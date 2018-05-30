Open Thread 102.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Question: Is there some subcategory of paranoia where you specifically start suspecting that other people privately think you’re a jerk?
I’ve had a few specific days where it felt intuitively like several people were all annoyed with me. Obviously, some other possibilities are:
1) It’s just a coincidence that a number of people were annoyed with me or read that way on the same day;
2) I was unusually annoying that day in a way I didn’t perceive;
3) I’m a jerk.
It’s not debilitating or even super inconveniencing, but I’m curious. For reference, I probably feel an intuitive sense of impending disaster several times a year, but for shorter times. (And haven’t been able to find a pattern cause for that either.
I also suffer from this, perhaps more often than you do.
If people have a low chance of just randomly waking up on the wrong side of the bed and you interact with several people each day, there’s going to be a few days sprinkled in where most of them are just grumpy for no reason. Add in your innate pattern recognition (even when there is no pattern there) and that could explain it.
I think that’s just regular social anxiety.
I disagree. I have had days where ive been more in tune to people’s reactions and additudes towards me, and often I over-estimate their annoyance, but this is rarely truthful. Other days my mind is off in la la land and I actually do quite well and am bubbly with people….
4) They didn’t actually find you as annoying as their reactions led you to feel.
(That may be the ‘possibility 0’ which you alluded to but didn’t spell out, but the word “just” in possibility 1 implies that the annoyance is not something you’ve questioned, even if the suspicion that they privately think you’re a jerk is.)
Irritability makes you think people are more angry or impatient than you would otherwise perceive.
One time I thought everyone was being really short with each other in a group chat. Later I read it and realised it was totally normal and it was just my perception.
If you’re sleep deprived or in caffeine withdrawal, you might be irritable. Once I realised this it was really eye opening, it is something that affects how people interact very frequently.
Naval Gazing is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Jutland (May 31st) this week by republishing last year’s series with illustrations and maps.
So far, I’ve covered the strategic background, the preliminaries and run to the south, the run to the north and deployment and the last clash of the main fleets.
At Naval Gazing, I’ve been doing a series on how to build a modern navy with the frame that a friendly AI gave us (SSC, mostly) an island, and we’re setting up a country on it. It’s mostly intended as a look at the meta-level drivers of naval policy without getting too deep into the object issues. But I’m now curious as to what sort of country the commenters here would build in the first place. Let’s say that we have a medium-sized island (Britain-sized, more or less) somewhere on the planet (I’ve been vague about where to avoid getting distracted with object-level issues). We’re the only people there, and we’ve been magically granted the ability to control it for, say, the next decade. How do we structure the government? Dictatorship of Scott? Democracy? Hereditary aristocracy? What sort of policies do you favor? Who do we let in? Open Borders? Points system? Do we have a welfare state? Where does the government get money from? (I’m strongly in favor of getting money from somewhere, because
otherwise I won’t be able to build lots of pretty grey shipsI want to be able to defend it when the magical protection runs out.) Or do we just let David Friedman (not) run things?
I say we randomly split the island into two separate populations and do some A/B testing to find out which forms of governance are most efficient.
The articles of confederation/union/whatever provide the mechanisms for deciding what should be A/B tested. For the initial set up, people will be randomly allocated to constituencies (say, an even 100). Constituencies elect a single representative from among their number to a parliament by simple majority. Scott is appointed the first Speaker and Supreme Judge. The Speaker is in charge of order, though does not vote, and the Supreme Judge has the power to strike down unconstitutional laws. The parliament has the power to change the constitution by 80% consensus. All other laws passed must be A/B tested: divided up if a ‘federal’ law is voted in parliament by X%, it is enacted randomly to X% of constituencies.
Note carefully that the constituencies are not geographically-bound. Setting up local governments (or not will be an interesting first task for the Parliament.
I don’t think a population size of a few thousand tells us much that can generalize to larger nations, unless bean intends us all to immigrate with extended families in tow (which would be more stable long run).
That’s probably the biggest question early on, actually. The few thousand readers of this blog aren’t enough to support even a small warship, so we’re going to need more people. How do we get them and who do we take? Extended families wouldn’t be a bad place to start, but we’re going to need more than that before too long.
Given the setup, I’m tempted to suggest human-level AIs in cute plastic chassis.
Oh, sorry. The AI has departed for parts unknown, and we’re not quite sure what we did to make it in the first place. And it trashed that research facility, saying it was too dangerous for us to continue.
Curious what you are getting at here; are we magically summoning buildings and machines from the bare rock? Or just magically protecting ourselves from invasion? Obviously if we’re the only people there we don’t need to magically subdue the populace, right? (Let’s hope not, the debates on occultic neo-colonialism would be interminable, especially once Scott summons undead Abraham Lincoln)
More of the later. Basically, our first problem isn’t “How do we stop bad actors from invading”, because that’s much less fun. Exact details are left to your imagination.
Correct.
Depends on just how extended the families are getting. Does my second cousin’s wife’s aunt count?
@Evan
My problem with that is that it doesn’t seem likely to get us the skills we need or the kind of people we want. It might be good for getting an initial core of reasonably trustworthy people, but I’d expect we’re going to want more people than that long-term.
@bean, oh, absolutely. For many social reasons, I recommend more of a points-based system than kinship-based. I thought you were talking about needing more numbers than extended families could give us, though – a kinship-based system has a lot of problems, but that isn’t necessarily one of them!
More specifically, I urge points based on a weighted average of current occupation, skills, abstract reasoning ability, and willingness to consider opposing points of view. I’d also put in diligence, if we could test for it.
Note that I am not considering education or IQ, except as they affect the elements I mentioned.
@Evan
Ok, we’re pretty much on the same page. The one thing I would say is that diligence is easy to test. We just make sure to “lose” everyone’s paperwork once or twice before we let them in. Or set up an inscrutable bureaucracy to regulate immigration. Although that might well happen on its own.
Supposing you have to recruit, about how many people in whole world do you think really like warships? Or would sign on because they like this sort of big project?
@Nancy
This isn’t a warship thing. The new country was designed to divorce the theoretical discussion from object-level issues, and I wondered what SSC would make of it in general. The Navy stuff is my specialty, but we have people who have strong opinions about economics, immigration policy, and so on. It’s not that much less controversial than the naval stuff we’ve been discussing, either.
As for numbers, no real idea. But you get people moving into boomtowns, and I expect you’d get something similar here. Particularly if we put together an interesting government package.
@bean, I think that’s a joke, but I’d prefer to test diligence without heaping burning coals on people’s heads, thank you!
The idea of an A/B testing government is one that I should have expected, but I don’t think this is a good implementation. The basic problem is that you’re going to end up with an insane hodge-podge of laws, which will be impossible to enforce. Let’s say we pass a national law that we drive on the right by only 75% because of an unusual concentration of British, Japanese, and Australians among the representatives. Do the other 25% get ticketed for driving on the right? Are they just allowed to drive on the left if they want? Do they get tickets for endangering others instead? This seems like the extreme case of everyone signing onto certain laws and the enforcers having to sort them out.
That said, I think there’s an interesting seed here. It might be interesting to set up a couple of different states with explicitly different policies (libertarian, social democracy, etc), although you then have the issue that it’s not really a country any more so much as something like the EU.
You would have to figure out how to establish regional governments somehow, which would be responsible for the more mundane things like traffic laws.
There federal powers would have to be more a bit more fleshed out I guess. The A/B idea was what I was thinking about mainly in relation to taxes & social programs.
I’m not sure that would work very well, though. The problem is that doing A/B testing person-by-person is that it opens up arbitrage opportunities that wouldn’t exist in a world where we had one country doing A and one country doing B.
Let’s take the minimum wage. Even if it’s a good idea when applied to the whole population, it’s not hard to see the problems with a minimum wage applied to an arbitrary 60% of the population. The result is almost certainly worse than either applying it to everyone or not having one at all. Having this kind of diversity between states/provinces/cities isn’t such a big deal, because the playing field between me and the guy next door is at least somewhat level.
Don’t know about the particulars of legislative structure, but I would like to see IT infrastructure supporting the judicial end of things: a searchable database for laws, ideally allowing any citizen to check (a) whether an action is legal, (b) which laws apply to a given situation, and (c) expiration or review dates for a given law. Also, for that matter, it would (d) notify citizens when/if new laws (or repealed old ones) took effect.
Finally, for grins and Archipelagic support, (e) publicly labeled, opt-in law packages which make more things illegal for oneself.
On the other hand, that database would be a prime hacking target (after the friendly AI itself, I suppose). And (e) would probably result in signalling arms races, and I’m not presently sure how to mitigate that.
C and D are easy, but B is hard, and that makes A hard too. Law by its nature has a lot of slop and discretion built in, and there’s very often ambiguity about where its boundaries lie, so in a lot of cases the answer will be “underspecified; you need to read and understand 500 pages of case law to find out” or “depends what the judge ate that morning” or “technically no, but you’ll only get in trouble for it if you piss off a cop”.
E is an interesting idea and I don’t think I’ve worked out the full implications yet.
But starting from scratch could we come up with a system that make A & B more possible? What would it look like?
Probably, but I’m not sure it’s a good idea. I’ve never been involved at the sharp end of proper law enforcement, but if it’s anything like being a petty Internet tyrant there’s kind of a sweet spot in terms of ambiguity. Too ambiguous and you’ll eventually be tempted to act based on arbitrary personal grudges; not ambiguous enough and other people will eventually be tempted to go hunting for loopholes. Either one creates an adversarial relationship and ultimately makes your job harder.
I don’t think it’s practical to come up with a set of rules that’s both totally unambiguous and loophole-free, especially if you also need it to be compact and understandable enough for regular people to easily follow with the help of a reference guide. Even as a petty Internet tyrant. And real life’s way more complicated than that.
There might be something to be said for a Confucian-ish approach that focuses first on instilling virtue in the people responsible for enforcement.
For (a) and (b), and incidentally for filters on (d), my first inclination is currently to gesture vaguely at keyword or hashtag-based systems, recognizing that this is unlikely to be an ideal solution but is at least in the vicinity of the status quo of industry-based (or jurisdiction-based) regulation.
I suppose this would effectively end up being “500 pages of case law to sift through”, and the solution that comes to mind there is ranking (effectively, voting on individual laws), which I suppose would be a point (f): allowing citizens to securely* record their opinions on any given law.
*Preliminary definition: “as close to coercion-proof, sockpuppet-proof, and hack-proof as feasible”
Criminal codes tend to be pretty short. Common law principles are fairly intuitive, and a movement to streamline criminal codes should be politically feasible.
The problem comes when you get to the regulatory sorts of law. There are good reasons why we don’t want people pouring motor oil into municipal drains, or burning tires on their lawns.
You could handle them with a common-law-style catch-all. “Whoever disposes of their garbage in an excessively obnoxious way, shall be guilty of jerkishness in the 2nd degree.”
The problem is that these sorts of laws inherently ambiguous. That’s fine when we’re talking about traditional criminal offenses. The answer to, “EXACTLY how hard can I hit a stranger before it’s battery” is “don’t punch strangers, you jerk.”
Ambiguity is bad when we’re talking about actions that will be done millions of time a year. Jiffy-Lube has a legitimate need to dispose of millions of quarts of motor oil. They need a clear standard.
If you leave the laws ambiguous, you end up with the law-as-written (searchable) and a law-as-enforced (very hard to search). If you spell things out in detail, then lawbooks get absurdly long
The third option is to punt, an say that people need to comply with standards set by [environmental agency]. That keeps things kind of finite, but means that you need to search a bunch of other sources to know what’s actually allowed.
I share the desire for easy-to-understand regulations, but don’t know that it’s feasible.
How about something like @Skivverus’s hashtag system? “Whoever disposes of their garbage in an excessively obnoxious way shall be guilty of an offense, as quantified by: For motor oil, see schedule 1, for fluorescent lightbulbs, see schedule 2, etc.” Then you can glance over the list and only look in detail at the appropriate schedules.
I wonder if the right hand side of the island will skew right wing and vis versa.
Since we’re only a few thousand people and we don’t want to get Eternal Septembered (or be a mostly-empty island with one small town) when the 10 years are up, we should definitely do Hereditary Aristocracy. We could just be very strict about who gets to be a citizen, but a) “0.1% of the population are actually citizens!” has even worse optics than an aristocracy and b) on a personal scale, it’s way cooler to be a baron than a citizen.
To animal rights activists, vegans etc. How would you rank the following activities that use animals, from least to most acceptable to you?
Hunting; fishing; aquaculture; farming for meat; farming for eggs, dairy, etc.; medical/cosmetic experimentation on animals; having pets; using animals for entertainment (circuses, horseraces, bullfighting).
Least—-> Animal Entertainment (esp. circus and bloodsport), Experimentation on animals, Having pets, Hunting, farming for meat, fishing, aquaculture, farming for eggs and dairy <—- Most *I do want to note that almost all of these categories have sub-categories that could be denoted as more/less humane as well. There are huge differences in farming methods for example, and there is a wide variety of ethics in pet owners, some of which is absolutely atrocious.
I find your ranking very surprising. Farming for meat is more ethical than hunting, and both are more ethical than animal experimentation? From my perspective, meat is basically completely unnecessary, while animal experimentation produces a great deal of good and is critical for the advancement of neuroscience and medicine.
I’m a former vegan who is now omnivorous simply because I’m a hypocrite, but I work in a lab that does invasive animal experiments.
Enkidum. Read my asterisk
@Enkidum
I think that it matters whether it is (literally) putting lipstick on a pig or developing medicine. It also matters whether there are alternatives (and people should develop them, which they are doing).
Why are pets worse than farming for meat? Unless we talk about exotic/wild animals, I think that having dogs or cats and pets, and treating them as members of the family, is better than killing animals for meat?
Read my asterisk point. Factory farming is often pretty unethical, but there are many abusive pet owners as well. Perhaps on second thought I would indeed switch those two, but I have to concede meat farming’s effectiveness for feeding people. That being said, if we could all hunt and ban factory farming, id be for it
do we assume the best version of the category or the worst? I think almost every category has a bad example that is worse than every other categories best example.
also, are zoos/aquariums considered entertainment?
Assuming average type of use. For example, in fishing, you have fishing with a fishing pole, on one extreme, and bottom trawling being on the other extreme. I assume we talk about the average, legal commercial fishing. Same for the rest.
My order would be, from least to most acceptable:
Hunting (I place a much higher value on a wild animal’s life than on a domestic one)<- entertainment<- fishing <-farming for meat<- farming for eggs, etc.<-pets<-medical experimentation
Philosophy of religion question. Let’s assume that God chooses to become incarnate. We can give a nice broad characterisation of His motivation: say, putting His relationship with humankind on a firm footing. It’s a unique incarnation, by the way: God becomes incarnate only once. When and where would you expect the expect the incarnation to occur? I will share my own thoughts later: the upshot may be predictable, but hopefully the details of my reasoning will be of interest. But I wanted to learn what other people’s thoughts were first, particularly those of non-Christians/theists. Let me know if you have clarificatory questions.
(Disclaimer: I’m a Christian.)
To answer this from logic alone: Since by premise God is becoming incarnate to change His relationship with humanity, it stands to reason He would want to do it at a place and time where news of this incarnation would spread quickly: somewhere with well-traveled trade routes and a broadly-spoken language capable of speaking in detail about God’s nature.
Also, since by premise God is the sort of God who intervenes in human history, He would want to become incarnate among people whom He’d prepared for this – perhaps by prophecies, and perhaps by more-or-less-quietly guiding their cultural development.
Yes, you can probably guess what I have in mind, but I hope my reasoning’s valid and of interest.
To play devils advocate, news spreads much quicker in an age of railroads, or radio, or television, or the internet, than Roman roads.
But perhaps you just need another corollary–sooner in history is better than later, for greater long term impact.
I was thinking of that, but without Christianity, would we have gotten to an age of such fast communications?
And your corollary’s also valid.
Good, the first two replies have got to what I think is the core of the issue. We’re trading off promptness against preparedness. In the preparedness category, we’ve got ease of travel and communication, as well as relevant religious background. Any other dimensions of preparedness? What about moral and intellectual development? Also, there’s something that might be be considered pretty important to the news spreading quickly which Evan hasn’t mentioned explicitly.
You know, if you can’t shift the time of appearance from what is supposed to have happened in our timeline, it sure seems like there were better options for location. Why show up in Galilee, rather than, say, Rome itself? Wander into the Senate, brush aside the guards, and do whatever it takes to show the most powerful men in the world that there is no god but God. Then take the show on the road to the Colosseum, just down the way, and wow the masses. Same deal.
If nothing else, theologians two thousand years later would have a lot more to work with.
That sounds a lot like the retcon John Wick (or whoever wrote the details after him) had for the first prophet in 7th Sea (A swashbuckling Europe + magic RPG).
Appeared before the Senate, displayed power there, escaped from prison and spoke to the crowds, etc.
However, given the relative speed Christianity took over Rome, it doesn’t seem like it would necessarily been more effective for Jesus to appear there in person.
Thanks for tackling the location question. Right, there seems a lot to be said for populous/important cities. I guess you wouldn’t be very impressed by my left-field suggestion of Central Asia. On the other hand, I agree with Randy that, if you can get the news to disseminate well anyway, the added value of turning up in the biggest metropolis available isn’t that significant. What about location as in region of the world? And any thoughts on time?
You don’t get a chance to affect the lives of people who lived before you show up, but changing technology also affects how many people hear about you and your actions. That suggests you want to show up right when truly global travel and communication become possible. I’m thinking sometime during the 1800s would be about right. Let steamships, telegraphs, and newspapers amplify your message.
Again, a plausible suggestion with issues of questionable added value. So long as your message makes it to the era of global communication, it will get amplified by the new technologies anyway, and you’ve reached at least some people who lived before that era. On the other hand, granting that we are looking for ease of travel and communication, you have identified the most significant threshold.
But perhaps you just need another corollary–sooner in history is better than later, for greater long term impact.
Well, yes. Waiting for railroads only makes sense if you foresee the message dying out before railroads and fast communications are invented.
You wait for a time when writing exists, and is so secure that it won’t be lost during a Dark Age. CS Lewis even alluded to it being logically possible that Horus or Krishna was an Incarnation, but how would we ever empirically know?
Premodern sea travel was much better at spreading people than even decent roads, so you choose a huge empire with a central sea rather than one like China.
The Dark Age bit is important. For all we know there could have been a Jesus Christ in Mycenaean Greece in… let’s say 1350 BC, for giggles. That’s a pretty cosmopolitan and well-integrated part of the world for its time, with writing, trade, and lots of intercultural contacts — but the Late Bronze Age collapse came along a hundred years later and wiped out everything, and now the only trace left to history is a few allusions to a brief departure from polytheism in Egypt.
@Nornagest: Yep. Even with continuity of writing in Egypt, figuring out what was going on outside its borders before the Bronze Age collapse is nigh impossible. What caused Aten worship? How recognizable would the Indo-Aryan Mitanni be to Hindus? Whole lot of mysteries.
You also need to worry about your message getting miscommunicated, either through error or deliberate tampering. And the better the communication and record-keeping technology available, the more accurate a record you can leave.
As I recall, our earliest records of even very major figures from the Roman Empire are often from decades after the fact. That leaves room for all sorts of misunderstandings and unanswered questions.
I’m thinking it might be useful to wait for at least the printing press.
Inverse reasoning: Wherever the ideal time/place for God incarnate to appear is probably also the ideal person for a human to create a religion – so the time/place of creation of the largest modern religion is probably pretty close to the ideal time/place for God to have appeared (even if we assume Jesus was just some guy).
In private, observable to me only.
19th century China.
Interesting choice. What’s your reasoning?
Hong Xiuquan would have agreed with you.
Or, maybe…
In the age of mass communication. In Palestine, because it’s a focal point. At the creation of a new state, because that is a focal point.
Now that’s even more interesting. You’ve got impact down, but letting promptness fall by the wayside rather.
Perhaps somewhere to the north of India, maybe Lumbini, a nice central location from which his influence could spread to both India and China, and hopefully eventually westward. A nice early date to give the influence lots of time to spread, but not so early that the stories will be forgotten and not written down; maybe 5th century BCE?
In your first sentence you talk about influence, but in your second you talk about credit. It seems to me that the most influential person in history was a bit earlier and a bit farther west. But he doesn’t get a lot of credit these days.
Are you suggesting someone from the Vedic period? If so, sure, that seems at least as good as my suggestion, perhaps better.
I mean only a little bit earlier, the founder of the Axial Age, whom I locate in time and space by assuming it to be Zoroaster.
I’m just saying that he was influential, and that you equivocated on whether you were optimizing for influence vs veneration.
Yes, you’ve got at what I take to be the main issue regarding location, cross-roadiness. Hence my left-field suggestion of Central Asia, above. I think that’s where you’d want to go if you really want to maximise diffusion. On the other hand, you compromise the other aspects of preparedness: little literacy, moral or intellectual development.
Giving my answer to Shakedown here, I would say that that (looking at the historical transmission of religions) is cheating, and certainly makes the exercise a lot less interesting. Mid-1st millenium BCE Nepal is not a very obvious choice. The AfPak/Iran border regions are a much more natural cross-roads (which fits the Zoroaster suggestion pretty well), and if you wait a few centuries you get a significant increase in preparedness (fitting Zoroaster less well): large polities on every side, increased literacy, a thriving silk road. But using Shakedown’s method, your suggestion seems to work pretty well.
I’m not sure where to put this, but I was clicking through the blogroll recently, and I think that perhaps 1 Boring Old Man should be moved to the Embalmed Ones category. 🙁
Scott, are there any contexts in which you don’t want your articles shared? I frequently link your stuff to friends who I think would appreciate it, which I assume you’re fine with. Recently though I was considering (I didn’t end up doing it) sharing an article on a facebook group I’m in that has a large contingent of extremely far left folks, many of whom aren’t big fans of rational debate as a way to reach truth. I hesitated because that seems like the kind of people who make your life on the internet less pleasant, was I right to hesitate?
Obviously not gonna answer for Scott, but I’d say if you do end up sharing an article with a potentially disgruntled/militant group you should share using the ‘Link without Comments’ button next to the twitter/facebook button at the bottom of every article.
Hopefully that way they’d be less likely to disrupt or start fights in the comments.
woah! i never noticed that. That’s definitely good to know about, thanks!
I’m not totally sure it solves the problem, since I’m more concerned about Scott being harassed than I am about a few dumb comments, but still a really useful tool to have available.
Scott is also the sole moderator. Fights that start in the comments are functionally equivalent to harassing Scott.
Also, you underestimate the ability of motivated people to bring pressure on Scott for idle musings in his comment section only tangentially related to whatever nuanced point he makes in the article above those comments.
After all, if a blog owner is sufficiently against the commie-nazis, he wouldn’t be able to stand having musings on the eugenic effects of UBI on his blog, would he?
Anybody here experimented with Intermittent Fasting (w/o weight loss) to aid mental/brain health?
I have messed around with it on occasion to address some digestive problems in the past, but a couple years ago I had a migraine flare up and cutting carbs/targeted fasting periods really helped. Now I am interested in experimenting with it more to aid Depressive symptoms. I have tried low -carbing, but can never stick with it as I have little weight to lose, and dont like the low-energy that it causes. Right now I am trying a IF version where I eat my normal complex -carb based diet, but only consume food from around 12 pm to 7 pm, or 6 pm if I am extra tired. This is to allow for some time for my digestion to settle, and also for my immune system to do its job cleaning up cellular gunk and whatnot (along with good sleep as well). I have noticed some difference in mental energy, though not so much physical, and I think this is a sustainable thing for me. It is proposed by some researchers that this time limited form of eating is actually truer to historical practice……
Vaguely Culture War-ish: what specifically got ClarkHat booted off of Twitter? How long ago was it?
I’m not looking for a defense nor an attack on him, just wondering what broke the camel’s back and when.
I am increasingly intrigued (and, I admit, irritated) at all the parenthetical gasping that has been going on here.
As far as I can tell from searching SSC, Scott himself has never done it, but many commenters, including some of my favorites, do it frequently.
A few examples from SSC comments:
The implication is that some other person or group (with different views) would be so shocked at your beyond-the-pale contention that they would gasp in horror.
But an actual, involuntary, gasp of horror is, in my experience, a rare event, something we do when faced with a sudden disaster, such as a car crash or explosion, or perhaps a jump scare in a movie. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone, regardless how intolerant, unironically gasp in horror at another’s heretical views.
Sometimes the parenthetical gasp is used for good-natured comedic effect, satirizing the trope itself, and that’s a fine thing. No problem there.
But in my admittedly priggish view, on serious topics, the parenthetical gasp comes across as a sneer toward the supposed close-mindedness those who disagree with you. It is not a respectful way to argue. It is neither kind, nor true, nor necessary.
I like this one. Perhaps it’s not an example of a parenthetical gasp, but rather used to illustrate the point.
Oooh, good catch!
I certainly got tired of reading all the gasps in the quotes you had, but I hadn’t noticed it being so common. Interestingly, I did not recognize even one of the quotes.
I never really thought about it before, but I think I agree with you in principle that using gasp is kind of smug and annoying. I will endeavor not to use it in the future. And I will be looking for them in future comments from those who didn’t see, or ignored this post.
What’s a convenient blogging platform these days? Only hard requirement is LaTEX support.
WordPress (which runs this site) seems to support it. I recently had to go hunting for a cheap-o managed wordpress host and found namecheap.com to be a reasonable option. If you meant “free and hosted by someone else” then I don’t know, maybe blogspot or tumblr?
wordpress.com provides free (ad supported) hosting for wordpress blogs. Terry Tao runs his blog this way, as do at least half the mathblogs I know. I’m not sure whether to say that the Secret Blogging Seminar is still alive or not, but we ran it for years on wordpress hosting and found it very easy and convenient.
If you get tired of handcoding LaTeX in the wordpress editor, you might like LaTeX2WP, which takes not overly complex LaTeX documents and converts them into material ready to copy paste in WP. I found it made the writing and editing much nicer, but the LaTeX-inside-HTML it produced was painful to read or edit by hand, so I usually had to go back to my source LaTeX if I wanted to make any edits and then repaste the whole new edited material.
What would happen if a country demanded that all sales be done by separate local companies from that country.
There may be some exceptions such as really small (online) companies or one time events and such, but basically make it so that it’s about the same to start up a new company in that country as to have an international company operate there.
As in, McDonald would need not just a local branch, but a subsidiary company that is technically independent and needs to handle all the data and sales to the people/business of that country. That company does not have to do all the work in the country and could “contract” the parent company for example accounting/IT needs, but it’ll be like if it outsourced that job to any other 3rd party company. All of its costs/profits/etc. would need to be applied to the local company by the standards of the country’s laws and taxes, even things like IP and licensing.
Then expand that to everyone – what if all countries had this rule and “international” companies were for the most part outlawed? For the US, what about if even national companies were outlawed and companies could only operate state wide?
I believe multinationals already operate like this. Banks used to work this way in the US I believe, and it just made things less efficient for no real gain.
Multinationals will often create a new temporary holding company as part of the process of acquiring another existing company. When they acquire an existing company in another country, they will create two holding companies, one locally, and one in the target’s home country. If the target itself is multinational, the acquiring company will create a new temporary holding company in each of the target’s countries. It’s a hell of a dance. It’s got something to do with tax calculations, international tax law, clarity of accounting, and so forth. Each of the holding companies then exist for Nx length of time and then are rolled up, where the value of each specific N is calculated by a small army of accountants and tax lawyers.
Yes, there is an API, tho it usually spits out faxes onto the desks of registered agents, instead of directly interfacing to each local government’s registry of corporations.
I think a lot of countries have rules kind of like this. I have never been directly involved in setting up foreign subsidiaries, but I have often been on the fringes of discussions by companies trying to set up subsidiaries in new countries. Often countries have rules about local ownership of these subsidiaries, rules about currency conversion so funds are difficult to remove from the country, and various other rules about commerce, of which I cannot remember the details. The purported intent of these laws is to avoid exploitation by multi-nationals, I believe, but the real effect is to transfer profits to local law firms that specialize in getting around these rules in the easiest and cheapest way possible. So law firms in these countries do a bit better, and the rest of commerce in the country does a bit worse because of inefficiency.
Your weekly update on the Total Goat Rodeo that is the US/North Korea summit.
It’s beginning to look like this might actually happen. Officially, Trump cancelled it in a huff and KJU said “fine, be that way”, but both finished their dismissive letters with “…so I just met you, and we’re both crazy, so here’s my number, and call me maybe”. OK, maybe not those exact words, but about the same level of drama. And ever since they’ve been pretending not to talk to one another.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In has been working overtime to put the summit back on track, because he’s still worried the alternative is his country gets caught in the crossfire of a Trump-Kim nuclear war. So one benefit of this whole thing, is more dialogue and better relations between North and South Korea than we’ve seen in at least twenty years. However, MJI does seem to be playing the same old game of shading each side’s negotiating position when talking to the other, which has the potential to backfire badly when they start talking directly.
Which, a level or two down from the top, they clearly are. A team of fairly high-level US officials including a former US ambassador to South Korea (there is unfortunately no current US ambassador to either Korea), has visited Pyongyang to talk to North Korea’s foreign minister. Meanwhile, top North Korean officials including Kim Yong Chol (vice-chairman of the Party’s central committee) are enroute to New York to talk to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump and KJU may not be talking publicly, but these visits aren’t happening without their full support.
There are also high-level advance teams from the US and North Korea in Singapore, hanging out in the summit where the summit was originally scheduled and arranging for hotel management to impose a strict no-journalist policy. So there’s a distinct possibility of Trump and Kim meeting in Singapore on or about the 12th.
There’s still the mismatch of expectations, the probably irreconcilable differences between the two sides. The Trump administration, like every other US administration, is insisting on “CVID”, Complete Verifiable Irreversible Disarmament, applied to North Korea alone. North Korea’s position, at least as assessed by the CIA’s elite “No Shit, Sherlock” department is that they might be willing to open a McDonald’s in Pyongyang but no way are they giving up their nuclear weapons while we keep ours. MJI, for his part, insists on using “denuclearize” while carefully not being pinned down on a definition, so both sides can hear what they want.
The most plausible basis for an agreement is something front-loaded with a testing moratorium and lots of flowery langauge (both of which we’ve already got) and with the promise of actual verifiable disarmament measures pushed off until sometime after Trump’s tenure ends. Other alternatives are a summit that satisfies no one, such that they use lots of flowery language to conceal the lack of achievement and then try to forget the whole thing, or a summit that leaves one party so dissatisfied that they want to punish the other for leading them on and wasting their time with false promises.
But Pompeo and KYC are serious people who know the score, and they aren’t going to let a summit happen if there’s a serious chance their boss will either negotiate away the homeland for a handful or magic beans, or start a nuclear war in a fit of pique. Almost certainly they will either agree to the boringly useless deal and arrange for their bosses to ratify it, or they won’t and the summit won’t happen.
Long shot outcomes are still a possibility, of course. And one worrisome dark horse in all of this is national security advisor John Bolton. Who is either under orders to keep his mouth shut since the last time he derailed the summit, or is Up To Something. It’s an absolute certainty that he wants this summit to fail; the question is whether he still has the influence to make that happen and, if so, can he make it fail in a really big way in Singapore rather than fizzle out in DC and the Twittersphere.
Provided Bolton doesn’t manage to start a nuclear war, best bet is we get greatly improved DPRK/ROK relations, greatly improved DPRK/PRC relations, mildly improved US/DPRK relations, a smugly satsified Donald J. Trump awaiting his Nobel Prize, and no actual disarmament but de facto constraints on the growth of North Korea’s arsenal.
Well, okay. Not too bad.
To think at one point I kind of liked John Bolton. I guess when you think the pendulum (of international appeasement, or something) is too far in one direction, someone hammering it the opposite way sounds good, but could also be evidence that they want to dismantle the clock, take the pendulum out back, and dynamite it, pour encourager les autres.
This is definitely a fascinating process, and almost for sure will come to nothing. But maybe we’ll get lucky. I really think that Kim is even more Trumpian than Trump, and if he spontaneously decides to give up his nukes, or some lesser step of stopping testing or something, he would lose face if backed out, so we get something. Of course bad results are also possible for the same reason.
I am curious about Bolton. It seems everyone in the world but him wants some sort of treaty so the Norks don’t have nukes. What is Bolton’s motivation? I can’t think of a rational end result that would be better than this.
(I was asked to repost this link in a culture-war-positive thread. Done.)
The Atlantic has an interesting article about the American gentry, the “9.9 percent” as the author calls them:
Anyway, what this article got me wondering is whether there is a right level of inequality in a society. The US has a high level of inequality compared to the nations it tends to place itself among, but it’s not at all obvious this is per se a bad thing. Intuitively, I would expect a moderate level of inequality to result in greater productivity by spurring the capable and ambitious on to greater accomplishment, and that’s good, but really dramatic inequality would lower productivity because the few at the top would be able to twist the rules and institutions in their favor to stay on top. Is that how things actually work out?
I think historically this worked quite well (see: hereditary aristocracy). Now… not so much. Certainly those at the top can keep themselves (personally) on top, but keeping it going for generations isn’t working out so well. Rags to rags in three generations is overstating it, but there’s considerable mobility. I think the biggest factors working against mobility aren’t twisted rules and institutions but actual heritable (oops) differences in the population. The Atlantic article makes a nod at “assortative mating” but not a serious one; I’d take it seriously.
There is more competition for those top spaces, I will concur. And Inequality, per se, is relatively neutral but context matters. In many fast growing economies, inequality grows as some well positioned people profit far more than others, whether they be innovators, holders of capital, investors, etc… etc… As long as the society as a whole also gains wealth and income, inequality is a permissible side effect. The issues come in when economic growth stagnates for all but the top…whatever percent. (In the article, 9.9%) This makes economic mobility more challenging, and while you may have a lot fo turnover at the top, someone going from the 20% to th e9.9% isnt quite the same as a “Rags to Riches” American Dream experience so seemingly lionized in US narrative. Regrding more equal countries, there is also a good deal of variance here. Norway is a largely upper middle class nation, with less inequality than us, and there are some “3rd world” nations that have most of the population living on little, but usually involving some form of kleptocratic govmt and an very small elite. More unequal as a whole, but more citizens within a band of poverty income than say, the US. All in all, the measure that I pay attention to the most is economic mobility, rather than inequality. When this stagnates, its a sign of major issues.
The catch here is that the “top whatever percent” is not a static group. People move into and out of it. So it really is inequality that’s referring to, not mobility. Most of us, I imagine, start independent lives either near zero wealth or net negative with student loans. That’s somewhere in the bottom quartile.
I addressed that when I mentioned that you can have movement in and out of the very top echelon, but have it stagnate for the vast majority. This scenario, while technically one of economic mobility, is not very societally healthy
Looking at history, I’d say that while there are some highly notable cases of success, a hereditary aristocracy does not work well at all. The children eventually can’t keep themselves on top, and the inheritance can only be divided so many times. Then there’s panic and bad decisions. The amount of truly extraordinary people who come from an allegedly “inferior” genetic background always amazes me. Of course, it’s not the norm, but people who act like if we just got the “right” people together in stable, two-parent married families, we’d have a utopia, baffle me. If human history had depended on the offspring of only those unions, we’d have missed out on a ridiculous amount of human ingenuity.
I think inequality becomes a big problem when it becomes strongly associated with worth. As we become more meritocratic, there’s a lot more emphasis on what people “deserve,” and it’s easy to argue the “deserving” should get more and more reward, and that the poor should be blamed. Whatever you think of these arguments, if you push them far enough, resentment builds to a breaking point, and that’s the real danger. If you can be poor and find meaning through being a working class politician or something, it’s better. If the extraordinary poor people are pulled out and sent to a top private school and then Harvard, there’s no one left to give pride and meaning to being poor. It’s transformed into an identity of failure. And if being rich means being the best instead of inheriting it, the children of rich people suddenly can’t keep up with expectations. Sometimes they start radicalizing and looking for meaning as well (this is arguably part of what happened in the run up to the Civil War – New England young people from aristocratic families suddenly had nothing to do. More innovative lower class people and immigrants had taken over the business world and other avocations. They were out of money and respect. But they were super educated and had been raised to be useful. So they joined abolitionism and other activist movements that gave them meaning and a community, even at the cost of ostracism and violence.) The only people who end up happy with the situation are the small number of extraordinary people who are deemed successful and deserving. In the Civil War, the nobility on both sides were very happy up until the point the country fell apart because most other people were not so happy. They felt they were “deserving” of respect, and since they declared that, it was true. They were “obviously” superior, although they had different versions of what that meant (well-educated gentleman versus plantation master gentleman). They had once been truly extraordinary families, but the latter generations were less so. And a lot of westerners with no family background to speak of, as well as religious and ethnic minorities, suddenly showed their talent in the leadership vacuum.
ETA: Some inequality is obviously desirable and unavoidable, but there’s definitely a point where it becomes provoking to people.
Inequality is the only thing that can concentrate resources for purposes not favored by bureaucrats, like e.g. Mars colonies or iPhones or even interesting movies. We can disguise that fact if someone really insists, but that won’t help the underlying reality any. Bring on the inequality and stop being ashamed of it unless people are literally or figuratively starving at the bottom.
Is the problem really inequality per se, or the combination of equality and immobility? To me the latter seems like the bigger issue (and will over time exacerbate the former).
This is what I proposed in my response.
I think your comment is confusing inequality with the causes of inequality.
You ask if there’s a right level of inequality. As best I can tell, your “as opposed to” is the right level of being none. I’d say your question is ill-phrased, since “none” is itself a level of inequality. The better question is if there is a right level of inequality — as opposed to inequality being a neutral thing, not something to be optimized for, where there’s only a “right” level to the extent that doing the right thing generally will result in some level (but optimizing for that level will not yield the right thing).
No, I’m thinking of inequality as the input, the thing that can be changed, and wondering what level of it produces the best society (ignoring, for the moment, how one determines whether one society is better than another.)
Right, and I’m saying that’s almost certainly a mistake. Inequality is, for the most part, not an input. And that, moreover, if you imagine the ideal society (whatever that might be), consider its level of inequality (as measured by, say, Gini coefficient), and then somehow magically set inequality to that level, you will not get anything like the ideal society. Don’t optimize for such things! Things that are alike in one statistic need not be anything alike under the hood!
Let me expand on my remark that you’re confusing inequality with the causes of such. You suggest that inequality could be a motivator. But it’s not inequality that’s a motivator — it’s how much one’s effort is rewarded, a thing that can cause inequality, that is a motivator. Don’t conflate the thing with its causes. E.g.: You can set the level of inequality to anything in a perfectly propagating hereditary aristocracy, where one’s efforts are rewarded barely at all. You can have arbitrary levels of inequality here — as large or as small as you like — but it won’t affect motivation much, it’ll be low regardless. Conversely you could imagine a perfectly meritocratic society which despite this fact has barely any inequality at all because it’s populated entirely by duplicates of one person. Looking at level of inequality, rather than mechanisms, is the wrong thing.
Level of inequality might sometimes be a useful indicator that something’s likely wrong, but you don’t fix the indicator, you fix the problem it’s indicating.
To be fair, with wealth redistribution you really can adjust the ‘inequality’ knob directly. It absolutely can be an input to how your economic system operates. Welfare is an example of this. You can try removing welfare (and the associated taxes to fund it) and see how much more or less productive the economy becomes. That’s input affecting output.
I think roughly we want whatever level of inequality maximises something similar to median disposable income in the medium term.
Decreasing inequality a lot by heaps of wealth redistribution has the power to increase median income rapidly, but wouldn’t be sustainable because it would disincentive private industry from doing anything, knowing they wouldn’t be able to keep the profits.
No redistribution at all also seems bad if inequality keeps going the way it is, not just for poor people but potentially for economic growth as poor people are no longer customers worth innovating to sell products to, decreasing the incentives for companies to innovate to solve problems ordinary people have. This one I’m not sure about since I’m not an economist so I’m just speculating. But we can agree at least that lots of inequality is bad if it means lots of people are poor (in absolute terms and not just relative terms – I believe it’s contentious whether inequality is making people absolutely poor or just relatively. Median wage growth being flat makes me think it’s the former).
I meant to read the article the last time you posted it and forgot. So before I do, here is my argument for something kind of similar, judging by the quote. Let’s see how well I do:
All stable societies have a relatively high degree of social immobility, because all societies reward some traits/skills and punish others and all such traits/skills are highly heritable (via both nature and nurture). Steady state mobility, if such a thing were to exist, is therefore a measure of that heritability mixed with a healthy dose of luck. Periods of high mobility are those where the the traits/skills so rewarded and so punished have changed and society is resorting along the new axis.
Consider the resorting of a society when the principle means of getting ahead switches from the battleax to the game of thrones, or vice versa. By any of the usual measures, the Norman Conquest would almost certainly show as a period of high “social mobility.” It is difficult not to notice that the skill most rewarded by the preconquest society was the accumulation of soft power in the game of thrones. A skill which, practiced over several generations, placed Herold II on the throne when the Witenagemot chose him as the successor to Edward the Confessor. (Edward, incidentally, was the last descendant of Alfred the Great, who won the kingdom with the battleax.) Likewise, it is difficult not to notice that the principle method of getting ahead in the immediately postconquest period was to find a manor you liked and battleax the incumbent when the king wasn’t looking or to help the king battleax a bunch of incumbents all at the same time during one of the many revolts. The Doomsday book gives us a fascinating look into this process. IIRC, something like 97% of the names recorded therein for the postconquest state of affairs were newly installed Normans. This includes (again, IIRC) the yeoman witnesses called to testify! This complete upending of society, therefore, penetrated deeply into the populace at large. (Both Alfred and Williams’ dynasties’ power being eroded via the game of thrones are examples of vice versa but we haven’t nearly the insight into the process because the Doomsday book was singularly illuminating.)
This pattern is readily observable in basically every hard revolution for which we have even a modicum of insight. The newcomers seizing power invariably[*] abolish the old order and reorganize society along their preferred lines. Moreover, I would contend that every soft revolution follows the same lines. History provides a rich tapestry of the constant ebb and flow of religious, aristocratic, imperial, commercial, cultural, and military power periodically resorting societies without necessarily devolving into the Harrowing of the North, the Terror of the French Revolution, the Gulags of the communists, or whathaveyou.
Furthermore, the unusually high social mobility experienced during the post-WWII period[*2], now flagging, was one such soft revolution, now firmly entrenched. (For the time being.) The displacement of the petite-capitalists that excelled under the pre-WWII laissez faire meritocracy by the, well, bureaucrats that have excelled under the bureaucratically enforced meritocracy established since. Despite being frequently described in similar, meritocratic terms, entrepreneurship and navigating a bureaucracy are largely non-overlapping traits/skills. Consequently, by gating financial, social, political… well, every kind of success behind a bureaucracy (including, but not limited to, obtaining a college degree) bureaucrats have displaced the preceding petite-capitalists. And in the grandest twist of irony, by gating services for the poor behind another, even more impenetrable bureaucracy that avenue of advancement is foreclosed as well.
The currently expanding inequality in the United States, and the higher degree of inequality in the United States than its peers are product of a variety of factors:
(a) This is the natural state of affairs after a soft revolution, as the new incumbents consolidate power and seek ways to increase the heritability of their successful traits/skills and prevent luck from pulling them from their perch.
(b) The United States is (to a greater extent than its peers) the bureaucracy for the entire world. With the worldwide reach of American commercial, cultural, political, and military power the respective bureaucrats are able to exploit their larger reach for larger personal gain than their relatively more parochial peers. To say nothing of those excluded from it.
(c) The political climate in the United States could be described as a sort of meritocracy+socialism; so long as incremental socialism is a foregone conclusion, it is damn well going to be a meritocracy (which in practice turns out to be bureaucratically enforced). Whereas The United State’s peers could be, after a fashion, described as protectionism+socialism; nobody really gives a damn whether there is incremental socialism so long as it is impossible to get fired from your now-siezed-as-part-of-the-means-of-production job. The ever expanding portion of the economy controlled by government bureaucrats in both cases is (for the time being) monotonically increasing, but the completing political forces in the United States are pulling it askew in a direction more directly exclusionary to those out of power by administering a double-dose of bureaucracy.
(d) Related to the above, the petite-capitalists in the United States, thinking of themselves as the pinnacle of meritocracy, actively championed their own obsolescence, having assumed their success as petite-capitalists would stand them in good stead. It didn’t. Lacking in opposition from entrenched players, the soft revolution in the United States has been more complete.
So, even though I’m not sure how sold I am on it myself, let’s see if mine argument is better than the Atlantic’s!
As to your question, I’ve never seen any good reason why inequality qua inequality is something to get wrapped around the axle about. It is largely inevitable, because all societies inherently reward some and punish some traits; and self correcting, because which traits will drift over time to disrupt power centers and redistribute excess gains. And in this particular instance, inequality in the US (and to a lesser extent the westernized world) is growing largely because of their global reach, not because of any insurmountable barriers within the polity. While such barriers are certainly are not helping ATM, they will transmute over time, almost certainly before any particular fissures ruptures in an orgy of violence. Not worth worrying about. (Although, as a dutiful bureaucrat, I’m not particularly keen on any of the current crop of trying-to-be-incipient counter-revolutions. They all seem to kind of suck in the same slightly-higher-but-still-incredibly-remote chance of orgies of violence sort of way.) The excess gains from our current period of global dominance will be, in time, redistribute throughout the society.
[*] Barring, of course, the three counterexamples David Friedman is just thought of while reading that. I will therefore caveat by saying that may not intend to do so but it happens nonetheless, and maybe leave it at that, okay?
[*2] WWII is a convenient anchor to hang off of; the various mechanisms both proceed and follow it, but arguing about the details or finding a more accurate anchor to hang on are probably not productive to the discussion.
Is there any reason why someone should buy real estate as an investment property? I.e. not your personal house but a multifamily residential property. The clear and obvious alternative being placing the same funds in a series of Vanguard index funds that cover most of the equities world (S&P 500, Europe, emerging markets etc.)/some % of bonds, depending on how aggressive & how old the investor is.
The more I read up on and research real estate as an investment class, the more fascinated I am that people are so…. taken with it. Returns are basically always lower than equities over any time span, and that doesn’t include all of the many expenses of real estate too- financing, repairs, lost rent, possible court costs dealing with tenants, and so on. You’ll never see this in a pro forma from a seller or broker, but over a long enough period of time that property will need a new kitchen, new bathroom, new roof, new heating & cooling system….. These are massive costs eating in to your returns over a 20-30 year span! (Yes, I understand depreciation & taxes). So- real estate returns are lower than equities *before* a true accounting of expenses. Not to mention the different tax rates for capital gains vs. being taxed at the marginal rate for real estate income.
The other answer everyone always gives is ‘diversification’. If I deposit money every month in index funds that cover all of the major markets plus emerging ones, plus some bonds including Treasuries….. how much more diversified can I get?? Not to mention the huge capital requirements of getting in to real estate investing.
I’m at the age where friends are buying properties, some are buying investment properties, and friends & family are becoming like the ‘you’ve gotta have a baby Elaine!’ episode of Seinfeld. I kinda think it’s….. fundamentally irrational? Why would any rational investor buy a residential multifamily vs. a basket of index funds or ETFs? One number is larger than the other- what am I missing?
Where do you get the claim that returns on housing are lower than returns on equities?
This claims that returns are equal since WWII (and higher before), but with lower volatility and lower beta, so, really, higher. Of course, “Diversification with real estate is admittedly harder than with equities.”
One theory is that people look around at their parents’ peers (or peers’ parents) and latch on to the strategy of the most successful person of the previous generation. That is likely to be someone who was poorly diversified but lucked out.
Seems to be widely accepted and known. I heard the same from (fee-only, non-commission, fiduciary, doesn’t manage a portfolio for me so has no ulterior motive) financial advisor:
“For the majority of U.S. history – or at least as far back as reliable information goes – housing prices have increased only slightly more than the level of inflation in the economy…. Take a different time period: the 38 years between 1975 and 2013. A $100 investment in the average home in 1975 – as tracked by the House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) – would have grown to about $500 by 2013. A similar $100 investment in the S&P 500 over that time frame would have grown to approximately $1,600.”
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/052015/which-has-performed-better-historically-stock-market-or-real-estate.asp
Also, as mentioned- the numbers used in the above quote are probably not counting for repairs, a new kitchen every 10-20 years, a new roof etc. My Vanguard S&P 500 Index fund does not require any maintenance
Investopedia doesn’t take into account maintenance, but neither does it take into account rent!
That dataset does take maintenance costs into account or tries to. Page 11 and 12 discuss their method.
Table A2 on page A56 might be the most relevant for hash872. While the time period isn’t specified there, it shows that for the US, equities outperformed housing by over 2% per year, which is huge.
Although, housing has been the better investment for many non-US countries. I wonder why.
The US having the widest and deepest financial markets on Earth, having the largest number of high-quality companies everyone regardless of location would want to invest in, being the reserve currency of the world, etc.
I actually used to sell commercial real estate (hence my familiarity with the nuts-and-bolts), and a huge huge % of landlords & investors in Large Famous Blue City that I live in are foreign. Seems like they all prefer real estate to equities. Wealthy Chinese were the ‘dumb money’ (sorry if harsh) wildly overpaying for assets just as I was getting out of brokerage
One thing I suspect is that, unlike in the stock market, it really is possible for an individual to “beat the market” in real estate by doing their own research. Most people who are buying or selling homes are doing so for non-economic reasons, so lots of information isn’t fully priced in. I think this explains a good deal of the appeal.
See, now this is a pretty good argument for real estate (and I just got done a self-study course on currency trading, on the idea that maybe I could beat the market on my own- answer, extremely unlikely lol). From my experience as a commercial real estate broker, I think the people who are making the higher returns are buying distressed properties, completely managing the construction & rehab (that $300k+ in my Large Blue City), then selling the finished product and flipping the proceeds into the next project. Still takes a huge huge amount of cash though.
Also in my experience- that becomes a full-time job, so you’re probably replacing your current job with ‘real estate investor’. So I would still argue for index funds because it takes 0 hours of my time, so the time value of my returns is theoretically infinitely higher than a guy working 50+ hours a week. But, good argument for the real estate side for sure
I don’t think this is plausible unless you can explain why the smart rich people are leaving money on the table. If the real estate market is difficult to short, I can see the possibility that relatively obvious bubbles might go uncorrected until they burst. But why would knowably underpriced real estate remain underpriced, any more than knowably underpriced stocks stay underpriced? (This is only a semi-rhetorical question — I’d like to learn about any features of the market I’m overlooking.)
What pop culture SF has transhuman technology but won’t admit it’s transhumanist?
I think the most blatant one is Star Trek. There was even a Next Gen episode where a con woman was able to pose as the supreme god of a planet with the tech on a cloaked jumbo shuttlecraft (runabout?). Combine that with the fact that runabouts have a transporter, a device seen to resurrect the dead minus only memories formed since their last transporter pattern, and anyone wealthy enough to afford one would be a Zeus-tier immortal (and arguably Zeus lacked the power to travel to other worlds).
IIRC, patterns stored in a transporter buffer only have about a few minutes before they begin to “degrade”, and the person would be lost. Something to do with the Heisenberg compensators probably. There are a few hackish workarounds, but only when the plot requires.
What pop culture SF has transhuman technology but won’t admit it’s transhumanist?
Superhero Comic books. However, that has been changing for a while.
Harry Potter esq and Harry Dresden esq magic fantasy, Magic Realism, Urban Fantasy all as well. When you start systematically thinking through the implications, transhumanism falls right out front and center.
Manga and Anime magical combat storylines, too.
If you live in a city and have never tried sending your laundry out, I recommend giving it a shot. It isn’t very expensive as compared to other luxuries that even relatively poor people routinely pay for. I recently started doing it and now I can’t understand why I didn’t start doing so a long time ago.
How do you think it would compare to getting a portable washing machine?
Never heard of this being a thing. Is this due to lack of washing machine? Some other reason?
I assume you’re talking to people who don’t have an in-home washing machine, or a washing machine right down the hall in their apartment/condo/dorm building, and would otherwise need to sit at the laundromat while it’s running?
We are having another South Bay meetup on Saturday, June 9th.
Okay, here’s a question for someone who knows a lot about voting theory:
I’ve come up with a voting system that’s fairly simple, so it seems someone should have thought of it already. I’m wondering what the official name is? It’s used in situations where there is a choice between several alternatives, one of which is a ‘status quo.’ It’s designed to be biased towards this status quo. Voters rank their choices of the alternatives. If none of the alternatives are ranked above the status quo by more than half of the voters, then the status quo is chosen. Otherwise, the alternative that is ranked above the status quo by the greatest number of voters is chosen.
I think an example will be helpful here. Let’s suppose that a soccer team is deciding whether or not to change their team color from blue to some other color. Let’s say that red, green and brown are all suggested. Suppose that 40% of voters rank red above blue, 30% of voters rank green above blue, and 20% of voters rank brown above blue. Since none of the alternatives were preferred to blue by at least 50% of voters, the status quo prevails, and the soccer team remains blue. In an alternate universe, let’s suppose that 60% of voters prefer red to blue and 70% of voter prefer green to blue, while 40% prefer brown to blue. In this case, green wins the election, since the change from blue to green is approved of by the greatest number of people.
This system has the nice property that any changes to the status quo will be supported by at least half of the voters. So does anyone know what it’s called?