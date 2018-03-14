Open Thread 97.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Don't want to die? Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Book Recommendations.
I am looking for recommendations for contemporary fantasy books (say, books from the last 10 years). Recommend anything you think is good.
“The Clockwork Boys,” T. Kingfisher. Practically all the fantasy I like is from more than ten years ago, but this was almost Bujold-at-her-peak quality. It’s really good and I hope it wins the next Hugo.
“The Graveyard Book,” Neil Gaiman, technically came out less than ten years ago. If you haven’t read it, you probably should? Almost everything Neil Gaiman writes is good.
>>>“The Graveyard Book,” Neil Gaiman
Disagree. It’s a remake of the “Jungle Book” with the undead instead of animals. Interesting premise, but the book adds nothing to the original. Absolutely pointless.
There’s a lot of structural and thematic similarity, particularly if you include the stories that follow Mowgli’s exit from the jungle.
But I think you could make a similar comparison to “The Matrix.” Due to its conflicted dual-citizen protagonist, its dogged antagonist who shares an origin story, transit between organic-feral and sterile-structured realms, and a coda where the protagonist is forced into a sort of limbo, “The Matrix” is just “The Jungle Book” populated by quasireligious kung-fu cyberpunks.
That’s just silly! It’s a hell of a fun book, and at the very least it’s a fun exploration of horror/fantasy tropes. Like “American Gods” but for ghouls, nightgaunts, and specters.
Moreover, Kipling examines the role of authority and the assumption thereof, but Gaiman examines the role of fantasy and laments its inevitable death.
I highly recommend the audiobook.
Second Gaiman. I really enjoyed “American Gods” and “The Graveyard Book.” I couldn’t quite hang with “Neverwhere.”
ETA: to the purpose of this thread, I am not sure how many of those fall within the last 10 years.
Look’s like the only Gaiman book mentioned so far that meets the cutoff is Graveyard Book, which is too bad b/c I would also highly recommend American Gods (and the not-sequel Anansi Boys). Personally I liked “Stardust” a lot more than Neverwhere.
Another recent Gaiman book that’s gets a lot of good press online is “Ocean at the End of the Lane”, but I must have not understood it because I don’t get what everyone is praising.
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell was published 14 years ago, but it towers over the field.
The last, so far, ASOIAF book was published in that period, though you’d be well-advised to read the other four first.
The Buried Giant was an interesting and ambiguous read that left me genuinely unsure how I felt about it, which meta-indicates it was good.
10 years, to me, is more “recent” than “contemporary”, for which I’d consider the last 30-40 years.
Read it, loved it.
Read it, hated it.
What did you dislike about ASoIaF?
I’m asking because depending on what you disliked you might want to try The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu. My one-sentence sell is “more cheerful ASoIaF based on Romance in the Three Kingdoms” — with the caveat that I’ve only read a few chapters of A Game of Thrones so this impression is based mostly on what my family has told me about GRRM’s series. Besides the overall tone, I think GoK is a bit simpler (fewer viewpoint characters to keep track of) and the characters are more likeable. To get a sense of Liu’s writing style, I highly recommend checking out his short stories such as “The Paper Menagerie” (you can find it online).
Edit: GoK has one sequel (so far), which is not as good as the first but still worth reading IMO. (I’d give the first a 10/10, the second 6/10).
I just finished The Grace of Kings. It reads like classical Chinese epics such as Heroes of the Marsh. IMHO, it bears little resemblance to his short fiction (I was a little disappointed about that).
I found it a less surprising and less colorfully-charactered than ASoIaF, but I think that is because of how it is structured and paced. So that may not be a fair comparison.
I didn’t hate ASoIaF as a whole. The first book was a master piece, the second and third were very strong, the forth was meh but tolerable, and the fifth was an abortion.
I did not understand the following behind Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. I read it with the continuing expectation that it would eventually get better, but it never did. True, I tend to prefer Sci-Fi to Fantasy, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying works like the Discworld Series, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.
I guess it felt like JS&MN was trying too hard. Or maybe I just missed the point.
I liked Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, but it did take a long while to get going. But there are a lot of books in a somewhat similar vein, where I’m somewhere between “I really like it” and “it’s a bit boring”, for example Aubrey-Maturin. You’re probably just a bit farther away from the target audience than I am.
I really enjoyed the atmosphere. The world felt like it had some depth to it, the characters were interesting, and the story was pretty unique.
Then again, I also love Jane Austen, so I guess I am probably square in the middle of the niche it was targeting.
Yep, thought about Austen as well. So you should probably try Aubrey-Maturin.
I’ve been working my through Aubrey-Maturin for years (up to The Commodore, I think?). They’re really nice comfort books, good for a weekend at the lake or something.
The books are very much character and atmosphere books, and not really strong on plot – you read ’em because you want to spend some time in His Majesty’s Royal Navy, hanging out with some interesting gentlemen and enjoy the sea breeze. The latter half of the series has taken about 5 books to cover a single voyage. There are adventures and misadventures along the way, characters come and go, but a larger plot there certainly is not – it seems to be almost purely episodic by this point.
I don’t mind.
Harry Connolly’s A Key, An Egg, An Unfortunate Remark. Urban fantasy set in Seattle. *Not* the usual sort of story. Unfortunately a stand-alone novel (so far.) (2015)
The last three books in Barbara Hambly’s vampire series have been published since 2012 – these are a fairly well grounded-in-biology set of books about a pair of vampire hunters and the vampire that gets caught up in their lives (and vice versa.) Victorian England (and parts Abroad) and brooding Byronic characters, if you like that sort of thing. None of these is as good as the second in the series (Traveling with the Dead) but still recommended.
Bujold has a novella series through Amazon that’s really pretty interesting. “Pendric and Des”.
Harry Connolly’s “Twenty palaces” series was really good. His later stuff didn’t quite convince me.
Check out Malazan Book of the Fallen if you haven’t already. Give it two books and if you’re not hooked, you’re not hooked.
Try Patrick Rothfuss’s The Name of the Wind. I’m sure we’ll get the third book eventually….
You a Sanderson guy? I’ve only read a few of his, but his Mistborn trilog(ies) and Stormlight Archive are well regarded. Second series isn’t going to be finished for twenty years, though.
These should keep you busy a while. 😀
Re Malazan: I hate, like cannot read two sentences of, Sanderson style fantasy where every character’s name has startling apostrophes and unusual consonants and prose quality is a tertiary or quarternary concern. Would anyone please discuss whether Malazan Book of the Fallen is going to fire off similar alarms? Does anyone strongly dislike Sanderson but like the Malazan books?
Rothfuss: I used to be very enthusiastic about king killer chron until a recent reread. The second book is 1000 pages long with 100 pages of plot advancement. It reads like 10 installments of a (very good) YA fantasy series—home, adventure, home, adventure at home, multi book arc away from home home— no real motion forward. I think Rothfuss has already hit the GRRM point where he has no clue what to do to get his characters from where they are to where they are supposed to be—especially not in the space of one book.
I honesty wouldn’t recommend the books at this point — not worth the investment unless he really pulls a rabbit out with book three.
The first Malazan book is really not very good in terms of, well, everything. I don’t remember about the apostrophes, but there might be a few as well. Apparently it does get a lot better in later books, but I never got there.
I second the point about Rothfuss. I read the first book in one sitting, it’s just told amazingly well. But as soon as I stopped reading my opinion of the book began to drop. I began a reread after a few years and got stuck in the middle. I thought maybe he can up his strengths and remove his weaknesses and “The Wise Man’s Fear” will be great, but he did the opposite. If you have read a lot of fantasy “The Kingkiller Chronicle” is just really derivative.
The Malazan books will probably set off your Apostrophe Alarm just as hard as Brandon Sanderson, but the prose is better.
If the stereotype about Brandon Sanderson is that he has painstakingly constructed a mountain of world-building and will tell you all about it in great detail, Steven Erikson is the opposite — he has constructed a mountain of world-building, but refuses to provide any exposition whatsoever. Sanderson will painstakingly explain his system of magic; Erikson will force you to infer it from context. Backstories are alluded to, but rarely provided in detail. Erikson never tells if he can show — or, better, make you guess. Malazan is more about character and mood. Erikson is an archaeologist in real life, which comes through as a focus on deep history and fallen civilizations.
I’m not convinced that you will like Malazan, but it is different enough that it’s probably worth trying. Because the books are so consistent in throwing you into the deep end, this is one of the rare series where I think you can safely skip the first book (which is generally seen as a low point). The end of the second book is a high point; if it hasn’t grabbed you by then, the series is probably not for you.
(The parallel series by Ian C. Esslemont, set in the same universe, is bad and should be avoided.)
I want to second everything Iain said – he explained the series much better than I ever could.
It’s tough to say if you’d like it, though. There are definitely apostrophes.
Now, I enjoy Sanderson well enough, but my opinion of him was actually significantly lessened by Malazan – after swimming Erikson for a while, Sanderson just seemed shallow and unsatisfying. Oathbringer, for example, I would say is inferior to any Malazan book except Gardens of the Moon.
Erikson makes you work at his books, he refuses to help you out in any way. If you do put in the work, though, then you get something that as far as I know you can’t get anywhere else.
And I think Iain is right – it might just be possible to skip the first book and start with the second, and only head back to Gardens of the Moon if you really like the series.
The prose quality of the first Malazan book is pretty weak, but it improves. I’ve read the first five books now (I’ve bought six through eight and will be tackling those sometime this year, but I’m finishing some other series first), and two is my favorite, but there’s definitely a quality improvement over the five.
Kingkiller Chronicle’s second book is seriously frustrating: it fails to achieve, hardly any of the developments which the first book set up. But it’s still really enjoyable, and I expect that the third book will mostly deliver—it’s a very serious case of middle book syndrome, rather than a case of the series losing its purpose, I think. Remember that it was originally one long book! Like ASOIAF, the tale grew in the telling.
ETA: Since I was beaten here, I generally agree with Iain’s assessment of Erikson. I definitely like that style of worldbuilding, the sense of “deep history and fallen civilizations,” and the way that 300,000 year old events have a direct impact on the present. It’s just so damn cool! We need more archaeologists turned fantasy writers.
The prose style in book 8, Toll the Hounds, really stands out from the rest of the series, and it’s a big part of why that book is my favorite in the series.
It’s apparently very hit or miss, though – tons of people have TtH as their least favorite book.
>>>Try Patrick Rothfuss’s The Name of the Wind.
I you want an entire book of about an orphan being sad in a forest.
You forgot the parts where he’s an orphan sad in the city.
I tried Mistborn, barely made it trough the first part. It was just so generic.
I read Rothfuss’s books. The writing is good, but there were A LOT of problems, particularly with pacing. I think what he needs is a better editor.
I am planning to check out this series, but I find the attitude of “give it two books” supper strange. Combined, these books are over 1500 pages long (for comparison, War and Peace is only ~1200). If it takes this long to get good, then frankly I don’t think it is worth the bother.
The series is over 11000 pages. 1500 pages is a big investment in absolute terms, but not that big compared to that total, and I don’t think one can make a fair assessment after the first book, so I had to recommend a second one. Cut me some slack here—there are folks on goodreads and reddit recommending you read at least the first three before passing judgment! 😛
Some people dislike Mistborn but find Sanderson’s other work a lot more interesting (particularly common is hating Mistborn but loving Stormlight Archives). I can’t comment on the differences between the two because I’ve only read Mistborn (I was a big fan).
If you want to try different Sanderson, I really enjoyed his Reckoners trilogy* (first book is Steelheart). It’s urban/superhero fantasy, and what really appealed to me is the sense of humor. I don’t know if it’s too “generic” because the only other superhero fiction I’ve read is Worm**, but I thought the plot/pacing was well done and the sense of humor really worked for me (it’s a very different narrative voice than Mistborn).
* I’m not sure if it’s a trilogy actually… I’m kind of hoping there are more books to be published.
** Worm: one of the best web-serials out there. Very long though (I think ~1.5 million words). There’s a sequel, “Ward”, that just got started last fall, so not too far along yet.
“Stormlight Archives” are a step up from Mistborn. But Sanderson just has some flaws as an author that he can’t really get rid off. His characters and dialogue just aren’t real.
I would recommend his novellas, like “Legion”. In the short form flat characters don’t do that much damage.
I read the Reckoners. It was Ok, though the last book was a bit weak.
It might just be possible to skip book 1, if you’re nervous.
However, I will say that the series is worth the bother. As fantasy it’s utterly unique, and has kind of ruined my enjoyment of other fantasy books since then. I’m sort of gushing all over this thread about it – I believe, regrettably, that I am That Guy.
But you should really give it a shot.
So something kind of weird about Mistborn: Sanderson is playing a pretty long game in that series. A lot of the bits in the first book that read as fantasy cliches are in fact long-term setups. So, for example (spoilers follow, though I’m not spoiling the resolution of anything):
Vin is not the chosen one.
Vin does not anthropomorphize her doubts into the voice of her dead brother.
Vin does not have the special power to sense Mistborn through copper clouds.
There is a binary and concrete reason why Vin can use the power of the mists when she does and not other times.
The Lord Ruler is probably insane and definitely harsh but is trying to save humanity from a genuine threat.
Etc.
Now, I’m not here to tell anyone that they have to love this book. The prose is pretty pedestrian, the characters can be thin, if you don’t like the weird metals magic stuff you aren’t going to like it any more later on, etc. But to the extent that your complaint about the book is that it plays into a bunch of fantasy cliches, it subverts a lot of those later on.
The Malazan books are the best epic fantasy I have ever read, with the potential exception of the Lord of the Rings.
Are there apostrophes? Yes, definitely. And every book is a doorstopper. And the first book, Gardens of the Moon, is the weakest of the bunch. However, the books that came later had me hooked. Erikson cares about his prose, he cares about characters. They’re like nothing else I have read, and most fiction I’ve read since has kind of paled in comparison.
You do have to at least give Deadhouse Gates a shot, though, and you can’t appreciate it without Gardens of the Moon, which regrettably means ~3000 page investment before you know whether or not you’ll like it.
If you like Deadhouse Gates, though, you will almost certainly like the rest of the series*, if you don’t, then Malazan is not your thing.
*Lots of people hate Toll the Hounds for some reason, but it was actually my favorite book in the series.
I was hoping I’d draw you out to make a more spirited defense of the series, since you unlike me have read to the end. 😀
Yeah, I’m moving up and down the thread embarrassing myself with my unabashed love of the series.
Too bad Esslemont has been mostly a disappointment. I’m struggling to finish Return of the Crimson Guard.
I think K.J. Parker is great. Unfortunately the two trilogies (Fencer, Engineer) I have read were published just outside of your time interval. But anyway. Unforgettable characters.
And Scott Bakker’s stuff is seriously awesome. Not always well rounded, but always really epic. Very dark. Possibly even more unforgettable characters. Great ideas that are now being ripped off by second rate authors (always a good sign). His second trilogy “The aspect emperor” was published in the last 10 years. But of course you’d have to start with the first trilogy “The prince of nothing”.
There is now a trilogy of trilogies on Fitz Farseer by Robin Hobb, started in the nineties, I guess, and was finished last year. A bit of a “love it or hate it” thing. Great descriptions of complicated relationships between flawed characters.
“The first law”-trilogy by Joe Avercrombie, mostly published in 2008. Features one of my all time favourite fantasy characters.
Seconding the Abercrombie books. The first three in the series are decent, the fourth is really good, the fifth is great… The sixth I didn’t like so much, orpnhfr V ernyvmrq gung bar be gjb vzcbegnag punenpgref unq haorngnoyr cybg nezbhe naq nyy gur grafvba jrag bhg bs vg.
Thirding Abercrombie. He’s kind of like an intro-level GRRM, I think – same base level of violence and cynicism, much better writing and reading pace. The First Law trilogy was really good, I enjoyed Best Served Cold, The Heroes is one of my favorite fantasy war-novels, and like dndnrsn I was disappointed by Red Country, for largely the same reasons he was.
I think compared to GRRM there’s a lot more “narrativium”, in Pratchett’s coinage – important characters do get plot armour in a way that only one character in ASOIAF gets. He’s also much funnier. Honestly, kind of like someone decided to answer the question nobody asked, “what would it be like if Terry Pratchett was grimdark?” The result is pretty good, but if someone goes in expecting ASOIAF (or, the better ASOAIF novels) it’s not what they’ll get.
>>>And Scott Bakker’s stuff is seriously awesome.
I finished the first book, started the second, realized that I don’t care about any of the characters (they are all awful) and stopped reading.
But Anasurimbor is one of the most infuriating things (can’t really call him a character)in modern literature, so there’s that…
Anasurimbor Kellhus is basically a take on superintelligent AI, not really a character that’s true.
I actually stopped after the second book because it was just too much violence for my taste. But then I came across the third book in a used book shop and took it as a sign … and I’m glad I continued reading.
I enjoyed Prince of Nothing a lot more once I accepted that Kellhus was not a character, but a force of nature, and the real story was about how the other characters handled being around him.
The third book is even more violent and dark than the last two, and I hear the Aspect-Emperor trilogy is even worse. Haven’t read that one yet, but I intend to.
I loved the first two trilogies, and was massively disappointed by the third, particularly the last book.
I am actually stuck in the middle of the last book. I wasn’t sure whether it was the book or just me.
The Library at Mount Char, by Scott Hawkins. A bit weird, a bit brutal, but with lots of interesting ideas.
I remember reading it, and really liking it, but then (as I recall; I read it a few years ago) it takes a wild swing near the end into telling instead of showing.
I enjoyed this a great deal. I will also say that there was a point in the middle where I was wondering “Is this book going to be cool enough to make it worth this much suffering?” In the end I decided “yes”, but it was a close call.
I’d elaborate “a bit brutal”: Contains torture, rape, parental and sibling abuse, and probably other stuff I’m forgetting. Descriptions are generally not vivid, but if you put in the effort to visualize what’s happening, it’s bad.
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch is a fun time IMO. It has two sequels which are pretty good, and supposedly more coming.
Seconding this recommendation!
Just remembered Mark Lawrence’s “The Read Queen’s War”.
That’s a really fun read with a likeable antihero protagonist.
Mark Lawrence’s Prince of Thorns I admired just for the sheer audacity of it. I was alternately shocked and amused. Kind of mean to get around to King of Thorns and Emperor someday.
“The Red Queen’s War” is much less controversial. Which is why I read it instead of “Prince of Thorns”, (also the sample didn’t convince). But given that TRQW was excellent I probably have to give that trilogy a shot some day.
Piggybacking this to ask a fantasy q that has been lurking in my head for a bit. Has anyone reread the core Dragonlance books (as in Wiess and Hickman Chronicles and Legends trilogies) as a grownup? Do they hold up?
I loved them as a kid and have been contemplating revisiting them but don’t want to ruin the magic.
Someone else mentioned it, but the First law books (one proper trilogy and then three more or less one off books that continue the story) are excellent, and after a few years of writing another trilogy, Abercrombie has another book in the series due out this year.
Really enjoyed The Fifth Season, by N. K. Jemisin as well as the rest of the series.
If you like urban fantasy you should probably give “The Dresden Files” a try. I personally am a fan. Real page turners, good world building, great side characters and a strong first person narrator.
I have lots of opinions on this!
I agree that Patrick Rothfuss’s stuff is well written but poorly paced. Approximately nothing happens in the entire thousand-page second book. Our hero gains a few skills, but nothing happens to change the relationship between the characters or the state of the world.
Joe Abercrombie is a lot of fun. His stuff is similar in content to ASoIaF, but he actually enjoys writing it, and there’s a ton more dark humor. Best Served Cold is a lot of fun — each section of the book is in a different style, and while there’s a bunch of awful stuff, it’s surprisingly upbeat. He does some interesting stuff with character development, where sometimes people find it’s just too hard to stick with a change that they’ve made.
Brandon Sanderson is what he is. He’s not talented, but he’s really knowledgeable about what makes a book and series work. If you want something done well with craftsmanship instead of artistry, he’s your man.
Daniel O’Malley’s The Rook is a really good book about a woman who wakes up with no memory and finds out that her past self was a higher-up in a super-powered bureaucracy that protects England from the supernatural. Cliched premise, but the execution is really, really good. O’Malley writes very well — the main character is legitimately interesting and well-developed, as is her pre-amnesia self, the plotting is top-notch, and the tone swings from creepy to funny exactly as needed. This is one of the most entertaining books I’ve read.
Daniel Abraham’s The Long Price Quartet has a really well-thought-out world. Any concept may be summoned, incarnated into a humanlike form, and bound by specially-trained poets, but only once, and all the cool stuff (FIRE, STORM, BLADES, etc.) was bound and lost long ago, so by the time of the books, the city-states are stuck with elemental personifications like Seedless and Stone Made Soft. So they use these for economic advantage — Seedless makes its city the leading textile power by deseeding bales of cotton all day. The characterization, both of humans and incarnations, is quite good, and the world grows over the course of the series. Also check out his short story The Cambist and Lord Iron.
If you’re willing to look at short stories, check out Kij Johnson. Somehow, no one has ever heard of her, but she’s an incredible fantasy writer who led the narrative department at Wizards of the Coast for years. She has a collection called At the Mouth of the River of Bees, but you can find a lot of her stuff freely available online. Check out her Last Dance at Dante’s for a really vivid and abstract take on Hell.
Ghostwritten (1999)
number9dream (2001)
The Bone Clocks (2014)
These are all by David Mitchell and are (I guess) fantasy but not at all LoTR or First Law style. I think they are terrific!
Given your 10 year cut off I’m afraid you can’t read the first two 😉
The Bone Clocks also includes one of my favorite “does this author to some extent believe in his fantasy world” bread crumb trails. I’m still not sure about the answer!
I’ve mentioned a few in this thread already in replies to replies, but some stand alone recs:
— “Uprooted” by Naomi Novik is good and interesting I think. Personally I really liked atmosphere the book created. It’s also somewhat dark in tone, but probably not particularly dark compared to some of the other things that have been mentioned.
— China Mieville might be an author to look into. I’ve read two of his recent books — really liked “The City & The City”, disliked “Railsea”. His thing seems to be taking really out-there world building ideas and trying to make them work — I think succeeded with TC&TC, failed with Railsea.
The City & The City is really neat, but I’m not sure it’s good. Like, I appreciated it, and there were some things I really liked—noir detectives! anthropologists! folklore! weird urbanism!—but it all ended up so mundane! I’m definitely interested in trying out his other stuff, though, especially the Bas-Lag books. Perdido Street Station for instance sounds right up my alley.
Here’s a recommendation that’s pretty unlike most of the books on this thread:
The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison
It is the story of an unfavored young prince who unexpectedly becomes the emperor, and is deeply unprepared for it. The word that always comes to mind for this book is “gentle.” The stakes are relatively small compared to a lot of epic fantasy (the world is not in danger), and almost all of the book is the protagonist trying to figure out politics and relationships. I thought it was well-written and interesting. It models a language that makes heavy use of formal/informal grammatical cases using the archaic English informal (thou).
Things that were mentioned above:
The Lies of Locke Lamora is great: a heist novel set in fantasy Venice. You should read it. There are two sequels (and theoretically more on the way, although progress has been slow). They’re fine, but don’t tie everything together as nicely as the first.
As I said above, the Malazan Book of the Fallen does an interesting thing. You may or may not like that thing; if you do, the good news is that there is a lot of it.
The Prince of Nothing series is interesting, but almost comically grimdark. It’s successful at setting up a particular mood; whether or not you want to spend time immersed in that mood is unclear. The prose teeters on the edge of overwrought.
I liked The Library at Mount Char. It’s weird and fun (for a value of fun that involves human sacrifice) and relatively short.
Grace of Kings is interesting, but I don’t think ASOIAF is the right comparison point. I agree with rahien.din that it feels like a classical Chinese epic (with the caveat that I haven’t, you know, read any classical Chinese epics).
The Aubrey-Maturin novels are not fantasy, and were not written in the last ten years, but they are very very good. Of everything in this post, they are the books that I am most convinced will pass the test of time.
I thought Abercrombie was solid, but I was not as blown away as I had expected from the hype. Your mileage may vary.
I liked The Fifth Season. I had previously read and disliked The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms, by the same author, so the quality of The Fifth Season came as a pleasant surprise. It might push some buttons for anti-SJ readers, but probably fewer than you’d expect from the author.
And to throw a few suggestions of my own onto the pile:
Guy Gavriel Kay does historical fantasy novels — nearly based on real history, but with details smudged and names changed to give himself more room to play. I particularly recommend the Lions of Al’Rassan (set in Fantasy Moorish Spain) and the Sarantine Mosaic duology (Sailing to Sarantium and Lord of Emperors, set in the Fantasy Byzantine Empire). They’re very character driven and lyrical.
The Vlad Taltos novels by Steven Brust are fun, and some of them have been published in the last decade. It starts with the main character as an human assassin for the mob in a fantasy elfland (but not at all the sort of elfland you would expect from that description), but Brust deliberately does something new and different in each book. There is a side/prequel trilogy that does a pastiche of Dumas, which I would describe as delightfully cheeky.
The Traitor Baru Cormorant is about a young prodigy trying to take down the empire that subjugated her people from within. It does not pull its punches. I believe the sequel is coming out soon.
Edit to add:
I also quite liked the Goblin Emperor. It’s kind of anti-grimdark, in that being reasonable and nice ends up being a successful strategy.
I haven’t read the Long Price Quartet, but I enjoyed Daniel Abraham’s other series, The Dagger and The Coin. I would best describe it as solid; it doesn’t do anything incredibly new or unique, but it’s well done fantasy. I can’t imagine it ever being somebody’s favourite series, but if you are looking for something good to read you could do much worse.
Quiz time again.
Name five:
1. Cities in Brazil with more than 100,000 people.
2. Sunken ships.
3. Living professional sea captains.
4. Songs by Madonna.
5. Sonnets by Shakespeare.
6. Amino acids.
7. Football clubs in the Premier League for the 2017-2018 season.
8. Taxonomic names of living animals (genus+species).
9. Rulers of the ancient Maya.
10. Stars within 20 LY of our sun.
My score: 3/10. Ships, songs, animals.
I fully correct about the ships and the Premier League.
1. Brazil – 4/4 (and they are the four most populous cities too!)
6. Amino acids 1/1
8. Animals – 3/5 (I was wrong about cats and wolves, which I was betting on to complete my set!)
10. Stars – 4/5 (Irtn vf npghnyyl 25 yvtug lrnef njnl)
Of these categories, I can name:
1. Two cities.
2. Five sunken ships. Three of them are warships …
3. None. (But I can name the late Captain of one of the ships above. Since he worked the Great Lakes, I don’t know if he was a “sea captain” while alive.)
4. Two songs.
5. Maybe one sonnet. (Did he name them, or are they typically numbered?)
6. One amino acid.
7. I can name one Football club, but I can’t tell if it is Premier League. Since the club I’m thinking of is in North America, the answer is “likely not”. (I’m assuming that Premier League Football is the kind of football where players kick a spherical ball around with their feet… not the kind of football where players throw/carry/occasionally-kick an oblong ball.)
8. I can get to two or three. (Depends on the genus+species name for domestic dog …)
9. Zero.
10. Maybe three.
The only one that I got completely was number 2.
ROT13 of my answers for number 2, in historical order, Gvgnavp, Yhfvgnavn, Vaqvnancbyvf, Lnzngb, Rqzhaq Svgmtrenyq.
1. Just the two obvious ones.
2. Got five, but two were wrong; Columbus’s Nina and Pinta are not known to have sunk. Correct: Gvgnavp, Rqzhaq Svgmtrenyq, Ry Qbenqb.
4. Zngrevny Tvey, Ibthr, Qerff Lbh Hc Va Zl Ybir, Yvxr n Ivetva, Yvxr n Cenlre
5. Got the sonnets right away, but that’s cheating (Gurl’er ahzorerq).
6. Oops, thought of the nucleic bases instead.
8. Sryvf Qbzrfgvphf, Pnavf Yhchf, Pnavf Yngenaf, Cna Gebtylqlgrf, naq Ubzb Fncvraf. Rivqragnyyl Sryvf Pnghf vf jung’f npprcgrq gbqnl ohg sbe guvf dhvm V’z pbhagvat guvf pbeerpg.
10. Guerr Pragnhevf (Nycun, Orgn, Cebkvzn), Fvevhf N naq O.
Ships, football, stars.
Got 3 cities in Brazil (the big three) and 3 Madonna songs. Others I could only come up with zero or one. I feel like I probably should know more animals but completely blanked.
Songs by Madonna. I can get to 3 Brazilian cities, 3 sunken ships, 4 stars, and 3 taxonomic names.
The rest are pretty much in the “lol no chance” category.
Probably you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that I nailed this one. Then I quit while I was ahead.
Your username is the name of a Brazilian city – Fortaleza, capital of Ceará. I lived there for several years. Você é brasileiro?
4 Brazilian cities (Minas Gerasi is a state, not a city), 4 Premier League teams (the last one has apparently been relegated) , 4 animals.
Do I get bonus points for overfilling ships. I can restrict the category quite a lot, and still be able to answer.
British ships sunk at Jutland
Carriers sunk at Midway
Ships sunk at Leyte Gulf
US cruisers sunk in the Solomons
US battleships sunk at Pearl Harbor
(OK, I’m a bit weird.)
1)Dhrra Znel, Vaqrsngvtnoyr, Vaivapvoyr, naq…uhu. Yvba jnfa’g fhax, naq V pna’g guvax bs nal zber onggyrpehvfref gung oyrj hc. Jryy, lbh jva guvf ebhaq, orna.
2)Guvf bar’f rnfl: Nxntv, Xntn, Uvelh, Fbelh, Lbexgbja
3)V’ir orra ernqvat Ubeasvfpure: Nzrevpna be Wncnarfr? Yrg’f qb Nzrevpna: Wbuafgba, Ubry, Fnzhry Eboregf, Fg. Yb, Tnzovre Onl. Fbzrbar ryfr pna qb gur Wncnarfr fvqr, gurer’f cyragl bs pnaqvqngrf.
4)V’ir orra ernqvat N YBG bs Ubeasvfpure: Ngynagn, Pnaoreen, Dhvapl, Nfgbevn, Ivapraarf, Ngynagn, Wharnh. Abg fher vs Pnaoreen pbhagf.
5)V bayl xabj gur yvfg orpnhfr bs Aniny Tnmvat, npghnyyl: Nevmban, Bxynubzn, Pnyvsbeavn, Arinqn, Jrfg Ivetvavn.
Jr’er nyy jrveq urer.
Very well done indeed. The ones I had at Jutland that you didn’t were Oynpx Cevapr, Jneevbe, Qrsrapr.
Honestly not a huge Hornfisher fan. Last Stand just felt too much of what I dub the Stephen Ambrose School for me to really like it. (Lots of “here’s three pages on the life story of this person I interviewed and how he got there”, which isn’t my cup of tea.) It didn’t help when I spotted several stupid technical errors. I still treasure my copy, which was signed by one of the survivors on the Hoel. (He’s sadly passed now.)
And I’m definitely weirder than average, even for here.
Also, for fun, how about British battleships sunk during WWII? (Battlecrusiers count for purposes of this question.)
I’m too much of a layman to recognize stupid technical errors, but Last Stand is definitely his weakest work – he did a lot better at Neptune’s Inferno (I particularly appreciated that he put the various surface actions in the wider strategic context, for example – until Hornfisher pointed it out I had no idea that Washington and South Dakota were basically SoPac’s last heavy surface combatants left), and the Fleet at Flood Tide is doing a good job weaving in the Stephen Ambrose life stories with the wider Marianas campaign narrative.
How do you feel about Ian Toll?
Last challenge: Jryy, boivbhfyl lbh unir Ubbq, Cevapr bs Jnyrf, naq Erchyfr. Gura V xvaq bs unir n uneq gvzr. Ab zber ovt aniny ratntrzragf pbzr gb zvaq – gur Xevrtfznevar jnf qbar, gur Vgnyvnaf V pna’g oryvrir jbhyq unir fhax n onggyrfuvc, naq V guvax gur HFA qvq zbfg bs gur urnil yvsgvat ntnvafg gur Wncnarfr.
Fb gung yrnirf fuvcf fhax va jrveq pvephzfgnaprf yvxr bss Abejnl be qhevat fuber obzoneqzrag yngre va gur jne. Abg fher ubj znal bs gubfr gurer jrer. V oryvrir bar onggyrfuvc jnf gbecrqbrq bss Fpncn Sybj rneyl va gur jne, ohg V pna’g erpnyy gur anzr.
Fb, Ubbq naq Erchyfr, OPf, naq Cevapr bs Jnyrf, OO, cyhf bar zber cbffvoyr OO gb H-Obng. V pna’g guvax bs nal bguref.
1. Evb qr Wnarvebf, Fnb Cnhyb, Oenfvyvn. Hu, Grthpvtnycn znlor? Be vf gung va Prageny Nzrevpn…. Bu, bu, Pvqnqr qr Qrhf! Qb V trg cbvagf sbe phygher?
5. Jung ner lbh ybbxvat sbe urer? V xabj bs zl zvfgerff’f rlrf ner abguvat yvxr gur fha, ohg V pbhyqa’g dhbgr lbh gur jubyr guvat be gryy lbh gur fgnaqneq ahzore. V xabj ur qvq n pbhcyr nobhg n irel cerggl obl. V’yy purng naq fnl fbaargf 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 naq cenl abar bs gubfr jrer sbhaq gb or snxrf.
8. Sryvf pnghf snzvyvnevf be fbzrguvat yvxr gung? Pnavf yhchf sbe jbys? Pnavf yhchf snzvyvnevf sbe qbt, V guvax? Ubzb fncvraf fncvraf? Hefhf artevf sbe oynpx orne? 3/5, vg ybbxf yvxr.
9. V’yy tb jvgu Cebkvzn Pragnhev, Nycun Pragnhev, Fvevhf. Purng naq fnl Fby gbb. 4/5 vs lbh tenqr trarebhfyl. 🙂
Turns out I can name a couple sunken ships… shoulda given it a try. I got at least 3/5.
1) Evb, Oenfvyvn, Fnb Cnbyb, Erpvsr, Znanhf, Sbegnyrmn?
2. V pna anzr zbfg bs gur znwbe pbzongnagf fhax va JJV naq VV, fb yrg’f qb crnprgvzr ybfg fuvcf: Gvgnavp, Naqern Qbevn, Juvgr Fuvc, Fhygnan, Oyraurvz, naq Wnin.
3. Un!
4. V pbhyq znlor trg fbzr vs v gevrq, ohg V qba’g jnaan.
5. n)funyy V pbzcner gurr gb n fhzzre’f qnl? o)Jura va qvftenpr jvgu sbeghar naq zra’f rlrf p)Jrnel jvgu gbvy, V unfgr zr gb zl orq q)Sebz snverfg perngherf jr qrfver vapernfr r)zl zvfgerff’ rlrf ner abguvat yvxr gur fha.
6. -oynax fgner-
7. Ru?
8. Pnavf snzvyvnevf, Pnavf yhchf, sryvk qbzrfgvphf, rdhhf rdhhf, cnaguren yrb.
9. Tvira gur nzbhag bs Znlna ehvaf V’ir ivfvgrq, lbh’q guvax V’q xabj ng yrnfg bar, ohg abcr!
10. Cebkvzn Pragnhev, hz, Nycun Pragnhev? Fvevhf vf pybfr, evtug? Rcfvyba Revqnav? Bu! Va Nheben gurl tb gb Gnh Prgv! Gung’f 5! Gunax lbh, fpvrapr svpgvba!
So I ran into an interesting problem, and have a question that SSC may well be able to answer.
My psychiatrist prescribed me modafinil, but my insurance company is balking at paying for it. It looks like this situation may be resolved soonish, but if it isn’t, my question is: Given that I have a prescription, is it legal for me to buy it from the no-questions-asked online retailers who are almost certainly smuggling it in from India? I have a strong and irrational unwillingness to break the law, even when it’s dumb, but legal modafinil is expensive without a copay.
(California, US.)
How good is your relationship with your insurance company? Some of the scummier ones always say no initially, expecting committed customers to dispute the matter.
This is a filter that many payors apply to many drugs.
If you are doing the importing, that is if a foreign entity is shipping you the pills, then it’s not technically legal. If it’s a US entity I think you’d be considered are a victim of fraud rather than a criminal.
I don’t usually say this, but:
I am not your attorney and this is not legal advice.
Naval Gazing: The story of my ride from San Diego to LA on an amphibious ship.
A proposed structure for looking at preferences for issues/policies under debate:
Divide the things along a spectrum where you would mandate that an action be done, or advocate that an action be done, or advocate that an action be not done, or mandate that an action be not done.
I think there’s an obvious middle space where a person’s opinion might be “meh, can’t be bothered”, with possible added division (interior to those above, exterior to “can’t be bothered”) of “approve of others taking this action” and “disapprove of others taking this action”. I also think this is best for thinking about debate/preferences, and not about whether a person actually takes an action (or refrains from it.)(*)
I think maybe people misunderstand each other when they confuse one person’s “advocate for an action” with “mandate an action” or another’s “decline to advocate against an action” with “prefer to mandate an action.”
Thinking about this (I’m not done yet) has helped me recognize those areas where I do support legislation to cover all fellow citizens vs where I think avocation and personal choice is best. The list of things I would whole-heartedly mandate is (much) less than I thought it would be. (But still very tempting, because of my emotional impression that once a law is passed against something I don’t like, my part is done and I can quit trying to persuade others, leaving the enforcement to da gubmit. This is not a realization I am happy with.)
(*) I am leaving out what a person actually does because 1) we are talking a purity of intent/legislation, not messy practical events and 2) to both observation and self reflection, people can be all over the freaking map where what they do and what they recognize as best practices overlap (or not.)
I put the proposed policy on proposing policies at just shy of advocate for, and between “would do it myself” and “approve of others doing it”.
This seems sensible. I would advocate that it be done.
Venkatresh Rao has a very interesting attempt to map and make sense of the culture war(s).
As usual when I read him, I consider some things right, some things wrong and much of it very biased by his PoV. Nevertheless, he tends to argue things that few people argue, so he challenges me to think differently.
Something I’ve been thinking about with the passing of Stephen Hawking: do we over-estimate how great a scientist is when they’re also a very good science communicator or are the great scientists also more likely to be good science communicators? (Or is it just coincidence?)
Hawking and Penrose jump to mind as possibly the greatest theoretical physicists of our time. But they also wrote very popular books about their work aimed at general audiences. Are there equally great physicists who we don’t tend to think about because they don’t write pop science books?
On the other side, there are certainly other great communicators who aren’t great scientists, such as Jim Al-Khalili and Brian Cox.
To what extent do Hawking and Penrose deserve their reputation? What other examples are there of great physicists who aren’t great communicators, great communicators who aren’t great physicists, and people who are both?
I wouldn’t assume that those two are the greatest theoretical physicists of our time. I have no idea who that might be because I know very little about the field. If forced to guess I’d go based on the Nobel Prize and named appointments at top universities. Hawkins and Penrose have/had the appointments but not the Prize, so I wouldn’t guess that they are/were at the very top.
The last theoretical physicist I’d feel very confident in calling a giant without any research is Richard Feynman (d: 1988). Someone like NdGT who is doing interviews and other random things all the time, I assume is not a particularly successful scientist qua scientist.
Richard Feynman was, of course, also a great communicator.
I’m not sure the Nobel Prize is a very good indicator. I feel it’s more a measure of the most groundbreaking discoveries rather than the most competent physicists (although obviously the two are related). There’s also a bit of an element of “in the right place at the right time”. Many physicists regard Hawking radiation as groundbreaking enough to be worthy of the Nobel Prize, but because it hasn’t been experimentally measured he didn’t get it.
I realize it isn’t a perfect measure but I think it is probably better than fame with the general public.
Yes, I definitely agree with that.
There’s definitely a set of skills involved in breaking complex things down for the general public that is separate from understanding the complex things in the first place. I won’t say that they’re totally orthogonal, though. To do a good job of communicating, you need to understand what you’re trying to communicate in the first place, and understanding it better improves your ability to communicate it. But there’s limits to how much knowledge helps. I’d suspect that if we ranked the top 20% of theoretical physicists at how good they were at science popularization, it would correlate a lot better with their instructor rankings in an “intro to theoretical physics” class than it would with their ranking as physicists.
And then there’s the occasional Sagan, who’s really good at communication, and a terrible scientist…
I knew Sagan was a bad historian, but in what ways was he a bad scientist?
He was one of the leaders behind the whole “nuclear winter” thing, and his handling of the issue borders on gross misconduct. All of the analytical choices inflated the magnitude of the effect, which just so happened to correspond with his political views. And I mean doing things like choosing outdated models what were more sensitive to soot than the more recent and sophisticated ones.
I’ve heard the same thing said about Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
Tyson hasn’t been outrageously wrong like Sagan was, but he’s definitely not a working scientist in the same way. He’s been pretty much exclusively a science communicator and administrator for the past couple decades. There’s a tradeoff between doing research and doing communications. Research is complicated and messy, and particularly in a field like physics isn’t going to boil down quickly into something you can feed the general public. And it’s a matter of time and energy, too.
How do you judge the worth of a theoretical physicist? Presumably by how many theories later accumulate more evidence.
That’s definitely one important factor, but it’s not the only one. I definitely sometimes get a sense, when reading a paper that “wow, this is some really good work” and sometimes get a sense that “they’ve not considered such-and-such, this assumption is probably wrong etc.”
Another factor might be… insight? Not quite the right word. More capable theorists seem to be able to ‘guess’ what sort of avenues might be worth pursuing, or what sort of questions might be worth asking. Less capable theorists are perfectly able to work through some calculations analysing the consequences of different theories, but they don’t have that… sense of direction? that more competent theorists have.
Hawking doesn’t deserve the popular reputation as a scientist that he has, but he does deserve a good reputation as a scientist. The measure I’m using is something like “when he says something new how many other scientists pay attention and how seriously do they take it?”
My impression is that whenever Hawking says something new about science the general public pays a lot of attention and takes it very seriously, whereas only scientists in his subfield of general relativity and cosmology pay much attention and they don’t take it much more seriously that if it came from anyone else. I get the same impression about Penrose. I can’t say how accurate this is because I am not in their subfield, but that also says something about the limits of their influence. I also get the impression that scientists roll their eyes a bit at both of them, especially Penrose.
So while both of them deserve to be on the list of influential 20th century physicists, neither are close contenders for the top of the list. Physicists who I imagine are, in no particular order: Einstein, Feynman, Landau, Weinberg, t’Hooft, Dirac
My list is obviously biased to my subfield of particle physics, of course.
I interpreted the timeframe being people of Hawking and Penrose’s generation. If you exclude Einstein, Feynman, Landau and Dirac from your list, do Hawking and Penrose win spots?
Good question. Maybe. What time frame are we talking about? Physicists who did their most important work from 1960-1980? Anything after 1960?
I guess this is also where my bias as a particle theorist comes in. I take t’Hooft much more seriously than Hawking, but in checking Wikipedia I realized Hawking was responsible for more important ideas from that period than I had remembered.
I’d like to see a survey of working physicists that asks for ratings of something like “how seriously would you take a new idea from [insert famous physicist]”
I was just going by age: I’m not a physicist so I don’t know when different physicists worked (I hadn’t heard of t’Hooft or Landau before your comment).
I probably do count as in the same subfield as Hawking, although I’m a mere PhD student so my impressions may be off.
But my impression is that if a paper came out on, say, black hole thermodynamics and it had Hawking’s name on it, then people in my field would pay much more attention than if it had somebody else’s name on it. I’ve never had any impression of eye-rolling.
Penrose I’m not so sure about. Certainly nobody takes twistor theory seriously, but I think most of his work is very well-regarded. (Well-regarded is, of course, not the same thing as great.) Now I think about it, I think Penrose has strayed from his field more, making very unconventional arguments about consciousness and its relation to quantum gravity. That sort of thing probably causes rolled eyes.
I would argue that Einstein is head and shoulders above the rest. His work was paradigm-shifting in several different fields. He was visited by aliens or some shit.
Of course, these things are easier to judge in retrospect. I think this is related to @rlms’s point that your examples are mostly somewhat older. Limiting yourself to (to pick an arbitrary point that includes Penrose :P) people born after 1930, do you think there are any “greats” other than Weinberg?
[EDIT: no need to reply to the last bit. I see your conversation with @rlms has continued along these lines.]
Ed Witten is highly respected in the field, but little known outside it.
At what age do children stop being cute/adorable?
Ozy had mentioned bringing her child to a SSC-meetup and some of the responses mentioned she should arrive early because small children/infants/toddlers can suck up all the attention in an area. I agree with that assessment. I’ve also noticed that even though small children/infants do very little, people tend to talk about them more than older children, unless there’s something special going on in the older child’s life.
Personally, I’d say around age 7 or so, children stop being adorable. They can do a lot more things, including sass back. And they are quite a bit bigger than toddler size. I’m think that has something to do with it too.
Personally, I never stopped being adorable. But I do think you are right. Most kids probably peak at age 3 and when they turn 7 they tend to become much more independent and at the same time much more self-conscious. I also think that when they stop being totally transparent, all those not so nice traits that everybody has are taken much more seriously.
I think it depends on other factors more than age. You can have an adorable, outgoing 10 year old suck up all the love and attention in a room (heck even older, although at some point I guess this starts mapping more to “popular/charismatic conversation participant”). You can also have sullen or upset three year old that is does not trigger “cute” reactions (or younger — does anyone think the screaming baby on an airplane is cute?*).
Also I don’t see why you think “cute” corresponds to “gets talked about a lot”. Small children probably get talked about more because they aren’t participants in the conversation. Older kids are more likely to be following along and participating (e.g. by sassing back) and then it becomes awkward to talk about someone like they aren’t there.
1/4 of your age all the way up to 15, where they stop being adorable for everyone.
I’m a fake uncle to an extremely sweet tempered five year old and somewhat bratty three year old sister. I don’t know if adorableness is quite the right word but their respective personalities definitely color how I view them.
I hate science reporters.
Can someone here tell me what it actually means that “7% of Scott Kelly’s DNA has changed”?
It means that you have good cause to hate science reporters.
An unspecified fraction of Scott Kelly’s DNA “changed”, which I expect mostly refers to epigenetic expression of genes rather than literal resequencing of DNA base pairs. Unfortunately, the relevant paper hasn’t been released yet. Of the DNA whose expression changed, 93% returned to normal within a few days of return to Earth and the remaining 7% retained the observed changes.
Hey guys, I’ve got a mostly silly question that I’ve been thinking of asking here for a while:
In a friend’s “Bible as Literature” class, his professor claimed that the fruit of the tree of knowledge was intended to be an orange, because that was the common fruit of the time and place. This seems like a wildly improbable claim to me (citrons & lemons were a rare delicacy in the Roman Empire, oranges didn’t make it to Europe until the 10th century AD and I think they got to Iran a few centuries earlier but still well after most or all of the Bible was written) — but this is my friend’s recollection of a small point from a class he didn’t like several years ago.
So, SSC historians, exegesists, kabbalists, forensic botanists… any idea what the explanation might have been? Am I totally wrong and oranges actually were common in the middle east/eastern Mediterranean in the the first few centuries BC/AD? Is my friend mis-remembering the fruit? Was the professor being deliberately edgy to get the class’ attention?
(I’m mostly asking to see if anyone has a guess to reconstruct the professor’s point– less interested in the general arguments of what the fruit was, if that’s a thing, more interested in the meta-question of “why would someone guess an orange”?)
It’s a weird guess on a lot of levels. They wouldn’t have had the sweet oranges we know, but they did have some less appetizing members of the citrus family. Even accepting the idea that there’s a specific kind of fruit being referenced, oranges seem an especially bad guess.
I’m aware of (much later, probably Medieval) rabbinic stories which try to identify the fruit. One said it was grapes, with the implication that wine is problematic. Another said it was the pomegranate, which didn’t seem to have any particular implication. At least both of those would have been common and important fruits then.
My guess is that the professor meant citron rather than orange — that does seem to be a plausible candidate.
Another excellent choice would be the Warlord Trilogy by Bernard Cornwell. He is a terrific writer. Again not what some would call fantasy but when your main characters include Merlin . . .
Cornwell writes the best battle scenes of any writer I’ve read. I ate up his Sharpe series mostly for the Peninsular battles, cheerfully accepting that I was reading essentially the same book 20 times.