enjoying this blog by John Nerst, who appears to hang out in the comments here. In particular I recommend this post on what it means to assert that something exists. Here’s an excerpt:
There’s a shorter version here, in the form of a response to a question I asked in a previous open thread.
Reminds me of this, from Bertrand Russell:
(A History of Western Philosophy, pp. 153–4)
Puzzles/logic general
I like writing and solving logic puzzles, but I end up brute-forcing a lot of them because I enjoy the process more than I enjoy working out which math tools to use.
~~~
Example:
1) Alice wants to sit next to Fiona
2) Bert wants to sit next to Erin
3) Carlos doesn’t want to sit next to Alice or Devin
4) Devin doesn’t want to sit next to Alice
5) Erin wants to sit next to Carlos
How do you arrange ABCDEF so they all sit where they want? Which rule is redundant?
ROT13 qsnorp ehyr sbhe vf erqhaqnag
~~~~
What is this type of problem called? Is there a fast, elegant way to determine which rules of a system are redundant in problems like this?
Post your puzzles and logic riddles!
There’s multiple solutions to that puzzle, and each solution should work in reverse. Here’s the one I found with it’s reverse: QORPSN NSPROQ
I also don’t see how the one rule is redundant? If you remove that rule than this would be a valid answer: QNSPRO
Trivial question: what kinds of music do you guys listen to, if any? What are your favorite genres/bands/individual songs?
I listen to all sorts of things, but my top genre is probably symphonic metal, with Nightwish being a recent favorite. (I get the sense that the metal community proper looks down on them a bit for some reason, but I dunno.) I also listen to a lot of soundtracks, especially anime stuff — particularly Shiro Sagisu. Also, Miracle of Sound/Gavin Dunne. He’s an extremely prolific musician who writes songs based on various fiction — mostly video games, but occasionally other stuff as well.
My favorite’s classical, generally Vivaldi or Bach.
My tastes are pretty bipolar. I’d say my two most-listened genres are ambient and death metal. I have a small collection of Russian classical music that I absolutely adore, but do not know much about.
When it comes to metal, im pretty picky. I like blackened, grinding dissonance with really sludgy/doomy movements. The metal bands for me are Portal, Ulcerate, Primitive Man, Vermin Womb, Convulsing, and Abyssal. My album of the year last year was Primitive Man’s Caustic.
I’m an ambient musician (non-professional) myself so I focus on making my own rather than listening to a lot of others’ material. However some of my favourites are Prurient, Tim Hecker, Port Royal, Mogwai, Earth, and The Convoy.
I agree the metal community tends to look down on symphonic metal, mainly because it isn’t heavy enough for most metalheads and is too feminine. The bands that get away with it are Opeth, Katatonia and Alcest – but i’d call these more ‘folk influenced’ than properly symphonic. No doubt you’re already fully aware of Opeth, but just in case…Blackwater Park and My Arms, Your Hearse get my vote.
Some of my favorite bands (Alice in Chains, Mad Season) have done performances with orchestras, and I never much liked it.
I also never understood why groups like Apocalyptica don’t use singers (or at least didn’t back when I was listening to them) and instead would dedicate an instrument to playing the vocal parts. I always thought that sounded terrible.
Since you’re talking about metal, does anyone know of any good metal bands from the last 20 that don’t have any weird vocals(or at least keep it to a minimum)but are really heavy? They don’t have to be Freddie Mercury, just someone who doesn’t do those death metal growls or anything like that.
I have the most boring musical taste imaginable: I like the pop music of my youth +/- about ten years. Particular favorites: Good Vibrations, And Then He Kissed Me, Eleanor Rigby, Queen of Hearts, Go Your Own Way, I Hate Myself for Loving You. Also a lot of songs from musicals. Going outside of home ground, quite a bit of classical, country, and folk is listenable but very little jazz and hip-hop is.
I don’t listen to music much, but things I like tend to have interesting words. Joan Baez, Buffy St. Marie, Leslie Fish, settings of Kipling poems by various people, …
Pure instrumental music can be beautiful, but I find it boring.
I have Pandora stations usually built around a particular song, theme, or artist that I liked. I’ve been mostly listening to the “Top Hits” station recently (which was a pre-created one), but I’ve also got a “And We Danced” station, a “Broadway” station, a “Chainsmokers” station, and so forth.
Generally speaking, I like music that leans melodramatic and BIG.
Kestrellius — what makes you ask?
Anyway, for me:
60 Percent classical – Shostakovich is king
25 percent 80s style metal and pop-metal
15 percent 70s style prog-rock
Some people think it’s odd that I listen to so much classical but then blow out my speakers with Sabbath, Accept or Lee Aaron (Canada’s Metal Queen!)
Have tried to open my mind to the 90s and found only Anathema, The Gathering and Paradise Lost. Can’t stand most “growling.” As for the 20th century: Damone, Comedy of Errors and Effloresce — pretty slim pickings
Bach, a little Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and Handel.
About the only thing more recent I listen to is Sons of Korah, which is an Australian group retranslating and putting music to various Psalms. Until I heard them I’d never experienced that tribal thing people get when going to concerts. I’d figured it would never happen to me.
Man, what a catnip post.
Quoting myself:
My steady favorite, to which I always return, is rock, preferably heavy. Sampling of favorite bands: Helmet, Soundgarden, Meat Puppets, Faith No More, Melvins.
In rap I favor random underground unknowns whose music videos look like they were shot on cell phones and convincingly suggest that the rappers featured therein probably are criminals first and rappers second. Example.
Jazz favorites: Andy Narell, Weather Report, the classics obviously, and there’s a Dave Douglas Quintet album, “The Infinite”, that has blown me away time and time again ever since I first heard it in high school. I also have some great African jazz CDs. I usually don’t like jazz with singing but Diane Reeves is amazing. I have a signed copy of Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” and apparently it isn’t worth nearly as much as I think it should be.
Soul: I had a lot of James Brown mixtapes made for me growing up and now I enjoy whatever they play on my Pandora station seeded from one of his songs.
Gospel (black gospel, in case I need to clarify): The Winan sisters are awesome, but in gospel my favorites are more identifiable by particular songs I like, some of which have many variations. In general I like up-tempo choral stuff with interplay between the different choral voices.
Country: Brad Paisley is the single most talented man on the radio. I like almost everything I’ve heard by David Allen Coe, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, and any of the three Hanks. Beyond that I have a few favorite songs, e.g. “Friends in Low Places,” “Some Beach,” “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia”, etc. Miranda Lambert is the only female country singer whose voice I really like.
Bluegrass: I have a few Earl Scruggs and Ricky Scaggs albums, they’re great. Steve Martin is awesome. Mainly I like whatever I hear especially if it’s up-tempo and features banjo.
Opera: Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, and Carmen. They’re famous for a damn good reason.
Classical: Beethoven’s 6th, Bach’s cello suites, Barber’s violin concerto, lots of stuff by Sibelius, Griffes’s Poem for Flute (orchestral version), Debussy’s “Pagodes”, Borodin’s 2nd (esp. the 3rd movement), and see “opera” above.
Favorite “world” genre is gamelan , but my favorite “world” artists are Habib Koite and Toumani Diabate, both West Africans. I’m really into Indian music too, and I think Kadri Gopalnath might actually be my favorite Indian musician.
I’m also a huge Fiona Apple fan.
BTW, when I meet people and they say “I listen to all kinds of music” they usually don’t mean it as literally as I would if I said it about my own tastes, but I have met and befriended a few people over my lifetime whose music intake is as expansive and diverse as mine. The fact that I’ve met several such people kind of surprises me, but maybe it’s not actually that uncommon?
In that case I have some recommendations for you, but I run the risk of you already knowing some of them:
Heavy Rock: Cog (esp. The New Normal); Gojira’s From Mars To Sirius
Jazz: Harry Mitchell. He’s a young virtuoso jazz pianist. For something a bit less pure, try the band Grievous Bodily Calm.
Country: Gillian Welch. Both Time the Revelator (older) and The Harrow and the Harvest (more recent) are great albums.
World: I trust you have at least one of the 20+ volumes of the long running Ethiopiques Ethio-jazz compilations? If not, get your hands on one, any one.
Edit:
It’s more common among metal listeners from my experience, because metal is a higher sonic-enjoyment hurdle to get over and because of the technical commonality with certain types of classical music.
Thanks, I’ll definitely check that stuff out.
Since you’re listening, just for fun I will point out how all the favorite rock bands I listed are connected:
Helmet‘s original drummer, John Stanier, plays with Mike Patton’s band Tomahawk. Patton (of Faith No More) has another band, Fantomas, that features Buzz Osborn (of the Melvins) on guitars. Melvins drummer Dale Crover took a turn as one of Nirvana’s many drummers. Nirvana at one time had hired Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden bassist) as a roadie and nominal second guitarist. Nirvana also featured the brothers Kirkwood (of the Meat Puppets) and covered a few Meat Puppets songs on their Unplugged album, since the Meat Puppets were a huge influence on Kurt Cobain.
There are probably numerous ways to connect all those bands but that is one of them.
I love the sounds of the late 60s – 70s more than any other time period. The funk and psychadelic soul of Stevie, Curtis, Marvin, Earth Wind & Fire; the bluesy~jazzy rock of Led Zepp, Santana, early Chicago, and Steely Dan. Drifting towards and into the 80s: ELO, The Police, Prince, MJ, and some New Wave (90125, Songs From The Big Chair, and Soul Mining are good albums).
For the decades since then, some notable artists in my library:
Rap — Chance, Childish, Common, Das Racist, J Cole, Kanye, Kendrick, OutKast, Roots, Run the Jewels, A Tribe Called Quest, Vince Staples
Indie — alt-J, Bombay Bicycle Club, Django Django, Florence + The Machine, Friendly Fires, Glass Animals, recent Grizzly Bear, Streetlight Manifesto (leaning towards the brassier, away from the punk / metal), Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, the xx
R&B / Neo-Soul — BADBADNOTGOOD, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Hiatus Kaiyote, The Internet, Janelle Monae, Kamasi Washington, Rhye, Thundercat
I also have a wide spattering of other music, although I don’t get much harder than Zeppelin in rock music, so no metal here. I haven’t listened to enough country music to have anywhere near an informed opinion, but the genre sounds really… flat to me. (Not “flat” as opposed to “sharp”, but “flat” as in not much going on)
Now that my musical tastes are all exposed, if anyone has recommendations of stuff in the range of this music profile, I’m all ears. (Well…?)
Alt-RnB-ish: Try Yusef Kamal’s Black Focus.
Rap: Brockhampton. If that isn’t weird enough, try Clipping or Death Grips.
“Indie”: You’d probably like Ballpark Music. Or Gang of Youths.
I have a question for our resident naval experts (bean et al.) which fits neatly with the current topic of Naval Gazing:
I recently came across the topic of modern piracy. I knew this phenomenon beforehand, but always assumed, that this is a very small phenomenon and simply persists, because it is not cost effective for ship owners to do anything about it. This impression was reinforced by the comedic means (fire hoses!, flare guns!, electrified fencing!, simply switching the deck lights on!!) of defense employed by the ships (often sucessfully) in the few cases I came across this topic over the last 10 years. This seems not to be the case with estimated 10 billion+ damages per year. (http://www.criminaljusticeusa.com/blog/2009/10-shocking-facts-about-modern-day-pirates/) and some ship owners willing to pay security companies 120000$ (same source) for protection per trip. There is even a freaking NATO mission against pirates (http://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_48815.htm)
Either I am overlooking something (I assume this to be the case), or this is a huge pile of money laying around. Since ships are not typically threatened by pirate ships with heavy weapons but actually boarded, the tactical side of defense against pirates looks pretty cheap and easy. I am quite confident, that for 120000$ as a one time expense it is quite possible to equip a cargo ship in a way, that unwanted approach let alone boarding is pretty much impossible. A couple of thermal imaging cameras hooked up to a computer should easily detect any approaching craft even if everyone is asleep and the craft is not detected by radar (engines are hot). This should give some early warning. With a minute or two to prepare, even a crew of only 3 or 4 people (as on most cargo ships) should be able to repel or disable any approaching small craft with commercially available 50 cal. rifles. Even if that fails, I can not see how the pirates would go about boarding a ship against resistance of 3 or 4 people people behind strategically placed cover.
Rough cost estimate:
– Computer with custom software 10000$?
– 6 thermal cameras 15000$ (http://www.ebay.com/itm/Raytheon-Thermal-Eye-250D-Thermal-Imager-Camera-FLIR-/282323048862)
– 4 M82 A1 against approaching craft 40000$ (https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20120131113833AAQZOb5)
– 4 AR15 against boarding 2500$ (https://www.slickguns.com/search/apachesolr_search/736676085002?op=)
– 12 steel plates strategically placed on deck for cover in case of attempted boarding 25000$?
92500$ + some crew instruction + this and that call it 120000$, sell the package for 500000$ and make 380000$ profit. The owner starts to make profit on the 5th trip…
No, it seems not to be impossible for a private ship to have weapons on board (http://www.yachtingworld.com/blogs/elaine-bunting/guns-on-board-for-or-against-10118).
What did I miss?
I already discussed this topic at our local LW/SSC meetup but we did not reach any satisfying conclusion due to lack of expertise.
Well, first off, you missed the biggest part of this potential business opportunity, because piracy off Somalia is down 60% from its 2010 peak and still falling. In part because of measures similar to those you discussed, in part because navies with actual warships took an interest. From about the dawn of recorded history, piracy has gone away when navies with actual warships took an interest.
Also, the bit where you can usually have guns on a private ship sailing into foreign ports, means 12-gauge shotguns, not .50 caliber Barretts. Those, you very likely don’t get back when you leave, you may not be able to bail out the sergeant-at-arms who admitted to owning them, and you may face questions from your insurance company and/or whatever national government loaned you its flag for your ship.
However, there is a workaround where a private security company sends a team to board your ship as soon as you leave the territorial waters around your port of origin, to debark before you enter territorial waters at the destination. They bring their own guns, and either hand them over to a team headed the opposite direction or just throw them in the ocean. The logistics to support that are part of the reason it can cost up to $100k. Plus, you know, the bit where you’re hiring them to maybe fight actual pirates, and if they’re going to get shot at for money it’s going to be a lot of money.
4-5 men with ordinary military rifles in 7.62x51mm or the like will usually suffice. Shotguns are not enough, when the pirates can stand off and use heavy machine guns to persuade you to surrender, but Barretts are excessive when you are firing from the deck of a 20,000-ton ship and they are firing from a skiff on the high seas.
This may be a silly question, but why don’t the major shipping companies buy weapons permits at the major ports for their own on-board security?
Even in countries / cities which are pretty strongly anti-gun bodyguards and private security can usually buy permits to carry weapons. Given that the weapons would logically be locked up as long as they’re not in dangerous waters it seems like an obvious deal for both sides.
Is it the boring answer, that they could do it but it would cost >$100K? Or is there some other reason that I’m not thinking of?
Re lead and violent crime:
That’s a really interesting point that certainly calls into question assumptions about lead and violence, but I’m not convinced it’s all that conclusive. The two groups of countries were enormously different culturally, so it seems very within reason that they could have their lead signals be swamped by other cultural stuff. This seems very analogous to your recent article, Scott, of the US only incidentally having ‘typical’ suicide rates despite what’s likely a significantly increased rate due to guns. Guns increase our rate, but other effects decrease it enough to offset things. Couldn’t the same be true of lead?
Some mechanisms that come to mind, as someone not super educated on the cultures of communist countries. More fear of authority kept crime in check. Communism having some direct effect on poverty (which provides the main source of criminals). Sending dissenters to gulags and whatnot kept crime in check (sketchy considering US imprisonment rates not stopping crime, but who knows). Different reporting/recording habits.
I just read Roger Crowley’s Empires of the Sea, about the conflict in the 16th century Mediterranean (particularly between the Spanish, the Holy Roman Empire, and the Ottoman Empire). It’s some ugly stuff, especially when Crowley talks about how the Mediterranean coasts of Spain, southern Italy, and the islands in the western Mediterranean Sea became “lands of disappearances” – i.e. people living on the coasts would get kidnapped by corsairs based in Algiers and such and then sold into slavery. Sometimes in small numbers, sometimes by the thousands when one of the Barbarossa brothers was leading a raid. The Europeans did some slaving of their own, but it was small compared to the amount that North African raiders were doing (this was the Ottoman Empire at its apex).
And the naval wars over it . . . honestly, I can understand why all the silver and gold funneled into Europe did little to profit Spain in the long run. It just went in and was immediately funneled back out to pay for ships and armies.
Crowley’s book is a good introduction. For a more sophisticated take, there are two excellent books I can recommend, John Pryor’s Geography, Technology, and War: Studies in the Maritime History of the Mediterranean, 649-1571 and John Guilmartin’s Gunpowder and Galleys: Changing Technology and Mediterranean Warfare at Sea in the 16th Century. The latter book is especially excellent and manages to do an amazing job of charting how galley warfare evolved the way it did over the course of the 16th century and why it finally died out.
Question for those involved or familiar with US Pharma Laws:
Recently a bill called ‘Right to Try’ was passed. (I don’t know if it was just the senate or passed completely, i got the impression it was passed completely) — The law purports to give terminally ill patients the right to attempt non FDA approved drugs.
My assumption is that the folks on this blog would probably [by some majority] support this, at least in theory, insofar as it’s a conscious decision to go against a safety regulation for rational reasons. But pretty much all of the articles i can find about the law are negative or dismissive. One thing I hear brought up is that terminally ill patients are already able to try non FDA approved drugs, but the FDA has to approve this exception. The other thing these articles frequently mention is the importance of the efficacy standard; there’s a very strong implication that Drugs are only effective because they are required by law to prove that they are beyond all reasonably doubt.
My thinking was that if the FDA grants the exception in the overwhelming majority of cases, and does so relatively quickly, then this particular law would have no positive effect, and possibly a negative one. (on net) On the other hand, if my suspicion is correct, the approval would probably follow the same lines as the regular FDA approval process; that terminally ill patients would frequently die while the FDA makes up their mind.
But I don’t have any information in either direction on that. Does anyone know more?