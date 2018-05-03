Classified Thread 5: Classified Never Sinned

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread.
I am looking for someone with experience in search engine optimization or reputation management or whatever the appropriate field is, to help me disconnect my real identity from my blog in search engines. Willing to pay whatever the going rate for this is. Contact me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org if interested.
If you are having issues with this, it’s probably through a similar mechanism as what happened here (Google can translate), where Google essentially broke a publication ban on a suspects name, despite the name and the case not showing up together on any public pages.
Interesting case (Google breaking the name ban). The problem is that Google’s algorithm is intelligent. The only obvious solutions are (1) stop using intelligent algorithms, or (2) straight-up search for and suppress any conjunctions of search results that would alert users to a true, but proscribed, reality.
Should I feel bad that after seeing this comment and think it’s possible to figure out your real name, I spent some time on Google trying to do so? (I failed, by the way.)
It’s actually not too hard to find his real name from his blog (or at least it didn’t used to be. The thing he’s more worried about (at least last time I saw him mention it) is people finding his blog from his real name.
I don’t know how this sort of thing works, but if it’s possible without action on your part I could see you having success posing this as a bounty (assuming that contracting it out doesn’t work). Something like “I’ll pay [nontrivial sum] to the first person who can satisfy objective criteria I’ve written down and which hash to X (so they aren’t just trying to satisfy the criteria), and clearly explain how they did it (to prove it was them and possibly allow you to reproduce it later). “
I checked, and you edited that really easy clue from a few years ago, so that’s good.
I don’t know what all archives are out there, but this project should include updating all of them to the new version of that post.
From Sigmaleph, the following message: “Important results from the ssc survey: there is at least one more poly bisexual argentinian trans woman who reads ssc. i have no idea how to get in touch with her or even if I have anything to say beyond – hi we have similar demographics want to be my friend?”
Contact them here
Want to help us build a new tool for one-off commitments? http://commits.to
And if you have questions about either that or Beeminder, I’ll monitor this comment thread and answer them! http://dreev.commits.to/answer_questions_in_ssc_comments_for_2_days
(See what I did there?)
Trying to create a commitment takes me to the page http://commits.to/sign-up which prompts me to get in touch but leaves no clue on who to get in touch with or how, any help here?
Yes, sorry! Send an email to hello@commits.to — at the moment we’re not ready for more beta users though, unless you’re ready to also commit to contributing to the project.
Thanks for checking it out! Super curious to know if you think you’d use something like this.
I’d like to hire someone with a decent background in statistics (and preferably some familiarity with causal inference and counterfactual notation) for the following job:
(1) Read two of my papers, in which I propose a new framework for the generalizability of randomized trials
(2) Read two papers by other researchers working on similar problems (Pearl/Bareinboim and Stuart/Cole)
(3) Evaluate my argument for why my approach is, at least in some situations, preferable
(4) Write a report that may be posted to Less Wrong or similar forums, focusing on whether my arguments make sense, whether this research has the potential to help launch an academic career, whether it would be appropriate to ask for research funding from EA sources.
It is important to me that this report is honest and unbiased. Payment will be made in advance. I operate entirely according to Crocker’s rules. Please email me at naqref@uhvgsryqg.arg (rot13 for spam protection) with some indication of how much you would charge.
Why not share your papers along with the post ? A lot of academic reviewing is done for free, and you can certainly get a “promising” or “idiot because X” answer from knowledgeable people, for free, quite faster than you’ll get someone to email you a quote. Then you can offer them to write a full-fledged review for money.
Great idea!
The papers are available on ArXiv.
The first paper, which is accepted for publication at the journal Epidemiologic Methods, is at https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.00069 . In this paper, we introduce a new class of parameters for the effect of drugs, called “counterfactual outcome state transition parameters”, and argue that these parameters are more likely to be stable across populations, when compared to risk ratios and risk differences.
The second paper, which is still being developed, is at https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.00068. This paper is partly review, and explains the difference between this framework and the alternative framework proposed by Pearl and Bareinboim.
(Ps. My apologies, I accidentally reported your comment while trying to reply. This was entirely a misclick, but I cannot find a way to undo it)
A suggestion: Blind reviewing. Ask them to evaluate the approaches before telling them which one is yours. Might work better than promising really hard to someone that you are paying them for honesty.
This is a good idea in principle, but in practice I think this would be impossible to blind.
Hi, I’m mostly on rationalist tumblr, but since this is the time for self-promotion, I thought I’d drop in and mention that I’m doing a podcast, Early and Often: The History of Elections in America, which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a pretty detailed and (hopefully) well researched look at how elections, ideas of sovereignty, and government in general have evolved in the US over time. Maybe not directly rationalist, but people seem to be enjoying it. So far, I’m 25 episodes in and through about the first 80 years of colonization. If that sounds interesting to you, check it out and let me know what you think. Here it is on iTunes, and on WordPress. The WordPress has transcripts of all the episodes if you prefer that to audio. Thanks!
As a listener of the above podcast, I would like to add a quick endorsement. The intricacies of American election history is a lot of fun and really interesting. Plus find out why one dude hated Maryland so much he felt the need to burn the colony down not once, not twice, but three distinct times!
I work on the Amazon Web Services IoT Analytics service. Please contact me at David.Weinstein@ncf.edu if you think you may be interesting in joining our team. I can answer your questions about our team and refer you. I could also help you apply to other teams, but I am not as knowledgable about them.
Bitcoin enthusiast in Austin area seeking people who understand the technology and stay on top of and understand the latest developments. Trying to build a group of technologists for the purpose of expanding my knowledge on the topic. Zero interest in trading or getting rich. I’m trying to wrap my head around lightning network, bitcoin hivemind and it’s related topics, and fast txn networks like raiblocks.
Yo. I moved here three months ago. I’ve been paying attention to bitcoin since 2011 and have, or had anyway, a solid grasp on the technical details. I tried, and failed, to get rich day-trading back then, and I don’t care to try it again. If you’re looking to set up a study group for the technical aspect, or even just a social group around it, I’m down
There’s an Austin SSC/LW meetup, and some of the group would probably be interested in such a group. We also have a semi-regular member of the group who works in blockchain. Check out our google group, austin-less-wrong, or our in-person meetup, Central Market on N. Lamar, Saturdays at 1:30.
I’ve been to it, I came to one in Februrary. I keep forgetting about this meetup. I’ll try to make it out this weekend.
I’m looking for climbing partners in the SF Bay Area! Any level of outdoor experience is ok, if you’re already gym climbing.
Details:
I lead sport (up to 5.10c or a little higher probably), and can follow trad (but I’m bad at cracks right now).
I have roughly a double rack for trad, and an organic big pad. I don’t have a car.
Climbed in Yosemite, Bishop, J Tree, Devil’s Tower, Wild Iris, Tahoe and around the Bay Area. Pretty focused on safety and am a pretty good teacher (I think).
My employer is hiring software engineers. http://youearnedit.com/careers. (They’re switching our recruitment platform at the moment. If you go there and it says ‘no open positions’, check back later or just email me for more details).
I don’t know the specifics of the roles we’re hiring for (because of the platform switching) but our tech org is mostly focused on web development, using Ruby/Rails, Node/React, and GraphQL.
The company is located in Austin, TX, and is _very_ remote friendly. If any of you are looking for work, please follow up with me at tim.herd at youearnedit dot com
I’m a UX researcher with an interest in how/why people choose to reject or not adopt various technologies. Over the next year I plan to do some qualitative research on people quitting social media. If you have permanently and deliberately stopped using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, or a similar social media website (it can be just one of them), and are interested in participating in an interview via email, please contact me at nadavzohar [at] hotmail dot com.
I’m the IT director at an animal shelter (a registered 501c3 non-profit organization) in Upstate New York. I’m looking for someone who has experience with R and R Markdown and can volunteer with some data-mining projects. I’m self-taught in this area, and I often run-up against the limits of my abilities. If you are interested, please contact me at alexc[at]aya[dot]yale[dot]edu.
Anyone in the Santa Rosa/Rohnert Park area? I’m interested in trying to get together a Rationalist/Practical Philosophy group to happen but I have no idea what the density of readers here is.
Do we have any Atlanteans going to Momocon, with a room they might be interested in sharing? My girlfriend and I missed the reservation window at the Omni.
The first game of SSC diplomacy (see summary here) finished a couple of weeks ago. Anyone interested in another? If you are, fill in this form.
Are we expected to provide the same handle as here on SSC? The comment thread you linked suggests that people didn’t know who they were playing against.
Up to you (but either that or your real name is probably the obvious thing). The purpose of the handles is for organising teams (i.e. I’ll send out an email/post a comment on an OT giving the teams in terms of the handles given, then team members can email me and I’ll give them contact details of their teammates so they can organise a shared Backstabbr account etc. The usernames on Backstabbr aren’t connected with countries until the game ends (and don’t have to be the handle on the form anyway).
Can someone explain the title pun to me? Classified never sinned?
It’s a play on “[just] as if I’d never sinned”, which seems to be a bible thing
Seeking grant proposals — $250k total budget for privacy blockchain tech projects!
Cross-post from the subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/8gtdow/seeking_grant_proposals_250k_total_budget_for/
Hi everybody! I’m posting this here because I know a lot of you are math, comp-sci, or programming people. I also know that some of you are interested in practical cryptoanarchy — things like censorship resistance and the ability to evade oppressive governments.
tl;dr the Zcash Foundation (my employer) wants to fund people with cool ideas that loosely fit into the blockchain x privacy space. For those of you in academia: Discretionary funds! The deadline for proposals is May 18.
Announcement blog post: https://z.cash.foundation//blog/q2-grant-program/
Here’s the call for proposals directly: https://github.com/ZcashFoundation/GrantProposals-2018Q2
Ideas go here: https://github.com/ZcashFoundation/GrantProposals-2018Q2/issues (you can also see what others have proposed so far!)
The last time we ran this grant program, there were 27 applicants. You can see their proposals and the discussion about them here: https://github.com/ZcashFoundation/GrantProposals-2017Q4/issues
10 grants were awarded. The specific amounts were based on scope — it varied from $4,500 to $30,000. More details here: https://z.cash.foundation//blog/grant-awards/
We have more than double the budget for the current round of grants.
If you have any questions, feel free to leave them below, or email sonya@z.cash.foundation. Thanks!
Starting June 1st and ending roughly June 21st, with a lot of slop in the schedule, I’m roadtripping across and around America. My very vague itinerary goes something like:
Seattle->Portland->Davis->SF->LA->San Diego (maybe?)->Tucson (Phoenix?)->El Paso->Austin->Dallas->OKC->Memphis->Nashville->Charlotte->Durham->DC->Northampton, MA->Cape Cod.
(Some of those are drive-throughs, some are “stop for lunch at the best local delicacy”, some are “take a day or two to decompress and hike.” Roles not assigned yet.)
If you live in or around that path and want to hang out, drink, eat, hike, etc, let me know. (I’ve already had a few offers…)
I’m in San Diego if you’d like to meet up! (We have an SSC group and an EA group here)
Baltimore here if you want to meet up!
I’ll formally throw my hat in the ring (again) for OKC. Not sure how your schedule will shake out, but I’d love to meet up.
Come visit us in DC! The monthly meetup might be on June 16th or I can arrange another event if you can’t make it to that.
I think last classified thread there was a proposal for a (science?) fiction writing workshop. Would anybody be interested in one for poetry?
If you’re interested, you can email me at powerfuller [at] tutanota [dot] com. I’m open to suggestions for the best platform or method of organizing such a thing.
I make soundtracks/soundscapes for visual art projects, games and short film. I specialize in ambient music but can work with piano, guitar and synthesizers.
Send me your brief, I send you some demo tracks to suit your project, and you pay what you can afford based on your project budget. All music is original and bespoke, no “stock” sounds or re-used material.
ROT13 email ivyrznfdhrzrqvn@tznvy.pbz
I write weird fiction. No, not like that. I write fiction that is weird.
On previous iterations of this thread I’ve plugged books and text games that I’ve made. Today, I’m gonna plug some short stories:
* The Fable of the Wisest Oil-Presser is an attempt to make a fable about some modern stuff that bothers me.
* The Great Prophecy (annotated) is a surreal false document
* Dee v. Satan was an attempt to write an interesting story that looked like a law school issue-spotter
* Only One World is what it is.
* Sinewava is a poem about a goddess
I read your fable. Not bad overall, though the level of interstitial flourishes was a little too high for my taste and really broke up the flow while reading. I’m also not sure I quite get what the fable is trying to tell me. There seems to be an element of “there are naive ways and smart ways to exploit a discovery” along with some variant of “do you really expect self-help books to offer deep insights so readily?”. I did quite like how what seemed to be a pretty glib comment near the beginning got called back in a big way later.
Thank you for these.
I’m a mid-senior-ish applied stats/machine learning focused software dev in London, mostly working in the Python ML ecosystem. Through a weird quirk of my career trajectory, I don’t know that many of my professional peers in the stats/ML space, so I’d like to meet other people with a roughly similar profile to talk to about career stuff, personal development, etc.
I’ve found tech meetups to be an utter crapshoot for this kind of interaction. How about we grab a drink instead?
I could really use advice from engineers or other STEM types on how to figure out if an invention is marketable in the U.S. I am not an engineer and haven’t the foggiest where to start or who to go to.
My father-in-law is an electrical engineer in China and runs a small company manufacturing and selling a technology of his own design. It’s an energy efficiency technology for large-scale lighting projects like warehouses and city streetlights. He has patented the design in China and I believe pending in the U.S. (not sure on the current status).
He would like to find out if his technology is marketable in the U.S. Both because of $$ and because his daughter and I live here now. I’d like to see him succeed if at all possible, because my wife is happier the more her parents visit, and would be happiest of all if they could eventually relocate here.
He speaks little English, and has not yet found anyone able and willing to translate his technical materials into English.
Where do I start? Who should I be trying to contact about this? Sorry for already bringing a question to the net about the very first step, but the likely requirement of dealing with technical material in Mandarin has baffled everyone I’ve asked for advice IRL.
How many SSC readers are there in London? I’m a physics/philosophy guy who’s working on a tech education project; basically making science education for young kids not suck. Robotics is our current obsession! If that sounds interesting then let’s chat.
james [at] inspired minds tutors [.com]
I am a freelance editor specializing primarily in fantasy and science fiction, though I can edit most types of fiction (the more of a genre I’ve read, the better I am; no sex scenes please, I’d be utterly useless, and I don’t read mysteries by desperately trying to solve them ahead of the detective, so I can critique all other aspects of your mystery but not that one; that said, I have no problems at all with stuff that doesn’t quite fit in any genre, or is generally strange – I enjoyed Unsong) and occasionally interesting non-fiction. My previous work includes fantasy, light romance, the variety of not-quite-fantasy where the geography and history are invented but no magic is present, superheroes, urban fantasy (you may be noticing a pattern here), military sci-fi, mysteries (usually fantasy mysteries), and “interesting nonfiction” (mostly my father’s books, that’s how I got started). Not all of this is published, but for some representative samples: Harald (see note about how I got started), Cantata (a really early one which I firmly recommend on its own merits), and Curveball (web serial superhero fiction, some of the editing I have done is in visible comments, though not all).
My own website is here. It has undergone some mild tweaking since the last classified thread; thanks for the feedback, everyone! I still plan to make some more major changes, but that’s going to have to wait on enough free time to track down some bugs. Prices have also gone up since last time; they’re currently running from $1.50-$6 per 500-word page (precise price depending on how much work is needed), with a five-free-pages offer for new clients so you know which of those prices applies and what you’ll be getting for it before you actually have to pay me anything. Contact information is on the website.
Thanks again to everyone who contacted me last time!
If you are a software engineer in the United States and you think you are being underpaid (or think you could be earning more) but aren’t sure how to go about optimizing your job search, I would like to offer you my (free) assistance. Things I believe I can help you with:
Finding roles to apply for
Writing/improving your resume
Interview prep
Actually interviewing
Negotiating
Longer post with background info: https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/bs5CxuhahMtzzGefp/you-are-being-underpaid
(tld;dr: I got myself a 70% salary increase with my last job switch without following one of the usual paths for that sort of thing. It may or may not have been a fluke but I learned a lot about the job hunt that I think would be useful to other people but doesn’t lend itself to writing down very well.)
Contact: @T3t on the Los Angeles Rationality Discord Server (https://discord.gg/gpaTCxh), or email (rot13): orggrefpnyr ng cebgbaznvy.pbz.
On a completely unrelated note, if you are a software engineer in Los Angeles (or are willing to relocated on short notice to Los Angeles) with some .NET experience and want a new job, my company is hiring. Disclaimer: I will receive a small referral bonus if you are hired. I will do my best to present an unbiased view of my organization.