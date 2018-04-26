Open Thread 100.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
I’m a (pretty entry level) software engineer interested in ways to earn extra income on occasional evenings and weekends. Ideally it would be something that gets me away from a computer. I’m currently experimenting with Postmates and Rover (although the pay is abysmal, it does generate _something_ and gets me outside/moving around). Do you have any other ideas? What are your profitable side-projects/side-gigs?
When I was in college, I was a banquet waiter and bartender. It was event work, so the scheduling was flexible (people who took jobs frequently got called first, but you could refuse any job) and almost all evenings and weekends.
Find a temp agency that places banquet waiters, show up in black and whites and fill out an application.
How about tutoring/homework help? I hear SAT prep pays well.
How close to the Solar system could a “dark” object on the order of as massive as the Sun be without us having already detected it?
Also what’s the epistemic status of the claim that almost all dark matter is at the edge of galaxies?
I’m interested in this, too. More generally, is there a good formula or rule of thumb to say how far away we could expect dark objects of various sizes to be detected? I mean, it’s clear that some object the size of a car is a lot less likely to be seen at a given range than some object the size of the Earth, but I don’t really have an intuition for what the relationship is.
xkcd put together a good survey of possible unobserved planets a while ago. Here it is. Whether or not you can observe a planet is a function of both its distance from the Sun and its size. The xkcd chart seems to have a lower bound on the distance of about 10 AU from Earth. I don’t know if his methodology is based just on visible observations or on things that could be discovered through gravitational influence alone. So I don’t know how useful this is.
It is pretty unlikely that most dark matter is at the edge of the universe. See Wikipedia. It is generally well-agreed that dark matter distribution drops off with distance from galactic center. This isn’t a super-advanced calculation either — the whole point of dark matter is that it explains galactic rotation curve anomalies, so to get the distribution you just have to calculate the rotation anomaly at each radius.
EDIT: extra thought – Since both Neptune and Pluto were discovered through their gravitational influence those both give you upper bounds on size / distance
“The visible disk of the Milky Way Galaxy is embedded in a much larger, roughly spherical halo of dark matter. The dark matter density drops off with distance from the galactic center.”
I don’t understand this. It makes it sound like dark matter is most dense at the galactic center and least dense in that huge halo. So if you had a starship with reliable cryonics and wanted to study clumps of dark matter, you’d head coreward for your science project?
Yes, definitely. I have heard some suggestion that the dark matter distribution grows to a cusp not far from the center then dips somewhat at the actual center.
This paper fits the data to a couple of distribution models, both of which peak at the center. The best fit model has the “core radius” at 9 or 10 kiloparsecs, where the dark matter density is at 25% of its maximum. Our solar system is estimated to be 7.5 – 8.5 kiloparsecs from the galactic center (Wikipedia)
EDIT: One caveat: if you are just trying to get dark matter to strike some detector it helps to have it going fast. The really important variable is not exactly density, but density times velocity. Dark matter velocity should also decrease with distance from the center (or at least not increase; the details depend on the matter distribution, both dark and normal)
In any case, you’ll want to balance your trip between moving fast and going where there’s more dark matter.
Dark matter doesn’t clump into structures like ordinary matter, because it can’t lose its angular momentum and energy efficiently via the electromagnetic interaction, friction, and other processes like ordinary matter can. Rather, dark matter sort of swims around in a diffuse halo of ever-moving particles. Sort of like being in a shaken snow-globe. If you are picturing a possible planet or star of dark matter it can’t happen. The density of dark matter is indeed higher closer to the center of the galaxy, but it is still just a diffuse bunch tiny particles swimming randomly.
So hydrogen atoms were only clumped into spheres by gravity because they lost their angular momentum and energy efficiently by electromagnetic interaction?
So how do we know that all dark matter is a diffuse halo of individual massive particles? Are you just assuming that because of Occam’s Razor (it being simpler for there to be only 4 forces in the universe than 3 only baryons interact with, X only dark matter interacts with, and gravity)?
There was a discussion about this a couple of weeks ago. I had a chat with my colleague who specializes in dark matter since then.
We don’t know for certain that there isn’t dark chemistry, or dark electromagnetism. Self-interacting dark matter, even strongly-interacting, is a current trend in dark matter theory.
We also don’t know for certain that there isn’t small-scale structure in dark matter. The only techniques we have for observing its location do not have enough resolution to pick out something like a dark star.
On the other hand, I believe the dark matter halos around galaxies tend to be largely spherical, even when the galaxy is flat. That suggests that whatever mechanism allows galaxies to form (and planets to clump, we believe), does not happen for dark matter.
Also, most dark matter is not clumped around galaxies but spread between galaxies in long homogenous-looking tendrils, (or bridges) (or filaments), suggesting again that dark matter does not tend to clump up.
“On the other hand, I believe the dark matter halos around galaxies tend to be largely spherical, even when the galaxy is flat. ”
But shouldn’t a dark matter sphere flatten out, just like ordinary matter, if it spins around?
It’s not actually true that Pluto was discovered because of its gravitational influence on the other planets, which is negligible. Tombaugh discovered Pluto during a systematic search of moving objects in the night sky. Its orbit did not follow any previously predicted path, although it was later noticed that it was, by chance, on some of Lowell’s earlier photographic plates (among others), where it had been overlooked.
This is a common mistake: Two planets are associated with discovery by their gravitational influence on other planets, Neptune was one of those, and also the second-to-last planet to be discovered. So it’s natural to think of Pluto as the other one.
The problem being that the other such planet was Vulcan.
Ah, I only read the first paragraph under the “Discovery” section of Wikipedia. It looks like they didn’t predict its position based on gravitational influence, but they did have reason to thing something else was out there, hence the systematic search.
I’m not sure there’s any consensus about whether and how dark matter particles interact with each other. Neutrinos don’t form “objects”. The other qualities that dark matter needs would seem to argue more against such interactions than for it. There would need to be analogues of forces (e.g. the strong and weak nuclear forces, and electromagnetism) to allow for what might be called “dark chemistry”.
Even supposing that there is such chemistry, it’s still a requirement that “dark electromagnetism” (or whatever) can’t be “normal” electromagnetism. That doesn’t mean that light would just go through a “dark object” as if nothing were there — there would at least be some lensing from the gravity. There might also be some attenuation; I’m not sure. But it wouldn’t reflect light like a normal object because it can’t directly interact with the electromagnetic field.
So unless the theoretical sun-sized dark object was close enough to have detectable gravitational effects, it could be otherwise undetectable and there is good reason to expect that it would be
It’s not directly relevant to your questions, but you may be interested in the theory that Gould’s Belt was ignited by a clump of dark matter passing through. Gould’s Belt is a ring of young (50 million year old) stars circling the sun at a radius of about a thousand light years.
Still unclear what our norms are on this kind of thing, but can I ask for a quick bit of courtship advice? There are a handful of people here whose input I’d be interested in.
Quick version: have recently been flirting with a girl I met through a friend, saw her out in town last weekend and we flirted and danced together, took down her number and we’ve texted her a little since then. I just asked her if she’s doing anything this weekend and she said that a (female) friend of hers from home is visiting her—she’s from another country—and that they’re going to a bar for dancing on Saturday and I’m welcome to join them.
Being invited out to a bar with her seems superficially like a good sign, but her friend being there seems to put a less date-y spin on it.
Good sign or bad sign? Friendzoney or unfriendzoney? Should I go or shouldn’t I?
Go to the bar and don’t assume you’ve been friendzoned. Dance with her, have a good time, and ask something like “You want to go out next weekend?”
Maybe she’ll date you, maybe she won’t. If she says no, move on. But don’t go in with negative assumptions.
Characteristic incisiveness.
It could well be a good sign if she wants her friends advice on you. Also if she is going out anyway but wants your company, that’s got to be a point in your favor.
I don’t see a downside on you going an feeling it out. No reason you can’t duck out if it doesn’t work out.
It seems logical that she has to spend time with the friend, who has come such a long way. That she invites you along too suggests that she doesn’t want to be alone with her friend more than she wants to have you present, which is a good sign.
She may also want to get her friend’s opinion on you, which can be positive if you make a good impression.
Also, given that they are going dancing, you will probably get opportunities to dance 1-on-1 with your prospect, which gives opportunities for ‘more than friendly dancing’ and other non-friendzoney things.
Is the friend female?
Yes, the friend is female—edited to mention that.
By the way, they’re Dutch. Any particular tips for picking up Dutch women? At least now I can impress them with my knowledge of fierljeppen.
Lift with your legs, not your back.
I chuckled harder than I should have at this.
@James
Don’t compliment her too much, especially about her looks. Also don’t overdo it with chivalry.
Be relatively direct. Less hinting, more bluntness. Be ready to deal with rudeness yourself. Don’t assume she is playing 3D-chess, most often, what she says is what she means.
Don’t impress by buying costly things for her. Go for thoughtful more than expense. Offer to pay for the first date, but accept an offer to split the bill.
Learn a few Dutch words and a few facts about Holland. We are a small country with relatively little cultural influence, so you are expected to be very ignorant and a small effort will be hugely appreciated. No need to learn too much, just enough to get her to explain things to you. This tactic can probably save you many times if you don’t know what to talk about.
It’s not a bad sign since if she wasn’t interested she would have just said no, and she’s certainly not going to tell her friend to do something else while she goes on a date with you if she was interested.
I probably wouldn’t go. I’d just wait for another time to take her out alone so you can progress things and get to know each other better. Also I’m a terrible dancer.
Think less, flirt more. Be OK with no, but want a yes.
You gotta go after the things you want, while you’re still in your prime.
(Am I taking this advice with the girl I’m currently into? No, of course not, but I have the defense that i’m moving in a few weeks.)
It may also be that she likes you well enough but wouldn’t mind a second opinion from her friend.
Of course, we all know that the Tuskegee syphilis experiment was a horrible crime against humanity, which resulted in ethics commissions that disallow almost everything; except… men are still being infected with STDs in trials.
At Chapel Hill, they’ve been infecting test subjects with gonorrhea since the 90’s. This happens by inserting a catheter in the uretra and injecting the gonorrhea. The experiments are far more ethical than the Tuskegee experiment, with informed consent, decent pay, no racial element and treatment with antibiotics before the infection gets serious.
Nancy is probably wondering why only men are experimented upon, resulting in less information about the progression of the disease in women. The reason is that women can become infertile, which is considered too serious a complication.
I was under the impression that these kind of studies were banned, so this was new information for me.
There are also other studies where people are infected on purpose, including with the Zika-virus, noroviruses, flu-viruses (experimentee report), tubercolosis, dengue, malaria, typhus, parasitic worms and shigella (one of the major causes of diarrhea).
Well, I’m speechless.
I mean, as long as everyone involved knows they’re being infected, agreed to it, and has access to a cure, this doesn’t seem like a big deal. The problem with the Tuskegee experiment wasn’t that it was an STD, it was leaving people infected without their knowledge for decades.
Not just that, but leaving them infected after a good cure had been discovered.
That question didn’t occur to me, but it’s reasonable.
As a general thing, even women who definitely want to be sterilized have trouble getting the procedure.
We talked about it not too long ago, but I sometimes have a tendency to assume that I can pick up conversations that the other person has already forgotten about or considers resolved 🙂
Studies find that young women have pretty high rates of regret.
I can see why a doctor would be hesitant for young women.
The high rate for relatively young women is still 20%– it seems a little presumptuous to override a request when regret is at that level.
It does seem like a hard call– how pleased are the women who aren’t regretful?
If a woman has several years of wanting to be sterilized, would that lower the odds of regret?
How about freezing eggs just in case?
I think that this is a pretty high level, especially given that “the women who are the most vulnerable to regret, who disproportionally experience it, are also more likely to experience deep regret.”
On the other hand, some women experience severe downsides to hormonal contraception, so it may be a large quality of life improvement.
The link shows that regret strongly declines with age, so it should. Perhaps the best protocol is to have a clear age minimum, where circumstances can result in lowering that age.
IVF can be done after sterilization without having to freeze eggs.
Aapje, by saying “still,” you imply that the Tuskegee experiment infected people. It did not, although the Guatemala experiment did. MrApophenia says that “it was leaving people infected without their knowledge,” I’m not sure what that means, but the subjects knew that they were infected. Some subjects were deceived into thinking that they had been treated but not cured, which may be what he means.
The Tuskegee experiment did four bad things which I order chronologically, which I believe is also in order of increasing severity. First, it got participation (ie, monitoring) by promising treatment that it never delivered. Supposedly this was not an intentional deceit, they just ran out of money. Second, it got participation in a spinal tap by claiming it was treatment, very clearly deceit. This was worse because the spinal tap was painful and less likely to be useful to the patient than routine monitoring. So it falsely claimed to treat the subjects, but I don’t think that it claimed to have cured them. This may have discouraged the subjects from seeking further treatment, but they were so poor, it probably had no effect. Third, it intervened to discourage other people from treating the subjects, such as the military. Fourth, as Nancy says, it failed to treat with penicillin after its development. It’s hard to pin down exactly when it should have used it, but I think by 1960 it was cheap and known to work with advanced syphilis.
Oops, thanks for the correction about them infecting people at Tuskegee. I didn’t read up on it again, thinking that my recollection was correct. Classic mistake.
However, as for your other claims, Wikipedia says that:
and:
The statement about 1947 is technically true, ie, a lie. Compare the wikipedia entry on syphilis:
I’m sick of block quotes without explanation. It just confirms what I said and if you disagree, you should elaborate.
According the the CDC link below, the efficacy of penicillin for syphilis was discovered in 1945, and by 1947, Rapid Treatment Centers were opened specifically to get penicillin to people with syphilis.
But only for new cases. It took a lot longer to figure out that penicillin worked for advanced syphilis, as I said in my first comment.
I am not an expert on the Tuskegee experiment – just did more reading on this. Here is the CDC’s summary:
https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.htm
You are right that they didn’t intentionally infect people.
However, it is also not true that the participants knew they had syphilis; this information appears to have been actively hidden from them, according to this.
And according to same, penicillin was the preferred treatment for syphilis as early as 1947; the study continued into the 70s.
Could you be more specific about “actively hidden”?
“The panel found that the men had agreed freely to be examined and treated. However, there was no evidence that researchers had informed them of the study or its real purpose. In fact, the men had been misled and had not been given all the facts required to provide informed consent.”
It says they were told they were being treated for “bad blood,” a general catchall for basically feeling sick.
It sounds like that was the standard diagnosis. If these doctors were doing exactly the same thing as all other doctors in the area, that’s not hidden at all. Maybe it’s not, but it sure sounds to me like the CDC is grasping at straws.
Presumably the military generally informed patients of their conditions as the reason for treatments. And just as presumably the research program didn’t just encourage the military not to treat, but also not to say anything. Do you disagree, or would that not count?
Dude, the official name of the study was the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male. It’s not like these were some backwoods town doctors who were just using their normal, folksy jargon. They knew exactly what they were doing.
They also went around to other doctors in the region and specifically told them to make sure that if any of these patients came to them, that they not be treated for syphilis. (Same link.)
Also, from one of the actual participants:
“So I went over, and they told me I had bad blood,” Pollard remembered. “And that’s what they’ve been telling me ever since. They come around from time to time and check me over and they say, ‘Charlie, you’ve got bad blood.’ ”
In the book, Herman Shaw, a farmer, recounted hearing about the study as a kind of health care program. “People said you could get free medicine for yourself and things of that kind, and they would have a meeting at Salmon Chapel at a certain date.” So he went.
Initially, when the study began, treatment for syphilis was not effective, often dangerous and fatal. But even after penicillin was discovered and used as a treatment for the disease, the men in the Tuskegee study were not offered the antibiotic.
“All I knew was that they just kept saying I had the bad blood — they never mentioned syphilis to me. Not even once,” said Pollard, who added: “They been doctoring me off and on ever since then. And they gave me a blood tonic.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/05/16/youve-got-bad-blood-the-horror-of-the-tuskegee-syphilis-experiment/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.e85ae25635ce
Skef, you presume wrong. My main concern with this topic is the license that so many feel to make up whatever they want about it. Also, that would not count as what MrApophenia was referring to in that source.
The book Bad Blood seems to treat the choice of the phrase “bad blood” as a bad choice, but an innocent accident. It quotes In the Shadow of the Plantation (1934), which seems to say that it was a fairly precise term, but that it wasn’t commonly known to be an STD. On the other hand, the book Bad Blood suggests that the beginning of the program (for which records are scanty) had a lot more deceit about treatment than has been recorded, at least deceit by omission and implication.
That was my third point in my original comment.
My prior is high that people who would agree to such an experiment are poor at making decisions and/or mentally ill.
Once upon a time, a normal mode of transport in marshlands was pole vaulting. To make marshlands suitable for agriculture, a system of drainage ditches and channels is used to lower the water level. Drainage causes the peat to shrink, so you have keep to keep draining, to keep up with the sinking land. This makes cross-country travel by foot, for instance to hunt, into a challenge. One way to cross the many waterways is to bring along a pole with a flat round plate on one end. This end is placed into the ditch or channel, where the flat plate keeps the pole from sinking (too deeply) into the mud. Then one vaults across.
Areas where this used to be very common include The Fens, a coastal plain in eastern England, and The Netherlands. During the Eighty Years’ War, in the late 1500’s, a Spanish diplomat recorded the use of pole vaulting by messengers to pass through their lines, in the north of The Netherlands. Poles were not just used to cross waterways in the past, we have relief sculptures from ancient Egypt showing them used to scale enemy walls.
The first known pole vaulting competition was as part of the Irish Tailteann Games in 1829 BC. At this point the goal was to jump a large distance, rather than reach a certain height. It later became popular in Britain, where the goal became to jump over a high obstacle, rather than jump a large distance. This formed the basis for the Olympic sport. The development of flexible poles resulted in a different technique than what was used for stiff poles. I’m sure that we are all familiar with the swing-technique of Olympic pole vaulting.
In (the north of) The Netherlands, we have competitions for a far more traditional form of pole vaulting. This sport is called fierljeppen in the Frisian language. This word is very close to English, as it literally means far (fier) leaping (ljeppen). A competition jump consists of:
– a sprint to the pole, which is already in the water and which leans against a jetty
– grabbing the pole and swinging the legs forward, pushing the pole forward through momentum
– climbing to get as high as possible
– pushing yourself away from the pole, for some extra distance
– landing in sand, resulting in a mark that is measured just like for the long jump
The trick to jumping a long distance is to prevent the pole from going forward too fast, to allow enough time to climb the pole. With the modern 13.25 meter carbon poles, the record jump is a bit over 22 meters.
Of course, it is better to just look at a video.
Wow. I usually don’t like watching video, I prefer a transcript. But that was a great watch and needed to be seen.
Suppose you have zoning regs that enforce traditional suburban development: single-family homes with yards, shopping areas, occasional office parks and (well-separated) industrial areas. Who does this pattern of settlement serve poorly?
I think the main problem is transportation. It’s hard to get around suburbia without a car; public transit really isn’t competitive. So anyone who can’t drive — the young, the old, the very poor — struggle in the suburbs.
Anyone else?
Anyone who doesn’t already own property in the hypothesized area, is probably the most negatively impacted group.
People who enjoy living in close proximity to restaurants, bars, related entertainment.
People who do not require a large residence and would prefer to spend their money on other investments, or to just spend it period.
And I’m sure many others.
-Car oriented infrastructure is more expensive to maintain so it’s bad for tax payers long term.
-More cars also mean more emissions which if a county still uses leaded gasoline is bad for brain development, can be bad for smog, and can be bad with climate change (unless you think the positives outweigh negatives there, don’t want to derail the discussion).
-Cars are more dangerous than mass transit or walking, more accidents->more deaths
-lower density reduces tax revenue (combine this with higher maintenance and that’s real bad for city governments)
-(a bit more speculative) large chains tend to dominate suburban development rather than local small businesses. This is a harm to small business owners, but also to overall economic equality
-suburban lawns compete with agriculture for water resources so bad for farmers (and consumers of food)
You didn’t ask for who benefits so I won’t list those.
“Suburbia” is underspecified, even saying all SFHs with yards.
Is this like my relatives in Irvine? They live in a development of such homes in nested culdesacs: the first thing that’s not a house is multiple miles away.
Is this like Wallingford in Seattle? We have long streets full of such houses, and every few streets there are some shops, and a high street you can (if lucky) live reasonable near to. So in principle you don’t need a long drive to do anything at all…but you are still stuck doing so if you want to get to the cool part of town.
Is it more like Portland? Rural Texas? How about small town Massachusetts? All of these have vastly different little details of zoning, and they matter.
The other key criterion is the logistics of jobs: how far does the typical resident have to travel to get to work, and how does he do so? Are there bottlenecks in this?
Well Armed Sheep also gets points for noticing my immediate mental response: the unseen people who don’t live there. (But if we’re talking Seattle, they might still work here, which makes it bad for them and bad for the people who do live here.)
There are lots of interesting (and uninteresting) things to ponder about the relationship between one’s views on immigration and one’s views on land use policy. But one interesting one might be, how do anti-growth urban leftists feel about permissive immigration policies?
In land use, the impulse behind the pro-regulation side’s thinking is that it is right and legitimate to privilege existing stakeholders’ preferences in ways that harm potential future stakeholders.
That same line of argument is obviously deployed in favor of immigration restrictionism. I would guess though that most of the same people who protest deregulatory zoning decisions on the ground that they will displace an existing poor community are not big restrictionists on immigration.
I’ll edit to note that I think in both cases the deregulatory impulse is the correct one, precisely because I don’t think it is reasonable to prohibit potential future residents from engaging in voluntary trade with existing residents.
Newer* suburban developments are often designed on a “quiet street” model, the archetype of which is the cul-de-sac. This often leads to mega-block subdevelopments that connect to arterials in two to four places, specifically designed so that there is no benefit to “cutting through” (frequent stop signs, speed bumps, indirect paths, etc.). Much of the area outside of DC is like this.
This is close to the worst case for people who commute to jobs, which every house excepting retirees and people working from home will have at least one of. All businesses are elsewhere, and getting to them when other people are also trying to get to them is a huge pain.
* As in post 1960s or so.
As I get older the more appreciative I become of cars. Part of it is I suppose that I can more easily afford one. But part of it is that I can see the difference between people mass transit bound and those who have the freedom to go where they wish. I think the auto has done more for freedom in the world than any other invention. And the car has also added greatly to the prosperity of the world, by allowing much more flexibility for commuting and moving to new cities.
Suburbs exist for a reason. People want to have more space and being dependent on a car is worth getting this extra space. Actually I live in the city myself, because I want the flexibility of using buses too, but I can understand the desire to live in a less congested area, while being close enough to the city to find work. Yes of course there are disadvantages to suburbs, but there are plenty of advantages also.
Oh yeah. I grew up in the suburbs, and still prefer it. I moved to downtown Toronto for work, and find I don’t like it. Keeping a car in the city is expensive, and getting around is a pain.
Just as a quick note, suburbs exist because some people like the space…and the government subsidizes the crap out of them. These suburban neighborhoods aren’t fully paying for the infrastructure that supports them (otherwise we wouldn’t have trillion dollar funding gaps for maintenance in the US). And when you look at maps of where local government tax receipts come from (and local government does most maintenance work), really dense and often poor neighborhoods give you a lot more revenue than the ‘burbs. So yeah a lot of people like the suburbs when you are pretty much paying them to live there.
An Econ 101 question I was somewhat stumped on:
“How do manufacturing costs affect which industries would be most impacted by the removal of the patent system?”
My handwave was “If you remove patents, short term effects are gonna be dictated by entry costs”. But the phrasing of the question (which I forgot) seems like it was asking about long-term effects, which I drew a blank on.
(Background: this question was from someone cold PMing people at 1AM on an online Pokemon battle simulator asking for help with their microeconomics. I’d have said this was a tremendously stupid strategy, but it worked.)
If manufacturing costs are high compared to R&D costs, then you’re less likely to be affected by removal of the patent system. Because even if someone copies your product (so they pay nothing to invent the thing), they’re still paying as much as you are to produce it, so they haven’t really saved much money in the grand scheme of things.
(Simple example: Jewelry is expensive, not because it’s hard to design a wedding ring, but because gold and jewels are expensive.)
I think your answer is thinking along the same lines, but it’s not just entry costs, it’s any costs you have besides R&D.
Disclaimer: Not an Economics professor.
If patent costs are larger relative to manufacturing costs, then the removal of the patent system will have a larger effect on the total cost structure. The opposite is true if patent costs are smaller relative to manufacturing costs.
Thus, the industries most impacted would be those with relatively high patent costs and relatively low manufacturing costs, such as pharmaceuticals, which can be produced very cheaply if not for IP. By contrast, industries with relatively low patent costs and relatively high patent costs, such as commodities, will be impacted the least.
If this is an econ 101 question, I think it’s getting at the difference between a monopoly and a competitive market. When a patent is active, the manufacturer restricts quantity to charge a monopoly price. If the patent is abolished, the price will fall to the competitive price, and since it’s econ 101 that means the perfectly competitive price which is where price equals cost of producing an additional unit. So after patents are abolished, industries with lower manufacturing costs see a greater fall in price and a greater increase in quantity supplied, all else equal.
There was some spirited discussion of the spat between Sam Harris and Ezra Klein on here a few weeks ago. Everyone might be sick to death of it by now, but in case anyone isn’t I just finished a long article on it.
Excerpt:
Maybe we’ve talked about this to death. But it does look like Klein is suggesting here that our arguments should be about getting people to think a certain way instead of looking for the truth. Albatross wrote a great comment about the futility of ignoring the truth some time ago here.
Anyone else watching The Terror on AMC? It’s probably my favorite show on TV at the moment (though it is only going to be 10 episodes).
It’s an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ pseudo-historical novel, and tells the story of the lost Franklin expedition to find the Northwest passage in the 1840s. Only in this gothic-horror flavored spin, they are (in addition to the usual arctic dangers) being attacked by a supernatural bear-like creature. Someone described it as a slow-burn mashup of Master and Commander and The Thing, and that feels about right.
Super cast, gorgeous production. Highly recommended. Warning: the first double episode is a bit slow. But the last couple (5 and 6) are the best yet and well worth the setup.
Depression. Asking for advice on drugs. I don’t trust my doctor.
I’m currently on mirtazapine, but I plan to ask for a switch. The specific decision I want to make is whether to ask my doctor for a MAOI if I’m atypical or a TCA if I’m melancholic. I don’t want to ask for ECT yet, because that’s extremely expensive for the state (I live in Norway, so my medicine is basically free for me, but I also don’t want to waste resources unnecessarily).
• Which subtype am I? My doctor didn’t specify. (See below for details.)
• I’m trying to prevent my future self from killing itself, so I don’t want to ask for a TCA that I can overdose fatally on. How many times above daily dosage of TCA do I need to take in order to kill myself? If TCA is unlikely fatal if I take a 30-day supply in one go, then I could just ask the apothecary for a 30-day supply each time I go there, so I never have enough to actually kill myself.
If I go to Wikipedia’s list of 5 subtypes of depression (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Major_depressive_disorder#DSM-IV-TR_and_ICD-10_criteria), I’m left wondering whether I have melancholic or atypical depression, because I seem to have a mix of symptoms.
I very clearly have hypersomnia (before I started mirtazapine, I guess I slept maybe 11 hours on average, now I sleep 12 hours on average) and leaden paralysis, which seem to be atypical features, but I also very clearly have “guilt that is excessive”. And I think my mood is usually worse in the mornings. I don’t think I have psychomotor agitation or retardation, given that I don’t feel agitated and I can run to the bus if I’m late.
The deciding factor seems to be whether my mood improves in response to positive events. I know I can enjoy and feel positivity when I’m doing something I enjoy, like playing osu, but I often have to force myself to play osu due to low interest, and after I stop playing osu, my mood is usually back to what it was before. Does this count as mood reactivity? Also, if the world was cured of all torture-like experiences tomorrow, I think my mood would improve for a long time, but I haven’t heard any similarly positive news, so I don’t know whether my mood improves just when the positive news are positive enough.
I quit my job yesterday!
Well, I gave notice. I leave end of May. Packing up the house and driving east to home in MA, then to a new job in ~mumble, not official yet~.
So…yeah.
Good luck with the job and the dating!
Did you have enough of Google or enough of Seattle?
Well, if you end up in Western MA that will make three readers in this area.
Good luck with job, dating, moving, etc…
Are you in Western MA? What part?
Ironically, I’m from Northampton, but that’s not where I’m going. (Though I am going on vacation with my family on the Cape.)
Over on the enlightenment thread, I invited our guest Mr. Vinay Gupta to participate in some friendly sparring so that we could better comprehend how his enlightened views might translate into a useful understanding of the world. Although I was pleasantly surprised by his decision to share past sparring footage, he seemed hesitant to accept my proposal despite my willingness to concede extreme handicaps, and he has stopped posting in the thread.
I feel that it would provide a valuable educational experience if we could arrange such a sparring session to take place at a future SSC meetup, but I would like to ask for additional input before I take further steps to reach out to him. Thoughts from Aapje (who followed and participated in the thread) as well as our proprietor Scott Alexander would be particularly appreciated.
Tiny little quibble with the enlightenment thread:
Scott says:
I’d just like to point out that pain is not low bandwidth. Pain has a massive dedicated fibre-channel link directly to your cortex and can blot out all other senses including vision without breaking a sweat. It’s just that if you’re lucky it never uses much of that bandwidth