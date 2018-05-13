Open Thread 101.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
please try try to avoid overly controversial topic
Here is a good opportunity to clarify the difference between overly controversial topics and controversial topics that are not overly so. It’s a genuine query, as I have made mistakes about this in the past.
Some examples would presumably help:
* might one post a geopolitical analysis regarding the ‘Iran Deal’ that actually defends the withdrawal from it from an ~ anti-imperialist perspective
* might one post the Patterson-Gimlin film and welcome comments
The “anti-imperialist” thing smells like culture war. Probably better to wait.
Is the Patterson-Gimlin film about Bigfoot? I doubt that would be controversial.
One of the issues is that some topics can be addressed in more and less controversial ways. A dispassionate analysis of the pros and cons of withdrawal from the Iran deal is a lot less controversial than when you debate the motives of those who are for or against, for example.
The topic starter can only do so much to frame a question in a way that makes it less likely to generate heat.
And no, Bigfoot is not CW material.
I found an interesting and relatively new paper called ‘Personality and field of study choice in university.’ It tests for the correlation between Big 5 personality traits (and verbal/math skills) and study choice. The testing was done on 14 year old Dutch kids (first year students of Dutch ‘high school’). This was then checked against the study choice at age 19 of those who went to university (in the Dutch system, you pick a ‘major’ right away).
Table 7 on page 10 is particularly interesting. We see that Extraversion drives people towards law & business/economics and away from STEM. Agreeableness seems to drive people to social sciences. Conscientiousness towards medical studies and away from social sciences. Emotional stability towards STEM and away from the humanities. Openness to experience to the humanities and law, but away from medical studies.
As far as ability goes, math ability drives people strongly towards STEM and more weakly away from the humanities. Verbal ability has the opposite effect: drives people strongly towards the humanities and more weakly away from STEM and business/economics. Information processing ability drives people towards STEM and medical studies.
They also checked the impact of gender, which has the strongest effects, perhaps because it functions as a proxy for thing- vs people-orientation.
PS. Note that some medical studies restrict access by weighted lottery, which probably changes the population who chooses these studies, compared to other study choices that are not as restricted.
Has anyone else watched the new YouTube series Cobra Kai? I just finished the first season, and came away impressed.
The series returns to Daniel and Johnny, the protagonist and antagonist of the original Karate Kid movie. It’s thirty years later; Daniel is a successful car dealer and Johnny is a drunken handyman. They meet again under less than ideal circumstances, and both revive their karate training after many years away from the art. Johnny restarts the defunct Cobra Kai karate school, and Daniel, like his now-dead mentor Mr. Miyagi, takes a single student under his wing. And of course their proteges meet in the final episode in the All-Valley Under-18 Karate Championship.
What impressed me most is that the writers found a way to make Johnny someone we could empathize with. He was the villain of the original movie; but he’s not the villain here. And the writers managed this without making Johnnie a particularly nice man. He takes a few steps toward getting his life in order over the course of the series, true, but he still sees life in harsh terms, and acts accordingly. Cobra Kai is still about striking first, striking hard, and acting without mercy.
All in all, I enjoyed the series, and recommend it to anyone with even a passing interest in martial arts. Season 2 has been confirmed.
[This comment contains blasphemy and swearwords, so avoid if offended.]
I always wondered about the cultural differences in swearing. I am not that familiar with the English vernacular, but I think I can find some differences with the languages I am familiar with. In particular, English swearing seems to be very sexual in nature, not really blasphemous (the strongest English blasphemy I know is “OMG” and “Wrfhf”). Spanish swearing is also sexual “dhr gr qra cbe phyb”, but much more scatological, and very blasphemous (various combinations of “Zr pntb ra …” Qvbf, yn ubfgvn, yn Ivetra, gh chgn znqer). This translates as “I poop on” … everything holy, basically.
Russian swearing does not seem to be blasphemous or scatological.
So the common thing in all swearing I am familiar with is the mention of the genitalia, and various types of sexual behaviour, as well as references to your mother’s purity.
But I wonder about the blasphemy. My theory is that in Russia, it dissapeared during the Soviet era, because the church and religion lost its power, and so swearing related to that also dissapeared. The strongest russian swearing I know is “OMG”. I don’t know if there are words I am unfamiliar with, but it seems like there are documental references that there were more blasphemous words in the Russian language, that may have dissapeared.
Now, it seems interesting to me that the country most famous for all kinds of cruel religious prosecution has the most blasphemy. Spain has basically been under a very Catholic regime until the 70s, and it has a very long history with the Inquisition. Is it in fact the strength of the church that fomented the growth of blasphemy, as a protest against the strength of the church? But the anglo-saxon world has some very strong religions too, that have organised witch hunts and killings for religious purposes. So why is English blasphemy so comparatively mild?
This is all purely my intuition. I have no explanation about the scatological part, I have no idea why Spanish vernacular is so scatological.