Open Thread 102.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Let’s set up a long-term discussion, stolen from Shamus Young:
What if you could send a package (let’s say suitcase-sized) to [any year in the past]? It will arrive at today’s date, minus however many years. You can have it sent to whomever you like, but you can’t personally hang around and make sure it gets used properly. There’s nothing about this delivery that will convince the recipient that this package is from the future. There won’t be any flashing lights or vortexes or portals for them to see. All they see is the package on their doorstep, and they have no special knowledge of this experiment or your efforts. It’s up to your packaging to motivate the people of 1977 or whatever to open it and pay attention to the contents.
You also can’t enlist any large-scale help to fill this suitcase. You can’t call on NASA, or launch a “Help Save the Romans” Kickstarter. You don’t magically have access to classified data or government funding. Filling this suitcase comes down to you, your wits, and however much you’re willing to put on your credit card. (If you’re well-off then maybe limit yourself to 10k in spending, just so you’re working on the same problem as the rest of us.) For the purpose of the exercise, imagine you have a way to send the package, but there’s no way to prove this to anyone here in 2017.
What do you put in the package? What items or information will benefit them most? How will you get that information, how will you package it, and how will you entice the recipient to take it seriously?
I don’t want people to respond with what’s in their package just yet, I just want folk to think about. To sum up, the questions we’re trying to answer:
1)Who gets the package?
2)How will you entice this person to examine the package, take it seriously, and act according ot your wishes?
3)How do you store information in the suitcase? What format do you use?
4)What information do you send?
Don’t answer just yet! Whatever half-baked ideas you came up with in the course of reading this, they’ll be better if you take a few days until OT102.5 or whatever (plus it’ll give y’all something to discuss besides culture war). Think about hte problem. Talk it over. The more time you give it, the more complete your plan will be.
A couple of ideas that could slot into pretty much any plan.
1. The first information the recipient sees should be immediately verifiable, so you can convince them that it’s real. Bonus points for being profitable to the recipient. A sports almanac is a good choice, but if that’s not an option, send it to the day before a major historical event (“Tomorrow, Gaius Julius Caesar will be stabbed 23 times outside the Senate…”).
2. For information storage, a laptop will fit in a suitcase pretty easily. I’d go with the OLPC XO – it’s cheap, it’s durable, and if you include a solar charger, you can send it back to before electricity existed. Buy a USB stick to go with it, and now there’s basically no limit to the amount of information you can deliver.
You may want to pick a major historical event that isn’t seen as human-influenced. Predicting Caesar’s assassination could be “this is from the future” or “whoever sent this helped kill Caesar!”. Maybe being detailed enough will help, but how easy is it for them to tell that “exactly 23 stabs” wasn’t just the intended plan? You’ll likely need to include a bunch of things they can verify (this is why the almanac works well), and things they can’t affect while trying to verify.
Even worse if you’ve got someone who might be able to get word to Caesar in time, unless that was actually part of your goal.
Pick an astronomical event. It’s going to be pretty hard for you to have influenced the explosion of a supernova two days before it actually happens, or a comet that won’t get into telescope range for another week. Depending on the timing you could do something like include a photograph of a feature on an astronomical object a few days before a space probe happens to be photographing it.
Actually, you don’t need a prediction at all if you’re going to a reasonably modern time. Send a piece of consumer electronics that would have been beyond the state of the art at the time you’re sending it to. “This Nintendo Switch is beyond modern technology” is about as immediately verifiable as you can get.
Seriously, I don’t need to think it over. I already know how I would answer:
1) The package is sent to myself, about 16 years in the past. (I know the exact address! How convenient.)
2) Knowing myself, I would examine the package without need for enticement. Just having a package from someone is enough. I already know I would take it seriously and act on it, because it would simply be a package, and I’m used to seeing packages and have even received a few in my day.
3) The suitcase would contain a letter.
4) Let’s just say the letter would contain some information and advice for 16 year-old me.
No lottery numbers or recommended stocks to buy? “Mine some bitcoins. Now.”
I just wish I had gotten into my career earlier; the information and advice would pertain to that, and would be crafted in a way I know I would take to heart. I like my life, I wouldn’t want to make any changes much more drastic than that.
After the obvious sports almanac or whatever to get them to pay cursory attention, I’d give them information a few decades ahead that is either verifiable or obvious in retrospect, as well as preferably having practical use. Especially things where you wonder why they did things suboptimally for so long.
Things like mathematical proofs and descriptions/diagrams of inventions that were about to be made.
I’m not sure how far I’d send things back, but contenders for this information include:
Calculus and Keplerian motion, the cubic formula, prussian blue, vulcanised rubber, stainless steel, wet compass, slide rule, advanced escapement, astrolabe, tele/microscope, barometer, Watt (as opposed to Newcomen) engine, hot air balloon, sewing machine, screw propeller, steam hammer etc.
I get the idea of just generally sending back a lot of science/math/technology, but I’m curious: Why the cubic formula?
Here’s an interesting question: How do you get people in the past to do things like end slavery earlier? One answer is that you just let your technology dump do the work for you, and hope that increasing prosperity leads to more progressive attitudes. But it would be better if there was a way to be more certain.
Assuming there was extra space on the hard drive, I’d also send back some of our art/music/culture in general. Since the cultural progression of the past after the package has been introduced will probably diverge from our own, it would be nice for the people in the past if they had a sample of the best cultural works from our own time to look at. Things like books and music would probably transfer over the best. (The reason I say this is that even with instructions, it would probably be many years between which the original computer sent into the past breaks down, and when the people in the past would be capable of making a computer of their own. During this time, all information would have to be copied over in the form of books.)
Ooh, I do like that thought: what if you sent a Tchaikovsky or just a Beethoven music score to Haydn or Mozart? Give them some jazz sheet music? Famous later concertos?
Not to fight the hypothetical, but sending anything back in time is surely going to affect my present, likely in ways that prevent my existence, and, paradoxes aside, I kinda like being. So real me wouldn’t do it.
Ignoring that, let’s say–oh, okay, we can hold off on my actual initial idea.
So, presumably we are trying to make a better present, right? Or at least help a lot of people along the way.
I think that rather than trying to kickstart the information age with a tech info dump or something, we can tell a story convincingly enough that it would cause people to change take action even if they thought it was an unconvincing fiction and prevent certain tragedies, especially if the potential recipients probably suspect something along the lines was possible but did have an idea about the magnitude.
For number 1, I’m fairly confident that I would send the package as far back as possible. Here, “possible” means that the people in the past can still understand whatever I write on the package. If I’m not allowed to use any outside help with translation, this might be around as far back as Shakespeare’s time. I can occasionally understand Shakespearian English, but any farther back, and I’m concerned anything I write will be hopelessly difficult to understand. I would probably send the package to Isaac Newton or some similar figure: a fairly influential, educated, English speaking person.
Making the package interesting would be as easy as putting some red and blue LEDs on it. I would market the package as some kind of magical object, which contains instructions for becoming proficient in Alchemy. (one of Newton’s interests) (Saying this wouldn’t even be too far from the truth, since I’m planning to include lots of information about science and technology.)
For information storage, I would go with beleester’s laptop idea. I’d also include a physical book with instructions for how to use the laptop. Probably the book would also contain a few relevant historical predictions to establish legitimacy.
I’m still thinking about the rest of the questions, but here’s one final, kind of cheatery idea: I would put a variety of sensors on the package that are set to record data as it is sent into the past. Once society has advanced to the point where they can understand that the package was sent from the future, they might find that data very useful in reverse engineering time travel. 🙂
Is anybody watching AMC’s wuxia series, Into the Badlands? If you like the idea of a beautifully shot wire-fu martial arts series with some solid acting, I strongly recommend it. The show has gotten better every season, both with the addition of Nick Frost and with the de-emphasis or death of various of the less successful characters. It’s still not much on realism, but if you like wuxia, definitely give it a try.
Anyone getting inundated with telemarketers/fraud calls? What have you done about it that was successful?
Putting my phone number on the FCC “Do Not Call” registry was a joke. Completely ineffective.
Short of paying for NoMoRoBo or another service that blocks fraudulent calls, there’s really no good solution. I happen to live in an area code that doesn’t match my phone’s, so if I don’t know the number I make a habit of picking up only calls that’re local to my area code of residence, but that’s an 80% solution at best.
I had a wave of them that lasted a year or two and now they’ve sort of died off.
I did keep asking to get put on Do Not Call lists but I have no idea if that was what did it.
Hi,
I’m in Berkeley for about 3 weeks (normally living in Prague). I’d definitely like to meet some of you, however, I’m not part of the local social network, so it may be difficult to get in touch with people. Hence posting here… (I’m also somewhat introverted and not native English speaker, which creates a bit of barrier)
I’m currently working on these….
1. strategy and developement of Effective Altruism in the Czech Republic
2. somewhat technical AI alignment topic – an attempt to include an information-theoretic bounded rationality model in inverse reinforcement learning.
I guess e.g. speaking with people at CHAI could be useful
3. thinking about structure of EA movement and community in Europe
4. I’m co-organizing two events intended to help bring talent into AI safety: the second run of AI safety camp, and an Summer School on Human-aligned AI, both in Prague
5. I’m helping with effectivethesis.com project, attempting to create a two-side market for EA aligned thesis topics
If anything of the above seems an interesting topic to you, please contact me (I’m at jk at ks dot cz)
Also if you happen to like good tea 😀
Some of the more specific questions I have in mind.
Community
– in building EA/rationality/xrisk/… community and organizations in Prague, what to copy and what to avoid?
AI
– what people are working on, and what are their general models? We hope to be able to create a new xrisk research institution in Prague in approximately a year, and obviously, it would be good to be well synchronized. I generally follow the public discussion and published papers, but there still seems to be a bunch of implicit knowledge and thoughts not shared publicly
As promised – the first installment of me talking about the thing I am technically most qualified to talk about, the Bible and Biblical scholarship. Caveat: this is about secular scholarship, not meaning, interpretation, etc. If I touch on those things, it will be in the interests of discussing the secular scholarship. Other caveat: I’m qualified in the sense that I did a master’s degree, so I’m not some distinguished professor, but I spent lots of time around distinguished professors. In writing this I’m aiming at something in the ballpark of “200-level survey course” for complexity and depth. I will answer questions to the best of my ability, and at the end of every post I’ll list any topics I noted while writing this but didn’t go into. I’m not going to do much summarizing of the Bible; it’s not hard to find a copy. If you want to read along, I recommend an NRSV; it’s the scholar’s choice by and large – but most any modern translation that isn’t a paraphrase and doesn’t try to update it to today’s slang will be good enough.
A word about terminology: when I say “the Bible”, I mean the Hebrew Bible plus the New Testament. The Hebrew Bible is sometimes called the Tanakh; this is an acronym for the Torah (Law), Neviim (Prophets), and Ketuvim (Writings) (you can transliterate Hebrew in other ways; it doesn’t really matter). The Old Testament such as you’d find in a Christian Bible is different; the books are organized differently by different denominations and some add books you won’t find in the Hebrew Bible. Christians sometimes call the Torah the Pentateuch – because there’s five books in it (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy). I’m going to use the standard Christian names, because that’s the norm in scholarship and it will get confusing otherwise. I can get into issues of translation and language if people want, but that gets a bit into specialist territory (plus, to be frank, my Greek has decayed and my Hebrew was never any good anyway).
With that out of the way, our first installment will look at the creation stories in Genesis 1-4. That’s right, stories plural. I’ll use that to springboard into a brief discussion of the four sources most scholars think make up the Torah/Pentateuch, two of which you see in the creation stories. This gets us quickly into something we’re going to see again and again: the Bible is a collection of different works by different people in different times and places. It’s not one consistent whole.
So, let’s start at the beginning. Get your Bible out and read the first three chapters of Genesis. Pretend you have never read this before – in fact, pretend you don’t know what Judaism is, or what Christianity is; just pretend you don’t know any of that stuff. The immediately noticeable element, what jumps out at me at least, is that there are two creation stories.
The first creation story runs from Genesis 1:1 to the first half of 2:4. God methodically creates everything over a period of seven days. The story is fairly regular and formulaic – God repeatedly observes things and sees that they are good; the going of each day and the coming of the next day is repeated each time. God creates humanity on the sixth day, both male and female, and gives them dominion over living creatures, then indicates that vegetation (created back on the third day) is meant for them and the animals (on the sixth day, these things are observed to be very good). On the seventh day, God rests, having finished creating everything. It’s all very organized.
The second creation story is different: it’s much less formulaic, for one thing. For another, its emphasis is very different: it’s far more human-focused. 2:4b begins by briefly mentioning that God had made the earth and the heavens, but then the second story begins almost immediately to talk about the creation of humanity. God makes a man from the dust of the ground (there’s a bit of a pun here, adam meaning “man” or “human being” and adamah meaning “ground”). God plants a garden in Eden, puts the man there to till and keep it, and tells him he can eat whatever he wants, except for one particular tree – that of the knowledge of good and evil – if he eats it he’ll die. God goes on to make animals to be “a helper as his partner” – the man names them, but a helper/partner is not found. God puts the man to sleep, takes one of his ribs, and makes a woman. Presumably, you know the rest of this story – a crafty talking serpent, more clever than the other animals God made, convinces the woman, and through her the man, to eat the fruit of the tree they were told not to eat. The two humans realize they are naked and become ashamed; they hide from God, who figures out what they’ve done. He curses first the serpent and then the humans (it is only at this point, at 3:20, that the man names his wife Eve – “Eve” being similar to the Hebrew word for “living”; at 3:16 the woman was cursed to suffer pain in childbirth and to desire her husband, who will rule over her). Following this, God clothes the humans and – fearing that man, who knows good and evil, might eat from the tree of life, thus living forever – and kicks them out of the Garden, to till the soil (the man was cursed to have to work for food until the day he dies back in 3:17-19).
The stories are arranged in such a way that the second follows the first, but they are clearly not the same story – there are inconsistencies in the timing of creation. Beyond that, the stories are very different in their style – as noted above; the formulaic, organized creation of the world, versus a far more colourful (and frankly, more fun) story featuring far more anthropomorphic God who almost seems to be experimenting (for example, creating animals to be partner to the man, and creating a woman after realizing the animals aren’t sufficient). God even can, it seems, be fooled: the man and woman hide from God; God does not know where they are and has to call out. This story also thinks a lot more about good and evil – where in the first story, God sees that things are good repeatedly, in the second story, the first humans are snookered into breaking the rules by a talking serpent (who was also made by God, at least going by the book without extra scholarship).
So, what’s going on? Traditionally, the authorship of the Torah was ascribed to Moses; at a minimum, the Torah was associated heavily with Moses. At least early as the twelfth century CE, scholars started to question this. Over time, really solidifying by the eighteenth century, scholars (with time, primarily Germans) developed what is called the Documentary Hypothesis. While the Documentary Hypothesis has been challenged, and has been recognized to be heavily speculative, it is more or less accepted by scholars today. Of course, they still argue about it, because there’s nothing scholars love more than a problem that can’t be solved. Keeps them in business.
The source that scholars mostly hold to be responsible for 1-2:4a is known as the “Priestly” source, or P. Outside of this, the P source is very heavy in Leviticus, as are the bits in Exodus that go into detail about the tabernacle. The P source is big on formulaic constructions and genealogy and thinks ritual observances and covenants are very important; compared to the other strands, P is not into fantastical elements. The source responsible for most of chapter 2 of Genesis and all of the story in chapter 3 is known as the J source – the “Yahwist” (“Jahwist” in German), because this source refers to God as YHWH (although not the only source to use this name). J has a lot of stories that are really good as stories – J is more fun than P. J is quite universalistic (eg Genesis 12:3), and is very big on promises that are fulfilled later (Abraham’s call in chapter 12 and the covenant in chapter 15 are often ascribed to J) – for these reasons, Christians have frequently paid a lot of attention to elements scholars tend to ascribe to the J source.
There are two other sources who appear in the Torah, although generally scholars don’t think they appear in the chapters considered here. The D source is the Deuteronomist, who scholars tend to think is primarily or entirely found in (unsurprisingly) Deuteronomy. The Deuteronomist really cares about the covenant, and about the idea that God loves Israel – so Israel must love God. Finally, the E source. The E source is so called because it uses the word “Elohim” for God. E is very big on revelation through dreams, thinks a lot about guilt and innocence, and emphasizes the “fear of God.” There is scholarly controversy some passages – should they be assigned to E or J?
For the purposes of this series, we will trust the 19th century Germans and assume that this breakdown of four sources is more or less correct. The Torah specifically and the Bible as a whole consists of multiple strands woven together over time. Importantly, we must not consider this to be some kind of dumb mistake. The people who did this knew what they were doing; it’s not a situation of “ah, a sloppy editing job”. They kept multiple stories because having multiple stories was important to them; you might as well criticize a historian who has on her bookshelf several books on the same topic that don’t agree with each other. If we are seized by a need that things be consistent and easy to understand, that’s our problem.
So, to recap the creation stories and a bit of the scholarship: there’s two of them, and this is because they come from two different sources, out of four different sources in the Torah. The Bible has a lot of this; it will get really heavy when we hit the Gospels in the New Testament. Next up: the histories in the Torah and how they line up with what we actually know about history (one post or more; I don’t know yet). The next post should be next week or the week after that.
EDIT: This has been through a couple of proofreaders, but if I screwed anything up, let me know in the next fifty minutes or so. A little more to follow.
There’s also some stuff I left out for space/laziness reasons. If people want I can do a little research, or just regurgitate some more information. Stuff I glossed over or skipped entirely:
-comparative Ancient Near East creation stories.
-the nature of God: there is some speculation that the earliest sources differed on the degree to which God created everything, to whether there was one God plus other gods who weren’t as cool, etc.
-more about the documentary hypothesis: textual fragments, Germans. More about he specific methods of biblical criticism. Dating of sources. This gets a little heavy.
-the names of God (or, if one prefers, G-d) as used in the different sources. This gets confusing, and will require more research: I’ll have to bust out some old books and try to remember the Hebrew alphabet.
-more on the documentary hypothesis: textual fragments, lots of Germans, blah blah blah. More about the specific methods of biblical criticism. The dates of the sources. This stuff gets a little heavy.
-the names of God as used in the different sources. This can be confusing, and will probably require me to bust out some books I haven’t read in a while and try to remember the Hebrew alphabet.
Also, thanks to bean for proofreading. Also also, sources upon request.
Where can I read more about this? It sounds interesting.
For the short version, there’s more about this in my old Hebrew Bible textbook – if you’re requesting it I can whip something together probably for later today. For the long version, I can supply bibliography from same.
Book, webpage, or summary would all be fine. I’m not sure I’m up to reading a full bibliography’s worth of books, though.
OK, so, very simple (and spotty) summary of ANE creation myths, etc.
Let’s look at the Mesopotamians, the Canaanites, and the Egyptians. They provide important context for the Bible. Note that this is a very, very basic summary of the “Intro to the Hebrew Bible” version of ANE mythology. Hopefully somebody here knows a bit more and can correct anywhere I’ve said anything grotesquely wrong.
The first Mesopotamian creation story is the Atrahasis story. The story begins with an entire society of gods, with a hierarchy. Some gods were worker gods, upon whom the labour of agriculture was imposed. These gods rebelled, leading the senior gods to create humanity in order to do that work. Later, after 600 years, humanity has multiplied, and their noise annoys the gods – so they send a plague to reduce humanity. One man, a wise man called Atrahasis (the name means “very wise”) is advised by the god Enki (a high god who has as his domain waters beneath the earth) to have humanity only sacrifice to the god controlling the plague – who relents. This repeats at 600 year intervals (with Enki advising Atrahasis in dreams after the gods tell him to stop advising him), until finally the gods send a flood to wipe humanity off the face of the earth. Enki tells Atrahasis to build a boat big enough to ride out the flood. He does this, and after this, makes an offering in thanksgiving. The gods snipe at each other over the flood, Atrahasis’ survival, etc, but in the end, decide to control the human population by making some women barren, by causing some children to die in childhood, and having some priestesses not have children.
The comparison to the Biblical flood story is pretty obvious. Looking specifically at Biblical creation stories, compared even to the J creation story, the gods are very anthropomorphic. There’s also a whole society of gods – obviously, not in the Bible. There’s much less care for morality: the gods try to reduce humanity’s numbers simply because of overpopulation. Scholars think that this story was put together from various traditional materials – so, another parallel there.
The second one is the Enuma Elish. This one was composed later than the Atrahasis story. It concerns the primordial time before the gods were created by the primordial pair, Apsu and Tiamat. The gods, however, create a tumult (compare to humans in the story previous). Apsu decides to try and get rid of the gods, but one, Ea, puts him to sleep and kills him. He then creates two new gods, Bel and Marduk. Marduk ends up battling with Tiamat (who also seeks to destroy the young gods) winning in the end, and is made king of the gods. Marduk and the other gods then create humanity to do the work the gods were doing. The story corresponds to the rise of Babylon as a power and the rise of a powerful monarchy, but it’s not just a political allegory – it’s also about subduing nature. Like the Atrahasis story, it’s pretty amoral: Tiamat isn’t evil, but she is dangerous. It also draws on older stories in a similar way.
Then there’s Canaanite mythology. Our understanding of it isn’t as good as what we know of the Mesopotamian mythology. There are some Ugaritic tablets which, at least, feature the gods ascribed to the Canaanites in the Bible. We don’t have a creation story from them as such, but we do have a story that sort of explains how things came to be the way they were. The most important god in the sources we have is Baal, who achieves victory in a conflict between gods and the forces of water and death, and is established as the king. Like the above stories, it’s amoral: Baal doesn’t overcome evil forces, he overcomes dangerous forces of nature.
The Egyptian creation stories feature multiple versions, with creation ascribed to various different gods depending on which story you look at. There’s much less conflict than in the Mesopotamian and Canaanite stories – the major conflict is between Horus and Seth. Seth murders his brother, Osiris; Osiris’ widow (also his sister) takes his body and conceives Horus. Horus eventually defeats Seth. The pharaoh came to be regarded as Horus incarnate, and Osiris became the god associated with the dead and with eternal life. The Egyptians were really into the idea of life after death (it’s the major thing popularly known about them: pyramids, mummies, etc).
So this overview of creation stories (well, not entirely creation stories) hopefully gives a little context for the world that the material that would become the Hebrew Bible developed in.
Thanks!
I am looking forward to this, particularly the Old Testament bits. I’ve studied the New Testament while receiving my bachelor’s, but the TNK stuff is all new to me.
one question I do have – why is so much Biblical scholarship dependent upon 19th century Germans? You run into this in New Testament studies, too.
19th century Germans seem to have had their fingers in a lot of scholarship pies. I’m not really sure why; I’m sure there’s an answer, but I don’t know it.
I loved this stuff back when we covered it in school in religious education. Looking forward to more.
When scholars say four sources, do they mean that we can say with some confidence that somewhere in the past there were four people who are the individual authors of these sections, or is it more likely that these different sections came out of communities/time periods/scholarly traditions and were later accepted by the community? I don’t know why, but the idea that only four people wrote The Old Testament is pretty shocking to me, I’d always assumed it was built off the writings/stories of hundreds of people.
The latter, more or less. And this isn’t the entirety of the Hebrew Bible – just the Torah section. The parts of the Bible we can be most confident had one original author not taking earlier stuff and putting it together are probably the authentic Pauline letters.
EDIT: I’m simplifying a bit; this is the sort of thing scholars argue over.
Thank you!
I know you said you taking this as a premise but I would love this to be the departure point:
What evidence is there that the Bible was not codified by a single author e.g. Moses and instead by the four hands?
I find Documentary Hypothesis to be massively speculative and on close analysis there are a plethora of issues with it. ( I am happy delineate these as you go along the series and in general)
If you approach it from a theistic perspective their are at least two approaches in dealing with textual difficulties which I employ a combination of.
There are the specific textual resolutions of a tradtional type e.g. the Talmud.
There is also the broader approach that God (via Moses) did not write the text with a uniform style, rather he wrote in different hands so that multiple and varying messages would be communicated.
Full disclaimer if it wasn’t super obvious I am religous.
The evidence that the Torah was compiled by multiple authors/editors from multiple sources is the same as the evidence that this was the case in the Bible as a whole: it simply makes more sense than the alternative. The hypotheses are all just that – hypotheses – and I think that in general the scholarly consensus backs the least-bad hypothesis. The Documentary Hypothesis does indeed have issues, but other proposed solutions tend to have bigger issues. If you’d like I can give a little bit more of a summary – it’s just very complex; there’s a reason it took so long for scholars to hash out a “this is probably closest” consensus.
If you want to bring stuff up, sure. That would be great; this stuff is meant to be discussed. I love the scholarly-argument side of it. One of my favourite professors thinks Jesus wasn’t an apocalypticist – I think that’s a strange view. Ultimately, the documents that could solve these problems have almost certainly rotted away (or got burned, with a bunch of the rest dispersed on the antiquities market).
Attempts to resolve inconsistent texts by insisting that they are in fact consistent tend to end up more ornate than just concluding there are two different versions of the same story. My favourite example of this is medieval explanations for the different versions of Judas’ death: he hanged himself and then he burst open. Meanwhile, taking the approach that God intentionally wrote the Torah, say, with different voices is impossible to differentiate from there being different authors.
Personally, I don’t think the existence of multiple versions of stories in the same document, different strands, etc, should be a stumbling block to faith. One can easily take the view that the Bible is the human attempt to understand God, etc. Similarly, I think the Gospels have a strong historical core (there was a religious leader called Jesus of Nazareth, he had teachings some of which we have versions of, he was a man with a reputation as a healer and a worker of wonders, he caused some kind of disturbance at the Temple, he was summarily executed by a cruel colonial government, people came to believe he had risen from the dead) and it is no more a strike against them that they vary in their accounts of what happened than it shows historical events more recently varied because there are different accounts of what happened, eyewitness or second-hand.
As free-thinkers, we like to think that our ideologies are nuanced enough that they cannot be more than merely approximated by such generic terms as “liberal,” “Christian,” “atheist,” “rationalist,” “Slate Star Codexian,” or what have you.
As such, I pose the question: What are some beliefs you hold that are unpopular among your ideological in-group? What sorts of behaviors or preferences are you loath to share with your peers, for fear that you’ll immediately wind up on the defensive? In other words, how are you a “defective” liberal/Christian/atheist/rationalist/etc?
Recently it’s been concern about GMOs. Most criticism of GMOs tends to revolve around human health, which as far as I can tell is basically debunked and the communities I hang around in definitely agree. Lately though I’ve been worrying a lot that developing these tools is making us way too good at generating new invasive species (i.e. species which outcompete their peers within ecosystems and drive extinctions). Species that I could easily see making natural invasive species look like child’s play. As long as monsanto et. al. want to force people to buy seeds every year, we might be in the clear, but it doesn’t seem like that always has to be the case.
That said, because normal criticism of GMOs tends to be really unscientific, the whole thing seems to end up tabooed alongside “vaccines are bad”. I wouldn’t say I’m anti GMO, especially because this isn’t something I’ve thought through very deeply, but even being skeptical about them isn’t something I’m generally comfortable doing in my circles.
Edit: Also this has lead to me being very annoyed by the argument that “GMOs are no different than selective breeding which we’ve done for millennia”, which is a super common argument that I used to make too, but is total crap. I do tend to call people on it when I hear that argument though, because at least contesting specific arguments isn’t really taboo.
Escape of GMOs are already somewhat of an issue but often it’s more for concerns regarding contamination, especially where GMOs are more regulated and “free riders” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetically_modified_organism_containment_and_escape
There is existing concerns regarding escaped GMOs that would become weeds or out compete and reduce wild genetic varieties (for example GMO corn was (is?) banned in Mexico due to such a concern – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC212689/#s3title) and various issues with possible blight/famines causing extinction level events due to homogeneity. However, I’m not sure if that’s exclusively GMOs as I can see selective breeding (or radiation induced breeding methods) also would face this issue.
Yeah monocultures are their own problem, but not GMO specific. They’re obviously of concern, but decreased food supply somehow concerns me less. The nightmare scenario I picture as not being all that unreasonable looks something like a species getting out and taking over wild areas/other farms, and conceivably (to a non-expert) outcompeting even forests. A group of farms as a monoculture is bad enough, but a ~global monoculture that isn’t contained to farms is legitimately terrifying, and seems like a significantly bigger threat than a few hundred ppm CO2.
I don’t think there are good ways to outcompete forests without becoming a tree. (releasing some natural herbicides like IIRC yews do, perhaps, but that has a free-rider problem)
The whole point of a tree is to be taller than all the other trees.
@Lambert
Yeah maybe that was a bad example. I was picturing hoarding nutrients or something, but maybe that doesn’t matter. Ecology is way outside my expertise and I’m definitely not trying to make predictions for the future. Still, invasive species are definitely a major problem in a lot of areas and I have faith in humans being able to make even more invasive species, so in a broad sense it seems like a concern..
Strong liberal here who isn’t convinced that Trump is some kind of democracy-ending threat to humanity. My opinions on him aren’t positive, but this far into his presidency it seems like he hasn’t done all that much and the few things he’s been able to accomplish aren’t any different than what a generic republican president would have tried to do.
This opinion has not proven to be popular.
But how much of Trump’s inefficacy has been due to stronger irrational resistance, that wouldn’t have been present for, say, Rubio?
Like, yes, Romney suffered a lot of hand-wringing and mud-slinging and Godwin, too, but do we really believe his election would have spurred as much opposition, or that he would have been able to make more compromises because he’s establishment?
We don’t have the counter-factual of if Trump had become president of a nation where all Democrats had shared your beliefs. A winning pro hockey team scoring only 1 goal in the championship doesn’t mean they’d only score 1 goal against the local high school team.
I’m pretty confident that President Rubio would have been able to accomplish more policy decisions that I find personally objectionable than President Trump has been able to. I think you’re right… the strong opposition to Trump has probably been one of the top factors behind why he’s been do all that much.
I don’t think the backlash against him is morally wrong, or anything nor do I dislike it. I’m glad that the left is as motivated as it is now. I’m just saying I can’t muster up the emotional revulsion or fear to/of him that seems so common among friends who share my political orientation.
I don’t have a strong emotional reaction to Trump, either. But I do try to remind myself sometimes to be thankful that other people care enough to keep calling their representatives while I laze around watching Netflix. I may not like the tone they take on their blogs, but they probably protected some of my consumer rights.
I believe that food containing GMO should be labeled so. This makes many libertarians angry, but to me this seems to follow naturally from the libertarian idea that initiation of force or fraud is morally wrong. The argument is essentially that if you know that many people don’t want to consume GMO (perhaps for completely irrational reasons, but hey, that’s their preference), but you want to sell them GMO anyway, and therefore you actively oppose efforts at having GMO labeled… well, you may keep telling yourself that technically this does not fit the definition of fraud, but your profits are still based on the fact that you intentionally hide information that your customers consider important, and which would make them stop buying your product; shortly: misleading the customers is a critical part of your profit strategy. If that is not fraud, it is at least fraud’s cousin.
For the record, I am agnostic about actual harm of GMO. But it is not important for my argument. Just like I would oppose fraudulently selling non-kosher food as kosher, despite the fact that I consider all religions to be bullshit. Making profit on misleading people who believe in bullshit is still immoral.
As an analogy, imagine a parallel world, where vegetarians and vegans somehow never became respected groups, and although they are numerous, by the educated elites they are treated like anti-vaxers. Imagine that in this parallel world, some companies start adding powdered meat to seemingly vegetable products, because in this parallel world it somehow makes economical sense. For example, you buy a can of tomatoes, where the label just says “tomatoes”, and it tastes like tomatoes, but it actually contains tomatoes and meat powder. Some vegetarians want to have food clearly labeled whether it contains meat or not, but elites laugh at them, and of course the producers financially support the think tanks which say that vegetarians are low-status fools.
(Yes, the obvious objection is that there may be millions of groups of people with millions of idiosyncratic food taboos, and we can’t make everyone happy. I know. That doesn’t improve my opinion on people who make their profit knowingly selling unlabeled GMO food to customers who don’t want to consume GMO.)
Vegetarian/halal/non-GMO foods get marked as such.
Since the cost of marking them is so low compared to the gain as a selling point, you can assume all foods without that particular label is GMO/meaty/non-halal.
This is more or less the status quo for things beyond allergies, ingredients and nutritional info.
Yeah I definitely prefer this approach. Make it illegal to lie to consumers via labeling, and then food makers can choose what labels they want and consumers who care can look for them. This avoids: 1) The government needing to decide which idiosyncratic desires deserve humoring, and 2) consumers who don’t actually care avoiding goods because they’re labeled with something scary sounding and just trusting the motivations of the laws requiring that label.
Despite being an atheist, I believe there are many useful things to be learned from successful religions. The epistemic foundations may be horrible, but an organization that survives a few centuries is obviously doing some things right; and we — rationalists — should try to recognize them and learn from them.
As an example, there used to be LessWrong articles about gratitude journalling; essentially how regularly doing a quick recapitulation of good things that happened during the day improves one’s psychological health. Guess what: this is what religious people teach their kids to do as part of bedtime prayer. But of course for a typical wannabe rationalist it would be low-status to just copy something that works. Instead we must wait for someone to reinvent the wheel and give it a different label; only then it becomes acceptable. What other wheels are waiting for reinvention under a different label?
(And this is not just about religion. For example, it is okay to talk about “multiple agents in human brain” as long as your carefully avoid mentioning that Freud called them id, ego, and superego. Because anything that Freud believed is automatically wrong, unless you reinvent it under a different name.)
Funny thing, the same taboo does not apply to Buddhism and meditation. I guess, for a typical LW member Christianity is an outgroup, and Buddhism is a fargroup.
(Similarly, people who denounce Freud’s speculations as nonscientific are somehow okay with Kegan’s speculations because, I guess, Kegan is again most people’s outgroup.)
I’m surprised you’ve experienced that as taboo. I find myself frequently encountering people who say “I don’t believe in god but I like my religion for its moral teachings”, but obviously we exist in different circles.
I’d love to hear other examples of tools you’ve observed in religions that you think are legitimate. The gratitude journaling idea is interesting, and something I’ve been (much less organizedly) finding myself doing recently trying to stay sane after a tough breakup to try to remind myself that things are actually pretty good. Knowing it has a name (that isn’t bedtime prayer) is encouraging that I should continue it (yes I know that’s me explicitly missing your point).
Are you sure? Admittedly I haven’t been paying attention for long, but my impression is that meditation as a thing to be considered serious is a fairly recent development. I just assumed that evidence in its favor had overwhelmed stigma around it. Maybe my assumed history is no good though.
Did anyone else watch AMC’s The Terror? If you didn’t, you should!
Does anyone know of a public idea organiser? I describe my requirements on a StackExchange post, but the general idea would be a website listing potential projects for collaboration that a person could sort through based on their desires and then either take or contact me about.
I realise this is a bit silly, given everyone likes talking about things, but actually doing the things is the problem. However, I would like to at least help people find a good thing to talk about so it turns into doing?
Naval Gazing continues its study of the Falklands War, with an examination of the frantic struggle to get the British fleet ready for sea.
I am spectating the second (third?) game of SSC Diplomacy, and for my own amusement and perhaps the entertainment and enlightenment of the peanut gallery, I thought I’d offer commentary as the game goes on. I’m not privy to any internal discussions, so I can’t spoil things, but participants may want me to wait a season or two before I comment, since I could inadvertently point out something that one of the players missed while there’s still time for her to correct it.
Nevertheless, let’s plunge full steam ahead and look at 1901!
Spring 1901:
The rules of Diplomacy, for those unfamiliar, are simple: 7 powers representing the Great Powers of 1901 battle for control of Europe. The nation that first occupies 18 Supply Centers, specially marked territories around the map which support 1 army or navy each, is victorious. Armies and fleets are all moved simultaneously via pre-written orders. Any collision between equal-sized units is a stalemate – in order to advance, you have to have superior numbers. Since all countries start with the same number of units (except Russia), this means you need to ally with your neighbors in order to progress – but since moves happen simultaneously they could betray you at any moment!
Typically, Diplomacy breaks down into two separate games: A western triad and an eastern quad. Germany, France, and England fight for supremacy among themselves, while Russia, Austria, Turkey, and Italy squabble in the east. Sometimes Italy or Russia will alter this dynamic with a strong thrust to the west early in the game, but usually this is how things sort out. Whichever nation or alliance of nations ends up victorious in its half then tries to turn and cross the center of the map before the other half of nations can sort themselves out – this typically marks the start of the midgame. Finally, the game ends as one dominant power or alliance lunges for victory.
In contrast to the weirdness of the first SSC game, World War One in this universe breaks out fairly conventionally, with a few surprises here and there. The mighty British Lion puts its navies in motion and very clearly directs its fleet against the ancient Continental Enemy, France. Cruisers steam up and down the Channel, the main battleship squadron sorties from Scapa Flow into the North Sea, and the paltry BEF begins exercises in Wales and Cornwall, presumably preparing to embark for foreign shores.
This opening is very openly and obviously anti-French. By marching the army south, it is impossible for Britain to land its army anywhere other than the French coast – so a descent on Norway is out of the question. Furthermore, sending the fleet into the Channel is a sure sign of hostility, since it allows threats to France’s key port of Brest and also enables future army convoys. Britain has given up any chance of forcing his way into Norway in the fall, should Russia choose to contest it (more on that later), which means that John Bull is fully committed to the south.
Germany seems similarly committed. He makes a play for potentially 3 supply centers in the first year. The fleet sorties to Heligoland, which is a somewhat curious move – it allows for access to the North Sea in the fall, but moving there would mean giving up either Denmark or Holland. Munich was left uncovered in a potential lunge on Belgium, and Eighth Army marches out of East Prussia into the north German plain, ready to occupy either Denmark or Holland in the fall as needed.
The main area of interest in Germany’s move is the fleet move. Conventionally, Germany likes to open to Denmark with the fleet, letting him threaten Russia with a standoff in Sweden in the fall – such a standoff costs Germany nothing, but has a big influence on the future of Russia, so it affords the Hun a lot of diplomatic leverage. With the Heligoland move, coupled with the army out of Munich, I wonder if Germany didn’t intend to go to war with England at the start – a daring gamble to occupy the North Sea (crucial for any invasion of England, as any glance at the map will tell) while occupying Denmark and Holland? Maybe!
France, though, put a wrench in Germany’s plans. The Brest fleet sailed for warmer climes in the mid-Atlantic, as usual, and the Marseilles army stayed put. However, it supported the Parisian army firmly asserting itself in Burgundy, against any potential German interference. At the close of spring, France’s armies stood poised on all her borders, ready to spring on Belgium, Germany, Italy, or the Iberian peninsula as needed.
The Marseilles ->Burgundy move is typically a sign that France distrusts Germany – he worries about a potential German move into Burgundy stranding his army in Paris. The fleet to Mid-Atlantic is conventional, but with no army in Gascony, France can’t repeat John Schilling’s clever maneuver of convoying an army to Portugal – the significance of which I completely missed at the time. So, it looks as if the western powers started off not trusting each other – Britain clearly hates France’s guts, France doesn’t trust the Kaiser as far as they can throw him (and he’s a big guy), and Germany was possibly speculating on an English holiday.
The eastern quad, now. Italy opened conventionally: A probing attack on the Austrian center of Trieste was thrown back with minor losses on both sides, while the Regia Marina begins to steam in the Ionian. An expeditionary force marches into Calabria for embarkation, but whether they will sail for Africa or Greece is anyone’s guess.
The Sick Man of Europe, the Great Turk, the Sublime Porte, began to bestir himself. Perhaps seeking to reverse the results of the Balkan Wars (which, er, haven’t been fought yet), the Ottoman First Army marches out of Constantinople and occupies Bulgaria, with the Second Army crossing from Asia to Constantinople behind in support. The Ottoman navy, though, as it attempts to leave Sinope, encounters a detachment of the Russian Black Sea fleet. The two fleets exchange gunfire at long range, but no decisive result is achieved as both admirals withdraw their ships to port for repair and refit.
The OTHER sick man of Europe, Austria-Hungary, also lashed out. One Austrian army smashes through Belgrade and on into Serbia, overrunning most of the country before the end of June. A second army launches a surprise attack on Venice, only to be surprised itself by an Italian army launching its own surprise attack in the opposite direction – both armies withdraw to their home bases in some confusion. Finally, an Austrian army attempts to defend its claim to Galicia, clashing with the Russian Second Army striking south of Warsaw.
Russia opened aggressively towards both its southern neighbors. Second Army attempted to push south from Warsaw to Krakow, but encountered a sharp defense from Austrian reinforcements rushing up from Vienna. However, First Army – whatever its commander’s differences with Second Army’s commander, Samsonov – marched into Ukraine and stands poised to join with Second ARmy in a more decisive push on Galicia. The Russian Black Sea fleet steamed off the coast of Turkey, exchanging shots with the fleet out of Sinope before returning to Sevastopol for repairs. Finally, the Russian Baltic fleet sortied, presumably to take Sweden under its, ah, “protection.”
The eastern quad’s moves were more straightforward. Russia signaled no interest in a Norwegian front with Britain, who likewise is uninterested in a northern war – probably best for both parties, since Britain can often find itself charging right into a cul-de-sac at St. Petersburg. Austria trusted none of its neighbors, employing the classic Hedgehog opening, which guarantees Austria will survive 1902 at least but offers smaller rewards compared with bolder moves. Italy’s moves are entirely conventional as well, although sometimes you’ll see Italy use the more flexible move of putting the Calabrian army in Apulia instead – it can still convoy to Africa or Greece, but can also support Venice in case Germany or Austria places that center under heavy pressure. Finally, the Ottomans’ opening is slightly pro-Russia, since he didn’t send his army towards Armenia and the land route to Sevastopol, but instead marched towards the Balkans. He doesn’t fully trust Russia – or wants people to think that he doesn’t – since he also carefully ensured that no Russian fleet occupied the Black Sea, a circumstance often fatal to Turkish hopes (he has full 3 centers, counting Bulgaria, around the sea!
I’ll wait for spring 1902 to play out before I comment on the fall moves, but we hsould see some fireworks begin next phase as alliances solidify and people start to stake their territorial claims!
Does anyone have a book recommendation for a general survey (101/201) level of the slave trade/slavery in the US?
I have the basic high school history level knowledge (i.e. the triangle trade (molasses to rum to slaves)) and a decent knowledge of the legislative debate about the expansion of slavery into new states and the various crises/compromises during the run up to the civil war, but I don’t know much about slavery as an institution or the economics of the slave trade/plantation system.
Thanks!
Not quite a general survey, but Edmund Morgan’s American Slavery, American Freedom
is considered a classic.
Also well-regarded:
Marcus Rediker’s The Slave Ship: A Human History
Robert Fogel’s Without Consent or Contract: The Rise and Fall of American Slavery
The Internal Enemy by Alan Taylor covers specifically Virginia 1772-1832 but it’s full of wisdom and economics.
During the War of 1812 the British strongly encouraged slaves to defect, partly to undermine the economy and society of the Chesapeake but mostly to get guides to its tangled waterways. To blunt charges that they were abducting unwilling slaves who didn’t know any better, the navy invited Virginia planters onto their ships to attempt to talk their former slaves into coming home. Hilarity ensues.
There are some incredible letters from behind the scenes where there’s a new generation of enlightenment planters battling their fathers in an attempt to Rationalise everything, which essentially means more cruelty. But they’re in debt up to their eyeballs and Moloch gets us all in the end.
The book has fascinating/horrifying detail on the relative values of different kinds of slave and how much of a slave’s value was in their ability to make more slaves (a lot). Did you know the importation of slaves was banned in 1808? There’s a clause in the constitution saying ‘no banning the importation of slaves until 1808,’ by which point most of the demand for slaves came from further South and the Virginia planters who controlled the federal government wanted to maximise the value of the slaves they were breeding and selling on.
And most of all everyone is really, really, really terrified of the free blacks.
There’s a Tyler Cowen review as well if you’re not sold already.
This sounds heartbreaking but also amazing. Not OP, but it’s going on my to-read list!
A month ago, a poster asked for feedback about his desire to end his homosexual lifestyle. Last evening I discovered there is a whole Wikipedia page on Sexual orientation change efforts.
Alas, it all seems to be about turning gay people straight.
I just want to bi-hack, goddamn it.
Pretend you were an inventor or mechanic 10 years before Wright brothers made their first manned flight.
Say that you somehow had very high confidence that airplanes would exist in the near future and would become widespread carrying both people and cargo.
What would you do to reduce the number of (non-war) causalities from airplanes – without knowing ahead of time the to be mechanics/design/shape of the airplane (only what a person 10 years ago would have thought), and without simply delaying the advent/spread of the airplane.
Particularly, try and also think of what would be tried and fail. (cars would probably be better in the possible safety ideas, but the timing of when you would be is problematic)
Yes, I’m basically asking to play off AI risk for other inventions, but not to decry AI risk efforts but rather ask how this would work with other technologies and A) why we aren’t doing this for basically ALL future inventions to some degree B) if we can’t learn something from history to see where efforts can be made and where efforts are probably misplaced/wasteful.
Kind of a weird realization, but in taking stock of my social life yesterday I realized that I’ve only been to maybe 3 parties in the last 2 years. For the purposes of discussion, I’m defining party as follows: at least 6 people, at someone’s house or other non-commercial space (meeting up at a bar doesn’t count) and for the sole purpose of socialization (so board game night or a club meeting also wouldn’t count).
I find this weird because back in college, parties were my prime method of socialization and I could reasonably count on attending one every other week or so. In my job in Seattle immediately post college house parties were also pretty common. Around two years ago, however, I moved across the country to a smaller city, got an office job and it’s been almost nonexistent ever since.
What’s weird is, my overall number of friends hasn’t shrunk… I still average around a half-dozen close friends with maybe three times that in looser associations. I still engage in enough social events to keep me well outside pariah status, but they have almost entirely shifted to event-based activities – going to the bar/mountain/game store and doing trivia/hiking/boardgaming. The specific phenomena of going to a house owned by someone I may or may not know, drinking, and meeting strangers while music loudly plays in the background has just stopped happening.
Is this just a stage in life? Is my experience atypical, or at some point in your mid 20s do house parties just stop being a social event that people have? Assuming it’s not, how does one reintegrate into the partying system and start attending them again?
I think it can be strongly affected by location. Seattle and the Bay Area seem to lend themselves to doing more event-based things than hanging out in houses. There’s always something happening, or a place you can explore with friends.
For me, it’s because I do talking interactions via social media, so it’s better to have something to do other than talk when I have a meatspace meeting.
The main reason parties aren’t as much of a thing in my friends group is that we don’t seem to have people who like hosting. Hosts have to clean up their place, wrangle any food/drink logistics, have the capacity to play movies/tv/music. When it’s easier to go somewhere else to meet up, that replaces parties.
The “meeting strangers” aspect also might play a role. Event-based meeting strangers allows for more buffers and graceful exits in case there isn’t chemistry, or just that meeting strangers is too much work when you’ve got the day job draining social energy. (Working takes more social energy interacting with co-workers than attending a class does, which is why people have more of it in school.) The event reduces that required energy, or provides external energy to drive interactions because you’re also doing something else.
I will be in the San Francisco Bay area June 17-23. Anyone interested in getting together for coffee or drinks? Let me know. You can contact me directly at johan.g.larson@gmail.com .
I started watching Scandal, and have finished 5 seasons (out of 7) in about two weeks, during which I really needed to be doing other things, whoops.
One of the interesting things is, besides becoming amusingly more sensitive to social performativity, that the show incentivizes viewers to dislike characters who can’t play the game. The competence porn is about being to outsmart others’ political maneuvers, so characters that choose to hurt their own popularity because of the strength of their own feelings feel like irrational idiots next to all of the Machiavels surrounding them. The exceptions have been when sticking to their convictions is the smart tactical move, due to it revealing some previously unseen charisma.
It’s a great yarn of a show with some very silly plots, but it does make me very depressed about how corrupt the US government is.
Also the show drags either when it gets bogged down in the romantic angst, or when it tries to be a spy show. I want to be watching eyecandy pulling mindgames and outmaneuvering each other politically, not carrying the idiot ball because they’re too busy pining, or for all plots to get subsumed in a black hole of physical extortion!
Still, the show successfully pulled “daaaamn!”s out of me at its escalating twists on an impressively frequent basis.
The world of the show assumes that a political dynasty Kennedy-like white guy, former California governor, was elected after Bush instead of Obama, and so explores what a very moderate Republican White House might look like in the modern day. Because the protagonist is a fixer in favor of the president, you have a lot of progressive characters and fans of the show paradoxically rooting for and even protecting the Republican executive branch, while still sparring with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress and elsewhere. The show began airing in 2012.
The show goes in pretty hard on leftist politics starting in S4, even including a not-Trump character, but is still mostly neutral overall, with the strongly leftist parts restricting themselves to single episodes at a time. Spoilers: Abg-Gehzc trgf gnxra qbja orpnhfr ur onfvpnyyl qbrf n onfxrg bs qrcybenoyrf fcrrpu va cevingr gb gur cebgntbavfg, jub gura yrnxf vg gb abg-Sbk Arjf. Gung rcvfbqr nverq ba Znl 5, 2016. Lbh pbhyq xvaq bs srry gur jevgref’ vapernfvat qrfcnve, naq V ynhturq ng ubj gvql gur raq bs gung nep jnf. Ohg vg qbrf cbvag bhg gung ab znggre ubj zhpu Gehzc zvtug jnssyr ba cbyvpl, ur unfa’g rire znqr gung zvfgnxr, naq nf sne nf jr pna gryy, ur znxrf uvzfrys oryvrir va uvf nssrpgvba sbe uvf fhccbegre “phfgbzref,” engure guna uneobevat n frperg ybnguvat bs gurz, yvxr gur Fpnaqny punenpgre qvq, fb ur arire jvyy unir fhpu n snhk cnf.
Writing-wise, how does it compare to the early seasons of The West Wing?
I have not watched The West Wing. But I would guess that Scandal is much much less concerned with policy details. It’s more about how fast people can rise and fall because of their human actions. Political maneuvers are more about changing a person’s public image to the public, whether by disgrace or an engineered feat to be praised. The introduction of a policy wonk character in S4 was to show how much of an exception she was in her priorities.
It’s also not all politicians. The protagonist helps with CEOs, as well. And as the title of the show indicates, it’s mostly about covering up scandals.
There were a few scenarios where characters are battling for votes over something, but the exact thing matters less than the mud they sling to influence the congresspeople to vote their way.
You should really watch The West Wing! I haven’t seen Scandal at all, but anyone who likes political dramas and is not entirely allergic to left-leaning politics should watch The West Wing! (And when I say “left leaning” I mean by early 2000s standards.)
(Side note: Josh Malina is in both, though he’s not in West Wing until the 3rd or fourth season I think…)
From your description, it sounds like West Wing is much more earnest (perhaps even anti-cynical). There’s definitely social jockeying, influence public and insider opinion with clever maneuvers, and backroom deals — but the heart of the show is a team of competent, idealistic people trying to pick the best policies and make the best decisions for the country.
Edit: Also I’m guessing Nick is asking about the writing style of the show. Aaron Sorkin, creator of The West Wing, has a distinctive writing style, very snappy but information-dense. I would be surprised if Scandal is similar, but hopefully someone who has seen both shows can comment and compare the two!
Scandal’s writing has been called Sorkin-esque. These are very quick-talking people.
But Scandal also loves them some big monologues, too, with key lines repeated multiple times for dramatic effect. Don’t know if that’s a Sorkin thing as much, but it is apparently a Shondaland thing. (Scandal is the only Shondaland show I’ve seen.)
Scandal is primarily character-focused. Broader themes are mostly about how power corrupts, the lengths people go to get power, and how power defines a person and their relationships. (For example, how the president must be held to a higher standard than anyone else, and so should not be excused for the same feelings as a civilian would.)
Open call for book recommendations. I’m finishing my finals in three weeks and I want to have some good stuff lined up.
I will read pretty much anything as long as it’s one of the best things you’ve ever read. But if you’d like a hint I’m particularly looking for recommendations in the following areas:
Political sociology
Linguistics
Social history of pretty much any kind
Histories of:
Cortes, Pizarro and the Conquistadors
The Raj
Decolonisation
The Mexican Revolution / 19th century Latin American political economy
The second industrial revolution
Which are the best classic fantasy and scifi novels and short stories and which are skippable?
War by Gwynne Dyer. It’s a social history, of war. There’s a few places where he makes some bad claims based on bad science (eg, SLA Marshall’s research seems to have a lot of problems; nuclear winter might not be a thing) but overall it’s a very good book.
Quiz time! Each of the lists below consists of ten words. Your task is to remove one letter from each of the words, and anagram the remaining letters to form ten members from some category. For example, if a list had the words “dear”, “ruble”, and “energy”, you could get “red”, “blue”, and “green”. As a hint, the categories are given at the end, rot-13’ed, but it’s more fun to try to figure them out on your own.
A:
1. burn
2. lilek
3. iller
4. decker
5. unrobe
6. markets
7. obscure
8. brochan
9. feathers
10. treasury
B:
1. farm
2. bloc
3. omit
4. bravo
5. gaits
6. wrath
7. downer
8. debark
9. boredom
10. tonsillar
C:
1. yorick
2. arches
3. dashing
4. thermal
5. tanktop
6. coaching
7. optional
8. citation
9. carroming
10. overfunding
D:
1. drone
2. lutist
3. suicide
4. enslave
5. arachnid
6. brutifies
7. acidulous
8. mediation
9. malediction
10. containments
E:
1. agism
2. umbrae
3. hazier
4. cyclone
5. rapiers
6. uprisals
7. shamoyed
8. shadowier
9. analysands
10. popular vote
F:
1. elites
2. sabers
3. newpert
4. ordeals
5. bizoner
6. lobulin
7. magmalab
8. resulting
9. reticulem
10. essentials
G:
1. impend
2. grebes
3. welted
4. artery
5. pabular
6. lignums
7. homaging
8. unfallen
9. milkstone
10. brigandage
H:
1. wain
2. uhohs
3. unbag
4. epoch
5. toydog
6. dudbay
7. goblin
8. fatify
9. becloud
10. tetawny
N: Flabalzf bs Evire
O: Jbeqf sbe Znyr Navznyf
P: Orfg Cvpgher Bfpne Jvaaref
Q: Ebzna Rzcrebef
R: Bofbyrgr Pbhagel Anzrf
S: Zrgny Nyyblf
T: Snoevpf
U: Svyy va gur Oynax-Oynax